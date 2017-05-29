“we must be able to look like the Tigre…” Solomon Berhe, chief of the PFDJ chapter in Dallas, Texas.

Since May 24, 1991 when their country became independent, the anniversary was becoming more and more polarizing with each passing year. While the supporters of the Eritrean ruling party made the day an occasion for propagandic celebrations, attributing the independence of Eritrea a single-handed achievement of the repressive regime, others, including veterans of the arduous struggle, consider it a day of lamentation for the lost opportunity and the betrayal of the Eritrean cause, without dismissing the significance of the day.

May 24 is mainly celebrated all over the world in events “centralized” and controlled by the government’s operatives, in centers that are chapters of the ruling party, though camouflaged as hyphenated “Eritrean civic and cultural association centers.” The loyalists who run those outfits do the regime’s bidding by engaging in obnoxious acts, including extortions in the form of illegally imposed taxes, defamation of opponents of the regime, and anyone who perceived disloyal to the regime.

The moment the Diaspora loyalists finish celebrating May 24, they embark on preparing for the summer festival. The major event is held in Asmara, for those who perform the pilgrimage in Eritrea, but for those who couldn’t travel, there is a parallel festival that is held at least in one city on every continent where loyalists and other Eritreans who are held hostage by the regime (consular and property issues), attend the festivals to remain in the safe books of the regime. However, such events prove beyond doubt that the regime and its support base in anything but representative of the Eritrean diversity: they have failed to attract enough numbers from many Eritrean social groups.

The social makeup of the event participators is even embarrassing for the callous regime that claims to have a diverse base, though it has failed to prove it and to cover up that glaring deficiency, it delves into foolish and more damaging practices.

Unfortunately, the thread of Eritrean unity is getting thinner; it’s being stretched by the repressive situation the ruling party created and is perpetuating. Social mistrust is the main reason why, so far, Eritreans have failed to redeem their country from the yoke of tyranny. Mistrust has also been one of the main reasons for the incompetence of the Eritrean Opposition forces that reflect the social Eritrean divergence. Worse, the national unity that Eritreans cemented during the long struggle for independences was damaged by the incompetent governance and lack of basic freedoms. Therefore, entire social groups have abandoned the regime which in its twenty-five years of rule, has failed to even acknowledge the deteriorating social cohesion and show some interest in reconciliation.

The regime never thought of legitimizing its rule with the consent of the people. On the contrary, it has been guided by the maxim of “Might is Right”, and rule with the might of the gun. In the process, it has marginalizing social groups, criminalized political organizations, suffocated civil liberties, and made Eritrea a pariah nation that jumps from one battle to another, or gets entangled in regional military adventures, and at the same time continues its unabetted assault on the freedoms of the Eritrean citizen.

So far, Eritreans have shown admirable restraint and have refrained from violently facing the regime. But social patience is not without bounds, though the regime considers it a sign of weakness; anxious Eritreans dread thinking about the day when patience might run out—persistent repression cannot continue unchecked, and certain forces might be tempted to resort to violent means to regain their freedom and dignity. And if a spark of violence ignites, considering the volatile region where Eritrea is located, there is not telling how far and how fast the fires will spread, and it may prove difficult to extinguish.

The government’s idea of upholding the rights of social groups is limited to showcasing their folkloric dances. It’s endless make-believe gestures of music and dancing by cultural troupes cannot substitute a genuine embracing of Eritrean diversity. Sadly, at this point, the actions of the regime and the apologetic postures of its Diaspora affiliates in defending its catastrophic policies, is only limited to invoking derision—that cannot continue indefinitely. A few Eritrean social groups have been feeling insulted for too long.

Coming back to the so-called “Eritrean civic and cultural association centers” around the world, that never organized literary events, or meaningful social, or political debates and dialogues, except the events they refer to as “Wegah tbel leiti”, an all-night long party of drinking, singing and dancing, is doing unimaginable damage to Eritrea. Embarrassingly, certain loyalists think they are contributing to the wellbeing of Eritrea by shunning topics that concern freedoms of citizens, and genuine unity.

“We must look like them”

The American movie industry solved the lack of black and Native American actors by pretensions; the core group of the ruling party seems to like the idea of pretensions. If the regime is short of supporters from a certain social group, its loyalists will masquerade as members of the lacking social group. It is like what Hollywood did to resolve the lack of native American and black actors: adorn a white actor with feathers, and draw random lines on their faces, or smear their white faces with black shoe polish, though unpainted pink linings under the eyelids and the lips will show. That is what it takes to have someone masquerade as a black or Native American actor. For instance, Isais Afwerki donning a leather jacket full of feathers doesn’t make him a native American, even if he can ride a horse. The PFDJ regime is playing that trick to remedy the lack of diverse Eritrean support base.

And the loyalists never ask why their meetings doesn’t look like an Eritrean gathering! They wouldn’t ask since they are indoctrinated to believe, Eritreans who do not support the regime must be traitors and hirelings in the payroll of this government or that agency from the enemy-list of the regime. That is why they have no qualms in making outrageous statements or devising embarrassing acts to hide their shortcomings–they would rather masquerade as Eritreans from the missing social groups instead of trying to find a genuine solution that would enhance the Eritrean unity.

This year, the summer festival in the USA will be held in Seattle, Washington. Loyalist centers across America has been assigned ethnic groups and regions they will represent. According to a loyalist, “major cities will represent either the Saho social group, or the Hedareb, Bien, Afar and other groups, and all Eritrean diversity will be at full display in Seattle.” The preparation for the summer festival is in full gear.

On April 29, 2017, at the misleadingly named “Dallas Eritrean Civic and community center”, held a meeting which was attended by regime loyalists where the leader of the ruling party chapter of Dallas announced, “Sawa area was assigned to Houston while Tigre of Sahil [is assigned] to Dallas.”

That came in a newscast aired by a local radio host who stated*, “Ato Georgio, Habteab, charge de affair of the Eritrean government in Dallas gave a short statement, and then Ato Solomon Berhe, the Secretary of the Eritrean cultural and civic center, gave a speech…”

Solomon Berhe, the secretary of the “Eritrean civic and cultural association centers” stated:

“Sahil is assigned to us [Dallas]. We will represent Sahil, [to show] how Sahil looks like and its people… Houston has taken Sawa, and we [Dallas] … have taken Sahil… whatever clothing you have [addressing the women in the audience], meaning, representing Sahil, or Tigre…like Adere [an Ethiopian cultural dress], something that reflects that, you tell us ‘I have this and that’, and you bring it here so that we can take it along [to Seattle]. That is because we must be able to look like the Tigre, the men among us, [we should bring] the white… what is it called, is it Luwyet? [someone in the audience shouts, Jellabiya] Those who have Jellabiya [white robe], we should dress in Jellabiya and when we travel [to Seattle] we must look like Jellabiya–we must look like them. So, we are working on it starting from now. And every Saturday we will be here [in the center] starting from 5 O’clock. Anyone who wants to participate or wants to perform in a play, is welcome…. And those of you who were in Sahil, you can tell us about Sahil…”

This is an illustration of how the ruling party and its loyalists treat the sensitive issue of Eritrean social diversity. And one cannot help but wonder: who are those who have “to be able to look like them”, or like the people of Sahil? Why do the PFDJ groupies fail to attract the people of a region (a major bastion of the Eritrean struggle) to the extent that they are forced to play the role of the people of Sahil?

* You can listen to the clip published on the May 2 Podcast in full or starting at 01:02:09 mark.