In December of 2010, Bouazizi, a frustrated Tunisian street vendor, set himself ablaze and soon died of his injuries. The immolation effectively depleted the tolerance capital of Tunisians and they toppled the 23-year dictatorship of Zen Al Abideen bin Ali. However, not many realized that the Tunisian uprising was the eye of the storm that would engulf all countries across the Middle East.

In February 2011, the popular uprising spread to Egypt and resulted in the overthrow of the 30-year dictatorship of Husni Mubarek. Spontaneous protests followed in many other countries and the spark ignited by Buazizi unraveled the many troubles of the region. That flame resulted in the current scenes of wreckage and chaos that is prevalent in the Middle East, from Libya, to Syria, to Yemen while the always present Palestine crisis has been put on the back-burner.

The countries of the Middle East and adjacent regions are no more what they used to be before the eve of 2011. Since then, many wars were ignited, hundreds of thousands of people were driven out of their destroyed homes, and the region is now littered with remains of body parts, of properties, and of shattered dreams that are moistened with blood, sweat, and tears. Meanwhile, the usual political manuals that were devised by European powers—particularly by Field Marshal Kitchner and Winston Churchill—for dealing with the Middle East, to distribute the territories of the Ottoman empire during WW1, are being dusted to be used again.

Incidentally, the only difference is that today Iran is a major player, with its fingerprints all over the region, unlike during WW1 when it hardly had any political significance except for its territories which the Russians and the British were conspiring to covet, and the “British India” government was a major “stakeholder”.

The current Middle Eastern alignments, realignments, and political joggling and jockeying have reached the Horn of Africa; every country in the region is exerting efforts to have a seat at the poker table. Naturally, some hold winning cards with Aces, while others are simply poised to lose with a small chance of winning. They are depending on luck, true to the tenets of gambling. However, as in any poker game, those with bottomless pockets can outlast the humble pocketed, even if they gamble with the lives of their people and the future of their country worth.

The Yemeni crisis has pulled the countries of the Horn of Africa like a ruthless magnet. Likewise, the major players of the Middle East are in turn pulled by the Syrian magnet. The merciless Russian big stick that lately showed its cruelty in Aleppo and proved its recklessness, has frustrated many governments and resulted in the nervous diplomacy that is going on.

Focusing on the Western coast of the Red Sea brings us to Eritrea, a country that straddles the Sudan to the West, Ethiopia to the South, and Djibouti to the East. The circle is enlarged to include other countries: Uganda, a Nile Basin country, Somalia, which is too close to ignore, and Egypt which sits on the mouth of the Nile which remained a source of anxiety and tension for more than a century, particularly between Egypt and Ethiopia.

In Ethiopia, the vision of the late Meles Zenawi to harness the Nile waters and transform Ethiopia into a major power producing country is being impressively realized. Recently Ethiopia inaugurated Gibe 3, one of the few biggest dams in Africa, which will double Ethiopia’s current power production, while the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that was wished dead on arrival, particularly by partisan Egyptian agitators, is only 30% away from completion.

The current Nile craze started with the toppling of the 30-year dictatorship of Mubarek and the election of Mohammed Mursi representing the Muslim Brotherhood (MB). Roughly a year later, Field Marshal Abdulfattah AlSisi toppled Mursi who had appointed him chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces. Since then, Egypt is going through a perpetual internal conflict. Mursi’s party, the MB, didn’t accept AlSisi as president, though he legitimized his presidency by an election after toppling the elected president. Other sectors of the Egyptian people who accused the MB of transgressions, and felt excluded and mistreated, particularly Egyptian Christians, liberals, and unaffiliated, threw all their weight behind AlSisi. Egyptians, mainly MB partisan cadres, are still using the Nile as an agitation card, and that seems to have forced AlSisi to rethink his Nile politics to ease the emotional public pressure.

In an interview with MBC Television in 2013, Yeweri Museveni, Uganda’s president (30 years in power), said, “I told the current president [Mursi], there was no Pharaoh, Turks, or the family of Mohammed Ali [Egyptian rulers] who ever visited the source of the Nile.”

On December 16, Egypt’s AlSisi finally made a one day visit to Uganda, the first by an Egyptian ruler since the time of the last Egyptian Pharaoh who ruled 4000 years ago. However, on the same day Ahmed AlKhatib, the Saudi king’s special adviser was visiting Ethiopia and made an unannounced visit to the GERD. Any of the two visits could have been a reaction to the other. In the end, the political rift between the two countries is not expected to be resolved anytime soon—the conflict first surfaced over difference on policies regarding Syria, then a scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia by the Egyptian prime minister in February was cancelled, that was followed in the same month by Saudi Arabia cancelling a planned investment in Egypt worth around $8 billion. The agreement included a five-year supply of oil to Egypt.

Saudi Arabia is heavily invested in two countries: Syria and Yemen. While the Yemeni conflict has pulled in both Sudan and Eritrea to varying degrees, the UAE is attempting to stretch its muscles in the region—according to unconfirmed reports—and it has established its presence in Assab, an Eritrean Red Sea port opposite to the Yemeni coast, and a stone throw away from Djibouti, the hub of international military bases. That, in addition to Iran’s real and perceived expansionist plans, has made the Gulf Arab countries nervous to secure their interests around Bab ElMendeb, the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The Gulf Arabs had their differences over the years: Saudi Arabia and Qatar had a border issue, Qatar and Bahrain had a similar conflict over the Devil Islands that lay between the two countries, UAE has a major difference with Iran over the Abu Musa Islands. Only Kuwait is excepted from land disputes with its Gulf neighbors. However, they all know their interest is intertwined and they come together for the sake of self-preservation, in a fold led by the elder brother, Saudi Arabia. That is why the Gulf Arab countries are aligned behind Saudi Arabia in Yemen, in varying degrees—as far as they are concerned, the Yemeni conflict is essentially an existential conflict for all of them: it’s about stopping the expansion of the influence of Iran, their mortal enemy.

However, Sudan and Eritrea could only be involved in Yemen for the sake of financial rewards.Since the Nile straddles Sudan, its involvement is also motivated by existential reasons, while Eritrea has no significant Nile influence, but under Isaias Afwerki (25 year dictatorship) it can play a destructive role in the security arrangements of the region and would certainly be taken into consideration. Nevertheless, the above-mentioned countries are very concerned, their politics will depend on economic opportunities, safeguarding their investments, and the Nile waters—it boils down to the Nile, even as it evaporates. Around 80% of the Nile flows out of Ethiopia while the rest is from other countries such as Uganda.

In 2013, Saudi Arabia started in good terms with AlSisi, but recently their relations soured over Syria when AlSisi sided with the Russians. In addition, Egyptian sources claim that a recent deal between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti has further soured the Saudi-Egyptian relations, and that Egypt feels the deal was concluded behind its back when it should have been informed. Thus, as a counter-reaction, AlSisi invited Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, who visited Cairo on November 28. Also, by the time this is published, the Qatari foreign minister should have arrived in Ethiopia for an official visit.

It is not a coincidence that, between October 14 and December 1st, the UAE received Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea (Oct. 14), followed by Omar AlBashir of Sudan (Nov.26) followed by Abdulfatah AlSisi of Egypt and Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia (Dec, 1). Since summer, officials in Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Egypt have been busy receiving heads of states and diplomats, and observers indicate that “the busy shuttling is expected to manifest itself in new alliances and probably new rifts.”

Qatar which has been supporting Isaias (25 years in power) of Eritrea seems to be having a second thought about its regional relations and has established a fast-growing relation with Ethiopia. Saudi Arabia has committed itself to considerable investment and is studying to have a stake in the Ethiopian economy, in agriculture and energy, particularly in the distribution of power and renewable energy projects. Djibouti is afloat because it managed to secure lucrative investments and to host almost all major military powers of the world. In addition, it has long replaced Assab port, Eritrea, as a major outlet for Ethiopian businesses and is successfully serving the Ethiopian economy and its 100 million strong population, by expanding its port facilities with specialized berths. Lastly, Sudan’s AlBashir (27 years in power) has perfected the skill of rope walking and is navigating the situation confidently, he managed to have balanced relations with Ethiopia, Egypt, and the Arab Gulf countries. And you do not need more information to determine who the biggest loser in the region is—it’s Eritrea as a result of its regime’s abysmal internal and external policies.

What happened to the Arab spring?

It turned out it is replaced by a gloomy Arab winter. In a recent interview with the Huffington Post, Wael Ghonim, the google computer engineer who launched the Egyptian facebook page that inspired the “Arab Spring” said, that social media is making people less keen on conversations and “more keen to broadcast opinions that mainly appeal to those who agree with them.” He adds, “Part of the Internet is being held captive by the less noble aspects of our human behavior. Today’s social media currency is likes, shares and retweets.”

Now post Bouazizi and post Wael Ghonim’s facebook revolution, most of the countries are bleeding, and are ravaged, and burdened by raging conflicts and human rights violations, and by tyrants who seem to be entrenched to stay forever. The miseries don’t seem to have an end. While some leaders are still playing brinkmanship with the fate of their people, others are tweaking their policies to benefit from the fast-paced regional developments. But this time, the wave that is hitting the shores of the region is not an experiment like the facbook inspired revolutions of 2011. The incidents of this month alone tells the future of the region: two suicide bombings killed about 100 people in Aden; another one killed close to 50 people in Istanbul; tens of thousands of civilians are being mercilessly bombed in Aleppo; and yesterday, as if adding the last straw to the load of the region, the Russian ambassador to Turkey was killed in Ankara.

It doesn’t look like 2011 at all, but more like the first weeks of WW1, when British and French ships attacked Turkey at the Dardanelles to dismember the Ottoman territories. This time, the dark clouds are looming over the region from the Dardanelles, the narrow waterway that separates Asia from Europe, to Bab ElMendeb, the narrow gateway that separates the Red Sea from the Indian Ocean.

Correction: the number of people killed in Istanbul were wrongly reported as close to 200.
  • Michael Tesfamariam

    Dear all, the tragedy of our region (the Horn of Africa), mostly driven by extreme poverty and complete absence of rule of law, is now being abused and manipulated by the two cancerous Gulf states, namely Qatar and Saudi. These two countries did everything they could with their power and money to murder anyone who doesn’t agree with their wicked ideology. Now, with help of our hungry dictators, these Arab despots are desperate to inject their poisonous ideology to turn the people of Habesha murder each other. They are determined to eliminate the peace loving and hard working Habesha societies of the region through the means of violence and terrorism. Both,Muslim and Christians of the region have proven to themselves and to the world that they can live together in peace and harmony, and we don’t need any economic or religious investment from these particular Arab nations. It must be resisted!

    • Burhan Ali

      Selamat Michael,

      I would agree with you that influence of these two countries (as you accurately described S. Arabia and Qater and I would add the Emirates to them) on either Ethiopia or Eritrea must be resisted, but I would disagree on calling the two countries’ societies as Habesha societis. Ethiopia and Eritrea are not Habesha only, Eritrea is more than Habesha and the same goes for Ethiopia. Habesha is only part of a different whole!

      • Michael Tesfamariam

        Selamat brother Burhan,
        Indeed, the Emirates should also be part of the project of destabilisation and violence too, although the Saudi and Qatari have always been in the forefront in instigating financing so many extremists and tyrants throughout Africa & Middle East for so many years.
        With regard to my reference to Habesha societies, well, you might be right, i can’t argue with you given the fact that my knowledge on this subject is quite limited, but I didn’t meant to exclude some segment of the society that do do not seem to fit to that category. I should rather use inclusive terms such as Ethiopians and Eritreans to include all tribes & ethnic groups. I thank you though, for the correction.

  • blink

    Dear readers
    Is this an exercise of regional politics or just to state Ethiopia has 100 million people plus strong ? we all know the dictator can change direction in a matter of seconds , we all know also these so called 100 million strong population are divided more than any time in Ethiopian history , Even though awate.com could write about the emergency yet it jumps and walps all over the region with little evidence of every point , and this is waw , simply waw .

  • said

    Greeting,
    Thank you and great article.
    Matter of Survival, NOW, for the Arabs to FAST Get Their Act Together
    The Fun is over and the none-sense Arab squabbling and senseless wasteful destructive internecine fraternal wars are no more a luxury they can anymore afford with the banging on their very doors as the Arabs’ future, all without distinction, is critically hanging in the balance.

    With Donald Trump moving fast to implement his campaign promises to support Israel’s unbridled colonialist policies with the nomination to the post of American Ambassador to Israel of an ardent right wing Zionist Hebrew speaking long time campaign advisor attorney David Freedman, Donald Trump is squarely poking his fingers in the eyes of the Arabs, All the Arabs: Conservatives and liberals; American allies and anti-American Arab nationalists. Thus, Trump’s naked message to the Arabs, All the Arabs, carrying ne weight to any Arab, that: “All the Arabs can go to Hell.”

    For once thought the man, Trump, would pursue a different none interventionist policies, refraining from plotting and conspiring against other nations, however, Donald Trump with a new declaration two days ago of the need to creating so-called “Safe Zones” Assad regime is very cruel and dictator might be good Safe Zones in Syria is or might undermining the Sovereignty and Unity of Syria and is following on the blueprints of his predecessor neoconservatives to fragmenting and the dividing into Botswanas of the Arab countries of the Middle East.
    The Arabs cannot afford to taking all is keep lying on their backs as the Arabs’ very existence and future of the Arab countries; regardless of political system and political orientation, are squarely in the balance with a Donald Trump Administration out to finish what the neoconservatives started more than a decade ago of Bernard Lewis’ new era of “Constructive Chaos” ravaging the Arab world. .

    As elaborated in the attached article, the Arabs need, a priori and without the slightest hesitation to immediately embark on the following urgent initiatives to try safe the day:

    1) Put an immediate stop and end to all the enraging senseless all-destructive wasteful internecine fraternal wars in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya.

    2) Mobilize Arab resources to reconstruct what the senseless internecine wars destroyed.

    3) Reconcile relations and start meaningful dialogues with neighboring Iran to defuse tensions, build the bridges of mutual trust, the promotion of political stability, peace and prosperity in the Gulf region.

    4) Resetting Arab priorities emphasizing the enhancement of Arab Solidarity in view of the storming existential challenges facing the Arab world with the advent of a new American Administration pent on hostile confrontational policies that are xenophobic, racist and are openly anti-Arab.

    5) The Arabs need to re-orient their economic, security, cultural and strategic relations towards the rising powers of China, India in Eastern Asia beside improving and forging closer relations with the Russian Federation. Historically, these countries never entertained hegemonic ambitions; neither had they had strings attached in their economic and political relations that hinged always on fair win-win dealings with the other countries of the world.

    6) The Palestinians under Israeli occupation need to mobilize to resist the Israeli colonialist occupation to create noise so that the world awakens to their decades-long worsening plight. The Palestinian Authority needs to hand over the keys, admit total failure, all this as the so-called Oslo Peace proved fictitious, a ploy, a farce camouflage permitting Israel to carry on with its systematic colonization plans unfettered and unabated.

    It is near past the 11th hour for the Arabs to act in the interest of self-preservation as sovereign political entities, a common culture and the very existence of the Arabs as people and as a nation. Exceptional times require exceptional measures.

  • Dear All,

    Egypt wants the waters of the nile,
    Saudi Arabia as the guardian of islam is interested in the muslims of the region, and she sees sudan and ethiopia as her agricultural backyard,
    the small Gulf States do not want to see Iran in Sudan and Eritrea so that they would not be able to influence the situation in Yemen,
    and Western Powers want to make sure that there will always be an open water way from europe to the east, and from the horn they can also control the middle east and the persian gulf.

    Now, what is there for the small players, Ethiopia and Eritrea? The game seems as if it is being played on their backs and that of other countries of the region. How important is the economic advantage to both country and how much dangerous will it be to their sovereignty and independence?
    Please, have your say.

    • Saleh Johar

      Hi Horizon,
      For a moment, distance yourself from seeing the developments with a religious prizm. I know that has been the lazy explanation OC everything that happens in our region, particularly in Abyssinia. It is also the readily available explanation of Muzungus and layman because it provides and easy explanation. For example, is Amoudii’s investment driven by the fact that he is ethiopian or Saudi, or Muslim, or a businessman? The lazy would use all depending on what they are arguing about. But the learned should know better. It’s Globalization, and religion is just another tool used to advance tactical objectives. If not that, we cannot explain why the Saudis Egyptians qataris and turkey would have difference if the main factor was Islam because you know what their religion is. But most people in our region want to play in the global market but still insist on locking themselves in a perceived religious purity. It will not happen unless a country chooses to be a hermit land.

      • Dear SJG,

        I can try to see outside of the religious prism, the problem is that religion crops up whenever the KSA deals with countries of the region. That was what happened in the 1990s when we saw religious extremism, where such things were unknown in ethiopia, and I doubt that its policy has changed.
        I think that al amoudi as an individual businessman represents himself and not the saudi government or his religion. It is different as much as the saudi government is concerned, where religion and the state are intertwined, and religion plays a pivotal role in the internal and external policies of the state. If it is pure neoliberal globalization that drives the saudi arabian external policy, so much the better, but I do not think that religion is out of the equation, and of course, I do not say that it is the main factor.
        Fortunately, state and religion were separated in 1974 in ethiopia and both main religions are independent and equal and they do not meddle in government. Ethiopia took the leap forward four decades ago.
        Therefore, it is not that we are looking for a lazy explanation, simply that the elephant in the room cannot be easily missed, and the KSA cannot see outside of the religious prism.

        • Lamek

          Horizon, it is great to see that at least someone is not losing his guard. Religion doesn’t have any borders that is why you see so many Muslim Eritreans going way out of their way defending their Muslim brethren in the whole wide world. A non-muslim Eritrean is not worth anything. But the foolish highlanders have yet to learn anything. They are being wiped out and replaced by Sudanese Beja’s but it is immaterial to them. They will appease forever and watch their people perish one by one.

          • sara

            Lamek,
            Where did you pick that eritrean highlanders are only Christians?

          • Peace!

            Selam Lamek,
            Why don’t you move to UK and help your bigot cousin Tesfatsion? It would be an opportunity to let your hate out and see how far it goes before it kills you.
            Peace

        • Saleh Johar

          Hi Horizon,

          If you want further proof to my allegation, just read Lamek’s comment. He accuses Saudi Arabia of being only obsessed with Muslims and nothing else (you had a tint of that in your comments as well).

          I am not defending any of Saudi Arabia strains of Islam, or regional religious extremism whih by the way, are shared by all. For instance, it is lost on Lamek that the first (read the FIRST and MAIN) victims of Islamic extremism are Muslims—that is if one is not last to refer to statistics and genuine references. But according to Lamek, the lives of ten Christians killed by ISIS seem to weigh more than that of thousands of Muslims who are killed by extremist Muslims, their towns razed and entire populations uprooted. Their moral outrage is selective, worse than the Muslim extremists they criticize like parrots. That is a true example of extremism. Though it is not yet given an exotic, marketable label, it doesn’t fare any better than ISIS. But Christian extremists like Lamek, and his bigoted legacy, are having a free ride—victimizing entire (and already victimized) sections of your people doesn’t make you a progressive, liberal, just, and rational person. My assertion is (and in fact I can defend it until kingdom come), Muslims are the primary (by far, and far, and far) victims of Islamic extremism. Lamek cannot name any Muslim transgression on Christians in the region, not even one incident, unless he reverses 500 years to invoke the readymade “Ahmad Gragn” convoluted myth–and that is something I can also debate to smithereens. And if someone thinks that Eritrean and Ethiopian, or any other nationality of Muslims benefitted from Muslim extremism, they must run to the nearest shrink, or mental hospital—or a veterinary clinic if human clinics fail because so far, there is no cure for extremism and fanaticism.

          The above is not necessarily for you, but for anyone interested in the general topic. Coming to your serious note, I was commenting within context, about the Saudi Ethiopian relation and the political alignments of the entire region. In that, I am arguing that religion is not a main factor, and all is driven by geopolitics–in this case, Syria (pipeline, energy supply, and coffers of the invested countries) and the Nile.

          I just do not see mixing all the points you brought to the topic explains anything, I return it to the common psyche of the Abyssinians who lived (some still live) under mental siege of such scarecrows, that are mostly of their own creation. Indeed, there are Saudis and non-Saudis, Christians and Muslims, who have a mission to spread their religion–they are all driven by the expected benefit of rewards in the afterlife. That motivation will always be there as it has been since religions started to occupy the human imagination. I am just objecting to the “lazy explanations” that people take refuge in whenever they cannot explain developments. I understand (though I despise it) when the Muzungus visit our region for a couple of days and invoke what they were told by the media, and pretending to be experts and knowledgeable, since they cannot understand or learn the cultures, history, and social intricacies of our region, they use the template of religious explanations. That, for someone from the region, I find lazy. I am not saying you are lazy, but I expect you to be more inquisitive in finding more palatable explanation. Such pronouncements are better left to the Lameks of the region:-)

          Finally, there is this notion that the Saudis in particular, and Muslims in general, are there to spread Islam. Since this perception has been entrenched in the minds for centuries, let’s see it critically. How many Christians were converted by Muslims? Now let’ see the other side of the coin, how many Tewahdo Christians were converted by other Christians to abandon their creed and adopt the creed of charismatic churches? Just how many people were converted in the last 20 years? Therefore, since many like Lamek assume that proselytizing is going on unabated, what does the reality tell us? What is there to prove of this Muslim scare that has been peddled to the unassuming since centuries ago? Is that assertion true at all and can it be defended?
          See, such serious investigation and critical thinking is what I had in mind when I replied to you. Therefore, I believe that we can help if we work hard to free ourselves by jumping out of the claustrophobic mold of easy answers. The rest will be completed by Lamek 🙂

        • Peace!

          Selam Horizon,
          I hope you are taking a note and learn something positive, my friend. You really need a lens that help you view things with both eyes. It is very simple you have neighbors and learn how to leave with them. Ethiopia belongs to forty million musllims too, please stop embaressing yourself.
          Peace!

          • Hi Peace,
            What are you really trying to say? Can you tell me where and when I denied that ethiopia belongs to muslims as well, who constitute about 34% of the ethiopian population. It is for you to learn that they are equal players with christians in the economy, politics and government, not only in words but in reality. Moreover, we have no problem with our neighbors, provided they come as good neighbors and not with their baggages, which we never asked for. If ethiopian christians and muslims have managed to live in peace and friendship for centuries, they do not allow wahabism to disturb the calm waters of their peaceful coexistence. It is as simple as that. Open your eyes and try to see the tragedy in yemen. It is the result of i am the owner of the only truth and trying to implement it with sword and fire, which has already cost the life of more than 6000 innocent civilians.

          • Saleh Johar

            Horizon,

            Wrong again, the war in Yemen is not about religion. In the sixties, Yemenis fought fierce battles against Egyptians, then they fought among themselves i a brutal civil war between North and South. Then Saudis fought with the USA (Christians?) against Iraq (Muslims?). Now the Saudis are fighting in Yemen against Muslims against Muslims–the real war is between Iran and Saudi Arabia. If you apply Islam in the current war between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, be consistent and apply it to the wars I listed–then see if your “it is religion” argument holds water.

          • Dear SJG,
            So, you say that the war is not about religious thinking unique to the one and the other, between the interpretation of islam, between sunni muslims and shias, and the conflict between the ksa and the gulf states and iran is not the outcome of this controversies, but may be due to ethnic differences. Can you separate sunni islamic viewpoint from shia, or are they the same? I can only ask, because I cannot answer. Muslim tribes and states fought among themselves for the sake of influence, hegemony, land, economic gains, political ideological differences, etc. So did christians and christian countries from times immemorable. There were different alliance one way or the other. If religion could have brought peace among its own people, it could have been wonderful, but it did not. Therefore, the heart of the matter, I think, is that it started as the difference in their viewpoint about religion, Islam, and conflict for the sake of regional hegemony and influence came with time.

          • Peace!

            Selam Horizon,

            I was simply trying to point out your nonsense fear of muslims for no apparent reason. TPLF is slaughtering your own people ( if you consider Oromos your people) and persecuting tens of thousands of ethiopian activists, journalists, and muslim scholars in countless jails, and here you are lecturing about the tragedy in Yemen. Whats amazes me is that you and your likes never said a word when evangelical leaders visited Ethiopia and promised to build hundredes of churches or when jews leaders visited, never questioned Israel’s war crimes against plalestinian women and children. But when it comes to Arabs, it is all about expansion of Islam as if they represent the 1.6 billion muslims around the world. Arab governments do not represent Islam they are the same war criminals as ones commiting atrocities in Iraq, Syria, Libya.. so is the puppet TPLF invading somalia and killing thousands women and children. So chill out exteimisim is in every religion and it is all for political purpose. All religions have been living in peace for thousands years and nothing has. hanged ever since.

            Peace!

    • kazanchis

      Hey Horizon,

      I don’t think there will be a risk of losing “independence” in here. Ethiopia have managed to make the the renaissance dam (GERD) a feit accompli and it will be hard to reverse it. Most of the civil work is almost near to completion, the electro-mechanical works are in progress. The dam will start generating electricity in one year time with one or two turbines.

      Ethiopia is dictating the game in Nile waters. In history, Ethiopia has been subjected for Egypt’s cynical tactics and destabilization activities. It appears now that time has gone and Ethiopia delivered one of world’s giant dam in the Nile. So in these game Ethiopia is clearly the winner. The smart move would be for Egypt to negotiate in how many years the dam reservoir should be filled, with no major impact to downstream Egypt.

      Eritrea with sane mentality you would assume that it could be beneficiary of the dam as the nation is also an energy thirsty, but so far Eritrea hasn’t been played any active role yet that could be felt in Ethiopian side. So I expect Eritrea to be less affected by the dam or the geo-politics of Nile.

      • Nitricc

        Hi Kazanchis; what if Egypt decided to send few F-18 and more appropriately Dassault Mirage-2000 and turn your dam in to ashes when GERD is 98% completed? then what? I know No Ethiopian leader will entertain this possibility but you may tell me what your Ethiopia response will be. Just remember you couldn’t even fight and win Alshebab; so be realistic.

        • Amde

          Selam Nitricc,

          For a military man, you dont seem so smart.

          Have you seen any recent photos of the Dam? It would have to be dozens if not hundreds of sorties to “turn the dam into ashes” even with your beloved Mirage. The dam is designed to be structurally robust enough to hold back a volume of water that is going to be the largest lake in the country. Hidasse lake will hold more water than Lake Tana. The only reason it may not be larger than Lake Tana is that the water is going to be held back in a deeper valley than Lake Tana’s.

          Once the dam fills, because of the sheer volume of water held back, such an act also becomes an immediate attack on downsteam Sudanese population and economic centers perhaps even all the way to Khartoum.

          If attempted before the dam fills, the only thing such an operation will do is delay the project, but by then Egypt would have become an international outlaw.

          There may be legal pathways that DisDonc alluded to that Egypt may fall back on, even though I am not convinced of its potency.

          To stop the project it will take a change in the Ethiopian political will. Or a catastrophic change in the Ethiopian state’s economic fortunes. Neither are likely in the short term, and if it does happen, the project will simply be completed by another government sometime down (let’s say 20 years) the road. Such a government will undoubtedly have a more robust Ethiopian technical expertise. Also, the relative burden on the Ethiopian economy and state to finish the project will be significantly less. And also by then, the French will clamor Ethiopia to buy Mirage 2020 to defend it against Egyptian Mirage 2000s.

          GERD is done. Egypt will find its tongue and try talking. They will break the ice by joking about how much of a doofus Isayas is.

          Amde

          • Nitricc

            Hey Amde; Well, At least you took a shot at it. I am just surprised why people didn’t talk about the very possible scenario. For starters; I think you are a little behind on your understanding of the new generation choice of weapons. Probably you are thinking the old scud-missiles and the types of old armaments. It won’t take more than three the new arsenal to take the GERD completely
            out of service. If the Egyptians possess the exact weaponry I am talking about, that is.
            I mean, the problem for Egypt is deeper than it appears. Even if there is no water reduction and they worked it out with Ethiopia; for Egypt, the water that will flows after the dam is filled is a dead-water. All the micronutrients that flow with the water to keep Sudan and Egypt alive agriculturally will be suspended deep in the bottom of the dam. I.e. The water that flows there after is useless for any kind of agriculture. If I was the leader of Egypt I have one and the only choice; I am sending the whole squadrons taking it out the dam. At the same point if I was the leader of Ethiopia, I will build not one but three GERD’s right after anther on the path of Abay, unless the Egyptians compensate me with the exact benefits what I would get from building the dam. I think there is a reason why Gibe111 is financed over 60% of the expenses yet GERD is none, who wants to put their money for something that will be demolished at its near completion? The way I see it, Eygpt has no choice but to go all out and destroy the dam. They rather deal with consequences than dying slowly. One thing is sure, Ethiopian Air force is dead for good and Egypt has no fear for any payback from Ethiopian Air force.

          • ali

            Dear Nitric,
            Egypt doesn’t have any military jets that can fly from egypt all the way to western ethiopia. even ur beloved F18 doesn’t have the capability to travel more than 2000kms from the southern tip of egypt, in case it has an air base there, to western ethiopia. The only way egypt can utilize its air capabilities is, if it can use air bases in either sudan or eritrea. are these countries willing to call for a full scale war against ethiopia just to serve the interests of egypt? I doubt it! but it is not entirely impossible scenario but they only have a year or so to call for that becase after that it will be too late. by then the dam would start filling and two out of the 16 turbines are operational. bombing the dam a year from now means declaring a sucide mission on Kahrtum as it means flooding karthum to complete annihilation. but the case of egyptian jets flying form egypt to ethiopia is no less than a fiction. they simply don’t have the capacity.

          • Amde

            Nitricc,

            Your comment reminds me of the saying “for a hammer every problem is a nail”.

            I would argue, with respect to GERD, Egypt’s problems are (in order of importance):

            1) Perception of the Egyptian street that the water issue is a zero sum existential issue rather than a manageable technical problem (this has tied Egyptian leaders hands so they don’t appear weak/defeatist on the issue);

            2) Strategic break with Sudan on the Nile.. Sudan benefits by far from the GERD which has the possibility to transform Sudan into an agriculture powerhouse as the long dreamed breadbasket of the middle east. A controlled Blue Nile gives Sudan the ability to draw and use the water at will.

            3) Ethiopia’s filling of GERD is a temporary problem. The GERD won’t allow Ethiopia to use it for irrigation or anything that reduces flow.

            Which of these problems can be solved by bombing?

            Egypt can blame the Aswan Dam for losing its micronutrients. Actually the best outcome for Egypt is to dismantle Aswan. The amount of evaporative loss of water they would prevent is phenomenal. They don’t really make meaningfully much electricity from it anyway.

            I don’t think you get the size of the dam. Don’t think of it as a bunker. Think of it as a mountain, with steel reinforcements throughout.

            Now, if there are ordnances that can destroy a mountain in just a couple of passes, it would be the type that the nations that have them would not be too happy to hand over to a shaky government like Egypt’s. If such an ordnance is used, it would be pretty evident whose it is, so such a nation would have to be such a slave to Egyptian interests they would rather lose much political and diplomatic face than have Egypt reconsider its petulant childish act. And it is possible you can count in one hand those who would have the means. Start with the Security Council permanent members: which of them is willing to be accused of participating in an attack on a peaceful civilian project in one of the world’s poorest countries just so Egypt can stay childish?

            And lastly, I don’t think you really appreciate just how much Sudan is a beneficiary of GERD. Moneywise, it is in the billions. With oil in the doldrums, GERD allows Sudan to fulfill its promise of being the breadbasket of the middle east. Destroying the dam before filling it is destroying that prospect. Destroying the dam after filling is worse.. On this dam, Ethiopia and Sudan are joined at the hip.

            Saudi visit to the GERD signifies the opportunity for Gulf money to invest in Sudan’s agriculture because of GERD. That is much more enticing in the long term than the current kerfuffle around Yemen.

            The military option as a realistic tool to stop this project is closed. End of story.

            Amde

        • Saleh Johar

          Hi Nitricc,

          I am wondering if you are in the army 🙂 What happened?

          F18, Mirage or a flying camel don’t destroy anything on their own own–it is the type of ordinance (the rockets in your case) that matters. If you think Egyptians have the necessary ordinances (regardless of international laws, political repercussions, etc) they can load it on a single engine crop spraying airplane and deliver it. So, Dassault or no Dassault, the carrier is immaterial, any airplane that can avoid detection by the radars can do it. I am commenting because you see to think Dassault is the only solution.

          Having said that, your imagination is fantastic but it is just a fantastic imagination, nothing more.

          • Nitricc

            Hey SG: there is no political repercussions or any international laws that will matter when 90 million people’s life is at stake. besides why do you think Egypt bought all kinds of Mistral-ships from France and the two U -209 submarines from Germany not to mention what they are ammessing from Russia. They have technology to send any fighter jet undetected; they mean business while the Ethiopians are worrying about Eritrea.

          • Saleh Johar

            Nitric,
            are you serious, all those who amass weapons must use it? Have they been using it? But if you say so, you are the military expert. Any advise for the Ethiopians how to build air shelters?

          • Nitricc

            Hey SG: i deed read few catalogues lol! seriously though; If i was Ethiopian leader or advisor to the clueless Ethiopian prime minister; I will do or advice to stop going forward the building of GERD. simply put, you can’t build something you can’t protect. Weyane have done some good thing for Ethiopia but one of the crime they have committed is destroying the great Ethiopian air force. The weyan thought they can built their own Air-force like they did with army but air force is something different animal. it takes years if not decades to build effective air force, very expensive and very detailed process. therefore; Ethiopians need to chill and build their air force like once it was and then finish the project of the dam. right now, if the egyptians to do something which they will, it will have national effect, it will destroy every Ethiopian moral. so, in conclusion, solve your problem with Eritrea; solve your internal problems and go get what is yours, Abay. right now, stop the project, again you don’t build what you can not defend and protect.

          • kazanchis

            Stop building the dam? Lol now I get it you’re being a troll. Wait and see when Ethiopia stops it, destroying isn’t technically possible. Even if they could that would mean Khartoum would be literally washed away by enormous flood. But you won’t get it, you’re a military man. 😀

          • Abi

            Hi Militia Wetader Netrake
            I never expect something better from a person who lives off of leaves.
            ወንድ ልጅ ታሞ እንጂ ፈርቶ ኣይሞትም
            Btw, you are showing all your canines. (All 32 of them)
            Thanks for welcoming Ras Abi.

        • kazanchis

          Hello Niticc,

          Well well… you came up with military terms which I’m completely have no clue about. A guy from heart of Addis hardly understands such things. 🙂 But, I wonder what sort of military capabilities Egypt actually have in its disposal to smash an ICC roller-compacted concrete of such size (175m high and 1,800m long), I really doubt that case would work. I suspect that’s why Egypt is murmuring much, if it was that simple then bingo. They don’t have to engage in bilateral discussions and so on.

          Concerning Shabab, Ethiopia as far as I know has no significant threat from Shabab or whoever, our borders are secured so the target was ensuring security and that box is ticked. 😉 Bring more intellectual debates so that we all could learn, Awate.com is by far the best in such, Kudos!!!

          Regards!

  • abysinay

    thanks Dear AT

    ……..The Gulf Arabs had their differences over the years: Saudi Arabia and Qatar had a border issue, Qatar and Bahrain had a similar conflict over the Devil Islands that lay between the two countries, UAE has a major difference with Iran over the Abu Musa Islands……………shaebya should learn something from this and settle down Eritrea’s issue with its neighbors i.e..Ethiopia,Djibouti,Yemen and Sudan …….should play the win win game.

  • Abraham H.

    Greetings AT, thanks for this eye opening summary on the ongoing events in our region. Also congratulations to Ethiopia on achieving yet another milestone-the Gibe3 Dam. There is no doubt that Ethiopia is on its way to becoming the powerhouse of our region and beyond in near future. What is needed is to couple these huge infrastructure undertakings with more fairer sharing of the political power as well as economic opportunities among the various contituents of the country.
    I just feel sorry for my country, Eritrea, which for the time being finds itself under the arrest of anti progress and anti development clique, and couldn’t join the renaissance drive in our region spearheaded by Ethiopia.

    • G. Gebru

      Dear Abraham, your comment is to be appriciated. As for democratic governance that should have been acompanied this progress is I think another leaderships share.
      Thanks.

  • LEGACY ‘Yoty Topy’

    Greetings Awate Team,

    A scintillating account of regional high-stakes diplomatic brinkmanship. Somehow reminiscent of 19th century diplomatic maneuvers- particularly the Thirty Years’ Wars of 1816-1848.

    What I don’t understand is that I thought loyalty and giving one’s word mean a lot in this region more than any other. Lord! there is more hook-up and breakups than in a high-school teenagers.

  • Brhan

    ከመይ ቀኒኹም እንዳ ዓዋተ
    It is a great analysis.

    I believe that the Saudis are the ones who initiated to the current warm relations with Ethiopia. The Nile, including the renaissance dam, is out of question in this relation because it is strategic to Ethiopia. Ethiopia won’t compromise any geopolitics at the expense of it.

    The Saudis want to punish CiCi. As mentioned in the article Egypt is not with Saudi Arabia with regard to the many issues of the region.

    The reason behind this is the Gulf States and particularly, Qatar, is against the coup that CiCi led to topple Mursi and CiCi wants Saudi Arabia to influence Qatar change this stand. So far this has not being achieved yet.

    Aljazeera made public what it said it is a phone conversation between CiCi and one of his generals. That CiCi knew that this conversation was recorded or not , time will tell. In that conversation he harshly criticizes “how corrupt the Saudi and Emarati royal families are in a way they let their money easily taken by the Americans”. When CiCi says the above in a recorded phone conversation, he is aware of a Egypt’s strategics relations with Saudi Arabia. He is simply making a show as if he wants as the Arabs say سحابة عابرة a passing cloud to pass with its itchy cloud .

    So as Egypt has strategic relations with Saudi Arabia again the dam is strategics to Ethiopia. Eritrea understand this but will join the party if there are some stakes to be taken. Stakes like media exposure that show PIA is not isolated internationally and any other hidden stake could be money or weapon from Egypt.

  • Amanuel Hidrat

    Selam AT,

    This is a refined geopolitical analysis of our region, that is intricately connected with the conflict of the Arab countries. It is excellent analysis in a way it displays the game of the powerfull countries and their surrogates play at the risk of the people of the region. In this geopolitical fight, Ethiopia seem to be the beneficial actor if the early indicators did it mean anything at all. AT good job.

    Regards

  • Amde

    Hello Awate Team,

    I would like to commend you on a very well written article. So much to chew on, and it is humbling to note the ever growing echoes of WW1. As they say, history may not repeat itself but it rhymes. 2016 is exactly 100 years from the midway point of WW1 i.e. 1916. In 1917, Tsarist Russia was overthrown and 1918 saw the destruction of the Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian empires.

    Amde

  • Ismail AA

    Selam AT,

    Great work; this is a good review of the situation in the broader region, and is a fitting end of the year gift to the forum as well as the general readership of Awate.com.

    There is no doubt that the region has been going through an extensive shape up politically and even socially. It is nation-states in travail, and the Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916 seems to have run out of steam.

    But, the sad part of the developments is the cost the peoples of the region are paying; it is tragic to say the least. It feels like history is repeating itself in that when national entities collapse, monstrous and murderous forces emerge and unleash unimaginable cruelty in the name of pseudo causes pertaining to religion, nationalism or ideology. History has myriad records of such terrible epochs such the Thirty-Years’ War, Hundred Years’ War, the wars of Inquisition, and many others in many spots of the world.

    Our worry as Eritreans is how our unfortunate young country would fare in the thick of the developments of the region this AT edition has so ably penned. Given the diplomatic-political mediocrity and recklessness the despot at the center of our nation’s affairs is known for, it is legitimate for the Eritrean citizens to experience anxiety.

    For instance, how will the internal social-demographic cleavages and imbalances the regime has been causing during the past decades play out in the future since the developments in the region do bear the potential of impacting the Eritrean scene? It’s judicious for conscious Eritrean to take note of what is going on just 60 km. across the Red Sea, and the selfish involvement of the regime for no reason but financial greed, as the edition has mentioned.
    Regards

  • kazanchis

    Hello all,

    That was a superb analysis. It’s amusing how situation changes swiftly. I remember few years back Ethiopia ceased diplomatic relations with Qatar temporarily. Now, they’re getting along. It’s interesting to have flexibility of approach in almost everything. With flexibility nations evolve for better.

    I was in Dawro zone in 2011 when Gibe III project was 50% complete and I was overwhelmed by it back then. Now, its complete and it’s a massive achievement as well as a remarkable milestone for modern Ethiopian history.

    Cheers!

