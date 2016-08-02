Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

The Agaiazians Have Testosterone Too!

A few days ago I stumbled on a new YouTube Phenomenon, The Agaiazian.tv, broadcast by an Eritrean named Tesfazion. Laden with the history of Tigray and Tigrinya, Tesfazion calls Eritrea a country needled out from the thin air, sewing the nine ethnic groups to create an artificial country by Vatican designers.

His main thesis is that a country cannot be needled out of separate ethnic groups. He believes the Eritrean state should be replaced by the Agazian Nation based on the dominant Tigrinya ethic group, with its dominant culture, language and leadership lording over the Agazians. To his credit, he believes in a democratic governance where the inalienable rights of the minorities are respected, allowed to prosper, where the rule of law is supreme to protect every citizen to blossom unimpeded. He cites Israel as a model country where Moslems live with dignity and peace, where they excel as citizens amid the Jewish culture and heritage. There is no successful country created by needling together multiple identities and if there was ever one, it is doomed to fail, he opines. There is no Habesha or Eritrean identity, the former is a derogatory term by the Arabs and the later an identity made up out of the cozy offices of Vatican.

He believes that EPLF was founded by Christians first and foremost to protect the heritage of Tigrinya, to rekindle the Agazians’ tarnished civilization. Neither Isaias Afwerki nor the rest of EPLF leadership inspired the freedom fighter to pay the untold sacrifices. He asserts that the Agazians in the organization did it single handily to reclaim the 3000-year-old heritage of their forefathers that was watered-down and corrupted by the invasion of Islam and then Amhara. He implores those who he calls the Agaizians in both Eritrea and Tigray to unite and establish the Agazian Nation of 8 million strong, where the rights of the ethnic groups are protected under its emblem, an ancient civilization with a track record of enshrined rule of law, he offers.

He is disturbed by the 400 million Muslims surrounding the region that they will once again conspire to destroy the “pristine” Agazian culture of 3000 years. That the Aksumite Civilization does not belong to backward Ethiopia, that the ELF was created by Arabs to destroy the Tigrinya heritage when ragtag Sudanese soldiers founded it for that purpose alone.  He calls for the Tigrayas to create settlements in Eritrea to usher in the ultimate creation of that ancient Agazian Nation, a beacon of civility amid the darkness that surrounds it. His fear of Islam is out of this planet and he lumps all Moslems as nut-bars who will one day kill all Christian Agazians. Buoyed by the Jeberti who abandoned their Agazian heritage in favor of the new found religion and PFDJ and IA are complicit as it servers their ultimate goal of creating the alien identity that encourages the encroachment of Islam. And one day when PFDJ succeeds in cementing the new identity, they will make sure no trace is left by forcing all Agazian girls to marry Moslems in the final push to make the ancient civilization unsalvageable.

There should not be a country called Eritrea or a province called Tigray, both are the same people and TPLF and EPLF are one movement that were created to serve as vanguards of the Agazian Nation of our forefathers.

Tesfazion, who has recently changed his first name from Eyob implores the Tigrinya speakers for disdaining their names and culture, like me he agonizes over the anguished desire to replace the cultural names to the point of obsession. Why are the singers singing about Rahela and Sabina, how about Mehret and Silas, he rhetorically asks in one of his broadcasts?  I believe this is bold stand and we ought to commend him on that. The rejuvenation of the culture that is on the brink of destruction and the call of its revival by becoming proud of it, is a noble idea.

Truth be told, I am also a fan of the word “Agaazi” since I discovered that it meant emancipation, in 1988, I opposed EPLF’s toying with the idea of replacing the Gieze Alphabet by Latin letters, which Tesfazion also profusely opposes almost in every broadcast.

In a nut shell he takes the YG argument a notch up and he is coherent and the ideas are not that crazy, with the following caveat.

What he gets so wrong is that, for better or worse the needled Eritrea is what we have and it is insane to undo it in an attempt to create the Agaizian Nation on the rubbles of the needled Eritrea and Tigray. The saner approach would be to establish a democratic country and if Tigray joins, the better and strengthen the Agazian culture under the new just society. All African counties did not grow organically as Germany and Italy and other European countries did. Toying with the “fake” nation is a recipe for more disaster. We had enough toying.

As the title of this piece indicates, in one of the broadcast he said that a TPLF or an PLF fighter would never rape, rape is the culture of the uncivilized Amhara and the Africans and Muslims, who have not yet transcended their clan based communities. His unbridled passion for the Agazian Nation took the better of him and that assertion is reminiscent of what the guys and gals at EPLF told us:  that Eritrean people are unique people. We are not unique, we are just people with our own share of murders, rapist and thieves. The Agazians men do have testosterone too. There is a reason why our grandfathers favored boys to girls, there is a reason that our mothers ululate only three times when a girl is born into them. And am sure Tesfazion knows that is because the Agazian Nation was not just after all, it picked-on families who had no boys to protect it. My friends loved the movie, “Milloni”, I hated it. It showcased how one strongman became an outlaw to torment a family who refused to give him the hand of their beloved daughter. That was an Agazian movie.

His dissection of who Isaias Afewrki is and his motivations and aspiration are right but all the brilliants stuff he says are drowned by his unrealistic settlement demands from Tigray to reclaim their long abandoned land, the rule of return of the Agaiazians and Islamophobia comments.

He went Trumpian on me when he said in yesterday’s video that the Agaiazian Nation will build fences to protect itself from the filth of Affar and Oromo surrounding it.

If Tesfazion can refine his message of the revival of what he calls the Agazian civilization to teach people to be proud of their heritage, shame them to relinquish the shallowness of considering their names, their heritage and history as backward, if he can strengthen his research on the founding of Eritrean revolution and how we have gotten the regime we deserve, he would be an intellectual to reckon with.
Pinterest
  Older Comments
 
  • John “Doe” Doe

    Its sad it really is, I was starting to move away from Isaias and help the opposition but I see clearly the opposition is TPLF.. I would rather have Isaias than them.. And no tigray will not join us and we will not join Ethiopia period.

  • Nitricc

    Hi All, I was just finished watching this particular ESAT program regarding the planed demonstration in Addis and I thought they were a little irresponsible. What they have said is true but on this kind of popular explosion, they got to watch out. I understand they are an opposition and their goal is to oust the government; and I agree this government have to go, I get that but, you can’t agitate and stir people’s emotion against particular ethnic. I know some of you toothless are going to tell me what to you Nitricc! Well, I happen to live next to you and a hoover dam. I don’t want that dam to collapse, I live right below it.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPALx7dO2tM

    • Thomas D

      Hi,

      Your irresponsibility starts with you coming with such unreliable information. Thank you for finally find out what we think of you. It is really bad but I have to tell you that you are so GREEN, Nitricc. Those taking advantage of your green nature are the enemies of humanity. They brought you to destroy humans and in the process they know you will not survive and if you do, they have a plan B to get to you at the END of their loses.

      You have no idea about what the consequences of everything you write here. Most of all, you are not open to new ideas. That is really distributing. I hope you have a safe life, but it is scary to say knowing your mindset and all the negative thoughts you dispatch day in and day out here. Whoever they are doing this to you, they are using for unproductive play.I am not happy to see you destroying yourself with hate and your mouth blowing fire each day.

    • Hayat Adem

      Nitricc, we don’t know how you are promotting their call? Your methods are so skin deep, and sometimes we say ugh…what does he think he is dealing with, KGs? What you wanted is to help us notice.

  • Hayat Adem

    Still thinking and worried about our Kokhob. I haven’t heard anything from him.
    About a month ago, one of the great Awatistas here Berhe Y had this to say in Tigrigna about Kokhob Selam. I will translate the last line to English: ///ብሕጽር ዝብለ፡ ክሓተካ ደልየ ዘለኹስ፡ በጃኻ እንዶ ነዚ ህዝብኻ መሪሕካ (ከምቲ ጽቡቅ ሽማካ) ካብ ባርነትን ጸልማትን ናይ ናጽነትን ብርሃንን አሰጋግሮ፡፡ ሓውኻ በርሀ/ In short, I would like to ask a favor: Please, like in your name, kindly come out and lead your people out of the darkness and enslavement it has befallen them, out and away towards light and liberty that they deserve? Your brother, Berhe. ///
    Kokhob was so humbled and elated by this comment from Berhe and had to say something about this Berhe’s moving note. He said it to me privately. I’m struggling if it is right to share it with here publicly as it carries also some personal information which he was preparing himself to tell you and everyone else. My fear is, he may have fallen ill as he was getting ready. But I will eventually come back to share it to you after getting a 2nd opinion from friends.

    You can read the rest of it the ever eloquent Berhe describing Kokhob Selam below.
    ዝኸበርካ ኾኸብ ሰላም፡
    ስምካ ከንብብ ከለኹ፡ አብ ኤርትራ ዝነበረ / ምናልባት እውን ስጋብ ሎሚ ይህሉ ዝብሎ፡ “ኾኸብ ሰላም ማተምያ ቤት” ዝብል የዘኻኽረኒ፡፡ እንታይ ይፍለጥ፣ ምናልባት እዉን አብኡ ዝዓበኻ ትኸውን፡፡ ኾኾብ ሰላም፡ ነቲ ውሑድ ዝረካቡ ጽሑፍ አብ ሃገርና ብምብዛሓን፡ ብምሕታምን፡ ንብዙሓት ሰባት ካብ ጸልማትን ድንቁርናን፡ ናብ ብርሃንን ፍልጠትን ዝመርሕ ቤት ማሕተም እዩ፡፡ ናይ ብሓቂ ሽም ይመርሕ፡ ጥዋፍ የብርህ፡፡
    በዛ ሕጽር ዝበለት መልእኽቲ ጌረ ከተሓላልፎ ዝደሊ ነገር እንተ ሃለወ፡ ናይ ብሓቂ ብልቦናን፡ ብሰናይ ተግባርን ዝተዓደላካ ፍልይ ዝበልካ ፍጡር ሰብ ኢኻ፡፡ ብዙሓት ሰባት አብዚ ዓለም ዘለዉ፡ ብፍላይ እካ ድአ ኤርትራውያን፡ እነትስ ብዝየ ፍላጥ፡ እንተስ ናይ ፖሎቲካ ምዕቡል ባህሊ ስለ ዘይበልና፡ እቲ አተሓሳስባናን፡ አረአያናን መብዛሓትና፡ ጻዕዳን ጸሊምን እምበር፡ ሓመኾሽቲ ዘይብሉ እዩ፡፡ ንስኻ ግን፡ በቲ ዘለካ ፍሉይ አተሓሳስባን፡ አረአእያን፡ ንአዙዩ ዝዓበያ ነገር፡ ተጽብብ፡ ንአዝዩ ዝተጋገየ፡ አብ ክንዲ ብዝዓበያ ጌጋ ገርካ ነገር ተጋፍሕ፡ ብላዛን ብትዕግስትን ጌርካ ነገር ተነአእስን ተታዓርቕን፡፡ ሳልሕ ዮኑስ፡ እካ መዘና ዘይብሉ ክኢላ እንተኾነ፡ ንስካ ድማ በቲ ላዛ ዝመልእኦ አጸሓሕፋካን፡ አባሃህላኻን መዳርግቲ ዘይብካ ኢኻ፡ ብፍላይ ድማ ግጥሚ እንተትወስኾ፡፡
    ናይ ብሓቂ ብሕህዝብካ ትሓስብን ብዕላማኻ ጽኑዕን ስለዝኾአነካ፡ ፈጣሪ እቲ ትብህጎን፡ እቲ ትሓልሞን፡ ሰላምን ፍትሓን ዲሚክራሲን አብ ሃገርና ሰፊኑ ክትርኢ በዓል ብዙሕ ተስፋ እየ፡፡
    ሓደ ነገር ክበላካ ዝደሊ፡ ዋላውን ክትሓስቦ ዝምሕጸነካ፡ ንስኻ ከምዞም መብዛሕትና ዘይኮንካስ፡ ብሓቂ አርሒቅካ ትሓስብ፡ ነዚ ሕጂ ዘሎ መንእሰይ ወሪዱዎ ዘሎ ሽግር ጥራሓ ዘይኮነስ፡ ንመጻኢ ወለዶ፡ ብሰላምን ብቅሳነትን ዝነብረላ ሃገር፡ ምስ ነበሳን ምሰ ጎረጋብታን ብሰላም እትነብር ከምዝኾነ ዘጠራጥር አይኮነን፡፡
    ከምቲ ንስኻውን ትርእዮኡን ትዕዘቦን፡ እቲ ቀንዲ አብ ሃገርና ወሪድ ዘሎ ጸገም፡ አብ ሃገርና አንዊሑ ዝሓስብ መራሕ ሰለ ዘይተዓደለት እዩ፡፡ መጀመርያ ተላ ባይሩ፡ ቀጺሉ ድማ፡ ኢሳያስ አፈወርቂ፡ መራሕቲ ብምርካና እዩ እዚ ኩሉ ጸገም ንዝሓለፈ 60 ዓመት ህዝብና ረኺቡ ዘሎ፡፡
    ግን ከማኻ ዝበሉ መራሓቲ ረኺቢና እንተ ንኸውን፡ እዚ ኩል ጸገም አይምወረደናን ነይሩ፡፡ ዘይነብሩ እውን አይኮኑን፡ ሕጂ እውን አለኡ እዮም፡፡ ብሕጽር ዝብለ፡ ክሓተካ ደልየ ዘለኹስ፡ በጃኻ እንዶ ነዚ ህዝብኻ መሪሕካ (ከምቲ ጽቡቅ ሽማካ) ካብ ባርነትን ጸልማትን ናይ ናጽነትን ብርሃንን አሰጋግሮ፡፡
    ሓውኻ በርሀ

    • iSem

      Hi Hayat:
      Thank you for the nice things you are saying about brother KS. Let us hope that he is taking sabbatical from here to detox as you did for a long time and as I do often for a few days and or a couple of weeks, depending how Nitricc made it toxic
      I remember him not engaging for a couple of weeks before, so so let hope that it is the same. He is in cotemplating , medidating leave to give us a profound poem

      • Hayat Adem

        Yes, good. You brought me back by putting in me what I needed- optimism. By mere coincidence, Kokhob and I have read similar books and some are about meditation and spirituality.

        • iSem

          Thanks Hayat:
          I did not read what Osman wrote, now I did and I wish KS well I will keep him in my prayers

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Kokeb,

            I hope you are feeling better and wish you speedy recovery.

            Berhe

    • Nitricc

      Hayat no need to worry about Kohkob; he is a born fighter. he will be just fine.

  • Nitricc

    Hi All, is the cry baby of Egri-Mekel; General Tsadkan; is he protecting his investments or is he really cares about change. He is advocating reforming TPLF and opposing complete change of Ethiopian government. Youwill be the judge!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ck02Pq6xmr0

    • Nitricc

      After I listened to the funny at times, interview then I read the following comment on the interview of General Tsadkan. I agree 100% with commenter reconditions and solutions to the problems.

      “””” no amount of reformation or restoration will resurrect TPLF/EPRDF now . it has reached a point of no return . the only way out of this quagmire is by restoring a genuine political process which includes a holding an election which has has world standard , reforming the election ministry or whatever it is called and by reforming the federal system to make sure that people are able to administer themselves without any fear or influence and last but not least the security forces which includes the military , security apparatus and the police should more or less reflect the ethnic composition of the country .
      short of this if TPLF thinks that it can quell the demonstration , the street violence and again lead the country it is going to be a disaster of unimaginable consequences . the gov’t has lost the respect and fear it commands after the death of miles . please go back and see what happens after his death. the musilim movement , the first oromo uprising followed by the second uprising , the amhara uprising , addis ababa taxi event . it has been going from one problem to the other with increasing magnitude and horizon . simply put the status quo cannot be maintained .
      if there is any body of stature and influence who is reading this i plea with you to stop this and come to you senses for god’s sake . it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out this path is leading to destruction , death and the end of ethiopia as we know it for the last 25 years . if TPLF agrees for the peaceful resolution depending on the above point it will still have the option of determine the fate of this country by playing a strong role in the transition process . the tigryan people have nothing to fear of any out come . if the worst scenario of losing power comes into play the ppl of tigrea will still play a lot in the countries economic , political and social fabric of its country . More than anything else it will be still be remembered as a party and people which brings the first democratic election and possibly transfer of power in the history of ethiopia .
      from a very concerned ethiopian . God bless Ethiopia”””

      • Amde

        Nitricc,

        I happen to agree with most of the comment you quoted. But let me ask you, would you agree to this very same comment if instead of EPRDF it instead says PFDJ?

        Amde

      • Yoty Topy

        Nitricc,
        Taking opinion from Issayas’ stooges amounts to administrating one’s last rites (insane !). I’d suggest you reflect on the lost 25 years for your people, rather than how the next 25 years would look like for EPRDF. I can see you foaming at the prospect of an impeding political chaos , but sorry to disappoint here you bro. Nothing to see here.Few hiccups here and there but things will stay pretty much the same in the Horn: EPRDF will continue to be the dominant force in the region while the rest are casted as merely peripheral actors.

        Also , please stop shedding your crock tears on behalf of the Tigray people. Why is everyone suddenly so an expert and concerned for the wellbeing of the Tigray people ? How about haven’t you heard that charity begins at home ?

        • Berhe Y

          Dear YT,

          There is a saying in Tigrina you may know already “ጽምብላሊዕ ሲ መዓኮራ ዘይከደነት መሬት ትኸድን፡”, which roughly translated, “a butterfly covers the ground before covering her behind”.

          Berhe

          • Yoty Topy

            Hi Berhe,
            I have not heard of that, but so very fitting. Our elders were wise then.
            BTW, how old are most of those ‘sayings?’ They got to be older than a century at least .Also do you think new ones will come in to our literature, you know-with advent of the internet and social media scenes. I think , these days, our wise men are too busy snapchatting and facebooking to come up with well-rounded ‘sayings’ such as the one you mentioned.

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Yoty Topy,
            I always ask the same question. They must be 3-4 generation back in the shortest. Because, our parents also refer to them to older generations with no particular pointer to specific owners. But you find very refined and concentrated knowledge in those sayings. I’m sure the butterfly counted as selfless but Nitricc thinks Awatista readers as one of his peer group where he can also have a fair share of audience and success of making impressions. Here, he is only seen as a fool but he doesn’t mind it because he doesn’t if he is not one.

          • Yoty Topy

            Hi Hayat,

            One evening , I was feeling ‘exceptionally’ sage and decided to come up with my own saying:) Was that the silliest thing I ever attmpted. They look simple and easy but they are hard .

          • Hayat Adem

            Hi Yoty Topy,
            It is not easy. But a smart person of your level may succeed in coming up with something. keep trying.

          • Nitricc

            Hayat: i know this days are tough in the land of Dedebit but what the hell does it mean when you say
            “I’m sure these butterfly can be counted as selfless without bad intentions but Nitricc being Nitricc thinks Awatista readers as one of his peer group where he can also have a fair share of audience and success of making impressions. Here, he is only seen as a fool but he doesn’t mind it because he doesn’t if he is not one.”
            Dedebit is always dedebit RIP!

          • Hayat Adem

            Nitircc,
            I think you asked and you answered it. Progress!

        • Nitricc

          YT;
          Don’t blame me, blame your stupid leaders; they banked on the principals of እሳትና ጭድ and it turns out
          to be water and milk. The point every Tigryan must ask is that how brut and ruthless can you be to turn እሳትና ጭድ in to water and milk? Don’t forget at the end of the day you represent 6%; worst your mercilessness and greed united the two largest ethnics that are historically enemies. Now what? that what you need to worry. By the way PFDJ is fine.

          • Yoty Topy

            Hi Nitricc,
            It is baffling to witness the intense bellicose and character assassination that’s been leveled on EPRDF since the breakout of the recent unrests. This is goes beyond the usual ‘pleasant’ banter exchanges that we have come to cherish here. So , why are former EPLF Bathist and ‘sheeples’ like Nitricc so riled up by this events and having a fit ?
            It has to be FEAR: Intense fear of , what if their wishes (collapse) are fulfilled and EPRDF goes on a SURVIVAL mode? The horrible realization that disturbing the hornet’snest will have a sever repercussion. That , L&G-explains the increased level of anxiety in the room.

  • Amde

    Hello awatistas,

    For some context on the current Ethiopian issues, I saw this paper http://aigaforum.com/article2016/Youth-Bulge-Consequences-in-Ethiopia.pdf, talking about the youth bulge. If for nothing else, I love to see papers that start off with demographic data.

    It seems to indicate why these protests are so full of young people, basically a cohort (identified here as the “youth bulge”) that was born and grew up under EPRDF and know no other government. This paper presents data that says the youth have a 30% rural and a 50% urban unemployment. The rural rate itself is unsustainable as long as the model is based on subsistence farming per increasingly fragmented family plots. The author indicates the use of ethnicity as the only political tool as a “trap” in many ways… it traps youth from appropriate labour mobility and also traps communities into seeing social friction due to population growth through ethnic terms. Not to mention the political and governing class itself being trapped in outlook, structure and rhetoric into ethnic interpretation of issues and policy prescriptions.

    What was it Einstein is supposed to have said? “The greatest force in the universe is compound interest.”

    Amde

  • Hayat Adem

    Dear Awatistas,
    I am hoping for the best with regard to our friend Kokhob Selam. I’m thinking about him and if it is bravery that needed to overcome his situation, I am sure he has it. There are extraordinary stories about this brave person and I am hoping he will get well to tell you himself. he shared with me that he was planning so. He also told me he was about ready to have his book published.
    About a month ago, I dropped this paragraph without mentioning a name. Some of might have known that i was talking about this man, Kokob Selam. One person awatista exactly decipher it from the word on the fourth line “star” and straight down by that column at the eighth line word “peace” that I was indeed talking about him:

    [[Dear All at Awate,
    Probably you may not know whom I am talking about, but we have real hero here among us. There is a hero who may have done one selfless thing for others. There are also some repeat heroes in every society. We have them in plenty in Eritrea as well. However this one I have in mind is so special in every scale of purity. It is like one star is outshining all others. You may never have seen another one like him. He is totally selfless, totally given to Eritrea, totally self contained, and always, and always fighting for others and for what he thinks right no matter what.The strength of his will is amazingly stronger than a mass of irons altogether. Consistency is his signature. You can trust him on anything. He speaks the truth. He inspires peace onto others. I am so elated we have been blessed by the presence of such a person among us.
    How Eritrea could have been lucky if she had embraced those who love her so much, who gave her so much, who never regretted on what they paid for her and yet never stopped loving her and caring for her to the last!!!God bless these heroes wherever they are!
    Bowing for this special hero,]]

    • tes

      Dear Hayat Adem,

      I am starting to worry about him. I read your call before and I didn’t see any response. Hopefully he is doing fine and join us sooner.

      tes

      • Hayat Adem

        Yes tes,
        Me too. My fear is knowing KS to be a very engaging person, he wouldn’t have gone silent unless seriously ill. We should hope.

  • Hayat Adem

    Nitricc,
    AG is a good friend and my trusted window to the many political horizons of our region. He is he. He appreciates you for not hating politics and the many controversial issues of our region. He is worried the youth is fleeing hard issues of our time and region.
    No bad at all. Not bad Nitricc. You tried to look in to things before you answer. This is a good start. That is a good thing. If anything comes up later, I will add but remember, you should know researches are not made selectively and only to confirm what you have already formed as an opinion. Research is made to find out the truth. For example, you could have asked these questions:
    1) Are there other knowledgeable and notable personalities, including historians and elders who would speak and explain the background of Wolkayte differently that the ones you enlisted? The answer is plenty and with more data.
    2) You said, you don’t force people to take identity. Right. But do you know what Wolkotot want to be? Do you know how many they are? Do you how many of them want to be in Tigray, how many in Gondar or a different status? You don’t know. But there are people who know those things and you can confirm. They would tell you the total Wolkayte popn is estimated to be about 150K. Of these, AG would say more than 80% of them identify themselves with Tigray. Well, I am told one of the complaints is there are new settlers that changed the demographic make up significantly. But that is what it looks like today. If that makes sense those you are hearing are not a majority.
    3) So, asking people means asking those 150k, not only those 30K and leaving 120K as if they are not there. And then there can also be issue with Tsegede too. If the ones complaining can get secure majority, then there is a way to reconsider the issue. If not, you will solve a minority problem and inherit a majority problem. You will not hear the truth from those corners. Look further.
    4) The Afar area taken from Tigray is with huge strategic resources and it is not even comparable. But please, caution, we are not comparing lands or resources or people here. I mentioned it just to show how different things happened in different places. I don’t know if that was given up on demand or imposition. that is funny. We also don’t know if the Wolkyte region was given to Tigray after they filled an application or as an imposition. Lol.
    Yes, people should be consulted is a good point. But consulting is not by selection of those who complain only but all residents. Because the moment you address the people who complained, others who settled with the existing status quo will come with other complaints. So, don’t follow Mahmuday, who is dishonestly trying to give you the smaller part of the pill and form your opinion from that.

 Older Comments
 

Knowing Eritrea And Eritreans

28 Mar 2017 awatestaff Comments (105)

Awate.com has always encouraged Eritreans to venture far from their narrow circle of friends, from the confines of their villages,…

Book Review: ELF: Its Struggle for Freedom and…

26 Mar 2017 Semere T Habtemariam Comments (9)

Authors: Dirar Mantai, Fessehaye Hagos and Ngusse Tsegai Title: Eritrean Liberation Front (ELF): Its Struggle for Freedom and Social Justice 1961-1982 Language:…

The Chocked Asseb Port

24 Mar 2017 Saleh "Gadi" Johar Comments (658)

Today’s edition of Negarit consists of an extended part from a June 3, 2011 article, “Unusual: Imagining Asseb Through Djibouti”,…

EASE Accuses The Eritrean Regime Of Displacing Afar…

21 Mar 2017 Gedab News Comments (228)

In a statement issued yesterday March 20, 2017 in Ottawa, Canada, the Eritrean Afar State in Exile (EASE) accused the…

Music

Cartoons

Links

Follow Us

Email
Print