The Death of Mihret Eyob as an Illustration

21 Apr 2017 Pencil Awate Team Comments (184)

The Eritrean tragedy is not obscure to anyone who follows current events; there is an international awareness about the thousands of prisoners of conscience in the country. And Eritreans know…

ERITAS: PFDJ Sues Veldhoven Mayor at the UN

17 Apr 2017 Kind Citizen Ghezae Hagos Berhe Comments (228)

The Eritrean government has announced that it has sent formal, ground-breaking legal memorandum to the Office of the Special Rapporteur, Ms. Shiela Keetartuh to be submitted to the UN Human…

Hitting the Enemy Where It Hurts the Most

15 Apr 2017 Articles Yohannes Zerai Comments (180)

An issue that often comes up in political discussions on Eritrea is whether political change in the country will be achieved through the efforts of domestic forces/elements or those of…

Eritrean Prisoners: Judge Mranet as a Sample

14 Apr 2017 Negarit Saleh "Gadi" Johar Comments (28)

The 14th of April is when the Prisoners’ Day is commemorated. It’s a day that Eritreans remember their prisoners to spread awareness of the plight of their loved ones, and…

Djibouti Accuses Eritrea at the Security Council

13 Apr 2017 Gedab News Gedab News Comments (11)

In a press release issued today April 13, Ambassador Mohamed Siad Doualeh, the permanent representative of Djibouti to the United Nations addressed the Security Council on the situation in Somalia. The…

Djibouti Accuses Eritrea at the Security Council

April 13, 2017 Comments (11)

Eritrean Dictator Uses the Netherlands as an Outpost

April 13, 2017 Comments (158)

Funeral Ceremony Held for Egyptian Terrorist Victims

April 10, 2017 Comments (11)

Ciham's Fifth Birthday Inside Isaias' Jail, More Arrests

April 03, 2017 Comments (162)

EASE Accuses The Eritrean Regime Of Displacing Afar People

March 21, 2017 Comments (228)

