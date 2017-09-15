Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Tewekel Manages the New Al Jazeera Office In Addis Ababa

On Thursday AlJazeera opened its office in Addis Ababa. Mohammed Taha Tewekel, an Eritrean Australian is the manager of the Aljazeera office.

Tewekel has managed the launch of the Anadolu News Agency office in Ethiopia and managed it until his resignation to move to Al Jazeera.

The opening ceremony of the Aljazeera office was attended by many Ethiopian dignitaries and more than a dozen accredited Ambassadors from many countries.
Ato Teferi Lencho, the government communication minister as well as academicians, international and national media people, and Al Jazeera officials attended the ceremony.

Addis Ababa is the diplomatic hub of Africa and is home to the African Union Headquarters as well as many international organizations. The Ethiopian capital also hosts more than 100 embassies and consulates.

With its Addis Ababa office, AlJazeera is expected to expand its coverage of Africa in general and East Africa in particular. Mohammed Tewekel is one of the few experts in the politics of the region as well as its diplomatic history. His networks cover the Middle East and the Horn of Africa region and Turkey.

In a telephone conversation with Gedab News, Tewekel said, “besides its usual political and development news, Al Jazeera will cover African culture news and contribute in its promotion.”

When asked about Aljazeera general task, Tewekel said, “though Al Jazeera is relatively young compared to renowned news institutions, it has made its presence known all over the world and has contributed greatly in increasing the awareness of the people of the region regarding developments that affect their lives.”

Gedab News congratulated Mr. Tewekel and wishes him a successful career with Al Jazeera, and welcomes Al Jazeera to the Horn of Africa region to play its journalistic role.
Pinterest

  • Memhirey Mez,

    Evidently you were partially right with your GCC connect. What are we to make of this shift given the ultimatum and USA position on Qatar and Ethiopia?

    A long trek for Mr. Tewekel, who was being groomed to create and or run an Eritrean/East African conglomerate media outlet some Three Decade ago. It appears he has succeeded, though he will be running a gulf state owned and more massive than planned long ago.
    Somehow, the entire hype headliners of the past several years, I feel, has duped us all on what is really going on in the region. But, I will say my theory still holds. And Gedab news has apparently got the first scoupe huge story.
    What thinks you?

    tSAtSE

  • Thomas

    This is great awatista. The Horn of Africa dictators will be exposed I hope. There was a desperate need for this development!! The horn people need to talk now, it was a long waiting though. I wish Aljazeera continues the way it has been conducting its news & other coverages, down with higdef megdef!!!

    • Thomas,

      I doubt it very much an Edward R. Murrow high stature in journalism figure will rise, in the foreseeable future, to bring down Joseph R. McCarthy equivalents of the region. But this is only my opinion at this moment. We must first expose the chicanery and or very low level of Eritrean media in recent years.
      On a brighter note, perhaps some of our ‘journalists’ perhaps submit their CVs to Mr. Tewekel to secure positions of field journalists under his regional management with the Al Jazeera Corporation. Get the feeling IGAD has expanded into a much larger regional union to rival the OAU or the Arab League.

      Also Tomi, the first question you ask, I suggest, should be WHAT. As in What just happened? …… hope Memhirey Mez will jump on this and respond quickly. The viscosity and fluidity volatility ya da ya da has a very high index…..

      tSAtSE

