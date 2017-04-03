Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Ciham’s Fifth Birthday Inside Isaias’ Jail, More Arrests

Today, April 4, 2017, Ciham Ali Abdu turns twenty inside an Eritrean prison. She was fifteen years old when she was arrested in December 2012.

Her ninety-years old grandfather, Abdu Ahmed Younis, and her uncle, Hassen Abdu Younis were put in prison in a few days following her arrest.

Ciham is the daughter of the former information minister, Ali Abdu, who abandoned the regime in 2012.

The arrest of Ali Abdu’s daughter, father and brother by the Isaias regime, is believed to be a warning to other officials who might think of abandoning it.

Ciham is a USA citizen, but US officials have failed to secure her freedom.

Since 2015, six US citizens of Eritrean ancestry were arrested in Asmara where they arrived accompanying remains of people who died outside Eritrea. The government arrested the people who accompanied the caskets because the funeral rites for the dead persons was conducted at a church that the government doesn’t recognize.

The Eritrean government heavily interferes in the religious affairs of th country and has caused a split in the Orthodox church.

In other news, Weizero Mihret Gebremichael, the 95-year-old mother of Petros Solomon died in Asmara. Her remains were interned on last Friday. Weizero Mihret is the mother of five daughters and one son, three of her children had joined the Eritrean struggle for self-determination. While he her daughter Hana was martyred in the struggle, Aster survived and now lives in the USA.

Petros was a cabinet minister when the government of Isaias Afwerki arrested him with others who came to be known as G15. Sixteen years later, their whereabouts is unknown.

Petros’ wife, Aster Yohannes has been also in prison since December 2003. She was arrested at the Asmara airport where she arrived from the USA after completing her studies. Fourteen years after her arrest, her whereabouts is also unknown.
Pinterest
  • Nitricc

    Happy B-day Ciham. How exactly is justified holding a child in a prison? It is extremely sad you are in jail while you be in school. The saddest part is why is it a child must pay what whatever grownups do? I know she was caught leaving the country but I thought the punishment was two years. why is she still in jail?

  • MS

    Hello Cyham
    Happy Birthday! May your radiant smile usher us with resolve and strength in order to make an end to the jailor system which had ripped you of your youth and your future.

  • iSem

    Hi All:

    It is so hard not to politicize the plight of 3 generation of Eritreans. But I will try.

    Let us all pray for these 3 generation who are over 4 years in Isaias Afwerki’s prison and all prisoners in our churches Let is conduct “daewas” in our mosques.

    Let us challenge the supports of the regime who condescendingly call us comrades and cousin that they are doomed, that some of the imprisoned may perish like some before them, but that they names would be for ever etched in our memories and on the walls that incarcerates them, that the name of the supporters and enablers will never be remembered and if they are remembered they will be with disgust as thanks to the internet of things their words, their cruel words, their lying words, like the names of those who may perish in IA’s prisons will be etched in the servers and soon in the toasters and Ipads and iPhones, unlike the clip of Haile D, unlike what PFDJ did with the unimpeachable services of the gallants Eritreans, the cruel words will not be erased, their shame will be eternal, their names transient

  • iSem

    Hi All:

    It is so hard not to politicize the plight of 3 generation of Eritreans. But I will try.

    Let us all pray for these 3 generation who are over 4 years in Isaias Afwerki’s prison and all prisoners in our churches Let is conduct “daewas” in our mosques.

    Let us challenge the supports of the regime who condescendingly call us comrades and cousin that they are doomed, that some of the imprisoned may perish like some before them, but that they names would be for ever etched in our memories and on the walls that incarcerates them, that the name of the supporters and enablers will never be remembered and if they are remembered they will be with disgust as thanks to the internet of things their words, their cruel words, their lying words, like the names of those who may perish in IA’s prisons will be etched in the servers and soon in the toasters and Ipads and iPhones, unlike the clip of Haile D, unlike what PFDJ did with the unimpeachable services of the gallants Eritreans, the cruel words will not be erased, their shame will be eternal, their names transient

Adulisian Narratives: Standing Athwart The Abyssinian Paradigm

13 Mar 2017 "Gheteb" Comments (278)

The ancient port town of Adulis or Aduli buried in a helluva of sand is not standing. You may not see its…

The Eritrean Accord: Harmonized Constitution By Mejlis Ibrahim…

20 Jul 2010 Awate Team No comments

I: Introduction We thank all our contributing partners who responded to our call for input and provided valuable insights and feedbacks…

GEAN: Memorandum of Understanding

10 Mar 2017 awatestaff Comments (180)

On the initiative of Global Eritrean Advocacy Network (GEAN), and after a series of deliberations, we, the undersigned individuals, civil…

The New Wave of Muslim Preachers

08 Mar 2017 Saleh "Gadi" Johar Comments (306)

The last decade or so has been difficult for Muslims in many countries, but Muslims are still suffering the most in…

Music

Cartoons

Links

Follow Us

Email
Print