Soulmates: Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Isaias of Eritrea

[Apologies: apparently the video that was linked to here seems to have been pirated. The full version is now not accessible. The clip above is the trailer of the documentary which is available on Netflix.]

Many people like to compare countries, that is why you hear Eritrea is the North Korea of Africa. That comparison is not like comparing apples with apples, it is like comparing ice cream with apples.  The appropriate comparison should be more realistic than that. For instance, comparing the Eritrean Popular Front for Democracy and Justice (YPFDJ) against the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU). Once you do that, you will be led to the next logical step: comparing Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea against Robert Mugabe.

Both presidents were born in the month of February and both were leaders of a revolutionary organization. Both men are leaders of the only ruling political parties in their respective countries and have been holding state powers for too long. While Mugabe has been in power since 1987 (30 years), Isaias has been at the helm since 1991 (26 years).  The two do not tolerate dissent or opposition, and despite their oppressive regimes, they survive thanks to their strong intelligence and security forces that are structured to protect their power.

Leaving legitimacy aside, Mugabe is too old and can’t walk straight on his own, but Isaias believes he will beat Mugabe’s record of longevity. However, the two are different in other aspects, while Mugabe was born in February 1924 (92 years), Isais was born in February 1946 (70 years).

Today is Christmas Day, and we are presenting to you ‘Democrats’, a documentary that was shot In Zimbabwe over a period of more than three-years. It illustrates the Zimbabwean political climate, the process of constitution making and the problems it faced (adopted in 2013), the sensitivity, the risks it faced, and the participation of the Zimbabwean people and parties–you cannot help but consider the PFDJ a copy of ZANU which controls Zimbabwe and rules the people with fear. You will see the Zimbabwean version of “Nhna Nsu”, no one should ever  think of replacing the incumbent. You will also see the aged and helpless veterans of ZANU. In short, the documentary explains the position of many Eritreans who reject any pretend reform activities initiated by the PFDJ. If you consider the documentary a report about Eritrea, you wouldn’t be too far from the truth.
  • Collateral Damage

    Both Countries are being governed by aging stubborn dictators who love power more than life itself. However, there isn’t much similarity, Zimbabwe is 124th among 180 countries in press freedom , There is a lot of room to make your voice heard. Eritrea is 180th where thinking to dissent put you in trouble.

  • Legacy

    Greetings Awatestaff,
    This might be a digression but I thought Mugabe has been in the scene for more than that . Wikipedia lists him as having served as a PM from 1981 and then being reelected as a President, in 1987. Unless he was a nominal PM, wouldn’t that puts him well over +36 years in power ? Still, I think the comparisons are well merited.

    Merry Christmas!

  • saay7

    Awatistas:

    There are many quotes attributed to Mugabe; most I am sure are conjectures that have the ring of truth. Here’s my favorite: don’t know if it’s true but it sounds like something Mugabe would say:

    Interviewer: “Mr President, when are you bidding the people of Zimbabwe farewell?
    President Mugabe: “Where are they going?”

    Compare this with a joke about President Isaias and you will see why the comparison holds:

    Eritrean 1: did you hear that president Isaias was at the UN today to complain?
    Eritrean 2: what now? About what?
    Eritrean 1: he was calling on the UN to help him get rid of the Eritrean people. They provide no challenge to his job as dictator.

    Saay

    saay

  • Simon Kaleab

    Selam all,

    Eritrea and Zimbabwe are two dissimilar countries.

    1) Eritrea is composed of Multiple ethnic groups, with ancient written cultures, while Zimbabwe has only sub-clans of the Bantu tribe [these sub-clans are related and very similar to each other in many aspects]. Pre-colonial Zimbabwe has only oral based history.

    2) Eritrea has two very old religions, while Zimbabweans follow European propagated Christianity mixed with varying degrees of traditional religions.

    3) The religions in Eritrea provide competing multiple narratives which, if not properly managed, may end up being fuel for future conflicts.

    4) The EPLF won outright victory, while ZANU [like ANC in South Africa] achieved its ‘victory’ through continuous crying, pleading and appeals to the UN and World public opinion. ZANU could not liberate a single village or town.

    5) Governing Eritrea is a complex and demanding task, requiring a tough balancing act.

    • Saleh Johar

      Hi Simon,

      I think the comparison is on how the two, PFDJ and ZANU govern. That is the claim and it would be nice if you showed any difference in the level of arrogance, the oppression and the monopoly of power. The intro to the video already emphasized that the two countries are not comparable.

      • Simon Kaleab

        Selam Saleh,

        There is some difference in governing style. To summarize …

        Isaias says: How dare you be concerned about this country’s problems [Men hassabay geruka/Man yagger assabi aderegeh]! Leave it to me!

        Mugabe says: I will grant you the right to choose a president. But, how dare you choose another person other than me!

  • sara

    Dear Awates,
    i have seen the video, interesting so many things to connect- thank you, but i wish it was shown after the festive season..
    As you said many people like to compare Eritrea with north Korea, and you are right the comparison is like ice cream and an apple. in the same token , there are also those who do this for their dubious reason’s that many of us may not care to ask why? you know in these world of conspiracies and parallel state apparatus and many pseudo think thanks they say/do this for their ulterior motives. i would not say Eritrea is far better than N.korea, but those who have this world on their lap do have a something on their head,that you dont see it but can only sense it if you have something like sixth sensor.(thanks to awate to tell us the truth– no comparison with eritrea )
    look, if you have north korea you must also say for comparison south korea, noth korea bad, south korea good kind of, but those who baptized eritrea is north korea, are in the trenches of north/south korea for more than fifty years- why? just because N.korea is a dictatorship as there are no other places of dictatorship, what is their ultimate goal in being there, isn’t it to subdue the north in order to form one Korea in their own terms before the
    north takes over to make the socialist republic of KOREA.
    over the few years i have been reading awate i have seen my own folks also repeat the same with out asking why & how- the worst is those who are detractors of the Eritrean state–fortunately non- Eritreans have same sentiment that you read it now and then in a very shrewd way.
    ya eritrun- crux’s of the matter is — if Eritrea is Korean— who/where is the south Korea?
    happy holidays

