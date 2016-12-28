Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

UN Blue Helmets Shouted “Boo” In South Sudan

While the world community, as well as the people of the region were celebrating the birth of a new country in the South of Sudan, others were skeptical. Most Arabs, however, screamed, ‘conspiracy to divide the Arab world’! They seem to have forgotten that the Arab-African Sudan lost its Southern half under president Numeiri, who in the eighties of the last century insisted on ruling the over eleven million people of South Sudan, mainly Animists and Christians, by imposing on them Islamic Sharia Law.

Decades before South Sudan became independent in 2011, for twenty-two years another country in the region, Eritrea, held the title of the “Newest Country of the world”. However, the new country of Eritrea that became independent in 1991, failed to add substance to the meaning of freedom as its people embarked on a second phase of a liberation struggle. This time not to liberate territories, but to free Eritreans from bondage; unfortunately, their liberators turned into oppressors and more than squandered the people’s goodwill, and they are now detested by the people. South Sudan became the “Newest Country of the World”, a meaningless title that appeals only to the sound-clip media; there is nothing significant to be gained from catchy titles, except in advertising. Sadly, both new countries turned to be title holders of the ‘The latest countries to be ushered into localized oppression.’

It was on the eve of achieving statehood that South Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) experienced fracturing.  In addition to the disagreement that South Sudan had with Sudan over the border town of Abyei, the dissident Lt. George Athor Deng, a veteran of SPLM who lost in state elections, accused SPLM officials of conducting election fraud and splintered, forming a rebel group. Military clashes ensued and the UN Somalia Eritrea Monitoring Group reported that the Eritrean government was supporting the South Sudanese rebels of George Athor. By then, the Eritrean regime has expanded its commercial and investment interest in South Sudan.

Subsequently, the UNHCR further accused Athor’s group for the “massacre” of nearly 200 civilians, mostly women and children, in the Jonglei region bordering Southwest Ethiopia. Soon, the SPLM experienced more splintering and finally, the disparate groups coalesced into the Southern Sudan Democratic Movement.

The Suicide of a Nation

If in 2011 the skeptics of the world were worried the nascent State of South Sudan will destroy itself, it did, and proved their skepticism was warranted. Currently, the country is on the verge of witnessing genocide and total collapse as its leaders continue to wreak havoc in the lives of the fatigued South Sudanese people.

For the most part, the South Sudanese are cattle herders who would like to be left alone to tend to their animals. Of course, they aspire for development, education, health care and rule of law, even at the expense of their traditional arrangement that has brought them this far. But what they got instead was a digression from the level of their ancient traditional laws that governed their lives. They had seen tribal conflicts, but they were limited, not remotely as devastating as the one brought to them by the “freedom fighters” and leaders who could not provide an environment conducive to normal life. On the contrary, they normalized bloodletting, rape, torching of villages, and killing of people and their cattle.  If there is no peace or rule of law, at least in its basic sense, naturally the people resort to bloodletting and devastating civil war, and the South Sudanese are doing a remarkable job at destroying themselves and their country.

South Sudan is being ruled by,  “an arrogant government, a trigger-happy army and Warrior culture.” That was a few years old prediction, though it was all too obvious not to discern the destructive developments that followed the declaration of independence. The violence didn’t come from the sky, it was instigated by the leaders whose thirst for power could not be satiated; Silva Ker’s Dinka and Rick Machar’s Nuer tribes are at each other’s throat and in the process, razing the country to the ground. Tens of thousands of people are displaced, many living in refugee camps, locally as well as in neighboring countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, and the Congo.

In a statement she published in December 13, 2016, Ms. Yassmin Sooka, Chair of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, said that, “A UN survey found 70% of women in the camps had been raped since the conflict erupted – the vast majority of them by police or soldiers – and a staggering 78% had been forced to watch someone else being sexually violated.” And these are supposed to be in civilian camps set in Juba, the capital of South Sudan!

Understandably, the world community is fatigued and ceased to pay enough attention, but it is time to take drastic measures (even use force) to end the suffering of the people who face possible genocide by one or another armed group. The economic hardship has not been helping the situation since South Sudan, as the Ms. Sooka indicated, “has the world’s highest inflation rate – 837% as of October [2016]”. Worse, in such situations, opponents find another reason to weaken their opponents by torching their villages and crops, benefit themselves by looting harvests and cattle herds—unfortunately, only the common citizens suffer as sights of corpses of people either killed by government forces or by the rebels, litter some roads. And that kind of savagery is a recipe for a serious famine and genocide.

Ironically, it is happening in a country that literally sits on sealed oil wells. Oil production has stopped due to blind rivalry between the corrupt and greedy South Sudanese leaders, mainly by Silva Ker’s SPLA, and Rick Machar’s SPLA/IO, who want to clear their path to become life-long dictators.

There Must Be a Reason to Fight!

The current conflict in South Sudan is the second phase of the one that started in 2013, just two years after its independence, when president Silva Ker accused his deputy, Rick Machar, of plotting a coup against him. Immediately the Dinka forces disarmed Machar’s Nuer ethnic soldiers and a conflict erupted. It continued until a lengthy negotiation, arm twisting, and political pressure was exerted on the warring factions by many countries, including Ethiopia and Kenya. The peace brokers managed to have the two antagonists, sign a ceasefire agreement, without explaining how that would be different from the previous six they signed and ignored. The IGAD supervised agreement of August 2015 ushered a shaky peace that lasted only a few months, until Silva Ker decided on “redrawing of state boundaries to create 28 states.” Rick Machar rejected it, and that triggered the current phase of violence that started in July, and has since brought the country to the brink of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Now, the conflict does not have a sign of abating, both sides are poised for an all-out civil war as they are arming themselves, and forcefully recruiting soldiers, including child-soldiers. And as the government spends over 40% of its budget on arm supply, tensions could build for trivial reasons, similar to what happened when a rumor spread that Silva Ker was dead. The conflict raged until he showed up in a pickup truck to assure his followers he was alive.

The Blue Helmets Shouted, “Boo!”

Children are starving and women are dehumanized, some “were raped in July within sight of UN peacekeepers. And like many other people in the region, officials absolve their tribes of rape, “our tribe doesn’t rape – it’s not in our culture”! However, it’s déjà vu in South Sudan, reminiscent of the role of the French UN contingent that helplessly watched the Rwandan genocide in 1994, and couldn’t do anything to stop it. Armed with lethal weapons, including tanks and machine guns, it would be appropriate if the blue helmets exchanged their weapons for red roses—it’s difficult to understand the purpose of the expensive weaponry and legal mandate, if a ragtag army is left alone to kill and maim the people.

The embarrassing news of UN troops running away and hiding in the face of rape and looting that happened around their camp, was the reason the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki Moon, sacked the Kenyan UN forces commander Lieutenant General Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki; Kenya threatened to withdraw its 1,000-strong force. While South Sudan, threatened by an arms embargo, succumbed and finally allowed an additional 4,000 soldiers (the bulk of them from Ethiopia and Rwanda) to enter its territories.

The UN is rightly blamed for being too obsessed with slapping violators with an arms embargo, which every sane person, including the UN itself, understands it cannot be enforced. In a civil war, even machetes and sticks do the job efficiently, that is, if miraculously, guns are in short supply in the market. And that never happens when the cost of a gun is cheaper than the cost of a cigarette pack. Around 20,000 blue helmets, from many countries are present in Sudan, but they hardly solved the crisis or protected the victims. Surprisingly, even the Japanese, who never had an overseas military presence since WW2, have decided to join the UN forces with a 350-soldier battalion—though they can now take the “brave action in self-defense”, and will be involved in engineering projects in Juba, that Silva Ker and Rick Machar are destroying. The previous Japanese contingent that they replaced was only allowed to shout “BOO”, hoping the armed rascals would be scared and surrender.

It is disheartening that the UN has effectively emasculated even the battle hardened African forces who are in South Sudan in their thousands. That is because the Ethiopians and Kenyans were not as peaceful in Somalia as they are in South Sudan. And the UN forces in South Sudan, of course, in their peaceful blue helmet, number around 20,000 soldiers, all paid in hard currency. A South Sudanese quipped, “No wonder the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, is abbreviated as UN-MISS.”

  • MS

    Selam Haysam wo Haysat awatistas
    Here are 1o best talking points of the year, which summarize contents of articles’ worth works, no spinoffs, and no politicking, something you could prove by pulling out figures; something you could see in the faces of Eritreans; something Eritreans could tell you; the process that has led to this sad state of affairs could easily be explained; there is no “yes…but” excuses…there it is for everyone to see. And the easiest part is that we have no one to blame.
    Quote starts:
    For 2016, the People’s Front for Democracy & Justice, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Isaias Afwerki, has gifted the people of Eritrea the following:
    1. Eritrea is one of the worlds 48 Least Developed Countries (LDC);
    2. On the UNs Human Development Index (HDI) it ranks 186th out of 188 countries, beating out only Niger and Central African Republic;
    3. Its annual economic growth between 2010 and 2014 was 0.64%;
    4. Twenty five years later it has no functioning constitution;
    5. Its sole ruling party hasn’t had a congress since 1994 (its first and only one) replacing one-party rule by one-man rule;
    6. Its ill advised policy of indefinite national service combined with its corrupt military elements has conspired to exile 11% of its small population (almost 400,000 from a population of 3.5 million);
    7. After 50 years of exile (from war, Ethiopian occupation and finally PFDJ role) Eritreas Diaspora population is estimated at 1 million, most of whom are estranged by the government and not participating in nation building;
    8. The PFDJ got eritrea sanctioned by UN, EU, US, Canada at the same time. Twice: 2009 and 2011
    9. The PFDJ got the African Union to vote to sanction a fellow African state for only the second time in its 50 plus year history—the other vote being to sanction Apartheid South Africa.
    10. It has successfully convinced its followers that to demand accountability and demand that it resign is akin to “regime change.”
    END===================
    TawsaKitey, taken from the Facebook page of Saleh Younis, a man who lead the democratic coup over my reign.

    • saay7

      Hala MaHmuday:

      You are gonna get in trouble with the moderator now:)

      Thanks MaHmuday. I was expecting Wedi Saleh to come and give it to me on at least a point or two on the list….

      A programming note as Larry King used to say: I think VOA Tigrinya will air an interview (panel discussion?) with 4 Eritreans, including yours truly and his friend of yesteryear Elias Amare. I will provide the link on Saturday after the show airs on Friday 😂

      saay

      • MS

        Ahlan SAAY
        I think the Moderator needs some “fechew caffeine”, some summary points happen to be so summarized that you don’t want to leave out any of its parts., and I know I can’t put a link. Anyway, qoy becha dear moderator, w/end is right here, and thanks for the service.

  • Abraham H.

    Dear Awatistas, today we read in the news that the Egyptian govt. has approved a deal to hand over the two Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia. These are relatively large, uninhabited, but strategically situated islands in the entrance to the gulf of Aqaba. I wonder how a govt. could decide on behalf of the entire Egyptian people and cede land to other country? Also we have recently been hearing about not so cosy relations between the two countries; how could these two events be reconciled? I think these events should send chills to us Eritreans, as we might end up our own islands sold and exchanged by the despot to the highest bidding Arab sheiks. We already know the UAE has established a huge military base at Assab, through deals that have been done behind the scenes and without the knowledge and involvement of any public institution.

    • Ismail AA

      Selam Abraham,

      Yes, I have also read the news. But the decision was on cabinet level. The case will be passed to the parliament for consideration. According to Arabic news media, legal experts doubt whether the cabinet (government) will get endorsement of its decision. The case has been moving through court proceedings at various levels, and a crucial legal ruling is anticipated on 16 January 2017. Many observers suspect that the government may be trying to get face saving exit route by way of parliamentary ruling to nullify the agreement with the Saudis, address public dismay.

      Right after the Egypt-Saudi Arabia agreement reached public domain, there was serious uproar and public anger against the government’s ceding of the two Islands. Memories of the cost in live and material the Egyptians had paid in wars with Israel in defense of the Islands are still fresh. The Egyptian people and civil society by and large think the Islands are crucial to national security of their country.

      Regarding the despot presiding over the ruining of our young nation, the concern you have is also mine, and for sure of the our patriotic forces. Our legitimate worries emanate from the fact that our country has become just a fiefdom whose parts are expendable when ever the despot’s interest and whims call for it. We know that whenever he faced dire material need, any part of the country a sellable property, and our islands are no exception. There are no laws or institutions or organized popular forces that thwart his way as those we are witnessing in the case of Egypt.

      Happy New Year.

      • ‘Gheteb

        Selam Ismail AA,

        You are saying:

        ” Our legitimate worries emanate from the fact that our country has become just a fiefdom whose parts are expendable when ever the despot’s interest and whims call for it. We know that whenever he faced dire material need, any part of the country a sellable property, and our islands are no exception”.

        Are there any records from the past that you can produce that proves “…that whenever he [PIA]faced dire material need, any part of the country a sellable property, and our islands are no exception”. Well, you are claiming that, “… we know…” and my query is: can you share or produce any provable records that is informing ‘your knowing’ of the claim that “any part of the country a sellable property, and our islands are no exception”.

        Thanks!

        • Thomas

          Hi Gheteb,

          Simple example from recent activities of your dare PIA leasing our port of Assab to the Arabs? Has your PIA advised anyone else? By the way, i forget there is no parliament for him to address as the one we had has been detained since I don’t know 2001. How about that as a proof for your “denkoro” mind??

          • ‘Gheteb

            Hi Thomas,

            First of all “leasing” is NOT “selling”. When someone leases something s/he is NOT buying the thing nor is the LESSOR “selling” the thing.

            What is more, is the fact that neither the Eritrean government nor the government of UAE has confirmed the “…recent activities of your dare PIA leasing our port of Assab to the Arabs”. Actually, the Eritrean government has DENIED the claim that the UAE has acquired the 30 year lease of the port of Assab.

            If you have evidence that proves otherwise, you are challenged to produce it here instead of hurling insults and aspersions.

          • Thomas

            Hi Gheteb,

            You said, “Actually, the Eritrean government has DENIED the claim that the UAE has acquired a 30 year lease of the port of Assab”. Really, the Eritrean government realizes such information? Like there was NO war with Djibouti, but then again there was one and it will be resolved through the Qatar mediation? Your leader said that there is no Djibouti prisoner in Eritrea, but again we have released the Djibouti prisoners and Qatar confirmed their release. Moreover, the Djibouti government without the request of your leader released the POW. Past experiences proves the tactic of your leader is to always deny things even when what he is hiding is exposed to the entire planet.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Dear Thomas,

            One good example is “Badme. ” Expecting either the Ethio-Eritrean confederation or federation as he hinted in an interview with “Hiwyet ” a demostic megazine, he left Badme to be administered by Ethiopia. He characterized the on going relation between the two countries, at that time, that it will grow to “ዶብ ዘየብሉ ብርኪ .” Hence Badme was left to be administered by TPLF from 1981-1998, after ELF was pushed out by their alliance. The “front” and the “state of Eritrea” was and is under the whim of the despot. Now, as the good Ambassador testified in his book, not only could sell any piece of our land, “he will take us down” with his demise.

            Regards

          • sara

            Ya Thomas
            I am sure you forgot you are in awate land.
            reminding you just case.

        • Ismail AA

          Selam Gheteb,

          I thank you, with respect, for your feedback. The point I tried to drive home was that once the despot deems it necessary to do the things you have quoted from my earlier comment, there is absolutely nobody or anything that can stand on his way: no constitution, no parliament, no law etc.

          Tell me one thing that he had decided, or declared (such as the many decrees on land and other crucial matters) that confronted opposition and reversed or even amended. I do not think that as a good patriot you would argue with a fellow compatriot that people in Eritrea live under normal environment where citizens are protected by the rule of law. I do not believe you would gainsay the existence of an authoritarian regime in whose helm sits a despot that controls the people through repressive tools of a police-state.
          Very happy New Year.

          • ‘Gheteb

            Selam Ismail AA,

            Thanks for the rejoinder you have offered to my queries. The issue is not about the nature of PIA’s leadership, be it authoritarian or totalitarian or ‘despotarian’ or what have you. Frankly and with all due respect to you, on this issue you and I are from two different planets located in two different galaxies. So, there is nothing to be affirmed or “gainsaid” here.

            What I have pointedly asked you was: in the quarter of a century — 25 years– of his reign as a leader of Eritrea, PIA or “the despot”, per your reference, what part of the country did he sell? That was the query I have posed and not what type of a leader Isaias is. Therefore, the question is very specific and it demands even a more specific answer.

            Thank you!

          • Ismail AA

            Dear Gheteb, selam,

            Thanks again for your calm engagement. I respect your point of view to which every one of us is entitled though I do not really agree with you that we are from “different galaxies”. On my part I consider you fellow compatriot with equal rights and duties. Had we been lucky, and been blessed with the grace of a democratic order in our country, we would have been law abiding citizens who enviously demand our basic rights and diligently fulfil our duties.

            Now, I think we agree on the basic nature of the regime with minor differences. But to go back to the issue we are discussing, let me first quote myself:
            ” We know that whenever he faced dire material need, any part of the country a sellable property, and our islands are no exception”.

            This is a simple statement of an opinion that follows from the fact that, since the country’s fate has been reduced to decisions of a single person whose power is absolute and unchallengeable, the territories of the nation have become the personal property of the ruler which I described as fiefdom. Here, the statement does not suggest a list of of seller-purchaser record from which one can pick an instance or example on demand.

            Thanks again.

    • Dear Abraham H.,

      The egyptian government wants to keep its head above the waters. Economically and politically it is in a dire situation. Especially after the ksa cancelled the billions of dollars in aid money and the oil egypt used to receive every year, coupled with the terrorism it faces, things are difficult for the egyptian government, and therefore it is ready to sacrifice the two small islands.
      Nevertheless, even if the government passes its decision through parliament controlled by the incumbent government, I doubt the islands could continue to belong forever to the ksa, as this is a bilateral agreement between the two governments. A new future egyptian government can declare that the agreement was illegal and void, because citizens were not asked to decide with a referundum on a decision that impacted the territorial integrity of their country.
      What I can not say for sure is if parliament can indeed replace the people in such situations and overrun people’s wish, although I doubt that it can. I wish Amanuel H. says a word or two on this. Finally, the biggest problem is when small countries make bilateral agreements with powerful states, for they can not defend their interest, one way or the other.

    • sara

      Dear Abraham
      Egypt did not ceded the islands to Saudi it is retuning after having it since the Israel Arab war. It was
      Used by Egypt for defnve purpose . some Egyptians have objected to the process and it is now a court case in Egypt citizens against the government of the day.
      As for ours, remember hanish, badme,Djibouti border…no one will tamper with eriyrean land lest they regret their action as those before them
      Fa…rest well

  • said

    Thank you for the article and Seasons Greetings

    It is the Proponents of the Iron Wall Call: The Rest, Fasten the Seat Belts!

    John Kerry, the US Secretary of State – many terms US Senator, Presidential nominee and US Secretary of State – delivered at the US State Department in Washington, DC yesterday before a huge crowd of journalists and media representatives what can rightly be termed a historic speech offering in the process a vision for a practical solution to the Palestinian/Arab-Israeli crisis.
    Only three weeks before the current Obama Administration hands over the reins of power in Washington to President-elect Donald Trump, Secretary of State Kerry delivered at this late 11th hour what virtually amounted to the US Vision of a Declaration of Principles for the practical solution of the Israeli-Palestinian, cum Israeli-Arab conflicts for a lasting durable peace in the Middle East.
    Coming on the heels of the raucous Israeli and American Republicans’ vehement reactions for the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 2334 with fingers pointing by a chorus of American-Israeli right wing politicians to President Obama, John Kerry and the Whole Obama Administration for premeditatedly plan the whole thing including allowing the passage of such a resolution; Secretary Kerry gabbed the opportunity to address the substantive issues; set the record straight and most methodically and lucidly elaborate on what’s truly here at stake for Israel, the US, the Middle Eastern region and the World Peace at large.
    While making it amply clear that the Obama Administration was the most unfailing supporter of Israel in every aspect of all the US Administrations – With only a few weeks ago the Obama Administration approving the unprecedented largest aid and military package to Israel in the entire US History – Kerry was fast to remind the audience that the Obama Administration was exercising that single orphan option, in the entire Administration’s 8 years in power, to facilitate, for the interest of peace, the passage of the Resolution condemning Israel’s illegal settlements policies. Kerry drew the comparison that President George W Bush in the previous US Administration approved the passage of 6 UN Resolutions condemning Israel’s violations of the international law as found equally true with other previous US Administrations with Regan topping the lot as followed by George H W Bush and President Bill Clinton.
    What’s truly escaping secretary of state Kerry is the fact that this was the first US Administration post an Israeli Settlers Government Coalition lead by Benjamin Netanyahu that dared to oppose the settlers plans to formally colonize the Palestinian territories, opt for a One-State, a Jewish State solution and completely abandon the two-state solution recognizing the Palestinians to a State. Doing away with the much labored over two-states solution that the Quartet (The US, the UN, the EU and the Russian Federation) and the George W Bush Administration vigorously pursued, to no avail, to create the prerequisite conditions for a peaceful solution in the area to come about.
    In his famous Bar Illan Speech, at Tel Aviv religious Bar Ilan University, Benjamin Netanyahu, only three months after his settlers predominate coalition achieved a landslide victory, Netanyahu, in a long speech, reiterated his campaign pledges that to this date, 8 years later, he more than delivered on his promises, agenda, the settlers program for the Judaization of Jerusalem and the West Bank. In essence, he was reiterating the Settlers commitment to frustrate ad permanently kill the two-state option once and for all.

    What escaped John Kerry and the Obama Administration all the last years waiting far too long and failing badly to commit to deterrent actions, coinciding with the governance of the Netanyahu Settler Coalition Government for the extent of the same period, rather outlasting President Obama’s Administration; that the Netanyahu settlers’ ideologues bent on continuous settlements construction agenda, were fast changing facts on the ground to sabotage what remains of a possibility for the creation of a contiguous Palestinian State in the West Bank and the Gaza strip area.

    Now with hardline extremely right wing Donald Trump and his extremely right wing coterie taking control of the reins of power in Washington, Netanyahu’s settlers government will have its way as no pressures, whatsoever, are expected to be exerted by the Trump Administration on Israel. Simultaneously, Israel will engage in further provocations and the creation of new facts on the ground to render a two-state solution a virtually dead proposition.

    The truth of the matter, what actually is happening in Israel is that one of two vying schools of political philosophy, The Settlers, are now gaining the upper hand. The Liberal secular Israeli Zionists are losing the struggle.

    The Netanyahu led settlers coalition government represents parties that adhere to the Founder of the Extreme Right Movement in Palestine in the 1920s, a Russian immigrant, Ze’ev Jabotinsky, who coined the concept and the philosophy of the “Iron Wall.” Among Jabotinsky’s followers and adherents are leaders of the Likud Party (Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Shamir, Ariel Sharon, Benzion Netanyahu – father of Benjamin Netanyahi, was an Israeli historian who served as Professor of History at Cornell University – and Benjamin Netanyahu , along the entire leadership of the settlers movement.

    “The Iron Wall” theory; Concept; vision subscribes to a doctrine developed in the 1920s by hard-line Zionists arguing in its central theme and absolute conviction that negotiations with the Arabs must always be from a position of military strength, and only when sufficiently strong, Israel would be able to make peace with her Arab neighbors. Historian, Oxford St. Anthony’s College, Israel Avi Shlaim, wrote a seminal book, entitled, “The Iron Wall: Israel and the Arab World,” 2000 that delves deep in explaining the history and the doctrine of this movement that now sweeping across Israel.

    Complicating the Doctrine of the “Iron Wall’ is that its adherents are generally leaders observing the Talmudic teachings referring to the West Bank by it’s Torah’s name of Judea & Samaria. Thus, no wonder, only minutes after John Kerry finished delivering his speech, Netanyahu’s deputy prime Minister, Minister of Education, Naftali Bennett and a likely successor to Benjamin Netanyahu (many times multi-miliardare on the serendipity of fortunes made riding the waves of the dot-come, with his party commanding 12 seats in Israel’s 120 Knesset seats), a descendant of American Jewish parents; Naftali, during the CNN interview, kept ridiculing the Americans and John Kerry disputing the legality and Israel’s historic rights to entire

    It is utterly futile to engage in any rational talks or discussions with such dogmatic leaders giving way to insults to Obama and Kerry and all those who term the colonialist grab of territories and expropriation of lands as illegal and in violation of the international law.

    As to the Israeli liberals, they have gone to very deep hibernation since the last two decades. Some pioneer scholars calling themselves the “New Historians” that started as a movement in 1988 with the objective of educating the Israeli general public as to the truth of what actually happened to the Palestinians who were chased violently out of Palestine to make room for Jewish immigrants. The New Historians – figuring among them Avi Shlaim; Benny Morris; Ilan Pappe; Shlomo Sand and Simha Flapan – engaged in authoring books and conducting lectures and seminars.
    All these intellectuals engaged in writing books intended to educate the Israeli public of the facts, especially, benefiting in 1988 from the passage of 40 years on classified information, thus opening the archives in Israel and abroad, to access declassified documents that threw light on historic counts in the Israeli and other European archives.

    Benny Moriss lead the pack with his book, “The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem, 1947—1949.” (1988). He was followed by Avi Shlaim who authored a book that took him ten years to finish that required visitations and consultations of 41 archives in Israel, France, the UK and other countries. Avi Shlaim’s book, dubbed, “Collusion Across the Jordan: Kind Abdallah, the Zionist Movement and the Partition of Palestine,” 1988 created a wide controversy. Ilan Pappe in his book, “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine,” 2006, caused him estrangement within the Zionist establishment casting him out causing him to permanently locate outside Israel. Now as regarding Shlomo Sand, a professor at Tel Aviv University who recently renounced his Jewishness, Sand published a series of books disputing the historic truth about the diaspora in his book, “the Invention of the Jewish People,” 2008; “the Invention of the Land of Israel,” 2012; and, “How I Stopped Being a Jew?” 2014.

    Minutes after John Kerry finished delivering his speech, the CNN Anchors interviewed a huge number of important politicians and savvy analysts. It struck me to listen to Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech that shortly followed from Jerusalem on Israeli TV rejecting John Kerry’s plan as unworthy without even bothering to hold a cabinet meeting to discuss it. He was all praise for Donald Trump and the incoming Republican Administration. Netanyahu’s deputy Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, went Biblical arguing God’s promise of the Occupied Territories to the Jewish people so that settlers, in the actual reality, are living in their God’s Promised Land. How, then, would anyone bring logic, rational reasoning and the International Law into arguing with such a dogma!

    What really struck me n the CNN interviews is a lengthy interview with a former CIA director during the Clinton Administration, a certain James Woolsey, who was a senior advisor to the campaign of Donald Trump who sounded more Likudite than Benjamin Netanyahu himself defending Jewish settlers. That sent a signal of what to expect from the next US Republican Administration vis-à-vis Israel.

    Undoubtedly, a divided America will carry on being divided under Donald Trump with regard to the construction and expansion of Jewish Settlements. What’s certain, the Trump Administration will not put any pressures on Israel; however, nevertheless, Israel will become increasingly isolated internationally with the fear of a backlash of rising anti-Semitism. It is there where the Palestinians need to be smart playing the game as it speaks mountains of the Arab regimes appearing on a different planet stumbling over each other to normalizing relations with an Israel increasingly estranged and isolated.

    Trump-Settlers led Netanyahu Coalition government is a volatile mix that could send, not only the Middle East aflame but the entire world as well. It is where dogma completely renders the human mind none functional.

    As the American public will be deeply divided during the Trump Governance, the Palestinians ought to reachout to the half of the Americans opposing to the Right Wing policies of the Trump Administration.

    Besides, the Arabs need to get their act together; bring the senseless local wars to a halt; begin reconciliation and end all normalized relations with the Israeli Settlers Government. The Arab regimes are found in the non-envious position of depleted national treasuries with the increasingly eroding trust with their constituencies that it invites. The Arab regimes can ill afford with such prevailing worsening conditions to opt for unorthodox adventurous new initiatives such as normalization of relations with an Israel rejecting all proposals for peace and is intent on humiliating and disregarding the Arabs.

    • Simon Kaleab

      Selam Said,

      I do not think many people take “Ketchup G-i–g-o-l-o” and Village Idiot John Kerry seriously. His brain is as thick as two concrete blocks put together.

      • said

        Selam Simon

        John Kerry’s speech yesterday at the State Department in Washington highlighted a number of very somber, rather extremely worrying ominous facts on the very rought ride ahead:

        1. America, least by appearance, have ceased to play the go in between honest broker for Peace in the Middle East. All signs now show that the Trump Administration will squarely be a partisan unconditionally on the side of Israel, rather, squarely siting on the Settlers’ lap.
        2. With that truth, the US-Israel are indistinguishable One Bellicose Camp intent on war mongering and regional confrontations.
        3. The Arabs and the Progressive Arab forces are left with no choices except to adopt a new paradigm to possibly change horses and become increasingly ready for protracted direaction and confrontations.
        4. The Arabs experienced all over the past challenging two decades, yet more particularly since the start of the Arab Spring six years ago with a miserably failing Arab leadership. To reposition themselves to facing up to the upcoming challenging era of the unholy active alliance of Trump Brand of Neo-conservatism and the Settlers Israeli Polity, failed Arab leaderships would need consider making room for more consensual better prepared leaderships

        • Simon Kaleab

          Selam Said,

          It is all simple really. The Arab side should come to the negotiating table without preconditions. The fate of the disputed territories can be negotiated during a final status agreement between the two parties. Final status conditions cannot be imposed by outside bodies.

          By the way, Trump is not a neo-conservative, he is a pragmatic politician. I wish politicians follow his method of ‘a thinking and problem solving approach’.

          • said

            Selam Simon
            The resolution, which passed 14-0-1 (the United States abstained), If this resolution of the 15-member UN Security Council were put to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly, the outcome would scarcely be different. There is no dispute in regard territories occupied since 1967 world and recognized international borders based on the 1967 lines . As reported The resolution 2334 is unequivocal that Israel’s settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have “no legal validity,” that they constitute “a flagrant violation of international law,” and that they are “a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.”
            resolution 2334 reflects what the world thinks. It does not constitute a minority view or even a very divided view. If this resolution of the 15-member UN Security Council were put to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly, the outcome would scarcely be different.

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Said,

            The territories were captured by Israel in a defensive war against Jordan. It was not captured from a State called Palestine. Jordan has also relinquished its claim to these territories in the 1980s. In any case, these territories can at best be called DISPUTED. Who knows which side they will go to as part of a comprehensive peace settlement.

            Furthermore, calling places such as East Jerusalem ‘OCCUPIED’ does not make sense. Jews were living and praying in Jerusalem, thousands of years before New Zealand and North America were occupied by the British and long before Spanish boots were stomping on the natives in Venezuela. I also think, probably London was an uninhabited marshland at that time.

          • said

            Selam
            This is not me saying,occupation including East Jerusalem, have “no legal validity,” that they constitute “a flagrant violation of international law,” let just leave it there who lived when and where is not get us any where. .

  • MS

    Selam AT
    As always, thanks for your hard work. Before I go much further in my reading, I stumbled upon the following:
    “… unfortunately, their liberators turned into oppressors and more than squandered the people’s goodwill, and they are now detested by the people.”
    I don’t believe you mean what’s written. I’m often criticized of “lambasting” the opposition indiscriminately. The above sentence would appear as if the writer (s) are criminalizing all those who fought for the liberation of Eritrea, most of them happen to be the victims of the unjust regime. If taken at face value and interpreted in its literal sense:
    – It would mean that all the liberation generation (combatants, militias, zonal armies, all the civil participants…from rural or urban inside the country or from the diaspora communities) are eligible to earn the title “oppressors.”
    – All those who contributed in the liberation of Eritrea, including wounded war veterans and martyrs, imprisoned and exiled ex-freedom fighters, including members of the AT, would also be eligible to be included within that set.
    -That would imply as if we are saying ‘good riddance’ to the dead and wounded, because their absence would mean less number of able-oppressors.
    -That would mean IA and the few henchmen were the liberators of the land; because they, and their foot soldiers, who should be single digit percentage of the liberating mass, are the oppressors in today’s Eritrea.
    – And that would mean we have no guarantee that today’s “liberators” will not turn out to be tomorrow’s oppressors, unless we are talking about a different type of breed.
    I’m fully aware AT meant the few (or IA) who consolidated power, and not the broad mass (civil and tegadalay Harnet) who deserve way more than what we have in Eritrea today. The reason why I press on this is NOT because I doubt as to what AT meant but because I want AT to diligent with wording. I hear it expressed that way in some quarters, some are frustrated good wishers, however, other use this blanket statement to hit back at Eritreans clarity of mission, they use it as a lethal weapon to mean that Eritreans never fought for human dignity. The irresponsible empty vessels (tanikatat) are fond of desecrating Eritrean symbols, and those who want to use the current political problems as if they were inevitable conclusion of the heroic struggle of our people; the whippersnappers…the raw knuckleheads may afford to bash our liberators, but not AT. Whether we are in the refugees of Sudan, or Ethiopia, whether they are in diaspora or inside the country, the majority gallant fighter (civilians and combatants, from all political stripes…) deserve not to be included in a set that should only be used for PFDJ leaders and their loyal servants. The majority of former liberators are actually equally victimized.
    Sorry for this self-evident explanation. But I felt I have to contribute.

    • Ismail AA

      Ahlen Ustazna Al aziz Mahmoud,

      While assessment of the sentence you have quoted could trigger skepticism of a casual readers, I thought that it is a bit of reading too much in to the matter for someone like you and me who are closely associated with the outlook of the Pencil editors. Departing from the former’s vantage point, what you have written in response could be understood when read side by side with your awareness of the fact that “AT meant the few (or IA) who consolidated power”. That is what I understood from your take – reason for up voting you input.
      Happy New Year.

      • MS

        Ahlan Ustazna almuHtaram
        Thank you for understanding that. I wish I had the self-control and discipline you have. I agree. I never questioned AT intent, I’m just on the verbiage, that’s all.

    • tes

      Selam MS,

      Well, then here you go after those who denounce, including me, the current symbol of tyranny, the flag. You said:

      The irresponsible empty vessels (tanikatat) are fond of desecrating Eritrean symbols.

      As we all know, during the Rwanda Genocide, the victims were called ‘the cockroaches’. And here Mahmud Saleh, in fact, one of the enablers of the tyranny, is calling justice seekers as “tanikatat.

      Good MS. Lots of calling by the so-called ‘pseudo-justice seekers’ when in fact their(including you) is nothing but to abort the voice of the voiceless.

      Gosh!

      tes

    • Amanuel Hidrat

      Selamat Mahmuday,

      Let me tell you this: Organizations, parties, and governments are judged by the their leadership’s policy and how they handle the issue of their nations and their people. The same can be said to liberation fronts. Mahmuday or any one for that matter who was a member of the fronts or member of the ruling party are individully judged on what they contribute to the cause of the struggle or to the policy of the ruling party. Judging the work of individuals and judging the organization as a whole is absolutely different. It is given that an organization is made up of individuals of different views on how they run the organization (front) or the state. Because of these, it does not mean the organizations as organization or as a ruling party could not face hard critics on their policy and the way they run the fronts or the state of their nations. I see you always irritated when they criticize EPLF as a Front or PFDJ as a party running the state of Eritrea. In the real world, organizations and Governments are judged by their leaderships how they handle their organizations in the case fronts and how they run the state in the case of a Nation. So unfortunately our liberators became our oppressors is reality on the ground. You can not defend PFDJ and the tragedy our people are going through as we speak, unless you support their policy. AT is right on that statement. I might edit it. It is a hasty reply.

      Regards

      • MS

        Selam Emma
        1. “So unfortunately our liberators became our oppressors is reality on the ground. Live with it and fight the reality. You can not defend PFDJ and the tragedy our people are going through as we speak…”
        That’swrong Emma. The fight is more intense inside than outside. Get that first. The real fighters are facing security apparatus, corrupt officials, wrong policies on daily basis, and they are paying with their life. They are the mothers, the teachers, the NS….Let’s be a bit cognizant of our role. We are amplifying the plight and real fight going on inside. The majority of the liberators are oppressed mass trying to figure out how to change the situation for good. I know this has been your weakness Emma. You don’t see that a real fight is the one Eritreans do on everyday basis; you don’t believe that Eritreans could change the situation. Your comment is within your expected boundaries.
        2. “I see you always irritated when they criticize EPLF as a Front or PFDJ as a party running the state of Eritrea.”
        I can see you have stopped reading my comments, otherwise, you would not say the above. The above has two parts and there is no confusion on my part as to why you would choose to join EPLF &PFDJ.
        a. I criticize EPLF more than you do. You do it as an automatic response, as a habit. I do it as a critical response. I criticize it where it should and I defend it when it should.
        b. I never supported PFDJ. Reading my comments of the past days will save you time.
        3. We have many parrots Emma. I don’t consider you one. Your attempt to give your ever-the-same characterization that PFDJ=EPLF a theoretical basis, when seen within Eritrean context, (we are not talking about ideology based parties or profit driven corporations) is untenable. Therefore, the “liberators” are “oppressors” does not hold water. But I hear it said by Aigaforum, tIGRAIONLINE, wEIN…..

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Hi Mahmuday,

          Let me start with your critic:

          So you are my response is automatic response what we call it sometime “auto-response ” like a machine and you are critic. Really? Remember sometime self -judgement and self-aggredizement does not give you real image of yourself, something to note it. I will leave it for your readers to judge you.

          Second organizations are judged by their ideological principles and the way they govern. So also EPLF and PFDJ. You can not preclude its ideology from their
          policy.

          Third, no matter you try to sepetate EPLF and PFDJ, the truth of the matter will remain the same that except the mandate change from running the front to running the nation with the same iron grip. Those who lead the front are running the state of Eritrea being Issayas ay the helm of the front and the state of Eritrea. The Eritrean people clearly understand it. Actually, it is your habit to defend the despot and his organization, alone to be critic of the organization. In your eye those who crticize and oppose the governing party are “parrots”. History is on record and fo not worry sbout them. I will restrain from such adjectives like what you are doing. otherwise, there plenty of adjectives in store for individuals who have like your stand. So act like the humble individuals around you in this forum. Insulting is not debating , only people who have no arguments can insult people.

          • Thomas

            Selam Amma and MS,

            I would like to see your arguments the following way:

            a) There is a Toyota company
            b) Toyota makes cars
            c) Toyota employees make the Toyota cars
            d) I don’t like Toyota company because they don’t make good cars
            e) I don’t like the cars Toyota make
            f) I don’t like Toyota employees because they don’t make good cars

            What can be said about a) to f) above?

      • Ismail AA

        Dear Aman and MS,

        If you allow me to invite my self (consider it rudely) to jump in, I always read with serious attention what you two write when ever you engage one another because you look at issues pertaining to our common cause through seemingly two lenses. On the surface your readers (including me at the beginning) tend to look at you representing two contradicting poles. But my understanding from the post I just read both of you are actually saying the same thing; merely focusing from two perspectives. Here, I am not being specific or alluding to the our own past and present, just general point of view in the light of what I just read.

        Aman is saying (correct me if I am wrong) entities can be personified by their leaders (elite echelons) who make decisions and exercise command and control. Thus, what ever they do within the system they create should be comprehended in their image. The entities they represented should be characterized in accordance with how they behave and perform. In the case of the liberation fronts, thus, the system they install could be oppressive or democratic.

        On the other hand MS is saying that the characterization of post liberation order created should not be personified by the leaders and their entourage. These should be seen and appraised apart from the masses the l that could fall in the category of the oppressed.

        The two point of views agree on the fact that leaders and their executive tools do oppress the people they rule or on the other hand they are magnanimously benevolent and give them justice, rights and liberties they aspire. The dispute is, therefore, concerns characterization of the same thing, and the gab seems to me not that much wide, which can be narrowed by constructive engagement.

        I ask forgiveness in advance if I have misrepresented view of two of you.
        Very happy New Year.

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Dearest Ismailo,

          You get it, it is precisely that. Of course you could jump to give either your view or make assessment between two opposong views as you did it now. After all, thr goal of the forum is to debate on issues that matters our nation, in order to narrow our diffetences. Thank you for the intervention. You see Ismailo, Mahmuday is trying to separate the leadership from the organization. In this case the leadership from EPLF or PFDJ. There is no organization as such without a leadership. Criticizing the leadership is tantamount to criticizing the organization. The organization is represented by its leadership. Is this diffucult to be understood by average citizens? If so I am worried about the consciousness of our people.

          Regards
          Amanuel Hidrat

        • MS

          Selam AT, IsmailAA and Emma
          Thanks all. I’m satisfied with AT reply. It’s a detailed one, and I really appreciate AT’s attempt to clear up things. AT’s implied criticism towards me is not out of its way, I accept it. My goal was to encourage the issuance of a clarifying reply, not so much to clarify AT’s known positions, but that they may be misunderstood; and with that, I thank AT. I also thank both brothers Ismail and Emma. I don’t want to make farther replies as the word is out from the horse’s mouth.

    • Hi MS,
      Your reaction to the remark, “… unfortunately, their liberators turned into oppressors and more than squandered the people’s goodwill, and they are now detested by the people” is understandable. Unfortunately, you cannot equate it to the frequent wholesale lambasting of ALL opposition elements.
      The Awate Team has a position, a consistent one, since its inception. We believe that the pre-1991 and post 1991 eras are two distinct periods. We also believe those who still lives in the partisan squabbles and loyalties of the first struggle era of pre-a991, must reconcile their conflicting positions.
      Therefore, we do not consider the PFDJ a continuation of the EPLF though some are adamant it is. When we address the PFDJ, we strictly treat is as the force that is oppressing Eritreans. Anyone who wants to stretch that to the EPLF, is doing so at his own peril, though the current misfortune is a product, and one of the sad aspects of the pre-1991 era.
      The PFDJ is ruling Eritrea with impunity, and it openly claims it has the legitimacy of the liberation era, specifically the EPLF struggle that it holds hostage and has countersigned to itself. We reject it. The PFDJ, almost all of its members, are products of the liberation era. They are the “Liberators” who feel they should be paid back by enslaving the people for liberating Eritrea. As such, the PFDJ (liberators) who have snatched the legitimacy unopposed, have become the enslavers, and we argue that the people detest them. Note here that the target is the PFDJ, whoever its members are, ex-EPLF, ex-ELF, ex-Derg, ex-Janhoi cadres, ex-anything, and no one else. It’s clear from the record of the AT, and the website.
      In short, the current leaders claim they are the liberators, and they were part of the liberating forces. Therefore, the liberators turned oppressors describes them—it doesn’t include anyone else by any stretch of imagination. Importantly, their background, though overwhelmingly EPLF, they come from different backgrounds.
      You stretching the “Liberators turned oppressors” to mean anyone else is not correct. We have no issue with anyone who is not siding with the “Liberators turned oppressors” which in short, is the PFDJ regime. The rest of your comments, we would attribute to lingering partisan emotions. You said, and you are sure of it, that you are “…fully aware AT meant the few (or IA) who consolidated power, and not the broad mass (civil and tegadalay Harnet) who deserve way more than what we have in Eritrea of today.” However, we apologize for not finding better wording to satisfy your taste.
      Finally, with more apologies, please note that this is our only comment on the topic because we do not see anything of substance that we can add to it.
      Thank you for your feedback

    • Hi MS,

      Your reaction to the remark, “… unfortunately, their liberators turned into oppressors and more than squandered the people’s goodwill, and they are now detested by the people” is understandable. Unfortunately, you cannot equate it to the frequent wholesale lambasting of ALL opposition elements.

      The Awate Team has a position, a consistent one, since its inception. We believe that the pre-1991 and post 1991 eras are two distinct periods. We also believe those who still lives in the partisan squabbles and loyalties of the first struggle era of pre-a991, must reconcile their conflicting positions. Therefore, we do not consider the PFDJ a continuation of the EPLF though some are adamant it is. When we address the PFDJ, we strictly treat is as the force that is oppressing Eritreans. Anyone who wants to stretch that to the EPLF, is doing so at his own peril, though the current misfortune is a product, and one of the sad aspects of the pre-1991 era.

      The PFDJ is ruling Eritrea with impunity, and it openly claims it has the legitimacy of the liberation era, specifically the EPLF struggle that it holds hostage and has countersigned to itself. We reject it. The PFDJ, almost all of its members, are products of the liberation era. They are the “Liberators” who feel they should be paid back by enslaving the people for liberating Eritrea. As such, the PFDJ (liberators) who have snatched the legitimacy unopposed, have become the enslavers, and we argue that the people detest them. Note here that the target is the PFDJ, whoever its members are, ex-EPLF, ex-ELF, ex-Derg, ex-Janhoi cadres, ex-anything, and no one else. It’s clear from the record of the AT, and the website.

      In short, the current leaders claim they are the liberators, and they were part of the liberating forces. Therefore, the liberators turned oppressors describes them—it doesn’t include anyone else by any stretch of imagination. Importantly, their background, though overwhelmingly EPLF, they come from different backgrounds.

      You stretching the “Liberators turned oppressors” to mean anyone else is not correct. We have no issue with anyone who is not siding with the “Liberators turned oppressors” which in short, is the PFDJ regime. The rest of your comments, we would attribute to lingering partisan emotions. You said, and you are sure of it, that you are “…fully aware AT meant the few (or IA) who consolidated power, and not the broad mass (civil and tegadalay Harnet) who deserve way more than what we have in Eritrea of today.” However, we apologize for not finding better wording to satisfy your taste.

      Finally, with more apologies, please note that this is our only comment on the topic because we do not see anything of substance that we can add to it.

      Thank you for your feedback

  • Ismail AA

    Hello AT and the Awate Forum family,

    The fate of the unfortunate people of South Sudan is indeed a tragedy in progress. When a people’s cause becomes a pawn on the big powers’ chessboard, the aftermath of their game turns to a curse ushering unimaginable devastation of live and property.

    Though the North-South conflict had been raging in varying intensities since 1959 when Sudan became independent, the big powers did not care much about the situation except perhaps remotely within the Arab-Israeli conflict in Palestine. The impact of the conflict was simply ignored as long as it remained contained. When it tended to escalate and tended to affect the conditions in the neighboring countries Ethiopia, the USA and its European allies had sought the good offices of regional powers to address it.
    For that purpose, thus, Emperor Selassie’s government was selected and supported to play mediating role in 1972. A conference in Addis Ababa succeeded to produce an agreement that accorded the South an internal autonomy under the leadership of Abel Lier. This arrangement held for almost a decade though the situation was riddled by on-and-off disputes both on internal levels as well as with Niemeri’s government in Khartoum.

    As Niemeri’s rule became unpopular and faced serious challenges, he was forced to make political-cum-ideological alliances in his effort to stay in power. When he had exhausted the secular forces, he was left with no choice but enter into alliances with the late Abu Turabi’s Islamic movement. But he was confronted with precondition that he had to endorse the core principles of Abu Turabi’s program. Hence, the so called September Laws of 1983. This new arrangement required him also to end the autonomous status of the South, which gave way to resumption of the armed resistance under the leadership of the late John Garang.

    The point that should be underscored here is that the big powers were not that much interested in the political aspiration of the South except within the framework of the policies pertaining to the containment of, or undermining the Islamist trend.
    The situation changed after the discovery of oil and the emergence of China as stakeholder in the extraction and exportation of the petroleum. The US and allies had decided to engage in the mission kicking out the Chinese, and this job required using proxy forces as well as contributions from governments in the region.

    The Al Bahir government had to be undermined and toppled. For that end, thus, in addition to the escalating conflict with the South, pressure was applied from challenges from Darfur and the Bejas in the East, which were supported through the Isayas regime.
    But, though the government in Khartoum was isolated and economically strangulated, it proved resilient thanks to the support from the Chinese. Thus, since the oil wells were significantly concentrate in the South, separation of the South would result in formation of a government that will have the authority to push out the Chinese. Al Bashir was implicated in genocide and was chased by legal warrant to be apprehended and appear before the International Criminal Court. He was cornered to point that he accepted the roadmap to the separation of the South, which became reality in 2011 by way of a referendum.

    But as far as the issue of oil and exploitation was concerned, nothing really happened. The Chinese remained, and the USA and allies could not do much. They were faced by problems they did not bother to consider before when they were planning and executing the process of separation. The internal tribal contradictions, backwardness of the region, poverty of the society and the enormous cost the national building required had combined to make them abandon the poor people of South Sudan and face the continuing human tragedy, which AT’s edition has so well summarized.

    Very happy New Year to all

    • Saleh Johar

      Ah Ismail,

      Such articles are only bones, and when people like you add meat and muscles to it, it becomes refreshing. This is how we can expand our knowledge of the region at large. Unfortunately, the mentality of “who cares” tend to rule. The General ignorance about regional matters is abysmal for a people who reached out to far places like Cuba even when in the middle of a struggle. The Claustrophobic, isolationist attitude is being promoted by the regime that thinks it is the alpha male of the world.

      Thank you for the vital additional information

      • Ismail AA

        Hi Saleh,
        Thank you for your feedback. I am sure those bones are essential dynamos that drive us to scribble a few modest things. Considering the time constraints they have, members of the Team are doing much more than they expected to do in serving the cause they are committed to.
        Yes, our knowledge about the affairs of the region is very limited. And, the worst thing in that is that we tend to take propaganda that we read or heard as facts of history, and on the way we end up in confusing people rather helping them to improve their knowledge.
        Thanks again.

    • Amanuel Hidrat

      Selam Ismailo,

      Your input is a historian’s prespective connecting the threads of historical events that enhance the editorial “pencil ” on the history of Sudan and south sudan, and the conflicts that run for five decades. Good reflection.

      Regards

    • saay7

      Selamat Ismail:

      If there is one group of people who can say “I told you so”, it is the Commission of Inquiry on South Sudan. Unlike the CoI on Eritrea, the CoI on South Sudan was mandated by the AU. The CoISS found that the two sides to the conflict were responsible for crimes against humanity and recommended that any future transitional government exclude both Machar and Silva Kiir as they had been responsible for crimes against humanity. It also recommended that the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights (not the ICC) deal with accountability issues of criminals. And, oh, yes, it blamed the US, Norway and England for rushing through the 2005 CPA deal, creating a perfect storm of military leaders without political accountability.

      That was in 2014. The African Union suppressed this report to give the “peace negotiations”– that first IGAD and His Haplessness Seyoum Mesfun, then everybody and his cousin got involved in– a chance to work. The report was leaked to Reuters in 2015. The rest is history: Sudan got neither a peace agreement, nor action on the recommendations of CoISS.

      saay

  • saay7

    Selamat Nitrric:

    If only you had consulted Wikipedia (still free) you would have found your answer and in the process, who is in whose head 🙂 or as Aretha Franklin once sang “who is zooming who”

    The Ilemi Triangle is an area of disputed land in East Africa. Arbitrarily defined, it measures between 10,320 and 14,000 square kilometres (3,985 and 5,405 sq mi). Named after Anuak chief Ilemi Akwon, the territory is claimed by South Sudan and Kenya and borders Ethiopia. Despite use and raids by tribes within Ethiopia, the Ethiopian government has never made an official claim on any of the Ilemi and in fact agreed that the land was all Sudanese in the 1902, 1907, and 1972 treaties.

    You are welcome 🙂

    saay

    • Saleh Johar

      Thanks Saay,

      Ethiopian Freudian slip of tongue, huh? The only triangle I heard of was the Yirga Triangle and I assumed they misspelled it though the alphabets do not match at all. I should have googled it which I didn’t. But that is because I thought Nitricc has done that already.

      Thanks

      • saay7

        Abu Salah:

        But there was no “Ethiopian Freudian slip of tongue” and there was no cause for “I think Eritrea is so much in the head of Ethiopians, it is scary. wow the power of Eritrea,amazing!” except in Nitrric’s fertile imagination. It was all invented by Nitricc for fun. Here’s why: the report is by Alsharq Alawsat and the reporter was summarizing all the questions the Ethiopian FM was asked: he was asked about Eritrea, then he was asked about South Sudan, then about Somalia, then Ethiopia’s human rights record and then Ethiopians relationship with the Gulf nations.

        You gotta watch out for Nitrric; he is a mischievous kid:)

        saay

        • Saleh Johar

          Hi Abu salaH,
          Thank you again but you know how Nitricc, your other beloved son, thinks he has aversion to facts and likes hyperbole (sorry nitric) but now you have to explain to him what the toothless AlSharq AlAwsat is 🙂 I hadn’t read your comment before I commented.

  • Saleh Johar

    Hi Nitricc,

    I read the report and had the same question: where is Llemi?

    It seems they mean the Triangle in the border where Badme is located. They used to call it Yirga triangle for a while until Badme became more popular.

    • Nitricc

      Hey; SJ; and SAAY; well SAAY spoiled it for me. I was taking a jab at the government of Ethiopia and i was hoping Amde or Horizon will come swinging. That is why I added the comment, i knew the place wasn’t in Eritrea I didn’t know where it was as i read but i looked at it and that why i said …….
      ” I think Eritrea is so much in the head of Ethiopians, it is scary. wow the power of Eritrea,amazing!”
      just to take a left hook jab at the Ethiopians. The Weyane are so scared of Eritrea; they even confused Border town Kenya with Eritrea. WOW
      Thanks SAAY for spoiling my little game at the expenses of the Ethiopian government.

      • saay7

        Ummm, ok, Nitricc:)

        If you want to take “a jab at the government of Ethiopia”, I question the efficacy of doing so by showing a disciplined position it has taken ( respecting 100+ year old treaties, even as some of its opposition accuse it of ceding Ethiopian land to Sudan) contrary to the one it has taken with Eritrea (reneging on 16 year old treaty) But I , a commoner, don’t know how to play four-dimensional chess like that great Nitrric:)

        saay

        • Kalihari Snake

          Good morning Saay7. You mention Ethiopia respecting 100+ year old treaties; I am not so sure on that one. Treaties or otherwise and aside from the Badme issue, Ethiopia’s military has long encroached Somalia’s border (100 kilometers deep or more) and has now been quietly camping inside Somalia for almost a decade, Though the Ethiopian military has mostly left Mogadishu, it still maintains sizeable troop presence in Gedo, Bakool and Galgudug regions. Many forget that prior to 1883, large parts of Gambella, Bensehngul-Gumuz, SNNP and Somali regions did not even belong to Ethiopia and that most of Oromia and Afar region, through expansionism, would join during 1883-1935. Maybe Scotland will become the world’s newest country.,

          • saay7

            Selam kalihari:

            I didn’t just mention Ethiopia respecting 100+ treaties (with Sudan); I compared/contrasted with 16 year old treaties it doesn’t respect (with Eritrea.) The new information you added does not change the fact that it is respecting those treaties with Sudan.

            On how Ethiopia became Ethiopia by expansion, the expert on that is Amde so it will be more fun if you debate it with him. I did years ago and enjoyed it greatly and I am sure you will.

            Welcome to awate.

            Saay

          • Kalihari Snake

            Good morning saay7. Fact is that Ethiopia must maintain tolerable/passable relations with Sudan as it (quietly) still relies heavily on the Port of Sudan and Sudanese transport capacity to import and move seasonal fertilizer requirements; over 78,000 MT of fertilizer has been imported from Sudan this year to western Ethiopia. Problems have indeed occurred on the border with Sudan over the past two decades, but they have been skillfully largely kept out of published highlights. Strategically, Ethiopia knows that it is at great risk to only rely upon the Port of Djibouti which frequently suffers from congestion with vessels frequently having to wait over 30 days at anchorage for berthing positions. Also to note that the Port of Djibouti’s Senior Director of planning is an Eritrean Dawit W/Michael Gebreab; though he was born and raised in Addis Ababa, this is a stickler for the TPLF hard core. Ethiopia over the past few years has also placed much attention on increasing the use of the Port of Berbera in Somaliland and the Kenya Port of Lamu to Ethiopia rail link is still in the planning.

      • tes

        Selam Nitricc,

        I learned a good lesson from the Daily show presenter, (An Author of ‘Born a Crime’), Trovah Noah, a black South African. When he was confronted with people like Trump and Tomi Lahren . He came with a strategy that says beats them. He developed his strategy this way:

        – Question #1: Have you ever argued with a toddler?

        then he continued

        —because if you have, if you have, you probably lost that argument. Or killed the toddler.
        —-Either way, you didn’t win the argument, because you can’t win an argument against a toddler. Toddlers will say the most outlandish… And the more you argue with them, the more they become entrenched in their views.
        —A toddler will just say anything. they’ll just be like, “My daddy is the strongest man in the world.”
        —And you’ll be like, “No, he’s not.”
        —-“Yeah, he’s.”
        —It’s like, “No, he’s not.”
        —“Yeah, he’s. My dad is the strongest.”

        –Prove it! “You’re like,”
        —“What do you mean?” I c..
        —I can’t prove it.”
        —And he’s like, “I told you.”
        Then Trevor came to his point and said
        Now, now, the reason I’m telling you this is because, over the course of this election[Presidential] season, we’ve come to realize that there’s a good chance that President-elect Trump might have the mind of a toddler. And-and if you think about it, it makes sense. You know, he loves the same thing that toddlers
        do. …
        …he continued and said,
        Now, now, throughout the presidential campaign, the media tried to figure out how to deal with Trump’s lies. Then they realized that Trump might actually win. So, uh, then they started doing their jobs.

        —then after mentioning the jabs between Trump and mass-media, he came with a point saying

        To highlight the problem he contintued….
        —–And-and here’s the problem that everyone realized about Trump almost too late: facts mean nothing to him. Donald Trump has no relationship to facts. None. Like, no relationship. Not even like, a distant cousin. …
        —-

        His message of the show was
        –You don’t argue with a toddler if you want to win. Don’t amplify the toddler’s voice, because you’ll just get trapped in the toddler’s world. Rather, just keep asking the toddler to keep elaborate. Because logic is the downfall of every toddler. Because logic is the downfall of every toddler

        . …. you don’t fight. The toddler says, “My dad’s the strongest man in the world.”

        — And you’re like,
        – “Oh, yeah?” What makes you say that?”
        – Well, the other day, uh, he put something on the top shelf.”
        – Is that tall or strong?
        – That’s tall”
        – have you got another example?
        – “The other day he picked me up.”
        – Have you seen anyone else picked their kid up?
        – Yeah
        – Still think your dad’s the stringest?
        – “NO”
        That is all you got to do.

        Home take: Nitricc, all we need to do with you is just you to elaborate. No need to give you facts as some Awatistas are trying to.

        tes

        • Nitricc

          Hi Tes, the most educated in awate-forum, can you please elaborate what you just tried to elaborate? wow!

