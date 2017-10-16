Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Isaias Afwerki Channels Haile DeruE in Interview With Eri-TV

1. Every time President Isaias Afwerki has an interview with his captive media (Eri-TV), a very large segment of the population take the very sensible decision of ignoring it, leaving a few of us obsessive types to watch it and divine meaning from it.  Then the few of us who watched it disagree on what we watched, leaving the very large segment who ignored it to shake their head at us.  His interview with Eri-TV on October 7 followed the same ritual.

2.  The reason most people don’t watch the interviews is because he takes 20 minutes to answer one simple question and he has such a circular, overstate-the-obvious and redundant way of communicating that it feels like it is 2 hours.  You are constantly looking for the remote control to speed him up; alas, humans don’t work that way.  As if that is not painful enough, his need to correct, contradict and grade interviewers exceeds his urge to answer their question, which is also trumped by his desire to show off his knowledge of trivia, which is expounded upon and stretched to its breaking point (“I can buy cartridge from Dubai.  I can buy cartridge from New York, I can buy cartridge from China”: ok, ok, ok, we effing get it.)

3. There were only six questions, but people are only talking about one, which we will save for last.  If you fear his painfully boring communication style is contagious and will infect this article, you can skip to it–go to paragraph 10. My feelings won’t be hurt.

4. The first question must have been about dams and reservoirs–the question was cut off and the interview actually begins mid-sentence. Names are dropped: Look at my comprehensive knowledge of Eritrean geography: Kerkebet, Af Himbol, Geset, Fankot, Alebu, Teseney, Alighidir, Goluj, Omhajer, Bademik, Rahayta, Gergera, Gahtelai, Massawa, Ein Lab, Felket, Aget, Hazemo and even Khor Barya was mentioned–which must have made a subregional friend very happy that his little qushet was mentioned. Here we learned how dams and reservoirs work, what to grow, is it for cash crops and if so is it sugar, and if so is it because we have done it before at Af Himbol and the key differences between srAte meEdeli and mezergHi. So where are we now as we enter a new year? All together now: Ab Hade zebereke medrek bexiHna alena , we are shifting gears; the plane is about to take off, There Is No Stopping Us Now, and the rest of the lyrics from The Supremes.

Meanwhile, in a place far, far away (at Radio WegaHta), a former Eritrean engineer who was building dams and reservoirs, paints a completely different picture of how and why everything Isaias Afwerki builds is bound to crumble:

5. The second question is about the state of the economy and Eritrea’s fiscal and monetary policies that had to change to deal with external conspiracies. And, by the way, you–including you card-carrying, Isaias-picture waving, mekhete-attending, Weyane-cursing, 2%-paying ultranationalist–are part of the conspiracy if you sent money to your family and did not use official currency exchanges but the black market. You thought you were helping your family by making sure your $500 became 20,000 Nakfa but by doing that you were implementing the agenda of ny sleya t’kalat (spy networks) who were hell-bent on destroying the Edghe haili (purchasing power) of our currency. So now you have forced Uncle Isaias to treat you like children and confiscate all your money and give you 5,000 Nakfa stipend a month. Spend it wisely.

6. Now, here, the journalist probably recalled that the government (in the person of Hagos Kisha, the ruling party’s Director of Finance) had bragged about how much money it spends to subsidize and stabilize the local market. And since a good Eri-TV reporter never asks a straight question but editorializes the question, and rephrases a statement he had heard in the form of a question, he asked about the huge amount required to import essentials to Eritrea and for his efforts, he was told that his question is based on the wrong assumption because not much is needed to import essentials. This then led into one of Isaias Afwerki’s favorite sports: mocking the capital of Eritrea’s capitalists and entrepreneurs who are not independently wealthy (they are dependent on Westerners), cannot account for how they made their money, and don’t really know the demands of Eritreans and all they know is speculation and importing Kilo Fino. It was at this point that the reporter made news and asked, “excuse me, sir, but Eritrea’s entrepreneurs do very well in Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, South Sudan, Ethiopia…why is it the only place they are not qualified is their home country?”

No, that didn’t happen. It won’t happen for as long as there are containers in Eritrea.

7. This led to the interviewer to ask if the government had considered implementing price controls until such time as the market is stabilized and inflation is under control. Again, due to that random disappearance and arrest, the journalists are so terrified their voice actually drifts off mid-sentence, which led to Isaias asking him to repeat his question. And what is amazing is that the interviewer, Asmelash, is the voice of fire and fury when he is asked to read editorials about the World Order. But interviewing Isaias, his knees buckle and his voice fails him. Isaias Afwerki swatted that question ably–that he has no interest in monitoring prices when there are better ways to achieve the goal of expanding supply and meeting demand. This would have been a very impressive answer had he not spent a good five minutes bemoaning why a liter of milk in Senafe costs 20 nakfa when studies have been done (really) which show that selling it for 10 Nakfa is profitable enough. Yeah, but didn’t we just talk about the diluted purchasing power of Nakfa? What will the dairy farmer buy with 10 Nakfa?

8. The conversation then shifted to the African Union. Now, since most Eritreans are as hostile to the AU as President Isaias is, a quick update may be necessary: while we were out protesting the world either by camping out at Adi Halo or pretending Eritrea is not in Africa, the African Union has been on a long arc trying to reform itself into an effective organization. There was the Adeje Report of 2006; there was the Mekelle Report of 2016, and then there was the Kigali Ministers of Finance meeting where they appointed the one African Head of State who has a reputation for making the trains run on time and is all about lean, efficient institutions. That would be President Isaias Afwerki.

9. Well, that COULD have been President Isaias Afwerki but he chose to spend an entire decade and half sulking and nursing his wound. So, the job was given to Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Kagame put together a commission of technocrats and they came with a list of recommendations on how to reform the African Union: reform the what (i.e. prioritize); reform the how (i.e. change the bulky AU infrastructure into something much leaner); reform the who (management team of professionals); reform the wallet (ensure that the AU is self-financing.) This is right up the alley of President Isaias Afwerki and he is all-in; he just wants to find a way to make his contribution known, without having to attend every heads of state AU meeting which he has boycotted.

You can read Kagame’s recommendation which so impressed Isaias Afwerki right here.

10. This takes us to the follow-up question-and-answer session that has gotten the people who hope that Isaias Afwerki has changed to actually find evidence (or invent evidence) that he has: the interviewer asked what exactly is the benefit to Eritrea from all this African Union reform and Professor Isaias Afwerki put on his Pan-African/Internationalist hat:

10.1 “…ዶባት መንደቕ ጌርካ ትዓጽዎ ነገር ኣይኮነን….”
You can’t seal off borders with walls.

10.2 “…..ርሑቕ ከይከድና ኣብዚ ጎደቦና ጥራይ ሱዳን፥ ኢትዮጵያ፥ኡጋንዳ፥ ኬንያ፥ሶማል፥ጅቡቲ ናይ ገዛእ ርእስና ምትሕግጋዝ እንተንፈጥር እዚ ሕጂ ኣዝዩ ዉጡር ኩነታት ክንብሎ ንኽእል፤ ኣብ ምትሕግጋዝ ምክብባር ዝተመስረተ ናይ ሓባር ናይ ትሕተ ቅርጺ መደባት ነውጽእ….. ”
Without going too far, if we look at our region–Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti–if we can create cooperative relationship, the tense situation would give way to joint infrastructure based on co-operation and mutual respect

10.3 “ንሕና በይንና ካብ ዓለም ተነጺልና ክንነብር ስለዘይንኽእልን ስለዘይብልናን …”
We can’t, and we are not able to, live isolated from the world

10.4 “…..ዝሓለፈ 25 ዓመታት ዘምለጠና ዕድላት ሓቢርካ ምሰራሕ ብዙሕ ዩ…..”
The opportunity we lost over the past 25 tears to work cooperatively is substantial

10.5 “…..ሓቢርካ ምሰራሕ ግዴታ ዩ option ኣይኮነን….”
Cooperating is a must, not an option

10.6 “…..ሓቢርካ ምሰራሕ መኽሰቡ መወዳእታ የብሉን….”
The benefits of cooperation are unlimited

10.7 “…..መራኸቢ ክህልወና ኣለዎ፤ናይ ምድሪ ናይ ኣየር ናይ ባሕሪ ጽርግያታት ….”
We must have means of joint transportation: ground, air, sea.

11. So there you have it. Is this a change in Isaias Afwerki or can one find similar sentiments he expressed as early as 1993 when he was talking about confederation with Ethiopia? If the interviewer hadn’t asked the question, would Isaias Afwerki have found a way to say it? Is this a guy who has learned the dead-end of going-it-alone or is it a guy who was forced into going-it-alone and now feels the world is coming back begging? Does he feel newly-empowered having found a profitable role for his government in the Saudi Alliance against Yemen and Qatar?

12. It so happens this is the week the Somalia Eritrea Monitoring Group will make its decision on whether to extend the sanctions, modify them or remove them. Depending on what it does, the president and his team may go back to tilting at windmills and cursing the world, or feeling vindicated. Now, because Isaias Afwerki and his team control the state media, nobody is broadcasting on Eri-TV that everything Isaias Afwerki is saying now, Haile “DeruE” Woldetensae had said in his famous pre-disappearance address:

But thank God for social media and people’s memories: it is all over the internet and the question remains: why did people like Haile “DeruE” go to jail for saying things in 2000 that Isaias finally got around to saying in 2017? Why did we lose so much opportunity?  Was it worth it to crown a president into a king for a whole country to waste so much time and opportunity?
  Dear All

    Dear All
    Before Haji musa got arrested ,here is the speech he gave to the owners of the school (public)
    He said the government is interfring in the busness of the school and the school was funded enturly by the public which is said over 10,000 . He go on to say that `” we are ready even to die defending the school . But the most contigeous line was when He said “we are muslims and we will be proceeding with Sheria and there will not be other way”, that line is as evil as it can be to be exploited by the dictator , By the way how is the a person with out religion be an animal apart from human being. He should have known that religion is the mather of all evil things and there is no way such kind of attitude to raise the Tigrina christian brothers .

  • Thomas

    Dear Awatistas,

    I am very saddened to read our brothers and sisters are being shot at in the middle of Asmara as we speak. This is reported by the VOA news and also by the American Embassy/State Department. I think we must show our support to the brothers and sisters. It is obvious the DIA mafias regime has been against every believers in the country. Our orthodox believers are made to go against each other and our Eritrean Muslims have been for a long time under attack. Is all the name calling and pretexts by the regime still going to work? Enough is enough, we must stand by the side of our people!!

  • Yosief Tewolde

    Dear all,
    The conversation about Ethiopian politics is extremely relevant and long overdue.
    In my opinion, Ethiopia is mainly practicing what I call “incremental Democracy” , that is to say practicing democracy in small steps for people to grow up with it or progress with it incrementally.
    As an example if we take the current events in Ethiopia, like the aggressive demonstrations taking place by the Amhara and Oromo ethnic groups is biased from unfolding scenarious.
    To clarify what I mean by ‘incremental Democracy’, today, Ethiopia practices election, where the ruling party says, it won the election by 100% or so. At the same time, the development process that Ethiopia enjoyed in the last 26 years is good and evident. Some thing it never had or enjoyed before.
    To me, Democracy is about practicing Freedom of thought of mind and other freedoms mentioned under the definition of democracy.
    First, till the take over of Ethiopia by the Tigray ethnic elements, it would be around 26 years ago, Ethiopia was ruled by the Amhara ethnic group under Menelik, Hailessilassie, Derg -who miserably failed the country not introducing any essence of Democracy or Development for that matter.
    Simultaneously, the Oromo ethnic group, had the opportunity to use their free mind, which they did not practice before or could not practice.

  • iSem

    Hi All:
    I have not deeply followed the discussion about Ethiopia and the region that is going on between Saay, Hayat and others, so if this link (https://africacenter.org/spotlight/islamic-state-isis-africa-implications-syria-iraq-boko-haram-aqim-shabaab/ ) and comment is too irrelevant my apologies, but our region is becoming the fertile soil for terrorist, where they are thriving and the reason is dictatorship that feeds and amplifies the ethnic divide, While I am at it let me also blame the Mzungu for threading courtiers out of the disconnected, invariably hostile tribes. Many Africans pound their chests when bragging about the colorful beauty of Africa,

    I call it the ugliness of Africa. As Sal once succinctly said diverse ethnicity is bad for nation building and that is what happening in Africa. Now ppl can brag about the 3000 years, the country that was not colonized, the first country to be mentioned the genesis, the country that gave the bride to Moses, a man revered by both our great religions, but Ethiopia is threaded like a piece of close from different fabrics, and badly and I believe she is in the cusp of change, this change can be good, if it is managed, but it cannot be managed due to its threaded nature, a chiffon threaded to abu-jaddid is a metaphor I once used with an Ethiopian acquaintance and you can guess the reaction, but I think I was justified because he talked about 3000 year of nationhood, and with no appreciation of the crimes I listed for him as the reasons of the 30 years struggled I said it before and I say it again, I think it the creation of EPRDF and current Ethio set up was a flash of genius from TPLF, but it was not repeatable and so we can now call it a fluke. It was genuis because for one it made IA eat his words as post Dergi Ethio did not only survive, it thrived, not only did it thrive, it did it without the stupid Eri ports. But the 27 years was time to revisit, refine and reconfigure the ethnic based federalism after proving that the EPRDF was not for one culture domination as the regimes before so that is why the cracks are now manifesting, they focused on the poverty, thinking if people are fed, others issues will sort themselves, they did not heed the song of an Eritrean, seb nkebdu tray… (Sal can provide the name of this artists, I only know the contemporary ones, Hilelley and Tsegem yelon habtey)
    Now Ethiopia our 3000-year-old neighbour finds itself at the cross roads, many options, a few silver bullet choices. Take Angola, a country that suffered civil war, but now seems stable, the relative prosperity is working for now, but how about when the oil runs out and is replaced with wind and solar and renewables, the threaded nation will most likely return to its past. Angola, the creation of the 500 Portuguese families and about 200 soldiers who boarded a ship and used Mzungu colorful thread to sow together the chiffon and abu-jaddid

    • Amanuel Hidrat

      Selam Sem,

      Where is the source Ethiopia as “the country that gave the bride to Moses”? I need a little feedback on this. I consider myself as a well read of bible starting from my early childhood.

      • iSem

        Hi Emma:
        In brief: the source is the Bible
        Detail: In some translations it says Sephora, the bride of Moses, the daughter of Petro, the priest of the Madenites was Ethiopian, I take that to mean she was dark skinned. And in some it says she was Kushites. You get my drift?
        But I am being facetious 🙂
        It was to get at the now missing in action Abi:-)

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Selam Sem,

          In the old testament of Hebrew Bible says: the wife of Moses was” Zipporah” the daughter of Jethro, the Kenanite shepherd, who was a priest of Midian. While in the book of exodus Jethro is referred as ” Reuel” and in the book of judges is referred as “Hobab”.

          Regards

      • Eyob Medhane

        Aman,

        Find your King James bible and look up Num. 12:1 Her name was Sepora..

    • Nitricc

      semere; the truth is, there were a dangerous game of elimination on the horn of Africa. especially between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Again the truth is Eritrea prevailed. Once there was what was called SenA-Forum which was an alliance between Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan to bring Eritrea down through lawless and unrest in Eritrea. Back then the president was told the goal and the mission of Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan gathering and here is how PIA responded

      “”””” “ኩሉ ንግዜ ንግደፎ፡ ኤርትራ ድያ ሕንፍሽፍሽ ክኣትዎ ንሳተን፡ ግዜ ክዓርቀና እዩ”””””””
      All I have to say is hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

      • iSem

        Nitricc:
        u reminded one thing that I was going to mention in the comment but forgot about it and it is this:
        both repression, crimes against humanity and ethic cleansing is far worse in Eri but there is not robust resistance oppose and topple the government inside, and it is not due to IA genuis, is is because the ethically cleansed are so tiny, it i pure demography, a numbers game
        a self-crowned critical thinker like u should not be impressed by the quote, the gize thing is too packaged used for everything
        no democracy, let leave it for time,
        10k prisoners. let leave it to history,
        TPLF. let leave it to time, and it is too cliche, do not be impressed by it
        So Eri may still be stitched together and that is not prevailing, eri if failing, but at a tortoise pace

    • Selamat General iSEM,

      I read your comment above several days ago and I realize now, according to Rule of the wise Hippo of the Tekeze Tokhrir brother Fanti Ghana, it warrants an up vote. This time, I did not bother reading it again as I am preoccupied with my Wok…. General being the key word, with the corner my eye I noticed KindishiH Nitricaay’s first sentence:

      “semere: the truth is, there were a dangerous game of elimination on the horn of Africa.”

      I will go ahead and click on the up arrow above and I might as well upvote the incorrigible n itricc’s comment. I will not read the rest of his comment as I am quite sure I will not see any value added in the rest of the content. I am upvoting him in order to encourage him. I am confident that you “GENERAL!” iSEMere AAndom will not lie to yourself regarding why it is I am upvoting you. Just incase, start your traction from the very last comment you read, in these discussions , that you were “not following”, that triggered you to open with your first sentence above. Having said that, mind you that iEnigma tSAtSE have 3,4,5,….n reasons to engage and upvote you. It has to do with nXn transformation matrix, and the Schools of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King & Professor Newton Garver’s “Violence and Nonviolence” —-
      Perhaps you can nudge The Professor Admiral Saay7 and Professor Paulos Denmarkino AArkey to put your three heads together and contemplate the words: “Wok, Covert and Overt” Oh Yeah, crispy fish fry, baked or smoked will be served— A variety of fish like Sockeye and King Salmon, Tilapia, Striped Bass, Sturgeon as well as Dungeness Crabs, Ms. Hyatt Adem’s favorite Lobster will be the menu…. Oh yeah Fo Sho Cod mine and my Cod Father, Baligay Ayya IsmaelAA’s favorite.
      I will take leave of you now as I am diving for Abalone Shellfish for the select few honored guests such as Ustaz SaliH Johar Ghadi, Hise Hippo Fanti Ghana, Blink, Mr, Kim Hanna. I am commissioned by mhy Cod Father Ayya IsmaelAA with the emphasis NOT to exceed five Abalones.. though I found a loophole in the regulations to bring Tow more. A total of SEVEN Abalone Shell fish. Well the fortuitous extra Two— watch yo self eyy Boole Base kilte Kubo yHisheka— It is my sole discretion and so the Two Abalones are for my Professor Paulos Denmarikno Arkey and The Admiral Professor Sa^2 y7.
      You already know Saay7 is a square but it is a good thing MaHmuday “The Best” SaliH and Paulos Denmarikno are in charge of the sound track. The Admiral will approve the BaseTwo Kuda Duos choice of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here. Yess can you hear The Admiral Saay7’s Mr. Magoo Ragu approval of “Boole Boole” and than Professor Beyan Negash correcting saying to him Beeessssee Beeeessee is the correct term for an anchor anta Fara!
      Yes Codfather Ayya IsmaelAA, Paulos AArkey godny goney Dew illu alo! Gidi yebilkan… dHri Barentu 1978, Ab WaEla HadiQua K-Telata ’78 tSinTsa Haili zQesemet Astemhironn temekuron ganta Qribti iyya zela. And Yes you are righ, it ain’t never static! Stochastic Tsinsa teAtSatSafinet malleability and maneuvering – SebAA Wua AAshera!
      HaQey indie βeyan Nu? P –Bahgi ‘loni! 😉
      Paulo Denmarkino, ~BLINK (~QebaH) Kulu gzie BAH “Selem zeybll AAyni Assa” with Thomas will do the Beta – β run in say two to three clicks from now. As Ayya IsmailAA will be Booleaning his approval of the paper: Quantum Mechanics & TWO nXn transformation Matrices.

      The Imperative Narrative – Abbu AAshera Weapon X – Evolution Stands on 17-!!-2ueces.

      And so Dear “GENERAL” iSEM never mind Gahse Abi’s Three Racks OunqiTTatash and TUNE IN! Memhirey Mez has done the calculus of 2 loaves of bread and 5 fish = SEVEN

      “Do you think you can tell… did they get you to trade your heros for ghosts,,,” “How I wish, how I wish you were here …”We are just TWO lost souls swimming in a fishbowl year after year!”

      Hawka The iEnigma Mr. Magoo Jr. XaXe
      PS: Admiral Saay7 Connect 2^2
      1. Messob
      2.Owl or Hippo
      3. DniSh Karneshim
      4, Consider THE X

      “By Any Means Necessary!!!!”
      AmEritrean GitSAtSE Azzilo40 Agniyey40 “Acres and A Mule.”

  • blink

    Dear Mez

    I can see you are trying to explain to the weyane cadres but they will not listen just because they decide to do so. For them The Ambo people don’t live in Ethiopia. There is no killing by liyu or agaz army ,All the killing is done by the 2000 Eritrean soldiers in Somalia under the control of Al-shebaba.

    Ethiopians are making money as they wish , no hunger, no opposition to EPRDF (TPLF),,, laughable people.
    News, one person Ethnically from Tigrai was found red handed by the Oromo state police with arms under a fake name , the guy doesn’t speak Oromo as he claims,
    Another individual was caught burning a track full of medicine again a TPLF agent.
    The maturity of the TPLF democracy is sky high even the Oromo guys are accusing TPLF hand for setting the conflict between people, Listening to VOA will not convince the Weyane paid cadres.

    • Mez

      Dear Blink,
      every motion on time is an evolution; even the political evolution/s north and south of the Mereb.

      One could postulate that there seems to be some odd combinations of global, continental, and regional interest inconsistencies overlapping with local ones in our kitchen. As a result there may be no heavy duty dinner, in a regular base, in the forseable future.

      What we hear is, some are shot dead in some cities south of the Mereb River; and others while crossing the Sahara Desert to Italy.

      If you look closer those nwes, the driving reason appears to be the same: 1) power & wealth accumulation by few (less than one percent of the population), 2) destitution and hopeless by many (99% of the population), 3) if I am allowed to use your word “fake” nationalism, 4) bravado for “nothing” by those learned segments of our society……

      I could continue writing.

      Thanks

  • Selamat Professor Paulos Denmarkino AArkey,

    Glad to read you have found reason(s) to stick around. I am referring to your pleased by Ayya Amanuel addressing Ayya Ismael AA and Eritrea’s Bifurcation author Mr. Yohanns Zerrai.

    I am addressing you professor in order to pick up from where we left off, Chaos Theory & and the 2nd law of thermodynamic – highly disordered to highly ordered with a construct of Matrix Mathematics.

    Crossing the river, not the “enibrated chira waTTa” serenade nor necessarily the River Rubbicon. …

    For now contemplate the following Professor Paulo’s Denmarkino Arrkey:

    “The product of two transformation matrices is a matrix that represents the composition of two transformations.”

    The YZ Bifurcation is missing the X favor, as in Abbu AAshera Weapon X – Evolution.

    ABCs to XYZs…

    XaXe

    • Ismail AA

      Selam XaXe Solomon wediHawey,

      On a old January night of 49 BC: ‘Let us go where the omens of the Gods and the crimes of our enemies summon us! THE DIE IS NOW CAST!’, declared Julius Caesar. Even though there is no a Rubicon in any of the four directions of Asmara, “omens of the Gods” of liberties and freedoms are calling for Eritrea’s Caesar incarnate equipped with gift of oratory and military valor to rise and cross the imaginary Rubicon. Can laws of thermodynamics and Mathematics draw for us a matrix about future Caesar for us in the as our own Yohannes Zerai has done psycho analytically about the lonesome Caesar at Adi Halo? Question for the weekend.

      • Merhaba HawAboy Ayya Ismail AA,

        I will be honored Sir to answer your above question and more over the weekend. The Psi-ψ for psychologia is not the omega-ω. With all due respect and praise to Mr. Yohanns Zerrai’s excellent submission titled: The Bifurcated World of Eritrea’s Tyrant, Y and Z are only two variables for a 2×2 Matrix. I believe by design, what he “has done psycho analytically about the lonesome Caesar at Adi Halo” is to be commended only for its βγ characteristics to Saay7’s αβ. i.e. αβγ the ABC or conversation starter. Though the YZ are the corresponding last two characters of the alphabet to ψω, a Two by Two matrix remains a plain geometric view. For depth, indeed the Chi-χ factor will take lead YZ. A Three by Three matrix will draw solutions for length, width, and depth, (the prelude variables being χψω or XYZ for an mXn matrices.)

        Before I get ahead of myself, the above is the inebriated ChiraWaTTa serenading the downstream wuHuj to get to the next after next article — bifurcated: α for Saay7’s “Channeling”, β for Beyan’s “The Skin… Speek” and γ for Zerrai’s Gamma Rays….
        Notice Ayya Ismael the χ or X common in: χψω, XYZ and mXn Yes the X factor as in Weapon X Abbu AAshera shall illustrate how laws of thermodynamics and Design Structure Matrix can “draw for us future Caesar….”
        The χψω Fraternity hereby gives notice to the inner, outermost and all in between to not settle back into the lethargy of plane geometry map analysis. The pressure and temperature shall rise starting this ωεεκ εηδ.

        And Ayya Ismael AA, I respectfully disagree.No! the die is NOT cast! — (Though 49BC makes Caesar a ‘9er… and Sa^2-7^2, it is the MATRIX a 7X7! ‘9er. Sit on the bench if you like ’cause hump day or frying the fish day!!!! get your WOK ready! Shishini!!! 😉

        Abbu AAshera Weapon X – Evolution

        χα χε

        • Ismail AA

          Selam χα χε wediHawey,

          የቀኒየለይ ወዲሓወይ። ጉራማይለ ኣረዳድኣ ተረዲአዮ ጽሑፍካ። ዝተረፈኒ እንተሎ ከኣ ዓርክካ ጳውሎስ ከስዕበለይ ይኸውን። ጨለ ወድሓወይ ከም ወትሩ፡

  • blink

    Dear all

    How do all these Ethiopian forumers of this forum were campaigning for the justice of Eritreans and suddenly changed their views about justice for Ethiopians ??? Some have written about Eritreans past history and some has fabricated many numbers but when it comes about EPRDF, they started to paint people of good will as BAD wishers.
    Scroll down the thread read every inch of the weyane defenders, were not they writing their conclusion about Eritrea based on plaut explanations ? Weren’t they bluffing about aid free in the Meles Era of no hunger? Were not they trying to lecture our old wounded ex fighters about Ethnic federalism?
    What happened now ?
    1. Ambo people are protesting and calling EPRDF as the weyane thieves
    2. Amhara people are calling down to weyane
    3. Oromo people are calling down to weyane.
    4. The Tigray region is putting many Tigrians inside the Eritreans refugees camp in Tigrai
    6. The liyu police was and is a weyane killing machine
    7.The killing continues while some weyane cadres in this forum continues to try to lecture us about a maturity of Ethiopian Democracy.

    No ill wish for Ethiopians but I certainly wish a shorter version of 1991 for the oppressed people in Ethiopia as I do it for Eritrea.

    How do all these Ethiopian forumers of this forum were campaigning for the justice of Eritreans and suddenly changed their views about justice about Ethiopians.

    • sara

      Blink dear,
      goood point , i was thinking the same.

      • blink

        Dear Sara
        You see the warnings, ok in the posting guidelines there is no such rule , infact I did not cross one posting guidelines of this forum. I didn’t play the race card but since when grouping people on their political views became illegal in awate forum posting guidelines??? I check the posting guidelines and I did not cross in the above comment I made. Look grouping Eritreans across political, regional and Ethnic is acceptable while grouping people of the north on their political views become illegal only when ??? I blink is not afraid to say sorry and delete my comment if I infact felt I crossed the guidelines , I have done that dozen times but this one I felt it is simply beyond sensorship of the good apples while keeping the bad apples. Shame, dear moderator I am sorry you find my grouping unacceptable but mark my words so many people have done it.

        I have seen people in this forum accusing Eritreans in group you say nothing, I have seen people insult by their religion, I have seen people insult the Eritreans in all , no one raised a hand.

        You want bann me do it , as I do not care if you are not treating people equally according to the guidelines of this site.
        Who crossed the guidelines, , many from by posting sites outside the weekend time.

        I have been to this site more than any one can imagine and I was foolish to believe that the attack on Eritreans was not intended.

        • Nitricc

          Hi Blink; I think AT overacted. I don’t see any problem with what you said but they are hyper protective when you mention the Ethiopians. Take it easy.

        • sara

          Blink,
          You were actually asking if the meaning of justice is different in ethiopia as we know it in eritrea. Thats what i thought and asked the same.
          The rest of your comment is common here except the moda of the day may have not seen what we read here
          Always, there is saying from home fitts this sitiuation…
          Any way stay around and play it safe.

        • MS

          Ahlan blink
          I just wonder why folks like sara, blink, MS, peace, nitrickay, ST, and some who want to remain unanimous are doing a diserive to the forum by discussing the obvious thing which is that TPLF divisive ideology is leading Ethiopia to a point of no return. Sometimes the unwritten rules might be more important than the written ones as is the case in Wayane Ethiopia. [ Someone will say “what about your PFDJ?” I get it; PFDJ has no written or unwritten rules, OK. Now feel good.]….The rule of thumb here is that it is OK for TPLF cadres to lecture and group us as supporters of PFDJ and what not, but it is never good for people like blink to state the obvious thing about those individuals. Sometimes you just have to listen to the moderator and move on…

          • Peace!

            Selam MS,

            Thank you! Actually that’s exactly why I usually focus more on ideological enemies than PFDJ supporters.

            Peace!

          • Thomas

            Hi Peace,

            Hawina entai d’a waela gowanu gerkuma:)

          • Peace!

            Hi Thomas,

            ኣጆኻ ዝዓርከይ you are far from being an ideological enemy, I know where your heart is.

            Peace!

          • Thomas

            Hi Peace,

            Hawina – shetahtahtahtah ketibl koloka tedengitseni aleka:) Tsedifka zi’arkey. I have heartfelt love for all Eritreans in the refuge camps of Ethiopia. I cannot sleep well until their situation is resolved. That is the difference between me and you. May be they are no body to you, but they are brothers and sisters I love. Try to think of these people when you write stuff here. I am assure you will make sense to all!!

          • Peace!

            Hi Thomas,

            ድሓን ናይ ሸታሕታሕሲ ካሴታ በናና ረጊጽካ break ትስዕስዕ ዘለኻ ንስኻ ኢኻ ኮሜንትኻ ኩሉ ተመሊስካ ኣንብቦ 🙂 I think we have already sorted out our differences: you are calling for TPLF intervention which I strongly oppose for reasons I mentioned to you the other day. As for the refugees, I see no reason to go personal, but an deal political solution will bring all suffering, not just refugees, to an end.

            Peace!

          • Thomas

            Ok, Peace. I get it you don’t like the tplf people. Lets say the weyanes are pushed back to their tigray and what happens next. How many years will it take to unite Ethiopians and why would DIA leave power? Why makes you to think future leaders in Ethiopia will work in favor of Eritrea? In your above comment you wrote “I can assure you ideal political solution will bring all suffering, not just refugees, to an end.” How is this going to happen? Please explain why you think things will be better after the tplf are gone? Why would you believe the next leaders of Ethiopia will work with Eritrea? If you could, please provide your predicted time frame? How do you happen to know the uncertainties that may arise?

          • Peace!

            Hi Thomi,

            Sorry been busy will reply soon, in the meantime enjoy…..it is weekend 🙂 https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/a0947ec6c16b09d490d7809d334d8cc95baa0b97f1a2cb5dac5c53dea87100e8.jpg

          • Thomas

            Hi Peace,

            So, jokingly are you telling me you have no clue what is to happen? Well if that is your final answer, I am very disappointed with you:)

          • Peace!

            Hi Thomi,

            Prediction? I wish:)

            1 “I get it you don’t like the tplf people.“ what has my position on intervention to do with TPLF people? By the way who are those people? ናዓባ ገለ ግበር 🙂

            2 “Lets say the weyanes are pushed back to their tigray and what happens next.” In the absence of fair governance, the chance for unrest and instability is extremely high to the extent it may reach to a point of no return. The solution for the unrest in Ethiopia can easily be solved in a way that every ethnic group represented proportionally and equally, without requiring or forcing TPLF to retreat all the way to Mekele. My understanding is stable and sound Ethiopia is what Eritreans need than, TPLF dominated and divided Ethiopia. Economic integeration is a must in the region, so the sea outlet obsession is pretty much dead on both sides given what the last 25 years have proved. The majors problem is inequality and needs to be addressed before the situation takes over.

            3 The fate of DIA is in the hands of Eritreans, not on the survival of TPLF dominated and divided Ethiopia.

            4 As for how future Ethiopian leaders would deal with Eritrea, please refer my 2 reply. No one would survive unless a good synergy is created in the region.

            5 “why you think things will be better after the tplf are gone?” I never said that, please don’t put words in my mouth. All I have been saying TPLF has not been a reliable partner which made me think of not interested for stable and democratic Eritrea.

            6 Uncertainty? Well that’s exactly why I am saying things need to be settled before it get out of control or some sort of revolution which we may not know how it ends. There is a risk for every decision.

            Peace!

          • Thomas

            Selam Peace,
            Thank you very much, but I would be very satisfied with your answers if I was an Ethiopian. Basically, you are saying tplf/the weyanes are very bad luck for Ethiopia and the Ethiopian people would be better without the current government/weyane? Ok, though practically things could be very difficulty attain and that the weyanes/tplf people would have gone to the field to taple the then amhara regime. I guess you don’t seem to mind for the things to be reversed once more (dancing clockwise and counter clockwise:)). Remember, the oromos seeking for their dependence started fight the former regimes in Ethiopia way before the tigreans. That is way any government replacing the current one would be in the same or worst situation with that of the current one. Again read Ethipian history if I may suggestion so. Now, I think either intentionally or otherwise, did not answer my well-intended and honest questions forwarded to you. I was actually asking you to clear my suspetions of the upcoming Ethiopion rulers and with certainity if there is a package that is to better Eri-Ethio relationships. My heart and mind is within my own Eritrea people. I am very focused to see a solution to the current problems in my country and I don’t want to see the current bad situation to be complicated with what is might happen in Ethiopia. I will try to make sense of your answers below and try to answer as much as I could:
            1) What the world and the Eritrean people see on the pfdj regime is the worst of all that happened in the history of the country we call Eritrea. I don’t have to go on and on to explain that. Desperate situation requires desperate measures.
            a) EPLF were made of Eritrean ciitens who were fighting the Ethiopian occupiers. ELF were made of Eritrean citizens who were fighting the Ethiopian occupiers.
            b) EPLF & ELF though went to the battle field to fight the Ethiopian accupiers for the same purposes – that is to remove the ethiopian occupation. Now answer? Why did the EPLF people manage to overrun the ELF also Eritreans.
            c) The weyanes/tplf (ethinically division from tigray) were Ethipians fighting the other Ethiopians (most leaders being from amara group) to liberate the tigrean people.
            d) EPLF (Eritreans) called the weyanes to join them to rid of the ELF (other Eritrean) and they achieved the mession of destroying the ELF (forcing them all to leave Eritrea).
            e) Eritreans fighting the Ethipian occupation for a very long time (30 years) liberated Eritrea. Eritrea is now a sovereign country but her people in droves are migrating because those who happen to liberate the nation turned out to become the enemy of those whom they liberated.
            f) I am calling for an external help to liberate the Eritrean people and to end the miseries of my people. HOwever, you seem to like to spend most of your time talking about problems in Ethiopia and the weyanes……….??
            2) Past history in Ethiopia shows me it is one dictator after the other. It was the Minilik, the ras tefera (haileslasieya:)), the mengie and the lesser evil are the current rulers. Prediction it will never get better for Ethiopia after…. and what goes on in Ethiopia will have a great impact to the region and specifically to Eritrea. Eritrea is not an oil rich country. Eritrea and her people could benefit from using the market in Ethiopia (imagine selling your products to over 100 million people). TPLF cannot dominate (considering 7-8 tigreans) cannot dominate Ethio politics and to claim this statement is deceptive. You call them the minorities and at the same time they have dominated power. Even if that was the case initially, it cannot be sustainable for long (that is why they are current sharing power). Ok peace, I gave up on you, cry tplf and inequality in Ethiopia 24/7 for all I care.
            I suspect deep inside you have something that you are going after, remember this you will never achieve your goal by convincing real Eritreans. This you can see how many of them fleeing to the perceived enemy land, tigray.
            3 “The fate of DIA is in the hands of Eritreans, not on the survival of TPLF dominated and divided Ethiopia”. Why do you then cry about the border demarcation being the pretext for DIA to stay in power? Can you be sure that the border is going to be resolved after the tplf/weyanes are gone? This is when you have millions of Ethiopians who happen to think that they can win back our Assab? Please worry like an Eritrean; and you will have the answers to all your questions.
            Forget it, may be you had a decent life somewhere in Ethiopia during the derg time and the weyanes might have inturupted that and you are poor now as the result. It is ok, but be honest in communicating that to us here.
            4 “As for how future Ethiopian leaders would deal with Eritrea, please refer to 2 reply. No one would survive unless a good synergy is created in the region.” You calling for sort of the previous ethio rulers comeback, Eritrea was and will be in a big trouble more under the derg type of government. They will always find an excuse to attack and Ethiopian like yourself will the usual “hulu wede tor ginbar” again. Who is to forget what happened during the derg time.
            5 “why you think things will be better after the tplf are gone?” I never said that, please don’t put words in my mouth. All I have been saying TPLF has not been a reliable partner which made me think of it may not interested on stable and democratic Eritrea. If you are unsure what the outcome is then shut-up!! You are the one who is talking more about Ethiopia and less about Eritrea. My countries interest is first to me, and I can only imagine what was like during the pre-weyane rulers and they all were bad for my country, Eritrea.
            6 “Uncertainty? Well that’s exactly why I am saying things need to be settled before it get out of control or lead to some sort of revolution which we may not know how and where it ends. There is a risk for every decision.” I know what the derg and pre-derg ethiopian occupiers to my Eritrea and my people so I don’t want to gamble with what is to come. Conclusion: I think I would have understood more if I was an Ethiopian.
            7. Well, maybe you are sent here by the DIA regime. May be they are working to reunite Eritrea with Ethiopia. We will never know. Did people tell about the “alcoholizato geba’eku” story. DIA (his group) killed some tegadalai in broad light. The people of Asmara were well familiar with what happened to the once hero tegadalai and because he was shot in the head in broad light near “Cinema Capitol”. To cover up the story, the regime let the story be discussed in “demtsi hafash” radio and they made to seem like the tegadalai was mentally disturbed because of his alcohol addiction. It was that time we come to learn the tigre language “geba’eku” to mean became addicted. So, maybe you are trying to play the same game, but the truth will always comeout. You will come to realize this bitter truth in time.

          • Nitricc

            Hi Thomas And Peace!
            Peace, you got me on this mess and you better cleaned it up. loll what on earth is your friend Thomas saying? You better translate it for me. hahahahahah this is funnnnn. lol

          • Thomas

            Hi Nitrcc,

            “dingai ras” like peace and yourself would now have the potential or the patience to understand to the extent I wrote. Of course, I was rushing and I did not proofread my writing before I post it. If you could not understand what is written and by all means, I am not inviting you to read it. Look dummies, you cannot read it? No worries, never try to read it!! I know your capacity and I never try to explain things I write here.

          • Peace!

            Hi Nitric,

            I am still laughing….did he miss his medication today; I don’t think he breaths when he reply. Just wondering is it me or USCIS 🙂

            Peace!

          • blink

            Dear peace
            this is epic take and spot on. The guy is still looking for medication to pass the rush hour in Ambo.

          • Thomas

            Hi my friend blink. I might have lost my coolness today, but I saw you when you did loss yours several times:)

          • blink

            Dear Thomas
            You did not lose your coolness, it is a known fact you own none of it. The fact that you try to defend the indefensible is acceptable for me because I actually know you are playing it to heart. NOW what is wrong if weyane fall down , the Tigray people can get more smarter selfless people who can creat trust with other Ethiopians. Relax , it is not the end of the world. After all you can change your NICK NAME and act a sensible Eritrean who oppose the dictator.

          • Thomas

            Hi everyone,
            I deleted my previous posting because I do not have time edit it. It is deleted for it had redundancies, lack of organizations & other mistakes.

          • Peace!

            Hi Thomi,

            ሰላጣ, unreadable 🙂

            Peace!

          • Thomas

            Hi Peace,

            Knowing your back ground, I felt I must go detail:) For you and Nitricc, I suggest you guys take Eritrean history course. You seem very naive on the subject. I know your heart and mind is still with your mama Ethiopia:) You see weyane intervention is never new to Eritreans. It is tattooed in the minds of Eritreans. Naturalized citizenship can get you troubles at times. Don’t worry, I see you are showing lots of progress:)

          • Peace!

            Hi Thomi,

            Dud! You are not doing well, take good care of yourself. wow!

            Peace!

          • Thomas

            Like wise peace. I am you want to run whenever you are exposed

          • Selamat Thomas,

            Anta Hawna diyuss weyysss Anta Gauna…. Kemey doH kemey zbele lebammm ilomm ayatatka.

            XaXe|| by the way are you ready to take the leap from the space needle? you did register for the class right?Lecture Hall Bangladesh Sheshh Arkedesh*- The Guitar man! – Malcolm X boulevard

            * Chewed and spat it out – Strong JAW Vocalist and lead Guitarist NYC circa ’87-88 Shesh Arkedesh.

            NyCGitSAtSE

          • Thomas

            Hi Xaxe,

            I will just pretend I understood you, hahahaha. What happened to you my dear brother? I have to tell you, I tried very hard to the grasp of what you wrote me above to no avail?

        • Kebessa

          blink,
          Not to express my agreement or not agreement on your original message, but I share your frustration with the moderators’ warning. I didnt see any violation or anything over the top in your comment. This one for sure is unreasonable warning.

    • Kim Hanna

      Selam blink,
      .
      I wish you could elaborate what your short version of 1991 for Ethiopia look like. I am talking about your good wishes now.
      .
      Mr. K. H

    • Mez

      Dear Blink,

      what you see in Ethiopia is the direct consequence of the “99.9% vote win by the ruling EPRDF coalition” in the past election cycle.

      Thanks

  • Selam All,

    If one looks at the topics rene lefort wrote about ethiopia, one can say that he is nothing but a bad fortune teller about ethiopia. He is like an obsessed undertaker, who is ready to bury even the living, because he can’t wait until the person is dead.

    It seems that he has a mission of one sort or another against ethiopia. He wants to destabilize ethiopia by calling for an anti-tplf front made up of opdo+andm, and by saying that the young have chosen the way of nonviolence up to now, although they have every reason to raise arms as in the 70s and 80s, the future ethiopia would be a lame ethiopia, if she persists as she is, a military coup by the federal army, which as a whole could be effective, but if carried out by one of its factions, it is equivalent to giving ethiopia the suicide pill he has for her in his pocket, and finally to go it the yugoslavian way, which was the re-emergence of states that existed before wwii, and therefore not the same case with ethiopia.

    The unfortunate thing about the times is that many conspiracy theories and fake news will flood the media, without saying that disturbing things are not happening in ethiopia. Nevertheless, in my opinion, they have their own solutions, the ethiopian solution, and not a dubious and sinister ferenji solution, and those who write/dream doom and gloom about/for ethiopia will be disproved.

    • Nitricc

      Hi Horizon: I have always wondered why my friends deny whenever I tell them they are drunk. Despite they are unable to stand up right; they still deny that they are drunk. What is ironic, the next day they tell me how trashed they were and I have always wondered. Now, your take reminded me them and I have no idea why are denying with the problems your country facing? Worst, you are blaming journalists. The truth is no foreign powers could accomplish in destabilizing Ethiopia what TPLF single handedly doing. What is so hard to call things as they are? Don’t forget, it could be an evil game of TPLF too. I don’t think so but don’t rule that out. When Aba-Dula the dog of TPLF is allowed publicly to trash TPLF, I wonder? Aba-Dula is a person who doesn’t eat his lunch without the permission from TPLF let alone he can talk like that. So, there are two alternatives. One, TPLF is dead for real, no more! Or the other option is, there is an evil and cruel game being brewing by TPLF to the people of Ethiopia. Now, take your pick and stop denying you have a problem, a big one!

      • Hi Nitricc,

        Can tplf destabilize ethiopia more than eritrea and egypt working together?

        How can i deny that ethiopia has a big problem, when you tell us about it almost every day. what else do you have to tell us except ethiopia is in a big mess, her world is falling apart, while north of the mereb, everything is fine and perfect, and dia is scoring victories one after the other.

        You want tplf destroyed, while i say it should be corrected. It should have corrected itself a long time ago. I want it to have a normal transition from too much power in its hands to less power trimmed to correspond to its size.

        I do not believe that it should be made to crashland, because if chaos follows, it will be a victory for the enemies of ethiopia. Ethiopia’s development will go down the drains (although you say that it cannot be compared with the development brought by the miraculous self-reliance), and there will not be another chance to fight poverty.

        Some sort of political party that represents the people of tigray will be in the ethiopian political landscape anyway. Whether it is called tplf or other wise, it is up to the people of tigray to decide.

        You will be surprised when you see again ethiopians passing the hurdle safe and sound.

        • Nitricc

          Hi Horizon: comparing what TPLF is doing to Ethiopia, the north of Mereb is just fine and dandy. I think what you guys failed to understand is, your social fabric is not fading but getting destroyed. Are going to tell me TPLF doesn’t have forces to stop the blood shade between Somali and Oromo? I am sure they can stop it with one phone call let alone sending an Army. This is where you go out and you get lost. answer the above question and it should be crystal clear for you. Your TPLF government is known for their peacekeeping mission in all over Africa but can’t keep the peace for their own people? start answering hard questions. regarding the people of Tigray, they shouldn’t worry after TPLF. PIA has done them a great service and favor by training and arming TPDM to formidable forces. TPDM will unite with G-7 and rest of Ethiopian forces, that way, Tigryans are protected by other Ethiopian ethnics. So, Again the people of Tigray, the people of Ethiopia and you Horizon must thank PIA from your bottom of your heart. The man Saved your country. That the least you can do.

          • Hi Nitricc,
            I do not know about tpdm, but do you trust g7 more than tplf, as much eritrean independence is concerned?
            Dia saved ethiopia, tplf fought for eritrean independence more than eritreans themselves, and they will fight again if the need comes. What a complicated world we live in. What to believe.

          • Nitricc

            Hi Horizon: It is the matter of trust but everything about the history of the two countries and the lessons are learned. When comes to Eritrea, she have no choice but to stand guard for any eventuality that emanate from the south, just there is no other choice. But the greatest lesson for G-7 or any other political player, Eritrea matter should be closed and dead. The lesson is, forget the 30 years prolonged war but the 1998 war should tell the story. Ethiopia and Ethiopians were at their highest harmony, strongest militarily and united that ever before, so much so, the Derg criminally charged members were let out to participate the war against Eritrea. And Eritrea on other hand, weak, outgunned, out numbered, resources stripped and arresting and freezing her best Generals, Eritrea survived your attack and prevailed. That was your chance if anything to do to Eritrea. If you can not succeed on the heights of your unity and strength, you will never will. this every Ethiopian needs to understand. From here out Eritrea only get better and stronger.

          • Thomas

            Hi Horizon,

            “What a complicated world we live in”, Amen to that. There is a saying in tigrigna that goes, “Kab Afinch’om arhikom zeirie’u”. People like nitricc are so dumb to be able to see what might come tomorrow. Don’t worry about him. It is obvious from his writing that he has no idea what going on in Eritrea. He is more of an Ethiopian than an Eritrean. Talk about regions in Ethiopia and nitricc will make more sense. This guy does not know Eritrea or Eritreans. His knowledge of Eritrea or the culture of Eritreans is at preschool (Azilo) level. However everyone can be smart when sitting behind the PC.

          • Nitricc

            Thomas, you better check on your loved once in Ethiopia, especially your wife. Not good, you must have a bud day. take a look what happened today.

            https://ichef-1.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/6E6C/production/_98486282_22879395_1231731503593598_1704762577_o.jpg

          • Thomas

            Hi Nitricc,

            Hahaha, so you posted images of burned trucks & if those who are damaging public property are jailed, you as well will come to tell us that the weyanes jailed those truck burners? Remember ata riesi derho. There are hundreds of thousands Eritreans in Ethiopia & they all speak tigrigna language & as usual you don’t seem to care. Why don’t also post the images of those kids, teens, women & all Eritrean refuges here. You seem you are having fun there. Listen riesi derho the weyanes carry guns & they are able to protect themselves. Because we are humans we just don’t enjoy seeing images of dead people. Go ahead & enjoy riesi derho!!

          • Peace!

            Hi Nitric,

            Mind your business: Ethiopia evolving to a mature and inclusive democracy and state consolidation!

            Peace!

          • Hi Nitricc,
            We hear accusations and counter-accusations that the burning of the trucks was the action of the local anti-government and anti-development forces, while the opposite side says that it was carried out by woyane soldiers to incriminate the locals.

            Do you believe that the burning of the trucks was the action of woyane soldiers, as said by some? The main point is that there is a concerted conspiracy against the economic development of ethiopia. We know the culprits.

            It takes another state of emergency to bring the situation under control, as long as there are forces who deliberately attack the country’s economy and want to drive away foreign investors. The development of ethiopia is anathema only to the enemies of ethiopia.

            We condemn unequivocally the killings, but it is not possible to support vandalism.

            This will be the nth time you people will be going to the well to quench your thirst for ethiopia’s destruction, and be sure, you will return back thirsty.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            Lesson to the interview 4 oromos with amhara mass media (gov media) what they have said about who is behind the ethnic conflict in ethiopia, it is tplf .they didn’t say it by name but it is obvious now even the states madie r reporting it .
            You can see it in Youtube.

          • sara

            Nitricc selam
            are you sure this is not in Kenya?
            the international media is so focused on the ethnic clashes in Kenya this days , that such ugly and violent pictures might have been confused with what is happening in Kenya not Ethiopia.
            i think we have to be careful when we bring such info to the forum from un certified news sources.

          • Nitricc

            Hey Sara: it is in Ethiopia and it happened in Ambo. there were more disturbing pictures but I just took the least one. I could have gave you more pics but the Moda is saying next you post pics XXXX lol
            Besides correct me if I am wrong but I think Kenyans are less destructive next to Sudan.

          • sara

            Nitricc dear,
            you are correct Kenyans were known to be peaceful, prosperous multinational country in the horn of africa until few years, but since the advent of ethnic politics and divisions in the region, Kenya is becoming another ethnically divided country.
            i wonder why Kenya is moving in that direction?

      • Kim Hanna

        Selam Nitricc,
        .
        I want to take under advisement the statement of fact of your drunk friends. I will want to pursue it a little further in the near future, if you don’t mind.
        The question of closeness, frequency of these episodes and other matters.
        I will be interested in knowing if they are mostly Ethiopians or Eritreans and their respective political views. Of course, if there are prominent Awatistas are involved, it might be necessary……
        Later.
        .
        Mr. K.H

        • Nitricc

          Hey KIM: I have no idea what interests you to know but I don’t have Eritreans or Ethiopians that I am around with frequently. I have friends that are Ethiopians and Eritreans but far away. So, my friends are Americans and whenever they wanted to go out and have fun, they will do what ever for me to go out with them, because I am going to bring them home safe. And it will be a miss of my duty if I failed to mention my prominent Awatista friend who is regularly drunk and denies it, Thomas the great! lol
          He organizes a drink away nights. lol

  • blink

    Dear all
    As we can see saay is holding the TPLF cadre very busy and no way to go .
    It was my first time to see some of Ethiopian Facebook pages and one of the known once is Ethiopian Dj with 1,577,894 likes and followers, some may argue Ethiopia is a 100 million people so 1.6 doesn’t matter but it does matter, the main thing about such ID is that people like Eyob, hayat , Paulos and T. Kifle have no chance . Now what is the updated info about weyane and their tracks well , the tracks are destroyed but mimi sibahtu the weyane asfalit is being hammered . Ethiopians are drinking coffee with raw sugar cane that is the truth.

    Liyu police of Somalia region are not the police for Somalia region they are Weyane playing card , it is also alleged that weyane armed them and still trying to arm them . Yet the people of Ethiopia are way too smart to be cheated on day light like the sugar tracks .

    As we comment on this thread the Ambo people are defending their right
    What else ? None except a life lost to sustain weyane rule over Ethiopia.

    By now some of this forum weyane cadre have no choice but to say like SOME ONE TOLD ME !!
    Who among all these weyane cadre is working with zami media ? Very hard to miss the answer.

  • saay7

    To: T.kifle, Eyob, Fanti Ghana, Kaddis
    Cc: Horizon, Mr KH
    Subject: you are fired as my Ethiopia Experts:)
    Reason:

    https://www.opendemocracy.net/ren-lefort/ethnic-clashes-in-ethiopia-setting-record-straight

    Now THAT is some fine analysis.

    But, umm, he is a Mzungu so second opinions welcome 🙂

    saay

    • Eyob Medhane

      Sal,

      Really? Rene LaFort. A man once argued for “democratic recolonisation of Africa, not to exploit their resources, but to teach them democracy to the letter”? Is that your new Ethiopian expert? He has bern predicting along with your many fellow Eritreans “Ityopiya aleqelat” for at least the last 15 years… I hope you are not joining him in his dooms day princehood… 😀

      • Berhe Y

        Hi Eyob,

        I don’t know who Rene is but I think there is a lot of details that I have never heard before. Again I don’t know much about Ethiopian politics other than what is discussed here occasionally and Esat sometimes when I get a link sent to me by my friend.

        The Somalian army of Liyu Police composed of 25,000 plus and loyal to one person seems a little bit of scary situation if it’s the case.

        This army could serve two purpose:
        1) As an alliance to TPLF and calm down / buffer to the the Oromo movement.
        2) If the army is threatened by the center, it could easily shift alliance with TPFL adversaries such as PFDJ.

        It seems to me, it’s not something that can be dismissed just because who says it.

        Berhe

      • saay7

        Eyobai:

        When it comes to Ethiopia, I know you don’t trust any Ferenj whose last name is not Pankhurst but work with me here 🙂 jump to the conclusion of the four scenarios he sets forth and tell me which one is the most likely. Or if there is a fifth and sixth, educate us.

        saay

        • Teodros Alem

          Selam saay
          What about eprdf pretend disagreements within itself and split in to two and creat anther eprdf with a different name and run the country with two dominant parties? Abadula , bereket thing might be fake divorce. Remember this ia a party that developed to this level by deception. Lying …

          • saay7

            Teodros:

            That would be a LOT of acting. The death of thousands of people was real. The state of emergency was real as was the command post created after it. The townhall meetings where people are expressing their outrage and emboldening ANDM and OPDO to be more autonomous of TPLF (and the two listening to them) is real. Well at least it appears to me to be real. Holding together a coalition is hard; “faking” an argument just to create two dominant parties? What would be the point?

            saay

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam saay
            I wasn’t talking about the death and the command post. I was referring to the recent disagreement between the coalitions (bereket abadula , andm and opdo, tplf and south), there is a talk for long time to make eprdf one country wide party and i said may be. They might try to divide eprdf in to two and run the country like republic and democrats style. They might think it make them look more democrats and they also might think it will change the perception that tplf is not dominant anymore.

        • Fanti Ghana

          Selamat Saay,

          Why o why did you have to mention Occam’s razor the other day? It is clouding me from thinking anything else.

          • saay7

            Fantiness:

            You can do it! Never mind the input; Concentrate your substantial analytical skills on the four scenarios he lays out:

            Four scenarios
            At least four scenarios merit consideration. The EPRDF is in the midst of preparations for its next Congress, set for March 2018. The first possibility is that it reaches an agreement on a way out of the crisis that is sufficiently substantive, credible, innovative and unifying to defuse at least the most radical opposition and to rally the various ethnic governing elites. Its primary focus will need to be a response to the eternal “national question”, or rather the “nationalities question”.

            To this end, the only road to success is for the ANDM and OPDO to join forces, acquire allies among Tigrayans and Southerners in the upper levels of the EPRDF, perhaps also take advantage of their majority in the Parliament, and begin to establish a remodelled federal system consistent with the spirit and the letter of the constitution.

            To do so, they could capitalize on two strengths. First, the unprecedented size and scale of the popular protest. Second, even the most activist of the younger generation have at least until now largely proved their non-violence and that they are not lured with a call to arms like the revolutionaries of the 70’s and 80’s, while they could have plenty of reasons and opportunities to do so.

            If this were to fail, even leading lights of the EPRDF have been predicting for years where the country might be headed: towards a Yugoslavian scenario. That’s the second scenario.

            However, a third scenario is possible, arising from a relative balance of forces: none of the elements in place – the civil opposition or the regime as a whole, the federal centre or the centrifugal ethnic forces, the “reformists” or the “hardliners” – would be strong or determined enough to get the upper hand. The power system would continue to stumble along, the country would more or less hold together, and thus the key problems would remain if not deepen.

            Unless – fourth scenario – the military decided that it could and should take responsibility for countering the remodelling of the federal system, the risk of a Yugoslavian outcome, or the decay of the regime. Which raises another question: the military as a whole, or one of its factions?

            saay

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Saay,

            I must say that Mr. Lefort has done a great job of organizing several tidbits of news and opinions into one cohesive opinionated article. His final four scenarios are dependent on how sound/unsound his sources were and how accurately he interpreted them.

            Scenario 1, “… The first possibility is that it reaches an agreement on a way out of the crisis …”

            What crisis?

            Is he referring to the Somali-Oromo border crisis or people demonstrating “crisis?” I will assume the crisis he is referring to is the demonstration that caused hundreds of innocent deaths recently.

            Almost all the demonstrations are concentrated in Oromia. Most of those demonstrations are regarding legitimate demands to and mostly from their own regional governments which can be answered, and in some cases it is being answered, in time. He seems to have concluded that the sporadic OLF influenced “Down with Weyane” is a sign of a fracture within EPRDF. Oromia is a big region with diverse societies who has been marginalized for centuries. It is no surprise there is dissatisfaction and there will be more of it in the foreseeable future.

            The supposedly united ANDM – OPDO is perhaps the most puzzling. Besides the obvious and necessary cooperation within the organizations that make up EPRDF, what exactly has happened recently to conclude there is such a unity exclusive between the two? Is there any political objective in Ethiopia that unites ANDM and OPDO and at the same time alienates the rest?

            The assumption is of course a unity against TPLF, but to what end? What is it that TPLF has and ANDM and OPDO want so badly? where is TPLF anyway? Didn’t Lefort arrive at a conclusion how powerless TPLF has become, siting its inability to control Liyu police and other national thorns for example?

            Although an attempt was made to implicate TPLF to have created Liyu to provide plausibility to the ANDM-OPDO Unity claim, at the end the “conspiracy theory” did not hold. TPLF can only be either powerful or powerless, but not both. I believe that he has been misguided by the diaspora news of G7 and OLF so called “agreement to unite to destroy TPLF” in the recent past.

            I did not choose from the provided scenarios, because they are based on hearsay and unsubstantiated news and opinions. However, either by coincidence or by design, scenario 1 seems to have been meant as an exit strategy. In the event nothing unusual happens after the congress, then “they solved their problems” victory will be declared, and we cannot argue.

            We are not accustomed to transitions of this nature in our region, and many in the media are having their own opinions regarding what is really happening in Ethiopian politics, and mostly it is a shot in the dark. What is missing from this collection of hearsay is the obvious: A Nation in transition.

    • Selam Saay,

      Ethno-alliances, a power game of the ethnic political parties in the ethiopian federal government: tplf and somali authorities on the one side and andm and opdo on the other, I think are temporary alliances that are not going to last long. There is no way tplf and the somali state authorities can have there way and control ethiopia from the center, and there is no way andm and opdo, one of them an ethno-nationalist, to join force for a long-term political cooperation.

      The name of the game, as I can understand, is to bring tplf’s power to its normal size, and naturally tplf is trying not to lose its prerogatives without showing its reluctance. Taking the situation to the extreme will not serve any of the interested parties. Tplf trying to discredit the oromo leadership, and pulling the strings from behind in the somali state is a losing game.

      As much as the liyu police is concerned, I think that a mistake was committed arming it as they did, nevertheless, it does not mean that it cannot be managed anymore. The fear with the liyu police may emanate from the fact that disgruntled it may join onlf, thus reviving it.

      We know that the tplf government of the past and the contemporary tplf/eprdf government are accused of exploiting inter-ethnic differences, and they did almost nothing when the amhara ethnic group was the victim in the past, and again they did almost nothing when the oromos were assaulted and displace. I do not think that such practices will serve any purpose, other than making the situation difficult for the government.

      Nevertheless, accusing the pm of not acting decisively, shows a sinister purpose. On whose side should he stand, when he is the head of a federation, w/o complete investigation? How much of the story is the truth and how much of it is marinated to taste as if it is the truth? Difficult to know. An independent group should investigate, and if there is reason, disarm the liyu police and bring the somali authorities before the law. Allegations are not enough. We do not know how much died from both sides and under which specific conditions. The first aim of the government should be to bring peace and security to the area, and that, i think is what it did.

      When there are sinister external forces that work day and night to create a volatile situation in this precarious federal arrangement (egypt and eritrea with proxies like the olf and onlf), and in a situation where rightly or wrongly there are groups within the country who are in a hurry to take the bigger share of the ethiopian cake, as tplf has already done so, the pm was right in being cautious. There will be procedures in which the interested parties and others would participate to diffuse the situation and justice will be done.

      In my opinion, ethiopian political parties should draw their lesson, and the future government must find a better formula than this. I do not know; it could be a broad coalition of different parties, and they could participate in the government according to their size. There could be a way to make smaller parties participants, and avoids the bigger ones from dominating the political power forever, by unholy combinations. Domination by one party is not going to work, domination by one dominant party and satellite parties does not seem to work as we see, and it is time to come with a better idea, that serves better the federation. A andm+opdo government, leaving out tplf, as the author seems to suggest, will not create a stable and peaceful ethiopia. The aim should be, i think, how each one can participate according to its proportion, and not the one having the lion’s share.

      • Berhe Y

        Dear Horizon,

        I just don’t see why there could not be a nationalist party that represents all Ethiopians. No coalition of this ethnic or that but one party made up of all the ethnic group?

        I just don’t believe the people really have only those choices, and there is no other option.

        Berhe

        • Selam Berhe Y,

          when I support ethnic federalism, it is having in mind the diversity and the recent history of ethiopia in which the ethnic question was the main reason that ethiopia was in a turmoil over the last half century.

          Ethno-nationalism should not be underestimated. It has become an important issue even in europe. For example, the catalonia independence question has yet to find a solution, and if I am not mistaken, lombardy and veneto in italy carried out a referendum recently for more autonomy from rome. These are the two richest regions of italy compared to southern italy, contributing about 30% of the gdp between them. Many more will come in the future.

          Therefore, ethiopians should be allowed to taste federalism, and when they have enough of it, they might find out themselves that building walls is not everything after all.

      • saay7

        Thanks Horizon:

        I appreciate your take. In fairness to the author, what he actually said was not just TPLF plus Somali State but an alliance of “peripheries” (TPLF, Somali State and, presumably, the other regions that are not represented by EPRDF but their ally parties, like Afar party.)

        On Liyu Police, I think the author is saying that in all the “ethnic” conflicts between Oromiya and Somalia state, everybody including the PM, uses euphemisms to avoid placing responsibility on it for its role in the displacement of tens of thousands of people.

        Can’t wait to hear T Kifle and Fantis take on it.

        saay

    • Hayat Adem

      Dear Saay,
      Lefort is an over alarmist. If you were a scenario analyst, why would you not consider the possi ility of Ethiopia evolving to a mature and inclusive democracy and state consolidation? Lefort claims Liyu Police is a unique force only to ve seen in the Somali region of Ethiopia. That is not true. At least Orormia has an equivalent armed force called Liyu hail, i was told.

      • Eyob Medhane

        Hayat,

        Thank you. You took out that out of my mouth Amhara region also has Liyu Hail..

        • Teodros Alem

          Selam Eyob
          I heard including the militia morethan 126 thousand.

        • saay7

          Eyob and Hayat:

          I don’t think the author said the Liyu of Somalia state are the only ones in Ethiopia. He says what makes them unique is that they were set up by PMMZ to defeat ONLF and to contribute in the war against Al Shabab and they were so effective at both, and they are so intertwined with the political and economic class, and they are so loyal to one man and not the state or the country, they have become untouchable.

          How is this different from, say, Amhara kilil. You can have demonstrations and political dissent in Amhara state. You cannot in Somalia state. Essentially, he argues that their leader is a powerful warlord which is why everybody including the Ethiopian PM tip-toes around him.

          As for alarmism, his conclusion maps out the four possible scenarios going forward and only 1 is the sky is falling.

          saay

          • MS

            Ahlan SAAY
            The Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia (ahrethio.org) has made a press release which supports your reading of Rene Lefort article. Titled “Addressing another wave of ethnic violence in Ethiopia,” the press release raises the recent ethnic clashes in Illibabur and JIma zones where ethnic Amaras were believed to have been attacked. The governors of both regions, Amara and Oromia, have acknowledged the occurence but as usual they attributed it to lawless instigators. The Association for HUman Rightds in ethiopia (AHRE) calls on internatioinal community to intervene before it is too late. It also suggests measures needed to be taken. It states “[u]nfortunately, the fear of many is coming to a sad reality that- we strongly believe- requires utmost attention and action from all concerned bodies before it turns into a full blown civil war.”
            In another show of crackingup in the ruling party, the head of Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation ( TPLF guy) chastised his boss, the Communication Minister (an Oromo) for the latter’s stern warning that he gave in relation to two local radio station believed to be owned and run by individuals closely related to TPLF.

          • saay7

            Hala MaHmuday:

            I actually the news piece and I will have to set a record and: disagree with you as it relates to what was said and who is right.

            First of all, with the latest ethnic clash what has become loud is not the clash itself but the varying media coverage of it and the media wars. I didn’t hear it but I was told that the new BBC Tigrinya and BBC Amharic has different coverages as to who the victims of the clash were (you would think they would have an editor.)

            What the press conference said was that it is a shame for Ethiopians to hear about what’s going on in their own neighborhood from social media and from outside sources when the many news outlets (the Federal, the Amhara regional, the Oromo regional and the private press) should cover it. With respect to the communication Minister, he said that he thought he was expressing his personal views but whether he agrees or disagrees with what he said, he respects him. And in the middle of all this is that awful sensational Ben whom we last heard bragging about how the Ethiopian Air Force bombed Bisha. So the acommunication Minister was criticizing him for getting the news wrong and the Balesltanu was saying well maybe but at least he tried to cover the news unlike all the State (including regional state media) which is always scooped on what goes on in its own background.

            And…. Rene Lafort makes exactly this point. One more area Rene got vindicated in just one day later Eyob and Hayat:)

            Saay

          • MS

            Ahlan SAAY
            I get your point and thanks for the clarification. My point was that the head of a broadcasting corporation downplaying or simply dismissing the statement of his minister was out of sync. It is not normal for a junior official of a government to come out and dismiss his superior’s statement; if he did have a grievance on what the Minister said, he could have addressed it in a different way. That was my observation, but the main point was that of the association for Ethiopian Human Right and Rene’s incisive report which some are trying to brush off as an alarmist.

          • Legacy

            Hi Saay,
            I find it very difficult to conceive that there isn’t someone within EPRDF who is keeping a tab on the Liyu police. Especially the head of the National intelligence, Getachew Assefa ,who is also believed to report to no one according to Wikileaks . One can understand that the military rule (it being a paramilitary unit) ‘chain of command’ dictates that every decision must go through him. Some of the author’s notes on the Liyu police also seem to lack adequate referencing. For instance he indicated that Meles seemed to have had misgivings about setting up this unit but didn’t provide any evidence for it.

          • saay7

            Legacy:

            Rene’s report is that the Liyu police of Somalia includes TPLF officials in its hierarchy. He is not saying it is out-of-control; he is saying that the politicians (Fed, regional level) refuse to publicly accuse it for its role in inflaming the Oromo-Somalia conflict and the displacement of tens of thousands of Oromo.

            Rene didn’t give a source for the misgiving Meles had about Liyu police because it was common knowledge: Meles publicly criticized its boss and purged (fired) many of its members. But, in the end, says Rene, even Meles couldn’t pull the trigger on them. Now that I think about it, its probably because of what Kaddis said: it was indispensable in securing Ethiopia from the terrorists in Somalia.

            saay

          • Eyob Medhane

            Sal,

            The structure of local militia is different from one region to another. Some are powerful than others. In Afar region for example most of their work is escorting tourists working with the army to monitor activities of Eritrea and Eritrean sponsored armed groups. Same with Amhara regional force. In Gambella mostly they deal with South Sudan refugees and manage conflicts between Neuer and Agnuak ethnic groups, which is a major problem in the region. In Somali region, the biggest problem is not that they report to Abdi. The Somali society is structured by clan. The reason why the know it all LaFort thought Abdi commands liyu police as his personal security guards is partly because almost ENTIRELY the member of Liyu police are from Ogaden clan as Abdi homself is. Therefore, he is confusing clan loyalty to personal fiffedom. There has been so many occasions that the federal army asserted its authority im Somali region over liyu police. Infact, in 2012 a significant number of liyu police were fired for extrajudicial activities. The point I am trying to make is that even though Abdi can at times be a difficult character, the reason of tolerating him is not his direcy command of Liyu police. It’s the change he has made in the region. Especially in infrastructure and many other social indexes.

          • Hayat Adem

            Dear Saay,
            I think your comments, this one and others about recent Ethiopia make a lot of sense. What Ethiopia and the Somali State did in that part of Ethiopia cannot be described short of calling it exceptionally genius. After the attack if 2007 on the Chinese and Ethiopian mining workers by the Onlf and the repeated infiltration of terrorists, they came up with this multi forked formula high securitization, massive infrastructure investment and fast track political negotiation. Rene might conviniently ignore it but most of Onlf leadership and ranks were neutraluzed

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            A year ago One of kenya news paper wrote that tplf(eth gov) is working with one of al shababe factions that is why they never been attacked by alshababe. What u say about it?

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Teddy,
            Do I have to say anything about it?

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            U don’t have to say anything but i was trying to show u the other side of story that , this leyu force is nothing but a genocidal(there is a lot of evidence) and the reason why we didn’t got attacked like kenya might be tplf’s alliance with faction of al shababe not b/c of eth_somali leyu police.

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi,
            Your assumptions:
            1) If you claim you have read a Kenyan newspaper saying that Tplf worked with al-Shabab without providing the evidence, everyone should believe you.
            2) If a Kenyan newspaper reported that Tplf worked with al-Shabab, then everyone should believe it that it was so.
            3) Although the entire world publicly knows Ethiopian forces and al-Shabab are fighting and shedding blood of each other, your assumption that we can replace this public knowledge with your unsubstantiated and bizarre claim is so silly. Your level of underestimating towards your readers is also unbelievably silly.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            It is with faction of al shababe , not with the whole group . if u wanna know how alshababe works lesson to one of the interview of dina mufti(ethiopian ambassador to kenya).
            If u saying the kenya news paper didn’t write such thing when ever i find the link will post it
            Or if u saying there is no way tplf can work with factions of al shababe, i don’t say u r silly but as usual twisted tplf.

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi, your characterization aside, what is this faction of alshebab, the name of the faction working with Tplf?

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            Try to see dina’s(now eth ambassador to Kenya)interview, i think the interview conducted in A.A Hilton by the garden with to other guys with him and there he talked about the differences within alshabab leaderships, the differences between the factions(he call them groups own by individual leadership) and so on and add that with the kenya news paper that i mentioned.

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Teddy,
            So the logic is: if Dina in an interview* said something about differences within alShabab, and a Kenyan paper reports about a faction working with Ethiopia we are supposed to think Ethiopia was not attacked by alshbab because of its connections to this unnamed faction?! Oh.. I forgot: the name of the faction is AL007BAB! Crazy world indeed!
            ————-
            * if you couldn’t be forthcoming to tell us the name of that faction, why did you find it necessary to mention thrcdetail that Dina’s interview was recorded at the Hilton hotel garden? You may have a good and let me guess why: 1) if Dina said something in an interview recorded at a hotel garden, then it must be important and believable
            2) if Teddy can tell exactly where the recording took place, then it must be important and believable.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            The reason why i told u the place of the interview is b/c to make it easier to identified the Youtube.
            And reread it what i said from the beginning ms Hayat.

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi,
            I am humbly asking for the name of the alShabsb faction that worked with or for Tplf.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            Reread what i said from the beginning pls.

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Teddy,
            Be assured that I am reading you from the very biginning.
            So you concluded that Tplf’s success in containing alShebab comes from using an alShebab faction without knowing what the faction or its name is?

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            Ms hayat, success? I don’t put it that way! At the matter of fact tplf interference in already existed somailia problem is the reason why a terrorist group like alshabab establishment.
            Tplf track record show they good at manipulating minor problems to a bigger one, not solving so i don’t call it success.

          • blink

            Dear Teodros
            Believe it or not there will never be an honest response, try your best and still the only reply you get is similar to the first one. They are all coined by one point , that is defend TPLF to a great length and twist the truth.

            Apart from weyane people here I gave you one article from my favorite blogger .
            http://www.thedigitalglobetrotter.com/eritrea-country-182/

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam Hayat Adem,
            .
            The name of the faction of Alshebab, you two are discussing is AL007BAB. It is a secret faction that is very sophisticated. Their military wing has an Engineering section that is connected to North Korea. My secret informants tell me that they are very close to completion of their Rocket manufacturing plant in a remote section of Somalia under their control.
            One of the informant said it is 87% complete.
            .
            The real information that surprised me is AL007BAB has a faction ready to go in Liyu Police itself. Their number reaches tens of thousands, I am told. Their allegiance and secrecy is so complete that the members themselves don’t know it. At the right time AL007BAB will activate this faction to finally put in motion the disintegration of Ethiopia. You will see. Believe me.
            .
            (Tongue in cheek: I am just trying to fit in this crazy world we live in.)
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Dear Kim,

            Why would you want to live in the crazy world? The way you made the story is very interesting and the crazy individuals who are in their dreams to the integration of Ethiopia will disseminate this In their feb. The name you coined is like a code for a chemical compound at its early stage in a research of making drugs. Very interesting and gave a little smile for the day.

            Regards

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            Mr kim what the heck r u talking about man? R u talking about yesterday pmhd speech to the parliament the he said “tplf(ethiopan) army is loved by the people’s from north to south, east to west ” or what? And nobody said anything about ethiopia disintegration except your beloved tplf , if we lose power ethiopia will disintegrat.

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam Teodros Alem,
            .
            That is what I am talking about, man!
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Teodros Alem

            hi mr kim
            This is nonsense, now i can see why u r tplf.
            Let me put it like this
            1, i have seen dina and two other guys interview about alshabab and they discuss how alshabab works, it’s factions( they call it different. group) , the difference within themselfs and so on
            2, a year or so ago a read one of kenya news paper that say eth gov(tplf ) has a connection with same of the factions inside alshabab that is why ethiopia never been attacked .
            3, do u have any idea how intelligence service around the world work?
            4,aloo7bab= kim function only to defend tplf.

          • saay7

            Selam Hayat:

            I am now fairly convinced that you did not read the piece by Rene Lefort. The 2007 ONLF attack on an oilfield and the death of 74 people of whom 7 were Chinese is literally the intro to his piece.

            This “exceptionally genius” move to create a 25,000-45,000 Liyu Police has, yes, spared Ethiopia from Shabab terrorist attack. But they are so heavy-handed they are routinely denounced by human rights orgs, and two prime ministers—Meles Zenawi and Hailemariam Desalegn wanted to fire its boss (Abdi Mohammed Omar) and tame the force but then reconsidered. So more like a Faustian bargain. And this is where Rene Lefort picks up the story: the real cost of the Faustian bargain as it relates to Ethiopia’s peace and harmony since everyone is too timid to point out its excesses including its raid of Oromiya WHILE Ethiopia was under state of emergency.

            saay

          • Saay7,

            Never mind Ms. Hayat Adem’s fear fear of, scapegoating and marginalization of Oromo vis-a-vis OLF as well as the damage control frantic fanaticism she is displing.

            Sorry dude, Rene Lefort ain’t exactly Rene Descartes.

            1. How is it Admiral, you invoke the English Franciscan friar, scholastic philosopher, and theologian William of Ockham and his razor:lex parsimoniae “law of parsimony” yet the Eyob s TKifles and your deep Ethio connects are dropped as the experts of anything Ethiopian for the Leforte, Rene. Does’nt a Ferenji have to make a lot more assumptions than the above mentioned inner circle Ethiopians, who evidently are inner circle, and may very well be architects with intimate knowledge of the blue prints, contradict your choice who the experts should be and are. You may have meant that they are not as forthcoming and stingy with the information they are privy too. I suspect Admiral, you are oblivious or clue less to the “simplest or with fewest assumptions” answer OR you too are simply doing yo thang;)

            Forget Leforte, Rene. French man in the very volatile HoA and the Arabian Peninsula + France the Protectorate of Djibouti + French Somali Land + Ethiopia Somali Land / Ogaden + Italy’s Somali Land + Italy’s Eritrea… hmmm or should I hint you —> Western Philosophy yes Western Philosophy … oh yeah Cogito Ergo Sum and Rene Descartes,dubbed The Father of western philosophy. I don’t know about you, but my Wok will be stir frying pescados grandes, as I will be serving transformation matrices for brunch, Matrix you know the singular Matrix, Admiral Morpheus! In this Indre-et-Loire our commune at central awate shall be transformed to the Descartes commune. Formica cogitat, igitur ipse este.
            Yeah, the Rene D is a much better bet than fleeting noise of Leforte…. Don’t bet on it dude.

            While I am at it ahead of my longed for weekend, it is Joseph-Ernest Renan on The Roman Emperor Marc Aurele is where I would like you Admiral to make all connections to. The one exception to Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely, (Solum potentia absoluta corrumpit absolute exceptio est ) No, you can’t connect the two Rene s and one Renan yet or simply don’t want to because it ain’t “gibbi dilabetur Mercurii”, no worries you and all will have too very soon.

            Perhaps Mr. Yohaness Zerrrai can contemplate as the second exception to the rule of absolute power… could be Isaias de terra rubrum terra? mXn Matrix. Admiral, would you like to be crispy fried or over and easy. Hoy WOK! Shishini but I will take the blue pill this time… expired and over the horizon or not. Sharpen your Ginsu folks. I know the Admiral is always ready to chop up with Ginsu… BUT this time is WRONG! or have gone to the DARK side and is a conspirator grande.

            Yes… like Ragu “Its in there!!!” yeah the bersemielo, the parsimony yeah yea “its in there”
            The Transformative Matrices Wok! 它在那裡 <— means "its in there." 謝謝 Shishini!

            tSAtSE

          • saay7

            TSatSe:

            I will reply to the only part of your post that I can say with any confidence I actually understood:

            The “it’s in there!” tagline was not for Ragu but its competitor Prego.

            saay

          • Saay7,

            But I did not say Mili Gracisas..

            tSAtSE

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Saay,
            I did read it. How else could I have challenged his scenario picks? On this comment, I came back to highlight the political negotiation Ethiopia effectively persued to bring my ch of the Onlf leadership to a peaceful settlement and how that helped significantly demobilize the armed ranks and files of the group abd reintegrate them back to their community. T hat was a fantastic process. You don’t get that in Rene’s piece. Also, Ethiopia put massive investment in the water use infrastructure

          • saay7

            Selam Hayat:

            You didn’t get what you are describing in Rene’s piece probably because he, like me, doesn’t agree with your take that the defeat of ONLF was all carrots when in fact the stick (recruiting Ogadenis to kill Ogadenis—not just kill but wage total war—because the visual of Tigrayans killing Ogadenis would be bad) was what changed the dynamics. Refer to New York Times report of that time that led to the arrest of their journalist JEFFREY Gettleman. The Ethiopian gov was bragging about having eradicated ONLF, not co-opting them.

            That is just info in passing, that is not relevant to his piece. Rene Lefort’s lament was that the reason the ethnic clashes don’t seem to be resolved is (1) they are almost never covered in Ethiopian (gov sanctioned) media and (2) one of the biggest contributors to them—Somalia’s Liyu Police—is never named nor shamed for its role.

            saay

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Saay,
            You are right: the sticks were there. The carrots were there too. And then all in between the two. You and Rene wouldn’t be right if you were to mention only the sticks and play blind to the carrots. I said earlier the formula included three elements: securitization of the region, rashed investment and negotiated settlement.
            On another note, I was taken aback by your point of view implying Tplf was using Ogadenians to kill Ogadenians, Somalis and Oromos. That is a bit over the fence. Also, are you saying if it is not the liyu police, then it is the Tigreans? The Ethiopian government must have failed so utterly in communicating themselves that even acute political observers like yourself are still reading them as a government made of only Tigrean soldiers.
            On your and Rene’s main point that the clashes continue because they are not being reported quite a strech for a claim. Clashes and cinflicts have a life if their own although reports may help them escalate or deescalate. Suffice is to remember almost none of the cruelities the IA regime had done to our people were reported and that absence of reporting still seemed to have remained without a visible political consequence.

          • saay7

            Selam Hayat:

            Whether it’s 9/11, the ONLF killing of Chinese nationals, or the recent Al Shabab massacre in Mogadishu, all govs are the same after an unexpected devastation, they wage or threaten to wage a different war. You know what Bush did after 9/11, you know what Formaggio is threatening after their 9/11 in Somalia; and you should know what Meles did after the death of 70 something including 7 Chinese. No, Hayat, it wasn’t a hearts and mind campaign. It was a war of obliteration by any means necessary including means that had human rights groups crying. The rebuilding came after the snnihilation.

            If you insist on denying public knowledge—that the Somali Liyu Police has many senior TPLF security units in its senior ranks, I recommend you reach out to your contact and ask.

            saay

          • woldeab

            Dear Saay,
            I am at a loss as to why some people deny most everything that is happening in Ethiopia.
            Some will try to rationalize by criticizing the tenor one’s writing for its lack of educated ennui.
            Some deny facts that are maybe, common knowledge at the taxi stands, because they are uneducated rubes who are not historians or professors of history.
            Some deny facts that donot come from Walta and Ben.
            Thank you for exposing some of what is going on in Ethiopia in what I consider an honest manner.
            Thank you,
            Wolde Ab
            To be continued. …

          • saay7

            Woldeab:

            Unfortunately, politics is like sports and rare is the sports fans who criticize “their” team. Blame the other team, blame the ref, blame sports itself but never “your team.”

            In this particular case, we are being asked to believe that something that Human Rights Watch characterized as a war crime for its brutality and indiscriminate targeting of civilians (the Ethiopian governments total war strategy in the Ogaden) was some genius hearts-and-minds strategy. I don’t agree with but respect those who say well when the nation is at risk sometimes you have to take extreme measures to safeguard it. I respect them for their honesty not their morals which are no different from the typical PFDJ supporter.

            saay

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Saay,
            Now don’t be one of those sport-politics people. All I brought was some of the facts conviniently left out in Rene’s, and now yours, analytical map of Ethiopia. His best scenario was total collapse of the current system and his worst was disentegration and civil war. Those can be possibilities but not inevitabilities.
            As to what I said about the carrots and the sticks, talk to people from the region. Somalis are straight talkers. They will tell you what they feel now and what they used to before. You don’t have to 2nd guess them because you read something different in HRW reports or Rene.
            Now fire your Muzungus and reconsider your decision to fire honest advisors like Fanti if your intention is to stay fair and balanced.

          • saay7

            Selam Hayat:

            Let’s deal with what you said in order of their importance:

            1. You characterized Rene’s best scenario as “total collapse of the current system”. Because you have been mischaracgerizing what he said, I had been assuming you didn’t read him but since you claim you did, I will let the readers decide if what he actually said qualifies as “total collapse of the current system”:

            The first possibility is that it reaches an agreement on a way out of the crisis that is sufficiently substantive, credible, innovative and unifying to defuse at least the most radical opposition and to rally the various ethnic governing elites. Its primary focus will need to be a response to the eternal “national question”, or rather the “nationalities question”.

            To this end, the only road to success is for the ANDM and OPDO to join forces, acquire allies among Tigrayans and Southerners in the upper levels of the EPRDF, perhaps also take advantage of their majority in the Parliament, and begin to establish a remodelled federal system consistent with the spirit and the letter of the constitution.

            2. On the carrot and stick used in Ogaden, your first iteration mentioned no stick at all: it was a beautiful carrot salad which you described in superlatives befitting Trump.

            3. The “go talk to Somalis” is too silly to merit response.

            saay

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Saay,
            3. Doesn’t merit a response.
            2. I mentioned not carrots nor sticks in my 1st iteration. I simply allerted you to Rene’s alarmism. In my 2nd iteration, i mentioned both using different terms: securtization, investment and negotiations. I emphasized the last two to balance Rene’s and your omissions.
            1. Rene’s best scenario is what you quoted above. It clearly subscribes to the unsustainability of the system. It sees under that scenario Opdo and Andm advancing a hegemonic majority agenda and looking for collabrators from others, he calls them periphery. In that same scenario, he sees Opdo and Andm undercutting Tplf and other partners to rework Ethiopia. He clearly defined the fault line to be between centerists and peripheries. He is envisioning the prevalence of the “center”. If center is not reduced to be geography or size, I really don’t know how anyone who has a tangential knowledge Ethiopian history and social chemistry dares to put Tigreans as periphery. But Rene falling for his muzunguishness or ulterior motive, he is musdefining the definers. But you are free the first curse at least. Oh, yes this is as good as seeing the current system totally collapsing. The other scenarios are layers of horrors.
            One consideration for you: why do you think the current system can’t be sustained with some improvements? Why is that totally abscent from his list of scenario? let say Ethiopia improves its governance, relaxes its politics for the opposition, puts a better electiral system, contnues its economic miracle, continues its dominance geopolitically.
            Rene, sees Ethiopia either going centerist majoritarian, or going Yugoslavia, or the military taking over or a sustained multipolar conflicts infecting the country… i didn’t call him overalarmist for no reason.

          • saay7

            Selam Hayat:

            I think we should have some definition of Mzungu to use it where applicable. To me, the Mzungus are the ones who make one or two trips to an African country and declare themselves experts. Not the ones who have been observing a country and writing on it and studying it for a very long time.

            On the issue of alarmism, just yesterday there was an article in a website very well connected to the ruling elite of Ethiopia talking about how Oromo authorities are targeting Tigrayan businessmen and arresting them. If there is such a story every other day, (and there have been) I think saying the system may be unsustainable and has to be changed because if it doesn’t one terrible thing can lead to more terrible things is not alarmism. Rene also allows for a scenario where the system is balanced by powers who are only powerful enough to maintain the status quo but not powerful enough to affect meaningful change.

            You are defining “center and periphery” by historical definition of Ethiopianism whereas Rene is defining it by this little thing called democracy where numbers define rule. And in a country that insists on defining citizenship by ethnicity, numbers mean Oromo plus Amara with partnerships from peripheries.

            Remember, I asked our Ethio experts at awate to give me alternative scenarios. Horizon alluded to some “Ethiopia way” (I think this is the “stretches her hand to God” solution: God will provide); Kaddis poked Rene gently; Fantiness cursed Rene, and Eyob cursed him savagely. You have come with the “improve governance”—which is what TPLF has been saying since the 2005 election: just tinker with the “melkam astedader” (good governance) and get rid of “kiray sebsabinet” (rent seeking) and the system will auto-correct. Basically, competence will overcome legitimacy questions. But it won’t.

            Saay

          • Selam Saay,

            If I may ask, are you saying/insisting that tplf should be history from the ethiopian political landscape? Rene lefort is saying that the trunk of the future ethiopian government should be opdo + andm, with branches coming from tigray and southern nn, ignoring the existence of a party called tplf, which seems to be nowhere in his scenario, if I am not mistaken. Hyat A. was saying, if we take into consideration ethiopian history, it is impossible that tigray could be put at the periphery, with which I agree.

            The four main ethnic parties of the ethiopian federal government have their merits and demerits, each of a different degree. Tplf cannot be worse than pfdj, which some people would like it to survive as a system of government, with the pontiff sacrificed.

            Why can’t eprdf correct, renovate, adjust, democratize, etc itself, and ethiopians are told to jump from the frying pan into the fire, for all the scenarios suggested to choose from mathematically lead the country into chaos.

            Ethiopians are given unsolicited advice from a person who thinks he knows everything about ethiopia. The ethiopian way does not mean stretching hands to the lord, and doing nothing themselves. It means ethiopians are not to be told how to solve their problems by a foreigner, and they are capable of solving their problems. These parties can sit together, discuss, negotiate, appreciate their faults, and find a solution that will satisfy all, and mainly the ethiopian people. Unless there is somebody who wants to harm the country, it is possible to reach a consensus.

            If rene lefort is asking for tplf’s head on a plate, at least let him wait until ethiopians discuss their problems, instead of telling them, go and do this as I say, because I know you better than you know yourselves. He might be observing the country for decades, but ethiopians are living in it as long as they can remember, it is their own affair, and they are not retards.

            Dear saay, it cannot be like that. Rene lefort is speaking of staying true to the letter and spirit of ethiopia’s constitution to support his solution for ethiopia, and just few lines below, you are talking of a country that doesn’t have a long history of peaceful power transitions, in other words, undemocratic, which means, his solution is a no solution.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            What do u mean by ehiopian history? Are u talking about Abyssinia history( geaz speaker) or the ethiopian history as we know it ethiopia today(150 years)?

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Horizon, I think in a true democracy it is not a must a given party to be included in a gov. You seem to have the belief that tplf an organization that represents only 6% of the Ethiopian people should be part of any given Ethiopian gov. One main absurd nature of the Ethiopian political system since the fall of the Derg has been the fact that it has been under the control of a permanent coalition of parties, that operate in reality as a single organization/the eprdf. The tplf has been controlling Ethiopia ever since the fall of the Derg by way of this permanent coalition which is said to have parties that represent the major ethnic groups of Ethiopia. What we are witnessing now is that the people who are supposed to be represented by these ethnic parties within the eprdf no longer are convinced they are truly represented, esp. the Amharas and Oromos. In other words they are seeking a political system that takes into account their overwhelming population size relative to those who’ve been ruling Ethiopia so far. And I think this political upheaval is irreversible; we only hope the actors manage to find a fair system without plunging the country into chaos.

          • Selam Abraham H.,

            It is not that tplf represents only 6% of the ethiopian population that is the main point, but the role it played over the last half century, and the role tigray has played in ethiopian/abyssinian history. Otherwise, I have many reasons to accuse tplf for its actions over the last quarter century, without of course denying that it has played a positive role in the economy of the country, despite enriching itself at the same time.

            We are to the neck in this we call ethnic federalism, mainly to appease extremist ethno-nationalists, and you may say as well, for the sake of political expediency that served certain groups. In this situation, no one single ethnic party (or two parties) can rule from the center, and the biggest coalition possible is the only practical way.

            Domination of one ethnic group (amhara) was the main problem in the past, and today domination by one minority group (tplf) is again the problem, and the solution given, i.e. domination by two majority groups (andm+opdo = 70%), will continue to create a problem in this ethnic arrangement. Bad governance whether it comes from a minority or a majority group is the same. The important point is to work for democracy and good governance, and this comes through broad agreement, and not through a win-lose scenario.

            If tplf is allowed to control ethiopia, it is because there is a collusion of interest of the representatives of the other ethnic parties with that of tplf. No one individual dictator, or one minority group can rule without its enablers, who are slaves to their personal interest (hodamoch).

            Yes, people are disappointed with their representatives (opdo and andm), and even then, the author is telling the same groups to dominate the political landscape in the future, people who do not have democracy in their agenda. The demand of people for democracy and good governance is going to remain permanently the same. It is the ethnic parties that should change themselves, and this political upheaval is reversible provided they understand that they cannot continue to operate the same way.

            Therefore, if tplf’s power is trimmed to its right size, and opdo and andm get rid of their corrupt officials, there is a big chance that things will return to normality. Radical change like dumping tplf overnight will create a volatile situation, which should be avoided by all means possible, because ethiopia has too many enemies for such a short-sighted adventure.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            Did u change your mind about ethnic federalism?

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Horizon, yes, as you said there are various sides to the current crisis. The problem is not only of absence of fair representation of the major ethnic groups, and a domination by a minority ethnic group, but it is also about bad governance and corruption among other issues. But the tplf cannot continue to rule indefinitely because of their role in the last half century; if the system is designed as ethnic federalism and if you allow a multiparty democracy, you should be ready to accept the consequence of it-the people are naturally going to be organized around the parties that represent their ethnicity, remember this is third world, even in the developed world ethnic or national loyalties are very strong, look at the case of Catalonia, for ex. I’m of the opinion that the eprdf in its current form where the tplf has a dominating role while the rest parties are seen by their people as tplf cronies, is not sustainable. The Ethiopian politicians have, therefore, very important task, i.e. agree on a consentual electoral reforms to ‘trim down’ the excess powers of the tplf to borrow your terminology. The issue of corruption is not only to be left to the given parties, but it has also to be handled by the justice system, of course, provided there is a free and fair judicial body.

          • Hayat Adem

            Saay,
            I think many of my points sre addressed by Horizon. But on the easier point , i.e., defining Muzungu, it must be about getting it right in the real essence and character or confussing them for passing appearances, instead of based on the number of trips. In any case, i took the term from you. I also too the applucation of the term from you. So, you were the one who called Rene Muzungu. You were the one who called Cohen Muzungu. And i picked your defnition. Now, if you want to unmuzungu them and call them experts, that is still fine. Only let me know so that i pick yourclatest defnition.

          • saay7

            Selamat Hayat and Horizon:

            Now this is interesting. What both of you have done is laid bare the “founders stock” TPLF is supposed to enjoy above and beyond its sole claim: that it represents the aspirations of 7 million Tigrayans (itself a dubious claim.) When two organizations, OPDO and ANDM say well then by that logic we represent the aspirations of 70 million Ethiopians (40 million Oromo and 30 million Amhara), then a new factor is introduced: founders privileges.

            1. Tigray was a founding member of Abyssinia and later Ethiopia and therefore it’s not a “periphery”: that requires some consideration;
            2. TPLF is the founder of EPRDF: so that too requires some consideration in the allocation of power way disproportionate to the size of Ethiopian population TPLF represents

            Rene is saying: this is an unstable way to build a nation; the resentment builds and you have what you have now. When your legitimacy to govern is very dubious no amount of competence can overcome it.

            Horizon, please read Rene’s option 1 carefully: it’s idential to your “Ethiopian way”. And he is not giving an order so no need to be defensive; he is articulating it very soberly and giving you the other options if it’s not executed timely and well.

            saay

          • Eyob Medhane

            Sal,

            I have a “Astaraqi Hasab”.

            1) Hayat’s assertion that Liyu police has virtually destroyed ONLF is very correct. She also is right that they have done it by capturing hearts and minds not only by force. Liyu police has its own division that is mobile vets that treats nomad’s camels. Somali nomads ise their mobile phone to text Liyu police vets where ever they are and call them on the spot when their camels get sick. That is one example of winning hearts and minds.

            2) You are right in some heavy handed tactics they use. Their prisons is one of the worst in Ethiopia and they care very little for due process. They at times kill peacefully captured ONLF rables. However, taking “Human rights orgs” at their word os your folly. If I were you I trust only 2 % of what George Soros funded trolls have to say about anything. No what I said is not contradictory. Liyu police heavy handedness is provable despite what the politically motivated “human rights orgs” accused them of. They also accused them of other stuff they did not do.

            3) Geffeory Gettlman is not a legitimate journalist. He os someone who sneaked into the country with a tereorist group that is ONLF to look for a personal glory to write about. He achieved his mission. He committed a crime, got arrested, his bosses counted him as a hero for committing a crime and gave him the award he craved for. He got late night show appearance and a book out of it and he moved on to another country to get another “white savior” story and another pulitzer.

            3) Ferenj has always has a problem in covering Ethiopia. We are independent enough thar our culture and thinking is very complex and opaque for them. William Davison who lived in Ethiopia close to 10 years got so frustrated with our opaqueness and posted this today on his FB page..

            “…While trying to understand Ethiopia’s crisis and Brexit from a neutral (well, relatively so) position, I increasingly think that bias doesn’t merely affect our interpretation of events, it defines it…”

            4) Therefore, Rene, who never lived in Ethiopia and writes about Ethiopia based on news stories and politically biased Ethiopians “inside information” they feed him. He has a history of contemptues view of Africans generally. Your assumption that he knows what he is talking about is wholly without merit.

            5) Hence, Horizon assertion of “Ethiopian way”. Which means we do our own thing at our own time….

          • saay7

            Selam Eyobai:

            Wey astaraqi? 😂

            Your honor, may I approach the bench?

            1. I don’t remember Hayat saying “Liyu police has virtually destroyed ONLF”: I would like the evidence presented by the court.

            2. HRW and AI and US State Dept are “George Soros funded trolls”? I object!

            3. Rene is not attempting to analyze what happened a century ago or why Lij Iyasu did blankety blank in insert date and place. He is describing what is happening now, what has been happening very recently, and looking at trajectories. The “we are different” argument would hold sway if Ethiopia had been spared predictable outcomes: everyone (except Haile Selasse) knew Haile Selasse was collapsing and everyone (except Mengistu) knew Derg was collapsing.

            4. Ah, the proximity argument. I hear it all the time from PFDJ: when was the last time you were in Eritrea? Good analysis is the ability to sift through data and to interview credible sources and cross reference, a keen insight, and willingness not to follow the herd . There were only half a dozen economists who predicted the global financial crisis of 2008 and none of them had deep connections with Wall Street. I don’t know if Rene is in that league; just telling you I found his analysis better than anything out here including the Dont Worry Be Happy School.

            5. Still trying to understand the “Ethiopian Way”; hard to do when nobody will tell me what it is. I guess it is a Just-In-Time crisis aversion machine 😀

            saay

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam Eyob
            What do u mean by ethiopian way? U mean by gun? I mean when was the last time political differences settled peacefully in ethiopia?

          • Hayat Adem

            Dear Saay,
            There is this slash and burn style you use. A conversation is triggered by something and it grows from one to the other adding dynamics into it. Context and scale is very important.For example, you said this: “notice Hayats outrage at TPLF being considered representing the periphery”. How am I outraged? You were saying things, I was saying things and it all was interactive. I haven’t brought Rene here. You did. I didn’t say anything about his Tigray/periphery stuff until many exchanges later though Rene’s misreading of Ethiopia’s history and foundation was there from the very beginning. Does that show you how outraged I was? What part of what I said is an outrage considered to be more than a reaction using an alternative fact?
            Numbers and population sizes are very critical values of consideration in national and international politics. And I think Ethiopia also gives due consideration of this fact in its politics. The current system of Ethiopia considers numbers to play more roles.Nations are about values and narratives. That is why you have a lower house constituted of representative numbers. Budgets are allocated based on size and numbers. Votes are cast reflective of numbers. Oromia and Oromo are at better standing in the Ethiopian polity more than any time in their history. They are posing and probably justified to assert for more.
            That said, Nations are not only about numbers. If they were, Eritrea would never opt for separation from the greater number and size to go lesser and smaller. You would have seen UNSC P5 being occupied by China, India, USA, Indonesia and Brazil. Any analysis that counts any of the Ethiopian population as periphery is silly. Traditionally, the center of Ethiopia was the Abyssinian part of Ethiopia. Modern Ethiopia doesn’t need a new center and new periphery. Its center and periphery should be the same: one, equal and nationwide.
            I see Rene to be an alarmist and activist more than he is a neutral analyst. He has clearly been personalizing his write ups on Ethiopia and the region. All that taints of bias and anger captured in his so called analyses come from a different and very personal motive than from facts and knowledge. I was trying to show you that part of him from his scenario lists, which all four of them are by my measured scales less likelier to see the light of day than four other alternative scenarios conveniently omitted from the picture. I may have some thoughts as to why Rene would like to marry the dark side of Ethiopia. What I am clueless about it is your endorsement of him.
            ——-
            What could some folks be thinking?
            1. Do we have people here who think weak Ethiopia will lend a better opportunity for the prevalence of Eritrea? If we do, we should tell them they are stupidly wrong.
            2. Do we have people here the enmity or disconnect between Ethiopia and Eritrea will sustained forever? If we do, I like to tell them that Eritrea loses more from such settings and it is something they should fight to shorten it and not to promote it.
            3. Do we have people here who think if some how TPLF is weakened and things go awry, PFDJ will get a grip to manipulate Ethiopia’s politics for some time until Eritrea regains an upper hand? If we do, I ask you to think twice. One, it is highly unlikely any more favorable situation would come for PFDJ without TPLF than with TPLF Ethiopia. Two, if weak Isayass has been a hell, stronger Isayass would be more hellish.

          • saay7

            Selam Hayat:

            An article that appears in probably every constitution in the world is the equality of all citizens. By extension this applies to the political parties they form. This being the case, unless one wants to create a tiered society of the permanent governors and governed, if one is striving to create a democracy, the rights and privileges of citizen a from Province A and citizen b from Provin e B should be identical. Their right to govern should be in direct proportion to their size (theirs as a percentage of the aggregate.)

            If we accept this fundamental principle, then what Tigrays role was in the ancient state should be of zero consequence to the size of the pie they should get. The equality statement in every constitution of the world says that a person/political party from Tigray should have same right to govern as any of the peripheries that Menelik added to Ethiopia during the scramble for Africa. If the opinions you and Horizon expressed reminding us what Tigrays role was during the consolidation of the State of Ethiopia, (and therefore deserving of some consideration) it would be just be an eyebrow raiser; but you are using it as a counter argument to make Rene Laforts appear (gasp, horror) controversial, then we have entered some twilight zone.

            While you have given TPLF some founders stock for the role Tigrayans paid in the consolidation of the ancient State, the TPLF continues to give itself additional governing rights for its sacrifice in ridding Ethiopia of Derg. While there is zero basis for yours, there is some for theirs—

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Saay,
            I will invite to you have the last word to close this Rene. Bur before that i wanted to have a chance to put certain things straight so that they don’t wrongly end up being the last impression of readers.
            1. No body is asking for a special privilege for Tigreans, something which themselves never asked for. Allow me to borrow a long quote from Habtamu Alebachew, who not only has more belonging and care for Ethiopia but also more information and interpretation tools about Ethiopian affairs than Rene or any of us here.

            Begin Here:
            Tigrians arose in revolutionary movement and achieved their goals not because they were
            inherently war-like, muscular or praetorian. They also paid all kinds of sacrifices not
            because they have had little regard for life. They fought not because other nations and
            nationalities were inherently incapable of fighting. All other Ethiopians including the
            Amhara nation shared the bloods as much as the tears with them as equal targets of the
            humiliations, at least, in the socio-economic sense of the term. Tigrians fought not for the
            short-run grammar of placing one of them at the helm of government in Addis Ababa in
            place of the other. Tigrians had no one to revenge by their war, nor did they have anyone
            else in particular to reward with booty of victory.
            Tigrians fought the war for a new cause and a new system against an old cause and an old
            system. Tigrians fought the war to permanently end war itself as an alternative to solve
            problems. Tigrians fought the bitter war not because simply they saw others having done
            so. Tigrians ventured to do so mainly because their situations had to change from within
            selflessly and equally shared with all others. They took the initiative because historical
            convergences at the right time that led them into action. Immediately with these, ideology
            and principles, the making of an enlightened leadership, experiences from past
            generations, modern views and ways of combating adverse challenges, etc, the grammar
            came together.
            For the Tigrian nation, while the year 1941 was a necessary condition, the year 1975 was
            a sufficient one. While 1991 was the end of the old and the bad, the second half of 2000s
            mark the eternity of the new and the better. Tigrian armed struggle is a showcase for the
            lasting truth that life in diversity is more of an asset than a liability only and only with
            ‘moderation’. What is moderation? Practice has an answer. There was no sign of any
            disappointments, frustrations or worries in Tigray when the post-Meles premiership
            passed into the hands of Hailemariam Desalegn. There was equally no sign of
            excitement, festivity or dancing in Wolaita, Southern, Ethiopia, either.
            End here.

            Rene, by recommending center-privileged and periphery-seconded arrangement in Ethiopia, he is simply advocating a recipe for another prolonged agony of civil war in Ethiopia. Well, Ethiopians are not that naive to fall for his prescription. But Eritreans as well should not entertain such stuff even at their subconscious level that there could be some unknown political benefits to harvest from disturbing the Ethiopian status quo. Some Eritreans, may be very few, are not advancing this such ideas not from a principle of seeing Ethiopia to be ruled on majority basis but some how thinking there will be some kind of preceding chaos and instability that may enable a favorable situation for Eritrea to manipulate and play king maker. I personally feel about 3 or people in this room are of that type. But you Saay, you are way better an authority on Ethiopian affairs than Rene, who one immigration incidence of roughing up at the Ethiopian airport and a confiscation of laptop for a couple of hours drives him crazy to risk his professional integrity for revenge. Let him try if it serves him better. But, we are not an unthinking readers he can take us for a ride.

            2. You said: “An article that appears in probably every constitution in the world is the equality of all citizens.” That is right. But there is another fact that goes parallel to that fact conveniently omitted again. All 9 states (big or small) are equal and intrastate sovereign and party to the federal table. In fact, they are the very entities that formed the federal government. The constitution is also their own making. So, you have two foundational ground lines you are not supposed to mess up with: the citizens and the states. citizens are equal; states are equal. You have to be either a clueless or an enemy of Ethiopia to divide the states into center and periphery. Rene could be both or in between. The good thing is there are not that many who takes him seriously.

          • saay7

            Selamat Hayat:

            Thanks for the “last word” invite but this may or may not be, depending on whether Fanti finds his voice or TKifle reappears or…

            If you don’t want to leave an impression that you are calling for founders stock to TPLF, then when the future of Ethiopia is being discussed do not introduce irrelevant issues like the role of Tigray in Abyssinia. I think you are hung-up on Rene’s use of the word “peripheries” which is a geographic definition for not-central. Geographically, in the context Rene used it because it was plural.

            Will skip the long quote because it is more romanticizing the people and history of Tigray for reasons stated above.

            The Rene, airport, laptop story coupled with flattering me, is-and I can’t find a better word for it—cheap and hgedfian. I guess the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. You are still focused on the man rather than your arguments. Very disappointing.

            saay

          • Hayat Adem

            Saay,
            1. laptop: if it is is true and it is clouding Rene’s intentions, then they correlate adequately to worth mention it. If it is not true, then you could be right that my source has other intentions. I am the only one who could judge that validity.
            2. representation of EPRDF leadership: You grew very naive on this.This a coalition of willing Fronts. They don’t embody citizens votes. It is not a unified party, either. You cannot possibly imagine any member Front to willingly scale down itself, to a junior or a minority status as a coalition partner. The only sane claim can be for the numbers to be reflected in the legislative, executive and budget parts of the federal government.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Hayat,

            Habtamu Alebachew is a fine academician, who is one of my favorite Ethiopian intellectual. His writings are well researched, well grounded, and well argued, that becomes a must read within the circles of my close friends.

            Regards

          • Ismail AA

            Merhaba Aman,
            I usually try not to miss Ethiopian writers, especially those who post their products in web sites. I have not had an encouter with Habtamu’s. I am curious if he had access to Meles Zenawi’s manuscript to review it. I would love if you could direct me to either Habtamu’ evaluation or the manuscript itself.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Merhaba Ismailo (Abi-Seb),

            Ismailo, You could google as “Habtamu Alebachew’s articles” and you will find plenty of his writings. He is a frequent writer. For exchanging resources and personal communications, pls email me your email and your telephone at tebeges@yahoo.com.

            Regards

          • saay7

            Selamat Hayat:

            You mean you are done with Rene and not Rene’s article. You have discussed him but not his article.

            On representation of EPRDF leadership: that is the only place for change because one way or another EPRDF will get a meto be meto or nearly meto be meto results. Well sure nobody willingly gives up power but what is power when that which you are to excercise your power on is no longer afraid of defying you? Within the coalition, TPLF has used its organizational prowess, its ideology, and its revolutionary legitimacy to cow its much bigger partners ANDM and OPDO. Now the latter two orgs appear to be taking the first steps of getting their act together and Rene is saying they can use their peoples long demonstrations, their recent assertivess (check with your source Rene’s claim that OPDOs recent election of new leaders was the first time it did that without TPLF hand-picking its leaders) to counter the trinity of reasons TPLF has used to dominate their coalition. TPLF likely wants to go back to the good old days when it was picking OPDO leaders and thus the loud complaints about its “corruption.” I don’t think that alone will do it; it will have to execute a False Flag operation for that to happen. And, of course, it’s not above that.

            On Hatambu, his ethnicity is irrelevant because what he wrote is irrelevant to our discussion: a better formula for governing an Ethiopia that aspires to be democratic.

            saay

          • Nitricc

            Greetings SAAY: We all have read what the man have to say and I see nothing wrong what the guy has to say. You should have stopped when Hayat, the Eritrean woman argued this…
            ” Ethiopian airport and a confiscation of laptop for a couple of hours drives him crazy to risk his professional integrity for revenge.”
            What more do you want?

          • sara

            nit.. bro
            i have a message for you from my circle … they are following the debate saay7 vs
            the great men and women of this forum and they want you to stay on the sideline.. cool and quite.
            now the debate is turning from Rene articles== to what Habtamu articles discussion and they want the house calm to see where and how it will end,
            hoping there will be a good contribution in resolving the current crises in our neighborhood.

          • Thomas

            Hi Saay,

            Your sentence that says, “That is: the only way going forward for TPLF to preserve its domination is by sheer force.”. Am I wrong to say, it worked for pfdj regime and it worked for over 17 years? Why not for the tplf group? I think there are many power hungry people from the oromoes, gonderia and other ethnic group that would do anything to calm the current noise in Ethiopia. Isn’t that how the mengie group survived even though the was a push by the Somali, Eritreans and the tigrean regime. I think the democratic path the tplf group try to teach the Ethiopians might have the cause and effect for what is happening down there. I think all the tplf group need to do is recruit lots of meto alekas (from else where in Ethiopia) and pay them a decent money, the job will be managed very well. The military is the only decisive factor. That was the way it was and that is the way it is going to be when it comes to Ethiopia. “Embi yale sew tiyt agrusew”:)

          • saay7

            Thomas:

            I am assuming you are joking just to provoke your nemesis Peace. Otherwise, who in an Eritrean website dedicated to democratic change in Eritrea would use “embi yale Tiyit agrsew” (whoever says no feed him a bullet) as a solution?

            saay

          • Thomas

            Hi Saay,

            Hahaha. My friend peace is taking a break from me:) I wish I was joking, but you know the weyanes are the best as leaders the Ethiopians can get. I wish the current Ethiopian leaders were our leaders and DIA was leading the Ethiopians. We Eritreans have too much respect for the law, “Zeban higi” has very well understood.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Thomas,

            I think this type of thinking and this type of actions is really not the answer in the long term. Ethiopian past history of governing is not different than say Europeans of the 19th century.
            Democracy as we know it today, was not practiced for a long time (100 years for most European countries).

            We should not expect things to stay the same for ever..

            In fact with each successive change in Ethiopia, I think they are getting closer and closer to make it a democratic country…. They over threw HSI peacefully then, they over threw Derg militarily and now they are asking for change (peacefully for the most part).

            EPRDF and by extension TPLF, they need to transform and lead the country political process to the next step. It’s in their advantage, particularly for the people of Tigray and Generally for the people of Ethiopia to make peaceful transition of power.

            Corruption is not unique to Oromo or Amhara only. Corruption affects every one and every society has it. The only way to fight it, by implementing the right institutions….such as free press, viable opposition, auditors, impartial and independent justice system, etc.

            As a party which was in power for the past 26 years, they need to to take some responsibility for not implementing all the right institutions instead of just blaming others of corruption.

            The bigger question is, what will they do next? I don’t think any cosmetic change, share power, arrest some people here and there will cut it.

            If they need to convince the people who lost confidence in them. Off course the opposition will exploit the situations..why shouldn’t they, 1000 people death…they need to praise them for it.

            Berhe

          • Thomas

            Hi Saay,

            This is news to me, really? Now again shooting at the civilians? I am sorry I don’t know what to say. If the news is valid, we must post it on the front page here. This cannot be happening to us again!!

          • Teodros Alem

            Tplf army demograph
            1, 26,,%amara
            2,27%south
            3, 22%oromo
            4, 90%generals tigrai.
            The current ethiopian poltics is based on ethnicity so when the time is come u never know the loyalty of the army. It might not be with tplf.

          • Peace!

            Selam Hayat,

            I know you are tenacious Muslim Eritrean woman, but this time, you are struggling so bad to stay in balance, laptop, Airport, diversion, and so on… That means your sources are not giving you any hint as to what might be the next move should the unrest persists:

            Do you think TPLF would repeat the ሐውዜን movie again despite the Oromos and Amharas are fully aware of the bloody circus?

            Peace!

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Peace,
            Enlighten me on what TPLF did at Hawzien.

          • Peace!

            Hi Hayat,

            Just to save you some time I am talking about the same ሐወዜን massacre you denied it was the deliberate act of TPLF and accused Ghedli instead here in this forum. Regardless though, what matters is what majorly Ethiopians believe, not my personal understanding of the ugly conspiracy against innocent civilians. Majority Ethiopians strongly believe it was the deliberate work of TPLF.

            Peace!

          • Asmerom

            Dear Peace
            Instead of wondering on something that you don’t have a clue ,why don’t you tell us of you hero uncle your favorite subject.
            cheers

          • Peace!

            Dear Asmerom,

            What clue? ሐወዜን massacre orchestrated by TPLF, or were you expecting me to list the names of victims?

            Peace!

          • Thomas

            Hi Peace,

            Bichirake kemziwtiteka filet:) Gen sik elka mitrat teqaurits, fesi eqa wedi’ekana:)

          • Peace!

            Hi Thomi,
            If you want to help her here is the question:

            “Do you think TPLF would repeat the ሐውዜን movie again despite the Oromos and Amharas are fully aware of the bloody circus?”

            * how is the deleting going, I know you have long way too go. ከም ዑቡድ ከልቢ ክትልዝይን ክትነብሕ ሐጊኻ ሕጂ ሰብ ምስደቀሰ ምድምሳስ ኮይኑ. 40መራፍእ መን ከሊኡካ 🙂

            Peace!

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam Hayat Adem,
            .
            Thank you for your eloquent and a series of posts to enlighten the Forum. T. Kifle from Ethiopia and you are the only ones I know who could check mate saay, when he waltz around on Ethiopian affairs.
            As you know, saay is a brilliant Eritrean to be sure, but has that inexplicable blind spots when it comes to Ethiopia. There were times I thought he might be pandering to his constituents some of whom are endowed with a larger blind spots about everything Ethiopian.
            .
            On this and other discussions like Liyu Police saay engages in facts, contexts and extra ordinary charm until he comes close to those blind spots. Then he goes out of sorts and brings ready made quotes and supporting facts from, of all places, the Human Rights Watch, Amnesty international, International Criminal Court and International Rivers.
            To me that is the flickering red light that he is out of gas. That is when I know his counterpart in the debate has the upper hand, in the world of reality.
            I saw it in this case too.
            One of his side kicks would ask me, when did he ever mention once The International Rivers. I would not have an answer other than to say he occasionally brings them up in the context of Ethiopia and Eritrea. When the discussion is about the quality and quantity of “DABO’ don’t bring in the “Tripple Lemon Cake” to fit it in.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Hayat & Saay,

            I am interested on the concept of “periphery” in the context of governmental structures and its application in your debates. From what I know “periphery” can’t have any other meaning than to mean the “states” when we talk the “states vs central government”- calling them the center vs the periphery. The “periphery” is commonly used when we talk about the devolution of power from the central federal government to the states. Can’t it be any different than this? If it isn’t why are you “Hayat” saying “any analysis that count any Ethiopian population as periphery is silly”, If the context of the argument and the concept of “periphery” refers to state government as oppose to the central Federal government?

            On Rene, when I read the four alternatives as solution he presented for the resolution of the political crises of Ethiopia, I don’t see him as a friend of Ethiopia who looks for positive solution for the Ethiopian crises. However, Ethiopia has real political crises that can elicit great concern, and as such the central government of EPRDF must handle it carefully in finding a resolution to it. Besides, all the antagonists should clearly understand, that if the Ethnic Federalism can not resolve the issue of power sharing, with the enormity of mistrust they have among their social groups, no other governmental structures will address the grievances and the mistrusts the social groups they have for generations.

            Two things are important with the current government structures they have (a) the states must exercise the power and the authority the constitution assigned to them (b) if there is a conflict between states, it the power of the central government that should address it and resolved it in order to maintain the stability of the nation. When the government made a mistake in handling the issue, it should be subject to criticism. Criticism is tool in politics for correction to any mishandled issues.

          • Nitricc

            Hi Aman: you said ” On Rene, when I read the four alternatives as solutions he presented to the resolution of the political crises of Ethiopia, I don’t see him as a friend of Ethiopia who looks for positive solution to the current Ethiopian crises.” he is just giving you his take the way he sees the problem and the possible solutions. Where and how did you came up with feeling that the man to be against Ethiopia? I understand that what the Ethiopians are saying and they are saying it to make them self feel better. I have no idea how you came up with that judgment.
            The problem deep for the country and deeper for the people of Amara and Oromo. Weyane has found a perfect balance to keep his power for while. The problem is, the Amhara don’t trust the Oromos and the Oromos don’t trust the Amhara but both hates Weyane. If you paid attention, when the Oromia is ragging by protest, the Amhara region are silent and peaceful. when the Amhara is up in arms and protesting the Oromos are silent. This gave break for the Weyane and able to control it one at a time. However, the bigger issue is the lack of trust between the Oromo and the Amhara; this will give some time to Weyane but it extremely dangerous for the country. the sooner the people understand, the better for the country.

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Nitricc

            This is the current Ethiopian reality as I see it:

            A. – The Tigreans are determined to stay in power for the foreseeable future no matter what. To justify their stay in power, they are accusing the Oromo leaders as corrupted leaders, and to the Amara leaders as Chauvinist and ultra-nationalist leaders.

            B. – The leaders of the ethnic Killils (TPLF, OPDO, ANDM……) are in no near to hummer out a deal that would satisfy all stakeholders – at least not on the horizon as of now. And even if they do, that doesn’t mean the agreement reached by these 100% (ሞቶ በሞቶ) elected corrupted ethnic bosses is going to be satisfactory to the public that is demanding real change.

            C. – If the current problem continues (say for another year), the Ethiopian economy will be devastated so bad, the scarcity of common household commodities will be in every Ethiopian Killil including Tigray (since shipments have to pass through Amara Killi), government services, development projects, investments…….. will suffer, and as a result unemployment will soar sky-high and so will public suffering especially those in the drought hit regions. And that would lead to more public outrage, more anger, more violence, and more uncertainty.

            The point: (a) There is no much time to buy – for the Woyanes or for the other political players. (b) I don’t believe these leaders are willing and able to use this very narrow window of opportunity to calm the situation and move the country into the desired direction (c) If this narrow window of opportunity is wasted (which is more likely than not), events will take over and the current players (the TPLFs, the OPDO, the ANDM……) will be irrelevant in the Ethiopian political arena as agents of true change.

            And what will happen if the ethnic bosses fail to agree to bring real change? Well your guess is as good as mine, but the only remaining hope to save the country would be the military.

            Semere Tesfai

          • blink

            Dear Mr.semere
            Which military are you saying? I think Over 80% of the army top brass is from Tigray region so do the security apparatuses of the Federal government.

            I think the TPLF leaders are ready to gamble by the trust of the Tigray people against the zero trust from Amhara and Oromo.

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Blink

            This is my reading on the current situation in Ethiopia:

            A. – The ethnic bosses of EPRDF don’t truly represent the people of the ethnic Killil they claim to represent – both in spirit and the future aspiration of the ethnic Killils.

            B. – The ethnic bosses of the EPRDF can’t sit in a round-table to hammer a deal that would bring a win-win outcome for every body. Because by their very nature (the way their politics is framed) they are ethnic bosses with one mission: their ethnic to win. If their ethnic doesn’t win to ascend to the top (the helm) of government, it means their ethnic has completely lost in the fight. And no one wants his/her ethnic to loose. Meaning, at best, this thing will drag-on indefinitely. And Ethiopia doesn’t have the luxury of that kind of time.

            C. – If this drags on for a while, which it is more likely than not, the Ethiopian government is definitely going to run out of money, and it will definitely start to fail to function as a government. When the government starts running out of money and starts failing to function properly, you will see manifestation of fragmentation. In this scenario…………

            No matter what – when power starts slipping away with nothing but uncertainty on the horizon (the Tigreans might be power hungry but they are not suicidal), some Generals and mid-level military officers (Tigreans true to their ethnic size) will create coalition and form some kind of transitional military government to save the country (and to save their Tigray). That is what I meant to say.

            And who would save the day? I think a Shoan Oromo military officer would.

            Semere Tesfai

          • Zergaw

            Selam Semere,

            God save us from another military strongman and Dergue II. For people like me who came of age in the dark times of the last military rule, it’d be doubly unfortunate to live yet in another one. It seems to me military officers, by their very nature, are not suited to civilian rule. Their thinking is more attuned a top-down hierarchical layout than debate-based, cross-fertilizing, consensual outcomes. And you gather them together to lead a government, it’s clear that failure is written all over that cabinet.

            Reading it from afar, I think what the demonstrators are demanding is mainly fair representation, i.e., democracy. Apparently, they didn’t quite like the “revolutionary democracy” kind. Neither would they be happy with “Military democracy”, two words as polar opposites as any. If anything, a military government will be more confrontational, less tactful, and possibly deadlier. Which could mean,

            a) it’ll quiet down the rebellion by sheer cruelty, or
            b) more people will resolve and scale up the rebellion, much like what happened in Eritrea

            There may be other options, but the two above seem depressing.

          • Nitricc

            Hi Semere; It doesn’t look good at all. I could have agreed with you and say the military is the savior. If it was like a normal country’s military structure; Absolutely, that would have been the best way for the military to take-over but what you have in Ethiopia very distributing. In a normal country when a regime goes down and a new regime emerges to power, it is normal in Africa to arrest or kill the old government officials and changing rules but there untouchable institutions. for instance, when HS went down, Derg came to power, Derg killed many officials but the institutions, the likes of Ethiopia Air force, not only were left alone but empowered and rearmed with high tech. But When Ethiopia under TPLF and once they got to power they start dismantling the institutions, for instance, the Air force was completely destroyed, the military was completely manipulated and every general is/was from Tigray. So, the military not only can’t help to safe the country but under the current structure of Ethiopian military, it is actually makes it worst. The way I see this, the union and trusting each other, Amara and Oromo is the only way to save the country. If they can stand united , TPLF have no choice.

          • Selam Semere T.,

            The federal army, at least the rank-and-file, if I am not mistaken, is diverse and reflects the different ethnic groups. The majority of high ranking officers are tplf, which further complicates things. Therefore, I find it difficult to believe that the army can reach a consensus to take power and save the federation. Moreover, military governments by their nature are unitary authoritarian governments, completely opposite from the present ethiopian political makeup. At least for the time being, i do not think that the different ethnic groups will accept a different sort of government.

            If things get to the extreme, the military may act as a neutral force, and it may tell the different ethnic parties to shut up and wise up before it is too late, and it may force them to find a reliable solution.

            Therefore, in my opinion, this political crisis will find a solution before too long.

          • Nitricc

            Horizon: there are no problems that are not have solutions. I never believed problems existed with out the solutions. Now, when you say…
            “Therefore, in my opinion, this political crisis will find a solution before too long.”
            what is you idea of solution to the problems you are mentioning? Your Idea?

          • Nitricc,
            You know the saying “ካልደፈረሰ አይጠራም፣”. These ethnic parties have shown to the ethiopian people that they are naked after all. Their weak points are understood by all and they cannot hide anymore. Some are spoiled to the bone by too much power, and some others by too much corruption, and they have been illegally enriching themselves.

            This is not the opinion of a person with deep political or governmental knowledge, and it cannot be taken as full or perfect. The coming eprdf congress should focus mainly on self criticism and major changes should come out of it, and a solution found immediately, and it should not be delayed anymore.

            The old guards should be sent home immediately, power allocation must be according to ethnic percentage, there must be major reshuffles from time to time so that nepotism is avoided and competent individual come to the scene from all directions, the army and the security should not be under the control of one ethnic group anymore, meritocracy should work at every level in government so that competent people from small ethnic groups have the chance to ascend the ladder of power, personal property declaration immediately, that of government officials and of people who have worked in the past from similar offices, and that of immediate relatives, that can be verified, a free judicial system should be guaranteed, no person should anymore be above the law, political freedom for the opposition, do away with the outrageous anti-terrorism (rather anti-dissent) law, the prime minister should change every election and it should come from a different ethnicity, as it may appease some ethnic groups, …… etc. Anybody may say more.

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Horizon

            “If things get to the extreme, the military may act as a neutral force, and it may tell the different ethnic parties to shut up and wise up before it is too late”

            There are two problems with that idea:

            1. – If the current uprising keeps going for a little while, the country is going to start struggling with cash flow. Therefore, we’ve to believe EPRDF leaders are going to get into some kind of consensus before it is too late. Very unlikely!

            2. – The idea that the Ethiopian military is a neutral body is not very true. In this uprising, the military, the security and intelligence forces, the court system, the prison systems……… are all at the center of it all. Change that leaves these institutions untouched is not accepted by many Ethiopians. Therefore it won’t stop the uprising.

            Semere Tesfai

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam. Semere tesfai
            The only solution i see
            1, keep the existed federal system (9 states and 2 city demonstration)
            2, democratize the system as the constitution ( including the military and security)
            3,after democratize, work for unity of the people’s that means eradicating tplf hate, inferior and divide syatem step by step and then most of the thing will be ok and the poltics will be based on economic interest and more right.

          • Selam Amanuel H.,

            These concepts bother me a lot, I do not know how to see them, and I would like to ask you the following:
            Is it possible to say that the periphery is the center and the center is the periphery at the same time, in a federal arrangement; or in a way the center is a piece of each periphery, and the concept of the center exist because the peripheries exist? Is it possible to say, that in actual factual fact, it is the periphery that has body and mass, if one can say so, and the center is rather a concept with a strong power in its hands given to it willingly by the states.

            As there is devolution of power downwards to the states from the federal government, is it possible to say that there is transfer of power upwards to the central government willingly by the states, and the center should not see itself as the almighty that can function autonomously as it likes?

            I get confused when I think of these things. Can you help, if you have the time.

          • Peace!

            Hi Horizon,

            Some how I used to think you are fair and from Amhara region; not in a bad way, it just your judgement is staggering.

            Peace!

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Horizon,

            Concepts are concepts and we can not interpret them to our liking. As you well know all Federal governments are decentralized governments but all decentralized governments are not Federal government. The concept of “periphery” pertinent to government structures came with the concept of “Decentralized government” where certain powers are devolved from the central government to either “autonomous administrative units” or to the “Federal states”. So now, in the Ethiopian proper, the states (Kelil) are the “periphery” in referennce to the central government which is the “Fed”. The states (Kelil) must have certain power as depicted in your constitution. Those powers can not and should not violated by the central governments. The central government has the ultimate power to observe and protect “the state of the union and the sovereignty of the nation.”

            Second, power does not devolve from the “periphery” which are the “states” to Central government. The central government has always the authoritative power and hence the concept of “devolution of power” to minimize the power of the center. I hope this will help you. If I am not clear still, I will try after work in the evening. Let me know.

            Regards

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Emma,
            There could be other definitions you are familiar with but we are using the concept as it was applied by Rene who used it to imply the power share of role-play and influence in Ethiopian affairs nationwide.
            Oromia and Oromo are more or less the same, as polity entities, but I put the two just to include the extended especial political privileges given to Oromos that are not within proper Oromia, such as the privileges they get in Addis Ababa, and Giredawa and in the special zones that are found outside Oromia proper, as in Kemissie zone in the Amara Kilil.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            I just wanna add oromogn will be the federal gov language equally with Amharic and i want u to know that do u know there is a lot of amara in opdo high ranking member? There are so many including the funding members of opdo. Some half oromo. Half amhara.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Saay,

            Sorry Saay, this is nothing but “wonber Hazuley.”

            I can’t tell you how worst the timing of this topic has been for me. I had lots to say, and hopefully if this topic continues or I get a chance to say it without intruding, I will come back tomorrow (PST) with a few things for you to consider.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Saay,

            Did I miss any link pertinent to this gentleman’s writing to whom you are debating on? Can you walk me through his writings? Who is this Rene guy?

          • saay7

            Selam Emma:

            When I posted the article on a weekday, it included a link. The moderator of the day (correctly) considered it a violation of posting guide led (links only on weekends) and removed it. Will post it in the original piece tonight but for now this is the article:

            https://www.opendemocracy.net/ren-lefort/ethnic-clashes-in-ethiopia-setting-record-straight

            saay

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Saay,

            I found it don’t worry. I am reading it.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Saay,

            I hope you are not still reserving a seat for me.

            What I was about to say in one thousand words regarding Rene’s extremely biased opinion was said most clearly by The Queen herself in response to you here with only one paragraph (last one before the series).

            It is not as much as I thought I was going to say, but I will add a little hopefully to partially satisfy your request for alternative scenario.

            What is really happening?

            Ever since the 2015 Oromia students’ demonstration following the “Master Plan” debacle, there has been a new reality manifesting itself. Very selfish and short sighted officials and other radical entities had begun to instigate disturbances as a cover to their misdeeds.

            The prime mister said so, Oromia President, Lema Megaersa said so, and Debretsion in his interview with Tsinat Radio said so. These three said the same thing in the last few days while Abay Tsehaye had implied the same about a year ago.

            A war is being waged between corrupt officials and those determined to do the cleaning. Even while the unknown nature Somali-Oromia disturbance was under way, close to two million dollars was confiscated in the Somalia region and it is hard not to contemplate whether the “border conflict” also involves some sort of corruption.

            You mentioned something about horn affairs reporting some Tegaru being detained in Oromia. I have no reason to believe it is not true, but what was funny was the claims made as to why they were being detained including for being “OLF supporters.” If that does not make you laugh/weep I don’t know what will.

            The bottom line is that correlation between corruption and demonstration is becoming too obvious to ignore. In the Debretsion’s interview I mentioned, the interviewer had asked about what PMHD had said regarding corruption being the source of the Somali-Oromia issue, and he, as if to clarify what the PM said, claimed that the corruption is not just in one or two regions but throughout the nation including Tigray.

            Of course there is always a seat reserved for you.

            So you agree with what Hayat said, which makes you one more Ethiopian who doesn’t like what Rene has to say but doesn’t give us a new scenario. Just to be sure, this is the para you agreed with, right?

            I see Rene to be an alarmist and activist more than he is a neutral analyst. He has clearly been personalizing his write ups on Ethiopia and the region. All that taints of bias and anger captured in his so called analyses come from a different and very personal motive than from facts and knowledge. I was trying to show you that part of him from his scenario lists, which all four of them are by my measured scales less likelier to see the light of day than four other alternative scenarios conveniently omitted from the picture. I may have some thoughts as to why Rene would like to marry the dark side of Ethiopia. What I am clueless about it is your endorsement of him.

            Now, never mind “four other alternative scenarios”; she hasn’t mentioned one. And by endorsing her non-alternative you are showing me that you have none either. And this after you made me hold a seat empty for you.

            The hornaffairs report where Tigrayan businessmen (and only Tigrayan businessmen) were arrested because they found OLF literature? That’s the whole point isn’t it: that when the conflict assumes an ethnic nature, what is the Voltaire quote: those who can make you believe in absurdities can make you commit atrocities.

            The all-purpose “corruption” rationale is, as usual, the same old effort to change the topic from legitimacy to good governance . One side is saying no matter how competent you are (economic “miracle”, GDP growth, universities, hospital systems), you are not a legitimate government simply because your power is way way disproportionate to your numbers. And the other one is saying well if we can only eliminate corruption we will bring tangible change in your quality of life, let’s focus on that. This used to be an EPRDF vs non-EPRDF feud since 1991. Now, this feud is among the constituencies of 3 of the 4 parties that make up the EPRDF. What’s ironic about the suspicion directed at Rene Lefort is by Ethiopian awatisa supporters of EPRDF.

          • Selam Fanti Ghana,

            Sorry to say that I expected more than this, when you said you will come back and tackle the topic. As a tplf/eprdf supporter, if I am not mistaken, I personally expected that you know all the parties more than most of us, if I may say so. What we see here is burying the opdo under a mountain of corruption, and in an indirect way embellishing tplf, and absolving it especially from any political sins.

            You have not answered to rene’s and saay’s position that tplf must go from the ethiopian political scene and be replaced by another subordinate tigrayan party, nor if it is the mastermind and spinner of the liyu police or not, if major political and economic corruption affects tplf and it has misused political power and military power, and if ethiopia is here where she is today is because of tplf’s misrule or not, and if it is aware of the fact that times have changed and the known modus operandi (business as usual) cannot continue, and tplf must radically change itself.

            Last time, the pm was saying that it was a mafia-style battle at the oromia-somali boarder, with the aim to control the illegal trade of quat and other items. But, this satisfies nobody as being the whole story.

            Allow me to reiterate my point, does tplf accept that it has a political responsibility for what is happening today in ethiopia, or is this simply the mafia opdo fighting to protect itself, and it is the work of radical entities, who want to destabilize the government? If tplf believes that it has political responsibility, what does it plan to do, or does it say that it has done no grave mistakes over the last quarter century, and it has nothing to regret, and it sees no reason to change?

            Finally, you should have said everything possible. It would have been different if it came from you. One thousand words and one paragraph are not the same.

            It really does look bad, how on earth Fanti try to bail out TPLF while he try to paint others bad.
            Here the real views of Ethiopians.

            TPLF is fully responsible for what is going on in Ethiopia. If you are not aware , it is simply bad ,let me tell you that the cheats abused power, destroyed nationhood, robbed a nation, created Tigre elites with foul smelling economy, disregarded citizen rights, fabricated data and danced with the happy go westerns and their institutions at the expense of the poor Ethiopian. The question now is not about governing it has shifted to survival, that can be the only reason Fanti is going this bad road of protecting TPLF

            Tigrai communication bureau realize a statement accusing oromia tv for targeting tigraian. What u say about it?
            And when they(oromo) accused tigraian for being olf supporters, if u follow oromia tv they clearly mean the tigraians r portending olf supporters to destabilized oromia by creating ethnic conflict. That doesn’t make u laugh, it makes u weep.

            “One consideration for you: why do you think the current system can’t be sustained with some improvements?” Hayat.
            MS: Dear Hayat, you are not reading or are not replying to a correct reading of SAAY &Rene. Tekek abilkyo’zi seb’aay. Could you reply to what is written instead of replying to nuance-products of your imagination? SAAY brought you a quote from Rene’s article to reassure you that what you wish he wrote is among the scenarios he had tabled.
            Wo dehanki.

          • Hayat Adem

            MerHaba Mahmuday,
            Tekek’mber abilunee.. nsikha ke’a… would you ever be on my side and defending me at least once?… try it.. it won’t kill you.
            These are the four Rene’s scenarios translated for you from English to English: 1) rework the system 2) meet Yugoslavia in heaven, 3) chaos and clashes continue 4) derg – de javue. Now, you should be able to see if there are other more probable scenarios missing from Rene’s map. You are welcome!

            Few points:
            First: Rene Lefort is an expert on the region by virtue of his long list of contributions, as a reporter and writer. Compared with the all too familiar sensational and superfluous reports, the usual stereotypical of Africa, his reports are among the few well-backed pieces and are crafted to help readers understand a complex situation. If taken seriously, his reports could also help those in decision-making positions to revise failed policies. As often, you seem to aim for the messenger when you don’t like the message. He proposes scenarios for CONSIDERATION (emphasis mine). So, from the get-go, he is presenting what he considers to be the most likely scenarios for consideration; he is not saying those are the only possibilities. You keep saying there are other possibilities, but you presented none that is of equal likelihood. You like improvising the system. That’s exactly what Rene puts as the most desirable in the order of the list. But you don’t like it because Rene suggests that TPLF hegemony in the upper echelon of EPRDF is unsustainable. He suggests that the REAL decision-body should reflect the composition of the coalition. Let’s be real, the grand political directions are being mapped out by the EPRDF executive committees. TPLF controls that body: a/ through its “equal representation” where representatives of the 6% of Ethiopian people (TPLF?Tigray) wield equal stake as those who represent almost, 27%; 35%, etc. b/ in addition, it also controls the others indirectly because those “others” that “represent” the non-Tigrian portions also happen the creation of TPLF. Rene is suggesting that real distribution of power must emerge for the equilibrium to hold up. That is not different from suggesting the “improvement of the current system” as you would like him said. I suspect the irritation you feel comes from Rene’s suggestion that TPLF, for the sake of its own political life and for the sake of Ethiopia needs to embrace the new challenges and relinquish its monopoly on Ethiopian political shares.
            The fact of the matter is that with the death of the architect and the captain of Ethnic Federalism, the ship is merely buoyant due to the forces of physics. The absence of Meles is obvious here. He used soft and hard tactics to keep it moving. Now, there is no abled captain to pilot it.
            Generally, the growing ethno-nationalist demands are something you would want to watch because that’s what precipitated Yugoslavia’s breakup. It is clear that TPLF has failed to Ethiopianize itself-meaning, failing to develop a political makeup that represents Ethiopia’s diverse society. Like it or not, most Ethiopians describe the government, army, and security forces as Tigrian/TPLF. Others refused to be called Ethiopians.
            What this shows is that the ethnic grievances that fueled Ethiopian rebel forces during the 70s and 80s have not properly been addressed. The federal edifice has been a facade within which TPLF continued to monopolize Ethiopian politics.
            Today’s information revolution has democratized the dissemination of information. Therefore, we are not dependent on what the government says. We are not condemned to reading aiga forum and walta information or awramba….readers have diverse sources and narrative perspectives.
            looking at things as they appear, even if they are not to your taste, is not wishing the demise of TPLF-led government. EPRDF?TPLF will live or die depending on how it responds to the pressing challenges. Rene or anybody else should not be judged if they are friends of Ethiopia or not. And what different thing would a friend of Ethiopia do excepting reporting on Ethiopia’s challenges objectively and suggesting solutions? Hint: an Ethiopian friend should not be expected to mean a friend of TPLF.

          • Ismail AA

            Selam Hayat and the rest,

            René Lefort’s report about the recent and continuing events in Ethiopia has unleashed interesting discussions. Affairs involving countries in our geopolitical neighborhood are relevant to us as Eritreans because ramifications of events there do impact Eritrea in positive or negative ways. The ongoing discussion from the Eritrean perspective could be rationalized by legitimate concern about the big house (Ethiopia) would not catch fire lest the flames would not reach our own house (Eritrea) and set it alight. But sadly though ours is already being consumed by smoldering fire though it has not reached yet conflagration point. Our concern is, therefore, whether not our conscious patriotic Ethiopian neighbors would rise to the call of the moment and unite to prevent some politically insane people throwing a spark and set the house on fire.

            That said, however, one point in you rejoinder to Saay7 cought my attention and moved me from being deligent learner to decision to scribble these few lines. You wrote: ” I really don’t know how anyone who [read] Ethiopian history and social chemistry dares to put Tigreans as periphery.” This is a weighty and historically valid statement when considered in the context of understanding current and past political affairs of Ethiopian with the social and cultural history of Abyssinian part of modern Ethiopia in focus.
            If one would exclude geographical location on the map from the analysis, Tigrai had been at the center of political social developments because those developments had been impacted by hagiography which was influenced by the Orthodox faith and concomitant culture. In this connection, the Debre Bizen-Axum-Lalibella axis was key, which tracing the history of the Axumite to Zagwe and post 1270 so called restoration periods could elaborate. The Gonder and post Gonder chaotic period up to the return of the centre to Tigrai under Yohannes IV tesfy how Tigrai played central role.
            Thus, the point one make here is that the role of TPLF in the past post 1991 period could factor as traditional role the Tigrians have been playing in Ethiopia’s affairs. The issue of demographics in the context of the current arrangement (ethnic federalism) could be deceptive and warrants careful look into what happens at the center political affairs, which is actually the point of contention that Ethiopians will have to handle in the interest of avoiding sliding towards demographic and geographic break down. In my view, it is hard to imagine Tigrai and its role being pushed to the periphery, considering the culture and its socio-religious fabrics in association with politics. New Ethiopia has the burden of disentagling itself from the myth of political centralism and moving towards more accommodative federalism.

        I like your new tone Oromia, inclusive, consolidation… except that you seem to persist with your outdated trick “I was told” similar to TPLF bombed Eritrea. What you said sounds good “Ethiopia evolving to a mature and inclusive democracy and state consolidation” But the facts on the ground indicate totally the opposite the country is experiencing often ethnic clashes, displacement, anger, resignations, and confussions. That’s the truth ዓይንና ክተንቁርና ብሓደ ኣፊቱ

        My point is why are Ethiopians in this forum so defensive and not willing to discuss TPLF politics in good faith as Eritreans do with PFDJ?

        Peace!

      It looks like the article is commissioned by you or René read your questions about OPDO/ANDM coalition from few days back 😉
      Your’s was better. Only posed as a question but he present it as a a solution. To solve what? Again his presumption of TPLF dominance. And way overestimated the results in so doing. Rallying against TPLF domination is a convenient cause bordering hate. I believe. I am not alone. People here have started to see for what it is.

      He well compiled the events but left few important once. Such as the Ireecha 2016 rage instigated by a false Facebook post claiming a helicopter was firing indiscriminately. International journalists on the ground was disputing the fact; live. The activists didn’t care. In fact they justified burning of major investments by Turks, Belgians and locals as party affiliated. No one followed up with the helicopter claim. Whether the investment were party affiliate or not. Including René. Dont you think we should care how struggles are conducted this time around? Gedhli?

      Just claiming the country was engulfed by protests starting 2014 in Amhara and Oromia ( cause unrelated) does not cut it.

      One major confusion I find in most analysis is – the Oromo activists radical ethnic posturing is not against either TPLF nor ANDM. It’s against the Ethiopianists and to some extent the Amharanised mainstream culture. Little they know the Ethiopianists are declining in organzed forms and no one can reverse a mainstream culture. Maybe blend.

      I appreciate his accounts on the Somali region given the information blackout. And there is very limited info in the capital except the region definitely paid a huge sacrifice securing a boarder with the only failed state on earth. We shiver when attacks like the one in Mogadishu happen ( prayers to the victims ) by a group with the same motive live close by. The Somali region managed to secure us for 20 + years. The center owe them, not only the military.

      The four scenarios he proposed are not really original ideas, including the military takeover. I think we have passed that path before. The Ethiopian security is not designed for internal clashes but for regional concerns. We always have a very securitized structure. The third scenario was first indicated by William Davidson in 20114/2015, Bloomberg correspondent based in Addis. He said the low level revolts will be the new normal in Ethiopia. I relate to that. The demonstrations will and is changing the political landscape here; unfortunately not for the better. Its making EPRDF an undisputed but volatile ruling party forever and making the opposition irrelevant. ANC in the making.

      • saay7

        Selam Kaddis:

        I actually thought Rene would be a credible source given his long reporting for Le Monde and the fact that he had authored a book. I may have underestimated Ethiopians resistance to any Ferenj whose last name is not Pankhurst. And after I read Eyob and Hayat’s response, I feel that people are reacting to him (as a person, whatever his history) and not what he wrote. On to Kaddis:

        1. To solve what? Ethiopia is governed by EPRDF. And within EPRDF, the first among equals is TPLF. And in a country that emphasizes ethnicity and ethnic rights as a pre-requisite to individual rights; a ruling coalition that defines its governing philosophy as “revolutionary democracy” (vanguardism on steroids), there is an understanding that there is lack of equity (never mind proportionality) in distribution of power.

        2. You are addressing the power of fake news. Fake news becomes even more powerful when the State insists on controlling information and doling it out drip-drip-drip. In a separate thread, we discussed how this came to a head yesterday when, in a remarkable press conference, the director of State TV expressed his frustration on how he is getting scooped by Washington (ESAT) and social media when his own media is paralyzed and looking for directions on how to cover news. Again, his frustration appears genuine, but that is a product of “revolutionary democracy” and vanguardism where everybody is waiting for directions on what to do.

        3. On the Oromo protests, I like the word you used “Ethiopianists”; I think that refers to those who glorify the centralized unitary state of old, and Ethiopia that is not landlocked, a mythical period where nobody knew anybody’s ethnicity (sniff, sniff) and everybody was just content and proud to call himself/herself Ethiopian. If my interpretation of the word is correct, what got me all started on this thread was my amazement that OPDO has become one of the louder Ethiopianist.

        4. On the Liyu police of Somalia, I appreciate your take (which is better than Eyob’s, who dismissed it as loyalty-by-ethnicity.) It certainly is something that Rene never mentions: that the deference shown to it might be due to gratitude for being an Ethiopian buffer from the insanity in Somalia. It is quite remarkable that as Kenya, Uganda have suffered massively in the hands of the brutish Al Shabab, Ethiopia has been spared and if the Somali Liyu police had a lot to do with that, then they and their leader have a lot of leverage.

        Finally, on William Davidson….is it safe to quote him? He is one of the reporters I follow and take seriously but I fear that Eyob will come and tell me how terrible he is.

        saay

        • Kaddis

          Great points – I see huge risk due to assimilation of the state structure or the civil service with the ruling party. Not their division of power. OPDO is strong enough to exploit the region through corruption. It should be ok to govern it. Its an excuse. I don’t know why people started to view OPDO/ANDM in a different political light than revolutionary democracy or party led economy. Have the parties indicated or know a different path than Revolutionary democracy?
          Don’t worry about Qey bahir – its only mentioned in big volume war story books written by you know who.
          I totally agree on the media – you can’t expect 60+ million young to watch EBC. They have no media to balance the radical views. Thanks to the protests – the media landscape might see an opening.

          William is great. Lived long enough to sense our complications but not long enough to match Thomas. C. Mountain 🙂
          Cheers for the weekend

      I have read some of the comments on this thread but not all . I only wanted to point to a couple of what Rene LeFort highlighted in his “fine analysis”. It appears the author read a lot of materials including opposition papers and prepared a very coherent, pretty and mild mannered article.
      There are few statements in the piece that gives me a little pause. A kind of pause that whispers……. where did I hear that before.
      Somali liyu police and Oromo’s simple regional police.
      “…the brutal eviction of small farmers with derisory compensation, to make way for investors (Land grabbing)
      There were others I wanted to bring up but this is enough.
      .
      I want to go and highlight as to how one can believe the point of the author and others that in Somali Killil and the Federal administration of Ethiopia that there is one man and only one man the 40, 000 liyu police force will accept orders from.
      Think about that, the entire police force. This is not a religious leader, mind you.
      For all I know, this man (I forgot his name) might have claimed it himself. Others might have said it as a compliment.
      .
      This liyu police force might have gone an extra mile to mitigate the engulfing anti peace and anti-development foreign and domestic actors .
      To go from that and say that the Killil and Federal administration, presumably paying the salary of this police force have no say is ridiculous. It is an attempt to isolate and demonize the commander. To accept this kind of propaganda at face value does not sound reasonable to me. I have heard it before, in different contexts.
      .
      There are a lot of people and organizations that abhor the success of this force. The enemies of this force are many some of whom have been rendered ineffective and no longer a factor. You have to give Liyu police credit.
      This type of ” fine analysis” is what is left for them to tarnish the Somali regional state for its success.
      .
      Mr. K. H
      .
      P.S: I might come back in a couple of days to edit add to this post.

    With a little bit of good luck, you could be the winner.

    http://mashable.com/2017/10/23/marathon-win-wrong-way/#KLUuq1rmCsq5

    Here is the video link of the young doc, who fled Eritrea recently, a comprehensive narration…I need nothing to add.
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dhvVsVBex0s

    The WHO and president Mugabe, as its goodwill ambassador. A very odd combination that has become the talk of the day.

    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-41702662

      What is special about this , saudi is sitting in the human rights chair . Is not it all odd about UN. Tony Blair was sitting in the palistinen thing.

      • Selam blink,

        In saudi arabia’s case, one can say that most probably it was petrodollars that decided the outcome, and why the genocide in yemen has become a forgotten story. In this case, what could be the excuse for such a blunder other than amateurship, to choose a 93 yrs old dictator, his country’s healthcare system supposed to be in shambles, and himself and his government officials getting medical care in singapore.

        • blink

          I think UN needs someone who is corrupt unless I see no reason for this man to have any thing to do with health. Saudi thing is more horrible, they are killing people inside and out side yet they can sit on human rights issues is beyond any explanation. Good for mugabe though , let’s hope he will not sleep or fall.

      Why do you think it is an odd combination?

      Peace!

      • Hi Peace,

        You insist and you came back with an edited comment that mugabe is the right choice, and more or less you are suggesting that everybody else who oppose mugabe’s choice opposed the doc’s election in the first place. Are you talking about tribal solidarity no matter what? I heard that he could be an eritrean.

        You believe that mugabe could be an advocate of health and wellbeing of communities all over the world, like any celebrity, scientist, writer and activist, who have gained broad respect and recognition.

        If I were to choose between mugabe and dia for this position, I would have chosen dia, who tried to eradicate mosquitoes (isem may laugh), and decreased child death under 5 and maternal mortality in his country, and who is 20 yrs younger, unlike mugabe with one leg in the .., you know where .

        You can’t prove that I opposed the doc’s election to the post. You apply to me what you do yourself, oppose everything woyane and ethiopian, and applaud everything eritrean and whatever dia does, directly and indirectly, in an open or a covered way.

          You and your likes (Amhara) shamelessly opposed and even protested relentlessly against appointing the well qualified doctor for the position, and now you are foolishly trying to score a point as if you know the process and qualifications. ( go back and read your comments)

          Whether you like it or not the good doctor is not going no where, sorry can’t help.

          Peace!

            U made mr horizon happy.
            He will do the samething .

            You better be away! Horizon, has enough strength.

            KS..

            Am not talking about horizon or u or peace, just make me wonder when you guys play dawit awraba times .u know dawit right?
            he want to jail for several times to make it look like he is not tplf.

            I don’t know “dawit “,, who cares ! who he is!! ..I don’t mind..

            I have clear stand about any problem in this region. Including your Tana and Blue Nile very clear stand.

            What makes you tell me ?

            “just make me wonder when you guys play dawit awraba times .u know dawit right?”

            KS,,

            ችግር የለም እንደምታቀው ውሀ ቢወቅጡት እንቦጭ ነው ወሬህ ሁሉ ነው ነገሩ.

            Peace!

            Ishe
            I know u guys r in stress, don’t worry .

          • Hi Peace,

            I was expecting to see myself in the video you brought, but I could not, because it was taken from a distance and of a poor quality. Try to bring a better one next time.

            A hundred demonstrators do not represent the whole amhara ethnic group, even if they are all amharas, which they are not, because there were people carrying the flag of oromia as well.

            You still insist that mugabe is the right choice, even when the WHO is rethinking its decision, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau calls it “a bad april fool’s joke”, and those who contribute financially to the organization feel insulted

            This is not a new thing that African leaders are convenient objects of attacking when the westerners feel imposing their will or punish those who refuse to submit, otherwise, if qualification and morality are UN’s main concerns, one should wonder how Saudi Arabia elected and re-elected to chair the UN human right council unanimously, and one should wonder how strange it is that powerful nations can invade and kill millions and still enjoy the moral authority to lead the UN and lecture others how to lead. With that in mind, it was stunning and even shockingly embarrassing to see the good doctor facing opposition from his own Ethiopian people (Amhara) in favor of white male candidates to the extent they protested against him three to four days in a row in multiple major cities in US and Europe. Please do the math and admit how humiliating it was, and if you change your position, that’s fine otherwise you can go back and read your comments.

            peace!

      You are right it is a bizarre appointment. When looked at closely it feels like there is more to it than what we see. Mugabe, a good will ambassador, is going to follow Hollywood types to sweet talk to a lot of people for support.
      .
      The head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is a brilliant highly educated Ethiopian Doctor. He has an experience in world politics as an Ethiopian Foreign minister. So there is no naivety there. He must know all the blow back the minute the idea light went on.
      As a petty local politics matter, he knows Mugabe is the guardian and protector of Mengistu Hailemariam.
      So somebody tell me what makes sense at any level. What possible pressure was applied and by whom for the Dr. to make such an introduction on a first coming out decision.
      .
      I wonder if it is to stick his finger in the eyes of Europeans and Americans?
      Who is supporting the Mugabe appointment for that ceremonial position, the AU, Zimbabwe, North Korea…It is bizarre. There must be a logical explanation for it.
      .
      Mr. K. H

        This is a very short-lived story. Teodros has already said he is reconsidering the decision and by Monday you will hear Mugabe has withdrawn.

        saay

          I think he may not be unknown, long name and all, anymore.
          Do you suppose he might want to see his name in print all over the world press? Kind of all publicity is useful and good belief.
          I will accept a plausible conspiracy theory or educated guess at this point.
            After the outcry, Teodros Abraham tweeted: “I am listening. I hear your concerns. Rethinking the approach in light of WHO values. I will issue a statement as soon as possible.”

            I am betting by Monday:)

            saay

            Are politician or aren’t you?

            He rewards Africans by picking Mugabe for supporting him unanimously with “politics does not mater it is the respect I have for Africans that maters.” He knows one of two things will happen before he is damaged by the politics of it. Either Mugabe will die soon, or there will be such an uproar, that he will have “no choice” but to respect the majority’s grievances. Either way he wins.

          • saay7

            I guess you are more diabolical than I am. I am just a meskin observer:) So:

            1. The position was just a “Goodwill ambassador”, like the one the UN gives pretty actresses like Angelina Jolie;
            2. You are equating Africa with Mugabe. Yeah, there are many parallels–Africa and Mugabe are asleep–but we can do better than him;
            3. Teodros screwed up. When he made his decision, he demonstrated political tone-deafness; when he reverses it, he will be accused of not being his own man. We can call him an able politician if and only if he persuades Mugabe to reject the offer (if he can wake him from his sleep.)
            4. Whatever Eyob has to say about this is all wrong:)

            saay

            I guess not diabolical enough.

            “he demonstrated political tone-deafness; when he reverses it, he will be accused of not being his own man.”

            I “sometimes” forget there is always the other side to a coin. I think he will need a little luck and some smart moves to come out of it unharmed.

            It’s over. WHO has rescinded the offer to make Mugabe its goodwill ambassador.

            http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/statements/2017/goodwill-ambassador-rescinded/en/

            Saay

            On sabbath day? (unless of course it is Monday wherever the good Doc makes his residence.)

            Not bad with your forecast 🙂

            Having difficulties scaling /translating up a Polit Bureau decision making mechanism to a behemoth bureaucracy like the WHO?

            Create an artificial crisis and come to the rescue with a swift solution, the oldest trick in the book, is a more plausible explanation. Now, he gets some brownies for ‘listening to the people’s will’ and interest groups will send Christmas postcards on how they saved the world. Everyone wins ! Well, except RM:) but even him he can now travel to Singapore to receive his medical treatment without any shame not that that has stopped him before.

            I prefer your original explanation: rookie mistake.

            I am sure you are familiar with “occams razor”? It’s the principle which says that, all things being equal, the easiest explanation is the most accurate one. A guy, new to a huge job, (a rookie) made a blunder: the world reacted, and he reacted to the reaction. Now he has to live with the whispers that he is just a figurehead and there are more powerful people running the show. For some time until the news is forgotten.

            saay

            I think Horizon reason from Ethiopian interests (hosting mengistu) would be a good reason not to have RM as ambassador of WHO. But I don’t think there was any rational for the others complaining about RM. I don’t necessarily agree to his policy and how he lead a divisive politics resulting mismanagement, corruption and loss of lives but he was elected leader and won elections. The western criticized him primarily for the land policy and how the rich farmers were evicted from “their lands”. As democratically elected leader i think he can what his agenda is, even though most westerners do not agree.

            I don’t know how much influence he had for the election of dr. Tedros, as RM was the head of AU during that time and he got unanimous support from Africa.

            Dr. Tedros I think blundered not knowing and not weighing in the fall out. I don’t know it’s a rookie mistake (doesn’t he have advisors, what were his choices, plus minus who should make reasonable choice).

            Honestly I question his capabilities as a leader for not knowing the consequences of such appointment, being black in white people world, there is no room to make any blunder. Or he just thought, who cares what the fallout will be, as they are use to in Africa. Really.

            Berhe

            I agree, this looks like a classical, but a well played political stunt only proportional to the Trojan subterfuge just to create a breathe in the windless sea. Let’s hope future visibility will be through healthy results not a weird political game.

            How about context?

            1) Mugabe was appointed, because his country fair pretty good in controlling communicable diseases. That actually was stated in the appointment declaration.

            2) Fanti is correct politically Dr. Tedros may be wanted those who helped him to get elected to that position by throwing little gestures their way. Even gestures like this that is good only for PR purpose.

            3) He withdrawing the appointment with some indecisivness..eh…..that’s his Eritreamnes kicking. (Just to let you know, when Tedros does good things, he is Ethiopian. When he screws up he is Eritrean (Endewum tegentay wonbedie… ) 😀

            Para 3 is very funny: I didn’t see it coming:) I will remind you of that next time you give me a long lqso about how he and his family were expelled from Eritrea in 1991.

            Legacy has it right: the doc made a rookie mistake. And if I were advising him, I would tell him to name a Zimbabwean artist (but not Oliver Mtukudzi because Mugabe hates him) as a goodwill ambassador.

            It’s Saturday: here is some Mtukudzi (Ndakavura)for you.

            https://youtu.be/0XMWmgzOi0Y

            saay

        I am as perplexed as you are. At the end of the day the buck stops at his doorstep.
        Rookie mistake.

    You left one thing and that is the way he explained Ethiopia implementations,to tell one example EPRDF has a project that passed its time and budget. Take for example the Dindile in Amhara Region, it’s budget was 1.6 billion birr and now it stands at almost 4 billion and the time of finishing goes up by 7 years . Ethiopians still under aid (10 million ) of them. Food shortages in Somalia region is killing people like no other place on earth. TPLF is full corruption yet he wanted to blame Oromo , what do you call that . Propaganda at its best.

      Don’t trust when they say this billion birr and that billion, it is oll fake for some weird reason. Even the budget that they say in front of the parliament.

    How did those who rule the country bring it to this level of decay? How could they be so corrupt? Imagine this happening in all regional states, and at the center, in the federal government.
    What one sees in this video is the audacity of truth, and it tells about the last straw that is going to break the camel’s back, unless the eprdf government radically changes itself asap. Let’s not try to brand these people, by saying that they belong to this or the other organization.
    Nevertheless, the fact that people can speak of their grievances in public in such a way is really very encouraging.

    http://www.ethiomedia.com/1000bits/mehalmeda-residents-challenge-government-officials.html

  • Selamat QebaH,

    This is your swag bro!

    Marvin Gaye’s makes me want to holla
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_PxgSQ9Vf4 A Mile’s Davis fusion of the AfriQawit Vietnam.

    Inner City Blues for Ethiopia’s Kinche, People’s Power.

    Weapon X 17,

    AmEritrean GitSAtSE Azillo40 Agnia40 “Acres and a Mule.”

  • Rule of Law

    I have the original video of Durue’s famous concession of defeat “ኣጣላቒዮምና ኔሮም”

  • Tzigereda

    I read somewhere you asked for some data on cancer in Eritrea after Paulos provided the link ( Collaboration with the University of Michigan which was posted at Aiga forum) of Dr.BB’s ambitious plan & dedication in building a pathology department of high quality and standard in Ethiopia. Hats off to Dr.BB!

    Allow me to give my two cents on the topic.
    The data of Cancer & treatment in Eritrea and elsewhere in Africa is scarce/ almost non existent ( diagnostic tools and treatment) because there are no cancer registries, but the links below may give you an idea**. The highest estimated rates are: prostate cancer for males, breast and uterine cervix cancer for females. Further cancers are colorectal, lung, liver, oesophageal, Lymphoma, leukaemia, ovarial cancer etc.

    As far as I know, Eritrea is ‘free’ of oncologists/ haematologists (docs specialised treating cancer disease) and all what is needed to have a functioning cancer center: specialised docs, nurses, radiologists, surgeon, pathologists, pharmacists, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, palliative care, etc. In Eritrea there exists no oncological/ haematological department. People with cancer disease in Eritrea are diagnosed ( many die undiagnosed) very late and some of those who can afford it, go abroad for treatment either to Sudan, Middle east or Europe. Most of those who go to Sudan don’t have the financial means for the treatment, they try via social media (or relatives abroad) to get some help, disastrous heart wrenching pictures. The length of most treatments ( for example chemotherapy) goes for months or longer depending on the type & stage the disease and follow ups ( because of possible relapses) which complicates the whole process.
    In Eritrea even fewsi qanza is a very rare commodity! ( definitely also in many parts of Africa).
    There was a plan by an Italian NGO ( years ago) to build an oncological center at the Orota hospital, but this group was dismissed after 3 years without any explanation.

    Even in Ethiopia the situation is not much better compared to other successful sectors. As far as I have searched there are only four oncologists at the „Black Lion Hospital“, the cancer center of Ethiopia. Some newer centres are under construction.
    Cancer treatment is a huge challenge which has been severely neglected in the developing countries…

    http://www.who.int/cancer/country-profiles/eri_en.pdf?ua=1

    http://ascopubs.org/doi/pdfdirect/10.1200/JGO.2015.000406

      Many thanks for valuable links. I would say this though. I don’t think the challenge in Eritrea is lack of diagnostic tools, rather it is the treatment after diagnosis. They do have obviously an x-ray, Ultrasound, CTs and MRI including Mammogram. Suppose you have someone with a heavy smoking history and coming to see you with all the B-symptoms, you just need a chest x-ray to see if there is a mass in his lungs. Then the challenge would be, how do you treat it. Cut it out (a surgeon who is willing to do oncology surgery), and chemotherapy if the tumor has already metastesized or radiation therapy if it is localized. I don’t think they have the means to treat it and the medications are very expensive too. I think that is the reason they go abroad not to get a diagnosis but treatment.

        You are welcome.

        A layman’s ( in this case a non-oncologist) assumptions are mostly insufficient and should be avoided whenever possible.
        I apologise in advance to all awatistas ( and specially to Saay ) for talking out of the topic.

        Though treatment is one of the major problems in Eritrea, there are indeed huge shortage of diagnostic tools , even that of the radiological apparatus ( nationwide) and many more. It is wrong to think ( as you illustrated in your comment) that when the x-ray shows a mass in the lung ( with the history of smoking) the diagnosis is clear, the surgeon cuts it out then you get the treatment. First the oncologist must verify his assumed diagnosis via histology, for this the patient has to undergo a bronchoscopy ( done by a pulmologist) and then it is time for the pathologist to tell the diagnosis ( there are different types of lung cancer & additional molecular diagnostic are needed). The treatment depends on the stage of the cancer ( rule out metastasis via CT scan) and the results of the molecular diagnostics. In a localised stage the cancer can be operated and afterwards depending on the stage most of the patients need adjuvant chemotherapy ( and not radiation therapy as you assumed, but there are situations in which a radiation & chemotherapy are necessary, never radiation alone, a stereotactic radiation can be used for elder patients and small size lung cancers as an alternative to operation). For those with metastasis depending on the additional molecular diagnostics they are treated either only with chemotherapy ( or Immunotherapy) or targeted therapy.

        Generally speaking the docs in Eritrea have very limited possibility to verify the diagnosis which should not be understood as if they don’t recognise a malignancy. Breast cancer is for example mostly detected by the patient themselves. But it needs immunohistochemical analysis for the setup of the treatment.

        I will provide a video clip on the weekend, a narration of an eritrean doc who left Eritrea recently. It is hard and frustrating to work as a medical doc when basic facilities are absent, treating patinets ( aside from Tbc, Malaria…)remains just a dream).

        For your information, the term “B-symptom” (loss of Weight, night sweats, fever) is associated with lymphoma disease ( not lung, colon etc cancers) and restricted to them.
        Caution is needed when the talk is about specific medical fields, the acquired general ‘ knowledge’ from Tv shows and webs has its limitations and may thus be misleading and confusing.

          It is great to hear from a knowedgeable medicinal sister; you(s) are not a lot and/or visible. The sad part of Eritrea’s situation is that the leadership there is erasing the slightest magnet that attracts an educated young to remain in his country. The leadership accuses the big magnet that is attracting our young to migrate, but ignore completely the biggest and strongest repulsing magnet they installed themselves.
          When I was young while playing soccer, I broke my forearm. Due to lack of means and/or proximity, my mom took me to the traditional orthopedist, Aboy Sahle and his Son (the last of the mohicans) in arbaAte asmara. He repaired it perfectly without anaesthesia. Of course I cried like never before and never after. Now, even these traditional doctors don’t exist. The urgency to normalize never stops from knocking and the deaf ears of our leaders never fails from deafening further.

            Hardly you find someone in Asmara who never had a childhood experience as in a fall while playing soccer. I had a fair share where I broke my nose but it got healed on its own. It turned out a blessing in disguise where since then my nose detects and smells only good stuff 😆.

        • Selamat Tsigereda,

          It is all greek to me. The only word I know as an oncologist in the house is Hakim Geza. You see one could say “b well b well” to Haile S, and Paulos would be the one to thank the EEila wisher.

          Be ware of those who are affected by the traditional dentists anaesthesia.they frequented due to their cheek to cheek mouth full candy on top of all pockets full of jaw breakers. A sucker their reward the narrative changes because the traditional orthopedist had neither epidural, whippets or laughing gas for the good byproduct of forever being desensitised to pain due to a good cry that deserves its own unit of measurement: Sound Years that lasts as long as Light Years.

          Be Well for your crying still. BW… on the other hand is short for B weldeab.
          Pardon me for taking leave of you Dr. as I am now being paged to do my ER Rounds as Hakim Geza and chief of the oncology department.

          Hakim Haileselassie was our neighbor and he walked with a limp. He was also a shop keeper. But EnTTaTiE a a cast for a soccer injury by the traditional orthopedic did the job. When your bones healed you can always crush it and make EnTTaTiE Cool Aid. Be Well.

          tSAtSE
          PS Mid November for BW, Bob’s Wailers center stage OR will it be “Remember remember the 5th of November.” V for Hamushte and X for AAshera,
          “Mayy kab Eila ktseti kolekha: keygalhelka aytiste! abb tSurui mayy ewnn AAleQti alo:: kab AAleQti teTenqeQue!” Yerhwo Amlakh
          Professor Pauloay Denmarikino AArkey, ewe teTTenqueQue. 🙂

          • Tzigereda

            Selam GitSase,
            EnTTaTie cool aid is indeed very good, it even helped the lover of Milenu, “ nishtey Hawey kndi hamutey” 🙂

          • Selamat Tsigereda,

            That is actually my favorite one. Excellent all around.
            tSAtSE

          By all means please talk out of topic, although I don’t think it’s out of topic: after all, IA interviews are where one-man laws and policies are explained and isn’t what you described a partly a consequence of one of those policies: the decision to close private clinics and thereby chase away every Eritrean MD?

          This post was an extremely educational piece, a follow-up to another educational piece. I don’t know if it has changed but when o was a kid, it was taboo to even mention the word “cancer”.

          Just like you have done us a great service here, perhaps you can volunteer at one of the Paltalk rooms where there is chronic misrepresentation, fiction and outright lies about cancer in Eritrea. I heard one guy explain (with total conviction) how expired food is the cause of breast cancer. Please help spread your knowledge over at that jungle.

          Thanks!

          saay

          • Selam Saay,

            Expired food and its relation to breast cancer, brought to my mind an article by a pharmacist-toxicologist I read recently, who studied the date of expiry of drugs, and if expired drugs have any therapeutic value left in them.

            He said that he studied drugs that had expired 30-40 yrs ago in addition to drugs that have expired at different dates. He found out that even drugs that expired 30-40 yrs ago, showed no change in their chemical composition in more than 80-90% of cases. He also said that the expiry date put by pharmaceutical companies that is accepted by the fda is not based completely on scientific findings, and they could have extended the expiry dates.

            This of course is to the advantage of the companies who sell more drugs and maximize their profits. Only in the usa, it is said that drugs valued at hundreds of billions of dollars are dumped every year by different hospitals.

            The fda knows very well this fact, and actually it takes samples at different intervals from the stock it keeps for a national emergency, and changes the expiry date.

            On the opposite side of the spectrum, african countries are importing dubious, ineffective and sometimes even dangerous drugs from the middle east and asia. Of course, they are also victims of the above.
            This shows that good money is wasted at the expense of citizens, and this is especially harmful to poor african countries.

            What, should be the solution?

            KS ..

            Few explanation without going in to details:

            The expiration date as noted on the containers of the drugs or drug bottles are what a pharmacist call it “shelving dates”. The shelving date is when the potency of the drug start to change. From that date onward it means the drug has less therapeutic effect. By what percentage? It depends on how they are exposed to heat and humidity.

            The shelving date is determined by the manufacturers on the nature of the drug as to when the drug start to change its potency assuming at room temperature, with the exception of certain drugs must be kept at certain cooling temperature in a refrigerators.

            When people are far away where they can not have any access to buy new refills b/c their medicine is expired, we always advice them to use it than to be without the med. Because the drug is less effective, it doesn’t mean it won’t help you.

            Second, the shelving date is studied scientifically as to when the drug start to decrease its therapeutic effect. It is determined with clinically established data. And is not concocted for the profit of manufacturers.

          • Selam A. H., and Saay.

            This study came from a pharmacist/toxicologist with data to prove what he said. Theoretically, depending on what the manufactures say, the potency of a drug start to change and is supposed to have less therapeutic efficacy at date x. Rather, the drug manufacturer does not guarantee the drug’s efficacy, after that date. That means on date x (-1 day) it is supposed to be effective and on date (x +1 day) it starts to be ineffective. How much this stands scientifically, I cannot say.

            Drug companies of course study the potency of their product at 2-3 yrs, the expiry date they usually asign for their product, which they can prove to be 100%, but they have no incentive and it is extra expense for them to study its efficacy, let’s say at 5 years after production.

            Drugs that come in solid or liquid form may react slightly differently to the effect of long term storage, provided the storage condition is ideal (heat, light, humidity, etc). Medicine that come in solid forms are more stable than those that come in in liquid form, and the stability is shown in the study mentioned above, in some drugs that were stored 30-40 yrs after their expiry date.

            This is in a way similar to the underground seed bank under the ice cap of norway, with the aim to use the seeds some day in the far away future, when this world may have lost its seeds for different reasons.

            The author of the article dared to say that the fda allows change in expiry date on drugs stored for national emergency, and it is a fact that hospitals throw away medicine bought at a great cost.

            Let’s say that a plastic device used in certain medical procedures has a certain expiry date. Why can’t hospitals use it months or a year later as long as the protective covering is intact and its sterility is not compromised, and as long as these are stable products. They do not use it for the simple reason that they are not in a position to prove its sterility, and it is against the law as long as the owner of the product says otherwise.

            Finally, if hundreds of billion of dollars are thrown away only in the usa, this is of course is a profit to the drug companies, who can sell more drugs.

            An other example is the so-called ‘programmed obsolescence’, by which different gadgets start to malfunction, because they are programmed to do so. Why is it not possible to use our smartphone, or any other gadget for that, let’s say for 20 yrs or more, and they start to malfunction one way or the other after some time? Why does an incandescent light bulbs at a fire station in san francisco (if I am not mistaken) still gives light more than 100yrs later, and the ones we have today do not last a year? Could light bulb manufacturers survive as a business in such situation? That is why programmed obsolescence is allowed with the knowledge of governments, because they believe that it is an incentive to create more income for the manufacturers, which they can invest to improve their products and drive technology to a higher level.

            My answer was specifically to “your” or to the alleged statement of the pharmacist/toxicologist , which says “expiry date put by pharmaceutical companies that is accepted by the fda is not based completely on scientific findings”. This is completely untrue. FDA has its own scientists and researchers that examine the New Drug Application (NDA) drug sponsors for marketing submit. We can not debate the laboratorical technics how they check the drug safety and drug efficacy and the chemical natures of the drugs that determine the shelving dates of the drugs.
            However, I will be interested to say more about it, if you can help me with the link, or with title of his research paper of the pharmacist and his name, to google it. Without that I can’t proceed to share my in put on the subject. I need his data and his argument, and the way he said his argument. Remember the subject has its own language to explain the technical procedures to check the pharmacology and pharmaken

            Here is the link you asked me to provide on the expiry date of drugs we are discussing. I did not expect i could find it so easily, because it was months ago that i came across it.

            https://www.propublica.org/article/the-myth-of-drug-expiration-dates

            Regards.

            Thank you. I will get back to you after I read it this weekend.

            I read the link you provided to us and the studies done for certain drugs on their potency after the expiration date on the label. While, I welcome their studies which are subject to FDA scrutiny to validate their studies, here my take on the topic and its importance:

            Expiration Dates of Drug Products & Their Stability Tests

            This comment is intended to give a general glimpse on how the concept of “expiration date” of drugs are established by the FDA on the ground of drug stabilities and the conditions that affect them thereof. The concept of expiration date on drugs and their stabilities are fundamentally related to the core principles that drugs must be tested for their “safety and effectiveness.” The 1938 Federal food and cosmetic Act (FDC) and the US Kefauver-Harris drug amendment of 1962 to FDC revolutionized the drug developments on how to ensure consumers not to be victims of unsafe and ineffective medications. With the passage of the amendments, says Hamburg “FDA was no longer a helpless bystander while unproven medicines were streaming in to pharmacies, onto patients and on to bedside tables.” This landmark amendment legislation for scientific safeguard was passed during J.F. Kennedy administration in 11962.

            Since all drugs have their own unique characteristics based on (a) their chemical and physical properties (b) on the manufacturing procedures (c) on nature of their formulation (d) on natures of their containers and closures (e) on the proposed storage conditions (f) on maintaining their stability and quality through antioxidants or preservatives, they will not have uniform expiration of dates. FDA established drug stability test with guidance program and guidance manual to manufacturers [1]. Drug expiration dates are meant to indicate the date at which the drug’s potency begins to diminish. Since drugs contain organic compound they are susceptible to decay. Therefor, the purpose of this expiration date is to inform consumers about the potency and effectiveness of the drug at the time of purchase.

            Drugs and Amendments of Their Expiration Dates

            Like many other laws and regulations, the regulation on the expiration of drugs might be amended depending on the result of continuous drug stability testing and procedures. There is nothing new in its pertinent legal requirements and are open to new developments and studies, if it warrant to extend the expiring dates of drugs on individual base, depending on their decaying and decomposing characteristics. What I disagree with some of the report is when they say drug expiration dates are arbitrary and are not scientific. Generally, drugs are not harmful after expiration dates, they only diminish their potency. Changing in their potency will lead to changing dosing of the drug, if patients are going to use it after the established expiration date. If there is no adjustment in the dosing, it means the drug won’t be effective to the patient’s disease. So the way forward should be, rather giving a general impression to all drugs from specific studies, specific studies should be forwarded to FDA to make changes on the specific drugs with the specific tools they made their studies. The report could have presented in its scientific approach without politicizing the issue of “expiring dates.” The way the report is presented is as if there is no need of regulating the stability of drugs and their potency in terms of their ”safety and effectiveness.” I am for strict of observing drug safety and drug effectiveness, and hence adhering to drug shelf-lives. I am also open to new technics and procedures of testing drug stabilities and their effectiveness.

            Attachments for reading:

            [1]www.fda.gov/downloads/ICECI/ComplianceManuals/ComplianceProgramManual/UCM125404.pdf

            [2]https://www.fda.gov/aboutfda/whatwedo/history/milestones/ucm128305.htm
            [3]https://www.fda.gov/iceci/inspections/inspectionguides/inspectiontechnicalguides/ucm072919.htm

            A) Regarding the drug expiration, 10-20% expiration is still by large margin deadly.

            B) you mentiond:
            ….” ‘programmed obsolescence’…..” and “….Why is it not possible to use our smartphone, or any other gadget for that, let’s say for 20 yrs or more….”

            Let me stay on the smart phones or say Personal computers.

            Irrispective of the producing company let us assume we want to use a cell phone or a PC from 20 years ago. Will they work? they will as far as they are intact. 1) in case of a PC, it may have a windows 95, and other products of that time. If you want to use it now 1) there is high risk of security issue, 2) you can not load new programs just because of the evolution of the soft- and hardware architecture and level of circuit integration. There are a lot of practical limitations which wouldn’t merit to use those PCs in a competitive way. I know we have a very old server IBM S400 at work, I think which is still running in production mode–a product from the 1060-ies. There are also some uses such as fax server and the likes for old PCs in the back end. Because they are all running in the Unix/ linux family which are easy to migrate with and keep them alive in a meaningful way. Conclusion in most cases it is hard to use old generation PCs in economically meaningful ways. In some special, case by case, situation they are still in extensive use; there may be a special lab to keep them alive.

            If you see the phones it is not different. To start with that time it may be at most G1 and G2 network, now you have LTE G4, G5 is in the pipeline. Look the Bluetooth technology, now we have 4th generation. The same thing with WiFi. Those phones could still be used (I know some field stations funded and installed in the late 1980, they are still in use).
            So my point is, if you want those old techs–you can, but you are on your own to keep them functioning and alive. You must also be an expert “in every thing to keep them in tact”; the question will then be a cost benefit choice.

            I could say more, but the “disq” don’t like me to do so…

            My point is that these gadgets are programmed not to function after serving for a certain period of time. You may not find the spare parts or it will be too expensive to take to a technician, and one is forced to buy a new one.

            The large percentage of pcs, smartphones, etc are owned by ordinary people who cannot exploit more than 10% of the capability of these gadgets. One may say, what is the use of having sophisticated and complicated gadget, when ordinary citizens do not really have the need for all the service they can give.

            Of course this the smallest part of the story, because scientists, researchers, businesses and others need sophisticated machines for research and development, and to create a better future. But, can the manufacturers produce products that are only for these few consumers and expect their business to survive, unless there are young people and others who camp overnight in front of a store to be the first to buy a smartphone that opens when you wink an eye, for example.

            I think that it is all about the chain of investment – profit – more investment – research and upgraded technology – a better future, that governments are forced to allow programmed obsolescence, a necessary evil, not good for consumer’s pocket, but without which governments alone cannot carry the economic burden for science and development.

            you raised a very fundamental question of the contemporary modern style of life.

            History and some relict of old civilization tells us that they all had their gods.

            The modern civilization, called industrial or capitalist, does also have its gods–namely applied probability and statistics. Think in which ever way you want, the basic fact is, our contemporary world is enslaved by those two things.

            Be it the 1) drug expiration dynamics you raised, or 2) market availability of old devices, or 3) the chance of surviving in the contemporary market, or 4) the chance of survival of Qatar, in regards to its spat with its GCC fellow Arab countries, or 5) bring me any discussion point–the ALMIGHTY statistics is always there in the middle of every thing.

            Take for example the drug expiration. You mentioned: ” …..expired 30-40 yrs ago, showed no change in their chemical composition in more than 80-90%….” If you ask me this researcher’s finding–under normal boundary conditions of preservation and the likes–is a well anticipated outcome; The initial condition also matters.

            The key problem you have, as owner or decission maker, is: 1) if you can sell all this stuff and survive in the market (as a producing company), 2) in case of law suite, due to the negative side effect of this old consumed stuff, could the politicians who allowed this survive? 3) what are you going to do with those 10-20% sick people (caused by your product)? 4) what would be the insurance premium to sell these products? 4) for sure “the very first clinical experimental design”–which is the foundation– will always inherently disqualify their use after so long time. 5) As of now, human scientific knowledge is doubling every year–and you want to use those old things still?

            I am afraid “you are mistakenly thinking we have only one God above us–forgetting the gods i mentioned”.

            My friend, you have to recalibrate your fashion of thinking, thereby eithr a) accept unconditional subordination to the contemporary gods, or b) hurry up and find your place, somewhere, in “Debre Bizen Gedam/Monastry”

            Thanks

          • Selam Mez,

            I hope you have read the link on drug expiry date.
            Samples are taken from each batch, retested to either extend the expiry date or dump the product, which is already allowed by the fda in certain cases. Drugs are not dispensed freely beyond their expiry date w/o proof that they are useful and not toxic.

            The main point is that the vast majority of these drugs are stable, and no death has been attributed to drugs taken after their expiry date, at least in the medical literature.

            The economic hemorrhage is great if drugs are wasted, while human society has not yet achieved universal coverage of health care for all its citizens. With the increasing population, even rich countries could not afford to waste medicine anymore. Even the usa faces shortage of drugs at times, and drugs are very expensive.

            Don’t worry, we will not go to a monastery, because we do not embrace an unconditional subordination to the contemporary gods, but because they do not need us anymore. They do not need our expertise and not even our manual labor. In the coming age of automation human beings are expendable, whether they worship or not the new gods.

            I will yield to the expertise of Emma on this subject.

            I am a strong advocate of freedom of speech but I think on some subjects we should require a license to speak as misinformation can be deadly.

            saay

        Wrong that you assumed the availability of MRI obvious. I for sure know that the only MRI in Sembel Hospital was out of use for more than 3yrs. The health problem just like any other problem in Eritrea is man made, weird and unthinkable to happen under normal circumstances.
        I knew a time when 3 babies share a single bed at Mekane Hiwot, rest rooms locked for unavailability of water, patients forced to bring their own blankets, surgeries postponed for lack of power,health services suspended for health professionals were in military training….

      Thank u for this informative comment.

      or what it is worth I want to say. Sudan has become a medical tourism center for Eritreans, whoever can afford it can go to Khartoum, rent a place and pay to get decent medical treatment specially Cancer, so much so that PFDJ has rented an entire building for its elites member, the baby boomer, the ghedli generation who suffer from many types of cancer

      Omer Al-Beshir made a deal with the Sudanese diaspora doctors to and allowed them to run private clinics and also work on the public hospitals and are paid competitively. The specialists commute from the middle east and Europe where they have thriving practise or gainful employment and Eritreans with means are benefiting it and the quality is excellent they ppl say, the drs are skilled, but sometimes when the electric is off or the equipment is broken, the Sudanese stills say bukra inshaalah— tomorrow God willing!

      Eritrea does not have fewsi qanza, but there is more than fewsi qaza for the those who can afford it.
      Equity in health care like any thing in Sudan is still the same, those who canno afford it, still die but at least for those with the means Sudan is heaven now and lots of people have been saved, but in Eri, it if you are one of the top even if you can afford to pay, there is no services, but the top get too medical care outside: Zemhret in Italy and others for hip replacement in Germany and Wuchu in Italy and so on.

      • iSEM,

        “Omer Al-Beshir made a deal with the Sudanese diaspora doctors to and allowed them to run private clinics and also work on the public hospitals and are paid competitively.”

        You got me wondering about binomial functions for a second. Pertaining probability distribution functions that is. For example, the transference of a gain, as in the likelihood of its occurrence, projection with the utility of the normal distribution function.

        tSAtSE

          you raised a big important
          question.

          Thanks

      Thank you so much for your well-informed feedback. I am really humbled, and I appreciate your way of taking part in this forum. You always focus on the essentials with the common good of our oppressed people at your heart. That is what every one of us should be doing if we want to make the best out of the space this wonderful forum offers us.

      I consider myself an illiterate on the field of medical sciences save the rudimentary information we used to get in our schools under the biology as required subject. But as one involved for major part of my productive age in politics and affairs that revolve around it, I am aware with profound sadness about how our people have been suffering from diseases (curable and malignant). As you mentioned I saw and talked with our citizens who used to come to Sudan (Kassala and Khartoum those who could afford). Actually, many of them arrived when the disease reached last phase, died as soon as they arrived.

      Before independence, we used to console ourselves by the fact that our people were under occupation. But after independence and rule by our own, nothing had changed. It is this bitter fact that the affiliates with the change seeker camp should be aware of. They should realize our people are really running short of time for turning the sad situation around and helping our people to ge relief from the scourge that is devastating them.

      I am moved by the professional concern of Dr. Berekhet Woldeab more than his political views. I understand that a person committed by education to save lives would not get his ego satisfied when he sees the rest of us haggle on prioritizing matters without taking account of urgencies that cost lives. I mean boundaries and sovereignty are matters that give us time and respite to defend and preserve. But issues about diseases that decimate our people totally fall in another category of options. An infant born with curable disease and need immediate surgery would give his doctors luxury of time. I would, thus, argue thqt the mindset of a medical scientist and relevant priorities are different from that of a politician who might see waste of lives for a cause is unavoidable part of the cost political objectives entail. In a word, thus, I envy the countries that are blessed with governments that recognize their duty to their people and open doors for professionals like BD when the heart and mind of the latter is with their suffering people. Thanks again Tzigereda.

        Well said, of course as usual. As you know, one of the greatest inventions of civilization is the advent of antibiotics where by it helped humanity in its fight for survival in a predatory world. The Bubonic pandemic for instance otherwise known as “The Black Death” during the 14th century wiped out close to 50 million people worldwide. And when the “Concuestadores” as in Hernan Cortez and Alexandro Pizaro arrived in Latin America (read: Peru and Mexico–the Incas and Aztecs) in the 15th century to scavenge gold and silver, the diseases they brought with them and through genocide, they reduced the people to 2.5 million from 25 million. Here is something interesting of a side note that can give us an insight why humanity survived the cruel assault of nature in the fight for survival. The answer lies with in the beauty of genetic diversity.

        Bacteria for instance divide and multiply through something called, “Binary Fission” as in a single bacteria is split into two and the two into four…..and so on. And as you can imagine, that is precisely the reason all the bacteria look exactly the same. Obviously, we humans on the other hand, we reproduce through sexual means when two— a sperm cell fertilizes an egg—the offspring is a combination of diversified genetic make up. As such, every one of us carry a unique combination of genes and we respond to environmental assaults differently and accordingly including diseases. If we were like the bacteria, the nasty diseases such as the Bubonic would have wiped out humanity completely. Thanks God for evolution.

        It has been almost two centuries since the pioneers in antibiotics Edward Jenner and Louis Pasteur gave humanity an invaluable gift. The question still remains: Why are people dying from otherwise preventable diseases then? Medicine went political when it was supposed to be a human rights issue. Medicine became a fertile ground to generate money and those who don’t have the means went to their graves untimely and Medicine got entangled with in political ideologies as well. For instance, Eritrea enjoyed better health care services particularly during the King’s regime than the current one. Kagnew Station provided one of the best services on par with the Western world; Enayil Hospital in Asmara where the Silla brothers one cardiologist and the other general surgeon practiced was state of the art; Dr. Manfriedi at Tsetserat Psychiatry Hospital was one of the best; Dr. Carta the gynecologist was one of the best and Clinic Ajeya provided medications with reasonable and competitive prices. Perhaps, in Mieda, the medical service was commendable* but it is rather sad to see it failed to transition to independent Eritrea.

        *Jonathan Kaplan, a surgeon turned a film maker and a writer talks about the medical services in Mieda—-its merits and weaknesses in his book, “The Dressing Station, A Surgeon’s Chronicle Of War And Medicine.”

          Thanks for your classroom quality feedback. “Medicine went political when it was supposed to be a human rights issue”. This statement brilliantly sums up the intractable dilemma the peoples in the so called developing and underdeveloped South have been facing. Modern diseases (many of them imported) have been wreaking havoc to the proportion the ones you cited in Latin America had done. Imagine the under reported decimation HIV-AIDS had been causing in the SubSaharan nations, including Ethiopia and our own. Just imagine how many children die due to Malaria and similar preventable diseases.

          hmmm….thanks God for evolution?!

            I knew a clever mind was going to pick on that and glad you did. I had “Creation through Evolution” in mind.

          I had been to Enayil hospital once as a child and I remember one of Dr. Silla. I also have been to Mekane hiwet (Etege memen) (like Dr. Kibreab Fre) and there were many fine doctors and specially the emergency section was one great. I also have been to many clinics with my mother that operated in most Catholic churches, Godaif (San Antonio), Cathedral, Akria, etc. There was eye doctor (Dr. Worku), and dentist (Dr. Surur) and few many places. The pharmacist themselves provided lots of care.

          Most were free (hospital abi and clinics) and some charged low fees (the private clinc).

          I was really surprised and shocked when I heard Enayil was closed when the tegadelti arrived.

          It didn’t make sense to me at all and I still don’t understand the reason for it.

          My suspicion is, it’s the EPLF thing..if we don’t control it, we don’t need it, even if it means to will take away services that are badly needed and benefit the people (well EPLF leaders (then) and PFDJ leaders (now) never cared for the people welfare ever).

          Berhe

            Including the two home grown stellar Drs. Yibarikh and Yitbarekh. And many more. At the heart of ShaEbia speak, there is an intense tendency to send Eritrea back to the stone-ages. Don’t ask why, as Wittgenstein had it, certain things in life, we ought to pass them in a complete silence.

        I will come back to you at the weekend.

        Which time zone are you encroched in this weekend?

      Thank you for the report and your input on the explanation to it. I didn’t know your education is from medicinal background. Great! I look forward to read you on weekends coming with more on it.

      Regards

    I ask if Eritrea was in a bitter war? you answered YES!
    Aside your stupid response, what do you know about war? When your country was at a war, you abandoned her. You runaway like a little girl wearing skirts. You don’t know what war is. you don’t what scarifies are. you just exist like a pig in Zimmerman’s farm.

    2. Cost for Russian figher jets: 100k each, maybe because they were old, out of use, refurbished.

    Again your stupidity aside, if you weren’t lazy, you could have lokked it up and you could have known how much SU-27 cost to be exact 80 million USD. SU-24 25 million USD. MIG 29 11 million USD.I could told you more but again, stupid is stupid.
    3. Anti-fighter? Zero, because Eritrea did not by any, even their guns were so old that they were disgusted and the kids were fighting with bare hands,”So how was those all fighter jets were dropping like a fly?
    again your stupidty aside, how much does it cost; 57 mm AZP S-60 anti air craft missile and 9K38 Igla shoulder anti air kraft cost? You guess it Zero!
    How much does it BGM-71-C Anti-tank guided missilea and Kornet-E Anti-tank guided missile cost?
    You guessed it zero. I do understand why you think this way, since you never worked and you know nothing about money, it is natural to think everything costs nothing. Do you see, the welfare state Canada turn you in to welfare minded in a point that you think war costs nothing? Go to work and you shall know how this world works and what money means.
    “4. maintaining100k forces?, almost nothing, they are recruits and their families feed them and if they were injured they nursed them with zero cost to the government.”
    Again, if you have had known what war means, you could have easily understood the need of the logistics that goes with war. Even if you had worked to earn a living like normal person, you could have understood that military people need to eat and drink to carry a war and that has costs. but again what do you know. what does a pig in Zimmerman’s farm know about war and costs? Nothing.
    “5. Running Sawa? zero, nadda…”
    Again, if you had to go to school and pay for it, you could have understood the costs and logistics that goes with 15 to 20 K young people to go in one school and the cost associates with it.
    Eritreans debating about EPRDF in this forum? What is going on , after all Eyob decided to close the window as “ what is happening in Ethiopia is the result of a democratic state of Ethiopia, where just few years EPRDF declared 100% win over themselves.

    What is going on again , currency devaluation, sugar import banned and prices are skyrocketing, other food staffs will run out too , shortage on many commodities will go up , security issues in Oromo state will go from bad to worse , the arms confiscated from big tracks going to Somalia has to remind us all that , this has to be solved to quick to early . The generalization that Tigray people are beneficiaries is idiotic at best . Who is going to resign now ? Samora ????

      Go ahead celebrate it all! Celebration celebration celebration because the weyanes are gone but we have no clue who is ruling Ethiopia tomorrow. Of course, the upcoming rulers of Ethiopia could be the best friends of DIA and the enemies of Eritreans and will allow the present situation in Eritrea to go on. They could also keep the current situation and even go further: cross the border of Eritrea to finish DIA once and for all. It is then we will get to see the sad faces of the supporters of DIA and it will be our (the real Eritreans turn) to celebrate. Let’s celebrate song…….. sweet melody:)

      • blink

        I have nothing to celebrate, none. But just look at weyane cadre , he is trying to blame out side pressure !!! that makes the Oromo people to protest, in Eyob’s mind the main problem is consciously controlled by conspiracies, in his own word every thing about Oromo has nothing to do with the weyane Thieves.

        The real change will not come soon but when it comes, it will blow you away.

      “Eritreans debating about EPRDF in this forum? What is going on” Excellent question. It certainly feels like the board of directors have graced the forum. That they have felt the need to do so warrants a thank you. Surely, the call for accountability and visibility is credit to their realisation to respond in this manner. I personally will thank them and acknowledge it in kind with the respect it deserves.

      I shall be honored to observe you walk through the doors of the round table, king side night in chess. The sound track: Marvin Gaye’s “Whats Going on, your Weapon X tSinTa power- one square two right angle.

      tSAtSE

    It is clear that Nitricc talks like his master DIA: I can buy coffee from Ethiopia, I can buy coffe from Kenya, I can buy coffee from Colombia, I can buy coffee from from Kenya & do want me tell where else I can buy coffee from😀😀😀😭

    Nitricc is very annoying!! What is the use of talking to this guy when he cannot remember nada from yesterday. I believe he suffering Alzheimer’s disease to.

    I started reading and when you said to go to paragraph 10, I skipped the rest. The only thing I can say is, he may reach an agreement with Ethiopia and end the statement. Ethiopia being the member SC and it may support the lifting of sanctions in exchange for some thing.

    Berhe

      Your argument actually makes more sense as opposed to the reason why Isaias is changing his tone is because he is thinking post-Weyane Ethiopia as Weyane we are told is in a coma*.

      *One wonders what the number is with in the Glasgow Coma Scale [GCS] as in <8 is severe, 9-12 is moderate and 13-15 is mild.

      The only way pia may reach an agreement with tplf is if tplf drop tigrai-tigragn(greater tigrai) agenda and entertain ethiopianizm and give insurance for eritrea or if pia drop eritreanizm and entertain greater tigrai agenda.

      • Teodros Alem

        If u in case ask me how is that tplf is for greater tigrai?
        1, i learn hear from u and kind of u what is tplf pushing secretly and i also learn from tplf media (pretending opposition media too)
        2, tplf’s definition of nation(people)
        3,the way tplf rule ethiopia for the last 26 years.
        4,tplf is still ethnic revolutionary part which believe 1/2 eritrean people is its own people
        4,just b/c unless they r stupid they will not be in this situation b/c of badema specially after eebc.
        5,tplf unbelievable obsession of ethnicity
        6, and so on

          This one is a long ways to #10. Though, skip what you know more off and start reading from where you seek knowing more off. Having said that. third of the way this statement of yours, allow me to share a measured response. Thanks

          you said: “3,the way tplf rule ethiopia for the last 26 years. ”

          On average is what you could be saying? Consider the year of 1997 from this perspective.

          tSAtSE

          • Berhe Y

            Berhe

          • Selamat Berhe Y,

            Then I think you should question my sight or a conditional displays algorithms. Think Sir Georg Boole and digital principles. Or to make it a WSYWIG and or nor nan KISS for all, simply respond as if you have made the statement. What would you construct your response on say you put your self in Mr. Tedros Alem’s shoe?

            tSAtSE

            3, if u look at how tplf divided the people, the hate they created or trying to create among the people and how they see themselves as non ethiopia, they give ethiopian land for other countries and people , so on …
            Tells u a lot what they r upto.

  • blink

    Dear Awate family
    Thanks saay just for giving us a national mirror to see Issaias. Issaias is a very contradictory person ,he is simply a day light thief .Even in his dark mind he could at least think for the greater production of his slave policy ,where his slaves produce more and he could still control the workers while they have the luxury of choosing day to day meal. Since the majority of people in our society are workers, or are dependent upon the workers, it would be in the interest of all to have economic Democracy or little lose mechanism to buy or to produce Sigem , meshela. We can’t just argue with Issaias policy thinking as if he is normal dictator, he is not normal dictator so we can’t describe him on normal way. On normal economic system be it government controlled or capitalism the workers do look the same,You can switch rulers, in government, and you will find your conditions changed only by small degrees. And it is the same in economy. You can switch employers, but you will always find yourself subordinated to the will of an economic dictator. you can switch exchange these managers , as much as you like, but you have to choose one. If you choose none, then you are excluded from the wealth produced by society.You must choose one master but this is in normal condition. Eritreans can’t not choose their master . The younger generation who grows on this system will eventually get used to it if the European refugee rules are changed.Just as political Democracy go up for good the potential of an individual in society to create positive change goes up , economic Democracy does the same for the shop owners at their job. If you admit one, the other must follow. And if you deny one, then you would be contradicting yourself to deny the other. So Issaias do the later he deny yet he wanted the public to believe that the Eritrean enterprising mind could not be trusted , I mean like the milk thing.Sometimes I dearm to have a country that respect every citizens wish,it is not bad wish , we all have to get a streak of faith in Evolution apart from the so called god the invisible. So I paint an evolution out of the horrible situationyes we are in , yes ,,,yes , I know there is no such thing even in USA, Germany even in Iceland too .But it is simply a very good wish where there are neither Generals ,dictators ,landlords, national bankers, where there are no hungry children in misery. For this to happen we all must be behind the prisons for it .but, but we Eritreans are in prison for far far less service from our leaders be it in the opposition camp too.
    Back to economy, I mean the “economy” I don’t know about you but sometimes I see an open similarity between the different economic systems, I mean let’s look at mixed economic policies and capitalism, in these two either the government or the few individuals control the fruits of economic growth or the whole economy. Look at the worker and employee relationships. The job security thing is like an alarm on the workers mind if he wanted a pay raise but we Eritreans can minimize this due to entrepreneurship mind set. I have been to Angola two times and one time to Dubai , what I saw is mind blowing productivity of Eritreans. Issaias played with our essence but who can we blame for this ??? I blame myself for not standing too this evil man and I suppose you have to blame yourself too , at least start blaming your greedy ,stupid thoughts that made you think “ it may change after some years or Issaias may fall down soon .” Issaias will out play many .

    Thanks for killing my time .

      How about Dubai, what activities have you see there? I know of one person who is involved in the solar panel selling business and he says there is tough competition but high rewards.

      • blink

        The people I know who made big money are the people who are trading to Mozambique.
        Trading using LC to Ethiopia from Dubai as well as China is also profitable for some Eritreans in Dubai and some in Europe but they use a shadow company that people like T. Kifle could not know .

        • Dawit

          Many thanks blink for the interesting insight you provided. How is the community doing in South Sudan? I heard Eritreans owned several major hotels in Juba (Keren hotel etc.). I was thinking about perhaps setting up a trading business in Dubai as well. Are these investors wary of fellow Eritreans engaging in trading/importing business in Dubai and Africa or welcoming?
          How is it that Eritreans were/are able to dominate these markets in countries that we don’t have any historical, economic, linguistic or geographical relations with (Angola, DRC, Mozambique)? It just seems so odd to think of Eritrean businessmen in far away places like Luanda Angola and then even dominating certain sectors. I would expect Portuguese, South African, Chinese and even Indian businessmen to dominate trade there instead of people from some small far away country that don’t speak Portuguese.

    Speaking of the Eritrean Cassandras ,her is an other prophetic speech by Seyoum O Harestay

    https://www.facebook.com/tekulu.tesfagergs/videos/1484962384921445/

    For me, it is cyclic wheel run by a hamster reason for, hamster in the box paradox. Thanks for these “Clif Notes.”

    1.The economics analysis as an ideological basis. Much like the basis for say “incremental gains including for decentralized. ”

    The weird Quantum macronomics… ….. micronomics …

    Got to go swimming
    tSAtSE

    During the president’s last interview before this one, which was much after the salary increase for army/Sawa trainees rumor was big news, the salary increase hadn’t happened but prices of commodities had gone down.

    The then interviewer had asked a question to the effect of “why the delay of the salary increase,” and the president rhetorically had answered “what is salary increase, if people can buy what they use to buy now for less, isn’t that practically a salary increase,” and the salary increase rumor died out ever since.

    On your #7 above, interviewer asks whether market stabilizing measures will be taken and the President replies that he does not interfere, but then again, he makes his frustration about unreasonable prices very clear.

    However, what is not clear is that whether the president is saying that this is why the government ordered or found a way to force lower prices of commodities (the milk as a case in point) or whether he is saying that it is the merchants that are causing hardships by selling goods higher than it is reasonable (such as 20N instead of 10N for a gallon of milk).

    In both interviews both answers are ambiguous. Therefore, I have to ask:

    1) Whatever happened to the salary increase news?

    2) If indeed lower price = salary increase, why was the news focused only on the army/Sawa trainees since it would mean salary increase to all that are salaried?

    3) Is it possible that the intention to increase salary was there, but surprisingly commodity prices decreased, and the government found salary increase unnecessary?

      It has to do with the law of supply and demand. If lower price is due to less consumption (less demand), due to the decrease in the buying power of citizens, prices fall inevitably unless supply decreases as well, and it has nothing to do with salary increase.

      The standard of living will fall in this case due to less consumption. Although salary increase may have brought price surge, nevertheless, at least it will protect the standard of living from falling. This is my understanding.

        I think the two powers or factors at play are inflation and the power of the local currency. If less local money is circulating say when the central bank increases interest rate, the power of Naqfa will increase and less salary will have more purchasing power. On the other hand, inflation could be a sign of healthy economy where the average price index increases simply because people are buying more that has affected supply to decrease and subsequently prices increase…..

          For inflation to have a positive result, don’t you think that you should be an exporting economy (cheaper exports), rather than an importing economy (expensive imports)?

          I leave it to others, because this is how far my basic knowledge of economics goes. Sorry.

            Let me shout out, “Is there economist in the house?” so that they can expand on our limitations on the specific issue at hand.

          • Selamat Horizon and Paulos,

            Da House..no not me but what of the command economy as in price regulation, hence convergence of big government with itself….

            tSAtSE

            I am not an economist in any closer sense but i feel the answer to your question is: no, you can’t sustain such a market. Deflation is more feared than inflation because the losers are the supply side economic actors on: producers, importers and retailers. Inflation mainly impacts the other side, namely, consumers. While deflation doesn’t hold for long before it graduates to the opposite side, inflation is sustainable for any period of time. Also, 1-2% inflation is dubbed as necessary to motivate the money economy while discouraging currency hording.
            Hayat

            The question is, did deflation occur.? All the isolated terms, traz neqeze, are pecisely that. Isolated terms.

            The macro is missing lots conveniently overlooked micro variables to fit……

            tSAtSE

          • Hayatt Adam,

            Mr. Kim Hannla’s evolving, though not a complete 180 ….. and then we have the “yes dynamic duo” for the

            Horizon… over yonder..
            Not Solid ground and doomed narrative.

            tSAtSE

            I recall one you had an argument which is equivalent to what I took liberty to interpret as “we can always count on the CYCLIC.”
            it has kinda the reason why I am basing my questioning the criteria regarding the allocation of funding. Particularly this: Does the reinvestment percentage factor in as the criteria for. We can take a mundane sample of the 6% matching translate into .012 in actual dollars distributed. Do you see the significant reduction to nearly the total loss the defined contributions choice. 12% or 0.12 isn’t necessarily what has been contributed to the mutual fund.
            picture the ticker at wall street with these %^ %v.
            Biased as it may appear, my valuation would not extend a favorable outlook irrespective of how high the bird is perched. Vertical view blinding those without horizontal view forecasting ability handicap.

            Yes, I know, the above necessitates numerous re reads. Don’t you think?
            tSAtSE

      I will trade your 3 questions for my 3 questions on Ethiopian politics at the end:

      1. iA must know that government intervention in market place is a risky move. Last year when the raises and currency changes were announced, he said that his gov will do a lot of trial-observation-adjust policy. This year, he said he can’t say for sure that the policy is working and that there may, indeed, be unintended consequences. So he is uncharacteristically uncertain about a policy introduced with much drama. He sees it as something his gov was forced to do.

      2. My recollection of what he said about the salary increases is different. What I remember him saying (in heavy contrast to the propaganda about the 350% raise) that in end the amount of raise is insignificant compared to the purchasing power of the Nakfa. So the raises did happen—

          Ok let’s try this again. If disqus chops it again, I will give up:)

          A. Two different fiscal monetary policies undertaken for very different reasons. The raises (along with the recanted promise to limit National Service to 18 months) were to cut back on youth exodus. The change of currency was to disempower money hoarders and illegal currency trades.

          B. The raises were given, to college grads (civil servants) and later to ordinary National Service members. But while they increased the gross wages, the net wages were unchanged because the gov added a long list of withholdings. (asmarino has an audio recording of NS recruits reacting to a colonel announcing the itemized dedications.)

          C. The govs goal of reducing the money circulation and hoarding has been achieved and one of the consequences is that money is so scarce now (all in a bank withdrawn at govs pace) that scarcity has introduced an unofficial credit and barter economy. All that has changed is that instead of people hoarding money now the gov is hoarding people’s money.

          D. On the case of the liter of milk in Senafe selling for 20 Nakfa: IA was actually criticizing an EriTV news report he had seen which featured someone explaining 20 Nakfa per liter as fair price. So IA is opposed to direct price controls; he prefers the indirect one where he shames the media into reporting that the fair price is actually 10 Nakfa:) Then if people complain, he will just arrest a few journalists for instigating unrest.

          saay

            Once hoarding is understood to be bad, wouldn’t the government have understood it would be bad no mater who is doing the hoarding. Consequently it would have adapted the freeing of money circulation mechanism.
            Cyclic is key word, the question is how did the government increase circulation?

            Again, for me it is effective on the ideological basis and framework for both the near future and longterm and adjusting accordingly.

            Take the engineer of Halolo, for example—
            Admiral Saay7, I will just say the purpose of the young man was that old dergue erra song: “Zemene grmbiTT may nAAQeb…” Asmara, Mendefera..etc.
            .godenatat ab Halewa koynu
            .” by water….
            Adi Halo and Engineering…later.

            Old hoarding: money is stuffed in bags and sacks and travels to a Sudan where illegal exchange centers are set up to do “Hawala”: you send hard currency to them, they give your family Nakfa.

            New hoarding: currency is changed; old currency whose source is unaccounted for disappears in bonfires. The bank becomes the sole exchange center. To minimize the reappearance of new illegal exchange centers, withdrawal of cash is severely restricted.

            Side effects and unintended consequences: many including near collapse of any meaningful trade because capital flows where it can move.

            saay

            there is also recent “Aqaweel” a neighboring state has started to print fake Nakfa and flood the border area.

          • Admiral Saay7,

            Yes, I get that. The initial adjustment, i.e. the deflation via bon fires, is tantamount to centralized banking. The gold mining, hence reserves, also justifies strengthening the Nakfa, albeit abruptly and suddenly by limiting the printing of more Nakfa. Though in this case there was more limited printing of new currency and bonfires of the old currency.

            Allow me to repeat the cart whatever it may be, ahead of the horse which is Unitary Centralized State of Eritrea and to a certain extent the 1997 based Eritrean Constitution.

            Purposely vague and hoping that you are seeing flickers of the arguments forming..

            And of the global centralized banking system as in IMF, dept of the 3rd world Vs Au as in Eu (do you see Au’s competetive advantage on the periodic table, as being the standard though it is paper,,,,****), Kgame V Isaias- recall the brother colonel….

            And I have mentioned thus far the microeconomics data missing though it can easily be extrapolated … The new mechanism of circulating and battles for growth within.

            Besides shouldn’t the significant political front for the non viability of an Eritrean economy starting from the first 1997 Nakfa issue put into perspective the real fuel behind the three years wild fire?

            No need to dumb it down for my sake Admiral. I truly believe my shared rational I call the imperative narrative should and does affect all actors imminent decisions –the group dynamics nabeyu kabbeyy.

            tSAtSE

            Since the salary increase did take place as promised, albeit with lots of caveats, I must say that as far as the economy is concerned I am less critical of the government now than I was.

            Considering there is no trade activity with neighboring countries and very little source of national income such as small scale mining and remittances, the options for both the government and the merchant alike are limited.

            The government hoarding people’s money is a double edged sword. It limits trade activity, it forces a barter economy as you said, but it also provides peace of mind from the occasional threat of currency changes when in this kind of uncertain times.

            Is it possible that the government is still working under the Ghedli era mindset where everything belonged to everyone? Failing to see something similar in the people could explain some of the rage with the market.

            If I am not mistaken this looks like a government learning on the job the difficult nature of economics and market stability while still trying to uphold its “socialist” ideals of the past.

            PS:
            Correction: the interview I referred to in my last post must have been the one near January and not the one in May 2017.

            “Is it possible that the government is still working under the Ghedli era mindset where everything belonged to everyone? Failing to see something similar in the people could explain some of the rage with the market.”

            I don’t know if you guys are trying to make sense, be it economic otherwise what Isayas says and what the policy of this government is.

            I really understand all this about economy, hard currency, salary increase etc as if was made a necessary step to fix the economy or to make lives of the citizens better. What ever Isayas Afeworki does, only IA knows in my opinion.

            Speaking of hard currency or economy, why do we ignore news with hard evidence of corruption and talk about a small merchant hording money. Someone from Eritrea had over 600 million dollars abroad hidden in the Swiss bank. Who is that person and how on earth is it possible for anyone from Eritrea is able to amass that kind of money?

            This leak is real, when it come out, many countries (including Canada and US) went after those rich people hiding the money and asked them to pay tax or make payment.

            This money we know was at 2011 and none of the Gold money from Bisha was started by then and how much money, the same group of people have collected since then? 1 Billion would be just a small number in my opinion. Nevsun sold all the gold in Switzerland and they transferred the government cut to some Swiss account. No money was ever transferred to Eritrea or the Eritrean ministry of finance that knows about.

            You quoted this.

            “Is it possible that the government is still working under the Ghedli era mindset where everything belonged to everyone?”

            Though the 2nd One back, two steps forward was not all the way to the Sahil like the 1978 strategicawi mzlaQ, mindset wise the circumstances may very well be the case.

            Here is where the collective effort, in my humble opinion, going forward does not leave room for frustrations such as:

            “I don’t know if you guys are trying to make sense, be it economic otherwise what Isayas says and what the policy of this government is.”

            All must know, for the narrative imperative they advocate now should, with academic integrity, consider all the data and it’s outputs. These unbiased give and take will negate the winner takes all futile rigidity and usher in the must and necessary give and take by all parties.

            The Admiral has with his second to non academic hat has provided the scientific bedrock formulations with the “group dynamics” and pro “individual liberties” with the “gradual incremental gains that include decentralized regional power.” And so, how do the Eritreans as are currently grouped and organized or lack thereof maximize their gains to get their share of the pie… Resignation to wait for the group dynamics and its effects. as has been defined a half a century ago or before, is not an answer. What are the priority demands for an overall progressive demands the people would galvanize under? And how should they be advocated by those positioned of influence according to the their respective accrued powers to date– i.e. without any efforts of consolidating or attempting to increase their respective, legitimate as well as perceived own constituents, or sphere of influence by competing with one another.

            As is everyone else, I am also only providing reactive comments, to have an effect on the dynamics. For instance, in the from the last article, I still intend to incorporate the “familiar” chaperone connotations for the same reasons your Berhe Yeman’s what outcome is desired though my rational or angle of approach is definitely different than yours.
            It is not enough for only our elites to come to unstated agreements because we mustn’t forget the objective is to empower the populations, particularly the youth by providing them exemplar leadership.
            Though the group dynamics will inevitably deliver a result, I believe each must do his or her part to distribute gains as wide as possible and with greater efficacy particularly at this stage where all are staring squarely at the paradigm shift, in spite of the calibration period delays.

            Let see the effects on the dynamics as they are jeling instantaneously…. let it develop then…



            Just I thought I would follow up on this one..that there is no such thing as economic policy that the PFDJ government of Isayas Afeworki.

            Here is a news items that someone brought to my attention and when I heard it yesterday, it made no sense to me. And I kind of dismissed to the women who was told me (an Ethiopian), probably she doesn’t know what she is talking about.

            She said, have you heard of the new law the Eritrean government passed of limiting citizens only to 1000 Nacfa when they go abroad. It was during dinner discussion with other Canadians and we were going to figuring out how much this 1000 Nacfa amounts to. So we settled around 75 dollars (with the official exchange rate of 1500). But why would anyone need 1000 Nacfa when going abroad? It’s not like they can get it exchanged for anything (may be in Sudan).

            So we left it, may be it’s for those who goes to Sudan doing contraband or something, other than that there was no justification what so ever that anyone would want to take out Nacfa.

            Well she was right, actually it become law by legal notice No. 129/2017 and published in Gazette of Eritrean Laws on 25 October.

            Berhe

            Currency export limit is a fairly common practice especially in very poor countries. Is your question on how low the limit is or on the very existence of the law?

            Saay

            Both. The reason I brought this up is, I don’t understand the rule and what it is trying to achieve (what current problem it’s trying to solve).

            1) What can anyone travelling aboard can use 1000 Nakfa for? Other than giving as souvenir for kids that are born abroad.

            2) Why is it important that at this time the government had to make public policy on this? what is the real reason for such rule at this point.

            I know in Canada / US I there is a limit of 10,000 dollars one is allowed to travel with. Anything higher than that needs to be declared. I can see the value of such rule, to curb on money laundering etc.

            Even if one has to travel abroad with 100,000 Nacfa, what can the money be used for?

            Berhe

            Remember the whole reason that the gov exchanged currency was because it had lost complete control of the process: sacks of Nakfa were being transported to Kessela which had become exchange center.

            As for why the gov actually published a law in the Eritrean gazette, my rule of thumb has been that it only does that (or issue editorials) because it wants to please some external partner (Europe, Africa Development Bank) or its getting ready to arrest people. On the latter, please consider the Eri-TV editorial that came out of nowhere earlier this month to talk to us about “political religion.” The editorial itself recognized that it would surprise its viewers given that there was no context for it. It was all about how Christianity and Islam were introduced to Eritrea centuries ago but how now there are always people working for spy newtwords blah blah blah. A few weeks later came the arrest of Hajji Mussa Mohammed Nur (refer to Gedab News) and the dots were connected.

            So just assume it’s pleasing a foreign partner or someone is about to be arrested.

            saay

            When I was traveling out of Ethiopia in the past, I don’t remember a restriction to the amount of cash you can carry in local currency. There was a cap on the dollar amount you can carry, however, which seems understandable for a poor country. I think it’s for a different reason, but even the U.S has a 10k USD limit at airport exits. Like you said, Eritrea’s decision doesn’t seem to make much sense because its currency is not excangeable easily elsewhere.

            My guess (granted, cynical) is that the gov’t wants to discourage visitors to Eritrea other means of getting hold of Nacfa. If a person carries, say, 100k Nacfa out of the country, finds another person in, Europe who is traveling to Eritrea, and sells the 100k Nacfa to that person at the real market price (which is to say the grey market price), this would work out nicely for both, but not for the gov’t which is deprived of the hard currency it might have otherwise gotten.

            You can imagine some enterprising folks with nicely arranged contacts at home and abroad doing this as a source of income.

            I understand the restriction on US dollars and other foreign exchanged but not for the Nacfa. Even the scenario that you gave me, I don’t think it adds up really.

            Who ever is doing it would lose money either way.

            Berhe

            FYI during Mengistu time the limit was 200US. That noney that you take was written in the ladt page of your passport.
            As for the 1000 nakfa, I suspect, it is the same rule, meaning 1000N or equivalent in US dollars. And pride oblige, it is spoken in nakfa instead of saying just 75 US.

            All of the above I file in the “governing is hard” category: it would be just as hard to solve if the government was autocratic or democratic, the difference being the latter is self-correcting and the former is self-enforcing.

            Now some dots on Ethiopia I want u to help me make sense of because none of it is ordinary:

            1. Perrenial loser OPDP outsmarted TPLF and allied with ANDM;
            2. This same OPDP outsmarted ANDM by going all Mola Ethiopia and playing the Greatest Hits of Ethiopian Mythology
            3. I heard two guys on ESAT (not ETN but ESAT) saying that they prefer TPLF in power than the dangerous jingoism of OPDP/TPDM
            4. As I used to tell T Kifle, the Ethiopia constructed by EPRDF is a federation of one-party states. TPLF is being hoisted by its own petard because the one-party State of Oromia and the one-party state of Amhara is a super-majority that can call snap elections any time;
            5. Lots of American officials are doing their weTa-geba in Ethiopia trying to tell OPDP-ANDM about seriousness of running a big state;
            6. I read one TPLFista saying on Facebook that he shouldn’t be forced to live with those who don’t want him to be part of them and it’s time to put Agazian on the table (he was talking about the Eritrean movement and not the Ethiopian elk)
            7. Today PM hailemariam threatened US that he will not accept some US congress resolution about human rights even if it means Ethiopia will break its security arrangement with the US
            8. Last week Medrek reported that Isaias Afwerki told the Eritrea based Ethiopia oppo that they are useless and they should expect reduction in support.

            Which dots are connected?

            I will love to if u add aba dula what he said about resignation and 200+oromo youths that help cleaning lake tana from emboch.
            And about bereket simon resignation.

          • saay7

            * re Aba Dula (whose resignation mentioned that he can no longer accept his people and party being disrespected), PM Hailemariam said that this is talk of a man who has reached the pinnacle of his career and needs ethnic-politics to advance further;

            * did ANDMs Bereket Simon resign or was he forced out? Different sources, different answers

            Somebody call Eyob: he will spin us like a record 🙂

            Selam saay
            I think bereket resign from one post and got fired from the other .

            I just rolled my eyes on you. I don’t know how many times I can tell you this. We, in our 3, 000 years history have gone through wars, famines, conflicts and conspiracies. We’ve seen it all. This is nothing. Ethiopia is in mutation. Passing through this, I guarantee you it will come out even stronger. So Aba dula and Beteket have resigned. So what ? This is what is done in “developed” countries, right? Big shots resign. In fact Abadula said he will do his party’s work. OPDO with its dynamic extremely popular across ethnic boundaries leader seems to do great asserting its rights. Don’t you think that’s a state and society that is maturing?

            How’s that for spinning?
            Phew, even I got dizzy now.. 😀 😀

            Wow, we just posted exactly at the same time. I was just praying you would show up and take care of Saay for me. I don’t have the heart. Nice to hear from you.

            When we are so used to freezing (Yea you’re right, it gets that cold in Isaias’ Eritrea), resignation becomes tantamount to I spotted aliens kind of thing and everybody throws around conspiracy theories till this forum loses its think tank caliber. Then all of a sudden, a dude and a sharp dude I might add as in Eyobai comes along and tells us that, this is the kind of stuff that happens in democracy and as he walks away, he murmurs to himself saying, gee their taking Aba Dula literally as in ባዓል በትሪ. Well, that too is what is too familiar in Isaias Eritrea as well.

            Thank you so much. A generational change, mutaion of some political realities, technological advances (Facebook, twitter, whatsapp, viber…) which brought new activists and players even some geopolitical realities came together and caused the current tremor. If you ask me, it’s a good thing.As long as it’s not excessively violent change is good. Having new faces replace old once os good. I don’t believe there will be uncontrolled chaos on Ethiopia, because those who are suspected to cause chaos have a lot of to lose, by sinking the boat. They know it, too…The doom and gloomers I think will be disappointed the same way they have been disappointed for the last 26 years waiting to see mini States in tge horn of Africa out of Ethiopia. As Kaddis said, in fact some of “rocking the boat” has been beneficial somewhat reforming corrupt party structures in OPDO and brought new leaders to the front. I think one of the misgivings of our culture is always seeing a glass half empty…. 🙂

          • Paulos

            Eyobai,

          • Berhe Y

            Last weekend I went to enda Hazen (ሉቅሶ ቤት) and there are Ethiopians and there are Eritreans and Eritreans (Amiche). So there was food and everyone ate. And one of the Amiche guy says…enough I ate a a lot and I think he said “ቁንጠት እንዳይዘኝ”. I don’t know the exact word in English, but I think he meant to say “I don’t want to be bloated”.

            I didn’t know the word and I asked him what ቁንጠት means? He is funny guy and said, there is no word for it in Tigrina. And I asked why? He said “you will never experience it growing up in Eritrea so there is no word for it”. In other words, you never get to eat a lot in Eritrea to the point of being bloated, basically there is no enough food even if you want it.

            Off course everyone laughed, including the Ethiopians. some of the Eritreans including the Amiche were a bit offended I think and told him he was wrong. He said, I know my tigrina well so he challenged everyone, if there is such word in Tigrina..and said I don’t know the other Eritrean languages but there is no such word in Tigrina. I have thought about so do others but we couldn’t come up with the word. May be the other awatista can come up with the word.

            The point I want to make is, in Ethiopia, with all the lack of food we hear, I think for the most part, specially in the south (Oromo/ Amara) food / stomach and dabo is not a real issue.

            Even in Eritrea, and northern Ethiopia, people will not sell their dignity because their stomach is full. It may be the case for some time and it may allow and give you some years but eventually it will come to an end.

            Humans are complicated creatures, they will always seek for something the don’t have.

            Berhe

            Of course we have to see the bell-curve distribution where the average citizen’s standard is significantly improved. There is no reason to rock the boat that has brought them an increase in the average life span from 45 to 65 with in 20 years time; a boat that has given them clinics every few miles apart that has played a huge role in reducing maternal aND child mortality rate; a boat that has expanded higher learning institutions. That is precisely the reason the kind of paint we see here in Diaspora and the sentiment of the average person on the ground is a lot different. And obviously the people are wiser.

            Man, your heart is not in this: that’s 33 rpm spin.

            1. The 3,000 year history, zeraf, was the monopoly of one group. Now OPDO is the custodian of that question mark exclamation point.
            2. We in Eritrea say we all 4 million of us are too big and too diverse to be represented by one party PFDJ. You guys say the whole of Oromia (40 million) the whole of Amhara (30 million) can be represented by one party.
            3. Wink twice if you don’t think OPDO represents the entire Oromia rainbow including Arsi Oromo and Muslim Oromo. Thank u got it.
            4. The amara agitators who were so very very against ethnic politics are now, let me guess, for it.
            5. And what is Aba Dula going to do for his party: help them develop a political programme? That much jingoism will surely come up with a lot of Qey Bahrachn stuff, no? I mean do ANDM and OPDO even have a political programme much less foreign policy if so what is it?
            6. The extremely dynamic leader of OPDO, you mean Lemma? Is the chairman of ANDM Mohammed and have they formed Lemmma Mohammed? Kidding. He looks like he is 38. I don’t trust anyone under 45 to lead a country. Plus they are already calling him Ethiopia’s Obama and he already looks full of himself (like Obama.)

            The problem with with ethnic politics is that politics is about winning and losing which means there will always be ethnic groups who feel like they have lost.

            Oh….no You didiiiiiin’

            1) Seriously, I am very happy that OPDO acknowledges the long history of Ethiopia and Oromo heroes who contributed to it. That is one of the things, which got the leadership a lot of support across the board and a great unifying factor.

            2) The diversity of OPDO that could be its Achilles heal for now us something that can be fixed. Western Oromiya, and Arsi Oromos, who mostly seem to gravitate to OLF and Jawar can be lured to the newly expanded OPDO tent..As an Arsi Oromo, that would be a task may be Abadula will take on. See?

            3) The great thing about Abo Lemma Megersa is that A) He is an orator. Very good speaker. Never boring. (You know I have very high standard for this sort of thing and he passed that threshold) He knows how to say the right things.
            B) Young. Appeals to the young people. Enormously popular. To build this much popularity in such a short time indicates some quality of leadership. You may be seeing the next prime minister my friend. Full of charisma..I am telling you

            4) OPDO’s and ANDM’s political programms are EPRDF’s political program. If they need to develop a new one, they have the experts to do it. Both new and old. I believe though they will opt in modifying the existing EPRDF program, if the need arises.

            Thank you for proving that all the dots are connected.

            So, are the new kings (OPDO/ANDM) ascending to power in the 2020 elections or will they call for snap elections now? And is that why all the American gringos have been making express trips to Ethiopia and meeting with the princes in waiting.

            Also, Dude, run very very far away from orators and charismatic politicians. You are a good politician: you have somehow managed to agree with my take and convince Fanti that you agree with him. Smooth 🙂

            “So, are the new kings (OPDO/ANDM) ascending to power in the 2020 elections or will they call for snap elections now?”

            Uncertainty is not good for anyone (business, government, country…..) and in Ethiopia, all they’ve is uncertainty. We can talk about the rival Ethiopian political parties (national, ethnic, regional) that are jockeying for power all day long, but that is not enough. Because, still, we’re missing another important reality: the time factor and, the patience and endurance of the Ethiopian people. Let me explain:

            A. – Peaceful transfer of power is complex and dangerous to manage. Meaning – peaceful transfer of power could only be possible in a stable environment. In Ethiopia, who is guarding the stability of the nation and who is maintaining the day-to-day law and order? The powerful. Who is the powerful in Ethiopia? The Woyanes. Why are the Woyanes the powerful? Because they control the key positions of power in the nation – (a) they control the army which gives them the power to crash unwanted rebellion or movement (b) they control the police forces and the spy agents, which gives them the power to intimidate harass arrest….. unwanted activists and opposition leaders (c) they control the prison system to keep their “criminals” housed away from the public (d) they control the court system to sentence their “criminals” for as long as they wanted (e) they control the media to narrate their side of the story.

            Now, tell me how do you defeat these entrenched system of government without making the powerful happy (bringing them on board)? What are the Ethiopian power players doing to address these issue?

            B. – A government’s life is like my life and yours. To have a good marriage and a stable life, you need secured job with steady income. If you or your spouse loses his/her job, your marriage will be tested – may not even survive it. And a government is no different. It needs steady income (taxes) to function. If it lacks steady income, it won’t be able to function its duties, and if a government fails to function in its duties, it will cease to exist. And that is a fact.

            Whenever there is nationwide uprisings, the first casualty is the economy – lack of investment, fuel shortage, interruption of free flow of commodities, scarcity of products and services, excessive government expenses to maintain law and order…………. and all these and more drive unemployment higher. Higher unemployment leads to hopelessness and despair. Hopelessness and despair leads to more anger and frustration, which leads to more violence and more uncertainty, which leads to complete failure of government.

            Now, how do you transfer power from the Woyanes peacefully? Even if we assume the Woyanes will give-up power willingly, even if we assume all the Ethiopian political parties (the ethnic, the regional, and nationalists) will agree to form a common central government – can they do it before it is too late?

            These are the questions the Ethiopians are not answering.

            May be not intentionally, but you have just described the PFDJ government and since you like the powerful ones you decided to align yourself with the PFDJ mafias. I like your unintentional description of the mafias in asmara though “(a) they control the army which gives them the power to crash unwanted rebellion or movement (b) they control the police forces and the spy agents, which gives them the power to intimidate harass arrest….. unwanted activists and opposition leaders (c) they control the prison system to keep their “criminals” housed away from the public (d) they control the court system to sentence their “criminals” for as long as they wanted (e) they control the media to narrate their side of the story.” Except the replacement of the weyane by the PFDJ mafias, I concur with your argument here. Ohhhhhh God!!,,, why do you hate the Eritrean people so much?? I think in the weyanes case there is the peoples court and we hear judges and lawyers taking cases. I hear the lawyers defending their clients furiously; and of course in Eritrea that is like a dream come true.

            Let met for a moment volunteer as STT*. This is not unintentional from Semere, the knows what he was saying and he LOVES IT!
            It is common sense, no brainer that we all know in any orga the members do not have the same clout nor the same legacy, even when we talk about equality in society, we do not mean equality of out come, we mean equality of opportunity so taking the G-15 as an example, they never had equality of opportunity: Pertros, Haile, Beraki, Berhane G and Ogbe and Sherifo never went to China to learn or the eastern intrigue, IA’s bes tand highest education. Haile D was in prison when IA was in China (his first from his 3 prisons) and IA joined before all these except Sherifo, so obviously they could not have equal influence, we know that Semere is insulting our intelligence and besides the G-15 never had the backing of CIA and brethren from Tigray (Petros, the security chief who was ordering the killing of ppl by phone, said that we had money, we were using it, but we knew not its sources)
            Semere glossed over what Sal was saying as no one is saying G15 demands were not perfunctory, the article is saying that IA is plagiarizing Haile D, that we are not forgetting even if it has been 17 years and Sal was insinuating and correctly as he always does that PFDJ and IA want to us to forget, to erase from our memories everyone who perished under their hands.
            Thomas, Semere loves it that PFDJ is wrecking havoc in Eritrea, and wants to change to come from PFDJ by PFDJ and for PFDJ. But do not harsh be on him, he sympathizes with them because like them, he went to the jungle at young age and came back empty handed, nay, they removed the Amhara spekaing killers and installed Tigriniay/Tigrayit/Arabic/Kunma/Afar/Blen/Hidareb/Saho/Nara speaking killers.

            This guy has lost his credibility long time ago. I wonder if he really knows that there is no market for the expired product he is trying hard to sell here. He really need to go to church and seriously confess:) Only God might forgive this guy. He seems very cruel and selfish to me. Entai emo yigber hager mes unguletal kem Semere T z’ameselu terifa:)

            One of the most frustrating things about Ethiopia is that there are no reliable news and information outlets that one can go to. So one tries to cultivate sources, preferably those who have very little vested in the outcome and/or are professional enough to now show it. In my case, that would be Kaddis, Eyob, Fanti, and Amde and a couple of Facebookers.

            I have yet to hear from any source I consider reliable that the Ethiopian armed services or the intelligence services is doing anything to place its thumb on the scale. And I suspect the visits by the Americans are to compliment it for that and to encourage it to continue.

            I don’t agree with your analysis because I don’t agree with the sources you are relying on. To me, this is all an intra-EPRDF power struggle and it’s normal for a coalition to have members who are ascendening and descending. I just didn’t see it coming from OPDO and Eyob, Kaddis are giving me insights in how it happened.

            “To me, this is all an intra-EPRDF power struggle and it’s normal for a coalition to have members who are ascendening and descending.”

            I beg to differ – if your argument is all EPRDF leaders are equal players. Because they are not. All EPRDF members (as collective ethnic/regional parties or as individual political players) don’t have the same POWER to influence the final outcome. And power is at the center of it all.

            When your opponent (enemy) controls the flow of money (the economy), the media, the law enforcement and all its tentacles, the armed forces, the court system, and the prison system………… and you control NOTHING, you’re not on an equal footing. And when you are not on an equal footing, you lower your expectations and your demands, and settle for piecemeal reform.

            And the question that comes to mind is: is piecemeal reform Woyane at the helm acceptable to those who are demanding change in Ethiopia?

            This is to test density:

            The only reason for shuttle diplomacy is the accrual of frequent flyers milage. Otherwise, wouldn’t skype diplomacy enhance the quality of life.

            The eerie feeling when recollecting Ethiopia’s choice of ceasing TTorniet in the east and unleashing the then “hulu wede TTor gmbar semien erra.” I am speaking of the Dergue era of course. How was Dergue losses in his all out war TTorinet in Eritrea cause the implosion in the Somalia in spite of stopping the Ethiopian Somalian with such Generals as Aman AAndom?
            Within the context of the recent developments, perhaps we should look into Talleyrand. A second look at the Sire’s Court.

            What if we say collaborate instead of conspire… no no, that will not work either. Skype me for a collaborative effort and share by clarifying my delusion maybe?

            I was away for a couple of days and boy the conversation about Ethiopia has heated up. That is good because I could read and learn from folks like you and Eyob (Eyob..that is when I realized it is significant) Kaddis and others.
            .
            I read some of the comments and for the most part we all suffer from the same lack of reliable sources of news and information. The one point that attracted me to respond to you is what you said about the visits American officials are making to Addis. Your conjecture was that the Americans are providing advice and encouragement. I prey you are wrong. If you are right I hope they are rebuffed.
            I would not put past the Americans, particularly the congressional envoys, recommending their “expert advice” to the natives. If the Ethiopian Government for whom I have developed a healthy respect decides to play politics using the American and EU advice and playbooks, in my opinion, they have lost their minds.
            .
            I have read the PMHD statement about his view of such heavy handedness. I am encouraged by it.
            The very early policy of forging a close and intimate relationship with China was a solid policy. I hope the members of EPRDF rise up to the challenge of the growing pains and address the issues of the day.
            The growing educated young people will demand changes and that will continue into the future and periodic adjustments and changes need to be made. Now, I will go back and read, I miss that Amde too.
            I hope TKifle notices that we need his input as well.
            .
            Obviously, you have forgotten the saay-eyob dynamics: there are things I say just to smoke him out when he becomes a silent awatista:)

            The Americanos going to Addis are people like Yamamoto, and security experts. This should flatter you: that there are people who are coming to make sure things don’t accidentally blow up, particularly when they are meeting not with current gov officials but prospective gov officials 🙂 And you guys have enough weight that the US congress withdrew H-Res 128 (human rights condemnation) after a pointed critique by your PM. Now that’s some leverage, no?

            Yeah I am happy most of the gang is back. Now if someone can tell Abi to quit working at the bakery (you know how much he loves dabo) and come back with his one-liners about nothing. Amde…not sure about that guy: I think he started a cult.

            saay

          • saay7

            1. Ethiopia announces that its army will have no role in the Ethio-Somalia/Oromia border dispute (cause by one party refusing to accept a binding border decision btw)

            2. The the US Embassy compliments the Ethio government for its restraint.

            These things are so easy to predict if you follow the developments:

            http://www.africanews.com/2017/10/19/ethiopia-army-banned-from-oromia-somali-areas-amid-peace-efforts/

            http://www.africanews.com/2017/10/18/ethiopia-us-embassy-speaks-on-recent-protest-deaths-lauds-security-restraint/

            Please help me out here: What does it exactly mean a transfer of power from the Weyanes? Are the Weyanes foreign entities as in “The Raj” in Colonial India for instance? I don’t get it.

            The Oromo would supply you with million good answers to your question.

            “What does it exactly mean a transfer of power from the Weyanes? Are the Weyanes foreign entities as in “The Raj” in Colonial India for instance? I don’t get it.”

            The whole objective of the current movement is to move Ethiopia into different direction – a direction that makes Ethiopia more stable, and a direction in which every Ethiopian ends-up a winner. Ethiopia is unstable today because power is unfairly monopolized by an ethnic minority (6%). And no mater what kind of change is made in Ethiopia, if key positions are still controlled by an ethnic minority, if the change that is coming is a new lipstick on an old pig……. Ethiopia will still remain unstable. And that is not what the people of Ethiopia are asking-for today.

            Therefore, in order to have a stable Ethiopia, in order every Ethiopian to be a winner, power should be transferred from its current form, into a a new form – a new equitable form that would give the Amaras, the Oromos and all others ethnics and nationalities their fair shake. That is what I meant.

            Hi Semre T., could you explain what you mean when you say ‘Woyane’? At least theoretically by ‘Woyane’ we understand it to be the same as EPRDF, which is a coalition of the TPLF (many, including the revolting Oromos and Amaharas say that real power is with the TPLF/Tigrayans) and a number of other sister orgs like the ANDM and OPDO.

            “Could you explain what you mean when you say ‘Woyane’? At least theoretically by ‘Woyane’ we understand it to be the same as EPRDF, which is a coalition of the TPLF (many, including the revolting Oromos and Amaharas say that real power is with the TPLF/Tigrayans) and a number of other sister orgs like the ANDM and OPDO”

            The Woyanes don’t represent the people of Tigray. The Woyanes don’t represent the people of Ethiopia. The Woyanes don’t represent the EPRDF. EPRDF outside TPLF members don’t have EQUAL power to that of the Woyanes. The Woyanes are not just members of the EPRDF “party”, they are the POWER that run the EPRDF party – and through the corrupted EPRDF “party” the Woyanes run the country itself.

            Therefore, even if we say all EPRDF members are corrupted leaders, we’re not denying the fact that power still is dominated by the Woyanes. And that makes the fight to reform the government twice as hard (a) to make power distribution fair and equitable among Ethiopian citizens (b) to make government leaders transparent, efficient, and effective.

            You said, “These are the questions the Ethiopians are not answering.” Excellent point but you forgot one thing: the reason why the Ethiopians [read: Wayane lots] are not bothered to answer those crucial questions is because their well-tested Eritrean surrogates are doing the job for them. So, why should they bother? Once a while when extravigilance is needed they let some one appear on the forum “clarifying” things. Today, it is T.Kifle filling in for Hayat Adem.

            To dump the eprdf system of government, there must be a ready organization that can fill the void, and there is none for the time being. If one has in mind opdo + andm alone as a combination that can replace eprdf, it will be asking for trouble. In this system of ETHNIC federalism, you cannot have peace and harmony by subtraction, but only through addition, by including even the satellite parties, if necessary.

            The only way I see things is, to avoid the dead end the eprdf coalition government is going to face, is through the implementation of democratic procedures within the government itself asap, the aim being to severely prune the branches of political domination and economic corruption these ethnic parties have grown above and beyond their size and have become toxic. If tplf has outgrown its size, it is because there is unity of interest to some extent between the parties that govern the country that made them look the other way, otherwise tplf alone could not have been able to do what it is accused of (political domination and economic exploitation), at least after 2000.

            Now, the eprdf government is being told by the ethiopian people that it is not going to be any more business as usual, and the government has got to change, and in my opinion this change cannot be by subtraction, but by complete renovation, if worse crisis is to be avoided.

            They didn’t answer what aba dula said on oromia tv when he asked why. He said 3 very important point
            1, disrespect his pary(opdo) and his people
            2,and he called all oromos insde the country and aboard (odf,omn) to keep working together
            3, when asked about the oromo youths that helped to clean the emboch, he said new cooperation
            So know when u connect all the dot and add the fact that the people in addis want to protest gonder style. And when u also know why they didn’t protest.
            I think now the people in addis and some major cities people got a green light to go ahead ,which means we about to wetness another gonder style protest in addis.i feel sorry for them.

            It made me cringe a bit. This comes from a person who served from the center at different important federal government position, representing not only the oromo people, but the ethiopian people as a whole.

            There is nothing and nobody that can take away or doubt this fact, nevertheless, should he have projected it in such an ultra-nationalistic way, or is this the norm in the ethiopian federation that አማራነት፣ ትግሬነት፣ etc, are more important than anything else, even ኢትኦጵያዊነት. Has ethiopiawinet become a taboo in modern day ethiopia, for we read that ‘ethiopianists’ are seen as spoilers?

            What do you make of it? I think you live in addis, if i am not mistaken, and you see things as they really are.

            It was in Amharic news aba dula speaks oromogn on the back ground the journalist translating it in to Amharic, he never said oromonete or ethiopiawenet.

            No I don’t live in Addis, but I go there often. Yes. You are right. What Abadula said was cringe worthy. But he has a penchant of blurting this kind of stuff. He also was very cringe worthy two years ago, during the hight of the protests, when he talked about flags that were carried. If you see tge response I had to Sal, that is why I was impressed with Lemma Megersa. He knows how to say the right things and the speed that he managed for people across the board to like him is interesting. He, and his communication office talks a lot if Ethiopianism over ethnicity. That’s pretty new for Oromo politicians. Yazliqilachew esti

            What is all this conspiracy theory galore? We definitely need Eyob to cool you down from all this ESAT triggered heat. I think PMHD hired too many PHDs too quickly.

            If there is such a thing as OPDO/ANDM alliance and TPLF is outflanked who are those top officials resigning against? Shouldn’t it be the other way, like too many TPLFites resigning? What a confusing world.

            All we know so far is that two high officials “endewetu keru” the other day followed by two high officials resigning their posts and TPLF is no where to be scene.

            I am not sure whether the repeatedly declared “deep tehadso” or the recently hired several PHDs for top positions is causing these resignations and renegades, but it is not organizations cancelling each other out.

            #6. I feel sorry for the guy.
            Como? All I did was draw dots and invited you to explain which ones are connected. You don’t see any connection so time will tell. I figured Eyob would do a decent spin but as you can tell from his post he can’t even pretend he believes his spin. Maybe Kaddis and Amde can give us their take.

            The EPRDF looks like it can transform/ adjust much better than the opposition and EPRDF knows how sympathetic the people are towards their ethnicity. In short, others are now playing full-time a game EPRDF programmed. You can tell how trigger happy radical activists become when Oromia police takes picture with a protesting youth.

            ANDM have been governing the Amhara state relatively much better than OPDO. ANDM got intimidated by the Ethiopianists/ ESAT, with issues like Wolkait etc… with not so much depth in substance. The new Amhara nationalists are young and different forces pretending to be National parties (G7, Semayawi..) could undermine their mobilising capacity . So I don’t expect much change or challenge around ANDM.

            OPDO is different. Its was the most corrupt and inefficient. The grievance of Oromia was for real. The Oromo revolution actually happened. It’s a bit different than the Arab Spring. But – it has all the elements except it was against a regional state. The social media mobilisation, youth involvement,
            intensity etc.. happened and happening. The mobilisers were reckless ( burning
            factories, lying about helicopter bullets and call for rage etc..)

            Unfortunately – the Oromo activists – just like Mohammed Mursi of Egypt – proposed a solution; to be more Oromo. Mursi’s solution was more religion.

            So – OPDO was never less of an Oromo. It was just corrupt. The new leadership looks like its taking the revolution as a wakeup call (like EPRDF did after the 2005 election) and may deliver.

            Coalition of OPDO and ANDM: Some confuse, if their alliance is strengthened – they may unseat TPLF dominance. I personally believe TPLF’s stronger position comes from the armed struggle, as a founding party and its core support with its constituency. The same confusion extends OPDO and ANDM coalition means the nationalist Oromos and Ethiopianists alliance. Not anytime soon.

            Articles like this summarise the situation much better

            http://www.trtworld.com/opinion/is-ethnic-federalism-really-the-biggest-problem-in-ethiopia–11421

            Thank you and thank you a million times over! That is the precise difference between a conspiracy theory gone the sky is falling and the reality on the ground. Please don’t go Halley’s Comet on us, do come very often so that the forum can still maintain its classy standing.

          • Kaddis

            Dear Paulos. Thanks. I always wish Ethios have half a matured space as Awate. One positive thing in Ethiopia is books are being published in high numbers. From Mengistu to an opposition in his early 30s, books are sold openly. Let’s hope for the best

          • Peace!

            Hi Paulosay,

            I am trying to understand of your effort in trying to chock the discussion with granfalloon every time TPLF/EPRDF is challenged.

            Peace!

          • Thomas

            Selam Peace,

            Welcome back, your favorite subject is under discussion. Stay tuned:) The weyanes killed oromos the wayanes killed amaras, the weyanes did this and that……………. Since you are ridding on the same train with Blink, here I come:

            Go ahead celebrate it all! Celebration celebration celebration because the weyanes are gone but we have no clue who is ruling Ethiopia tomorrow. Of course, the upcoming rulers of Ethiopia could be the best friends of DIA and the enemies of Eritreans and will allow the present situation in Eritrea to go on. They could also keep the current situation and even go further: cross the border of Eritrea to finish DIA once and for all. It is then we will get to see the sad faces of the supporters of DIA and it will be our day (the real Eritreans turn) to celebrate. Let’s celebrate song…….. sweet melody:)

            Celebrate like there is no tomorrow and for nothing:)

          • Peace!

            Hi Thomi,

            I wish I can find something substantive in your comment to dignify you with response, and if I remain silent to show you are not worth a reply, you never get it. ኩሉ ወዮ ኮይኑ !!!!

            ንዝኾነ ኣጆኻ መርዓትካ ብዝኾነ ጥብ ክትብል እያ ብዙሕ ኣይትጨነቕ. ዳሓር ካኣ ገንዘብቡዙሕ ኣይትስደድ ሕጂ “ብር” ትድይብ ኣላ….:)

            Peace!

          • Nitricc

            Hi Peace, hahahahah. would you please let it go. lol the guy is demented to begin with why are you saying things like, ” ንዝኾነ ኣጆኻ መርዓትካ ብዝኾነ ጥብ ክትብል እያ ብዙሕ ኣይትጨነቕ. ዳሓር ካኣ ገንዘብቡዙሕ ኣይትስደድ ሕጂ “ብር” ትድይብ ኣላ….:) lol you are brutal. Thanks for the lough.

          • Thomas

            Hi Peace,

            “ane yi’gedid mesaki zekudid kait’bl dah’rai”. Do you really think Nitricc understood your tigrigna?::) You need to understand your customers, bro!! To communicate with Nitricc well, you need to type your comment in Amharic and I am sure he will get it.

          • Thomas

            Hi Peace,

            You are going Blink on me again, “ንዝኾነ ኣጆኻ መርዓትካ ብዝኾነ ጥብ ክትብል እያ ብዙሕ ኣይትጨነቕ. ዳሓር ካኣ ገንዘብ ቡዙሕ ኣይትስደድ ሕጂ “ብር” ትድይብ ኣላ….:)” I am not happy that I made Blink angry already:) hahahaha

          • Paulos

            Peace Abi Seb,

            You should see me laughing. That is actually funny—ብር ትድይብ ኣላ. You’re the guy who knows the power of money. I should listen to you.

          • Desbele

            Hi Thomas,
            ቃለ መሕተቱ እኳ በስተርጓሚ (SAAY) ንርድኦ ጽሉል መራሒ ሃገር ኣብ ኤርትራ ኣሎና። ካብዚ ዝገዝፍ እዋናዊ መፍትሕ ዘድልዮ ጸገም የለን። እንታይሞ የራስዋ ኣሮባት የሰው ታማስላለች ኮይኑ በዓል ክስቶ ዝቀርዓነ ገዲፎም ዝበስል ዘሎ የካውሱለው

          • saay7

            Haha Desbele:

            Classic! I think I am part of the “baAl kusto” and I don’t mind the criticism or put-down as long as it’s fresh and done creatively and yours is. You forget maybe that if you are and Eritrean of a certain age (birthday 1961-1990), you were born Ethiopian. That may explain our attraction to zbesele 🙂

            saay

          • Desbele

            ሰላም ሳልሕ

            እቲ ስሕበት ይርዳኣኒ እዩ። ኣመና በዚሁ ግና። ሕሰቦ’ሞ ብኢሳያስ ዝተጀመረ ዘተ ናብ ኣባዱላ ገመዳ ከድህብ ከሎ!!
            ምዃን ዓዋተ ብሉጽን ዝምስገንን መድረኽ ዘተ ስለዝመስረተ ይመስለኒ ። ብደረጃ ዓዋተ ዝስራዕ ኢትዮጵያዊ መድረኽ ምይይጥ እንተዝህልው ቁሩብ ዝግ ምበለ እብል።
            ኣብ መወዳእታ ንስለ ኩሉ ኣበርክቶካ ከመስግነካ ይደሊ። ሓወይ ዓቓል ኢኻ። ኣነስ ነዚ ዕቡድ መዕገርገሪ ክሰምዖ ኣይኮነን ነዛ ክርእዮ እኳ ስቶሞኮይ እዩ ዘሕርረኒ።

          • saay7

            ሰላም ደስበለ

            ኣድላይነት ምክትታል ቃለ መሕትት ኢሳይያስ ፡ ወላዃ ብዙሕ ምህውታት ዝሓዘለ ይኹን፥ እቲ ሰብኣይ ሓጋጊ ዳኛ ፈጻሚ ኣካል ሃገር ስለ ዝኾነ ኣብ ኤርትራ እንታይ ይግበር ኣሎ ጥራይ ዘይኮነስ እንታይ ይእለም ኣሎ ንምግማት ምክትታሉ ግዴታ ይመስለኒ

            ስለምንታይዩ ዓዋተ ፎሩም ኣብ ኣርእስቲ ዘየተኮረ ዘተ ዝኸፍት ስለምንታይ ዝቀርዓነ ገዲፉ ዝበሰለ ዘካውስ እዚ ብዙሕ ዝተምዋጎትናሉ ጉዳይ ኮይኑ ብኽልቲኡ ሸነኽ መኽሰብስ ኽሳራን ኣለዎ ኢልና ገምጊምናዮ መስለኒ። ንኣብነት እታ እዚ ዓመት ዝበዝሐ ርእይቶ ሓተታ ዝጋብዘት ዓንቀጽ መብዛሕቱ ብዛዕባ ትሕዝቶ እታ ዓንቀጽ ዘይኮነስ ብዛዕባ ብሓፍትና ጽገሬዳ ኣብ ኣሰና ዝቀረበ ኣካትዒ መደረ ዶር በረኸት በርሃነ እዮ ኔሩ። እቲ ኽሳራ ብዙሕ ጻዕሪ ዝሓተተ ትርጓመ ቃለ መሕትት ኣምባሳድረ ኤርትራ ኣብ ገብጺ ተርሲዑ። እቲ መኽሰብ፥ ኣገዳሲን ኣከራኸሪን መደረ ዶር በረከት ዓዋተ ፎሩም ክፈልጦ ኽኢሉ ጥራይ ዘይኮነስ መሳን ይቲ ዓንቀጻት ብ ሓውና በያን ነጋሽን ዶር በረኸት ኣንቂሉ

          • blink

            Dear Desbele
            Are not you the one who digg just to talk about past history with a helping hand from some norther friends. How ticked are you about people exchanging ideas about Weyane. No you are not comfortable with that , you can start your smerr1 program and all can give a try .

          • Peace!

            Hi Blink,

            ናይ ዞም በላዕቲ ክልተ ጻሕሊ ብጣዕሚ እዩ ዝገርም ኣብ ምውዳስ ምስ ዓባይ ትግራይ ኣብ ምቅዋም ምስ ደለይቲ ፍትሒ መን ክሓፍረልኩም በሎም….ኣብ 40ዓታት ንድሕሪት መሊሶምና ሕጂ ኻኣ ምስ ወያነ ተጎዝጊዞም ንደምበ ተቓውሞ በኪሎም ከምዘይሰርሕ ጌይሮም ድሓር ካኣ ኣብ ዓዋተ መጺእካ ኢስያስ ዲያብሎስ ኢስያስ ዑቡድ….ኣበይ ክሽረፍ

            Peace!

          • MS

            Selam Kaddis
            I try not to miss your inputs because they are of persuasive qualities compared to the too often familiar condescendence that comes our way from the Ethiopians who frequent this forum, save the majestic Fanti Ghana who appears to be under siege by SAAy. I read both the articles, while the first article seems to have been written by an “Ethiopia First” guy, an Oromo nationalist most probably wrote the second one. The writer of the reply-article just plays it safe. Although he seems to be milder than the outspoken ultranationalists who campaign for the sole ownership of their land and affairs teetering towards secession, in many ways, he echoes the concerns of the original. They both agree there is a problem. Unless solved prudently, apparently the problem will get worse. Whichever path it may take (God forbid), Rwanda style or Yugoslavia, at the end innocent lives will be at risk.
            Both writers don’t hide the problem; they just diverge on the root cause and on who is receiving the most brunt of it. One blames it on TPLF’s Ethnic federalism and accuses the Oromos of causing havoc; the other blames it squarely on the TPLF minus its ethnic federalism and claims that the Oromos were the victims.
            1. Which writer do you agree with, or if you differ with both would you be kind to offer your view on the cause and its solution?
            2. Twenty-Six years after the introduction of ethnic federalism, we are observing the trickling of questions that should have long been settled such as identity and border demarcation issues. Why?
            A/ ethnic federalism has an inherent defect that may make it prone to be manipulated easily.
            B/ the federal ethnic constitution has some structural problems which are creating problems in the process of implementing it.
            C/ The federal ethnic constitution is good; it just has not been faithfully implemented
            D/ Anything else
            3. Both writers blame TPLF role. How do you see TPLF’s heavy presence giving way for a meaningful, equitable sharing of power?
            Thank you.

          • Kaddis

            Selam MS – thanks for the nice words.. my attempt to respond below. Don’t take it as I am defending the ruling party …not at all. Its just – the discussions out there lacks policy and structural issues – so its hard to reflect what we witness on the ground ….its far more complicated to say the least

            1.I relate to Ademo – more – however – he said Ethiopia has 99 problems and ethnic federalism is the least. Then he blames everything on the minority rules of TPLF. What about the 98 other problems…

            2.I differ on the term ethnic federalism itself. If we had an Ethnic federalism – at least we would have regional state called Gondar, Gojam, Wollo, Sidama, Gurage…

            Rather we have regional states designed to work as an entity in economic and social terms- with all its shortcomings …Apart from oppositions trying to fuel the demarcation/ identity issues – for loss of other arguments – i don’t think the conflicts are growing rather diminishing

            A B C D are answered on number 2

            3. if you look closely – the house speaker was blamed for not being Oromo (90s, 2000s) then place holder and now a hero… TPLF has been an excuse for corruption in regions.

          • MS

            Selam Kaddis
            I think it is safe to call it ethnic federalism because the constitution was designed to answer ethnic quests for equitable power sharing. It was designed to be the antithesis of previous Ethiopian governance which pushed for assimilation and homogenization of a widely diverse society. And surely, the regions reflect this: Afar, Amara, Tigray, Oromia, Somali, Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambella, Harari, and the Southern nations, nationalities and people’s region. Five of the nine regions are of single, two are of closely related few ethnic groups, The last one is an amalgamation of diverse groups, but ethnic and national questions are still the hallmark of policies.
            Anyway, I’m not criticizing the intent of the constitution. That’s left for Ethiopians to deal with. I’m just curious if you would give us an insight into the evergrowing unrest. You are trying to downplay it, but I’m afraid the unrest has evolved to the articulation of opposing TPLF rule. They started with local demands, but I see them taking a political shape demanding the ousting of the central government which they call TPLF.
            I think Ethiopians need to act proactively. The demands are still political and I hope they will continue to be political. I think if TPLF ideologues don’t get it sooner, organizations such as OPDO and ANDM will side with their people leaving TPLF cadres to the cold. I think the government needs to negotiate in good faith with the domestic opposition and hammer out the mechanisms of a fair election. Otherwise, describing it as something normal of a developing country and claiming everything is going well is akin to acting as the proverbial ostrich. Oromoia, Somali, afar. amara regions are witnessing some sort of unrest, and it is becoming chronic. You can’t just brush it off as happening in two states only. Add the population and the area of the affected regions and see how the unrest is shaping up- from
            local demands to calling for the central government to go away- then you will see how serious the patter has gotten.
            Regards.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Mahmuday,

            “I think the government needs to negotiate in good faith with the
            domestic opposition and hammer out the mechanisms of a fair election.”

            That is very true, and I believe a lot of progress has been made in that regard. The opposition (most of them) are forming coalitions and discussing their agendas among themselves and occasionally with EPRDF, and most importantly, they are agreeing in more procedures and legalities concerning elections and others much more and better than they used to.

            If it wasn’t for the high number of dead innocents, we could call the unrest in many states relatively a blessing. Let it all come out, and if it is genuine it will change the nation, if it is shallow and self serving it will die out in due time. A few hooligans will cause some damage usually to the innocent, but overall, it is a good thing people are emboldened enough to take their grievances to the streets.

          • Selamat MaHumuday “The Best” SaleH,

            ” It was designed to be the antithesis of previous Ethiopian governance which pushed for assimilation and homogenization of a widely diverse society.”

            However, previous Ethiopian governance with a title of Nuges Negast indicates symmetry with President ye Presidentoch. You may think I am kidding, and you would be right because engagement with TTabatat metkelawi iyu. Senseletawi wnn ab botuoU iyu zelo.

            tSAtSE

          • MS

            Selam Xaxe Z great
            The phsycist, mathematician, Abu Ashera jemari sewra, nay SAAY wana Tenqualaai (psychic reader)…
            Remember when the WalQayt uprising occurred, few of us offered our honest advice. We said it was a popular uprising triggered by real grievances and that the government should make serious political readjustments, that it could suppress it using force but that was not going to be a lasting solution, et cetera, et cetera. We were booed. You also recall that when the government reshuffled the cabinet and brought in a team of PhDs, we said it was akin to covering a festering wound with a band aid. You also remember that when the government declared State of Emergency, we said it was not going to bring a lasting solution. Well, time has proven us right. The calls of the people have now evolved into an articulated political demand. They are calling for TPLF (the central government) to resign.

          • saay7

            Selam Kaddis:

            I hope my friend Eyob and the normally-unperturbed Fanti are taking notes on how to answer a question: step 1: read the question:) My original dots had nothing to say about the resignation of two individuals, but those are the dots both Eyob (“don’t worry, be happy”) and Fantiness (“don’t you dare speculate about my TPLF”) jumped on. And Paulos, well, Paulos lives by the credo, “I don’t have anything to say, but I want to say it well.”

            From my perspective, the developments within Ethiopia are intra-EPRDF power play. And I was expressing my amazement that the ne’er do well OPDO is actually getting politically astute both by (a) stealing the potency of the One Ethiopia message and (b) recognizing that it cant represent the vast diversity of Oromia and cherry-picking. I wanted to know how this happened and your answer is more persuasive than my buddy Eyob’s which gave me a very American “charismatic leader/orator” minamin.

            On the link you provided, the most compelling page is the last one which shows the map of Ethiopia which reinforces the point (to me) that such huge geographical areas are being represented by one political party (franchise) of the EPRDF and that within these rules set up, math says that OPDO and ANDM can form a ruling dynasty of they put together a workable coalition.

            So my question to you is: ignoring outside influences and focusing only on EPRDF, do you see the emergence of an OPDO/ANDM ruling coalition? How is power doled out within EPRDF: is it by election or consensus? Will this realignment take its course and manifest itself in 2020 or will OPDO/ANDM call for snap elections.

            Also, send a telegram to Amde, the other reasonable Ethiopian:)

            saay

          • Paulos

            Sal,

            You see that is something of a substance sans conspiracy theory claptrap. Glad to see you back with your gifted ink!

          • saay7

            Paulos:

            Both you and Fanti have used “conspiracy” (now modified by claptrap). Often, I find that people who don’t know a subject or don’t want to believe the change coming by plugging their ears and closing their eyes and mouthing “conspiracy!” So, what is so conspiratorial about the points I raised, particularly since they were presented as a question?

            saay

          • Paulos

            Sal,

            I can respond to that but then you will question my response then I respond to your second question then…it will be a boolean loop. ተረቲዕና ከይብሉ ይግባይ ይብሉ? Far from it.

          • Eyob Medhane

            Sal,

            Pressure from outside, which created a questioning and demanding youth forced OPDP to change tacs. Nefarious voices like Jawar Mohammed started to gain a huge traction in the country and their influence has reached to the point where it can not be ignored anymore. Then, OPDO decided to remove nice but ineffective leaders like Muktar Kadir and Aster Mamo, who to the large part owe their careers to big bosses in EPRDF and brought very young and charasmatic leaders, who owe EPRDF big bosses much less to their ascendancy. The new leaders Lemma Megersa, Abiy Ahmed, Addisu Arega etc are not ideologically tainted, great in communicating with protesting youth and very social media savvy to counter the influences of the Jawars and gain support from non Oromo Ethiopians. That’s where oratory and charisma comes to play…

            I will give you an example last year so many died, at irrecha festival because security forces panicked and drove festival attendees to panick… Learning from that the new OPDO officials told the federal government, we got this. We don’t need you this year. Then went on to convince the youth not to protest violently at the festival. A festival that has over a million people attended. A festival that was disrupted by protests just last year, went with out a hitch this year. No federal police present. The youth organized themselves and became volenteer to take on security issues, just for that day. Yes there was protests at the fastival. But do you know what the slogans were? Praising Lemma and the regional govt and condemning federal government and of course “weyane” but no violence no conflict with police. Why because charasmatic leaders convince volatile youth to behave. If these leaders keep doing this with same issue, i don’t see how their charisma not taking them very far. Did you get drift?

          • Kaddis

            Hi Saay

            One premises I disagree with is the domination of Tigrians/TPLF beyond their share. The ‘minority regime’ narrative started by the one and only Sophia Tesfamariam 🙂 through EriTV Amharic programme before the job was outsourced to ESAT*. All other political opposition/ activism reinforced it to their own advantage. As you see on the writing of the Opride editor – he cherish all
            of EPRDF’s policies but the TPLF dominance of the federal government… very convenient
            huh..

            I don’t think OPDO/ANDM believe their problems will be solved if they unseat TPLF. The OPDO’s short term problem is the ‘special right’ of Oromiya on Addis Ababa ( they are losing investment for Debre Brhan), securitization of the Somali border , the influence of social mobilizers from abroad, corruption etc. These are problems which needs the support of the intelligence and security agencies which the federal gov has better leverage.

            In the long term – and ultimately – the problem for both OPDO/ANDM ( and the nation) is a semi-educated, connected, demanding and unemployed youth – expecting results from the developmental state which over promised using the state media.

            I am not saying both OPDO/ANDM don’t have political ambition to become more powerful. They have tried and managed to get some political leverage from the youth movement which started genuinely. In fact – all the political actors are now trying to remain relevant including OPDO/ANDM, OLF from Asmara … using the instability.

            The coalition of OPDO/ANDM is also unlikely because – it seems – within the EPRDF; the system they have developed can make a party progressive and earn the power/ respect in the process. Regional officialsgradually becomes federal authorities. It’s not that regional officials remain
            in the region forever, they become part of the fed. Although the current PM is boring in so many levels – I think – he is consolidating some level of power and showing its mark, when dissolving the deputy PM positions, re-shuffling the cabinet twice bringing technocrats, reducing the ethnic factor and replacing by merit, fighting corruption, resilient economy to shocks like drought, etc..

            I foresee the election of 2020 as a trial period of the revised election rules – mix of representation and majority takes all – currently being negotiated with opposition ( most of them are proxies maybe oneor two genuine once). For OPDO/ANDM, they will have enough opposition given the
            political changes in the country than conspire against TPLF.

            *the term first used by pro-TPLF media expert/ diplomat in the US
            cheers

          • Kokhob Selam

            Dear Kaddis

            Now visit Jebena page and read and tell us that poem is yours !!

            KS,,

          • saay7

            Selamat Kaddis:

            Not just Sophia Tesfamariam but the entire troll squad of the PFDJ uses the term “minority regime”, including in letters addressed to African-American and other minority politicians and appointees in the US. Always puzzles the readers not to mention the unintended consequence of telling a minority member in Eritrea: you will never be in power, you do know that, right?

            So, what is it you don’t agree with Kaddis: that the TPLF is not over represented in Ethiopia’s federal gov infrastructure? Or that even if it is, so what? If it is the former, then, you need to say more as you are contradicting what we all assume to be true. If it’s the latter, listen to the video testimony Horizon presented. When people think of corruption, they always talk about financial (to blame OPDO for example) but people forget the worst is governamal power abuse including but not limited to nepotism and ethno-favoritism (which is what TPLF stands accused of.) It always surprises me when people are surprised to learn of an ancient truism that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

            To tie this back to the article so Desbele doesn’t get even madder at us than he is, a couple of times during the interview Isaias Afwerki says that he (as a government representative) doesn’t need anything from the capitalist class because “Qchay beliE Ater bliE zkheyd seb iye” (I function on a diet of chick peas and bread.) in his head, the man who has sole control of Eritreas prisons and the sole key to every institution and has told us he has no intention of ever resigning or of allowing a competing political party in this universe…in his head, that guy is uncorrupt and is not absusimg his power. And because he has such terrible taste in clothes, cars and homes, many dimwits agree “yeah, he is not corrupt! He is clean!”

            On the OPDO/ANDM thing, I guess I am more interested in learning how the central committee of the EPRDF is elected, and how then the political power of each of the four parties within EPRDF translates to governmental power.

            saay

          • Kaddis

            Dear Saay –

            Many thanks for the elaborated response. You are right – we somehow found ourselves adjust and try to make it work within – a one party state and government led economy. Maybe thats our given. My argument does not assume a liberal and competitive political space. Maybe thats our departing point. I think Eritreans also share the same sentiment – taking Shabia’s basic features as a given. You, my friend, not anytime soon 🙂

            Bon weekend

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Fanti,

            Please translate to Eyob “ዓሻ ገበጣ ስጋብ ዝውዳእ ይጻወት”. I would not listen Eyob, because he doesn’t see the problem that’s brewing and most importantly how it can be averted.

            In his exchange with Saay, he said nothing of concrete. Except nothing to worry, every thing is under control, and that’s what he said last time when he was reciting the cabinet resume, dr this, professor that, etc…but he forget a key factor “Human beings and their emotions”. People are not machines or robots, they are unpredictable. Given the right circumstances and the right choice, in most all cases, they choose for change, no matter what. No amount of economic growth, roads, buildings, dabo, they would not tolerate collectively being dictated by anyone.

            Saay asked Eyob a very important question “So, are the new kings (OPDO/ANDM) ascending to power in the 2020 elections or will they call for snap elections now?”

            I think that is the question of the day, EPRDF leaders needs to contemplate in answering. Do we wait until 2020 and accept the risk that may come or do we call snap election and calm the waters.

            To put it in simple terms, Machiavelli’s says “Better to be feared than loved, if you cannot be both.”

            So the EPRDF leaders need to entertain this question and ask them selves… what’s their state…

            In my opinion…I don’t think there is any love left from the majority of Ethiopia. If you say, there still is…then hard to see..

            I don’t think they are feared either in the current Ethiopian political state / affairs by majority of Ethiopians… so in other words they don’t have both to continue to rule.

            The need to be feared…
            They have to either go all the way and round up all protesters, shut down all news paper and put the country in state of emergency and close down all political parties and rule. Basically, Mengistu Haile Mariam style or today’s Eritrea.

            They need to be loved:
            It’s going to be very hard to convince majority Ethiopians have no choice but them… Even if the choice is worst, I think the people irrational sometimes, they chose the wrong choice, just for the sake of change.

            To go back to Saay question, here is my suggestions.

            1) EPRDF government resigns and calls for snap elections….(deadline within limited time frame including deadline for party formation / registration for elections).
            2) The state security / military stays alert and given power to keep order and peace in the country for elections to be held.
            3) Public servants continue to operate and serve the public as they currently do.
            4) All Ethiopians including opposition abroad to be invited and participate in the elections.
            5) Free media and open discussion to be held by the state media / television / radio /and debate issues

            EPRDF fully commit it self to respect the election results fully and if it lose elections, to transition power peacefully to the next government that it will forum.

            Forget all the experiment about, proportional representation nonsense …..stick with the current constitution and it’s implementation faithfully and honestly…and guarantee citizens and property safety….

            The results will likely be a minority government…and that will force the next government to co-operate and work together to have a smooth transition and evolve the political process…

            At the end of the day..the political parties will realize that only a nationalist party that has representative in all regions would win the day and it’s a very good thing…..And this should limit the number of political parties into few (two or three) but national parties…..and they will have their spin off in the local states….

            Simply put….Make Ethiopia political process like that of Canada!. Study it very, very carefully…..

            Berhe

          • Eyob Medhane

            Hey B, 😉

            How are you?!

            Look at the exchange that I have with Paulos. Then you’ll see where I am coming from…

          • blink

            Dear Berhe
            Do believe Ethiopians to create a national parties after the fall of the current one?

          • Berhe Y

            Dear blink,

            Sure, why not. If it gets them to power, the parties will do it for their own sake. It happens all the time and every where and even similar countries like that of Ethiopia’s make up, India, Canada.

            In politics no body gives you anything because..otherwise it’s not politics …

            Right now the problem is not with the opposition or the corrupt officials etc..it’s within the party that’s in power, EPRDF…and it really depends how it needs to resolve the issue.

            If it’s sticks it’s ground, and wants to make cosmetic change as it was trying to do…..then it will boil down to something else….but if it believes, ok, it’s time and let’s try to make smooth transition and if for no body sake but for our OWN sake..then it will be ok. It’s the party that’s positioned the best to do the right thing and navigate this to peaceful end.

            I have two close Ethiopian friends.
            Die hard TPLF supporter:
            Admits it openly, you if you have ቲግራዋይ አጎት, things will done for you. And thinks that, because of the “economic development” and because of the “relative freedom” compared to previous “others, like HSI and Derg” and the attitude is “ጸጊቦም እንታይ ከፊኡዎም”

            Die Hard Ginbot 7 Supporter:
            knowing how much I despise the PFDJ and IA, he is sold to the idea that IA is not to be blamed the problems in Eritrea but it’s weyane. He thinks and dreams nothing but the annihilation of the Tigray people and the end of their rule.

            The good thing is they know that I am friends with both of them and I do not agree with both of them but we are still friends.

            Will these two group ever reconcile, I doubt at least at this time. So this is an opportunity for a neutral sensible group to emerge.

            Berhe

          • Kaddis

            Gash Berhe –
            you said “In my opinion…I don’t think there is any love left from the majority of Ethiopia. If you say, there still is…then hard to see..”

            the problem with your statement, like many oppositions, is – there should be a love / hate relationship with the government. There isn’t. The same mistake the 2005 oppositions made – they thought we hated EPRDF when we voted for them. So – they kept on asking us to get rid of EPRDF through street protest, while we actually voted for them hoping they work and deliver better. You know the rest….

            Do not forget – this is a federal state of 11 – the protests are pretty much in one region and if the region reacts and manages to answer for the calls…they have a chance

          • Berhe Y

            Dear kaddis,

            Weell said. I see the flow in the statement. I should have used confidence instead of love.

            No I am not opposition to the EPRDF..just stating if the current government of EPRDF if it has confidence of the people stay in power at this moment…

            It seems to me, a death of over 1000 people in protest …is more than enough for the government to resign.

            Berhe

          • blink

            Dear kaddis
            If you trade sugar in Ethiopia please deposit your profit in swiz because the profit margin is skyrocketing as you may not want to keep piles of birr.

          • Eyob Medhane

            Fanti,

            Ayzoh alehulih lik likun enegrewalhu… 🙂

          • T. Kifle

            Dearest Sal,
            Things go any of the points you mentioned. The federal thesis is quite an experiment that have its own pack of issues.
            At its beginning, it was all theoretical hoped to be effected through a selflessness servants helped with ever increasingly stronger institutions of governance. The political polarities of today are as they were 27 years ago. What has been unfolding over the years is that the so-called servants hardly kept their promises. Many of them turned multi millionaires at the cost of poor farmers and the public at large. This phenomenon hit oromia hard for a couple or so reasons. 1) it is a state where more than 80% of investment is concentrated . 2) OPDO as an organization couldn’t mature itself to a formidable ally instead most of its leaders became mired in corruption and turned millionaires. When the Coalition members raise the matters at the EPRDF platform, they often pick the narrow nationalists agenda. 3) now when they are met with appropriate measures from the coalition, they play the victim card: So the notion ANDM and OPDO have higher purposes that leaves TPLF in the “cold” is far fetched.
            As to the question of diversity, well, it can only be realizeable if the experiment runs until it’s elastic limit and it won’t get worse.

          • saay7

            T.Kifle:

            Oh wow. Today is a good day, and I didn’t even have to use my AK.

            T Kifle is in da house!

            Feels like a family reunion:) welcome back!

            Saay

          • Admiral,

            Cube is better than the plane. As in quick DeskiluWater… Connect the Ice Cube volume. So why is it the goose is cooked and the gander is not heard in Kinche. Please think just for yourself how the macro and micro mutually intersect only in action?

            S’il vous plaît, Ingénue sur les mots au bol de rose honoré débutant carré,

            fourmis GitSAtSE architecture

          • saay7

            TSaTSe

            Ok it’s hump day, I will play:

            1. Cube may be better than a plane but is it better than Jefferson Airplane? Go ask Alice when she’s 10 feet tall, and if you go chasing rabbits…

            2. Connecting the ice cube volume needs knowledge of mass and density. I am too much of a lightweight and too dense for that.

            3. If the goose is cooked so will the gander because what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Unless it’s Grey Goose in a greyhound. The bus, the dog, the cocktail? Only AbuAshera knows.

            saay

          • Selamat Admiral Saay7,

            It almost feels like the semifinals at Wimbledon. Forty love and I have no doubt that you will deliver an ace on your next serve. But can you do it in French? If this were a multiple choice as in the price is right or the wheel of fortune, you hit a grand slam, with my choice 2, like left fielder Dave Winfield and Bronx Bomber’s giants like Mr. November Derek Jeter.

            For me, it is Sunday as I am facing manic Monday. Pretend you are Gene Hackman to bridge the following the French Connection…
            1. a beginner is a candid is a debutant.

            Four mis — fourmis, the density is in the base that is 2* as in Kalay Eidil:

            ne manquez pas les quatre fourmis géantes 🙂
            ^2 fourmis

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi saay
            I just want u to keep in mind that 80% of investment in oromia is a wronge information even if u consider addis ababa is oromia.

          • saay7

            Thanks Teddy:

            The way things work here at awate forum is directly addressing the people whose points you are countering. If Horizon and Eyob misquoted what Aba Dula said in Afan Oromo and you have a correction, address them. If you believe T.Kifles claim that 80% of the investment in Ethiopia goes to Oromia is wrong, address him. Thats how we all add value to this great forum.

            saay

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam seey
            I know. I have seen them misleading the forumers by giving wroge info .
            They wanna push the problems to corruption.
            Any way i will .thank u.

          • Eyob Medhane

            Sal,

            Since Teddy chose to address me through you, I will do the same, just this time. Obo Abadulua used the word “Oromumma” which could be translated to Amharic as Horizon said ኦሮሞነት or for a very well versed Afan oromo speaker can be translated as የኦሮሞ አንድነት (Oromo unity) I believe Horizon was alarmed, because the word Oromuma was an old outdated rallying cry of OLF to urge oromos to abandon reginoal affiliation and and come together for a one “Oromo country”. What he and I were concerned is his choice of this particular word. Not its dictionary meaning. Sorry for breaking the rule of awate forum.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            In the video that i saw ,u can’t lesson what aba dula is saying in oromogn, u can only hear the journalist translation of Amharic.
            Am talking about the Amharic news in oromia tv.
            If any body bring the video here i will love too. I know why u guys twisted the fact b/c the alliance between oromo nationalist and ethiopiasts will make your tplf back where it belongs.

          • Eyob Medhane

            Teddy,

            Thank you. Here is his Afaan Oromo interview. The word Oromuma you can find it on around 2:30…

            https://youtu.be/q61v2V6c3LQ

            Just to clarify TPLF is not mine. Like AT ALL….

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam eyob
            I was not talking about this video. Am talking about on the Amharic news in oromia tv. With this video i don’t even lesson a word oromogn .what makes u think i speak oromogn , so r u telling me they change the translation? U speak oromogn? I know a lot of people born and grow up in shashemane with non oromo parents, they don’t. Even with this video i don’t think he said what u and horzon tring to make it look like.i believe it if somebody non tplf guy translated to me.

          • Selamat Eyob Medhane,

            I believe you are breaking the rule of law. The autonomy and level of sovereignty is measured by tone. Before sounding emphatic I better check it awate.com’s forum do in fact have now exception clauses on the organized by acronym speeding ticket.
            Well, think of it as the information highway as in to and from the, T.G.I.W.

            should we then left to wonder whether or not the call for change of board members is premature? As I am sure it is yours as well.

            Respectfully,

            tSAtSE

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam Eyob
            On the same video he(abadula) said he will work for ethiopian federalism to be strength . To be more democratic and the oromo to have fair share.

          • T. Kifle

            Buddy,
            It is not even in oromia , to be exact, just within 50-60 km radial distance from the capital.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            I have been there 5 mounth ago . ya there is investment on the south side but comparing it with debra brhin it is nothing let alone 80%.the way i see it the outskirts of addis ababa( oromia) is poorer than 200km far from addis in terms of housing, transport and how the small towns look .
            I know it is the old game , when it comes to amara it is TIMkehet. And when it comes to oromo it is corruption and tibabinet.
            But i said there is nobody tibabe and wanna be timketegn than tplf itself.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam T.Kifle,

            Welcome back. Thank you for updating us the current political discourse of Ethiopia. The Federal experiment will go through ups and downs. Eventually that is the only that glues together the Ethiopian diversity. In the process there will be a lot adjustments to address grievances with in the framework of the Federal arrangement.

          • Nitricc

            Greetings T-Kifle: I can’t believe it what I am reading. it took you all this years to come to my point which I have been telling to whomever wanna listen. You said it the exact things I have said it million times. ” Many of them turned multi millionaires at the cost of poor farmers and the public at large.”
            There is one way this government can save this thing and turn it around. arrest the notorious mother of corrupts, the likes of Abay Tsahaye, Aba-Dula, Genreal Dagenew of maytake, the big fishes and then I guaranteed you, you will see the whole new ball game. The people have gave enough time and showed admirable reservations in hope this government to get it right but the government didn’t show it means business. ANDM and OPDO have nothing to lose, they will blame it everything on the TPLF leaders and worst the people of Tigray will be on the hook for advantages they never have. So, it is wrong the corruption to blame it only to ANDM and OPDO, you better take a look at the top leaders of current and retired TPLF members, they are all millionaires. What ever the outcome is the people of Tigray will pay the price for what the greedy TPLF leaders have done.
            having said that nice to see you back.

          • MS

            Selam Nitrickay
            Ecellent point. TPLF ideologues have this common factor: they are so boastful and condescending. T.Kifle is channeling what the elites of Tigray have been saying all these years- blaming OPDO for the unrest. Some even went as far as saying that OPDO was their [Tigray] creation and they could bring it down. T.Kifle’s comment here should be read in that light. The implication here is that there was a wise and fatherly leadership [read: TPLF] which gave those regions a chance to govern themselves, instead, the the leaders of thse region got corrupted. Then he brings OPDO and ANDM as an exhibit to deflect the criticism from TPLF, an orgqanization that has been controlling Ethiopia’s affairs for the past 26 years and an organization that has produced notorious prastatals and corrupted individuals. I think I speak Tigrigna and I know what the people of Tigray is sayng. To his credit, T.Kifle wrote a scathing article in Tigrigna criticizing the TPLF a few years ago. But…but… those ideas are meant to be discussed strictly in Tigray circles only.
            Welcome back T.kifle.

          • Paulos

            Nitrikay,

            Sometimes you really do surprise me in a good way that is.

          • Mez

            Dear Nitric,

            What about PIA & CO. on the other side of the Mereb River, Sir?

            Thanks

          • Nitricc

            Hey Mez: Eritrea and Isaias problems are very very minor. Hold election and let the people elect their leader. Implement the constitution so people know their rights and obligations. Release all political prisoners, let the private sector embolden and Eritrea problems are solved 80 to 90 %. on the other hand in Ethiopia, the TPLF led government exhausted every trick and every method there is no things can do that will solve their problem as to compare to Eritrea. I don’t why people think Eritrea’s problems are something impossible. As long as you don’t have a chosen one ethnic, any country is fine. Eritrea has no a single chosen one ethnic at the expense of the others. now the question to you is, what can EThiopia do to solve their 80 to 90 % of their problems?

          • Mez

            Dear Nitricc,

            If you will the “power lust” from the Ethiopian TPLF & Eritran ELF (Read PFDJ) is mirror-symetric. They are in a sense identically evil.

            1) both come to power “at all expenses” human sacrifice and otherwise
            2) both want to stay in power “forever”, irrespective of their respective performance and quality of political service to the people. For them it is impossible that some other organization could do better job.
            3) They hate accountability and verification
            4) they believe their respective organization is the best in Africa–for the benefit of citizens; while data shows otherwise
            5) they are both “political power-drunk”

            …add more

            Thanks

          • Nitricc

            Hi Mez; not really. there are some in coomen between them and some are not.

            1) both come to power “at all expenses” human sacrifice and otherwise
            True!

            2) both want to stay in power “forever”, irrespective of their respective performance and quality of political service to the people. For them it is impossible that some other organization could do better job.

            Not True! One tried fake election, fake rigged votes and fake constitution, fake economic growth so can stay in power for ever. While the other, never fake anything. there was no election to be rigged, there was no fake constitutions to be shredded to pieces. there was no cooked economic growth there was nothing and knows can’t stay in power for ever. so, No, they are not the same on that department.

            3) They hate accountability and verification

            Not-True! There reason for constitution to be implemented is to keep the government accountable and honest. Since there is no constitution in Eritrea, it is incorrect to accuse the Eritrean government as ” hates accountability” on the other hand, the Ethiopian government hates accountability because won’t honor the constitution that implemented.

            4) they believe their respective organization is the best in Africa–for the benefit of citizens; while data shows otherwise

            True in a sense that every government feels that way but if you listen to PIA’s interviews, he goes down burning his government for the lack and shortcoming of his administration. Not true—-While the Ethiopian government exaggerates and out right lies about being the best in Africa.

            5) they are both “political power-drunk”

            Not-true, Ethiopian leaders are milliners and even billionaires because they are drunk with their power and looted the Ethiopian people in a broad daylight. You can name all Ethiopian leaders and they are drunk with power and corrupted to the core. while Eritrean leaders have nothing to show. Even their president is in Adi-halo eating dust everyday. If Eritrean leaders were power-drunk, we could have seen it, after all what is power if you can’t benefit yourself, right? well unfortunately that is no the case in Eritrea.
            And more!
            True and Yes, PIA won the prolong fight.

          • Mez

            Dear Nitric,

            Your reasoning didn’t convince me at all. I will stay with what I said.

            Just one point, you said “….Since there is no constitution in Eritrea,….”. I think for all practical purposes Eritrea do have a default costitution. You see: a) Eritrea was an Italian colony with all the benefits and responsibilities, b) then the British rule ended with the federal arangement; and by default adherent in some way to the Ethiopian constitution, c) we know since 1991 Eritrea is an independent country without a contemporary ratified constitution (from Asmara) as we all know.

            I think until such a day comes–with a ratified constitution in place in Asmara–the one from Rom-Italy is ,for all practical purposes, binding.

            So, Eritrea really do have a constitution by virtue.

            Thanks

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Nitricc,
            Sometimes you outdo yourself. Brilliant reasoning . In other words, if a country doesn’t have traffic laws, you can run into over the pediaterians and it is not a crime be cause there is no laws. Bingo! There is no constitution in Eritrea therefore there is no crime or injustice that can be attributed to the regime. I forgot to say, it is the greatedt regime in world. That my friend, is true citizen appraisal.

          • Nitricc

            Hey SJ: Don’t you think there is a difference between crime and accountability? I think there is. I do believe in rule of law very strongly but only if it is upheld equally and uniformly. Why do you think I give you and other Moda’s hard time whenever you guys bend the rules. for instance, if you say weekend only links, stick with it and make sure applies to every one, regardless who the person is. It drives me crazy when I see you ignoring your won rules. No difference in real life, we have rules so we can live our life orderly. in doing so, the Eritrean government didn’t break the rules because there are no rules i.e. accusing breaking the government doesn’t cut it. like I have always said “the rule of the law is preferable over the rules of the individual” I don’t know why we are shocked when we see the rule of the individual in the absence of the rule of law?

          • Kokhob Selam

            Dear NItricc,

            Well said,

            “I don’t know why we are shocked when we see the rule of the individual in the absence of the rule of law? ”

            That was exactly what the reality says..one to zero dear.

            KS,,

          • T. Kifle

            Nitriccay,
            The man(aka,Abay Tsehaye) you always have a pleasure of accusing him of Grand corruption in fact has no “roof over his head”😃

          • Nitricc

            Greetings T-kifle: I don’t about ” he has no roof over his head” but people who have nothing won’t throw a wedding in Sheraton Hotel and ad post wedding party in intercontinental hotel, just it doesn’t happen. trust me, the guy is corrupted to the core. What bothers me is that the innocent people going to pay the price what the likes of Abay has done. I think every Tigryan Intellectuals have responsibility and moral obligation to stand up for the innocent and poor Tigray people. you my be asking, what it is to you, Nitricc? well The other day you mention my favorite person in the world, I have “Chegovera” ideals or is it the principals of right things to do; either way I urge every learned Tigryan to protect the innocent people of Tigray. They have nothing to do with it. they were used.

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam T. Kifle,
            .
            Glad to see you at the Forum. As saay said we all suffer from lack of information and news. Of course in the absence of that all the conspiracy theories get louder and take space.
            Hopefully occasionally visit and when you see the discussion gets off the rails say a word or two.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • blink

            Dear k.m
            You want loud conspiracy, here you have it , the boss of conspiracy is T.kifle who run marathon to make lies like “ the investment in Ethiopia was 80% in Oromo state. How big can it be ?

          • Fanti Ghana

            Hello T.Kifle,

            More than 2 years!!?
            I am so glad to hear from you. Now, if only Amde would show up!

          • saay7

            Fanti Ghana:

            Yeah, the last time we heard from T.Kifle was when EPRDF was getting ready to have its congress and the pre-congress congress of TPLF was taking forever because of the existential crisis TPLF was going through of which T.Kifle had very, very strong opinions.

            By the way, Fanti G, on the dots I asked you to connect, I forgot to include the uncharacteristic delay of the EPRDF congress (which runs like a Swiss clock every 2 or 2 1/2 years) from its normal schedule in 2017 to 2018. You will dismiss it as paranoid but now I have the Big Guns T.Kifle and Eyob to edumacate you and Paulos 😎

            saay

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Saay,

            Yes, TK was headed to Mekele to stir up some “what have you done for me lately” cocktail against those whom we in private call “Addis TPLFs” (TPLF leadership who has lived in Addis for far too long). How in the world did you remember that? Don’t tell me.

            Did you notice my unbelievable luck in connecting the dots? I was having no clue except to mumble some common sense based guesses, but before I could come out and officially embarrass myself, lo and behold, Eyobai and TK to the rescue!

            What I was guessing, now strengthened by my support group, was that those dots you are so fond of are small bubbles caused by a mixture of several events and sentiments including the old timers who are too comfortable in their positions and too old to change, the young intellectuals and new comers who probably are trying any thing new to be noticed, the closet nationalists and closet tribalists, the hard at work PM’s office to secure loyalty from all sides, the corrupt officials who fan up genuine demonstrations to hide their misdeeds, the Federal vs local government power trippings, the sometimes even before anyone says anything naysayers, youngsters without jobs, the misguided who think anything coming out of Youtube is God’s word, and of course, the G7s and OLFites as the last flavors added.

            As Eyoba summed it up, it is a phase and it is a good one. I myself won’t mind a new faces and new energy injected into Ethiopian politics.

            Not paranoid at all. far from it. I believe the combination of the state of emergency, the new laws being drafted to modify election laws, and the Ethiopian Somalia drought which was keeping EPRDF very busy may have caused the delay with the congress. I am speculating of course, but Eyob or TK may know more.

            My last sentence was written with pleasure.

          • Paulos

            Fantination,

            As you can see Sal is fired up but I must say he ain’t the smooth talkin, slow walkin dude we have grown to know when he delves in Ethiopian politics. He is the uncontested champ in Eritrean politics instead. Here is a one liner that has summed up the intensity of the issue in this forum: “T. Kifle is filling in for Hayat Adem.” Of course I am still laughing.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selamat Paulos,

            He is not alone! As he himself said, the fact that there are no credible sources of information to choose from in Ethiopia it leaves all of us filling in the gaps with intuition and guesses.

            As far as TPLF is concerned not offering information is a universally agreed upon curse since day one. They use to have a motto to the effect of “tegbarna yimeskirelna” whenever someone complains about something that they think the public should have been informed before others make up their own story of an event.

            We need a new demonstration with placards reading “Information is power!”

          • blink

            Dear Paulos
            And which shoes are you filling in ? You take yourself too serious , what a bogy wall are you nocking. You have nothing to say except trying to cut short the exchange because you are not comfortable writing about your base.

          • Eyob Medhane

            Fanti,

            You got me brother. I actually have no idea none what so ever about the schedule and time table of EPRDF congress. But, I don’t think much will come out of it, when ever it’s held other than the recycle of last congress communique with date and few phrases changed. You know they like keeping things in their own circles and tell the world only the fluffy stuff.. 🙂

          • saay7

            Eyob:

            Oh man, now I am down to T Kifle to explain the delay. I mean besides the Aboy Sebhat Very Independent “Horn Affairs” website which announced the news:)

            Saay

          • Selamat Fanti Ghana,

            “…a mixture of several events and sentiments including the old timers who are too comfortable in their positions and too old to change, the young intellectuals and new comers who probably are trying any thing new to be noticed..”

            Note to self- Wise Hippo’s criteria for T.U.,

            “…grains of salt I will take for the mixture part, however,…” The Grape Vine were much simpler as an empathetic empathic corrective measures.

            tSAtSE
            PS the auditors audition if you will….

          • T. Kifle

            Dears: Sal, fantigana, Kim Hana, Amanuel Hidrat, veteran MS, Ismail AA ,
            First, I thank you for your warming welcome. Also apologize for not addressing you in time and and that individually.
            Sal, you have a point when you diagnose the current situation is an intta-party struggle in the sense of the nature and extent of the problem. However, the ANDM case is different from that of the OPDO. Some in the ANDM second generation ranks had the urge of going back to the “glorious” era of supremacists which they think is lost due to their association with TPLF. Since the issue of Eritrea is sealed forever, they raise Wolkayit as a ploy for the plot. Their interest was not territory for that could have done it through the provisions enshrined in the Constitution. They didn’t like it and the situation descended into the Gondar debacle. Hundreds of people died, hundreds of millions worth property destroyed and confiscated. No single leader is held accountable so far but the leaders of the two states claim they solved the problem which in fact was created by non other than Gedu, the sitting President of the state. But all the crime he committed had the cover of the Amhara people, no one in the government dared to lift a finger against him. ANDM and OPDO share the same feeling of being underdogs.
            OPDO got a safe haven in the name Promise and the state government (at every level) is mired with every kind of corruption. Alemayehu Utomsa replaced Aba Dula for the same reason. But he died of poisoning (allegedly by his own colleagues) before celebrating his second year presidency.
            And now Aba Dula has the audacity of resigning on the ground of ( if we can believe the media spins) the mismanagement of the conflict between the two states.
            My hope is the new leadership would navigate the party and the state to the right direction. And EPRDF’s Congress? Well, it is just 2 years the past summer since. The front’s bylaws allow an extension of 6 months on reasonable grounds. So my guess is it would be held in the mid of the Ethiopian year.
            Fantigana, Kim Hana and Amanuel Hidrat thank you guys for the inputs you keep providing the forum with.
            Ismail AA: thank you for your extended reply and agree in almost everything you had to say with the exception of the unity versus separation issues of TPLF. United Ethiopian has been its agenda through out history except for the controversial manifesto of 1976 which had a life of 6 months. This has been debated to the bits and pieces in this forum years back.
            Veteran Mahmoud: it seems you suddenly forged solidarity with OPDO probably in the sense of “Chegovera”? My friend, the corruption issue is the single most and dangerous Problem the establishment is facing. Corrupt party and state officials hide themselves behind the Narrow nationalist sentiments and it is serving them well. Corruption is a problem everywhere but of Ormia is different. If a TPLFite is suspected of such a crime, he is guilty until he is proven innocent. But a suspect of oromo official turns a hero in a split second. The is a solid fact we are living through.
            Conclusion: all said and done Ethiopia is here to stay. By African standards, it has the most effective government in project implementations and making noticeable progress in almost every sector notwithstanding the odds it is facing the challenges within and without.
            Regards

          • Kokhob Selam

            Dear T.

            Sorry for not mentioning your name on time and Well come you..but believe me I have on my mind since you came here from time..

            I have up voted the above post of your for similar reason you gave ..

            KS,,

          • saay7

            Selam T Kifle:

            I don’t understand this statement that you said sorta very matter-of-factly:

            But all the crime he committed had the cover of the Amhara people

            If you replace amara by tigre and ANDM by TPLF, would g people complain (with some credence) that it is a form of hate speech?

            I know power does not yield but don’t you think in the national interest, harmony and unity of your country for the TPLF to withdraw from power at a much faster pace and let the larger constituencies take a turn at captaining the ship? And since, by definition, “constituency” in Ethiopia means an ethnic group doesn’t it follow then that it is “the turn” of the Oromo and Amara to lead.

            The “Ethiopia is going nowhere is” below the standard of T-Kifle: whoever said it is?

            On the postponement of the EPRDF congress, its only happened once: when PM Meles Zenawi died. That had clear reasons why. I am asking what’s the reason for this since it had been occurring like clockwork every 2 or 2 1/2 Years since 1988.

            saay

          • T. Kifle

            Selamat Sal,
            By “the cover of the Amhara people” I mean he slipped into cheap populism mainly in phase with his accomplices in the Diaspora. I don’t mean the Amhara people rallied behind him. But he tried anyway.
            As to the power sharing issue, TPLF ready left the presumed power after the death of MZ. There is nothing left TPLF can do here. TPLF is governmening Tigray that is it!!

            My hypothetical answer to your question regarding the delay of the Congress could like the demanded more time to finish their homeeork of identifying who is who. This is because much of the things are accomplished at each parties’ level but some of decisions some parties were not to the satisfaction of the front. PMHD hinted this sometime in the past. You can see the recent reshuffle of the cabinets in Oromia.

            The number of Central committee of individual parties is determined by the respective parties. The nymbers are quite different for each party. Only the executive is formed by equal rpresentation.

            Regards

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam T. Kifle,
            .
            In the last couple of decades many Universities have opened in different Killils. I have questions in regard to admissions policy to these Universities?
            .
            Is there any restrictions by each Killil to admit their own or do they accept other students from different killils?
            Looking at it differently, is there any Federal requirement that Universities set aside a certain percentage of enrolment from the neighboring Killils?
            .
            I would appreciate your response to include any problems encountered or benefits accrued from this higher education program of the local and Federal Governments?
            .
            Thank you,
            .
            Mr. K. H

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            Let me tell u what i heard, 60% within the state 40% outside but some states don’t have 60% students or they have more students so it is not always 60-40. I think that is the law of ministry of education.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Mr. Kim Hanna,

            Until someone comes with a fact based answer, let me share what I think and why I think that.

            Countless people that I know, including someone very dear to me who graduated from Adama university, were assigned to the universities they attended. I am not sure whether their high school grade has anything to do with the students having to choose verses accept whatever university they were assigned to attend, but I always hear many saying “I was assigned to so and so university,” usually, sounding as though it was against their choice.

            Another, and perhaps more to the point, is a YouTube video I once watched about many Mek’ele university students in which one of them was saying how sad he was when he heard that he was “assigned” to Mek’ele university, but how glad he was shortly after he arrived there. Another one also saying “wede Mek’ele sihedu eyalekesu simelesum eyalekesu new” (those assigned to Mek’ele cry on their way there and cry again when they leave it).

            As a secondary evidence is the number of young Amharic speakers I witnessed when I was in Mek’ele not long ago. I was in a coffee shop which happened to be near a main road to/from the university and the number of groups I witnessed walking back and forth were too many to not notice we have been invaded.-:)

            A good portion of college students are assigned (forced) to attend certain schools. So, there, you now only have to wait for the other half to complete the answer.

          • T. Kifle

            Merhaba Mr. Kim Hanna

            university placement is made by ministry of education. students’ choices are considered mainly in choosing universities but selecting field of studies mainly depends on student’s performance.
            Example: if some one is in the top 2000(among more than 300K students who attend the university entrance examination) are most probably placed in Medical Schools. then comes the other fields.
            We have also two universities under Ministry of Since and Technology: Adama and Addis Ababa Science and Technology universities which admit engineering and science students through a window of second entrance exams allowed only to students above a certain cut-off points. Killils hardly have a say on placements.

          • Binyam

            HI T.Kifle

            Why do you try to deflect EPRDF problem’s onto OPDO/ANDM? Don’t u see how much these parties are doing tplf a great favor. They, almost completely, have lost the trust of their people and they are in a huge legitimacy crisis. But, still, they are trying to stay important and make things work out. I have seen a lot of TPLFites denouncing Gedu all over Facebook. Why? What do you expect him to do? Condemn millions of his people for demanding freedom, justice and equal opportunity? If you could just put yourself in his shoes for a moment, perhaps you would understand the magnitude of the problem he is in.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Binyam,

            I have to “mostly” agree with you.

            I said mostly because I don’t think TK was trying to deflect EPRDF’s problems to others. Protecting the people from hooligans and others is the leadership’s job. When that protection fails, one can only blame the leadership. I agree the magnitude of problems not only the states but the whole nation is facing is not a joke. However, for the very reason many are blaming EPRDF, state leaders will get their fair share of the blame too. EPRDF’s problems are a reflection of the cumulative total problems of the states.

            I understand it couldn’t have been that easy for Gedu, but it still should be okay if he is blamed for it. Let people blow some steam. Besides, what are leaders for?

            “የህዝብ ለህዝብ ግንኙነታችንን በማጠናከር ሀገራችንን ከድህነት እናውጣ!!!”
            Most recent twitter entry by @AndmEprdf

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            Let me ask u and be honest
            Almost the entire Wolkayit and stegade people were in gonder at the time of the protest . instead of blaming the tigrai leadership for not solving the problem why u guys deflect to gedu ? For not killing the Wolkayit or why?

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Teodros Alem,

            I was not blaming anyone, at least not today.
            I was simply saying in general terms that when people suffer, their leaders has to be blamed.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam fanti
            Agree when u say when people suffer, their leaders has to be blamed. But is degu Wolkayit stegade leaders? I mean don’t bother to answer. Thank u anyway.

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam Fanti Ghana,
            .
            Thanks for the info. on the question of University admissions. It is what I hoped for in all the Universities maybe there is more to come.
            .
            Changing subjects:
            Many Awatistas blame TPLF for everything and tell us all the shots are called and controlled by the same old front. Some wallow in absurdities of giving supernatural qualities to TPLF of completely exploiting the rest of Ethiopia for their benefits. They bring up Senior officers of the military and EFFORT to back up their arguments.
            .
            What I gather from T.Kifle comment about “Gedu” President of Amhara Killil is an illustration of TODAY’S politics in Ethiopia.
            If the same identical complaint were brought up in regard to “Gedu” in the early and mid 90s the result would be anything but complaining. Today Gedu is accused of many “crimes” but he is still President of Amhara Killil and in fact attended a meeting in Mekele with his counterpart. He expressed his opinion and both Presidents called the meeting a success.
            Things have changed and EPRDF is where power and authority is migrating to.
            Do you agree?
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Selam Kim Hanna,

            The so called opdo/andm cooperation seems to have bone and flesh, and the news that young oromos have gone to bahr dar to help save lake Tana from what K.S. calls emboch, most probably is meant to send a message of solidarity and cooperation between oromos and amharas. This is naturally making the tplf camp uncomfortable.

            Demonization by tplf of amhara elites as chauvinists and oromo elites as corrupt, is not going to help. Most probably, it will lead to more confrontation and an unbridgeable rift. Therefore, it is upto the eprdf organization to find a solution to the crisis, before it is too late. Compromise is the only solution, and the concerned parties should use it to diffuse the crisis as soon as possible.

          • saay7

            Selam Horizon:

            We have a litany of problems in Eritrea and Ethiopia and if I were to rank them, I would say they are:

            1. Vanguardism/RoI: I sacrificed the most to rid Ethiopia or Eritrea of Derg so that gives me legitimacy to govern for ever and ever and ever: I know better and I need now a return on my investment
            2. Anti-vanguardism/I told you so : you have governed the country for 26 years and you have made things much much worse. And I knew you would be worse and I had warned about it but nobody listens.

            Other than that, we have no problems 🙂

            saay

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Saay,

            I could not find a good place to post this at, but you may find it interesting.

            The election reform proposal*:

            EPRDF:
            90% first-past-the-post
            10% proportional, and
            50 + 1 votes to form a government (as it is now).

            11 opposition parties negotiating as one group:
            50% first-past-the-post
            50% proportional and
            2/3 votes to form a government.

            Some political parties requested in-depth training to study the proposal.
            All Oromo People’s Democratic Party accepted the proposal as is.

            Parties that totally rejected the proposal:
            YeEthiopia Raie Party
            Gadaa System Advancement Party
            All Ethiopia National Movement

            The agreed to discus it further tomorrow (Oct. 21st).

            PS:
            Originally reported by ENA in Amharic, Walta reporting its English version.

          • Selam Fanti Ghana,

            Will you (anybody) please explain to us what the proposals mean exactly, so that we could understand.
            In what way is eprdf’s proposal different from the previous electoral law? Is it the 10% proportional, whatever that amounts to. What does first-past-the-post really mean? What are its positive and negative sides?
            I am not kidding, I personally need some training, because I do not think I know much on this topic.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Hello Horizon,

            You made me laugh with your “I am not kidding..”

            So, you belong to the group that requested training from EPRDF to study the proposal? Hahaha!

            The “first-past-the-post” (which I hated from day one) means that whichever party wins the majority votes of their respective constituencies the winning party wins 100% of the delegates from that region.

            Example: let’s assume that in Oromiya there are 1 million voters. If OPDO gets 550,000 votes and a close second gets 400,000 votes with the remaining distributed between other smaller parties, OPDO wins all the delegates of Oromiya, and those 450,000 voters would have no representative in the government.
            The proportional representation in the other hand (my favorite), parties gain seats depending according to the votes they received. From the above example, if OPDO gets 20 seats for its 550,000 votes the close second would have about 15 seats for its 400,000 votes and so on.

            The PO system sounds very reasonable but why then did EPRDF opt for the ridiculous sounding FPTP system? The only reason I can think of is that it needed a system of election that would guarantee its staying in power. Given how EPRDF came to power, it may have been necessary, but its time to go has come.

            The other and more important and permanent problem with PO system is that regions with greater number of votes (Oromiya/Amhara) would have the majority of seats including the ability to form a government forever. Regardless of how badly they may run the country they would still get the votes and always win the governorship.

            So, to balance these problems, the half and half scenario is okay for now, the more populated regions get more seats, but also the smaller once get some seats to have their voices heard.

            However, as I was telling Ustaz Ismail AA about my proposal, popular vote is our ultimate salvation. Once we have our population educated enough and poverty is dealt with a lot more, the chances will be better that candidates will be elected according to merit than according to tribal affiliations.

          • Selam Fanti Ghana,

            You gave us a very clear explanation of the electoral system in ethiopia. Thank you a lot.

          • Ismail AA

            Selam Fanti,
            For neutral observers (and well-wishers) like my self the important thing availability of space for talks and debate. This is a good point on the score sheet of the ruling party. The proposal and its content may not be crucial because at the end of the day dialogue and give and take will trim down the proposal to all participants’ satisfaction. Thus, the kick off of the dialogue between the governing and opposition parties is welcome development.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Ustaz,

            Very true. For a nation taking its first steps toward democratization, the process and the culture that is being adapted is more important than the outcome. In the immediate past, several discussions between EPRDF and the opposition ended with bickering, denials, unrealistic demands, and in the process spreading hopelessness in the public.

            This time, it is different. They are mostly agreeing on most principles and agendas and it is an extremely important step forward.

            Just for the record, I am leaning toward the proposal submitted by the 11 opposition parties negotiating as one group.

            However, here is my proposal:
            For the next two election terms, 75% – 25% with 2/3 votes needed to form a government
            The following three terms 50% – 50% with 2/3 votes needed to form a government

            That is 25 years. After that it should be 100% popular vote with guaranteed seats in parliament for regional reps. Viva la democracia!

          • Peace!

            Hi Fantish The Great,

            “For a nation taking its first steps toward democratization, the process and the culture that is being adapted is more important than the outcome.” How should the people react differently when the government arrested their peaceful leaders like DR, Merera, Bekele and others without charge simply because they challenged the process?

            Peace!

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Brother Peace!

            It is a chicken and egg dilemma. Those in control need to reduce their heavy handedness and those opposing need to abide by the laws. Although there are some improvements lately from both sides, in the past, some opposing parties broke laws intentionally declaring “it is not our law.”

            I wish it was up to me. I would release every prisoner today except those chronically violent criminals. It all seems petty to me to imprison our people for the types of “crimes” I hear about. Our people don’t have that many frustration outlets for their legal, political, and/or personal grievances.

            I strongly believe that we should start a culture of community advisory systems that educate and guide people on how they can deal and address their frustrations instead of tossing them into a prison system that damages all farther.

          • Peace!

            Hi Fantish The Great,

            Well said, Fantish. I understand it is not an easy process, but there are minor things that could have been handled differently in a way that doesn’t arouse resentment and anger. However, I think abusing the system, corruption more precisely, and government’s failure to address the issue early enough and take appropriate measures are largely to blame for creating huge inequality gap and made many people portray the system as unfair and favors certain ethnic groups.

            Enjoy one of my favorites Tigrigna songs:

            https://youtu.be/4u-aAETdvdM

          • saay7

            Hey PEACE!

            My favorite song of his is his mega-hit “Megbey”, where food is a term of endearment for his woman. He is so smooth I thought he was Eritrean at first*

            https://youtu.be/4C3Y3wGARYM

            Saay

            * with much love to Tigray. It’s a joke people; Fanti please tell them.

          • Peace!

            Hi Saay,

            I was thinking of “Megbey” first but somehow I ended up with Kokob Selam (peace!:)) I hope our fantish enjoys it!

            Peace!

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selamat Peace! & Saay,

            Peace,
            I loved it. In fact, I was pleasantly surprised, because I haven’t heard this one of his songs before.

            Saay,
            He was so smooth we thought he was Eritrean too! He actually received plenty of grimace in the form of “wuy wuy Tigraway diyu” for his “Migbey,” so let him at least have some love from somewhere.

          • saay7

            Fanti:

            Ok this wouldn’t be awate forum if one thing didn’t lead to another. Before the recent cross-pollination could you tell Tigray songs from Eri-Tigrinya songs? A friend of mine said “absolutely”. I asked him to explain and this is how he explained it:

            “I don’t know how to explain this to you except to say, Listen to traditional tigrayan songs and you will pick up certain “zeyma” that denotes sadness and longing. Yes, you can say that longing and sadness is true in all songs, but not that zeyma.”

            For example? For example, he offered, that he mistook this Eritrean song for Tigrayan because of the mysterious “zeyma”. I would never hire my friend as a teacher so may be you can explain what he is trying to say. This is the new Nahom Yohannes Eritrean song that he considers distinctly Tigrayan:

            https://youtu.be/gd2dCyL0PJQ

            saay

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selamat Saay,

            I think I have a good idea what not mine but your friend may have tried to mean.

            The “zeyma” he thinks is Tigrayan does have some truth to it. Traditional Tigrigna/Tigrinya from northern half of Tigray and Southern Half of Eritrea is too similar to distinguish, but generally Tigrayan singers tend to have what sounds like a church hymn in their melody.

            It makes sense too because before the 60s, almost every Tigrayan who attended school would have to have been a religious school since there were no other type of schools to speak of.

            Music in Tigray has been neglected along with many other traditions at least for the last 70 or so years mostly due to poverty.

            Ethiopian “Tigrigna” radio program did not exist until Asmara! Ever since the federation, all Tigrigna related issues and tasks were based in Asmara. Songs invented by God knows who would not be heard until someone “famous” brings them to the radio station in Asmara.

            In the southern parts of Tigray most songs lean toward “gumaye” and those with “guayla” beats include unmistakable “gumaye” influence in them.

            So, what your friend, darn him, has termed “zeyma” is closer to the truth than you think. The combination of gumaye from the south, “kidase” from everywhere, and coupled with the man and god caused poverty it did not allow change as quickly as it could have.

            By the way, as if Tigrayans are trying to make up for lost time, it seems every household is producing at least one singer these days. Every chance I get to visit youtube, there are dozens of new songs by singers I did not know they existed.

          • Kokhob Selam

            Dear Peace!!

            I got the idea and you can go to Jebena now.

            KS,,

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Saay and Peace,

            Isn’t he Wedi Asmara? May be Tigraway but he is asmarino.

            Berhe

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selamat Berhe Y,

            It is actually the opposite. He is y’Addis Ababa lij. He is more of Amharic speaker than Tigrigna in real life.

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Fanti,

            I always believe what you write, this one hard to believe. If he is from Adiss and sings Tigrinya this good, he is the first.

            Although it’s not lost in me some people can sing better than they can speak (for example Celine Dion, but she started singing in French before English).

            If you are impressed by his Amharic, I think he lived there for such a long time, I heard about him at least in 2002.

            But I really doubt he is from addis and sings in Tigrinya.

            Berhe

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Berhe Y,

            He is Tigraway. I am not sure whether he was born in Addis or grew up there, but his first language is Amharic. In fact, I think he use to sing in Amharic (he still does) before anyone knew he could sing in Tigrigna.

            I am fairly sure of these highlights, but others may add or improve it with details.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam agin Berhe Y,

            He was born in Adwa, moved to Addis at age 8 or 9 (heard it from his own mouth).

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            I know him when he used to work in mega amphi theater and he don’t speak Amharic better than tigragn. I don’t know what age he came to addis but am sure he didn’t come before 20.
            Tsedenia gebremarkis is the only singer i know from addis with tigraian descendant. She is Amharic singer my favorite.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Teodros Alem,

            Please hear it from himself.
            https://youtu.be/pmVzqZ8y7ug?t=513

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam fanti
            Ya fanti heard him, u right but when i know him , his amharic has a flavor of tigragn(not addis grow up) plus his hang out were mostly with the people from tigrai that is why not just me most of my buddy’s think that way. now i know.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            He is not from addis(not born and grown up) .he came to addis and used to work in gov office and than quit is job and started singing.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam fanti
            If u don’t mind am about to ask silly question.
            R u(isam) and mr kim editor in chiefs of tigrai online ? I have seen a lot of articles over there and you gentlemans writing style here sameness confusing me. Thank u . just yes or no is enough.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Teodros Alem,

            I will let Mr. Kim answer for himself.

            Thank you for the complement, but I am most definitely not the editor in chief of Tigrai Online.

          • Nitricc

            Your Fitness =: i can’t believe you are the editor of Tigryan-on line. lol i have hard time getting the image out of my head Fanti arming himself with a big knife harassing people now Fanti is ” the editor in chief of Tigrai Online.” well, one thing i know is the brave man who refuses to see Dr. Fanti because no Raya man was allowed to be educated beyond high school. aside the joke that our Fanti is the editor in chief of Tigrai Online. what do you think the dispute between Raya and Affar?
            can you give us your take, please =!

          • Teodros Alem

            Slame Nitricc
            Don’t blame me, b/c of similarly of writing style i sometimes think isam and fanti r the same , u know when fanti play priest and isem the opposite.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Hello Nitriccay,

            Is there a new conflict between Raya and Afar? I strongly doubt that. Could you be thinking of the Somali-Oromo conflict in the South-Western region?

            There used to be occasional conflicts in the past between pastoralists in the bordering areas of Raya and Afar, but they are always resolved with local elder’s (we call them Abo Gereb) mediation. The last conflict I remember was in 1996 in which over a dozen of people died.

            In either case both conflicts are decades if not centuries old, but they never escalated to the scale the Somali-Oromo has reached before. Someone needs to identify the root cause and find a solution instead of patching the symptoms here and there.

            PS:
            The “either he is not from Raya or he is not a Doctor” joke is a very famous joke in my household. Sometimes, my family use a modified version of it against me when I misbehave or when they think I misbehaved.

          • Nitricc

            Your Fitnnes: this what i was talking about.
            http://www.ethiomedia.com/1000bits/the-afar-raya-conflict.pdf

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Nitriccay,

            That is an interesting article. These type of localized frictions between neighboring Afaris and Rayas has been so common, many people don’t even talk about it that much any more.

            Another interesting aspect of these type of frictions is that it is never all-Rayas vs All-Afars. It is always localized to a specific area or even to specific families. No body else interferes. That is probably why it never flares up to engulf the regions but stays local.

            As you saw in that article someone killed a couple of Afars, and someone else told the Afars the name of the head of the household of the alleged killers. Then the Afars came and killed that person and went out hunting for another one. It fits the typical scenario I grew up hearing and occasionally witnessing.

            More schools please!

          • Ismail AA

            Selam Fanti,

            The fact that the oppositions are putting their acts together and agreeing on common agenda at the negotiating table with the ruling coalition party is a good sign of maturity. Useful lessons seem to have learnt from past experiences and wasted opportunities. It is hoped both sides in the equation focus on the main picture. Sustenance of peace and stability of the country is something all of them should be fighting for if they aspire to get opportunities to govern and implement their programs in the interest of the people.

            As to the proposal you have suggested, it would be fine if the parties would reach that stage through understanding. In my view 2/3 requirement could be a bit too ambitious postulate for a democracy in transition. This could lead to conditions of coalition governments. Even in well developed democracies fractured political formations have been leading to systems of coalition governments whose installation and durability have often become chronic problems though thanks to advanced civil societies and conscious electoral populations there is hardly chance of sliding towards violence. But in conditions of democracies in transitions coupled with incomplete state-building processes, skepticism about 2/3 requirement may not be unwarranted.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Mr. K.H,

            I am sure T.Kifle knows more about the inside politics way more than I do, but given all the available “facts” to us in the diasporas, I don’t think any one leader can be singled out for the blame.

            Having said that, yes, the TPLF blame game is quite interesting. Leaving aside those who purposefully try to blame TPLF for internal or external political agendas, TPLF was by far the dominant force that removed Derg.

            Then it would be reasonable to assume that the newly formed government is/was dominated, controlled, guided, and/or its safety guaranteed by TPLF. That we can understand. The only question is for how long did it and/or should it continue?

            I think what we are witnessing these days is at least a partial answer to that question. Not long ago, PMHD said that about 70% of all Ethiopians are youngsters. EPRDF has been in power for 26 years, and that means that at least 70% of Ethiopians had only known EPRDF and their regional governments their whole life. The country has changed.

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam Fanti Ghana,
            .
            I look at it from a distance and see the rough trajectory from 1991 to 2001 and 2011 and NOW.
            The former P.M Meles grew in size and stature in my perception of him over the years including now. In my heart of hearts in 1991 I didn’t expect anything better than I always do of a typical march of a victorious African gorilla leader or dictator.
            .
            I believe he started out that way. He evolved in quick order and laid out the blue prints of the experimental federalism. I was skeptical at the beginning and over time the results was my convincing justification.
            .
            Look what Meles chose to replace him. No one consider the current PM a dictator including the opposition. Absurd folks spin their own conspiracy theories. Yet, PMHD is at the center where all the factions are vying for a chair at the table and trying to form alliances.
            Can you imagine if PMHD was from one of the 3 ethnic groups. That leader would have been a lightening rod for all the negative electric charge particularly if his name was Hagos.
            Now some feel empathy for PMHD others think he is a robot obeying orders etc. but no one think of him as the face of oppression.
            .
            In any case I look at Meles as genuine visionary leader to groom a level headed PM from outside the 3 social groups for the current landscape and journey.
            .
            Mr. K. H

          • T. Kifle

            Hi Binyam,
            dear it is your understanding. OPDO’s and ANDM’s problems are by and large EPRDF’s. however, Since each party has relative freedom, it is illogical to relate each and every problem to the coalition. As to your theory of “Losing the trust of their people”, you should ask why. what is right and what is perceived is totally different. ANDM has continuously been grilled by the extremists since day one first because of Eritrea and second because of the “Eritrean agent- TPLF” . The solution is not to prostrate before the old mantra but do what is right: serving the Amhara people to their best satisfaction. but when the first generation leaders left the scene, some among the new leadership found it easier to resort to the old song of the chauvinists which any lazy person can do.

            Legitimacy has to emanate from doing what is right. to the best of my understanding, ANDM had no problem of legitimacy from the people. It never had from the extremists and will never get it unless it is degenerated to that state and it can if it chooses to be one.

            you also mention about equal opportunity. This is most abused thing in this country. mention anything you think is a denial of equal opportunity among Ethiopians so that we can discuss it. nothing of sort I know of that other Ethiopians enjoy preferential justice. And if Gedu is in pressure due to the problems he helped create, so be it.

          • Ismail AA

            Selam T. Kifle and the rest,

            The in puts we have been graced in the past few days about the current state of affairs in Ethiopia are interesting. Much of the material supplement one another to draw for us a reasonable picture. But as a benefactor of the information each participant had provided, I thought I should not lose focus from the fact that the situation is still fluid and ambiguities shroud my sight as might also be the case with others, too. The coalition partners do realize that all of them sit on board a ship that might be entering the perimeters of tempestuous waters. That is why good note should taken of the point TK had stated on improbability of ANDM and OPDO ganging up to leave TPLF in the middle of the tempest.

            In my view, the formation of the EPRDF in January 1990 (correct me if I messed up the date) was for a purpose. We all remember the goal the TPLF had hitherto cherished with its Albaninian variant of Marxist ideology. The Ethiopians and their friends had reason then to worry about the possibility a victorious TPLF opting for an independent republic of Tigrai. Thus, changing course and accepting united Ethiopia under EPRDF coalition government was welcome compromise move. It was dangerously obvious what collapse at the center of power in Addis Ababa after the Derg versus centuries old accumulated anger at the peripheries under prolonged feudal-cum-theocratic imperial exploitation would have engendered if the TPLF had returned back to Tigrai and left the rest of the country meet its fate.

            The point I am trying to make is that for people reasonably familiar with the history of Ethiopia in depth from the time of the so called restoration in 1270 with partnership between the imperial rule and the Orthodox church down the Emperor Haile Sellassie’s reign do appreciate what probabilities the fragile empire-state could have faced in 1991. Contemplation on this point would remind us what happened after the breakdown of power at Gonder when families from Jeju, Semein and Tigrai competed for succession, and the terrible Zemene Mesafint that ensued.

            That said, I think the EPRDF and the ethnic based constitution has served the purpose. One obvious point is that Ethiopia was saved ascending to chaos in the way similar situation have led to in the Middle East. Ethiopia remained in tact and the centrifugal forces that represented centuries of pent up anger were held at bay. It is understandable, thus, that the constitution to had rested in centralized power at the center and relatively relaxed peripheries by way of letting them regain back essential identities through under loose federation. It is only natural that experiment to had carried loopholes that favored one side at the expense of the other. But, after taking lease of its own life there is no doubt anachronism would encroach in and call for transformation to get louder as expressed by Oromo and Amhara youth recently. What we are seeing is demand for more democratization and broadening of space for the peripheries and relaxation at the center. At this point, it is important to note that sliding back to the old defunct all powerful centralization is far fetched to borrow TK’s term. Ethiopia’s multi-national elites would do best service for their country and peoples if they live up to call and engage in unity and trace safe path to the future.

          • Selamat Ayya Ismael AA,

            The improbability indeed, but certainly not as improbable as an electron of a lighter nucleus which bonds with the outer orbits of heavier massed. It could be argued the most abundant ration is 1:8. Certainly, where as newtonian up to schroedinger uncertainty principle, this 12.5% @ 2:1 one encounters with greater than 10^-34% grains salinity. Okay, even at 70% less would Chew defdifka injera bloated bellies be palatable to anyone? Susas alata 66.20% x 10^-32.

            The above is an algebra homework for teachers and students alike…. I would have rather found a way to register my complaint with regards to what has been missing on a certain flower’s redirect. But then again, where does agreeing by responding here with your center will hold wouldn’t highlight the more efficacious narrative imperative going forward?

            ” That is why good note should taken of the point TK had stated on improbability of ANDM and OPDO ganging up to leave TPLF in the middle of the tempest. ”

            tSAtSE
            PS Late eighties to early nineties Professor Paulos Denmarikino AArkey said to me “one should not write while pressed or having to visit the room of bath for #1 or #2.” I bet you Haw Abbuye, it is highly improbable for him to recollect precisely making such a statement… it was all text back then, before flying windows gooey. gooey then google now…. It has to do with the genome mapping of the intertwined fettuccini string theory… where memory is stored— the physical location carbon based thumbs up drive if you will… Hitchhiker’s guide to the galaxy for the perplexed. Polynesian Road with Aquinas, Tom seeing the Wu. [through Chirichir the marco polo children’s game in diluting large grains of salt. Wolverine X …………………………………………………Weapon X.]
            fourmis;)

          • Kaddis

            Gash Ismail,
            Well said.

          • Mez

            Dear Ismail,

            An interesting reflection and summary. I just want to add a word or tow focusing more on the economic boundary condition and its potential social impact:

            The core Ethiopian economy in the past couple of hundred years, you mentioned, were based on subsistance farming with +/- zero economic growth–both plowing and cattle breading.

            Inbetween the rest of the world was moving on in the areas of modern economy, industry, science, engineering, mobility, communication, and the likes.

            Especially since the last decade and half, agriculture as the driving force of the Ethiopian economy is starting to become less and less relevant. The trend is showing that it may move more to service and labour intensive industry. This realignment of the economy entails a substantial socioeconomic turbulence letting the “few luckiest” to control the economy while the vast majority stay in the journy of slow motion economic growth–this irrespective of where some one is living in the country.

            Thanks

          • Ismail AA

            Dear Mez,

            Thanks for adding a relevant perspective to the cursory note I jotted in my rejoinder to my brother T. Kifle. The heavy material and human burden of imperial-feudal power and grandeur (!) was totally (or by and large) carried by near fatefully strained peasantry. The medieval wars of emperors like Zara Yacob and successors were manned and paid for in kind by poor peasant farmers. This was one of the reasons we read in history about shifting capitals that was in part caused by resources depletion. Whenever the perimeter of seasonal raiding for food and fuel (wood) widened, the imperial center had to move fertile and areas with virgin forests elsewhere.

            Moreover, I agree with you that the past few decades has seen gradual shift away from traditional modes of subsistence farming economy. The modernization of agrarian economy through mixture of commercial and ordinary farming for households livelihood purposes has started to pick up. It is no more coincidental nowadays to see more productive rich farmers in Gojjam and elsewhere. Use of fertilizers and guidance seems to have been paying. The large scale foreign investment farming ventures in many parts of the South is another development, the political sensitivities notwithstanding, and which need judicious government policies that cater primarily for the rightful interest of indigenous owners.

            Needlessly, transformation of centuries old socio-cultural and traditional order would have to pass through many, at times, critical ups and downs. The process entail razor sharp competitions on all levels societal scale be it political power relations and matters associated with social uplifting. In such broad national revolutions witnessing the majority of the population lagging behind in catching up with segments who might be lucky to be advantaged by political power may not seem extraordinary.

    • Selmat Fanti Ghana ,

      When we say Salary Increases for the military or national service; It is for Actives, Vested Veterans , and Retirees?
      This to say, Oh wise hippo, if there is some cash outs borrowing from DB/db to DC?…… …..

      The diving further into a new abyss … ?…. ….

      tSAtSE

  • Tesfamichael Kidane

    Did I read, “Why did we lose so much opportunity? Well, the question must be rethorical; otherwise, the writer couldn’t possibly be oblivious to the fact. Because, we were destined to be, is the short answer. This narcissist non-Eritrean scum isn’t there in his throne for the salvation of Eritrea and Eritreans, but he was sent a half century ago by his handlers to implement the total annihilation of our people and the dismemberment of Eritrea. I don’t need to mention a lot, but the depopulation of the country is the clearest example. The cleansing of the indigenous never happened under the Miriad of invaders our forefathers had to confront. But the enemy within is doing it in front of our eyes. When it is too late to reverse this dangerous trend, then, that’s when we will be crying profusely.

    • Paulos

      Selam Tesfamichael,

      Here is the deal: First you have a hypothesis say of a system, if you gather enough evidence which supports your hypothesis, the hypothesis becomes a theory. The question lingers: Is a Conspiracy Theory a theory? If the hypothesis is—-the reason Isaias is destroying Eritrea is not policy gone awry but he was sent by some sort of external power to damage Eritrea, is there enough evidence to support the hypothesis so that it can be taken as an established theory? This thing which teeters on a plot as in “Bourne Identity” has been around for over fifty years now but there is nothing that can lend credence to that effect. Don’t you think it is rather prudent and practical to focus on what works and on the issues that are relevant instead?

      • Tesfamichael Kidane

        Hello Paulos,
        You can dismiss my point as a simple, unproven and untested hypothesis; that is fine bro. If you want to talk to yourself and create your own hypothesis with the benefit of confirmation bias, that is fine too. But unless you IQ is below that of an average person or unless you are an accomplice to the system, you can’t possibly miss what is going on in Eritrea. The depopulation of Eritrea is going full pace; in fact, it is in overdrive mode now. The whole European Union is engulfed with Eritrean refugees. Major newspapers has written about the flood of Eritrean refugees to Europe. Eritrea is fast depleted of its youth. Mind you, this never happened under any of the previous Eritrea invaders, but it is happening now under the enemy from within. If you call this: “hypothesis”, “Conspiracy Theory”, or worse “policy gone awry”, then, I think it is better you go and look yourself in the mirror and find out who you are. Please do me a favor and find out who you belong to. Maybe you are one of the many gullible chaps who take everything at face value; or, perhaps, unbeknownst to you, you are fooling yourself too. In the end though, I want to tell this: we will prevail! The universe has its own way of remedying the wrong.

        • Paulos

          Dude,

          What the heck is that all about? See yourself in the mirror if you will and tell us what you see.

          • Tesfamichael Kidane

            Paulos, what’s going on brother? You are simply repeating what I told you to do. Why are you angry now? You can’t even stand for a matured discussion? I asked you to look yourself in the mirror, because your were in a denial mode to what’s going on in Eritrea. Calm down!

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Selam Tesfamicael,

          While I agree with you the way you described the current realities of our people and our nation, my eyes’ focus stuck in your last sentence, which says “the universe has its own way of remedying the wrong.” Could you please elaborate that statement as to how the universe could remedy the wrong? I don’t want to guess.Thank you in advance.

        • Selamat Ato Tesfamichael Kidane,

          Allow me to interject and comment on this part of your statement:

          “The depopulation of Eritrea is going full pace; in fact, it is in overdrive mode now. The whole European Union is engulfed with Eritrean refugees. Major newspapers has written about the flood of Eritrean refugees to Europe. Eritrea is fast depleted of its youth. Mind you, this never happened under any of the previous Eritrea invaders, but it is happening now under the enemy from within. If you call this: “hypothesis”, “Conspiracy Theory”,”

          Each and every previous “Eritrea invaders” as your statements indicates were different in on their effect on migration because the environment was different. As you already know any experiment under the exact same conditions performed two times or more, gives results differs by negligible differences.
          Take HaileSellasie’s or Mengistu’s Eritrea and it is obvious the conditions were different, in that those Eritreans who avoided the war in the North, i.e. Eritrea and migrated south into Ethiopia were able to stay close enough and perhaps not considered as migrants. Mind you during HS and Dergue era, migration did happen. Starting from the massive 1967, 1978 and finally 1981. By the 80s Eritreans were spread throughout Australia, Europe, the Americas and of course the middle east. These diaspora Eritreans presence do contribute to the compounding effect on Eritrean migration. True, the scarcity and the harshness of life may possibly be as brutal to some but the paved roads you will agree at the very least contributes to the increase of migrations. This is only for starters as I am in haste.
          The Universe remedying the wrong in reversing the fast pace trend you are so worried about starts by not contributing to a war of vengeance or militarization which actually against your desire for more if not many simply avoided it all together with more migration.
          My apology as I am writing this in haste, just see it as unedited or thorough, perhaps personal note, which I intend to revisit shortly.
          Entropy or the 2nd law of thermodynamics tells us with the increase of temperature pressure and short temperedness or time highly disordered or chaotic result is the likely outcome. The increase in temperature in this case is the absolute disregard for causes and effects or mitigating rationals for a more cooler peaceful environment desired. Peace negotiations and or paradigm shift to change the unjust stalemate by the numerous/multiple front lines drawn thus far rigidity.

          tSAtSE

          • Tesfamichael Kidane

            Hello Mr. GitSAtSE,
            It is funny that you compartmentalism and sanitize the trend of Eritrean migration from their country. True, migration did happen at the time you mentioned. But If you believe only “the scarcity and the harshness of life” contributed to that trend, then, may I suggest that you better refer history books or perhaps consult the sages of Eritrea. Because the history of Eritrea is synonymous with atrocities committed by Ethiopian invaders, – for example, the suspected rebel hangings carried out in Agordat in the late 1960, the atrocities of Weki Diba and Shi’eb of the 1970s, to mention just a few. The fool always works contrary to his own self interest. Isn’t he? The Ethiopian imperialist fools thought they could mellow down the Eritrean people into submission, but It had the opposite effect; in fact, the struggle for freedom gained traction because of their atrocities. That’s why Eritreans were migrating, the trend was voluntary and nationalistic in its core.
            But why is the migration happening now? Just ask yourself, why is the dictator deliberately denying Eritreans a peaceful living in their own country? Eritrea is fast depleting of its people. Who is he preparing an empty Eritrea for? In case you missed it Mr. GitSAtSE, that is exactly what an enemy does to an already vanquished people. If he were one of our own, it is hard to imagine the scale of gravity to have happened in Eritrea.
            Now, I don’t think you want to placate the system created for the misery of Eritreans, but I want you also to contemplate as to how two enemies can live together. One has to go, isn’t it? What do you think?

          • Selamat Mr. Tesfamichael Kidane,

            The compartmaizing is so that I can arrive at your absolute conclusion. skipping to the contemplation, isn’t the question has one gone? The other has returned. I have already stated what has to go. The cyclic return of enmity. But the answer to your question “One has to go, isn’t it?” The answer is NO.
            Only a follow up question of “why?” is dignified.
            tSAtSE

          • Tesfamichael Kidane

            Mr. GitSAtSE,
            State clearly what you want to say and stop engaging in mumbo jumbo and useless semantics. If you were a student of even elementary composition, you would have found yourself deselected for consideration. But, your answer to my question would have been enough for me not to engage people like you. You said you don’t want the dictator to go and kind of veiled your inner thinking with opportunistic phrases like “peace negotiations”, “paradigm shift”, and in fact you are against “cyclic return of enmity.” Really? That “cyclic return of enmity” was created by none other than the non- Eritrean dictator and his mindless zombies. He created a perfect atmosphere for migration of Eritreans. He depopulated Eritrea. Do you understand the magnitude of the situation??? Huh! And you don’t want him to go??? I don’t know what to make of your thinking the same as I can’t make a sense your name. Don’t even bother to blabber more.

          • Mr. Kidane,

            You first.

            tSAtSE

        • Simon Kaleab

          Selam Tesfamichael,

          You said: “can dismiss my point as a simple, unproven and untested hypothesis …”

          So, this means you can’t prove your claim [an earth shattering discovery]?

          What a pity.

          • Thomas

            Hello friend Simon Kaleab,

            Where is peace now?

          • Simon Kaleab

            Thomas,

            Tell me, how are you going to bring change of government in Eritrea?

            By talking till eternity?

          • Thomas

            Selam Simon,

            Hahaha, “tsemam hade derfu”. Congratulations! You have shown progress: from clicking on the upvote icon to writing a full whole sentence and a phrase!! I know you can do it:) Don’t let me down:)

          • Simon Kaleab

            Thomas,

            You are dodging my questions.

            Does this mean that you have lost hope other than doing talk therapy?

          • Tesfamichael Kidane

            Simon Kaleab,
            You attempted to reply to me, but I couldn’t understand you, because you didn’t write anything coherent.

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Tesfamichael,

            If you claim I “didn’t write anything coherent”, then you must have “understood” what I wrote.

            Can you understand the contradiction you are in?

          • Tesfamichael Kidane

            Simon Kaleab,
            This is becoming really funny. “Can you understand the contradiction you are in?” Actually no, I don’t. Perhaps you want to create that contradiction for me. That’s fine bro. But you still didn’t write anything coherent. Don’t engage me in useless arguments. If you didn’t like what I wrote, then debate about it coherently; otherwise, you are making fool of yourself. I wrote, the enemy from within, the non-Eritrean scum, is destroying Eritrea. So you didn’t like it, huh!

          • Simon Kaleab

            Tesfamichael,

            1) If you claim I “didn’t write anything coherent”, then you must have “understood” what I wrote.

            2) You said: “This narcissist non-Eritrean scum isn’t there in his throne for the
            salvation of Eritrea and Eritreans, but he was sent a half century ago
            by his handlers to implement the total annihilation of our people and
            the dismemberment of Eritrea”

            – Isaias was born in Eritrea, therefore he his Eritrean. Even you, who left from a dusty village in Eritrea, may be carrying a European or an American passport.

            – You claim that Isaias was sent by someone half a century ago to dismember Eritrea. Prove it!

          • Tesfamichael Kidane

            Simon Kaleab,
            Maybe you have attention span deficit. Let me tell you the third time, I did not understand what you said, because you didn’t write anything coherent. You wanted to tell me where the dictator was born? Who cares where the non-Eritrean scum was born? The issue is about something else: the depopulation of Eritrea.
            But you are funny, really. You wrote that I have some phantom “contradiction” inside me. I told you perhaps you wanted to create that contradiction for me. And then, you are certain that I came from a “dusty village” in Eritrea? I am not answering you In kind brother; but I just want to tell you that that “dusty village” is still Eritrean and will remain Eritrean. And then, you wanted to know whether I have a European or American passport. Indeed you are a laughable chap my man. Have you heard the famous saying, “small minds talk about people, big minds talk about ideas”? You perfectly fit in this category brother Simon Kaleab. Stick to the ideas please and don’t talk about personalities. You will be well served.

          • Simon Kaleab

            Tesfamichael,

            Stop ranting. You have made a claim of conspiracy. I am challenging you to prove your claim.

            What part of this challenge you do not understand?

  • Paulos

    Awatistas,

    Just want to share the link where Dr. BW kicking in his pathology lab.

    http://global.umich.edu/newsroom/expanding-cancer-research-in-ethiopia/

    • Ismail AA

      Selam Paulos,
      Many thanks for the link. I understand now even better why Dr. Berekhet W. had expressed his frustration in the speech about the sad conditions in our country. He is very much aware about the dire and unaccounted for health conditions whose urgency could supersede other national matters that triggered much debate in this forum. Does any one of us know how many people inside Eritrea are suffering from cancer? I am sure Dr. Berekhet would have convincing estimate.

      • Paulos

        Selam Ismail AA,

        This is a classic intra-continental brain drain where it is rather strange for it is mostly Ethiopian doctors who immigrate with in Africa either to South Africa or Botswana.

        Pathology is tough and it is certainly a big asset for Ethiopia to have one working for her who is too familiar with the language and culture than importing either say from India or the Philippines. I remember Isaias the states-man wannabe talking about the gravity of HIV-Aids in Eritrea when he said the concern is tantamount to national security risk. But obviously he doesn’t think in those terms when massive brain drain is hallowing out the nation in an epic proportion.

        I have never seen or come across to any credible data or epidemiologyical study that states about the prevalence and incidence of cancer in Eritrea. There are certain cancer types which are more prevalent in Africa as opposed to in the Western world such as Burkitt’s Lymphoma particularly in younger people. I would think breast, lung and colon cancer could be the cases in Eritrea usually for their incidence is equal across the board.

        • Haile S.

          Hi Paul,
          I concur, and thank you for highlighting this goal oriented scientist.
          The report not only reveals his brilliance, but also the decadence our country has been going through in the last decade, i.e. the talent that is NOT getting retained. Our leaders have come to be specialists in letting away endeavor-driven people. They became the generous exporters of talent! Leadership is all about having a certain intelligence that identified, guides, orients, let’s the freedom to act, and compensates those endowed with drive and talent. Leadership is not bringing all citizens under your shoe and controlling their daily activity and driving them like machines. The Ghedli-strategy was effective in bringing independence, but it is unequiped and ineffective to drive a full throttle development of a country.
          I don’t even think there is such laboratory in Eritrea now (I will rejoice if any), but there were and I definitely know long long time ago. The incapacity of this leadership to reflect, to let go and to create an environment conduicive for individuals to be useful to their country is paralysing to the mind!

          • Paulos

            Selam Hailat,

            If we look at it from a philosophical point of view, why does one need to go or attend school to begin with? Of course the accepted justification for the enquiry is, school is where a citizen discovers his or her potentials and talents and in a rather lofty way his or her calling in life as well. If this holds true, has recently surfaced with in the mainstream intellectual discourses where it is gaining traction upto speed. Will try to come back to it later on.

            Sure enough, nation building starts with in the basic unit of a society—Family. The key pillars are education and health care where they are a life line particularly for a young nation like Eritrea. If I have to state the obvious, education is the long term investment in human potential and capital as well. Inventions and in innovations are the engine of a long term strong economic standing. Sustained strong economy lends a nation a strong foreign policy whereby it gains a bargaining chip in world stage. The reverse also holds true. If the basic unit of a society as in family falls apart; if the human capital is made to waste; sustained long term economic standing falters and the nation loses momentum not only with in the region but in world stage as well. There is a word for it. A failed state.

            To get back to the entire philosophy of education that has taken root since one can possibly think of is that, a kid goes to school for say 12 years, then more or less at age 18, goes to college, then graduates and he or she becomes a career professional. Here is the deal: When he or she joins the workforce as a professional, he gets stuck in the same profession for the rest of his life till retirement. The person would later on become entrapped with in his profession and building a family as well. The new rising way of thinking and critique says, most citizens go into the professional world not so much after discovering their true passion in life, rather they choose something that would guarantee them economic security. And the established and accepted philosophy of education is making them prisoners and robbing them of their true passion.

            What the critics recommending is Universal Basic Income. They argue, if everyone is entitled to UBI, one doesn’t have to go to school for financial incentives but to find his or her true passion in life. Appealing. Isn’t it?

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Paulo,

            you wrote: “What the critics recommending is Universal Basic Income. They argue, if everyone is entitled to UBI, one doesn’t have to go to school for financial incentives but to find his or her true passion in life. Appealing. Isn’t it?”

            If this is coming from governments, politicians and large corporations, I doubt it’s intention and it’s validity. I don’t think the majority of “professional who is stuck in his/her secure job. That pays well, pays health care, and it provides pension” would have a problem with it. And who is to say a professional is “stuck in his job” that it prevents him /her from pursuing his passion? If we look at realistically, not everyone in a society have the ability to peruse higher education let alone beyond that. I mean this reason affects very small number of people (may even be less than 1%) and I don’t think the intention is really genuine.

            I think it’s coming from governments, politicians and large corporations. Basically they are going to automate everything (lots of jobs will be lost) so they can maximize their profit (the rich will get richer) and they don’t have to pay for benefits (health care and pension) as people live very long) and they want to pay people UBI (basically welfare but a little bit better) so there is no riot or revolution because people are starving.

            It sounds to me similar to what happened in France during the French revolution, where they have to legislate and made bakers as public servants so the society does not go without bread again.

            Berhe

          • Paulos

            Selam Berhino,

            Let’s see: The number one question prospective students ask before they signed up for higher learning education is: Which field of study offers me a competitive edge within the fast changing social mobility. It warrants two incidents that can give us broader take about the influence of reality as opposed to passion as the path to a career.

            The first instance is close to you because the story appeared on Macleans Magazine as it traditionally ranks Canadian universities every year according to merits of different factors. If I remember it correctly, it was a decade or so ago, a philosophy professor received an award for teaching excellence where his first year class gets fully packed year-in and year-out. He made it fun. The thing was though, the number of students who majored in philosophy were far and in between. The rationale is, what can one do with philosophy as a career path? The second instance is when the foremost authority in Entemology (read: The Study of Insects) and one of the greatest writers and polpularizer of Science, Edward O. Wilson from Harvard said about the students who sign up for his course but most of them end up majoring in Medicine instead. And again for the same reason. It could probably be the reason people more often than not are not happy with what they do everyday in their careers that is. What if a doctor’s true passion was arts? What if the true passion of a Software Engineer was Philosophy? But again, imagine if these people were to be given financial security and if they were to pick the passion of their lives instead? These among others are the main talking points of the critics of eDucati on as it is today.

            We have talked about the merits and downsides of UBI in this forum rather extensively (Amde, where are you?). UBI is still on a trial bases and a pilot project as well. Some say, it is the only way forward to address the reality of the future where automation is taking over in a faster pace and some say—understandably in a cynical way dismiss it as a rip off designed by the few wealthy. As they say, time is the hidden factor and we will see how it pans out.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Dr. Paulos,

            Your argument reminds me my argument with my workmate Jew, when I joined the work force after I graduate from college of pharmacy. He told me in America as a general rule is “go after the money.” My position was no, one has to pursue where his strength is. I told him about Churchill that he was not good student in class until he find out his strength was in government politics . He was one of the top statesman in the 20th century. People fail when they can’t identify their strength in their school lives to determine their careers. Usually people pursue their career either where the money is or where they love to do, and not where their strength are.

            Regards

          • Paulos

            Selam Professor A. Hidrat,

            One of the accepted theories if you will the reason Russia back then Soviet Union with in the last half of the 20th century produced the best Mathematicians and Physicists particularly Theoretical Physicists was that, it was the only field that can give them the freedom from the ever scrutiny of the regime as it breathed over every citizen to detect political subversion. If you’re a political or social scientist, you will always be subjected to align your enquires and findings with in the parameters of Communist dogma. Calculated choice over passion…..

          • Haile S.

            Paul,
            By your staggering steps that walk and touch on every written material and your snout that even sniffs the deep waters of philosophy, you always remind me of anecdotes. During Mengistu, as an Eritrean to stay alive and have a tranquille life in small Ethiopian towns you had only one strategy: be seen in the town’s bars every night and walk back home with the legs criss-crossing. Oooopsie the liver hurts!

          • Paulos

            Hailat,

            That’s funny. And we used to say, ሽሙ እንዳ’ጻሓፈ ይኸይድ’ኔሩ if one had too many of a drink. Or ምስ’ባሊቃ ወጺና ካብቲ ባር if one left the bar at closing when they started sweeping the floor.

    • Proffesor Paulosay Denmarkino AArkey,

      Yeah controversy of immunization as many in the west are rejecting…

      Putting the cart before the horse is fitting here. One need consider the meaning of the word Sahel as Sahilfication to see Sparta is out of necessity.

      Sparta as in the green helmet centurions in M. … but I see Da Wu ..

      Setting up the chess under pathogins and ecology.

      The era of The Art of The Deal… ain’t that a book???

      Weapon X – Evolution

  • Eritrea Ne Ertrawian

    Woyane-Ethiopia, Massive protests continued across Oromia for a forth day.
    It is difficult to keep track of the protests, amid a concerted information blackout. Yet, HornAffairs managed to identify 15 protest locations.
    In most of these locations, goverment offices have been mostly deserted. And local officials and police officers either joined the protests or submerged by it.
    The federal and regional governments seem to be watching the crisis unfold helplessly.

    • Nitricc

      Hi Eri to Eri: it is getting worst. Now the Bereket Simon is gone. The Ethiopian government or correctly, TPLF is going down in flames. While PIA is complaining about currency manipulators TPLF is fighting for its life. a bloody fight of almost 17 years, it seems is about to be concluded in PIA’s victory. Give the guy its due! he won!

      • Eritrea Ne Ertrawian

        Hi brother “Nitricc” That you wrote is very true. PIA won after a long battle and he is now the king in the Horn Africa. “ቃልስና ነውሒን መሪርን እዮ ዓወትና ግን ናይ ግድን እዮ”
        ንህግደፍ ዝጸርፍ እምበር ፡ ንህግደፍ ዝስዕር ከቶ አብዛ ዓለም አይረአናን!

  • MS

    Ahlan saleh
    Well done my fiend. You have become indispensible for folks my age who have listened to and read IA for the last 4-5 decades. We continue to need a translator, anmd you have been an excellent one. Initially, I was surprised by the SURPRISE itself. Usually,people anticipate IA to come out on occasions such as new year, independence day, etc. This was rather a surprise, of a short notice. I did not watch him live so I don’t know if the beginning was edited out or was cut off because of technical issues.
    A friedn of mine picked the observarions you made (10.1-10.7), and wondered if there was something cooking behind the door between Eritrea and Ethiopia. I told him nothing would be ruled out and nothing was predicatable about IA except his interviews. Even if was to sit for a major breakthrough he would still apear monotonous.

    • Teodros Alem

      Hi MS
      I think pia seems certain that tplf is about to go any time soon when he talk about african union and economic integration. As u probably know i think he believed and still believing tplf is the obstacle for him to work economic integration so seeing what is going on in ethiopia (oromo amara alliance is shaping up which means there will be a breakthrough in addis and other bigger cities like adama nathret) not just for him a president like him but for ordinary people also is getting clear day by day.

      • MS

        Selam Teodros Alem
        It could well be true that he is thinking beyond TPLF ruled Ethiopia. If that is what he has in mind, I think his wishes and the strategy don’t match up. If his wish is for regional and continental cooperation that will begin the immediate border areas. TPLF may lose in Ethiopia but it will be a fomidable force in the Tigray region for the forseable future. Even if we factor in the possibility of the unravelling of the federal system, TPLF will continue to enjoy a huge constituency in Tigray. Therefore, the leaders of Tigray region will contineu to be in the way of solving the border issue, hence normalization. In that case, I don’t see how cooperation between the two countries will be possible.
        The only possibility is the emergence of Teddy Afro type of revolution that organizes and runs on national platform and which is attractive enough to rally all Ethiopians which would be the antithesis of TPLF, one that unites Ethiopians on the basis of citizenship rather than ethnic affinities. In that case, there will be a paradigm shift. The significance of borders may also be second tier.

        • Teodros Alem

          Selam MS
          Ya but there is also a groups called tpdm for tigrai, g7 and alf friendly with him.

        • Thomas

          Hi MS,
          I always ask people what will the relationship of ethio-eri be after Ethiopia is desentegrated or destabilized like that of somalia? Can Eritrea live in peace with Tigray or the divided Ethiopia & will eritrea get out her mess because of TPLF collapse? These are horrifying questions I am always afraid of. People just forgot the Mengustu likes of Ethiopians. To me, the threat coming out of Ethiopia will be worst if the wayanes are gone. About 90% of Ethiopians cannot be united unless there is active talk of invading Eritrea. The only force who knows Eritreans for real is the ruling there is now in Ethiopia. We must be proactive & work with people now in Ethiopia✌️✌️

          • MS

            Selam Thomas
            I think it is helpful if we can avoid words such as “disintegration” because it is just not correct. People may not agree with TPLF /EPRDF policies and that does not mean they wish Ethiopia disintegrated. I mean that would be the wish of the dumbest evil. I can’t tell you enought how distabilizing that could be to the region, that’s is in addition to the loss of lives, properties and missed opportunities for the Ethiopians.
            I also disagree with your take that 90%of Ethiopians would unite only if their government acts the way previous Ethiopian regimes did, i.e., attempting to invade Eritrea. I think the current anxiety is not that Ethiopia would forcefully incorporate Eritrea but one of the sort that if Ethiopian regimes would leave alone Eritrea to chart out Independent political roadmap or will pressure it to act as its satellite. I think most Ethiopians have accepted the independence of Eritrea. But on the question of how independent, there still remains a lingering legacy from the past. In that regard, I don’t see TPLF better than the rest.
            I agree TPLF and Tigirans would be the closest who could understand Eritrean politics. And that’s where my misgivings for the current leaders of TPLF stem from. I don’t know how their current policy will yield dividends down the road. They should have long closed the border issue and leave Eritreans focus on their domestic issues. That would have lent them respect from the vast majority of Eritreans.
            I agree the peace loving people of both Countries need to act proactively because disability in either country will mean distability in the other and the region at large.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam MS
            I want say this
            Ethiopians is not divided as most people will like u to believe, it is tplf media and securitiew who do the confusion ,not the people.
            2nd, if the federal gov is dominated by andm and opdo means tplf ideology will go(tigrai tigragn, the greater tigrai)
            3rd, opdo and andem don’t want to be enemy with pia b/c of tplf ideology. Or badema
            4th, even if they become reckless it will take them at least 20 more years to shape the people and mess with eritrea.
            And don’t forget andm and opdo came from epdm who accepted eritrea as special colony way before eprdf formation.
            The opposition i think friendly wirh pia.

          • Selam Thomas,

            You said, ‘about 90% of ethiopians cannot be united unless there is active talk of invading eritrea.’. I think that this is a very wrong assumption. I believe that ethiopians have passed that stage, even the old generation, let alone the new. If there are still ethiopians who dream of invading eritrea, they must be the few old-timers who are massaging their irrelevance and their good old days that will never come again.

            You also said more or less that woyane is your nemesis and at the same time it is your salvation, which again is wrong. Eritreans will have to work with ethiopians as a whole, or with nobody, because they will gain nothing.

            If there is a country that is going to collapse and disintegrate, nobody really knows which one of the two will be the first. Ethio-eritrean relations should therefore be based on positive assumptions and not on a zero sum game, which will be a major lose for all, without anyone gaining out of it.

          • Thomas

            Hi Horizon,

            I was not actually assuming these things. I had talks with many non tigrean ethiopians on the topic. It is sad to say that some never read recent history. Like I said many times on this forum, Ethiopia more than any time in her history is in a better governing situation and has proven to the world that her economy is kicking as the result she is able to find market, relevant political space and gained capacity for huge diplomacy. Having this great visible advancement, one would expect all Ethiopians to build on what is gained. The reality however is to the contrary. Many power hungry Ethiopians are working hard to take Ethiopia to the unknown land like the:

            1) the Oromia land
            2) Amara land
            3) The Tigrean land
            4) The second somali land
            5) the Afar land
            6) __________
            7)_________
            .
            .
            50)_______

            So, keeping the current government with a little reformation would be the best thing for Ethiopia and that is the only way for the region to have peace. Speaking of the solution between Eritrea and Ethiopia, there must be a united Ethiopia for Eritrea to negotiate with. Eritrea cannot break a deal with Ethiopia’s localized actors (like the tigrean local government alone). That is the situation of Eritrea cannot be different. We have a family of criminals. They might not be a blood family but they are working like one to destroy the country. The only solution for Eritrea is whipping out these criminals because these criminals are the main reason for every wrong in the country:
            1) PFDJ extremists family group
            2) ELL (Eritrean lowlanders liberation front)
            3) The agazian liberation
            4) The different ethnic secessionist groups

            2)-4) came to exist because 2)-4) cannot be united against one. If 1) is removed, it will be easier to have 2)-4) sit around a round table and resolve their differences. Therefore, the terrorist group in group 1) must be destroyed before we all can talk in a meaningful way.

  • Nitricc

    Hey SAAY; When I listen to the interview, it sounds to me that PIA sounds an opposition figure to the government. I mean, he sounds like he explaining his grievance and shortcoming coming of the government to a mass media. He got a good point about the black market. If you are to see the big picture, he is on the money about the money. my fev though when he said an English saying in Tigrigna.

    “ናብቤተሰብ ገንዘብ ክሰድድ ዝደለየ ሰብ፡ ኣድራሻኡ ናብኣተን ይሰዶ። ንሳተን ከኣ ኣብ ደገ የሸራርፋኦ። እቲ ንቤተሰቡ ኢሉ ገንዘብ ዝሰደደ፡ ዝረብሕ ዘሎ እዩ ዝመስሎ ዘሎ። ግን እግሩ እዩ ዝወግእ ዘሎ።

    “ግንእግሩ እዩ ዝወግእ ዘሎ።” HE SHOOT HIS FOOT. LOL Long live PIA!

    • saay7

      Nitriccay:

      What do you expect from a guy who translated “white elephant project” into ጻዕዳ ሓርማዝ and “tip of the iceberg” into “ጫፍ እምኒ በረድ”? I used to think it is part of the process to slowly drive us insane but then I spoke to someone who was part of the Tigrinya-phrases-inventing factory and he told me their go-to is Arabic. So, Isaiais usually is translating from Arabic who do literal translations: For example, “creative chaos” is “Fawda Khalaqa” which he then translated to ፈጠራዊ ሕንፍሽፍሽ:: I am fine as long as he doesn’t start saying presidentka natka

      saay

      • Paulos

        Sal,

        I give him credit for trying to enrich Tigrinya. Was hoping he would give us the Tigrinya version of ካርትሪጅ but he didn’t. Let’s hope that he is working on it. He may probably divide the word “Car-tridge” into car and tridge and say it in Tigrinya as in ማኪናትሪጅ. The guy as you know is creative.

        • Dr. P,

          Well, at supperposition, cartridge sounds like porij, easy!
          cartrige is GeAAt.

          tSAtSe

      • Haile S.

        Saay7,
        In the same parlance. you are ዘይተኸፍለ ትርጉማን (non-accredited Turjuman) of Isayas.
        Cheers

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Saleh Younis (SAAY),

    I listen the wegahta interview once again.The good engineer who was brought up in Ethiopia was answering to his best
    ) thanks and thank you Saay too for bringing it here

    What if you really made interview with this Devil? lLol…

    KS,,

  • Paulos

    Sal,

    I would say, D’ruE’s vindication in your otherwise ghostbuster article is premature where he can only get vindicated if Isaias in the next round interview adds ተጣላቒና to the already admitted or acknowledged D’ruE’s talking points.

    • saay7

      Paulos:

      Sigh. Haile DeruEs speech was brilliant—

      • iSem

        Hi Sal and Paul
        I do not think Eritreans missed it, it was followed by cheers and applause, there was only one person who looked uncomfortable and that was the ignoble Alamin, they later had a word on camera, where Hiale D was heard sayin, “what I said was..”
        It was what followed that made the teTalaqina look badly timed, the state control of the media and the disappearing that followed and the erasing of history, aka, removing Haile D from the clip where he was dancing with IA
        Paulos; IA can say te alaqina today and it will make no difference to his robots, the same way it did not matter when he talked about confederation at the same time the martyrs were being announced. The robots will never admit Haile D said it, Gideon Abbay and ST will be on the meetings selling how we were indeed teTalaqina
        haile D has been vindicated again and again, “hisbana kingebit….” but the other words met the face of Seinfield’s “anti-dentite” 🙂
        IA words will not be taught in the history lessons in future Eri, but Haile ‘s word will be in the Tigriniya lexicon for ever

        • Paulos

          Semerile,

          Well said! Really. On a lighter note, the talk of the town has it that, residents in Asmara worry everytime it rains where they could be in trouble if they use any word related to ተጣላቒና. Instead they say, እዚ ማይ ኣጀብጂቡና.

          • Haile S.

            Dr Paul,
            You don’t need to prescibe drugs. You just need to narrate to your patients your philosiphized stories and you out of no-where jokes 🙂 🙂 🙂 . I ሎልድ a lit.

          • Paulos

            Hailat,

            That is funny. Or as in the power of Placebo.

      • Bayan Nagash

        Dear Sal,
        My obsession to your twgaHammo philosophy of the ’98 – ’00 seems to be getting under your skin, watch out, you are now beginning to mention it in passing when you had no reason to…Imagine, your obsession with the good-for-nothing speeches year-in-and-year out that pollutes the airwaves…whose words and phrases you have been the unpaid translator in chief (courtesy of Haile S)…imagine how he must be fuming and salivating to get hold of you…I wouldn’t get anywhere near that country if I were you.

        More importantly though, you know Luther, Obama’s anger translator, who says what the president of the U.S. cannot openly say. Who I see a perfect fit for such a job for you wonder; wonder no more: your anger translator, no other than Nitricc…I am surprised you didn’t send him to do the anger bidding for you this time…Knowing how creative genius you are, it would be no surprises – if years from now – Nitricc turns out to be the crudest version of Sal the genius. Until I get one of my own, I see Habtom Yohannes doing an excellent job in the verbal jousting that you two go back and forth for – sometimes – on Facebook…that…more than suffices it for me as I have no ambition for perfidious lips.

        Cheers,
        BN

