A gift for Papillon:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/x5m1A7zoIcc[/youtube]

lampedusa

Eritreans react to the tragedy in Lampedusa

 

Rage in Boston: Eritreans grieving about Lampedusa confront those who want to spend the night partying and raising funds for those responsible for exiling Eritreans to their death:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/bUc_n1t0EWk[/youtube]

Eritreans For Justice: Silence kills.  A well-produced video that chronicles the tragedy at Lampedusa: news reports, reactions of the Eritrean regime and reactions of the Eritrean people.  Once again, the regime is at odds with the people:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/X5Viyti1tPQ[/youtube]

 

A sister (Lwam) grieves for her brother (Aman): “Amaney kindi shiH”

[youtube]http://youtu.be/xTNv1SCahPg[/youtube]

A priest (Deacon John Ghebrehiwet) cites Ezekiel 37:3 (“And he said unto me, Son of man, can these bones live?”) and calls on the ambassadors and those who call themselves “citizen ambassadors” and the self-declared “representatives” to speak on our behalf in our hour of grief and because they haven’t, they are now on the black list. And those in Atlanta who chose to have a PFDJ concert while Eritreans were rocked by one of the biggest tragedies Eritrea has endured: (15 minutes of straight talk)

[youtube]http://youtu.be/SZhQUR-Bsas[/youtube]

An Eritrean in Israel (Habtom Mehari), an asylum-seeker, explains exactly what the root causes are for Eritrea’s exodus: (begin at the 1hour:13 minutes: 23 seconds mark)

[youtube]http://youtu.be/kElDKvRvzgY?t=1h13m23s[/youtube]

The Eritrean ambassador to Italy, Zemede Tekle, finally shows up (well, its only been 11 days) and blames human traffickers and Ethiopia for the root causes of Eritrea’s exodus.  (audio interview with Focus on Africa/BBC: ).  Warning: have your computer or smart phone at a safe distance or you will throw it against the wall.

Dedication to Lampedusa Victims:

To the survivors: Abraham Afwerki, Semai (“The sky”) lyrics in English:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/gTZoPkA0KRE[/youtube]

To those who perished: Tesfai Mehari (Fihira): Bahri (“the sea”) with lyrics in English:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/UjrE3UH_VFY[/youtube]

The world is in mourning and in a state of shock at the gruesome death of hundreds of refugees including Eritreans and Somalians.  The Italians declare Friday a day of mourning.

[youtube]http://youtu.be/sJygwa_vIyg[/youtube]

Meanwhile, Eri-TV talks about the death of “illegal immigrants who are citizens of the Horn of Africa”

[youtube]http://youtu.be/b4nL27OWQmg[/youtube]

13 people drown off the coast of a Sicilian island in Italy.  Now, it is confirmed that they are all Eritreans:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/ysNllTLUI78[/youtube]

++++++
Eri-TV calls for fundamental change everywhere in the world… except in Eritrea.

[youtube]http://youtu.be/RQ1tcXWy_BM[/youtube]

+++

 

One man.  Four Interviewers.  2 Days.  6 hours. Short version: “things are bad and getting worse but it is not my fault.”

[youtube]http://youtu.be/xS6lXkbjqzI[/youtube]

[youtube]http://youtu.be/E0207Faw3To[/youtube]

[youtube]http://youtu.be/eBw31B2oxRc[/youtube]

[youtube]http://youtu.be/8707p45y8r4[/youtube]

++++++
One of the greatest modernizers of Tigre music, Idris Mohammed Ali here sings “Abayki Gesa Yimidru”, a cover of Idris Wed Amir, who was the greatest (some say the originator of the beat) of Tigre musicians.  Idris Mohammed Ali, a veteran of our revolution, has been imprisoned by the Isaias Afwerki regime since 2005.

[youtube]http://youtu.be/Vo3IcmY1HVg[/youtube]

++++++
Time:

Time (Gizie) –  Orion Saleh

[youtube]http://youtu.be/zpUEde7U1sY[/youtube]

Era (Zemen) –  Yohannes Tikabo

[youtube]http://youtu.be/P0rcRzA1hpE?t=32s[/youtube]

++++++

Canada bids farewell to Tax Man Semere unceremoniously expelled by the Canadian government.  Bring your tissue paper:

http://www.ustream.tv/recorded/33738559
++++++
Stand up comedy, Eritrean style

[youtube]http://youtu.be/iP44ETp5d0I[/youtube]

++++++

A present to EYSC and all Eritrean organizations who hear the whispers of “lets go our separate ways”:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/NrDVsprWRCQ[/youtube]

+++++++

Orion Saleh dedicates a song to Sophia Tesfamariam:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/NItdieymtX4[/youtube]

++++++
  • Kokhob Selam

    Awate team,
    this site is open-(not secure)..
    please advise…

  • Nitricc

    “Justice is like a landmine; you step on her, she will explode on you”
    Dejen Ande

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13C3D2wpJKc

  • Nitricc
  • Nitricc

    The weekend I took time off from the awate forum to celebrate and honor awate.com’s expedition. I say this because I feel I am a witness to everything this web-site went through. My connection and time with awate.com is something I will keep forever. I am not going to bore you with details but when I left my parents home; there was a biggest gap, total loneliness and awful emptiness I was going through for short period of time. Then, is where I have found to satisfy my needs that I was missing from my home. In short I found new family and a new home. I will never forget the people I have interacted with. True, we talked, we argued and even exchanged few chosen words. The argument was real and full of passion and to this day I feel they are my brothers and sisters, as far as I am concern, they are. To name a few, how could I forget people the likes of wediere, Kolel, Zaki, Gelatam, Kenina, Gezae, Serray ( when serray was human and with his senses) The list goes on
    I can only wish that I can access the old forum so I can show you what I am talking about. The old forum was where I declared and fought for what I believe in and the resistance I was encountered with, again, I wish I can access so you can see for your selves. What made it worst is, I did not compromised as they wanted me too to what I believe and trust I paid for it. it is also true, I gave every toothless opposition a bloody nose. They were bleeding so much they want to SAAY and SGJ and complain so much so. I was banned. The reason I am bringing this to show you how awate.com and awate-team grew as people. The transformation simply a miracle for me! Awate.com and awate-team, they were not what they are now. They were neither tolerant nor interested in entertaining divers’ opinions and reasonable descent. Their attitude was simply rigged. They will tell you “this is an opposition web-site i.e. that all there is to it” I used to argue with SAAY every time about this.
    My point was, it is okay to be an opposition to a government but you can not be an opposition of the truth. I would argue, you have a responsibility to report the good, the bad and the ugly. They will say. No, we are opposition and we don’t have any responsibility to report. That was my major beef with awate-team. But my disagreement with the others escalated and they call for my head in masses.

    I let you read on this one and judge for yourself how awate-team progressed beyond imagination to be the champions of free expression, tolerant and exemplary of democracy in action.
    The story goes as it follow.
    One day I couldn’t log on to the awate forum and I contacted SAAY just to ask him why is it I am unable to log on?
    More precisely, let me share the excat e-mail we exchanged.

    Nitricc == What is up sal? can I ask why my articles are deleted and my membership is suspended?

    SAAY ==== Selamat Nitricc:

    Awate Forum has 225 members and only half a dozen participants. When we asked why all the forumers who email me us are not participating, they kept saying that what they want is a home for them where they can speak their minds–without being abused constantly by “PFDJ hooligans”. We are trying to make our supporters feel welcome at their own home… at the end of the day, we did not feel that your participation in any way added any value but diminished it. And thus our decision.

    Good luck and happy trails.

    Sal Y

    Nitricc ==== anyways; thanks for the time i have spent on your website and please say goodbye to the people i have come to interact and learn from. it has been great learning experience for me. i mean it. I may disagree with you but it does not mean i did not respect you. if you are offended by my position; well, I am sorry you feel that way but in democracy, the one you preach that is all about the right to decent. in any case goodbye.
    and again thanks Salih Gadi and thanks Salih Younus.
    With Absolute respect.
    have a great one! bye.
    Nitricc.
    The end of e-mail.

    That was my last exit from awate.com. I was banned and I will be insincere if I did not tell you I was devastated. But now, to read what SAAY’s latest article and what he has written. Not only hope is restored but my fight came to fruition.
    To see awate.com being a major ground for diversity of opinion and for the team to become a mother of tolerance, patience and most of all the acceptance they display regardless who is what is something the likes of Amanual Hidarat and Serray should pay attention for. The moral of the story is, if the team can change at this magnitude, have you change a tiny one?
    Awate.com congratulations. I am proud of you.
    Thank you.
    Nitricc.

  • Rodab

    With Eritrea’s soccer team withdrawing from this year’s matches, this is the closest we can get to world soccer stage:
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNzienkum_U

  • Solomon Seyum

    MARCH MADNESS – UCONN VS UK

  • Solomon Seyum

    In 1979 I walked the stage at the University of Khartoum.
    No, it wasn’t to receive an earned degree nor an honorary one. Rather, it was
    to thank and encourage the University of Khartoum student body to further
    support our gallant Eritrean Freedom Fighters (Tegadelty). My fellow troops
    and I marched with our Red Roses T-shirts, green hats and red scarves, with
    wooden traced and carved out AK 47s, chanting and singing: “We shall pick up
    the arms of our fallen brothers!” I don’t quite remember what month it was and
    quite frankly it could have been late 1978. It must have been the month of
    March though, for the event we were attending was a sports event, specifically
    a soccer game. The students of the University of Khartoum were hosting a select
    team of EPLF fighters visiting for the first time from SaHil, Eritrea for such
    an event. Imagine our March Madness, if you will, envisioning future sports
    events, (nay Miazia zar wey Ibdan), when
    University of Teseney are battling University of Asmara for the national
    championship first, and then perhaps University of May NfHi is going for the
    African University Cup in the Final Four along with University of Khartoum,
    Addis Ababa University and University of Ghana at Akra.

    In BaHri Khartoum or was the campus en route towards Kobar
    Khartoum, from the sidelines of that beautiful
    green soccer field we hollered and cheered for the big afro, tall and
    lanky Tegadelty defending and then
    attacking to score a goal. At times you could hear the Sudanese students, in
    awe of the Eritrean freedom fighters beautiful play, shouting “ya salaam!” or “Hilwa Hilwa!” UK was victorious over the SaHil Tegadelti that day.
    That evening, after chanting from the top of my lungs and from my tiny thirty
    five or so kilogram body and frame, a poem titled “Demey yTeHankokh, yeETsimtey
    yKeTkeT” I closed with the Arabic phrase Al
    nesru lil jemaHir. And with that phrase those students stood up in unison
    to bring victory to the masses indeed.

    As Awate is to Awet, I still stand by my “Ali nHafash!” or Ali lil jemaHir! No you were not fooled (ay tetalelkan bezom metalelti: haz Eisran kilten iyu koynuka::) by
    the sellouts, rather, it has been a catch 010110 in binary for you as well. (I
    remember having coffee with my friend SaliH Johar in Temescal a while, a while,
    a while back and here I will request of him to allow this connectNcut before I delve into the topic of U turning in a serious
    of dialoguing articles of my own with little Younis Housein and others – I say
    little, two years at the very least, judging from Ali Salim’s Bachelors degree
    in Economics in 1994 from the University of Khartoum.)

    Speaking of degrees and separation, which the prolific SaliH
    Johar referenced in one of if not his last article in 2013 here at awate.com,
    in the 1985 Baseball World Series, I somehow found myself in the Bronx, New
    York at the apartment of aya Amanuel
    Hidrat, now writing the Tebeges
    articles at awate.com. Mookie Wilson of the New York Mets hit a sure out
    grounder towards the first baseman of the Huston Astros. That miracle sure out
    for the Astros did not come. What did come is a double for the New York Mets in
    that game six of the National League Penet race. The grounder miraculously
    rolled passed between the Astro’s first baseman’s legs. The New York Mets went
    on to win the penate and then the World Series, allowing me to witness my first
    major sports champions by a New York team as a New Yorker.

    I had originally gone
    to the Bronx from Harlem to receive math tutoring from aya GebreHiwet Berakhi who along with his best friend aya Martyr Zekarias Nguse are graduates
    from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. These ayas
    were once ELF Tegadelti. As the
    adults drank the Eritrean ceremonial coffee they were abruptly startled by my
    loud screaming and hollering as I jumped up and down as if a TsaTse crawled up my trousers and bit me
    on the buttocks . Mrs. Hidrat I believe ran to check on their beautiful new
    born baby girl as the others observed my sports Ibdan in that game six. So yes, I will provide plenty of metaphors
    as well with regards to our topic at hand. But this, at least for this article,
    is my:

    Disclaimer: Ewe Amlakh iyu zfeliT: :
    “Allahu-A’elem” (God is the Knowing). Yet I am of the opinion that reality can
    be written and described at least artistically or at the very least reality
    from one’s perspective and or real and progressive for the collective vision of
    reality. This second AmEritrean GiTsaTse (the first you can read under
    awate.com’s forum comments section) submission is for the purpose of
    decompressing from the March Madness University of Kentucky all freshman
    Wildcats Derby dash towards the National Championship as well as decompressing
    from our own University of Khartoum graduate Ali Salim’s U-Turn. This
    submission and subsequent ones are not by any means intended to disrupt current
    discussions. Rather, they shall be anecdotes for any flare ups and I promise
    you a lot of waza with STOP-MATER.
    i.e Waza ms kumneger.

    So, I will kum the disclaimer here and return to further six degrees of
    separation.

    The Great Danes of the State
    University of New York made it to this year’s NCAA Basketball National
    Championship tournament here in the United States of America. Though I once was
    a Buffalo Soldier and SUNNY-UB Ram, I transferred my credits to SUNY-UA; hence
    my Alma Mata took the last spot for their second time in less than a decade
    (our first being in 2006), to be in the mix of this year’s March Madness after
    defeating SUNY-Stony Brook in our conference’s championship. Both times we had
    to face the number one seed overall. In 2006 we got knocked out by Duke
    University and this year the Florida Gators chewed us up in the first round.
    However, as the Great Danes are bound to join the Big East Conference, the six
    degrees of separation for the University of Albany is that it was the 2014
    National Champions from the Big East Conference, the University of Connecticut
    Huskies, crowned today on this 7th day of April who defeated the
    Gators and went on to be victorious over the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
    Without a doubt I would have to begin paying my alumni dues to see that the
    Great Danes will dance in the Madness and be crowned National Champions in the
    very near future.

    Folks, in this year’s March
    Madness, or natey nay Miazia Ibdan my
    pick for the most outstanding or most valuable player has been none other than
    the University of Khartoum graduate Ali Salim. Despite being from East Coast, I
    did want the Wild Cats of UK to win it all just because the acronym UK for
    Kentucky is also of U Khartoum.

    2^1, 2^2, 2^3, 2^4, 2^5, 2^6 in
    reverse gives us 64, 32, sweet 16, the elite 8, the final four, then as the
    gospel choir sang “This little light of mine, I am going to let it shine” fot
    those bright and athletic students from both the University of Kentucky (Wild
    Cats) and University of Connecticut (Huskies) starting lineup were introduced.
    Six stages UConnecticut Huskies Connected Indeed!. Congratulations to the
    National Champions! And the most outstanding player Shabaz Napier #13. Big ups
    for the Brooklyn, NY native Wildcat D. Johnson #44 and the Kentucky Wildcats.

    As for me I traveled
    back into time to 1979 when little Younis Hossein sang with us “Metkel Metkel
    Metkel zrgeTse ay siHtn Shitouoo” at the campus of the University of Khartoum
    in Africa.

    Again and Again: Ali lil jemaHir! Ali nHafash!

    More kumneger or stop-matter later.

    p.s. Hey SaliH Younis: How is that for over 1200 words just to
    say: Ali nHafash?

    KEEP IT LIT!!!
    Da-yImen awatista!

    Solomon Seyum

    sseyum@gmail.com/AmEritrean9AndOne

  • TsaTse

    UNBOUND7.0:DaYimen Awatista – How long is Always?
    ————————————————————————————————————————
    [Perhaps the forum will read it? I suppose I can technically say happy new year until June 15th. Rather lengthy but KEEP IT LIT!]
    ————————————————————————————————————————

    (As I was writing this UNBOUND7.0: AmEritrean GiTsaTse pebble sized submission to awate.com, for I am an awatista DaYimen, awate7.0: Status Update December 23, 2013 appeared. I am thinking to myself if it is a coincidence or has the NSA got into my hard drive and leaked my introduction below with regards to the suggestion to the awatista and my “aha!” moment; hence the upgrade to perhaps and more than likely a better way to read awate.com. Well, call me Morpheus. Three Captains: Three Targets. I believe there are no such things as coincidence. Looking very forward to awate7.0! As for my AmEritrean GiTsaTse&UNBOUND7.0… well, I will include the reason for all the characters in the name on my next moment of aha! To be shared.)

    San Quinton Federal Penitentiary via the Richmond Bridge
    ——————————————————————————
    It then dawned on me that time travel is indeed possible. Two days later, I walked up to the Barista, no not for the Greek alphabet chi or a cappuccino; it was for what would quench my thirst at that time. She handed me a Heffe after I enquired what the least pint on tap cost and then following up with further “cannot be more than four dollars cap including the gratuity” mitigating wit. This I did because I thought I might be all in this particular night after this just one night cap predetermined by the depth of my pocket. Only for the night to turn out to be ten times deeper in one aspect of measurements possible. I asked the milky
    white Barista for a menu despite calling her chef in Spanish as I read it from the bottle she had decided to quench my thirst with which she chose in response to the parameter I had put forth on the table. She handed me the thick karaoke list. I searched for “Waiting in vain” by Bob Marley. Satisfied, I decided to step out to consult with my Smokey shadow.

    Upon reentering the bar this time, after cutting a hole in my pockets, with ten times the depth of my initial approach minutes earlier, I noticed the space between the chap from Guatemala and the beautiful and very talented Rocker from Sacramento, who was a spot on “Pretty Woman” look alike, was vacant. As I made my way to the seat past my drink in front of my empty chair and acknowledging the primo from Central America with a fist bump, with a seemingly Richard Geare swag NOT, I took our fourth compatriot’s seat. Kay was charmed. It made me think of the applicability of charisma in other contexts we
    all juggle. I asked Kay what do you suppose Dawn’s new complaint will be. Dawn a very good “Head Banger” who hails from Utah was rocking hard on the Karaoke
    stage. He was not singing about three little birds saying this is “a message to you” with a reggae beat. Rather, he was belching out perfectly:

    “I got a new COMPLAINT”

    Kay replied: “He will just take another (or the other) seat.

    A ‘lil DaYimen awatista
    ——————————-
    With a little Fibonacci numbers resembling algorithm tree, you will agree the numeric portion of KOI88 expands to the not so Red Dwarf Star KOI2626. Thanks to the optics refraction focus on light by the Kepler telescope. Of the Red Roses and Kokhob TsibaH, we are of course on the one in a million not too hot not too cold perfectly habitable for Goldie locks Rasta life: Our blue beauty Earth. So, what complaint could I possibly have about other than having the desire to sing the song of emancipation by Bob Marley on a Karaoke night? “A rose is a rose by any other name!”

    “Ewe nisikha TsibaH; ab Goni Harinet KelaTsimka ZergiH.”
    DaIymen awatista

    “Emancipate yourself from mental slavery….”

    “How long shall
    they kill our prophets while we stand aside and look?”

    Call it a remix to accompany a proposal for KQED as an appreciation perhaps. The law of physics governs the universe or is universal. The elements essential for life are Oxygen, Hydrogen, Nitrogen and Carbon. Micro pods live not in the desert without water. But only the fool is thirsty in the abundance of the compound. The desert delight however can quench the thirst for only Micro Pods in the desert unless an Oasis is present.

    Perhaps a few analogies will expose the style before you read the quotes.

    Stunk or Strunk? White and Light leads us not to what was on Sputnik. Kepler2B leads us to who is on first ala Abbot and Costello routine. The periodic table has the elements. Though Arthur Plotnik tells us:

    “A little Strunk and White is a dangerous thing. Some editors are driven by a cursory reading of Style to change such sentences such as ‘the outcry was heard round the world’ to ‘everyone in the world heard the outcry.’ True, the active voice is generally more forceful, and a procession of passive constructions is a safe cure for insomnia.”

    “I tell my editors to be consistent with the present issue and, when we have the time, we will work up a style based on good sense – not precedent.”

    “Spend the time you have saved by checking the spelling of unusual author names – much more important from the reader’s point of view.”

    The passive OUTCRY: “Won’t you help me sing these songs of FREEDOM” dAiYMEN AWATISTA
    ———————————————————————————————————————–
    “Redemption Song, Redemption Song”
    “How long shall they kill our prophets while we stand asideand look?”
    Miriam was here
    Ewe nisiKha TsibaH, Ab Goni Harinet KelaTsimka zergiH

    How long shall they jail our heroes without due process? South Africa
    ————————————————————————————————————————
    True, the sensitivity to Eritrean cultures and traditions was lacking perhaps but it is more like it that the sensitivity was simply overlooked in order to get a particular point off of one’s chest, if you will? saay on his below mentioned latest AL NAHDA reminds us “Tarik Alewo iti Gobo”. And only saay would request of me some time ago for further elaboration on my
    title “How long shall they kill our prophets while we stand aside and look?” Since I implied prophet to pertain to the late Libyan leader Colonel Mummar Gaddafi, saay also challenged me whether or not I considered the Gaddafi a prophet? (Is it the Gaddafi or Gaddafi one might ask?)

    Religion, culture sensitivity or lack thereof File Awate1213
    —————————————————————————–

    YT vs. YG on awate1213 make me hmmm (or perhaps better hum the melody of Barya’s “Hagerey zbele tezekiru nebir”) for a moment to collect my thoughts. And accepting Dr. Tekle Woldmikael’s Bridging the Divide: Muslim and Christian Eritreans in Orange
    County contribution on awate1213, definition of a transnational as opposed to an Eritrean individual in Diaspora I will included Beyan Negash’s Eritrean Parallel Religious Lines as my rational/defense to my cultural insensitivity. Before I do so, my “aha!” moment of deciding to think like one that opposes, though I believe perhaps virtually everyone who has at one point or another whole heartedly called himself or herself an Eritrean has been doing for awhile, is not necessarily taking Semere T Habtemariam’s Fight Like A
    Liberation Front; Think Like An Opposition on awate1213 out of context. Rather it is merely to jump start my list of how I will read awate.com as a monthly periodical for a change which is my “aha!” moment.

    The contents of awate1213 word document for a convergence point of hopefully the not so divergent without further ado is: Yohannes Tikabo and the King’s Men; saay AL NAHDA November 24, 2013, Eritrean Parallel Religious Lines; Beyan Negash ARTICLES, Fight Like A Liberation Front; Think Like An Opposition; Semere T Habtemariam PERSPECTIVE November 27, 2013, Bridging The Divide: Muslim and Christian Eritreans in Orange
    County; Dr. Tekle Woldmikael ARTICLES December 3, 2013, The Departure of a Good Man: Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela; BRANA December 11, 2013, Eritrea: The Federal Arrangement Farce; Yosief Ghebrehiwet ARTICLES December 14, 2013, and last but not
    least Politics of Cynicism or Politics of Hope?; Miriam September December 20, 2013.

    Barya sang “…yHarm DoD khon Adina?” Though there is a tinge of cynicism in his rhetorical lamentation when he starts this verse of this song with “Ab semay zelo debena…” he immediately and emphatically, after his usage of this common Tigrigna phrase often cynically applied, returns to hope on the third line of the verse with “yTsibe alekhu btesfa kiriA Adey teHaquaquifa!” I will get back to Miriam September’s inquiry of in which politics “we participate”. We are waiting with hope for all of us to converge in participating in your latter.

    It is also true that between cynicism and hope there is only a thin line. Now I will tell you reader that I am on a personal mission to identify giants. Giants! Eritrean-Giants. Those who will keep the Eritrean Revolution’s TORCH LIT! For I will always (Da-yImen) believe and it is factually true the Eritrean Revolution ranks among top ten rebellions for freedom in man’s history. At least man’s history in the last few millennia.

    Poor YG loves to masturbate. He is probably in dire need of a PYT more than any other man in man kind’s history. But other than that, I have found Gorilla or Godzilla sized contributors on my awate1213 word document. Dr. Tekle you must agree with me when I tell you that awate.com is the only effective and successful transnational Ertirean institute to date.

    Awget Awget: Tarikh alewo ti mdrebeda
    —————————————————–

    “Wedi
    Tikabo, to me, is an Eritrean avatar: proud of the Eritrean Ghedli, proud of his contribution to it, grateful to the combatants, appreciative of its highest values—( I am going to list them alphabetically for the benefit of the Ghedli defamers)—courage, creativity, defiance, determination, faith, honor, purposefulness, sacrifice, steadfastness, strength, and volunteerism.”
    I simply have a three letter utterance for saay. WOW!
    Here: I will simply ask SaaY how many of those “highest values” listed above pertain
    to the late Libyan leader colonel Mummar Gadafi whose dead body was dragged by
    his own countrymen.

    We all agree with BRANA’s Aklilu Zere that all and more than those Eritrean Revolution’s highest values pertain to The Good Man Departed: Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela!

    KEEP IT LIT!!!
    Da-Yimen awatista!
    Happy New Year

    Solomon Seyum

    sseyum@gmail.com/AmEritrean9AndOne

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    dearest Rodab,

    …….ዓርከይ ሮዳብ………

    ከድኩ ከድኩ ኢሊ ኣዋጅ ምስ ኣወጅኩ:-
    ብሮዳብ ዓርከይ ሸዊት ተጠለብኩ::-

    ሸዊት ብሸዊቱ – ሸዊት ዕፉን:-
    ተሸፊኑ ዝጉብዝ ዝስ ስን::-

    ላዕሊ ዝቁመቱ በትሪ ተሞርኪሱ:-
    ከቢዱ ዝደንን ጭሕሙ ተነስኒሱ:-
    ሰያብ ጻዕዳ መንእሰይ ክንሱ:-
    ክንዲ ብኽያት ዝስሕቕ ተጠቢሱ:-

    እዋእ እንታይ እሞ ኣለዎ እንተጠለበኒ:-
    ስግርፈኦ ክመልእ እዝጊ ይሓግዘኒ:-
    ኢለ ዘራፍዘራፍ ክኣቱ ናብ ግራት:-
    ጎየ ተመልስኩ ፈሪሐያ ንሞት::

    ከይትብል:-
    ማንቲለ እንታይ በለት ዘሊላ ዘሊላ:-
    ዕረ ዶ በለቶ ነብሳ ኣታሊላ:-
    ከምኡ እዩ ነገሩ ናይ ዕፉን ዘለላ :-
    ቶውሳኺታ ሃገር መዓስ እሞ ኣብቂላ::

    • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

      እንኳዕ ተመልስኩ ግራት ነቂጻ እያ :-
      ኣይኮነነ ዶ ዕፉን የብላን ጽንጽያ:-
      ሓመድ እዩ ዝሕሉ ‘ቲ ዓሻ ዋርድያ:-
      ኣይኮነን ዶ ምድራ ግሃነም ሰማያ::

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    ………..ማንዴላ ኣብ ሰላም ዕረፍ:………

    ዓለምና ሎሚ ዓቢ ሰብ ኣፋንያ:-
    ኣምሪራ ሓዚና ካብ ልባ በኽያ:
    ካብ ኢሮፓ በሉ ካብ ኣውስትራልያ:-
    ቅንጣብ መሬት የላን ሓዘን ዘይለኸያ::

    ኩሉ ሓዚኑ:-

    ብዓሌት ኣይብጸሖ ብሃይማኖት ብሄር:-
    ብቀቢላ ኣይቀርቦ ብዓዲ ብሃገር:-
    ግን ሰብ እዩ ‘ቲ ቀንዲ ቁም ነገር:-
    ልዕሊ ኩሉ ግዳ ንሰላም ዝጋተር:-
    ንሰላም ዝጋደል ንሰላም ዝነብር:-
    ንሰላም ዝሳቐ ንሰላም ዝእሰር:-
    ንሰላም ዘምህር ንሰላም ዝሕብር;-
    ፍልልያት ነጺጉ ደቂ ሰብ ዘስምር:-
    ጸሊምን ጻዕዳን ጸቕቲ ዝሰባብር::

    ዓመታት ንዝ ኣሰሩኻ:-
    ጸረ ዓሌትካ ጸረ ሕብርኻ:-
    ብሰላም ንሰላም ኣሳኒኻ;-
    ኣፍቂርካ መሰላት ሓሊኻ:-
    ፈተውቲ ቀይርካ ነቶም ጸላእትኻ :-
    ምኻድ ክብረት እዩ ዓለም ኣዐርኻ::

    እዚ ‘ኳ እዩ ናይ ምንባር ትርጉሙ:-
    ‘ምበር ‘ታይ ይዓብስ ሰብ ደኽዩ ሃብቲሙ:-
    ኣብ ስልጣን ትወጢሑ መሰላት ሃሪሙ:-
    ንግዝያዊ ስምዒታቱ ተገዚኡ ኸዲሙ:-
    ሞቱ ሞት ከልቢ እንድዩ ሕስረት ተሰኪሙ:-
    ይሙት እንተ እሎሞ እምብዛ ሓሲሙ::

    ምምራሕ ድኣ ስልጣን ይብጻሕ እንድ ኣሉ:-
    እንተስ ሰብ ቀቲልካ ብሓሶት ብኣሉ:-
    እንተስ ተፈቲኻ ሓፍሽ ተታሊሉ:-
    እንተስ ተሓጊዝካ በቶም ጉሓላሉ::
    ካብ ማንዴላ ተመሃር ተሞክሮ ይኹንካ:-
    ክንደየ ናይ ትፍቶ ወላ ‘ውን እንትሞትካ:-
    ግዝያዊት እያ ዓለም ነባሪ ነይኮንካ:-
    ታሪኽ እዩ ዝነብር ኣይኮነን ስልጣንካ::

    ‘ምበር ነይሮም እንድዩም ብዓል ሞብቱ:-
    ሰብ ቀቲሎም ኣካሉ ዝጎቱ:-
    ቀባሪ ድኣ ስኣኑን ምስ ከዱ ምስ ሞቱ:-
    ህዝቢ ብሞቶም ነይሓዘን ግዳ ተደሲቱ::

    እዚ ህዝቢ ዓለም ክንደይ ይጥምዕ:-
    95 ኣመት ንዝነበረ ሰብ ብኽያቱ ዘስምዕ?

    ኢልካ ኣይትገረም ሽሕ ኣመት ‘ ኳ ይውሕድ:-
    ከም’ዚ ዝመሰለ ቁምነገረኛ ኣይኺድ::

    ህጻን እንድ ኣሉ ሃጥያት ዘይብሉ ማማይ:-
    ዕሸል ልቡ ጻዕዳ ብርሃን ኣንጸባራቓይ:-
    ግዳ ኸ ኣ ብሱል ንደቂ ሰብ ገልጋላይ;-
    ንራህዋ ፍቅሪ ንሰላም ሰራሓይ::

    ድሓን ኩን ማንዴላ ክሳብ ንመጸካ:-
    በብተራ በብሓደ ክሳብ ነርክበካ:-
    ንዓኻ የማስለና የስርሓና ስራሕካ:-
    ክብረት ይሃበና ከም’ታ ዝኸብረካ

    ኮኾብ ሰላም 06/12/2013

  • Nitricc

    I am going to mess with my mom this x-mass, I can not wait, lol
    let me give you a back ground.
    When I was a boy, I come home every night with at least five to six hands written notes from the girls in my class and as soon as I get home, the first thing I do is, go to my room, unfold the notes and read each note and write a response accordingly. Once I read the notes, I stash them under my matters. This was almost the same routine.
    One Sunday morning my dad called me and told me to come to dining room table, when I went where my dad was, I see all the freaking notes right in the table. I couldn’t believe what my eyes was looking at. Stupid me, all I had to do was trash the freaking notes, nope, right under my own mattress.
    I think that was the most awkward moment for me with my parents. He made me read all the notes one by one out laud. After I finish reading the notes, he asked me, what I was saying in response to the notes. And I told him, I told all the girls I love them. After he laughed his head off, what followed was over an hour lecture, at the end he told me pick one girl, If I want to I can bring her home to hang out and watch movie but no more notes and no more I love you to all the girls at school.
    I couldn’t pick one, I was all over, I couldn’t decide. Finally, after few weeks, I pick a girl name Alison. One Saturday Alison came to my house to have lunch, watch movie and spend the whole day with me, that girl was super hyper.
    After Alison left, I asked my mom said in her broken English
    “Focus gual”
    Mom, Focus is good
    No, good, she light”
    Mom, light is good

    when my mom wiggles her index finger and says “no good” you know it is no good.
    So, we were in the middle of confusion and whenever we have a breakdown in communication, we both turn to my dad and my dad was laughing his head off.
    Well it turns out what was sounded to me as the good quality “Focus” it was meant as to mean in Tigrigna “Foqas”
    What was sounded to me as fit and shaped, “light” it was to mean in Tigrigna “Qelal”
    Alison was the last girl I brought home. Although we dated for a while before we want our separate ways. Whenever I talk to my mom the conversation is about Eritrean woman, she will start by saying
    “why don’t you get a nice Eritrean woman, what are you waiting for”
    And I replay to deflect the subject, mom, so should I get Foqas or light and we both laugh about it
    and she will say “ Kid-Azan”
    I successfully change the subject.
    Last March, I had to fly home to attend a funeral of my childhood friend who was gunned down in gangs shoot out. At the funeral, I seen a lot people who I grow up with and everyone is changed. While I was contemplating life in general and its process. Everything is processed, you exist next you gone, I was just thinking and then I see some thing distracting, I see this knock out woman, on the other side of the aisle, I want to take a good look and I moved to the side and
    I see who this killer woman was. I couldn’t believe this was the girl who I had my first kiss ever, Alison. The Alison the “FoQas,” The Alison “Light”.
    We hang out for the rest of the day. The Foqas and the light not only turned in to a beauty but a second year Med-school student. Long story short, we have been talking ever since. She is going home for x-mass and I will be going home too and just to mess with my mom, I will invite Alison to my parent’s house. Just to tell my mom, I got the foqas and the light. It is going to be fun
    I can not wait to see mom’s reaction. lol

    • rodab

      Nitricc,
      Thanks for sharing the story.
      Now let me take you to task:
      ኣብ ሓደ ደንደስ፤ ሰለስተ ነገራት ኣለው፤ ሳዕሪ ጤልን ነብርን። ሓንቲ ባዕልኻ እት ዝውራ ንእሽቶ ጃልባ ኣላትካ። ነዞም ሰለስተ ነገራት ናብቲ ሓደ ሸነኽ ከተስግሮም ኣለካ፤ እታ ጃልባ ንእሽቶ ስለዝኾነት ግን በብሓደ ኢኻ ከተስግሮም፤ ነታ ሳዕሪ ሒዝካ እንተተበጊስካ እቲ ነብሪ ነታ ጤል ክበልዓዩ፤ ነቲ ነብሪ ሒዝካ እንተተበጊስካ ድማ እታ ጠል ነታ ሳዕሪ ትበልዓ፤ ስለዚ ብኸመይ ደኣ ተስግሮም፧
      ንባብ ትግርኛ ከምዘይትኽእል ይግመትየ፤ ሰለዝኾነ ድማ ወይ ተርጉመለይ ክትብለኒ ኢኻ፤ ወይ ነቶም ካሎት ብጾትና እንታዩ ዝብል ዘሎ ኢልካ ክትከሶም ኢኻ፤ ወይ ድማ ፕሪንት ጌርካ ኣብ ጥቓኻ ንዘለዉ እንታዩ እዚ ክትብሎም ኢኻ
      ስለዝኾነ ድማ እየ ለት ሚ ቴክ ዩ ቱ ታስክ ዝበልኩኻ
      ናይቲ ኩሉ ግዜ ትርብሽ መቕጻዕትኻ እያ 🙂

      • Nitricc

        Hey rodab, you well come. I just felt like sharing. just to gat away from the main page. anyway, all i see is suqre boxes so, what ever the task you are giving me has to wait till i get to my main computer. the computer i am using now does not have Giez i.e i am unable to read it.
        just you know.

      • Nitricc

        Hahaha redab
        Okay let me take my punshiment for behaving bad. You think I have been misbehaving? Oh we’ll do better
        Anyway if I understood it right I will solve it as follow
        I will take the Tiger first but I will place and tigh the grass on the back of the goat first, that way no matter what the goat does the grass is safe.
        Once I crose the Tiger then I will takeoff the grass from the back of the goat and I will take the grass across and finally, I will take the goat across the river. That way no one is eating no one.
        And all safe. Lol
        Did I failed? I am assuming I understood your puzzle
        It is fun though thanks

        • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

          the solution is found in the fact that the tiger never eat grass. now I don’t know if that work as solution in saving our people from dictator. I am not sure if dictators don’t eat part of nature. the poor goat and grass are save as bellow hoping the tiger will not eat the man itself.

          01.take the goat b/c tiger will not eat grass.
          02.come back and get the grass.
          03.bring back the goat.
          04.now take the tiger.the grass is in save heaven again.
          05.come back and get the goat.
          tks,

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    ……..ሃንደበት መገሻ………..

    ሃንደበት መገሻ ኩይኑ ተሎ ተሎ:-
    ኮኾባይ ተበገስ ንብረትካ ኣልዕሎ:-
    ናበይ ኮን ይኸውን እዚ ንቅሎ:-
    ሕድሪ ሓልውለይ ጀበና ፈርኔሎ:-

    ንወርሒ ድዩ ወይስ ን ሓደ ዓመት:-
    ንዘልኣለም ድዩ ክሳብ ሕልፈት:-
    ኣይፈለጥኩን ኣነ ብኡነት ብኡነት:-
    ዱዓ ግበሩለይ ዝዓሞቐ ጸሎት::

    እንተ ግጥምታተይ ኩለን ተኣኪበን :-
    ሓንቲ መዓልቲ ናብ ዓዋተ ክመጻ እየን:-
    ሰብ ሕድሪ ኣለዋ ዘቅርባ ጠርኒፈን

    ኣይፍለጥን እዩ ነገር ገያሻይ :-
    ይቅረ ተበሃሂልካ እዩ ምፍልላይ:-
    ዓወት ይኹን ህይወትኩም ህይወተይ:-
    ሰላም ንኹሉኹም እንዳ ዓዋተ ስድራይ::

    ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም:

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    ……..ኤስያሳውነት……………..

    ነት ነት ነት:-
    ማርክስ-ነት ማኦው-ነት ሌኒን-ነት፥
    ኣብየት ኣብየት እዛ ነንነት;-
    በቃ ብ-ነንነት ትንትነት:-
    ምልኽልኽ ባርያውነት ተገዝእነት:-
    ክለሳ ሓደ ሰብ ይኸውን ‘ ሞ እምነት:-
    ብኡ ቢሉ ተሰቢልኩ ዕትዕት ከም ሃይማኖት

    ሽዑ ከም ከብቲ ብበትሪ ትጓሰ;-
    ትም ኢልካ ትጥምት ሃገር እናፈረሰ:-
    እንዳ ደኸምካ ትኸይድ ዓንጉዕኻ እናፈሰሰ:-
    ብሓደ ጆግናን ሰብኣይ መሰላካ ተቖረሰ::

    ናትና ‘ሞ ኸኣ በይኑ እዩ በይኑ – ነንነት:-
    ኤስያሳውነት ግብ ዘበለ ነንነት ኣልቦ ስርዓት:-
    ኣልቦ ሕጊ ‘ ኳ መሽምገሊ ዘይብሉ ክብረት:-
    ተራእዩ ዘይፈልጥ ተምበርካኽነት:-
    ካን ቀጥ እልካ ስዓብነት:-
    ንወደ ኖኻ ኣሕሊፍካ ውሃብነት:-

    ይብለኩም እንደለኹን ግብ ዝበለ -ነንነት ወናኒ- ነት:-
    ምዕባሌ ኣመሳሚስካ ነብሰ ምርኮሳነት:-
    ወጺእካ ምንባር ካብ’ዛ መሬት ካብ’ዛ ፕላኔት:-
    ዓለም ብጽግብታ ትመውት ብጥምየት:-

    ክላ!!!!

    ጸላኢና ይነትነት ይበሓት ብውልቀ ሰብ:-
    ብሓሳብ ሓደ ‘ዶ ትነብር ክትግደብ:-
    መከራኻ ትርኢ ትግዛእ ትእዕሰብ:-
    ምንባር ነይበሃል የሕፈር እዩ ዓገብ::

    ትም ኢልካ ዘሎ ዘረባ ሃተውተውነት:-
    ዝላ እንቅሮዖብ እናበልካ ማእቶት:-
    ሓንቲ ዲጋ ሰሪሕካ ርኣዩለይ ሕፍረት:-
    በትሪ ዘይጾሮ ክብደት ነብሰ ምርኩስነት:-
    ከም ናይ ማኦ ዝበስበሰ መራሽነት:-
    መሰል እናገፈፍካ ናይ ህጻውንቲ ኣረግቶት:-
    ዝፈሸለ ሜላ ኣጉል ሰውራውነት ::

    ናይ ቻይና ምህሮ– ዓሻ ሓደ ደርፉ:-
    እዚ ሃዛል ኣብ መዓንጥ ኡ ተለጢፉ:-
    ሓንጎሉ ተመሪዙ ንድሕሪት ተሪፉ:-
    ለኪምዋ ሃገር ሕልና ሓፍሽ ኣስኒፉ::

    ህጻናት ኣብ ክንዲ ብምህሮ ዝዓብዩ:-
    ኣብ ኣገልግሎት ኣብ ማእቶት ክበልዩ
    ዘይሰብ ኣዊ ተግባር ኣዝዩ ውጉዝ እዩ:-
    ኣብ ፍረዲ ይቅረብ መሰሎም ተሓልዩ::

    እሱራት ዝተ ኣስሩ ብዘይ ፍርዲ:-
    ኣንስቲ ንጻህያይ ዝስደዳ ናብ ዓዲ:-
    ኣርግቶት ሽማግሌታት ብሓይሊ ብግዲ:-
    ዘስርሖም ብዘይገንዘብ ብዘይ ሰልዲ:-
    ነንነት እዩ ኤስያሳውነት ኮይኑ ልምዲ::

    ብሂም ዘበለ ምሁር ናብ ዊዖ:-
    እንክነዳድ ዋዒ ክበልዖ:-
    ከይኸብር ‘ዶ ከይወልድ ከይምርዖ:-
    ከይ ምዕብል ‘ ዶ ባጀት ከይስለዖ::

    ሻቡ ተበለጽቲ ይመጹ ወጻኢ ዝነብሩ:-
    ጽብቅ ዘበለ ቦታ ይቅነዩ ክሰኽሩ:-
    ይኸዱ ድማ ናብ ሳዋ ክዛወሩ
    ይስዕስዑ ‘ሞ ስር -ስር ይሰራሰሩ:-
    ይምለሱ ናብ ስደት ሓሶት ክምስክሩ:-
    ዕድል ደቂ ሃገር ይሰብሩ:-
    ደቆም ሓቂፎም እናምሃሩ::

    ……….ወይ’ዚ ኣነነት ነንነት:-
    ……………………ጽላለ ዕብደት:-
    …………………………ጥፍ ኣት ሃገራውነት:-
    ………………………………ሞት ህዝባዊነት:-
    …………………………………………ውርደት እንዲዩ ፍሽለት

    ተምስገን ኣምላኽ ሕጂ ግዳ ይሓይሽ:-
    ተረዲእዎ ኣሎ እዚ ውጽዕ ሓፋሽ;-
    ተጠንቂቁ ከይበለ ሕንፍሽፍሽ :-
    ከብሎ ተዳልዩ ን-ነንነት ሕምሽሽሽ ::

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    ………….ንቀይሮ ስደት…………..

    ብዓል ክንፊ – ካብ ከነፈ:-
    ብዓል ጃልባ ካብ ተንሳፈፈ:-
    ብዓል እግሪ ካብ ገርፈፈ:-
    ኣብ’ ዛ ሃገር መን ድኣ ተረፈ?

    እዋእ !! እቲ ዝተረፍስ መዓስ ሃልዩ:-
    ብሓንጎሉ ክንደይ እንድዩ ጎዩ:-
    ስኢኑ ምበ ር ዕድል – ምዓስ ፈትዩ:-
    ገይሹ ብመንፍሱ ካብ ሃገር ውጽኡ እዩ::

    ኣምዑት ዝብኢ ስጋ እዩ ዝፈቱ:-
    ውኽርያ ተሪፋቶ እታ ፈታዊቱ:-
    ተራኣ በጺሑ ኣብ ከብዱ ክትኣቱ:-
    ስሚ ትኹን ቀንዲ ቀታሊቱ::

    ኣለኻ ዶ ወገን ተዳሊኻ:-
    ዝስወኣልካስ ኣሎ ኣብ ክንዳኻ:-
    ትመርሕ ዶ ብስርዓት ተፈቲኻ:-
    ተበገስ ናብ ዓዲ ናብ ገዛኻ::

    እቲ ዝጸነሐ ስደት ካብ ሃገር እዩ ነይሩ:-
    ስቃይን መከራን ብዙሕ ተሰጊሩ:-
    ሕጂ ንቀይሮ ወዲ ሃገር ናብ ሃገሩ:-
    ግቡእ ባህሊ እንዲዩ ንሰብካ ምቅባሩ:-
    እንታይ ተሪፍዎ ህግደፍ ተሰይሩ:
    ይኸይድ እዩ ዘሎ ቃሬዛ ተጸይሩ::

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    ….“ንኺድ ጥራይ” ዕርብ በሉ:….

    ህግደፍ ዝበልዋ ሓቂ ዘረባ እንተልያ:-
    “ንኺድ ጥራይ” ትብል ጭርሖ ጥራይ እያ:-
    ይስመረልኩም ኢለ እምብዛ ፈትየያ፥
    ሓቂ ይግበረሎም ዒባ ምስ ፋንድያ::

    “ጸሓይ እንከላ ካብ ዝብለካ ገብገብ
    ካብ ሰይቲ ወድኻ ካብ ትምገብ
    ኪድ እምበሪ ዓለም ‘ዶ ትጽገብ”
    በለ ወዲ ዓደይ;

    ከምኒ ሂትለር ዓለም ዝበጽበጹ :-
    ሓፋሽ ህዝብኹም ካብ ትዕምጹ :-
    ሕድሪ ስውኣትና ካብ ትረግጹ :-
    ንናብስ ዶ ይስዕራ ኣናጹ :-
    ኪዱ እምበሪ ኪዱ ተቦቆጹ :-
    ዕርብ በሉ ናብ ገደል ህጸጹ ::

    ፈቲኹም ‘ዶ ትኸዱ ትኸዱ :-
    ዓቅሊ ጽበት ቅሩብ ‘ ሞ ኣኽዱዱ :-
    ዝነበረ ብጭከናኹም ርዒዱ :-
    ይመጸጉም እምቢ ኢሉ ሓንጊዱ:-
    ሓፋሽ ምስ ተላዕለ ተሃንዲዱ :-
    ኣድሓርሓሪ ነይተርፎ ምኻዱ :-

    ከምኡ እያ ዓለም ዕድል ት ህበካ :-
    ብዙሕ ሓይሊ ተቀሪቡ ይመጸካ :-
    እንተዘይ ወፊኻ ታሪካዊ ጉቡእካ :-
    ነበረ ያነበረ ይኸውን ታሪኽካ::

    ዝሓለፈ ታርኽ ርእዮዎ:-
    ንሂትለር ተመሊስኩም ሕተትዎ :-
    ከም’ቲ ኢሉ ዝወድቅ መዓስ መሲልዎ:-
    ገበናቱ እንድ ኣሉ በሊዕዎ::

    ትማሊ ‘ዃ ቃዛፊ ፈኩሩ:-
    ግዚያዊ ሓይሉ ርኢዎ ዓሚሩ :-
    ምስ ሓፋሽ ገጢሙ ተጋቲሩ :-
    ተዋሪዱ ወዲቁ ተሰይሩ :-
    ተጓሒፉ እነሆ ተቀቢሩ::
    ተረስዑ ‘ኳ ኣብ ዓለም ምንባሩ

    ዓለም ኣይኮነን ዶ ከዳዕ ‘ቲ ቀታሊ:-
    ነቲ ምቅሉል እኳ ንህዝቡ ዝ’ሓሊ:-
    ነቲ ጀግና ሓፋሸይ ብሃሊ:-
    ነቲ ቀሺ ንሰላም ዝጽሊ:-
    ነቲ ምሁር ደራሲ ስኣሊ:-
    ትወስዶም እያ ታሪኽ እዩ ዘይበሊ:-

    እሞ ‘ድኣ ኪዱ እምበር- ኪዱ ጥራይ:-
    ገለ ጀጋና ኢና እንተኸሰርና ተጋዳላይ:-
    ምእንቲ ሓፋሹ ህይወቱ ከፋላይ:-
    እምበር ህግደፍስ ክንደየናይ:-
    ሞትኩም ከይሕመና ሞት መንደላይ::

    ኪዱ ኪዱ!!!!!
    ህዝቢ ካብ ተሳድዱ
    ጀጋኑ ካብ ትቅፍዱ
    ሃገር ካብ ተዋርዱ
    ኪዱ!!!

    ክንደይ ኣሎ ምንባር — ኣብ ኽሳራ:-
    ክንደይ ኣሎ ምትላል — ሽጣራ :-
    ክንደይ ኣሎ ምኽኒት ‘ ቲ– ዕባራ:-
    ክንደይ ኣሎ ምብላዕ ጀግና– ሰውራ :-
    ኪዱ እምበሪ ቆጽሉኹም ሓሪራ:-
    ተወገዘት መርዛዊት እያ ነይራ :-
    ጸረ ገነት ዲያብሎስ ዝዓተራ::

    ሓስየ እንተኾይነ ነብስኹም ሕተቱ:-
    ኣረጋግጽዎ ተረፍ ሕላገቱ:-
    ሕልናኹም ቀደም እዩ ሞይቱ:-
    ዘጨክኖ ዘሎ ተስፋ ቀቢጸነቱ ::

    ሓቀይ እየ ውሽጥኹም ይመስከር:-
    ነብሱ እዩ ዘታልል ዝስዕስዕ ዝዕንድር :-
    ተስፋ ምስ ሰኣነ ኣብ ሕልሚ ዝነበር :-
    ሃገርነት ክቀብር ኣይብልን እዩ ድሕር::

    ድገሙ ደጋግሙ ጨርሑ ጨርሑ:-
    “ንኺድ ጥራይ” እናበልኩም ንብሑ:- ነባብሑ
    እሱ እዩ ሓቂ ምርሑ ተመራረሑ:-
    ተተሓሕዝኩም ኪዱ ክንርኢ ወጊሑ::

    ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም 12/11/2013

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም
  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    ………እንደ ግዮን……….

    ሃበሻ ማለት እንደ ግብረ ጉንዳን ታታሪ:-
    እንደ ኣንበሳ ደፋሪ – እንደ ንብ ተመራማሪ:-
    ዳር ድንበሩን በደሙ ኣስከባሪ :-
    እውነት ነው የማያስፈልገው መስካሪ

    ታድያ ኣልገዛም ባይነቱ:-
    ያለፈው ጀግንነቱ:-
    ይመስክሩታል ሃውልቱ:-
    ላሊበላ ኣክሱም ኣድባራቱ::

    ጦሩን ሰብቆ ጋሻውን ነጥቆ
    ከጠላቶቹ ጋር ተናንቆ
    የፍት ህን ትርጉም ኣስታውቆ
    መጪውን ትውልድ ኣስታጥቆ

    እንዴ!!!!!

    ማህበራዊ ኣንድነቱ ያለመንግስት :-
    የጠበቀ ህዝብ የተመሰከረለት:-
    እንደ ሽምግልና የባህል ተቋማት:-
    እድር እቁብ የገዳ ስርዓት:-

    በመሳሰሉት ራሱን ኣስተዳድሮ ይኖረ:-
    እንደ ውርቅ የነጠረ – እንደንብ የተመራመረ:-
    እንዴት ይዋረዳል ካገሩ ራሱን እያባረረ:-
    እንዴት በሰው ኣገር ተገደለ ተቀበረ::

    እንዲያውም እኮ ታሪክን ብትመለከቱ:-
    ማን ነው የጀመረ እንስሳን ማርባቱ:-
    ማን ነው የጀመረ ልብስን ከእጽዋቱ:-
    ሞክራት ይኖርበታል ብሃበሻነቱ

    እና ዛሬ የሚፈልገው ጀግንነት
    ወጊድ ብሎ ግዝያዊውን ምቾት
    መስራት ማምረት መልማት
    ዛሬም እንደ ታናንት ባንድነት
    ድህነትን መግደ ል ትልቁን ጠላት
    ኣገር ውስጥ ሆኖ ባለመሰደት::

    ብጥበብ ማበብ ይኖርበታል
    እንደ ግዮን ዘመን የማይሽረው
    ………………….መሆን ግድ ይላላል::

    • thanks for this wonderful poem kokob selam, very appropriate considering the times, please continue to write more amharic poems, im sure im not the only one who appreciates it

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    ……ጀግና ዶ ይነብዕ?…….

    እንታይ እዩ ዝበሃል?
    ክዳዕ ዓይኒ ነባዕ:-
    ዶ:-
    ዓይኒ ነባዕ ከዳዕ :-
    ብድሕሪት ዝጻፋዕ:-
    ብሃላይ ቀልባዕባዕ:-
    ንብዓት ሓርገጽ:-
    ከምስል ዝድንግጽ::

    ከምኡ እና ንፈልጦ:-
    ለንዘበን:-
    ገዲፍዎ ስለ ዘይሰለጦ:-
    መድረኽ ምስ ኣምለጦ:-
    ንብዓቱ ረገጦ:-

    ዝገርም እዩ!!!

    ከዳዓት ምንባዕ ገዲፎሞ:-
    ተቀሊዕና እና ግዲ ኢሎሞ:-
    ር ኣዩና እሎም ሳዕሲዖሞ:-
    ባህሊ ሃገርና ሰይረሞ::

    እንተ ጀግና:-

    ክነብዕ ካብ ልቡ ስለዝኾነ:-
    ነቲ ህግደፋዊ ‘ ኳ ነይጨከነ:-
    ነቲ ምስ ኣቶም ጸኒሑ ተጠቀነ:-
    ዝተኣስረ ‘ሞ ከም ሓሩጭ ዝበነነ:-

    መን ድዩ መኪቱሉ:-
    መዓስ ምስኡ ጓይላ ዝተኸሉ:-
    እቶም ዝደረፍሉ ዝዘመርሉ:-
    እቲ ጀግና እንድ ኣሉ
    ተዓጢቁ ተኸላኸለሉ:-
    ይቅረ ኢሉ በደሉ::

    ..ጀግና ክንድቲ ድፍረቱ –
    …….ክንዲ ቆራጽነቱ ትብዓቱ –
    …………ክንዲ መካትነቱ ኣንበሳህነቱ –
    ………………ሩህ ሩህ እዩ ላዕሊ ዝልውሃቱ –
    ……………………ሓዚኑ ርኣዩ ይፈስስ ንብዓቱ::

    ኣጆኻ በሎ ኣለኹ ምሳኻ:-
    ፍንጫሕካ እንድኣሉ ምቃል ናይ ስጋኻ:-
    ተፈጥረ ካባኻ ዝሓልፍ ንዓኻ:-
    ድሕርሕር ኣይትበል ኣወፊ ግደኻ::

  • Semere Andom

    እድኪ ልዓቀብ አስማሪኖ መወሳወሲ እኒእኪ ዶ?
    እድካ ልቀብ ሮማንቲኮ ማስታወቅያ አግኒኻ ዶ?
    እንተዘየለ ንስኻ ንሳዋ ጋል እኖኻ ንሽረ
    አንቲ አስማሪኖ ባህጊ ልበይ
    አቦኺ ንሞሮር ካብ ወፈረ
    አያኺ ባሕሪ ክልዎ ባሕሪ ጋና ካብ ሰገረ
    ንዕናይ መቀለ
    እምቢ ተብልኪ ዘሪፈ ብሓይሊ
    ኮብኪበ ከም ከብቲ
    ክትኮኒ ናተይ ናይ ሓላላይ
    ሕዚ ሰሚሩለይ ሓሳብ ልበይ
    ኡይ እንተበልኪ፡ አይኮነትን ናትና
    አፍሪቓዊት እያ:ጽግዕተኛ

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    ………………….ጉፍ!!!!……………………………..

    ዕላል ደጋፊ ነበር ህግደፍ ኣብ መርበብ:-

    ከይተረኣኣዩ ዓመታት ዘሕለፉ:-
    ምስተራኸቡ ይተሓቓቀፉ:-
    ከም ሓደ ሰብ ይጠላለፉ:-
    ሕንቕንቅ ይብሎም ንብዓቶም ረጊፉ:-
    ኣብ ልቦም ኣትዩ ሓይሎም ሰኒፉ
    ተዘክሮታት ይመጾም ተንሳፊፉ
    ኣብራኾም ረድ ረድ ተንዘፍዚፉ

    “ኣንታ ዓርካይ ናይ ቀደም ሰብ:-
    እዋይ!!! ሓቂ እዩ ዘይሞተስ ይራኸብ
    ክላ ክላ ምፍልላይ ዓገብ “
    ይበሃሃሉ ብዘይምጽግ ጋብ

    ዳሕራይ ደጊምካ ሕቆፎ ‘ሞ:-
    “ኣንታ ሩህ ሩህ ዓቢ ሰብ” እናበልካ ስዓሞ::

    እንተ ምስ ሰላይ ህግደፍ :-
    ሃንደበት ምስ ዝብለካ ጎፍ:-
    ዝተረግመት መዓሊቲ ትመሰል ዘይትሓልፍ:-
    ልቢ ክልቲኹም ይብላ ሃተፍ:-
    ትጠንቂካ እዩ የለን ሃለፍለፍ:-

    ወዲ ሓላል እንተኾይኑ እካ:-
    ክንደይ ከይጎድ ኣካ:-
    ከም ዝሕለፍ ሓሊፍካ:-
    ምርሓቅ ተጣቢብካ::

    ወዲ ኾማሪት እትነኾይኑ:-
    ክብሪ ኣልቦ ገጹ ደቢኑ:-
    ነገርካ ይደልየካ ሒዝካ ክዓኑ:
    ሕርቅምቅም ይጅምራ ኣስናኑ::

    “ወይ ጓዶ ኣብ’ዚ እነሆ ኽሳራ” ትብል:-
    ክቡር ህይወትካ ንሑሱር ክትከፍል::

    ከመይ ገይሩ ይኸውን ንስኻ ክቡር:-
    በዚ ርኹስ ከንቱ ትልወጥ ትቅየር:-
    መራሒ ኡ ‘ኳ ኣብ ስልጣን ዝነብር:-
    ሽምካ ክዝከር እዩ እነሻዕ ዝብህርር:-
    በተን ኣእዳውካ ሕቁ ኡ ከይስበር::

    ብዝኾነ ካብ ተሞክሮኻን ሜላኻን ‘ ዶ ከይሓልፍ
    ዘይውርደትኛ እዩ ሰላይ ናይ ህግደፍ
    ቀደም ነበረ እምበር ሎሚ ነይንሰንፍ
    ከጽድፍ ዝመጸ እነሆ ነጽድፍ:-

    “ካብ እታ ዝገብሩኻ ‘ታ ዘምህሩኻ” ዶ በልኩም
    ኣቤት እወ ክንደይ እዮም በሊዖም:-
    ከይተማሃርና ሜለኦም:-
    እንተ ሎሚ ሓሊፍናዮም :- ኣዛብእ ኮይናዮም

    ሎሚቅነ እዩ ኣብ መርበብ ሓበታ:-
    ንሱ ኣይሰሓተኒ ኣነ ‘ዶ ጽዋታ:-
    ተፋሊጥና ኣለና መን ምስ መን ኮታ:-
    ጎፍ ተባሃልና ምስ ምውቅ ሰላምታ::

    እቲ ል ኡኽ ህግደፍ
    ሰላይ ብሃሊ ሃነፍነፍ
    ንጠቅሙ ዝጸድፍ
    ጀመረ ክልፍልፍ

    “ሰላም ኮኾብ ድሓን ‘ ዶ ከመይ”
    ጽቡቕ ይብሎ እናወሰኸ ትርግታይ:-
    ደጊሙ “ከመይ” “ ከመይ”
    ብልበይ ይብል ወዳኢተይ:-
    ጽቡቕ ክንደይ ‘ ኳ ክንደይ:-
    “ስድራ ከመይ ኣለው ከመይ”
    ጽቡቕ ‘ታይ ክወጾ ሊላይ ሊላይ:-

    ንስኻ ኸ ከመይ ኣለኻ ይብሎ
    ነቲ ተገዳስነቱ ‘ቲ ዘምሰሎ
    ክመልሰሉ ከቐብሎ
    ድላዩ ክብል እንተቀለሎ::

    ወደያት ዋዝ ድዩ “ጽቡቅ ኣለና:-
    “ከምዘይንበር የለን ንሕልፍ ግዜና”

    ይብሎ– ኢሂ ‘ታይ ኣሎ ጸገም :-
    ድሓን ዶ ኣይኮንካን ኣብ ‘ዛ ዓለም::

    “እዋእ!! መቸም ኣለካ ሙሽ
    ኣለካ ሓደ ሓደ ግዜ ትጥፍሽ”

    ኣይዋ:- ኢለ ይጽብዮ ክዛረብ:-
    ንሱ ኸኣ ዶንገየ ክሓሳብ::

    ሻሂ ቡን ከይንብል እኳ ኣብ እንተርኔት:-
    እውን ዓለም ዘይኮነ ዕላልና ብርሕቀት::
    እንተበልኩዎ:-

    ወዲ ማእምን ዘረባ ኣስማዓኒ
    “ብዘይካ እንዳ ዓዋተ ጀበና የለን” ይብለኒ

    ‘ሞ ኣነ ዶ ቀሊል:-
    ይፈቱ እንድየ ከም’ዚ ዕላል:-
    ከይነጠርካ ምዝላል:
    ቃላትካ ምዝልዛል::

    ኣንታ እንታይ ድኣ ቀደም ዘይነገሩኻ:-
    ሰዓት ምስ ሓለፈ በጺሑ ናባኻ:
    ክትፈቱ መእንቲ ባህሊ ዓድኻ:-
    እሂም ሚሂም ቡንካ እንዳቖለኻ::

    “እታ ጀበና ቆልኻ ኣተሲ ኣ ኢሎማ
    ዘረባኻ ተሰሚዑ ብቱ ‘ውን ሓሚማ”

    ብቱ ድኣ ሕማም ናይ ቀደማ:-
    ሑሕ እንድያ ትብል ሓጺን ተሰኪማ::

    “ሓጺን ‘ ሲ ነይርዋ ኣይምተሳእነን
    ኣካላ ግን ደኺሙ ክትስከም ኣይከ ኣለትን”

    እሞ በቃ ኣሪጋ ትኸውን
    ዓለም ዘይ ከምኡ እያ ኣይንዘል ኣለምን::

    ድሃር ከኣ ዕጣን ወዲ ጃዊ:-
    ኣይትሕመቁ ግርም ከተእዊ:-

    “ምእዋይ ‘ሲ ኣይሓመቀትን ብከላ ኮይንና:-
    ብቀጻሊ ሁከት እዝንና ጸሚምና”

    እንታይ ድኣ ሕጂ ብከላ ኢልኩሞ:-
    ተደቢርኩም ጅኒ ከምዘይኸደምኩሞ::

    “ሽዑ ድኣ ‘ ሞ ነይረን ቆነጃጁ
    ዓጀብቲ ምሳና ከም ህያብ ንብጁ”

    ሕጅስ ናበይ ከይደን ኣጣል ዶ ስኣና:-
    ምሕራድ እንድ ኣሉ ሽምጣጣ ናይ ዶብና::

    “ጉዳይ ዶብ ኣልዒልካ ግደፎ ሸምጠጣ
    መዘናግዒ እዩ ጸወታ ገበጣ”

    “ጎዶ ቦ ስግረ ዘሎ ጭቃ ዓዲ
    ይሕይል እይ ዘሎ ይኣኻኽብ ሰልዲ”

    ፍራንክ ድዩ ዶላር ወይስ ጂኔ
    ዘሐይሎ ዘሎ ዝህቦ ስልጣኔ

    “ኣይ!!!!! ‘ ቲ ሓቅስ ብር እዩ ዘሎ ዘበራብር”
    መዓስ ከቢድዎ ድላዩ ክምንዝር”

    ካብ ናቅፋ ዝወጸ ኣብ ናቅፋ ይሓድር
    ምስ ነብሱ ክኾልል ጽርውርው ይስበር

    “ኣንታ ድሓን ነይሩ ከም ሻሙ
    ሃብተስ ምተረፈ ድሙ ከም ቀደሙ
    ውሕ ውሕ ገደደና ከይዕረ ለቢሙ
    ኣበየ ‘ኮ ሰላም ተሓሲሙ

    ኣባይ እንድ ኣሉ ካብ ቀደም ኣባይ
    ከም ‘ዛ ተግደሰ እናበለ ሰለይ

    “ስለኻ ስ ኣይክ ኣለን ደጊም ክሓስብ
    ኣይዝክረካ ‘ ኳ ብኣኻ ኣይዛረብ”

    እሞ ጸሎት እምበር ጸሎት ናይ ፈጣሪ
    ንሱ እንድ ኣሎ ዘዕሪ ዘጽሪ
    ንሕና ድማ ኣይንሰስዕ ኣብ’ዛ ሓጻር ዕምሪ
    ንበድልን ወጽ ዓን ንመክት ብትሪ

    “ላለባዕኻ እናነባዕኻ በለ ወዲ ትግራይ:-
    ሰበይቲ ት ህረም ስኣን ሕራይ
    እንታይ ገደሲኒ ዝተርፍ ኣብ ውራይ
    ዘይስዕስዕ ዘይቆጻጸ ከም ሰበይ ከም ሰበይ”

    ድሓን በል ልቢ ያሃብካ እንታይ ይበሃል ኮይኑ:-
    ሙኽዳድ ትገድፎ ብዕራይ ምስ ተሰብረ ቀርኑ

    “እዞም እንዳ ዓዋተ የንብቦም እየ ኣነ
    ይኣምን ኣይክሕዶን ሽሞም ከምዝገነነ”

    ሕብርታት ጀበና ኸ ይዓጅበካ ‘ዶ ሎ
    ብጭ ኡ ቀጠልይ ኡ ክሸራሸር ከሎ

    “ይዓጀበኒ እወ ሰማይ ሕብረታቱ
    ቀስተ ድምና እዩ ግርም እዲያቱ”

    ቆለ ወዲ ቆለ ካብ ኮነ ምስላ:-
    ዘረባ ክልቴና ቦታ ርኸበላ::

    “ቀናያይ እየ ኣነ ምቅናይ ዝፈቱ:-
    ቃላተይ ምስክር ውቃጠ ስርዓቱ::”

    ምቅናይ ‘ ሲ ጽቡቅ ቀኒ ‘ም ቀኒ:-
    ዕድሜኻ ነዊሑ ከይትርስዓኒ::

    ድሓን ኩን ይቀንየለይ

    “ግን ኣይትጥፋእ”

    እወ ኣይንጠፋፋእ!!!!

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0jM1Hs388Q

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    ……..ዘይከሓድ ጠቐነ………..

    ሓደ ካብ ሜላታት– ናይ ፖለቲካ ገበነኛታት:-
    ምጥቃን ሓርበኛታት– ምጽላም ጻዕዳታት:-
    እንተስ ብጥሩፍነት— ቀታሊ ጅሃዳውነት:-
    እንተስ ብጸቢብነት– ብብሄር ቀቢላውነት:-
    እንተስ ብከበሳውነት– ስግር ባሕሪ ዓርብነት:-
    ምትንካፍ ክብርታት — ምጥቃን ብሕሰረት::

    እንተ ናይ ሎሚ– ‘ ሞ ዓይኒ ብዓይኒ ኮይኑ:-
    ዝገደደ ካብ ዓሚ– ዓይንኻ ክጭፍኑ:-
    ሓፋሽ ጀመረ ከመሚ– ጎዲኢኦም ኮይኑ:-
    ኮይንዎም እዩ ረጽሚ– መጺኡዎም ሃኒኑ::

    ገለ ዕሽው ዝበለ– ለዋህ ዘይለበመ:-
    ኣብ ሕልሚ ዝጠሓለ — ኣእምርኡ ዘይሃብተመ:-
    ገና ኣሎ ምስ ተታለለ — ሓንሳብ ምስ ጸመመ:-
    ጸረ ጠቅሙ ተላዕለ — ብጻዩ እናጸለመ:-

    ኣብ ዘይመንጠቢቱ– ኣትዩ ተጎቲቱ:-
    ይሰርሕ ምስ ቀተልቱ — ምስቶም ኣጽነቱ::

    መሳርሒ ኮይኑ ይነብር ዓዊኑ;-
    ነይተርፎ ምብናኑ ጣዕሳ ተኸዲኑ::

    ግን;-
    “ክንብል በለ ‘ምበር – ነይተኽዕወ” በልዎ;-
    ክምለስ ናብ መስመር – ሕጂ ንገርዎ:-
    እንተ ብዓል መትከል- ቃል ዝኣተወ :-
    ደው ነይብል ይቅጽል– መትከሉ እናሓለወ::

    እቲ ምናታይ ‘ ሲ

    እቲ ዝበዝሕ ጠቐነ- ማይ ቀጠነ:-
    ጭብጢ ዘይወነነ – ድኹም ዝመንመነ::

    እንተ ‘ቲ ገሊኡ— ሓቂ ክንሱ:-
    ጸላኢ ሰጊኡ — የቕርቦ ኣበስቢሱ:-
    ሓሶት ቀቢኡ — ሕብሩ ደምሲሱ:-
    ጠቐነ መሊኡ –ዛንታ ሓዋዊሱ::

    እሞ:
    ንሱ እንድኣሉ ፍሉይ ዘገብረካ :-
    ምስ’ ዚ ኩሉ ተጻብኦ ጽንዓትካ መትከለካ::
    እምበር ዓዲ ገሊ ኦም ‘ሲ እንሆ ይርኣዩ:-
    ብዘመተ ሓሶት ክስበሩ ክልውዩ::

    እወ:-

    ተቃላሳይ ማለት- እዚ እንድ ኣሉ:-
    ንኹሉ ተጻእቦታት- ምምካቱ ደው ኢሉ:-
    ባዕሉ ይምስክረልካ ታሪኽ ተላዒሉ:-
    ጠቐነ ምስክር እዩ ፈራዲ ንባዕሉ::

    ይጠቅነኒ ሕሱር ኢሊ እየ ዝጽሊ:-
    ሕሱር ምስ ጠቀነካ እዩ ህዝብኻ ዘለሊ:-
    ሽዑ እዩ ዝበዝሕ እቲ መስተብሃሊ:-
    ኣይፋል ዝብል ሓፋሽ ኣኽባር ጽቡቅ ባህሊ::

    ሓዝ ኣንባቢ!!!!

    ንሰላም ዝሓቀነ:-
    …………..ኩሉ ግዜ ተራሪ:-
    ብጸለመ ነይምነ:-
    ………….ነይምለስ ስድሪ:-
    ሓቂ ዝኣመነ:-
    …………..ኣማኒ ፈጣሪ
    ዘይካሓድ ጠቐነ:-
    …………..ዘይንጸግ ክብሪ:-

    ብዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም 02/11/2013

  • rodab

    ኣብ ሂወት ዘለና መረዳእታ፣ ….. ከመይ ኢዩ ‘ቲ ‘ጠማምታ፣
    ሂወት ዕጫ ድያ ዓባይ ዕድል፣ ….. ዶስ ብቓልሲ ናብራ ፈተነ’ያ ግድል፣
    ሓጎስና ጓሂና ዓወትና ፍሽለትና፣ ….. ፍረ ስራሕና ድዩ ጽሕፍቶና
    …..
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BqU7AsNyMk

  • ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    ……..ንቁሕ ተሳትፎ…..

    ከም’ቲ ህግደፍ ዝገመተቶ:-
    ..ነቲ ስለ ዝኣሰረቶ- ዘጥፈ ኣቶ:
    ……ነቲ ስለ ዘፈራረሐቶ – ዘህደመቶ:
    ……መሲልዋ ነይሩ ቅስምና ዝሰበረቶ- ዘዳኸመቶ:
    ……………………..ነብሳ ድኣ ቀለዐቶ ሓፍሽ ኣፍሊጣቶ:
    …………………………ብሓደ ሰብ ትምራሕ ዘይትጠቅም ከንቶ::

    እወ፡
    ብኣንጻሩ ኮይኑ- ሰባት ከስተብህሉ:
    ነገራት ክመዝኑ – ክበስሉ:-
    ብባህሊ ዓዶም ይቅረ ክበሃሃሉ:
    ህይወት ብፍቅሪ ንወለዶ ከቀብሉ
    ጎዲኡዋ እነሆ ግፍዕታታ ገንፊሉ :-
    …………………………………..ነይረብሐትሉ::

    ነዚ ምስ ረኣየት እንድ ኣላ:-
    ድ ቃስ ስኢና ነብሳ ኣታሊላ :-
    ኣብ ልዕሊ ግዳያት ጓያላ – ተኺላ
    ………………”ንኺድ ጥራይ” ትብል ዘላ::

    ብ ኡነት!!!
    ከም’ዚ ተስፋ ዝቆረጸ:-
    ሓሽሽ ዘምረጸ :-
    ሓንጎሉ ተናወጸ;-
    ዝኸይድ እናፋጸ :-
    ዝበልዕ እናዓመጸ:-
    እናሓደረ ዝነቀጸ:-
    ከም ምውት ዝተቐበጸ:

    ግን :-
    ናይ መጨረሻኣ ግዲ ኮይኑ:-
    ትደሊ ዝቅይነኑ:-
    ዘይከዱ ምስ ዘመኑ:-
    ተጠርነፉ – ዝብትኑ:-
    ፍልልያት ዝሕንኑ:

    ዶ ድማ?
    ሓፍሽ ዶ ዋዛ?
    መን እዩ ክእዘዛ :-
    ተሪፋ ፈዚዛ:-
    ዓዊራ ደብዚዛ::

    እቲ ምንታይ ሲ:-
    ፍልልያት መበኣሲ:-
    ሓይሊ ጸላኢ መሐደሲ:-
    ውጹዓት መፋለሲ
    ካብ መስመርካ መላገሲ::

    ምዃኑ ፈሊጡ እነሆ:-
    ንሓቅታት ይገላልሆ:-
    ነቲ ዝጸልመተ የብርሆ:-
    ንተጋገይ የትንብሆ::

    ስርርዑ ሓያል ሚስጥር;-
    ስጉምታት ‘ቲ ዘይምሕር:-
    ከምዝብገስ ነይጠራጠር:-
    ከምዘይሓምቕ ኣበኹድር::

    ንቁሕ ተሳትፎ :-
    ኣእዳዋ ንኽትፎ:-
    ‘ታ መንኮርኮር ንኽትገድፎ
    ኣብ ውሽጣና ከይደግስ ክትጉሕፎ::

 Older Comments
 

