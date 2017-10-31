Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Unrest In Asmara, US State Department Issues Warning


An unusual rally against what the protesters consider the ruling party’s excesses has been raging since the early morning of Tuesday in Asmara.

The rally’s epicenter is in the Akhria neighborhood in the northern section of the capital city Asmara.

Today’s protests were ignited by the government’s heavy-handed actions when it attempted to confiscate a private Islamic school established by the late Ustaz Mohammed Beshir Ahmed in 1967. Since then, the school has gone through many hurdles by successive Ethiopian governments to control it. The current heavy-handed steps of the Eritrean government are the most aggressive the school has faced so far.

The current unrest was triggered by the government’s arrest of Hajji Musa, an nonagenarian, who was the honorary president of the Al Diaa school.

The rallies began in Akhriya by the Al Diaa school students in the early morning. By noontime, it gained steam when many people joined the rally. Security forces who were beating the people indiscriminately were faced by the students who reacted by pelting them with stones. Soon, the rallies spread to the streets of central Asmara where the security forces used brute force to quell the protests.

Several rounds of live bullets were fired, but as of this moment, there is no confirmed report about casualties, if any.

People living in a few neighborhoods in the capital city were prevented from venturing out from their houses and advised to stay home.

In a security message, the US embassy in Asmara sent out, it warned that, “demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.” It further advised US citizens to “avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.”

Eritrean elders have approached the government officials to restrain themselves and deal with the protesters with caution. Some diplomats have also repeated the same advice to the Eritrean authorities.

Meanwhile, the protesters have stated they have “no other demand except to see the government reverse its actions that curtails the freedom of Eritrean citizens.”

Gedab News will update this news as necessary.

Background to the news

Nonagenarian Hajji Musa Arrested in Asmara
The Torch Is Dead, Long Live the Torch
Pinterest
  • saay7

    Selamat Blink:

    1. Is the school emphasizing religion?

    No, the government–without published law, proclamation–is demanding that the school change.

    2. Is he abusing people and bashing them by calling them animals?

    He is creating an analogy: a man without faith is no different from an animal. I think he bashed animals by comparing them to PFDJ: animals don’t torture and disappear other animals.

    3. Did he want to implant religious views to kids?

    What a shock that a principal in charge of a religious school would implant religious views, as his predecessors have been doing in the school for 50 years.

    4. Something something MS something something 50% youth.

    Too nonsensical to merit response from me.

    5. Can the school also accept Jews or Christians?

    No, but I think it accepts Hindus and Sikhs. And also atheists.

    6. You openly told us you have experienced a Catholic school with nuns running around telling you avoiding men is the best way to enter heaven.

    Nah, you are thinking of Comboni girls school. I attended Comboni boys school, there were no nuns, just priests.

    saay

    • Berhe Y

      Dear Saay,

      Bless your heart for trying too hard. Blink is acting like HGDF nay wushaTo. Now that I have a chance to think about, all along his presence was,

      1) anti weyane
      2) super anti, anti Jebha
      3) super super anti Opposition
      4) very, very mild anti PFDJ.

      In this whole thing, first he down plays the whole thing, then he writes and made up stuff to tell us it’s under control, then he gives testimony like he was there. Then he tries his scare tactics. Everytime evidence appears, he changes to another excuse, bashing religion bjamla.

      When he find out that there was no casualties, he feels vindicated to share the fake news, which was nothing but similar fake news he was recreating.

      Is it me or he does not want to say that all of us know what he wants to say, as in the questions he asked you.

      Just a little laugh wouldn’t hurt, uts a weekend. Here is Chris Rock on Letterman show, following Bill Clinton and his observation he will not say Obama.

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=49hkqOPYwQA

      Berhe

      • Peace!

        Berhe,

        Thank you. I guess እታ ግዜ ቀሪባ እያ መስለኒ እዛ ሕስምቲ መንፊት ስራሓ ጀሚራስ ገለ ኽርዳዳት ክንሪኢ ጀሚርና. እዚ ሰብኣይ በየን መጸ ወደይ 🙂

        Peace!

        • blink

          Dear peace
          I just don’t want to lose you for Berhe , listen I believe religion has nothing to do in school that is my personal views and my comment has nothing to do with PFDJ group . Put any suggestions against PFDJ , I will accept it. That is the least I can tell you about me .

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Selam Peace,

          Courage is only exhibited in a very few people. Hajji Mussa is one of them. Courage is exhibited at different time and space by different people, but Hajji Mussa’s courage are shown throughout his life even at the age of 93. God bless him, he become an exemplary of defiance in every turning of our history he lived in – A rare creed in Eritrean politics when everyone become sheepish to a tyrant.

          Regard
          Amanuel Hidrat

    • blink

      Dear saay
      I just wanted to remind you that you said zero about sheria in Akria (marriage, divorce and inheritance) you are running away because you know you can not defend it or because you know that is the backwards of the life style of our mothers and sisters. Do not tell me there is no apartheid system in our society, yet you wanted to simplify the word sheria as common thing and wanted to blame few of our Christian brothers,this is not about PFDJ this is not about Haji musa this is about future generations,by the way Haji musa did not say PFDJ as animals , don’t try to put your own words instead of what we heard. The man said people with out religion are Animals that specifically was to cement his religious views.on the opposite side of this Since when does PFDJ has laws ? Why are we treating PFDJ as the law abiding group ? How come Issaias became suddenly a leader with rules and laws ? The system of his rule goes as he wish , did not we know this for 27 years ? If this was 2000 I would loved it but in 2017 suddenly Issaias rule become reasonable, no sir .I am happy the man defended his school and his believe but sad to find out this has gone very far from a single school issue to about believe and friction in the society , why is that ???Let’s hope he go out from prison so that the society wouldn’t be divided more. We all know where this will end and there is no much our voice can do to stop our relatives from making lunch and deliver to PFDJ prison cells . Wether you like it or not Issaias will use every inch of his time to pull the plug . In my ideal world I would have closed every religious school and make sure there is no apartheid system in any place. Sheria is a women apartheid system that is rooted in Islam . That is the truth . You wanted to defend it or hide it go make your points unless do not try to make people as if they are Alien to “ dying for your religion “ and sheria lifestyle. You know no more than any one about this because you don’t live your life by it.

      • saay7

        Selamat Blink

        1. There is Sheria in Eritrea (not just Akhria) with Sheria courts dealing with family/community law. This is good for the people and the government (any government) because there is none that I know that they wants to deal with marriage, divorce, inheritance. As a matter of fact, the governments position is that decisions of Sheria court are unappealable. Why? Because it doesn’t have the capacity to deal with the volume of the cases.

        2. Up until you just woke up to it (not just you but all the foaming at the mouth strident atheists) I doubt you knew there were Islamic schools. Don’t pretend to be an expert about something you had no knowledge of until October 2017.

        3. The harmonious relationship Eritrean Muslims and Christians rightfully take pride it didn’t happen by accident: they both cultivated it by respecting each other’s values. The only new variable is the militant atheists trying to enforce their values over “backward” people.

        4. Hajji Musa is really not responsible for ur limited comprehension, and I say this with respect due. I could tell you who the audience members were — they are members of Muslim Endowment (Awqaf) and General Assembly of Asmara Mosques….but then you may have a heart attack when you realize such organizations exist. Oops I did it again.

        saay

        • blink

          Dear saay
          You are implying,” sheria “ is good because it saves the government from unlimited law suits by women due to the cruelty taken over them (mothers and sisters ) by men who has been smashing the right of women. What a surprise saay .
          Now, do you think you know Eritrea more than any one so people are asking you for directions? I bet you did not travel to every sheria court in Eritrea and I know for sure you know no more than the average Eritrean about Eritrean Muslims too , but if you think I am in shock , you are mistaken , no , why would I ? I am just begging you to use your power of writing to change Eritreans women suffering under the sheria rule. By the way it was not long time ago lamek fathers give chance to women to inherit their father or mothers property . It is not like I am shocked about sheria it i is that I set high standards for people I follow.

          • saay7

            Selam Blink:

            Anta sebai regie bel😃. Why are you expanding the issue beyond its very, very, very limited scope: private religious schools in Eritrea?

            Sheria allows a man (under exceptional circumstances) to have four wives. The 2015 Penal Code of Eritrea says nope, absolutely not: the second marriage anulls the first. And if you do it, there is prison term. Now, did you hear of a huge uprising or a discussion of this anywhere? No. So, try to stay focused on: is a private Muslim school allowed to teach Quran? Is it allowed to segregate boys from girls? Should it copy European schools and demand that girls remove their head scarves. That is it: kolel aytbel.

            By the way, the ONLY reason this is being discussed is because we have a 3-minute video clip out. There are reports–and we don’t know for absolute certainty because we have no video clips–that officials from Enda Mariam and Cathedrale are also arrested. If true, what is their crime: were they also spreading radicalism?

            saay

          • blink

            Dear saay
            Ok, I will as you command!!!!?
            But before I stop commenting, I would like to make myself clear.
            My demand from you has nothing to do with Haji Musa and it has nothing to do who he is.
            Do I need a lecture about Haji musa from any body in this forum ? May be but not the things you said. Did I ever disrespect the Man work or his real history??? No .

            Dear saay I am asking you to at least have a concern about sheria and it’s effect in woman and in Eritrean society in general. Why I ask you this now not before , well because I thought this is the best way to get an answer from saay. That is all.

          • saay7

            Blink Arkey:

            I will pass, but thank you for playing. We have parting gifts, check with iSem.

            saay

          • blink

            Dear saay
            Parting gift is given as consolation or to someone who is leaving or to participants for not winning , come on saay !! What happened to your hilarious man!!!. iSem 👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿the guy is too Weyane and I am allergic to such people . You are like telling me the age of your kids in weeks and you demand me to do the maths. Thanks but no thanks .

          • Hameed Al-Arabi

            Hi blink,

            Eritrean women are suffering under the mafia in Asmara. The mafia are playing with our young daughters, teenagers, in Sawa, military camps and Security Offices. Eritrean women, Muslims and Christians, were respected for generations. When the mafia came they have made them shed tears of blood. The mafia are the worst devils among all rulers of Eritrea. On Tuesday afternoon Asmara and all the world have watched the birth of new free Eritrea that respects all its people and their cultures. The reason that has made the mafia survive by now came to an end. The game is over.

            Al-Arabi

          • blink

            Dear Hamid
            The difference is the pope is guilty up way way up. He covered under his bed unlimited numbers of crimes. You wanted to dispute that ok , how much do you inherit from your parents or how much do you expect to inherit? Relax do you have house in Keren or massawa from your parents, stay clam , every thing is going to be given to you . Oh who said so ? One breaded man who happens to be a sheria court owner , boom . You need to go to a support group and please ask who are the highest number calling to women or children support groups?? Guess who ?

        • Semere Tesfai

          Selam Saay

          1. – “There is Sheria in Eritrea (not just Akhria) with Sheria courts dealing with family/community law.”

          I don’t know if Sheria Law is still being practiced in Akhria (Eritrea), but if it still is, do you want to preserve it? Is that the idea?

          2. – “Sheria is good for the people and the government (any government) because there is none that I know that wants to deal with marriage, divorce, inheritance.”

          Can you please, please, please…… give me an example of a GOOD SHERIA LAW that is being practiced in Eritrean Muslim communities? Can you please, please, please…. give me an example(s) of a GOOD law that one finds from Sharia Law and not from modern SECULAR LAW?

          Semere Tesfai

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Semere Tesfay,

            Semere, Semere….Oh Semere….Every religion has its internal bylaws to administer their religious belief. Sheria has been the religious bylaws of Eritrean Muslims to exercise their religious conduct. There is nothing new in the speech of Aboy Hajji Mussa that implies other than that. It has never affected to their christian brothers for generations. Is that the word that irritates you? If that is their religious culture, are you really in to “a fight” against their religious cultures? Or are you doing it for a “political Halki”?

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Aman

            ብሓደ ኣብ ገድሊ ነርና ‘ንዲና ኣማን። ጸኒሑ ማለት ቅኑዕ ወይ ንዓቅቦ ማለት ድዩ?

            ሰመረ ተስፋይ

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Haw Semere T.,

            Yes “ብሓደ ኣብ ገድሊ ነርና”. We were there to liberate our people from oppression and not to make “cultural revolution” and to dismantle the religious culture of our communities. No Semere hawey. If you had understood that way, then you are absolutely wrong. Even with the teaching of Marxist-Leninist political ideology to the rank and files of both organizations, we have never touched the religious cultural norms of our people. What the government intruding to the lives of our religious communities indiscriminately is wrong, and it is against the values that hold us together and makes us to live at peace.

            regards

          • Lamek

            Amanuel, not even all the Muslims are advocating for full blown sharia. Why are you acting more Muslim than the Muslims themselves? Mefkosika eyu ezi ember mekberika aykonen.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Lemak,

            You become a “lost soul” that once was a hopeful kid to call you “Mizan”. You lost all your credibilities to be the future mind for Eritrean unity. Who injected you to hate our Muslims. When did you join the Agazians and their evil designs?

          • saay7

            Selam Semere:

            1. When you say “I don’t know if Sheria law is still being practiced…” I wish there was an emoji that can describe my shock at this. Can we now agree that the problem is that you have been commenting about things you don’t know? Why would you not know what half of your people do when they are getting married, divorced and dealing with inheritance?

            Before I answer you if I want to preserve it, let me explain it’s day-to-day application.

            When Muslim couples get married (even here in the US by the way), there are 3 steps: First is the Sharia way (a Sheik/Imam plus two witnesses), then there is the legal (State recognized way) then there is the ceremony (optional.) Are you saying you want to pass a law to skip the first one? When there are divorce proceedings, there is the Sheria way. As there is at inheritance.

            On the first (wedding), the State doesn’t care. On the second and third (divorce and inheritance) the State DOES care and when Askalu Menkorios was chair of NUEW, she was an advocate for women’s right to bypass the Sheria courts and go to government courts. Then they said well go to Sheria court and you can appeal to state court. Finally, when the State was overwhelmed, it said: the decision of the Sheria court is final.

            My personal preference is for the system the gov had designed —Sheria is a lower court and can be overturned by higher civil court— but I am glad this animates you more than the total absence of courts for people wasting away without a day in court. On that one you are oh-so-sympathetic for the governments argument that it’s lack of capacity.

            2. “Good Sheria Law”? If you are a devout Muslim, all are good Sheria laws. And by definition, Sheria applies to practicing Muslims only. Whether you know it or not, you are basically telling your people to give up there way of life, their creed because you don’t approve of it.

            saay

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam saay,

            People can marry using a religious ceremony, that is fair.

            But there should be no use for parallel religious legal system, Shari’a or otherwise, to settle disputes. The government’s ineptitude should not be an excuse for delving into something that is toxic.

          • saay7

            Selam Simon:

            As a secular person, tell me again why one form of Sheria (wedding ceremony) is acceptable and another form of sheria (divorce proceedings) is not.

            If a government has very limited capacity, how would you prioritize its budget: to build a criminal court system so we don’t have thousands of people languishing without a day in court, or building a court to hear the arguments of people on whether a daughter should get equal to or a fraction of what her brother inherited?

            saay

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam saay,

            People can marry using a religious ceremony for its spiritual aspects but with no legal consequences. However, divorce involves a dispute, and religions should not be allowed to pass legal rulings on such matters.

            Once religions are allowed to play a legal role in these affairs, it is then a path down a slippery slope. Waiting in a queue of a secular court is preferable than setting a bad precedent which will do irreparable damage to the country’s legal system with serious consequences for Human Rights. The government should do its utmost to train and equip more secular courts that deal with these issues.

          • saay7

            Selam Simon:

            I am sure you know that Eritrea has community courts, Zoba Courts, High Courts and Supreme Court. Not to mention Special Court and No Court, each with its own specialty. The lowest in the hierarchy is community court where the judge doesn’t even have to know the law: just has to be elected to the post by the community members who are placing confidence on their competence.

            The Sheria court is part of the community court infrastructure. That is: it is part of the State court system and not operating indep mdent

            Community Court have jurisdiction over “land related cases, lost and found property and animals, servitude, rain and drainage, marriage related cases, succession, and tenant and landlord cases.” Marriage related cases include divorce and child custody laws, which no court wants to deal with if a community court hcan handle.

            Incorporating Sharia court as part of the community court is common place in subsaharan Africa including the capital of the Agazian Nation, Ethiopia.

            saay

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam saay,

            The issues are:

            1) Are religions fit for purpose to be involved in the legal system and politics of a country, where Human Rights, social harmony and social cohesion should be priority?

            2) What ‘is’, is ‘is’. We need to think and act about what ‘ought to be’ for the good of the Nation.

          • saay7

            Hi Simon:

            Having followed your writings and where they fit in the ideological spectrum (close to mine),I thought you would identify this issue for what it is: private property rights.

            The school is not owned by the government: it’s community owned. And, in the event the gov wants to introduce new policies that would impact the school, it was executed extremely poorly. Why does every dispute the gov have with a citizen end up in someone being arrested? The outrages against Eritreans are so many we keep inventing new normal: can you think of any other country that would arrest a 90 plus citizen?

            Saay

        • Nitricc

          Hey SAAY: i used to believe what you have said, that is… “. The harmonious relationship Eritrean Muslims and Christians rightfully take pride it didn’t happen by accident: they both cultivated it by respecting each other’s values.”
          I think father Hajii proved us that it is not the case. He single handily dismantled the harmonious coexistence. We can spin all we want but the truth is what it is. My hope was someone an Eritrean muslim to come out and say, ” he miss spoke” instead of trying to defend the indefensible. he is human and he screwed it up.

      • Berhe Y

        Dear blink ,

        I promise to leave you alone. I want to ask you just one question and you don’t have to answer if you don’t want to. But if you do be honest.

        You have seen the video like everyone, and I think you have enough information to the background (context) been almost a week (you have been asking and people giving you answer).

        Let me give you some similar example. When the PFDJ closed the bible schools/ Saturdays on St. MICHAEL Orthodox Church and arrested the priests, I forgot their names but two doctors I think. They called them, TeHadso. They also closed others in medihanie Alem, Edna Mariam, banned key board from playing etc.

        A lot of orthodox Christians said “Tsibuq geberewom”.

        Here is the question:

        Do you support the action the PFDJ government took against the school and Hajji Musa is right. In other words, are you saying Tsibuq geberom?

        Berhe

        • blink

          Dear Berhe
          I am voicing my views and I know about the things you said , I am not Christian by birth or practice but here is what I know ,
          it is horrible and must be stoped to close or arrest any one with out proper mechanism through court. Yet ,about which system are we talking ? The dictator, oh what is that he did not do ? Mention one bad thing Issaias did not do ? every bad thing in the book has been done by Issaias.
          But from my ideological point of view ,I would not care if they kicked them(religious leaders) out from the daily life of our society ,that is my personal beliefs not that I care if they closed all religious institutions too.
          Let’s be honest berhe , which do you choose? Killing and wasting underage people people in prison with out due or closing houses of ( I forget their name). From my perspective if the dictator put all the religious teachers in prison and set all the G-15 ,journalists and all the other people , I would gladly trade that. By now you know from where I am basing my views . I am simply telling you any religious leaders arrest is a green light for me, these people are not value producing assets to society. For me they are an obstacle to society. Now stop accusing me , if you want to accuse me please use copy paste from my comment I made in this forum.
          Respecting you or any one is a must do for me.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Blink,

            If I tell you my father is Aboy qeshi and as your wish, you want him to rot in jail.

            Thank you very much you made, I understand you perfectly.

            You said, you are not Christian by birth and from your writing, one can hardly say you are Muslim either.

            Honestly I have never met an ERITREAN who is not born to one of the two religion, not saying practicing but at least born to.

            I do not wonder anymore. Eritrea as far as I can guess 99.99% are different than you, either in believe or in practice religion, by birth.

            Why should I have any discussion with you regarding Eritrean culture, religion or future. You don’t count, you amount to nothing.

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear Berhe
            Keyteademe zimetse si keytsegebe wexe …. do koynu Negeru . I will not miss sleep if you didn’t chat with me about religion, culture or future .

            How do you come up with the 99.9% ? You are making me the legend of anti religion from Eritrea then !!! I will not wish your” Keshi “ father to rotten in prison, no I would not but I will gladly diss miss his value assets to society . Now please don’t read my comment about any thing and I will be very glad to make sure you saw them. You know I have been reading awate for a long period of time with out comment and I feel guilty for not doing so , it would have been great to wink at your Haleliwuya skills.

            Still I don’t want to lose you too. Come on I will apologize to your African made god , trust him he knows that I have no respect for him.

          • Berhe Y

            Hi blink,

            You know ab Adna, kemzi ms reKebu eyom “ms mEbeyiKa TfaE” elom zraGemu.

            They are never wrong, it really shows the value that you have.

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear berhe
            Yes I heard that one too, and also they have like this WEDI ZA SEBEYTI ,,, many ,,many condescending things. I respect you as you respect me or vis versa but i will feel sad to miss you by this . Berhe, after all you are nice , if you are angry at my views or disappointed for not jumping at your old train , it is just because I loved you berhe unless you know how stupid I can be to other people. Stay safe as the journey is too long .

          • Berhe Y

            Dear blink,

            You too. I might as well have this discussion with a Buddhist from sri lank, if he thinks we should abolish all our religion. In other words, it wound just a waste of time as it has no value what he thinks about our religion. I see your opinion in the same way, sorry don’t mean to offend you.

            But as they say, I have other big fish to fry (PFDJ) so do not want to drail the momentum. I was thinking you were doing it on purpose to distract people and that’s why I asked you to clarify.

            Good luck with your mission of freeing our “women” from the decision of old men. And good luck in abolishing religion from the face of the earth.

            Berhe

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Blink,

            Just one correction. I thought hard and I knew someone who was Behai.

            Berhe

    • Saleh Johar

      Saay,
      What a surprise! You are a closet Catholic? You went to a catholic school? And priests were teaching you? What a shock.

      • saay7

        SGJ:

        Not just a Catholic school but a segregated Catholic school😂 The girls were taught by nuns and we were taught by priests (at high school level) and Eritreans/Ethiopians at elementary level. And the school had a beautiful church inside school compounds. The Derg stole it and named it Barka. The PFDJ was content to inherit the loot and the name. Although now it might be renamed because Barka is tiHte hagerawi. And the beautiful church is probably converted to a PFDJ Indoctrination Hall. Trade one faith for another.

        saay

        • Abrehet Yosief

          Selam saay7,
          Barka continues to survive. Comboni endawaled unfortunately is now where the “chinese” who teach “aerobics” live. I suspect they are North Koreans. What the refer to as “Aerobics” is the mass dance/movement conducted by students during the national holidays. You may have noticed the latest moves include running after the President as he enters his car at the end of the festivities. By the way, a student who volunteers for “aerobics” is exempt from kremtawi ma’etot.

          • saay7

            Selamat Abrehet:

            This begs the question: what do the North Koreans do for the six months that they are not training Eritreans to conduct those choreographed shows aka tribute to Isaias? Do they travel around zobatat to train people for zobawi festivalat?

            Is the student who runs really really fast and puts on the best show of aching to touch the demigod also exempt from ma’etot?

            saay

          • Abrehet Yosief

            Hi Saay7,
            Everyone knows the trainers as chinese and I think they had taken some of the local trainers to China so they probably are chinese. I honestly don’t know what they do in their off time. Weriduni. The kids are trained every weekend during the second semester and almost every night as they get close to May 24. I witnessed the rush to touch the helm of the unholy man’s clothing only twice, once in Sawa and once on May 24 at mai Timqet. I will look closer the next time it happens and inquire what the most enthusiastic one got for his efforts.

          • Lamek

            Abreheta, I do not believe for one minute that you ever set foot in Sawa. Just sayin’.

  • Kebessa

    Dear moderators,
    Can you please post the clip (is it just one or more?) of Hajji Mussa speech? I don’t understand why you don’t find it relevant to include the clip(s) on any of the articles posted on the topic. After all, his speech is at the heart of the ongoing debate, is it not?

    • Berhe Y

      Dear Kebesa,

      You are right. I also think we should the speech typed exactly as he said them so they don’t get to twist his words, as HGDEFiey have trying so hard.

      Berhe

    • saay7

      Kebessa:

      Here’s the video clip, which is a little over 3 minutes:

      https://youtu.be/vyxQ9ndzKTw

      And an updated version of the translation:

      “…that it doesn’t have acceptance, and we will meet with and address the people, and my position is, regarding the idea that you [government officials] have brought forth, I will speak opposed to it, not in support of it, is what I told them (applause from the audience.) This being the case, because this school is ours, even now, whatever its shortcomings, [your] suggestions that are not compatible with our views will not have acceptance. And because we have full rights, there is nothing that should frighten or scare us. (applause from audience mixed with “God Is Great!”)

      “These girls who are coming to school veiled: they are Muslims; they are our daughters; it is their religion: and nobody will touch them. (applause from the audience. ) Therefore, we are ready to bear any burden (applause from audience.) Because: there is no man who won’t get jailed and die for in defense of his religion and creed, and we are called for to die [in such defense]. When a man is born, a man is dead. (enthusiastic audience applause and “God is Great!”)

      “This Aldia school has 2,800 students, male and female. The parents of these students, male and female, are 5,600. Thus, all summed, it approaches 10,000. Why would you embitter and anger such [size of] people? And this when s/he is paying for it [the school)? This Aldia school was built with our money; we built it–you built it. Nobody else has built it: nobody is owed a brick or quintal of cement for its construction (applause from audience and God Is Great). Thus, it is our money, our labor and our supplies, and even before [the recent meeting] we have been called to a meeting an expressed our views. We have sacrificed plenty in the past to leave this legacy for our children. We have spoken with judges, we have even spoken with the ministry.

      “None can tell Aldia School change this, do this…furthermore [recalling his conversation with government officials], “you keep saying religion…religion ten times” [a Tigrinya expression “ten times” means you are repeating an issue to exhaustion.] [However, we say to them] religion defends you from vice; religion leads to virtue but if you are faithless, you are no different than an animal. So why [do you keep telling us we overemphasize religion in our curriculum] (audience applauds, some say God is Great)

      “We are Muslims; we follow our interpretation of what concerns us, Sheria [Islamic canonical law] and that is what directs us and we will change nothing. (applause from audience. Few say “God Is Great”)”

      “…What I said: the idea that you [government officials] have brought forth, I will speak opposed to it, not in support of it, is what I told them (applause from the audience.) Thus, because this school is ours, even now, whatever its shortcomings, [your] suggestions that we do not agree with will not have acceptance. And because we have full rights, there is nothing that should frighten or scare us. (applause from audience mixed with few “God Is Great!”)

      “These girls who are coming to school veiled: they are Muslims; they are our daughters; it is their religion: and nobody will touch them. (applause from the audience mixed with few”God Is Great!”) We are ready to bear any burden (applause and “God Is Great” from audience.) Because: there is no man who won’t defend, get jailed and die for his religion and conscience and we are called for to die [in such defense]. When a man is born, a man is dead. (audience applauds; some say “God is Great!”)

      “This Aldia school has 2,800 male and female students. Their parents are 5,600. Thus, all summed, it approaches 10,000. Why would you embitter and anger such [size of] people? And this when s/he is paying for it [the school)? This Aldia school was built with our money; we built it–you built it. Nobody else has built it: nobody is owed a brick or quintal of cement for its construction (applause from audience and God Is Great). Thus, it is our money, our labor and our supplies. We have sacrificed plenty in the past to leave this legacy for our children. We have spoken with judges, we have even spoken with the ministry.

      “None can tell Aldia School change this, do this…furthermore [recalling his conversation with government officials], “you keep saying religion…religion ten times” [a Tigrinya expression “ten times” means you are repeating an issue to exhaustion.] [However, we say to them] religion defends you from vice; religion leads to virtue but if you are faithless, you are no different than an animal. So why [do you keep telling us we overemphasize religion in our curriculum] (audience applauds, some say God is Great)

      “We are Muslims; we follow our interpretation of Sheria [Islamic canonical law] and that is what directs us and we will change nothing. (applause from audience. Few say “God Is Great”)”

      ===//END====

  • Alex

    Hi Sam, If your idea is going to work you need to join the movement by going to Eritrea rather than giving orders from your comfort home in diaspora.

  • Selam All,

    Who is the most dangerous person for eritrea and eritreans today, the dictator and his loyalists, or a religious leader in his 90s, accused falsely at this very late phase in his life, of purportedly wanting to see eritrea an islamic state under the sharia law? The religious father knows very well that eritrea is 50/50 christian/muslim, because he lived in the very heart of the eritrean society for 90yrs, that the sharia law when implemented in a multi-religious country (e.g. Sudan) will bring its breakup. Therefore, most probably he had in mind the sharia court to handle non-criminal cases within the muslim community of eritrea.

    If I am not mistaken, many muslim countries have a blend of the secular law under the constitution and the sharia court functioning side by side, each within its limits. Except in the ksa and sudan, we do not see heads falling or hands chopped off.

    I think that the sharia court existed in ethiopia for a very long time. It is said that the sharia court (may be in its rudimentary form), existed beginning from the time of menelik ii. This frees the secular court from handling civil issues within the muslim family and muslim community.
    The sharia court is not a criminal court and cannot handle crimes or political issues. If a person feels that he is not satisfied with the decision of the sharia court, I think that he/she has the right to bring the case to the secular court.

    Therefore, eritrea is in no danger from a 90 yrs old religious father, nor is he asking for eritrea, an islamic state under the sharia law. Nevertheless, regime loyalists have successfully derailed the discussion from a crime committed by dia/pfdj against school children, to a rhetoric discussion about the sharia law, because the word sharia was mentioned. I personally do not know what exactly happened in the case of the children and other civilians that participated in the demonstration. I think that the afar liberation front said 28 people were killed and many more injured. What exactly happened at the demonstration, if known.

  • Paulos

    Selam Gedab News,

    News are flying around if the uprising is gaining traction in other towns but really hard what to believe. At the end of your latest Gedab News, you indicated that you will update your readers should any development arises or takes place. Was wondering if there are any. Much obliged.

  • iSem

    Hi All:
    have a look here, if you have not seen it yet

    https://www.facebook.com/said.mohammed.9828/videos/1591445827589376/

    • Abraham H.

      Selam ISem, this is really shocking, I can’t believe it when the likes of Semere T, Nitric, Robel Cali, and Simon Kaleab defending this crude display of brutality against their fellow Eritreans by the mafia pfdj. What is different between these atrocities and those committed during the Derg era by a foreign occupier?? Adding this clip to the previous ones, we could see that there were shootings at least in two places; at the school itself and in downtown Asmara. I aslo heard the familiar ‘belo’ while shooting at the end of the clip. Very sad indeed!

      • Alex

        Abraham stop the lie. They shoot to the air to disperse the crowd. I do not agree with shooting in the air since they could have used another method to control the demonstration.

        • Hameed Al-Arabi

          Hi Alex,

          I want to ask you a question, were you there when they shoot in the air? There are 28 martyrs and 100 casualties in the demonstration.

          • Alex

            Hi Hameed, I think you are repeating again some thing that is factually wrong. If you check a report from BBC Tigrigna from yesterday, Mr Diago from Italian embassy in Asmara stated there was no casualties from the demonstration. So stop spreading fake news like AP, Al jazeera. For your pictures I beg to see them.

          • blink

            Dear Alex
            He can print photo and the source of that photo will disappoint you, so what is a big deal about a photo shopping 🛒 🛒 . Easy thing to do.

          • blink

            Dear Hameed
            There are people in prison but I have not heard any death from Akria, pls call someone if you have a person to confirm, Eritreans should not wait for facts from a guy who sits in Addis while they can do it with a click. Asmara is not like big cities, you can actually find out yourself in a minute. We should not run after the AP reporter Ethiopian guy . We must bound to real news when it comes about death or any causality. PFDJ will certain make some one disappear at night but until now there is no death . We know the dictator kill people for that reason we don’t need to rely on FAKE NEWS , Edited pictures or any kind of that.

          • Hameed Al-Arabi

            Hi blink,

            You seem to be very interested about getting true news supported with facts. It is very good to be concerned about news supported with credible sources. In Eritrea as you understand very well, we have a mafia group that suffocates people. There is no freedom of exchanging information inside Eritrea or with outside world. Eritrea at present is a completely locked country. In such kind of condition rumor and facts mingle. The only solution to bestow us with facts underpinned with (ጭብጢ) is to inform your uncles to open telephone lines and internet. Don’t forget we are in the 21st century not in the Medieval Ages.

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Hamid, I think you are right about the phone lines; I tried to call to Eritrea but my call was rejected time and again. The pfdj thugs have for sure sealed the country from the outside world.

          • blink

            Dear Hamid
            I personally do not jump over my capacity for the things that you said about the man being my uncle. Don’t forget your name Hamid means nothing for me and it doesn’t disqualify you from being a nephew to the man . You may be find it hard but I actually called when someone made a miss call from home. I find out before the bullets fly but I could not believe it to be honest and I called again to another person who know about the issue, he told me the same . If you have family in Akria you know you would have called earlier.

            I am not asking for truth but since the reporters were putting numbers i thought it is obvious to wait and ask for actual news from people who were there. That is the job of every one.

            The Ethiopian reporter paid by AP has gone hunting for more deaths and I think it is not a good news that we run propaganda by that.

  • Semere Tesfai

    Selam All

    I DON’T KNOW WHY BUT SOMETIMES IT IS VERY HARD TO EXPLAIN THE OBVIOUS!

    But let Me try again:

    1. – School is a place (an environment) where you shape and mold the thinking and culture of the children of a nation. It is too valuable for the future of a nation, and it is too risky for its national security, to leave future productive citizens education, in the hands of religious institutions and religious leaders unchecked – all in the name of freedom of religion.

    2. – When Ustaz Hajji Musa Mohammed Nur said “ንሕና ኣስላም ኢና፡ በቲ ንዓና ዝምልከተና ሸሪዓ ኣል-ኢስላሚያ፡ ብኡ ኢና ንኸይድ፡ ንቕይሮ ነገር የለን” – he was not talking about interpretation of Sheria Law (Islamic Law) in the playground of his underage school children. He was talking about investing in Sheria Law in the future of Eritrean society – at least for half of our society. And to that end, he revolted against the PFDJ government’s education policy in order to have-it his way. All with the objective to shape and mold future Eritrean society’s culture, and all to shape and mold future Eritrean society’s justice system. So, the question that I would like to ask you all is: in the name of religious freedom, and in defiance of a sitting government, should we as a nation allow a school administrator to say “ንሕና ኣስላም ኢና፡ በቲ ንዓና ዝምልከተና ሸሪዓ ኣል-ኢስላሚያ፡ ብኡ ኢና ንኸይድ፡ ንቕይሮ ነገር የለን”?

    Mind you: the problem is not the right of Eritrean citizens to practice their faith, the problem is not the right of Eritrean citizens to have private religious schools that teach religion (faith). No, no, no, no……. The problem is, in the name of religion and in the name of religious freedom – the man-made, the self-made, the newly imported, the newly invented cultures that come to our communities by religious leaders – and the interpretation of religion and the idea of importing and imposing it to our communities – all to do us harm. Now…………

    Let’s say Eritrea gave religious institutions freedom to teach our children whatever they want to teach them – because…….. say the government didn’t pay a dime for their private schools. And let’s say religious schools are left unchecked and unregulated to teach our children in anyway they see it fit.

    Now, I understand most of you don’t have any qualm, if private schools are free to teach and free to impose a “proper” dress-code for their young students. Well, then where does that end? What if the private religious teaching institutions taught their students – intolerance towards other faiths and communities, what if they teach them – against their obligation to serve in the military to defend the nation, against their right to scientific education and their right to reject creationism, against their right to work, against their right to drive, against their right whom to marry and when, against their right to have an abortion, against their right to divorce, against their right to use contraception, against their right to marry outside your parents faith, against their right to medical treatment, against their right to inheritance because of their gender, against their right to own property………. And what happens if one doesn’t comply with the religious leaders cultural interpretation of things? Does anyone get penalized for not complying? Why/why not?

    AND PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE….. DON”T TELL ME NO ONE IN HIS RIGHT MIND WOULD DO THAT!!!!!!!!!

    And all these boils down to this. Which one is better and easier? After the fact (a) fighting to change society and entrenched religious institutions in order to protect your ADULTS citizens rights violation (mostly women rights) or (b) raising your children in a way that respects science and technology, understands national service and duty to protect the nation we all love, and social values that are free from outdated religious interpretations.

    Semere Tesfai

    • Nitricc

      Hi Semere: number two should rest the case of this issue.

      ” 2. – When Ustaz Hajji Musa Mohammed Nur said “ንሕና ኣስላም ኢና፡ በቲ ንዓና ዝምልከተና ሸሪዓ ኣል-ኢስላሚያ፡ ብኡ ኢና ንኸይድ፡ ንቕይሮ ነገር የለን” – he was not talking about interpretation of Sheria Law (Islamic Law) in the playground of his underage school children. He was talking about investing in Sheria Law in the future of Eritrean society – at least for half of our society. And to that end, he revolted against the PFDJ government’s education policy in order to have-it his way. All with the objective to shape and mold future Eritrean society’s culture, and all with the intent to shape and mold future Eritrean society’s justice system. So, the question that I would like to ask you all is: in the name of religious freedom, and in defiance of a sitting government, should we as a nation allow a school administrator to say “ንሕና ኣስላም ኢና፡ በቲ ንዓና ዝምልከተና ሸሪዓ ኣል-ኢስላሚያ፡ ብኡ ኢና ንኸይድ፡ ንቕይሮ ነገር የለን”?
      Case closed!!!!!

      • Hameed Al-Arabi

        Hi Nitricc,

        Who gave you and your uncles the right to mold the Eritrean societies? You are just a group of mafias who rule out of law and order. You and your likes are the last individuals in the world who could be allowed to speak about molding societies.

      • Amanuel Hidrat

        Nitrickay,

        You can’t mold Eritrean society by sheer force and intimidation. You can not mold our Muslim society by our Christian cultures. Attempting to do that will only cost lives of Eritreans and with no peace in the Horizon. Still read it again to your languages. Let me tell you the truth, you can not change to who they are that includes their religious belief and norm of their lives. Don’t listen to Semere Tesfay, he is doing purposely, while he knows that his argument only calls for violence and bloodbaths between the two religious divide. Be smart and wise up against those who calls the infringements to the religious lives of our people.

    • Peace!

      Hi Semere,

      Please stop twisting things here. The speech was simply a response to “PFDJ’s new demands,” not about future sharia. PFDJ is trying to impose new restrictions,but principal, teachers, students and parents have rejected it. Very simple!!!

      Peace!

    • saay7

      Selamat Tesfai:

      1. The school teaches government curriculum plus Arabic plus religious studies. How is it “unchecked” if most of its content is government approved curriculum and there is nothing in its teaching of Arabic (as a language) and Islam (as religion) that contradicts that undermines the government check.

      2. This has to do with dress code (head scarf), mingling of genders at the high school level (they are mingled at elementary and middle schools) and the government’s call that it completely stop teaching Islam. So, once again, you are wrong. (I have more to say on this in an interview I had with VOA; you might want to listen in because you are facts-starved: you know nothing about this subject and you are speculating.)

      3. Totally wrong. Again. The issue is a government bureaucrat, without reference to proclamation and to law, ORDERED the school to stop teaching religious classes, to make the girls give up their head scarves and to mingle the sexes from elementary to high school. This, per the Board, contradicts THEIR INTERPRETATION of Shariah, and it contradicts everything the school had been doing for 49 years. The school was also ordered to change its school days and have classes on Friday, which the school agreed with.

      4. Hyperbole and not fact based: the school’s are teaching GOVERNMENT APPROVED CURRICULUM.

      5. The school has been teaching what it has been teaching throughout the reign of PFDJ (and Derg and Haileselasse.) So where is your speculation based on?

      6. The students of the school understand science and technology better than the products of the public schools. So your argument is, once again, pure speculation and not based on fact. Taking a Koran class and Arabic as a subject does not make you science and technology phobic.

      saay

      • Peace!

        Hi Saay,

        Why would you waste your time with someone እንዳፈለጠ ዝጽይቕ?

        Peace!

        • saay7

          Hey Peace:

          Aya Semere has strong powers of persuasion because he writes with total confidence. There is no ymesleni, gega ykhlaley there*. I have to reply to him because tegsgiyu (which I don’t care about) seb yegagi alo (which I do care about.)

          saay

          * if I come across that way, somebody tell me and I will change.

        • Saleh Johar

          Peace,
          It is not z’tseyyq. It’s zHumzuq 🙂 that is more like him.

          • Peace!

            Hala Salih,

            ቆልዓ ይሑምዙቕ
            ዓቢ ይጽይቕ 😉

            Peace!

          • Saleh Johar

            Peace,
            I heard a saying somewhere: Khumzuq z’Abeye qolAas, kHumzuq arege. If that is not what I heard, never mind. I might be imagining it with all the Humzaq air.

      • Alex

        Saay7, Always your think your facts are better than some body else. I agree with semere than your fact.

    • Hameed Al-Arabi

      Hi Semre Tesfai,

      Mr. Semere, if want Sharia Law in Eritrea we will openly tell you that and we are ready to face you and your likes, but we will never impose our ideologies and religion on others; simply, it is against the teachings of our religion, We respect our compatriots in the nation. We always take care of not to exasperate our christian brothers and sisters, but Semere and his likes work hard to make us fight and put Eritrea in a continual unrest. I think, by now highlanders understand well your deception; they have said it openly enough is enough. The Eritrean people will make full stop to your destructive works. Already the revolution started and tomorrow is a promising day for our people. Our people have freed themselves from your fetters and it is a matter of days to dawn the sun of the Eritrean people.

    • Simon Kaleab

      Selam Semere T.,

      I think the Eritrean government should form an organisation that will inspect schools. Based on a set of criteria, schools should be inspected, and those that do not meet nationally set standards should be closed.

      • iSem

        Hi Simon K:
        I agree 100 percent about the government making sure that any school is approved by the ministry. But before that the government must be inspected by the reps of the ppl, an illegal and criminal government does not have the right to do so. I would trust the parents to decide on what their kids are taught, they may not be experts on pedagogy but for sure they know best if their precious are in good hands in terms of values and culture and so on. So first things first before allowing a criminal gang who have used the power of the gun to lord over every aspect or our lives

        • Simon Kaleab

          Selam Semere A.,

          The fact is that the EPLF liberated Eritrea by making heavy sacrifices and it is only natural that they run the government of the newly independent country.

          Every Eritrean who supported the liberation of Eritrea in one form or another have entered a binding agreement with those who did the hard work to liberate the county.

          Do you belong to the above group? If yes, then you have no cause for complaint.

          • iSem

            hi Simon K:
            Yes, I do belong to the group u mention at different capacity as my loved one paid dearly but I do not think of my myself as paying hard, there others who did the heavy lifting as u say. But u are so in correct and u know it that u are not telling truth when u insinuated that the ppl who supported the struggle of the sacrifices signed for slavery and repression and that is our problem when smart ppl like you because they benefit from the system we have to tell lies.
            U can do both SM, that is u can both benefit from the system and still tell truth and the truth is that the ppl who paid with the blood of their sons and daughters NEVER signed for the mayhem and brutality.
            Do u appreciate how insulting is ur insinuation to the ppl of Eri?

    • Lamek

      Hello Semere Tesfai. The one single lesson I learned from this Halloween party, as some have labeled it as, is that in Eritrea, the muslims and the christians have differing levels of allegiance. I need not elaborate this as it is obvious but for the likes of iSem, Berhe, Abrehet, and peace, you have to lay it all out. Here we go. The muslims’ first allegiance is their religion and the christians or the kafirs realize if they have no country, they have no worship place. So the order is reversed. The muslim can go to mecca, yemen, sudan, everywhere in 22 countries – they are all his countries – and he is accepted. But we have one place where we are accepted for who we are and you are damn right we will fight to not make this a sharia country. Last I checked, sharia is the same everywhere. There is no special sharia in Eritrea as saay is trying to have us believe. Oh one more thing, Higi Endaba and Sharia could not be more different. Higi Endaba is about the value and quality of human life, rule of law, equitable resource sharing, all the good stuff. Sharia is about being completely obedient to Islam. The likes of iSem really make me want to puke.

      • Berhe Y

        Dear Lamek,

        Please go and join your agazian party.

        Kento mento.

        Berhe

      • iSem

        Lamek:
        You get to talk facts because the names iSem and Berhe and Abrehet would not advocate sharia, bring the facts
        But they are tolerant and do not want to tell citizens what to learn, how to bring up their kids and if PFDJ has its ways they will tell you what to eat for break fast, where to live and to go where the water is instead of providing u with water where u live as any government would do. And what transpired in Akria is history, a leader defending his culture and his sharia in how to nurture his girls, u have become like Nitric in ur logic, a promising kid who once wrote and shared the challenges of his sister’s tenacious efforts to make her marriage work and said that Eritrean women are special and narrated how PFDJ is abusing our women, now regresses to untruths and comments devoid of facts and becomes a disciple of Semere T
        One hard, cold truth , I want u to get used to is this: Eritrea was created by Europeans and they created it the way it is and we have to live with it, that is Muslims make up 50 percent of the ppl and they are the part of the struggle and they are here to stay. Their leaders have screwed up before, like the Christian leaders did and am not talking about the unionist and rabitta, but the bigoted ones. But if you are serious about a durable peace in Eritrea then u gotta mend ur bigotry, ur apprehension of extremism some Muslims can be solved, it is called rule of law, overwhelming majority of Eri Muslims will be ur partners, I am sure of it and they can help u take care the loonies
        If your choose not to listen to me then, be fair and blame your fathers and ayatat, who joined the struggle and ppl in the lowland, a ppl and region they had no clue about and that alliance cemented forever what the Europeans created. Woldedus Amar once wrote this about Haile DerguE: Haile, anticipating his inevitable joining the armed struggle practiced chewing tubbacco the way it is done in low lands, quipping and I paraphrase, ” the way the national fever is percolating in our systems we will inevitably join our friends and compatriots in the struggle and so he learned how to chew and spit tubbacco (saffa) the way they do it in the lowlands

        • tes

          Dear Semere,

          Your words has come reality very very soon. You were saying that PFDJ will not care if he shoots Eritreans in the heart of Asmara.

          With Greetings,

          tes

      • Fanti Ghana

        Selam Lamek,

        Dearest Lamek, if I only had a magic wand!

        I hear you and I understand what you are afraid of. I only ask you to be rational and think about your perception carefully.

        Our religion teaches the following regarding faith and brotherhood.

        We are one:
        “So we, though many, are one body in Christ, and individually members of one of another.” Romans 12:5

        Love one another:
        “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:34-35

        A little mean, but what the heck:
        “If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching [Christianity], do not receive him into your house or give him any greeting, for whoever greets him takes part in his wicked works.” 2 John 1:10-11

        Now, ask yourself, how it would sound to you if Muslims also say exactly the same thing to one another.

        The “Muslims can go to Mecca…, their allegiance to other Muslims is greater than to their compatriots…” etc… I have heard it before in real life too. It is a propaganda invented in my life time.

        Ask yourself again: is that why the Saudis are bombing Yemen to kingdom come? Is that why the Syrians are ruining their nation divided in factions? Is that why the Iranians and Iraqis “loved” one another with tanks and mustard gases almost to ruins?

        Besides the common sense dictated “love one another” message all religions teach, where are the facts that make Muslims threateningly unique? What possible harm is there if one Muslim acknowledges another as his brother?

        Wasn’t it a Muslim guy who offered his neck to die along with his “Brothers” during the ISIS beheading of Ethiopians/Eritreans in Libya recently? I could give you countless examples from personal experience alone, but I am sure you get the point.

        There is good and there is bad in all of humanity. Identifying which is which doesn’t take that much effort. You have watched the video of Hajji Mussa. I hope also you have read our own character witness (Thomas) what kind of a person he was. In what possible way is that man a threat to anyone?

        • Teodros Alem

          Selam fanti
          I really love what u said if u have said it when the ethiopian Muslims asking(no interference in awalia school) exact same questions to the gov(tplf) .
          Still i agee for what u said but the motives r very important.

    • Alex

      Semere, I agree with all the points you raised above.

      • Thomas

        Hi Alex,
        It looks like your tesfa thing is dead or down. Your one liner is floaded here😀😀

    • Berhan Beyan

      Selam Semere Tesfai,
      School is a place (an environment) where you shape and mold the thinking and the cultural values of young children of a given nation. It is too valuable for the future of a nation, and it is too risky for its national security, to leave future productive citizens education, in the hands of religious institutions and religious leaders unchecked – all in the name of freedom of religion.

      Semere, who shape and mold the cultural values of the young children of Eritrea? Don’t you think a government should respect the value of its citizens? do the PFDJ government have a mandate to speak on behave of the eritrean cultural value? Do the people should respect the value of the government they don’t elect?

      • Semere Tesfai

        Selam Berhan Beyan

        1. – “Who shape and mold the cultural values of the young children of Eritrea?”

        The central government at the helm through its education system and through its mass media.

        2.- “Don’t you think a government should respect the value of its citizens?”

        Of course it should

        3. – “Do the PFDJ government have a mandate to speak on behave of the eritrean cultural value?”

        No, they don’t have a mandate, neither do you. If you would’ve had a mandate, you would’ve been talking to me today sitting at helm of power. But you’re not.

        4. – “Do the people should respect the value of the government they don’t elect?

        For sure the PFDJ regime doesn’t represent the whole Eritrean population, but you don’t ether. Representative government is work on progress, still we get there life goes on.

        But Berhan: I can assure you one thing. In Eritrean society, there is no place for Sheria Law in any shape or form. Not Muslims, not for Christians. Period.

        Semere Tesfai

        • Berhan Beyan

          Hi Semere,

          Are you ignorant or acting ignorant? what sheria are you talking about?
          As a citizen of Eritrea, I want Eritrea to be governed by a system of government as well as governors selected by the Eritrean people.

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Berhan Beyan

            I’m with you.

            Semere Tesfai

          • Nitricc

            Sir, this what the Haji said, incase you have difficulty in english let me put it this way for you.
            The man, the head of the school said ” “ንሕና ኣስላም ኢና፡ በቲ ንዓና ዝምልከተና ሸሪዓ ኣል-ኢስላሚያ፡ ብኡ ኢና ንኸይድ፡ ንቕይሮ ነገር የለን”? what do you think saying? can you help, please? what is he saying?

          • blink

            Dear Beyan brhan
            The question was simple and easy do you have any rational reason for the necessity of sheria in Eritrea? I need your plain answer because let’s do it a teaching moment for all. Do you expect in a fair representation of Eritreans assembly sheria to come up in the society laws??

            You know it is a relief for someone like lamek kkk

    • tes

      Selam Semere Tesfai,

      Do you know the difference between Private And Public School?

      You are dead soul person who lost his principle for political prostitution. I understand your crooked lines though.

      tes

  • Berhe Y

    Dear Strong Together (I like your nick).

    No body is fooled by their lies. They will not stop at anything to defend the regime and their idoil Isayas Afeworki.

    Berhe

  • blink

    Dear awate families
    I just wanted to address to the tradition, religion and other things die hard people.
    What is that you got from your religion for the past 2000 years ? Death , mutiny, rape and horrific crime in the eye of your loving god , by the way since when are you coming to see the doctor ? One religious guy told me long time ago that without religion the world would collapse and it will be a dark time ,he forget he was living in it. We are living in a dark time where women has to be snatched from their inheritance right, forced marriage , horrific demostic crime by men , terrorizing community for things that will never ever come to light. Since when churches and mosques became the place to produce good people? If there is one thing that is wildly out of touch , it is religious institutions and their followers.

    • Berhe Y

      Hi blink,

      It’s your believe and you believe what ever you want. But remember, religion is nay Gli and Hager is naHabar. Live however you want to live your life…and leave those who want to leave with religion alone. Your mask is coming off..in your heart you have deep hate for some religion and you are hiding it really well until up to this moment.

      FYI, no body gives the right for any religion to brake the low of the land. If anyone is committing those crimes you stated in the name of religion “We are living in a dark time where women has to be snatched from their inheritance right, forced marriage , horrific demostic crime by men , terrorizing community for things that will never ever come to light.”, they should be brought to justice. And everyone religious person and leader knows that and adhere to that.

      Berhe

      • blink

        Dear berhe
        Hiding what ? I hide nothing, infact I am openly telling you what I think about any religion, it is not I am selecting the two Middle East men inventors.
        Religion is the death of reason.

  • Hameed Al-Arabi

    Hi Awates,

    Breaking News

    It is decided that Sunday afternoon on the 5th of November 2017 to be the burial ceremony of Mr. Higdef. All Eritreans from Qarora to Rasdumera and Bademe to Dahlak are invited to participate in the burial ceremony. Diaspora Eritreans can do their farewell prayer (ቅዳሰ) in Eritrean embassies. Participating in the burial ceremony will never shorten your life on earth. Never runaway and show your back.

    • Berhe Y

      Dear Hameed,

      Wuchu is not the person usually that comes to mind..when you want to quote someone but I think he said it [አብ ሓመድ ድበ ናዶው [እዝ] የራኽበና] and using here sounds fitting.

      አብ ሓመድ ድበ ህግደፍ የራኽበና፡ ማሕሙድ ሳልሕ አለኻዶ?

      Berhe

  • Thomas

    Dear Awatistas,
    I am very proud to say that I have known Aboi Musa throughout my child’s life until I left Asmara to come to U.S. Aboi Musa was a much respected businessperson who happened to have this cottage factory by our residence in Gejeret Asmara. Below is what I know about Aboi Musa:

    1) A generous, humble man of character and integrity. The most generous person as:
    a) As children we would always ask Aboi Musa for funding our soccer team (ganta hagez), Aboi Musa would cover 80% of the soccer budget (for t-shirts/Malia, a soccer ball and other expenses our team needed)
    b) During Christian holidays/Easter/Afasiga and Hid/as me’eyedi, aboi Musa was the major sources of our fundraising.
    2) Whenever there were events at residence, Aboi Musa was the major participant. Aboi Musa was very respected and loved person in our entire neighborhood.
    3) Aboi Musa was a kind of person who would stop his car in the middle of the street to give people a ride to places. Someone’s religion was the last thing Aboi Musa cared. Aboi Musa was friends of the orthodox priests in the neighborhood. He was a very good listener. He was known for being very social, very open minded and respectful.

    I like to tell people that Aboi Musa might have funded the school because he was a very rich businessperson.

    • Berhe Y

      Dear Thomas,

      Thank you for sharing. Isayas Afeworki is Hasad…that’s why. He doesn’t want anything that’s good and positive for the Eritrean people. Anything good, anything positive, he must destroy it…all his life that’s what he has been doing. Eritrean people NEVER had a worst enemy.

      ጀጋኑ ደቒ አኽሪያ፡
      ጀጋኑ ደቒ ማይ አንበሳ፡
      አሂዲሞሞ፡፡ ሃዳሚ፡ አንጪዋ

      Berhe

  • Nitricc

    Hi All, Now the fun Halloween that we had in Asmara is over, that all Halloween all about, you get to be what ever you want to be. if want to see unrest and demonstration in Asmara, well you got that for Halloween. lol now, let’s get back in to asking questions.
    What the age of the students?
    Why are the female students forced to cover their face?
    What is the official take on this issue of Eritrean Muslims on Awate-forum?

    • saay7

      Selam Berhe Y and iSem:

      It’s your turn to deal with people who graduated from Improvisational School and make stuff up as they go. Nitrric is asking very important questions including “why are the female students forced to cover their face”.

      Yesterday, we heard here from an alumni of the school who told us the school’s graduates get top scores in the high school leaving exams. You may consider a new theory: PFDJ wants to take it over another very successful private business and do what it does best: run it to the ground.

      saay

      • Berhe Y

        Dear Saay,

        I know the school very well. I had friends in high school that went in that school….without too much detail….many who made it to Santa Ana considered a prestigious high school during the Derg time, which I suspect Paulo is very familiar.

        There is nothing different in the school as far as quality of education is concerned. The Derg closed off most private catholic schools in the 80s in the name of communist equality by subtraction..Camboni, La Salle, Santa Ana, Potego and may even be Geza Kenisha and few others and made them public high schools.

        The left the few elementary school like Amanuel, Akria, Cathedral and Enda Mariam.

        All these schools followed the education system and they thought Religion as part of their education, which we called “Timhrti Kurstos”. Every period, when a teacher comes to class, we get up and say our prayers, “Our father and Hail Marry” at least three or 5 times a day.

        And as in FYI…the Catholic schools were also separated for boys and girls…LaSalle was all boys, Camboni was boys and girls section (separated), Sanda Ana was all girls, etc.

        Amanuel was not officially associated to any specific church, but it was private and I think it was considered a Christian school. The principle, I forgot his name but he changed the school from small school and build it until grade 8. I remember he, the teachers and parent council going around raising money for the school.

        I suspect the Derg officials left it alone because they were sending their kids to that school. Incidentally the PFDJ also send their kids to that school, it will not be closed any time soon.

        Berhe

        • saay7

          Selamat Berhe:

          I intend to write an article about this: pray for me that I find the time (without offending our agnostic and atheist awatists of course.)

          I attended a Catholic school (Comboni) and a Lutheran school (Wengelawit). Comboni had an optional Bible class (didn’t count towards your grade, if I remember.) Wengelawit started every morning with mandatory church attendance, no exceptions granted. Why? Because it is a private school and they can run the school anyway they want and nobody was forcing my parents to enroll me there. So I learned a few hymns and fell in love with the piano and on weekends I went to Quran school and I believe I am better for the experiences. In fact, because of that experience I believe Christianity AND Islam should be taught at Eritrean schools so we don’t get the result we have: people who consider themselves very well informed getting all shocked that there is GASP!HORROR! Sheria in Eritrea, which has been around for hundreds of years.

          I understand and sympathize with those who say the government has a huge responsibility to play in ensuring that radicalization doesn’t occur and steps it wants to take in public spaces—public schools, public offices, public holidays—I am good with. But there has to be some respect for private businesses and private schools specially when there is zero point zero evidence of producing radicals.

          saay

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Saay,

            The first school I attended was in geza berhanu, enda Staz Mehammed. I went there because the school next too it, enda Memhir Hadish was full. After three days, they found me a spot and I went to enda Memhir Hadish. Soon Staz Mehamed died suddenly, and memhir Hadish left and went to meda. They merged the two schools and made them geza berhanu.

            I know familiar with most Quran school around that area. Shiek TuEum was the most popular and the most feared one. When my friends see him in the street waking they had to bow and kiss his knew, which I also did willingly so we can get blessed.

            Isayas only reason is, nothing bad to destroy anything that’s good and doing good for the people. Anything that challenges his authority, like producing enlighten populations that can think..he wanted only those who can dance and drink robots he can control.

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear saay
            You said with out offending… is that so ? You are better than that , we will wait your quranic or biblical day to hit the site. Just one remainder for you sir , it is not common to carry machetes in Akria if you are talking about decades ago pls do not believe that it still goes on.
            Second why don’t you come up with the things you accepted sheria ( merriage , divorces and inheritances) . You see you are playing the hide and seek game . Come up with the things you believe must have list of sheria after that the atheists, agnostics what ever you think of them will come up with the things you try hard to make as common thing in Akria.

            While the death of reason is religion and yet sad the deliverance of it becomes people like saay . Sad but true. Hard to admit in your face.

          • saay7

            Selam Blink:

            I said “pray for me” and then told him not to pray for me in a way that offend the agnostics and atheists because they don’t believe in prayers. Get it now? I guess when people lose their faith in God they also lose their sense of humor. <—

          • blink

            Dear saay
            Ok you scored one if that was the case , still you tried to shove Akria under the bus with bed sheet of machetes.

          • saay7

            Blink:

            I have no idea what “you tried to shove Akhria under the bus with bed sheet of machetes” means but it’s a colorful metaphor. Someone (semere?) was talking about he heard from eyewitnesses and I said some “eyewitnesses” were trying to show the demonstrators were not peaceful and they claimed they were carrying machetes. And I was mocking such claim because machete is not a tool one finds in Akhria. Get it now?

            saay

          • blink

            Dear saay
            I will reread your comment about that , very hard to go back on such long thread,So I accepted and sorry,good trade is sometimes disappointing. I was expecting you to push against the practice of divorce, inheritance and marriage thing that is common at my home . Sorry for the unintended driving .

      • Berhe Y

        Dear Saay,

        ንበዓል ንትሪክን (Nitricc) and Semere T. ንዓና ግደፎ፡፡

        ንስኻ ጥራሕ ጠጥዑሙ አስማዓና፡፡

        Berhe

        • saay7

          Berhe y:

          But both have awate 2.0 privileges 😀 so I can’t leave them to you; you can take over responding to the exiles from Agazian Nation whom I am ignoring.

          I care about Semere and Nitricc. And I don’t want them embarassed when they hear it wasn’t a government policy but a bureaucrat directive and Isaias has reversed it and that virtually everything they have relied on is wrong. Then what? And Nitricc: wait for my article on this issue. Hint: You haven’t been even accidentally right on a single issue so far. In Tigrinya there is a perfect word: awahlel which means gather facts before you form hard opinions, including a call for the Eritrean authorities to copy Weyane and kill civilians. And trust me: the websites you are going to for facts are wrong.

          saay

          • Solomon L.

            Hi saay:
            In Tigrinya there is a perfect word: awahlel which means gather facts before you form hard opinions, including a call for the Eritrean authorities to copy Weyane and kill civilians.
            You are calling Ethiopian authorities Weyane while calling Shaebiya Eritrean authorities. In my opinion Eritrean authorities are 100% Shaebiya while Weyane are may be 25% Ethiopian authorities.

          • saay7

            Sele:

            I should have put a quotation mark to indicate that’s what Nitrric called for.

            saay

          • Nitricc

            Hey SAAY: During my time on this forum, there are two things I learn about Africans in general and Eritrean in particular and they have two things they both commonly share, that is there no sense of accountability and disregarding to the law. As humans we live by the law and once we break the law, we take responsibility and abide to whatever the out come is. From what I observed, that is not how it works in Africa: you break the law you cry foul and blame others. For instance; this group of Eritreans broke the law by protesting, they may not like it but the truth is they broke the law! thankfully no one got heard but if something bad to happen, who is to blame? About a month ago, I was driving and the traffic lights are working fine but there is this police in the middle of crossing road and guiding the traffic. twice the green light came and gone while he is directing the incoming traffic. once it way my turn to go, I stopped where the police was and I told him there was no reason for him to direct the traffic because the lights are doing just fine and he could have used his time somewhere productive.
            Well, it didn’t go well. He wrote me a ticket, charging me ” obstruction of official police business”
            I didn’t know I was breaking the law but I paid huffy fine. Now, should I blame the police officer? I broke the law and I paid for it. why is so hard to understand there are laws and rules and when we break them we get punished.

          • Thomas

            Selam Nitricc,

            So, you are trouble maker wherever you go? You said, “I told him (mine: the police) there was no reason for him to direct the traffic because the lights are doing just fine and he could have used his time somewhere productive.” So, you basically interfered with the police’s work. Well, I tell you are lucky, in Eritrea you can go to jail and detained indefinitely for interfering in the pfdj’s job. They would have accused you for questioning or pronouncing the traffic law or any kinds of law. The donkeys and camels would taught how to help carry or walk them:)

          • saay7

            Hey Nitrric:

            Since you are speaking as an expert of Africans in general and Eritreans in particular, do you think their alleged lack of fealty to the law may have something to do with the fact that they had no hand in drafting the law?

            I notice that pro-regimes Eritreans in the Diaspora demand rights from their adopted homes with fierce intensity —one that is matched only by their dedication to deny their compatriots in Eritrea of any rights? How do you guys switch it off and on like that? Is it natural or do you go to some PFDJ indoctrination classes first?

            saay

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam saay,
            .
            I am not defending any of Nitricc’s statements. I wanted to look at possible reason for his aggressive lashing outs.
            .
            The vibes I get from his reactions to whatever news he is reading appears to be a concern for his country. I think it emanates from fear of the unknown and general nervousness, instead of a strong support for the current regime.
            Nitricc being Nitricc, wants to assure everyone in his own way that the country will not change leadership by civil disturbance.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Berhe Y

            Dear KH,

            The word you are looking for is hypocrite. Why was he sympathizing with the Oromo and Amhara demonstration and didn’t call them illegal and breaking the law and he does to the ERITREAns.

            He wants to prove that TPLF is toppled before PFDJ so he can say that PIA prevlilled.

            He doesn’t care about Eritreans or the country but to see TPLF toppled, so he can go back to what ever he was doing in Ethiopia.

            Berhe

          • Selam Berhe Y,

            Nitricc calls the law of the jungle a law, in a country where the constitution is frozen, and the whim of one man rules the land.

            Well, there is a country without a written constitution (britain), nevertheless, it is the oldest democracy in the world, at least for its own people, there is a sovereign parliament and a free court.

            Only nitricc can understand the law under dictatorship, and calls it a law that should be respected by all means, and anybody who breaks it could be punished with death penalty. This law says shoot to kill, confiscate properties, you are not a free citizen, you are enslaved, incarcerates people incommunicado, etc.

            This law of the jungle is meant to dehumanizes eritrean citizens, as if they are a colonized people. His blind faith in dia/pfdj is outrageously irrational, and it makes him insensitive for his own people, and extra sensitive for some ethiopians, because he has a motive.

          • Nitricc

            Hey KIM; it is okay, you don’t have to defend me but i expect you to defend the truth. I am discombobulated beyond the end and disappointed by the reactions of the Eritrean Muslims as well as some ill informed Christians on this forum. If it was up to me, i will take the two religions and i burn them in hell but that is not possible, i get that but when the elderly Muslim guy talks to adult like that i wonder what tells to the kids who are in imprinting years? I wonder! I do believe any problems can be fixed. such as inequality, social justice, human rights, the rule of low and you name it, they all can be solved. What you can’t solve is religious conflict, once you enter to that point, kiss goodbye to any civilization, rule of law, peace and harmony. I was very exited and hopeful to contribute for the better of society and for the right thing to do, but after what i am witnessing, first time to doubt my self. like i have said, i don’t have a racing dog on this fight but there are many truth what Lamek is saying.The Eritrean government is busy going after the Christians while leaving the Muslim getting radicalized and preaching Sharia under its nose is simply irresponsible. I do understand many people all they want to see is a change but what they don’t know is, to what are they changing? Sure, you will have less enlightened and irresponsible people likes of Berhe and Semere all they want is for the government to go so they can show off with their welfare money in the streets of Asmara but they don’t know is, this kind of incidence not only helps the government to cement its rule but there will be no country at all. Anyway, it is eye opening for me. Again the question is, if the Imam is telling this to old people, i am wondering what is telling the kids? with out religious harmony and respect for each other, there is no peace nor justice.

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Nitricc,

            Why don’t you go to hell. First of all, I don’t think you understand a word he said..so much for your Tigrina..imagine if he had spoken in Arabic (Another Eritrean official language) what people like would say.

            Are you repeating what you hear in FOX news. He is not Imam. He is an elder head of the parent council. He doesn’t teach, he doesn’t preach. All he is responsible is for the school administration and how to run the school, like fund raising, consulting with parents…

            Berhe

          • Alex

            Hi Berhe, Take it easy. You can put your point with out using bad word (like go to hell).

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Alex,

            Why don’t you go to hell as well. You are sent to drail the fight and slowdown the spark of fire that’s your idiol started.

            I have news for you, you guys dug your own hole and you will Akria will be your burial place.

            This is just the begging of the end for the regime.

            Until Hajji Musa and all the board are released, you should know those students and parents will not rest.

            The PFDJ will be damn if do (release them) and will damn (if it doesn’t).

            If it releases then it’s a pure sign that the people have won and show to everyone else that the PFDJ can be defeated. The rest of the population, the Catholics, Orthodox and the Kenisha will follow suit, nHNa Eba Eina tedendina, nbeges kemtom Aslam AHwatna.

            If it doesn’t deqi Akria will not rest until they are released. Imagine, if they chased all of them armed without any plan any orginauzation but pure emotion, now think what they will when they are prepared. Any harm that be fallen on Haji Mussa, be prepared for wrath.

            Your only hope is to create conflict among the people and set fire between Christians and Muslims. This u the only hope you have to restore the terror that you have list control.

            And I urge all Eritreans, opposition and religious leaders to stand together and counter the PFDJ propaganda and pick up the momentum and the fight.

            Haji Mussa gave us the perfect opportunity we lost in 2001 when the G-15 challenged the regime. They fall short because the PFDJ had the upper hand to discredit them and to divide the people. NO MORE.

            Ab Hamed Dibe HGDF yeraKbena.

            Berhe

          • Saleh Johar

            Nitric the genious and rational thinker,
            You convinced me everyone should obey the law. Regardless. Mandela broke the apartheid law. He was wrong. The Americans broke king George’s law. They are a bunch of lawless people. The Eritreans broke Haile Sellassie’s law. The Eritrean struggle was a lawless undertaking. Out independence is a result of breaking the law. We should reverse it. And until now I thought it is fine to break a law promulgated by an unelected body. It is not fine to defy a tyrant. It’s true. You are a Wahabi preacher. They say: do not defy your ruler even if he whips you back and takes your property. What a lesson Mr. Secular thinker.

          • Nitricc

            Hey SJ, I didn’t even seen you have replied to this post. well, I see you have missed the moral story of the story. My friend the moral of the story is that you can say what you have to say but be ready to accept the out come of your actions. I told the officer what was in my mind and he used his power to show me who boss is. I get that and my point was, you act but don’t be shocked or surprised by what you may get in return. At the end of the day, illegal is illegal, break it you pay the price. Now, how hard is to understand this very fact SJ? to fight it out in armed way is different story.

          • Saleh Johar

            Well Nitric,
            You said you do not condone the chap’s comments. And it ends ther. I have nothing else to say. Now you are bringing your escapade with the traffic cop. He had the power of the law to straighten you up. By squeezing you pocket of some dollars. No one here has the cops power to straighten anybody up. Therefore, the issue remains. Eritrea is a lawless place. They do not use the power of the law to settle their issue. They have the gangster type of stick.

            Conversely, there is no power that can address a tasteless comment and a corrupt mind. Obe can only hope people have the power to be rational or outright rude and insulting. The decent will understand and be indignant. The indecent will cheer the rude chaos or at least give them tactical and moral support. What did you do in the case? What were you thinking when you tell the guy he has points? Here is an example: qomaTa, qonaTa kalaalut, lfetefit ylal.

            You should tell the guy his lichens are growing on his brain. I think.

          • Paulos

            Selam Sal,

            I am really looking forward to read your article on the recent issue not only that I am eager to see your take on it but I have plenty of time in my hand this weekend. That said, I hope you will walk us through historical context as well if for instance the Brits’ proposal had any validity at all or if they had sensed something deeper that had made them offer the proposal as an alternative. Thank you.

          • saay7

            Hey Paulos:

            Are you expediting me here to accommodate your weekend schedule? 😀 There are so many content providers now and so many ways of delivering a message that I may be totally pre-emptied. Yesterday, for example, after my interview with VOA, I saw an amazing and authoritative chronology-of-events that was posted by Bayan Negash in his Facebook page that repeats in much greater detail what I have been saying here all week. Namely:

            1. Despite the claims by Semere T, Nitrric and all the dubious sources they are relying on, the School did not change its dress code. It was the Ministry of Education that demanded it change the dress code of its students. This, despite the fact the Department of Relifious Affairs (another Ministry) had ruled that this would be in violation of the students religious right. So two ministries talking out of both and as usual there was no proclamation or law to reference. This is what Hajji Musa meant when he said “we have all the right.”

            2. The government (actually the Zoba maekel Representative at the Department of Education)demanded that the school drop quranic class. This at a school whose middle name is “Islamic” and without any reference to law. This is very important for those who keep talking about law without mention what law is being violated by the school.

            3. The school has mixed-gender classes from 1st grade all the way to middle school. At high school, there are boys and girls classes. Again the MoE official, without reference to new law or proclamation or regulation just issued a directive that the genders must be mixed. The school resisted because, as its board president explained, that would defy its interpretation of Islamic law.

            4. The school was direct to change its academic calendar to match the national school calendar—keep classes open on Fridays—which it agreed with as, again based on its interpretation of Islamic law, there is nothing that should prevent it from holding classes on Friday.

            On every single issue, the schools position is rational and the Ministry of Education is arbitrary.

            Now, see what you made me do? 🙂 my article will have to focus on something related.

            saay

          • Paulos

            Selam Sal,

            Hope you’re not gonna go ውዳሴ-cephalic on us because I say this: You’re the uncontested champ when it comes to the micro-anatomy of the Eritrean socio-political dynamics and it sure is time well spent to read what you have to say about the recent development.

            What happened in Akhria is not going to remain in Akhria as the popular talking point has it simply because fear no more is the new mantra. That said, Akhria has set a new motion where the “Silent Majority” moral standing is to be tested if what happened in Akhria is going to push them further into the enclaves of the regime or if they are going to see it as a continuation of the regime’s modus operandi and side with the oppressed. That’s where clarity of thinking is much more needed as people will try to muddy it further to spin the events where Lamek and others come to mind.

          • saay7

            Paulos:

            Stop it with the wdasse. But the first clue that this was the preference of some bureaucrat and not some government regulation was that it was focused on one school and one location (where the bureaucrat just happens to live.) If it was a national policy, wouldn’t it have been implemented nation-wide at all religious school in the country?

            Unconfirmed news: either General Wedi Filipos or President Isaias Afwerki visited Akhria to say, “really? I didn’t know this was happening. Go on with what you were doing.” I am hoping that news is true so our good friend Nitrric could go 180 and praise the wisdom of his government.

            saay

          • Nitricc

            Hey SAAY, lol okay, hear me out. forget everything, just ignore everything and concentrate on this one. The haji is a head of the school and accordingly he is in charge of almost 3000 students. and he comes out and says ” “ንሕና ኣስላም ኢና፡ በቲ ንዓና ዝምልከተና ሸሪዓ ኣል-ኢስላሚያ፡ ብኡ ኢና ንኸይድ፡ ንቕይሮ ነገር የለን”? what is he saying? can you help me to understand his remarks? forget PIA or any generals, i don;t care what he does or what he said but i am calling on you to explain the above statements of the Haji. PLEASE!

          • blink

            Dear Nitricc
            I will try to avoid the government and religious institutions on replaying .
            Hear me here , I will say this openly , the man is saying this is our way of life (segregation of boys and girls) and sheria in marriage, divorce and inheritance will guide his beloved children that is what he means .saay defense is like , yes the school even has Islamic in its name so sheria must go with it. As you know I love him and no one in this forum or in other places do I know more patriotic than saay but here he will go to shenkolel and kolelbey .

            You don’t need to wait for saay , saleh or any one . Most of the time truth is arrogant and there is no way some one can bend it but ,what some people do with it is that they try their best to twist ( because they can come up with words that can almost make you believe the dark is bright) and that is the game.
            Let’s assume a 90 years old man try to say what ever he wanted but taking his speech and expanding it to a very contiguous game of evil is simply irresponsible for example the way Lamek and others did .
            Many of them will say they are Christian, Muslim and I will die for it ( that is the first step you know they mean it some thing else) . Call the game hide and seek. What does the man wanted for the children ? He wanted them to be educated Islamic versus and he wanted them to know that ,some one has to die for his religion , he wanted them to know that sheria is the best way of life for Muslims . Saay or any one can write words but they can not defend the open arrogant truth. Ask them all, if they approve their respected religion and wanted to life with by its rules and die for it. Let’s hear the Bible and Quran readers !!! The guy you are asking to give a reply will not send his girl to such school and I have a prove of it. None of all these practices what they say here. Ask me how I know that ? Because I was one . Religion and state has no relationship. The school be it paid by the family or by (Saudi or Vatican dark dressed men )must follow the state rules and if the state changed the rules from 08:00 in the morning to 04:00 in the evening, the school must submit to the rules or get banned that is as simple as that.

            So what is exactly the expected out come me from this ? Did we expect PFDJ to go down by such ? I did not . Can the protest save the teachers and the man from prison, no . Can the opposition get a starting point , they already have many yet they did nothing with many open opportunities. Issaias know how to play this game and he will go away with any personal wish over the society. Let’s admit it , if he got one week he will make sure he make everything disappear for life . PFDJ put you in prison and if he wanted he send you free after that dead in a. Month ,that is how he does .

          • saay7

            Nitrric:

            You are on time out with me. You need to sit in the corner and read all the things you have written over the last 5 Days. I am serious: you actually wished the Eri regime would adopt the Ethiopian Agazi tactic against your young brothers who burned nothing, looted nothing, shouted nothing but walked on the streets of their city demanding reversal of the directives of a bureaucrat.

            I will answer the question—not to you, but to Awatisas who may have the same question. Now sit in a corner and awahlil .

            saay

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Saay,

            Today, on kqed’s “the world” radio program was a few minutes Q&A with Wajahat Ali who had written an opinion piece “I want ‘Allahu Akbar’ back” two days ago for New York Times. You should read that article and listen to the radio program too while preparing to write your article. It is a few minutes, kind of funny.

            Radio is here, jump to 29:00, and Article is here

            If you like both, cite me as “contributor” to your article.

          • saay7

            Hey Fanti:

            I have a better idea: why don’t you write the article. You see, if I write it, I am proselytizing and if you write it you are expanding people’s horizons. Thank you 😉

            But I will contribute:

            1. It is Allahu Akber and NOT Allah wakber
            2. It’s not just used as battle cry but also
            3. When very happy
            4. When showing approval to something somebody said or did as an “attaboy”
            5. When reminding someone not be prideful and remember his success is due to a higher power
            6. When copying numbers 2 though 5 above from Wikipedia 😀

            There is my contribution. Well mostly Wikipedia’s which knows me more about the phrase than some Awatisas here who claim to know their people. Of course, many Muslims don’t know the first thing about the values of their Christian compatriots either. So maybe the article should be Multiculturalism 101. We will skip music, food, dance (PFDJ has got that covered.)

            saay

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Saay,

            You see, I am always one step behind you in everything! I didn’t see that coming.

            You won’t believe how busy these couple of weeks have been for me and there is no relief in sight. Besides, unless you change your name to Gebremariam and I change my citizenship to Eritrean, we are in the same boat!

          • Professor,

            Of course it has validity. Yours is a rhetorical question? and all question are to be answered.

            “…the Brits’ proposal had any validity at all or if they had sensed something deeper that had made them offer the proposal as an alternative.”

            tSAtSE

      • iSem

        Hi Sal: Your last line is incisive and there is endless list of what you said and it reminds me of Serray’s ” … reverse king Midas touch”
        The school is good for the nation and if PFDJ was a normal government for it too. BY always says PFDJ is “hassad”. It produces good citizens and some whom I knew are not only moderates, but left leaning, am not saying left leaning is good, am just telling nitricc and semere that the school in question does not produces loonies, but better citizens than the PFDJ run schools and that is a threat to PFDJ, think of it like the private business that due to the owner’s ingenuity makes profits despite the insane anti business polices. PFDJ copies it and hangs a shingle next to it and because it does not pay taxes or rent, the private business bankrupts.
        I can bet that the girls from that school face very low teenage pregnancy and high rate of successful marriages. And that is against the policy of PFDJ and Askalu Menkerios. I am sure the school like any part of society has its PFDJ spies and some who were radicalized after they went to Saudi (new IA ally) but the school is good for Mulsims, good for Eritreans and the nation, it is the antidote of PFDJism, which is kidnap kids take them to Sawa and corrupt them. Many of human and organ traffickers are the product of PFDJ schools. Criminals in our country of course predate PFDJ, but PFDJ is the avy- league for criminals. So Aldia was not performing well in what PFDJ wants.

        • Selamat iSEM,

          incisive is also ” and because it does not pay taxes or rent, the private business bankrupts.” It’s just like 0% tax for the rich <<>>>99 percenters.
          One and only one corporation, one and only one school of thought. Surely they must wonder not about the multiplicative effect on the increasing resistance the PFDJ, one and only one political party, i.e the GoE creates for itself.

          Perhaps Berhe Y can pray for Saay7 to write an article titled “Spice Simulation Gains” (SPICE is a general-purpose, open source analog electronic circuit simulator.)
          In his recent categorization of, by the the Admiral, “the improvisationalists” I could barely fit myself, as I am sure I do not at all belong under the other several categories.

          — Any one pro privatization and anti corporation’s – anti corporates monopolizing say politics, thought and the majority of citizens’ quality of life and standard of living – would be a hypocrite not to stand with the Diaa Islamic School, the Diaa Board and President Haj Musa.

          yap @ the improve KemEidie MurfiE Maekel? Does Professor Denmarkino AAreky now how to say improve in Tigrigna. @the ____?___ KemEddyMurfiE Maekel.

          AAbu AAshera Weapon X – Evolution
          tSAtSE

    • Peace!

      Hi Nitric,

      Copy, Cut, and Paste from tesfanews??? By the way the unconfirmed protest in Keren I posted the other day turned out true. Link on weekends!

      Peace!

    • Berhe Y

      Hi Nitricc,

      Let me answer your question.

      What the age of the students?

      Like any other school age kids.

      Why are the female students forced to cover their face?

      Nobody forced them to cover their face. Their parents dress them as they wish. Did you hear what he said in his speech…”A house is the biggest Medrassa. It means a biggest school”, in other words, the parents are the most responsible for raising their children.

      What is the official take on this issue of Eritrean Muslims on Awate-forum?

      What official take do you want..Awate is an Eritrean website and a platform. Off course they are with those who are wrong.

      ንሕምቶ ዶ ሕቶ:
      ሓንግል ደርሆ፡

      Berhe

      • Nitricc

        Hi Berhe: I know I am asking too much giving your slowness but since when do kids demonstrate on their own? What your maid failing you is kids don’t organize and protest. Again, girls were forced to cover their face on that school. Why? If it is their choice then fine but why force them? Can you repeat this in English,

        “What official take do you want..Awate is an Eritrean website and a platform. Off course they are with those who are wrong.” lol dumb. what are you saying? you are even dumber than I thought.

  • Simon Kaleab

    Selam Musti,

    Thank you for your information. You have made many claims, which I will try to verify.

    However, your claim that “Its students scored the highest among other high schools in Asmara. This was not the first time, in my era, period between 1995-1997, all time top three students were from this school” is far from the truth.

    It is your bad luck that for the period 1991 to 1998, I had some responsibility, in some capacity, along with other people in overseeing the Matriculation exams.

    • Musti

      “the period 1991 to 1998, I had some responsibility, in some capacity, along with other people in overseeing the Matriculation exams”, did this capacity you mentioned enable you to know who stood first in class or who scored the highest in Matric at Pot-ego? I don’t think so. If so, let me ask you then – in which year the highest number of students passed the Matriculation at Potego? And for how many years 4.0 was scored at Potego? When you said “far from truth”, I do not expect you to fail answering these simple questions. Get the answers and I will give you the names of the top three students and the names of the students who scored 4.0 and you can compare with your records you might claim to have. If you refuse to accept that, do not expect me to post my bajela. Ezi wedehanka arketino

      • Simon Kaleab

        Selam Mustie,

        Let us stick to one topic at a time. The issue at hand was the academic performance of the Akhria Islamic school [Al Diaa].

        With regards to this school, you said: ” The school set a record this year 2017 to be the top achiever in the Sawa Matriculation exam. Its students scored the highest among other highschools in Asmara.”

        You also said: “This was not the first time, in my era, period between 1995-1997, all time top three students were from this school …”

        For the period 1995-1997, your claim is false.

        Do not shift from one question to another. Your silly questions such as, “And for how many years 4.0 was scored at Potego?” are designed to distract.

        If you have difficulty in understanding what I said, I will break down what I remember for you.

        1) Al Diaa was never the top school for the period 1991-1997.

        2) Another Islamic school called Jalliah [not sure of the spelling] had a matriculation result in the mid to late 1990s for their students which ran as follows:FFFFFF, FDFDFD, DDFFFD, FFFDFD …

  • KBT

    Selam Sam
    No amount of your desperate lie will divide the people ,and bloodshed will happen
    By the way abune Antonios refused to excommunicate the tehadiso that have infiltrated the church and created a rifts
    Between the people it is somehow even like sided ,it has to be deposed because if not it’s division

  • sisdi abdu

    The Eritrean Mandela will persevere, I hope. He will survive for ever in our heart and mind as many Eritreans who perished since the arrival of this atrocious regime. He illustrated bravery and integrity against all the odds. The dictator is only interested in his own survival and nothing more. He fled his compound to escape from a peaceful demonstrators who have had enough from his abuse. The fact is Eritreans Mulsims and Christians have an excellent relationship nor do they subscribe into any fundamental ideology . We fought the enemy together, we died together to achieve our dream, which unfortunately was hijacked by the jackals in Asmara. All Eritreans are now and we will continue to coexist as always through our history for the greater good of our country and our people. Long live Eritrea! Long live Haji Mussa and long live all freedom loving Eritreans.

    Sidi Abdu

  • iSem

    Hi All:
    here is eye witness account if you have not seen it

    https://www.facebook.com/abubaker.humed/videos/851511858307403/

    • Berhe Y

      ISem,

      This is exactly what we are taking about and we need to spread the news. Let’s send this to BBC Tigrinya / VOA opposition radio and spread the news.

      Tseba Ste Jigna, kindey ke yTEm Eti dmSKa.

      Isayas Afeworki ahdimkayo, Hji nDHrit yelen, tedefiru eyu. Hadami.

      Berhe

      • Paulos

        Berhino,

        I am kind of lost, what is the thing he said about the helicopter? It wasn’t clear.

        • Berhe Y

          Isayas Afeworki run away by using helicopter, if understood correctly. And someone else (didn’t get his name) run away and hide in the Sudan embassy. And said they controlled the 3rd police station and confidticated 20 or so machines guns. But decided not to march with their guns not to escalate to armed confrontation,

          He said, the young is ready for any consequences but there were women and they didn’t want anyone to get heard.

          Absolutely no FEAR what so ever.

          Long live Aldiya.

          • Paulos

            Oh ok. Thanks.

          • blink

            Dear Berhe Y
            I did not know you play like this , where have you been all the time ., even if it is false i like it

          • Berhe Y

            Hi blink,

            That’s what I heard from the guy who was there phone call. You must have heard it too, I have no reason to doubt it.

            You don’t have any news this morning, because fur the last couple of days you are first to deliver the discouraging news.

            Who knows may be you are inside the country.

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear berhe
            Here is the things I know
            Akria is locked and many people are disappearing as usual. Over 4 teachers that I know did not come home yesterday and the game of cruelty is on the highest gear now.
            About the helicopter thing kk I don’t believe Issaias was in Asmara but his San was in sembel .

            Discouraging message, come on I am a realist not a hyperactive on such propaganda thing . After all this is not a joke for me as I told you yesterday I have relatives who are in this mess , so for me is not jumping thing.

            You know when things hit hard at your home you feel to assume for assurances of your family members.

          • Berhe Y

            Hi blink,

            “About the helicopter thing kk I don’t believe Issaias was in Asmara but his San was in sembel .”

            This is what I mean by delivering discouraging news.

            Where is he then the anchiwa. FYI, you are the first to invent this cover for the anchiwa.

            Listen to guy from Asmara, and see if he didn’t know what he was talking. Why would they target the president son.

            DeHan TeAzazinna Alena.

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear Berhe
            I told you I am not hyperactive on such thing . By the way , what you mean Teazazibina kkk are you here to make a trade ? Come on be realistic for one second .

          • Berhe Y

            blink,

            This is how you start your comment:

            “Dear Brhan
            They were maximum 100 students and the protest was just under hour but just before an hour and half my relative was
            taken from his house , he was not in the protest and he has nothing to do with the protest, by the way no one is
            raising hand to the arrest , none .”

            Where did you get this information? Did you fabricate this? Because the fact is not what you said it was. WHY? Are you also fabricating the man that run away by holicoper is Isayas Afeworki son. Is he running away from 100 students who were put to rest in less than hour? Now you are fabricating / refuting about the women….

            You see …teAzazibina..you are after discrediting the whole thing..when your comment the Islamist ISIS will come after you didn’t work…..

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear berhe
            I think you misunderstood my comment, I did not say Issaias son was running away using helicopter , what I meant was I think Issaias is not in Asmara because normally the man does that when he wanted to arrest people,second I am telling true story about my relative he is part of the school system and he was taken yesterday from one shope .
            By the way do not put words in my mouth because you are doing this kind for the second or third time.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear blink,

            How do you know he was not in Asmara? Unless you, your self are there and know what’s going there inside the PFDJ office. Are you there?

            I am sorry if I didn’t quote you properly but this is what you said yesterday.

            “Let’s assume all the Muslim students come out in Asmara streets and you better know what the dictator reply will be . See the radical islamists come here too !!!”

            Who are you referring the radical Islamists that come to here [Asmara/Eritrea].

            Please do next time when you write what’s happening inside the country….please do share your source…so we know where your report is coming from…

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear berhe
            What I meant by look ,,,the terrorsit is the PFDJ will paint the protesters as radical islamists and he will use that line to put every one in prison. My sources? Really or are you joking or what ? The president normally travel to may be gash barks or travel out side and he will say like ,,, aaa I was in this place and so on… , normally he act as if he knew after the act was done .

          • Berhe Y

            Hi blink,

            Ok I get what you mean by “radicals will come too “. When I read your comments about the president was not in asmara, I didn’t know you were guessing. I thought you know where he was.

            Berhe

      • Nitricc

        Ato Berhe, brave people don’t spread the news, only the old and the gossipy would do that. how about you go and fight like a man? do you know how hypocrite you sound when you try to agitate some trouble where you and your family are safe collecting welfare check while the others to die for you. How stupid and immoral are you? I don’t believe in hell but you are going right down there.

        • Berhe Y

          Nitric,

          You said this didn’t happen yesterday. That was your first comment.

          Eat your words.
          LeKbaT.

          Berhe

          • Nitricc

            Berhe, starting from your name, you are nothing but dumb. how stupid and dumb can you be? i feel sorry for your wested life.

          • Berhe Y

            Nitric at Hangol Derho,

            Is that all you got. You should start praying for your god and idiol devil Isayas Afeworki.

            Starting with my name, Berhe. Do you even know what it means. It’s the opposite of you, darkness.

            Nitric the only thing you remind me is nitric acid. You know acheto, as we call it in Eritrea, means a bad thing, that destroy good things, and burns fingers and clothes. KifuE fiTret.

            Berhe

          • KBT

            Zselam Berhe who the one gave that name made a mistake
            He is right why don’t you care and fight like a man instead of instigating between people
            By the way you are not Eritrean go back where you come from welfare addicted
            And leave Eritrean matter for Eritrean her.

          • Hayat Adem

            KBT,
            You leave badmouthing women. Your words are so cheap and the biggest thing you can say is insulting women and leave a terrible aftertaste in everyone’s ear.

          • blink

            Dear KBT
            Like a woman ? how many women do you know who instigate things ? , i am serious , how many do you know ? are you starting to count , where do you begin …..cheap cheap and bully

          • Nitricc

            Berhe, because you are to stupid to understand the use of Nitric Acid. The hardest working acid in the lab. With out Nitric most lab work will be possible duo to contamination. I.e. that what exactly I am doing here with you. Cleaning your stupid mess and cleaning your contamination. you are polluted to the point of toxic. Dumb.

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Nitricc,

            You see I don’t claim to know everything. I never worked in a lab and I don’t know what happens in a lab so if that’s what it is used for then, all is good.

            But you need to clean yourself with this Acid first…. Don’t worry about cleaning awate…we are cleaning the PFDJ in Eritrea..

            Berhe

          • Desbele

            Berhe,

            I wish there is a recycle bin under the comments to send Nitrric’s comment straight to the trash!
            Saay are you responsible for this ? Please try!

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Nitrickay,

            Nitric Acid in itself is toxic. It is not used in cleaning contamination. Rather it is used in dissolving metals in a lab. When you argue, argue on knowledge based of your society. You don’t have self-exposed knowledge to our society. It is a second hand knowledge and not self-observed knowledge from within. So it is better to you to take the back seat and be a mature student to your culture. You don’t know the history and the coexistence of the two major religions in our nation and the natural bond than helped them to live peacefully. If you don’t know that you can not make plausible and pragmatic argument. I always scratch my head when sometimes make silly comments that affect to our coexistence. Take this as a fatherly advice and not of letting you down.

            Regards

          • Nitricc

            HI Aman-H; Thanks for the advice. let me ask you this question, I know you are anti the government of Eritrea and you are craving for a change; do you support religiously charged? It is about knowing the culture and reading history but sometimes there are clear cut between right and wrong. And I believe this kind of change will destroy every one in its path. That is all I am saying.
            Speaking of Nitric; have ever heard of “Acid-Clean”? It is true, Nitric is used in dissolving metals but mostly it is known for its effective anti-contaminant. it is safe to say depending what you are using it. In a classic wet-chemistry and trying to analyze halogens, it is impossible without using Nitric for cleaning lab glassware.
            Anyway thanks.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Nitrickay,

            Closing all private schools under religious institutions is wrong. Sometimes, these institutions are better than the public schools that are run by the governments. I am a product of both, the private and public schools of Eritrea at different stage of my schooling age. I know the merits of both institutional schools. When the private schools excel the public schools, it is not good for the reputation of any governments. sometimes governments instead of letting the competition they take unnecessary steps to discourage the private schools. Fore instance, instead of building more public schools, they take over the private schools, like what is happening in Eritrea.

            GoE’s action is not only limited to the private schools, it interferes virtually to all lives of ordinary citizens. I will give you an example something mind boggling reality. The alumni students of st Giorgo Secondary school Mendefera raised money to renovate the dilapidated school buildings. The government could not let them (the good citizens of good will) to help the school in renovating it. Instead they asked them to give to the government. The government does not let us to “give back” to the communities that helped us to be where we are. Look Nitric if the government will let citizens to help our communities like communities in everywhere, our people couldn’t face the tragic life we are witnessing. The government does not understand the cooperation of private and government in promoting developments and improving the lives of our people. Living in the western world you can not miss what I talking.

            So Nitrickay, you don’t close private sectors and private institutions. Taking actions against those sectors and institutions is detrimental to development and well being of our people.

            Regard

          • Peace!

            Hi Berhe,

            ደርሆ ትሐምየካ ኣላ: ኣነ 100% ካብኡ ይሐይሽ ትብል ኣላ.

            Peace!

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Peace,

            ቀቲልካን፡ ብኡነት ኢለ፡፡

            ሓቓ ወደይ

            Berhe

          • Nitricc

            Hi Berhe: when Berhe calls someone an idiot, it is a sign of the end of the world. Listen Idiot, I understand you need chance but you don’t need religiously charged change. It will destroy you to end.
            I know, I know I am wasting my time but why are you so dumb?

        • sidi abdu

          You have to walk before you crawl. The Eritrean people are tired of the regime apologizes.

      • Sam

        The people in the army are sons and daughters of the Muslim family, the Christian ,and the persecuted family. The army is composed of individuals from each family. Families as group have more power than Isaysi as individual. Here is a request, if you are in theveritrean army join your family in this uprising. At the end of the day when Isaysi is go you will come home tp your family.

  • Simon Kaleab

    Selam everyone,

    What does this private Islamic school teach?

    Does it teach English, Mathematics, Physics, Computing, Chemistry, Biology, Art, Music … something that equips a young mind with the tools to navigate the modern World and build a young nation?

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear Simon Kaleab,

      Another historic event in Eritrea’s long struggle for freedom. The list of peaceful resistance action inside Eritrea continues and grows. Our unity in diversity will bring peace and prosperity to our beloved sovereign nation. We have suffered enough.

      KS,,

    • iSem

      HI SM:
      I spoke to early as I remembered u and murmured good riddance. I spoke too soon
      The chemistry and math etc are good to build the world we have, but I can tell u the Aldia school teaches more profound subjects and thoughts than the technicians and mechanics and trades ppl that PFDJ loves and produces
      Aldia teaches values, religion, culture and abstinence unlike the schools that PFDJ wants to teach whoring and promiscuity, stripping them of their values. glad u asked

      • Nitricc

        Semere, you are trying hard to hide behind this issue. Let me ask you a direct question. Are okay redial muslims and Eritrea and are you okay Sharia for Eritrea? I think you are ……..
        By the way whoring and rape no knows more than you do, so no need to stressed it out. Aren’t you too old to use words like that? Yak

      • Simon Kaleab

        Selam Semere,

        More profound subjects that turn the clock back by 5 years for every year spent regurgitating them?

    • Nitricc

      Hi SK, it obvious that it teaches radicalization. Look how they dire to break the law and protest. It is what it is, this people are home grown radicals and ready to be and do what radical Muslims do. What else?

    • Brhan

      Hi Simon
      According to BBC Diaa Islamic school aka end ustaz Beshir taught the above subjects + arabic + religion
      check this http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-41832105?

      • Simon Kaleab

        Selam Brhan,

        Check where? Can you write it in words, I am very curious?

        • Brhan
          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Brhan,

            Thank you for the link.

            So, if the report by the BBC is true, the Eritrean government demanded the school to “drop religious
            teachings, ban the hijab and stop the separation of sexes.”

            It seems to me the government’s demand is reasonable and it is within its rights to do so.

          • Brhan

            Hello Simon,
            Take it easy…the cultural Netseala cover worn by our wives, sisters, mothers and aunts for both Christians and Muslims , you are asking for banning it?
            The school which is subject of our discussion for both sexes.
            Last but not least is why do you arrest a person because of his view in Eritrea? This is the big question that we have been asking for the past 2 decades and +
            Simon you just said your view an hour ago. In PF(JD) Eritrea you would have been arrested for your view.

  • Hameed Al-Arabi

    Hi Awates,

    Breaking News

    There was demonstrations in Keren, Agordat, Afabet and Asseb. Barintu,Tessenei and remaining cities will follow. The revolution has begun and our people are ready to continue their sacrifice until the demise of the dictator.

    • Simon Kaleab

      Selam Hamid,

      Relax, Isaias is an expert both in making uprisings and crushing them. Do not be unduly optimistic and start salivating.

      • Hameed Al-Arabi

        Hi Simon,

        You are speaking about the past. Yesterday, there was a turning point in the history of the Eritrean people. Move forward, Mr. Kaleab; but I think you need three decades to make a shift. At that point of time age will not be on your side. Continue your dream with what your boss has crammed you. I herald you that yesterday your master runaway from Asmara by helicopter.

        • Simon Kaleab

          Selam Hamid,

          When are you flying back to Asmara to lead the uprising? Or are just braying in front of the computer?

        • Nitricc

          Hi Arabi: i agree when you said “Yesterday was a turning point in the history of the Eritrean people”
          The Eritrean people thought you all are in and you all are sharing the grift, but it turns out the Arabs were digging deep for the people of Eritrea. I hate to disappointed you but PIA never look good and strong. Sorry the truth!

  • Paulos

    Selam Good People,

    We are back to the መሬት’ዶ መሰል narrative where Isaias is again the champ as he is beating everyone in his own game. It goes way back to ንሕናን ዕላማናን but this time around “the silent majority” are responding when they believe that he is the only one who can save and protect them from the “unknown” unknown. “Oh Those Russians” goes Boney-M song.

    • Ismail AA

      Dear Paulos,

      By the time “the silent majority” realize they own a leadership in which they could see themselves in it through fair representation of their own the mountain of fear that haunts them from the “unknown” would disintegrate in no time and turn to hope and courage.The silent majority has been taken hostage by the fear mongering machine of regime lubricated by people with dead conscience especially among the ranks of the elites such as the ones we read in this forum.

      The enlightened patriotic opinion makers and leaders have a mission to accomplish. They have to rise up to the call of the moment and forge an across-the-board movement the silent majority can trust and empower them to challenge the dictatorship. At the end of the day it is unavoidable burden that they should carry if they want to salvage their nation from disastrous future.

    • Lamek

      Paulos, ንሕናን ዕላማናን was the document that amounted to the flooding of medda with Tigrinya youth. The document was in defiance to ELFs declared Islamic future Eritrean nation. IA wrote it for you. It’s very befitting you brought it up at this moment. The educated are the clueless in this forum. Haji has made it abundantly clear, he is running an institution which didn’t take a penny from you. He doesn’t need your defense. PFDJ has divided the orthodox people with deep intrusions and heavy hands on all forms of resistance. What’s different now from that point of view? When priests and deacons were forcibly concrpited, where were you? When our sisters are languishing in Sawa, Haji is defending Muslim girls who are living comfortably in via Jeddah in the first place? Do muslims women face conscription? No they don’t. Do you see the irony? I don’t think you can, neither can Hidrat, Andom, Berhe, Tsigereda, etc. Useful idiots is the best description for you guys.

      • Thomas

        Hi Lemak,

        We are all Eritreans and we are defending the recent demonstrators where young people who were peaceful demonstrating were shot at by the all time murderers. Where are we wrong on this? Aboi Musa was taken to jail because they wanted their school to free of government interference. The mafias regime picked up on the issue. Aboi Musa has been taken to jail because he expressed what he thought is right. Why are trying to do comparisons among Eritrean worshipers, what was said and what not by us here? Can’t you just defend what happened now and by extension defending who are being victimized by the mafias regime?

      • Abrehet Yosief

        Dear Lamek,
        Yes Muslim women face conscription. To avoid conscription they miss on education and choose early marriage. Just like the Christian women. The hijab and ma’Eteb of students is taken away in Sawa for the duration of their stay there. Once assigned to Colleges or other places they allow them to wear Hijab and their ma’Eteb. You may also want to see the video clip on Eri Tv showing the good example of a young Tigre, Muslim lady from Naqfa who got married at the end of her high school and still went to Sawa and then proceeded to College of Agriculture with her baby.

      • Berhe Y

        Hi Lamek,

        I wish the Christians parents and Christian religious leaders revolt when their daughters abused and taken from Sawa. But that doesn’t mean because the Christians have allowed the abuse of their daughters and sons and others to do the same. No, they don’t and there is no irony.

        If anything the Christians should emulate the courage of Haji Musa and do the same thing.

        The PFDJ does not have any legitimate right to hold the people hostage.

        Submitting to a criminal leader and regime is the highest of crime.

        Berhe

      • Nitricc

        Hi Lamek: I never thought you make sense and I even never ever thought you would make compelling argument in the defense of your point. You got a point! credit when is due. good point.

      • Nahom Andemariam

        Lamek, i couldn’t have said it better. Useful idiots are what they are, N’ANA AIWKULUNAN EYOM. You brought couple of great examples, the division of the orthodox and the conscription of our sisters. These useful idiots never once mentioned the conscription of our sisters, they just clap to whatever the authors of this site produce. The battle has changed and people have realized that. And that’s why the protests didn’t amount to anything.

  • KBT

    Selam strong together
    Well what is going on around the world ,nothing good
    When you see what is happening in Syria ,Irak,Libya,Yemen
    The beheading of people ,the selling in market young girls,the killing with cold blood in the name of religion
    It start by the neighbors if he is from another faith ,even if he was schoolmates,or ground up together it doesn’t matter
    Killing killing killing.

  • Adam

    The Moslem School leaders played into the hands of the PFDJ. Now PFDJ has a reason to close the school and arrest all of them. That is what happened to Asmara University. If they are asked to do so why not make a revision to their curriculum? Aren’t they under the ministry of Education of Eritrea? It seems they were up to something. Very sensitive issue for Eritreans who payed dear for their independence and were able to eliminate religious differences as an obstacle to common agenda. Not good for our moslem brothers and sisters. I am hurt especially after watching the video of the speech the shick made. The fact that he was able to build a community school does not mean he could teach whatever he wanted in the school. Education is regulated by a government and he could not be an exception. I am on the side of the government on this.

    • Nitricc

      Hi Adam; for the fools, it was a great day for Eritrean oppositions and Eritrean people, but for people who can see things critically, not only as you said ” The Moslem School leaders played into the hands of the PFDJ” but it is a greatest day for the PFDJ. Now, the government of Eritrea going to go to the distance and no one could do anything.

      • Adam

        Nitricc,
        In fact, I have a lot of questions for the government. Why did it let a private religious school to grow to 2800 students? Who funded this school? I am not sure if all the money came from the parents. Who gave the shick the right to disregard the government? He was acting as if there was no government in Eritrea. From the support, he was receiving from the audience it seems he has already planted his seeds of hatred in the Eritrean society. This is a wake up call to Eritreans and time to close all religious schools and send the kids to public schools. I know the government already closed the catholic Seminario and arrested those who disobeyed its order. It is time to crack down hard. Opposing a government is one thing sowing the seeds of hatred in a country where Mosllems and Christians lived peacefully for centuries is another thing. I know Awate.com is critical of the government and I support that peaceful expression of opposition. However, I ask the editors of the website to back off from this sensitive issue. If they think this could be an opportunity to address any grievances they may have on the government, I am sure it will render them irrelevant. I do not like the government but I also know that this issue is beyond a government.

        • Nitricc

          HI Adam; that the thing. people tell us that the government is so repressive, you can’t even birth let alone talk but you see this hard liner religious man dish it right and left. I am assuming this school is funded by one of the Muslim country, say Qatar, and the government may felt to let this go. I am surprised the old to say those divisive words. Regarding people who are up in arms about this, give them time, they will understand then magnitude of this unfortunate events. What ever what the school was/is and who ever founds it, the game is over. I am okay to have divisions in politics and ethnic lines but once you have religion conflict and tensions, forget it. So, for now, the Eritrean Muslims have started this Sharia things and let’s see what the Eritrean Christians response will be? This is the worst can happen to Eritrea unless the government of Eritrea takes effective, decisive to your face actions, I think they will.

          • Abel

            Nitricc, You should be ashamed of your abhorent statement.
            “So, for now,The Eritrean Muslims have started this Sharia things and let’s see what the Eritrean Christians response will be?
            What exactly are you expecting? religious war?

        • Abel

          Freedom of religion is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or community, in public or private, to manifest religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship, and observance.What more did they ask? what hatred speech did they make?

    • Adomo

      I see a true eritrean with brain in you.

    • Brhan

      Hi Adam,
      If PF(DJ) hear your view , you will be in prison. Haji Musa was giving his view.

  • Nitricc

    HI Mikael: If you oppose the government of Eritrea and you were praying this government will go away; then it is a bad day to you and everyone who opposes this government what has happened yesterday. on the other token it is a great day for PFDJ supporters; This sharia thing will give the majority every method to crash anyone anything. Again, I will reserve my take.

  • Semere Tesfai

    Selam All

    Well, few weeks back, knowing full well the consequences for his actions, Ustaz Hajji Musa Mohammed Nur – an Islamic school president of Medressa DiaA Al-Islamia in Asmara, picked a fight with the PFDJ regime. When he dared to gave his US vs THEM speech to his loyal audience, with a connotation of Muslim victims resistance vs an oppressor Christian government, he knew he was crossing a red line. Because he is a school administrator (president) and Sharia is a Law.

    He knows full well, he doesn’t speak for the Eritrean people, he doesn’t speak for all Eritrean Muslims, he doesn’t speak for all the 10,000 parents he claim to speak for, he is not a legislator, he is not a politician, his speech was not inclusive if not outright divisive………. He is just a law abiding Eritrean citizen who happen to be a president of a private Islamic school.

    Sharia law, school curriculum, dress code for private schools is beyond his pay-grade. If he was trying to make political statement against the PFDJ regime, if he was trying to be a political activist…… which he has every right to do so, he would’ve got more respect and he would’ve got more support (a) if he hadn’t done it in the name of Islam and Muslims (b) if he hadn’t dragged (mislead) the poor young teens and their parents in the mud.

    But to be fair to Ustaz Hajji Musa Mohammed Nur and to all Awate readers, this is what Hajji Musa Mohammed Nur said in his own words:

    “…….ኣነ ዝበልኩ፡ እቲ ኣምጺእኩሞ ዘለኹም ሓሳብ (ህግደፍ)፡ ኣንጻሩ ‘የ ዝዛረብ እምበር፡ ንዓኻትኩም ደጊፈ ኣይዛረብን እየ ኢለዮም (ጣቕዒት ካብ ሰማዕቲ)። ስለዚ፡ እዚ ቤት-ትምህርቲ ናትና ስለዝኾነ፡ ሕጅውን ተኾነ፡ እዚ ቤት-ትምህርቲ ‘ዚ ዝጎደሎ ነገር፡ ወይ እዚ ኸምዚ ግበርዎ ዝብል እሞ ምስ ሓሳብና ህይሰማማዕ ነገር፡ ተቐባልነት ከም ዘየብሉ፡ ንሕና ድማ መብትና ምሉእ ስለዝኾነ፡ ዘስግኣናን ዘፍርሓናን ነገር ዋላ ሓንቲ ክህሉ ኣይኽእልን እዩ (ጣቕዒት ካብ ሰማዕቲ፡ ኣላህ ዎ ኣክበር)።

    እዘን ቆልዑ ተሸፊነን (ተጎልቢበን) ዝመጻ ዘለዋ፡ ኣስላም ‘የን፡ ደቅና ‘የን፡ ዲነን (ሃይማኖተን) ‘ዩ፡ ዝትንክፈን ሰብ ድማ የለን (ጣቕዒት ካብ ሰማዕቲ፡ ኣላህ ዎ ኣክበር)። ንዝኾነ ነገር ክንሽከም ድልዋት ኢና ዘለና (ጣቕዒት ካብ ሰማዕቲ፡ ኣላህ ዎ ኣክበር)። ምኽንያተ ሰብ ኣብ ዲኑን (ሃይማኖቱን)፡ ኣብ ኣፍልጦ ናቱን (ምእንቲ ሕልንኡን)….. ዘይከላኸልን ዘይእሰርን ዘይመውትን የለን እንድሕር ክትማወቱ ድሉዋት ኮንኩም ተባሂሉ እዩ (ጣቕዒት ካብ ሰማዕቲ፡ ኣላህ ዎ ኣክበር)።

    እዚ መደብ ትምህርቲ ድያእ እዚ፡ 2,800 ተማሃሮ ደቂ-ተባዕትዮን ደቀንስትዮን ኣለዎ፡፡ ወለዲ ናይዞም ተማሃሮ ድማ 5,600 ኣለዉ። ስለዚ፡ ንኹሉ ደሚርካ፡ ን 10,000 ዝቐርብ ሰብ፡ ከተቕሕሮን ከተሕርቖን? እሞ ድማ ብገንዘቡ? እዛ መድረሰት ኣል-ዲያእ (እዛ ቤት-ትምህርቲ)፡ ብገንዘብና ‘ያ ተሰሪሓ፡ ንሕና ኢና ድማ ሰሪሕናያ፡ ንስኻትኩም ኣይኮንኩምን ሰሪሕኩማ፡ ካልእ ዝሰራሓ ሰብ ‘ውን የለን፡ ሓንቲ ጡብ ወይ ሓንቲ ኩንታል ስሚንቶ ዝእውዳ ዋላ ሓደ ሰብ የለን (ጣቕዒት ካብ ሰማዕቲ፡ ኣላህ ዎ ኣክበር)። ስለዚ፡ ብገንዘብና፡ ብኢድና፡ ኣስቤዛ ናትና…… ንደቅና ጽቡቕ ክበጽሖም፡ ቅድሚ ሕጂ ተሰዊእና ኬድና ኢና፡፡ ተዛሪብና ኢና ምስ ዳያኑ፡ ዋላ ምስ ምኒስትሪኦም ‘ውን ተዛሪብና ኢና።

    ሓንቲ ነገር መድረሳ (ቤት-ትምህርቲ) ፈትያ ዝበለቶ ስለ ዘየሎ፡ ብማንም ዓይነት ድማ፡ ንመድረሰት ኣልድያእ፡ እዚኣ ለውጥዋ፡ እዚኣ ግበርዋ……… ዳሓር ድማ፡ ሃይማኖት ሃይማኖት ሃይማኖት ዓሰርተ ሻዕ ትብሉ ኣለኹም ዝብሉና፡ ሃይማኖት ካብ ሕማቕ ይኽልክለካ፡ ሃይማኖት ናብ ጽቡቕ ይመርሓካ፡ እንተዳኣ ዲን (ሃይማኖት) ዘይብልካ ግን፡ ከም እንስሳ ኢኻ ትቑጸር፡፡ ስለዚስ ስለምንታይ? (ጣቕዒት ካብ ሰማዕቲ፡ ኣላህ ዎ ኣክበር);;

    ንሕና ኣስላም ኢና፡ በቲ ንዓና ዝምልከተና ሸሪዓ ኣል-ኢስላሚያ፡ ብኡ ኢና ንኸይድ፡ ንቕይሮ ነገር የለን (ጣቕዒት ካብ ሰማዕቲ፡ ኣላህ ዎ ኣክበር)።

    Semere Tesfai

    • iSem

      Hi Semere:
      I was wondering about you and lo be hold you came with your predictable, giving PFDJ the benefit of doubt
      He did not say he was speaking for islam as Islam is many strands, he did not say he was speaking for the Eri people, he said he opposed the stealing of his school by PFDJ and dam right he was speaking for the 5600 parents because they entrusted their young kids to him unlike those of your ethnic groups that went mums when their pop was detained and their kids were taken to Sawa to be corrupted. The 5600 parents proved they entrust him by sending their most precious to his school and paying for them to be protected and nurtured as opposed to your kind who send them to Sawa to be tortured and then pay for it too
      PFDJ has no right in his school but he has every right to run his school to nurture the kids he was trusted with by culture and religion provided that they are not hurting anyone and they are not hurting anyone
      And you guys are making big deal of the Allah Wo Akbar, no one in the meeting was a disciple of Chris Hitchens and no one was expecting them to say God is not Great
      everything that matters about running the school is his pay grade, if not his pay grade it is his voluntary fiduciary and that is why 5600 parents sent their 2800 boys and 2800 girls to his school.

      • Semere Tesfai

        Selam iSem

        He is/was a religious man running a religious institution. He has no business in laws and politics. He knew his job description. Religious leaders and their incendiary political speech should stay a mile away from national politics.

        Why sould we give political space for religious leaders? ሰብዶ ተሳኢኑ እዩ? As far as I’m concerned, any religious leader who try to lecture politics should end-up in a dungeon.

        Semere Tesfai

        • Thomas

          Hi Semere,

          Yah I get it, you believe in your master who known by DIA ” As far as I’m concerned, any religious leader who try to lecture politics should end-up in a dungeon.”

        • iSem

          Semere:
          You got it all reversed. PFDJ or let us call it the government for the purpose of this comment, PFDJ has no business in the school, he has every business how to run his family and the school where the people willingly send their kids, it is not like Sawa where you are kidnapped to go there. He was specific, he was talking about the school and his values and way of life. The parents can send their kids to the PFDJ school, no one forced them, he is protecting his values and the values of his community. He did not speak about other things, and if PFDJ does not like the dress code of the students, tough luck, if the school is radicalizing people, that is different story, the people I met who went to that school are the least threat, moderate, many are let leaning (at least my highschools friends) the threat is staring right to your faces, you are denying it. It is PDJ
          I was advised to be less vicious by my friend Bayan Negash, but I will not listen to him and tell u this: Semere if you do not support what H.Musa was saying to protect his value and religion and he told u what is the benefit of religion then your fight, the ideals you bled for when you arrived to Kassal with your clothes dripping with blood are in vain. Sorry!
          I am baffled at ur contradiction: a freedom fighter who hates freedom and liberty and dignity

        • Haile S.

          Selam Semere Tesfai,
          In you first comment abive, you said ‘is not a legislator, he is not a politician’ and you added he is ‘trying to be a political activist’ as opossed to his ifficial function. Precisely, it is because there are NO ELECTED legistlators, poloititians and peoples representatives that a school director, a religious leader … get compelled to be the one to express what those elected representatives are supposed to deal with. We should not to accommodate the ruling group. It is the ruling group grou that has to accomodate its citizens on so many issues it created itself.

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Haile S.

            We definitely need change but not political Islam or any religion as our guide.

            Semere Tesfai

          • Berhe Y

            Selam Semere,

            And by this you mean…just keep quite, keep being oppressed and let the PFDJ live long.

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear berhe
            And from your point of view , it means we need religious political change stamped on sheria board.
            I refuse to have faith in any religious movment. why would people die for religion especially at this time.

          • Berhe Y

            Selam blink,

            I don’t know which side you are on. Now if you understand the whole thing, how on earth what Hajji Musa said has anything to do with the “religious political change”.

            You know it, as you claim to know everything, that he was talking about his rights….universal rights to worship, to dress, to teach how ever they wanted….

            People die for a lot of reason, freedom of worship, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of movement, freedom of privacy…what ever universal rights people value…

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear berhe
            I am just replying to the above comment you made with semere that is all , not connected to haji Musa or any of it. which said am i ? come on you are better than that.

          • Haile S.

            Semere,
            No one is calling for a change to proclaim a religious rule. Is started as a protest against infrigment of a right, if it ends up in popular uprising to bring justice, well and good. However, generally speaking, it is against our cohesion to insidiously attempt to ostracize the normal words ‘Allah Akbar’ and ‘Sharia’, rendering them taboo and presenting them as the perfect smoking guns for disaster, every time they are pronounced by someone who values them.

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Selam Semere Tesfay,

          The more you defend PFDJ the more you become irrelevant. If the government intrude into their lives, whether they are from the Eritrean polity or from the religious faiths, it become politics. Because the government is acting from its political ideology. You accuse the good man not by his own words but by your perception and your interpretation. The “them and us” refers to the “government and the aggrieved” not Christian vs Muslins. But here you go and you are playing the card of the government who use it to divide our people in order to stay in power. That should not be the tegadalay spirit and intent. It is sad to hear from tegadalay such divisive tone and language.

          • Ismail AA

            Dear Aman, Haile S and good compatriots,
            It is futile to engage individuals who decide willingly to suppress their conscience and preach that the wrong is right and injustice is fairness. The culprit is bigotry that defies any amount of logic and righteousness.

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Aman, unfortunately, Semere T is a freedom fighter turned extreme ‘Agazianist’, the same way DIA is a ‘freedom fighter’ turned vicious dictator.

      • Lamek

        iSem, anta besime ab bel. Kissing the behind of Saleh Johar will not get you anywhere. When was the last time he addressed you? You are largely ignored and you are here to justify your existence. Haji declared a wholly war. You are endorsing him. Have you ever lamented about the likes of Dr. Keshi Fitsum and all the Christians of all denominations languishing in underground prisons? Have you ever lamented the detention of a 90 year old man, almost like a saint, spent all his life in the monastery? PFDJ burned holy books, dispersed three thousand youth Christians, who were learning the bible in their own language. You never said a word, I bet. Go to Jeberti dot com, RSADO, Saho, etc. Learn some of the agendas. They are telling you Adi Kheih belongs to Saho, adulis belongs to saho, yet they found 1700 year old bet mekdes. It is a different battle now. But I hope one day you will wake up.

        • iSem

          Lamek:
          First some trivia, ur name lamek is a biblical name and it is the origin of the word lament
          Now, I do not take lesson from you about extremism, I lived it when the Eritrean Jihad was st sparked provoked by EPLF and helped by the now friend of PFDJ , Saudi Arabia
          But the overwhelming majority are peace loving and in Eritrea, they have lead peaceful and meaningful lives until PFDj wrecked havoc and if you care about the Tigriniya and all the priests who PFDJ disappeared you have to push the envelope like Hajj Musa did, no priest in Eri openly criticized the disapearance of their brothren and u should take the speech as a template how to oppose PFDJ, and if the Christian and Tigriniay are to be destroyed, it will not be by Muslims, it will be by PFDJ because the Muslims just like you want to live, bring up their kids, practice their religion and live their culture and the terrorist like ISIS and Boko Haram will be fought and defeated by all the people, Muslims, Christians and even Atheists because they are anti-life.
          The uprising and H Mussa are about life and liberty, unless like Semere T, u want to tell us that
          that he was referring Christians when he said “They”. A pure lie

          • Paulos

            Semerile,

            I actually thought his name was Kemal as in reading Lamek backwards.

    • Berhe Y

      Dear Semere,

      You can defend your pfdj all you want but stop lying.

      He never said “oppressor Christian government”, which you are happy to make the issue out to be, between Christians and Islams.

      He was speaking for all oppressed people and including Christians, his words represent that.

      Why were the Christians priests who went to jail were opposing them when they refused to send the deacons and priests to military service.

      He was taking against the authority which is PFDJ which represents no one but Isayas Afreworki and people like you.

      As to your math, anyone in grade three knows about rounding up. 8000 you round it up to 10,000 do you remember Adi Hade, Adi Aserte. Etc

      Berhe

      • Semere Tesfai

        Selam Berhe

        I didn’t say he said “oppressor Christian government”. I said he implied it, considering himself as a victim, when he said repeatedly ንሕና: ንሕና: ንሕና….. and ንሶም: ንሶም: ንሶም………..

        Semere Tesfai

        • Berhe Y

          Selam Semere,

          Exactly my point, ንሶም is referring to the pFDJ government.

          So who do you think he was referring when he said this”

          “you keep saying religion…religion ten times” Is he implying to the Christian religion oppressors?

          That’s the reason why I called you are are lying. You know it full well what he was referring. You just wanted to twist his words…on purpose to instigate hate between the two people.

          ዕጭ ድአ ሕርር በል፡ እዚ አይኮንነ ካልእ ሽጣራ ንፈልጥ፡፡

          Berhe

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Berhe Y

            Let’s say you’re right and I’m wrong. Let’s say – when he said “ንሕና” he was referring to the whole Eritrean people, and let’s say when he said “ንሶም” he was referring to the PFDJ regime as Muslims and Christians.

            Still, as a religious person and as an advocate of a single religion (Islam), he is wrong to involve himself in politics. Separation of the state and religion – does that ring a bell?

            ንምንታይ ፖለቲካን ሃይማኖትን ምውሳብ ኣድለየ?

            Semere Tesfai

          • Berhe Y

            Selam Semere,

            No wrong again. He said ንሕና referring to himself and his school, including the parents and the students. He didn’t say the whole 5 million Eritrean population but the 10,000 (how specific do you want him to be).

            The whole meeting was about his school, about his students and about the parents of the students.

            What politics did he involve himself?

            Why are you hell bend on twisting his words and twisting the facts purposely.

            When the Catholic priests published the paper “where is your brother”, were then mixing with politics..

            And for God sake, who said a religious person have no rights to speak?

            Berhe

          • Thomas

            Hi Semere T,

            You always get me confused, but I am confused more now. Did Aboy Musa go to pfdj office or did the pfdj came to vandalize the property of the school or change the curriculum of the school? You are saying “he is wrong to involve himself in politics. Separation of the state and religion – does that ring a bell?” Yes, religion is private that is exactly Aboi Musa said, to just live his school community alone as the president of the school. Yes, private completely private without government or other entities interference.

          • Abrehet Yosief

            Selam Semere Tesfai,
            Of course the easiest thing would be to see the good Aboy Haji in a court of law and hear his own explanation.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam semere
            As u probably knew am not eritran but am interested to learn.
            U talked about separation of the state and religion so who is breaking the law here? The government interference on the private islamic school or the imam who oppose the interference of the gov. In his own school? It is a little confusing, help me up?

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Teodros Alem

            Religion (faith) is an individual person’s private business. Religion belongs only at home and at a place of worship (church mosque synagogue….), not in a government business.

            Government is for all citizens of a nation – believers of different faiths and non-believers alike.

            National business (national politics) belongs only to nationalists who see people as citizens of a great nation – not for people who advocate, for the narrow interest of a specific social group (religious, ethnic, regional…… group)

            Democracy is not about competing ethnics, faiths, regions….. it is about competing ideas (ideologies) for a common good of all citizens.

            Semere Tesfai

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam semere
            Agree with u in almost everthing but what i don’t understand is we talking about a private Islamic school (just like Catholic or orthodox school) and we r talking about separation of state and faith .and am also assuming the ministry of education is also consider the people culture and faith when they make policy. The way i see it , he is practicing his freedom in his own private schoole . he doesn’t try to impose his private school policy to government and other schools.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Teodros,

            It’s not even a private Islamic School. If you are from Addis the school they are taking about is the same as Nazreth School or any school that are run by the Catholic school.

            In Addis Abeba Nathereth school for example, it’s private all girls school. It was setup by the French nuns and it a school which produced some of the best students in Ethiopia (women).

            It does follow the ministry of education curriculum like all other school but it does teach religion (Gebre Gena/ TimhrTi Kirustos) as well. It has dress code, uniform etc..

            The school we are taking about is exactly the same thing, except instead of Timhiti Kirustos it teach Arabic and Quran as supplement.

            The government want to force:
            1) To stop the religion teaching
            2) To merge girls / boys into one
            3) To force the girls that cover to remove it.

            Here in Ontario, Canada there are many private schools. The Catholic school is not private but they run the school in their own way following the regular curriculum. This is a criteria if one must attend to any of the Catholic school.

            1) The kid has to be baptized catholic, and must produce a baptism paper.
            2) One of the parents must be catholic
            3) The must learn religion
            4) By age of 7 they must have communion..

            If you don’t they tell you “NedeKa may wiredela”

            blink,
            Mr I know it all…now argue with half of Ontario (13 million) who attend to this type of schools.

            Berhe

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam Berhe
            I know, i myself want to elementary school with such kind. The bottom line is luck of elected gov. And democracy.
            They impose unwanted laws and sometimes they even break their own laws.
            Anyways i think eritrean gov. Is much better comparing to other dictators specially tplf, at least they don’t have ill intentions for the people and country.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Teodros,

            I don’t want to compare dictators but there is nothing the PFDJ done since it come to power that benefit the people. Everything they do is to benefit IA and PFDJ at the expense of the people.

            The only good thing that’s going on for Eritrea is, they oppress everyone and there is no body who defend them and die for them.

            Berhe

        • Abraham H.

          Selam Semre T,
          ንሕና = the School
          ንሶም = the pfdj goons
          But you’re giving it another interpretation here to satisfy your obvious hatred and suspicion towards your fellow Eritreans.

    • saay7

      Selamat Semere:

      I don’t think what you wrote in English is not supported by what you quoted very accurately in Tigrinya.

      So, to help the readers draw their conclusion, here’s an English translation of what you transcribed in Tigrinya. There is one very important piece of information that may shed some light to those of you who are not Muslims. Some conservative Muslims consider applauding an “innovation” that defies Sheria and should not be done and that when you approve of what someone is saying, instead of applauding, you should say “Allahu Akber” God Is Great. When you watch the video, if you want to see the mix of moderate and conservatives in the audience, notice the ratio of applause to “Allahu Akber.”

      CONTEXT: School board meets with parents to brief them on a two-year long discussion it has been having with representatives of the Government of Eritrea.

      “…What I said: the idea that you [government officials] have brought forth, I will speak opposed to it, not in support of it, is what I told them (applause from the audience.) Thus, because this school is ours, even now, whatever its defects, and suggestions that we do not agree with will not have acceptance. And because we have full rights, there is nothing that should frighten or scare us. (applause from audience mixed with few “God Is Great!”)

      “These girls who are coming to school veiled: they are Muslims; they are our daughters; it is their religion: and nobody will touch them. (applause from the audience mixed with few”God Is Great!”) We are ready to bear any burden (applause and “God Is Great” from audience.) Because: there is no man who won’t defend, get jailed and die for his religion and conscience and we are called for to die [in such defense]. When a man is born, a man is dead. (audience applauds; some say “God is Great!”)

      This Aldia school has 2,800 male and female students. Their parents are 5,600. Thus, all summed, it approaches 10,000. Why would you embitter and anger such [size of] people? And this when s/he is paying for it [the school)? This Aldia school was built with our money; we built it–you built it. [my only disagreement with Semere’s translation: I think he is telling the audience that they built it.] Nobody else has built it: nobody is owed a brick or quintal of cement for its construction (applause from audience and God Is Great). Thus, it is our money, our labor and our supplies. We have sacrificed plenty in the past to leave this legacy for our children. We have spoken with judges, we have even spoken with the ministry.

      None can tell Aldia School change this, do this…furthermore [recalling his conversation with government officials], you keep saying “religion…religion ten times” [a Tigrinya expression “ten times” means you have exhausted an issue]; religion defends you from vice; religion leads to virtue but you if you are faithless, you are no different than an animal. So why [do you keep telling us we overemphasize religion in our curriculum] (audience applauds, some say God is Great)

      “We are Muslims; we follow our interpretation of Sheria and that is what directs us and we will change nothing. (applause from audience. Few say “God Is Great”)”

      saay

      • Semere Tesfai

        Selam Saay

        This is my take on the whole thing:

        1. – As a private school president, as a representative of his school constituency, Ustaz Hajji Musa Mohammed Nur has every right to fight for the best interest of his narrow constituency. But he can’t defy the rules regulations guidelines…. of the ministry of education and make his own rules – simply because the school was built by the sweat and hard earned money of his constituency. He is teaching Eritrean children that would be productive citizens for their nation and for their people with no exception. Therefore he has an obligation to coordinate the teaching of his school with the ministry of education of the government at the helm (whatever the government at the helm is worth).

        2. – Ustaz Hajji Musa Mohammed Nur (or any religious leader for that matter) doesn’t have any business in government politics. Because special interest groups (religious, ethnic, clan, regional….) are biased towards other citizens who happen to have different interests. Interest groups have every right to fight the government for the best interest of their narrow constituents. But the minute they decide to play politics to govern all, it is the responsibility of every citizen to stop them because they crossing the line.

        National politics is for nationalists who see people as citizens of a nation (not in terms of their faith region or ethnicity), and plan to better every citizen’s life for the better – equally. There shouldn’t be any room for sub-nationalists (special interest groups) to play politics and to run a diverse nation.

        Semere Tesfai

        • saay7

          Selamat Semere T:

          Before I get to your specific points, it’s weird how in Eritrea “secularism” has come to be understood that (a) the government can decide which religions citizens are allowed to practice (four: Sunni Islam and 3 Christian denominations); (b) it means that a religious institution cannot have any say on how the country is governed but the State can tell the religious leaders how to practice their religion. For what it is worth, the origins of secularism in the West were not to prevent the State from religion but to safeguard religion from the government. Ever since Ghedli, we have had secular fundamentalists who are as intolerant as religious fundamentalists.

          1. You are making a lot of assumptions here about defying rules regulations and guidelines. Could you tell me what they are? A community school (which is what Medreset Aldia is) does not last 50 Years and 3 governments by defying rules, regulations and guidelines. You really need to invest a little time and spoke to your compatriots who attended the school to have a better understanding. As usual, you always begin your posts with the premise of “the government is right and now let me find out what the citizen did wrong.” You did that even about a jailed combatant who died in prison. Not good.

          2. Did Haji Musa hold a meeting to discuss the governments foreign policy, lack of elections, human rights record or even the death of his brother in jail? No. He held the equivalent of parent-teacher meeting to tell the parents “this is what the government is telling us to do with respect to dress code and curriculum and we as a board have decided that we are within our bylaws and should maintain the independence of our community school.” You can say he made a good decision, he made a bad decision, but you can’t say it was an inapporiate decision to hold the meeting with the stakeholders and discuss it. That’s exactly the job title of a school board.

          Clearly you listened to the speech and understood it enuff to transcribe it. So how did you draw the conclusion that he is attempting to “play politics to govern all”? His address was very narrowly defined as it relates to his school. He is speaking on behalf of a board which governs a school with 2,800 students. That’s it. He is not saying the government can’t impose dress codes on other schools, he is not saying it can’t change curriculum of other schools. He is simply focused on his school, his students and their parents. Your own transcription of the video shows that.

          saay

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Saay

            Ustaz Hajji Musa Mohammed Nur said

            (a) “ንሕና ኣስላም ኢና፡ በቲ ንዓና ዝምልከተና ሸሪዓ ኣል-ኢስላሚያ፡ ብኡ ኢና ንኸይድ፡ ንቕይሮ ነገር የለን”

            “b) “ኣነ ዝበልኩ፡ እቲ ኣምጺእኩሞ ዘለኹም ሓሳብ (ህግደፍ)፡ ኣንጻሩ ‘የ ዝዛረብ እምበር፡ ንዓኻትኩም ደጊፈ ኣይዛረብን እየ ኢለዮም (ጣቕዒት ካብ ሰማዕቲ)። ስለዚ፡ እዚ ቤት-ትምህርቲ ናትና ስለዝኾነ፡ ሕጅውን ተኾነ፡ እዚ ቤት-ትምህርቲ ‘ዚ ዝጎደሎ ነገር፡ ወይ እዚ ኸምዚ ግበርዎ ዝብል እሞ ምስ ሓሳብና ህይሰማማዕ ነገር፡ ተቐባልነት ከም ዘየብሉ፡ ንሕና ድማ መብትና ምሉእ ስለዝኾነ፡ ዘስግኣናን ዘፍርሓናን ነገር ዋላ ሓንቲ ክህሉ ኣይኽእልን እዩ”

            Now: can you say these things to the US government authorities and get away with it?

            Saleh: If the objective is to have Western style democracy in Eritrea or close to it, let’s do what Westerners practice in their country. But if the objective is something else, others are also equally stakeholders, they deserve to know.

            Semere Tesfai

          • saay7

            Selamat Semere:

            At the risk of repeating what Berhe Y and Abraham have said already, the “we” he is referencing to is the School and the “you” he is referencing to is the government, and specifically the Ministry of Education.

            He is summarizing to his audience (the parents of the students) the discussions he had been having: then I told them, then they told me kinda narration.

            When you say “can you say these things to the US government authorities and get away with it” you are implying that there is some Eritrean law that the school officials violated. Could you tell me what that is?

            saay

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Saay

            He is a school administrator/director/president. There is a Muslim Mufti and his colleagues that are in charge of Islamic affairs in the Nation. There is a government that run the country. And there is a ministry of education in charge of schooling for the whole children of the nation.

            Now: who is he to step the authority of the Mufti and the Mufti’s colleagues, and pick a fight with the government and the ministry of education to impose new Islamic (SherEia) laws and new dress code in the school?

            Can you inform your readers with confidence that the guy was not trying to introduce new dress code for girls in the school? I don’t know about the dress code for girls that existed prior to this drama, but from what I’m reading, he was trying to introduce new dress code for girls in his school, and the government did like that. That is what I’m reading. Now inform me what the facts are.

            Semere Tesfai

          • saay7

            Selamat Semere:

            Man, you are just making stuff up as you go. What is this accusation that Haji Musa “tried to impose new Sheria laws and new dress code”? What was it before and what is it now? Things aren’t so because you say they are so.

            Yes, I can inform readers with confidence that he wasn’t imposing new dress code. And since you are making the accusation, you need to do more than say it without confidence: you have to present evidence. And not just “from what I am reading”: read it where? And who wrote it?

            saay

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Saay

            “You are just making stuff up as you go……”

            I don’t make-up stuff, I compare information to reach conclusion, as objective as possible. Look at image of allowed dress code for Muslim boys and girls at Tesfa News under – Eritrea: The politics of religion – on the comment section. You will see it. But I suppose, that dress code was not good enough for Ustaz Haji Musa.

            Semere Tesfai

          • saay7

            Selam Semere:

            Your evidence is the comments section of Tesfa News? Anta Semere, Qrub nab lbkha temeles. The dress code of the school has never changed in 50 years. It is a veil for girls. What has changed is not the school’s dress code but the people’s interpretation of how a pious Muslim girl should dress. A pefectly appropriate subject for public schools, public office but none of the government’s business when it comes to private schools and private businesses. And what Haji Musa said in the address you transcribed is that since he runs an Islamic school, he cannot tell Muslim girls who wear a veil (regardless of the type of veil they choose) that they are not welcome anymore. Essentially, the government asked him to practice something called “Takfiri” — to accuse his own students of being apostates and he couldn’t.

            Next time you lob accusations, do better than an image at Tesfanews. The more grave your accusations–which you throw casually–the higher the burden of proof. Also do yourself a favor and speak to people who know something about the school. So far, you are batting 0 for 7.

            saay

      • Berhe Y

        Dear Saay,

        Can you please post the Tirgriana script after verifying exactly as he said it please.

        I think the fact that he spoke in Tigriana is making a huge impact in curtailing the PFDJ propaganda machine what exactly he said and in what context.

        Imagine if he spoke in Arabic and all we heard was his speech in Arabic and the most the majority Tigriana speakers can understand and they hear Sharia and Alah Wakeber…how they could have twisted everything….

        And I urge any meetings, any discussion Eritreans have to keep it in Tigriana and in Arabic as much as possible so that the PFDJ do not get any opportunity to twist the facts. And more importantly all of us Eritreans to understand the message clearly..

        I saw yesterday in face what appears be Eritreans having a meeting (may be in Australia) and the whole meeting was in Arabic. That’s important but it would be nice to hear what they are saying and what they are discussing in Tigrina as well. Just a thought, andp save you a lot of grief to explain.

        Berhe

    • Brhan

      Hello Semere,
      Innocent until Proven Guilty…this what we have been saying since they put Bitweded in jail and still continures

  • KBT

    Selam
    The guys was a salafist preaching fundamentalism under the noise of the government
    It this is fenomena around the world ,
    But also what is wrong with jeberti ??
    Why are the most malevolent in our society??
    Thank god eritrea prevail before our enemy interfere like in Syria
    They feast in destruction and blood shades those evils

  • Ismail AA

    Selam willy W,

    This mad heavy-handed measures are classic indicators that signal an oppressive police state has reached dead end and sliding towards terminal phase of its life and preemptively resorting to brute force to repress popular grievances. We have seen quite plenty of such instances in countries that make part of our geopolitical neighborhood and where unabatted wanton destructions have been going. Just one spark is enough to plunge a nation in a costly crisis. The Sidi Abuzaid incident in Tunisia was sufficient to unleash popular explosion that brought an end to well-equipped and brutal dictatorship.

    In the same way, the madness the regime is committing supplemented by unconscientious propaganda its apologists are providing could render the situation becoming Sidi Abuzaid in the making. It is the burden of the patriotic and liberated Eritreans, especially the elites, to wake up and unite for the noble objective of denying the regime and its supporters time to lead nation to crisis whose end may not be easy to fathom.

  • Nitricc

    Hi All, well, I am not going to speak what is in my mind because I may offend weak people. However, I hope every one calm and responsible. I get the fantasy and the wet dream over few kids demonstrating “illegally” and about to bring the government, I get it. But for a sane person, even a military mutiny armed with tanks and controlling the ministry of information did nothing to make your fantasy come true. If this government going to come down, it will come down with out the implication of any religious conflict. For the few of you who are jumping over this, you are giving a life to the idea of Agazians. This to them is like a gift from heaven. One thing I knew is this demonstration and its idea of it, must be destroyed from its roots and for good.

    • iSem

      Hi Nitricc
      first clean your language of dry or something dreams
      second please say what is your mind, no one will be offended by the usual in coherence And this uprising has nothing to do with terrorism or even Muslims, the school happened to be a muslim school and the people who go there happen to be muslims, living their lives and learning their values, away from the corrupt and flith of PFDJ schools. The first one and most dangerous one who will exploit is your group and even if the Agazians will relish it, they are not the existential enemies of the people, PFDJ is and the PFDJ is the one who were shooting at the kids like one would shoot in battle zone, cowards that they are, they cannot even handle women and kids and elderly who were protesting peacefully. The Agazians may spin it, exploit it but they do not own Sawa or Ela Ero or guns to murder them and also they do not have access to karshelli
      Nice try diverting the issue from its core notion. And we know what is in you will pontificate on the death of the kids like you did here when it was reported that PFDJ murdered Saleh’s cousin

      • Nitricc

        You are the last person to tell anyone to clean anything. Aren’t you the one who fantasizes and talks about rape 24/7?
        please!!!

      • Nitricc

        Hi Semere: I was on a fly when I replay to you earlier. I just read your post. before I replay, what do you mean

        ” And we know what is in you will pontificate on the death of the kids like you did here when it was reported that PFDJ murdered Saleh’s cousin”
        What are you talking about?

    • Peace!

      Nitric,

      You are dead wrong on this one. I don’t know what kind of pacifier your mentor gives you normally, but on this one, your body should have resisted and spit it out and saved yourself from making a toddler comment. What is even worse is that, although you may think you are defending PFDJ, you are slowly becoming a pathological liar: the protest was held not to take the illegal government illegally, but to defend the half a century old school from being taken by PFDJ. And If you think children can turn out in the streets and protest for justice, then what makes your Big Mac $&@ is so lazy to ask basic questions to your mentor and save yourself from utter embarrassment?

      Peace!

      • Nitricc

        Hey peace: I haven’t even commented? How can embarrass my self or anyone else? I don’t care about the school, I don’t care how long it existed and I really don’t care about any freaking religion. If you are of the religious thugs, then that is your problem. Don’t get me on to your game. Now, you said
        ” you are slowly becoming a pathological liar” now tell me what I have lied to you or anyone else?
        Please, respect your self.

        • Peace!

          Nitric,

          I think that was a proper response to your, “i I get the fantasy and the wet dream over few kids demonstrating “illegally” and about to bring the government, I get it.”, idiocy.

          Peace!

          • Nitricc

            HI peace; you can’t tell me what I am thinking and what I meant. simply you are wrong. And it will be a great service to your self if you stay away from defaming people for no reason. I am don’t go around to express my self, if I need to say it, I will say with conviction. so, please save your self. Besides,weren’t you telling people how the demonstrations were spreading all over Eritrea? so who is telling a lie I hope you are awake from your wet dreams.
            anyway I am not in to religious argument, if you are that you.

          • Peace!

            Nitric,

            Religious argument? Can you quote a single sentence? I was simply exposing your lies and your poor judgement, and yes I posted “unconfirmed” news that’s all.

            ** What’s up with the xxx dreams? Chill out or do something about it!

            Peace!

          • Nitricc

            Peace; I am not interested in usless back and forth, that why I have Thomas. And please don’t confuse me with him. your entire anger is doe to what happened to your religion. what I am telling you is that I am not a religious thug like you seem to be. I know you are Muslim and if you thing this is good for you and your religion; good luck to you. It is not easy to be a Muslim and you just gave the world to see the other way while the Eritrean government can do what ever it wants. Now, go head and keep dreaming.

          • Thomas

            Hi Nitricc,

            Peace is lucky that he wouldn’t be called the weyane or the dedebit because of his religion (for that only a few weyane happened to be also Islam followers). I see you have now gone to far to the extent picking up the religion card. Wow, there is nothing you won’t say so as to defend the criminals.

      • Thomas

        Hi Peace,

        This are the kinds of people you should worry about most. These are the kinds of people who cry the oromos and the amaras……………….. day in day out. When in and outside of your house is very dirty, you should start sweeping the dirt in the house out first. This guy has a very polluted and contaminated mind. His infection is so deep to the core and I don’t believe anyone living in this world can cure him.

  • Saleh Johar

    Gil’Si the geniuos glul,
    Indeed. All the schools in Eritrea were build in the era of Haile Sellassie and all the churches and mosques. We should destroy them all. Then we can destroy the little Haile Sellassies like you.

  • blink

    Dear all
    at this hour asmera is silent and every PFDJ spy scavangers are waiting for night time , they already took many people from their home even women with small kids are taken to where i have no clue.

  • Ismail AA

    Selam all,

    Congratulations to the reporter(s) at Gedab News for being able to fulfil the key duty the expressed mission of this great web site prescribes: informing the public about ordeals the voiceless have been facing under a ruthless dictatorship. One thing one who reads the comments under this thread quickly notes is the line that separates regime apologists from genuine conscientious patriots who cherish national unity of their nation and freedom of their people. On balance, however, it could clearly be seen that the regime fans are tiny, scattered and staggering few – a telling indicator of how public opinion among our people would play out under normal free and fair conditions.

    Those who tried to spin the events of yesterday in Akhria and central Asmara as religious cause and demand for Sharia laws are not really doing any good to themselves, besides shamelessly serving the propaganda objectives of the regime. I think a lot of them as worthy patriots feel the torture of their conscience because deep down in their humanity they realize well that what the authorities of the regime did to the school and the community elders was wrong by any measure. Many of them would whisper to themselves about their split conscience between justice and fairness on the one hand, and on the other, reasons (sentiments or material gain) that compel them to defend the regime. It’s an exhausting dilemma indeed.

  • Robel Cali

    Greetings all,

    The protesters crossed a red line. Extremists religious ideas have no place in Eritrea. I support the Eritrean government’s war on extremist ideas. The government has finally waken up from its deep slumber. Asmara went from having almost no one wearing niqabs to many Muslim women wearing it as some perverse political statement against the Government of Eritrea. Clearly a nasty ideology has been forming within the Islamic community for some time. The government’s preocupation with fighting Woyane has given them the perfect cover to continue their toxic ideology right under the government’s nose.

    Not only should the government ban hijabs in schools and the niqab in the streets but the government should ban all forms of religious noise polution (call to prayer and church bells). Asmara sounds like some Islamic city in the Middle East with all the noise polution we hear rom loud speakers on mosques. The government should expediate mobile penetration rates in the country and outlaw call to prayers via loud speakers (like most Western countries already have). If Clergymen want people to go to their mosque then they should text it to their followers. But I’m sure they will find some new interptation of how loud speakers, which were invent a hundred years ago, were always integral parts of Islam.

    • blink

      Dear Robel
      Come on , what the hell are you saying? Mosques use bells for centuries it is our public clock . You can say many things about but not this one.

      My main issue with protest was if the school is private and is academic school, why do not they have followed the education rules and why now after 27 years with Issaias, did the school became a religious school? I mean this has to be seen from different angle.

      • Robel Cali

        Hi blink

        I’m talking about the prayer to call that Asmara mosques blast via loudspeakers. It’s really annoying for visitors. You do get used to it eventually, but at what cost? Silence serves the foundation of creativity.

        So what if they used bells in past centuries? It’s still noise pollution. Why should non Muslims be forced to hear it five times per day in a city predominantly non-muslim?.

        Secondly, in his speech, Hajji Musa called non religious people like me animals. He is right, I am an animal because humans are part of the animal kingdom but he said it in a deregatory way to dehumanize people like me. Like it’s ok to slaughter our type and get away with it. That’s a typical extremists line i’ve heard way too often in Syrian jihadi videos.

        And religion should stay out of school. The government is late on this but better late than never.

        • blink

          Dear Robel
          The Man means no harm when he said Animals, I would like to take that way unless in a democratic Eritrea he will deal with Religionless people, gays, lesbians and even people who denounce Islam or any religion. They have one choice and that is to stick to the best way to care democracy. I personally have been deprived from talking freely about religion in my house but this is Eritreans society all over.

          Second if a democratic Eritrea comes these Mosgues , churches will compute with explicit human nature, at the end they will give up. What we have to do is push the hard liners of Eritreans opposition to be clear about this at this time they are not.

          • Robel Cali

            Hi Blink,

            I’m at a point where I think even Asmara’s Cathedral should go. It’s not fair to Muslims and non believers that the face of Asmara is a church. We should turn it into a museum or something.

            With regard to this situation, the government gets my support all the way. I think it’s taking practical approach to something that can potentially destroy our Eritrean fabric (unchecked Islamic extremism). Even in 100% muslim countries, governments are going out of their way to curb Islamic extremism because they know nothing good comes out of it but death, destruction, backwardness and more choas.. And unlike some Christian Eritreans, I don’t fear an Islamic backlash or whatever fear tactic some Christians whisper about. I think both Christians and Muslims understand if we fight each other we are as good as dead and back to being a province of Ethiopia or worse – merged with Tigray.

          • blink

            Dear Robel
            By the way , what is the use of religion” to control people by minions and horrific people ,that is the main job of religion. What else could have done these ladies in Catholic Church apart from their unseen boss hearsay , who would live in search of the two men at this age ? But this issue can only come to light after the dictator goes to his place. We need democracy not to cover girls face and separate them from boys , we need democracy for these kids to get access to their own being. Instead of teaching religion people could have got an idea the mistakes and horrific things done by the name of religion. Hi religious people will brag about peace and this as well as that , they are completely all dictators . Issaias dictate daily life and these religious people control your potential to kneel down to old history books .
            Let the cathedral and mosques come down and post a poster of Facebook advertising board , what do you say

          • Hameed Al-Arabi

            In the Kingdom of Jungle, a donkey and monkey entered into debate. The monkey said grass is green while the donkey said it is blue. Their discussion reached severe stage of dispute and their screaming went as far as the lion, the jungle boss. He asked what is the problem I am hearing shouting in the forest. The monkey told him sir, I said grass is green and the donkey is telling it is blue. The lion said the donkey is right, grass is blue; thus, I sentenced you to be expelled from the forest.

            After the verdict, foresters came to their boss why do you exile monkey though he is right that grass is green. I ruled that against monkey for his debate with the donkey, he should not do that.

          • blink

            Dear Robel
            Come on with Ethiopia , what is going on , where will the the Islamic school go then ? Of course we are joking . I see no morality in any religious schools. All of them are full of lies . My question is who financed the school to get 2800 students ? I mean the number is to big and they could have done this with the help of free money to Wahhabism or some kind of Islamic ideology dark money . The money ministers of education is the one who dictates the way of educating young people. The state must know what are the rules and regulations of the school and if it finds unacceptable close at one shot . Why do they let the meeting? Issaias knows what people they eat yesterday. But does he wait this long

        • Abrehet Yosief

          Selam Robel,
          Now if I say what distinguishes man from animals is his ability to reason, I wouldn’t want you to think I mean to say: those who do not exercise their ability to reason are animals and therefore should be “ok to slaughter …”

    • Brhan

      Hi Robel Cali,
      Call to prayer…I heard some of our Christian workers who have to be present as early as possible in their work places like it ….because they used to say….Allah kibel enkelo .teberabirna ….nsrah nibiges
      And with banning hijab it means that you are banning our traditional netsela wore both by Muslim and Christian women in Eritrea. I think you went to far to ban a cultural dress.
      To be continued

    • saay7

      Selam Robel:

      Can you tell us what are the “extremist religious ideas” that the protestors were for? And what was the red line they crossed?

      Saay

      • Robel Cali

        Hey SAAY,

        The red line they crossed was when a small group within the mostly peaceful demonstrators carried weapons. Eyewitnesses that were there mentioned this, which is why security and the police started shooting in the air.To put young men and women in the security forces in a tight spot like that is dangerous for everyone. Had those in the crowd used their weapons, we could possibly talking about dozens of people killed with the potential of it escalating to an ethnic conflict.

        The extremist religious ideas accusation comes after hearing Hajji Musa’s speech, He refered to religiousless people like me as animals and encouraged his followers that it’s okay to die for your religion. This is a call for jihad without actually calling it. So it’s no wonder a few members of his school carried weapons.

        • saay7

          Selamat Robel

          There is a video of the demonstrators being dispersed: none of the demonstrators are carrying any weapons. You have to be careful of the testimony of “eyewitnesses”: I have read some who said they were carrying “machette” like that is a common instrument in Akhria. The demonstrators were unarmed. You are being played.

          In narrating his meeting with Ministry (of Education) officials, Hajji Musa suggested that the officials were over-emphasizing the topic of religion in the meetings. Exacerbated, a very old, religious man said, “what differentiates a man from animals if he doesn’t have religion”? If you don’t think this is what a typical Eritrean–Muslim or Christian of any denomination– in his 80s feels about atheists, then you need to spend more time with them when you are done checking out the women in Niqab. If you know that is their view and you are just manufacturing outrage equating it with a call for Jihad, well, you got your priorities all wrong: your hurt feelings are more important to you than the fact that hundreds of Eritreans have been rounded up last night, and not just from Akhria (it is always at night with the PFDJ) and the fate of a 50 year old school that taught 2800 students is up in the air.

          But, by all means, be very outraged that a very old man equated atheists with animals.

          saay

          • blink

            Dear Saay
            when was a common thing to go around carrying machette in Akriya ? which akriya are you talking about ?do not forget these are kids not even 18 years old in protest? why are you using common thing , you lampasted the sheria in Akria in divorce , inheritance and accepted as ok for people . come on.

          • Robel Cali

            Hey SAAY,

            I think highly of you SAAY. You’re very smart, very witty, you write great articles, you make great points even when your position is difficult to defend. Your only fault is your religious bias blinds you at times.

            I think we can all agree the kids had every right to demonstrate, after all their school was closed. I respect that about them. But a few the teens did have weapons on them. A few Asmarinos mentioned this to me so I know they aren’t lying. But thankfully no one was injured.

            On that note, I’ll move on from this topic.

            Oh and I still think Hajji Musa should still be released on the grounds of being 90 and not really commiting a crime.

    • Thomas

      Hi Robel Cali,

      I guess your government should start to work on resolving the water and electric issues. The very loud generators owned by the very few businesses in the middle of Asmara city to be replaced by the main electric utility suppliers still owned by the mafias. I think you should clear the hatred clouding your mind, you seem very backward and intolerant.

  • Hameed Al-Arabi

    HI Awates,

    A Muslim prays five times a day; in all his prayers starts with reciting “Allah Akbar”. Not only this but he says “Allahu Akbar” 24 times in each of his three prayers, 18 times in his dusk prayer and 12 times in his dawn prayer.

    In the Islamic culture during speeches women clap their hands and men say ” Allah Akbar” in the sense ” You are Great My Lord”.

    A Muslim marries according to “Sharia Law”, baptizes his newly born child according to “Sharia Law” and when he dies he is escorted and put to his grave according to “Sharia Law”.

    The respected teacher Musa Mohammed Nur was speaking about family level of “Sharia Law” to parents of students. Nothing in his speech indicates the levels of “Sharia Law” as a nation ruling tool.

    • blink

      Dear Hamid
      Would a dictator care about that ? Do you think also Issaias doesn’t know these things? He will exploit the word sheria if things go worse he will divide the society across religious lines unless the Orthodox and Catholics joined this best moment in Eritrea.

      • Hameed Al-Arabi

        Hi blink,

        I know Isaias and every dictator utilize anything that elongates their rule. My message intends our people who yearn for peace and co-existence.

        • blink

          Dear Hamid
          My personal fear is that I have family who could be in this and I don’t see some of our brothers Tigrinya speakers understand this sheria word means not Taliban or ISS this or that. The man is 90 years old and the one going with him to prison at this hour is 14 years old kid with his father .I think this could have been done better ,

  • MS

    Selam Araya
    Thank you for your stand. I think anyone worth of self respect and conscience should be rattled by the clips posted in the internet, that’s even if the person happens to be a supporter of the government. Defenseless teenagers running for cover, that is disgusting. First, the students and their teachers have the right to protest against anything they see unfair. They were not out demanding for favor. Secondly, even if some question the motive of the protesters, they at least should condemn the brutal use of force including live ammunition.
    From what I have gathered, the assembly was meant to be a peaceful petition to the government about what the community saw as an excessive violation of their right to run a school the community cherished through tough times. That excessive intrusion included the arrest of the chairman, Hajji Musa. By the way, the speech of Hajji Musa was one of its kind I have heard since the speech of the great patriot, Biteweded Abraha.
    When catholic, protestant, Tewahdo or other denominations’ schools and symbols are violated, I as a Muslim should feel the pain and I do feel it everyday. This is a time when Eritreans should be very considerate towards each other. That way we can limit the damage divisive forces want to inflict upon us. PFDJ does not represent any specific sect of our people. It is on its own and of its own.

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Erineritrean,

    Did I say so?

    KS..

  • Nahom Andemariam

    Hi All,
    what happened in Asmara was purely a religious issue and is over now. A lot of places are quarantined and folks are disappearing as we speak. I would love to see the regime gone, but not this way. We need to resist the regime because of freedom and liberty, not because someone cried sharia and didn’t get it. We have many reasons to ask for a change. We have 99 problems, but sharia ain’t one.

    Thanks

    • Lamek

      Nahom, I agree with this analysis. Patriarch Antonios, the leader of millions of Christians has been on house arrest for over a decade and but no one got out to protest in Asmara or elsewhere. The Tigrinya people are fighting for freedom in every sense of the word. Our muslim counterparts are fighting for Sharia. I have never supported PFDJ and IA but I hope they can crush these religious protests. Believe me, every Eritrean Christian is accountable and guilty in the eyes of the muslims. This will quickly turn in to pay back time unless it is quashed. I like for PFDJ to be over but the best and most orderly way is from within.

      • Nahom Andemariam

        Lamek, that’s why we have a silent majority. Who wants to remove PFDJ, if the replacement is worst. No Tigrinya wants to see sharia or islamic laws thrive in our nation. We have to make Eritrea home to all, not just some. From what i heard, parts of Asmara like akrya have been heavily militarized and a lot of young men and women who participated in the sharia protest are detained. Protest is dead and a lot of people are going to pay for it with their lives, sadly. knowing the regime, i can safely assume the imam’s fate is similar to that of his brother. The video of the speech he gave is all over social media, it will make Issayas look like a saint.

        • Saleh Johar

          Hi Nahom,

          You must be very evil to wish death to a man who has already lived beyond the life expectancy of the region. But it is evil.

          Then, I will just copy and paste the same comment I made to a clone of yours. Here it is:

          If you are ignorant, you don’t Bragg about it. Haji miss is not an imam but an elder and a bird president. He was giving a speech not preaching. Pause the Lotd! Just in case, it is the Christian equivalent of Allah Akbar. I hope that chops a little ignorance off.

          Allah Akbar, or Praise the Lord.

          • Desbele

            Hi Saleh,

            Here is Saay’s advice to deal with the likes fo Nahom and Lamek
            “to patiently explain or to disregard if you think the person is saying it with malice”.
            Their malicious intent is all over thier words that litter this forum.
            I believe Fanti has got them right “It is an excuse to express their deeply ingrained bigoted personality”. Ignore them!!

      • iSem

        Hi Lamek:
        You do not need to hope or pray, PFDJ will give you your wish of crushing this uprising. But is that you say you do not support IA and PFDJ while you want them to crush this grass roots basic human right demand.
        the elder never preached for Sharia, you are lying, he never agitate for violence, but for dignity and if you are anti dignity and you supporter PFDJ, it is simple ad I am disappointed if you are the former Lamek of this form
        The Tigriniya decided not to protest the detention of their leader, but the protesters of today, they protested the appropriation of their hard eared school

        • Fanti Ghana

          Selam iSem,

          Very disappointing comment indeed by Lamek and Nahom.

          I will never understand this kind of bigotry. I use to think it was a sort of paranoia, but I see it clearly now it wasn’t. It is an excuse to express their deeply ingrained bigoted personality. Has anyone ever approached them to abide by Sharia law, ever?

          Why is it an issue to them how one prefers to worship their maker? It is ironic but usually it is those who claim not to believe in any religion who attack Muslims selectively at the first opportunity they get. You will never hear them utter a word at any Christian oriented speech regardless of how “religious” the speech. Please, people grow up!

          • Nahom Andemariam

            Hi Fanti Ghana,
            “I will never understand this kind of bigotry. I use to think it was a sort of paranoia, but I see it clearly now it wasn’t. It is an excuse to express their deeply ingrained bigoted personality.”

            I’m not gonna start by throwing insults. I know what i heard and i gave my opinion. If you’re feelings are hurt..well.

            “You will never hear them utter a word at any Christian oriented speech regardless of how “religious” the speech”

            can you point out such an event? It’s not christians who are armed to teeth by the ethiopian government sneaking into Eritrea carrying explosives and bombs and waging jihad. Do you want me to give you examples where some of the four islamic jihad groups and insurgents carried out a terror attack and killed innocent people and working hard to bring sharia? If you’re not Eritrean, you probably have no clue.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Nahom,

            Assuming you are still following this thread, do you see how politics has become more important than humanity itself? A very old man but of a sound mind said something related to his religion. He did not introduce anything new except defending his long held belief after government harassment to stop his “religion this, religion that.” That is the topic. He used phrases his peers all over our region use under the same circumstances since way before there was Eritrean government.

            His crime, according to about half of our formers is using words also used by some possibly “armed to the teeth jihadists.” Now, this poor man either has to invent a new word in place of “Sharia” or he and his religion must be condemned forever. Is that the logic being defended here? Would we have found it as outrageous had he said “I lead my life by the laws of the Bible?”

            If there are any “jihadists” armed or otherwise, who threaten the peaceful coexistence of Eritreans, all peace loving Eritreans will fight them off and they won’t have a chance. The problem is however, the going-out-of-your-way looking for a reason to attack any Muslim under the guise of there are “jihadists.” That irresponsible act more than anything else will eventually radicalize even those who would have never dreamt of it.

            We have forgotten examining an event or a statement for its core value. Something is right or wrong is but forgotten. We, instinctively, categorize issues into one of two camps. Is it beneficial to the government or to the opposition, is it a Muslim thing or a Christian thing.

            This is not the first time. We had a blind old man who was jailed for years for no reason and released for no reason and some forumers defended their government’s action tooth and nail with absolute disregard for the suffering of that innocent man. We have a 15 year old still a “political prisoner” whom we tried to cheer up in absentia by “celebrating” her 20th birth day and we sadly ended up talking about “jihadists” instead.

            I usually don’t have any qualms with those who defend their government out of belief in its ideology. I also understand if people defend them selves from anyone attacking them. However, I have a serious problem to see otherwise good people risking their humanity whenever they think an event contradicts their political belief.

            PS:
            I have known Lamek long enough to know he won’t mind a little slap from me whenever he errs, but I apologize if you felt I insulted you. That was not my intent.

          • Saleh Johar

            Fanti Ghana,
            These are the people who do not have a clue that Shariaa means law in religious parlance—and it is equivalent to the Hgi Endaba that they repeat endlessly. You see! The most lethal enemy we have is ignorance and some people display it with pride!

          • iSem

            Hi Saleh:
            The ignoratnt lot is useless and cannot harm, he is struggling with life let alone to navigate the complex tapstry of culture and human right but he can be used as a tool and what do you do to a useless tool that only occupiies a space and can kill you when a malicious person uses it?
            Now those who know in the PFDJ instead brandishing their ignorant tools can explain instead of manipulating the tools and that is what is dangerous and missing, so it is not about the ignorant but those who are using them. Yemane Monkey who in 2015 gave interview in Arabic, IA, who once swaddle himself in Jallabia and turbin attended a mosque service in 1994 can explain it to them, all the PFDJ who are in the know like Alamin M Saed and others could explain to them, but this is a deliberate act by PFDJ to saw discourse when the people have lived for centuries peacefully, no one had problem when a Muslim went to Jalya to learn Arabic and prayed on Fridays, they mourned and celebrated together, this ignorance of the feigning of it is new phenomenon

          • John Doe

            You are the one who is ignorant in this case. Sheria law is not the same as Hgi Endaba. We don’t have extreme laws such as these
            – Muslim men have sexual rights to any woman/girl not wearing the Hijab
            – A man can marry an infant girl and consummate the marriage when she is 9 years old
            – A man can beat his wife for insubordination (see Quran 4:34)
            – A woman’s testimony in court, allowed in property cases, carries ½ the weight of a man’s
            – A woman cannot speak alone to a man who is not her husband or relative
            – Muslims are to subjugate the world under Islam (see Quran 9:29)
            – etc…

            Bottom line is Sharia law is extreme and not compatible with modern society and norms. These laws I just listed contradicts with most state laws in the world (at-least the democratic ones). So if you are a moslem living in one of these countries which law do you respect and follow, the law of the land or Sheria law?

            We want a free democratic country where everyone is free to speak their mind as long as they don’t incite violence, where women have equal rights as men, where everyone is free to do whatever they want as long as they don’t cause harm to other people, etc. Sharia law simply doesn’t allow those.

          • saay7

            Fanti:

            Jimmy Fallon has a feature called “Google Translate Songs”. Here’s what he does: he takes an English song, google translates it to, say, Latvian, and then google translates the Latvian translation back to English. What you get out is something very mangled and absurd.

            This is what has happened to the meaning of“shariah” and “Allahu Akbar” among some of our compatriots. They first translated it to its post-terrorism meaning in the West, then they translated it back to Eritrean or Ethiopian (Tigrinya, Amharic) when they could very easily speak to their compatriots and ask, “hey, what exactly do you mean by that?”

            So you have two approaches, Fanti: to patiently explain or to disregard if you think the person is saying it with malice. But you don’t have the luxury of being frustrated or depressed about it, Mualimu. No sir. Those of you who have navigated both cultures owe it to the people to be the teachers. Deal?

            saay

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Saay,

            Yes indeed it is upto “those of us who navigated both cultures owe to our people to be the teachers” to teach them the true Eritrean religious cultures and their coexistence.

        • Thomas

          Hi iSem,

          Like when jailing the G15 and the journalists during the 9/11, the DIA regime took the apportunity when people are focusing on what is going on neighboring country. What about the killing going in Ethiopia and everything you say about Eritrea is politically motivated crap?

          People like Lemak are very selective. Talk about Pentecostal and Sheria? No Islamic believer is threatened by the raise of the Pentecostal which as you know has very conservative believers in it. What goes on within the church or Mosque is a private matter to those participating or exercising their believe.

          Why would people worry in the affairs of private citizens going to their private schools (religious or non religious)? Most of all, there are Catholic, Adventists, evangelical and other schools in Asmara. What is taught in these schools have only created disciplined citizens. The closing of such schools would only produce people like Nitricc:)

          • blink

            Dear Thomas
            Are you sure with the disciplined people come out from Religious schools ?
            Mention one example of an Islamic school or catholic school ? Are not they all dictators at their own world?
            Sheria is a way longing old men bearded men nothing more nothing less.

            But the reply to their question supposedly being used to divide and rule that is it unless Christians and Muslim hard liners has zero positive product

          • Thomas

            Hi Blink,

            My friends were going to Al Jalia Arabic School to learn Arabic. Trust me, there are no teaching to becoming a bearded man or growing your beards. People choose to grown or otherwise their beards. Speaking of growing a beard, the orthodox and catholic priests have long beards, but you don’t seem to be disturbed by their beards. I am advising against being selective. We all need to use our mirror and then talk.

          • blink

            Dear Thomas
            May be you did not read my post to robel about the christians and their nuns too . I see no good in any religion be it othrtho , catho , protes….. islam … any religion , all are ways to control people . That is all i can say now.

        • blink

          Dear Isem
          You surprised me sir , I am shocked that you did not job no with the people who think Issaias is gone due to 100 students in streets . As you know we are not organized as the evil man will use this to close many houses

        • Lamek

          Selam iSem, don’t be stupid. The muslims of Eritrea’s allegiance is to Islam. A Somalian or Afgan muslim is his brother. You are nobody. They have no respect for you and they don’t like you because you are PFDJ by default: Tigrinya = PFDJ…period! Look around you. Go to a local mosque in your city and you will understand but it is hopeless with educated dumb people like you. The Haji is telling your right there in the video. I actually like this guy. He is being honest. If you need translation, read Semere Tesfai’s post. It is not about globalist ideas anymore. It has come down to whom Eritrea belongs to. If they are building mosques in your cherished villages with mai chelots and other Christian traditions, if that doesn’t arouse your suspicion, your are hopeless. You really disappoint me very much. The whole world is going nationalism and your are still a Marxist.

      • Amanuel Hidrat

        Selam Lemak,

        After long hibernating in your comfort zone, you come back with these seeds of discordant to bring a wedge between christians and Muslim Eritreans. What will you get out of that? The good thing is, the Eritrean people are conscious what makes them Eritrean and they are ahead of you in what the spirit of coexistence means to them. Catch up you are a lot behind.

        Second to worship in whatever you believe is human right issue, the values of democratic right. Even if it is religious grievances, which it is, when the regime intrude in to their religious lives, what is wrong to advocate and demonstrate in the streets of our cities?

        Third, if the Eritrean people didn’t come out to demonstrate when they put the Patriarch in prison, whose fault is that? It is the fault of the followers of the Orthodox of not coming out to protest. If they would have come out to protest and the other denominations didn’t not join them in solidarity, then you could complain what ever you are complaining now. If the government intrude in to the religious lives of one religion, the other religions should show solidarity to their grievances, because tomorrow will be their turn to be aggrieved. So we have to be careful on what we have to say.

        Regards

    • Haile S.

      Dear Nahom,
      You defeneded FREEDOM in its totality, but unfortunately you took a chunck out of it by depriving “freedom to religion”. Saying Isayas ‘shouldn’t go that way’ is tantamonous to saying he is protecting us from “every religious zealots”. Wrong, infact he is the one imposing upon us his very religion “my way or the highway” that is killing us alive. We better take the highway and use every opportunity find our agreed upon common-way without him. Let me say this if you are able to read tigrigna alphabets:

      መቑሕ ምልኪ
      …… ትማሊ ኣብ ሓውኻ
      …… ሎሚ ኣብ ፋጥማ ሓፍትኻ
      …… ጽብሕ ኣባኻ
      …… ድሕሪ ጽባሕ ኣብ ህላወኻ

      • Nahom Andemariam

        Hi Haile,
        I have personally went through religious prosecution by the regime. From what i know, the only people deprived of their freedom to worship are the wengelawian. My mom is one and my family went through hell; because after the churchs got shut down by the government, they started house worship. Luckily most neighbors were nice. but we use to get regular visit by the military unit. Now explain to me how threatening to shut a muslim school because of its extreme ideology equals to what the wengelawian are going through or religious prosecution?

        “We better take the highway and use every opportunity find our agreed upon common-way without him”
        I agree, we should definitely work hard toward a sustainable solution for ALL Eritreans.

        • Haile S.

          Selam Nahom,
          Good question that I will try to address. First let me say that I am not a believer. I say this because it bothers me to comment on religious issues while I am not a believer. I am orthodox by tradition. You are basicaly asking equal silence for equal treatment. No, the followers of the school along others protested against the policy they were asked to follow and the imprisonment of their leader. And this comes after several similar misses of other groups like your parish that not only you, but others (Lamek) have also brought to the forum. If we are for a change and for justice, we shouldn’t be calling for equality in injustice. I think we should follow through every justified call for justice. The regime should have persuied every effort to resolve the issue other than by imprisonment. It didn’t. Then we need to go along the justice seekers.
          Now generally, the religious issues in Eritrea is something that should be dealt with by constitution. In the absence of this and in the presence of a regime that doesn’t have strategy (except the force strategy) to solve social issues, citizens get confused and insead of asking equality in justice, we tend to call equality in injustice. That is a pity to end up in this vicious cycle of muddy pit.
          The issue of religion in our beighbourhood is complexe, religion has never been far from power. Even Mengustu used to bring every holder of a turban or a chain or cross on his tribune.
          The political power (or its majority) thinks his religion primes over others and the believer of that religion feels safe of having a comrade in confession at the helm. So the poor orthodox is trapped between the two in our dear Eritrea. That is the reason of its inefficiency in politics, it is too compromized. I would dare say it is getting compromised in its spirit too. Imagine going to the church as a pro-PFDJ or anti-PFDJ with a heavily overburdoned heart.

  • saay7

    Awatistas:

    I share the sentiments of a friend who described the protests in Asmara as “heart warming and heartbreaking.” Heart warming because the defiant spirt of Eritreans is subdued but not gone; heartbreaking because we come from a country that arrests very old men.

    The Isaiasist script now says that those who are calling for their right to exercise their freedom to run a private business and to worship the way they see fit as “extremists” and “religious fanatics.” Fish gotta swim, birds gotta fly, and PFDJ gotta lie. Some Eritreans who have listened to the clip of Haj Musa heard one word–Shariah–with all its connotations (Islamism, curtailing of freedom, being anti-secular, etc.) Since this is the angle the Gov of Eritrea is going to push via its formal and informal channels, it may be useful for people who are not familiar with Sharia within the Eritrean context to arm themselves.

    Sharia, in Eritrea, is applied almost exclusively to family law: marriage, divorce, inheritance, customs INCLUDING dress code and gender co-mingling. What Haj Mussa is referring to here applies to the latter: that his female students (who are enrolled in a private Muslim school) have the right to wear whatever headdress they prefer, whether that is the traditional one or the ones banned in some European countries (like France.) And that the school, following its interpretation of Shariah, can insist on gender-segregated classes (like the private Catholic schools in the West.) Why? Because, again, it is a private school that doesn’t receive any subsidy from the government.

    What is important to remember here is that the school has been conducting its business the same way for the entire reign of the PFDJ era and what has changed is not the school, or its curriculum or any of its policies but the government’s tolerance for it. The question then should be directed at the gov: why is it that what the school did in 1991-late 2017 ok and how did it become not ok and “extremist” in 2017?

    saay

    • iSem

      Hi Sal:
      PFDJ and their supporters have already started to talk that angle. The gathering, the speech, the mention of Sharia, the Allah is great, the defiance, everything and the subsequent v disobedience are right and spotless and Sheik Musa has performed hid leadership, religious and elderly fiduciary impeccably
      Remember this is not a just a government that jails elderly, but also jails under age kids and arrests people for naming their pick up truck “mujjahidda”

      • saay7

        Selamat iSem:

        If I didn’t make it clear, I was addressing those who say “I oppose the regime but I heard ‘shariah’ and I can’t support that!”

        One of the least commented here is how inspiring the address by Haji Musa was. He said many things in his short address but the most powerful one—the one that terrified the Eritrean regime—was: “seb tewelidu malet moytu malet iyu” (poorly translated to “to say a man is born is to say he is dead”.) That is we are all going to die so why should we fear it if it happens while serving a cause. It terrifies the regime because it reminds them of what they once were and what they are now.

        You should translate the speech iSem. To English, Arabic and Tigrayit.

        saay

        • blink

          Dear saay
          A smart PFDJ lunatic will simply tell you that (Sheria) word is the case for making bomb and driving cars to a school bus ? How do you say this better ,They will simply say ,Yes people born and die but not for making a sheria school !! Saay you may be liberal but not every one is bound to entertain such idea under Issaias, never .

          He blamed great heroes to be islamists and he said to some regionalists , doesn’t the great man know this from his experience. People die yet some die for freedom and some die for sheria?

        • iSem

          Hi Sal:
          No, it was clear to me, I was just venting and did not any new ideas against PFDJ,
          yea, the speech is very succinct and so very memorable
          Translating to three languages? you are kidding me, maybe to English

          • saay7

            Hey iSem:

            You snooze, you lose: here’s the speech with English and Arabic subtitles for those who don’t understand Tigrinya and may be are being manipulated by those who barely do.

            https://twitter.com/dawoodsaleh89/status/925383042293694464

            saay

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Saay,

            This gentleman reminds to another gentleman (RIP I forget his name), the gifted orator, who spoke to Issayas at a public meeting in the Akeleguzay area. This one is another great speech by Mr Dawood. We have many moderate wise men, but unfortunately in the country of PFDJ, we are losing them without transferring their wisdom to the our young – a lost generation. The gentleman’s message can be encapsulated as follows: whether we make history or not we will die. Then it is better to die in the making of history. Great man great speech.

            Regards

        • kaza968

          I was addressing those who say “I oppose the regime but I heard ‘shariah’ and I can’t support that!”

          Not one who comments often but… But I wanted to understand the situation.. The gov. passed a law reforming the education system (eliminating religion based education and having a one standard education for all Eritreans, Christians and Islam alike) … in regarding the law, Haj Musa Mohammed Nur said in his speech ‘Islam ina, n’ana timliketena Sharia eya…) I say NO, n’kulana timilketena Eritrea ember haimanot aykonen! Eritrea as far are I’m concerned isn’t Christian nor Islam.. and to all Eritreans, it’s not their religion first but their country! Having one standard for all students means everyone have the same shot at their passion and Eritreans become first Eritreans instead of Christians or Islam. If I may have made a mistake in my assessment, I apologize and please correct me but if i’m close enough, I think there is much to not like about our gov. but not this one.
          We should always consider what’s better for Eritrea and put Eritreans first rather than putting these imported religion before country and people – no matter what religion.
          Respectfully,
          Hawikum

    • Admiral,

      Allahu Akbar!

      tSAtSE

    • Mez

      Dear Saay and all,

      People in this private school have done nothing unusual or something extra ordinary. They were just leading their daily routine until some knocked their door and asked for unconditional submission and surrender. This–for some one with pride of serving the country, its people, and God–is a big contempt and disrespect, primarily.

      I hope those jailed people from the school be released sooner than latter; students come back to their routine. And I hope there will be no fatality from today’s demonstration (however big or small it was).

      I also hope this demonstration will not expand itself, but rather subside and NOTHING of such type is going to happen in the coming days and months any further.

      My reasoning is as follows: 1) as of now the PFDJ is still a cohesive party with undifferentiated bi-modality, 2) the governmental institutions (including security, and military) are under firm control of the party, (PFDJ), 3) PFDJ is using the cultural divide of Eritrea (read Muslim/Christian divide) to the maximum to its advantage, 4) the other social and economic pressures–such as hardship of doing business, monetary policy, inflation, out-migration,…are still in the process of gaining momentum, and so on.

      For a truly revolutionary movement in Eritrea, a) there must be a visible fissure in #1, & #2, b) due to the demographic and other historical reasons, a massive and effective popular movement challenging the PFDJ can primarily come only from the Debub Zone ( namely population centers such as: Dekemhare, Mendefera, Adi Qala, and Senafe). This would especially nullify the #3 advantage of PFDJ. c) the continuous deterioration of quality of life of peoples, and continually sluggish economic growth would ultimately lead to a sustained revolt by the people-as every where else on our planet. Until such a situation develop and come, we should really NOT advocate for sustained revolt and disorder; that would only benefit PFDJ.

      Thanks,

      • Paulos

        Selam Mez,

        Once upon a time, a young and beautiful woman lived with an abusive husband where he made her life miserable as time went by. Her misery became more palpable when the neighbors begun to notice but she would shone them everytime the neighbors try to reach out to her for help.

        She devised a plan to get rid of her husband, a plan that could evade the law as well. She planned to feed her husband cholesterol rich food so that he would die of a heart attack of some sort. One day, as it happened, while her husband was reading a newspaper sitting on a couch, he clenched his fist and held his chest and died right there with little agony. The woman was so happy that finally her clean plan came to fruition where she is about to live a free life. She got up to celebrate and decided to put on her favorite dress and when she put on the dress, she stood in front of a mirror to see how the dress looks on her, she saw an old gray-haired and worn-out woman instead.*

        *The story appeared in one of YG’s articles.

        • Mez

          Dear Paulos,

          A refreshing story, thank you.
          Yes Sir, that is what real life is.

          One of the fascinating mathematical linear equation concept is that, you can look for only ONE optimal point solution of that given equation.

          There is no optimal of optimal–of course unless you rewrite the whole thing.

          I wold see no difference in regards to the unfortunate lady above; and to the problem at hand either.

          Thanks

          • Selamat Memhirey Mez,

            “There is no optimal of optimal–of course unless you rewrite the whole thing.”

            Profound.
            Linear Quadratic Gausian (LGQ) Control of Dynamic Process…

            tSAtSE

    • Fanti Ghana

      Selam Saay,

      Ethiopian constitution also recognizes “Sharia courts.” That is what they are called in conjunction with “Sharia Law.” It would be hard to believe that anyone who grew up in a town or a village with at least two Muslims in it did not hear the phrase “Alahu Akber” at least once a week. Where I grew up it was as frequent and equivalent meaning to እዝግሄር ኣሎ፣ እዝግሄር ይፈልጥ፣ እዝግሄር ይዓቢ፤ and so on.

      The words “Alahu Akber” and “Sharia” are not new or unfamiliar to anyone from our region. The clearly delivered speech by Haj Musa was as warm and as familiar as many speeches we grew up listening from our seasoned community elders. If some people go out of their way to copy cat the western media amplified association of “Alahu Akber” with terrorism or with the mistaken conception of “Jihadist,” they would have to be seriously twisted and devoid of any decency. May God grant peace to all!

      • KBT

        selam fanti
        your tigray is burning nothing will happen in eritrea stop fantasizing, we all know you sick people wish a blood shade among our people. aroqroqti minqegna

    • blink

      Dear saay
      What business has Sheria in the school? I just don’t understand it , the man is eloquent and can explain things in a very simple way , I mean if he wanted too but he gave the lunatics to make sure his name attached to islamists. What exactly was his thinking to say sheria in a school issue.

      I don’t care if he means for normal thing but mind you there were people who told him not to make it religious meeting, there were people who told him he should use the time to expose the reason behind PFDJ demands but he goes his way any way . Don’t tell us your own story tell us what’s the reason he used sheria ? You see you may be smart and can explain things but this one you should know far better than this.

      • saay7

        Blink:

        What does Sheria have to do with a school that has “Islamic” in its proper name (Medreset Diae Islamiya)? Same thing all religious school all over the world have:

        What is the dress code?
        Should be a co-ed or should the genders be segregated?
        What’s the curriculum?
        How should it be funded?
        What are the qualifications of the teachers?
        What is the right amount of tuition?

        In other words, everything.

        saay

        • blink

          Dear saay
          So the demonstration was about all this ? Dress code not about the kind of education the students get !!
          By the same Tolken I mean your lists has to everything to with Sheria. Did not the ministry of education control the kind of curriculum or even the funding of the school?

    • Robel Cali

      HEY SAAY,

      There is nothing traditional about foerign ideas. You can’t repackage the Sharia as being Eritrean when it developed outside of Eritrea. Highland traditional laws were developed within Eritrea over centuries. Granted they may have been influnced a bit by the Christian Orthodox faith but they are uniquely original to the region. You can’t say that about the Sharia. So don’t put them together like they are on equal footing.

      And have you been to Asmara lately? Jesus Christ (figure of speech, he never existed in history), the amount of niqabis in Asmara is stunning even from my previous trip in the early 2000s. At first, my mind dismissed it as Sudanese tourists but the more I looked into it, they were locals! Yeah, something has changed and that change is Salafism has taken root in Asmara’s Muslim community. Time for the government to take action because we know anything Salafism touches turns into destruction.

      • saay7

        Selamat Robel:

        Something is called traditional when it is handed down from one generation to another for centuries. That is Sharia in Eritrea. As even an Eri-TV editorial earlier this month foreshadowing the government’s coming crackdown explained, Islam has existed, as the editorial explained, in “Mdre-Habesha or today’s Eritrea”* since the companions of the prophet crossed the Red Sea from Arabia to ask for asylum of the Habesha king. That would be close to 1,500 years. Discount it by a 1,000 and you are now at par with highland traditional laws.

        To remove the scary connotations, let’s use the English definition of Sheria: canonical law based on Quran. A law that is based on any document is open to interpretation and this also applies to Sheria. Calling for a moderate interpretation of laws is prudent; calling for disregarding them completely simply they don’t meet your personal preference is not.

        Moving on to the Al-Diaa school, before we get the PFDJites to invent new characters (there probably will be fictious statements (from board members who disagree with the decision of the board president; foreigners–probably Yemeni POWs confessing on camera to their role in instigating; young students confessing on Eri-TV of their crimes: you know the drill), let’s focus on what we know. And for that, you can either speak to Eritreans who are familiar with the 2-year long discussion between the government and the board OR you can listen to what the school’s board president (Haji Musa) said on camera:

        1. Funding: “This school was built by us (and looking at the parents) you. We don’t owe the government a brick or cement for its building.” It is a self-funded school.
        2. Dress Code: The school’s curriculum is guided by Islamic canonical law and the dress code of the girls attending the school does not violate Islamic canonical law. He is saying: we can’t enforce a dress code above and beyond what Islamic canonical law requires of us.
        3. Role of religion: apparently, in his discussions with the Ministry of Education, the ministry was continuously denigrating religion. And an old, religious man said, “if you don’t have religion, you are no different than an animal.” (This is the faux outrage that some atheists are manufacturing as if what the old man said is not a common view of our people back home.)
        4. Cost: We have made the decision and we are ready to pay the price for it.

        That’s it.

        As for Salfasim and how to combat it, I don’t think that formula includes antagonizing the moderates.

        saay

        It is conventional knowledge

      • Abraham H.

        Selam Robel Cali, Robel is a 27 year old Eritrean(?) who was born and raised in the diaspora (his own words). Now he is telling us about the time he traveled to Asmara in early 2000’s as a ten year old boy and being preoccupied about dress codes of Eritrean moslem women, omg.

    • Brhan

      Hello SAAY as usual you are awesome in your analysis ….continue bro but to answer to your question why now
      1. PF(DJ) is not ignorant to use timing….with the world giving dumb ear to Myanmar Muslims, with winds of change in Saudi Arabia ….the world won’t give attention to his action , just remember the timing when he threw G15 and journalists to jail
      2. PF(DJ) is isolated and by playing this card as an anti extremist card he is seeking the gesture of the west which is depriving him
      3. Last but not least PF(DJ) can discard its own people at any time: remember when the Ethiopians were coming to Teseney in the Badme war, the people of Teseney were left behind …the army told the people “go to the Sudan”
      Thanks

    • KBT

      selamat saay
      who you going to mislead her he wanted to spread fanatism he is salafist, and that school must be shut down and this evil man never see the light again,
      in syria the government tolerated private Islamic school financed by saoudi that created isis monster devasted the country.
      thank to pfdj took of it.

  • Hadas Zeka

    Tyranny and authoritarianism must end with the united people struggle or protest!
    Government abuse must be stopped!
    No sacrifice=No freedom.

  • Selamat,

    And so it begins…The Banquet….

    tSAtSE

  • MS

    Selam All
    Peace to the people of Asmara; peace to the people of Eritrea; peace to the people of the region and the world at large. PFDJ is a Warabala regime and will act accordingly. What is imprtant is that this regime is in power by employing brute force throughout its history. A regime that did not hesitate to mow down disabled war veterans could not be expected to be gentler in the streets of Asmara. Eritreans have the right to resist any law or proclamation emanating from this regime simplky because the regime is not elected by them and those periodic legal proclamations the regime uses to suppress popular opposition or expand its interests are not adopted by the representatives of our people. Therefore, they are tools of oppression processed in the dictatorial mills. No spin off should be tolerated. The regime has been labeling previous dissentions and resistance as propagated Islamism and foreign interference. It will surely do the same with the recent suppressive act in Asmara. Citizens have every right to defend their values, religious, family, cultural, etc.
    It is very sad to see the streets of Asmara, which exploded up welcoming their sons and daughters on May 24, 1991, becomign the scene of a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters who have demanded nothing but the respect of their community assets.

  • John Doe

    The protest was about the closed school and the arrested imam who was by the way preaching sheria among other things. So don’t hold your breath, nothing is going to happen.

    • Brhan

      Hi John
      We have been holding our breath because in Eritrea people are arrested with out trial

    • Berhe Y

      Hi John Doe,

      Off course you are here sent to disinform, discourage and confuse people to kill the momentum.

      Hajji Musa words will continue to echo in the ears of every Eritrean.

      He was not preaching Sheria but defending his rights and that the rights of his children and defending his religion.

      Berhe

      • John Doe

        If you watch this between 2:30 and 2:40 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVNHgtY_wXM he’s saying we’re moslems and we only follow Sheria law. I would have supported him, If he simply said he doesn’t like the current government because it’s oppressive.

    • Saleh Johar

      John doe,
      If you are ignorant, you don’t Bragg about it. Haji miss is not an imam but an elder and a bird president. He was giving a speech not preaching. Pause the Lotd! Just in case, it is the Christian equivalent of Allah Akbar. I hope that chops a little ignorance off.

      Allah Akbar, or Praise the Lord.

      • Selam SJG,

        I do not want to intrude and change the course of this great discussion in any way, and especially at this very important moment for the eritrean people, but simply i want to say that the term “Allah Akbar”, from what i understand, must be a term that is misused, misunderstood and misinterpreted.

        We Christians say “እግዚአብሔር ይመስገን፣ praise the Lord, God is great”, at trying times, which i think is no different from its equivalent in Islam, “Allah Akbar”. It is not a war cry for Muslims, nor is it for Christians. Certain groups may use it at the wrong place and time and in the wrong circumstances, and this should not change its deep meaning.

        • Saleh Johar

          Hi Horizon,
          The ignorance (and bigotry) among Ethiopians and Eritreans is so annoying. People who do not miss a chance to tell us they grew up with people from this or that religion are so ignorant they can pass for a clueless Westerner 🙂 How would one be so wrong about it. Allah Akbar is something Muslims say at least five times in each prayer and each occasion. If I give a guess, any Muslim who lived or is living says that at least ten times a day, even those who do not pray. How could an Ethiopian and an Eritrean be so ignorant about that? That really frustrates me–when people who should be knowledgeable about the cultures of their compatriots are so ignorant—the same applies to Muslims who have no clue about the Christian culture. That is the biggest ignorance around.

      • John Doe

        whether he’s imam or not is beside the point. The point is he specifically said “we are moslems and we only follow sheria law” and some people were chanting when he was giving his speech. There is a video on YouTube that shows that and I also shared it on this thread but you deleted it because it doesn’t sit well with your point of view. Which is interesting you are a moderator of this comment section but you act more like a censor. And I know what “Allah Akbar” means. context context context…

  • Sam

    Hello all!!
    All religious groups all believers should involve and demonstrate until this prominent religious is free. The church has a lot of members in prisons. Any organised relgious group in eritrea has a lot of members in prisons. People wbo have family members in prisons should participates. The military should go out and demonstrate since these people are not to be part of any religion. The list can go since there is no any segment of eritrean community that id in bondage in one shape or the other.

  • Paulos

    Thank you Gedab News. እዝጊኣቢሄር ነዛ ሃገር ይኣኽለኪ ይበላ.

  • Saleh Johar

    Hello all,
    Here is my appeal to all of you: please stop your analysis and derailing comments, at least until the day ends. Telling us what the PFDJ may do or may exploit is a common knowledge, no added value except to nurture doubts. Please stop it. As Berhe Yeman said, if you do not have anything positive to add, stay mum. Restrain your fingers. One more thing: can you I call for a cease fire of your petty squabbles and tit-for-tat comments? Thank you

    • sara

      Dear saleh,
      i hear you well , amee saleh. your advise is well taken and hope every body abides by it.

  • Hameed Al-Arabi

    Hi Awatists,

    Today, our people has turned for good the page of fear, and opened a new page of courage that reflects our revolution era. I have sensed our revolution spirit in the speech of Sheikh Musa Mohammed Nur and the courageous move of our people.
    Yes, our people was in the phase of panic from a son changed to criminal; but today has shifted to action to curtail the monster.

  • Amanuel Hidrat

    Selam AT,

    Thank you for spreading the news. I hope this will be the tipping point for change. Change will not come without sacrifice however small or big it might be. Let us support them by bringing it in to the international stage. When such thing happens, one hopes the military to join them to bring the beast and his instruments to the court of justice.

    regards

    • Bayan Nagash

      Selam Aman,

      Indeed, “Change will not come without sacrifice however small or big it might be”. That’s precisely how this event should be read within the spectrum of what went before for the last 25 years. All of the little subversive acts, however fatal they turned out to be for those who stared evil in the face, it was only building the stamina and the momentum…this might or might not be the culminating point…but it is part and parcel of the previous efforts that were attempted to change the system in place in Eritrea.

      One would wish if a Velvet Revolution like that of the Czech Republic was possible in our country, but Eritrea is a third world and ain’t no third world that is going to cave in for peaceful transition. So, it is አሳፊሕካ ሞት ተኾርሚኻ ሞት. As such the people are striking where and when they can. Inevitably, they will strike it big and when they do the imbecile in chief will be room-mating with his pal Mengistu Hailemariam.

      In “a litany for survival”, Audre Lorde’s in part states that:
      “when we speak we are afraid
      our words will not be heard
      nor welcomed
      but when we are silent
      we are still afraid
      So it is better to speak
      remembering
      we were never meant to survive”

      And the people in Eritrea killed the fear today forever. አሳፊሕካ ሞት ተኾርሚኻ ሞት

      BN

  • Abraham H.

    Selam Awate, this brutal crackdown is yet another evidence that we are dealing with a blood thirsty regime that doesn’t shy away from killing and maiming innocent Eritreans at the slightest sign of disobedience.
    Here is one of the shocking videos being circulated on the web right now about the massacre in the main street of Asmara:
    ንሰላማውያን ሰባት ብዓረር ጥይት ምርሻንን ምስንካልን ድሕር ዘይብል ኣሬመናዊ ስርዓት ዕሉል ውልቀ መላኺ ኢሳያስ
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4RZhuxH2yE

  • Peace!

    Hi all,

    Unconfirmed report: protests in ከረን, ዓዲ ቀይሕ, ኣፍዓበት, ኣቑርደት….

    Peace!

    • blink

      Dear peace
      Now you bring great news

  • Burhan Ali

    Today is a testimony to the heroism of our people thought dead by the shallow scoundrels of the PFDJ. let us support our people by all means. let us pray for the all-time brave patriot Sheikh Musa Muhammed Nur who could only become himself time and again and only become the brother of martyr Dr. Taha Muhammed Nur, one of the founders of the ELF, who was murdered in the prisons of PFDJ regime few years ago.

  • Hameed Al-Arabi

    Thank you Gedab News for shading light on Asmara’s residents rallies. Yes, it began in Al-Dhiya School and Alkhriya, but will not end there. All Asmarinos will join them to get rid of the dictator who has changed Eritrea to hell. All Eritrea cities will join soon the up-raise against the regime and it is the real time for all Eritrean Defense Forces to seize this opportunity and stand by the side of their people, protect and assist them dispose the cruel regime to dust bin of history. Akhriya rally is the beginning of the end of Isaias regime.

  • Kokhob Selam

    Thank you Gedeb News,

    I appreciate your fearless voice ..“no other demand except to see the government reverse its actions that curtails the freedom of Eritrean citizens.” just let us Waite and see if the mass should continue,,or not..

    KS..

    • Abel

      Unfortunately the opportunist notorious dictator is going to use this poorly organized demonstration as pretext to further tighten his repressive grip in the name of fighting Islamic extremism.I am afraid some highlanders and delusional diaspora will buy it.

      • blink

        Dear Abel
        They already bought it and i think this supposed to be organised from all sides , they could have worked with the catholics and orthodox to make it a national earth quake to dissolve the dictator but this was disorgnised as well as simply exploited by the dictator to arrest people and even kill people . Still this is far better than going to weyane general mesfin meeting

  • Peace!

    Hi All,
    Thank you Gedab News: In an effort to spread the protest, I think this is the right time for ዓርቢ ሐርነት to make calls and urge people to join the protest. This is not about Sheik Musa or school he runs rather this is about Eritrea.

    Peace!

Isaias Afwerki Channels Haile DeruE in Interview With…

16 Oct 2017 Salyounis Comments (556)

1. Every time President Isaias Afwerki has an interview with his captive media (Eri-TV), a very large segment of the…

Eritrean FM Appears Without His Chaperone

10 Oct 2017 Awate Team Comments (307)

The “National Council of Eritrean-Americans” organized a seminar in which Osman Saleh, the Eritrean Foreign Minister, and Yemane Ghebreab, "adviser"…

Terrerti And Their MP Aunts

05 Oct 2017 Saleh "Gadi" Johar Comments (268)

[this is an archive edition of Negarit from August 2, 2004 and maybe you could see how today is what…

Eritrean Economy: Transportation Crisis And Turf War

02 Oct 2017 Gedab News Comments (186)

A turf war has surfaced and it involves the Eritrean ministry of transportation and the economic arm of the ruling…

Music

Cartoons

Links

Follow Us

Email
Print