Dear YPFDJ: Understanding PFDJ: Doublethink

Chapter 1: Double Think

I have seen your pictures and most of you appear to be the age of my daughter. Clearly, it is impossible for me to be angry at you. What I will try to do is share information with you–do what you will with it. The information will focus on the value system of the party you are named after, People’s Front for Democracy & Justice (PFDJ), and how it completely contradicts the value system you cherish or, living in liberal democracies, should cherish. Today’s topic will be “doublethink.”

To understand the party you are named after, PFDJ, you must read George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four.” It is about a totalitarian government which controls information, including history, very tightly; is in a constant state of war, naming countries friends and enemies in alternating years; manipulates the populace psychologically–by distracting them with pleasures of the flesh (porn in Orwell’s “1984” and endless dances–“gwayla”– in PFDJ’s Eritrea) and physically, by telling them when to wake up, when to work, when to line up for essentials, when to move (moving permit; remorse letters) and when and how to get coupons from the “fair market” to feed their families but only if they are Eritreans in good standing.  To enable it to do this, it uses “newspeak”–war is peace (we have no problem with Djibouti, we have nothing to do with Ethiopian rebels, we are not helping Somali armed groups), freedom is slavery (Western democracy does not value human dignity), ignorance is strength (you should never read opposition websites and you will be a patriot) –and, my topic for this essay, “doublethink.” I will use a recent article which appeared at Tesfanews.com (a pro-government website) to illustrate this, but let’s first borrow from Orwell to define “doublethink”:

“The power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them… To tell deliberate lies while genuinely believing in them, to forget any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary again, to draw it back from oblivion for just as long as it is needed, to deny the existence of objective reality and all the while to take account of the reality which one denies—all this is indispensably necessary. Even in using the word doublethink it is necessary to exercise doublethink. For by using the word one admits that one is tampering with reality; by a fresh act of doublethink one erases this knowledge; and so on indefinitely, with the lie always one leap ahead of the truth.

You know the two contradictory beliefs you hold in your head: we need due process, but Eritrean prisoners don’t.  Ah, but I am embarrassing you and that’s not my intention.  My focus is on PFDJ and not YPFDJ.  Let’s see how doublethink was applied at Tesfanews.com article. (I won’t link to it because I usually don’t link to gutter articles.  Sorry, not sorry.  Plus it is in Tigrinya and I doubt most of you can read it.  No offense.)

The article is the usual “Who Is So-and-So?” that the PFDJ is fond of: whenever an Eritrean dares take a stand against the government, the Oppo-Research Department (as it were) of the PFDJ will be activated and we will immediately learn of totally unverifiable information on the subject.  The more shocking it is, the stickier it is.  The negative bio-research falls under three categories: (1) the subject is really not an Eritrean. His parentage is (always, always) from Ethiopia; (2) the subject is working for Ethiopia, the CIA, Islamists or all of the above; (3) the subject has questionable morals: s/he is a thief, a wanted person, a philanderer, a bastard, a child-abuser, and a homosexual (back when that had some mileage.) Sometimes, if the person is a triple threat, he or she will be accused of all of the above.

The person making the accusation (always online, the new venue for anonymous rumor-mongering) is almost always someone using a screen name; occasionally, we will get the fenj-regach, like the hapless Sophia Tesfamariam (ah, the regrets that await her in her deathbed!) to do it out in the open, but that is very rarely. This is in keeping with PFDJ’s “culture”–they think if they use the word “culture” it gives it some kind of respectability–of disregarding all norms of due process and decency.

Who Is So and So: The MO of PFDJ

On to the article at Tesfanews, the National Enquirer of PFDJ.  In this case, the subject of “Who Is So and So” happens to be Kibrom Dafla, a former member of the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front (EPLF)–you know, the organization whose yellow star you wave at your rallies–the precursor to People’s Front for Democracy & Justice (PFDJ), Eritrea’s ruling party. He left the party–which is to say, given that we are talking about Eritrea and you can’t leave the party and be a civilian minding your own business in the country, he left the country in 2012, a country he spent a lifetime liberating (exactly during the time your parents asked for asylum in Europe and were conceiving you). While with the EPLF, he was in the economic department, stationed in Europe; after independence, he held a series of posts including manager of Himbol, the Treasurer in the Ministry of Finance, and, before he left, the General Manager of Eritrean Airlines.

Look at his bio and I will give you one guess as to what he stands accused of. Exactly.  Your Front is incredibly, boringly, predictable.  

Since he left, he has been giving a series of interviews to assenna.com and smerr (Paltalk) expounding on the nature of the PFDJ–his series on why the Eritrean Airlines went defunct was particularly illuminating (listen to it and you will understand why Eritrea will never have a functioning Eritrean Airlines, ever) and he has a show on the Paris-based Radio Erena. All of these the government ignored.  He was only captured by their radar when he became the organizing force behind the movement that interrupted the YPFDJ (your) festival in The Netherlands. He and his team did this by (a) understanding the law of The Netherlands; (b) accurately describing what the Il Padrone (Yemane Gebreab, the guy who comes to lecture you using Marxist lingo he memorized in the 1970s) had said in previous addresses to the YPFDJ (you.)

Back to the doublethink. To appreciate the doublethink applied here, we must know the following:

(1) According to PFDJ “culture”, Minister Petros Solomon is, to borrow another Orwellian term, an “unperson.” A member of the G-15, he hasn’t been heard of since September 18, 2001 when government security officers used another PFDJ “culture”–you are needed or “tdle alekha” as they call it–and hauled him to prison. (I am sure you have heard of his kids, their grandmother, his wife Aster Yohannes’ family (wife also disappeared) making appeals to your conscience that you couldn’t hear over the gwayla songs.)  Since then, he has been the subject of yet another PFDJ culture–establishing guilt not in a court of law but via public opinion which is under the total control of the PFDJ. (And by that I mean one person: Isaias Afwerki.) Since September 18, 2001, his name is mentioned only by, us,  the Eritrean opposition: as far as PFDJ and its apologists (and you, YPFDJ, its satellite) are concerned, he doesn’t exist. He is an “unperson”: erased from history.

(2) The PFDJ, via its chairman (who is also the President of the Republic of Eritrea, which is not a republic), is on record as saying that something everybody knows about–freezing someone by paying him/her wage but giving him/her no job or duties, sometimes for years–doesn’t exist. Freezing, “mdskal” as it is known in Tigrinya, is something I have never heard of, said the president.  In an interview with the media.  With a straight face.  

Now on to a translation of an excerpt from “Who Is Kibrom Dafla” which appeared at Eritrea’s National Enquirer, tesfanews.

“…On the eve of [Eritrea’s] independence, Kibrom Dafla was directed to return to the field [from Europe where he was stationed as a procurer for the EPLF’s Economics Department], and he did. At the time, the director of security and intelligence of the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front and a member of its Central Committee was combatant Petros Solomon. Petros Solomon dealt with the issue wisely and told him, “Everybody makes mistakes. But your case might be a bit more grave, because [what you are accused of] is no trivial issue. We didn’t expect you to return to the field. The leadership has accepted the step you have taken [to return to the field.] Until you are told of the outcome, you will remain at Erareb.” And with this, he [Kibrom] received no penalty and no work assignment: he remained frozen for two years.

How do we know any of this is true? The author of the piece is a certain Zerai Solomon, a name not familiar to the Central Committee. We don’t: and that’s the point. It is deeply ingrained in the “culture” of the PFDJ to malign, defame, isolate “enemies”–none of which require truth. But notice the doublethink: for the purposes of this article, we are allowed to unforget the unperson Petros Solomon and unforget the long-practiced PFDJ tradition of “freezing”–psychological punishment–so that when thawed the person is so grateful he or she becomes an even more zealot party hack. (See also: Ambassador Estifanos.)

What’s important is that once this mission is accomplished–once all of you hate Kibrom Dafla and, by extension, anyone who shares his worldview–you will be asked to do another doublethink: to forget you ever heard of Petros Solomon or that “freezing” of human beings goes on all the time in the party you are named after.

To forget any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary again, to draw it back from oblivion for just as long as it is needed….Is this what you signed up for?  Is this the political organization you want to devote your life to?  If all you are in is for Eritrea, Eritrean identity, Eritrean pride, you should know that the gatekeeper for all that isn’t, and can never be, the PFDJ because all it has done since its creation is to suppress, disappear, dehumanize and exile Eritreans.

To be continued.
  • Selamat Saay7,

    I look forward to your part 2. The story regarding Kibrom Dafla you have shared, took me back to Khartum Telata,, the EPLF Office/Be it tSiHfet circa Year end 1978/79, For Two reasons.

    1. After The Eritrean Students Association of North America and Europe, (some you recognize perhaps like Tbe Late Abraham MIT + Azzezet, The Late Mustopha Saleh + Tikhha’s, Haregu, The Late Negga Haile + Sara etc, Hakim Snu and Genet …NYc.) Under the leadership of the Late MengiateAb, authered the book titled KedaE Mesmer condeming tbe EPLF leadrship and in nearly in unison walked out
    On the EPLF from the 1979 Washington, D.C. Congress leaving a stunned Hagos Kisha and a trickle loyalist In the auditoriun. The strongest and perhaps the backbone of the EPLF, was but a handfull with Eritrean Student Association of North America and Europe, regustering the stringest and organized opposition that vowed to challenge EPLF in a very organized way. Their charismatic leader Mengisteab sudden and trajic death ruled a suicide. I and several others would find Mengisteab’s suicide not credible. My basis being the narratives of the entirety of the followers describing an energetic, charismatic hopeful revolutionary who was embarking to change and lead a nation in a very organized way COULD NOT BE SIMULTANEIYSLY DEPRESSED to commit suicide by jumping out of NYC window onto spikes. At best, NYPD Blue have a cold case to reopen. Mengisteab and the ENASA’s split from and challenge to the EPLF leadership is the strongest and most formidable to date.
    On The EPLF’s Second and Unity
    (Semret) with ELF sagem of 1988, which yours truly tSAtSE and Mr. Elias Amare were elected to have the honor of privelage as delegates represent the Students Union in North Amerrica resurrected in 1987 since it ceased in 1979. Unfortunately, the EPLF leadership in it’s Second Congress murdered The Eritrean Student Union Association for good, under the pretext of the necessity to organize The Eritrean Youth. Hence, the Y in HaMaMeAe, the birth NUYE and later the YPFDJ. I will return to argue how due to the fear of The MengiateAb Lead ENASA Challenge of 79, the deliberate designs of NUYA and later the YPDJ was charted and rendered much much weaker than their predecessor STRONG that had significant effect on the EPLF’s leadership with sigmificantly larger rates of participation in the Armed Struggle by volunteering to serve, like the recently deceased Ambasafor Girma Asmerom, Ivy League Bowden Student Athlete graduate. Many like him, from NA and Europe, scholars joined Sewra and paid the ultimate sacrifice, like Dr. Martye Fetsum G.Slasie who joined ELF from Yugoslavia.
    YPFDJ org of Today deliberately designed to be weak or powerless so that it is relegated to annual picture opps of Solidarity from afar. Diaspora educated YPFDJ never to consider the thought to return and serve their indepebdent nation and the EPLF leadership feeling safe and powerful for a lifetime leadership position inspite of their archaich absent of creative innovation of dedicates YPFDJ leadership taking or challenging to take over the helm. I will expound later….

    I am simply driven by Stand17 and showing my agreements with Saay7’s narrative. There are however quite a few disagreements I have with Saay7 and particularly the Kibrom Dafla Saga. I am quite sure Gheteb, M”B”S our resident EPLF historians and others will lock and load and direct the Eritrean unity forward focused Narrative Imperative. As will I.

    I will share my first hand observations of the ENASA, the ELF exodus, early Orthodox Church, community center and the group dynamics, including the EPLF loyalists of the early 80s.

    As well as the resurrected from dead Stuxent Union in 1987, SUNY Buffalo ESA, Gheteb and The Baily Papers etc…

    In 1978, Khartum Telata was Staffed by Semere RuEsom, Kibrom (?), B Charlie , Nurse Askalu, Aboy Adem, Fasil. and a Few Others.

    Fasil was the the first Cadre to organize and form with 17 Original Red Flowers, I probably could list. Amongst the Original Seventeen were nearly the dozen, including Aster Sium, Tsigereda Dabur, Gual Digee, Tedros, Rezene who returned to meda in order ti fortify Dejen after, the strategic withdrawal 1978from Keren, Dekemhare etc. And Robel Afewirki, Paulo Afewirki, me tSAtSE, Alenseged, Issac were amongst the original 17 that ended up in either USA or Europe. Martirs WeiniHareg and her brother Martyr Awet and Jemal were also among the First 17 in K Telata, who returned to Meds later. The Original 17 grew to nearly hundreds Red Flowers and into an accedemic school as well due to the refugees exodus caused by the withdrawal due to Soviet and Iron Curtain bolstering of Derg’s Military Power. And Legendary Abraham Afewirki, greats Mussie Berhe, Senait Abraham, TiEgsti K. “Oval”, were as original as the first 17 as they joined us perhaps only weeks since formation. We sent off with celebratory singing and dancing numerous times those who honored The Red Flower Motto: “We shall pick up the arms our fallen heroes.” And those who opted for the lands of the imperialist and Zionists, left quietly without fanfare.

    Semere RuEsom and Kibrom (?) Interchangeably were jailed by the Sudanese because a parent sued for the return of their Child that honored the Red Flowers Code/Motto.

    I will discuss the main cause of ENASA’S challenge to EPLF field leadership who refused to condemn The USSR’s for contributing Eritrean People’s misery, refugee exodus, withdrawal all the way to the Sudanese Border after standing within reach of total indepebdence. I will however point out that the Kober EPLF office in Khartum, was with as many frequent, if not more, from North America and Europe as our Red Fliwetrs. These ENASA(/EU) graduates vountarilly returned to fight and or serve in logistics, therbye strengthening and advancing EPLF’S strategies for the methodical
    ibetatation of their land and peaples. Testament to the Strength of the Then Younv and Student Organization as compared to the deliberately designed to be weaker now YPFDJ.

    Saay7 ‘s The Kibrom Dafla Amsterdam Saga reminded me if B. Charlie’s storming out from the offices, into the compound and out into the street as both Semere Ruesom, and Kubrom (?) the other two senior Cadres chased in hot pursuit pleading for B. Charlie to stay, but to no avail. EPLF Cadre B. Charlie, immediately after his return from his trip to Europe and or N.America, (And in fact it was N.A. because my copy of EPLF: KedaE Mesmer and a message from my late Aunt Abeba may have been delivered by Cadre B Charlie. And my 4th grade teacher ELF veteran Memhr tsige confiscated or permanently borrowed my copy of KedaE Mesmer. Memhr Tsige would later be on the sane flight to USA on October 24th,1981. I was scheduled to fly in February of 1981. However, the Red Flowet Motto delayed tSAtSE by Eight Month. The name Kibrom reminded me of a rather, a
    More elegantly well dressed than average and aleays well msnacured tall lanky EPLF Cadre of Khartum Telata. I always wondered of his and Fasil’s whereabouts. More than likely returned and martyred for Eritrea’s Abu Aashera Just Cause Ghedli Rebelion. When Tesfay Adi Gombolo confronted Cadre Kibrom, who his me in safe EPLF houses in Umdurman, BaHri, Kober and Gireff, fearing Aboy Tesfay “Gimbolo” who was an EPLF to the core with two or three of his Sudanese born children returned to meda, Cadre Kibrom gave me the Value if Education and our EPLF’s putting weight on ONE PEN OVER A THIUSAND AK47s. ….And So, This Challenge to YPFDJ of utilizing your Peb and Voice to effect positive and progressive change us also a direct reminder to the Senere Ruesoms and more fro.m the tSAtSE’s Pen to ask Hagis Kisha, Elias, and more Petros Solimon
    and THE STABD ON 17! NARRATIVE IMPERRATIVE is for the Hope that is YPFDJ with the Cadre Kibrom of Telata weight if a Thousand Ak47s. With out fear and of course the cautious designs the thug enforcers were weaving. The Kibrom Dafla character attacks and other dangers will be overcome by the Abu Ashera Papers. The Science is a win Win. I will say that the Eritrean Opposition is as equally weak than the YPFDJ by design also and have practiced practically the same as the PFDJs tactics against individuals.

    The Stand on 17 is the win win formula for All Eritreans and Ethiopians. And certainly will capture all. The YPFDJ lead by awate’s KindishiH Nitric us advised to bring forth their best pens and autonomous individually liberated minds in defense and the syrengthening of their own power.

    Make a Stand on 17!
    Abu AAshera Weapon X Evolution.

    tSAtSE
    2ueces

  • blink

    Saay
    Good luck with that, you have to at least speak with them and then tell your experience. I know three YPFDJ and if I meet them on Monday morning , I blame my work place because we drive in the same high way and meet at petrol station. They are simply arrogant and some times intimidating. I greet them just for the sake of humanity. They are far more educated than the new arrivals, they know the western world more but feel obligated to harass people just for saying justice .I am always shocked to see such people support the dictator , some times I blame myself too. Who is to blame for such dangerous virus apart from Yemane ? What do the families say ? That Somalia or Ethiopian opposition thing oww ,

    • Am Ne

      Selam Blink,

      me too ..i know two YPFDJ…i already gave up cos their brain is very poisoned…they adore DIA&Monkey very much

  • Am Ne

    Selam Saay,

    hope your Article open their eyes.

