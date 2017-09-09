Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Saho Movement Leaders In Jail In Adi-Grat

Mekelle: Gedab News learned that seven members, including six senior members, of the Eritrean Saho Movement have been arrested by security forces in Adi-Grat, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Our sources also indicated that three persons, including the chairman, were arrested on August 10, 2017, while the other four were arrested on August 21, 2017.

The arrested persons have not been presented in a court nor publicly accused of any wrongdoing. None of their friends or members of the movement that they led were able to visit them. They include five members of the executive Committee, a member of the central committee, and a regular member.

In the list below, no, 1 to 5 are executive members, while number 6 is a central committee member, and number 7, is a regular member:

  1. Ismail Idris, chairman. Age, 35
  2.  Idris Shaaban, deputy chairman. Age, 31
  3. Ismael Ahmed Ismael. Age, 33
  4. Saleh Dawoud Barhaba. Age, 28
  5. Ibrahim Hussein. Age, 34
  6. Ibrahim Ramadan. Age, 34
  7. Abdu Ali Shum. Age 34

Though the Saho Movement was part of an ethnic group umbrella that was hastily formed in Makelle, under the auspices of the Ethiopian allies prior to the 2011 congress of the Eritrean National Congress for Democratic Change which was held in Hawassa. To date, none of their Eritrean opposition allies have attempted to inform the public about the arrest of the leaders of their sister-organizations.

Background

In 2007, a group of disaffected Eritrean conscripts and regular soldiers belonging to the Saho tribes had escaped to Ethiopia and began to organize themselves to fight against the PFDJ regime. By April 2009, the social grievances between the Saho speaking tribes and the Eritrean regime was exasperated when a group of around 70 rebellious conscripts and regular soldiers clashed with the security forces in the Akele-Guzai region.

Thereafter, a heavily armed battalion was sent to quash the rebellion; it arrested some of the rebels and many citizens from Senafe and Adi Keyih. A group of the rebels took to the mountains refusing to surrender. However, overwhelmed by the hot pursuit of the Eritrean security forces, they escaped to Ethiopia and joined the Saho movement.

In the last four years, the Ethiopian hosts and the Saho movement went through turbulent relations. As it appears now, they are seemingly not wanted to operate in Ethiopia though the movement has scores of armed rebels who are stranded in the wilderness of the border areas with no direction or leadership.

      • Haile Zeru

        My friend this is a serious matter. Say what useful information you have to say in a couple of lines, otherwise shut up.

        • Selamat Haile Zeru,

          A Friend good Sir does not say Shut up a Friend. As Ayya Haile would put it most likely: “SebAAy delikhenn ChiHmi tSeliEkn.” But since I do consider you a friend, I will honor your request and stay within a couple of lines of a Haiku! Sgakha ille Hawey Wedi Zeru!

          My name is NOT Mr. Wrong and Michelle Wrong, but I will borrow “I did NOT DO IT FOR YOU N…R” unless you are less than 40 years old Sir. And for that… The Thesis, the Formula… the whole enchilada like Dominos Pizza in less than Half an Hour Guaranteed …
          In the package… The Eritrean 1997 Eritean Constitution, The Preamble, Unitary Centralized Federal Republic of Eritrea… The unique Hybrid… The …

          And Yes with An Appellate court for The Ygba your appeal process included… nmertiOOkha.

          Yes, I got carried away again… But Earned Credentials to Back IT up my Good Friend Mr. Haile Zeru. Gooood! A little emotion… Resignation is no cover at all, You are the CREM dela Crem Sir.!
          For the Thirty Five ish.. under 40– Tebeges AytiteAAmet!!!

          AmEritrean GitSAtSE A40 A40

  • Peace!

    Dear all,

    Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. History keeps repeating itself? What the pro Ethiopia opposition groups have failed to understand TPLF is, has always been and will always be, against stable and democratic Eritrea because it simply can’t sustain keeping a democratic Eritrea on check from becoming a potential threat on one hand and pacifying persistent uprisings of Ethiopian people against oppression and looting on the other hand. Perhaps TPLF has now reached to the point where it sees installing puppet government in Eritrea is no longer feasible and appeasing PFDJ might be an imminent option to secure its back and ultimately to pave a way to resuscitate the old partnership.

    What’s ironic is that for the last fifteen or so years, people have been expressing their frustration of the opposition groups for being too timid to stand up to their principles and resist to TPLF’s divisive policy which now left them with no capacity to even salvage and keep the struggle breathing. To even go a bit further, denouncing Eritrea as a sovereign country has now become the new way of resisting PFDJ, let alone to call for Ethiopia to respect the border ruling, at least in principle, and give assurance on where it stands in post DIA era. With that legitimate unease, it is perplexing to see opposition leaders, elites, and activists have so far not dared to criticize TPLF for not being a reliable partner for peace loving Eritrean people, for its iron fist ruling on Ethiopian people, and for its invasion of Somalia. Regardless what might be the reason behind the silence, the result has been the same – no progress. In short, a support that is restricted to financial incentive has only produced more useless groups and corruption.

    Finally, it is apparent TPLF is now a powerful and sophisticated PFDJ, and one can’t simply ignore that fact and pretend as if Ethiopian people are not bleeding. Time to grow a spine and join millions of Ethiopians and fight against evil in the region.

    Peace!

  • Selamat Mez, SJG(Gedab News) and all,

    “It looks to me this is the by-product of the greater MiddleEast geopolitics, and GCC fallout; more political than legal.”

    It is political for sure I agree, but it is NOT “the by-product of the greater MiddleEast geopolitics, and GCC fall out” as you have described your perception. I disagree and will illustrate to you exactly what it looks like to me until you convince me by making the connections between these Seven Eritrean Nationals (presumably all Saho of Akeleguzay/Zoba Debub) with geopolitics and the GCC fallout. If there is one thing I am good at is my reading comprehension. You have your motives for blurring my focused view by providing a nearly billions in population global, comprising of MidEast and the HoA nations and beyond, dynamics impact on Seven individuals whose individual rights is reported to have been violated. The Saho of Akeleguzay/Zoba Debub who are a fraction of the total Eritrean Saho population of nearly a Quarter of a Million suffering from global politics dynamics statement of yours is an absolutely empty or zero value statement. You might as well have said “Dear tSAtSE, your suffering pain and injustice is caused by the celestial bodies orbiting our sun’s planetary system.” or Eritrea, Ethiopia, and all African Nations are victims of geopolitical happenstances for millennia etc….”
    You would have a better connect, worthy of a respectable nod, with the “GCC fallout” perceptive theory of yours had only the Gedab reportage Saho subjects was from the Northern Red Sea Region of Eritrea, i..e. Seminawi QeyiH Bahri Eitrean Saho of GindaAE and not the Saho of SenAfe and AdikeyiH as alluded by Gedab. Don’t patronize me Memhrey Mez, but please do educate me.
    Before, I present to you what this very serious issue could be, with my well thought out evidence, allow me to state to you that on your comment to Ayya Amanuel Hidrat regarding his Ethnocentric Ethnic Federalism relentless and perpetual push, I do agree with you there are things that are far beyond his knowledge he will soon be illuminated with to address with the integrity and honesty of the scholar that he indeed is, much like his equally as ignorant to some knowledge, rival scholar Saay7. Both esteemed gentlemen, I feel lots of times behave as “Two full to capacity glasses” and all others are exerting futile energy to bridge their identical and WRONG views and politicking rendering our collective progress STUCK IN THE MUD OF SEMANTICS. More later as I intend to follow and pull you to what is desired most by all which is the maximization of EFFICACY.

    Now, to the case at hand, and for the sake of clarity, I will enumerate my points much like the Captain who is by several horse or camel lengths in this race leader of THE EFFICACY ROAD.

    1. Gedab News’ SaliH J. Ghadi, on September 6, ’17, republished an article titled “The Smashed Eritrean Wristwatch” which he penned on May of 2015. Updating it with a declaration of sorts, on rejuvenating the lethality of Gedab by ceasing his self imposed hands of “Eritrean Opposition.” Skipping the marketing product placement of designer wristwatch advertisements, nice touch I may add, which Saay7 alluded to in comment about cigarettes, hollywood movie pitch and exotic sex symbols… I urge you and the readers to reread the listing of the Eritrean Opposition Organizations that made the list. And notice, the “haphazardly put together” The Saho Movement did not make the cut. This is to point to a real haphazardly put together current Gedab reportage whose details or meat and bones consists of year 2009 incidents and even farther than that to the Saho historical victimization by EPLF-TPLF, Derg slight of hand narrative.
    Only Seven times two full rotations of a wrist watch ago. he boldly informed us what it takes to

    • Mez

      Dear Memhier Gitsase,

      Sorry for my seemingly discordant line of thought. 1) I just looked around to understand what changed, visibly, in our region and beyond–in most recent times. The only region, where things are in motion, are those two I mentioned. 2) And, the other point is that those arrested are upper leadership members of the organization. 3) This looks to me more targeted on the organization than the individual person; hence I inferred, geopolitics as the suspected trigger of this arrest incident.

      4) As you clearly stated, one can strictly follow the legal and human rights line of thought; nothing is wrong with your logic or reasoning. So we are on the same page,

      Thanks

  • Yonathan Sebhatu

    Sad to hear such but it happens on both sides namelly in Ethiopia as well in Eritrea( ethiopian opposition groups)
    Detaining the chair and his executive members tantamount to crippling the whole organization.
    Now no one will wonder why the Eritrean opposition cannot make any progress from Ethiopia!

  • said

    Greetings,
    Sad news Eritrean position group host of Ethiopian nation should be put into prison, it is a tragedy, this extreme injustice almost incomprehensible for all Eritreans. Prisons often work to lock up and silence the people most affected by political problems . The obvious question is “why? that human rights are a universal ,it appears to mark the start of a disturbing new chapter , .Saho are small minority ethnic group . Saho experienced first hand the brutal power of an oppressive state of Eritrea , Why the disproportionality in this case ? generally speaking ethnic minorities and consistently stereotyped . However, we don’t hold all ethnic group people equally accountable to all laws; for example, think about if this group was from dominant opposition group. The Saho are conscience of a country and part and parcel the heroes of Eritrea, Eritrean should not conspicuous be silence.

    This is doom and despair for Saho opposition group .“Every generation believes that he or she has lived during the worst of times. Some of Saho people have already suffered an apocalypse.” an apocalypse can be the huge, affecting masses, forceful domination, victory through threat, carnage and,— is the ultimate limit of one’s consciousness, there are no good options. to reach toward the future and create the possibility that it will arrive — to create sensible options .
    In the heat of recrimination, spontaneous passionate reactions as the irrational manifestation of either an injured ego or blind defensiveness, rule the day. The tragic, most tragic jailing of Saho leaders fits into that description; however, beyond the confines of isolated individual’s reaction and behavior, collectively into the much broader groups, ethnic communities of Eritrea continue to pay the price .

    Possibly no event, no conflagration that cut deep into peoples and nations consciousness, identity and sense of pride like the Saho, the tragic flight of the Eritrean refuge include many saho in the 60th .
    Senseless, heinous, criminal and most tragic, the perpetrators by Ethiopian army and Eritrean commandoes and “Eritrean Tragedy,” set the clock, the movement of Eritrean history,
    However, most tragically, the scale and persistent denial of the first historic tragedy, “the Forced Dispossessing & Mass Flight” of saho people, left a deep scar and a deep sense of humiliation in the very deep consciousness of every Saho and diaspora around the globe. The persistent denial of the occurrence and the size of the tragedy by the most able, most powerful and Ethiopian army with support most reaching Western World, only accentuated the deep sense of mistrust and deep misgivings in the relations between the West and the Eritrean.

    that the chasm of mistrust, miscommunication and suspicion between two Eritrean of the west in supporting Ethiopia

  • Haile Zeru

    Very sorry to hear that. I guess the incomunicado detention is not only EPLF/PFDJ sickness. I think all the legal rules that apply to all Ethiopians
    Should apply to these individuals too.
    People speak about EPLF and TPLF attach on Jebha but no one mentions the negative role played by the Sudanese government.
    Now no one will wonder why the Eritrean opposition cannot make progress from Ethiopia.

    • Ismail AA

      Selam Haile Zeru,

      Most of the Saho elements who joined the Saho organization were elements. They fled to Ethiopia in 2009 after they survived the enormous invasion of the regime forces of the area of Di’ot and its environs when the young conscripts and youth protested the injustices the government was committing in the region. The regime took that pretext to uproot whole communities in those coastal area and caused terrible human tragedy tantamount to organized ethnic cleansing. The people dispersed to directions like Senafe, Adi-Keih, Segeneiti, Dekemere, etc and surrounding pictures. They lost every means and source of living and depended on begging. Hunderds of elderly and children died of diseases, thirsty and hunger. They just stayed on open fields around the perimeters of towns and villages. The government discourage and intimidated the resident communities when they attempted to help. For instance, the Catholic priests of Segeneiti had to go clandestine to offer the very little they could to the families who were suffering before their own eyes. (Those interested find an eye witness narration of Ogbamichael Hagos at https://youtube.be/ej_UrW19HQE ) – Saho Mirad.

      You are right that the discussion on the allied EPLF-TPLF war against the ELF has been circumscribed to local actors. Actually, the Sudan government’s role of the time was because it played in disrupting and closing resources logistic roots. The game had involved an array of interest quarters that included the USA and allies in region, especially Egypt and Saudi Arabia . Though the real project involved the over throw of the Derg (communist regime) in the context of the geopolitical competition. The plan was kept in waiting since early 80s when the administration of Jimmy Carter became convinced that the Derg had reached a point of no return in its alliance with the social camp of the time. Jimmy Carter had even gone to the extent declaring to the press that the Ethiopian (Derg) belong to the Abyssinian plateau, and the implication what that meant was clear. But, we drawn at implementation stage when the EPLF and the TPLF gathered enough resources and military clout through huge material supplies from Saudi Arabia and other places in the name of relief aid and direct weapons supplies. As a quick example one can site that the Egyptians has decided to help the ELF and the EPLF with some 30 tones of weapons before a decision was taken to ignite the EPLF-TPLF assault in early 80. The share of the former was held back while that of EPLF was released and quickly delivered.

      • Saleh Johar

        Ahlan Ismael and Haile Z,
        Uprooting is not new to the region you mentioned. In the mid sixties the Ethiopian army killed the people and razed their villages to the ground. They took their cattle and drove them to many towns where a cow was sold for one birr. And the people were reduced to begging and squatting in any space they can find. I remember as a child seeing women carrying babies, lost and surviving on alms. Proud cattle herders lost everything they had.

        Before we go into analyzing and intellectualizing the reasons for their revolt, it would help to ask ourselves why they see no hope but to fight back. Unless we own all the national problems as responsible citizens, individual communities who bear the brunt of injustice will react as they see fit. Our experiences in our relatively peaceful neighborhoods mislead us a lot. Let’s look beyond the confines of our immediate surroundings.

        Haile asked about the Sudan, the damages of Sudan on our struggle and their negative impact on our fight for justice is another story, not less than other countries. And we tend to confuse it with the social solidarity of ordinary Sudanese and enlightened parties. The governments have been destructive, opportunistic and damaging since the days of Aboud, to Numeiri, and now under AlBashir it is the worst.

        • ghezaehagos

          Hello,

          This is very sad and very concerning. Thanks Awate Team for bringing it our attention.

          Detaining the chair and his executive members tantamount to crippling the whole organization.

          God knows what else is befalling on other members of Eritrean opposition.

          This is very serious. I am sad.

          Ghezae Hagos.

          • Selamat Ghezae Hagos,

            What binding contract between a registered official political organization with offices in , (head offices and maybe an armed wing in Ethiopia in this case) and a hosting nation enter?
            Are there legal contractual agreements for resolving conflicts, especially as serious as this, that arise?
            What is the precedence in international law and who and what arbitration courts have jurisdiction? Which Eritrean Legal experts and law practitioners step up immediatley and represent these Eritrean Nationals by filing suit in a court of law?
            Your honest response to this inquiry would be a valuable supplement to indepth research. Thanks.

            ጻጸ

          • Mez

            Dear Gitsase,
            It looks to me this is the by-product of the greater MiddleEast geopolitics, and GCC fallout; more political than legal.

            I hope thesee leaders and their fight for social justice will prevail.

            Thanks

          • Ismail AA

            Dear gezaehagos en Solomon (GitSAtSE)
            More than the gentlemen who have been detained by authorities of a neighboring country, it’s the suffering and ordeals of families and ordinary citizens that should shake a living human being’s conscience. I wish if you could get the eye witness narration of Ogbamichael Hagos. It is genocide when the sane world was not looking. Please, just to witness the pain, I wish every conscientious Eritrean would listen to the report and ponder on what kind of Eritrea have we produced by the blood and sweat of those suffering families and their compatriots and in what direction it is moving.

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Selam SGJ,

          You are right my friend. I am also the witness. When HS army razed the Saho villages in akeleguzay and brought their cattles to Mendefera and AdiQuala to slaughter and sell them, I saw them. It was in 1965 when I was inThat barbaric act instill my national consciousness and became a turning point in my political life. Who will forget the unforgettable that happened to our Saho people. Saleh, thank you, for bringing that touchy memory that completely changed my political life.

          Regard

          • Ismail AA

            Ahlen Aman,
            The tragedy is still unfolding though it recedes and escalates. During those times you and SL mentioned the culprit was the Ethiopian forces and local proxies and collaborators. This time it is by the order and hands of Eritreans who saw yesterday the sons and daughters of the families enduring the ordeal fighting and dying for the same trenches and for the same cause we called liberation and independence.

      • Haile Zeru

        Hi Ismail,
        Thanks for the info. Is the UNHCR office notified? At least the world knows about their fate. This is a terrible behaviour that we hate whether it is from PFDJ OR TPLF.

        • Ismail AA

          Dear Haile Z and Ustaz Salih J,
          Yes, I think the conflict in general was make known to the UNHCR as far as my info goes, besides a lot of reports especially appeared in some web sites such Togoruba.org. But the extent of the tragedy was not know until eye witness persons of conscience came out and spoke ( I hope you found the link to the YouTube; it is heart breaking). The regime as you known is hermetic to the outside world.
          Dear Saleh, it is true such disasters are not knew and happen in many spots of the world as we are witnessing the unfolding tragedy in Myanmar. Ethiopia’s crimes as you mentioned are still fresh in our memories. But Di’ ot and the tragedy in the Saho land is has been committed by a government my Eritreans call “mengstna” manned by Eritreans who yesteryears were wearing the crown of liberators.

      • Haile Zeru

        Hi Ismail,

        For some reason the link is not working for me, on my iPhone.
        I will try it when I get home on my PC.
        Again this is terrible. I was aware something was going on there but never knew the extent.

