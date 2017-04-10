Welcome to Merhaba (jebena), awate.com’s open thread.



[youtube]http://youtu.be/x5m1A7zoIcc[/youtube]

Eritreans react to the tragedy in Lampedusa

Rage in Boston: Eritreans grieving about Lampedusa confront those who want to spend the night partying and raising funds for those responsible for exiling Eritreans to their death:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/bUc_n1t0EWk[/youtube]

Eritreans For Justice: Silence kills. A well-produced video that chronicles the tragedy at Lampedusa: news reports, reactions of the Eritrean regime and reactions of the Eritrean people. Once again, the regime is at odds with the people:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/X5Viyti1tPQ[/youtube]

A sister (Lwam) grieves for her brother (Aman): “Amaney kindi shiH”

[youtube]http://youtu.be/xTNv1SCahPg[/youtube]

A priest (Deacon John Ghebrehiwet) cites Ezekiel 37:3 (“And he said unto me, Son of man, can these bones live?”) and calls on the ambassadors and those who call themselves “citizen ambassadors” and the self-declared “representatives” to speak on our behalf in our hour of grief and because they haven’t, they are now on the black list. And those in Atlanta who chose to have a PFDJ concert while Eritreans were rocked by one of the biggest tragedies Eritrea has endured: (15 minutes of straight talk)

[youtube]http://youtu.be/SZhQUR-Bsas[/youtube]

An Eritrean in Israel (Habtom Mehari), an asylum-seeker, explains exactly what the root causes are for Eritrea’s exodus: (begin at the 1hour:13 minutes: 23 seconds mark)

[youtube]http://youtu.be/kElDKvRvzgY?t=1h13m23s[/youtube]

The Eritrean ambassador to Italy, Zemede Tekle, finally shows up (well, its only been 11 days) and blames human traffickers and Ethiopia for the root causes of Eritrea’s exodus. (audio interview with Focus on Africa/BBC: ). Warning: have your computer or smart phone at a safe distance or you will throw it against the wall.

Dedication to Lampedusa Victims:

To the survivors: Abraham Afwerki, Semai (“The sky”) lyrics in English:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/gTZoPkA0KRE[/youtube]

To those who perished: Tesfai Mehari (Fihira): Bahri (“the sea”) with lyrics in English:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/UjrE3UH_VFY[/youtube]

The world is in mourning and in a state of shock at the gruesome death of hundreds of refugees including Eritreans and Somalians. The Italians declare Friday a day of mourning.

[youtube]http://youtu.be/sJygwa_vIyg[/youtube]

Meanwhile, Eri-TV talks about the death of “illegal immigrants who are citizens of the Horn of Africa”

[youtube]http://youtu.be/b4nL27OWQmg[/youtube]

13 people drown off the coast of a Sicilian island in Italy. Now, it is confirmed that they are all Eritreans:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/ysNllTLUI78[/youtube]

Eri-TV calls for fundamental change everywhere in the world… except in Eritrea.

[youtube]http://youtu.be/RQ1tcXWy_BM[/youtube]

One man. Four Interviewers. 2 Days. 6 hours. Short version: “things are bad and getting worse but it is not my fault.”

[youtube]http://youtu.be/xS6lXkbjqzI[/youtube]

[youtube]http://youtu.be/E0207Faw3To[/youtube]

[youtube]http://youtu.be/eBw31B2oxRc[/youtube]

[youtube]http://youtu.be/8707p45y8r4[/youtube]

One of the greatest modernizers of Tigre music, Idris Mohammed Ali here sings “Abayki Gesa Yimidru”, a cover of Idris Wed Amir, who was the greatest (some say the originator of the beat) of Tigre musicians. Idris Mohammed Ali, a veteran of our revolution, has been imprisoned by the Isaias Afwerki regime since 2005.

[youtube]http://youtu.be/Vo3IcmY1HVg[/youtube]

Time:

Time (Gizie) – Orion Saleh

[youtube]http://youtu.be/zpUEde7U1sY[/youtube]

Era (Zemen) – Yohannes Tikabo

[youtube]http://youtu.be/P0rcRzA1hpE?t=32s[/youtube]

Canada bids farewell to Tax Man Semere unceremoniously expelled by the Canadian government. Bring your tissue paper:

http://www.ustream.tv/recorded/33738559

Stand up comedy, Eritrean style

[youtube]http://youtu.be/iP44ETp5d0I[/youtube]

A present to EYSC and all Eritrean organizations who hear the whispers of “lets go our separate ways”:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/NrDVsprWRCQ[/youtube]

Orion Saleh dedicates a song to Sophia Tesfamariam:

[youtube]http://youtu.be/NItdieymtX4[/youtube]

