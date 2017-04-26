The person profiled* in this edition is Haj Ali Mohammed Mahmoud, from the town of Gelluy, commonly pronounced as Geluj, in the Gash Barka area.

Haj Mohammed was arrested in the year 2000 Asmara, and made to disappear since then, while his family and relatives have been praying for his release, and waiting in suspense to see him again.

Born in January 14, 1946, Haj Mohammed studied primary education in the Sudan after which he moved to Egypt where he finished high school. He returned to Eritrea in 1965, a few years after the spark that ignited the armed struggle for the self determination of Eritrea.

Throughout his youth, Haj Mohammed was active in the struggle and crisscrossed the region, reaching as far as Port Sudan to spread awareness and to garner support for the struggle to liberate Eritrea, and Port Sudan was an important port city where many exiled and migrant Eritreans lived.

Haj Mohammed studied nursing and was active in taking care of the wounded combatants who would be transported to the Sudan for medical attention. Nothing could have preoccupied him as the pursuit of freedom and a peaceful life for his people.

The long and arduous journey of liberating the Eritrean soil ended with the victory of Eritreans armed forces in May 24, 1991, and Haj Mohammed found himself appointed as a director of the internal security apparatus in Gash Berka, where a Land Cruiser and a driver named Bashir was assigned to him.

His son stated, “My father always went to Asmara, Keren and other places and roamed the country [and then] and we saw him between his travels only”.

In 1996, he was appointed as minister in the internal affairs and “he was attending many meetings with senior leaders, of whom I recall Minister Mahmoud Ahmed Sheriffo, one of his best friends who was also arrested with my father.”

Earlier, days after the end of the border war with Ethiopia, “there are witnesses whom I cannot name for fear safety because they are still in Eritrea said, in the heart of the country and said my father always carried a pistol and a gun. Later, a man named Abdella Eshako who was a guard at the prison—he dies in 2004.”

Abdella and Haj Mahmoud knew each other, but in the prison, they pretended they didn’t. Abdella carried a message from Haj Mohammed, who said to him, “inform my brothers that I am in prison for reasons I do not know and tell my children that I am in prison in the outskirts of Asmara.

Abdella also said that there were a group of people and after interrogations, some of whom including Haj Mohammed were transferred to a prison in Germaika, close to the Sudanese border. That is the last news the relatives of Haj Mohammed had about him, and to this day his whereabouts is unknown. “My father is not the only one, there are many citizens like him who have disappeared in the regime’s prisons.”

His son said that their family escaped to the Sudan during the border war of 2000, and returned only when the enemy forces left the region. He stated, “immediately we began to ask about my father and if he was alive or dead… but his friends in the government kept telling us he was in Asmara, he will come soon after he finishes the work maybe after one year.”

The responses the family received were beyond their comprehension and kept waiting, counting days until the days became years.

The family owned a restaurant and a hotel that Haj Mohammed had established, but it was all lost during the invasion of the region by the Ethiopian army. And the family reopened the businesses to support them. But suddenly they received a note that the family “cannot open the business and cannot sell it without permission.”

The family was terrified until finally the government allowed them only to rent it to others and that their business license will not be renewed with the family ownership. The government officials further told them, “you have to keep quiet and never talk about that again.”

Haj Mohammed had eight children, two girls and six boys. The mother, Samia Ahmed Idris. My paternal grandfather, died while still waiting news from his son.

Haj Mohammed’s son says, “I joined my paternal grandmother, all of them left, crying day and night… I have a little brother who does not understand what happened to my father and always asks about him… we just say that he is in Asmara and he will come to us one day… now my little brother is eighteen years old and I cannot face him with an answer and I can’t help but run away from his questions which he asks to find out the truth and began to accuse us all of concealing the real story that he waited for all those years”.

Ramadan, the son of Haj Mohammed Ali swears, “not to forget the prisoners, since they are in our memories for paying a price for us to live free.” He further emphasizes his rejection of “the Eritrean government that I even feel ashamed for considering it one–it is a gang that came out of the forest and dominated the country… but things will get better, no matter how soon or otherwise, and if the prisoners are alive, they will remain a national treasure, and if they die, they will occupy an honored space in our history.”

*Information provided by Ramadan Haj Mohammed Ali, one of the sons of the prisoner.