Eritrea Might Sever Diplomatic Ties with Qatar

In a press release issued by the Ministry of information yesterday, the Eritrean government supported the cutting of diplomatic ties by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with the State of Qatar.

In what seemed a concerted decision, last week the four countries severed their diplomatic ties with Qatar in unison.

Their decision came soon after President Trump left Saudi Arabia after an official visit. Observers are still debating whether the USA president has anything to do with the unprecedented action.

In the press release, the government of Eritrea stated, “The decision that Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have taken is not confined to Qatar alone – as the potential of Qatar is very limited.”

The release also emphasized that the Isaias government considers the move “a timely issue that warrants [Eritrea’s] active support.”

Judging from his repeated statements, Isaias Afwerki must be agitating for a similar diplomatic step against Ethiopia, which he considers the cause of instability in the Horn of Africa region due to its engagement in Somalia. He also accuses Ethiopia of being behind the UN sanctions imposed on his government by the United Nations with the backing of Western governments, mainly that of the USA.

Asked if Sudan and Eritrea will follow suit and sever diplomatic relations with Qatar, a veteran Sudanese diplomat now in the opposition told Gedab News, “it is possible depending on the price the Saudis and the Emaratis or the Qataris are willing to pay” He added, “Qatar will not be effected either way, just a minimal diplomatic embarrassment, though Omar AlBashir and Isaias Afwerki are eyeing the largess of the involved countries, particularly Isaias will play an opportunistic role.”

According to several diplomats who abandoned the Eritrean regime, “Isaias will weigh his relations with all the countries involved, including Russia and Turkey, before he breaks ties with Qatar though he can reverse his decision any time.”

It is worth noting that any decision Isaias takes will affect the reactions of Iran, Yemen, and Israel, not forgetting the long-standing Egyptian-Ethiopian political maneuvering over the Nile waters. Isaias might find himself useful in that aspect.

However, many Eritreans do not think they have “a horse in the Shite-Sunni race” and the conflict that is manifesting itself devastatingly in many aspects of the lives of the people of the regions.
  • Kaddis

    Selam Awatewoch Kaddisaba,

    Trump’s decision to name Qatar as terror financier (it doesn’t mean others are not) is his best move since his presidency. Terror financing is one of the four main pillars of terrorism (radicalisation, weak security apparatus, venerable segment of society included). All the western capitals, although suffering and effectively killing their tourism and entertainment industry kept quiet about who is financing it. Why? for mere political correctness? I really don’t know. The rest, meaning who is siding with whom, is not such a big deal. Because – there are already complex alliances on the issue of Yemen, Syria, Russia, the Nile, GCC etc. It’s a tapestry. The alliance game comes and go.

    But the fact that countries can be labelled as terror sponsors, UN could follow suite, is a major blow for those involved, mainly the Gulf states and the Amir’s. And it’s good for global and regional peace.

    • Berhe Y

      Dear Kaddis,

      I don’t this is positive at all. On the other hand it will have a great consequences to the region, with the 100 billion dollars arms deal.

      Saudi with all these arms they will fuel the region and they will distribute it to their “coalition” and terrorists, which in turn will destroy the lively hood of the people.

      I really wonder the US motive, I think their target is Saudi Arabia it self, I the long term to destroy.

      SA or their allies with all the arms and support would not be able to lift a finger to Iran.

      Iran on the other hand is moving towards openness, individual freedom, progressive social and economic agenda and democratic institutions far better than SA and in the region.

      I think Qatar is a target because of aljazeera. They wanted it shut so it doesn’t expose their crimes.

      Berhe

      • Selam Berhe Y.,

        The usa and britain are in a hurry to sell as much military hardware as possible to the kingdom of the al saud family and the gulf sheiks, because within two decades at the most, they will not have such kind of money to throw away in all directions, because the price of oil is going to hit rock bottom, and it will be the most useless commodity nobody wants to have.

        Recently, I read the effect of automated electric cars on the oil industry, which is going to be catastrophic. Automated electric cars will be a common sight in a decade and the majority of cars in major american, european and asian cities in twenty years. They are going to be extremely reliable, cheap to run, and expected to cover as much 500k – 1 m km during their lifetime. There will come a time when gasoline cars will be prohibited from the streets, because of pollution and due to high casualty rate, compared to automated electric cars. This is not a sci fi. It is going to happen in about two decades at the most. That is what scientists, researchers and others are saying.

        In the future these oil rich countries are not going to continue to be as prosperous as they are today. These military gadgets are going to fall in the hands of terrorists and paramilitary organisations that are going to use them, first against the ruling families of the region, and then, may be against the countries of region.

        • Berhe Y

          Dear Horizon,

          The electric car is real. Every new homes in Ontario that are build today are equipped with electric car chargers. The charges cost less than 1000 dollars even those that can do 40 amps.

          The government gives huge incentive to buy electric car, as much as 14,000 rebate.

          Tesla when the announced the model 3, over 400,000 (only require 1000 deposit) have pre ordered and they will start to ship them by 2018. I have a friend who already ordered.

          Berhe

    • saay7

      Hi Kaddis:

      It has been a long time; hope you have been doing well.

      I think I will disagree with you on both: I think this is a “who is siding with whom” and it’s a big deal; I also think Saudi Arabia is more responsible for financing terrorists than Qatar:

      1. The “who-is-siding-with-whom” is a big deal: this is how the Cold War started. In the Saudi-Qatar feud, it was all about who-is-siding-with-whom. Qatar had always bucked the Gulf Cooperation Council’s “foreign policy” as it were. If Saudi Arabia supported “A”, it would support “B”. This is consistently the case whether it was Libya, Egypt or Palestine. These were all considered nuisances to Saudi Arabia until Qatar went all out and praised Israel and Iran. That’s a big no-no. The US was always balancing the Saudi-Qatar act: because Saudi Arabia is a huge ally and because Qatar hosts over 100,000 US soldiers. But then Trump showed up.

      If the situation is not diffused, Qatar will line up its allies. Turkey has jumped in because, he said, we remember who was celebrating when there was almost a coup in Turkey (he means Saudi Arabia and its allies.) Russia is likely to jump in on the side of Qatar. Sub-Saharan African states have taken a neutral position–including Somalia, at the risk of forfeiting aid promised by Saudi Arabia. But not in Eritrea, where we switched from “we never join alliances” to “we certainly will.”

      2. Yes, terror financing is a huge issue My understanding is not that the governments directly support terrorists* but they look the other way when their extremely wealthy selefi subjects fund terrorists and terror organizations. Now consider this: Qatar’s population is 2.2 million and Saudi population is 31.5 million. Which country is, statistically, more likely to have provided more funding to terrorists in absolute terms?

      *The Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas are listed as terrorists organizations in the West as well as Egypt and Saudi Arabia. But until there is consensus this is the case in Asia, I don’t think the UN will list them in its list of terrorist organizations: the UN’s list is almost entirely focused on Al Qaeda, I think.

      3. Finally, as Berhe alluded to, I think you are underestimating how much of a pain-in-the-neck Al-Jazeera, based in Qatar, is to the governments of the Arab world.

      No that anyone is asking but what will happen now to the Qatar-mediated Djibouti-Eritrea conflict? What will happen to the Qatari peacekeepers? Details, details.

      saay

      • Thomas

        Hi Saay,

        Ain’t me, “he means Saudi Arabia and its allies”, funny:)

  • Eritrea Hadelibi ☝♥

    This Weyane financed Awyate and its idiotic reporting is nothing but shameful. Since Ali Abidu left, its sources are now Sudanese and some riffraffs lol

    • G. Gebru

      Dear Eritrea H..
      Do not blame Awate, it is an open forum for those who want to present their argument in regard to the present unacceptable social, economical, political etc. situation of the country under the dictatorial rule of pdfj under the leadership of IA.
      Thanks.

    • Daniel Joseph

      Hello Hadde denkoro libbi
      Aware is the best ground for
      Intellectual forum.
      Unlike you who worship your
      demi god Isayas day in day out
      Awate are doing their best to raise the awareness of the hyena s

  • G. Gebru

    Dear Awate forumers,
    Good morrning.

    One prominent Ethiopian personality used to say ” የተረገመ ሰው አይጠጋህ” in tegigna “ዝተረግመ ሰብ አይጸጋዕካ” in English roughly means” may a cursed person not be beside you or come near you”. So if he really cut relationship with the Qataris it is a blessing for them.

    If he tries to capitalize on this situation and try to move against
    Ethiopia, the country, not the regime, that is tolerating his atrocities towards her will ……..
    Thanks and best regards.

