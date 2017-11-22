Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate participants.

    There is bad news now.. regarding the great father Yenus ..5 hours back this great father was gone to the almighty..

    انا لله و انا اليه راجعون،، الرابط خاطئ يا جلال

    KOKHOB SELAM

    “ሓደ ካብቶም መንነትን ክብርን ህዝቢ ኤርትራ ንምዕቃብ ብሂወቶም ዝተበጀው ዓብን ክቡርን ኣቦ እግዚኣብሄር ኣብ ኢዱ ይቀበልኩም።
    ንዓዋሉን ክሓድትን እምቢ እቲ ሓቅን ክብርን መንነትን ኤርትራውነት እስውኣሉ እምበር ኣሕሊፈ ኣይህቦን ኢየ ኢሎም ንሰይፊ ብስሕለቱ ሒዞም ዝተዋግእዎ ኣቦ ኢዮም።
    እዞም ክቡር ኣቦ ውግእ ምስ ዓዋሉ ከሓድቲ ሸፋቱ ዘይስነምግባራውያን ንዘይስነሞጎታዊ ተግባራት ብትብዓት ተቓዊሞም ብኽብሪ ሓሊፎም ኣለው እንተ እቶም ብልሽዋት ኢሳይያስን ህግደፍን ነዞም ኣቦ ቀቲሎሞም ኢዮም እቲ ውግእ ናይ ባህሪ ኢዩ። እዞም ኣቦ ሓሊፎም ክነብሩ ኢዮም እንተ ኢስያያስን ኮራኹርን ግን ብሂወት እንከለው መይቶም ኢዮም። ” DAWTI KEREN

    RIP..

  • Kebessa

    Hello room,
    Osman’s piercing beautiful voice.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HTRaRG80zA

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear Kebessa !

      What a nice ! The attached link is during analog times..digital a though,,

      KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate,

    ደቂ ሰባት ነቲ ብተመክሮን ምህሮን ዝተኻዕበተ ፍልጠቶምን ኣረኣእዮምን ዝገልጽሉ ኣዝዩ ሕብረ – ብዙሕ ኪነ-ጥበብ እዩ ግጥሚ :: ከም ኩሎም ሕ-ሰባት ዓለምናን ወረ ‘ውን ብዘይምግናን ልዕሊ ብዙሓት ክፍልታት ዓለምና ብነዊሕ ዛንታ ህዝብታትና ዝተዓቕረ ስፍር ቁጽር ኣቢልካ ዘይውዳእ ግዳ ኸኣ ከም ’ቲ ዝድለ ኣብ መዝገብ ተታሒዙ ኢልና ዘይንጀሃረሉ : ስነ- ጹሑፋት ከምዘለውና ዘይከሓድ ሓቂ እዩ:: ኣብ ውሽጢ ‘ዚ ንባህልን ታሪኽን: ፍሉይ ተረኽቦታትን ዘዘንቱ ጽሑፋት ማርኺ ናዕታት : ሚስጥራዊ ናይ ቃላት ምስቅላት ብግጥሚ መልክዕ ሰፊሮም እዮም :: ኣብ መንፈሳዊ : ንግስነታዊ : ቢልካ ‘ውን ነቶም መዓልታዊ ተረኽቦታት ዘንጸባርቑ ምንባሮም ታሪኽን ተረኽቱን ይነግሩና :: ሓጎስን ሓዘንን : መግዛእትን ናጽነትን: ወዘተ እምብዓር ብዘይግጥምን ናዕታን ሓሊፎም ኣይፈልጡን እዮም ::

    ቛንቛንታትና ኣብ ‘ዚ ሓያል መድረኽ ተወሳኺ ‘ቲ ሒዝካ ዝመው ት ድሑር ምሕደራ ህግደፍ : እቲ ካልእ ጨ ካንን ትንፋስ ዘይህብን ዓውሎማ ‘ውን ረጊጽወን ከይውንጨፍ : ነቲ ሰላማዊ ግዳ ኸኣ ወሓጢ መድረኽ ገጢመ ን ናብ ውሉድ ወሎዶ ክሓልፋ ክህልወና ዝኽእል እጃም ኣብ ፈጣርነት ዝተኮረ ስነ- ጽሑፋት ከነደንፍዕ ይግባእ::

    ድኹማት ውልቀ – ሰባት ስኣን ኣፍልጦ ኣብ ቛንቛን ዓብላልነት ዘርእዩ ቛይቂ መርኣያ ናይ ዘይብሱልነት እዩ :: እቲ ብሱል ኣካይዳ ናይ ካለኦት ከይናሸኻን ከየዋደቅካን ግን ነቲ ናትካ ምምዕባሉን ምህጣሩን እዩ ::

    መእንቲ ካብ ‘ቲ ሒዝናዮ ዘለና ኣርእስቲ ከይንወጽእን ሓጽርን ምጡንን ክኾልናን ሓንቲ ሓባሪት ግጥሚ እንሆ :: ሚስጥር ትሕዝቶ እታ ግጥሚ ቅኔ ዘይኮነስ ብቀጥታ ግደ ብራናን ኣገባባን ዝሕብር ጽሑፍ ክኸውን እንከሎ : በቲ ሓደ ሸነኽ ነቲ ኣዝየ ዘድንቆ ሓው ኣክሊሉ ናብ መድረኽ ክቀርብ እትጽውዕ እያ:: ኣክሊሉ ኢልካ ዘርኢ ምዝካር እሞ ብብራና ምዕላል: ናዕታ – ግጥሚ እተደራረበ መልእኽቲ ከሕልፍ ዘለዎ ሓይሊ የርእየና :: ብዓብዩ ንኣሰራርሓ ብራና: ጻዕሪ ኣብ ጽፈትን ቀጻልነትን ዘለዎ ግደ የርእየና ::

    ንቐደም ኣሕዋት !!!!

    . . . . . . . .ብራና : ናፊ ቐ !!!!. . . . .

    እቲ ቆርበት ብእዕንጨይቲ ተወጢሩ:-
    ………………………ይጸሪ ‘ሞ ተፍሕቁ ጸጉሩ :-
    ………………………………..ብጨውን ቅመማትን ተቀሚሩ:-
    ……………………………………………..ብኣድካሚ ስራሕ ይቀርብ ተቀናቢሩ ::

    ድሓር :- ብራና ተባሂሉ ሽም ይወሃቦ:-
    ንታሪኽ ይነብር ቃላት ምስ ነጠ ቦ ::
    ቃላት ብቃላቱ ቃላት ሊቃውንቲ :-
    ምህሮ ፍልጠት ልቦና ዓበይቲ:-
    ኣይብረዝ ኣይድምሰስ ነበረ ካብ ጥንቲ :-
    ብራና ‘ ወ ህያው ዝነብር ከዘንቲ ::

    ጥበበኛታትና ኣክሊል ዝለበሱ :-
    ………………ቅዱስ ባህሊ ዘርኢ ዝወረሱ :-
    ………………………..ንዝና ኣይሓስቡ ኣይደልዩ ክነግሱ :-
    ………………………………………ዘልኣልም ይነብሩ ስርዓት ከይፍረሱ ::

    ሰብ – ጥበብ ሰብ -ኪነት ሰብ -ፍቕሪ :-
    ሰብ – ሕጊ ሰብ -ስርዓት ሰብ -ሕድሪ :-
    ኣለና በሉና ኣይትሕብኡ ድሃይኩም :-
    መንገዲ ኣትሕዙ በቲ ጽቡቅ ቀለም ::

    ጽሓፊ መ ቅይሕ – ርግሀ ላኻ :
    ሓያል ሃናጽ ፍቅሪ ኣበይ ኮን ኣሎኻ::

    ብራናየ ሻምብቆ ዝብርዓ :-
    …….እትቐርብ ባህልና ኮሊዓ :-
    …………….ኣበር ኣልቦ ተኹርዕ ኮሪዓ :-
    …………………….ፍቅራ ሓያል ኣብ ልበይ ጠጢዓ ::

    ብራና ::

    ብ ኮኾብ ሰላም

    29/05/2014

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear all, Just read the bellow poem and come with feed back

    …………ህግደፍ > ሰይጣን …….

    ድያብሎስ ጠይቀ ስሙ እንዲቀየር:-
    የስሙን መላላት ፍጹም በማማረር::

    እንዲህ በማለት ጀመረ መልእክቱን —
    ፈጣሪ የሰጠሀኝ ስልጣን በጣም ተሸርሽሯል:
    ኣዳዲስ ዲያብሎሶች ሃጥያትን ተቆጣጥረዋል:-
    ከኔ በላይ ልቀው ሃይላቸውን ኣጠናክረዋል:-
    ባህሩን መሬቱን – ህዋውን ገዝተዋል::

    “እናስ?”
    ብሎ ጠየቀ ፈጣሪ ተረጋግቶ:–
    “እናማ!!!!! ቃል እንደገባህልኝ እስተ ምጻተ – ኣለም:-
    ስልጣኔ እንዲነካ ፍጹም ኣይፈቀድም”::

    ደግሞም የሃጥያቶኞች ብዛትና ርቀት :
    የሜላቸው ስፋት ና ድምቀት :
    ባልከፋ በገጠምኩት – በቻልኩት :–

    የከፍኝ ጻድቃኑም ረሱኝ:
    ማታለል ተሳነኝ :
    መሃል ቤት ቀረሁኝ ::

    ፈጣሪ
    ምን ላድርግ መወጣት ካልቻልከው :
    ኣይ !!! እንግዲህ ስራህን ኣልሰራው :-

    ሰይጣን
    እኮ በቃ ብያንስ ስሜን ቀይርልኝ:-
    ሰይጣን የሚለው ስም ምንም ኣልጠቀመኝ::

    ፈጣሪ:
    እሺ በቃ ስምክን ከጠላሀው:-
    ስም ተገኘልህ ኣቻ የለለው:-
    ተስፋ ኣደርጋለሁኝ እንደምተወደው:-
    በጣም የሚመች ህ- ግ-ደ-ፍ- መባል ነው ::

    ሰይጣን ደነገጠ ኡ ኡ !! ብሎ ኣለቀሰ:-
    የተኙትን መላእክት በጭሆቱ ቀሰቀሰ:-

    ህሉም መጡና ስያዩት ስያነባ:-
    ኣዘኑለት ሆዳቸውም ባ ባ::
    ምን ተገኘ ብለው ሲጠይቁት:-
    “ኣረ ተው” እያሉ ሲስታጉሱት :-
    ታሪኩን ጀመረ ና ነገራቸው:-
    እየ ሳቀ ታሪኩን ለቀቀው::

    ስሙ ማ!!!!!፡ እንዲይው ይገርማል :-
    ፈጣርያችንም እንዲህ ያደርጋል?:”
    ስም ስጠኝ ብለው ህግደፍ ይበለኝ:-
    ምን ያህል ቢገምትኝ :- ይህን ስም ይስጠኝ:-
    ምን ኣለ ብያጠፍኝ:- ፍጹም ቢሰውርኝ::
    ኣሁን እኔ ነጻነት በድልኩኝ?

    ኩላሊትን ልብኑ ጠባብሽ በላሁኝ-
    እስቲ እንዲያው ፍረዱ
    ወይ ጉዴ ወይ ጉዱ!!!!!!

    ወይ!!!!
    እንዲህ ኣይነቱን ስም እማ ኣልቀበለውም :
    የፈለገው ቢሆን ፍጹም ኣልቀርበውም ::

    ገብርኤል ተነስቶ፥
    ተው ሰይጣን ከዚህ በላይ ስም :-
    ከዚህ በላይ ላንተ የሚስማማ የለም ::
    እነሱ ኮ ኣሁን ይሄዳሉ ይሚንኖሩ መስሎሃል:
    ተው ብኋላ ኣይገኝም ይህ ስም ይሻለሃል:
    ተው ብየ ኣለሁኝ ብኋላ ይቆጨሃል:
    ይህ ስም ኣይገኝም ጨርሶ ይጠፋል::”

    ሰይጣን
    እንዴ ተው እንጂ ጅብሪልየ:-
    የህግደፍ ስራ ሃጥያት እየታየ:-
    ፍጡራትን በሳት እያጋየ
    ስሙን ልቀበለው?
    …………… እንድያው እንዴት ብየ:

    ከህግደፍ ጋር እኔን ብታወዳድር:
    ጻድቅ እሁናለሁ ኤደን ውስጥ የሚኖር::

    “ቆይ” ኣለ ፈጣሪ ሌላ ስም ለምግኘት:-
    ፈለገ ፈተሸ ኣለምን ቃኛት:-
    ፍጹም ኣጣ የለም የሚተካለት:-
    “ኣይ ሌላ የለም በቃ ይችን ተቀበላት :-
    ህግደፍ ተብለህ ኣለምን ብጥብጣት::”

    “ወይ!!!! ውይ— ውይ!!!” ኣለ ሰይጣን “ ምን በወጣኝ”
    “የድሮ ስሜ ምን በደልኝ ሰይጣን ይሁንልኝ”

    NOTE==
    ህግደፍ > ሰይጣን ::
    ግን ደግሞ:—
    ኮኾብ ሰላም > ህግደፍ ነው እንዳትሉ ::

    KS..

  • Kokhob Selam
  • Haile S.

    ሰላም ናእሽቱ ዓበይቲ ሰብ ዓወተ
    ኣኽርያ እያ ሎሚ ናተይ ጠመተ

    ኣኽርያ
    ጀጋኑ ኣፍርያ
    ደቃ ንዓመጽ የብሎም ንሕስያ
    ቀደም ኣብ ሜዳ ትማሊ ኣብ ጽርግያ
    ኣስላማይ ክስታናይ ሕውስዋስ ሕብሪ’ያ
    ቀያሕቲ፡ ጸለምቲ፡ ሽባኻኣ ሓዊስካ ቀጠልያ
    ሰብ ዱካን ሸቃጣይ ኣላማይ ሓሊብ-ሓሊብ* ዘይፍለያ
    እንዳ መምህር ስዩም፡ ሃይለ፡ መምህር በሺር፡ ኣል’ዲያ
    ወላሂ፡ ረቢ፡ ጋብር፡ ገብርኤል ትሰምዓላ ምስ ሕክያ

    ቀደም ዳዕሮ መኻን ሕጂ ጎኒ ምህራም ጭራ
    ሃይማኖት ዓሌት ከይፈለየት ንኹሉ ኣኽቢራ
    ንኣረግቶት ንናእሽቱ ንድኻ ውጹዕ ጠቢራ
    መስቀል መጸ ኣያይ ወርቂ ሰዓቱ ዘሚራ
    ረመዳን ጾም፡ ዒድ እድሪራ
    ንኹሉ ሓቚፋ ትነብር ብስኒት ብሓበራ
    ሓውቲ ኣባ-ሻውል ሰራቲት ሓዳሽ ኣስመራ
    ናታ ብዘይ ሕጊ ኣይግዛእን ንግበሮ ናይ ሓበራ
    ናህና ቀንዴል ንግበሮ ንሳ ዘልዓለቶ ብርሃን ጩራ

    * to the younger generation: some 50 years back milk was sold in the open brought fresh from baHri (ባሕሪ) carried balanced on two containers, just like beles, measured with a can of abesnti (ኣበስንቲ) which was 500 or 750 ml. And the vendor (a Tigre) use to say ሓሊብ-ሓሊብ to anounce his presence in the area.

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear all,

    I found the bellow Yemane poem in face book..posted under my friends .

    “ተዓጢቀሉ እየ ንኸዐውቶ
    ህዝባዊ ቃልሲ ሃገራዊ ሕቶ
    እምብለይ ንመግዛእቲ አይስልምን ከቶ
    አርዑት መግዛእቲ ሓጺን ሰንሰለቱ
    መን ዘይጠዓመ ሓጹር ቤት ማእሰርቱ
    አደራዕ ጽፍዒት ተካል ስምብራቱ
    አበደን ንመግዛእቲ ካብ ሱር መሰረቱ
    ዕላማና ዓወት ወይ ሞት
    አይመረናን ሓሞት ”
    (የማነ ገ/ሚካኤል)

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear all,

    …………….ዋልታ ……………..

    ሰሚዕኪ ዶ ህግደፍ እንታይ ከምዝበሉ :-
    ንፍጹም ጥፍኣትኪ ከመይ ከምተላዕሉ :-
    ብሓገዝ ወያኔ ውድብ ተተኺሉ :-
    ደገፍኪ ሃብና ጽገና ንዝብሉ :-

    “ወይ ደቀይ!
    ቅድሚኹም ይስጠሓኒ ንዑና ንዑና:-
    ተመለሱ ገዛኹም ተጸንበሩ ምሳና:-
    ንሓና ንሕሸኩም ከፋእና ጸበቅና:-
    እሱራት ንፈትሕ ነተግብር ቅዋምና::

    ክብላ ጀሚረን እየን ህኩያት ምስ ከዳዕ :-
    መሪጸን መገደን ብሓፋሽ ምጥላዕ :-
    ጸግን ጸጋግኖ ጠቅዕ ጠቃቅዕ :-
    ኣብ ፍርዲ ከይቀርባ ጉደን ከይቅላዕ ::

    እሞ ምስ መን ደጊም ምስ መን ክምክታ:-
    መዓስ ከምናይ ቀደም ኣባልዓ ጣይታ :-
    ኢድና ዘርጊሑ እዩ ጎራዴ ምስ ዋልታ:-
    ህግደፍ ትጠፍእ ካብ ሱር መሰረታ ::

    ኪዱልና ኪዱልና መርገጽኩም ነጽሩ:-
    ግዜ ኣይትቅተሉ ሓዲኡ ግበሩ:-
    ስቃይና ከብቅዕ ህግደፍ ተሰይሩ:-
    ሕስረት ካብ ፈተኹም ኪዱ ኣይትኽበሩ::

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear all,

    Who can attach for us the song of Yemane Barya tha the title is ADEY EZBELE …

    Yemane barya
    Abrar Osman
    Tewelide Redae
    Istaz Alamin A/tif
    Ytibarek g/sae
    Yunus Ibrahim
    Abdela Abubeker
    Haile gebru
    Hagos brhane

    https://www.facebook.com/Abdu-Ahmedin-1010342832383094/?hc_ref=ARQ8wcHfdICr4n7wDHZ7vhE65aplmgwKLc8rD4PeYaVShJ_ZUG0gf_yyW2Iwlq2lq8I

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear All,

    …………..Fundamentalism –The other powerful enemy ……..

    Ours is an edge of rapid change, which had brought increasing globalization, swift political evolution, unnerving financial insecurity, massive environmental destruction, and erosion of local cultures. One disturbing reaction to this bewildering and disorienting situation is what usually called -Fundamentalism. It is found in many areas of life, and also In Christianity and Islam and all other religions (Buddhism, Hinduism, etc…)

    Fundamentalism usually represent a minority within any religious community, yet one that is vocal, well organized, activist, even violent at times. Fundamentalists narrow minded, that they believe the other cultures and religions are wrong and every man has to fallow only what they believe is correct. Even among those narrow minded you may find people who are killing you or changing you to believe is there duty.

    KS,,

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear all,

      “No one of you is believer until he desires for his brother that which he desires for himself ”
      Islam Sunnah
      “All things whatsoever ye would than men should do to you, do ye even so them:- for this is the law and prophets”
      Jesus of Nazareth
      “What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellowman. That is the entire Law, all the rest is commentary”
      The Talmud
      “Hurt not others in the way that you yourself would find hurtful”
      Buddhism
      “Tsze-Kung asked ” Is there one word which may serve as rule of practice for all of one’s life? ” The master said “Isn’t reciprocity such a word? What you do not want done to yourself, do not do to others” Tsze – Loo then said “I should like sir, to hear your wishes ” The master then said : “In regard to the aged, to give them rest: in regard to friends to show them sincerity: in regard of the young, to treat them tenderly”
      Confucius. Analects
      “This is the sum of duty :- Do naught unto others, which would cause you, pain if done to you”
      Mahabharata (Brahmans)

      • Kokhob Selam

        Dear all,

        You must have seen what the golden rule is all about ..Now let us see, what I have in store about ..

        3. To let people say whatever they want to say.. opening wide media. Even promote a systematic and integrated study over other religion and any thing kind of dialogue..

        4. To let every single person to promise not to participate at any type of violence.

        5. To work with all groups (religious, poetical) who are victims of others. The most difficult task. I am but completely sure and convinced we human-beings are in self-expansion. We always see things from the corner of our own side. But we may start and just see few whom are against injustice. And that is great hope for future generation..

        6. Let every single soul understand that the culture or the religion he fallow is just respected but it is just for him and not to let others fallow him by force.

        7. Let them understated that there are more intelligent and advanced people. Tell them that they have to start seeing themselves as others see them. Yes that is painful but that is important if you only calculate and reshape things from your view you will not know the correct one.

        KS..

  • Haile S.

    Selam all,
    Thinking of the victims of terrorism in Sinai:

    ፈጣሪ ንቕትለት ይሰማማዕ’ዶ?

    ቅተል ዝብል ፈጣሪ ኣይመስለንን ዝህሉ
    ባዕሉ ብመንፈስ ኮነ ቀታሊ ወኪሉ
    ንዝፈጠሮ ፍጡር ዝሰሓቐሉ

    ወዲ ሰብ ሰፊሩና ቂም፡ ሕነ፡ ስንፍና
    ፍቕሪ ሰላም መፍትሒ ምስ ዝርሕቀና
    ንርኢ ነቲ ካብ ላዕሊ ዝጥምተና
    ነልግበሉ ድልየትና ውሳኔና
    ፍርድና ናቱ ንገብሮ ከይሓፈርና
    ንእምነት ቀቢርና ንቕንዕና

    ፈጣሪ ኣይመስለንን ዘድልዮ ወተሃደር ምድራዊ
    ንዕኡ ዝውክል ኣተሓሳስባኡ ፍጡር ሰብኣዊ
    ዝቐትል ዝቐጽዕ ናይ እምነት ሓላዊ

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear all.

    Remember !!!
    It is God….

    KS,,

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGzhMDsb3s

  • Haile S.

    ጥዕምቲ መዓልቲ ንኽቡር ሓጂ ሙሳን ንኹሎም ድጉናትን እሱራትን።

    ፍትሒ፣
    ፍተሒ ካብ ዓለም ንኽንጽበ
    ነተግብራ ቅድም ኣብ ናትና ደምበ

    ደምበ ገዛና
    ግመ ተሸፊና
    ዘኽብዶ ንዓይንና
    ዘዕውረና እንዳርኣና
    ዝልዂቶ ንእዝንና
    ዘጽምመና እንዳሰማዕና

    ኣብ ሃገርና ግን ይመስል ብተፈጥሮ
    መፍትሒን መእሰሪን ዝተሓናገሮ
    ቁልቁለት ምራድ ዝጸ’ዓሮ

    ፍትሒ ተደለና ንኸልእ ፍትሒ
    ሓጎስ ተደለና ንርኢ ጓሂ
    ተግባር ተደለና ይለኣኽ ሰባኺ
    መግዛእቲ ግሪምቢጥ ኮይኑና ሃላኺ

    ገዛኢ፡ ፍትሒ ዘርግሕ ፍትሒ እንተደሊኻ
    ኣብ ህዝብኻ ግበር እትደልዮ ኣባኻ።

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear All

    …… ምልኣት……..
    ሓበራዊ ጉዕዞ መሰረቱ ፍቅሪ –
    ያታ ክቡር ባህሊ ዘልኣለም ነባሪ –
    ትዕግስትን ጽንዓትን ድልድል መሳገሪ ::

    ኣብ ጸገም ኣብ ራህዋ ፍጹም ዘይቅየር –
    ደጋጊሙ ይበርህ መንገዲ ዝሕብር –
    ምልኣት እዩ ጉዕዞና ምስ ሓቂ ዘስምር ::

    And Try here to find our Doctor

    …….ተስፋ ……..
    ሳንዱ ዶክተር ኣበይ ኣሎ ድምጽኽን –
    ራህዋ ትትምነያ ንመላእ ህዝብኽን ::

    ዑቅባ ይኹነልክክ እየሱስ ክርስቶስ –
    ቅርበት እንድዩ ንሱ ምሳና ብመንፈስ –
    ባዕሉ ይሓልኽን እቲ ንጽህ ቅዱስ –
    ይምላእ ብርሃን ህይወት ይተሓደስ ::

    KS..

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear All,

    It was nice time..
    “ኮኮብ ይድመቅ ከላያችን
    ሰላም ይስፈን በውስጣችን

    ውስጥህ ሰላም ነው?
    እዚህ አሸወይና ነው!!
    አዲሱ አመት አማን ይሁንልህ::”

    http://zena24.com/link/6502_recognizing-individuals-a-step-towards-transparency

    That was from our Abi ..What must be happen to my brother !!

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    …. ሓንሳብ ቅልቅል …….

    ነዛ ክልኢት ፈጣሪ ፈቂዱ :-
    ወል ወል ሕጂ እንተዝወርዱ :-
    ክሪእዎ ህዝቢ ተቀፊዱ :-
    ኣዳራሹ ብሓሶት ተጋሪዱ:-
    ……… ኣቤት እወ ክንደይ ምስ ሰንበዱ!::

    ‘ታይ ገበሩ ኣብ ገነት የዕርፉ :-
    ውሒዱ ዶ ብተጻይ ክጽረፉ:-
    ኣብ ‘ዛ ዓለም ብጥይት ክጥርፈፉ:-
    መእንቲ ህዝቢ መከራ ከሕልፉ::

    ግን ሲ!
    ሓንሳብ እባ ነዛ ሓንቲ ቛሕ ሰም :-
    እንተዝመጹ ካብ ገነት ናብ ዓለም:-
    ክርኢዎ ናብራ ደቂ ዓዶም:-
    ንነብሮ ዘለና ናብራ ስቃይ ሕሰም::

    በቃ:-

    ነዛ ንትዕዝብቲ ነዛ ሓንሳብ ቅልቅል :-
    ጥምት ከብሉ ናይ ጨካናት በደል:-
    ናጽነት ሓርነት ብድሑር ክሰናኸል :-
    ሓዘኖም ምስ ርኣና ካብ ልቢ ዝነቅል::

    ዕረፍቲ ርኸቡ ሸኽ ከቢረ – ሊቅ ወልደኣብ:-
    ዘይሕለን ኣሎ መስመርኩም ዝስዕብ :-
    ንስለ መናፍቓ ንስምረት ዘይጠልብ :-
    ብሓቀኛ ትርጉም ሓፋሹ ዝእክብ ::

    ሰውራ እዩ ሰውራ ጸረ ‘ቲ ወረራ :-
    መጅድ እዩ መጅድ ጽንዓቱ ዘትረራ :-
    ሓቂ ክሳብ ትዕወት ሓሶት ተሳዒራ:-
    ጀግና ነይምለስ ሴፉ ምስ ዓተራ!::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Kokhob Selam

    AWATE FRIENDS

    መቸም እታ “ምሩጻት ዓንቀጻት ኣቶ ውልደኣብ” ብዝብል ኣርእስቲ ብክቡር ትኳቦ ኣረስዕ እተሰናደአት መጽሓፍ ኣብ ኢድ ኩሉና ከምዘላ ርግጸኛ እየ:: ኣነ ኣብ ዝሓለፋ 15 ዓመታት ክሳብ 5 ግዜ ብስሩዕ ኣንቢበ ጨርስያን ብተደጋጋሚ ከም መወከሲ ተጠቂመላን እየ :: ብኣካል ሓንሳብ ጥራይ እየ ንቦና ወልደኣብ ክሪኦም ዕድል ረኺበ:: ብርግጽ በጀካ ብቪድዮ ብኣካል ክዛረቡ ኣይሰማዕክዎምን :: ካብ ኣዝየ ዘድንቆ ባህርይ ኣቶ ወልደኣብ ግን ሓቂ ክዛረቡስ ነቶም ኣብ ሕሶት ዝርከቡ ‘ውን ብሓልዮት ዝከናኸንዎምን ንኸረድኡ ህርድግ ዝብሉ ምንባሮምን እዩ ::

    ነታ ኣብ ትሕቲ “ኤርትራ ንመን?” ብዝብል ኣርእስቲ ብተኸታታሊ ትወጽእ ዝነበረት ብዓንቀጻት ዝተኸፋፈለት ጽሑፍ ምስ እንዕዘብ እዞም ሊቕ ኣተሓሕዛ ጉዳያት ዝፈልጡ ረቂቅ ናይ ምስትብሃል ክእለት ዘለዎም ምንባሮም ነስተብህል :: ኣንባቢ ግን ነዚ ርእሰ ዓንቀጽ ቁንጥር ቁንጥር ኣቢሉ እንተኣንቢቡ ክደናገር ይኽእል እዩ :: ስለዚ ከንብባ ንዝደሊ ዝህቦ መኽሪ ካብ መጀመርያ ክሳብ መጨረስታ ከንብባ ከምዘለዎ እየ :: ብርግጽ ኣንባቢ እቲ ጽሑፍ ብ 1947 ከምተጻሕፈ ኣብ ጸብጻብ ክእቱን ንሽዑ ዝነበረ ወድዓዊ ኩነታት እና ኣስተማቀረ ከንብብ ይግባእ ::

    ክሳብ ኣንቢብኩም ትውድኡ ሕቶ ኣለኒ :
    1. ወልወል ዝብል ቅጽል ሽም ከመይ ተዋህቦም ?

    2. ሓደ ደጋፊ ህግደፍ ክንሱ ንኣቶ ወልደ ኣብ ወልደማርያም ዘድንቅን ሓሳቦም ዝድግፍን እንተኾይኑስ ነዛ ጥቅሲ እዞም ሊቅ ኣንቢብዋ ዶ ይፈልጥ ይኸውን ?

    ………… “ኣብ ዲሞክራሲያ እቲ ብዛዕባ ህዝቢ ዝመክር ኩሉ ብግልጺ ይመክር “ገጽ 109

    3. እዞም “ንህግደፍ ክንጽግን ” ዝብሉና ኣሕዋት ሲ ካብ ልቦም ዶ ይኾኑ ? እሞ ከመይ ድኣ ደገፍቲ ኣተሓሳስባ ወልደኣብ ኮይኖምስ ይሙግሱን ይውድሱን ? ነዛ ብሂል ኣቶ ወልደኣብ ዶ ኣንቢቦማ ይፍልጡ ?

    . “ዲክታቶር ከም ሓደ ክጋገ ዝይክእል ቅዱስ እዩ ዝቁጸር እሞ ክንቀፍ ከቶ ዘይክእል እዩ : እታ ፍቃዱ ወይ ድልየቱ ንርእሳ እታ መግስቲ እያ ስለዚ
    ብሓይሊ ማለት ብውግእ እንተዘይኮይኑ ካብ ስልጣኑ ኪወርድ ኣይክእልን እዩ” ገጽ 109

    KS,,

    • Kokhob Selam

      ክቡራት ኣሕዋት :-
      ሓቂ ኣዝያ ሓያል እያ :: ምስ ሓቂ ዝገበር ፍትግ ፍጹም ዘዋጽእ ኣይኮነን :: ከምኡ ይከኣል ነይሩ እንተዝኸውን – መን ከም ‘ቲ ኣብ ባይታ – ወረ ኣብ ስልጣን ተቆጪሑ ዝነታረኽ ዘሎ ህግደፍ ይመጽእ ? መን ከ ኣብ ሞንጎ ሓንቲ ንግሆ ብድድ ኢሉ “ንሕኸኹኒ ክሓከኩም ” መገዱ ዝመረጸ ክጸጋግንን ክለጋግዕን ዝፍትን ሻጥር ኣባል መሪሕነትን ወይ ብጻዩ ሰላይ ተንበርካኽን ይወዳደር ? የግዳስ ሓቂ ፈጣሪ ባዕሉ እዩ :: ፍቅሪ ድማ ንሓቂ ተንበርኪኽካን ተማእዚዝካን እያ ትርከብ :: ስምረትን ፍቅርን ብሸፍኖ ብሸፋፍኖ ኣይኮነን ዝጥረ :: ጉድ ብኣገባብ ተቀሊዑ ብሰናይ ድልየት ግዳያት ምሕረት ተዋሂቡ ጥራይ እዩ ሰላም ዝሰፍን ::

      ሎሚ ሎሚ ከም ሓዊ ዘቃጽል ሓቂ ኣብ ልዕሊ ሓሶት ምዝናቡ ንብዙሓት ቆጭ ቆጭ የብሎም ኣሎ :: ገና ግን ናይ ምትላል ሜላታቶም ይቅጽልዎ ኣለው ::እዚ ግን ንዝያዳ ገሃነማዊ ሃልሃልታ ድኣ ይመርሖም እምበር ነታ እነሻዕ ትጉልብት ዘላ ቅልጽም ሓቂ ፍጹም ኣይስንፋን እዩ ::

      መሪሕነት ህግደፍ ደጋጊሙ ካብ ዝምዝምዞም ጉዳያት ሓደ እዩ ጉዳይ ኣቦይ ወልደ ኣብን ዓብደልቃድር ከቢረን ካለኦት ጀጋኑ ኣቦታትናን :: ወዮ ዘይከም ዓሚ ሎሚ ህዝቢ ብጦናት ዝፍኖ ሓሶት ከደናግሮ ኣይኮነን::እሞ ድኣ ! “ብዓል ኣፍ ዶ ብዓል ጣፍ?”

      KS,,

      • Kokhob Selam

        ዝኸበርክንን ዝኸበርኩምን:-

        ካብ ‘ቶም ኣዝዮም ውሑዳት ዝመጠቐ ኣእምሮ ዝነበሮም ግዳ ኸኣ ከም ካልኦት ደልብቲ ሃብቲ ውልቃዊ ረብሐኦም ዘየቀደሙ ሰብ ነቅ ዘይብል መርገጽ እዮም ኣቦይ ወልደኣብ :: ልዕሊ ኩሉ ድማ ውድባዊ ይኹን ወገናዊ ጸቢብ ሓጹር ፈንጢሶም ብምውጻእ ንናይ ካልኦት ስምዒታት ኣስተማቂሮም ማዕረ ናይ ምጥማት ዓቅሚ ምምዕባሎም እዩ ክብርት ካባ ዘልበሶም ::

        ወልወል ብተግባር ‘ውን ቆሲሎምን ተሳሒቶምን እዮም : እዚ እዩ ጀግንነት ዝዓሰሎ ለዋህነትን ሩህርህነትን :: ኣብ ታሪኾም ንኣንጻሮም ዝነበሩ ሰባት ‘ውን ዝፈጠርዎ ሸርሕታት ዘይምንባሩ እሞ ኸኣ ድማ ምስ ናይ ሎም ፈተውቲ ነብሶም ፖሎቲካኛታትና ኣወዳዲርካ ክትመዝኖ ‘ውን ዝከኣል ኣይኮነን ::

        ጽሑፋቶም ኣዝዩ መሃርን ኣተሓሳስባ ኣጎልማስን እዩ :- ምናልባት ደጋጊምካ ብምንባብ ክጥረ ዝኽእል ሰብኣዊ ጉብዝና -ካብ ኣብ ዓለምና ዘለው ድንቅ መኽሪ ሓዘል ጽሑፋት ዝተሓተ መኽሰብ ኣይኮነን ዝርከቦ:: ብኣንጻሩ ምስ ክውንነትናን ዛንታናን ዝተኣሳሰር ብምዃኑ ኣገዳስነቱ ልዕሊ ኩሎም መጻሕፍትታት ከርኣ እዩ ዘለዎ ::

        የግዳስ ናይ ዓበይቲ ፈላስፋታት ጽሑፋት ‘ውን ክምዝመዙን መሳርሒ መንደልሓቅቲ ክኾኑን ተዓዚብና ኢና :: ኣይኮነን ሓደ ካብ ተሞክሮን ምህሮን ዘፍረዮም ጽሑፋትስ ወላ በቲ ዝለዓለ ናይ መጨረሻ መልእኽተኛ ረሱል ኣቢሉ ዝቀረብ ቃል ፈጣሪ ‘ኳ ክምዝመዝ እናተዓዘብና ኢና :: ስለ ‘ዚ ናይ ዞም ፈላስፋ ጽሑፋት ‘ውን ብተበልጽቲ – ውድባዊ ጸቢብ ስምዒታት ዝተለዋወሱ ድኑሳት – ካብ ገበናቶም መሕብኢ ዝኸውን ሞገስ ክሰማዑ እንከሎው – ንዑ ደኣ – እስከ ባህርያትን ጠባያትን ክቡር ኣቦና ወልደኣብን እቲ ንሳኻትኩም ዝተጓዝኩሞ ብደም ዝተቆማጠዐ ስራሓትን ንመዛዝኖ – ምባልን ጉዶም ምቅላዕን ታሪኻዊ ግቡእና እዩ :: እወ ! ህግደፍ ሲ ስውኣት እናሞገሰት ዶ ኣይኮነትን ሰብ ከተታልል ትፍትን ዘላ ::

        ክቡር ወልደ ኣብ ወልደ ማርያም ገና ከይተፈለዩና – ኣብ ሞንጎ ቀንጻሊ መሪሕነት ህግሓኤ ኣብ ሞንጎ ጉሩሃት ሳግምን ብ1987 ኣብ ዝተገብረ ኣኼባ ከምዝሳተፉ ብምግባር ኣብ ባይታ ዘየሎ ስምረት ተተስፍዮም እምነት ከምዘሕድሩ ተገይሩ እዩ :: ገበነኛታት ንጽርየት ከም’ዚኦም ዝኣመሰሉ ሰብ ሕልና ንጽርየቶምን ግርህነቶምን ሰሪቆም ክጥቀምሉ ዘይገብርዎ ፈተነ የለን :: እቲ ጀግናን ነዊሕን መሪርን ተጋድሎ ዘየድኩሞ ግን ጉዳቶም ቀላሊዑ ካብ መገዲ ባቡር ሰውራ ገፍቲሩ ኣልጊሱ “ዋና ሰውራ መን እዩ ገበነኛ ዶ ስውእ ? ” ንዝብል ኣገዳሲ ሕቶ መሊሱ : ታሪኽ ክሰርሕን ንኽብርታት እዞም ሊቃውንትና ክስዕብን እኖሆ ይምርሽ :: ስለ ‘ዚ ኢና ገለ ኣደናገርቲ ብግስ ክብሉ ኣብ ቅድሚኦም ተገቲርና ንጸንሖም ዘለናን ::

        ናይ ከምዚኦም ዝኣመሰሉ ሊቃውንቲ ቁም ነገር እናመዝመዝካ ምንባር ኣንቀድዓውነት እዩ :: ገበነኛታት ኣብ ነጻን ፍትሓውን ቤት ፍርዲ ንኸይቀርቡ ዝግበር ኩሉ ሸርሕታት መውጽኦ ስቃይና ኣይኮነን ::

        ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Haile S.

    Selam all,
    ጀበና ገንፊላ ይመስለኒ
    መጸት ከይበንክዋ ፍትሒ ጨንያትኒ

    ፍትሒ
    ፍትሒ ተ’ኣሲራ
    ከይተሳፍሕ ኣባና ሰፊራ
    ከይትሕበን ብኣና ኣንቃዕሪራ
    ከይትራሪ ደቓ ሰሪዓ መዚና ሰፊራ
    ደጒኖማ ኣብ ካርቸሊ ፎርቶ ምራራ
    ኣብ ታሕቲ ኣብቲ ውሽጢ ብዓቲ ዘይሰፈራ
    ግን ሕጂ ፋሕተርተር ትብል ከም ፍሒራ
    ዘይትወጽእ መሲሉዎም ፋሕቲራ
    እንሆ ቀሪባ ክትወጽእ በሪራ

    ፍትሒ ንዒ ብረሪ
    ከም ሆበይ ሰማይ ንስሪ
    ንዝደቀሱ ደቅኺ ከተበራብሪ
    ዓመጽ ከተህድሚ ከተብርሪ
    ንዓበይቲ ዓዲ ከተኽብሪ
    ፋሕ ዝበለ ክትኣሳስሪ
    ዝነቕዐ ክትጠምሪ
    መገዲ ዕብየት ክትሕብሪ

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Friends,

    The bellow poems written by me ..long back

    ….“ንኺድ ጥራይ” ዕርብ በሉ:….

    ህግደፍ ዝበልዋ ሓቂ ዘረባ እንተልያ:-
    “ንኺድ ጥራይ” ትብል ጭርሖ ጥራይ እያ:-
    ይስመረልኩም ኢለ እምብዛ ፈትየያ፥
    ሓቂ ይግበረሎም ዒባ ምስ ፋንድያ::

    “ጸሓይ እንከላ ካብ ዝብለካ ገብገብ:-
    ካብ ሰይቲ ወድኻ ካብ ትምገብ:-
    ኪድ እምበሪ ዓለም ‘ዶ ትጽገብ”::

    በለ ወዲ ዓደይ;
    ከምኒ ሂትለር ዓለም ዝበጽበጹ :-
    ሓፋሽ ህዝብኹም ካብ ትዕምጹ :-
    ሕድሪ ስውኣትና ካብ ትረግጹ :-
    ንናብስ ዶ ይስዕራ ኣናጹ :-
    ኪዱ እምበሪ ኪዱ ተቦቆጹ :-
    ዕርብ በሉ ናብ ገደል ህጸጹ ::

    ፈቲኹም ‘ዶ ትኸዱ ትኸዱ :-
    ዓቅሊ ጽበት ቅሩብ ‘ ሞ ኣኽዱዱ :-
    ዝነበረ ብጭከናኹም ርዒዱ :-
    ይመጸጉም እምቢ ኢሉ ሓንጊዱ:-
    ሓፋሽ ምስ ተላዕለ ተሃንዲዱ :-
    ኣድሓርሓሪ ነይተርፎ ምኻዱ ::

    ከምኡ እያ ዓለም ዕድል ት ህበካ :-
    ብዙሕ ሓይሊ ተቀሪቡ ይመጸካ :-
    እንተዘይ ወፊኻ ታሪካዊ ጉቡእካ :-
    ነበረ ያነበረ ይኸውን ታሪኽካ::

    ዝሓለፈ ታርኽ ርእዮዎ:-
    ንሂትለር ተመሊስኩም ሕተትዎ :-
    ከም’ቲ ኢሉ ዝወድቅ መዓስ መሲልዎ:-
    ገበናቱ እንድ ኣሉ በሊዕዎ::

    ትማሊ ‘ዃ ቃዛፊ ፈኩሩ:-
    ግዚያዊ ሓይሉ ርኢዎ ዓሚሩ :-
    ምስ ሓፋሽ ገጢሙ ተጋቲሩ :-
    ተዋሪዱ ወዲቁ ተሰይሩ :-
    ተጓሒፉ እነሆ ተቀቢሩ:
    ተረስዑ ‘ኳ ኣብ ዓለም ምንባሩ::

    ዓለም ኣይኮነን ዶ ከዳዕ ‘ቲ ቀታሊ:-
    ነቲ ምቅሉል እኳ ንህዝቡ ዝ’ሓሊ:-
    ነቲ ጀግና ሓፋሸይ ብሃሊ:-
    ነቲ ቀሺ ንሰላም ዝጽሊ:-
    ነቲ ምሁር ደራሲ ስኣሊ:-
    ትወስዶም እያ ታሪኽ እዩ ዘይበሊ::

    እሞ ‘ድኣ ኪዱ እምበር- ኪዱ ጥራይ:-
    ገለ ጀጋና ኢና እንተኸሰርና ተጋዳላይ:-
    ምእንቲ ሓፋሹ ህይወቱ ከፋላይ:-
    እምበር ህግደፍስ ክንደየናይ:-
    ሞትኩም ከይሕመና ሞት መንደላይ::

    ኪዱ ኪዱ!!!!!
    ህዝቢ ካብ ተሳድዱ :-
    ጀጋኑ ካብ ትቅፍዱ :-
    ሃገር ካብ ተዋርዱ :-
    ኪዱ!!!::

    ክንደይ ኣሎ ምንባር — ኣብ ኽሳራ:-
    ክንደይ ኣሎ ምትላል — ሽጣራ :-
    ክንደይ ኣሎ ምኽኒት ‘ ቲ– ዕባራ:-
    ክንደይ ኣሎ ምብላዕ ጀግና– ሰውራ :-
    ኪዱ እምበሪ ቆጽሉኹም ሓሪራ:-
    ተወገዘት መርዛዊት እያ ነይራ :-
    ጸረ ገነት ዲያብሎስ ዝዓተራ::

    ሓስየ እንተኾይነ ነብስኹም ሕተቱ:-
    ኣረጋግጽዎ ተረፍ ሕላገቱ:-
    ሕልናኹም ቀደም እዩ ሞይቱ:-
    ዘጨክኖ ዘሎ ተስፋ ቀቢጸነቱ ::

    ሓቀይ እየ ውሽጥኹም ይመስከር:-
    ነብሱ እዩ ዘታልል ዝስዕስዕ ዝዕንድር :-
    ተስፋ ምስ ሰኣነ ኣብ ሕልሚ ዝነበር :-
    ሃገርነት ክቀብር ኣይብልን እዩ ድሕር::

    ድገሙ ደጋግሙ ጨርሑ ጨርሑ:-
    “ንኺድ ጥራይ” እናበልኩም ንብሑ:- ነባብሑ
    እሱ እዩ ሓቂ ምርሑ ተመራረሑ:-
    ተተሓሕዝኩም ኪዱ ክንርኢ ወጊሑ::

    ዕትብቲ ኮኾብ ሰላም 12/11/2013

  • Haile S.

    Selam all,

    ስም ዘይመረጽናዮ ክልተ ቃላቱ
    ደሞክራሲን ፍትሒን፡ ክዳኑ ቆርበቱ
    እንታይ ሓቢኡ’ሎ ኣብቲ ውሽጡ
    መርሚርና ንርኣዮ ናቱ መዓናጡ

    ደሞክራሲ፡ ዓይኒ ዘይብሉ
    ፍትሒ፡ ኣስናን ዘይብሉ
    ዓይኒ የብለይ ስኒ የብለይ ቡኛ ንኹሉ
    ዘይፈላሊ በተሩ፡ ዘንጊዕዎ ምዃኑ ንባዕሉ

    ንዝኣረገ ንዝቆንቆነ
    ኣነ ዝበልክዎ እንተዘይኮነ
    ቤት ማእሰርቲ እቶ ሕቶ-መሰል ሕነ

    ንዑ ኣገልግሉ ንናእሽቱ
    እጽንሓልኩም ሓዳር ምምስራቱ
    ብሓንሳብ ኪዳን ክንኣስር ምስ ኣረግና ምስ ኣኸለ ዕለቱ

    ኣካይድኡ ዕለት ዘምጽኣቶ
    ኣሰራርዓ የለን ናይ ቕሚጦ
    ዝርርብ ኣይፈልጥ እንካ ሃባ፡ ስሓቦ ጉቶቶ
    ምዃኖም መፋትሕ ዲሞክራሲያዊ ሕቶ
    መገዲ ምዕባለ ናይ ኩልና ሽቶ

    ንደሞክራሲ ንፍትሒ
    ሽፋን ዘይኮነ መጻንሒ
    ስቓይ ህዝቢ መናውሒ

  • Haile S.

    Selam Awatewian,
    ጀበና ከይተስተማስል

    ንዑ ኣሕዋት ንፍትሒ ንሰጉም
    ክንሰግሮ ቀሪብና በረኻ ዱር ምስ ህጉም

    ኣብ መገዲ ዝኣከብናዮ ላጌባ ጸጎጎ
    ኣሪና ንደርብዮ ውሽጢ እቶን ትሕቲ መጎጎ
    ከነብስለሉ ኣጻብዕ ኩሉና ዝሓንጠጦ ምቁር ቅጫ ጎጎ

    ንኹን ስሙር ስፈ ዝተኳሕለ ብቂሔ-ጽልሚ
    ዝተኣሳሰረ ላኻ ዝዓቁር ኣጅቦ ምስ ጠስሚ

    ፋሕ ምባል ንግደፎ፡ ይኣኽለና ኮታ
    ንኸዶ መገዲ ዝመልኦ’ዩ ቁሪ ምስ ኣስሓይታ
    ጽግዕግዕ ንቀራረብ ንኹን ነንሕድሕድና ረጒድ ኩታ

    ንኣክብ ንብረት ጤለበጊዕ ኣሓና
    ከነሕልፍ ዘኹርዕ ጥሪት ንደቂ ደቅና ።

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear awate Friends,,

    እቲ ኣነ ኣይንሰደድ ይብል –
    እቲ ንሱ ኣይትሰደዱ ይብል –
    ……. ናይ ክልቴና ሓደ እዩ ዝመስል-
    ልብና ግን በበይኑ ይስሕል ::

    እቲ ናተይ ለውጢ ንኽለዓል –
    ………ሓፋሽ ህዝቢ ገባቲ ክሕምትል-
    እቲ ናቱ ክኣስር ክቀትል-
    ………ጨፋሊቁ ሃገር ንኸቀምስል ::

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate Friends

    The bellow video is clear ..

    KS,,
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoysxkP0fjU&feature=

  • Kokhob Selam
  • Abrehet Yosief

    ኣያ ሃይለ እዝጊ ይሃብካ
    ይራሕርሕ ፈጣሪ ይስማዕ ጸሎትካ
    ኣቤት ዝበልካ ንነፍስኻ

    እንተ ኣነን ከማይ ከኣ
    ቀደም ኢድና ሂብና ብኣጋኣ
    ኣጣቖስና ሃይማኖት ከኣ

    ኣቦይ ተኣሲሮም እንክብሉና
    ገለ ግዲ ጊሮም ኮይኑ መልስና
    ላዲና ዲና ኣዕሪብና ሕልና

    ግን ዘይጭክን እቲ ከብድና
    ኣበይ ወሲዶሞም ተወከስና
    ነባዕና ዝነኣሱን ዝዓበዩን ዘኪርና

    እንዳ ___ ፤ ኣብኡ ይሓይሽ ኮታ
    ይፍቅዱ ከተእቱ ኮቦርታ
    ንዓናይ ቀልጥፋ ከይዓረበ ባይታ

    ኣይፋሉን ኣብኡ ኣይኮኑን፤ ናብ ___ ደኣ
    ኦኦ ኣብኡስ ፈውሲ ቁማል ተማልኣ
    ትፈልጣኣ ኢንዲኽን ___ ትመላለስ ኣብኡ ገዝኣ

    ተጋጊኽን ኣብኡ ኣይኮኑን
    ርሑቕ እዩ ብቐሊሉ ኣይብጻሕን
    ናብትን ናብትን ኢልና ዕውንውን

    ኣይ ካብ ሃይማኖት ኣይ ካብ ሕጊ
    ኣይ ካብ ለባም ዝፈልጥ ድጊ
    ደኒንና ንውቃዕ ከም ኣድጊ

    • Haile S.

      ሰላም ኣብርሀት፡

      ወይ ግጥሚ ወይ ግጥሚ ወይ ዲንቂ
      ዘረባ ኣምጻእኪ ሓቒቕ ናይ ብሓቂ

      ገለ እንተ ዘይገብሩ ኔሩ መዕቆቢና
      ክንብል ክንደግም ጊዜ ዓሪቡና
      ሕጂ ምስ መሰ ንመስን ዝተበራበርና
      ድሮ እኳ እንሆ ይኸሱና
      ‘እንተ ዘይገብሩ’ ስለ ዘይደጋገምና
      ግን ኣይመስለንን ንምለስ ናብ ልምድና።

  • Haile S.

    Selam Awatewian,

    ፍትሒ ንኣቦይ ሓጂ ሙሳን ብጾቶምን

    ይፈትሑ ሕጂ፡ ይፈትሑ ሓጂ ሙሳ
    ይኣክል ማእሰርቲ መሰል ግህሳ
    ንሶም ድልው ንስምምዕ ንሰላም ድህሰሳ
    ኣይግብኦምን ከም ዓማጺ ብፖሊስ ሓፈሳ
    ደቂስካ ኣይሕደርን’ዩ ኣሲርካ ዝሓስብ ኣንበሳ

    ዓበይቲ ኣቦታት ከምኦም ዝኣመሰሉ
    ንዓድና ሃብቲ ንዓና ኣብነት ብኹሉ
    ጽቡቕ ተግባሩን ትብዓቱን ዝዝርዘረሉ
    ኣበይ ርኢኹም ትፈልጡ ክንድዚ ብሰብ ዝምስከረሉ
    Beyan/Thomas/Kokhob..በዚን በትን ብኹሉ

    ሓጂ ሙሳ ይኹኑ ምርኩስና
    ናቶም ትሪን ድልየት ፍትሒን ይልከፈና
    መርግምን ዓኽን ጥፍጣፍን ተሪፉና
    ብኣድናቖት ነውርየሉ/ሎም ምሳሌ ዝኾኑና
    ብሕማቕ ዘይልዓሉ፡ ንምርቖም መራሕቲ ይፍጠረልና
    ከም ኣቦይ ሓጂ ሙሳ ዝኣመሰሉ ንዛረበሎም ዘለና.

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate

    . . .ህንጻ ሓሶት ፈራሲ :. . . .

    ሕቂ ገዛ ኣብ ምምስራታ :-
    ሓሶት ኢዳ ኣእትያ እንተሓጊዛታ :-
    ገዛ ነይተሰርሐ ሌቦ ዓብሊላታ :-
    ዓይና እንዳርኣየት ሓቂ ተዘሚታ ::

    ስለ’ዚ
    መሬት ሓዲኡ ትውለድ – ሓሳዊ ይወገድ :-
    ሓገዙ ‘ውን ይትረፍ ኣብ ሞንጎ ዝዓብድ ::

    ግዜ ኣይንቅተል ደጊም –
    እንታይ ከ ክንደግም :-
    ዝኣመነ ይርዓም –
    ይስመር ወዲ ኣዳም :-
    ሓቂ ዘይደልይ ጠላም –
    ንግደፎ ኣብ ጸላም ::

    ሓሶት ዝተሓወሶ – ከቢድ እዩ ክትመልሶ :-
    ዝቦኽቦኸ ምሰሶ – ወለዶ ነይወርሶ ::

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate participants

    . . . . . .ጽንዓት እዮ ስንቅና . . . . .

    ከም’ዛ ወናኒቱ – ከም ‘ዛ ወላዲቱ :-
    ክም’ዛ ሓላዊቱ – ክም ‘ ዛ ፈታዊቱ :-

    . . . . ብዙሕ ተጓዒዛ – ሃገርነት ተጎዝጊዛ :-
    . . . . ንኽንደይ ኣፍዚዛ – ብስምዒት ሒዛ :-
    . . . . ንኽንደይ ኣዚዛ – ንኽንደይ ሰሪዛ :-
    . . . . ንኽንደይ በሪዛ – ንኽንደይ መሪዛ:-
    . . . . .ንሕና ደሞ ዋዛ – ኣለና እንድዩ ላዛ ::

    ላዛ እወ ኣገባብ – ናይ ቁሩቁስ ጥበብ :-
    ናይ ቃልሲ ግብግብ – ቅዲ ምርብራብ :-
    ጽንዓት ኢና ንምገብ – ህዝብና ከይቀናጠብ :-
    ሓፋሽና ብኣደብ – ብስርዓት ንቀርብ ::

    ሎሚ እንተነበዐት- ሓቂ ከተምስል :-
    ቀታሊት ጨዋይት- ህዝቢ ከተታልል: –
    ምስቀረበ ዓወት – ኣጉል ምስትምሳል :-
    ሕድሪ ኣለና እምነት – ግድን እዩ ክንቅጽል ::

    ናይ ቀደም ስንቅና – ትዕግስቲ ምስ ጽንዓት :-
    ሕጂ ‘ውን ኣለና – ነቅ ዘይብል ትብዓት :-
    ጉዳ ከይቀላዕና ወይ ከ ድሕር ሰተት :-
    ዲምክራሲያዊት ሃገርና – ግድን እዩ ክንምስርት ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate

    A poem for today.. and unity..

    Inspired by the attached song of the revolutionary young Eritrean singer ..

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kay9ucw7QHQ&feature=youtu.be

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate

    …ጀግና ዶ ይነብዕ?…

    እንታይ እዩ ዝበሃል?
    ክዳዕ ዓይኒ ነባዕ:-
    ዶ:-
    ዓይኒ ነባዕ ከዳዕ :-
    ብድሕሪት ዝጻፋዕ:-
    ብሃላይ ቀልባዕባዕ::

    ንብዓት ሓርገጽ:-
    ከምስል ዝድንግጽ::

    ከምኡ እና ንፈልጦ:-
    ለንዘበን:-
    ገዲፍዎ ስለ ዘይሰለጦ:-
    መድረኽ ምስ ኣምለጦ:-
    ንብዓቱ ረገጦ::

    ዝገርም እዩ!!!
    ከዳዓት ምንባዕ ገዲፎሞ:-
    ተቀሊዕና እና ግዲ ኢሎሞ:-
    ር ኣዩና እሎም ሳዕሲዖሞ:-
    ባህሊ ሃገርና ሰይረሞ::

    እንተ ጀግና:-
    ክነብዕ ካብ ልቡ ስለዝኾነ:-
    ነቲ ህግደፋዊ ‘ ኳ ነይጨከነ:-
    ነቲ ምስ ኣቶም ጸኒሑ ተጠቀነ:-
    ዝተኣስረ ‘ሞ ከም ሓሩጭ ዝበነነ::

    መን ድዩ መኪቱሉ:-
    መዓስ ምስኡ ጓይላ ዝተኸሉ:-
    እቶም ዝደረፍሉ ዝዘመርሉ:-
    እቲ ጀግና እንድ ኣሉ
    ተዓጢቁ ተኸላኸለሉ:-
    ይቅረ ኢሉ በደሉ::

    ..ጀግና ክንድቲ ድፍረቱ –
    …….ክንዲ ቆራጽነቱ ትብዓቱ –
    …………ክንዲ መካትነቱ ኣንበሳህነቱ –
    ………………ሩህ ሩህ እዩ ላዕሊ ዝልውሃቱ –
    ……………………ሓዚኑ ርኣዩ ይፈስስ ንብዓቱ::

    ኣጆኻ በሎ ኣለኹ ምሳኻ:-
    ፍንጫሕካ እንድኣሉ ምቃል ናይ ስጋኻ:-
    ተፈጥረ ካባኻ ዝሓልፍ ንዓኻ:-
    ድሕርሕር ኣይትበል ኣወፊ ግደኻ::

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Awate Friends..

    Things are going to the mass..

    KS..

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFKJhu1t7M4&feature=share

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate

    . . . . .ለጋስ እያ ተፈጥሮ . . . . .

    ንፍለጦ ሓይሊ ሓሳባት :
    ምግኔታዊ ስሕበት :-
    ዝቅየር ናብ ክውንነት :-
    ተፈጥሮ ለጋስ እያ ወሃቢት::

    ለጋስ ክንሳ ግን ንጠንቀቀላ :-
    ኣይትፈልጥን እያ ሕማቅ ጽቡቅ ኢላ :-
    ምሃብ እዩ ስረሓ ሃብኒ ምስ ትብላ :-
    ኣጽቢቅና ንፍለጥ ናይ ጠለብና ሜላ ::

    እሞ ኩሉ ከምዝሓሰብካዮ :-
    ኩሉ ከምተመነኻዮ :-
    ምዃኑ ፍለጦ መምዮ :-
    ድልየትካ ሕሰብ ተመነዮ ::

    ግን!
    ኣሉታን ኣውንታን ፈላልዮ :-
    ኣውንታ ድልየትካ ብኣሉታ ከይተብልዮ ::

    ሰላም እንዳደለኻ ንኩናት ኣይትሕለም :-
    ራሃዋ እንዳደለኻ ድኽነት ኣይትዓደም :-
    ጽቡቕ እንዳደለኻ ንሕማቕ ኣይተቀድም :-
    ተፈጥሮ ለጋስ እያ – ጌጋታትካ ኣይትድገም ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate

    . . . . . ብከላ . . . . . .

    Pollution ይብሉኻ – ብከላ :-
    ስብርብር ምስ በለ ናይ ሰማይ ከለላ :-
    ብሰንኪ ንዓይ ይጥዓመኒ ዓለም ተበዲላ :-
    ንግዝያዊ ርውየት ፔፕሲ ኮካኮላ ::

    እንዳስትሪ ይፍኑ ጋዝ ናብ’ ዛ ስማይ :-
    ብክላ ናይ ህዋ ናይ መሬት ናይ ቀላይ :-
    ንግዝያዊ ደስታ ንተፈጥሮ በዳላይ :-
    ምዝብራቕ ሕጊ ናይ ተፈጥሮ ተጻይ ::

    ግን ንኹሉ ብከላ ” ዓገብ ” ዝብል ነይተሳእነ :-
    እንሆ ይካየድ ጻዕሪ ዘይተኣደነ :-
    ጉዳይ ፖሎቲካ እዩ ዝገርመኒ ኣነ :-
    ብከላ ዝኸፈአ ህይወት ዘመንመነ ::

    ሓሶት ልዕሊ ሓሶት ብከላ ፖለቲካ :-
    ንኻለኦት ምኽሳስ ጉዳይካ ሓቢእካ :-
    ከም ሰገን ርእስኻ ኣብ ሑጻ ቀቢርካ :-
    ኣብ ሕሉፍ ምንባር እናቆሳቆስካ ::

    ሰባት ምድንጋር ምትላል ምብዝባዝ :-
    ኣይፋል ንዝበለ ምቅታል ምእሳር ምሓዝ :-
    ኣብ ገዛእ ሃገሩ መሰሉ ምስራዝ :-
    ብከላ ዶ ኣይኮነ ምንዝርና ምዕዛዝ ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear All
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 01.29 GMT

    “A Chechen volunteer soldier previously accused of plotting to kill Vladimir Putin has been wounded and his wife killed when their car was attacked near Kiev.

    Amina Okuyeva died and her husband Adam Osmayev was injured when their car was hit by a hail of bullets while crossing a railroad track, said Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko. The apparent assassination of Okuyeva is the latest involving high-profile figures in Ukraine who are opposed to Russia”

    KS..

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awatewyan

    The young students in Asmara are asking today and PFDJ is arresting and killing them..

    KS..

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear All

    ……..ንቁሕ ተሳትፎ…..

    ከም’ቲ ህግደፍ ዝገመተቶ:-
    ..ነቲ ስለ ዝኣሰረቶ- ዘጥፈ ኣቶ:
    ……ነቲ ስለ ዘፈራረሐቶ – ዘህደመቶ:
    ……መሲልዋ ነይሩ ቅስምና ዝሰበረቶ- ዘዳኸመቶ:
    ……………………..ነብሳ ድኣ ቀለዐቶ ሓፍሽ ኣፍሊጣቶ:
    …………………………ብሓደ ሰብ ትምራሕ ዘይትጠቅም ከንቶ::

    እወ፡
    ብኣንጻሩ ኮይኑ- ሰባት ከስተብህሉ:
    ነገራት ክመዝኑ – ክበስሉ:-
    ብባህሊ ዓዶም ይቅረ ክበሃሃሉ:
    ህይወት ብፍቅሪ ንወለዶ ከቀብሉ
    ጎዲኡዋ እነሆ ግፍዕታታ ገንፊሉ :-
    …………………………………..ነይረብሐትሉ::

    ነዚ ምስ ረኣየት እንድ ኣላ:-
    ድ ቃስ ስኢና ነብሳ ኣታሊላ :-
    ኣብ ልዕሊ ግዳያት ጓያላ – ተኺላ
    ………………”ንኺድ ጥራይ” ትብል ዘላ::

    ብኡነት!!!
    ከም’ዚ ተስፋ ዝቆረጸ:-
    ሓሽሽ ዘምረጸ :-
    ሓንጎሉ ተናወጸ;-
    ዝኸይድ እናፋጸ :-
    ዝበልዕ እናዓመጸ:-
    እናሓደረ ዝነቀጸ:-
    ከም ምውት ዝተቐበጸ::

    ግን :-
    ናይ መጨረሻኣ ግዲ ኮይኑ:-
    ትደሊ ዝቅይነኑ:-
    ዘይከዱ ምስ ዘመኑ:-
    ተጠርነፉ – ዝብትኑ:-
    ፍልልያት ዝሕንኑ::

    ዶ ድማ?
    ሓፍሽ ዶ ዋዛ?
    መን እዩ ክእዘዛ :-
    ተሪፋ ፈዚዛ:-
    ዓዊራ ደብዚዛ::

    እቲ ምንታይ ሲ:-
    ፍልልያት መበኣሲ:-
    ሓይሊ ጸላኢ መሐደሲ:-
    ውጹዓት መፋለሲ
    ካብ መስመርካ መላገሲ::

    ምዃኑ ፈሊጡ እነሆ:-
    ንሓቅታት ይገላልሆ:-
    ነቲ ዝጸልመተ የብርሆ:-
    ንተጋገይ የትንብሆ::

    ስርርዑ ሓያል ሚስጥር;-
    ስጉምታት ‘ቲ ዘይምሕር:-
    ከምዝብገስ ነይጠራጠር:-
    ከምዘይሓምቕ ኣበኹድር::

    ንቁሕ ተሳትፎ :-
    ኣእዳዋ ንኽትፎ:-
    ‘ታ መንኮርኮር ንኽትገድፎ
    ኣብ ውሽጣን ከይደግስ ክትጉሕፎ::

    KS,,

    http://awate.com/younis-disengage-from-isaias-afwerki-engage-alternative-voices/

  • Nitricc

    Eritrean Saho Woman; An absolute real beauty ——->
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DNJmOA3WkAA4gNq.jpg:small

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate..

    ፍቕሪ እዩ ሃይማኖተይ –
    ፍቕሪ እዩ ሃይማኖተይ –
    ተቀበሎ ንጽጎ ንሱ እዩ መትከለይ –

    ንካለኦት ኣይነጽግ ኣየማርር –
    ወይ ውን ሃይማኖተይ ኣይቅየር –

    ፍቕሪ እዩ ሃይማኖተይ –
    ፍቕሪ እዩ ሃይማኖተይ –
    ተቀበሎ ንጽጎ ንሱ እዩ መትከለይ –

    ፍቅሪ ልዕሊ ኹሉ –
    ሓይሊ ሰላም ወደር ዘይብሉ ::

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate Family

    .ኣይትተሃመል ወገን ብሜላ ህግደፍ :-
    ብዙሕ እያ ትፍትን ቅልጽምካ ክትዓጽፍ :-
    ኣብ ኣጋ ዓወትካ ሓይልኻ ከይሰንፍ :-
    ኣቶኪርካ ተመልከት ምስትብሃል ኣይትግደፍ ::

    ናይ ብሕሶት ጉጅለ ወዲባ ወዳዲባ :-
    ዘይፈልጡ ግሩሃት ኣእትያ ተጣቢባ :-
    ከይትፈጥር ኩናት ልቢ ሰብ ሰሊባ :-
    ተጠንቅቕ ተመልከት ዕድል ኣይትሃባ ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate:-

    ………..ጋንታ ዓዋተ………

    ዛንታን ታርኽን መዓስ ትርጉም ይወሃቦ –
    ምቅይያር እንተዘይርእዩ ላዕሊ ዘደይቦ –
    ጽግምግም ዝበሎ ክጻገም ክጸቦ –
    እንተዘይተራእዩ ናብ ጠቅሙ ክሓልቦ –
    መኺኑ እዩ ዝተርፍ ብዘይ መዕልቦ::

    …………..ርኢና ‘ም መሬት ዝሕረሶ :-
    ………………………ጽዒርና ‘ሞ ክነለሳልሶ :-
    ……………………………ሃንዲስና ‘ ሞ ከንሓዳድሶ :-
    …………………………………….ኣይከ ኣልናን ዲያብሎስ እናነገሶ ::

    እወው!!!!
    ካልኣይ ኣንይዛረብን ተመስገን ፈጥሪ :-
    ሰብ እንታይ ሃልይዎ ተቀባሪ
    ክንደይ ዘይፈተና ከነዕሪ :-
    ዝባና ክህረም ብሓለንጊ በትሪ :-
    እግርና ተተኺሉ ኣብ ዓዘቕቲ ጸብሪ
    ዋይታና ክዕፈን ብጨካን ኸታሪ:-
    ሓይሊ እግዚሄር ድኣ ንኹሉ ቀያሪ::

    ጸዋር ባይታ ሰፊሕ ኣእንጋዲ:-
    ተስፋ ዘስንቅ ዓጋሲ ኣባዲ:-
    ናይ ሓባር ቃልስ ሰናዲ:-
    ተዳልዩ ‘ዶ ክኣቱ ናብ ዓዲ::

    እስላማይ እየ ይብሎ፡ ይብለኒ ተፈደል-
    ክስታናይ እየ ይብይሎ ይብለኒ ተፈደል-
    የሁድ እየ ይብሎ ይባለኒ- ተፈደል-
    ድላይካ ኩን እሞ ተጠርነፍ ተማእከል-
    ክብርታት ሓሊኻ ክብረትካ ተቀበል-
    ሓይልስ እዚ እዩ ነብሰካ ምግዳል-
    ጸሪኻ ምቅርራብ ምስ’ቲ ካልእ ኣካል-
    ንውድቀትካ መሕብኢ ኣብ ክንዲ ምሕካል-
    ጌጋኻ ምሽፋን ገበን እዩ በደል-::

    ሃንደበት ኣብ ጉዕዞ ብሓቦ ክንቅጽል-
    ዘይገመትናዮ መሬት ደበኽ ይብል-
    ንኹሉ ዘራእቲ ዝቅበል-
    ለማዒ ዘይቃድር ዝምዕብል::

    ‘ቲ ወርቃዊ ሕጊ ማዕተብና ዘይቅየር-
    “ኣብ ልዕሊኻ ዘይተፍቅዶ ንኽትግበር
    ኣብ ልዕሊ ካለኦት ኣይትፈጽም ሕጊ ኣኽብር”

    ብሓቂ ኣማን ብኣማን ጸዋር ዘይተገመተ-
    ክጅምር እንከሎ እናበለ ታተ-
    እንተሎሚ እነሆ ንኹሉ ኣካተተ-
    እዝጊ ይሓልዎ ንጋንታ ዓዋተ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Abrehet Yosief

    እንተ ኣነ ጓል ድኻ
    ኣጣል ሒዘ ይኸደልካ
    እዝይም እናበልኩ ኣባ ጉምባሕ በረኻ
    ኣጣላይ ዶ ሪኢኻ

    ወዮ ዑፍ ክንዳይ ዝምንውሑ
    ንቑት በለ ናባይ ኣምሪሑ
    እቲ ኣእምሮይ ምኣስ ጎሪሑ
    ዋጨጭኩ በኸኹ ዓንቀረይ ብበሊሑ

    ኣያ ሃይለ ሊቀ ኣዕዋፍ
    መጸ እናበለ ገፈፍ
    እንታይ ኣብክዩኪ ኣንቲ ገርፋፍ
    ኣባ ጉምባሕ ምኣስ ኮይኑ ሃርጋፍ

    ክጻሪ ዶ ደልዩኒ
    Monsieur ኣባ ጉምባሕ ሓንሳብ ተጸበዩኒ
    ኣላ ካርት ኣይፍቀድን ጤል የላን ኣብ መንዩ
    ክብል ዶ ኮይነ ወሪዱኒ
    ንዑ ዳንዩኒ

    • Haile S.

      ኣብረሀት፡

      ኣብረሀት ኣብረሀት ኣብረሀተይ
      ናይ ባህሊን ወግዒን እንኮ ሓፍተይ
      ጸሊኻ ዘይትርከብ መባእስተይ
      ኣባ ጉምባሕ ይውሰዳ ዋላ ንብተይ
      ደሪቐ ክተርፍ ትጉሽተተይ

      ኣነስ መሲሉኒ ዝወሰዳ Buzzard/ግዳንግደ
      ኣሽዃይ’ዶ ዕየት ይብለዎ ይወስድ ቖልዓ ብእግሩ ዝኸደ
      እንተተረፈ ከኣ እነ መሲሉኒ Volture-ገምቢ
      ዝመተ ጥራይ ዘይኮነስ ዝሰነፈ በላዒ ኣካቢ

      ንስኺ ጓሲኺ እንተኾይኑ ዝመስከርክሉ
      ዕየት ጠፊኣትኪ ዓንቀር ዝበኸኽሉ
      እንታይ ኣከራኸረኒ እሾኽ ኣብ ዘይነቐልክሉ
      ዘይ ኣደይ ከተዘንቱ ዝሰማዕክሉ
      ጽምኣት ሒዙኒ ወረቕቕቲ ገናጺለ ዘንበብኩሉ
      ዓራቒ ኣየድልየናን ኣብ ባዕልኺ ዝውዓልክሉ

  • Haile S.

    Dear awatistas,
    Whenever possible, I will continue introducing/reminding you tigrigna names of birds. Today is raza’s (ራዛ) and few others. The english name of ራዛ is given at the end. I leave it to you to find out that of others.

    ራዛ ናይ ኣብ’ኡ ሓዛ
    ከምኡ’ውን ኩምብራዛ

    ናይ ኣብኡ ዘይሕዝ መን ኣሎ?
    ዃኽ ንዕኡ ዝመስል ጸሎሎ
    ዃትራ ተምሳላ ትወልድ ዓይነ-ኩሕሎ
    ስርኒሕ ትወልድ ዝመስል ምስትያት ዝሰኣሎ
    ን’ራዛ ፈል’ዩ ንምንታይ’ዩ ምሳሌ ብስሙ ዘዓደሎ?

    ‘ዛ’ ኣብ ቃላት ስለ ዝገጠመ?
    ክኸውን ይኽእን ግን
    ድምጺ ፊደላት ኣይመስለንን ቃና ስለዝሃረመ
    ብተወሳኺ
    ኣቀማምጣ ሕብራዊ ኣካላቱ፥ ንሰብ ስለዘገረመ።

    ሰውነቱ ኩሉ ጻዕዳን ጸሊምን ጉሮማይለ
    ኣፉ ግን ደሚቕ ሕብራዊ ብማዕዶ ዝልለ።
    ቀይሕ ኮይኑ ጸሊም ተዓጢቑ
    ብላዕሊን ብጎኒን ድሙቕ ብጫ ጠቢቑ
    ንሰብ ኣመሲልዎ ተፈጥሮ ኣድኒቑ
    Saddle billed stork = ራዛ ኣጠሚቑ።

    • Saleh Johar

      Hi Haile,
      I have a little knowldge in that department 🙂 Here are names of birds I remember–keep in mind, it is from Keren and they can be in any language.

      1. Kitcha Aterai
      2. Fintig
      3. Barbarella
      4. Zenab (and seyti Zenab)
      5. Batteria
      6. Fatna
      7 Segomini
      8. ZabTia
      9. TiTu

      I hope that will do for now…

      • Fanti Ghana

        Selam Memhir,

        Many people I know can’t make it past three bird names. To help you make it up to ten and be a record holder, please sing the following along with me:

        ኣንቲ ዒፎይ ዋሪየ
        ጊዜ ሓላፋይ’ዩ ምጥላም’ዩ ነውሪየ፤

        • saay7

          Fantiness:

          I can get to four just from songs and expressions. Just don’t ask me what the birds look like:

          1. Amora ente zkhewn Alem mzorkuye:: (Bereket Mengesteab)
          2. Amora do shla koyne: kmetseki berire? (Alex Kahssay)
          3. Ewiy quack iyu zmesel (typical racist expression)
          4. Some something hadanai qoqaH something something (proverb)
          5. Bonus point: for generic bird: uufey breri…. (Berket Megesteab again)

          saay

          • iSem

            Hi Sal:
            Here we go the Nigerian guy again:-)
            Poor Lilo, this is for you from the late Mussa Saleh
            He was in competition with Hamid Abdella Anja
            and he has some humor to, he used to sing:
            Mussa Saleh albab jarrih, laleye
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CFZWRPZ3GM

          • saay7

            ISem:

            Before I hit play on the video, are there eye-poking swords waving about?

            Saay

          • iSem

            Hi Sal:-)
            No, No, I censored it for swords. Trust me.
            Enjoy and you will find hobay and a starving beautiful girl. I thought u will enjoy it
            And also I need help with two words in the song
            “shoknet” and “kejoli”, mayb Saleh G can help me

          • Haile S.

            Saay7,
            The proverb you are looking for is: ኣናፍራ ቆቓሕ ዘይፈልጥ ኣይሃዳናይን.

          • saay7

            Haile S:

            In your absence, iSem had a lot of fun on Tigrinya proverbs and their general uselessness and as part of that excercise we never utter a proverb in its entirety. If you want to make a counter argument, please pick it up with iSem: he is always ready for a joust.

            saay

          • Haile S.

            Saay7,
            I arrived at Awate at the time you were raising the white flag. My first comment in fact was with him on the proverb thing. But he refused perhaps because he didn’t want to discuss with the knewly bipatized (ሓዲሽ ክርስትያን ካብ ቀሺ ንላዕሊ ይሕለቕ) or he might have said: neger zeyxegebe … (ነገር ዘይጸገበ ጓል ዋጣ ይሕጸ)።

          • iSem

            Hi Haile S:
            No, I said, baal haddish… and then I said bilae zeyblows…
            😉

          • saay7

            Haile S;

            I don’t remember raising the white flag but people’s memories are most sacred to them so I won’t quibble. Let’s just say that I agree with iSem or he agrees with me on Tigrinya expressions. (And Amharic for that matter:)

            Saay

      • Haile S.

        Thank you Saleh,
        This is a good addition to my list. I know TiTu. I use to know Barbarella, but its image has faded from my memory. When time permits please add either desription or image of all available.
        ኩምብራዛ = common hoopoe
        ዃትራ = red-eyed dove
        ስርኒሕ = quail, delicious to eat.
        ጢጡ = firefinch

        • Abrehet Yosief

          Aya Haile,
          What about: ለዃዂቶ: ባሬቶ and ኩቱ?

          • Haile S.

            Selam Abrehet,
            My expectation from you is very high. Come up with much more. እዚኦም ድኣ ወዲ ጋና እኳ ዝፈልጦም።
            ለዃዂቶ = swallow
            ባሬቶ = speckled pigeon
            ኩቱ? = hornbill, the tree dwelling as opposed to ground hornbill = ኣባጉምባሕ

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Haile,

            Eritrea suppose to be one heaven for bird watchers. According to African Bird Club, it suppose to have over 50 different bird species, either resident or migrating.

            It’s good that you started this discussion but to get to the bottom of it, I think we have a long way to go.

            Berhe

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Berhe ?

            I lost your number, maybeobeofthe birds took it away :-). Please call me

            Saleh

          • Abrehet Yosief

            Aya Haile,
            Nice move, now I have to give more bird names to prove I am not ጓል ጓና.
            ጭሩ በለስ: humingbird
            ቃጻ: green body, red head, lives in the hills and nests in small holes in the ground. It has a beak like that of ኩቱ
            And the ለዃዂቶ nested at our hidmo from May to October and then they migrated. We assumed they went to ባሕሪ, as that is all we knew about migrations (till we migrated ourselves further afield sniff sniff)
            And when you are herding your goats and sheep you have to watch out for ኣባ ጉምባሕ. It could lift a lamb or a kid.
            ሑዶ – Owl
            መንካዕ

          • Paulos

            Selam Abrehet,

            I always get amazed by your panaromic knowledge on our traditions, culture, norms and languages. Glad you grace us with your warm presence. You’re one of my favorite. Thank you.

          • Abrehet Yosief

            Thanks Paulos,
            You notice how clever they were to name the humming bird ጭሩ በለስ. With no safe place to stand on the thorny leaves, the humming bird had to feed while flying!

          • Paulos

            Selam Abrehet,

            That is absolutely ingenious! I agree. Thank you again haftey.

          • Kokhob Selam

            Dear Abrehet Yosief and Haile.

            You are great!!

            KS,

          • Haile S.

            Selam Abrehet,
            I knew you are a very resourceful person. You are certainly not ጓል ጓና :-). Thank you for answering Paul’s question on ጭሩ በለስ or hummingbird. ቃጻ is new to me. I will check later based on your description. ኣባ ጉምባሕ usually eats frogs and perhaps small mammals, but lamb, not sure. It could be like the poor innocent ፍሒራ (aardvark) blamed for digging out corpses.
            A suivre (will follow)

          • Haile S.

            Selam Abrehet,
            I tried to look for what could correspond to ቃጻ. The closest I got is a bee-eater, the white-throated bee-eater; google it and let me know. Everything matches except the beak much smaller and shorter than ኩቱ. This bee-eater has another tigrigna name (ምሩቕ ቆሊባ), could be regional variations. The other possibility is a parrot or ሕንጻይ. Red head green body, but lives in tree holes not hill holes.
            Please please continue giving tigrigna names of birds. I have a collection of around 70 names. Now increased by ቃጻ and those SGJ gave, just remains to identify them. BTW መንካዕ is not a bird. It is a flying mammal, a bat.
            Best

        • Paulos

          Selam Hailat,

          What do we call Hummingbird in Tigrinya other than the generic ጭሩ? I have always been fascinated by Hummingbirds particularly considering their metabolism where it is mind boggling. For instance, their heart rate is close to 1300 per minute and breathing rate 250 per minute. They have gained considerable attraction particularly among biochemists who study longevity as in if high metabolic rate is related to longer life span.

          • Haile S.

            Paul,
            I had adjourned my answer to come with a lengthy one (general naming of birds) later in the evening, but the resourceful Abrehet gave you the answer. So let’s adjourn my additional explanations for later days.

