A million years ago, when I first said I do not know of an Eritrean ethnic group known as Tigrinya, quite a few people went bonkers. A thousand years ago, in the 1990s, a few people became touchy-feely whenever Andenet was mentioned, forgetting it was not about people, but a destructive mental state. Now it is very clear who those anti-Eritrean elements with that mental state are, scratch the surface and you will find them wearing a laughable Agazian garb to hide their crippled mental state—ironically, they were diagnosing others with the ailment of “inferiority complex”. The genuine Eritreans, the patriotic Eritreans, are now clear on who suffers from the crippling inferiority complex.

I reluctantly decided to write this edition of Negarit to ease the pressure of many friends and colleagues who urged me to say something on the despicably boring topic. In case you forgot, in the early nineties patriotic Eritreans were anxiety stricken by the statements of the Jihad movements who declared they would establish a religious state in Eritrea. The poor guys didn’t have social media in those days, though pamphlets and word of mouth was enough to send shivers down the spine of many people.

That unpractical dream came to an end as quickly as it started—Turabi, (and the National Congress Party of Sudan), the main sponsor of that ideology changed gear and sided with Isaias. Internally, the Islamists fell prey to the usual splintering, and they multiplied into many factions of whom three parties remain in the Eritrean opposition camp. However, it is important to note that they have undergone an extreme transformation in their way of thinking—they dropped the unpopular Islamist rule and accepted secular democratic rule. At the same time, the other parties that wielded “self-determination up to succession” mantra mellowed down. Self-determination is now widely understood to mean a self-rule within a united Eritrea. Here, I am aware that the manipulators, sponsors of the move, and the gamblers might not agree with my assertion, but I am convinced that is the case.

First, I would like to offer a few elementary lessons to the, Agazian gang, or Agaazen as many who are not familiar with the term call them. Here are the lessons:

  1. Eritrean Tewahdo (like Muslims) are Eritreans and nothing else—you do not have “nay Brki” wedding contract with Eritreans and you will not take anything along with you, not even an inch of territory. Leave and no one would be sorry for a malignant cancerous wound leaving the Eritrean body. Since you chose not to be Eritreans, the only choice you have is to leave, get lost in whatever direction you chose.
    .
  2. Agazians moved to our side of the Red Sea a few thousand years ago, from Yemen, and you can do Eritrea a great help if you take three boats back to Yemen—I am sure the generous people of Dankalia would help you cross the Red Sea–some Yemenis might be longing for their long-lost tribe from Abyssinia, they would happily receive you singing, መጺእካለይ ዶ: መጺእካለይ ዶ: ክጽበየካ.
    .
  3. Make sure to identify which tiny enclave of Tigrai you want to unite with because the bigoted political lepers of yesteryear are no more abundant as they were in the old times—revolutions do change the statuesque, and the Weyane revolution was not for nothing.
    .
  4. If you secure an enclave in Tigrai (that is, if you turn down my suggestion to you to sail to the ancient home of the Agazian, in Yemen), make sure to tone down your foolish anti-Amhara rhetoric. It is just not a good idea if your Mickey-Mouse nation will survive the first three-months.
    .
  5. Since I am in your list of people who would be deported (or interned, or mutilated by your rusted kitchen knife and Gwande) kindly act like statesmen and prepare the people. I will wear a black piece of cloth with a white Crescent engraved on it, over my chest pocket. That is what Hitter did before he killed the Jews. Don’t you think you owe us a branding like that of Hitler! This Negarit edition is probably the last one before I am deported, to where? I am not sure, the guys who do not know left from right will decide.
    .
  6. If I were you, I would start to be nice with the Saho—you know they are not that nice when provoked. Don’t worry about the Jeberti, they know your likes (centuries worth of experience, and they know how to handle your crazy foamy pronouncements).
    .
  7. Even if you do not know it, the Eritrean Tewahdos (I do not care of those who deny they are Eritreans) are mad at you—you are just besmirching their sacrifices and love for their country. Don’t make a mistake of thinking a few fiery statements would make them consider you their saviors. You are a shame, not to the Eritrean Tewahdo alone, but to every Eritrean worth his salt.
    .
  8. ISIS claims to fight for Islam, but its victims are Muslims; you can guess who the main victims of Agaazen would be if you can possibly imagine that this Mickey-Mouse will fly at all.
    .
  9. I promise to write about your sorry situation in a few months when you accuse each other of embezzlement (it seems that is your founding principles—principles is an oxymoron, but for lack of a better word) I wish you do not do the usual series of, “Dejach Gohaf men ‘eyyu, entay ke b’eesu?”
    .
  10. I believe when the Agaazian, Yemenis of yesteryear, came to Abyssinia, they were idolaters, maybe a few Jews, but certainly not Christians of Muslims simply because neither Jesus nor Muhammed have started to preach. It must follow, I think, the offspring of Agaazian are today’s Muslims, Christians, and Felashas, and maybe other faiths I do not know about. I also believe the Agaazian gangs think those who migrated to Abyssinia were Tewahdo, thousands of years before Christ! Their next episode could be to preach that Adam and Eve are their private ancestors and the rest of you Abysinians, find your ancestors. Racism and fascism play tricks on the minds of people, particularly on small minds.
    .
  11. There is no Eritrean who is “clenching water”, just like Isaias, your master, would translate “eedu mai z’Aamokhe yelen”, but Eritreans (minus your fascist gang) are patient and tolerant. You are the chaff of Eritrea, the worst warts on its beautiful face.
    .
  12. Now that you Agaazians have embraced your Tigrainess, the Agame people whose name you have abused for too long, must be relieved that you want to hide behind their skirt. What remains of racism and fascism in our region should be buried with the Agaazen gangs, and the rest of Eritreans should claim our honor and stay decent—all abhorring characters must be shunned together with those modern-day Yemenis—with apologies to the Yemenis, but please receive your lost children, they like bloodshed and they may be helpful in the current unfortunate crisis that you are going through. They have been the cause of so much bloodletting in our region, for too long. And finally,
    .
  13. Remember that fascism usually possesses the callous, it is a bug that attacks the brain and declares it dead.

Now, all of you rascals of the Agaazen nation, you are graduating from the elementary school class of politics, go make another youtube video.

Before I finish, I must admit that I am disappointed by a few people I respect; they have tried to explain to me what the crazy views of the Agaazian gangs are (as if I do not understand their Tigrinya). I call that attempt tasteless, and I would like to bring to their attention that by doing so, they come as apologists for the sinister fascist group.

I have always encouraged open talk; it is good to belch out what is bloating the stomach; people need to talk about issues that bother them. But expressing a grievance, whether it is right, or, wrong perception, or, outright paranoia, should not victimize others who have nothing to do with the alleged grievance. The Agazian gang represent a chunk of the so-called “Silent Majority” who were waiting for the opportune time to come up once they perceive the Eritrean forces of good are exhausted, hoping to make a killing from within the Eritrean Tewahdo. Boy, did they make a lethal miscalculation! They didn’t realize what they undertook was a true violation of the Eritrean citizens’ sovereignty, and no one will take it easily.

The main targets, the victims, of the current cycle of fascism have gone through many similar experiences, for many generations. Ironically, while the victims are trying to forget primordial grievances and move on, the fascists are stuck in the ancient bigotry and are salivating to repeat the atrocities of the past, forgetting that in today’s world, the victim are not as helpless as they were, they are part of the dignified Eritrean nation, though its dignity is suffering from perpetual attacks. The victims are part of the diverse Eritrean social fabric; no patriotic ERITREAN Tewahdo will fall for their sinister ploys. Wouldn’t it be obvious to them that the cross border alliance applies to all borders? Why do these fascists think they can threaten Eritreans by summoning a Tigrayan alliance every time they feel the itch? Why can’t we just have a normal relation with all our neighbors, without conspiracies, without backstabbing, without sick, hegemonic aspirations, without tyranny?

Finally, if there are restless people who believe they are not happy with the statuesque in Eritrea under the PFDJ rule, it is helpful to remember that if they had disowned the PFDJ last week, it wouldn’t be around today. If they disown it today, it will not be around next week. I wish they would be decisive (bold they are) and disown the regime, instead of blaming the Saho and Jeberti for the predicament of Eritrea. These elements have been crippling the struggle for justice and freedom for so long, periodically coming up with new crippling proposals and agendas that they were not willing to carry through. They neither delivered nor left those who were determined to do their job. Again, I need to emphasize: If part of those who apologize for Isaias’ PFDJ with so many excuses would abandon it today, Isaias and his clique will not be around next week. Nothing prevented them from doing that in the past, but their indecisiveness; nothing is preventing them today as well.

A majority whining like a minority doesn’t bode well with the cohesion of a nation. Instead, a majority should be magnanimous and be prepared to lead. What will it be now? More whining or a decisive action?
  • tes

    Dear All,

    It is safe to say that Eritrean languages are 14

    Unlike those who claim that Eritrea has only nine languages, my list goes higher by 5. It is good therefore to list those languages. In general, the languages of Eritreans which can be divided into two categories: Domestic and foreign languages

    A. Domestic Languages

    A. Striving – the chance of extniction is unlikely to happen for the next 100 or more years

    1. Tigrigna
    2. Tigrait
    3. Bilen
    4. Saho
    5. Nara
    6. Kunama
    7. Hidareb
    8. Afar
    9. Arabic

    B. Near or almost Extnicting

    10. Dahlaki – an ancient language still spoken by people who live in the Dahlak Island. This language need to be addressed to UNESCO and other world heritage agencies.
    I know a person who is serious on this issue. he has an institut, Dahlaki Research Institut, in Canada. His center is: Dahlak Cebter for Historical Studies. This person, named Omer Tawakel is doing an amazing job by collecting information and conducting research. I had a very wonderful conversation with him. hopefully he will work hard to let this language, history of the people and cultural heritage to be preserved.

    11. Hausa language – this language is also extinicting. Though it arrived with the immigrants, they still use it. A serious research and conservation policies need to be taken. Thanks to Haile S. And Robel, who shade their information. Hope there will be some serious academic works on this issue.

    C. Foreign Languages

    12. English – came to Eritrean after WWII(1941). Now has a very strong presence among the youth and government wrokers. Unless some domestic language replaces it sooner, Eritreans will take it as their first official language sooner. There is no doubt that more than 80% of youth younger than 30 years old either speak or understand well this language.

    13. Amharic. Though it was introduced after federation(1952), its similarity with Tigrigna language has helped to be spread in a short period of time. It can be said that upto 1991, city dwellers almost adopted this language and hence became a language of necessity for daily life. And with the deportation of Eritreans from Ethiopia (1998-2001), the number of speakers became too high.

    But due to PFDJ aggressive policy on Amharic language use has diminished its expansion. Now that this language is not popular among the youth, it is declining rapidly. However, diaspora Eritreans and those who are now refugees in Ethiopia are becoming lovers of this language. The chance of survival and to be considered as an Eritrean language is therefore very high.

    14. Italian – introduced during the Colonial period(1890-1941), its presence and use was strong till the late 1970s where there were more than 75,000 Italians lived in the cities controlling almost all commercial activities of Eritrea. Now that it use is almost non-existent except among old people, it is very likely to extinict from the list of Eritrean languages. However, there is an International school which delivers its curriculum in Italian. I hope Italians will invest to preserve the presence of this language in Eritrea as their historical legacy.

    Exceptional: Emerging Languages

    Chinese – With the rise of Chinese Kingdom and monopoly of commercial activities all over the world, there is very probability that Chinese can be an emerging language. Since 2013, Eritrea has opened a Confuscius School and each year there are more than two or more dozens of Eritreans graduating from it. If Chinese power grows, there is very high possibility of using this language among officials and business people like many other African countries. Not forgetting that China offers more than 50,000 scholarship to Africans each year and open universities to anyone who wants to study there, I believe that it can be registered as an Eritrean language within the coming 50 to 100 years.

    tes

  • Kalihari Snake

    Hi Abi: You want to buy the Ethio-China railway as the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia needs some hard cash and is ready to collapse. Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway line which opened in October 2015 is teetering on financial disaster and soon might be the subject of a fire sale. Getachew Betru who is the CEO or ERC has informed the Ethiopian Parliament that the Corporation is 102.5 billion birr in the red while the Ethiopia’s Reporter newspaper believes the real figure to be closer to 180 billion birr. In September 2016, the T-TPLF ordered investors/exporters to sell 90 percent of their foreign exchange proceeds to the commercial banks and keep only 10 percent. This extreme measure was taken by the T-TPLF because of “critical shortage of foreign currency”, weak performance of the export sector and high demand for foreign currency.

    • Abi

      Hi Snake
      No thanks. I’m buying the Assab port. You buy Assab , get Massawa free.
      Your government will supply slave labor to operate both ports.
      Addis-Djibouti railway hit a speed bump. You sound as it if is derailed.
      “ወደቀ ሲሉት ተሰበረ ” ሆነ ነገሩ

      • Kalihari Snake

        Hi Abi: Sorry but Eritrea is not for sale like Ethiopia is. Like I said before, most Eritreans know that the situation is bad in Eritrea these days while Ethiopians, especially those living in the West, like to pretend that Ethiopia is doing quite well. By the way who do you think my Government is?

        • Abi

          Hi Snake
          I think you ARE the government. Hey, you told us you represented ERITREA in Negotiations against ethiopa. You told us you deal with people way up in the food chain in Eritrea. You told us your business proposal must be approved by his Excellency IA.

          Rumor has it you are a Sudanese 😳

          • Kalihari Snake

            Hi Abi: I did not say that I represented Eritrea in negotiations between Ethiopia and Eritrea but rather that I was present at those negotiations. I see that Addis Alem has had profound effect on you; I am hardly Sudanese.

          • Abi

            Hi Snake
            I disagree in everything Addis Alem says. The way he begs forgiveness from Kebesas is embarrassing. I will never be surprised if he jumped on the Agazian train. He is a disgrace to ALL Abesha people. A proud Abesha respect himself and others. I see him degrading himself to get acceptance from his Kebesa friends.

            I know where you are from. Kalihari desert. You keep slithering like a desert Snake.

          • Kalihari Snake

            Hi Abi: You would be really surprised to know where I am originally from. By the way Kalahari (desert) is different (spelling) from Kalihari; totally different meaning.

          • Abi

            Hi Snake
            Ok, I got it. You are from Eden. Back to biblical times. Adam , Eve and You and some kind of fruit…
            You never change.

            Originally everyone is from The Great Nation of Ethiopia. You are one of us. Be proud.

          • Kalihari Snake

            Hi Abi: Sorry but I am not nor never will be from the nation of Ethiopia. I have nothing against Ethiopia and wish her people well, but as with Eritrea, winds of change need to bring in more responsive and accountable Governments.

          • Abi

            Hi Snake
            Well, technically almost every Eritrean was an Ethiopian before 1993. At least you pretended to be Ethiopians. You tricked us big time!

            Thanks for the good wishes. You came a long way. Couple of weeks ago you were talking about Armageddon on Ethiopia.
            Yes, let’s hope for a better and responsive leadership to both countries.

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Abi, I never pretended to be Ethiopian; ever since i was born, I’ve always felt and believed I’m ERITREAN. Probably the one you are married to had pretended to Ethiopan prior to you marrying her?

          • Abi

            Hi Abraham
            You are one in a million. No wonder God loved you.

  • Saleh Johar

    The best I read this morning from Abdullah Talki facebook page (I translated it from Arabic)…

    They asked me, where are you from?

    I said, “I am an Eritrean”
    And I added, “doesn’t my courage give you a hint I am Saho?
    And my dignity that I am from the Afar?
    And my pride that I am from the Tigre?
    And my magnanimity that I from the Blin?
    And my strength that I am from the Jeberti?
    And my wisdom that I am from the Hidareb
    And my elevated place, that I am from the Nara
    And my struggle that I am from the Kunama
    And my originality that I am from the Rashaida
    And my goodness and generosity that I am from the Tigrinya?”

    They asked, “do you have a nation similar to other human beings?”

    I smiled and said, “No. It’s one country that embraces and unites us all.”

    • Nitricc

      SJ; This article should be deleted. it breaches the rule of the forum; there is no salutations.
      “The rule of law is preferable to the rule of the individual”

      • Saleh Johar

        Hi Nitricc,
        You should have just pointed to the mistake without going further to make a point. In Arabic, your action is called : Hafiz al nuqsan (Fault finder), just for the sake of it, not to correct. Mostly, even moderators do not make unwarranted comments but stick to the mistake and remind those who forget. You should try that, for a change. And it is not an article 🙂

        Thank you anyway

  • Paulos

    Selam Kalihari,

    Weyane troll? And you suspected all along? You’re a funny dude and pathetic I might add! There is a general consensus among academics and historians alike where the merit of nations is measured against indices where incumbent regimes are compared to the previous regimes with in the same political and geographic enclaves. That said, Ethiopians are fairing and living better than when the monarch and the military junta were in power. Those are the fundamentals. Sure enough, Ethiopia is a third world nation with myriad of serious issues to deal with but at least it behooves us to give credit where it is due instead of rambling for a good hour about the last leg of the Weyanes which is incredibly hard to be materialized only in a split-world of Isaias where you seem to belong to the latter as well. To give you an idea the difference between a normal and abnormal nation is that, a normal and responsible government envokes constitutional frameworks when it deems necessary to take drastic action as in the state of emergency and the leader goes on TV to explain to the citizens the merits with in the clear and present danger. In a sharp contrast, you have a bizarre and abnormal regime which single handedly throws into underground prisons erstwhile high level government officials when the citizens are kept in darkness 15 years on.

    • Kalihari Snake

      Hi Professor Paulos: I did not say that you were a woyane but rather a TPLF troll. I am convinced that you must be some ‘green’ totally naive kid that recently graduated from university and is quick to give a discourse on academics and history on something that you know very little about. And, you certainly have a propensity to use complex prose to the point that it interferes in the delivery of your message; another recent graduate mistake. I seriously doubt that you have actually spent much time in Eritrea or Ethiopia (maybe vacationing with your Tigray relatives), for if you had, you would not be making the ridiculous statements about how well Ethiopia is doing in comparison with Eritrea. Guess what, we already know that things are bad in Eritrea. However, we also know that Ethiopia is no ‘Garden of Eden’ and is in fact incurring many of the same major fundamental problems that Eritrea is confronting.

      • Paulos

        Selam Kalihari,

        You should see me chuckle when you split-hair between a Weyane and TPLF. I sure invite you to educate us if there is any difference between the two at all. But of course I wouldn’t expect you to rely on the annals of history for you believe only “greens” rash to the objectives of history to substantiate an issue at hand. That said, aren’t you the man of the hard sciences who rides on the likes of “The Poverty of Historicism” as in Karl Popper and in the meantime you navigate through history to justify say Eritrea’s right for independence. If I am a rookie right out of the oven, you’re the seasoned one who misplace events to the extent of confusing the audience to say the least.

        • Kalihari Snake

          Hi Paulos: I hardly have to navigate through history to justify Eritrea’s right for independence as Eritrea has now been an independent sovereign U.N. observed nation state for almost 24 years. Get over it dude! Funny how you pro-unity cadre, especially those living in the West, simply cannot or are unwilling to digest this fact. Maybe you could more appropriately concentrate your efforts on possible referendum processes for Oromia, Somali, SNNPR and Gambelia regions of Ethiopia.

          • Paulos

            Ata sebAay t’Ena aleka d’yu? I brought up the issue of independence just as an example not that I don’t second it. Damn! Of course Eritrea is a sovereign nation where it is a foregone conclusion! If the synapses between your neurons are darn slow just say so otherwise don’t rash to a conclusion or else read first before you make stupid remarks.

          • Kalihari Snake

            Hi Paulos. I was reacting YOUR words and not mine. Apparently, you do not comprehend what you say.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Paulos,

            When the project of yPFDJ started in Europe and they start going on retreat with all those youth, I didn’t think it will have any effect in the western born and raised young Eritreans. I thought they school in the western, they study of history and living in free and democratic countries would give them the opportunity to ask and demand the same rights to their own people. I am sure many did but to the life of me, I couldn’t expect there will be some who will be blind supporters and apologists of the regime.

            Now, because of the defection I suppose, some of those western breed yPFDJ actually become diplomats at the highest level, including the UN representing the government and unashamed repeat the same propaganda booklet they are fed.

            Now I understand why those terrorist network like ISIS target the young and vulnerable in the west and target and recruit them. They can be fed anything and they believe it.

            This Kalihari character seem one of them.

            Berhe

          • Kalihari Snake

            Hi Berhe Y: On what basis do you take your cheap shot? Have you even seen me make a comment supporting either PIA or the PFDJ? I was either in a Derg prison or in the field while most commentors here were in their diapers. I am hardly a yPFDJ product and personally do not even like Yemene Gebreab.

          • Berhe Y

            Selam Kalihari,

            Or really. I would have put some of your quotes but they seem to be deleted.

            But the reason I suspected was on what you said of your plans of investing in Eritrea and how you were told to go all the way to the president.

            You reminded me those diaspora Eritreans who met the president and tried to pitch him VoIP or Solar energy or some economic venture or the other and nothing ever materialize.

            If you were in derg prison and former Tegadalay, specially when I am diapers, then this makes it even worst. I guess you haven’t heard Haile DureE then, and what happened to him and many like him.

            Berhe

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Paulos,

            It is not “don’t rash”, it is “don’t rush”.

          • Thomas

            Hi Simon Kaleab,

            Are you an English teacher? What seems to be the issue if you get the idea. I can tell that you are a weirdo type, period!!

          • Simon Kaleab

            So Thomas,

            You are sure you are not the weirdo?

          • zigeremo

            Selam Simon,

            Well, since you seem to be fond of pointing out incorrect English words or grammars, let me give you your own medicine:-) It is “Are you sure you are not the weirdo?” Not “You are sure you are not the weirdo”. You see, it is very easy to find fault in others if you are intent in doing that.

            Since English is not our mother tongue, and as long as we understand the message, there is no need to be the “Language Police”.

          • Simon Kaleab

            zigeremo,

            Your correction is invalid. Think about it and come back.

    • Simon Kaleab

      Selam Pauos,

      It is not “Ethiopians are fairing and living better”, it is “Ethiopians are faring and living better”.

      • Paulos

        Simon,

        Get a life dude!

        • Simon Kaleab

          Selam Paulos,

          Relax, don’t be so sensitive.

          • Paulos

            Selam Simon,

            We sure ain’t running a work of art. It is you who needs to chill. It looks like all the Delina posse have moved to Awate. Guess YG has dried the website up. He is a solo artist with a solo album.

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Paulos,

            Relax, don’t be so sensitive. We all make mistakes, it is not the end of the world.

          • Paulos

            Selam Simon,

            The sages of science tell us that the sun has another 5 million years till it runs out of all the gases and turn into a black-hole where the end of the world is not any time soon.

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Paulos,

            You are mistaken. The Sun has another 4.5 to 5 BILLION years not MILLION years…

        • DreadFool

          Selam, don’t try to correct people who already know everything – they are the compost of Eden!

  • GitSAtSE

    Selamat Awatistas,

    So this emblem with the captions MaHber yeHwat IgEizianawian, unlike the usual graphics of articles here, is an official logo?
    Can anyone tell me what Damiera is all about? I will google in the meantime.
    tSAtSE

  • said

    Greetings,
    What does Republic Agazian stand for? it stand for andenant unionist Ideas and policy for believer of Tewahdos ideological nation, they were foreigners who became localized habitat of habesha citizens, and then, after a time, This time, of all times, become what they become and now this is our exclusive country. Agazain believe they truly formed one united Agazain nation and one people. They are from the beginning a new, unique, separate ethnic and national identity and spoke the same language and cherished the same culture and believed in Tewahdos and bore strong some connection to the Christian faith. Agazain believe as original native people as identifiable people like Yemeni ,Amhara, Somalis, Agazain could not reconcile with modern Constitutional state nation . Agazain seemed very sincerely are convinced about the size of their followership and how they and perhaps even the stars and cosmos will respond to them. The non inclusive, Republic Agazian do not believe in humane rights nor freedom , and peaceful measures can a society truly build to be great nation. The worrier Republic Agazian except the vacuum that would only be filled with even more chaos and disruption than is currently the case with PFDJ.
    For vast majority Eritrean patriotic certainly dismayed by the ongoing politicization Christianity and Agazian are alienated from the larger Eritrean Christian community. they are ignorant of the teaching of the prince of peace ? Hopelessly blinded by power politics? Self-absorbed? Selfish ,power hungry and ruthlessly unconcerned with the well-being of those Eritrean unlike them? Are they outright -intentioned and supremacist racist? Agazian subset of Tewahdos Christians who hold and believe in power politics and specific cultural beliefs. Agazian subset do not have common decency nor do they care to protect the vulnerable, or to hold up human dignity.
    For Eritrean enlightened Christians we get to know, may be quite not exact take words like these from 1 Corinthians 13 to heart:
    “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

    Those idiotic Agazain who knows nothing of Eritrea and region history and cares less much, may be they knows little enough of Ethiopian history to have chosen as they rallying cry “Agazain nation ” a slogan with a past clouded by loser and sellout andenet-be-damned fanatics . They are absolutely mean nothing. They are space-fillers issuing with a thudding regularity from their lazy uncurious mind and they have very little sympathy for others.

    The war on Eritrea was end of mingngstu regime .Most Ethiopian people would not care about the soldiers, tens of thousands of them, went home from Eritrea defeated . They dispersed across Ethiopia , in big village and small. It was not easy to recount what had happened to them, and for the dead it was buried in suhal of Eritrea and everywhere and impossible to phantom .
    Something in the nature of their sacrifice was unimaginable and unsayable, they give all they can . Agazain nation were seating and setting on side and were not especially interested. Agazain nation War had not brought the Agazain nation together but had divided in two nation.but at least they rule the two capital nation. This sudden flash memory and the acrid stench and utter randomness of Ethiopian peasant soldier death were as haunting Agazain nation as they were incommunicable.
    This was war Ethiopian lost and without victory for Agazain nation sad chapter , the kind that invites deep reflect and silence. For the andenat-be-damned fanatics unionist soldiers(Commandos ), who fought in the belief that their cause was right and their Agazain nation was a just cause , Agazain nation unionist soldiers ,the defeat was humiliating. They bore their injuries, visible and invisible, with stoicism. The second generation now resurrecting and born again dream of lost nation of Agazain that was never a nation to begin with
    Resentments accumulated. 26 years went by, bringing only token mediocrity. Agazain nation fought King of Hiale selasy for his Glory and victory were forgotten words. Perhaps someone might mutter, “Thank you for your service.” That was it. There was no national memorial in proper Ethiopia for Agazain , for what would be memorialized? For fighting and killing their own brother Eritreans.
    Most people would not know how to fend for themselves, Emperor Haile Selassie’s government, The old Ethiopian monarchical civilization of Ethiopia was collapsed and destroyed by Mengistu Haile Mariam Derge regime which contributes to the fall of Ethiopian empires,. dismantled easily or went down without a fight ,it was part of a vicious inside coup by very empire army of the Ethiopian deep state. the Communist military junta that governed Ethiopia, from 1977 to 1987, and as a President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Ethiopia from 1987 to 1991. Effectively a dictator. Add to this saga ,The Red Terror was a fight for power and dominance between ERRP and MESON (from its Amharic acronym). where Mengistu Haile Mariam was promoted and attracted the attention of the Agazian Eritrean-born general Aman Andom,

    Agazian dislike the Derge They did not belong.
    not so with TLPF and TPLF Communist at that time. the two front They belonged

    with thier grand dream of Agazain It is those whose sympathies lie more with an abstract new politics of feudal reactionary , and fellow countrymen whose loyalties should be questioned. Agazian seeks to eradicate all distinctions , Agazian Fascism and it must suppress justices ,liberty. Democracy is not coexistence and inclusive friend and Agazain National aspiration is contrary of TPLF School Socialism, which decidedly did not create a democratic regime
    Agazain a resolute revisionist and must be seen as rightist movements, the origin of modern totalitarianism.

  • tes

    Dear Awatawyan,

    There are forgotten people of Eritrea whose origin is Nigeria. No one talks about these people as they are left to live in poverity and in an area where there is almost no access to any kind of social services. These people are locally called – “Tokrir“.

    Anyone who has good knowledge of the history of these people is welcome to enlighten us.

    • Robel Cali

      Hi

      They mostly live in the Sudan. And they are Hausa. They were trying to go on Hajj pilgrimage but didn’t have enough money so they settled in Sudan and Eritrea.

      • tes

        Selam Robel Cali,

        Thank you for this information.

        I know these people participate in the annual PFDJ festival with their beautiful danse. But you know according to PFDJ, Eritreans belong only to nine ethnic groups. Are Hausa also an ethnic group?*

        Could I also ask you if these people are a target of Aga’azians movement?

        tes

        *I consider them as the forgotten social group/ethnic/Community that we never talk about. The world should know their existence. It is unacceptable these people to live in poverity.

        • Robel Cali

          HI tes

          Obviously there are more than 9 ethnic groups in Eritrea. I think EPLF and ELF went with this 9 figure for simplicity. The only difference they had were on the Rashaida and Elit people. The ELF, considered Elit people a separate ethnic group, while the EPLF considered them a Kunama sub group (their language is a separate Kunama dialect). The EPLF considered Rashaidas an Eritrean ethnic group while ELF, from my limited understanding, did not.

          The concept of ethnic identity itself is a recent European invention. It’s very difficult to actually define it. Two groups of people who speak the same language and share the same culture doesn’t mean they view each other as being the same (this is what a lot of people seem to struggle with). Also, identities and languages change all the time. Some groups of people who were speaking Saho a century ago are today speaking Tigre as their mother tongue. Are they Tigre or Saho? Are the Beni Amirs Tigre or Bejas or are they a separate group all together who can speak both languages? It’s really hard to determine identity. For me, Identity is what you say you are.

          As for the Nigerians in Eritrea, they live in poverty like everyone else around them. Even back in Nigeria, they’d probably still be living in poverty.

      • Abraham H.

        Selam Robel, we know in Isayas’ Eritrea information regarding demographic statatistics is considered state-secret, in any case, do you’ve any knowledge, roughly, how many people of this origin that live in Eritrea? I’ve heard also that these people are heavily discriminated against, even by the ordinary Eritrean people who happen to live with them; i guess they live among the Kunamas/Naras of Eritrea don’t they?

        • tes

          Selam Abraham H.,

          In 2004, I was working in Farko Dam. I got a chance to met these people along River Gash then. They mainly live along Gash-River, Ali-Gidir, Tessenai, Haikota, Alebu. And I think their habitat also stretches to Laelay-Gash -like Tokombia, Shambiko, etc.

          Their life depends on River Gash mainly as labourers. Their life is so miser that need serious protection.

          I don’t know how much is their number (hopefully Robel Cali will enlighten us), but they are the forgotten people. They have their own language, but no one is caring about them.

          tes

        • Robel Cali

          Hi Abraham

          According to the historian Johnathan Bascom, in his book, “Losing Place: Refugee Populations and Rural Transformations in East Africa”, there were more than thirty thousand Hausa and Bargo ethnic groups were once living in Eritrea when conflict with Ethiopia escalated in the mid-1970s.

    • Haile S.

      Hi Tes,
      Just to add few things to what have been said, from historical books . Mansfield Parkyns, an Englishman who lived and traveled in Abyssinia from 1843-1846 was the one who first documented the origin of these people. He says the word Tokrouri applied to the wandering piligrims who pass through Sennar and Abyssinia on their way from the interior of Africa to Mecca. They are from Darfur, Bornou, Bagarima, Fallata etc. He tells of 2 Tokrouri brothers who were temporarily detained with him on his way to Khartoum. These two were co-chiefs of a large Tokrouri settlement near Nimr’s village. He also mentions few other anecdotes about them here and there. Ref- Life in Abyssinia: Three years residence and travels Vol II 1853.
      Haile S.

      • tes

        Selam Haile S.,

        Are you our Haile TG? I can sense that there some resemblances.

        tes

        • Haile S.

          Hi Tes,
          Sorry, I am not this great guy. Certainly just a resemblance
          that I take as a great complement.
          Amicalement
          S. Haile

  • Burhan Ali

    Ahlan Said

    I think you are needlessly obsessed with tramp and the US religious right. proof is that you are introducing this subject where it doesn’t belong, the article of Saleh Gadi for example. it is really out of taste. the problem of trump and the US christian right doesn’t belong to the article under consideration. if you like to address the problem of trump write a separate thread as an article in this website or any other , not mount it on unrelated subject.

    • said

      Salam Burhan
      It must have felt like nightmare or day dream for me to think Trump to be elected ,the bigoted, cowardly, self-defeating policy, The Trump administration has sparked huge criticism from across the world over the executive order. Trump, suspend the resettlement of Syrian refugees and temporarily ban people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States ,the citizens of seven Muslim nations — Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — from entering the US .America is turning its back of welcoming refugees and immigrants Critics have also castigated Mr. Trump for saying that Christians from predominantly Muslim nations would receive priority when applying for refugee visas, Mr Trump was praised by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Geert Wilders, the far-right Dutch populist, who tweeted: “No immigrants from Islamic countries.”. and somehow it will affect Eritrean refugee leaving Eritrea .I will comment on Agazian article and it belong on awate site rightly so

      • Abraham H.

        Dear Said, as Mr. Trump sets out his outlandish election rhetoric in practice as his administration’s policies, the inevitable infighting between the executive and legislative branches of the US has already begun. Notable members of the US Congress like Senator John McCain have already begun to oppose the recent executive order that bans refugees and nationals of predomonantly moslem nations from entering the USA. On the contrary, It is heartwarming to see some US lawyers working for free to help stranded nationals of the targetted nations. I think Mr. Trump is committing a grave mistake by this executive order because he is sending a message that all Moslems are potential terrorists and that there is a clash of civilizations going on. This misguided and potentially explosive policy would only play into the hands of the extremists on all sides, eventually increasing terrorism globally; the very phenomenon the policy was intended to target.

        • said

          Selam Abraham
          I totally agree with your comment .The Friday announcement is anchored in his campaign rhetoric, and the fact that every country on his list is a Muslim-majority nation confirms that he meant what he said — that Muslims are dangerous and need to be treated differently than any other set of people. Trump is pursuing misguided policies rooted in bigotry and fear. Western nation assail Libya and Syria and Iraq with bombs, and then simply expect other countries to deal with the consequences. they make the mess, then expect other neighbouring poor nation to clean up.

        • Amde

          Selam Abraham,

          Always remember, Trump is a vain man, obsessed with his own grandiosity.

          What you have to fear is his የ ርእዮታዊ ኣለም ጉዳይ ሃላፊ.

          Have you heard of the Reichstag Fire? If not – you should.

          የ ርእዮታዊ ኣለም ጉዳይ ሃላፊ is banking on something like it.

          Then watch out for Martial Law.

          ከ ጕድ ስቲቭ ባነን ኣመራር ጋር ወደፊት።

          • Abraham H.

            Dear Amde, what makes the whole situation so serious is that Trump, without any idea of politics, public service, and international relations, is being used by the extremists to impose their ugly agenda to the world community. Yes, i heard a bit about the Reichstad Fire, it was basically the launching pad that Hitler used to kill the German democracy to finally bring death to humanity. The hope now is on the US Constitution and on the Congress accross party lines to stand against this madness.

          • GitSAtSE

            Selamat Amde,

            After the fire, “First they came for the communists…”
            But considering our nay rReiyto AAlem gudayat Halafi, Mr. Muz ZtiEm Shmu, (why are we doing this again??? the Shumashlis If P implies Q then deductive logic for simplicty exercises thing?)

            would it be safe to assume the Reichstag Fire happened sixteen years ago AND perhaps real local duplicates on a smaller scale is whats is being banked on by ReiYto beezwax halafi? Struggling a bit with a the cat in a hat glitch, if you have understood the initial pond moves lingo here, kindly construct for us what would a future Reichstag Fire may look like? Also, one with a “conspiracy thearist” hat may allege all these strong blitzkreig like precautions are a smoke screen for such?

            Indeed Wedefit. Halafi kem kulu Halafi iyu doesn’t contribute to the long game of Bhodis.
            tSAtSE

          • Amde

            Selam tsatse,

            Yes but 16 years ago, we did not have a self proclaimed Leninist in charge. Take him at his word. His stated goal is to torch longstanding institutions one by one,. He explicitly said that – this is no tea leaf reading. He is Wormtongue to the imbecile.

            The long game is good, but there is a saying in Amharic, “መጀመሪያ የመቀመጫየን” (First things first, take care of where I sit)

            Amde

          • GitSAtSE

            Goodmorning Amde,

            From the dailybeast and other news networks, I doubt you can avoid reading the headlines of this morning.
            Yes I know, but as much your touch on the tone on that note accompanying “mejemrys ymeqeCHayen” is a perfect pitch, the only equivalent tigrigna saying as a rebuttal to that is “temeliska ab kebdi adiekha aytiatun ikha.” Granted my smart meQemeCHia would utilize, at a later date, the long long game in a different context.

            Something ain’t right. It feels like I am back in North Hampton, VA in 1961 calculating trajectories of entry and exit points for the Friendship Seven Astronauts so that Glen and the crew can re-enter Earth’s atmosphere safely… but I digress. There is a glitch in the symptom.

            Let me locate my second cup of coffee and return a bit later with an awoken brain. Starbucks has announced that it will higher 10,000 immigrants. KokheBir bunna biet… I have sort of Panglos and or the Free Market souding like theory for Week3 hopefully… and so for only two cards out of a four deck card dispenser at a black jack table has been dispensed. We are talking about:
            (208)
            ( 2 )
            combinatoric number of possitbilities of outcome here… n choos r with the factorial symbol! Buna felagi negne ahunnnn. Carpe Diem.
            tSAtSE

  • Burhan Ali

    Selamat sal Gadi

    You shouldn’t have written this essay, you don’t have to honor the Lilliputian, you shouldn’t validate the midgets’ discourse. It was not for you or any Eritrean Muslim to respond on those who opened a war on them. It is incumbent on the patriotic and sensible Christian Eritreans, who may feel appalled and outraged, to respond and condemn the incitement of carnages, massacres and pogroms. It is the duty of Muslim Eritrean, who were promised the fate of the Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar, to address the threat by appealing to the law and file legal suits against the perpetrators as well as alerting the Youtube institution that it is providing a platform for hate and hate speeches.

    • Robel Cali

      Hi Ali

      This “Agazian” thing is a Tigrayan invention. And yes, legal action against genocidal rhetoric is the best way forward.

      • abysinay

        no dud i think it is z Eritrean thing….identity crisis. they are ertreans starting 1940s..weldeab weldemariam’s tigray tigrign.

  • Amde

    Selam Said

    ከ ጓድ ስቲቭ ባነን አመራር ጋር ወደፊት።

    Amde

  • jacob abreham

    Hello there,

    It is pathetic to see that you guys aren’t able to predict the post PFDJ possible scenarios of possibilities. You are still waiting that once this idiot, delusional but big brother Isaias (of course he is a brother -to the Tigrigna-) is gone either through natural cause or otherwise, your brother Salih and his likes, and some bootlickers Tigrigna who like to jump on the bandwagon of the Islamists, would land in Asmara Airport with your roadmap plan of the prosperous Eritrea. You haven’t learned from Eritrean history of the last 45 years and the media frenzy of the current American and European politics. Once the white Americans decided, then everything has to succumb, period!! Because, they are the majority, the inventors, educators, intellectuals, soldiers……..etc etc. The same corollary works in Eritrean politics Once the Tigrigna nationalist decided in 1970s,the whole political landscape have changed ever since-by the way the same people did it in Ethiopia, even with smaller number. Tigrigna has been and will be the main power broker in that land and pull the strings of power to their wishes .To those who dream, the end of Isaias is the beginning of anarchy in Eritrea,well nothing can be said,except that we should prescribe you a module in understanding the Tigrigna culture. Tigrigna culture is an institution, period!! The country is now running ,even though with lesser but smoother pace, not because that mad dog big brother Isaias or his gangs but because of the age old cultural institution of the Tigrigna people.And this will continue from one generation to the next but with faster and stronger pace,Inshallah.One thing will remain as a Status quo ante scenario i.e the perpetual articles of ሓው ሳሊሕ up until his day of reckoning will finally rest in Western coast of US

    • Amde

      Selam jacob abreham,

      So why not rename the country ምድረትግርኛ and be done with it?

      But seriously, in this new dispensation what is the role/place of non-Tigrigna people?

      Even more fundamentally. Since the political bloc you are talking about is likely the largest if not the majority, what do you have to fear from one man one vote electoral politics?

      Amde

      • Saleh Johar

        Hi Amde,,
        You forgot that one man one vote entails having to live with others. It is an oxymoron to have others in a superior race only polity. You mean you don’t see the aspiration for a black aryan race nation only for the pseudo-tewahdo. If you are an Amhara you should learn to accept subjugation, if you Muslim, you are doomed. If you belong to any other denomination, it’s the inquisition. They want to deport the Catholics to the Vatican. Did you find a place yet 🙂

        • Amde

          Selam Saleh,

          You are justified in speaking out especially if you are personally threatened.

          But I am at a point where I doubt very much that just because a few extremist elements say it, that it is going to happen. Especially in our neck of the woods.

          I guess the Ethiopian equivalent is the extreme forms of Oromo Nationalism. Give it a few years, and some of the brand new Amara Nationalist groups could start espousing similar ideas. Or the many strands of any-minute-now-Tigray-Republic-will-be-declared.

          Electoral competition – one man one vote – will show the Agaziayans just how much (how little) appeal their brand of politics has. And this competition will not be in a vacuum, it will be joined by secular forces as well as other social groups.

          We are collectively still in the era of monopolistic power taken and maintained through the gun. When these groups espouse these ideas, they are doing so with the paradigm of the AK-47 and power monopolies.

          As Saay constantly says, Statecraft is Hard. I will add to that to say, Dogma is Easy. Consider the sequence of things that would have to happen for their wishes to come true. Consider also the many quasi supporters, who are really not true believers, but only do so because there is some kernel of legitimate grievances at the heart of the attraction these groups have. They will bolt as soon as they are convinced their legitimate grievances will be addressed.

          So I look at those, and while there is something of concern, fear is not legitimate. The other path, of true representative politics, has yet to be tried. And that will bring light to expose the unseemly, and acknowledge the legitimate grievances.

          Whoever thinks a viable and puritanical Agaziyan State will be carved out of Tigray-Tigrigni land in this era is to be pitied for their utter ignorance of economics, the region, demographics etc… It might serve as a ploy to build a political constituency. But that’s it. It is theoretically possible but the currency for that is blood.. more rivers of it. As the lady said, “Ain’t nobody got time for that!”

          I wish rather that Awate.com set aside being embroiled in identity politics, and explore what it will take to have some semblance of politics through the ballot box.

          Amde

        • Berhe Y

          Dear Saleh,

          I had no idea that this guy has so many followers (if there are) and but he has so many views over 2 million. I have no idea about this guy and I only come to learn about him last time and I don’t know what is being happening since.

          But if what was said is true, that he has over 2 million views then I think that’s is a concern.

          I have heard about his guy is, a scam artist who will do anything to make a profit. So in this whole saga I think, his motive is to make profit by creating the videos, and the free publicity he is getting. People will be curios to find about what’s being said and in order to check they are giving him the numbers he needs to make a profit.

          So basically he wants to have enough followers / subscribers and to start making money from the visit and sponsors (if he has that many views).

          I believe his video constitute a hate speech, by all standard and including youtube policy.

          I would suggest that enough people should be encouraged to complain and report to youtube and is site should be shut permanently.

          Berhe

          Hate speech refers to content that promotes violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on certain attributes, such as:

          race or ethnic origin
          religion
          disability
          gender
          age
          veteran status
          sexual orientation/gender identity

          • Abi

            Hi Berhe Hawey
            Could you please tell me what this person is saying?
            Don’t be surprised by the number of his followers. It is easy to lead zombies if you tell them you hate Amharas. Why are you surprised. ELF and EPLF used it effectively. You know it all.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Abi,

            What he is saying, I think a lot of people have already said.

            The new year resolution I made is “Never argue with Abi about justification of Eritreans quest for self determination:)”.
            As we say “wala tinfer ember Tel eya”.

            Berhe

          • Abi

            Hi Berhe
            Are you saying this Agazian movement is part of the Eritrean movement for self determination? I’m kind of “Lost in Translation “here.
            Thank anyway. You said more than you intended to say.

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Abi,
            You should take this opportunity to learn about the problems ailing Eritrea and Eritreans. Our region has never seen a peaceful time that extends from a few years at a time. The curse has always been the much nuances identity politics, always pursuing hegemony in one way or another. Ethiopia has been at the center of it (more than Egypt that most Ethiopians think is the culprit). Let me give you a brief synopsis (hardly) if I may.

            The overwhelming majority of Eritreans are peace loving people who wish nothing but to live in peace and be left alone without anyone with a gun dictating their will on them. That has been the beginning of the current chaos that began in the fifties (for brevity). It is true that there is a cultural pull and push among us, but that is not unique to us. The problem is we have failed time and again to resolve it–forget democratically, but based on basic justice. Every time Eritreans are closer to success, some group decides to forge cross border alliance and quash the relative achievements towards normalcy.

            Ethiopia is implicated in all of our squabbles (not blame game, but just plain observable facts). A section of us believe that we only have symbiotic relations with Ethiopia, at the expense of others who have equal cross border relations. The Afar, Beni Amer, Kunama, also have cross border relations with all countries of the region: Sudan, Yemen, Ethiopia, and Djibouti. But the suspect alliances are always forged between the Eritrean elite and the Tigrayan elite, always excluding the rest of the population. And don’t forget, the Blin and Mensa’a do not have any ear of sectarian propaganda, they are mixed and the line between Muslims and Christian is very blurred.

            Over the last decade of two, identity politics has gone to the extreme and the most people who felt insecure and vilified are those who have lineage with Tigray. That is what the “Agame” and “Weyane” terms popularized by the PFDJ populist propaganda spread. The followers o the regime also took that line and created havoc among Eritreans who should feel secure in their country (Eritrea) regardless of their ancestry. Honestly, such nitty-gritty politics are common in the Rritrean highlands, not as acute in other places. It’s such politics that encouraged the TPLF/EPLF alliance of the seventies that jointly attacked the ELF and pushed it outside Eritrea. That ersentment is still alive since those who belonged to the other groups are still living and dying in exile, while the PFDJ regime never attempted of thought of reconciliation. It’s the “Agame and Weyane” deregatory terms that pushed a few Eritreans to seek security elsewhere outside the Eritrean polity, thus, the idea of Agaazian. The problem is that they positioned the Agazian as an anti Eritrea, anti-Amhara, anti-Muslim agenda in pursuit of a nation that would encompass Djibouti, part of Somaliland, all of Northern Ethiopia. They foresee that nation is a purely Tewahdo, Tigrinya speaking supremacist nation. In that endeavor, disgruntled anti TPLF Tigrayans are accomplices. The PFDJ is an accomplice and it sees the move as something that would put its opposition in disarray and it can claim the only viable security force and protector of Eritrea–I wouldn’t be surprised if there is no hidden agenda there.

            The problem is that in pursuing their goals, the foolish people are promoting hate, genocide, and violence, as if they would be saved from any chaos that would ensue from their destructive, unbelievable agenda. I do not know how they can go against the patriotic Eritrean Christians (a majority), and Eritrean Muslims (another majority), the Amhara (another Ethiopian majority) and everybody else who aspire for peace and coexistence. If it is all about alliance, what is to prevent all those I mentioned above to forge and counter alliance and crush them all? Imagine all patriotic Eritreans (regardless of their social grouping or sects), imagine the alliance extending to include all groups and leverages in Ethiopia (particularly Amhara), Sudan and Eritrea! Do these people know who they are heralding war against? I guess not.

            That is the danger of those who know nothing about the ABC of politics, trying to play it at its highest level.

            I hope I cleared a few things for you.

          • Abi

            Selam Ato Saleh
            Thanks a million. I need to digest this over coffee. One thing I know for sure is this Agazian movement is facing a formidable force all around it.
            የፍየል ወጠጤ ….
            It pains me a great deal when I see our situation getting worse by a passing day.
            I will be back after a double espresso.

          • Amde

            Selam Saleh,

            I don’t really see the Agaziyans any different from the Tigray- Tigrigni idea. AND I see that idea being a constant in our region’s poltics… almost into perpetuity. It may be that this latest expression is more extreme, but oppression and suppression of moderate forms have a way of bringing out extreme forms.

            I don’t think you can say “Ethiopia is implicated”. The fact is the people have not changed. The border was arbitrarily created a mere century ago, creating cleavages where none existed before.

            Now, obviously the independence movement was predicated on the assumption that the events that followed the drawing of the border were sufficiently different that a new identity was created. Fair enough. But I posit to you that perhaps those assumptions were not as absolute or overarching.

            There are a couple of what to me would be very serious questions this implies.

            Do you think Eritrea can be Democratic AND have a “normal” relationship with Ethiopia?

            And related to that, would there be space for a Tigrai-Tigrigni party in a Democratic Eritrea?

            Amde

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Amde,

            You are right, but all borders in Africa and in many regions elsewhere, “was arbitrarily created a mere century ago”, including all the neighbors of Eritrea. That is not a valid reason for extremism, I think.

            I agree suppression of moderate views breeds extremism, but whatever the reason, extremism should be fought and defeated, not justified, I think.

            Furthermore, there is extremism of the political nature, and there is call for genocide. The former can be tolerated and can only be defeated legally and democratically–in so many peaceful means. However, when an ideology targets people, promotes racial and sectarian violence, and genocide…well, you be the judge what those with stake can do. The fear is that extremism breeds more extremism, something our region has been protected from for too long despite the attempts and provocations. Remember we live in a volatile neighborhood and such moves by the foolish has a potential of creating civil strife whose results no one can predict. In short, no apologies, no excuses, such extremism should be fought and suffocated the moment it pops up.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Amde,

            To be able to answer your question you posed from my point of view.

            Do you think Eritrea can be Democratic AND have a “normal” relationship with Ethiopia?

            Yes, absolutist. I think if we model our relation ship between the two countries (like US/Canada) I think there will be no problem to have normal relation ship between Eritrea and Ethiopia. Off course if we see small details…there may be advantage here and there but if we look at the whole, then our trade relation ship etc should be able to balance out and will be beneficial between the two people. Lucky for us, I think we both have different products that we can sell and market that we don’t need to be in constant trade conflict. I mean, a trade based on international norms and agreements, governments who are accountable to the people…etc.

            And related to that, would there be space for a Tigrai-Tigrigni party in a Democratic Eritrea?

            If we accept in principle that all people are free to create a political party of their liking then there is no problem if there will be a party that we have to be afraid with. In this case, if the Tigrai-Tigrigni is meant to brake the country in half and join with another part of another country, then unless we have a constitution that allows for such breakup, I don’t see how this can practically happen.

            As to the sentiment of the Eritrean people, I don’t think there is any stomach for it and I don’t think there is any desire. Personally this Tigrai-Tigrini, I don’t think it will work as a viable means to unite the two Habesha of the mereb. If we look at Eritrea as an example, all the natural resources that would make Eritrea a viable nation is all, I mean all of it is in the Eritrean law lands. The Sea, the minerals, etc….Eritrean highlands, and the Tigray highlands, beside the long history, are the most (especially Eritrean) inhospitable area that have absolutely no economic advantage to begin with.

            When we look at Tigray compared to the rest of Ethiopia is probably the same case.

            So I don’t know why, these two groups would allow themselves to go to extinction because their existence is purely based on the support and access of the other region.

            Berhe

          • Amde

            Selam Berhe,

            Well put. And re-assuring. And I say that because, when one hears from BOTH Saleh’s within the space of a week that Ethiopia is somehow to be blamed for the strains of identity politics within Eritrean society AND opposition, it is necessary to give it and its implication serious thought.

            The prospect you put down for the Agaziyan project matches mine as well. Basically, a fool’s errand. Which is why I don’t understand the level of panic and hyperbole about it.

            One could see something like this coming down the road a mile away with the Ethiopian model of ethnic federation. It is (almost) inevitable that an ethnic federal unit (with its “independent” militia and security forces) would be involved in the affairs of a neighboring culturally similar/identical community.

            Berhe, do you know about the president of the Ethiopian Somali Region (Abdi Illey) and the Liyu Force he commands? He regularly send his troops into Somaliland in pursuit of some clan objective or other. Somaliland, granted being in an odd international position, has little recourse than to complain to Addis. And Addis is in a somewhat delicate position because it was his leadership and Liyu force that brought some level of peace and stability to the region.

            This is a pale corollary of the TPLF/PFDJ hegemonic competition along the Mereb, except TPLF/PFDJ have access to the resources and prestige of national governments.

            We can take this as a cautionary tale and accept that some level of cross border political interaction is inevitable and see what we can do to make it peaceful and productive.

            I can understand why some Tigrayans might be attracted to the idea when facing the prospect of a fairer political system that would be more representative of the Ethiopian demographics. But I don’t get the Eritrean side. If there is one accusation about PFDJ people seem to agree on, it is that it is a Tigrinya dominated regime. I wish we had a response from jacob as to why he feels the Tigrinya would feel disenfranchised in a secular state with relatively free election. As Saleh put it, they gain a lot more with magnanimity and inclusiveness. This is the same critique I have for the Oromo separatist movement as well.

            Amde

          • envision

            Hi Amde,
            You have clearly swallowed, without chewing, so much of SGJ’s junk such as his map of Abyssinia that makes the Tigrinya live in a small protrusion of land bordering Ethiopia. I am not sure if there is any hope you could uneducate yourself from a lengthy miseducation here at awate, but let me just throw in something anyways. The Tigrinya are everywhere in Eritrea, specially in cities and towns. They inhabit the area all the way from Alwuha to Massawa. Adulis, their ancient port, is where most of their glorious past is.

            The above was just to give you an idea along the line you are thinking, but the AgAzeans are actually not saying they will curve out a territory from Eritrea. Eritrea is an already secured territory. To it, they want to bring in Tigray and form an AgAzean republic. The AgAzean republic is not against minorities or lowlands, but a republic for all where the AgAzeans are the majority. Trust me, this is an unstoppable movement. If you think about it, no other country in Africa has more chance of building a prosperous nation as the AgAzean republic. It has the history, the people, the vision and the resources.

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Envision,
            Please remember there is a value called INTEGRITY if you want to have a serious discourse. SGJ does not have a map, that is for people like you to create. Whatever map I use can be googles and it is done by competent parties. Truth is essential, and don’t claim anything you can’t prove. You cannot present any map that I created–it’s not a copy of work by amateurish people like you.

          • Amde

            Selam envision,

            That was educational.

            So, let me summarize:

            1. Eritrea will be maintained as an entity politically dominated by the Tigrinya.
            2. Tigray will be torn out of Ethiopia.
            3. The two will join into a country of Tigrinya speaking and Tewahdo practicing permanent majority.
            4. To make it viable and defensible you will also add the Afar region of Ethiopia.
            5. The lowlanders will like it – if not then tough.
            6. The Afars will like it – if not then tough.
            7. AgAzean Republic will then be a Christian extremist Red Sea power, across the Red Sea from Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
            8. Once you have torn out a good chunk of territory from a neighboring country, AND you have told ethnic and religious minorities they are doomed to permanent second class citizenship, AND you have positioned yourself as a Muslim Hostile Red Sea state, THEN you have found the perfect basis for the most prosperous nation in Africa.

            Did I miss anything out?

            Sounds like the perfect mongrel child of the worst instincts of PFDJ and TPLF. PFDJs authoritarianism and TPLFs ethnic politics.

            Actually, I wrote that in jest, but thinking about it, it makes perfect sense. This thing you describe is the perfect marriage of PFDJ’s defacto Tigrinya Nationalism, and TPLF’s de jure Tigrayan nationalism. It seems it is presenting one possible solution to the problem of how to maintain the hegemonic position of both organizations within our diverse region. If one gets rid of the whole diversity thing – voila problem solved.

            Let me know when unstoppable movement meets immovable force.

            ቀልደኛ ሞልቷል።

            Amde

          • Dear Amde,

            Both countries have lived under tigrigna-tigrayan hegemonic nationalism over the last quarter century, and I hope the future generation will not live under its ugliest form (the so-called agaazianland). The effect of this nationalism is declining gradually and will decline further (a natural course of all unnatural phenomena), and power sharing is the only sustainable outcome of the future.

            Therefore, it is mainly a ploy by the declining pfdj regime, which has lost its power base, the highland eritrea that has been depopulated. I think that it is looking for a savior for the second time, by trying to exploit those from south of the mereb. If south of the mereb buys into this myth, they have a lot to lose and little, if anything at all, to gain.

            I think that Berhe Y has put it rightly, “they do not have the resources” to form such a marriage, and one can imagine what a marriage in poverty looks like, (grumpiness, distrust and an ugly divorce). One can not survive on myth alone and on what may/may-not follow, after the creation of a mythical ethnic state, but on real tangible things, especially today when individualism is the compass that leads a person’s worldview, more than ideology, possible ethnic relations, or anything else for that matter.

            When authoritarian regimes do not have much to provide for their people, the best way to appease them is to feed them a myth, especially an ethnic myth, and blame others for their misfortune. A good example is nazism and the so-called aryan race myth, which led to the destruction of europe.

            Is there the political ground for such a union, after so much hate, distrust, toxic-blood and bloodshed? Let me ask, for it is not a hidden fact. Do those who demonize tigrayans and call them all sorts of names, expect to gain their trust?

            I had said previously that even though this group try to create their la-la land, they should not be ignored and they should not be given the chance. Who expected that trump will come to power, and who believed that he would do what he is doing today? Anybody who carries the banner of hate, exclusion, religious fundamentalism and christian crusade, toxic nationalism, regional hegemonism and subjugation, etc, should not be allowed the chance to make their sinister plans a reality, and should be countered at every level, even if it extremely improbable that they would ever succeed. There should be no democratic rights for those who want to enslave others. The fact that they will poison the minds of the young, is ample reason to oppose their sinister plans at every level.

          • envision

            Hi Amde,
            I understand where your understanding of AgAzeaninsm is coming from. From SGJ’s article and comments here at awate. But trust me, AgAzeanism has nothing to do with hate of muslims or Amharas. There is one guy called Tesfatzion that has shown this inclinations. That is just his view, a personal view. AgAzeanism is a far more powerful movement encompassing generations. In such a movement, there will be some vulgar people, but they do not own the movement.

            The movement is a pure aspiration for harmonious and democratic republic for all on the basis of secular values, built on the foundation of its glorious past. Persecution of muslims and hate of Amharas are out of hand. In fact Amharas are its closest allies. The republic will not, however, entertain political Islam nor Arabization nor Amharization.

            Aksum fell as a result of the rise of Islam, and the rebellion from the South. After its fall, there have been several attempts to raise up, but did not succeed. The greatest damage was, however, done when its people were divided into two by Italy and Menelik. That weakened the political standing of the Agazeans and finally both of them fell to the oppression of Shhewa. This was the worst part of the history of the AgAzeans.

            After several separate attempts to free themselves from the rule of Shewa, they finally realized that the key for their success was cooperation. And they did that (joined forces) and waged war. They came out victorious. They also joined forces and eliminated ELF, an Arabist and Islamist party. There is no big victory that these people achieved separately. All great victories are results of their unity. Civilization of Aksum, the victory against several Egyptian invasions, overthrow of Shewan rule, and the elimination of ELF.

            The time and the awareness, at the time of their victory, was not, however, ripe for the formation of the republic. Instead, it was wise to first secure the independence of Eritrea and lay the ground work for the formation of the republic. It is a long-term project. What you see now in the form of Tesfatsion and his followers, and some activists in Tigray is expedited by current situation in both Eritrea and Ethiopia. The threat of political Islam in Eritrea and the continuous insistence of Eritrean moslems for Arabic, the presence of Islamist political organizations, and the awareness among the Tigrinya of global political islam, the oppression and conscription under PFDG have been a great impetus. The recent developments in Ethiopia (the expulsion of Tigrayans from Gondar and the continuous hate of Tigrayans in the Amahara and Oromo media, the making of Tigray a development backwater and a military zone) have also been a great impetus to the AgAzean movement.

            To sum up, the AgAzean movement sees the victory of EPLF and TPLF as a step towards the vision. We also see most of the political work done in Eritrea and the federal arrangement in Ethiopia is favorable. Beyond that, there is not much we are proud of about the work of PFDJ and TPLF and we do not think they are onboard with the vision.

          • envision

            Hi Amde,
            I had a comment for this. I see that it is still stuck at Disqus. I read that the moderator of the site can help free it. Please moderator, I am appealing to you to free one of my comment (there are two copies). Totally new to Disqus.
            Regards

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Amde, Ethiopia was indeed implicated in the events that led to our current state of affairs. Eritrea, just like other colonies deseved to be independent after the defeat of the Italian colonial power; it was, however, denied this right by the ploys of the super powers in collaboration with their ally Haile Silasie. The feudal regime of HS interfered in the Eritrean affairs, he moved the then vibrant Eritrean factories and manufacturing power to his feudal empire, in order to weaken Eritrea and eventually annex it by force. Ethiopia was, ineed, all over the place when it comes to the problems in Eritrea. If Eritreans were left alone to sort out their national issues, they would’ve eventually come out with a workable model for thier country.
            “Do you think Eritrea can be Democratic AND have a “normal” relationship with Ethiopia?”. Yes, indeed, if Ethiopia with its 80 or so ethnic groups could be a ‘democracy’, there is no reason why Eritrea could not be one. We have to remember when we say democracy, it may not mean the kind of democracy that we see in the Western world, but a kind of social contract that takes into account the diversities of our nations, and that aims to preserve the peace, and stability of our societies.
            My answer to your second question; I’m of the conviction that we should not allow political parties that would be based on ethnic, and religious grounds; the reason being that these kind of parties could easily be manipulated by internal and external forces in order to wage discord among Eritreans, thereby disturbing the peace and stability of the Eritrean society.

          • Abi

            Hi Abraham
            Any evidence Ethiopia moved the manufacturing industry from Eritrea? It is a myth as everything else.
            How do you reconcile your claim to that of Expo 69 where the manufacturing industry in Eritrea was proudly displayed?
            Zekre Libona has an interesting article about it. Time to revise history unbiased. Try it for a change.
            Sick of reading exaggerated myth.

          • Tensae

            Hi Abi,

            You are becoming more like the proverbial devil’s cow which to the chagrin of the poor cleaner drops new dung as soon as the old one is removed. Here you are on this Eritrean discussion forum day in day out dropping one trash after another with the goal of sowing confusion among unsuspecting Eritreans and creating mistrust between the Eritrean and Amhara people. You claim to be an Amhara man married to an Eritrean woman and yet your behavior speaks otherwise. Rather than caring about the plight of the Amhara people in their hour of need, you prefer to discuss incessantly about Eritrea and Eritreans to
            the point of obsession. Using a cover as an Amhara, you keep trying to open old wounds between the Eritrean and Amhara people, all along ignoring the suffering of the Ethiopian people under the current repressive regime. What you need to know is that the chapter on the conflict between the Eritrean and Amhara people is closed once and for all thanks to the steadfastness of the Eritrean people and the exemplary fruition of their struggle. If there is any remaining conflict that both the Eritrean and Amhara people should concentrate, it is the common enemy that you are part of. One more thing: Eritreans on this forum are smarter than you think and they have known all along that you are not what you claim to be.

          • Abi

            Hi Tensae
            Stay on topic. I asked explanation from Abraham to support his claim that Ethiopia removed manufacturing industry from Eritrea. You can help him if you have concrete evidence. It is not that complicated.

            Marrying an Eritrean doesn’t make me an Eritrean. Never. I’m married to a person not to her country.

          • jordan

            Hi Abi.
            Could you at least speak with politeness? Gosh, you’re rude and that doesn’t exactly fit here on Awate. Don’t be so cocky please, he isn’t obligated to fulfill your demands and answer your questions exactly the way you wanted it.
            Also if you’re marrying an Eritrean you’re practically marrying the country, you seem to be have a bad view on Eritrea for marrying one. What would she think about your thoughts on her country?

          • Abi

            Hi Jordan The Great!
            As you said this website demands a higher standard. For example to substantiate an accusation with evidence. The participants have also the right to DEMAND substantial evidence to their satisfaction. This is how we embolden each other. So Jordan Wedey if I demand explanation it is within my awate provided right.
            BTW, did you learn something from my exchanges with Abraham and Mr Snake. They both came with some kind of explanation or supporting documents. I’m not satisfied with both of them. If you have got something to say about it you are most welcome.

          • Kalihari Snake

            HI Abi. In 1985/1986 during the Derg, most industrial building in Asmara were gutted with valuable innards being transported to Ethiopia. Metallica Girma Wolde-Giorgis (later to become President Girma) who was head of Government Transport for Eritrea and Tigray at the time, had commandeered relief trucks from World Vision and Catholic Relief Services to help move industrial innards to Ethiopia. Metallica Girma became a rich man from the mid-80s famine; a totally corrupt individual.

          • Abi

            Hi Snake
            Thanks. You came up with something unlike Tensae who wrote pages and said nothing.
            Now, the point is Abraham alleged that Hailesilassie removed Eritrean industries to Ethiopia.
            What happened to the removed industries ? Did derg install them somewhere in Ethiopia? Do you have any idea why did derg remove them?
            I remember once someone in this forum claimed derg closed Asmara University. Another myth.

          • Kalihari Snake

            Hi Abi: In Addis Ababa there is an old Bar/Restaurant/Small Hotel called Buffet de la Garre. I sometimes go there when I am in Addis Ababa to get a cold brew and to eat normal fare Italian food. I like the place because it has so much character; it is over 100 years old. There, you will always run into Italians and half-casts who (or their families) before lived and owned investment/factories in Eritrea. I remember one night that they were ranting on about how HIM had moved many industries from Asmara but I was already half-pissed and did not pay much attention to what they were saying. In regards to what the Derg did with the innards of industrial building in Asmara, I was told that for items like gensets, that they were used to support the military and that for other items they were canabilised or moditied for other purposes. In regards to Asmara University, in the several months before the EPLF liberated Asmara, very little was working as there was no electricity nor fuel for cars, buses and generators.

          • Abi

            Hi Snake
            I don’t think I believe anything that comes out of a former colonizer. He is always biased.
            As to Asmara university it was relocated to Agarfa . Some of the employees were at AAU.

            There was an Italian restaurant in Piazza called Castelli. The best Italian food in the world. If it is still there check it out next weekend.

          • Kalihari Snake

            Hi Abi. I know Castelli. Nice place but a bit too expensive for a normal day-to-day go-to.

          • Abi

            Hi Snake
            Castelli has always been expensive. That is why I said “weekend”. Since you are an investor in the Great Nation of Ethiopia, take your clients over there to wine and dine. It’s worth your money .

          • Kalihari Snake

            Hi Abi. The dust needs to settle a bit from the current State of Emergency and international banks need to be allowed to operate in Ethiopia before I would consider investing there.

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Abi, here is just one quote that supports my claim, though one could get more supporting evidenceces that the HS regime was engaged in destroying Eritrea’s prospect to stand as a viable state:
            The Eritrean economy continued to deteriorate after 1952 when Eritrea was turned over to a new Ethiopian-Eritrean federation in accordance with a UN General Assembly resolution reached in 1950. Starting with the federal period (1952-1962) the economic base of Eritrea steadily deteriorated; industries were closed down or dismantled, while certain industries including the match factory became Ethiopian government monolpolies. The Federal government abrogated an agreement between Fiat and the Eritrean government to establish a factory in Dekemhare, and a project involving hydroelectric power generation, cotton plantations, and a textile factory in the Western lowlands was canceled. Many Eritreans seeking employment moved to Ethiopia. The level of government expenditure in Eritrea was substantially reduced, except for developing Assab.
            Ref. International Monetary Fund,
            ISBN: 02071-9781452709239

          • Abi

            Hi Abraham
            Thanks.
            How do you reconcile the above claim with that of expo 69 ? You can also deny the expo never happened. Your comment mentioned above a FIAT company in Deqemehari. Zekre put it in detail about the same myth except that this time it is a Wolkswagon.
            Anyway, I suggest you read his article unbiased ( if possible).
            Thanks

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Abi, how do i reconcile this, well I see it as the result of the innovation, skills, and the ingenuity of the Eritreans at that time, of course aided by the foreigners, who had learned this entrepreneurship, thanks to the colonial powers. I see it as the result of an ambitious and offensive investment drive of the Autonomous Eritrean Government that was making loans readily available to encourage business, in spite of the destructive interference from the HS regime.

          • Abi

            Hi Abraham
            You are contradicting yourself. Remember,you claimed The Hailesilassie government removed the industries from Eritrea. And now you are telling me The industries flourished because of the ingenuity of Eritreans and their Autonomous government. How did it (industrial revolution) happen if the king removed them in the first place?
            Sorry Abraham you are not being honest.
            It is the King’s government facilitated and encouraged investors to open up industries in Eritrea. According to Zekre Libona , 35 industries were opened in just 5 years in Eritrea. I don’t know why it is hard for you to acknowledge the facts. You still believe the bedtime stories that damaged your perception as the king was everything bad for Eritreans.
            Again, I encourage you to read Zekre’s article to find the list of industries established due to the leadership of His Excellency Atse Hailesilassie I .
            Time to free yourself from bedtime myth.

          • Abraham H.

            Selam Abi, I’ve not denied the facts; what I’m saying is that they are attributable to those qualities of Eritreans I mentioned in addition to the resilience of Eritreans in the face of odds. I’ve read the YG- inspired article that you mentioned, where the author claims at that time Eritrea had one-thirds of the total industry output of the whole country (Ethiopia included), while at the same time claiming there were unemployed Eritreans who sought jobs in the Ethiopian mainland. Doesn’t this sound strange?

          • Abi

            Hi Abraham
            We are making progress. At least the industries were flourishing in the former province of Ethiopia. Most credit goes to His Excellency Atse Hailesilassie I.
            I don’t see any strange situation here at all. Eritreans always need a larger space to flourish. Besides, those Eritreans who went to the mainland were mostly involved in business and small industries.

          • Abraham H.

            Hi Abi, the Eritreans were simply building on what was left from the looting of the despot, thanks to their entreprenourship. That is the secret of Eritreans-resilence and a can-do attitude. Even today as we speak, Eritreans are actively investing in other African countries, such as South Sudan. One day i heard in VOA-Tigrinya, the residents of Juba were struggling to get water supplies because of insecurity in the city that targetted businesses, and Eritreans were the main suppliers of water.

          • Abi

            Hi Abraham
            I’m talking about 35 new factories in just 5 years. How do you explain that. Besides, if the king was the looter as you proudly claim, how did he allow the establishment of the new industries? Also, how did he allow the expo to be successful?
            ሞኝ የተከለውን ልባም አይነቅለውም::
            You have been fed a very high dosage of myth.
            Good to talk to you.

          • Amde

            Selam Abraham H,

            I am aware of the history prior to independence. I am referring to the concerns of today. Saay (partly) blames Ethiopia for ethnic parties. Saleh (partly) blames Ethiopia for some of the Tigrinya community playing a non-constructive role in Eritrea’s opposition politics and social relationships. If I misrepresented them, I am sure they will correct me.

            I can see the “external manipulation” argument. But outlawing something that has wide social appeal will simply drive it underground allowing it to fester. I doubt how far you can go stipulating the basis of approved ways of political association. Hence my question as to whether Eritrea can be a democracy and also have a normal relationship with Ethiopia.

            In my view, it is better to imagine a future where a “Tigray-Tigrigni” party has some kind of political constituency that is legally represented. And then see how politics is going to be like. If an ideology is around multiple generations (at least from the 40s so that makes it close to three generations by my count) then there is a firm social basis for it that wont be easily wished away. The reverse also applies, i.e. I can easily imagine a future where the TPLF is no more in political dominance and there would be Tigray-Tigrigni political forces in Ethiopian politics.

            The Agaziyan are just an extremist offshoot so they don’t bother me much. It is a pipe dream.

            Amde

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Amde,
            I don’t think you miss the point unless you are circling around it knowingly. If anyone threatens to exterminate and intern free citizens of a country based on prejudice and bigotry, it is no more a legal exercise. Therefore, your view of a free association is out of context. I don’t think Ethiopia will allow (government or people) to have a party that threatens to exterminate a social Ethiopian group. Anyone can associate freely (I mean should considering we are ruled by the PFDJ). But no one will be allowed to threaten the cohesion of the Eritrean society and integrity of its territories. No country or people allows that, and in our case, these people are calling for openly calling for violence and genocide.

            On what I accuse the Ethiopian handlers of, I wish I could say more since I know there is an initiative for a serious meeting to discuss issues of serious strategic implications–I wish I could say more but I wouldn’t say anything that jeopardizes the initiative which is being handled by competent Ethiopian and Eritrean parties.

          • Thomas

            Hi Abi,

            I guess you are unstoppable. I never knew that, but kind of entertaining when you call the followers of ELF and EPLF zombies. I feel I am watching comedy central (where the entertainers call names of Mexicans, African Americans and Caucasians etc )

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Berhe,
            I see where you are coming from, but you can check some porn sites that has a billion views, but no one would admit he is loyal to what he sees, or would be willing to admit they do 🙂 Moat people are viewing it because they are concerned about the hate messages and would like to see for themselves. Once they do, they leave it angry and anxious. You watched it, I did, but that means nothing as far as support for the sick views is concerned.

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Saleh,

            May be I wasn’t clear. By me, you and many others watching his channel he is getting the numbers to justify and collect money from the advertisers / YouTube.

            What I am suggesting is denying him from getting paid from google and others sponsers when he shut down.

            If he is true to him message then he will setup his own site and let him run in his own, but not on the back of YouTube.

            I don’t want him to make a profit from all this. I will report it tonight, and enough people will do the same he will hurt the most.

            Berhe

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Berhe,
            As a writer, I have to see what is going on instead of shooting in the dark. I write on current event and opinions, and I cannot do that if i do not watch every garbage there is.

            But let all the dirt come out, at least we will know what is going on, and it will give us clues and tools to identify who-is-who. So far, this episode of public vomiting has cleared for all who doubted where the perpetual problems of Eritrea lies. We have cancerous growth that have been wreaking havoc in our country.

            Indeed, hate messages should not be allowed in public domains, Youtube or anything else. That is what needs to be done and there is clear violation and incitement of civil strife, and call for genocide that needs to be paid for in legal venues.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Saleh,

            I agree that you have to watch and respond. I am not suggesting you shouldn’t but I doubt this guy has a real purpose or idea that he can stand on. He is just there to make a quick money, and youtube if they are not told what he is doing in order to create the traffic / followers they will not know and they will pay him because he is creating a lot of ads opportunity for them.

            As for as him and his group (if there are any) I doubt there is anyone who believes this guy has a cause or followers. Like you said, he has started a war with all the key / and major players, and why would anyone would follow this guy to their extinction.

            The Tigray people after making so much for the Ethiopian people and for themselves, they are just going to walk away for some twisted glory this guy is preaching.

            Berhe

    • Paulos

      Selamat Yacob,

      In a time of uncertainty, people more often than not resort into populist tendencies including xenophobia where history seems to repeat itself with in certain frame of time. Andrew Jackson in the late 1820s and repeating itself again in our life time as well. What is remarkable however is the fact that strong institutions withstand the onslaught of extreme views simply because group think can not exist in isolation where Eritrea is not an exception either.

      I watched some of the videos dispensed by Eyob, the High Priest of Ag’azians and what I found at fault is that his sense of history is not only misplaced but klaptrap as well. If there is no historical justification to his trajectory, he doesn’t have legitimacy to sell it in a constituency but can ephimerally manipulate the few and gullible who have been a victim of certain groups. In a globalized world, men of vision harness strength in diversity. By the same token, Bihere Tigrinya if there is such a thing at all in its “purest” sense has everything to lose when the Zeigiest of the day traverses boundaries as in borders into federations and confederations well into Panisms.

    • Kalihari Snake

      Hi Jacob Abreham: Are you again at that one khat house on Meskel Flower road? Man….can you give me a lid of that ganja that you smoke?

    • GitSAtSE

      Howdy KndShiH Nitricay!

      UUUMMMMMMMMMMMBAAAHHHHHH!

      tSAtSE

  G. Gebru

    Dear sisters and brothers Eritrea is Eritrea within its boarders. Love it or leave it. Either it survives as a whole or sinks as a whole. Instead of this brain eating and time consuming argument why don’t you think of ways and means that can make us live in harmony and unity. Look to the future posotively.
    Thanks,
    G. Gebru.

    Abi

      Hi G Gebru
      I know exactly what you mean. Province?

  GitSAtSE

    Selamat Awatistas,

    A Tribe Call Quest National Anthem During The Trump Era–A response to The Captain’s directive.

    “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a Socialist.
    Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
    Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a Jew.
    Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”

    First_they_came_…” Pastor Niemöller — A conscientious objector.
    Captain I came across this reading circa 1992. A Philosophy course in titles Violence and Nonviolence with Professor Newton Garver at The State University of New York Buffalo. And the sounds were, of NY Rap, the likes of Shaheed MoHamed, Black Sheep, Public Enemy and The Rodney King Riots of L.A. Watts…And Sin Bad’s “Math is Power” The Law of Large Numbers. We The Peopel and ATCQ… Long Live HIP Hop and Rock and Role!
    I think this day November 28, 2017 should be designated as Eritrea’s National Anthem Day in the Era of the Agazian…
    De la Soul and The Black Sheep’s Engine Number NINE would perhaps would be the appropriate one in our case.
    (Y7) it’s like Guinness in a Bottle! Genius! I tilt to your Check Mate. Do you notice the logo above? It is a clock on the checkers game. you are a genius with your punctuation is it or puctuality? 🙂
    tSAtSE

    Amde

      Selam ግፃጸ

      It is all about Comrade Steve Bannon, self proclaimed Leninist (http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/08/22/steve-bannon-trump-s-top-guy-told-me-he-was-a-leninist.html) who is the new የ ርእዮተ ኣለም ጉዳይ ሃላፊ. Comrade Bigly Brain.

      Word is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the Director of National Intelligence were bumped from their permanent seats on the National Security Council (“We will call you when we need you.”) and Comrade Steve was given a permanent seat.

      ከጓድ ትረምፕ ኣመራር ጋር ወደፊት.

      Amde

      GitSAtSE

        Good morning Pillar X,

        Ke Guad ye Weha Doro amarar gar wedefeet.

        Allow me Sire to address your servant Abi with my improved Amharic as well

        Hey Abi, how do you say Mayy Derho in Amharic?

        I know. AbiBouuuk!

        tSAtSE

        Abi

          Hi አውራ ጉንዳን
          Mayy Derho is አሣ

          Fanti Ghana

            Hello Abisha,

            “Mayy Derho is አሣ”

            goodness! I couldn’t have came up with that one in hundred years.

          GitSAtSE

            Hello Fanti, Abi and Pillar

            How do you say Ufun in Amharic?

            The Queen of Katwe of the Pioneers a determined engineer… See Disney
            The Bobby Fisher like Fiona!
            sold Maze (corn on the cob) in ShuQ Al SheAb (Public Market) with fellow pioneers.

            you dey say Esa for duck after revolution evolution you couldn’t have come up with in a million years. A dmet loves AAsa that grew pedals and wings and found weha in a pond.

            wait wait, did you say you saw the same dmet? what did it exactly do?

            De javous are not glitches in the matrix.
            I have got to go the public market and then stop by and have a drink at the cotton club and then perhaps test my fianchero or queen’s gambit on Phiona Mutesi on Park al SheAb.

            tSAtSe

          Amde

            Selam Abi,

            Indeed.. we just had … “Chicken of the sea” ወጥ።

            Thats funny.

            Amde

          Abi

            Amdachin, Fantachin
            I like “chicken of the sea” sandwich. Easy to prepare…

          Kalihari Snake

            Hi Abi: That ain't no chicken that you are eating but rather Dolphin "Flipper"

          Abi

            Hi Snake
            የሆዳም ነገር!
            I did not read the package at all. It says ” Product of Eritrea “. Thanks for the heads up.

  jacob abreham

    First of all, I think I liked the title of your article for the very reason that you have used the word “malignancy” which means very virulent or infectious, uncontrollable .And truly speaking, this Tigrigna nationalism has lately became highly infectious and as virulent as ever for your info. This is called an era of a “healthy plague” to the Tigrigna ለበዳ ጥዕና ወይ ጥዑም ንፋስ ይነፊስ ኣሎ እንታይ ግድኻ.
    The genesis of your article is nothing other than utter hopelessness and frustration .For the following obvious reasons:
    1. The persistent plummet of your website and foundation, in quantity and quality.Obviously, ever since Ali Abdu,the Belly of The Beast,the source of all your “credible” news, left Eritrea ,the news ,the point of view or argument put forward is or is not sound, strong or logical.
    2. The rise of Tigrigna nationalism also caught you by surprise which catalyzed the disturbance of the status quo in your psyche .Never ever in a zillion years have you imagined that the Aga’azian nationalism would flourish.
    3. Your frustration by “a few people you respect ”.In other words, you were shocked by their harshly ironic or sinister laughter – ሌባ ሌባ ተበልዎስ ሉባ ሉባ ዝበልዎ ጥዓሞ እዩ ነገሩ. I hope now you have learned a hard lesson when dealing with Tigrigna.
    4. Finally,you came to realize that Tigrigna people have come to the conclusion that the critical mass for the long awaited accounting has finally arrived. And the ethos is like this “By our unpaid labor and suffering, sweat and blood,we have earned the right to the soil ,water and air of the so called “Eritrea”, many times over and over, and now we are determined to have it.
    My friend, don’t be fooled, for us Tigrigna, the state of affairs in Eritrea is a “family feud” thing. We, Tigrigna, would never have allowed such proportion of barbarism by the leftist PFDJ gangs to our people if it were the Islamists were the executioners. Let alone to allow the Islamist to stay in power for 15 to 20 years, it would never happen for 15 days. በጃኻ ልቢ ዓድግ ሳልሕ ወዲ ሺረ

    Fanti Ghana

      Selam jacob abreham,

      “We, Tigrigna, would never have allowed such proportion of barbarism by
      the leftist PFDJ gangs to our people if it were the Islamists [who] were the executioners.”

      So, you don’t mind the barbarism against your people as long as it is not done by Muslims?

      You just verified a suspicion I had about these religious fanatic and fantastically absurd Ag’azians.

      Dear Fanti Ghana,

        I was trying to understand this new phenomenon called “agazianism and agazianland”. I tried to google, and not much came out in english. It seems that gradually it is getting clearer. These people’s design for the region is actually extremely sinister. One can conclude that these are a group of tigrigna ultra-nationalists, tewahido fundamentalists, anti-muslim, anti-amara, they condone injustice as long as they or those on their side are the perpetrators, and they seem to worship the land, which they most likely do not want to share it with the other 50% eritrean muslims. It is important that one knows who exactly they are. They are planning to open a pandora’s box that will set on fire the whole region. Indeed, they are not to be ignored, but should be exposed for what they are.

        Abi

          Selam Horizon
          This zombie is telling us as they (Agazian Zombies) tolerate any level of barbarism as long as it is done by a Tigrigna speaking, Amhara cursing, Cross kissing , PFDJ. I call them Agzombies.
          I told you before that I could not believe my eyes when I saw a picture of a deceased person ( Mediterranean boat incident) and Atse Isayas on the same wall.

        Fanti Ghana

          Hello Brother Horizon,

          I am saddened to see the good name of the historical Ag’azians being dragged by a few cowards, zealots, and saber rattlers who have absolutely no chance of success except, perhaps, to add some more chaos to a chaotic region.

          Although no sane person who truly knows who or what the Ag’azians were would concoct such a ridiculous idea under their name, the rampant hopelessness and confusion in our region may accord them a few mileage, at least until their cowardice and religious fanaticism is properly exposed.

          They will fail for the following fundamental reasons, but as you said, it is prudent, in the meantime, for all peace loving and decent people of our region to challenge them whenever possible.

          1. It violates the core article of faith “ኣይንፈላለን” (አንለያይም) which is the cornerstone of the building blocks of Eritrea.
          2. It pierces into the heart of Ethiopian Nationhood.
          3. It is cowardly toward citizens of both nations.
          4. It is opportunist, irresponsible, and impulsive.
          5. It is unpractical.

          A decent person won’t have a certain set of values for a given event and quite the opposite in another similar event. If this group can abandon their Eritrean compatriots in a heartbeat like so, what are the chances of them staying true to Tigreans when and if the situation changes?

          ሞኝ ጋር ገንፎ አትብላ (ምስ ልቢ ዘይብሉ ግዓት ኣትብላዕ).

          GitSAtSE

            Selamat Oh Fanti of the Western lands Ghana ye Bunna Kofi-Iam(ana Wo an),

            Mogne gar gonfo atbla trumps ms hzbikha meAt kem geAt. Fo Sho!!!
            tSAtSE

      Paulos

        Selam Your Exellency Ambassador Fanti Ghana,

        The resident-experts or something of that sort are whispering that the emergence of the Aga’zians is a preview of what is to become in a post-Isaias Eritrea. Some as well with in the border-line conspiracy theorists however dismiss it as a ploy disigned by PFDJ itself where the circumstantial evidence is PFDJ or its rabbid dogs are nowhere to be seen criticizing or bad mouthing Aga’zians. In any case it sure is a bad omen where Tigrai as well can not afford to be complacent either. A moment they say becomes a movement and a movement becomes a political block in the ballot box.

        Fanti Ghana

          My distinguished and esteemed scholar, but above all my brother Paulos,

          “Selam Your Exellency Ambassador Fanti Ghana,”
          Holy Moly Paulos, what a greeting to wake up to!

          This group’s attempt to drag along Tigray into their craze is of course an insult to all Ethiopians, but to witness such cowardice to their Eritrean compatriots is mind boggling. Good catch by the way; PFDJ’s silence is intriguing.

          Cross your fingers and wait for “ወያነ ዓቕላ ምስጸበባ ዝፈጠረቶ ሽጣራ እዩ”
          መምርሒ soon.

          Paulos

            Selam Fanti,

            You sure are the peace-maker in the Awate-land where if you’re not already a career diplomat sans political appointee, it is their big lose to the power be. That said, I invite you to an hour long drive in a car named “Reversal of Fortune” where it takes you into an Ethiopia seized and gripped by PFDJ when Isaias broke-fast in Meqele and dined in Addis when he smashed the Weyane army in May 1998. Your imaginary trek in a car of course reflects 17 years on Ethiopia under the cruel mercy of Isaias where to the very least the likes of Ag’azian would have remained a before-thought much less a power to reckon with.

    tes

      Selam jacob abreham,

      What you are forgetting is that the writer himself belongs to the Tigrigna speaking group. If it is all about Tigrigna nationalism, he could join or not. It could be his choice.

      But Aga’azian Nationlism is different than Tigrigna nationalism. It is very narrow and malignacy. The good thing is, you have proved it to be just a more dangerous and uncurable malignancy.

      You seem very honest jacob. But I am afraid your innocence is from your ignorance. I will share my part to enlighten you brother. I always do such great help when I see ignorant people like you. We have here among Awate Forum members, like Nitricc and Abi, who got my incredible teaching lessons though they still stayed dump*. I hope you will not disappoint me like they always do.

      Definition:

      Malignnancy – noun

      1. The quality or condition of being malignant.
      2. Malignant character, behavior, action, or the like: the malignancies of war.
      3. A malignant tumor.

      Well, this is not a self defining description. it is better therefore to go deeper into the adjective. Here it goes:

      Its root word is malignant – Adjective

      1. Disposed to cause harm, suffering, or distress deliberately; feeling or showing ill will or hatred.
      2. Very dangerous or harmful in influence or effect.
      3. Pathology: tending to produce death, as bubonic plague. (of a tumor) characterized by uncontrolled growth; cancerous, invasive, or metastatic.

      referenece: www/dictionary/com

      I know you didn’t check what it doesn’t for. I will pardon what you wrote therefore:

      First of all, I think I liked the title of your article for the very reason that you have used the word “malignancy” which means very virulent or infectious, uncontrollable .And truly speaking, this Tigrigna nationalism has lately became highly infectious and as virulent as ever for your info.

      I will pardon you because you are thinking malignancy is a disease.

      – To give more clarification on the title:

      the Cancer is – Agazian Ideology – and the author is saying, this disease is a pathology.

      hence, Aga’azian Movement is a pathologic cancer – just a killer. And you are proud of it. This tells us your who you are and thanks for coming in this beautiful room to expose your identity. No one came here as quick as you and proved his own identity.

      Gosh!

      tes

      Abi

        Hi Professor Tes
        The only thing I learned from you is mixing drinks and rearranging my dining room chairs.
        Thanks for your help.

        tes

          Selam Abi,

          I am happy that you learned something. I thought you are a toddler.

          tes

          Abi

            Hi Professor Tes
            You used to call me “old man”. Now I’m a toddler. Which one is right?
            Who said toddlers don’t learn?
            PSG is playing Monaco. Go Monaco!
            I know you don’t have a life other than politics. Take a break.

          tes

            Selam Abi,

            You are right, my life is politics. To your record, I am not fun of any sport activity except jogging and walking. I love jogging because it helps me to stay physically fit and love walking to contemplate and shape my thoughts.

            tes

          Abi

            Hi Professor Tes
            Politics is boring. I respect your choice.

  Robel Cali

    Hi everyone,

    I think people who say there is an “Agazian” push among the the Tigrinya ethnic group are severely reaching and out of touch with reality. This is some junk paltalk mental masturbation usually associated with Tigrayans. Whether its justified or not, the Tigrinya people have a strong dislike for Tigrayans that predates the Italians.

    Realistically speaking, I think the only way the peaceful Tigrinya people would ever take up arms against fellow Eritreans is the Islamism push coming from Muslims. I don’t think those calling for Arabic, Sharia, and an Islamic state in Eritrea understand how outrageously disrespectful this is to a non Islamist. And if there is a secular (rational) vs Islamist (delusional) war, the religious nuts will lose 10 out of 10 times. You can pray all you like but when one society focuses on technology and another society focuses on turning everything into Arabian 7th century village, I can assure you the one that focuses on technology wins (Israel is a great example of this).

    I think the era of jihad has a lifespan of 20 more years before its completely wiped out. Not because of an ideological shift but because the technology of secular societies will compel them to have a change of heart. By that I mean, humanoid robot war machines with nearly 100% accuracy and efficiency will stomp out any jihadi insurrections.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVlhMGQgDkY

    Amde

      Selam Robel Cali

      “humanoid robot war machines with nearly 100% accuracy and efficiency will stomp out *any* insurrections.”

      I corrected it for you.

      How do you say Terminator in ትግርኛ?

      Amde

      Amanuel Hidrat

        Selam Amde,

        Terminator = አጽናቲ

        AH

        Paulos

          Selamat Emma,

          I would assume you watched the interview and would like to know your impression of it or what you make of it. Just curious.

          Amanuel Hidrat

            Merhaba Paulos,

            I did not hear the interview yet. When I did, I will drop a short comment about it. Keep on your engagement.

          Amanuel Hidrat

            Dear Paulos,

            I just finished listening the first part of his interview. It is the same bluffing, year in and year out, to Ethiopia and the international communities. As always, this psychopath defy accountability, and every year he tell the nation that he will do this and that for the year in, with no report of the preceding year. After all these are ready made questions, and not journalist questions that provoke his demeanor akin to the Al-jazeera journalist that made him to sweat.

            regards
            Amanuel Hidrat

      Abi

        Amdachin
        How do you say Terminator in Amharic?

        GitSAtSE

          Abi,

          “I will be BOUCKK!”
          tSAtSE

        Dear Abi,
          I am curious if there is a group (may be at aau language school) that works on a sort of an official amharic/english language dictionary. It takes years to compile such dictionary. I think that it is extremely important. Some online dictionaries do not seem to be successful.

          Abi

            Selam Horizon
            Growing up almost every student in Ethiopia used the Amharic-English dictionary by Dr Amsalu Aklilu at AAU. He was a professor at ILS. ( Institute of Language Studies.) Eyob will be the right person to ask. I hope he will come back soon after he finished his refresher course.(ተሃድሶ). Rumor has it he is in the ሰላምና መረጋጋት ኮሚቴ. Fanti just finished his course.
            In my opinion the best solution for the future is use English as a medium of instruction starting 1st grade. Limit the use of Amharic or any other Ethnic language in the school systems.

          Amde

            Selam Abi,

            “Limit the use of Amharic or any other Ethnic language in the school systems.”

            Until Mandarin takes over that is…

            Some people were telling me seeing shop signs in towns in Wollo in Amharic AND Mandarin BUT NO English. Brave new world…

            Amde

          GitSAtSE

            My Lord Pillar X,

            ShiShini!

            now don’t say: shinu?
            both do not pertain to the act of the Pissmist, i.e. pissing.
            ShiShini is not nsa sheyna. It is Menderini burtukan and means Thank you in the Aranshientals menderini growing folks that distribute big panda hugs.

            Shinu is Mnn in Amharic. so if a Sudanese says Mnn Shinu. He/she is not saying “from piss”.
            Mnn Shinu = What what in two different languages.

            Hai Wakari Mashta!
            Shishini
            tSAtSE

        Amde

          Abiti,

          Well literally, ጨራሽ …ፈፃሚ

          Figuratively, አፈር አብዪ. From the movie.. as skulls get crushed under robotic feet into the dust.

          But then again the first Terminator I saw was Terminator 2…

          So..

          “Come viz me if you vant to leeve..”

          Could be

          “ወይ አፈር ብዩ
          ወይ ከኔ ጋር ነይ!”

          Can’t put the ቸርመን accent in Amharic..

          Robel is optimistic, but considering the historical trends and financial muscle in our region, it could just as easily be a Robot that demands you recite the Shahada and then dispose of you with an Allahu Akbar if you flounder.

          Amde

          Fanti Ghana

            Hello dear and dear Amde and Abi,

            Terminator: from the word መቋጫ (መደምደሚያ፤ መድረሻ ማብቅያ)

            therefore
            literal: ቋጪ
            figurative: ቀዛፊ

          Amde

            Oh Fanti,

            Nice!!

            I really like your versions. ቀዛፊ solves the problem with the other versions.. namely they are perfect for project mangers but do not invoke the sheer terror.

            The Terminator: ቀዛፊው

            Terminator – Judgement Day: ቀዛፊ – ምፅአተ ፍርድ

            Terminator – Rise of the Machines: ቀዛፊ – ትንሳኤ ዘ መከውን

            I guess they are more ግእዝ than Amharic ..lol.

            Amde

          Abi

            Amdachin,
            That is a “Fantastic ” way of putting it.
            How about ማጨናገፍ for Terminator? Just like “ሽሉ ተጨናገፈ”

          Amde

            Abiti,

            ሽሉ ስትል አንድ ነገር ትዝ አልኝ።

            There was a relative of ours who joined one of the lefty groups late 70s early 80s. And of course, ends up in prison.

            Fast forward a few years, and I am just into high school I think. He gets released, and my mother invites him for lunch to celebrate his new found freedom. He never married, and he was man about town all his life. Inevitably, talk turns to what is new in town… He says a few things, then gets a twinkle in his eye.

            Him: ቋንቋው ሀሉ ተቀይሯል።
            Mother: ኧረ..ከምርህ ነው? ደሞ… ምን ተቀየረ።
            Him: ለምሳሌ አሁን “ሸሌ” የሚሉት ቃል አምጥተዋል።
            Me: Starts chocking on the tea I was politely sipping.
            Mother: “ሸሌ? ሸሌ ደግሞ ምንድነው? ሰምቸው አላውቅም።”
            Him (looks at my mortified and chocking self with evil grin and says): እሱ ያውቀዋል መሰለኝ.. እሱ ያስረዳሻል።
            Me.. I beat a hasty retreat..

            Abi, are you a doctor or in the medical field?

            Amde

          Abi

            Amdachin
            I’m sure this ” man about town ” person figured out the meaning and location of ሸሌ in a heart beat.

          GitSAtSE

            Hi AbiBouk,

            sound like WenChuff the sling you use to scare The Crow in the Wiz of Oz.
            tSAtSE

          GitSAtSE

            Selamat Fanti,

            Did you say Ghadafi? How long shall the terminate our giants while we supply them with the fleet/ddt? I am just bobby fishing for apples and oranges in the orchards of da hood7.

            gele deA yQxefom. niOOoum atttaa!

            tSAtSE

    GitSAtSE

      Selamat Robel,

      I think the Robot is drunk. Can it ice skate?
      tSAtSE

      Fanti Ghana

        Hello, hello tSAtSE,

        Imagine: that robot, a cat, and a cotton ball !!!

        ዕንዝርየ ዕንዝር ሮባጥ ዕንዝር
        ከም ስባር መፍተል ካብ’ትዘር
        ሓሪስካ ዘይትኣቱ ከምቶም ሃገር፤

  Paulos

    Selamat Amde and Horizon,

    I wish you could understand Tigrinya. As it happens, Isaias is on a live interview where he is visibly livid and furious about Weyane. Reason? You guessed wrong, it is not about Badime or the border. He is furious simply because, Ethiopia has a working Constitution; Ethiopia has had five national elections; Ethiopia is one of the fastest economies in the world where it is a hub for foreign investments; Ethiopia is in a race against time to make it to middle income nation in few years time; Ethiopia is constructing the biggest dam in Africa and one of its kind in the world; Ethiopia is laying miles and miles long tracks to connect nations including Djibouti and Kenya; industrial parks are sprouting all over the major cities; around 33 universities and colleges have been enrolling students with in the last 25 years; Ethiopian Airlines is flying high where the sky is the limit; the people of Ethiopia are living longer, happier and wealthier…….

    Amde

      Selam Paulos,

      Thanks for the heads up. I am morbidly curious as to the words he used.

      “I could have been a contender” What could he have been a contender to than what he already is? The man sees himself as a historical figure, a muckety muck as they say, of the region and continent. Eritrea is just too small for his ambitions. Right now he is having the time of his life being wooed and seduced by the UAE or the Saudis or Egypt.

      The President of Belarus, an old Soviet hand and its president since 1994, has for years been trying to get a resurgence of a Federation with Russia, assuming that will finally get him at least a ceremonial position as President of the Federation. Maybe that was behind Isaias’ talk of a confederation right after independence as well. Of course, in his heart of hearts, he knows that is not going to happen, and so he is now turning to grooming his son to take over. Interesting, time is running out on the cold war relics, and they seem to be more and more taken with the idea of dynasties. See also – Kazakhstan.

      Isaias banked on being a bully and a spoiler, instead of being a trusted influencer from the inside. Too late now as twilight descends.

      Amde

      Paulos

        Selam Amde,

        Sure enough Isaias is a big fish in a small pond so to speak where he is a prisoner of his own split-world lamenting and blaming a litany of enemies including the darn Weyanes for his honorary membership within the “….could’ve beens.” In a realistic world as in in a normal world, his fight has never been against the Weyanes and to use his misplaced lexicon against their handlers either, rather his schisophrenic fight has been against the Eritrean people. Punch-bags are meant to be for rehearsals not obviously in Isaias’ bizarre world. As you have aptly pointed out, his eyes from the get go have always been fixated on Ethiopia where he is “The Man Who Mistook His Wife For A Hat” as in the book by the late brilliant Psychiatrist and Neuroscientist Oliver Sacks.

    sara

      Dear Paulo's,
      You are using the language barrier to tell them the half truth.
      I wouldn’t mind to the likes of horizon, but To Mr Amde ? The respected awtista of 2016.

      Paulos

        Selam Sara,

        I wonder if there was any half truth at all. Thing is, it was all the same ‘ol ramble where the three journalists are cringing to even look him in the eye.

    Kalihari Snake

      Hi Paulos: As I have suspected all along, you are simply a TPLF troll. If life is so great in Ethiopia, why are you not there? You say that"
      1) ’Ethiopia has a working Constitution’ Yes it has a constitution but TPLF can abrogate at will at any time and frequently does
      2) ‘Ethiopia has had five elections’ Robert Mugabe is clapping
      3) ‘Ethiopia is one of the fastest economies in the world where it is a hub for foreign investments’ This was true up until about a year ago, but with the State of Emergency, things have dramatically changed and the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is at a real risk of collapsing at any time; too many bad loans and very little hard currency does not bode well
      4) ‘Ethiopia is in a race against time to make it to middle income nation in few years time’ Dream on. Ethiopia needs to control its population growth first and resolve matters which have led to the current State of Emergency
      5) ‘Ethiopia is constructing the biggest dam in Africa and one of its kind in the world’ Even brutal dictatorships do good things
      6) ‘Ethiopia is laying miles and miles long tracks to connect nations including Djibouti and Kenya’ It has no choice as Djibouti alone does not have enough capacity. By the way that great Addis Ababa-Djibouti rain just got attacked last a bit north of Melka Jilo
      7) ‘industrial parks are sprouting all over the major cities; around 33 universities and colleges have been enrolling students with in the last 25 years’ Graduates are all sitting around chewing quat as there are no jobs except for the Royal Tigray Family
      8) ‘Ethiopian Airlines is flying high where the sky is the limit’ Of course you would say since its Executive Director is from your Tigray family
      9) ‘the people of Ethiopia are living longer, happier and wealthier’ Yeah they must be really happy with unrestricted internet access, free speech and press and the current State of Emergency which will be extended.

    Nitricc

      Hey P; i used to think Adi-NiAmin was somewhere in Eritrea. it is a shock for me to learn that Adi-NiAmin is located deep inside dedebit. You keep saying Ethiopia, Ethiopia and Ethiopia, i got bad news for you, there is no Ethiopia. The Oromo has come out saying Oromo first. your Tigray has come out saying everything for Tigray and Tigry first and the poor Amhara is confused beyond the meaning of the word. So, when you say Ethiopia, what you are saying is Amhara i.e. there is no Ethiopia once everyone used to know and understand. but Dedebitawiyan can think all they want. reality, reason and facts are not meant to apply and mix with the school of Dedebit. I have a quiz for you, just to test what you know. in one of the so called University of 33 you have mentioned, one student at one of the universities graduated with Bachelors and and the next semester he became the dean of the university; would you like to answer which University it was? I didn’t think so. The point is, you are making a full of yourself when you say those stupid things. what is an education with quality and the obligation to to cultivate, arm and install the young with truth, reason and just?

      Abi

        Hi General
        Good to see you again with all your canines.
        If a fresh graduate became a dean of a university, that university should be closed ASAP.

        I think that university is in Eritrea and the fresh graduate turned dean must be Isayas Afewerki.

  kazanchis

    Hello all,

    This Agazian thing would cause more turmoil than tranquility in the horn. Tigrai is the foundation and bedrock of Ethiopian history, it have made remarkable progress for the last decade or so. The momentum of progress and growth shouldn’t be crippled in such hatred-infested politics. The future relation between the people in Tigrai and that of Eritrea have to be under the two sovereign countries: Ethiopia and Eritrea. It’s absurd some people scapegoating Tegaru for nonsense they’ve no role in. This divisive and ultra-whatever is proposed and propagated by the Eritreans and these individuals should be defeated in argument and reason, calling them Tegaru, this and that doesn’t hold water.

    Cheers!

  Paulos

    Selam Kbur Aya Saleh Johar,

    I join the rest of Awatistas when they say the bigoted Agazians do not deserve your otherwise precious time for it is a victory for them to even be mentioned in forums and to be talked about in every household as well. Having said that however, it would be prudent to discuss the historical facts whereby a rebuttal to their claim can blunt the wedge they are trying to put between the Eritrean social fabric. To that end I hereby invite to the floor the Distinguished Professor Saleh AA Younis.

  GitSAtSE

    Selamat Saleh,

    Is this an official logo of the IgEzianawian? It is a twenty four hour clock with seven nodes. As far as I can tell, It is a clock with an arithmetic series. Man, without invocations of TiHni mTHan msela, forgive me if I state now that I do not want to be comical and funny about something that is obviously not a laughing matter. But is this some this found in a Mesob/meblEi Qursi? I thought the silent Qedamit Senbet shortened to QedameSembet was interesting enough,
    But it is sounding a lot like a tSintSway of once upon a time that would start with the following sentence: zeBene Ini ini Himbasha Kholo emni as told under the moonlight when folks gathered around an Angerieb.
    Ha! I think I stared at it long enough to generate 24, 7, 12, 52, 3, 8
    tSAtSE

  Sekafino Mustie

    Well said Gadi!

  Peace!

    Dear Salih,

    I thought ignoring ነዞም ጁጅ ማእ ጁጅ was a good idea, but then I realized a false hope can be very dangerous. There is nothing wrong with saying every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

    Peace!

  tes

    Dear Saleh,

    It is disappointing how we we try to compare issues that matters Eritreans collectively. Agazians are dismissive and the entire Eritrean family are potential victims of thier propaganda outlet.

    I am also disappointed on you when you picked this issueas it matters only to the Jeberti and Saho people. Everyone is watching. Eritrea is the land of the people that includes theJeberti, saho, bilen, kunama, afar, beja, the tiggrait speaking societies, the Tokrir who live along gash river, nara, the dahlak people, italian descendants, ethiopians, etc. It is the land of Believers and non believers, no matter what their sexual orientation is. Eritrea belongs to anyone who proudly claims to bean Eritrean. If Agazians do not want to becalledEritreans, they are not Eritreans. Eritrea is for Eritreans. Eritrea is not for Agazians. Eritrea is not for Arabs. Eritrea is neither for moslems nor for christians. It is neither for believers nor for non believers. Eritrea is for Eritreans

    Anyone who proudly claims, “I am an Eritrean is Eritrean.”

    Eritrea is not that of 18thC. Eritrea is not that of 1991 or 1993. Eritra is that of 1890.
    In my view, Agazian movement is a fascistic movement that targets the entire Eritreans.

    jordan

      Hey, you seem to be the most reasonable person here but could you tell me what Agazian is? From what I’ve heard it sounds like Tigrinya people but is it a word for Ethiopian Tigray or Biher-Tigrinya in Eritrea?
      Saying Tigrinya people came from Yemen is just duumb, why do they think like that? To be honest it’s really an insult especially for people who have fought for this country, their country!
      And that you wrote that sexual orientation didn’t matter in Eritrea isn’t exactly true, many people (if not all) are ignorant and hateful towards different sexual orientations.

  Hagos Kahsay

    Hi Saleh,

    I’m sorry to say that you are no better than the people you are trying to expose.

    Time and again your pent up hatred of the people, history and culure of Tigrinya/Tigray ethnic shows its ugly head. In this article and more articles and comnents in the past.

    Here’s just a few quotes from this artcle.

    “…the bigoted political lepers of yesteryear are no more abundant as they were in the old times—revolutions do change the statuesque, and the Weyane revolution was not for nothing.”

    Who were the bigots of yesteryears?

    “…with apologies to the Yemenis, but please receive your lost children, they like bloodshed and they may be helpful in the current unfortunate crisis that you are going through. They have been the cause of so much bloodletting in our region, for too long. And finally…”

    How long has the Agazian movement been around?

    “…The main targets, the victims, of the current cycle of fascism have gone through many similar experiences, for many generations. Ironically, while the victims are trying to forget primordial grievances and move on, the fascists are stuck in the ancient bigotry and are salivating to repeat the atrocities of the past…”

    How old is Tesfazion?

  Dear All,

    It is a big disappointment that no good news comes out of the region. We believed that eritrean independence will bring peace, and it did not; and the concept of greater tigray was abandoned and the region will stop being suspicious of each other, but nothing changed. Now, a ghost from an ancient past is invited to visit the region, not to bring good news, but as the horsemen of the apocalypse, to burn and destroy the region. As if we have not enough problems in our hands, and as if human beings have not been travellers – settlers – travelers – settlers again and again, throughout their early history, and nobody is sure who is whose blood relative and who came from where and when, we see people searching for a unique ethnic myth deep in history in order to satisfy their ego and to solve today’s problems. Let’s go back thousands years and bring back the ancient romans, greeks, persians, etc. Let’s glorify some nomads (undocumented or vaguely documented, but nevertheless, could serve our ethnic myth), who are said to have come to the region in the depth of history.

    The present is being lost before their eyes, and yet there are people who are dreaming an unattainable dream. Why would anybody think that people with some cultural and linguistic similarities, if they live together by avoiding or enslaving others, by grabbing a big chunk of other people’s land, etc, will become great nations in this century and millennium is mind boggling. This may look like the age of pure and unspoiled nation-states with Trump the archpriest, nevertheless, it is going to be short-lived, and human beings will aspire to come together again and form unions and thus create a peaceful and prosperous world of the future. The way of wars is the way of losers.

    Crazy people with crazy ideas may come now and then, but it does not mean that they will go far. They will wither away soon and get forgotten without making a dent on history. If the mythical agaziland is going to be their prophesied el dorado and the land of milk and honey, let them continue to work for it. The only thing we can say at this stage is “ መንገዱን ጨርቅ ያርግላቸው”, although it is not going to be.

    Peace!

      Hi Horizon,

      Just curious why is it hard for you to focus on a given subject? Your obsession with you trying to lecture us on who/what should we blame for our problem is pathetic to say the least. It is a no-brainer independence is not a paradise; it means free of occupiers, and whatever comes after the fact is totally different. Eritrea is not different from other independent countries with problems. Ethiopia is now a POLICE state after thousands years of independence? I mean as we speaking people are dying of hunger, mass executions, torture, cleansing… I wonder who would you blame for that because the opposite is to be colonized. Don’t worry we are the victims and certainly, we know who to blame. Have you heard people say: የማያጠግብ እንጀራ ከምጣዱ ያስታውቃል? Or, at least put the usual blaming of independence in the last paragraph of your comment.

      Peace!

      Hi Peace,
        Nobody is trying to lecture you, but just expressing an opinion. you are not obliged to read it or like it. this tactic of shouting “out of the topic” you people are using lately as a defence mechanism is to dampen somebody’s opinion and nothing else, even though you know that things are interconnected.
        let me ask you, what do you have to say on this important topic brought by the author. i will not say you are out of the topic, nor you are trying to lecture us.
        i will not respond to the rest. we are tired of hearing the same story over and over again.

        Peace!

          Hi Horizon,

          Blaming Eritrean independence for all its problems is not an oppinion rather it shows you are still living in the past. Majority of Ethiopians and Eritreans have moved on and are now trying to solve their own problems. The problem with your tone and attitude is that you keep pulling people from moving forward and keep the discussion flawless.

          And just in case you need an update about your country, the state of emergency is still in effect and the TPLF regime is slaughtering innocent Oromos and Amharas in the hope to rewind the time into the looting clock.

          Peace!

  Abraham H.

    Selam SGJ, i’m afraid almost no one of these deplorable so called ‘Agazians’ of Tigrai would understand what you’ve written here as most of them are illiterate. ይትረፍ ‘ዶ ብአንግሊዝኛ፣ ብትግርኛ በቲ ቋንቋኦም ጽሒፍካሎም እውን ክርድኡኻ ንጋዶ ኢዩ። Also I join those who are saying these cheap scums do not deserve the response of this respectable website.

    ali

      Hello Abrham,
      Why are you guys so obsessed with outsourcing your own internal problem to tigrai. Why don’t you guys leave tigrai alone and deal with your own internal problems without having to associate it with tigray. As long as I am aware this so called agazain movement is entirely being led by eritrean tigrina/kebesa or what ever you call yourself, in fact, most of them were hidef propagandists few years back and they don’t have any tigrean agenda other than to use tigreans for their dirty selfish agendas. Tigrai and Tigreans don’t have any problem with any religion or social group. pls pls don’t ever try to export your dirty problems to tigrai. It won’t help you in any way too. we all know what you guys talk in your homes and what you talk on the outside. Instead of playing hide and sick with your muslims brothers, it is better if you talk openly and address all your mutual concerns together under the table. To tell you the truth, we tegaru are sick of your divisive dirty agendas more than any one else as you all ways try to hide all your evil agendas under the name of tigray.

      Abraham H.

        Selam ali, “Why are you guys so obsessed with outsourcing your own internal problem to tigrai”; no one is trying to outsourse a problem to Tigrai, we are speaking about a bunch of people who claim to be Tigrayans, and some who deny their Eritreanism. So we cannot tell them ‘no you are not tigrayans’ when they themselves say they are. Besides, from listening to the way they speak the Tigrinya language and how they communicate through the written language it is easily visible most of these ‘Agazian fundamentalists’ indeed hail from across our southern border. “they don’t have any tigrean agenda other than to use tigreans for their dirty selfish”, this is wrong as these people are preaching day and night to re-establish their so-called Agazian Nation rooted on Tigrayan origins, by joining hands with Eritrean Tigrinyas and enslaving the rest of Eritrean population under their new kingdom. Yes, Tigray and Tigrayans may not have any problem with any other social groups, but some of their leaders indeed have this sick hegemonic ambition on other ethnics of Ethiopia and Eritrea. Also, please don’t bother about what you hinted as interfaith discord among Eritreans, because as Eritreans we know that this kind of percieved disagreemnet by outsiders is almost non-existent; but we know that disturbing the peaceful inter-faith coexistence is one of the prime objectives of Eritreans’ enemies. We also know our main problem is our own home grown and home fattened tyranny, which is our priority objective to get rid of.

  Berhe Y

    Dear Saleh,

    I am really sorry that you have to spend your valuable time responding to the crazy people what ever they call themselves. I really have no idea what agazian means, the only thing I remember was there was a school named agazian in the Edga Hamus vicinity, not of any special status but may be average or below average.

    I only know about this guy when he was brought to AT by my good friend and I saw a clip or two from his you tube. I think he is a fraud and didn’t make much of what he says.

    I think this Trump thing is spilling over to a lot of places and which I believe is the case as well, not that I am trying to give any justifications.

    On the weekend Aziz Ansari hosted SNL, a day after Trump inaugurations. I thought what he said was relevant and a little funny too, which I am sure you will appreciate. Anyway he called them, lower case kkk those who are screaming, Trump Won. I don’t know what the letter we can give this people but they are just similar.

    http://www.globaltv.com/saturdaynightlive/video/clips/aziz-ansari-stand-up-monologue/video.html?v=860174915861

    Berhe

  • A majority whining like a minority doesn’t bode well with the cohesion
    of a nation. Instead, a majority should be magnanimous and be prepared
    to lead. What will it be now? More whining or a decisive action?

  Millennium

    HI Saleh:

    I think it is ill advised on your part to grace these people with your attention. I hope you realise that, by now, you are “who is who” of Eritrea and a serious opinion maker; and you giving these people visibility is akin to “the Washington post” writing an op-ed about some low level blogger. I also think it is wrong to try to compare what these people ( it is actually this guy) are doing with what Nihnan Elamanan was about. In your effort to put Nihinan Elamanan in bad light, you inadvertently elevated these people to a new level. And I wish you wrote more often because I like the way you write…so it is ok in as long as we get to enjoy your writing…:)

    Millennium

    Saleh Johar

      Hi Millennium,

      You also think I should have waited for Semere to do the job? He didn’t even know what was going on 🙂

      I am sorry you see it that way, but thanks for the comment and the flattering remarks. One thing though, after so many years of writing, if you think I should write more often, you must be very young (or very new to the Internet). Some people think I should stop writing for a while because they are bored by my too frequent writings. I am glad you do not think that way. Yeaaah!

      Millennium

        HI Saleh:

        I think I have read every edition of Negarit. I think I enjoy reading you and Saay a lot I would not mind you increasing the tempo a bit more…:) This is just by way of expressing my admiration. Always impressed by the amount of energy you guys have! I do not agree with some of your opinions but I feel good knowing there are people as serious about Eritrea as you are.

        Regards,
        Millennium

  Ollaef rezene

    [from the moderator: begin your comment with salutation, it is the rule in this forum]

    Was just vomiting, every time that name goes through an article am reading a shiver runs over my body as If it is the end of our beloved country.how do they spell it , Agazien, am right?

  Semere Tesfai

    Selam All

    I heard about this AgAzian thing and its leader (Tesfazion) here at Awate. And ever since I heard about him, it was my position (opinion) that, you don’t give platform to every crazy person who come-up with some crazy idea. But I guess not!

    Now, that it is in our face at the front page of Awate, we’ve no other choice but to talk about it as a relevant political phenomenon in the Eritrean political reality – which I still believe it is not. I believe the Idea of Tesfazion’s AgAzian state is as realistic as Ali Salims Bejastan state – an idea that entertain redrawing the map of the whole African continent.

    Personaly, it is not so much that the Tesfazion and his followers crazy ideas that is bothering me. It is the Negarit (Saleh Gadi) article here at Awate that is bothering me the most. Because this article raises more questions than answers – questions I don’t want Awate or Saleh Gadi should get muddied into. And this are the questions:

    1. – The article claims, the Eritrean AgAzians are three boat size Tewahdos from the Eritrean side of the border. I never knew all Eritrean AgAzians are of the Tewado faith – I thought it was an ethnic thing not a faith thing. Now, no matter who they are, if they are so small (three boat size), why all the fuss (get agitated)?

    2. – First the article claims that the Eritrean AgAzians are three boat size, and at the same breath, is accuses the Eritrean AgAzians as “indecisive chunk of the silent majority” that “have been crippling the struggle for justice and freedom for so long, periodically coming up with new crippling proposals and agenda that they were not willing to carry through”. So – are the AgAzians part and parcel of the Eritrean opposition? Or they are not?

    3.- Second, while the article claims that the AgAzians are part of the Eritrean opposition (who are crippling the opposition), at the same breath, it says Isaias Afewerki is “the master of the racist and fascist AgAzians”. Now, are the AgAzians part of the opposition,? Are the AgAzians part of the PFDJ regime? Or are they a group that belong to neither group?

    4. – The article states that the AgAzians hate Sahos and Jebertis so much, they want to cleanse these two ethnics from the face of the Eritrean territory. I thought the AgAzians where against Muslims. Period! If the AgAzians hate only Sahos and Jebertis, then what do they think of the other Eritrean Muslim ethnics?

    5. – The article has done little to explain to the Awate readers, who the core drivers of this idea are. Is Tesfazion the leader of the AgAzian group? Are there known Eritreans in that group who are trying to advance the AgAzian ideology and state? Where are these core leaders – in Ethiopia, in Eritrea, in London, all over the globe? Who is financing this mission?

    6. – The Article states “the bigoted political lepers of yesteryears (Tigrai-Tigrign?) are no more abundant as they were in the old times—revolutions do change the statuesque, and the Weyane revolution was not for nothing.” The article also states that the AgAzians hate the Amaras and they don’t consider them of their own.

    Now, if the Agazians are against the whole Amara, if the AgAzians are against the whole Eritrean Muslim communities, if the AgAzians are not accepted by the Woyane political elite and the great majority of Tigreans, if the AgAzians are not accepted by the great majority of the Eritrean ethnic Tigrignas, if the AgAzians are so few in number – a number that could fit in three boats, if the mission of these few AgAzians nuts, is to curve territories from two sovereign nations to create their own AgAZian nation ….. then, then, then, why be thin skinned and get irritated by them? What is the odds of them creating an AgAzian state? Why give them platform? Why give them the attention they don’t deserve?

    Well Saleh, it is something I don’t want you to get into, but now that you asked for it (said it in a public way), explain to your readers this. How do you know all AgAzians are From the Tewahdo faith? Prove to us the AgAzians are against Sahos and Jebertis and not against other ethnic Muslims? Prove to us that the AgAzians are crippling the mission of the justice seekers in the Eritrean opposition? Prove to us that Isaias Afewerk (the PFDJ regime) is the master of the AgAzian mission? Again, forget about answering these question, I’m not even comfortable asking them – but…..

    Semere Tesfai

    Saleh Johar

      Ahlan semere,

      You should know that it is very difficult to discuss a response without knowing the cause of the response. My friend, if you have a lot of time to pare, go and see what the gangs are up to. Otherwise, you just have to make do with my responses 🙂

      You could be right about giving platform to destructive agenda, but that is how Nehnan Elamanan was launched, then a few gullible people followed it, and we have what we have a distorted freedom.

      Also, please remember it is in my individual column, and I have equal right to express my views, just like you and others do. Awate as an institution have no say in that except if I cross over the editorial policies. I think it is important because I have been following the craze, and I have met a few friends (otherwise as sane as you and me) give it an importance. I thought it necessary (and was convinced) to elaborate my views.

      You are right the idea of Bejastan was equally wacky, but for fairness sake, Ali Salim didn’t call for the extermination of a people, he didn’t call for genocide—this guys are calling for dealing with “Jeberti, Saho, and Amhara, with swords and Kalashnikovs” (available in Youtube) there are also calls for interning Jeberti and Saho in camps if they do not behave! Disagree with Ali Salim as much as you wish, but he is your equivalent. What he expressed and what you expressed are identical. Thee guys are out of this world. Don’t bother (and don’t worry about my reputation), I am providing you a mirror, I did the heavy lifting and followed it enough on your behalf:-)

      And these are the answers for your questions:

      1. Yes, they are masquerading as representatives of the Tewahdo, and I am sure they can fit in three boats, if they are more, I am sure the Danakil can provide more boats. That is technical, and figurative expression, you should realize that! Why the fuss! Because Isaias and his group could have fitted in one Fiat mille-cento taxi when they started. And no one is agitated, are you Semere? It is just an expression of views, and the author is as cool as Arbe Rebou Beles early in the morning. Don’t attribute emotional condition when you do not know. Guess is alright, but you are wrong.

      2. No, they cannot be a genuine opposition, but they have been lurking and crippling the opposition. Don’t ask me to explain to you my decades old observation. Believe it or not, it is up to you. Don’t read too much on the three-boats, we can always increase the number, the Danakil could provide the needed number.

      3. They declare that what they aspire to achieve has been partially achieved by the PFDJ, all they need is to declare their dream nation where everybody else falls in line, or else…

      4. They are clearly bigoted, but their plans on the Jeberti and Saho is clearly stated, check #1 above). The other Muslims? They think they should live as second class citizens under their supremacy, or else…. And they fascist state expands from Zeilaa to UmHager, with a big chunk of Norther Afar state in Ethiopia and the entire Tigrai.

      5. Sometimes, it is very difficult to explain all if you have no clue what is going around you. I would have though anyone who wants to discuss an issue should at least do his homework, spend some time, or simply ask questions without passing judgments on a response. The article is not meant to explain everything to the readers, I started with the assumption that most have basic understanding of what is going on. Apparently, you didn’t have any. I wish I could discuss the pushers of this view, but at this moment, it is patchy and would rather wait for the right time when everything becomes clear. But at this moment, one thing is possible—it is partially funded by embezzled money, and that is reported publicly.

      6. Yes, this is the declaration (paraphrased) “swords and Kalashnikov to exterminate the Saho, Jeberti, and Amhara.”

      7. “Then, then, then,” Semere, does this come to you naturally, without thinking about them, stuff like “thin skinned, irritated, etc.”? Could I claim you are “irritated, thin-skinned, etc., because you expressed your views? Stop judging about things you are not sure about. The odds that they create a nation is equal to me growing wings and flying. But they are creating confusion and disarray among the people. And I believe it is worth paying attention to. One more thing: they do not recognize Eritrea as a nation in its present form–an that is a deceleration of war as far as I am concerned.

      8. I do not need to prove to you something, first do your homework and search for it, if you fail, I would provide you with the evidence. I have it saved, but I would like to punish you, search for it on your own, and then come here and apologize to me—I like to see you apologize for passing haphazard judgments 🙂

      Have a good research week

      Semere Tesfai

        Selam Saleh Johar

        1. – “Please remember it is in my individual column, and I have equal right to express my views, just like you and others do. Awate as an institution have no say in that except if I cross over the editorial policies.”

        Hey, Abu Selah: my be it is your opinion and not Awate, but sometimes it is hard to tell head or tail 🙂

        2. – “I think it is important because I have been following the craze, and I have met a few friends (otherwise as sane as you and me) give it an importance. I thought it necessary (and was convinced) to elaborate my views.

        You’ve met a few – FRIENDS…. and the friends are like ME (Semere Tesfai)? Oh boy! You’re in big trouble!

        3. – “Don’t bother (and don’t worry about my reputation), I am providing you a mirror, I did the heavy lifting and followed it enough on your behalf:-)”

        That is the problem. That is where you “crossed over the Rule of Thumb/unwritten Awate editorial policies. You see Saleh: this is what I believe.

        DON’T EVER CRITICIZE OR MAKE JOCKS ABOUT ANY ETHNIC, FAITH, REGION, SKIN COLOR…. IF YOU EVER DO, DO ON YOUR OWN FAITH, RACE, SKIN COLOR, SEXUAL ORIENTATION 🙂

        Why? Because nine out of ten times, you’re going to regret it. The reason: you will make a mistake – a mistake that will define you negatively for the rest of your life. Even if you don’t make a grave mistake, you will be understood the wrong way for ever. Case in point: Semere Tesfai and Ali Salim. Though I can’t say much about myself, Ali Salim is the most intelligent, the smartest, the most respectful…. person you you could find. I’m proud to say, he taught me a lot, he changed me for the better, and I’ve nothing but respect and admiration for Ali Salim.

        But, people have different perception about Ali Salim and I. Most (if not all) ethnic Tigrigna’s perception of Ali Salim is negative; and most (if not all) Muslim Eritreans perception about me is also negative. Now, imagine, all things being equal, if the exchange was between Semere Andom and Semere Tesfai (which I believe Semere Andom feels the same way as Ali Salim about ethnic Tigrignas) things would have been perceived differently – at least that is what I believe. The point:

        IT IS ALL ABOUT OPTICS. IT IS ALL ABOUT HOW THINGS APPEAR TO THE OUTSIDERS

        And it looks better when ethnic Tigrignas defend their Saho and their Jeberti brothers from the crazy AgAzians. It looks better when Tigreans defend their Amara brothers from the good for nothing AgAzians. I hope you got my drift.

        Anyway, thank you for taking the bullet for team – the Tigrigna team which never showed up.

        Semere Tesfai

        Saleh Johar

          Oh Semere,
          If I was in some election mode for a public office, your advice would be priceless. I am not. And if I am to write based on the considerations that you suggest, I would rather stop writing. You mean I should only raise and criticize Muslims while I leave criticizing Christians to you?

          Oh Semere! The problem is I do not have two pairs of eyeglasses, I only have one and I will comment on what I believe is pertinent at any given time, regardless of the results in the charming race in which I am not part. At the end, I would like to be judged by the national positions I take, not by what one extremists or another perceives me to be. If that was the case, I would been a crippled writer long ago. Semere, to please the PFDJ who gave me hell, I would have praised them and today I would have been in my country, not in exile. hesebelu da’a, don’t hesitate to write or say what you believe to be the truth for fear of being perceived negatively by those with whom you share an identity. That will be like switching your integrity On or Off depending on the situation of the day. Nah, you do that in the Stock Market, not on national issues 🙂

    Brhan

      Semere, Saleh is saying he was pressured by many friends to come with the above article. I also have had similar situation. My answer was that this group is crazy like you said and that our focus should be struggling against the dictator.
      As communicator you should be responsible to answer to answer to your readers specially when they ask you to do so.

    Lamek

      Hello Semere,

      Tesfazion has 5,625 subscribers and 2,048,074 views since he joined youtube, Mar 30, 2016. Just for your information.

      Abi

        Hi Lamek
        Does this person share your dreams of ascending on Mt EnToTo to lord over Ethiopia?

        Lamek

          Selam Abi, I don’t have any dreams of ascending the mountain you mention. Again, just FYI, he doesn’t believe there is such a thing as Ethiopia. There never was and whatever was patched up is crumbling into pieces. Not my opinion, that is Tesfazion’s opinion. If it makes you feel any better, he also doesn’t believe there is such a thing as Eritrea. Both were put together by Menelik and the Italians. Again, Tess’s opinion.

          Abi

            Hi Lamek
            Thanks a million. I’m relieved.
            There was one high EPRDF official by the name Dawit. He was like a spokesman to the parliament or something like that. Anyway, in one meeting he said “there was no such thing as Ethiopia. We are making Ethiopia now.”. An Egyptian in the same meeting corrected him by saying, “Ethiopia was here. Ethiopia is here. Ethiopia will be here.”
            So Lamek nebsi, I’ve heard everything before.
            I like to correct Tesfazion by borrowing the Egyptian words. Eritrea was here, Eritrea is here and Eritrea will be here.
            Please let your leader know.
            Ras Abi.

  awet

    Saleh Gadi Johar I read your article and I just have some questions??? Am asking this question just to learn.
    Is there an ethics groups called Tigre(tigrayt)? Bilen? Sabo? Afar? …….If your answer is yes the what do you call the Tigrinya speaking people (except Jeberti)?
    If there is Jeberti ethic group then what do you call the rest of Tigrinya speakers?
    How do you categories the Eritrean people? Based in their language? Religion? Or you have other options?
    Do you support or oppose a political movement based in religion, ethnicity?
    Since I grew up in keren I know a couple of people who are killed by jihadist in the road keren – haha and keren – nakfa but I never heard anyone say those jehadist represent Muslims.
    Do you think the Agazian thugs represent Tewahdo? If no why is your article suggesting at the end the victim of Agazian to be Tewahdo?
    Thank you

    Thank you

    Saleh Johar

      Hi Awet

      1. There are a few groups carrying ethnic names
      2. I am against anyone imposing names on a group whimsically, they (and their history) determines their name.
      3. I know Tigrinya speakers are known as Habesha, including Jeberti. I have never heard khan Tigrinya, but Kidane Habesha, not megbi Tigrinya, but meh I Habesha, not Tigrinya dance, but Kerbero Habesha, etc. if any group decides to adopt a different name, collectively, it is their right.
      4. So far, Tigrinya speakers are identified as Habesha collectively and their other affiliation. For example: ansbetai, hamassenai, serawetay, akele guzawetai, dembezanai, etc.
      5. Any change in categorization of the people should only be done by elected government or through public consensus. No regime has the right to decide that unilaterally.
      6. Any group that feels aggregated has the right to struggle for its rights without infringing on the rights of others
      7. I don’t know those who were killed by jihadista: was it in cold blood? In an armed conflict? We’re some in the ranks of the jihadista killed as well?
      8. Everyone represents his group – islamists do not represent all Muslims and the new gangs do not represent Tewahdo.
      9. It is the nature of extremist factions to victimize those they claim to represent. Isis claims to represent Muslims but it mainly wreaked havoc on in the lives of Muslims, it’s Muslim victims are mainly Muslims. The gangs will target tewahdo who do not subscribe to their crooked vision, if they get the power, by chance. Furthermore, they are causing mental agonies to the tewahdo on whose name they spread their venom. Therefore, their primary victims are tewahdo. Their rhetoric is a mobilization tactic to drive a wedge among the Eritrean people so that they become relevant in the chaos they hope will ensue.

      Dear Awet, I hope I answered your question satisfactorily.
      Take care

      blink

        Dear Mr.Saleh

        Do you believe there is jeberti ethnic group in Eritrea ? what is ethnic group on your own understanding apart from wikipedia ? I believe Jeberiti are Ethnic group so do the Tigrina but i can be wrong and i am ready to learn . By the way most Amhara are tewahdo so , there is some mixed points in tesfatsion school , who could possibly hate Amhara at this time ? The Eritreans or the Tigrians in Ethiopia , but relax we have people like rasta ,william and others , by the way i welcome you to the paltalk world of agazians and expect you to answer every question with honesty . But i want to tell any one that Eritrea is unbreakable i am 100% you believe that. Agazian thing is not Eritreans idea but we eritreans have the time to entertain such idea due to so many reasons .

        Saleh Johar

          Hi Blink,

          You you believe there are Irish people in Ireland? Of course you do. There are Jeberti in Eritrea, they have been Jeberti before Eritrea came into being. There is no need for me to go to Wikipedia or encyclopedia 🙂 I really do not want to go into what is an ethnic group, a linguistic group, etc, it is not my favorite topic.

          Thank you for the invitation, but I do not like to be in any place that doesn’t recognize Eritrea, if I did it must be a mistake, Paltalk or anything else. Let them come here if you can, not that I enjoy their company, but this is an open forum.

          Indeed, thank you for emphasizing that Eritrea is unbreakable. I agree there are many reasons to believe there are other elements behind the crazy gangs, apart from some Eritreans. But believe me, we have own share of Eritrean fanatics, extremists and wackos–thank God the gangs have declared they disowned their citizenship. Please share anything you know about them if you could.

      awet

        Hi saleh
        I didn’t understand how your Awate form works ….. I signed using my Facebook email witch is old………. I just read my notification.

        Am happy that you answered my part of the questions………………….

        1, Those I told you who are killed by jihadist were civilians , commercial people or drivers ……

        2 and….. as you understand we don’t have enough books or researchs to understand the true history of the past?
        me and lots of like me are victims of hgdef’s history and fake historians ….. We all use aFe tarik as our evidence? …. I hope you agree with me …..
        I wish the geez books witch only tell about Bible could tell us about history too, ….the writers in that time wrote the Bible (in geez) for us but not history of the time…….(some people claim that there was but Ahmed Gragh and other invaders burned 🔥 it) (like they did to lot’s of Churches)
        I ask myself if there are writen Bibles? why not written history? We need deep research. I will deeg that…

        You believe, hamasienay, Akeleguzatay, ansebetay, Serawetay….etc as people who are so different? (But I see them as same people and Tigrinya) thought I respect your believe.

        I believe hamasien, Akeleguzay…… where adminstrative zones not divisive in peoples.

        I don’t understand why you can say Tigre but not Tigrinya( with you call Tewahdo)

        I call myself Tigrinya
        You can call what ever you want to yourself I will respect it!
        Awet

        Saleh Johar

          Hi Awet,

          I feel more obliged to give you my honest opinion, more so because simply you are Aregay’s son, and we are almost family. If we were in Keren, you would call me “Aboy Saleh”. Just like you would call your late great uncle Mokonnen, one of my best childhood friends.

          1. On the civilians killed, I cannot say mush. If it happened it is unfortunate and despicable crime–but don’t forget we have testimonies (from ex-PFDJ operatives) that the PFDJ was sending squads to countryside dressed and pretending to be Jihadists abusing the people to deny it support. There was a lot of counter intelligence activities and this should be investigated in a just country.

          2. Here, I have to strongly disagree with you. There are tons of books, literally tons. Just as an example, I have more than 200 books on the region, some are almost antique books. But you need to invest your time and money to buy, borrow, or read such books. I am sure many libraries have a decent collection of the books you need to read. My advice is for you to read different books, from different sources and political persuasions. Sabbe alone has translated several books into Arabic. Read for Ulendorf, Longrigg, Travaskis, Trimingham, Martini, Pankhurst (for older books) relatively new books will be: Erlich, Gilkes, Okbazghi, Jordan Gebredemhin, Weldeyesus Ammar, and many, many others. To get a background, you need to start with Seble Hablesellasie (brilliant textbook), Bahru Zwede, and equally informative books by Prof. Lapiso Dileba, The Conquest of Abyssinia (for the other side of The Gragn myth) and Muhyeddin jebel (in Amharic). Then you need to read Tasfasion Medhanie, and mainly Aynefalale series by Alemseghed Tesfai, and Ye Eritrea Gudai by Zewde. I am just mentioning books from memory, there are tens more. Such reading will give you a rounded knowledge, read anything you find objectively and always remember every writer has a perspective (and motive) different from the others–some are pure propaganda, some are objective history or analysis. But they will give you depth. Then you can debate issues from knowledge not from “afe tarikh” which is also helpful because you can find the context for it as well, in the books. In short, there are many books Awet, you just need to invest time and money and them.

          3. Pople are teh same, with the same feelings, aspirations and needs. There is no difference there. But since you are young, you came of age under the PFDJ school system, it is natural that you feel you are Tigrinya–your father, your grandmother never said they were Tigrinya–it is your time-imposed identity, but you can keep it and say you are Tigrinya, just recognize it is a new term that was imposed by the PFDJ–your grandmother never wore Kdan Tigrinya, but Kdan Habeshs, never cooked megbi Tigrinya, but megbi Habesha. That is what I tried to explain, but I recognize the choice of everyone to decide how they are identified, on the personal level, on the common level, however, it concerns the entire population though it is not a serious snag if not for the PFDJ who introduced identity politics (which basically is social-engineering. Read about that, there are plenty of google links and books on it).

          I do not call all Tigrinya speakers Tewahdo–I know the many sects and denominations that speak Tigrinya. But the gangs I wrote about are Tewahdo extremists just like ISIS is Sunni extremist group.

          We are all Eritreans–and that would be fine with me–but if people want to go down to the next level, people have multi-layerd identities. You can have so-many ifenties: you are an Ertrean, a Tewahdo, a Kerenite, an African, etc, etc. You can count a dozen identies which I believe are complementary to each other and not contradictory as the extremists and the PFDJ want us to believe.

          Awet Wedey, I hopw I cleared a few things for you. If you have more questions, shoot them here.

          Take care

          NB: the awate forum uses DISQUS platform. It is an outsorced platform and we do not have any control over it apart from facilities for moderation of comments. If you face difficulties with it, check the FAQ, or help/support section at

  Filtet

    Hello,
    What does Agazian mean?
    Tegaru don’t know and Yemeni’s have no clue. The definition of Agazian is redeemed and its legacy fufilled by its Eritrean descendants. Not tigray and not Yemeni. When writing articles their should be a common decency to atleast back yourself with some kind of historical evidence.

    You said “Agaazian, Yemenis of yesteryears, came to Abyssinia, they were idolaters, maybe a few Jews, but certainly not Christians of Muslims simply because neither Jesus nor Muhammed have started to preach.” this statement would only take a second to fall under the simplest of scrutiny.

    Their would be more people who listen if you wrote with some kind of Integrity.

  Amanuel Hidrat

    Selam Saleh,

    I wouldn’t worry about the agazian, for there will be nothing that change the current Eritrea as a nation with all its constituents (social groups) – the rainbow of our Eritrean image. What I was really interested about was what you have touched about the the transformation of the Islamic movement and about the ethnic organizations. I have written about them that they are not for installing Sheria or for secessionism respectively. These was to assure the public after I discuss with their leaders. Now let alone to trust them even they are not ready to recognize their grievances and their marginalization. I was expecting you to expound my argument by illustrating some kind of truth to it to mitigate the mistrust on them. But still to even mention that they are not Islamist and secessionist in itself on your side is a big credit to you. Remember even our own Saay as recent as two days ago challenged me what proof could I given him, while himself as a scholar should make his own research by directly talking and engaging them. Anyway thank you for the piece.

    Regards,
    Amanuel Hidrat

  Salah Ejail

    Salamat Gadi,
    i had never thought that you would write about those riff rafts at all. These is the only article that I wished not to be in these dignified pages of Awate.com.Beleive me ignoring them would have done more damage.

  Brhan

    Merhaba Saleh,

    I can share of your experience of persons approaching you to write about these distractors. I call them distractors because intentionally or by being ignorant they are serving the PD(JD) and this by distracting people from not focusing in fighting the dictator to establish free and democratic Eritrea.

    But I can also tell you what I say to persons who are disappointed by what is being disseminated by these irresponsible distractors and it is: provide SUPPORT to AWATE, including financial support so that Awate’s responsible writers can have more medium to enlighten our people: dream is Awate to have radio and TV stations!

    Thanks again Saleh and keep the good job

  GitSAtSE

    Selamat SJG,

    Now that is what true rage sounds like. The days of playing DAMA is over. with my chira waTTa I have found the crossing point of the Old man WuHuj. Left many debris behind and awating for the class to arrive after they clear it. And so as a warm up to your above excellent and timely rage against the machine
    Qn 7) Are you proposing to build another wall in North Eritrea as well after deporting the Agazians?

    In all seriousness as always “Its like a well oiled mechanism, where the victim and the ones doing the victimizing know not whether or not they are victims or victimizing. ” It operates so smooth…. until a small pebble is thrown into this well oiled/greased machine and the entire system comes to a screeching halt. I resorted to paraphrasing… but will return with the original and source and more…

    Time to polish up as there is a lot to be said about the 90s and the 00s… Time to tilt back to straight talk. Thank you SJG. Now you have got us moving. That is exactly how you BUILD THE WALL and Eritrea will pay the big dividends. Where is my mentor Mr. IshmaelAA?

    tSAtSE

    Saleh Johar

      Hi Solomon,
      I do not have neither the power, nor the will to deport anyone. I am just packing to be deported as they threatened 🙂

      They have decided to leave Eritrea, and I am saying good riddance, I might help them do that with whatever I can. But when someone says he doesn’t recognize Eritrea as it is, unless it expands to fill the sick fascistic dream, I consider that a deceleration of war on my country. That is it–building walls is not my business, demolishing walls is.

      GitSAtSE

        Hey Saleh,

        So who urged ya, not that it matters yeah man, demolishing dividers is a much better business. Bridge to and fro. I honestly like that man.
        tSAtSE

