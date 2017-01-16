16 Jan 2017 Tebeges Amanuel Hidrat Comments (2)
INTRODUCTION: In sociology and political studies, the term diversity describes differences by identifying features that includes ethnic classifications, ideological philosophies, religious beliefs, gender identity etc. And are measured by “diversity…
13 Jan 2017 Articles awatestaff Comments (10)
The Eritrean opposition has suffered another loss today: Dr. Habte Tesfamariam, one of the most prominent leaders of the Eritrean opposition, has died in Frankfurt, Germany. Dr. Habte had traveled to…
09 Jan 2017 Pointblank Ismail Omer-Ali Comments (282)
After living 25 plus years under a dictatorship, hope is one thing many Eritreans will find difficult to hang on to. The question in the title is therefore something that…
07 Jan 2017 Negarit Saleh "Gadi" Johar Comments (81)
If you think the title is blasphemous, not too fast. It is not, and I am hoping you would think beyond our habitual reaction to killing, our mechanical reaction of…
06 Jan 2017 Articles Abdalla Yousuf Comments (32)
For the benefit of those who may not know where Senafe is, here is an important synopsis relevant to this article. According to Wikipedia, Senafe is a “market town in…
Gedab News, Gedab News , 03 January, 2017, Comments (22)
On January 2, 2017, Isaias Afwerki, the Eritrean president, arrived in Abu Dhabi, and held a meeting with the Crown…
awatestaff, Articles , 02 January, 2017, Comments (16)
NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, December 30, 2016 Contact: Norai M. Ibrahim, Spokesperson and PR Officer Neberai Foundation, Hummed Neberai Scholarships (HNS) norai@neberai.com Mr. Sied Mohammed Ali…
Gedab News, Gedab News , 31 December, 2016, Comments (4)
Six days ago, Abdulrahman Al-Rashid, the previous editor of Alsharq Al-Awsat, who now maintains a column in the newspaper stated that…
Awate Team, Pencil , 28 December, 2016, Comments (362)
While the world community, as well as the people of the region were celebrating the birth of a new country…
Tesfabirhan Weldegabir Redie, Articles , 26 December, 2016, Comments (113)
The global mission of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is poverty reduction, fighting HIV/AIDS, promoting democratic governance, energy and…
25 Dec 2016 awatestaff Comments (101)
[Apologies: apparently the video that was linked to here seems to have been pirated. The full version is now not…