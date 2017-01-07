Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

God Doesn’t Kill, The PFDJ Does

abdulrahim-osman-jan-2017

If you think the title is blasphemous, not too fast. It is not, and I am hoping you would think beyond our habitual reaction to killing, our mechanical reaction of always dropping the responsibility of all murders and killings (not death) on God. I believe it is wrong.

Today I will grieve in my own way—I am not following any traditional mold of grieving. And this will be a eulogy in honor of my brother Abdulrahim, delivered in his name. I am in grief, and it is one of my rare angry moments, over the situation of our country. I have no doubt Abdulrahim would have understood my reaction.

Everybody knows that humans are born, live, and finally die. If someone gets sick and then dies, it is natural death, we are saddened by their departure, but we accept it as a natural death, and life goes on. If people are run over by a car, it’s a reckless or drunk driver that killed them. If someone dies for lack of proper health care, the inept regime that runs the country killed them. If someone commits suicide, we do not say “God killed him”, but we confidently say ‘he killed himself.’ I will no longer condone the tradition of automatically passing the responsibility of death to God, He is not a killer.

The fact that all creations die is not a debatable matter, the cause of death is. In Eritrea, we have been desensitized and conditioned so much that we stopped questioning the cause (or root cause) of the death of our loved ones. There is no accountability for the people who are dropping dead at an accelerated rate. And all the responsibility for those dying because of simple and minor illnesses, those who are dying of excessive anxiety and depression, they are dying slowly due to the injustice and suffering inflicted on them by the regime—the PFDJ’s hands are soaked in blood.

Did God kill our youth who perish in their thousands in the wilderness of the Sahara, or drawn in the Mediterranean Sea? What is the reason of sadness and agonies that is eating our people from the inside? What is the dark spots on the faces of many women who are suffering silently? Why do young people in their thirties look haggard and sick? Why do we see less smiles and more sadness on the faces that should be beaming with optimism? They are being killed by the PFDJ. It’s responsible for their agonies, and the many unexplained deaths. Being religious and believing in the power of the Almighty doesn’t mean one should absolve the PFDJ of all the crimes.

The above is my reaction to the death of my cousin, my elder brother, Abdulrahim who died mysteriously on Thursday at Keren.

The holy books tell us the story of Moses—his journey from Pharaonic Egypt to the land of Canaan. We are told that his people refused to follow him, instead they mocked him: you and your God can go and fight, we are staying put, here. When the Jews left Egypt, they wandered in the desert wilderness for forty years before they settled down.

Similarly, many Eritreans have lived in the desert camps of Sudan for decades, others are suffering in desolate camps in Afar region, still others are living in crammed camps in Northern Ethiopia. Ironically, many are interned behind barbed wires in the Negev desert, probably at a spot that Moses passed through. In addition, many of us are living in agony all over the world, refusing to forget the agonies and predicament of our people.

We have lived in pain for forty years; the monstrous regime has been ruling Eritrea with impunity for 26 years, and our people have been suffering from untold oppression—endless servitude, killing, jailing, beating, and humiliation under the despicable PFDJ regime.

We are humans, and we react in the most human way. Yesterday I heard my brother Abdulrahim passed away in Keren. Only last week I was talking to a friend after I learned that Yaseen AbSelab, the carefree funnyman from Keren, has died in Abu Dhabi. AbSelab was a peer and a friend of Abdulrahim, and I laughed reminiscing an incident where Abdulrahim quarreled with AbSelab over something naughty I did as a young boy—AbSelab defending me and Abdulrahim disapproving of what I did. I met AbSelab for the last time in Abu Dhabi in the nineties and I was sad when I learned about his death last week. I had no idea Abdulrahim would follow soon.

My father died 14 years ago; we had pressured him to return home and retire in peace and he was adjusting slowly. Then, one day I asked him how he was doing, he told me apart from the pestering of your friend in the streets, I am doing fine. He repeatedly complained about a certain colonel, my childhood friend, who repeatedly pestered him in public, ennehe, abo ‘ti Weyane. Ennehele—I was supposed to be the Weyane! That didn’t matter to me, but the humiliation of my father really made me angry.

Soon my father became sick and was admitted to (rather, told to sleep in) the hospital–he took along his own mattress, pillow, blankets and whatever he needed from his home, the hospital provided nothing but a stinking bed.  After a few days, he died in that hospital, they diagnosed his ailment after he was dead!

But it was different with Abdulrahim. He has been fine until he felt sick and wanted to check with a doctor; he walked to the hospital on his own, and in a few hours, he died there! It is fishy, and I have reasons to believe they killed him. They murdered him.

Abdulrahim was one of the last relatives left behind in Keren—now a part of me has died with him. I am sure many Eritreans reading this will relate to my situation since they have their own versions of pain. Death is not an easy affair, though the PFDJ have made it seem so; they have cheapened life so its value is much diminished. People who sacrificed their lives for the country are living in refugee camps, in many host countries, in exile, not able to forget their country—how could they? The PFDJ doesn’t even allow the remains of many veterans of the Eritrean struggle to be buried in the country that it rules like a fiefdom. The PFDJ wouldn’t allow any of its opposition, or other dissenters, to be buried in Eritrea. Many Diaspora Eritreans cannot attend the funeral of our relatives and friends, we can’t see our loved ones in their death bed as they exhale their final breath. And we live in pain.

There must be a way to punish The PFDJ clique that has inflicted so much pain on Eritreans. Their crimes cannot go unpunished, they must pay for the sufferings they caused on Eritreans. Punishment must be exacted, justice must be served. If not for anything, for the trauma they caused on innocent citizens, for the anxiety they are perpetuating on their country, for the suffering they caused on the jailed people who are thrown in jail with no charge and no trial.

Abdulrahim, my brother, is gone. I console myself believing that, at least he is freed from the servitude and the bondage of the PFDJ that forced him to carry a gun and roam the streets at night—a forced guarding task imposed on his age group. He lived a tough life, the PFDJ wasted his life, exploited his labor and never left him alone to live a normal life. But who in Eritrea is living a normal life, haven’t they transformed Eritrea into hell on earth?

For many years, the rascals ordered him around and he couldn’t help it since he had a family to look after. In Keren, like many other places, street boys are ordering proud citizens around. Street boys are keeping our elders in jail. Street boys are pushing the youth to perish in the wilderness of the deserts and drown in the seas, all in search of freedom. And if we do not take matters more seriously, the PFDJ is like a swarm of locusts that wouldn’t stop until the land becomes barren.

May Allah receive my dear brother in heaven.
  • Kaddis

    Selam Gash Saleh –

    My condolences – Amlak Yabertah

  • Olana

    Dear All
    It is good and human to express you condolences to SGJ but the purpose of his posting of this piece to the forum I guess is not to get some sympathizes and condolence messages from you as most of you did. His purpose is to show the brutality of the regime and expose the PFDJ and his Sympathizers like Nitrick and Kogne and encourage others to do the same.
    Dear SGJ, I am also sorry for you loss.
    Olana

  • Kim Hanna

    Selam SGJ,
    .
    My condolence for your loss.
    At times we all go through the excruciating pain of the loss of close relatives or friends. I can only imagine how the circumstances intensify the pain as you described it.
    Wishing you and the relatives strength and grace.
    .
    Mr. K.H

  • Mohammed Ahmed

    اللة يرحم الفقىد وىحسن الىة وأرجو من اللة تعلى ان ىلهمكم الصبر والسلوان
    وانا للة وانا الىة راجعون

  • Legacy

    Hi SGJ,
    My deepest condolences.

  • Ismail

    Oh Saleh. My deepest condolences! I am very sorry to hear this sad news!. May Allah give Sabr to you and to the family and may He grant Abdulrahim Aljana!

    You could hardly talk on the phone. I just wanted to reiterate that my thoughts and prayers are with you with this short note. Ina lillahi wo Ina elaihi rajuun!

    Ismail (point-blank)

  • Stefanos Temelso

    Forgive me Saleh I forgot to condole you on this sad news. May his soul rest in peace. ALLAH YERHAMU!!

  • Stefanos Temelso

    When someone dies especially due to an accident, It is natural for people to claim that God killed him. But our friend has clarified this effectively, but only for those who are keen to understand. Otherwise, in our country and generally in third world countries religion is a sort of culture for most people. They claim to follow what the Holy bible says or what the Holy Qoran say but they do exactly the opposite. I believe, no book on religion or political principle teach evil things. But people are corrupt and weak. As a result they interpret the teachings of the wise according to what they need. I commend brother Saleh for this constructive article.

  • ابو ابراهيم محمد

    قال تعالى ” وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُمْ بِشَيْءٍ مِنَ الْخَوْفِ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِنَ الْأَمْوَالِ وَالْأَنْفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ * الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ راجعون ” .. ” صدق الله العظيم ”
    نرجو من الله العلى القدير أن يلهم اهله و ذويه وكافة محبيه واصدقائه الصبر والسلوان والسكينة وحسن العزاء ، انا لله وانا اليه راجعون، البقاء لله! اللَّهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لَهُ، وارْحمْهُ، وعافِهِ، واعْفُ عنْهُ ، وَأَكرِمْ نزُلَهُ، وَوسِّعْ مُدْخَلَهُ، واغْسِلْهُ بِالماءِ، والثَّلْجِ، والْبرَدِ، ونَقِّه منَ الخَـطَايَا، كما نَقَّيْتَ الثَّوب الأبْيَضَ منَ الدَّنَس، وَأَبْدِلْهُ دارا خيراً مِنْ دَارِه، وَأَهْلاً خَيّراً منْ أهْلِهِ، وزَوْجاً خَيْراً منْ زَوْجِهِ، وأدْخِلْه الجنَّةَ، وَأَعِذْه منْ عَذَابِ القَبْرِ، وَمِنْ عَذَابِ النَّار .. عظم الله اجركم والهمكم الصبر اجميل !!

  • G. Gebru

    ዝኸበርካ ሐው ሳልሕ፣
    ነቲ ፍቓድ አምላኽ ኮይኑ ዝተፈለየ ሐው ናብ መንግስተ ሰማዩ አብ ገነቱ ይቀበሎ ንሙሉእ ስደረራቤት ከአ ጽንዓት አኽእሎን ይሃብ።

    ገ: ገብሩ።

  • sara

    selam ustaz saleh..

    ”Inna Lilahi Wa Inna Elayhi Rajeoun”

    may Allah grant you & your family -Sabr- in this difficult time.

  • Hayat Adem

    SGJ,
    My heart felt condolence. Your anger is justified. Pfdj kills. It kills innocent people in so many different ways. The ones far away, it exposes them to grief, anger and trauma by hurting the ones you left at home. Pfdj is a criminal force that doesn’t even allow you to run away and forget about it. And then it pocks your wounds constantly through its robot soldiers trying to brag about its mightiness, ĺong reaching hands, and sometimes through his cluelessly unhuman supporters like this foolishly, culturally morally detached creature Nitric who say “so what! What else is new?” You told us the puncea to aĺ these long time ago, pfdj must be weeded out. And then we will have only to deal with normal poroblems like all other poor nations of the world.
    I wish you to get all the strength to overcome your ĺoss and mourning. Rest for Abdoulrahim!
    Hayat

  • said

    Salam Br. Saleh,
    My condolence and deep sympathy. I pray that Allah will bring him to rest through his mercy in his heaven and to alleviate the hearts of you and your dear family, Give glad tidings to those who patiently endure, who say when afflicted with a calamity: to Allah we belong and to him is our return.

  • Fanti Ghana

    Hello Memhir Saleh,

    In these difficult times, your friends are sharing your sorrow. You will never be alone my friend. May God give you and your family the strength you need.

  • Kebessa

    ሰላም ሳልሕ፣
    መንግስተ ሰማያት የዋርሶ፣ ንስድራ ከኣ ጽንዓትን ኣኻእሎን ይሃብ።

  • A.Osman

    Dear Saleh,

    إن لله وإن إليه راجعون

    I am sorry for your loss and my condelence to your family.

    الله يرحمه ويتقبله من الصالحين

    Your are correct, I know of suspicious death being dealt like a natural death, then dealing with a dilemma of not wanting to increase the pain of the family.

    Is there going to be justice post PFDJ? I wish that will be a reality, but the so called “miEnti mogogo tihlef anchiwa” may be our fate and many who have suffered will be told to swallow their pain and accept injustice for the sake of justice.

    Regards
    AOsman

  • Abraham H.

    Selam Saleh G. Johar
    Condolences to you and the whole family on the passing of your brother. May his soul rest in peace. ክሓልፍ’ዩ

  • Paulos

    Selamat Nitrikay,

    Sure enough death is the fate we all encounter one way or the other where our lives are defined by a hyphen between the numbers. In life we love each other and in death we mourn for the lose for sympathy and empathy are human elements. That said however there is always an anomaly or an aberration to the rule where some people are not fortunate enough to share with humanity the otherwise human sublime character. What is troubling is when those kind of people assume power and unleash misery on their own people and they punish not only the living but the dead as well where Naizgi Kiflu comes to mind. Awatistas shouldn’t be surprised when you find your idol in Isaias.

  • Dis Donc

    Dear SJG,

    Be strong!

  • Haile Zeru

    Sorry to hear that.. My Condolences

  • Semere Tesfai

    Selam Saleh Johar

    I’m saddened about the unexpected tragic loss of your brother.
    My condolence to you and your family.

  • Berhe Y

    Dear Saleh,

    I am sorry for your loss. May you find strength in this difficult times.

    Berhe

  • Brhan

    Selam Saleh,
    May Allah bless him and may Allah give you Iman

  • Paulos

    Selam Saleh Johar,

    My condolences. May you find strength in this difficult time.

  • blink

    Dear Mr. Saleh

    May your brother Rest In Peace , it is simply tough to experience such a lose.

  • tes

    Dear Saleh,

    This is sad news to hear. I felt the shock that I ever experienced when my brother died in 2013 which is still hurting me. I even had the same reason as yours. At that time I accused the current regime for exposing him to harsh life of Sudan.

    Your brother’s death could have many angles to examine. Hearing the horrific acts of PFDJ and its security agent, nothing is impossible.

    saying that, for every death, there is a call from God. The agent could be whats ever could be. But at the end, lets not forget for God to give us his mercy.

    My Condolence to you dear brother
    MY condolence to whole family members.

    May God end our suffering

    tes

    • Peace!

      Dear tes,

      Sorry to hear that may he rest in peace.

      Peace!

    • Ismail AA

      Selam brother tes,
      Please accept my deep sympathy for the loss of your dear brother. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
      Ismail

      • tes

        Selam Ismail AA and Peace!,

        Thank you. I brought my brother simply because it reminded me my feelings. Othewise, I have shared what happened to my brother and my desperate family situation here in Awate and was published in an article format.

        http://awate.com/a-sample-of-the-eritrean-grief/

        tes

  • Tzigereda

    Dear Saleh,
    My deepest condolences for your loss. May he rest in peace.

  • Peace!

    Dear Saleh,

    Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un
    Azzam Allah Ajrakum

    Peace!

  • Amde

    Selam Saleh Johar,

    I am sorry for your loss. Eveybody has a time but the shock of the unexpected is the worst. I wish you and your family strength.

  • Amanuel Hidrat

    Dear SGJ,

    My condolence to you and your family. Rest in peace the soul of Abdelrahman and strength to the living families. We shall overcome the current predicament of our people.

  • Abi

    Selam Ato Saleh
    I’m deeply sorry for your loss. May your brother Rest In Peace. I wish you and your family strength in these difficult times.

  • Nitricc

    Hey SG; i know i should probably say anything but that won’t me. I know you are angry but anger should not lead you to contradictions. I admit i don’t do well with deaths and what have you. Since we all are going to die and death is a must in our lives; I am intrigued by all the people’s reaction to death. We act like something strange happened. we act like death is not supposed to happen.I think we should take-care people we love when they are alive. We all going to toasted so, what is the surpris? To be honest with you i don’t get it. Every Morning before i leave my apartment, i look around and make sure things are decent knowing i might not make it back to my apartment. I think we unrealistic expectations of life and death. now, let me get the point i think you are contradicting; if you believe god is a supreme and a supreme commander that nothing happens without his knowledge, then, you can not deny that all the deaths are happened with his permission and knowledge i.e. god kills! to say god does not kill is undermining his power and you are going to be in trouble for that; don’t you think?

    • Saleh Johar

      Nitric,
      You are totally disconnected. You are callous and insensitive. Worse, you Taute that as virtue. Come to the human level because most of the time you act like a programmed machine, never mind how you access your behavior. You think I am in a position to entertain your pseudo intellectual indulgence inspire of my loss? Get lost. Will you.

      • Tensae

        Dear Brother Saleh,

        May sincere condolence to you and your immediate and extended family. May Allah give you the strength needed to cope with such a tragic loss. May he Rest in Peace.

      • kogne

        I am very sorry for your lose, but sooner or later everyone of us going to go, if we happen to live 100 years we are lucky, we are going to go by sickness by accident ,by old age,even if we live in Europe USA ASIA abudhabi etc , even countries with sophisticated medical equipments gadgets,every day people dies, even children underage 3-4-5 year old die everyday,But regarding your brother I didn’t understand are you saying they (PFDJ) murder him politically motivated to get you because you are an opposition,and since your friend ABUSELAB died in abudhabi do you think the government of abudhabi killed him too?

        • Saleh Johar

          Hey Kogne,

          Yes. Nothing dies without the PFDJ being part of the killing squad. I hope you got the answer. See! You are supporting the cruel task of normalizing death–and thank you for telling me that everything dies. What a discovery. Genius indeed.

          • Fanti Ghana

            ክቡር ሓውናን መምህር ኩላትናን ሳልሕ

            ህዝብና ምሸት ክድቅስን ንጉሆ ክትስእን “ካብዚይ ዝገድድ ኣይተምጽእ” እናበለ ንፈጣሪኡ አናለመነ ምንባር ካብዝጅምር ብዙሓት ዓመታት ሓሊፎም፤፤ ጸገም ኣብ ርእሲ ጸገም እናተደራረቦ ዓቕሊ እንትጸቦ ከዓ “ተረጊምና ድኣ ንኸውን’በር” እናበለ ርእሱ ኣድኒኑ ይነብር ኣሎ፤፤ ወዲ ሰብ ብድኹም ኣተሓሳስባ ተዓጊቱ ነንሕድሕዱ እንትባላዕ ሰይጣናዊ ኣተሓሳስባ ጣጢሑ ውሑዳት ኣካል እቲ ሕብረተሰብ ኮብረርቲ ናይቲ ሰይጣናዊ ኣሰራርሓ ኮይኖም ነቲ ዝተሳቐየ ህዝቢ ሰቓይ እንዳወሰኹሉ ይነብሩ ኣለው፤፤

            ካብዚይ ዝገድድ ኣይምጸአና፤

          • Nitricc

            Your Greatness! why not fight your opresores and die? you know we all going to die, why live in misery and oppressed? I think i am confused with very meaning of life. what is life?

          • Fanti Ghana

            Hello Brother Nitricc,

            We cannot stop being humans today because we are going to die some day.
            If we follow the “we all are going to die” logic we may as well ask “why bother nursing our babies?”
            Eventually the whole exercise will make no sense because we will ultimately ask “why be what we are”, and that is madness my friend.

          • Nitricc

            Nitricc Fanti Ghana 16 hours ago
            Removed

          • chefena

            Dear Saleh
            I am sorry by your sudden loss. ንዓኻን ንኹላቶም ኣባላት ስድራ-ቤትካን ኣምላኽ ጽንዓቱ ይሃብ

      • Ismail AA

        Dear Saleh,
        I would humbly suggest such individuals should be ignored and let them live in fantasies they create for themselves. The tragic part of such creatures is that they persuade themselves that they uphold some sort of unbaked “philosophies” of life.
        Sad to indulge in such anomalies, but please take your time to work this heavy grief.
        Regards

    • tes

      Hi Nitricc,

      As cruel as you are, I have never read you expressing your condolence throughout my stay here in this forum. Never. Rather, you mocked for those who drowned in the Lampedusa. You mocked for those who were gunned in the heart of Asmara. You tried to express your cruel remark in every eulogy written here in this website.

      And now, you came with your usual cruel and non-humaine line. I don’t know how cruel and cold blooded heart you have.

      Well, you are PFDJ.

      Our agony and grievances will continue till justice comes but we will never stop our voice for the voiceless victims of your regime.

      tes

      • Nitricc

        Hey Tes, since i am concluded that you don’t ………………………. you don’t.

        • tes

          Hi Nitricc,

          Only cruel minded people like you will consider “condolence” coming from people as fake and coward people.

          As cruel as you are, everything we say here or else is fake for you. If you had a penny of humanity, you could at least abstain yourself from saying anything.

          Do not try to be someone with thinking ability. rather you are a robot, cruel machine, cold blooded like your junta PFDJ. No exception is possible to find in PFDJ.

          I have no write to say, but I wish you get lost for ever. Nevertheless I want you to stay around, as you are the perfect example and representative of the PFDJ mindset. Just stay. We will never say get lost for you.

          tes

          • Nitricc

            Hey tes, you have to hold your wish, i got to try how to be drunk and post, then, only then i know how to experience to be Tes, the drunk one. you worthless sorry to tell you in your face. have some more drink.

  • Ismail AA

    Dear Saleh,

    Ina lilah we ina ileihi raji’uun. My please accept my deepest sympathy and condolence to you in person and the family. Our nation’s and its people’s story is tragedy in progress. What can one except in a land ruled by ruthless despot rules. People are dying for simplest ailments that need cheap and procurable drugs. A flu can cause the death of an elderly man or woman for lack of rudimentary medicine and attention.
    I agree

