Did the Eritrean Regime Embrace Wahabism?

The State of Qatar, until recently one of the main financiers and patron of the Isaias Afwerki regime, is now its enemy, together with Iran and Turkey, the triad that the Eritrean regime alleges they promote the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood. The shift began two years ago.

In March 2015, a Saudi led coalition, in which the United Arab Emirate (UAE) is a major partner, declared war on Yemen over the Houthi resistance, a rebellion that has been simmering for many years. That must have been a boon for Isaias Afwerki and his regime.

Since it came to power in 1991 after defeating the Ethiopian Derg regime, the Eritrean rebel group has been trying relentlessly to become a major actor in the geopolitics of the volatile region that includes Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, Yemen, and even the Congo. Its overly ambitious pursuit of relevance has costed Eritrea greatly, and immersed it in endless wars that resulted in appalling destitution, egregious governance, and lack of basic freedoms.

As anticipated, by June 2017, the differences among the Gulf countries over the war in Yemen, over the success of the Qatari Al-Jazeera television (that won the hearts and minds of the people of the region), and over a host of other issues, gained prominence. As the war against Yemen lingered on, the relations between Qatar and Saudi-UAE deteriorated so much that last June, unsurprisingly, Saudi Arabia and the UAE imposed a comprehensive trade and diplomatic blockade on Qatar. Since 2015, the Eritrean leader and his officials have made several visits to Saudi Arabia and the shift in the relationship with Qatar was not unexpected. Neither was the fact that Isaias Afwerki openly allied himself with the Saudi led coalition betraying Qatar.

Consequently, Isaias Afwerki has entangled himself in the latest cycle of the region’s quagmire: on one hand, he plunged himself in the rivalry of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Wahabis, and on the other, into the Sunni-Shia conflict that has been ravaging the region for many decades. No doubt the current misadventure must have offered Isaias Afwerki a tiny window of opportunity to satiate his desperation and slowed his endless search for relevance in the regional politics.

Crystallizing the New Position

The PFDJ’s new position began to be crystallized in September 7, 2017 when Fasil Gebresellasie, the regime’s ambassador to Egypt, was interviewed by an Egyptian website. The ambassador attempted to widen the dimensions of the Gulf crisis by tickling the Egyptian sensitivity regarding the Nile water and the Dam that Ethiopia is about to finish building, by alleging that “Some Western and [Arab] Gulf countries stand behind Ethiopia and support the construction of the Renaissance Dam.”

Given the context of the fomenting crisis in the region, and his government’s position, by “some Western and [Arab] Gulf countries…”  the ambassador meant Qatar and the USA. According to him, both countries are supporting Ethiopia in building the Renaissance Dam to choke Egypt of the Nile waters. Certainly, that cheap pandering by the ambassador doesn’t benefit Eritrea; its only value is simply reiterating his government’s loyalty to the Saudi led alliance, in addition to appeasing the ultra-nationalists among his Egyptian hosts. In addition, it is a continuation of the PFDJ’s relentless attempts to pit Ethiopia and Egypt against each other.

In an interview with the Eritrean government owned television, Isaias Afwerki signaled his intentions targeting of the MB.

In October 7, 2017, Osman Saleh, Eritrea’s foreign minister took the ambassador’s statements one level up when he said, “Eritrea is opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood and we do not allow them to come and preach in ERITREA.” He further spiced it up and stated, “Turkey and Qatar support the MUSLIM BROTERHOOD [while] Egypt is fighting them.” He didn’t forget to preempt the reaction of his Middle Eastern audience by adding Israel to the lot and stated, “we are not eager to see countries such as Turkey, Israel, Iran and others to be involved in the region.”

In addition, Osman Saleh affirmed his regime’s position, stating that, “Eritrea is on a solid path as it relates to her relations with the region. we feel we have good relations with Sudan but they [the detractors] are basing their approach by relating it [our position] with our relations with Egypt.”

PFDJ’S New Guise

It is understandable why the Eritrean regime targets the MB, it must kowtow the new policies of its new patrons. Ironically, the Saudi and the UAE have targeted what they consider an Eritrean franchise of the MB which they listed as an organization that supports terrorism. But the world knows that Saudi Arabia is the womb that carried and birthed the Wahabi sect and is its main sponsor. However, the Eritrean regime, true to its reckless nature, would never miss the opportunity to get entangled in such sectarian conflicts that doesn’t benefit Eritrea. It is shortsightedness led the Eritrean regime to target Muslims under the guise of MB while tacitly supporting an alliance led by the mother of Wahabism.

That unprincipled position was illustrated by the regime’s latest move to confiscate Al Diaa, a Muslim community private school in Asmara. This tactic is not new.

In the early 1990s, as it went to war against Sudan carrying South Sudanese rebels, it arrested Eritrean Muslim teachers and closed schools with the pretext of fighting Jihadism. Over two decades later, the arrested teachers are not tried and their whereabouts is unknown.

Incidentally, the Saudi crown prince has been explaining his plans to “finish-off” the Saudi extremists who have wreaked havoc all over the world though he didn’t specifically name Wahabis or MB. Of course, he wouldn’t mention the Wahabis since they are the bedrock of the Saudi regime. Targeting the MB would appease the Wahabi establishment and would buy their unwavering support. Not only the Wahabi preachers, the Saudi and the UAE has bought Isaias as their lieutenant in their second phase of sectarian war after successfully pitting Sunnis against Shias against each other for the last three decades. At this moment, it is premature to make a judgement on how the Saudis will pursue their plans or what exactly the reaction of the entrenched ultra conservative Wahabi sect will be. Yet, the Saudi government reigning on its own extremists would do the world a great help. But there will be more to say on that, very soon.

At this moment, the Eritrean regime has launched its second bout of targeting Eritreans to the do the Saudi bid—Isaias Afwerki has agreed to such plans with the Saudis. Targeting the Muslim institutions is only the start; if given a chance, he will also unleash his aggressive action against the Christian institutions as a cover up.

The unrest of October 31 in Asmara, though started by the Al Diaa school students, it is an Eritrean expression, and it is a national action that has gained overwhelming support from all Eritreans, Muslims and Christians alike–internally, and all over the world. It is possible that the regime may quash the current movement, but it will not be quashed before inspiring more Eritreans to fight for their freedom with resolve. It will certainly not be quashed before watering the seed that would embolden Eritreans to claim their suppressed Eritrean pride. The sense of unity that Eritreans have displayed in supporting the October 31 movement has given free Eritreans a new source of pride and self-confidence.

Disregard of Religious Freedoms

Such has been the manner with which the PFDJ treated all religious institutions since it started to rule Eritrea with impunity. The Jehovah witness, the Pentecostals and the traditional Muslims were its first targets who were arrested and forgotten in the maze of prisons scattered all over Eritrea. It had already laid its hands on all the Awaqaf properties that belonged to the Muslim institutions. Finally, it went to the Orthodox church and arrested its patriarch Abune Antonios who has been under house arrest for over a decade. Having completed a full circle of arrests and intimidation, it has started a new cycle by targeting a private Muslim school in Asmara for confiscation.
  • Paulos

    Selam Muhamuday,

    I say out of all your Hatetas where Asmelash dwarfs in comparison, this one is gold all the way to finish line. Brilliant absolutely brilliant! Thank you.

  • saay7

    MaHmuday:

    Boom! There it is.

    When you compare the amazingly inspiring solidarity shown by Christian Eritreans towards their Muslim compatriots all over social media specially Facebook and then you come to your own home, Awate, and you hear jaw-dropping statements from people who you thought knew their community (the entire Eritrea and all the values its people cherish), the only conclusion is that some awatistas are profoundly ignorant about half the population of Eritrea or they are just argumentative and like to debate and be the devils advocates.

    So no sir you were not naive. You have stumbled into the twilight zone and go read all our Christian compatriots on Facebook and Twitter and your faith will be restored. Awatedotcom will have to do a gemgam to determine how on this time of testing it has attracted more than its quota of Madote-tesfanews-agazian know-nothingness who are shocked that there is an Islamic private school where girls veil their hair and students study Arabic and Quran. This would have merit if Eritrea had quality public schools or the private Muslim school was producing radicals but to instinctively become mini Fox News complaining about the sound of Azan, girls-in-veils, sheria-on-civil law? Absurd.

    saay

    • Berhe Y

      Dear MS and Saay,

      I nevered there is anything good would come out from anyone who supports IA and the PFDJ regime. So I am not at all surprised what I read from Nitricc, Semere T., Simon Kaleab, Robek Cali or Meskerem.net or tesfamews and few others.

      They come to Awate because it’s where they can vent their lies and defence of the regime. I know your policy of no one left behind, but there is nothing you can do or say to comvience these people.

      You know why, they know exactly what they are doing. They are NOT confused about the words of Aboy Mussa or his use of Sharia or Allah waakber they heard.

      It’s their way of spinning the defenceless acts of the regime and try to find justification, and if this turn out to be civil war, they would not care as long as their god IA is safe.

      They are so happy that the news about the casualities was wrong not because there was no dead ERITREAN but because they seem to be vindicated by the “Fake News”.

      But they ignore the very act of injustice, the imprisemt, the closure and the violation of people’s basic right.

      They take literally to heart “diHri Isayas SaEri aytiBuqel”.

      The question I have for you saay, MS and others is, do you actuallyexpect anything different from these people, that you prop up all the time.

      I am not writing this now to tell you that “I got you”, but I am surprised that you are surprised.

      Berhe

  • iSem

    Hi MS:

    Nice recap and critique of our lots

    This is so appalling that the opposition need to stop it amoeboid multiplication and create a civics course about Eritrea, No, No Sal not Zura’mo Hagerka, but a course called Eri00, it seems that the struggle failed in that, or we have suffered amentia.

    Not how many ethic groups Eritrea has, but teaching them about every aspect of the country and a student should not enter college even if he/she gets As in other subjects if they do not get a B in Eri00.

    This Allah wo Aknar reminds me of an older lady in Kassala, her son took her to an Egyptian church one Ester and she later cursed him for taking her to “nay askam betkristian” to which her son jokingly replied, adey ab Gbtsi GiEz ayzarebun ‘yom. Adey Nitsihti is of course excused and she laughed about it until she left us in 2010 incidentally in Akriya

  • iSem

    Hi All:
    If like our brother Paulos you have some time on your hands to ponder over some profound thought that will enrich the soul and mind, please tell your significant other to not disturb you and read this exchange between two commenters, one asked and the other without skipping a beat replied. I warn u though the question is seemingly simple, it is what at the heart of what transpired in Akira and the answer is so deep and break through in contemporary thinking that your head will spin, your heart will quicken , but if you manage to wrap your head around it your will accompany the Eritrean who came up with it to Stocklom when he receives his inagural Nobel prize that his answer made possible as there is no Nobel prize for this category. Backle up and read on

    “Semere: who should shape and mold the cultural values of the young children of Eritrea?” Berhan Beyab

    The central government at the helm through its education system and through its mass media. Semere T

  • blink

    Dear all
    Awate editors has done it again, I must admit and say you guys don’t report hearsay, did you remember the bombing by Ethiopia in bisha thing , did you remember the death of the dictator , did you remember the war plan and it’s pilot thing ….many , you stayed away from fake news and I am sure that is the best and a bedrock of yourself in real news. GOOD JOB AND YOU ARE THE BEST .
    Credibility matters and you own it all.
    Saleh jouhar the way you gave your 1 cent about the matter to aljazeera was golden words and you have served your people in a very good way than the hyperactive , only propaganda people. GOOD FOR YOU SIR AND LUCKY FOR US.

    I have a question and that is why do multinational media companies get away with their fake news ? This negligence by their editors is going unchecked due the size of their victims due to the weakness of the victims .
    In holland the Eritrean Orthodox Church was humiliated by people like Habtom and no one hold them accountable for their mistakes or sinister motives , And now the AP reporter based in Ethiopia did it again by saying 28 people got gunned down with 100 causalities . Let’s say this news is hardly a fake news , the failure is from PFDJ because they blocked any private news organizations to exist , but does he need to create the death of people just to make an internet traffic to his masters or to channel away his TPLF cronies, I don’t believe this kind of news is going to benefit the justice hungry people of Eritrea but it will create a scenario that all are fake. Salem from VOA was burning in tweeter yet she forget her own network reporter, may be she does not believe him , may be she wanted to push the envelope to go up , I wonder what was she thinking ?
    BBC Tigrinya has to stay on the cliff due to credibility issues and here is the bad thing, once you get caught as fake the probability of Eritreans clicking your site diminishes by seconds. still they ( the bid news org) can get away with it due to the number of Eritreans is too small.

    • Thomas

      Hi Blink,

      Any mass media can report a hearsay and the report is fine as long as they add to their news “unconfirmed”. You know you need to watch for words or phrases such as “reportedly”, “unconfirmed”, eye witness stated” and other information and you will find the specifications if read between the lines. If anything I would encourage information websites such as awate to update us early than being late. Speaking of this, I am not fun of radio erena for being so careful and late on picking up their news. Sometimes, it is us the readers who must verify the news.

      • blink

        Dear Thomas
        I think reporting and journalism has to be critical of per click traffic of reporting . If you lose credibility you lose the whole game of reporting news. One thing is obvious and that is Eritrea is a closed place that can add to their own benefit but to fabricate news and leave the credibility to phrases like unconfirmed or like that word is a hazard to credibility. The AP guy is hardly a reporter except staffing problem.

    • Saleh Johar

      Hi Blink,

      Which AlJazeera interview are you talking about? Can you explain please.

      • blink

        Dear Mr. saleh

        I thought this was you and I thought this was about the protest( it is in Aljazeera English)
        Johar, who also edits awate.com, a dissident website, said he believes the Eritrean government would arrest anybody it didn’t like.

        The warning from the US embassy, he said, was not a sign of a major political development.

        “I don’t expect anything from US and West when Eritreans are suffering. It’s politics as usual.

        “Being an Eritrean, I don’t wish any bloodshed of violence for my country – people have gone through a lot. I wish for a peaceful transition to calm. But if that doesn’t come, then such
        appeal should be expected. It’s sad its happened, but it was bound to happen.”

        • Saleh Johar

          Oh that. Yest it is me, Blink. Sorry I was thinking of something else

    • Alex

      Hi Blink, I agree with you that awate team are good in reporting the truth as AP, AL Jazera they report fakes news before verifying if the story is true.

  • said

    Greetings,
    Why Eritrean are Plagued with Dictatorial Rule and Blind Submission Ever Since the Rise of the Rule of IA to power. Then, Why? How come some of Eritrean in General are nearly unique in our near blind submission to Dictatorial Rule, the Hallmark of Eritrean dominions ever since the start of Eritrean independence? It seems to me the misinterpretation of modern poultices and may be something to do with our culture and religion professing it is “Fitnah” , i.e. Invitation to “Chaos,” to oppose a ruling dictator that lead to the domestication and near blind submission of the masses that in the process suppressed the evolution of Democratic Thinking and Democratic values that Cardinal among them holding a ruler to “ Accountability.
    We have certainly learned one thing from our history, haven’t we? ERITREAN payed heavy price and continue to do so .in normal societies and situation, Eritrean should have put unite their priority. Victims unite a nation, everyone can grieve. In honour of the sacred dead and ERITREAN people can remember every martyr. The fact that many of the EPlF’s martyrs died at hands of their comrade and the wholesale execution of G15 . EPLF created the tools later used by IA. But such truths are easily ignored. Once again, we are forced to ponder who is to blame for this dreadful act. so let’s hear no more excuses for the bastards. If you are one of PFDJ supporters, you could argue it hasn’t gone entirely to plan and may be said to have gone wildly astray. Because under IA, all the power was concentrated in the hands of a tiny PFDJ elite.
    The dream and terrifying experiment in utopia had failed. It tested to destruction the 21th-century fantasy of progress that never existed in Eritrea . It was the work of EPLF ,tens of thousands of zealous enthusiasts for IA that created the monster . A QUARTER of centenary of this importance is bound to be marked by TOTAL Falier ; there has to be accountability and an honest official response.
    once more some regime supporters are on the wrong side of history’s, the losers. Backers of oppression and subjection and dictatorship. the Short history of Eritrea gives no better grounds for believing that democracy comes easily, quickly, or for the matter just by asking. A long war of independence come with sacrifice, the short lived an unsuccessful constitution never saw the daylight, PFDJ Groups which define themselves as enemies of Eritrean freedom-loving people should be treated as enemies. and incompetence PFDJ followed on the revolution that was to usher in a millennium of equality, equity and brotherhood that never come to reality. There was never a strong broad-based coalition indigenous demand for representative government. weak demands for broader popular participation in the political process. These changes are generated by forces within Eritrean main players to create and search for viable forms of government and capable of managing the process of democratization and modernization. Sadly, outcomes were entirely predictable. IA was in charge. The power and authority unravels quickly when the power and status of the man at the top was not in doubts
    IA understood from early on it is the power and forces that acount and accountable to only to him . rather than the people that count. who turn out to be dictator and totalitarian regime . It is not new but it is a gruesome reminder of harsh facts and reality . IA the enemy of Eritrean freedom-loving people .IA never wanted to reform Eritrean society in the light of any abstract idea of social justice or political virtue. IA is out of the idea of modernity. Never attempted to alter significantly the distribution of goods, status, or power though the democratization of education and skills that accompanied modernization, change is metarlized and given in the relation of the elements of the process; progressive, in the sense that it is desirable, and in the long run provides significant benefits to the Eritrean people. Eritrean desire to fulfill legitimate human hopes and human aspirations. tailored rather to the hopes and the needs and desires of the Eritrean peoples involved for change.
    We must be very “vigilant” about the dangers of identity politics as the proliferation of social media exacerbates resurgent ethnic and religious tension. Our founding leaders of 50th both Christian and Muslim leaders understood and realised that the issue of identity could make or break the country. In this very fierce competition, those who really want to win only for their side can use whatever [means] from rhetoric up to promises and create a deeper divide among people, like what you see in some supporters of Asmara regime
    Eritrean can debate any issue and any sensitive issues while respecting differences in a country of 4.5m people, where Christian and Muslim but there are many minority ethnic, religious and linguistic groups that should not be ignored.
    I rely on the maturity of Eritrean people to create balancing forces, so when some try to go to the extreme, usually they’ll be a be stopped and corrected.

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear Peace,

      Keep it up!! But this link is not complete.. Can you pleas find for us complete link?

      KS

        • Kokhob Selam

          Dear Peace

          Thank you.

          KS

        • Paulos

          Selam Peace Abi Seb,

          What is the purpose of the demonstration in Sweden? When nothing has been done to secure the release of one of their own citizen as in Dawit Isaak, how is the demonstration going to leverage if any? I am a bit puzzled.

            Hi Paulosay,

            The purpose of today’s demonstration is to show our support and to keep the momentum going to free everyone languishing in PFDJ’s prisons, including Dawit.

            Peace!

          • Paulos

            Selam Abi Seb and Berhino,

            Valid points. I agree. Thank you.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Paulos,

            The only thing that the Sweden government was not able to do is, send it’s commando force and take Dawit Isacc out of prison. Other than that, I think to be fair, Sweden has done all that it can using it’s diplomatic channels.

            Even the United States were not able to rescue it’s troops from the prison of North Korea.

            But…..the big but is, because of Sweden and other countries, people like Dawit Isacc have made the government of Eritrea ranked the worst human rights abuser, even to the point of recommending the leaders to the ICC.

            What does this mean? It means a lot of things…and the Eritrean government is not allowed to exploit many opportunities that it could have benefited.

            The demonstrations are important because it sends:

            1) Erireans inside the country knows that those in Diaspora are supporting them.
            2) The world knows what’s happening inside the country
            3) It sends a message that the people are united and together to crash the system
            4) The regime supporters will not be able to exploit the situation as “small incident”
            5) the FEAR that’s broken in Akria needs to be replicated everywhere…to build momentum…

            etc..etc…

            Berhe

            Selam Berhe

            ጸባ ስተ

            Peace!

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Peace,

            Thank you and thank you for sharing.

            Akria is now the new Keren. nHGDF amberkiKomo…imagine, that the government decided to open the school the next day and that it released those that it arrested.

            It tasted the waters and it knew it would not escalate so it decided to back down. That’s a HUGE, HUGE achievements…..so now the people know the power of the this SYSTEM is empty and hallow….

            The students in Akria will not and should not stop there…they should ask for the release of those arrested and including Hajji Mussa. This will be a TEST how much the regime will be willing to compromise / face the confrontations…

            Today, Friday / JimAt, the people of Akria will ask their leaders..what will happen to Hajji Mussa, when is the government will release him and others…

            Berhe

            Hi Bernini,

            Indeed. The fear is broken and the momentum for justice is growing that it is time to help our people who paid the highest price for freedom only to find themselves in the jaws of PFDJ.

            Peace!

          • Brhan

            Hi Paulos ,
            Do not be puzzled …there is freedom of doing peaceful demonstration in Sweden . FYI there is not such in Eritrea

  • Brhan

    IT IS JUMMAA …MAY ALLAH MAKE IT A BLESSED ONE

  • Saleh Johar

    Not true Blink
    Name the country so that we can have some fun.

    • blink

      Dear Mr. saleh
      May be I must define open internet and religion controlled states first, so that I do not get caught on your trap. After that I will probably learn from you. For me open internet is no rules no sensorships (of course outside China because that will not happen )
      1.Majority countries in the Middle East and Africa

      When I say majority I mean all autocratically managed states . Let’s take Vatican and Saudi 🗣the center of religion that tarnished enlightenment at their hand. Let’s assume Saudi and Vatican accept the open internet where every human being say ,do what ever he wanted with his time and life !! How do you think the power of fast information through internet challenge them plus their corrupted religious leaders ?

    Hi all,

    ለበዋ

    As our Ismail said: the call of the day is UNITY. Please ignore dividers and focus on what matters!

    Peace!

  • Robel Cali

    Greetings everyone,

    “Such has been the manner with which the PFDJ treated all religious institutions since it started to rule Eritrea with impunity. The Jehovah witness, the Pentecostals and the traditional Muslims were its first targets”

    I disagree with the “traditional Muslims” part. That’s political jargon for Salafi Muslims, a brand of Islam that is intolerant.

    Eritrean Muslims are Sufis. Sufis are the “traditional Muslims” in Eritrea. Salafis are the ones that are trying to sneak in but the government keeps squashing them. Sufis support the government’s anti-salafi stance because Salafis don’t even consider Sufis to be real Muslims.

      • Robel Cali

        Hey peace,

        The problem is when many Muslim Eritreans left for the Middle East due to the Independence war, a lot of them left their traditional faith of Sufism to became Salafis in Salfi states like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and UAE. So now, these diaspora Salafis are crying foul that the government mistreats Muslims when really, they are using the word Muslims to cover their Salfi sect. When Salafis move in, the first people they attack are Sufis. So both dominant faiths, the Orthodox and the Sufis, support the government. Salafis can continue to cry from the Diaspora all they want, they have no future in Eritrea.

        Even Saudi Arabia is going to ditch Salafism and go back to a “moderate” brand of Islam that was traditionally there before the Salafi and Wahhabi movements took over.

        • blink

          Dear Robel
          I can be a witness to some of your points but I have to tell you that most Muslim Eritreans in Saudi are not wahbis or hard liners of Islam , they are infact very social moderate and they help each other but you may be right there are few so do the Bente’s I mean let’s be honest every religion has its hard liners, what we have to do is get Eritrea to a secular state and after that we can simply tarnish the image of god every time they open their unreasonable mouths. Game on to the life freedom

          • Robel Cali

            Hey blink,

            Yes, Eritrea should be 100% secular. But it will take time.

          • blink

            Dear Robel
            Who do you think will lose more if Eritrea become secular state ? my thinking is , all the religious crazy peope. They will lose badly because they can not control the music , the dance and the internet. with Open internet access the religious people get crazy

          • Abraham H.

            Dear blink, from what I know, secularism doesn’t mean absence of religion in a given society; but rather it is the separation of the State and religion. It is very wise to leave the issue of religion to the practicing individuals and the religious institutions. As far as these institutions doesn’t infringe into the rights of the citizens, as far as they preach based on the consent of the people and as far as they do not preach intolerance and violence, they should be left alone. Remember freedom of exercising religion is one of the basic tenets of human rights and that of our illegally discarded Constitution from 1997.

          • Saleh Johar

            Blink,
            I do not know of a religious country that bans the internet. Could you tell me which religious country does that–don’t mention Taliban, revels that came to power for a brief period only to be thrown out But I think you and I know of non religious government that suffocated internet access. Do you know which one I am talking about? And it is on the top of the list of the most repressive regimes. Facts my friend.

          • Saleh Johar

            Robel,
            Is that even debatable? Of course, with the exception of a few, Eritreans are for secular governance. The problem is that secularism has long become a mask to hide bigoted faces.

        • Brhan

          HI ROBEL
          Catholic more than the pope? or are you the pope ,,,meaning are you a PF(JD) official , because the later’s actions are distant from your views

        • Lamek

          Robel Cali, go keep hammering away brother. Extremists abound in this website. The worst part is the learned Christians have no clue what these guys have been designing for a couple decades now. Their ultimate goal is to crush the Tigrinya speakers spirit and make them feel guilty for life like the Germans have been feeling since WWII. This is between US and THEM. Absolutely no two ways about it. I am not mad at the editors of this website. They have an agenda and they are very intent on achieving their goals.

          I will tell you something that you cannot learn even doing a PhD thesis. I did 17 years of research. The only real politicians in Eritrea are just two men. PIA and SGJ. Everybody else has no clue what these two are fighting for. Ask me, and I will break it down for you.

    • Saleh Johar

      Robel,
      Just a correction because some of your comments are… just wacky!

      Traditionally, all Eritreans, Muslims and Christians are Selefi. Selef means ancestors. Most selefi Christians will not eat pork. Will observe sabbath and try to maintain region in their traditional form. For the Muslims, selefi will not mix men and women. Observe prayers , fasting, etc. Sufi Muslims are selefis. Wagabis claim to be the original selefis. It is like sects claiming originality. Selefi is not a sect my dear knowledgeable debater. 🙂

      • Robel Cali

        Hi Saleh,

        If what you’re saying is true, then why are Sufis the dominant Islamic sect in Eritrea? Why not Salafis? Some of the earliest Muslims came to Eritrea, so if they were Salafis, why didn’t they bring the Salafi brand with them and introduce it to the population? It’s because Sufis are among the original muslims that the early Muslims would know and understand. The Salafi and Wahhabi sects are a 2-3 centuries old. But in order to legitimize and romanticize their relatively new sects, they tell Muslims that the original Muslims were like them when clearly they were not. The original Muslims (ignoring the wars) were far more progressive and tolerant than their Christian and Jewish counterparts. Salafis are not tolerant. Not towards most Muslim sects, Christians, Jews or other religions.

        You’re right, Wahhabis, like the Salafis, consider themselves as the original Muslims. But if we look at Saudi Arabia, Salafis/Wahhabis are minority sects. Why? Because they are historically new to the region and new to Islam. If they were the originals, their numbers would support that.

        • Saleh Johar

          Robel,
          Read my comment again.
          Selefi is a strand that wants to relive life of the first Muslims. For example: instead of toothpaste, they prefer the wood brush, mewets. In short, they do not subscribe to modernity which they think corrupts religion. And follower of any persuasion can be a modernist or traditional (Selefi) I mine can be a Shia/ Sunni and a modernist. A Shia/Sunni Selefi. A Shia/Sunni Sufi. Being a Selefi is not mutually exclusive of the sects or persuasion or school of thought (medzhab). The same applies to Christians. Those who oppose playing organ in the church are Selefi 🙂 monks in monasteries are suffis… sort of because Islam doesn’t approve of monastic life, yet some Sufi do it. They live in seclusion.

          My advice: do not be like a khwaja or Frenj picking terminologies and terms and use the haphazardly. I am a Sunni Sufi but my great grandfather was a Selefi due to age and socio-economic development. The old whether Christians or Muslims are selefis. Wha Ian preaches that version with all its backward mannerism. That is the problem. But for you, supposedly a learned man to insult all Muslims, including me, without knowing, is really painful. Do you think you are a modernist better than me simply because you are a Christian ? Do you think I am a zealot simply because I am a Muslim? Think before you follow the urge of your fingers and type empty comments. Hope you take this in the spirit I intend it to carry.

    Hi All,

    Arbi Harnet Updates
    ሓድነት ህዝቢ ንጽውዕ

    Activists from yesterday’s protest are sending a call for national unity against pfdj actions on religious schools.

    In an impassioned appeal for unity across all faiths the activists stated, ‘unsurprisingly the regime is attempting to taint this as a religious move aimed at asserting Moslem dominance in the country.

    However neither the actions of the government in closing religious schools not the actions yesterday were about one religious group. There were Christians protestors on the streets yesterday and some are actually in prison alongside their Moslem brothers.

    Yesterday at the mosque we made it clear that our issues are issues of freedom and liberty and not confined to religion or one religious group. Infact what must be clear is that the schools shut include the Catholic school in at the Cathedral as well as the Orthodox school at Enda Mariam . we are all victims of the same persecution and yesterday we stood up against them together. We appeal to all our brothers and sisters to continue to stand in solidarity and reject any attempts to divide and paly us against each other.’

    Arbi harnet commends the unity with which Eritreans across the globe have stood up to pfdj yesterday and appeals for on-going unity as we stand in solidarity with our people inside Eritrea.“

    • Ismail AA

      Dear peace,
      Thank you. This gratifying news update. Keep it up. The call of the day is unity. The regime must be defeated and its apologists must be isolated. A new era of liberation of the individual and the nation has been ushered in through blood spilt on the streets of Asmara.

        Hala Ismail,

        You are right, that’s exactly what we should be doing at this very critical time, united we win!

        Peace!

      • Alex

        Hi Ismail,
        Sorry to inform you that there was no any blood split in Asmara street on Tuesday. If you are brave go in face the Gov rather than from your comfort zone from diaspora.

        • Ismail AA

          Selam Alex,
          Glad that no blood was spilt, hoping you would re-join us right here with corroboration of what you are saying because my sources contradict yours. About my valor and bravery, I would have been grateful to your if you coud have also included in your comment how old you are, where you live and a word or two about your bravery (of any kind) so that my “comfort zone” and your doubting my courage would shame. You are at a wrong address, dear.

    • Amanuel Hidrat

      Hi Peace,

      Good news, and indeed all religions are “victims of the same persecution”. We should not let them down to the spark of change they ignited. The call for unity to this historical movement by the Arbi-Harnet is commendable. I am happy this time that everyone have focused to our issue to bring change to our people.

  • Haben_Hager

    Here we go again. There is a government drive to change all religious schools to public school. Schools run by TewaHdo and Catholics have also been targeted. Why is Awate treating this as anything different? Why do you mislead your readers? Why don’t you present the facts? This is another example that goes to show that you guys have an agenda.

    • Alex

      You are right Haben_hager. All the religions in Eritrea are treated the same so, I do not know why all the fuss by the minority who bark day and night.

      • Abrehet Yosief

        Selam Alex and Haben_Hager,
        I pity those who defend a government for its equal treatment of all religions based on its practice of squashing them equally. For your information, the Eritrean people that you are proud of were shaped by those religions and their schools be it in a modern education system or under a priest or a sheikh/Imam all over the country over the centuries. The question is: Did the current government liberate a people from oppression or did it capture them so as to shape them in its ideology? Are the people allowed to exist as servants to the regime only or as free people able to exercise their God given right/Human right?
        Since religion will always be practiced either hidden or openly (case in point the Pente in Eritrea), what the government is doing is prohibiting them in the practice of their social activities. Religion doesn’t exist in vacuum or hidden in a monastery. It exists in the day to day practice of its believers. When you have the free will and the ability to choose, please choose wisely. Do not believe that restricting religious institutions in Eritrea is for fear of radicalization and to prevent a threat to national security. Have same faith in your people and that they are able to choose what is good for them. If parents didn’t believe these schools help shape their kids be better persons and provide them with education that will get them to be gainfully employed, they wouldn’t bring them to these schools.
        Who is the government? How do you defend its drive to change all religious schools to public school? Why don’t you ask for open discussions on this topic to be held inside the country? Take time to follow the discussions that do take place and are broadcast on TV.
        Every parent in this world worries about their kids’ future, not only their education but as to what kind of adults they will turn out to be. They worry over questions will the kids make a good choice at every challenge or will they make a decision that will negatively affect them for the rest of their life. Please have some respect to the parents inside Eritrea. They are not ignorant of the radicalization concerns that worry you. And you should not be ignorant of their concerns as well.

        • Lamek

          Abrehet Yosief, have you ever written about the persecution of Orthodox leaders? The Pente Costal leaders? Why are you all excited now? If you provide me your protest in any form about the house arrest of a 90 year old Patriarch, then I will tip my hat off to you and will take you more seriously. At this point, you are using this for political expediency. Sit back and learn a few things. It is not as black and white as you think. There is a deep rooted hate against and your fathers. SGJ has repeatedly told you that his Muslim people have suffered at the hands of successive Christian warlords. But he conveniently forgets what Ahmed Gragn did to your people. We were thrown out of our red sea coast to the mountains of kebessa.

          • Abrehet Yosief

            Selam Lamek,
            In as much as a weak person like me could do, yes, I have done my best against the persecution of Orthodox leaders, Pente and the Jehovah Witnesses. I don’t have any obligation to provide you with any proof. I have read SGJ and heard his speeches/interviews. He has never said what you claim. I was not aware that Ahmed Gragn made it to the Eritrean red sea cost. I don’t subscribe to hating present day people based on what their historical/fictional ancestors/leaders did or are claimed to have done.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Lamek,

            I hope ab lbKa timles tiKewn.

            Please find below what Saleh Gadi and Awate wrote about the patriarch.

            Eritrean Orthodox Diocese Established In Europe
            December 15, 2011 Written by: Gedab News 1
            http://awate.com/eritrean-orthodox-diocese-established-in-europe/

            Abune Antonios Is In Worrisome Health Conditions
            January 30, 2012 Written by: Gedab News
            http://awate.com/abune-antonios-is-in-worrisome-health-conditions/

            The news items of the Hajji Mussa arrest is not different what AT said compared to the patriarch.

            The difference is the Muslims in Akria decided to do something about it, while the Eritrean Orthodox church looked the other way while it’s leader is being deposited.

            That’s the difference my friend..you just have to be honest to your self..

            Berhe

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Berhe,

            Lemak is a frequent visitor of this website. He knows this website reported to every government intrusions against religious institutions. He knows it very well. But since he converted in to the agazian movements, he is against Eritrean Muslims. It is good you brought the link, to shut his mouth. He can’t blackmail this website as radicals website. The man has lost his common sense and his credibilities. Good job.

            Regards

          • Nitricc

            Hey Aman-H; forget Berhe, he is just a middle man with no bones to stand. I am no fun of Lamek and I am the last person to agree with his takes. however, I am following both sides of the argument independently, I don’t have a horse in it but don’t you think he has a point? I know he is die hard agazian but reading his argument, he makes points worthy of evaluating. Trust me, I will never defend or agree with Lamek but he making his points, NO?

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Nutics,
            Thank you recognizing Lamek’s points. But since I cannot debate him on the issues because he is loaded with negative emotions, I chose to debate his points by proxy. Through you.

            Today I have a lot of time and I promise to give you all the time. Just be his pretend lawyer and bring on the points you said he has.

            Note: I have a weak spot for you and that is why this is a good opportunity for me to shred his ignorance and misrepresentations to tiny pieces. PleSe bring it on.

          • Nitricc

            Hey SJ trust me, I can’t stand the guy. Even with his 10k names, they guy is nothing but that. My point is not that I am supporting what he is saying but all I am saying is, he is making his points. You don’t have to be right to make your point. Still you can make your points without being correct. I am playing being a jury. lol

          • iSem

            Hi Saleh:
            I am still wondering, I think we are dealing with the same Lamek of 2 years ago, this anit-PFDJ, who loves Erirtean women.I do not know what happened, I did not see it coming.
            But I think his problem is his confusion of lunatics and those like H. Mussua who want to live their lives in their homes, be left alone.
            If he is the same guy there is contradiction, if you hate PFDJ,u have to love the notion of being left alone. We cannot have a government tell us how to live provided we do not impose and break laws ( not Nitriccs laws that you destroyed last time) but laws enshrine by our will.
            Governments all over the world must be limited to defend the country, print money, they should not even trusted to build dams, t

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Hi Sem,

            This is the guy who was enthusiastic for change and who was smart enough, but could easily disappointed by our political discourse. He always leaves the form and come back again with new nickname. Yes he is “Lamek” for whom at one point told him to change his nickname and use “Mizan” because he was making a well grounded and balanced argument. I have no clue what makes him to change and be hateful to our Muslim brothers. I haven’t seen “as tolerant as our own Muslims” compared to what we are witnessing in our region. We are blessed and our harmony will survive with the collapse of the system in our nation. It cringes me when they equated them with the evils we see daily in the middle east. I just encourage them “to hold on and continue with” their admirable tolerance they have been showing us in the middle of our crises. God bless them. Nitrickay, this is a note to you and like you who never experienced to know them.

            regards
            Amanuel Hidrat

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Berhe,
            I had the moderator hat on and wanted to delete your links. But what the heck. I can use some veto every now and then besides we are close to the weekend.:-)

            Thank you for your attempt to correct mr. Lamek. But is in vain. There is no medicine for a corrupted mind but who knows, miracles do happen when the reality imposes itself.

            Thanks for all who commented on the issue

          • Thomas

            Hi Lamek,

            This Agazian thing will be a disaster only if it received by the people would like to be on the same page with your thoughts. I am telling you it will be the hardest ideology to sell to, “We were thrown out of our red sea coast to the mountains of kebessa”. Remember, we are the year of 2017, but talking about Mhmed Gragn is outdated. Don’t you agree?

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            dividing ethiopian people ethnically and religion is the norm of tplf for obvious reasons but i don’t understand why trying to divide eritrean by religion? I mean since u accepted eritrean independence.

          • blink

            Dear Teodros
            You know who needs Eritreans at this hour and who benefits from dividing it , do not guess it is not the whole Ethiopian people so you know the answer. Paulos asked saay if the British were right about dividing Eritrea in to Sudan and Ethiopia, you see ,you can actually connect the dotes of lamek and Paulos.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam blink
            It is normal to need each other, let alone ethiopia and eritrea or tigrai and eritrea but this is not the way to need somebody.
            I think what they trying to do is 2 thing, by dividing the people to weaken the gov and to make the Christian to be closer to them than thier fellow country man (tigrai tigragn)

          • blink

            Dear Teodros
            Yes you are right this is not the way to do it , they will fail too . But I think it is good they get tired and the bigger train leave them . I think our region is at danger but we have been there before and we will be just fine. What we need is for the human nature to expose the dirty politicians.

        • Nitricc

          HI Abrehet, you said ” Who is the government? How do you defend its drive to change all religious schools to public school? Why don’t you ask for open discussions on this topic to be held inside the country? Take time to follow the discussions that do take place and are broadcast on TV.”
          How can I ask those questions or expect the government to do that? aren’t you people telling us day and night this government is dictator, unresponsive, irresponsible and killer. if so, why are outraged because the government is taking control of Islamic school?

          • Abrehet Yosief

            Selam Nitricc,
            You are right. We should be opposing the dictator; not the symptoms associated with dictatorship.

  • Nitricc

    Hi All, AT is asking if “Did the Eritrean Regime Embrace Wahabism?” My answer to that is NO. The majority of the reason I support PFDJ is their position to religion. The regime can be classified as Atheist. They don’t favor one religion over the other. Religion is very dangerous as such must be handled very carefully and should be dealt equally. You can believe in whatever you want but you can’t influence, force or intimidate others to follow your beliefs. To me, there is no difference between corrupted political official and fanatic religious thug.

    • Brhan

      Hi Nitricc
      The discourse is rule of law in Eritrea. Do you arrest a person without trial. Do you confiscate a private school without juridical procedures. The religion of the PF(DJ) jungle law. Is your religion jungle law?
      Tx

      • Alex

        Brhan, for your info the Gov did not confiscate the school. As BBC report from today the school is open. The Gov asked the school like other christian private schools to abide with the new directive of the ministry of education.

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Hi Alex,

          The problem is with the “directives”. They are wrong directives to take over the private schools. Private schools are part of the school system in any country. Generally, the government is against any private sectors. And we are saying it is a wrong policy. Now wether they pull back and left the school to remain open under their own board or not, the cause of jailing of Hajji Mussa is his protest against the take over of the school by the government. So there is no lies on the story unless the government changed their views, because of the protest of the great man and those who participate in the demonstrations in the city. If they let the school open, then the government must set free to Hajji Mussa and others who are sent to prison, for they are imprisoned for the same cause.

          • kemey

            Selam,
            you are wrong. private Schools are not part of every school system. In a lot of european countries they are highly regulated, in finnland, the country with the best school system in the western world, private schools are illegal by law.

            Religion is private, education is very public.
            If we want to build a peacefull society, with solidarity between strangers, we need inclusive, public schools with equal chances for everyone.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Hi Kemey,

            “Regulating” for meeting the educational standard and “confiscating” schools is different.

          • kemey

            Selam,

            Its not only about educational standart, in germany for example the amount of fees they are allowed to take are also regulated. You need to justify the need of a private school and the social situation of the parents and religous education do not justify the seperation from the public school system most of the time. And even if you manage all, the city or county you want to open the school in is allowed to denie it for no reason.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Kemey,

            I think you don’t understand the subject of debate. The subject of debate is why the government of Eritrea want to confiscate the private schools. Go and read again the debates and come back if you have say. The debate is about the wrong policy of the government in general and the fate of the private schools under their policy.

          • kemey

            Ok to make my point clear: There is nothing like a private school. Education is always public. Schools that were founded before there was a public school system should be integrated into it and that is what is happending.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Kemey,

            You just said in your earlier comment that there are private schools in Germany and now you are saying “there are nothing like private schools.” Simply, I just support the policy of the government and that ends the argument. After all it is not knowledge based argument. There are private schools everywhere in the world. Just follow the debate you will learn than you expect,

          • kemey

            Let me correct myself: there is nothing like private education. Religous or social motives do not justify the seperarion from the public school system. In all european countries private schools were integrated into a growing public school system.
            And as i said: private schools are forbidden by law in the country with the best education system of the western world, finnland.

            I am happy to learn from all of you, but taking into account our history, i will not let others debate for me, or will support someone just because he opposes the goverment as i do.

        • Brhan

          Alex can you write the BBC link that you mentioned

    Hi all,

    Unconfirmed report: DIA apologized and opened the school by himself….as usual መን ኢሉዎም እሰሩ ..

    developing story!

    Peace!

    • Alex

      Peace, did get this from tabloid like the enquirer.

        Selam Alex,

        Don’t you have a microwave?

        Peace!

  • Ismail AA

    Selam AT,

    Well deserved applaud for this balanced, mature and timely report. If there is one important thing that can be observed from the events the confiscation of the Al Diaa community school in Akhria, Asmara, had triggered, the Eritrean bona fide freedom and liberties seekers camp has turned the corner. Mainstream unity has been clearly demonstrated by way of widespread condemnation of the regime and its heavy handed measures against students, parents and cross section of the outraged public. The way the regime dealt with demonstrating children and parent was telling demonstration of a regime in real panic. Having run out of options save relying on brute force just to intimidate opponents, the regime has moved to the realm of living the last phase of its despotic rule.

    Moreover, the events in Asmara in the past few days have also posed challenge to the freedom and democracy seeking camp. They are called to play their crucial role in isolating two seemingly antagonistic forces whose common purpose is to thwart any meaningful change. These are in fact two faces of he same coin, and are extreme and vocal against one another while serving the same purpose in essence.

    The first one is the regime with its tools of the police state at its disposal as well as the egoistic and chauvinist learned apologists. The second one comprises fringe group extremists that use all sorts of facades that spread out to includes religion, socio-cultural chauvinism and reactionary sectarian outlooks entrenched in psychology of fear from the so called unknown. These two enemies of democracy and open society complement one another in disrupting and dispersing the genuine movement for freedom and national unity. It is, thus, incumbent on the democratic and patriotic Eritreans to expose and isolate these forces because they pose real danger to the future of the country. Witnessing the widely expressed views of our compatriots exposing the chauvinist regime apologists in the past few days in this forum, it is gratifying to argue that a corner has been turned of which the regime and its supporter should take good note.

    • Haile S.

      Selam Ismail,
      Thank you for this spot-on concise summary. The old strategy of painting colors and attributing odours to any revolt against injustice has hit its asymtote. The worst I read in this forum and heard in my environment is ‘asking equality in injustice’ (why didn’t these people revolt when the deacons were conscribed or the patriarch was imprisoned) i.e. trying to spin the wheel of injustice forever. All excuses appear to be exhuasted and the engine for change (at least in our mindset) has started whistling.

    • Alex

      Ismail get you story straight. The school is not confiscated. Stop spreading lie. The school is open today.

      • Ismail AA

        Dear Alex,
        Well, what difference using “confiscated” and “nationalization”. It just a matter of semantics. As long as your government had decided to take control of the school by means of brute force and wanted to impose own curriculum, what word other word could describe the matter better than the term “confiscation”? By the way, no one is in the business of “spreading lies”. You have the right to question sources of the news, but resorting to flagrant allegation is a mark of unguarded irritation.

  • Selamat,

    Abbu AAshera Weapon X – Evolution STAND on 17!

    tSAtSE

    • Paulos

      Selamat Abi Seb,

      Something wrong with the link. It is blank.

      • Peace!

        Paulosay habibna,

        I am working on it in the mean time here is the screenshot: https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/94ace6f69546e9d33da
        90082cf4d73d542454b4c7ae39f78ee34898a0e764840.jpg

        Peace!

        • Paulos

          Thanks Abi Seb. It looks like I will probably gonna see you in Asmara in ’18 and drink of your choosing will be on me say at Bar Royal or Bar Diana.

          • Peace!

            Paulosay,

            How about ኣውራሪስ, stay a bit longer 🙂

            Peace!

          • Peace!

            Pailosay,

            Try At Facebook: under “Salah abaxubush” name, let me know 🙂

            Peace!

  • Selamat,

    Allahu Akbar!

    tSAtSE

    • Fanti Ghana

      Selamat Sele,

      Well said my HTB. I am seriously envious for not coming up with this one. Kab guyey muwAl kisad miHaz.

  • Temesgen

    Dear Aware,
    You don’t seem to know that the regime has already conficicated the schools that belong to the E.O.Tewahdo Church (Endamariam school) and Catholic Church(the Seminary).It hast been reported by eritrean opposition media that a Fhather and a Nun who managed the Seminars resisted and we’re imprisened ado a result.
    I hope you will update your report accordingly
    Temesgen

    • Nitricc

      Hi Temesgen: i see what you mean but the Government of Eritrea needs to learn from TPLF, how some things need to be handled. If this to happen to TPLF, here what they would have done. In the middle of the night, they lit something combustible and here we go, there was a fire accident. I am no fun of any religion and if it was up to me, i rather see all religions destroyed from the face of the earth and replaced with humanity and morality. I know there is no either morality nor humanity when it comes the evil one, religion.

      • Mez

        Greetings, Comrade Nitric.

        That was tried and failed in the biggest laboratory of the planet, former USSR.

        Spaciva

        Don’t recycle things and tell people now, as if you and your likes are above religion.

        Please, understand carefully when you deal with such challenges like free practicing of one’s religion.

        Thanks

      • Amanuel Hidrat

        Selam Nitrickay,

        If you want the Eritrean government to learn from the EPRDF the way they handled it, then why have you cried foul, day in day out against EPRDF? Your human right appeal on the Ethiopian political crises was then fake and superficial. You see Nitrickay, your opinion is always contradictory without a guiding principle. If you were for human right advocacy in Ethiopia then you should be for the same principle in the Eritrean proper. Your mentors have failed to guide you on principles.

  • blink

    Dear All
    As the gear is shifting to religion and the dictator , why do not we see both sides.
    A. Issias ..horrible dictator , Religion Horribil evil invention of men
    B. Issias controls people , Religion leaders controls people
    C. Issias is a killer , Religion the most bad virus ever invented by man
    D. Issias disease will be gone , Religion disease will never go and it will cost more than the cost of issias .

    So what kidn of islam are you following , did you interprate islam at its face value i mean from the book directly to your daily life ? Wahhabi well i have a relative who is deep in to this but he lives in saudi and he does not care who you all are . Sunni well many of you , so what is this all about? control , power by intimidation that is all.

  • blink

    Dear Stronger
    do not you know religion is a way to control people, especially poor people as the rich does not care about where Allah is . Wahabisim , salafisim , shia , sunni , christians , jews all are lead by rats . There long bearded men has one thing in common , rape , lies and all bad things on earth happen by religious people. look at ISS how do they care for their people , did you saw them . Ok you saw them and go back to 15-16-17-18th centuries and read about the crime committed by catholic church.

    All the girls you saw infront of the Akria school are kept for arranged marriage . women in Akria no inheritance , judge all men .You see the most horrific in human things is acted by religion.

  • iSem

    Hi AT:
    it is befitting to mention in this report the role of the Mufti, who is supposed to be a sprotitual leader, but he is an instrument of the regime, who invariably graces their gatherings, issuing statements of congratulations during Eid and he is no different that the goons

