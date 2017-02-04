Since a few months ago, a group of Abyssinian fascists have been spreading hate speech and racial incitement. They have also been calling for ethnic and sectarian cleansing in Eritrea, using the Youtube platform. In relation to that, the Tigrinya unit of the Australian SBS radio read an article by Tedros Abraham, written to address the haphazard use of ancient history for agitation and to massage raw nerves.

Awatestaff believes Tedros’ article is educational, particularly for those who use ancient racial and sectarian references as if they are constant realities. We thank Tedros Abraham for the article, and the Tigrinya unit of SBS radio for making it available in audio format.