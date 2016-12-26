Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Christine Umutoni In Eritrea: Another Abuser of UNDP Mission

christine-umutoni-undp-eritrea

The global mission of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is poverty reduction, fighting HIV/AIDS, promoting democratic governance, energy and environment, and social development, crisis prevention and recovery, encouraging the protection of human rights, and the empowerment of women. Such noble mission is non-existent in Eritrea. Thanks to the resident UN Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP-Eritrea country representative Ms. Christine N. Umutoni who has been working against the UNDP mission and acting as an agent of the dictatorial regime in Asmara.

A Brief Profile

A lawyer by profession, Ms. Umutoni Nyinawumwami Christine was born and educated in Uganda. She received her first degree from Mekerere University (1983 to 1987) after which she joined a clandestine organization mobilizing support for its return to Rwanda. In 1990, she was actively engaged with Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF) fighting against the Hutu controlled government. After the war ended, she became the “Director of Cabinet and the Assistant Minister for rehabilitation and reconstruction”. In 1998, she received her Master’s degree and started her diplomatic career as an ambassador to Belgium and in charge of The Netherlands, Luxembourg, The Vatican, and the European Union. And in 2002, she became Ambassador to Uganda. After serving two unsuccessful years as a diplomat (2002-2004), she was recalled back to Rwanda and worked in different domestic and international positions. In 2009 she was appointed UNDP country’s representative to Zimbabwe, and then in 2012, she was reassigned to Eritrea. She is also a member of the Rwanda Women Leaders Caucus.

After sixteen years of diplomatic career stained by failures, she was appointment in Eritrea where she indulged herself as if she was a diplomatic envoy of the dictatorial regime, by violating UNDP’s legal framework of work ethics and standards (1). Before detailing how she is crossing over her diplomatic mandate, let’s see her overall background to explain her abuse of the mandate of the UN office that she holds.

Ms. Christine N. Umutoni as a Rwandan Government Envoy

First, allow me to illustrate the political highlights of modern Rwanda before detailing the diplomatic relationship that developed between Eritrea and Rwanda after Ms; Umutoni’s arrival in Asmara.

Rwanda and 1994 are synonymous—whenever Rwanda is mentioned, 1994 flashes immediately. In that year, Rwanda experienced a genocide where more than 800,000 people were slaughtered in just one-hundred days by Hutu extremists who were stopped only after RPF forces, now the ruling party in Rwanda under the leadership of Paul Kagame, controlled Kigali. By then, over two million Hutus had fled to the Congo and many had died. Soon, Rwanda started to heal its wound by focusing on economic development while suppressing dissent and freedom of speech; talks about ethnicity also became illegal.

Although the genocide of 1994 could be a strong reason to suppress talks about ethnicity, its interdiction is hindering an honest reconciliation. In addition, the complexity of the Rwandan genocide, both within Rwanda and outside it, has created tensions across the region. Rwanda, once thought to be in the right direction of democratization process, is now in a situation where tyranny through legal procedures is developing. Recently, Rwanda extended the presidential term-limit to three and enabled Kagame to stay in power for a third term, with different justifications for the additional term–excuses such as, “President Kagame is a successful leader without a successor”. Of course he has no successor; he either sacked or chased away the capable leaders who were around him.

Fear is the ultimate ruling strategy in Rwanda, and the dispute between Hutu rebel groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Rwandan government, the proxy war in Burundi and the increasingly negative peace in the country, have made Rwanda a fertile ground for the instability of the central government. President Kagame openly threatens his opponent with actions that would be taken against them if they do not fall in line. In addition, Rwanda considers France guilty for the 1994 tragedy, and that is hampering the relations between the two  countries.

At the same time, political developments in Rwanda are deteriorating as president Kagame is transforming himself from a promising and capable African leader into a dictator. In a speech delivered to African Union leaders in 2015, President Obama said, “When a leader tries to change the rules in the middle of the game just to stay in office, [the country] risks instability and strife…” (2)

Rwanda and Eritrea have been strengthening their diplomatic links since 2013 when Osman Saleh, the Eritrean foreign minister, visited Rwanda (3). That coincided with the arrival of Ms. Umutoni, a member of RPF, in Asmara. She took the opportunity to execute her political mission, beyond her UNDP mandate, and to act as a bridge between RPF and PFDJ, both of whom have common political strategies.

If we dig deeper into the details, we find that both countries follow almost similar military strategies: clamping on dissidents, abuse of human rights, engagement in proxy war with neighboring countries, and keeping their Diasporas communities hostage (4). Recently, Rwanda introduced a mandatory Military Services–systematic and widespread arrest of citizens is becoming increasingly common as thousands are put in secret prisons.

There is also a worrisome aspect in the relations of the two countries: Rwanda made secret arrangements with Israel to accept Eritrean refugees who are deported from Israeli prison camps (5), and the fate of these refugees who were already sent to Rwanda is still unknown.

Ms. Christine N. Umutoni in Zimbabwe

Before coming to Eritrea as a UNDP officer, Ms. Umutoni had similar job post in Zimbabwe, a country that is unfortunately led by president-for-life Robert Mugabe, a typical dictator who impoverished his country though it is endowed with abundant natural resources. His absolute authoritarian leadership and suppression of individual freedoms has made Zimbabwe a fragile state. Ms. Umutoni’s failed UNDP mission in Zimbabwe has not brought any significant change contrary to her annual reports and her international engagements that costed millions of dollars; it was similar to what she claimed to be trying to do in Eritrea, supposedly to empower the youth, strengthening women’s role, and to some extent, to create a conducive environment for international engagement with Eritrea.

Ms. Christine N. Umutoni in Eritrea

Though Eritrea and Zimbabwe follow different paths, they share common trends; both are ruled by absolute dictatorial systems, and both countries have created a failed economic system. While the youth unemployment rates are relatively better in Zimbabwe, Eritrean youth are victims of “forced labor – aka slavery”. As a result, youth, women and children are the principal victims in both countries. Thinking that the same principles she advanced in Zimbabwe could be applied in Eritrea, Ms. Umutoni initially immersed herself in the failed strategy of pouring UNDP’s financial resources towards futile make-believe youth and women empowering programs. As smart as she appears to be, she is shrugging the fact that she has to continually appease Eritrean officials if she is going to maintain her post. As a result, she follows, and doesn’t deviate outside the line that the dictatorial system draws, by creating a platform called “Development Partners’ Forum” to engage self-interest motivated diplomats. The platform, is mainly composed of individuals like the South African Ambassador to Eritrea, Professor Iqbal Jhazbhay, and Ambassador Marchel Gerrmann, head of the EU delegation. Her mission is to create an opaque image of Eritrea, though all the attendants in the forum have their own objectives. For example, the South African Ambassador, who is  an expert on Somalia, is only interested in creating conducive environment in Eritrea for the South African Mining Industry; the interest of the  EU delegation is to stop the fleeing youth who are flooding Europe, as the EU countries are the principal preferred destinations of the refugees.

Ms. Umutoni has mastered the art of gathering experts who promote the PFDJ and use their official status to shield it by denying its human rights violations, an accusation leveled against it by the UN Human Rights Council. Parallel to her participation in a number of UN meetings and conferences where she defends the PFDJ, Ms Umutoni spoke on behalf of the Eritrean Women’s Union in a number of occasions, when Eritrean officials were accused of “Rape and Sexual abuses”. She participated in meetings in New York and Geneva when the Commission of Inquiry (COiE) produced a report narrating Eritrea’s systematic and widespread human rights violations. Recently, she was in a EU conferences along with like-minded diplomats defending the Eritrean regime and highlighting its achievements on the so-called “registered developments”.

Disappointed by Ms. Umutoni’s defense of the oppressive Eritrean regime, a group of Eritrean activists wrote a formal complaint addressed to the UN organs: the Department of Political Affairs, the Head Offices of UNDP, UNFPA, and UN Women (6). Human Rights Concern – Eritrea also did the same (7)

Ms. Umutoni Serving The Dictator

The objective of this article is to create awareness about Ms. Umutoni’s meddling, her views on the dictatorial system, and the way she is abusing her UNDP credentials to promote a dictatorship. As a UN diplomat who failed to bring tangible developments in Zimbabwe, followed by Eritrea, she is a candidate for the title of, “Servant of Dictators”.

In her 2016 Human Rights Day statement, Ms. Umutoni wrote,

“Providing support on human rights in the above areas [Eritrean human rights institutions, line ministries, non-state actors and national civil associations] to the GoE is an essential element in supporting a long-term commitment to human rights in Eritrea. (8)

Here, she conveniently forgets that the Eritrean regime’s powerhouse, the PFDJ, stands for People’s Front [FOR] Democracy and Justice. The word “FOR” is purposefully highlighted because it has a significant meaning in the way the PFDJ’s manipulative strategy keeps Eritreans in shackles, while at the same time pretends as if everything will be fine tomorrow. However, every passing day adds more agonies and crimes against Eritreans and against humanity. There is no justification for a UNDP officer to be blind about what is happening in Eritrea.

It is inhumane to draft programs for the future that ignores the present. Today, Eritreans are suffering, both at home and abroad, due to the action of the totalitarian regime in Asmara. If Ms. Umutoni was courageous enough, she could have used her office to expose the crimes against humanity that is being committed in her doorsteps. And instead of producing lame reports with images of officers, she could at least visit a prison in the heart of Asmara–no need to visit those scattered elsewhere in the country–and be the voice of the voiceless youth.

Conclusion

As evident from her background as member of RPF, and considering the status of RPF and her other political implications, Ms. Umutoni is focused on working for the interest of the dictatorial regimes of Rwanda and Eritrea.

Works Cited:

  1. UNDP. UNDP Legal Framework for ADDRESSING NON-COMPLIANCE with UN STANDARDS OF CONDUCT. 2010.
  2. The White House. Remarks by President Obama to the People of Africa. 2015.
  3. Tesfa News. Eritrea Seeks Strong Ties with Rwanda. 2013.
  4. Africa research Institute. Princes’ Progress: Reconstruction and authority in Eritrea and Rwanda.. 2011.
  5. Aljazeera. Eritrean refugees in Israel sent to Uganda and Rwanda. 2016.
  6. Eritrea: Formal Complaint about Certain Controversial Statements Attributed to Some Senior UN Officials. Asmarino.com. 2015.
  7. Open Letter to Mr. Brian Hayes (MEP), Regarding the EU Relations with Eritrea. Human Rights Concer-Eritrea. 2016.
  8. Statements delivered by Ms. Christine N. Umutoni, UN resident/Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident representative in Eritrea, on HUman Rights Day 2016. UNDP. 2016.
Pinterest
  • Hameed Al-Arabi

    Salam Robel Cali,

    How do you compare two different bodies? Christine Umutoni represents UN body and Awate is part of an opposition to a dictator. I wonder about a mind that sees on equal footing an INTERNATIONAL and LOCAL body!!!!

    Al-Arabi

    • Robel Cali

      Good morning, Hameed,

      Christine Umutoni is bringing meaningful and positive change to the lives of Eritreans. To oppose that is to oppose the Eritrean people. If that’s the case, then it should be opposition to the Eritrean people.

      • Hameed Al-Arabi

        Salam Robel Cali,

        Change can be illustrated in many ways. The change can be negative or positive. To move from a certain position forward means you made steps ahead, and if you move back you made steps backward. Sometimes, change may be psychological, you isolate yourself from reality and bask in dreams.

        I think you are speaking about wishes when you say “positive change to lives of Eritreans”, but actually Eritrea is in a continual move to the Dark Ages.

        Humans who have minds respect the minds of others. Are you one of them?

        Al-Arabi

  • Fanti Ghana

    Hello Awatistas!
    2017 is looks promising.

    1. tes and Nitricc discussed!,
    2. Berhe Y, bored, went for the lion’s head (something to do with links),
    3. Ex PM Mahmuday’s contribution of his reign is a phrase we can all use: hateftef is now hateta!
    4. Prof. tes, after writing a couple of articles, murmured: “I am the least educated person at AU”,
    5. Saay, on his moment of brilliance, declared : “Some diplomats are politicians…” (Hallelujah)
    6. Peace! exposed TPLF for its Agazianism (ኣይኣዝዝ ድኣ በሉ),
    7. Dawit Mesfin is now chasing after the young! Hmmm.
    8. Ahmeddin Osman finally had a revelation what “USA! USA! USA!” is all about,
    9. KBT jigna, demanded tes’s birth certificate for farther discussion,
    10. iSem, after recovering from his addiction, is now quiet! (ፀላኢኻ ይተሓተም),
    11. Dr Sadia, after visiting New York, (ክንድዝይ ንኸውን ኤርትራዉያን ኣለና? ኣልሓምዱሊላህ!!!)
    12. sara wrote more than a sentence in one post, (my favorite)
    13. Horizon lectures Peace! about the “tragedy in Yemen”,
    14. Beyan Negash, single handedly made the land of Kush an Arab Settlement!
    15. Amde’s first official move since seizing power: “vent and right a wrong”,
    16. Memhir Saleh declared enough is enough: Selam nek? ኣነወዲ ሰብኣይ ኣነ ዶ!
    17. Burhan Ali’s autopsy of proverbs discovered: ሃሊሉ ዝመጸ ኣድጊስ ኣጥቢቕካ ጽዓኖ*,
    18. Disc Doc declared we should all take economics 101, again!
    19. Semere T, Al-Arabi ጽፍዕ ጽፍዕ ምሰበሎ, ኣል ዓረቢ ሓወይ፤ አሕዋት እንዲና!,
    20. Brhan shouts: “no more regime sponsored Guyla, please!”
    21. KH agreed with Nitricc, because “his general drift looks good”,
    22. Tzigereda, is shocked by the similarity of apples and oranges in Gejeret!,
    23. Abi’s chasing kebesa to “we want you no more” is back with renewed vigor,
    24. Hamid Al-Arabi, talking to himself, I am very sorry; I just forgot it (salutation that is).
    25. Mr. Amanuel Hidrat checks his own sanity when he read Kim Hanna “agreement” with Nitricc,
    26. Ethiopia declared that it will not buy SU-30s or 35s (it just realized that all it needሰ is one Saudi Arabian),
    27. Now, it is Egyptian’s turn to be under state of emergency, “92 million of us are in danger!”,
    28. PFDJ’s new moto “እስላሚስት ይኹኑ፤ ጂሃዲስት ይኹኑ፤ አግኣዝያን ይኹኑ፤ ቆልቋል ይኹኑ፤ ኩሎም ወያነ እዮም፤ ባስታ፤፤”,
    29. Djibouti, let me repeat, Dji-bou-ti is the key holder of our survival! Who knew!!
    30. Fanti manifesting his longing for Hayat with too much hateftef, oops, hateta!
    Please continue….

    This masterpiece is dedicated to two Awatista Greats: IsmailAA and Kokhob Selam!

    *ጩሆ የመጣ አህያ አጥብቀህ ጫነው፤

    • Amde

      Selam Fanti

      Do you know what is going on with with Kokhob Selam?

      Amde

      • Fanti Ghana

        Hello Amde,

        I was asking that too actually. What I gathered from others’ posts is that he is ill. I wish him speedy recovery.

    • Abi

      That is Fantastic!!!
      31. Ras Abi finished ቄስ ትምህርት ቤት!!!
      እንዲህ ነው እንጂ! ኣትለኝም?
      32. Special Advisor for Queen Hayat, AG , exposed . Angle Gabriel.
      33. Amde became Awatista of the Year unchallenged!
      ኣምዴ የኔ ጏዴ
      ኣንድ ኣንተ ተገኘህ ከሃምሳ ወንበዴ!!!
      34. Hope is still counting his zeros.

      ኣዋተ ሰብስቦ ኣብሮ ያዋላችሁ
      የሽፍታ እድምተኞች ኣብሮ ያክርማችሁ
      ከርሞ ተመለሱ ፍቅር ጨምራችሁ::

    • tes

      Selam Fanti Ghana,

      35. tes attacked Mahmud ruthlessely for his Re-birth of EPLF political program.
      36. Abi has revealed his wife’s catish finger nails
      37. KH is yet in a mood of confusion for the whole 2016 and there is a rumour that nothing will change for the coming ysr (2017 is not promising year for him)
      38. Nitricc and iSem will be friends for the coming 2017 as iSem will be less woyanized
      39. Fanti will disappear again for his summer humanitarian project(I hope Ethiopia is having a good rainy season this year if not we will misss you again).
      40.

      tes

    • Ismail AA

      Fanti Ghana jaan (dear in Persian).
      Thank you; I am very very humbled. I hope we will have our Kokhob Selam back soon.
      Incidentally, “jaan” in Persian language means “life”. Whenever they express deep feeling towards others such loved ones, they use this word whose connotation is that one’s love and respect is as precious as one’s life.
      Very happy New Year to you and the Awate Forum family.
      Ismail

    • Hameed Al-Arabi

      Salam Fanti Ghana,

      Age old talks, I don’t need it; new constructive thoughts, they don’t have it. Only an insane person invites to loitering.

      Al-Arabi

    • Peace!

      Dear Fantish,

      You are the best regardless:) and I agree with your dedication to Ismail AA and Kokhob Selam. I happen to know Khokeb Selam and spoke to him through whatsapp occasionally for the last few months he is doing really well, except he doesn’t know he is talking to Peace!

      Peace!

      • Amanuel Hidrat

        Selam Peace,

        Thank you for the good news on Kokhob Selam ‘s health recovery. Tell him that we missed him a lot.

        AH

  • Brhan

    Hello Tesfabirhan,
    Thanks for you effort to come with the article. You have tried to analyse the issue based on the work back ground of the rep and what the background mean to the person’s current attitude in her position in Eritrea.
    My input here is that the UN, which is the umbrella of UNDP, is to be blamed for her attitude because she is working on the instruction given to her from her headquarters. It is sad but it is bureaucracy where this international body is tailoring a protocol to work in Eritrea in a way that this protocol is not triggering the disappointment of the regime. A protocol to work even at the expense of the uncountable human right abuses committed by the regime.
    Diplomats who represent governments and international organization work based on the instruction given to them from their bosses.
    For example the current Egyptian ambassador is taking the role of the South African ambassador in praising the regime. What make him do that? See the current geopolitics, where Saudi Arabia who is currently at odds with Egypt siding with Ethiopia.
    Umutoni is just a bureaucrat implementing instruction from the above. She may give big smile to PF(JD)
    while doing that but what we care is not not her smile but the main issue which is to fix the UN where it can say to an axe an axe.

  • HayaT1

    Greetings Awate,
    Many thanks to Tesfabirhan for his wonderfully written informative article. Awate has always been the source of reason and impartial democratic engagement where anyone is judged by the strength and logical argument of his/her messages. A trend I seldom observe in the messages of some of the enlightened writers is the temptation to narrate “as is” attitude by using explicit expressions. In politics there are endless key priorities to make and sequential acts to meet, in which change seekers ought to ponder when striving to bring the needed outcome. While the article rightfully affirms the authoritarian governance of Paul Kagami of Rwanda, Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Museveni of Uganda, adding them in to the current setting alongside HGDF exhausts the meager resource. Even true, such overt statements may unseal new opportunity for the tools of the HGDF tyrant to skew the intended content of the article to strengthen their relations with the said countries. I am mindful there are many Eritreans in Uganda, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe and HGDF is trying to create good relation with the dictators of the countries.
    The principal task of justice seekers at this very time should be creating worldwide awareness in the region, about the current state of repression in Eritrea and create cognizance by all parties, including the dictators, if possible. Knowing that we do not live in ideal world, the cruel political mindset of HGDF, level of suppression and nature of politics, Eritrea’s current prime quest should be using available means against the unelected tyrant.
    It is awesome Tesfabirhan shade light to the newest HGDF mouthpiece (Ms. Umutoniand) and her actions to polish the ugly image of the tyrant at a great cost to the people of Eritrea, but would have been more effective to do that circumventing the other dictators. As none of the dictators mentioned in the article is currently worse than the alpha male HGDF tyrant, the foremost political focus should be removing the barbaric HGDF without antagonizing other dictators.

  • saay7

    Selamat Tes:

    On December 10, World Human Rights Day, the UN sent a reminder to the world how it defines “human rights” and which covenants apply. Broadly speaking, there is the “international covenant on civil and political rights” and the “international covenant on economic, social and cultural rights.”

    The first one, “international covenant on civil and political rights” deals with what we discuss here at the forum and what drives the opposition: right to life, freedom from torture, freedom from slavery, right to liberty and security of person, right to be treated with humanity in detention, freedom of movement, right to fair trail, freedom of religion and belief, freedom of expression, right to peaceful assembly, freedom of association, minority rights, etc.

    The second one, “international covenant on economic, social and cultural rights” deals with right to work, right to gender parity, right to social security, right to mothers to special protection before and after birth, freedom of children from social and economic exploitation, right to adequate standard of living, freedom from hunger, right to health, right to education, right to take part in cultural life, right to enjoy benefits of science, etc.

    UNDP falls under the latter category. So to the extent you were going to criticize the country rep of UNDP in Eritrea, I wish you were more specific in showing how she has failed in reporting (by the way, that is the entire mandate of the country rep) actual reality in Eritrea as it relates to her mandate, which does *NOT* include monitoring civil and political rights.

    Notwithstanding the “bitsifrina” and “self-reliance” sloganeering, the PFDJ works closely with not just UNDP but also UNICEF, UNFPA, FAO, WHO, UNHCR, UNAIDS, UNIDO and UNEP. For the 2013-2016 Strategic Partnership Cooperation Framework (SPCF), these agencies “pledged” 188 million dollars for needs the government identified as priorities (sorry, can’t provide link.) For 2017-2010, they have “pledged” close to 300 million USD.

    And after all this, where does Eritrea rank in the UNDP’s Human Development Index (HDI)? Third from dead-last, beating only Congo and Niger. So no matter how cozy Ms Umotoni is with PFDJ (and she is), she is still reporting (she has no choice but to report) the ugly facts as they are.

    Of course, when the UN assigns Special Rapporteurs and Commissioners of Inquiry to deal with the other bundle of human rights (civil and political rights), the Gov of Eritrea and its supports go on a crazed attack of the individuals and any Eritrean citizen who cooperates with them. I wish Nitricc exercised the same restraint he is advising you to follow.

    saay

    • tes

      Selam saay7,

      Your insight on matters that concerns is always magnifique. But let me wrap-up Eritrean’s Millenium Development from an eye-witness who visited Eritrea (ካብዞም መስዋእቲ ዓዲ ምብጻሕ ዝመስሎም)

      “It never occurred to me that these kids don’t even have a small amount of water that is enough to quench their thirst”.

      Exemplary Tsion Yohannes Syoum and her clean water project in Eritrea – a briefing of a photo posted in support of an article written at madote com, a PFDJ affiliated website

      Refer: Abel Kebedom. 2016. Erritrean Diaspora: Some Important Issues That Require Discussion. [Online] www/madote/com – published on 26/12/2016

      This is the reality and what UNDP has to report if it was honest in its mission.

      Regarding my take:

      I am more on the first covenant: “international covenant on civil and political rights” and my motivation to write was not on the Civil and political rights, but on who is Ms. Umutoni and what is motivating her to act as she is acting. I was following this shameless lady and biography for the last two years. For every move sh did, I was very curious on her motive.

      Another diplomat that I was looking after was also former South African Ambassor, now I think he has been replaced. This Ambassador was also there when PFDJ was involving on the Somali issue. And the Ambassador was an Expert on this area and definitely his presence in Asmara had some relationship with the Somali-PFDJ case.

      And now there is another EU diplomat from Ireland, who has some affination with EU Development programs. And my suspection is he is after the 200 million Euros EU fund for PFDJ. He was the main actor on December 10, 2016 EU-Eritrea conference.

      Dear saay7, I like to connect anecdotes, information here and there to build the scenario. And my take on Ms. Umutoni is therefore solely based on this objective. On the UNDP Country reports, I care less as there is no official statistical data given to the office and I hate unfounded data.

      As you said, Ms. Umutoni is a cozy and my work is to make this allegation valid with proofs. I hope I hit my target.

      On country reports, no one can give us concret information than you. replicating your work is worthless and sometimes hard to produce a detailed report analysis than yours.

      tes

    • Nitricc

      Hey SAAY; I don’t remember attacking or disrespecting any diplomat. The reason i went out after Tes is that i felt this woman was targeted dut her color and gender. what else? there are thousands of diplomats, out of all of them, why is black African Woman picked? I always hear and it bothers me when i hear Africans don’t like their but they bend to no end for the whites. I very happy this black African woman is on such power. I wish all African woman follow her in my veiw she was attacked due her gender and race, how else can be explained. that is all.

      • tes

        Selam Nitricc,

        Hmm.. really?

        Do you know that I am a black man? I am not a white man by the way. In case you confused with my photo.

        For your record:

        1. I don’t have any respect for what she is doing except as a person.
        2. I am attacking her political mission not as a UNDP diplomat. In fact I am calling her to respect UNDP. UNDP Legal Framework for ADDRESSING NON-COMPLIANCE with UN STANDARDS OF CONDUCT of paragrapgh 19 that reads

        Staff members shall uphold the highest standards of efficiency, competence and integrity. The concept of integrity enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations includes all aspects of behaviour of an international civil servant, including such qualities as honesty, truthfulness, impartiality and incorruptibility. Integrity is the most important among the core values of the Organization, together with professionalism and respect for diversity.

        Toothless Nitricc

        By the way what Djibouti President is visiting Egypt to discuss on bilateral relationships. Do you think that Egypt will get a land where it can use as a base to launch GERD?

        tes

        • Nitricc

          Hey Tes, simply you are very wrong and unfair on this one. And i am just simply telling you how i see it. regarding the Djibouti and Egypt hook-ups, well, i don’t how to read and predict about the horn Africa. it is very confusing and extremely fluid. Like i have said it long a ago; Ethiopia needs to take Eritrea out of the equation. Ethiopia simply get out of Badime and make a peace with Eritrea, or else, Ethiopia will come out a loser. I know the Ethiopians are counting on the USA; but the US will never favor Ethiopia over Egypt; Never!

          • tes

            Selam Nitricc,

            The art you are most qualified in here in this Forum is not hidden at least from me. You have a special skill to bring a non-parallel issue so that the main issue can be ignored. Anyway, people like saay7, who loves you most despite your f**king presence, have super memory to remind you what you say here in this form. Do not therefore try to be fair when you are guilty of any thing you say except your toothless presence.

            I, tes, declare that I am one who can knock your head till bleeding.

            Stay around. We love you.

            Toothless Nitricc

            tes

          • Nitricc

            Hey Tes, do you know what your problem is? you over valued your self to the emf degree. You must understand you are somebody but not everybody. You think you know more than anyone and worst you think you are the most educated ever around here? really Tes? don’t be mistaken, because we don’t barge as shamelessly as you do, it does not mean we are less educated than you. come down, you are no body. easy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

          • tes

            Selam Nitricc,

            I am aware that you are a smart and well-educated person who has a first hand insight information about Eritrea. You have an extraordinary skill of diverting issues that we raise here. No one except with people of your caliber has a strategic political skills of maneuvering on areas that target PFDJ. I am aware on this and I am aware on your high educational qualification.

            The good thing is: you are helping us to provoke our conscience and then are forced to convey our messages. No one can provoke Awate Forum members than you do. You are a catalyst of high level of discussion and message conveying provokator.

            My engagement with you is very targetful and symbiotic.

            On my education, I am fully aware that I am the least educated and knowledgeale person here. I am learning and maturing with time thanks to AT for their kind heart and great wisdom of encouraging me to participate at my level capacity.

            tes

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam tes,
            .
            Wow tes, you can be a perfect Diplomat when you want to. You are full of surprises.
            I know we don’t see eye to eye on most issues. However, I always respected your passion and knew where you were coming from. You have the best interest of your country at heart at all times.
            .
            I know you mentioned me and Abi somewhere above. I wanted to give a “I have a dream” speech to Abi, if you don’t mind.
            .
            I had a dream. The dream began yesterday with a realty based information that our two tireless friends, tes and Nitricc, locked in a caged fight on television. For some reason I was rooting for Nittric overlooking all his excesses.
            All of a sudden I must have gotten into deeper sleep because I found myself reading Ras Abi’s poetry and laughing my head off. Somehow, it was revealed to me that his long absence was due to his KES TEMARI BET education in Godjam. He came back embolden and fearless. His poetry in perfect original Amharic put me in stiches.
            I was so short of breath I woke up before I could tell him to be careful.
            I was about to suggest to him, SEMINA WORK, something that performed miracles for centuries, is the way in such circumstances.
            .
            Well, tes, au revoir as they say in your neck of the woods.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Abi

            Hi Mr Kim
            I’m kind of disappointed by your dream. If you dream , dream big or don’t sleep at all. What is this dreaming of chicken fight?

        • Dear tes,

          Egypt has already a base from where to launch an attack, which is none other than asab. If she can succeed is another matter. It has no importance whether it is called a UAE base, a Saudi or an egyptian military base. DIA is ready to allow anybody to use it against ethiopia, provided they come with enough cash, and the UAE is ready to cooperate for the sake of Arab solidarity. The short term mission of the military buildup at asab by the UAE is to overcome the houthi problem in Yemen, but in the long run it is meant to have a projection over the horn, mainly targeting Ethiopia. Somaliland will soon be available to the UAE. Therefore, UAE came to stay, and it is foolish of the Ethiopian government to believe that they will leave after their mission is accomplished in Yemen.

          Beyond the money, DIA believes that he is playing an important role by facilitating the mini imperialistic dreams the gcc have in the region. If DIA is ready to provide the cannon fodder and the Arab states the air power, time will show. It seems that DIA is planning to put on fire the whole region before he dies. Megalomaniac as he is, he might want this to be his last destructive legacy he wants to leave behind. If there is anybody who will lose, it will be only Eritreans and ethiopians, and they will be the big time losers. It is a family curse, which they are unable to avoid.

          • tes

            Selam Horizon,

            I thought this was to salivate the appetite of Nitricc. How come you jumped in and explain this much? If Abi was around, or Kim Hanna(usually confused of my take), at least I could accept and say something for elaboration. Now that you are in, search a safe to come out from Nitricc’s favorite subject.

            tes

          • Nitricc

            Hi Horizon; there is one fact that Ethiopians failed acknowledge or knowingly ignoring it. Eritrea will never be regional power, however; She can make you to be one or break you to none. Case in point, if Ethiopia had the supporting cast of Eritrea and both country were in peace and harmony; there is no question and no dispute that Ethiopia IS the regional power of the Horn. But Ethiopia chose to -play dumb and childish game not only lost Eritrea but the whole region is ganging up against her. We all know Egypt lost any interest in the horn and was absent from the power game of the region while Ethiopia was free to pee allover the horn. Now, things have changed. Egypt has woke up and realized that they are Africans, most importantly, they discovered that the water they drink and sustain life comes from Ethiopia and Ethiopia is located in Africa. Now they are coming to reclaim their Africanness. And they are saying mover over Ethiopia there is a new regional power in the horn Africa, this is happening while Ethiopia is sleep dead and her leaders are rehearsing what once their dead midget had said.

          • G. Gebru

            Dear Nitricc,
            I think Eritrea is fit for a Province. What is your take on this? Please a gentleman’s comment.

          • Nitricc

            Hey G. Gebru; right now, Ethiopia is who fits in to province. At the point in time, i am glad PIA is handling Eritrea’s fate while your Ethiopia is under Haile-mariam desalegn, the no clue man. I don’t think you understand what is brewing in the horn of Africa. wake up, my man.

          • Abi

            Hi General
            I think G Gebru is asking Eritrea as a province of Djibouti?

          • G. Gebru

            Dear Abi,
            A province can not have a province but districts, if I am not mistaken.

          • Abi

            Hi G Gebru
            You got a point there.
            In that case Eritrea will be the largest district in Djibouti.

          • G. Gebru

            Dear Abi,
            No both of them will be provinces with equal status.The thing who will be the first to embrace it.

          • Abi

            Hi G Gebru
            Priorities to those who did not reject the first offer.

          • G. Gebru

            Dear Nitricc,
            Thank you for your polite respones. Yes you are right the fate of Eritrea is in the hands of one man, the man so far his failures overway his merits in handling the country’s affairs.
            On the other hand PMH is doing his level best for the well being of his country and people fighting internal spoilers and external invaders spear headed by the Dictator you put your trust on.
            Yes you are right at this time it seem as if the regime in Eritrea has got a breathing space, but I think this is more of an indication that his days are coming to an end. You know a person who was sick for some time and people were expecing his death suddenly shows a sign of recovery that is his face brightens, he starts to talk, eat and drink and again he all of a sadden passes a way. So is the fate of the regime in Eritrea.
            Regarding of what is brewing in the horn I wish you know what is exactly brewing.
            You said to me your Ethiopia and I say to you it us for both of us. Anyway for every thing may God bless us all with good health and long life.

          • Hi Nitricc,
            Don’t you think that you are giving too much credit to dia, when you say that he can make or break ethiopia. Yes, he can spoil and he can delay the economic development of the region, at his own peril and that of the eritrean people, but he cannot suspend it forever. The only country in the horn with which ethiopia’s relations is sour is eritrea. On the contrary, ethiopia’s relation with all the others countries could not be any better. They are integrating their economies, they see each other as partners in peace and economic development, and it is eritrea that refuses to prosper together with ethiopia and with the others by isolating herself, and by having a confrontational policy towards ethiopia. Nevertheless, your point that eritrea will never be regional power, but together the two countries can be one, is not far from the truth. The only problem is that time is running out on both countries.

            Egyptians were never and will never be africans. All africans know egyptians’ unaccepted chauvinism and racism against them and not even sparing the sudanese. Simply because they say we are brothers, does not mean they really feel africans. Egyptians themselves accept that they are racist towards africans, and therefore, they have nothing to reclaim in their africanness, as you said.

            As much as the gerd is concerned, be sure, if they could launch an effective attack, and the outcome would benefit them, they would have done it up to now. Things are out of their control, and egypt as the sole owner of the nile is a thing of the past. They know that the only way forward is the way of negotiation and not confrontation.

      • saay7

        Happy Sunday Nitrric
        Followed by oh please nitrricay, ye of short memory. When diplomats fail to live up to their mandates, they are called to task and even expelled. In 2001, Eritrea expelled Antonio bandini. In 2006 Eritrea expelled a senior Italian diplomat, Ludovico Serra. Italy reciprocated. The same year Eritrea expelled USAid. A few years later, your buddies at PFDJ used the most obsence (embarrassed me as an Eritrean) terms to refer to US diplomat Jendayi Frazier. (She was African American woman and I don’t remember you protesting). I am sure you have used intemperate words to describe Sheila Keetharuth and Mike Smith who were delegated to their zero compensation posts by the same UN which made Umutoni UNDP country representative. So, xelim please, a little self reflection is all I am asking for.

        There are two areas within the mandate of Umutoni that she could have looked into between her visits to bisha and National Union of Eritrean Women: are Eritrean children (Eritreans under 18) abused? Does NUEW ever advocate women’s rights or does it just echo the male-dominated culture of PFDJ? Does the Eritrean federation of workers have/excercise its right to organize without employer (government) intrusion? Does it have the right to strike? All of these are within her mandate. But she failed to focus on them because if she did your buddies at PFDJ would have demanded her expulsion.

        In the end that’s what I wanted Tes to focus on. But he is well within his rights as an Eritrean to criticize a diplomat, African or not. At least he didn’t call her a “monkey” as you have done with African diplomats you didn’t agree with. If you ask for the link for that I can provide it….next frigging weekend.

        Saay

        • Kalihari Snake

          Good morning Saay7..
          You say that “When diplomats fail to live up to their mandates, that they are called to task and expelled”. However, the reality is most times to the contrary and especially as it relates to UN diplomatic staff. It is usually in cases where diplomats are genuinely trying to perform their job, which may include providing constructive criticism to a host Government, that they find themselves in hot water and subsequently being declared persona non grata. The UN system, flawed with extreme nepotism and unqualified staff who normally hold U.N. specialized agency representational roles, from a career ladder perspective, simply does not encourage its staff to speak up when they see something very wrong such as human rights abuses. I think back to the barbaric deportation of Eritreans from Ethiopia in 1998-2000, during which time amongst a large number of diplomats in Addis Ababa at the time, extremely few were brave enough to speak out on the matter for: 1) They did not wish to give up their comfortable posting in Addis Ababa, and 2) They believed that it would work contrary to their career promotions prospects.
          One shall recall that even before the 1998-2000 war between Eritrea and Ethiopia that had declared a number of diplomats persona non grata, the first of which was Trevor Page, who was the UN Secretary General’s first Special Representative to Eritrea (1992). He would soon be followed by Karin Landgren who was the head of UNHCR in 1992. The bowling pins would continue to fall in the early 90s and would include the EU Representative, UNHCRs entire cast of international staff, WFP’s Representative, the Deputy Head of USAID, etc..
          The UN doesn’t do what’s right but rather they usually do what is politically correct, on both an organizational and political basis.

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Kalihari,

            The UN is a house of corruption and a source of self-enrichment [code word - Wealth Distribution] for bureaucrats. The UN never stopped a single war. Most of the UN General Secretaries were communist suspects, while one was an ex-N-a-z-i.

            I hope Donald Trump expels the UN from New York.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Hello Simon,

            I used to believe that for all its short comings, the UN was necessary, at least, a good start.
            However, the more I think about some nations having a ‘veto power’ the more discouraged I am to support its existence.

            The fact that the most heavily armed a nation is, preferably one with a weapon of mass destruction, gets the decision making power over our fate negates everything else the UN supposedly stands for.

            Take for example the recent vote “to condemn Israeli settlements.” How “The New York Times” put it says it all;

            “…the Obama administration on Friday allowed the United Nations Security Council to adopt a resolution that condemned Israeli settlement construction.”

            You see the 14 nations who voted “Yes” did not matter, but who really mattered was the only nation that did not vote at all.

            As if to illustrate the uselessness of the UN, almost immediately, Isreal declares that it “will go ahead with settlements anyway” and President Elect Trump tweets “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th.”

          • saay7

            Selamat His Fantiness:

            Someone has hacked into your computer and written a very un-Fantish post. This stuff happens: remember when Russia annexed Crimea the autonomous republic of Crimea voted to join the Russian Federation? The UNSC drafted a resolution to recognize the “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity” of Ukraine and to dismiss the referendum as invalid. 13 members of the Security Council voted for it, 1 abstained and then Russia vetoed it. The end.

            So the UNSC was designed to give the Permanent Five permanent powers, but in the General Assembly vote (one country one vote) 100 of the 192 countries voted to affirm Ukraines territorial integrity with my country and yours (and we know how obsessed both are with territorial integrity) abstaining.

            There is a movement afoot to grant the African Bloc of the UN one veto vote as part of reforming the UN. As Eritrea cozies up to the Arab world, our Foreign Minister said what the world needs is two more veto votes one for Africa and one for the Arab world.

            My point is: despite all its failures, the UN is indispensable to the world and that’s why despite relentlessly negative write ups about it still enjoys, as an institution, a good reputation.

            saay

          • Fanti Ghana

            Hello Brother Saay,

            The United Nations upholds, by choice or necessity, the idea that the rich is more important than the poor. That is the message I cannot accept. I agree that UN is necessary, and there are some good that it does, although sometimes it is because the decision coincides with that of the Almighty’s interest, but it needs to be reconstructed with every nation having the same right and responsibility.

            It is economically and logistically too dependent on the powerful to impartially serve to the degree of my expectation of it. The whole of Africa, 1.2 billion of us, to have one veto power? Can you imagine how rare an occasion it will be in which Africa vetoing something that will satisfy the whole Africa’s interest?

            What made China, France, Russian, United Kingdom, and United States permanent council members and the rest have to rotate a portion at a time for a two years of seat warming?

            When the UN and its branches will get my full support is when it
            a) removes the veto power
            b) removes permanent/temporary membership
            c) makes membership proportional to population but with an upper cap
            d) has the power to enforce its own mandates
            e) etc… etc…

            Then and only then will I buy the software to block these up to no good hackers. Until then it should be grateful for my generous offer of partial support.

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Fanti,

            The UN was born immediately after WW2. Those who gained veto powers were the victors in that war.

            Without allied victory, the World would have been a worse place. The USSR had lost 20 million people in the War. The USSR gained victory with spectacular counter attacks against unprovoked aggression from Germany.The Americans also made great sacrifices in Europe and in the Pacific fighting Japan.

            At least, the US, USSR, and UK deserve the well earned veto power.

            The problem with UN now is its dominated by dictatorial countries who are dominating the General Assembly and the various UN bodies.

          • Amde

            Selam Fanti,

            Re. The UN security council. I guess it depends on how easily one can prove a negative. How much worse would the world have been without the Security Council and it’s veto system? Probably not by much during the Cold rttt5wa. But afterwards? Might be better

            Amde

          • Fanti Ghana

            Hello Amde,

            that is true, there is that question of how bad would it have been…
            With that said, what really created the UN in general was fear; fear of each other. However, we can safely say that the fear that created the UN was the kind of “fear based on sanity.” Which is another way of saying that at some point decades ago, the world came to its senses and agreed to abide by a common law. Up to this point all is okay. Where I get frustrated is on the toothless-ness (thank you Nitricc) of that law especially whenever the powerful is the culprit.

          • saay7

            Selam His Fantiness, selamat Amde:

            Just got this from the UN and am passing it along:

            +++++
            Reaffirming its respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Fanti and Amde;

            Expressing concern for any signs of disrespect directed at the UN from all parties, including Fantiness and Amde;

            Taking note of Amanuel and Berhe Y on this issue;
            Welcoming with appreciation Abi and Nitrric refusal to pile on this issue
            Also welcoming all parties, including Eritreans and Ethiopians at awate, have not found (yet) some way to divert this discussion to League of Nations and Four Powers

            1. Reaffirms the crucial importance of the UN;
            2. Reiterates its belief that all member states are guided by the UN charter including US, Russian Federation, China, United Kingdom and France;
            3. Decides to respect the territorial integrity and political independence of all individuals, including Fanti and Amde
            4. Resolves to use the word “resolves” as the word strongly suggests a problem was solved when it has not such meaning in the context of our resolutions;
            5. Urges all parties, including Fanti and Amde, to avoid use of language that may undermine the authority of peacekeepers
            6. Decides to remain seized of the matter.

            _______________________________

            saay

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Dear Saay,

            First thanks for “tes” for exposing Ambassador Umutoni, the lipstick of the despot. His criticism is within the political culture of “criticism and self-criticism ” so tes is right on, despite the outcry of the of the hypocrites.

            Second, as our adage says “ተአምኖ ልኢኽካስ እንታይ ተረፈ እየተበል” እንድዩ ነገሩ and therefore, I am fully in agreement with your arguments on defending on tes ‘s take regarding the Ambassador.

            Third, if someone is doing rational argument, am in congruence to his view, and can not add any value to it, I always keep the back seat. But never failed to show my approval by upvoting. You know me that I am one of the opinionated person in this forum that I will not hisitate to throw my views even if it is not satisfactory to my readers. There is freind of mine who lives around me and keeps to tell me that “ዓይኒ አንጡቅ ” one who tells as is. I never refrain from sharing my view.

            So dear Saay, I am enjoying your argument and your techniques of engagement. Stand tall, you are doing amazing and don ‘t forget you have many students.

            Regards
            Amanuel Hidrat

          • saay7

            Selamat Kalihari and welcome to awate

            I don’t disagree with anything you have written above. UN country representatives are afforded the same privileges and duties of ambassadors of sovereign nations (Ms Umotoni has the same rights, privileges and protocols as the UK ambassador to Eritrea.) And it is understood that these country representatives cannot be effective anywhere unless they are engaged with the host government, and engagement precludes embarrassing them publicly. If you saw the Facebook page of the recently departed American charge d’affaires to Eritrea, you would think the two countries were on the best of terms.

            I think what Tes is saying is that even within those confines, Umotoni goes overboard.

            saay

          • Kalihari Snake

            Thanks saay7 for the welcome. Ms. Umotoni is not a UN carreer staff member but rather a UN political appointee and my observations over the years tell me that UN political appointees are far less inclined to do what is morally right in tough situations. Also to note, that not all coutries treat UN Country Representatives in the same manner as ambassadors, for I know many that do not. Thing is, one often forgets that the total amount of money that UN specialised agencies provide to a given country that is not engaged in major civil conflict, is miniscule in comparison to bilateral support that is directly provided from major donor countries. Given this said, Ms. Umotoni’s role as Humanitarian Coordinator for Eritrea is not that significant, as rather trifling funding is now being channelled to Eritrea through either the UN’s Delivery as One mechanism or bilaterally through UN specialised agencies. However, her advocacy role, such as that over gender and human rights issues remains vital, and it is in this regard, that I have the same sentiments as Tes. To note that over the past decade, UN specialised agencies are definitely receiving proportionately less funding than INGOs (Ethiopia is a good case in point at this time with UN WFP scaling down and CRS scaling up). US senate appropriations have in general over the past several years favored the interests of U.S. based INGOs.

            Maybe the UN sytem with all of its inherent weaknesses is not really in true content terribly different today than what it was 30 or 40 years ago, but certainly it has lost the appeal of being a neutral global body and has surely lost public confidence over the past two decades and needs an immediate major overhaul and not gradual reform.

          • Kalihari Snake

            Thanks saay7 for the welcome. Ms. Umotoni is not a UN career staff member but rather a UN political appointee to the RC/HC role and my observations over the years tell me that UN political appointees are far less inclined to do what is morally right in tough situations. Also to note, that not all countries treat UN Country Representatives in the same manner as ambassadors, for I know many that do not. Thing is, one often forgets that the total amount of money that UN specialized agencies provide to a given country that is not engaged in major civil conflict, is miniscule in comparison to bilateral support that is directly provided from major donor countries. Given this said, Ms. Umotoni’s role as Humanitarian Coordinator for Eritrea is not that significant, as rather trifling amounts of funding are now being channeled to Eritrea through either the UN’s Delivery as One mechanism or bilaterally through UN specialized agencies. However, her advocacy role, such as that over gender and human rights issues remains vital, and it is in this regard, that I have the same sentiments as Tes. To note that over the past decade, UN specialized agencies are definitely receiving proportionately less funding than INGOs (Ethiopia is a good case in point at this time with UN WFP scaling down and CRS scaling up on the food aid side). US senate appropriations have in general over the past several years favored the interests of U.S. based INGOs. Maybe the UN system with all of its inherent weaknesses is not really that terribly different today, than say what it was 30 or 40 years ago, but certainly over the past two decades, it has lost significant levels of public confidence in its being a neutral global body and it its ability to take morally right decisions and actions.

            The UN needs an immediate major overhaul and not gradual reform to save face and to restore international confidence.

        • Nitricc

          Hey SAAY; I don’t know where to start. But let me say this, you can not compare Jendayi Frazier, a corrupted politician who tried to overturn the outcome of a court vindication with Umutoni who is simply a humanitarian servant. As far i am concerned; all politicians are up for scrutiny. Jenday emboldened the Ethiopians not to respect the out come of the court and she is partially responsible for the mess we are in. If i call her any names, i believe she deserved it. so, in my view, there should be a difference between the likes of Jenday who is privileged spoiled Fat American and Umutoni who is just an African woman doing her humanitarian job. There is no way you can compare the two.NO!
          I admit; i have no idea who Umutoni is? till Tes is brought her up. And i tried to but my self in her place and what Tes is accusing her is very unfair and unjust.
          Regarding Sheila Keetharuth and Mike Smith; i did not say much because it was offensive to my senses. you can not have an opinion of people who have a grudge to settle and call it evidence. They were fools they way behaved and they losers today. it is like i interview Tes and Semere Andom and present it as a fact finding? really?
          And Yes, Tes have the right to write but not the right to character assassination; not defamation and no personal attacks.My initial reaction was not even at Tes but at AT; this article belongs to Assena and it likes. i am ashamed to read it on awate-com front page, to tell you the truth. Like SG thought i has a personal issue with tes. no, i don’t have anything with any body. But it does mean i agree with Tes about everything; no. I know you have suggested Tes and I work together and i will tell you why it is impossible; Next!!!!!

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Hi Nitric,

            Diplomats are not politicians? Aren ‘t diplomats the political appointees of nations to build mutual relations among nations? Sometime when you are caught like what saay did, you don ‘t know what to say. You have to know you are engaging with well read individuals like saay and many more. Sometimes it is very important to take your back seat to learn. That is what I do in areas where my knowledge is limited.

            In any case whether Suan Rice or Jendayi Frazier or Umutoni, they are all political diplomats. A lesson to be learned.

            Regards

          • saay7

            Selamat Nitricc:

            Some diplomats are politicians and some politicians are diplomats and we will have to consult Nitricc’s super Who Is Who to find that out. 🙂

            If you had read Tes’s piece critically (instead of leading with your emotion whenever you see his name), you would have noticed the Ms Umutoni, a UN diplomat, is acting more like an Eritrean (PFDJ) politician. He gave his reasons why that is the case: (1) she is inept, wherever she has gone ineptitude followed; (2) she is strongly aligned with the ruling party of Rwanda, whose ideology is similar to PFDJs. You can agree or disagree with his assessment but you can’t pull that “oh, lordy! lordy! oh my! an attack against a diplomat” routine, given that you and the party you support have a long (very long) history of attacking diplomats. In fact, I dare say, if Ms Umotoni followed Tes’s advice, she would be attacked savagely by the PFDJ and you would be first in line in the first chorus line😂 Tes did not make fun of Umotoni’s look: it was your fellow travellers in PFDJ who actually were insulting Ms Jendayi Frazer’s looks, remember?

            Now, you said you had never heard of Ms Umutoni. Let me try to fill in the gaps. BBC needs a report on how Eritrea is doing with social services? Umotoni will be pushed by the Eritrean government. There is an event organized by Europe to “bring Eritrea in from the cold?” There is Umotoni giving character references about the goodness of PFDJ. There is some PFDJ-booster who wants to interview “Asmara based diplomats” who say things are not as bad as advertised? There is Umotoni. There is an attempt to make NUEW a “grassroots women’s organization” instead of the PFDJ satellite that it is? There is Umotoni (still talking about women’s share in Eritrea’s imaginary parliament:) On the key areas within her mandate–do Eritrean workers have a right to organize (as understood by the UN)? Do they have the right to strike (as understood by the UN)? Do parents have the right to choose the right school for their children (as understood by the UN)? She is silent as a church mouse.

            I think that is what Tes is highlighting.

            saay

          • tes

            Selam selam, dos kef kef ya saay7,

            100% what you said is my point and I can’t say it more than you did.

            tes

            PS-1: Nitricc knows that I am the least educated person here in this website but he wanted to trap me in his honey coated name calling. I reject him for not falling in his abyss.

            PS-2: SGJ might get mad but let me share this what happened to me when I was visiting Keren in 1994 in the occasion of Mariam De’arit.

            I have a family in Geza-Banda, just about 400 m from Haili-Midri(Ground force) – better Military Hospital. I enjoyed my evening around Jira Fiori, with two cups of tea and three bread with my friends(It was a lot for me at that time). Then around 8 pm, I have go to my uncle’s house to sleep. As soon as I left the streets with light, around the Military hospital, a group of 10 Kerenites of Deki-Geza(age 8-9 years old) banda blocked my way as if they were fighting each other.

            From the group, two were acting as if in serious fighting. Then, one came in and tried to hand me a stick*. I was not aware but didn’t want to interfer. I refused but then all 10 came around and started to shout (In Tigrait – I can’t remember now what they were saying). In revenge, I just tried to slap one in his face. You can’t believe what happened next. Before things worsened at me, I was saved by an elder man who was passing-bye.

            *The stick was coated with sh**t on the side that I was supposed to hold.

            There are many incidences to be shared from those early days of independence when Deki-Elabered had a fierce fight with deki Kerenite. Good time!!! Now SGJ will come for sure with some more history. Nitricc does not know this and he calls himself as an Eritrean(and I think KBT was serious on my nationality issue).

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam saay, tes and Nitricc,
            .
            I have to admit that I admire the make up artistry here. The lip stick and eye lashes applied are breath taking.
            After reading your post and regaining my focus, it took me only a minute to realize that I am still looking at a beautiful French Pig called Monic.
            .
            With all his transgressions, I think I am with Nitricc on this one.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Dear Kim Hanna,

            Could you be specific on what you agree with Nitric? Just not to misunderstand you. Is it on the criticism (Nitric believes she should not be criticised), or is it, as to whether Umuton is a politician or diplomat, which Nitric had failed to understand that she is a political diplomat?

            regards

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam Amanuel Hidrat,
            .
            I wish I could be specific but it is more of a general drift I got from their back and forth posts.
            In general to pick on one low level diplomat, who is sent on a difficult assignment, and level unverifiable personal accusations is a bit too much.
            .
            Suppose, without any information, I advance (fake news) the possibility that this lady might be the secret source of information to the other U.N investigators, would that make any difference to the alignments. To throw in mud at some one with general suspicion did not sound fair to me, that was all. On balance Nitricc’s thrust sounded more palatable.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Kim,

            Umuton is a career diplomat serving in different countries. She can be criticized depending on the merits and demerits, on how she carried out this awsome responsinility. In governing politics, Presidents, ministers, career diplomats are subject to all soft or hard criticism. They are not immune of criticism, and hence she become the subject of the topic. For sure she is not a low level diplomat.

            Regards

          • Millennium

            Hi Kim Hanna

            I thought you were referring to the heavy editing that the AT made on the piece when you mentioned ” lipstick.” The style of writing is totally different —not typical of the author. The content is however the same and that is why the article is poorly developed. Saay is trying his best to make it what it is not.

            regards

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam Millennium,
            .
            I don’t know about the heavy editing, I was alerting everyone as to what saay was engaged in, as you noticed.
            The saying goes that ,a Pig is still a Pig even if you put a lip stick on it, to change its appearance.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Nitricc

            Hey Aman-H; i didn’t say she should not be criticised; what i am saying she should not be criticized unfairly. she is not political diplomat, rather she is humanitarian diplomat, there is a difference.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Hi Nitric,

            Ditto: the answer I gave to kim below.

          • tes

            Selam Nitricc,

            Whether she is a political or humanitarian diplomat, she is abusing UNDP’s office. More than that she is a political envoy of the maturing Rwandan dictator, President Paule Kagame. You have not brought any point to disprove this allegation. And the execution has passed with an abstentees of the PFDJ veto

            tes

          • Nitricc

            Hey SAAY. you said this ” some diplomats are politicians and some politicians are diplomats and we will have to consult Nitricc’s super Who Is Who to find that out. 🙂
            OKAY, Nitircc wants to ask this qeustion to you, Tes and Aman-H
            When Obama went to visit Ethiopia, he told the world that the Ethiopian government was democratically elected. Mind you he knows very well that the stupid Ethiopian government won its election 100%; regardless Obama told us differently. Then After few months when the Ethiopian government was killing unarmed innocent people, Obama refused to meet the Ethiopian prime
            minster and its delegation.
            Now, do you think of that?
            A) Obama was diplomat when he said Ethiopian government was elected democratically government and then turned politician when things didn’t suit his image?

            B) Obama was politician when he declared the Ethiopian government was elected democratically then turned diplomat when he refuses to meet the killers.

            C) Obama was neither diplomat nor politician just out right hypocrite.

            D) Obama was both diplomat and politician.
            E) take the 5th.
            Careful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am just giving a rope.

          • saay7

            Hey Nitricc:

            Yeah you are giving me a rope…with your neck😂

            The correct answer is a politician practices politics which requires, sometimes, diplomacy — especially if you are a guest at someone’s house. This is why Susan Rice laughing after she said that Ethiopian government was democratically elected was not diplomatic, but forced candor. In politics they call that a gaffe.

            I think you should read Tes slowly:) A diplomat is an individual who represents the interest of the person/country who delegated him/her, not the person/country s/he is delegated to. Tes is saying that Ms. Umotoni does not represent the UN and its ideals but the PFDJ and RPF (Rwanda’s ruling party.) Instead of saying Tes has not made his case persuasively, you have chosen to climb on some high horse about how diplomats should not be criticized (using your logic, nobody should say anything bad about Kissinger.) I find it unpersuasive because the PFDJ’s stock-and-trade is to assault diplomats, politicians, envoys.

            saay

          • Nitricc

            Hey SAAY; you know i love you but in here you are failing me, big time. you said; ” A diplomat is an individual who represents the interest of the person/country who delegated him/her, not the person/country s/he is delegated to. Tes is saying tha, by that standard, she fails: ” WHO DOESN’T?
            That is my exact point. but this African woman was picked on because she is African and she is black woman from Uganda or Rwanda; where ever she is from. I resent to tes’s recist contention and bad test of choosing. SAAY i see you are ignoring my multiple choice inquiry. for fact that you are the best to get to the point on your takes but dancing around and avoiding this one tells me, you have no answer. Now, sir, can you answer me please? I can guaranteed you if this woman was white and from the west, your tes will have nothing to say and that all were my point of argument rests. one thing you are right about is, it is true, Africans are lazy monkeys, if you need any evidence read what Tes, has to say. what is she supposed to say or do? you said it your self, she have no mandate or responsibility to call out any human right abuse or wrongdoing? If Obama can say and declare the Ethiopian government is full democratic elected government; why is this woman nullified for saying nothing? come-on SAAY. at the end of the day common sense shall prevail. she was picked on because she was black woman from Africa. As much as i detest the Africans, i will defend here to End. she wronged. no matter what i am with wronged on, no matter who.

          • tes

            Selam Nitricc,

            I think you are trying to fabricate a new whole history on unsaid issues. In Tigrigna there is a response when people say as you are saying:

            “ትብል ኣለኻ”

            Don’t fool yourself.

            tes

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Saay,

            You have said: “politicians practice politics which requires sometime diplomacy”. I see it as ambigous for nitric to understand it. Diplomacy is the art of negotiation. The agenda of negotiations are all “sorts of politics” and hence we call it “political diplomacy”. There is no diplomacy without politics. But there is politics without diplomacy. Don’t you think so?

            regards
            Amanuel Hidrat

          • saay7

            Selam Emma:

            Here in the good ol’ USA, you have two kinds of diplomats: the professional ones, career diplomats who rise through the ranks by proving their competence and then you have the political hacks who are appointed to ambassadorship/envoy status as reward for their donations or friendship. The latter don’t have a clue about politics or diplomacy: the professional diplomats spend all the time rescuing them from themselves.

            But rather than get into the details of these, all I asked Nitrric is to be very specific about what is that Tes said in his post that he finds unacceptable (in much the same way I did). I am looking for a quote. Instead he has chosen to be the champion of women’s rights and African rights calling on awate to remove the article because it so embarrassed him and I am saying I love u Nit, but I find your newfound love for Africa and Africans unpersuasive. I have found that most moral outrage is fake outrage when people have no arguments. Be very specific and tell us how and why Tes got it wrong.

            saay

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Merhaba Saay,

            I will pass it for now. But long explanation does not work for nitric. Give him a short and crisp answer that sticks at the tip of his tongu to repeat it when the subject pops up. He can not read more than a paragraph for unknown reasons. I remember he commented in one of my articles, that he read just the intro and gave his assessment to the long essay. And you are right any moral outrage without argument is fake argument. In any case if you want to help nitric make it short to the point.

            Regards

          • tes

            Selam saay7,

            I can not say that I am right in everything in my take but in a sense that you are trying to say ‘he got it wrong’. I have clarified the angle I tackled the case at point. Though you have grasped what my article was addressing into, every point you are trying to build comes next to what I said. My my objective of writing this article was to expose Ms. Umutoni’s motivation to engage with PFDJ and I think you agreed. Then comes, what she did, or what she doing, why she didn’t did this and that. I prefered to attack the house before lutting the wealth within it. Therefore I kindly refuse when you say ‘he got it wrong’.

            tes

          • Abi

            Tes Hawey
            Saay is talking about Nitricc when he said “he got it wrong “.
            What time did you start today?
            Anta SebAy entay khonka? Eway!!

          • tes

            Selam Abi,

            I re-read the sentence and I think I some how misunderstood it. Thanks. But I am responding in a general sense that saay7 has hinted the shortcomings of the article in his previous comments. I had those lines in my mind when I was responding.

            It was 12:30 when I was writing.

            What happened today? You woke-up late.

            tes

          • Abi

            Tes Hawey
            I think Saay is doing a tremendous job in defending your article. The problem is you are reading through a wine glass. It is kind of blurred.
            I got it.

          • tes

            Selam Abi,

            I do appreciate saay7s detailed additions to the article but I don’t think he is defending. Rather h wants it to be in the way he expected I should presented it. I explained why I did in the way I presented it. And this is I think defending my own article. Though I might appreciate any inputs, I am capable to defend what I write. I do have the know-how (savoire faire)to do so and so I am capable. I do not therefore want to hand the responsibility of my article to be taken by someone else.

            saay7 knows how to contain Nitricc and has a patience to explain to him(as a mentor he has taken the burden to do so). As for me, I know only to knock Nitricc in his head till bleedings and no enough patience to respond for his unfounded allegations which are often done purposefully in order to divert the direct impact to his mother organization, pdfj.

            tes

          • Abi

            Tes Wedey
            Got it.
            I don’t blame you if you try to distance yourself from Saaytan.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Nitric,

            May be it’s slow holiday season and people are bored, and my good friend iSem is on holidays to put you in your place but I can tell you are you are getting a lot of attention for your useless contribution.

            Tes,

            Well done.

            Berhe

  • KBT

    Greetings brothers
    I like to read awate even if i don t agree with
    but today it s very different ,i want to say it s ok to critisize
    dont let despair and disaray make inprofessinal
    don t attack diplomat ,don t demonize people who disagree with you
    it is very inproffesional

  • Nitricc

    Greetings AT; this article should be removed. No one should have the right to personal attacks and unfounded allegations. It is funny how the so called justice seekers now attacking diplomats. It is not fair, at all.

    • Saleh Johar

      Hi Nitric and AT,
      The unfounded part is subjective, others can find it very objective. As for criticizing diplomats, they are not angels. then what follows? No one should criticize government officials, even if they are oppressors? I think anyone who promotes a tyranny, whatever their position, should be taken to task, challenged and criticized. As far as the article in question is concerned, you can refute what came in it (objectively since you seem to be promoting that), but this website hosts different viewpoints and you have to live with that unless you can prove plagiarism, or anything that violates the commonly accepted norms. Letting diplomats go unchallenged is not one of them.

      That is my view and I think AT would have similar views. I also hope you see my views “objectively”.

      • Nitricc

        Hey, SG: I think you are missing the point. Put yourself in her place; what is she supposed to do? there are two parties who can question and evaluate her duty. the UN and the Government of Eritrea. Who is Tes to question about her duty and morality? She have to earn a living and she got to do what she needed to do. She don’t have the duty to fight the Eritrean government on behalf of the opposition, did she? This kind of preposterous articles in a front page of awate.com cheapines the web-site. let’s not lose the fairness and keep out emotions in check.

        • Saleh Johar

          Hi Nitricc,
          Even the jailers are doing their job, earning a living. Doing your job doesn’t absolve you from stepping on someone’s toes. If this is about the feud between you and Tes, I am afraid I have no comment.

          • Nitricc

            Hey SG; I don’t have any feud with Tes or anyone else for that matter. i am just expressing what i have felt. If this was posted by anyone, i would have said what i am saying. All i am saying is singling out this African woman is wrong. Why is he afraid to mention any other diplomats? I don’t think she is the only diplomat in Eritrea.

          • tes

            Selam Nitricc,

            For your record, I am not looking for a woman diplomat or what ever it is. What I know is she is a UNDP Country representative that I saw her in every International meetings presenting on behalf of PFDJ and fabricating unfounded developments.

            Else, I am not afraid of any. I will expose and go after any diplomat who is abusing his/her office. Just stay alerted.

            tes

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam tes,

            Would you have asked her the same questions if you were in Eritrea?

          • tes

            Selam Simon Kaleab,

            In short NO. If I could there was need to be exiled thousands of kilometers from home. And what I am fighting for is to ask these questions while I am at my home country.

            tes

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam tes,

            So, you are asking these questions from a safe distance.

          • tes

            Selam Simon Kaleab,

            NO, I am not in a safe place but in a good and strategic front. Thanks to cyber world, from where I am, I can reach my target place easily. It is a matter of pressing important key so that my questions can be heard within a short time.

            But at least I am safe in a sense that PFDJ can not take me alive from the country I live in and to be tortured in the underground prison they have built all over the country.

            Do you that PFDJ has built not a single university in the last 25 years while he built more than 360 massive and secret network of prison centers?

            I wish I was able to ask Ms. Umutoni if she has ever visited any single prison center so far?

            tes

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam tes,

            You said: “I am not in a safe place …”

            and then later you said: “But at least I am safe …”

            Amazing!

          • tes

            Selam Simon Kaleab,

            When I say, ‘I am not in a safe place’, it means not 100%. Very simple. .. what it followed after should be clear for you…. in a good and strategic place

            And when I say, ‘at least I am safe’, it does not mean 100% that is why I put at least. … my safety is because PFDJ can not smuggle me like what they for Eritreans from Sudan and Ethiopia. Even now their arms extend to South Sudan and Uganda where many business people are taken away or killed in their house.

            This is the message that I wanted to convey. Unfortunately you failed.

            I thought it is simple but complex for you.

            tes

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam tes,

            It is too complex. My head is still spinning.

          • tes

            Selam selam Simon Kaleab,

            Abi is the only one who can help you in case you need emergency from Awatistsas.

            tes

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Nitricc,
            Your questions should be directed to Tes, not me. But Saay has replied some of them by default. I can’t provide a link for his comment 🙂

        • tes

          Selam Nitricc,

          I always laugh on your take. You know what? Unless you are hit ቴስታ, you don’t tell the truth. What you put here is the truth when you say,

          “She have to earn a living and she got to do what she needed to do.”

          Nitricc

          I love you Nitriccay.

          tes

        • Simon Kaleab

          Selam Nitricc,

          A question for tes to answer should be: What would he have done if he was in her place?

          • Nitricc

            Hey Simon: tes knows if she had to say anything against the government or interfere politically she will be gone. her job is simply humanitarian. I just can’t understand Tes’s unfair accusation. Once i read what Tes he had to say, i asked myself what i would if I was her? very unfair.

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Nitricc,

            I suspect that he will be more than ready to please if he is in her shoes.

          • tes

            Selam Nitricc,

            Today is a blessing day man. You are not afraid to tell the reality about real Eritrean situation under pfdj.

            You wrote:

            tes knows if she had to say anything against the government or interfere politically she will be gone.

            I know very well yes Nitricc. That is why I am reminding her to be honest, at least keep her office’s integrity according to UNDP protocol demands.

            I don’t know why she is playing as an agent of the dictatorial regime. No one can accuse her if she reporst nothing as there is nothing to be reported.

            I love your honest today Nitricc.

            tes

Atlantic Council: Leaving Eritreans In The Cold

11 Dec 2016 Salyounis Comments (267)

On December 8, the Atlantic Council, an American think-tank, organized a panel discussion on Eritrea. Entitled “Rethinking Eritrea”, the event…

Undercover Lobbyist Rethinking Eritrea

08 Dec 2016 Awate Team Comments (15)

The Atlantic Council (AC), an American Think Tank, is hosting a seminar, aptly entitled, “Rethinking Eritrea.” There is no Eritrean…

Gejeret 1975: Life Under Mengistu’s Derg

07 Dec 2016 Tzigereda Haile Comments (131)

If you are from Gejeret, then you might remember where the residents of that neighborhood in Asmara found refuge in…

Nile Politics: Eritrea, Sudan Ethiopia, Egypt

05 Dec 2016 Awate Team Comments (116)

On  November 28, 2016, Eritrea’s Isaias Afwerki traveled to Egypt for a three-day visit and met Egypt’s president, Abdulfatah AlSisi.…

Music

Cartoons

Links

Follow Us

Email
Print