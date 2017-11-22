Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Jebena: Arts and Entertainment (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Pinterest
  Older Comments
 
  • Berhe Y

    Dear Saay and family,

    I am really sorry for your loss.

    May God give you the strength in this hard time.

    May his soul rest in peace.

    Berhe

  • Thomas

    Hi Saay,

    I am so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very difficult time for you and your family. You have my very deepest sympathy.
    With thoughts of peace and courage for you!

  • Amde

    Selam Saay,

    I am terribly sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies.

    I feel like you are like a brother to me and your father someone I would have been honored to meet.

    I wish you to find peace and comfort.

    Amde

  • Abraham H.

    Dear Saleh Younis,
    My deepest sympathies to you and your family on the loss of your father. May his soul rest in peace.

  • Simon Kaleab

    Selam saay,

    May his memory be blessed.

    Stay strong.

 Older Comments
 

Nevsun Loses Appeal to Dismiss Slave Labor Case

22 Nov 2017 Gedab News Comments (3)

A British Columbia court dismissed Nevsun’s appeal to have the case filed against it to be rejected. Three Eritrean refugees…

Enough to the Cruel Man in Asmara

22 Nov 2017 Hannan Abdullah Comments (77)

The need of good governance inspires us to say enough to the cruel man in Asmara. It is the historical record…

The Case of “Business and Human Rights” In…

21 Nov 2017 Tesfabirhan Weldegabir Redie Comments (31)

Companies have an obligation to conduct due diligence of their Business activity and this article is a case of “Business…

To Nobody's Surprise, Sanctions on Eritrea Renewed

18 Nov 2017 Salyounis Comments (74)

(1) The Security Council voted to extend the mandate of the Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea (SEMG) and to…

Music

Cartoons

Links

Follow Us

Email
Print