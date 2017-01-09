Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Is There a Silver Lining for Eritrea?

09 Jan 2017 Pointblank Ismail Omer-Ali Comments (24)

After living 25 plus years under a dictatorship, hope is one thing many Eritreans will find difficult to hang on to. The question in the title is therefore something that…

God Doesn’t Kill, The PFDJ Does

07 Jan 2017 Negarit Saleh "Gadi" Johar Comments (55)

If you think the title is blasphemous, not too fast. It is not, and I am hoping you would think beyond our habitual reaction to killing, our mechanical reaction of…

The Art of Dialogue in Tigrinya Language

06 Jan 2017 Articles Abdalla Yousuf Comments (32)

For the benefit of those who may not know where Senafe is, here is an important synopsis relevant to this article. According to Wikipedia, Senafe is a “market town in…

Ghost Entourage Accompanies Isaias Afwerki to Abu Dhabi

03 Jan 2017 Gedab News Gedab News Comments (22)

On January 2, 2017, Isaias Afwerki, the Eritrean president, arrived in Abu Dhabi, and held a meeting with the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin…

Mr. Sied Mohammed Ali Awarded the 2016 Hummed Neberai Scholarship

02 Jan 2017 Articles awatestaff Comments (16)

NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, December 30, 2016 Contact: Norai M. Ibrahim, Spokesperson and PR Officer Neberai Foundation, Hummed Neberai Scholarships (HNS) norai@neberai.com Mr. Sied Mohammed Ali Awarded the 2016 Hummed Neberai Scholarship The Neberai Foundation, administrator of…

