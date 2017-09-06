Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear all,

    . . . . . .ባጤራ ውሒዱ . . . . . . .

    ባጤራ ውሒዱ ናይ ዓድና ናቅፋ :-
    እምብዛ በዚሑ ክትምንዘር ሸሪፋ ::

    . . . . .ምንዝርና ነውሪ እዝጊ ነይፈትው :-
    . . . . .ስርዓትን ሕገን እዩ ንሰላም ዝቐድው ::
    . . . . .ኢልናያ ዘይሰመዓት – ክሻ ተጠቕሊላ :-
    . . . . .ካብዝን ካብትን እንሆ ወሊዳ ዲቓላ ::

    ግን እባ ህግደፍ እንታይ ኣሰከፋ :-
    ኣየናይ ራህዋ ደጊም ከይሓልፋ :-
    ገንዘብ ኣጥፊኣቶ ቀደም ጨላሊፋ :-
    ንምንታይ ትጽበ ህዝቢ ክጭፍጭፋ :-
    ትኺድ ግዳ ትህደም ብእግራ ብክንፋ ::

    read it again to find the hidden meanings.
    ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Kokhob Selam

    . . . . . . ብከላ . . . . . .

    Pollution ይብሉኻ – ብከላ :-
    ስብርብር ምስ በለ ናይ ሰማይ ከለላ :-
    ብሰንኪ ንዓይ ይጥዓመኒ ዓለም ተበዲላ :-
    ንግዝያዊ ርውየት ፔፕሲ ኮካኮላ ::

    እንዳስትሪ ይፍኑ ጋዝ ናብ’ ዛ ስማይ :-
    ብክላ ናይ ህዋ ናይ መሬት ናይ ቀላይ :-
    ንግዝያዊ ደስታ ንተፈጥሮ በዳላይ :-
    ምዝብራቕ ሕጊ ናይ ተፈጥሮ ተጻይ ::

    ግን ንኹሉ ብከላ ” ዓገብ ” ዝብል ነይተሳእነ :-
    እንሆ ይካየድ ጻዕሪ ዘይተኣደነ :-
    ጉዳይ ፖሎቲካ እዩ ዝገርመኒ ኣነ :-
    ብከላ ዝኸፈአ ህይወት ዘመንመነ ::

    ሓሶት ልዕሊ ሓሶት ብከላ ፖለቲካ :-
    ንኻለኦት ምኽሳስ ጉዳይካ ሓቢእካ :-
    ከም ሰገን ርእስኻ ኣብ ሑጻ ቀቢርካ :-
    ኣብ ሕሉፍ ምንባር እናቆሳቆስካ :-

    ሰባት ምድንጋር ምትላል ምብዝባዝ :-
    ኣይፋል ንዝበለ ምቅታል ምእሳር ምሓዝ :-
    ኣብ ገዛእ ሃገሩ መሰሉ ምስራዝ :-
    ብከላ ዶ ኣይኮነ ምንዝርና ምዕዛዝ ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

The Smashed Eritrean Wristwatch

06 Sep 2017 Awate Team Comments (32)

[this was first published in May of 2015 in objection to an attempt by some hacks to revive old partisan rivalry, and…

Eritrea: The Constitution

04 Sep 2017 Ali Salim Comments (271)

Here is a follow-up on “gual mengedi” – the constitution. I will stick to word limit and make it short.…

Eritrea’s 150th Anniversary!

01 Sep 2017 Ismael Ibrahim Mukhtar Comments (140)

My adopted nation, Canada, recently celebrated its 150th anniversary on July 01, 2017. The celebration was huge, passionate and colorful.…

Water: Black Market Economy of Eritrea

29 Aug 2017 Gedab News Comments (16)

Four people were arrested on Monday in Asmara after they were caught selling water to citizens from a water tanker.…

