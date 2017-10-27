Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Nonagenarian Hajji Musa Arrested in Asmara

Last Friday, the PFDJ government forces arrested Hajji Muasa Mohamed Nur and scores of others from different parts of Asmara. A few weeks ago the security forces arrested a dozen people from a funeral gathering in Adi Guadad in the outskirts of the capital city, Asmara.

All the arrested people had arrived to the house of the deceased relative from the graveyards, shortly after the burial service.

The new cycle of arrests are related to the government’s attempts to confiscate Al Diaa Islamic School, an institution established in the late 1960s by Ustaz Mohammed Beshir Ahmed who died in Asmara in 2009.

Hajji Musa is a respected elder and the president of the board that openly rejected the government’s interference in the school’s affairs.

Thousands of people from the community gathered a few days earlier at the school compound to discuss the issue and be briefed by Hajji Mussa and other board members concerning the situation of the school. The school board and the community members had stated their rejection of the government’s attempts In unison, and promised to protect the institution that they established with their efforts and resources.

Hajji Musa is the brother of the late Taha Mohammed Nur, a co-founder of the Eritrean Liberation Front who was studying law in Cairo. Taha was arrested by the Eritrean regime and died in prison.

In February 16, 2008, his jailers summoned Taha’s relatives to collect his body from the prison. To date, the Eritrean government has not explained the reason for his arrest or his subsequent death while in its custody.

Since it was established almost five-decades ago, the Al Diaa school has graduated thousands of students many of whom have attained the highest level of education in different universities and now live scattered all over the world.

The community school has survived many attempts by successive Ethiopian governments to weaken it. One of the students who went to Al Diaa school as a child said, “it is painful to see a national government more aggressive than both Haile Selassie and the Derg regimes in its attempts to destroy the school.”
Pinterest
  • Burhan Ali

    Dear Brothers,

    A clever wehalle pretending to be a fool wrote a comment thus:

    Visit kaza968’s profile
    kaza968

    Not one who comments often but observe and read… But I wanted to understand the situation.. The gov. passed a law reforming the education system (eliminating religion based education and having a one standard education for all Eritreans, Christians and Islam alike) … in regarding the law, Haj Musa Mohammed Nur gave a speech saying ‘Islam is Sharia… Eritrea as far are I’m concerned is nor Christian nor Islam.. having one standard for all students means everyone have the same shot at their passion and Eritreans become first Eritreans instead of Christians or Islam. If I may have made a mistake in my assessment, I apologize and please correct me but if i’m close enough, I think there is much to not like about our gov. but not this one.
    Respectfully,
    Hawikum

    I reply: stop playing the fool if you are not one! what you refer to as your government is not an elected one and as such it has no right to make decisions on any thing let alone as serious as education.

    Hawikum

  • Bahri Negasi

    Hi all
    If Mc hammer was still singing his new album would have been ” it is JIHAD time ” !

  • Berhe Y

    Dear All,

    We are facing for the trap of the PFDJ and their sympathizers. Instead of increasing our pressure, we spend all day responding to their credulous claims of sharia this, Islam that, religion this, religion that argument.

    We we need to do is, use the play book of political non violent resistance and apply the methods learned from others.

    Please google “The Power of Nonviolent Resistance”, from thetheatlantic dot com and read the lessons learned from egypt and others.

    First, Overcome Fear and Obedience
    successful nonviolent resistance is based on overcoming fear and obedience. Despotic regimes, rather than ruling through absolute violence, typically rely on a noxious mixture of propaganda, patronage, apathy, political legitimacy, and a calibrated use of public and covert violence to generate a blanket of fear.     .

    Truly and remarkably Haji Musa, the students and the parents have over come fear and obedience.

    Second, Non Cooperation:
    “Power always depends for its strength and existence upon a replenishment of its sources by the cooperation of numerous institutions and people — cooperation that does not have to continue.”

    This is where we need to take our struggle, to the second stage of “Non Cooperation”.

    Third, discipline to stay nonviolent:

    “Discipline can be one of the most critical strategies in the protester’s playbook. We usually associate revolutions with bloody armed struggles and coups, but one of the most remarkable sights during the standoff in Tahrir Square was the widespread commitment to nonviolence, despite provocative infiltration by undercover police and attacks by Pro-Mubarak supporters. Violence by protesters can undermine public support and give regime leaders an excuse for mass repression. In Egypt, it was the regime that was discredited by violence instead of the demonstrators.”

    This is what we need to focus, and we should not care much about those PFDJ and their sympathizers and their supporters.

    Berhe

  • KBT

    Selamat kulukhum
    Please awatista a little school uprising making it huge show how desperate you are
    I know of you wish bloodshade to use it as for interference as you guys used all the innocent dead it the sea
    We will see what will happen ,
    Eritrea will prevail,and those who are behind this should be arrested

    • Brhan

      Hi KEBTI

      YOU WILL BE ARRESTED BECAUSE YOU EXPRESSED YOUR OPINION 19 HOURS AGO. PF(JD) SIMPLY ARRESTS FOR THOSE WHO EXPRESS THEIR OPINION

      • KBT

        Selam berhe how old are you ?????

  • iSem

    Hi Nitricc and all

    Yes, nitric, have a look at this video doctored by CIA

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpwoolrVxzs

    • Peace!

      HI All,

      This is exactly what many have been saying help the people inside the country to rise up and challenge the brutal regime. The 90+ old courageous man has already done his share- giving up everything he has including his life. Now, where do we go from here? More conventions, meetings, discussions….

      Sustainable change will only come from within !!!!

      Peace!

      • iSem

        Peace:
        “sustainable change will come from within”, if you can bring it
        I predict, the courageous action taken by these brave sheik and founder of the school and the young who gathered will be squashed and will amount to nothing, because the enemy is PFDJ, they will hunt them, they arrest them and disappear them and they will use the jihad card and some ppl will fall for it. PFDJ, using its spies who are embedded in the household will purge Asmara of this dissidence by arresting Muslims who are bed ridden, women who are nursing and brides who are in honey moon
        So Peace, save your idiocy to yourself, your attempt that want to protect PFDJ by preventing us to use which ever means to remove PFDJ

        • Peace!

          Hi Isem,

          Lol..,you should be the last person to talk about idiocy, and what you don’t understand is that you and your likes do not represent our values. Keep your change for yourself. Nahhh

          Peace!

          • Thomas

            Yes, Peace. I see you laughing but people are getting killed. I already know your heart is with your mama Ethiopia and the amara/oromo people. It is very sad and I cannot understand why you have to pretend.

          • iSem

            Peace;
            what are your values?, you have none

          • Yoni

            I see you love yourself more than your people.

    • Amanuel Hidrat

      Hi Sem,

      Where are the voices who loves to talk about the problem of Ethiopia than their own problems? Thank you Sem.

      • Thomas

        Hi Amma,

        You just read my mind. It is only the first day of the demonstration but you can hear the background shooting. The shooters of these innocent students talk 24//7 about what is going in Ethiopia and we have people here pronouncing the something day in day out. I am now being convinced that this website is flooded by the regime supporters. They just carry the opposition card to fit in here. To think these people are with us is simply foolish. We must call a spade by its name, a spade.

        • Berhe Y

          Dear Thomas / Aman,

          It doesn’t matter what they think and what they do. What’s important is, what can we do.

          We should call the news organization and have them report what’s going on.
          we should call the Eritrean embassy and flood them with question what’s happening.
          we should write and comment and spread the news..

          People are dying knowing what will happen to them, and we are already giving up, that the pFDJ will win…PFDJ is made up of people..they didn’t fall from the sky…and they can be defeated.

          First we have to believe that…then all will follow.

          If you can’t add something to add…just stay quite..that’s for you iSem.

          Berhe

        • blink

          Dear Thomas
          I am happy to see people protesting for the first time ever in asmara after 1940th but what i am questioning is what was the cause of this ? , can we gain from this and add momentum to it , lets wait and see the christians support them because they to have suffered especially on the religious institutions but this can be also easly exploited by the dictator for more harish actions , look here is the video that you all can see , this was the cause for his arrest that people can narret. Moerator i apologies for posting a link , you can delet it and i can post it at the weekends.

          https://youtu.be/QZJ0mWg4esA

          • AMANUEL

            Anything could be the match that sparks a revolution because the whole country is a tinderbox. there is pent-up frustration from years of abuse and maltreatment ready to explode. to respond to your curiosity, simply THE CAUSE ISINJUSTICE.

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear All

    “It should be national matter not only a religious thing…because the whole nation is suffering from the dictatorial regime..”

    KS,,

  • Abel

    Breaking News; Oct31, 2017
    Gunfire erupted possibly killing and wounding many in Asmara.
    Supporters of the imprisoned Hajji Musa Mohamed Nur started marching towards the presidential palace carrying their machete and was confronted by an armed presidential security leading to bloodshed, no one know the exact casualties yet. Employees of various ministries are told to remain in their office as we speak.. As a precaution, please do not call instead try social media chat with friends and families to get more info.

    • Nitricc

      Nice try; I am sure makes feel better to write such trash knowing your weyane is deep S!!t.

      • Abel

        Are you saying the students of ዲያእ ኣል እስላሚያ didn’t demonstrate, and there was no gunfire in Asmara?

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear Abel

      That is really perfect news..

      :እዚ ሓበሬታ እዚ ሓቅነት ኣለዎ ንዝያዳ ንምርግጋጽ ኣስመራ ደዊልኩም ኣረጋግጹ ። ብወገነይ ደዊለ ኣረጋጊጸ ኣለኹ ፡ እዚ ጉዳይ ሓቅነት ስለዘለዎ ኩላትና ደለይቲ ፍትሒ ንድፍኣሉ በብዘለናዮ ኣጆኹም ንበሎም ህዝቢ ብፍላይ መንእስያት ተሲኦም ኣለዉ።”

      KS..

      • Brhan

        Dear Kokhob Selam,
        Be careful with your messaging. The government in Eritrea can play the religion card to divide and rule. When they arrested the Tewhado Church leader I have not heard of such incident that you verified? You can say the enemy of my enemy is my friend but this has not a place here because what we need is a collective resistance …national one….a resistance that unites us all.
        I hope you understand my point

        • Berhe Y

          Dear Brhan,

          If it is true, then this call and action is for justice in Eritrea and it is a national issue, not only for Muslims but for all Eritreans. As long as the target is the PFDJ government, all is welcome and like KS said everyone should join in and help topple this regime.

          As to why this didn’t happen when they arrested the Tewhado leader, it could be different circumstances. But because the tewhado didn’t up rise doesn’t make the arrest legitimate or that they support the actions of the regime.

          All up rise needs a spark for the people to rise and if this is the spark that will help the people to rise up then let it be. All peaceful resistance start this way….I just hope there will be some strong leadership and tactic to continue this fight…

          The Eritrean news organizations, specially radio and social media need to mobilize the people and help spread the news…I know someone is going to shout at me for being hypocrite and want others to die but that’s not my aim. And if this is true and confirmed, what we need to do, those in Diaspora are also to spread the news ….

          Berhe

          • Kokhob Selam

            Thank you Berhe,

            I was just typing to reply him ..But who can say it more than your message..Here you are, just replying to him..

            KS..

          • Brhan

            Selam Berhe,
            I have the belief that that resistance unless it is national the result that it will have can be minimum or nothing at all. Here is my hypothesis: what about if the Diaa Islamic School board members’ questions were given positive answers from the government? Were the members going to say we are ok with the government unless the government do not interfere in our school?
            Also what I wanted from Abel as he said he verified the news….is that if the resistance reflected our diversity?

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Brhan,

            I think like they say, you are putting the cart before the horse. It doesn’t matter if it reflected our diversity or not. If this is started at the Muslim school and the reason is the arrest of Hajji Musa, then off course the number of Muslims will be greater (if not all) than the Christians. It’s not like they have to announce and wait for the Christians to join before they take some actions. NO, absolutly not, because they will be arrested / dead.

            If Muslims didn’t go and attack/ demonstrate ab enda Kidene Mihret or Enda Mariam, why should the Christians care? They too are victims of the regime…I can tell you the feeling is, ጽቡቕ ገበሩዎም፡ ንሓናስ ሓሚቂና እምበር ከምዚ እዩ ዘዋጽእ፡፡

            I understand your worry, what if the PFDJ change the purpose and say “ርአዩ እዞም እስላም መንግስቲና ክግምጥልዎ ደሎዮም” and wants to people to fight each other.

            Now just ask yourself, do you think the people are really that stupid and they didn’t know this?

            The blessing is, in all this tragedy, the PFDJ are the enemy of everyone.

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear Berhe
            You know that is not the case for Every Eritrean especially if the issue gets religious. PFDJ will easily sale the radicals drum with in a minute and there is no such thing that Muslim students in Asmara can do . There are people who don’t listen civil society but to their own leaders in the army. You may not know how the PFDJ do their dirty work. In Asmara people raising to the dictator will not happen due to one Muslim school not catholic school Semirnayo .PFDJ security apparatuses is driven by street scavengers

          • Berhe Y

            Dear blink,

            No body really knows what will happen. I don’t think the Eritrean people are different than any other people from around the world who were able to defy dictators.

            If we keep accepting the status quo and that we believe nothing will change, then nothing will change. But if we believe that we as people are capable of making change, then change will come.

            How do you know the Eritrean security will not stop shooting at the people and stop taking orders?
            Who knows if they see one solider doing it, others follow. That’s how things work..

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear Berhe
            They did not stop today even though they did not kill ,they did shoot bullets , worse than that they are picking people from their house at this hour , the bad thing from this is that it can be exploited by the dictator. Tomorrow will be the day we can assume about this , if the people go out defy the security and if the other people i mean the Tigrina christians join , if they join it will be the best time for Eritreans and if they did not join it will be bad.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear blink,

            This is from the US consulate in Eritrea.

            “The U.S. Embassy has received reports of gunfire at several locations in Asmara due to protests. The Embassy advises U.S. citizens to avoid the downtown area where protests appear to be more prevalent. Streets in the downtown area may be closed, and police continue to maintain a significant presence.”

            The video you posted looks like somewhere in down town area. And I hope the demonstrators will continue.

            This is where the leaders, religious leaders, teachers and public servants needs to stand with their people. Off course, when the people coming to round them up are armed, yes they have the upper hand. But all can change if the people stand in unison.

            And you should play your part instead of discouraging people bringing up stories that has nothing to do with us, you should be encouraging and spread the message to defy the PFDJ regime.

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear berhe
            Religious protest is simply contiguous and can easily change direction. The cause of this protest can be simple and can be solved if the dictator wanted too but I believe Mr. Musa trying to put sharia with his demand was outside the main cause .
            It will be exploited by the dictator.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear blink,

            Do you consider yourself a person with an average intelligence? Do you think, majority of Eritrean people below your level of understanding.

            They will not fall to the regime propaganda and stand to defend let alone fight on its behalf.

            It’s not a religious issue, that tramp on others. What ever they wanted / asked, the PFDJ have no right to give or deny.

            I think, two things will come out of these:

            1) the pfdj will crack down and put them to jail.
            2) orbit will scumb to the threat to its pier and meet the demands.

            Isayas is will scumb to the pressure and will meet the requests.

            Then he will take his time to round up those he fears the most, slowly one by one.

            That’s what we should brace for.

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear Berhe
            I am not , i do not consider myself intelligent either but if we look at the dictator way of handling such issue , he does it more cleavrly than us , that has been the case for 26 years or even 50 years . My hope is for the small brass of PFDJ to topple him down at a critical time , if the people gave him more time he will use that to pick them one by one .

          • Bayan Nagash

            Selam Ahwat,

            Revolutions are outcomes of cumulative effects of decades of oppression. The school was just the last straw that might break the camel’s back The last two-and-a-half decades, Eritreans have had nothing but misery. There is no sector of the society that was not impacted by this regime. Aboy Musa has had a history replete with nationally oriented movements, one that goes back to the forties. He would be dismayed if anyone tries to paint religious brush on this. If he were in the board, say, for Catholic school, he would’ve said the same thing. It is a matter of principle and he took a principled stand. It is way too early for us to be squabbling about this matter or that matter. The hope is that this does not remain confined in Asmara vicinity and that other cities and towns begin to show their dismay of the rotten system that they have been subjected to over a quarter of a century.

            So, let us chill and distance ourselves from it all and try to objectively assess what’s coming at us via the wires. It is going to need ample patience, ample compassion toward those who have been suffering under this regime.

            BN

          • iSem

            Hi brother BY:
            For sure “ample compassion”, our compatriots deserve from us, it is the east we can offer from our comfort streets here.
            I feel sorry for them, they may have just walked into the PFDJ booby traps, and they will be hunted down, arrested and disappeared and like the G-15, Wedi-Ali this straw will not break the camel’s back and if it indeed was only by our Muslim brothers then for sure the PFDJ and its tentacles here will paint it falsely.
            Even if this uprising creates contagion and it becomes wide spread, IA will order his special mercenary army that is subservient to him and will squash them, like the uprising in Syrya it will be deadly for them and will be bad for the country. Gaddafi will still be here if not for the bombing NATO, even with the formidable uprising .
            Facing PFDJ in Asmara is suicide

          • Berhe Y

            Hi iSem,

            I am not going to read your comments and I urge you to stop posting. You are only helping PFDJ.

            Please watch the last video blink posted and see for yourself if there is any fear in the elder who was speaking.

            Berhe

          • Beyan

            Selam Berhe,

            Wise comments. The viciousness with which iSem stipulates his point about “Facing PFDJ in Asmara is suicide” is the kind of statement one would expect to hear from loyalists to the regime. Berhe, I shall heed your suggestion and will stay mum unless and until I have something constructive to say about those brave kids who went right in the lion’s den. I am mighty proud of my Akhriya neighborhood.

            Thanks Berhe,
            BN

          • iSem

            Hi BN:
            I cannot believe my ears of your point in relating my comment to a regime loyalist
            It is my long held believe that every opposition to PFDJ does not learn from its predecessors. Saleh also appealed to all of us to stop analyzing and I agree with him, but his comment about what PFDJ will do and exploit is well know fact is, to my mind, may be well known, but is not well internalized by us and that is why we make the mistakes I talk about
            And hearing aboy Musa speech, makes me shudder, not that he is wrong, he is absolutely right, I would agree with him in everything 100 percent and I would preference hands down to live under his leadership even under Sharia law than PFDJ as I know I will be treated with the best intension any time. But my point is that the tactics maybe courageous but fatal What is that you and BY do not understand.
            Hope u understand it cus I switched diction from suicidal to fatal.

          • iSem

            Hi
            for sure no one made that they are fearful, I said, it is suicidal , am sure by now and in light of the uprising most of the elders and everyone who was present there will be arrested and disappeared . This is historical fact, we had this discussion duing the Asmara u challenge PFDJ and I made the same comment.
            Now, everyone who dares to lift a finger, any one who raises a hushed voice against PFDJ
            ;g-15, Wedi-Ali, Bitweded, the teg uprising, the Asmara u and many others are fearless, it is not about the courage of those who oppose, but the cruelty of those who repress that I am addressing.
            Now, read and explain how am I helping PFDJ by telling those inside compatriots that normal rules of opposing does not apply
            u think demonstrating and walking towards the president’s office is wise. Yes, it worked in Tunisia and Egypt for reason that Sal always reminded us, there are civil societies , some humanity, some collective desire to make the country survive

          • Bayan Nagash

            iSem,
            What value does this dire prediction of yours add other than demoralizing the snippets of hope that could possibly lead to a change, say, the military doing a 180 degree on the imbecile in chief. But, of course, one can suppose that in the event that your prediction comes true we will all line up to give your a trophy for brilliant uprising predictions. Perhaps, with that you will become our “uprising expert resident” at awate.com. Do you think your assessment has any insight that we have not thought about. Sometimes zipping one’s mouth is better than what you are espousing here. The ambiance of the uprising isn’t even more than 24 hours old, and here you are giving us your brilliant prognosis and diagnosis. Very impressive, indeed.

            BN

          • iSem

            Hi BN:
            Actually it does add value, it is not demoralizing and am not looking for the trophy, my trophy is that the leaders who are masterminding this wise up and learn from how to fight PFDJ and not lose lives.
            I was talking about how cruel PFDJ is and how it will treat them and not about the oppressors.
            And it is not that brilliant. those are ur words not mine. But I thank u
            The analogy I give is this, a Muslim prayers, every one is supposed to pray five times a day, but the shiek reminds them with his azan
            And Brother BN, the military doing 180 degree, ezi ediyu zebkeni, there is no military in Eri, the military that IA will send his own, well fed, will dressed, whose families are taken care, just like the dogs of Napoleon in Animal Farm. I know to my bone, you know what I am saying, u are just politically correct
            Every opposition no matter how small has a positive precedent and this one is not exception and is fearless movement. Now I complet my “azan” “LOL

          • blink

            Dear Brhan
            They were maximum 100 students and the protest was just under hour but just before 1:30 minutes my relative was taken from his house , he was not in the protest and he has nothing to do with the protest, by the way no one is raising hand to the arrest , none .

          • Brhan

            Hello Blink,
            Is this then the first high/middle school protest since the independence of Eritrea?

          • blink

            Dear brhan
            I think so because the university protest was crushed at its opening , this was allowed for a reason many people can interprate it . You can see the video of the moderator allowed it to stay . or you can call to Eritrea.

      • blink

        Dear kokhob
        Are not You good at Eritrean history and PFDJ?
        Let’s assume all the Muslim students come out in Asmara streets and you better know what the dictator reply will be . See the radical islamists come here too !!!

        By the way the news is not confirmed by people who live in that area . Again don’t forget this is a fire that you can not stop . This religious thing must be dealt with with delicate actions. People in diaspora can stay civil while people go to bullets in Eritrea not against the dictator but against each other.

        I

        • Kokhob Selam

          Dear blink

          What are you after? “Again don’t forget this is a fire that you can not stop .”

          KS,,

          • blink

            Dear kokhob
            100 students and they were all thrown in to PFDJ houses of dark in a 30 minute, after that no one raised a hand , no one joined the game , do you have family in Akria call now and listen what is going on at this hour , People in cafes called them islamists some even called them terrorists , every car bicycle going or out from Akria is being stopped , no one come to the voice . This kind of game will not work.

          • Kokhob Selam

            Dear blink,

            I know now what you are after..I never thought you have this tendency blink you disappoint me.. Why do you thought like this? can any dictator fight against the mass? part of his ugly front are also Muslims don’t forget that…

            KS,,

          • blink

            Dear kokhob
            I believe this will not give fruit to remove the dictator but it will create cracks in the sociaty .
            If it is allowed here is the link .https://www.facebook.com/said.mohammed.9828/videos/1589698567764102/

          • Kokhob Selam

            Dear blink

            Don’t under estimate our people. They are with more knowledge and wisdom..

            KS..

          • blink

            Dear Kokhob
            Let’s hope your words be the one that happens.

          • Kokhob Selam

            Dear blink :-

            Why note ! Just watch and that is going to be materialize ..

            KS..

    • Brhan

      Hello Abel,
      Are you in Asmara?

  • Robel Cali

    Greetings all,

    According to rumors, Hajji Muasa Mohamed Nur was arrested for refusing to end the mandatory policy of girls wearing headscarfs at the school. Personally, I don’t think that is a legimate crime worthy of an arrest, especially at his age.

    I suspect the real reason the government wants to shut down the religious school may come down to the source of its funding. Perhaps the government found out that Qatar or some diaspora extremists were funding it?

    • A.Osman

      Selamat Robel,

      Are you telling us they will shy away from telling them the “real reason” as you put it.

      FYI it is not the first school that is dealing with such interference. Jalia was the first to fall in their hand and it was probably the only one of the 3 Arabic schools sponsored by Egypt (not a secret too ).

      DIA was asked about its closure by Aljezeera and he lied about a policy that prevents foreign sponsorship…a straight lie that the journalist could not pick on it as he did not know much about other foreign sponsored schools who have not faced the same harrassment.

      Anyway, there is a clip of the public meeting and the speech where the elder spells out the demand, there is no need to speculate.

      My concern is that it will not stop at one man and few teachers….many more arrests are expected.

      Regards
      AOsman

    • blink

      Dear Robel
      Was it a religious school?

    • Brhan

      Hello Robel,
      What do you think about the reason the government that you mentioned isn’t transparent for its actions?

  • Selamat Gedab News, Ayya Amanuel Hidrat, Ayya Ismail AA, Professor Beyan Negash, Atto SaliH Johar Ghadi, Blink, Memhrey Mez and all ErigitSAtSE at awatedotcom forum,

    It is indeed sad news to hear the arrest of DiAA Islamic School’s Board of Directors and President and “scores of others. There are numerous irrefutable reasons that would command the feeling of utter depression, fear, sadness and hopelessness for the future of Eritrea.

    Mare Erythraeum Eleven
    Irrespective of every Eritrean’s respective socio and or geo-political positioning’ rational or justifications with regards to all Eritrea’s Prisoners of conscience, not a single Eritrean can deny, that should he, she or any individual Eritrean citizen, including yours truly, is to be arrested and taken into custody by Eritrea’s Security Forces, (Eritrea’s police and/peace officers, if you like) their fate is pretty much sealed. Solely at the mercy of those with absolute power will determine whether or not the detainee will see the sun rise and sun set next or ever again, respectively.

    ……. To be continued…. in the forum, article or other mediums…..
    tSAtSE

  • Abrehet Yosief

    Selam,

    I imagine Aboy Haji would have a premonition of the end of civility since the first day after May 1991, when a uniformed person would address him as Ata seb’ay. When he continued to be part of the school, he would have anticipated the day of his arrest. As those with deep religious convictions are want to do, he would be calm and this ordeal (and probably a few short stints of imprisonment that are so routine that people don’t mention) would enrich his soul. If he joins a room full of other prisoners, they would benefit from his blessings and take courage. I feel sorry for the poor miserable soul who would direct the arrest, the more miserable kids who would conduct the raid, arrest, and stand guard 24 hours a day to witness such misery.

    • Selamat Abrehet,

      Kemey Amsikhi?
      “when a uniformed person would address him as Ata seb’ay.”

      iziAs ShaHi Qemem NaEnaE ab enda Haftey ab Akhria zesetekhua azekiratini. Sgab lomi, kemta shaHi ttiEmm aysetekhun. 1976 iyu itti gzioU. Enda beAl bieta keybleki, TugTug Trafik Hizu bbaHri ms werrede sgab Hiji beAkal ayterakhebnan. beli Trafic ticket keyHzeni nmbraQ getSey iyye tehawikhe… selam kbleki regitSeki kHaliff slezeydelukhu iye. Selam! DeHan Hderi.

      tSAtSE

    • Desbele

      Selam Abrehet,

      ….And I feel sorry for those who are shopping crimes against Haji …They already had started spreading rumors right on this forum…Haji refused head scarf banning, extremists funding school etc.. Remember for die hard pfdjites the shifta never do wrong, they must look for it down at the bottom. ንነውሪ ከም ክብሪ ዝተጎናጸፈ ስርዓት መራሕቲ ሃይማኖትን ዓበይቲ ዓዲን ንምእሳር ምኽኒት ኣየድልዮን እዩ።
      Indeed the end of civility….It reminds me of Sawa, 1999, ዋርሳይ ኣቦታቱ ጸዊኡ ዝተባህለሉ ፤ ኣቦታት ብብዝሒ ዝኸተቱሉ ግዜ እዩ
      ሓደ ትሕተ ዕድመ ዝግምገም ዓላማይ ብዘይ ፍቃድ ማይ ክሰትይ ንዝርኣዮ ኣባሓጉኡ ዝኸውን ተዓላማይ
      ” ግደፍ ኣታ ሰብኣይ! ሽበትካ ርእየ እምበሪ ፈፈው መበልኩካ ኣብዛ ጭቓ! ” Such is the shifta inheritance!

      • Abrehet Yosief

        Selam Desbele,

        When Ministry staff were ordered to take training, all the “powerful” gedim tegadelti doing high level civilian jobs had to join everyone else early in the morning in the assigned training place. It was a sight. The gedim tegadelti who had a completely different life style compared to their fighting days (at least for those who were part of the fighting units) and with age, were having serious trouble to keep up and had to accept that they were not superior to other common civilians. The trainers who were national service young men and women, to their credit did try to be polite. Even the one you mentioned had the decency to say ” ሽበትካ ርእየ እምበሪ …” But the worst were the commanders, who were lower in rank when the Ministry tegadelti were back in the field, and who now had the upper hand. The tension was so high that sometimes the Ministry tegadelti had to complain that their safety under the current commanders was not guaranteed. ኢድ ሸናሒት ጸናሒት.

  • Bayan Nagash

    Selam Solomon,
    ንዝገበረልካ እንተዘይገበርካሉስ ንገረሉ እንድዩ. Thank you for sharing your experience with Abboy Mussa’s legacy as an upright Eritrean citizen. The imprisonment of Abboy Musa Mohamed Nur has been very difficult for me to process and comprehend. But, then, anything the regime in Eritrea does makes no sense. Abboy Musa was a pillar of a community in which I grew up watching in Akhriya. He was/is/has been one who nourished the less fortunate through his generous disposition that seemed to come naturally to him.

    A civilian Eritrean who embodied what it meant to be an upright Eritrean national and citizen who paid dearly for his activism by previous occupiers. Now, instead of using the man as a wealth of primary source who can help frame our Eritrean history, he is in prison instead. Certainly, the African proverb that states, “When an old man dies, a library burns to the ground” means nothing to the maniacal regime we have at home.

    The maniacal regime at home doesn’t give a whit about any religion nor does it care about other matters. The only thing it cares about is to erase our – here I mean all of Eritrean – history. At every turn it wants to erase our heritage, our tradition. Have you ever heard the man at the helm of power talking about anything beyond the last forty some odd years. His identity only goes as far back as when he went to ghedli. I am getting sick to my stomach imagining a man – his must be in his nineties now – to be jailed. Decency and respecting elders has been erased from our tradition by a barrel of a gun, but we will bounce back. We have to. There is just is no other way of defeating these wackos who are running the political theater in Eritrea today to show them the Eritrean spirit is indomitable, it will bounce back as soon as the nightmare is over.

    BN

  • Nitricc

    Hi All, I don’t know if you are paying attention but here in US. things just got started; Manafort indicted; ex-Trump aide pleads in Russia probe. Who the next? people in white house must be getting nervous. You got to love US, even the president can be taken down.

    • KindishiH Nitricay,

      I think Eritrean, Ethiopian migrants are more concerned with what is being reported on Eritrean media with regards to deportations of non resident migrants.
      What is it that anybody should be nervous off.. Be it USA White House, the Kremlin, or Eritrea’s ????? Black House what could possibly be the worst case scenario? Besides fool, ain’t no one gonna deport a Top Gun Ace Pilot like you? You ain’t nervous is ya? Nervous pilots and nervous people make me nervous brah!!! And then when I get nervous, I make my self nervous again and again and again and again. Sorry Captain, you should ground yourself. Yo buddy iSEM would’nt want’t an ACE celled slick nitricc to fly over Niagra Falls into Ontario and due to your bad nerves do what Nitricc ACI does. KABBBBBOOOOOM! Keep it G! Slick.
      tSAtSE
      PS: Why Niagara Falls? THE GERD. Dohhh. Any way it is manic Monday… After Meeting Don Cheadle at Hotel Rwanda, deep see diving for SEVEN Abalone Shells , playing Santa’s elf ant helper, playing a little tennis ball with Nunu at Brookdale in short, no time is to play chicanery checkers or two dimensional chess no more… You coming to the banquet aren’t you? Tomi will be there. First two Sam Adams Lager is on me and him. Always Top Shelf for the Top Gun Slick YO!!!

      • Mez

        Dear GitSAtSE,

        Well said Memhier,

        “….a Top Gun Ace Pilot like you….”.

        A gun is a gun, would serve any one who use it; absolutely not knowing that it is badly damaging MANY of his own–that forever.

        Thanks

  • Mez

    Dear Dawit,

    “….article in Tigrinya…”.

    What is the probability (percentage) that a Tigrina speaking educated person can’t read/ comprehend English?

    Including the college dropouts.

    Thanks

  • said

    Greeting,

    No surprise .There is no rule of law in defending academic and is least and the last PFDG priority ,they never abide by or respect Universal Values of Justice and Respect of Human Rights .Eritrean live in a country where the closure, sabotaging and censure of University ,Academic life, Enlightenment and knowledge is being under attack . The attacks become more strident and aggressively menacing . regime do not shares a commitment to Enlightenment values with rest of the world, and openly distrust of knowledge. Eritrean will be among the less well-educated and unskilled members of the working class, Thus the viciousness and growing intensity of the witch-hunts against Eritrean private learning institution and academics and extending to the leaders of school will be a disaster for the nation .
    I’m like any other Eritrean who was depressed as hell from the day injustice mushroomed in Eritrea . Eritrean endured the lifelong oppression.

    Eritrean people need to remember their past struggles. Like most Eritrean. I admit to a certain helpless feeling and I don’t know that my voice contains much of anything.
    haven’t quite pulled out of this since then and regime find an innocent victim to throwaway. Eritrean patriotic and heroic man to jail, a fragile and elderly man Hajji Musa .

    IA and his military hierarchy who planned and initiated Eritrean Civil War with TPLF military support in defeating ELF . EPLF won it, and IA then went on to rule as Head of State and dictator and new era in Eritrea for last 26 years. Eritrean, they were already traumatized during long struggle for independence and after the war due to its resistance to Ethiopian colonization. Eritrean civilians still talk about what they saw and experienced when Ethiopian soldiers came into their villages and killed and bombed civilians. Many people get killed and many Wounded people were looked after by their families, relatives or by their villages community if they had no children. The dead were buried everywhere, without proper ritual or coffins. The Ethiopian soldiers came to Eritrea to conduct ugly war, and kill people. That means they were the war aggressors. The puppet soldiers were also Eritrean commandos but they were truly Ethiopianized and for love his royal king HSLS , they took order and listened to the Ethiopian monarch and took up arms against their own very people. For those sellout soldiers Eritrean do not have sympathy. Many Eritrean children have no fathers. The Ethiopian killed a generation. Eritrean had war for three generations. Ethiopian soldiers killed brutally, indiscriminately. Ethiopian soldiers starved and killed their own people; Eritrean People are hunted about their wartime experiences. It affects large part of civilians far more and far longer than freedom fighters and combatants per say . with no period of peace an relief and after independence blood shed continue to this day not to mention Badem war. The war ended 26 years ago in victory for our Eritrean people, but Eritrean they remain in shackled and their cities remains, as many part of Eritrea devastated like Massawa and near by villages same goes for many part of Eritrea.
    We say that victory cannot match our suffering. After all, Ethiopian sent their soldiers they’ were intent to destroy all, burn villages, and kill all innocent lives. They destroyed the land. Speaking of the land. what did Eritrean regime do to rehabilitate and rebuild with destroyed city’s, towns and villages.? what did Eritrean regime do to rehabilitate and help Eritrean civilians and tegadelty combatants. what did Eritrean regime will do to gain do to rehabilitate and rebuild Badema.?

    IA steadily eliminated his powerful rivals over a decade and put his minion men into key positions of government organ. his startling ability to wage political siege warfare and his ruthless elimination of opponents is extended to the people who want to contribute to learning education is not new .It is striking the parallels of the psyches of the Asmara regime , true wielders of power in one man and his cohort and Much shaped by original motivations and formations by inordinate circumstances, rather misperceived existential circumstances that are much of the consequence in their driving impetus by the very originating motivations of regime doctrine and policy of IA Nehnan Alamana
    As I pondered, in my ever free and inquisitive causality structured thinking, the anomaly of apathy, rather total insensitivity to universal values and adamic in lending unreserved material, political and regime supporters by giving moral support by the PFDG to the aggressor violators of human rights, I delved, to understand the logic behind such an anomaly, into the historic facts and the intricacies that shaped such similarity in the psychological profiles and general attitudes of the PFDG and their supporters /
    The central and dominant role that the play in the Eritrean aspiration and question comes as an inherent consequence to the coincidence of to factors:
    1) The regime Inheritance, mostly by forces and default, of the waning power and the absence of the Eritrean opposition powers
    2) The aborted Eritrean projects at national revival and political independence during the nineties the twentieth century; and
    3) Success of the self-destructive above party affiliation, the schemes by IA the Nehan Alamanan doctrine and similarity of The US and British .White Anglo-Saxon Protestants (“WASPs”) the WASPs doctrine of White Supremacist – falling upon the serendipitous reign of a deluded President IA and the early elimination of obstinate Eritrean potential leaders – to exclude participation of other opposition powers and engineering a just and cleared the way President IA permanently rule.
    One wishes Eritrean opposition to work with all freedom lovers and Appealing to America’s sense of liberty and human rights within mind. The fact remain as has clear and reported that over most of Eritrea’s history, America’s posture toward the country has been puzzling and self-defeating. Cold War strategies may explain why the United States did not support the Eritrean thirty-year independence struggle, and United States maintained its position. when Ethiopia was ruled by a Mengistu Haile Mariam commonest dictatorship who was the USSR’s main ally. Even then, the United States kept its distance from Eritrea. US has been singularly and unfailingly negative. Since and before liberation and throughout and till today all this the United States has pragmatically favored Ethiopia.

    Comes the decade of the nineties at the closing of the twentieth century, the ending of the Cold-War as symbolized by the falling of the Berlin Wall and the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the world became dominated by a single superpower, that’s of the U.S.A. the Eritreans were left with diplomatic and moral suasion efforts and initiatives to appeal to the sense of Universal Values of an America that have for long been brandishing its ideals of liberty and respect of human rights. Appealing to America’s sense of Universal Values to prompting American initiatives to cease unconditional support for an ever intransigent IA that’s bent, in gross violation of the International Law of human rights ,
    Eritrean appeal to the U.S.A. to be play the role of bringing democracy as honest broker to help Eritrean on the force of Universal Values that are well enshrined in the UN Charter and the international law, we know this may fell on deaf ears. The U.S. carried on with its partial and biased policies to ward Ethiopia.
    Eritrean appeal to European and and some of Americans’ sense of Universal Values reflects a profound naivety and gross misunderstanding of the psychological and ideological profiles of the American decision makers; the WASPs dominated American political system. And as psychological profiles and general attitudes are born by the accretion of unique set of experiences and circumstances beside predisposed intentions and original motivations, Eritrean naivety is further compounded by insufficient appreciation of the historic component in the shaping of one’s perceptions, set of values and general attitudes.
    The American WASPs’ set of values are strikingly comparable to those of the by gone era in assuming of Emperor Haile Selassie of Christianity Ethiopia. These set of values of both the American WASPs and Ethiopia. they were shaped at the outset by very similar ambitious motivational initiatives, then evolved through historic experiences and circumstances into the final domineering frames of reference that shaped their ultimate psychological and ideological profiles.
    the early American immigrants to the New World, the core of the future WASPs, were motivated in their adventure to explore a new world, North America, by a fervent religious zeal, seeking a new world where they can practice their new reformed Christianity away from the persecution of dominant political and religious orders of Europe. Their concept of religion in its reformed yet fraught with collective memories of persecution and a deep sense self-victimization was rendered, in the face of unexpected existential challenges, the more exclusive, non-inclusive and the more parochial, even dogmatic.
    The New land of the New World was the new immigrant WASPs’ God Given territories to grab at will and colonize; aren’t they the chosen favorites who crossed oceans, suffered tremendous losses in the arduous journeys trying to make it to the New World: All in the Name of God seeking to establish and practice freely his brand of reformed Christianity?
    The indigenous inhabitants of the land, the Red Indian Tribes, original inhabitants of the land, as with the Eritreans were a non-issue in the grander scheme of a non-inclusive, most exclusive White Supremacist, White Anglo-Saxon Protestants (“WASPs”) religious zealots. Dehumanized as the
    lesser others, the undeserving multitudes interfering in the Providence’s decree, the indigenous inhabitants of the land, the Red Indians, became, in the logic of the colonialist WASPs, intruders that the doctrinaire Protestants judged must be uprooted and exterminated to make room for the flood of new WASP pilgrims from the Old Continent. Desensitized by the process of dehumanization of the lesser others, the WASPs rendered the acts of violence, systematic dispossessing and uprooting of the Indigenous population remorseless and an admissible act.
    Looking back The parallel on that count with the Ethiopian treatment of the Eritrean is so striking and same can be said to some extend applied only to IA and his small circle. since Eritrea won its freedom. The premeditated violence, dispossessing of the Eritreans carries all the marks of its precedent carried by the Asmara regime
    I lived to Eritrean to reflect and contemplate of Eritrean youth excludes and refuge Delma.
    American WASPs against the Red Indians more than two centuries earlier. in the name of religion as the exclusive preserve of selective supremacist committed acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the indigenous populations
    Colonialism is an expression that is synonymous with the intrinsic and indelible identity of both: The American WASPs Colonialism signifies a deliberate act and a very conscious process of usurpation of new lands and new territories; that’s in tandem with the discarding and even annihilation of the indigenous population; as well as the deployment of crude methods and brute force to achieve the colonialists’ expedient Machiavellian objectives.
    The striking similarities between the American WASPs and the in Ethiopian, this vein further found profound expressions in their continuing and unending colonialization process.
    As with the expiry of the first phase of “Ethnic Cleansing,” both the American WASP and the Ethiopian looked to complete waves of territorial expansions and land usurpation schemes. The American WASPs grabbed new territories, by mere force and coercion, thus annexing to the newly founded commonwealth: California, Texas and Arizona, and many other adjacent foreign lands. This is so reminiscent of the Ethiopian of land gaping of Eritrean and Somalia Ogden expansionist schemes.
    Both, the American WASPs, the elite in control of the American political system and Americans’ destiny, and the Eritrea president Isaias Afwerki , is drunk with power, the love of unrestrained deployment of excessive brutal force as means to achieving narrow objectives. Eritrea president Isaias Afwerki show total callousness to Eritrean human sufferings and complete insensitivity to generally observed moral values and ethical codes. Both, the American WASPs and Eritrea president Isaias Afwerki adhere to a deep-seated sense of supremacy, and an arrogant false pretension of permanent invincibility. Both, the American WASPs and Eritrea president Isaias Afwerki are trigger happy, readily applying massive force to overcome carefully picked much weaker adversary targets; all prompted by urges to project a reassuring sense of security, supremacy and reinforcing of a legacy of invincibility.
    Complicating fiercely the issues is the coincidental convergence of the apocalyptic thesis of the politically dominant American Christian Right – Christian,
    The Morale and Wisdom entailed in the above analysis are an open message to the Eritrean aspirants wishing one day to influence the American foreign policy to treatment of Eritrean of their human rights and the Eritreans in general need to consider other convincing and more viable options than soft diplomacy and appealing to Universal Value System when seeking to influence the stand and opinions of American decision makers.
    IA and war politburo. Who engaged in the mass murder of civilians for “destroying eliminating and cleansing his opponent” and the ethic of societies of which those PFDJ believed to be of an inferior ethnic race do not hold government position. and others not in line with PFDJ regime. Thousands of innocent Eritrean people who were tortured or sent to the prison for no reason. Many were murdered, disappeared, imprisoned, sent to labour camps. Eritrean people suffered enormously, yes for being Eritrean. Economically poor and disenfranchised during these 26 years and an eternity periods. Eritrean people are very resilient and very patient but this all major and must not mean that Eritrean people should let the IA sickening dictator’s toxic and by gone ideological pollical infrastructure persist any further into the twenty-first century.

  • Bayan Nagash

    Selam Awatawyan,

    Stoking the flames of ethnic and religious divide is nothing new for a regime bent out of shape trying to prolong its political shelf-life, if you will. It started with the Jehovah Witness in the early nineties when Eritreans were inebriated and in state of euphoria from the recent independence by de facto and by de jure successively; and, then came the Ma’Ehad teachers from Keren environs, then disabled veterans, then, well, the reader fill in the blanks … too many to enumerate here, but the corollary to this is simply a slow decadence to-a-hell-on-earth-for-all Eritreans.

    This systematic pocketing of sectors of Eritrean population into boxes and purging one community at a time helps the regime avert mass revolt, say, as in 1989 that of Rumania’s Nicolae Ceaușescu or that of some of the Arab Spring that we were made witnesses to in recent years. Institutions are the enemy of tyranny, therefore, its target for annihilation and those who run such institutions are only collateral damages – fortunately or unfortunately – caught in the line of the demolition derby. Tyrannical regimes are astute observers of public sentiments. Knowing that Eritreans in diaspora are the only ones who can make some noise, seeing that Eritreans are now vulnerable to the sentiments of the Agazian like messages, and that such polarized environment is ideal for a hostile takeover on an educational institution that stood the test of time; well, they went for the jugular with vengeance, the last educational institution left standing with great educational reputation.

    Deal is sealed with very little fanfare inside and outside Eritrea. At minimum, there is a story waiting to be told of Hajji Musa Mohamed Nur that must be narrated, because the polarized environment makes it ripe to mangle the man’s history by some perniciously concocted innuendos that somehow Madrasat al Dia’a was no more than madrasa a la Pakisan style. Now days, there is always that vulnerability when any Eritrean institution is run by a Muslim Eritrean. Therefore, the record must be straightened here.

    Enter Hajji Musa’s world and the institution he happened to be a board-chair at a time when the regime’s calendar planned to deliver its final blow on a school that weathered half-a-century of onslaught from different regimes. Yet, Enda Ustaaz Beshir as it was fondly known when I was a child growing up in Akhriya none of the previous regimes would dare tamper with. It started out as an elementary school, and over the five decades since it has become the pillar of the community, an institution in which many fine young men and young women Eritrean citizens are groomed to become professionals the world over today.

    Hajji Musa Mohamed Nur is part and parcel of that trend and process of annihilation. The story of Haj Musa, however, must be told, especially by those who know the man and who may have insider’s insights that the likes of me may not be privy to. I remembered reading from Alemseghed’s Tesfay’s (2001) book አይንፈላለ: 1941-1950, when I attempted to read the book to my mother, bless her soul. I went back to the book. Sure enough, Alemseghed mentions Haj Mussa Mohamed Nur among many upstanding Eritrean citizens who stood on the side of aspirations of Eritrea as a nation-state for all Eritreans. Here is what the author states in the Acknowledgment: “ሓጂ ሙሳ መሐመድ ኑር፡ ካብ ዝተፈላለየ ቦታታት ንዝአከቡዎ አሳእል ሹባን ኣልራቢጣ አብ ልዕሊ ምቕራብ፡ ዝኽርታቶም’ዉን ኣካፊሎMና።” (p. xii) ም ተስፋይ

    • blink

      Dear Mr Beyan
      Apart from my respect I have for you , here is the delicate balance we the diaspora opposition have to consider , how do you defeat two enemies at one time. Of course the first is PFDJ and the second is urgent if we can get the possibility of defeating PFDJ and that is the narrow minded Mr. self interested small minded opposition who are tearing the opposition at a pace that will kill the great good people in the opposition. Now I am not forgetting the fragrances of the Ethnic based nor do I forget the regionalists , what I am looking is how do we pass these ethnic and religious as well as regional franchise of the opposition?

      It has been since PFDJ dismantled religious based institutions as well as other institutions but every arrest by PFDJ seems to create new sense of Issaias, I don’t have that sense. I personally I don’t like religious institutions. In the place where I live I am active convincing Eritrean young men to abandon their religion because it has poison in it , I tell them to focus to a practical world as the faith world is going to crumble in due time.

      So how do you demolish Agazians and Bejans ??beceuse I don’t see how the diaspora can have an effect even if PFDJ is gone Now. We have seen people in Germany and we have heard what is going on in the 15 plus 6 grouping of General Mesfin doing. So if I told you I will work hard to shame and paint General Mesfin kids as the enemy of the people of Eritrea, would it be against the will of the democratic Eritrea??

      • Mez

        Dear Blink,

        1) “….I personally don’t like religious institutions….”.
        2) “…paint….kids as the enemy of the people of Eritrea….”.

        My guess would be: a) if you try the above by yourself “lonely”, you are nobody–this path will take you nowhere. You will simply age out for no purpose.

        b) if you do them with the help of the government or its franchises, then you are one of them–things are more than clear.

        As of now, i see no half way in-between, accommodation for you–no social purpose.

        Thanks

        • blink

          Dear Mez
          These are Mesfin kids and I don’t see them valuable , you know general Mesfin kids will fail not by any one but by themselves but telling their story to Eritreans will collect the benefits of abandoning weyane from managing of Eritreans politics. That telling story can not be done by one person and you know it.

          PFDJ doesn’t need my effort because Mesfin kids has been doing it for PFDJ for years.

          If you think weyane cooked kids will get steady growth, I advice you to remember the 4 million birr.

      • Beyan

        Selam blink,

        Thank you for the respect, respect back at you, blink. You raise some fundamental questions that one can write a paper about. As succinctly as I can, let me address the state of the opposition. There was just no other way of becoming an effective opposition without going through this evolutionary process of proliferation, which has had its own political and historical trajectories. We are finally turning the corner. Therefore, while I share your frustration about the state of the opposition, I believe we must, first and foremost, not help the regime by being overly critical on the opposition. Let the regime and its supporters occupy themselves with that job.

        Our job is and ought to be to pressure the opposition groups to see, as you rightly alluded to it, the urgency of the matter dictating and demanding that the removal of the regime becomes number one dire enemy against which all of our energies should be directed towards. Of course, like you, I want us to see beyond our regional, religious, tribal tendencies. Unfortunately, those elements will be there no matter what. There is inversely proportional relationship between what strengthen these tendencies and what weakens them. In other words, when the state of the opposition is weak and fragmented the stronger the Agazian types become and the stronger the state of the opposition the weaker these elements become.

        So, we should always try to see the positive side of the opposition. The meetings in Ethiopia, in Frankfurt, and in Colorado are signs of maturity because they are working toward unified vision. The Frankfurt group has come up with Memorandum of Understanding. Those in Colorado have done the same. And, one hopes the same will prevail in Ethiopia. Collectively, these three pockets will ostensibly have – yet – another MoU that will push them to work together. It is these kinds of shared vision that will finally get us out of the quagmire we have been in for the last seventeen years. If we keep on belittling the opposition, essentially, we are doing an effective job to the very regime we claim we want to unseat from the helm of political power.

        Cheers,
        BN

        • Ismail AA

          Selam Beyan,

          What you have written is the most sensible, objective and pragmatic views one could express under the current circumstances. The good side of politics is that developments do not permanently stay static. Situations always reach stages that allow for turning the corners. What I am trying to state is that there were objective for polarization on Eritrea’s scene. Some of them preceded the exit of the Ethiopian occupation forces and installment of the EPFP as government. The rest were caused by monopolistic and divisive approaches and policies the regime adopted, and continue to practices. The ideological and political policies the ruling coalition of the EPRDF in Ethiopia had followed had considerable share in reinforcing polarization in many ways I need not go to details at this moment.

          Following the recent developments in the three places you have mentioned encouraged me to say that politics have inherent feature that call for turning corners. I seems the gloomy clouds above the fractious opposition began spreading. I hope they will eventually clear away and let the sun shine and warm the spirits and attitudes of the actors in the opposition to break our from barricades and cross trench shelters and move to the middle ground and negotiate in good faith a meaningful program of action.

          Point: There has to be sober realization that options of calling for closing ranks on one’s own terms has lost the lure. Redemption of all rests on materialization of this truism. I believe once this would happen the way forwards would emerge with supportive dynamics. And, the added value in this would be satisfying some compatriots, especially, who tend to rationalize their action or inaction by not having the divided opposition uniting on their own terms – the point you have briefly tackle in your rejoinder above.

          • Bayan Nagash

            MerHaba Ismael AA,

            Nothing to add other than Amen!!! Really. That “…sober realization [in which] options of calling for closing ranks on one’s own terms has [not] only lost the lure”, but I contend we are seeing the attitude of my way or the highway taking a backseat in negotiations and seeing issues from those who have been “othered” take a firm hold – a mark of great paradigm shift in our sociopolitical landscape, which you have articulated here.

            Many thanks, bro!
            BN

  • Abraham H.

    Selam Gedab News, again, very sad to learn about the arrest of someone in his nineties, allegedly for nothing but seeking to keep his private school from being shut by the mafia regime of DIA. All the arrests, deaths and disappearances in the hands of the PFDJ operatives/Isayas worshipers will continue until the day comes when the despot himself is no more. I wonder what would happen thereafter?

    • Amanuel Hidrat

      Selam Abraham,

      I know what will happen thereafter. PFDJ is not a one man organization, though Issayas has more power than his colleagues. They are a solid formidable organization with no other competitive organization that challenges them in the Eritrean political landscape. PFDJ will continue to rule Eritrea for unknown foreseeable future, if there is no new development in the opposition camp in the concept what a competitive organization really means. Take this as a note to check my word when the despot (die) or is gone for the good. How about this assessment?

      regards

      • Abraham H.

        Dear Aman, we have discussed about this issue many times; I still believe the PFDJ is an organization formed in the image of one and only one person, DIA. In particular in the last decade and half, it has been reduced to a mere personal shop of DIA that perfoms his ever changing orders according to his whims. Those around the despot are just castrated bunch who have been so used to DIA’s excesses that they have lost the capacity to make any decisions on their own, or to even use their own mental capacity.

      • Haile S.

        Emma,
        I completely understand what you mean. But the pleasant answer to what you said is ዋይ፡ ኣፍካ ከልቢ ይሽነሉ!

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Dear Hailat,

          Talking about wishes and talking about realities are different. I am sure your wishes and my wishes are the same. But we don’t live on wishes, we live in realities on the ground. The reality on the ground depicts the way I put it, unless we change the realities otherwise. The only thing I can tell you is, I wish I am wrong, and everything will turn to our wishes. But the saying right on, when someone spoke against the wishes of others.

          Regards

  • Amanuel Hidrat

    Selam AT,

    While it saddens us the Jailing of Hajji Mussa, on rejecting the attempts of confiscating private school by the regime, it is high time to appreciate Gedeb news for the service rendering to us from the belly of the beast. It is also first to my ears as to the death of his brother Taha Mohammed Nur (RIP) one of the founders of ELF in a jail.Thank you GNs.

    What it always puzzles me is, the naïveté of Eritrean politicians who fall in the hand of Issayas. If a lawyer and a politician like Taha who knows Issayas and his group very well can fall easily in the hand of a predator regime of Asmara, imagine how it could be the case of ordinary people who are dying without being known their whereabouts. With the nature of Issayas and his group – with their characters displayed in the wall all to see, liquidating groups after groups, individual after individual, until they transform in to a regime, how can politicians who spent long enough in the Eritrean politics simply fall in their hand?

    One hopes the fate of Hajji Mussa not to be one of those who dies without seeing their freedom in the court of justice.

    • blink

      Dear Mr. Amanuel
      I think they go on the boat for the respect and loyalty they have to their people and country,plus there must be something that they thought “it is better to take the risk “. I do believe they have done their job . My hats off to such good people. Don’t you think they are far better than these who die blaming others while they sit and dine with people who wished Eritrea to be a 14th zone of Ethiopia.

      Dying in PFDJ prison for the right cause is far better than clapping for weyane.

      • Amanuel Hidrat

        Selam haw Blink,

        There is no one who is clapping for Wayane, it is only your perception. When people do not use you language and your approach of politics, they are all wayanes. So it is all your perception and it is really hard to change the political perceptions of individuals. Do not expect everyone to sing your songs, everyone has his/her own way of advancing the interest of Eritrean people and defending the integrity of our sovereignty. Just do your share the way you see it and the way way you believe how to do it. Others will do the same without denigrating your views and your personalities. If we act that way, there are many views we share than those we differ each other. It is a debate of different approach and different views. You should love them.

        regards

    • Selamat Ayya Amanuel,

      Not quite. Though I appreciate the SaliHien for quite some time as the Two Admirals, I have had for nearly, a decade and a half, and still do a significant political difference… particularly with this reportage. I will be addressing it shortly…
      But to give you a heads up what: Ghedab news should have covered the gathering of over a thousand… on a second thought… I rather wait as until tomorrow or so…

      Sure, we appreciate each and every one of us here because “Hagerey Zbele tezekiru ynebr…” As Yemane Barya belches it out from the gut.. but I respectfully disagree with your “it is high time to appreciate Gheda…” maybe lets just say the wording ..
      Senayy letyti… Tugtugeyy Hize bnaHri enda bererku iye.. Aboy TeAges wedi gual Haftu kheA keyesekimena Kisha Eida…
      Luam Letyti.
      tSAtSE

  • Ismail AA

    Selam Gedab News,

    Once more this lone English language outlet for the voiceless has fulfilled its mission duty by elaborating the regime’s newest excess in committing injustice against of the innocent Eritrea’s elders. In a sane world where credible rulers govern, Hajji Musa would have been honored for his services to his nation during its most difficult times and even respected for his seniority. But sadly, our little world is being ruled by a regime that never misses an opportunity to cut the eroding fabrics that tie together the social cohesion of our fragile society. Conscious Eritreans and the political and social forces of the country are running of time to wake up and not let the regime complete preparation of the ground for frightening scenarios that we witness not far from our own borders. The folk donkey versus grass folk adage of “ብድሕረይ ሳዕሪ ኣይትብቆላ” policy of the regime has been accelerating at speed.

    • Kokhob Selam

      Yes Dear Ismail AA..

      “ብድሕረይ ሳዕሪ ኣይትብቆላ” wonderful proverb that is timely. Years back it was his brother ( Taha ) now he is the one !! I know them both..

      KS,,

    • Haile S.

      Ismael,
      መሲሉዋ እንድ’ኣሉ እንበር፡ ኣድጊ ኣብዝመተትሉ ሳዕሪ ዘይበቑለሉ ርኢና ኣይንፈልጥን። ብሕልፊ እኳ ሰሲዓ ከብዳ መሊኣቶ እንተጸኒሓስ፡ ኣብቲ ቦታኣ ዝቦቁል እቲ ዝለምለመ ሳዕሪ እዩ።

      • blink

        Dear Haile
        Can the grass be eaten ? I mean after all the main reason for the grass to pop up seems the donkey body.

        • Haile S.

          Selam Blink,
          Not that you missed the message, but just to repeat, I was saying it is a blessing in diguise at a horrondous cost. Now, if we are to leave that grass for the reason you mentioned, we will go hungry. The plains of our country has been the theatre of war, detritus of bone and blood for centuries.

          • blink

            Dear Haile .s
            You’re right I understand what you mean , what I did not expect was the Term “ donkey” it can be a bit more complicated from Eritreans perspective. Zereba Ends ashrefka koynu gizuu.

          • Haile S.

            Dear Blink,
            I suggest you not to go to over interpretation and ምሽራፍ. A Donkey is for us what is Llama for south America. No need to go beyond.
            Cheers

          • blink

            Dear Haile.s
            It is Saturday sir , I mean no harm .

      • Ismail AA

        Selam Haile S.,
        ልክዕ ኣለኻ፥ ኣድጊ ዝበልዓቶ ሳዕሪ ዒባን ዱኽዕን ኮይኑ መሬት ከምዘስብሕ እንተትፈልጥ፥ ወጻዒ ዘምልኹ ድማ ሓለንጉ ውዒላ ሓዲራ ንዖኦም’ውን ተመሊሳ ከም ትገርፎም እንተዝፈልጡ ሰላም ምሰፈነ። ብቀንዱ’ውን ለባም ኣዲ ኣድጊ ሙዃና እንተ ዝይፈልጥ ኣይምመሰለን፥ ጨቋኒ ድማ ሓለንጉ ዘምልኹ ምውናኑ እንተዘይፈልጥ ኣብ ልዕሊ ሰብን ሰብኣውነትን ኣይምሸፈተን።

  • Yohannes Zerai

    Dear All,

    In countries not known for high judicial standards, people are often sentenced to unfairly long terms and some are even jailed for crimes they did not commit. But, prisoners do also get out of prison after serving their full sentence. Some lucky ones may even be released before they fully serve their prison terms on various pretexts including being pardoned by their “benevolent” jailers on such occasions as national holidays or anniversaries of important political events. So, in the overwhelming majority of countries (irrespective of their level of commitment to justice and the rule of law), some people are put in prison and others are released from prison – a reality that is compatible with what we all consider “natural laws” of social existence. Only in few godforsaken countries such as PFDJ-ruled Eritrea does one see people being continually herded into prisons which no one ever hopes to leave for any reason except when dead.

    For a cruel system run by evil people who revel in bringing misery to their citizens but are utterly incapable of showing mercy and compassion to others, the only concern this abhorrent situation raises is one of “overcrowding” which is simply managed by building more prisons! But more disturbing than the system’s cruelty is the sorry state of the so-called regime supporters who find it in themselves to beautify, applaud and exalt such a horrid regime. Can human beings be so heartless and so devoid of the slightest trace of conscience and humanity!! May God (Allah) have mercy on them!

  • Burhan Ali

    Haj Musa Mohammed Nur is not new to the Eritrean Struggle, in fact he is a veteran with honors ! The first armed operation in Asmara, an attack on Asmara airport for destroying military aircrafts, was initiated and started from his house and for that haj Musa was apprehended and imprisoned for a time. I believe Mr. Woldeyesus Ammar metioned this in one of his writings in the early years of Awate.com.

    • kaza968

      Not one who comments often but observe and read… But I wanted to understand the situation.. The gov. passed a law reforming the education system (eliminating religion based education and having a one standard education for all Eritreans, Christians and Islam alike) … in regarding the law, Haj Musa Mohammed Nur gave a speech saying ‘Islam is Sharia… Eritrea as far are I’m concerned is nor Christian nor Islam.. having one standard for all students means everyone have the same shot at their passion and Eritreans become first Eritreans instead of Christians or Islam. If I may have made a mistake in my assessment, I apologize and please correct me but if i’m close enough, I think there is much to not like about our gov. but not this one.
      Respectfully,
      Hawikum

  • Brhan

    Thanks Awate for covering the news because PF(JD) is like a mafia who conceal their actions.
    Your coverage also will show to the world that the above incident is another example that in today’s Eritrea justice is absent: people are arrested without trial , they are denied to defend themselves through the process of justice. Last but not least the coverage shows how the PF(JD) is weak and the only hing it can do is just to go after its own people among whom are those who challenge it in peaceful way.

    Thanks again for your coverage.

    • sidi Abdu

      Burhan,
      Thanks for the comments. Eritrea’s population is cowed to the point of acting like a zombie. This arrest may be a catalyst to our rehabilitation. The regime has arrested the hero in a hotel like detention to test our resolve. If we don’t resist, he is doomed to follow to the dungeon cell similar to the fate of the other heroes to the caliber of Haj Mussa and will not be heard from. What is at stake is a rule of vagabonds and his followers vs a peace loving Eritreans.

Eritrean FM Appears Without His Chaperone

10 Oct 2017 Awate Team Comments (307)

The “National Council of Eritrean-Americans” organized a seminar in which Osman Saleh, the Eritrean Foreign Minister, and Yemane Ghebreab, "adviser"…

Terrerti And Their MP Aunts

05 Oct 2017 Saleh "Gadi" Johar Comments (268)

[this is an archive edition of Negarit from August 2, 2004 and maybe you could see how today is what…

Eritrean Economy: Transportation Crisis And Turf War

02 Oct 2017 Gedab News Comments (186)

A turf war has surfaced and it involves the Eritrean ministry of transportation and the economic arm of the ruling…

Territorial Integrity v. Human Dignity

29 Sep 2017 Beyan Negash Comments (363)

The motivation for this article culminates from the ongoing intense discussion that continues to precipitate based on the talk that…

Music

Cartoons

Links

Follow Us

Email
Print