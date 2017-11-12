His name is H. H. Abune Makarios, an inspiring and pious church leader. In 2009, His Holiness Pope Shenouda III, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of All of Africa on the Holy Apostolic See of St. Mark the Evangelist, assigned H. G. Abune Makarius to serve as bishop (overseer) of the North America Diocese of the Eritrean Orthodox Church.

Abune Makarios has always remained a true embodiment of his faith and preached peace, honesty and solid belief in God. By doing so, he has inspired many believers to examine their role as humans and as Eritreans.

A churchgoer said, “Every time Abune Mekarious take the podium, he brings a fresh and inspiring message.” His latest speech which we found on Youtube (courtesy if Simerr TV) is no different.

For a start, here is a quote we picked: “Religion came to us, we didn’t go to religion.”

That is apparently a message to those who think they have more ownership to Eritrea because they belong to one sect or another; Therefore, we were one people when the preachers came to us and our ancestors made different choices.