Isaias Afwerki: We Were Not Chosen

isaias-2017-interview

The fiercest critic of the Government of Eritrea, a guy by the name of Isaias Afwerki, was at it again, mercilessly taking down its 25-year-record of utter failure. This is an annual ritual, presented as an “interview” with Eri-TV; and, if you are asking why would a state-owned TV that doesn’t brook any criticism from anyone allow this, well, you know, it is because the guy is really well-connected to the powerful: he is also the President of the country.

Since every sector of Eritrea’s government is going to be harshly criticized, the only suspense is as to which one will be first in line. Not because things are particularly worse than a year ago in that given sector, but because of which minister is most annoying him at the time of the live interview. He led with energy, particularly electricity, so one of the last holdouts from the Revolution, Ministry of Energy & Mines Minister Sebhat Ephrem, would have every reason to be nervous.

But then again, it probably only reflected Isaias Afwerki’s state of mind on January 27 at 8:00 PM local time.

The Hirghigo Power Plant, said the President, is not dysfunctional because it is old; it is dysfunctional because it was not maintained well and it was in a state of disrepair. We are told this in January 2017. Meanwhile, another guy, reporting from the Belly of the Beast (“Lt Kidane”) wrote at awate.com in 2007 (ten years ago), that this is because some guy (also named Isaias Afwerki) disregarded the advice of the experts and was running the power plant to the ground. This website that you are reading now told you in 2012 that “due to misuse and lack of maintenance, the Hirgigo power plant is running at 25% of its capacity resulting in frequent power outages in the capital…”  But then again, so did Kibrom Dafla about Eritrean Airlines; so did Dr. Bereket about Eritrea’s disastrous healthcare system; so did Engineer Fisseha Negus about Eritrea’s useless dams due to Isaias Afwerki’s intrusion.  But things didn’t happen until Isaias Afwerki said they happened.

From energy, we move to transportation. Are our problems ancient roads with potholes? Insufficient buses? Yeah, but that is not what’s animating the president. It is that we don’t have enough ships and airplanes. Also, Massawa Airport is a ghost town. But. Way back in 2002, awate.com had told you in The Scandal of Massawa Airport that the Massawa Airport was ill- conceived with no feasibility study at all and poorly executed. But truth is what Isaias Afwerki says it is. When he says it (15 years later), until he says its exact opposite.

From there, it was on to housing and the severe shortage that affects Asmara with half- finished homes littering it. How did that happen? It is all these people with their short-sighted do-it-yourself attitude who forgot that a house needs more than just doors and windows: it needs sewage lines (still using colonial Italian era pipelines) and electricity (refer to the Hirgigo power plant disaster above.)  “But, sir, wasn’t it your own government and your own Housing Bank aggressively selling these homes to the criminally-gullible Diaspora Eritreans?”, asked nobody. (Come on, give the “journalists” a break, they don’t want to disappear.) How about all the kiddies with their Photoshopped images about imaginary dream neighborhoods?  Like these kiddies?  Oh well.

Watching the body language of the State Media interviewers is cringe-inducing. He is always stretched out to occupy maximum space and they are always hunched over to occupy minimum space: a fine display of power dynamics. Then there is the way they address him: “Kbur President.” Back in my day, you used the word “kbur” in addressing someone only when writing a letter for your mother to her distant cousin. Literally, it means “Dear” but I think its practical application here is “Mr.”  Still, it must still be jarring to the aging revolutionaries who knew him as “Comrade Isaias” to hear the “Kbur president.”

On to the content. With the body language firmly established–I am powerful and you are one call away from disappearance–with his reputation for losing his temper and occasionally resorting to physical violence preceding him, a protocol is established: the reporters’ questions are essentially nothing more than quoting back to Isaias Afwerki what Isaias Afwerki said years prior and then asking him very meekly for an update. One of them was so terrified and swallowing his words, Isaias had to ask him to repeat the question. Sure it is a question he had been given in advance (as he kept saying we will address this in your next question), and most likely wrote the question himself (he is an expert at everything), but we get our drama where we can find it.

Is repeating to him what he said a year ago and inviting him to give a soliloquy a safe way out? Nope: his contrarian and professorial tendencies take over and he has to begin his answers by contradicting and correcting them even when they are merely repeating what he had said. Let’s say, hypothetically (and no, I am not being hypothetical), the interviewer asks, “the campaign to diplomatically isolate Eritrea has failed, as was witnessed by the developments of 2016….”. The president will begin by correcting the interviewer and saying it was not a campaign to diplomatically isolate Eritrea and in his long answer he will revert back to confirming that it was, indeed, diplomatic isolation.

Motto: confuse friend and foe alike. Keep them off-balance.

One way of keeping them off-balance is to bore them to death. One reason that the interviews are so long is because Isaias Afwerki was absent when they were teaching factoring and distributive property in algebra in middle school. Let me put it this way. Suppose I ask you what can I buy in the two farmers markets in your neighborhood. You would say “you can buy fruits and vegetables.”

This is how Isaias Afwerki would put it:

“If you go to the market, (and whether we have a market or not is a big subject that we can discuss at length), you can buy fruits and vegetables, if the speculators have not marketed the corner (which is also a huge and deep subject which we can discuss had it not been for the limitations on time.) When you go to the first Farmer’s Market, you can buy oranges and lemons, (I like to call it citrus), peaches and water melons, and apples and farawla, [which is a word I translated from Arabic for strawberries: marvel at my vocabulary and the words I invent]. And when it comes to vegetables, you can buy, spinach, and carrots and onions and tomatoes (although some say that is not a vegetable but fruit which is a huge subject.) When you go to the second Farmer’s Market, you can buy oranges, peaches and lemons, and water melons, and apples and strawberries. As for vegetables, you can buy spinach and carrots and tomatoes and onions….”

This keep-them-on-their-toes-or-bore-them-to-death strategy sometimes enters the twilight zone when he replaces a word by its synonym and says “I call it….” (iye zblo ane.) When he was asked about the Eritrean constitution, he began by saying “I call it governmental system.” You may be asking: but the 1997 Eritrean constitution was called Qwam, what happened?  Read on:  choosing the phrase “governmental system” (“sr’Ate mengisti”) in lieu of constitution (“Qwam”) was only when discussing the proposed Eritrean constitution. When discussing Ethiopia’s constitution of 1994-95, which he is still angry about because his advice for unitary state was not taken seriously, he forgets the iye zblo ane synonym and he reverts back to “Qwam.”

Then (pay attention now Atlantic Council and all the propagandists who actually think President Isaias Afwerki is actually drafting a constitution), he takes us to the market and tells us what he is selling, and it is not a constitution that will introduce rule of law in Eritrea. Nope. It is a road-map (godena meriH) for perpetual hegemony of the ruling party, PFDJ.

It goes like this: Eritrea will be organized vertically: the Red Sea Area (North & South Red Sea), the Central area (the Eritrean highlands all the way up north to most of Anseba region), and the Western zone (Gash-Barka and parts of Anseba.) Each command center, I mean economic zone, will have its national security, intelligence, police, border patrol, PFDJ office, and civilian administrators. This identical structure will be, god help us all, replicated in the Eritrean Diaspora (the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa.) Each one will have a Coordinating Committee, and each one of these will report to some central unit of PFDJ, Inc.

So, a question about the constitution-drafting process ended up being an answer about the re-organization of PFDJ, told without the benefit of the Distributive Law of algebra. It was explained in the manner I explained above about what you can buy at a market.

Then came the issue of raises for civil servants and the education system.   Let’s pause for a second now and remember that children as young as 16 are separated from their parents to go to the single high school in the country which also happens to be a military camp in Sawa.  So, every year, 15,000 Eritreans take the high-school-leaving exam and, at most, 5,000 meet the minimum requirements (GPA) to pursue their education further in diploma and degree programs. What about the other 10,000 students a year who are done with compulsory education every year? Well, if I have them join the armed forces, you accuse me of enslaving them. If they leave the country, you accuse me of exiling them. I am trying to come up with certificate programs to teach 1 year or shorter vocational courses, but that requires teachers and resources which I don’t have….

[Author: I am paraphrasing. I paraphrase when I am sympathetic to the challenge.]

So, to deal with this issue, I am prioritizing them (recent college, university graduates) over all others when it comes to who is first in line to get the raises. Why not use seniority and experience, asks the interviewer. Because the priority is how do you buy off the most potentially politically active, came out a thought bubble followed by Dear God, am I the only politician in town?

This naturally begs the question: Dear Leader, now that you have misdiagnosed Eritrea and prescribed solutions that won’t work,  and haven’t worked for 25 years, could you also misdiagnose the world and tell us what’s going on?

Gladly, little people.  Well, of course, this is a deep and broad subject. But the short version is the story you have heard every year in every interview:

Eritrea’s independence in 1991 coincided with the end of the Cold War. Then came these two American thinkers, Fukuyama and Huntington, proposing a Unipolar World led by the United States, which would rule the world, unchallenged for the next 50 years. This vision of hegemony and domination requires having anchor states, and obedient servants of which Ethiopia is one….and all the wars we saw from Afghanistan to Iraq, to Somalia, to Libya, Syria and all the Arab Spring were the direct outcome of this misguided and arrogant policy.

To begin with, Fukuyama was never for US hegemony (except for the brief period he lost his mind and was a signatory to the Project for New American Century in 1997.) Fukuyama is most famous for arguing the end of History (capital “H”) has arrived: an epoch when the entire world has agreed that the values of liberal democracy and free markets are the best choice. This is standard stuff (Marx believed that there would be a time when communism would triumph over all forms of economic systems) and the prevailing view after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

But more importantly, by 2003, Fukuyama had come to understand that culture is more important than ideology and had broken from the neoconservative movement and the US hegemonic view, and this is really, really important point: Isaias Afwerki believed in US hegemony LONGER THAN FUKUYAMA did. When Fukuyama was expressing his doubts about whether the US role in Iraq was positive, President Isaias Afwerki was lobbying the United States really hard to establish a base in Eritrea.

Towards that end, Gen. Tommy Franks, commander of U.S. Central Command, visited Eritrea four times in 2002 and met with Eritrean officials. Towards that end, Sebhat Ephrem sent a letter to the US offering Eritrea as a US base. Towards that end, Isaias Afwerki sent a letter to the US leaders congratulating them for their military action in Afghanistan. Towards that end, the then-Eritrean ambassador to the US (the late Girma Asmerom) said, “We are perfect for America; we have deepwater ports for its navy, mountains very similar to those in Afghanistan that can be used for training purposes and airfields that can accommodate its aircraft.” Towards that end, Isaias Afwerki wrote a letter inviting the United States: “I believe that the U.S. has no choice but to play a pivotal role….The matter cannot certainly be relegated to regional actors–Ethiopia, Kenya or Djibouti.” Towards that end, the late Girma Asmerom explained that Eritrea is a better base than Saudi Arabia to launch sorties to Iraq because the Saudis population doesn’t like US soldiers in its country.  Eritrea could also serve a launching point for a future attack on Iraq: “You could do it easily from Eritrea and only have to ask for fly-over rights from the Saudis.” (Source for all the quotes above) Finally, it was towards that end (US hegemony) that Isaias Afwerki said, “I share the strategic view of the Americans in the region. French forces in Djibouti have been a stabilizing factor, and U.S. troops will add to that. You need outside powers to keep order here. It sounds colonialist, but I am only being realistic.” (Source)

You cannot spend years lobbying to be the servant (“khedami”, in the parlance of Isaias Afwerki) of the United States, failing, and then blaming those who succeeded (Ethiopia) of being servants. Well, you can, but only with those who have short memories or whose paycheck requires them to have short memories.  My view of people with short memories was expressed memorably by the great American rockers Tool in their song Ænima (and yes it is obscene, so if you are offended by poetic lyrics that are not G-rated, don’t click the link.)

Now here’s something newsworthy, the only one in the painfully long and pedantic interview: for the first time, Isaias Afwerki, sorta admits that he had attempted to be a servant for US hegemony and failed: the word he uses is “ayteHarenan”: we were not chosen. Not we didn’t want to. But we were not chosen. So, all we are talking about here is a foreign policy based on “Fatal Attraction”: Eritrea was a curiosity for the US; Eritrea was smitten by the US, and when the US spurned Eritrea, Eritrea felt ignored (“I am not going to be ignored!”) and went on some bunny-boiling adventure. Except the bunny here is the poor Eritrean people.

Of course, Isaias Afwerki perfectly understands those with US hegemonic powers. He doesn’t understand the Merkels and the Hollandes because they are too weak. But he understands the hegemonists because, after all, he is one: he is trying to build a hegemony for his ruling party and he is grooming his son, Abraham Isaias Afwerki, to head it, all the while talking about the evil of corruption.  No wonder Transparency International just ranked Eritrea as one of the most corrupt in the world: because political corruption is just as horrific as economic corruption.

And, oh, yes, for those of you who like the Red Meat of Eritrean Ultra-Nationalism, Isaias Afwerki said that Ethiopia is in intensive care.  Same thing (exact phrase) he said in 2005, but I surely hope him repeating it in 2017 (12 years of being wrong) will soothe you.

You can join me in the discussion forum (stop by the donate page in the feet of your road – egre megedkum) and we will speculate why Isaias Afwerki is, all of a sudden, talking about Eritrea’s major transportation challenges being lack of local air flights and ships.
  • Paulos

    Selamat Muhamuday,

    The heated debate is too tempting to pass it in a complete silence. Here I jump in. I say, the key word we are all looking for in the word-puzzle is relevance. The only relevant factors with in the Eritrean calculus are Isaias Afwerki and the Eritrean people (including the otherwise dignified men and women who are languishing in underground prisons). The other factors as in the Opposition, the Land and the Weyanes are irrelevant. Yes you read me right, they are all irrelevant.

    Here I would like to take you in a hypothetical lane where you get the chance to converse with Petros Solomon. Petros is in a bad shape and in a resigned voice with misty eyes he says to you that he is tired of waiting; he is tired of hoping against all hopes. He also says to you that he hoped history was to do him and his colleagues justice for they were right all along for calling Isaias out for starting the Bad’me war without consulting the Eritrean people which costed thousands of Eritrean souls. And he pleads with you to stand up for him and the Eritrean people to bring Isaias to justice. What would you say to him? Would you say Weyane has to get out of Badime first? Would you say the Opposition ought to condemn the Weyanes first and defend the land*? Or would you say to him that you have his back for history is the final arbiter when time is also the hidden factor.

    *Bad’me is occupied so is the port of Asseb leased!

  • KBT

    Selamat kulukhum
    I wish in this day happy birthday to my beloved president issayas afeworki wishing him long life with good health so he can rules for many years to come
    He will protect our homeland from the venom snacks that have multiple face who want to distabilize with lie our beloved country where all people, all religions live side by side in harmony
    And for all of you eritrean my brothers
    Opposition and pro, all my love and wish one day we will be one again, and great thank for this forum we like it or not and God bless and give little sense for awate team ,and also the must important on this year we wish our sworn enemy TPLF regime will be removed and deleted from history ones and for all
    Respectively your brother

  • ghezaehagos

    Hi Sal,

    ” The fiercest critic of the Government of Eritrea, a guy by the name of Isaias Afwerki, was at it again, mercilessly taking down its 25-year-record of utter failure.”
    What a way to start your expose! Epic.
    I have a theory here; Isaias, is not a control freak; he is the control freak. He doesn’t want to dominate; he wants to monopolize without mercy; bzey nhysa. If 98 out 100 people voted for him; he would lose sleep not elated because he got overwhelming majority but because he is so UPSET two people didn’t like him that much; or more importantly fear him that much.
    My theory: Anything about Eritrea, he considers is his own. The young the old, the land, the sea, the history, the future. Even the right to criticise the government is his and his only.
    The deranged guy who just turned 72 or 73 TODAY is indeed the worst thing that happened to Eritrea, possibly will ever happen.
    Eritrea will outlive him…

    “Eritrea was a curiosity for the US; Eritrea was smitten by the US, and when the US spurned Eritrea, Eritrea felt ignored (“I am not going to be ignored!”) and went on some bunny-boiling adventure. Except the bunny here is the poor Eritrean people.” Aptly done.

    Ghezae

    • chefena

      very well and succinctly said!

  • Nitricc

    Hi All, I would like to wish all the best for PIA, good health, long life and happiness on his birthday. Happy B-day PIA.
    I have listened to your interview and I am glad about your plan the new road-map that the country needed badly. I do understand this is your life long commitment to Eritrea and I see you taking all the way. I have no problem with that as long as there is a plan and a road map for the coming generation to lean on. Don’t you worry about the people who are screaming at you; they are no body and had done nothing as much as what you have done to Eritrea. Since, we are closing the chapter of the last 25 years, how about you complete the closing by releasing who ever in prisons are? They are were they are because of what happened in the last 25 years i.e. it is only fair and just to say we are concluding the last 25 years and starting a new one. So, PIA, let the prisoners free and let’s start a truly “new chapter.”
    Long Live PIA!
    Awet n’hafash!

    • Paulos

      Nitricc,

      Welcome back. I still have my doubts that you will learn from your mistakes and there will not be a ban on you from Awate. Simply because, I see a pattern. For the last decade or so you guys have been pleading with DIA to release the prisoners and even one of the websites sympathetic to him recently piled series of questions for him not only to no avail, it looks like DIA has more respect for those who stand up to him than the suckup-in-chiefs. Learn!

      • Thomas

        Hi Paulos,

        Nitric is doing what he does always. For most of the time, he has a free ticket writing crap on website because he rarely calls about releasing prisoners. It is like giving a dog a bone with no meat in it. You know just to make us think he cares. This guy never cares about the plight of our people or our nation, but his master DIA. He is broken beyond repair, he has long decided to stay the same and no one can change him. I call it, chosen to stay ignorant and selfish all the time…………………

    • Amanuel

      Hi Nitricc
      Sooner or later he will be gone. And when he does I am 100% sure, his history will be thrown to the dust bin.

  • Hayat Adem

    Hi all,
    Wild animals were in a mood to throw a party just for the sake of it. Their theme: “If humans can do it, why not us!” So there was a generous talk of shared work amongst to make it a reality.
    The elephant would say about preparing a dance band. The lion would say about tasking itself with sending out invitation cards. The Rhino volunteered to prepare a state of the art stage and venue for the event. Others picked something else. Only the intelligent hyena was refusing to get on board and take any assignment. Asked why, the hyena said: “I don’t usually entertain doing other stuff before securing the next dinner.”
    Hayat
    PS: dedicated to Blue Asmara

    • Abi

      Hi The Queen
      The hyena should have said “I do the clean up after the party”. That is what hyenas do. Scavenging!!!
      Dedicated to The One with 32 canines.

  • Paulos

    Selamat Awatistas,

    Aren’t we all beat up about dimarcate this and dimarcate that which is almost age of a teenager ready for college. I see that the forum is again veering to that kind of painfully boring topic between Blue Asmara possibly a YPFDJ brat and Horizon. The rationale is that once Ethiopia withdraws from Badime everything will be dandy where Isaias will be at his best behavior and will treat Eritreans with respect and dignity. If that is not a lame and stupid excuse I am not sure what is. On the other hand Ethiopia is to its necks with complex problems which could potentially be the end of EPRDF’s reign if it doesn’t rectify its ways. That said, please bring on exiting issues say about the sciences or mathematics or astronomy for a change.

    • Amanuel Hidrat

      Dear Abraham & Paolos,

      Haw Abraham, in addition to the options you suggested to PFFJites, the first thing they have to do, if they want the border issue to be resolved, is to ask the international community to reinstate the mechanism for the demarcation process. Without doing that, nothing could happen about it. They kicked them out b/c they do not want it to be resolved. When I hear from them that weyane has to leave badme without demarcation is mind boggling. In order to have a legal conclusion to it, it has to be demarcated. In order to be demarcated the international mechanism has to be reinstated.

      Dear Paulos, the problem is, the PFDJites always bring the issue while the ball is in their hand and If they resolve issue, they have no other alternatives to hold hostages to our young generation. So for those of us who are aware of the tactics of PFDJ we should not engage them for they are doing it to divert us from the issue at hand. They know what they are doing, and Ethiopia will not pack and leave without the international community demarcated the border. Simply we are losing our focus on what we ought to do as opposition.

      Regards
      Amanuel Hidrat

      • Blue Asmara

        Salam Amanuel Hidrat. Thank you for you kind comments and for keeping an open mind to different viewpoints and opinions; mighty generous of you. Most including myself wish for conditions to favorably change in Eritrea and we detest President Isaias and the PFDJ. At the same time, many of us believe that the border issue was and continues to be a major obstacle to sustainable Horn of African peace and prosperity to include that between Ethiopia and Eritrea. In my view, opposition groups are making a fundamental mistake in being concentric on taking down President Isaias and not including Badme on their agenda, which would have allowed for broader based appeal. You mention an international mechanism needed for the demarcation process, but if you were to recall, the EEBC was ready to perform the actual demarcation in 2002 but Ethiopia insisted on first having meetings with Eritrean counterparts on how the demarcation would be implemented. Wikileaks cables which were later leaked (you can easily Google them) revealed that the TPLF had wished to ‘negotiate’ Badme in effort to secure semi-autonomous use of the Port of Assab with discounted tariffs applied. Once President Isaias and the PFDJ pass, no matter who comes to power, be it a Ghandi or Obama replica, Badme will still remain a major stumbling block in normalizing relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Dear Blue Asmara,

          First we do not have to kick out the international mechanism even if the Ethiopian government declined to cooperate.Without the International community we will not get a conclusive peaceful solution.

          Second, coming to the round table to discuss with Ethiopia about how to demarcated on the ground does not mean to change any of the court decission unless they agree both sides to make adjustment.

          Third, the opposition does not have any mandate, but the government does. The call of the opposition to both sides is to sit in a round table, what diplomacy demand, and talk to resolve it. There is no demarcation without talking each other in the presence of the international mechanism. I hope this will help you to understand the behavior of the regime and why it become the obstacle to the resolution of the border issue. I am trying to answer to you assuming that your are not from the brainwashed Eritreans who consider the Whole world as the enemy of Eritrea.

          Regards
          Amanuel Hidrat

        • ghezaehagos

          Selam Blue Asmara,
          As long as there are villages, there are land disputes. As long as there are nations states, there will be territorial disputes. Just google border-territorial disputes, you may be shocked to learn Badme is just one the hundreds in the world. There are 45 of them in Africa, alone.
          This is something that started 19 years ago. We tried to settle the matter by force and then by peace. We couldn’t get it done both ways. No problem, you can’t win things always and history teaches us that.
          There is no justification for these kind of tyranny and savagery just because you didn’t get Badme. This get ‘Badme or die Trying’ is simply what brought us here. With or without Badme, rule of law and justice are not negotiable.
          I want you to ponder on this: If/since Woyane is your worst enemy, why do you expect them to implement the border rulings? Why do you put your enemy’s cooperation as a precondition to introduce rule of law in Eritrea.
          I surmise you have little knowledge about opposition. There are many groups that also state EEBC rulings should be upheld. Did you join them or do you want? if that Badme issue is burning for you.
          The most important thing is having rule of law and basic human rights in Eritrea. Any other issue, Badme, opposition etc fall sideways because we have a regime that is ruling the people for shy of 26 (TWENY SIX YEARS) without law; but with savagery, disappearances, untold exodus and with no future. The rest as we say is ‘medakemia.’
          Ghezae

      • Semere Tesfai

        Selam Amanuel Hidrat

        “When I hear from them (the PFDJits) that weyane has to leave badme without demarcation is mind boggling.”

        It is not the hardheaded Amara and Tigrean Neftenas who still dream ” ” ኤርትራ ሁለት አይነት ሞት ይጠብቃታል:: አንዱ ከኢትዮጵያ ተገንጥላ በኢኮኖሚ መሞት፣ ወይም ወደ ኢትዮጵያ ተመልሳ በፖለቲካ መሞት (after a quarter of a century Eritrean independence) that infuriates me the most. It is the Woyane apologists in the Eritrean opposition that make me sick to the stomach.

        Amanuel: You don’t need to bend backwards to appease the Woyanes. You don’t have to make the case for them. Feeling at home here at Awate – they have capable cadres lined up in this website just to do that – the Hayats, The Horizons, The Abis, The Kazanches, THe Amdes, The Fantis…….. Please have some respect for yourself – and defend Eritrea, Eritrean sovereignty, and Eritrean territorial integrity for a change – just once.

        The border issue is not a PFDJ thing, it is an Eritrean thing – so you know. To pack and leave our Eritrean sovereign territories, they don’t have to like our government, they don’t have to love us, they don’t have to be our friends…… All they have to do is respect us as sovereign people and as sovereign nation and respect international law. And that is not too much to ask.

        The Eritrean opposition has been a Trojan Horse for Woyane, CoIE, SEMG, ICC……. for far too long – which got them nowhere. They would be served better if they would come up with their own authentic idea for a change. But I guess, repeating chapters and verses of foreign governments blueprints and agendas is that makes them feel smart. Smart!!

        Semere Tesfai

        • Hayat Adem

          Greetings SemT,
          Even the boring PIA is not talking about the border any more. He said he had it settled with the virtual map and there is nothing to talk about. Now he is talking about other stuff: projects that failed, youth that have been emptied, 25 old chapters that have been closed and the new chapter of the next 25, that has been just opened, constitutions that have been written off and rewritten, and the Fikuyuma, Huntington… if you can’t move on with the people, can you at least move on with your man?

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Hayat

            Mind your own business. You’ve a lot on your plate. Feed your people.

          • Abi

            Hi Smere T
            This is a cheap shot by your standards.

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Selam Semere,

          Serving to the whim of the despotic beast is not respect to our people and our sovereignty. By doing that you are the enemy of the oppressed Eritrean people. This must pointblankly be clear to you on your face.The regime in power has no the diplomatic capacity to solve the border issue nor has the capacity to govern the decent and hard working Eritrean people. The sad story is when the regime become the face of Eritrea on the international community.

          Regards

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Amanuel Hidrat

            If you were the spokesperson of the Eritrean people, if you were talking on behalf of the Eritrean people, if you were standing for the good of Eritrea – for sure the Eritrean people would have lined-up behind you. But they are not. Look where the Eritrean opposition is. How do you explain that?

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi SemT,
            So you think the people are with PIA and not with the opposition?. Once you made your mind on that point though, why are you asking Emma to adjust? According to you, everyone is getting what everyone deserves. So why the foul cry?
            Be happy that PIA is right and enjoying popular support and be happy as well the opposition is wrong and hungry of popular support. Be happy PIA led the nation and its people to glory and prosperity. Be happy that the opposition didn’t get a chance to power because if they did, they would have ruined the nation and denied the glory it had achieved under PIA. Be happy my brother.
            You are 63. So the Awate movement started almost when you were born. You joined that movement together with Kokob Selam and Emma. You switched sides and now you call your btSot an opposition denied of supporr from the people.
            Your side gave Badime to Woyane while Emma’s side opposed in the field years. Your side opened up an unnecessary and unwinnable war while Emma’s side opposed. Your side lost the war and Badime, too.
            Your side is now too weak and helpless to use force to evict or wisdom to sit and dialogue with Woyane. Emma’s side has the wisdom and the will to change things for the better. But your man wants them to operate in the moon. You never said anything when you heard him saying so. You only want Emma to stand with him. Your are blaming Emma’s side for not joining you in the noise of madness to support IA.
            Emma and Kokob Selam didnt blame you for switching sides. But you cant blame for not following you everytime you detoure from the road of truth and wisdom. You chose it. You won it. Walk it alone my friend, walk it alone.

          • ghezaehagos

            Emma and all,

            “If Love is that moves the sun and others stars, it is Hate that moves them. Hate of opposition. ”

            People like Semere Tesfay and other PFDJ aplogists don’t really care what Isaias says or does. In all probabilities, they don’t even listen to him. They don’t care how he administers the nation. They simply don’t. In all fairness, only Sal listens to Isaias’s interview:)

            Their sole and only obsession is the opposition. Nothing else. There are supporters in real sense, only those who hate the opposition. If Love is that moves the sun and others stars, it is Hate that moves them. Hate of opposition.

            Otherwise, in all seriousness you could expect them to deal with his interview; what he said last year; his promise on constitution, the salary increase on national service etc. They don’t care and it is not their business.
            Even 10 years later, when he is 83 and he talks of the same hatewqetew, people like Semere T will still hammer the opposition with everything they got, without confronting with Isaias policies, his broken promises etc….Think of it 26 years without law and they are still obsessed on one who is NOT in Eritrea at all; the opposition.
            Remember; there are no real supporters of the regime because there is nothing to SUPPORT; but only haters of the opposition.
            Yours,
            Ghezae Hagos

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Ghezaehagos

            “Remember; there are no real supporters of the regime because there is nothing to SUPPORT; but only haters of the opposition.”

            GhezaE: You got it backwards. There are no real supporters of the opposition because there is nothing to SUPPORT; but only haters of the PFDJ regime – is the right description.

            Close to forty opposition organizations for 4-5 million Eritreans is insanity. The silent majority are not silent because they hate the opposition, they are silent because there is no credible alternative opposition organization one could look-up to.

            Isaias Afewerki, his ministers, his Generals and colonels, his militias, all his true supporters, the whole PFDJ infrastructure at home and abroad….. could disappear today, and still, there won’t be any opposition that could fill the void. Among the Eritrean opposition organizations, there is no minimum unison message that could carry them to Asmara – None. That is how bad the Eritrean opposition are.

            The never converging parallel politics of the Eritrean opposition is not a solution for what is ailing Eritrea, it is a burden for Eritrea and Eritreans – even for those who reside outside Eritrea.

            Semere Tesfai

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Semere Tesfai,

            Your honor, I am protesting against your blanket classification of all opposition as driven by “hate of the PFDJ regime – for religious, ethnic, regional, grudge, vengeance….. reasons.”

            Speaking of myself, I gladly plead guilty for one accusation: HATE FOR THE PFDJ. And I am praying you will ask me to apologize for that 🙂

            While at it, and if you do not mind, I would like to know how you define “Silent Majority”?

            I am asking because you imply you are one! How could an outspoken person like you be defined as silent-anything?

            Dear Semere, it is fine if you do not wish to answer that, but please note that your type of claim is what made me rule out the existence of any silent majority–there are silent minority, but silent majority! I am glad the cover-up is exposed for the langa-langa or for the embarrassed-to-admit PFDJistas position that it is. Please, whatever you say, kindly do not characterize yourself as a silent person–don’t insult the intelligence of your readers. I am sure you wouldn’t do that knowingly 🙂

            Thank you sir

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Saleh Johar

            1. – “Speaking of myself, I gladly plead guilty for one accusation: HATE FOR THE PFDJ. And I am praying you will ask me to apologize for that :-)”

            Ala Abu Selah: Why would I ask you “to apologize for hating the PFDJ regime? I envy you for that. I wish I can do that. But I can’t. The reason: I can’t qualify for an opposition because I’m not dealt the right card at birth. Let me explain:

            I can’t join the Low Land Liberation Front because I’m not a Low Lander. Therefore the Lowlanders won’t accept me. I can’t join the Kunama Liberation Front because I’m not Kunama. Therefore the Kunamas won’t accept me. I can’t join the Jihadist and Islamist organizations because I’m not a Muslim, therefore the Jihadists and Islamists won’t accept me. I can’t join the Afar Liberation Front because I’m not Afar. Therefore they won’t accept me even if I want to. I can’t join the Bilen, Jeberti, Saho….organizations because I’m not one of them.

            Therefore, by default, without my consent, they (Awatistas) put me on the – you know what category. In my entire life, never been EPLF tegaday. Never been PFDJ cardholder. Never lent moral support or rooted for Isaias, PFDJ, EPLF or GoE. Now, do you sympathize with me? Of course you do. Because old Jebhaji comrades always have soft spot for each other 🙂

            2. – “While at it, and if you do not mind, I would like to know how you define “Silent Majority”?”

            Not at all – I don’t mind my dear. Why would I? OK this is my take: Silent majority is like me Semere Tesfai. And let me tell you my childhood story as analogy to help me explain – how I see the Silent Majority thing.

            I was born in a small Kebessa village from very poor parents. The menu on our table (ዕለታዊ ማኣድና) was Shiro for lunch and dinner and ሻሂን ቅጫን for breakfast during good times – and ሓምሊ without the excesses just with ጨው: ጣይታን በርበረን፡ ጣይታን ጨውን፡ ቖሎ ወይ ጥጥቖ….. at times when my parents got low on their cereal (እኽሊ) inventory. And my siblings and I never blamed our parents for not providing us with ጸብሒ ደርሆ: ጸብሒ ዝግኒ: ቅልዋ ስጋ: ሕሙቶን ድሎትን……. as they were doing more for us (their kids) – more than they did for themselves. I wish, I could say I did for my parents a fraction of one percent what they did for me and my siblings – but that is different story.

            Therefore, knowing our parents budget, me and my siblings were content with the food that we were blessed to have on our table. Because we always believed ወለድኻ ስኢንካ – ዘኽቲምካ: ድፍን ኣኢልካ ምሕዳርውን ኣሎ ኢልና ኣሚንና: ምሸተ-ምሽት: ንጽገብ ኣይንጽገብ: ተመስገን ኣምላኽ ኢልና: ብርኪ ወለድና ተሳሊምና ኣንዳ ደቀስና ዓቢና::

            And this is the moral of the story. Eritreans are pragmatic people. They make their decision based on the political organizations they have – not on the political organizations they want to have. And, the choices they have are what you see – regional political organizations, ethnic political organizations, Islamic political organizations, Mama Ethiopia loving Unionist political organizations, even AgAzian political organization now in the making……..

            And when you see all these, what comes to mind is – like Lybya, Yemen, Syrya, Iraq… ሃገርካ ስኢንካ – ዘኽቲምካ: ድፍን ኣኢልካ ምሕዳርውን ኣሎ ‘ዩ ኢልካ: ምሸተ-ምሽት: ዕገብ ኣይትዕገብ – ተመስገን: ካብ ክፉእ ዝኸፍእ ኣሎ ኢልካ: ደቂስካ ምሕዳር – is what I call life of a silent majority. You may not support the PFDJ regime, but for lack of better alternative, you wouldn’t be foolish enough to push it through the cliff.

            I hope I made myself clear (not to convince you) -but to explain my side of the argument.

            Semere Tesfai

          • Saleh Johar

            Selam Kbut ato Semere Tesfai,

            You haven’t answered my question but you are very clever (for the uninitiated). The naive might think did answer it 🙂

            Dear Semere, me and you are similar, people might mistake us for twins, I mean as far as belonging to any opposition group. However, it is not an excuse that I expect from my twin brother.

            I do not have a fitting analogy, as in shiro and qcha bshahi and otherstuff, thanks to God, I had a good upbringing except for the suffering of my parents because, just like Isaias, the Haile Sellasie regime didn’t like self-sufficient people if they were “not dealt the right card at birth.” I wish I could explain it the way you did, but unfortunately, I do not have a fitting analogy 🙂

            Reading the paragraph where you explain about the nature of Eritreans, and how pragmatic they are, I cringed–did you forget I am your twin brother? Did you mistake me for someone from Siberia or Gambia? Why would you think you know Eritreans better than I do? That sounds and smells like a condescending comment my brother. But I have observed a while ago, that it is a poignant reminder of one of your character flaws my dear–don’t patronize your equals–I am hoping you will appreciate the fact that it is better you heard it from your twin brother. Promise me, no bad feeling, please.

            At any rate, I agree we have more than our share of pragmatic people, isn’t the excessive pragmatism that brought us to where we are? Don’t you think it would be better if we replaced a bit of our pragmatism for a bit of wisdom and reconciliation? That would be better that disowning many chunk of your people for trivial reasons, for being advocates of this or that group right. What do you expect when let alone opposition and dissenting voices, remains of veterans are denied a burial right in their motherland. That would be enough agenda to oppose the PFDJ regime, forget the grand rasons of forging a replacement government. Let’s stick and make our position known on the azilo agenda of opposition instead of hiding behind the skirt of silent or deaf majority that doesn’t exist. Think about that my twin brother. Our country is going down hill, we are facing a great risk, the sooner we heal our wounds and call for an honorable reconciliation, the better. That we shouldn’t leave for the pragmatists who lack a tiny bit of wisdom. Free people do not settle for what fate deals the, they fight for what’s right, regardless of when and how they succeed–that is better left for the pragmatists.

            You do not have to belong to any of the groups that yo despise, in fact all of them, that you hate. I do not belong to any of them–yet I do not believe one has to share an identity with a specific opposition group to stand for what is right, and shun what is wrong. All you need is conscience, and I am sure you have a huge one. I am not asking you to belong to any group, I am asking you to stand with the wronged, your people and my people, regardless of their identity, as long as they are human-beings, as long as they are Eritreans, for who we wasted our youth–try not to be found even making a slight gesture that could be perceived or interpreted as one in support of the oppressors. That is not too much to ask from a “Jebhaji” twin brother, my very twin brother, Semere?

          • ghezaehagos

            Selam Semere,
            Since to you opposition is weak, meaningless, then let us forget these weak and meaningless. Entay ika emo g’zieKa tetfaAlom.
            The curse of Eritrea is inside. Think of the millions of the Eritrean people inside Eritrea; to their daily problems and the political failures at large, how can you blame the opposition? Ay BieDom B’eGrom! If only, for failing to deliver them which means there is someone who oppresses and persecutes them?
            I will reintroduce you with the oppressor. Isaias Afewerki. He just gave his annual interview. He admitted he tried his best to woo USA to pick him and he was rejected over others. AyteHerenan. He admitted his failed economic policies. He said nothing about prisoners that are languishing in his dungeons. He insulted German leader.
            Now, isn’t wiser and more truthful to deal with the one who is breaking Eritrea for 25 years PLUS than harping on ‘meaningless opposition’? That is why we call you no matter Isaias does or says, for you can only see the opposition, not the suffering of your people; it is the obsessive hatred against some opposition that gets you going, not how what is happening to our mutual nation under the brutal rule of Isaias Afewerki.
            Ghezae

        • Abraham H.

          Selam Semere, what you quoted in Amharic was said in the mid nineties; not that there may be many Ethiopians today who may claim so.

        • MS

          Selam Semere
          This same mindset of volunteerism to defend the belligerence of Wayane is at the core of the reason why the so called opposition has been crippled since its inception. Nothing to show except volunteer activism that helps the hostile policies of Wayane towards Eritrea. They have contributed in isolating Eritrea, in sanctioning it, in denying it from getting development assistance, and in weakening it’s defens capabilities in a hostile neighborhood. They have become ordinary couriers and pamphleteers of Wayane. I can believe one tries to justify the unjustifiable. I’m so called mechanism was in place to ensure the cessation of hostilities and the executions of the modalities. UN didn’t stop its work because the peacekeepers were kicked out ( and that happens only in Eritrea- tsk,tsk). It completed its work. Emma, wake up and have some respect for the people who died along that bloody border. Please check if you have got some residual of the Hamot (bile) that you said Eritreans ran out of. The verdict was made, and the border has been deliminated inspire of the absence of the bratty peacekeepers who adulterated our girls and culture, and who dared to break local laws. They were kicked out because they wanted to repeat in Eritrea what they had been accustomed to elsewhere. The UN compled it’s virtual demarcation when Wayane renegated to its obligation. The UN didn’t demand that it would not Carry on its mandate because its peacekeepers were thrown out because there was no peace to keep and there was no hostilities by both armies to warrant the installation of the peacekeepers, they were fine working between two well disciplined armies. Therefore, this repeated call for the reinstallment of the “mechanism” is nothing but defending the party that has been occupying Eritrean land. And you wonder why so many “silent majority”!!!

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam MS

            Thank you for standing for the interest of Eritrea and Eritreans.

            MS: I perfectly understand why we couldn’t agree on every issue. What I don’t understand is why we fail to agree (here at Awate) in defending Eritrea and Eritreans.

            Just look who up votes and defends the likes of Amanuel Hidrat – The Hayats, The Horizons, The Fantis…..

            Every moment of the day just smell’s rotten fish!!!

            That is what makes me uncomfortable.

            Semere Tesfai

          • MS

            Ahlan Semere
            I don’t agree with the way our country has been run for decades now, I have the same misgivings towards PFDJ and the man leading it. However, I don’t mix pop corn and grains of sand together and expect I won’t lose a tooth. Why would the opposition of PFDJ/IA should mean giving implicit and explicit support of wayane destructive policies? Can’t one call Ethiopian belligerence for what it is and, at the same time, oppose PFDJ, for God’s sake? I wonder, I know you are wondering too. Ygermana’lo.

          • ghezaehagos

            Selam Mahmud,
            Certainly there is nothing to wonder about this as you know very well there are Eritrean opposition groups who openly defy Ethiopia and repeatedly state their support to EEBC rulings. Did it move anyone? I don’t think so. I don’t even see you give them credit for that.
            What should prompt you to say ‘yigermenalo’ though is Isaias New Year Interview of 2017. I think we all know more than anything about Eritrea, this guy matters most. His pronouncements have the effect of laws. After a year of promising new ‘constitution’ and other promises, there he doesn’t even bother to update us on the fellow-ups…Aygerimn?!
            Many times, I see you argue the unfair treatment of US to Eritrea and that Eritrea defied USA geo-political interests. Well, dear MS, would you update your information given the fact that our Chieftain said , “we were not chosen/ AyteHerenan” ember kab miftan’Si Adi AyeweAlnan zeAynetu….Isn’t his own admission mean something about the hypocrisy of his foreign policy and most importantly his failure to garner support?
            Yours,
            Ghezae Hagos

          • MS

            Selam Haw gezaeHagos
            For the first part of your comment, I have already expressed my impression and feeling towards Bxaay IA and his mekhetes….under SAAY article. I just don’t have time, otherwise I could have lodged one of my Hatetas that annoy SAAY.
            For the second part: I’m specifically commenting on Emmas repeated expressions that in order to finalize the demarcation process the UN “mechanism” has to be reinstated. You are talking about who is Kadami (American clientele/servant), two different issues. I’m reminding Emma that the train has long left the station. The UN believes it has concluded its technical obligation; the UN and many UN-member states and regional brokers, including the Americans, are calling on Ethiopia to implement the UN ruling to demarcate the already delineated border. The mechanism Emma is talking about was meant to help accomplish the process that had led to delineation of the border, and demarcating. And for any legal and practical matters, the border is demarcated, and a copy of that map is in the archives of the UN. The rest is a matter of good will. If there is a good will Eritrea can explore the “let’s talk first” proposal of the Ethiopians, but it’s not obligated to do so. However, Ethiopia is obligated to accept the result, or persist on its belligerence. IA failure in pursuing prudent foreign policy does not make Ethiopia’s belligerence right.
            Now,

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Mahmuday,

            So you are telling us that the pillars are on place and the demarcations are done through out the entire border. No my friend, to delineate is not to demarcate. Yes the verdict was made and the border is delineated on a map. That doesn’t mean it is demarcated on the ground. So the question to you is how will it be demarcated if the instrument of the international mechanism is removed? Second, both countries are not in talking mood to communicate each other, and the international community are disgusted by the behavior of the antagonists, and until both countries wanted the border to be demarcated and demand the help of the international community, we will remain where we are. Taking in to account the current realities, what mechanism do you have in mind to end the stalemate? Just demanding Ethiopia to pack and leave won’t happen, until we make a legal conclusion to it. And that is, to finalize the demarcation of the border.

            Second, defending the policy of the despot does not make you more Eritrean, in fact it makes you an appeaser of the despot. And that is what you are doing. I do not defend any regime (a) who abrogate the rights of citizen (b) who does not come to power by the will of the people (c) A regime who engage in adventurist war without the consent of the parliament with all its neighbors with the blood of my people (d) a regime who imprisoned our citizen without law and due process……and the list will gone on. Mahmuday, since you are the creed of this regime, you will defend by all means, and will continue to do so even at the cost of your colleagues who are dying in the foxholes of their prison. You stood against the demonstration in Geneva intended to bring the human rights issue of your colleagues and thousands other Eritreans. Man! what is your misgiving against the regime, if it isn’t the human right issue of our people? For you, what the regime is doing against our people is “misgiving” and for me it is a “crime of humanity.” Can you see the difference between me and you on the issue of our people? And yes, history will speak the truth in due time. I chose to defend my people before I defend our land. You chose to defend the land before you defend our people. The cry of our people is the cry of those who defend their rights and is not the cry of those who feed the beast.

            regards
            Amanuel Hidrat

    • Blue Asmara

      Salam Paulos and thanks for you kind comments. I never said that President Isaias would be on good behavior should Ethiopia withdraw from Badme. Badme for many Eritreans is an issue of principle and has no time limit.

      • Paulos

        Selamat Blue Asmara,

        It looks like you and I are in agreement on the fact that Isaias Afwerki is bad bad for Eritrea and he needs to exit the political scene as in he needs to retire. That said, the rallying cry if you will ought to be around the unimaginable oppression and human rights violation with no working Constitutional mechanisms what so ever instead of the occupation of Badime. Simply because as an astute Awatista put it recently, Badime is a piece of spinach stuck in between the teeth as opposed to the above cited violations which is a serious pathology. Besides, what are you going to do if Ethiopia says “over my dead body”? Are you still going to beat the drums till your palms go callous? Thing is, Badime is irrelevant where it only finds its relevancy in political expidency at the expense of the Eritrean people.

  • Graviton

    peace new?

    Long live atse begulibetu!!! where is Eritrean exceptionalism?anyone?

  • Brhan

    Salam Alikum S. Younis,

    It is a great content analysis. It would have been better had it included two important components of content analysis.

    1. The publics of the interview from PF(JD) perspective and why
    2. The medium (language) of the interview

    To whom is PIA talking

    1. The public of the interview from PF (JD) perspective
    • Primary public: PF (JD) s reps (internal and external), cadres and military leaders so that they stop abandoning him which they are doing anyways. In his mind these are what he wants to listen specially when he knows they do not have access to alternative source of information partly because there is none and partly because there is heavy scrutiny to these groups
    • Secondary public: PF(JD) sympathizers, the Tigrinya listeners south of the border: for the first to draw them to the preceding public and for the later just to interfere, for those who forgot history just listen Wedi Tukul’s AB DEDEBIT ZITEWELEIT TUWAF….
    • Third public: anyone, who is privileged to know Tigrinya like me, SAAY

    2. The language of the interview: Tigrinya, Indications?
    • Being the interview(s) in Tigrinya is one of the systematic techniques of the PF (JD) policy to make Tigrinya the official language of Eritrea. The others being the media, music, movie and arts that are being dominated by Tigrinya. Amharic had been imposed to Ethiopians, systematically and by using force. And when Ethiopians decided to do referendum to choose their official language after the fall of the Derg, they did not find in front of them except Amharic. There are many things that the PF (JD) wants to change in Eritrea without the constitution, rule of law and democracy. One of them is the issue of official language. Others are like the issue of land, demography of the many parts of the country and even the norms of the Eritreans
    • For the sake of fairness if we say PIA will be more articulate in Tigrinya than any language to give interviews, at the same time we have o be fair to those who can’t understand it. There has never been a parallel interpretations to his interviews ( in text or sound) in the other Eritrean languages. The grievance of being left behind is enormous and many feel that they are considered as second or third class citizens not because the interview is not in their language but because the PF (JD) decided that they didn’t deserve equal opportunity to access the interview.
    • Last but not least, PIA who has no respect to his own media, used extensively political terms both in English and Tigrinya as if he is not in front of a mass media outlet :TV. This shows he has no care to the ordinary Eritrean Tigrinya speaker. It is as if he is lecturing his cadres and not addressing the people.

  • kazanchis

    Hello all,

    I have watched few minutes of his interview and in some he has a point and I liked his self-critical assessment of his administration but in most part it is just an empty rhetoric. He said there’s electricity problem but he was critical of developing the dams or generating electricity. He asked many times. i quote, “why and how do you need the electricity for? to do what?…” He even lambasted that Ethiopia’s hydro-electric dams are for empty brag. Ethiopia went from just 340Mw in 1991 to 4,000plus Mw in 2016. How can there be industrialization without electricity and the president seems to contradict with himself time and time again.

    Peace!

  • Abrehet Yosief

    Selam Saay,
    Thank you for this analysis. The only thing I can think of when I listen to his interview is “Hilmi derho kingreka? Ewe. Ewe do yibehal eyu. Do bahal do bahal eyu. …”

  • Hayat Adem

    How are you all?!
    The article is great in so far as not just summerizing the long interview for us (which is a great help on its own – how else would one survive such repulsive blubbering every year) but more so in providing us with the much more important contextual cross references.
    Hayat

  • Amde

    Selam Saay,

    Excellent summary.

    I just wanted to remark that the new 3 unit reorganization sounds suspiciously like the map created in 1987/86 by the Derg for Eritrea. A proto ethnic map… me thinks…

    Plus ca change….

    Amde

    • GitSAtSE

      Selamat Amde,

      “teKdeno Bsel!” What is in it for the aging Fidel of HOA? Lets use Ha or Be of the Fidel to Cast (as in cast three raws..Castro the Vertical Distribution..)

      Ha) Abraham Isayas be the Heir to rule the Tigrigna Agazian on the Eritrean side
      Be) the U-turn Ali n Hafash to be Emir of the Western low lands
      Le) The North as the 16th Emirates with “The Best” The Crow MaHmuday as the Emir

      Yes, the only choice is to open the borders with the 1987/86 Derg had in mind… But you can go even further a decade back when through the offices of East Germans, I think, Isayas and the EPLF were negotiating a peace plan almost identical to the one you mention… dig further or maybe the Eritreans should, phase one was to cut off or eliminate the ELF… we all know how that went after….

      Not only was AI groomed through Artificial Intelligence, but the Hafash as well to give Abi his deed to Huneish Islands. I am the one now “lost in translation.”

      Bamboozled is not anyone, as each has played their part according to design.

      tSAtSE

      • Amde

        Selam ግጻጸ Good Sir

        Re your ሀ, በ and ለ…

        Yes, but what is in it for the wanna-be Castro progeny? It sounds like a capitulation to the dreaded Weyane ethnic centered administration ideology. “Here son, I made a nice cra# stew for you, enjoy.”

        I can’t tell if you are serious about the “The only choice is…” paragraph.

        The “AI groomed through Artificial Intelligence” line is gold. Ever since this was mentioned a couple of weeks ago, I have been seeing in my mind a line of calm, learned and wise greybeard waiting to go in and impart THEIR piece of wisdom to the annointed one, and on the end, another line of equally wise and learned wise men leaving, except with terrified we-are-doomed looks.

        At what age is a mind still amenable to being tutored? I guess it wont matter if the expectation is to have an exposure of the people and the issues.

        Amde

        • GitSAtSE

          Selam Amde,

          In week three I will theorize about Bannon. There wont be a capitulation as the script is already at hand to say contrary.

          I think at age five but if not definitely fifty. You will like week three a lot better than the weak week two.
          tSAtSE

          • Amde

            Selam Giጻጸ

            Week Three.. The Tensening

            Week Four… The Coarsening

            Weak X… The Slaughtering begins

            No sir, no capitulation..

            Week Two has gone swimmingly, as it has shown a real spine deficit in the institutions. No Spine, All Supine

            Your highness, pray tell are you familiar with the Shock.bzzz.. Doctrine, bless you?

            Amde

  • Abraham H.

    Selam folks, I don’t understand what is the meaning of bringing three ‘journalists’ sitting in a row to ask a few questions that have already been prepared by the dictator himself?

    • sara

      Anta abraham,
      Elal ertrwyan nay hiji do tefelet,
      N tramp rekas eze nahna diktator zehshelu eu .ata zom ameroka entay woridwom..n ana demokrasy emdabelu resena ahbetomo…eze d u demokrasy..
      Anxar kulu alet,haymanot,sedtenya telaelu..
      Wa…ezom ahwatna daa entay kigebru eyom, wa…adom zeyatwo.kab ms tramp ms esu yehshom.
      Eu…zelo elal…

      • Abraham H.

        ሰላም ሳራ: አንታይ ትብሊ፥ መን ‘ዮም ከምኡ ዘዕልሉ ዘለዉ፥ አቶም ጭፍራ ንሱ -ንሕና ድዮም፧ አዞም ሓሳዳት ‘ዶ ጽቡቕ ከይምነዩ ንሰቦም። አምበር አቶም ሰብናስ ካብ ዓዲ ገላዩ ኣብቲ ዘለዉዎ ይሕሾም፥ ካልአስ ይትረፍ ነብሶም አኳ ይውንኑ።

  • Abraham H.

    Selam Awatistas, the Eritrean dictator, in his bid to offend the youth, he admitted that the corrupt regime he is leading has nothing to offer them. He called them they are not producing anything, they are roaming the streets and spending whtever they get from remittances from the diaspora/ሓንቲ ከይሰርሑ ፈንጣሕጣሕ ይብሉ ኣለዉ

  • MS

    MarHab Saleh
    I had similar impression of the interview. I had no time, nor patience to watch it in its entirety. so I watched it jumping and bumping. Eritrea is a case study of the inefficiency of governments to run economies.

    • Paulos

      Selamat Muhamuday,

      Sometimes part of me wonders if the guy actually thinks he is doing the right thing where he is right and the rest of the world is getting it wrong. You get a rear-mirror glimpse of his rather hermetic world when he said for instance, the Western leaders as in France and Germany can never understand Eritrea where he went on to say that to the very least it will take them a life time if not never at all as if Eritrea is an exotic land far and in between. Or did he mean they can never understand him because of his refined and sublime state of mind. One wonders! Or would you say he still thinks the rest of the leaders of other nations had it easy when he had to “dedicate” great part of his life as in circa 50 years for the creation of a nation in his own image. Again one wonders! Please chip in your insight into his lane of thinking for you probably knew him up close and personal.

      • MS

        Selam Paulos
        By now, I’m sure very few will claim they know him, if at all. Let alone poor MS, people who thought they had known him for years did not fare better; they are languishing in undergrounds. For lack of time, I will just say that he’s been living in his own little bubble, and he has perfected it so well that venturing out would mean losing his essence.

  • GitSAtSE

    Selamat Tokhrir Fanti Ghana,

    I am failing to understand this new by Executive Order decree called the Spam rule which essentially treats the Media as the opposition party? take my endorsement of goat milk and Egusi of dried fishhead with Pounded yams or Garri over bull’sexcrement powered road ashphalt oven mogog’s injera that is consistently being censored? Please explain the canned spam diet? spam has no taste.
    tSAtSE

    • Fanti Ghana

      Selamat half-Tokhrir, therefore half-brother tSAtSE,

      I won’t even pretend I understand, but I felt the need to fortify my up vote with this non-statement.

      I am enjoying my nick next to Tokhrir!

      There is/was a small Tokhrir village at the corner of North-West of the Humera – UmHajer Bridge near the Sudanese border. Although the residents don’t really mingle or intermix with either residents, except for minimal business related temporary interaction, I was lucky enough to have a few friends.

      Most of the males were very good swimmers, and so was I. As far as they were concerned I was the “Habeshi” Lone Star who can swim across Tekeze in the winter along with them. That was how I gained their respect and friendship. So, you are invoking pleasant memories of my teenage years.

      Thank you.

      • GitSAtSE

        Selamat Tokhrir Fanti Ghana,

        My birthplace and early age neighborhood was predominantly Tokhrir. I once was sent to their Dukan to purchase a box of matches. On my way back to our hut which was several kanshelows north, I decided to lean against a denkeb fence or wall and strike one of the matches. Suddenly, I saw several Tokhrirs reprimanding me with intense looks and shaking of their heads. It was as of they were telling me that I was the devils own.
        We had a migrant from Humera in our town. A rather odd looking pen back then, with a flattened elongated top for the purposes of opening letters was lost during recess. Quite a few had seen that pen and knew who it belonged to. The owner frantically was searching for it. Until our new school mate from Humera was proudly displaying it. When confronted by the multitude, he simply kept on saying Agnieya iye agnieya iye. Non of us knew what that word meant. But the poor chap’s nick name became Agnieya from that moment on UNTIL,

        I saw all the Kanshelows and huts of the Tokhrir burn one after another and fast approaching our very own kanshelow and hut. Packed up and piggiebacked left my Tokhrir neighborhood burning to the ground…. Oh yeah my town is only but a stone throws away from Humera and Um Hajer. We however swam in TurAA when it was not dry and later the Nile.
        A Tekeze swimmer! So how did you get your Fanti Ghana nick?
        tSAtSE

        • Fanti Ghana

          Hello my half-brother, half-Tokhrir, chronic arsonist, and super artist tSAtSE,

          Brother Nitricc had the same question almost three years ago.

          Why Fanti Ghana

  • Abi

    Hi Saay
    Thanks for your effort so that we the underprivileged non Tigrigna speaking learn or unlearn something new every new year.

    I read an article in ጦቢያ magazine in the nineties where Eritrea was shooting to become Singapore. This particular article after discussing the Eritrean economy in detail came up with a conclusion that drove most Eritreans l know crazy. This is what it said
    ” ኤርትራ ሁለት አይነት ሞት ይጠብቃታል:: አንዱ ከኢትዮጵያ ተገንጥላ በኢኮኖሚ መሞት፣ ወይም ወደ ኢትዮጵያ ተመልሳ በፖለቲካ መሞት::
    In short the writer was arguing Eritrean can’t survive by itself.
    The same magazine precisely predicted the two countries would go to war.
    Guys, let me put my bulletproof vest and helmet before you start throwing whatever is in your hand or mine at me.

    • Thomas

      Hi Abi,

      You are just an expert in annoying people:) Where did you get the training and now you know I am your brother help me, how did you learn how to annoy people like me??

      • Abi

        Hi Thomas
        Are you annoyed by me or the situations unfolding in your face?
        If it is me or the author of the article I mentioned, bring your A+ argument and show me how Eritrean economy can thrive and survive and going forward. . If you are annoyed by the situation, at least, I’m safe. Would you be annoyed if you hear it from Saay or Berhe or any individual who read the article? The point is not who said it at all. Argue the merits.

        • Thomas

          Hi Abi,

          What can I say? None of the people you mentioned would have predicted or said what you wrote, ” ኤርትራ ሁለት አይነት ሞት ይጠብቃታል:: አንዱ ከኢትዮጵያ ተገንጥላ በኢኮኖሚ መሞት፣ ወይም ወደ ኢትዮጵያ ተመልሳ በፖለቲካ መሞት::” You could say that it wasn’t you who said it first, but it is you who thinks it is real and even dared to use it for an argument….

          • Abi

            Hi Thomas
            As I have said it is not my idea.
            Of course it takes a genius to predict this at that Singaporish time. I don’t think Saay and Berhe would say those kind of things. Saay was busy at Dehai and Berhe was busy making dollars.
            Unfortunately Eritrean elites love to conform to whatever Atse Isu says.

          • Thomas

            Hi Abi,

            Two birds with one stone they say, “Saay was busy at Dehai and Berhe was busy making dollars”. You see that is why we love. Never been serious about what you say here:) Issayas is from Adwa and he would have loved you if could take him back though:)

          • Abi

            Hi Thomas
            We are playing “Tom and Jerry” .
            If you already knew IA is an Ethiopian and secretly working for Mama Ethiopia, why are you surprised by the ጦብያ article I mentioned?
            You should expect the worst if your claim is true. Next you will tell me IA himself wrote the article.
            Take it easy.

          • Thomas

            Hi Abi,

            We are as confused as you are, brother man:)

          • kazanchis

            Hi Tom,
            Isias isn’t Ethiopian in any form or shape. So embrace him as your own and stop this argumentum ad hominum fallacy trap. Mama Ethiopia has enough problems at hand already and Isaias would be an awful lot of a problem, so keep it with you as long as you want, thank you!

          • Thomas

            Hi Kazanchis,

            Even Meles at one of his interviews admitted that Issayas has relatives in Adwa. Look, everything Issayas does is against the will of Eritreans, who do you think would turn against his won like what he has been doing for the past 15 years? All his actions like forcing our youth to migrate to Tigray and the rest of Ethiopia, jailing our former heroes, our journalists who just tried to expose him being put into jails across the country, igniting wars without approvals or the knowledge of citizens and handing our islands such as Henish to Yemen and you name them……………

          • kazanchis

            Hi Tom,

            All these crimes he has been doing under the watch of Eritrean people, if I’ll have to be honest with you. All of his lame decisions has been executed by Eritreans. A single individual without the mass support or acceptance, i should say, can not inflict such a mammoth damage to a country. It is unheard of.
            One day he won’t be there but his apostles will remain for decades to come, unfortunately. It is an ideology of his that has turned the golden prospect of Eritrea into an absolute nightmare. I still see many Eritreans regard him as sacred entity, he could be from Adwa and that merely mean not much. Meles also had the same issue, but you wouldn’t find many in Ethiopia’s opposition label him as Eritrean. My brother, fear for the ideology of the man and the aftermath than the irrelevant identity background.

          • Thomas

            Hi Kazanchis,

            You have a convincing argument that it is not the identity but his ideology that matters most. Yes, it is irrelevant whether he is from Adwa or anywhere else. The fact he was leading the independence struggle has blinded us and we give our absolute trust to someone we barely know. By we, I meant to say the civilians who never had to carry guns.

          • Abi

            Hi Tom
            You have been told many bedtime stories as to how Jigna IA liberated the mountains and the towns from the man eating Amharas.
            Now you have picture carrying zombies who worship him.
            ቅዱስ ኢሳይያስ!!

          • G. Gebru

            Dear Thomas, how are you?
            Dear our fathers used to say እግዚአብሔር ንክቐጽዖ ዝደለየ ህዝብስ ልበ ደንዳና ንጉስ ይህቦ ክብሉ ነሰመወዖም ኔርና። ልበደንዳና ማለት ጨካን ማለት ኢዩ።
            In English if God wants to punish a nation gives it an arogant cruel leader. For this reason I think the Eritrean people have to do some soul-searching (come to thier sence) because blaming IA for the last 25 years at the minimum didn’t solve anything and I don’t think it will do in the future also.
            Even though Abi is naughty (this is brotherly) his quote from ጦቢያ is worth considering.
            Thanks.

          • Abi

            Hi G Gebru
            ልበ ደንዳና ጨካኝ አይደለም:: ልበ ደንዳና ሩህሩህ ነው:: ልበ ቢስ ( ፈሪ) ነው ጨካኝ::
            ጥላውን የማያምን ፈሳም እንደ መንግሥቱና ኢሳይያስ

    • GitSAtSE

      Selamat Abibouk,

      Now that the supreme court judge will be a highlander from Mile High unitary state Colorado, we aught to adopt John Denver’s song as EmbatSion United Abesha Emirates with Sixteen Emires. As Saay has now translated for us the Six administration zones are to be cut by half to three (III) a Vertical distribution, where the Northern Sea Coast will solidify their cross border alliance under a Khalifa of their choice, the Western lowlands will reconstruct Bejastand under Ali-Beja-SheAb as the Khalifa and the Highlands under EzgiMsana Agizianwaian Promised mdri Tigrai-Tigrigni neguse.
      And Pilar X’ EmbatSion UAE with Sixteen Emires will have a national anthem
      “This land is your land from Gambela to the Huniesh Islands”
      tSAtSE

      • Thomas

        Hi Tsatse,

        Lekawis metsi’an deyen lomi? hahaha

    • sara

      Dear ato abi,
      100%100% you are right, and thanks for being honest.
      You should know I always up vote you about all what you think and write about Eritrea and eritreans.
      Keep coming ato Abi

      • Abi

        Hi sara
        Thanks for the coffee.

        • sara

          ato Abi,
          I wish you were near where I live, betelhem is visiting this month my neighbor friend and would have invited you join us for coffee (organic) ceremony.
          Guess the organic coffee is coming from!

          • Abi

            Hi sara
            It must be from Mendefera. 😜
            ታጥቦ የተቀሸረ አንደኛ ደረጃ ሲዳሞ!!!
            The best quality for you.

    • kazanchis

      Hi Abi,

      Ethiopian here… I believe Eritrea can thrive economically with creative leadership and conducive environment for private investors and so on. I don’t think ወደ ኢትዮጵያ ተመልሳ በፖለቲካ መሞት is beneficial for both Eritrea and Ethiopia. So that door is slam shut for once and for all. 🙂

  • GitSAtSE

    Selamat Saay7,

    This is very boring. As boring as the Aagazians article. Perhaps have Mr, Fukuyama Paulos start to write articles. You have the Tokhrir issues, a Rebel Cali and now Paulos Simba’s uncle. Well then allow mm Daily quote for the day. Mate in III moves:
    The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public!” The reason Trump was so “exhausting,” he continued, is that “every instinct and fiber of my pathological self-regard calls me to abuse of power.” John D.

    Pillar VII plus IIIthrees
    tSAtSE

    • GitSAtSE

      Selamat Pillar X = VII plus III,

      Why did the Romans not have a zero?

      1) “I, Donald J. Lincoln Kennedy Trump III do pronounce America now finally has an official language.” No, it’s not English. “The new official language of the United States is bullshit.” As Trump, he declared that he has instructed his staff to “speak only in bullshit,” adding, “None of that, ‘Sure, I’ll speak bullshit at work, but at home I’ll use facts and real information.’ No. Bullshit all the time. Immersion—it’s the only way to be fluent.”
      2) Trump, hereby direct that, to secure our border, China shall immediately and without hesitation send us their wall. Done
      3) Colonel Sergi Mikhilov and Fareed Zakaria on Copa del Mundo en Rusia
      on GpVII performance:
      “Iraq – zero, Iran -zero, Syria – zero, Yemen – zero, Libya – zero, Somalia – zero, Sudan — zero,” Zakaria said.
      tSAtSE

  • Abraham H.

    Selamat Saay, thanks a lot for summarizing the otherwise long and boring interview from DIA. It is all about admitting abysmal performance in almost every aspect of the country, but without any consequence to the “all-knowing and responsible” dictator. The dictator admitted, in some areas, the situation has even deteriorated. One thing that drew my attention was that he shied away from mentioning the mining sector as usual. It would not be exaggeration if we say this sector is actually the main source of hard currency to the regime. I think it should be clear by now to anyone that the mining sector is a private enterprise of the dictator.

  • Paulos

    Selamat Saay,

    Cool stuff. For real. You strike me as a person particularly in this article who is called to translate Tigrinya to Tigrinya in an interview between two people who are both fluent in Tigrinya. Weird stuff eh? Well no-brainer here for we are either reading Garcia Marquez or watching David Lynch movies as in Twin Peaks. Certainly you’re the only guy with a caliber of Rotten-Tomatoes who can review and dissect a magical-realism of The President Of The State Of Eritrea. Again well done!

    P.S. This was actually the second time (in 2016 interview as well) he mentioned Fukuyama and Huntington where he called them Felasfatat. Funny.

    • GitSAtSE

      Selamat Paulos,

      this pledging to fukuyama flagstuf thin your peaking as a fast tracker is akin to not a dry fish head but a fish eye. As you know the official language has always bulls eye and bull’s excrement and the fish does not sleep nor blink its eye.. Fukuyama you eyeFish.
      tSAtSE

      • Paulos

        Selamat Tsatse,

        For some reason everytime I read your comments, I feel like I am seeing a fish ridding a bike.

        • GitSAtSE

          Selamat Paulos,

          Is this your fukuyama power display.
          tSAtSE

        • Berhe Y

          Hey Paulos,

          Don’t mind tSAtSE,

          IA is his baliga I think. Every time a series stuff is writtin to expose him, he jumps up and down with his weird suppose to be sense of humor and ruin the discussion and will plaster it day and night.

          He will actually say nothing about the subject matter, nothing at all.

          tSAtSE please prove me wrong. It really hurts to see, that after saay spends considerable amount of time and energy to write this and educate us on the danger the country is heading, not only for a year or so but for the past almost 17 years…and he has never being wrong…..

          I feel you don’t like it that, he mentioned his son is heading to be a successor and I trust that you will never want to believe it. You have so much faith in your baliga…but sad to disappoint you, that’s the reality we are heading…

          Saay, what can I say…you are the chosen one.

          Berhe

          • Paulos

            Selamat Berhe,

            We all are characters on the screen with a myriad of persuasions including in politics as well. As you have aptly put it, in a sober moment and reflections we need to avoid temptations that could drift us from the issue of the day when the article at hand doesn’t come by easily on a light road.

          • GitSAtSE

            Selamat Paulos,

            Kubo! So the issue of the day is helped by saying “cool stuff” dude! Soon we shall know who sells their souls to…
            tSAtSE

          • GitSAtSE

            MerHaba Berhe Yemane,

            I suppose if I have a baliga then you are truly the original member and founding father of the Agazians. You see, I can prove this. Where is eyeShut these days? On the subject matter for me to say anything and prove you: Saay7’s on the same toppic a decade ago where “Afeworki shunned and the Eritreans sighed” was worthwhile reading. This is boring boring boring… Fukuyamaaammaaa it all man!
            tSAtSE

          • Berhe Y

            Selam tSatSE,

            there are 14 comments in the article and and 7 are yours, sometime you respond to your own comments..and you have not said anything on the subject matter except you labeled it boring…

            If boring, give it a rest and leave it alone.

            Anyway, I said enough…

            Berhe

          • GitSAtSE

            Selamat Berhe Yemane,

            VII all I have to say. The United Arab Emirates consists of VII. And the United Abesha Emirates shall now consist of VII * II + II. Notice the II more are not in the old parenthesis and the “Distributive” property Saay7 mentions in the article does not apply to net 16 Emirs for EmbatSion Pillar X + III UAE or my now 16 comments.

            So Dear berhe_yeman, would you please tell us what the value of this article is other than yours and paulos’ “bAwet zazimkayo tsiHufka” or “cool stuf” by you and Fukuyama eyeShut respectively. What value does it add other than what Abi’s “kulu mott iyu” Pissimism for the forum where as the Eritreans are exhibiting cowardice. Do you want to know why? Because “you reap what you sow”

            So stop following DIA’s official Eritrean language of Kubo/Bullshizt and tell us the pertinent points and value from the current article to have you guys bzzzing again?

            tSAtSE

          • Berhe Y

            Selam tSAtSe,

            I know you know exactly why you don’t like the article. Because as far as Eritrean is concerned it’s the news of the year. There is nothing bigger and better than hearing the interview of the Eritrean owner in chief IA talking about his plans for this new year.

            If you are saying this is boring stuff…I mean exposing him is boring for his disaster plans of the past 17 years and continue to be…for coming years and when his son takes over…

            what else is there to talk about…

            Berhe

          • GitSAtSE

            Selamat berhe_yeman,

            Well, there was plenty to talk about which I had jotted in abstractions to be clarified later. But, for some reason whether it is cowardice of the Eritrean kind or a must strict adherence to an Executive Order they are calling the SPAM rule they have tagged and bagged it as SPAM and wont let it see the light of day.
            So I beg to differ, but YOU DO NOT KNOW (and remember your aversion to capital letters sentences a while back..) why I don’t like the article. First of all I did not say I do not like it. I said it was boring. And the only reason you responded is to defend SaayVII “the chosen one” and iSEM/Paulos/Fukuyama/eyeShut.

            Has anyone in this open and free forum mentioned the Six people murdered and Eight injured in Quebec? Or the Tokhrir from Hausa Nigeria and the secessionist Biafra Ibo and an ancient clock with VII visible lanterns deep inside the caves of Skull and Bone Elites in 1.5 hour increment symbols you are failing to connect.

            Would you please say something about the Vertical distribution of these new Eritrean administration zones Saay7 is speaking about now. What do you think of them? Did I not tell Amde there will be 14 or 15 Emirs in the new UAE weeks ago before this interview? Did I now mention perhaps The Crow MaHmuday the EPLFite will be the Emir of the Northern Red Sea Coast? And now all they DIA has added is Ali Salim as an Emir and the 16th Emirate of Bejastan. As for the Highlands or Debub, it has been secured from long long ago with the Heir Emir Abraham Afeworki. And Saay7 has made it official as to him being groomed. AH II — II first leaked it by virtue of his name and last initial being close to I.

            They have finally succeeded in muzzling everyone to accept it by stating “what else is there to talk about?” I hate to break it to you, the Oracle told Neo “But you are not the one.” You have not ever spoken anything my dear berhe yeman but fought tooth and nail for the preservation of the Agazian’s nation by advocating for the old Seraye, Akeleguzai, Hamasien Administration as if Eritrea and the geo-politico-Economics are to remain static. Well our spokes person Saay7 and lots more is telling you the trend of reduction from Nine to Eight to Six and now to Three is for the eventual reunification with TPLF/Weyane Ethnic Federalism of a 16 Emir United Abesha Emirates solely for the benefit of those positioned at the top like Abraham Isayas.

            It was all along the same plan designed by the elite victors. And self interest will hold the Unitary Center of the Tigrigna Elite in Mekele or Axum, Adua or Himbriti Asmara.

            Sounds like fiction? then why are all the electricity alternate current high wires atop utility poles constructed all the way to the demarcation line borders and abruptly staring northward? Ask Amde? Please.. An do respond to my requests by saying more without trying to muzzle me by bringing up the Tokhrir and what have you and trying to defend your eyeShut Buddy and Saay7. There are things that you personally are not privy too. We have a BIT by BIT (Black Institute of Technology) where after taking the aggregate through summation and integration do in fact yield the Bytes of Mai NfHi and a MenFeeetletr filter. This is to say, May NfHi is not holding water. Mayy aykonen AAmuikhu wey ChebiTu zelo. Rather it is pumping BITS.
            Are you now “Lost In Translation”?
            tSAtSE

          • Berhe Y

            Dear tSaTSE,

            Yes I am completely lost. What a loss that in this day and age, with all the reading and writing education that we have achieved, our generation has squandered a real opportunity to lift our country from the remains of the war when we got our independence to something beyond imagination. Now we don’t even have any dream left, except hatew qetew.

            Did you actually think 25 years after our independence that we have to read this about the state of our country being.

            This agazien, who ever crap that they are, they should do something if they care about their people. Leave the Tigray people alone, they are doing something good for their people, they are building hospitals, universities, factories, industries, what ever else that they can. They will not join your crazy idea to oblivion in a million years. You are on a sucide mission go right ahead.

            If they really care about their people, they should start by saving their people from the suffering and death they are going through everyday, in the senai deserts, in the Mediterranean Sea and ither places.

            Berhe

          • Abi

            Hi Berhe
            Where is Semere Andom? Any idea?
            Believe me this question has nothing to do with self determination Unless he is the captain of the Agazian submarine.

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Abi,

            Thanks for reminding to check on my friend iSem. I haven’t talked to him for a while, we were suppose to get together during the holidays.

            Berhe

          • Abi

            Hi Berhe my friend
            So you need a reminder to check on a friend?
            I hope he is fine.

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Abi,

            You are correct, ezgi azerabeka.

            I just spoke him and he is fine and doing fine.

            he is just taking a break…

            berhe

          • Blue Asmara

            Selam Berhe Y. How simple you can say ‘leave the Tigray people alone for they are doing something good for their people’ while the the TPLF/Ethiopia continues to illegally occupy Eritrean land. Do you draw a distinction between Tigray people and the TPLF?

          • Salam Blue Eritrean,

            Why shouldn’t eritrea develop the remaining 99.999% of the eritrean land until she gets back the 0.001%. Is it right to enslave eritrea, the land and it’s people, for the sake of 180 sq. miles of a godforsaken piece of land, as it is often called by many. This shows that some eritreans do not want the people to see the real problem, which is the injustice incurred on the people by one man and his system. How much injustice must the people made to accept for the sake of badme, before someone comes to tell them that beyond a piece of land there is one important thing, which is their life and the life of their children, and of course the future. The level of injustice is equivalent to the level to which regime supporters have forced the eritrean people to accept injustice without complaint. Otherwise they would have been able to face their nemesis up to now.

            In Ethiopia the eprdf/tplf government never had a free ride, much more today than ever. It is walking over hot coal, and it has no choice but to correct its ways, if it wants to be relevant. If some people on both sides stop to stand with authoritarian regimes and choose the people, then the process of democratization would have been much easier and quicker for both countries.

          • Blue Asmara

            Salam Horizon. I believe that it is just a little bit more complicated. Not to give justification to President Isaias for indefinite Sawa, lack of judiciary system, etc; but in as long as Ethiopia does not withdraw from Eritrean land, there will be need for Eritrea to have troops mounted on the border; this having a dramatic impact on development efforts for the rest of the country. One must remember that Ethiopia has over recent years launched provocative offenses on Eritrean border positions. It is easy to say that Eritrea should consider the illegally held land as insignificant and move on but on the same line, why does Ethiopia not take the high road and withdraw from Eritrean territory, especially since Ethiopians keep saying that Badme is insignificant..

          • Selam Blue Asmara,

            If ethiopia refuses to withdraw and eritrea reciprocates by maintaining the present status quo, where do you think that it will take both countries? The cost-benefit for eritrea seems to tip more to the negative side than for ethiopia. Is it possible to sustain the status quo as it is forever?
            It might look naive but, suppose that eritrea declares to the world community (the UN, EU, AU and others), that it is withdrawing the bulk of its armed forces from the border area by 50 km to the interior, or ethiopia does the same thing, so that both armies do not have direct contact, and people in the border area are allowed to continue their normal everyday life, do you think that ethiopia or eritrea will dare to attack the other? Don’t you think that both governments are exploiting the situation for political reasons mainly to stay in power? We should not take for granted what each government tells us for propaganda reasons concerning the situation at the borders.

          • Blue Asmara

            Salam Horizon.. If status quo is maintained it points to a most dismal future for both countries: Eritrea will continue to be an isolated quagmire, and rightly or wrongly, be seen as a rogue state while Ethiopia’s import requirements, given its burgeoning population, especially its humanitarian needs, will certainly be unable to be met without the use of Eritrea’s ports. In regards to backing away from the border, simply doesn’t make sense in that Ethiopia is already illegally occupying Eritrean land. In such case, in that Ethiopia is currently abrogating the EEBC border ruling and therefore its border definition, what would Ethiopia consider as the border? Again, it is clearly in the hands of Ethiopia and not Eritrea to take the high moral road and to withdraw from Eritrean land. If Ethiopia does that, President Isaias’s days will indeed be numbered.

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Blue Asmara, “If Ethiopia does that, President Isaias’s days will indeed be numbered.” I think it is quite naive to say the above, please remember we are dealing with people who almost worship the dictator as their god-the Snu-Nhnas, and they would never turn their back to him come what may.

          • Blue Asmara

            Salam Abraham and thanks for your view. You could be right. But my opinion is that he would quickly loose his support base as he would no longer be able to credibly justify most of the countries’ population remaining on ‘war footing’.

          • Abraham H.

            Hello Blue Asmara, thanks for your reply; I must aslo say that I appreciate your cool way of engagement with the forumers here, though some of us may be a bit harsh in the way we communicate. To come to our point, I believe Isayas is here to stay for years to come, even if by any chance the border is to be demarcated. He has built a solid power base starting from the armed struggle era, and through the past 25 years. From his recent interview, what we understand is that he is even planning to further strengthen his power-grip, through systematic re-organization of his regime. There are even rumors as cited by the author here that the dictator is grooming his son for possible future leadership role at the helm of the PFDJ power hierarchy. Unfortuantely, for the people, unseating Isayas is not going to be an easy task.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Abraham H.

            Well said and I second your praise of BA.

            I just want to comment on your last sentence “Unfortuantely, for the people, unseating Isayas is not going to be an easy task.”

            Let me ask you, and I am looking at from practical point of view. Do you think a series thought have been put forward how to unseat him from his power. I don’t mean akeba bAwet tezazimu but to weaken his system, with only one aim and that’s to unseat him.

            If not in practice but at least in paper, a strategy, a manifesto, a blue print, a plan?????

            I think that’s what’s missing and I wish if we all (the AT members) cheap in our ideas how that can be done, just brain storming without asking if possible or not or doable or not but at least gather ideas,….

            like road to Damascus….

            Berhe

          • Blue Asmara

            Salam Horizon: I also wanted to say that I believe that it unreasonable to expect ANY country that is being illegally occupied to really concentrate on a development agenda. Ethiopia’s refusal to withdraw from Badme simply lends pallid justification to a bad Eritrean dictatorship.

          • Thomas

            Hi Blue Asmara,

            It is better if you would demarcate your AXX first. The talk of demarcation has been going since 2001. Where are we know and why don’t you ask DIA about the demarcation you are concerned about? He will tell you about the virtual demarcation a done deal. The are to many countries with an resolved border and economically doing great, have you ever thought about thinking outside of what is discussed in Eri-TV. Men!, you are so boring!!

          • Abi

            Hi Tomi
            I feel your frustration my brother. This person is brainwashed just like the generation before him. Eri Tv, Radio wegahta, bedtime stories,…
            Takes at least couple of generations to dislodge whatever is inculcated in the brain

          • Thomas

            Hi Abi,

            You are right about the brainwashed guy, Blue Asmara. He is right about asmara’s color choice, the blue. She has become blue as the sky is, with the absence of her youth lighting the sky with the boom fireworks and the dreamed happiness, wishes,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

          • Blue Asmara

            Salam Abi. I always appreciate comments comming from somebody with so much in-depth knowledge of the subject matter. You must have lived for several decades in Eritrea

          • Blue Asmara

            Salam Thomas. Thanks your kind and respectable remarks. Please enlighten me what other countries that fought a bloody war, entered into a cease fire agreement in favor of a UN Border Commission process, with both Heads of State signing a final and binding decision agreement, only to have one Head of State renege on the agreement while his country continues to illegally occupy the other, that are doing economically great?

          • Thomas

            Hi Blue Asmara,

            There lots of countries but if I answer your question entirely, I will be missing the major problem my country is facing. That the dictatorial regime sitting in my country is the cause for all the major problems my people are going through. You see the solution to our problem will remain inside out. You have no control about the choice of other nations say. If you did, it is 16 years after the Badme war you are referring to. Issayas does not want the border to be resolved, period!! The same way he does not want our constitutions to be implemented. Start find solution for the tragic problem from inside out. You are just wasting our time and I think you should have figured this out yourself if you were ready to save lives (our youth mainly!!)

          • Blue Asmara

            Salam Thomas and thanks for your comments. However, I am convinced that ‘one’ albeit remotely possible solution does involve talking the issue of Badme. I understand your frustration with President Isaias but hardly believe that he does not wish the border to be resolved.

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Blue Asmara,
            There are three options to the border issue saga:
            1-Get the Weyanes out of the areas ruled Eritrean by force. This option is a dumb one, as we never know its outcome, which could be disastrous. Besides, there is no use of trying to get territories by force, the fate of which has been settled through internationally recognized ruling. Also even if the areas were to be recovered by force, there is no guarantee for a lasting peace without dialogue between the two sides.
            2-Sit with the Weyanes and try to hammer out an agreement regarding the implementation of the demarcation, esp. with regards to the difficult issue of villages that would otherwise be dissected in half if the ruling were to be implemented as is.
            3-Wait it out until the regime of the Weyanes crumbles from internal strife-a scenario that may never happen in the foreseable future. In the meantime use the border issue to justify an indefinite state of emmergency and adminster the country as a police state. This is what has been happening so far in Eritrea by the Isayas regime with devastating consequences to the Eritrean people.
            So Blue Asmara, which of the above options seems sound?

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Blue Asmara,

            Yes I draw distinction between TPLF and Tigray people, the same way I draw distinction between EPLF and Eritrean people, the same way I draw distinction between Republican party and the American people.

            My comment was if you read it in context it, it has nothing to say or do with the boarder issue. I think it was in response to the Agazian project (I doubt there is such project) which tries to separate Tigray from Ethiopia and have them joined Eritrea and create I don’t know what’s called Agazian…so I was saying leave the Tigray people alone, they are doing great thank you very much. And for those Agazian who suppose to care for the Eritrean people “FUTURE” why don’t they help them elevate in the current miserable situation they are in.

            As to the boarder, I don’t think the cost for Eritrea and Ethiopia is the same if the status quo continues. Ethiopia have managed to grow it’s economy and find ways to prosper without depending on Eritrea ports and I don’t see they will have any problems going forward. True the Northern part of Ethiopia would probably be served better from Massawa but I think that’s a small amount of price the current Ethiopian government is willing to pay.

            On the same token, I think Eritrea could thrive without the border being demarcated if the Eritrean government desire was to help the Eritrean people. I don’t even think IA would have to be removed if he allows the people to live their lives like any normal people.

            The problem with Isayas is, he declared war on the Eritrean people. It’s like a coward husband beats up his wife and children because he was upset at work by his boss.

            That’s what he is, just a coward bully, who beats up the defenseless Eritrean people.

            The Eritrean people like any other people if Ethiopia invade they know what to do and how to defense their country, they don’t need to be tied in a rope to defend their country. If anything he is making the country vulnerable by forcing the youth/ those who can defend to leave and defect the country. He is emptying the country on purpose so that he can stay in power and make sure as time pass, that Eritrean’s forget that there is such thing as called freedom.

            Berhe

          • Blue Asmara

            Salam Berhe Y and thanks for your kind answer.

          • Millennium

            HI Blue Asmara:

            You are right, the illegal occupation of badme symbolises an existential threat to the state of Eritrea. I also believe this occupation is not about badme alone.

  • blink

    Dear Saay

    Thanks sir , we need you man , Eritreans need people like you especially now , did you remember the ups and downs with the American ambsssador (at the time of border war ) , your passion and every thing. We are being choped by every talkatives and crazy people yet here we have people like you who give us hope that same day we will will have our time. Same times i feel i do not need to read ,listen about Eritrea and yet i could not do that .The man is simply sick , he is actually very sick that he thinks he is the smartest on every field *bad* luck. The man needs big mirror to be sure very very big mirror .

  • sara

    Dear saay,
    very good analytical criticism or shall we call it rebuttal ,thanks-you made me understand better what the president was saying about the “objective situation” of the country and what to expect going forward for the coming 4 years up-to 2021.

