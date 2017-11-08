The following is a press release issued by Eritrean Afar State in Exile (EASE), posted by awatestaff.

____________

A CALL FOR UNITY TO STAND AGAINST TYRANNY AND PERSECUTIONS IN ERITREA

SCHEDULED FOR | November 11, 2017, Ottawa, Canada

The most recent government crackdown on religious freedom began in a threat of closing down privately owned Al Diaa Islamic School and the arrest of an elderly sheikh and board member, Hajji Mussa Mohamed Nur along with the entire school board of trustees who still remain in detention.

On Monday, October 31st the residents of AKHRIYA, a neighborhood within Asmara, the capital of Eritrea took to the streets after Eritrean government’s excessive interference and suppression of their citizenship rights to exercise their religious belief.

This unlawful action by the government led to unprecedented street protests in a country where no freedom of press or assembly is allowed. Eritrea is one of Africa’s most reclusive and repressive state most often referred to as “the North Korea of Africa” by international Human rights observers.

Our organization (EASE) joins tens of thousands of pro-democracy, pro-change Eritrean Diaspora in condemning the violent actions by Eritrean government to suppress the human rights of our fellow citizens and especially stand alongside the heroic actions of Al Diaa School and the resistance movement of AKHRIYA who not only defied a crippling fear in the country but gave hope to tens of thousands more who fled persecutions due to various human rights violation in Eritrea.

We call on all civic and political movements in exile to join hands in defending …

Religious and press freedoms in Eritrea

Constitutional reform and the rule of law

Restoration of indigenous rights and land rights

Re-instate multicultural, multiethnic and multi-religious equality among Eritreans

Please join us for an in-depth discussion on how to mobilize a peaceful resistance and restore the dignity of Eritreans.

Place: Jack Purcell Community Center- Ottawa, Saturday, November 11th, Time: 6PM-9PM

United in the face of injustice in Eritrea!

Eritrean Afar State in Exile

P.O. Box 78046 Meriline

Ottawa, ON K2E 1B1 info@dankalia.org

www.dankalia.org

Office 613-627 EASE (3273)

Eritrean Afar State in Exile (EASE) is an exiled Eritrean Afar political organization dedicated to self-determination and self-rule of Eritrean Afar people in their coastal homeland of Dankalia, Eritrea, where the indigenous Afar are subjected to marginalization, persecution and ethnic cleansing at the hands of the current Eritrean government. EASE is the voice of the Eritrean Afar people. EASE draws its mandate from the political and traditional Afar leaders, the leadership of Afar women and youth groups, the Eritrea Afar Diaspora and Eritrean-Afar refugees.

For Further Information Contact us: 613-627 EASE (3273), Email: info@dankalia.org