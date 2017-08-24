Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awateyan

    ….ሓይሊ ብርዒ….

    ኩናት ኩናት ይብሉ ተዓጠቕ ተዓጠቕ :-
    ዘየድሊ ጥፍ ኣት ሓዞ ተሓናናቕ:-
    መን ሓሚቊ ‘ሞ መንና ከየሕምቕ:-
    ኽሳራ ጥራይ እዩ ኣጉል ክንዋደቕ::

    ንግዚኡ ድኣ ሓደ ስዕር :-
    ብዘይዘላቒ ዓወት ኣዝዩ ይሰክር:-
    ዘልኣለማዊ መሲልዎ ይኾርዕ ይጭድር:-
    ኣብ’ ዛ ሓጻር ህይወት ኣቤት ናይ ሰብ ነገር::

    ምስ ዓር ማለት ግዳ ሕልና ምምራኽ:-
    ብልቦና ዕብየት እንካን ሃባን ምምላኽ::
    የግዳስ ሓደ ሓደ ግ ዜ ዘየድሊ ኩናት:-
    መዘዝ ኮይኑ ናይ ህዝብኻ ጥፍ ኣት:-
    ትርኢ ‘ሞ ትሓዝን ብኡነት:-
    ኣብ ምንቲ ምንታይ ይርመሱ ውጹዓት::

    ሻቡ;-
    ዘይተጻራሪ ፍልልያት ይጽበብ ትብል:-
    ኣብ ክንዲ ጠያይት ብርዕታት ትተክል:-
    ትዛተ ትመያየጥ ኣእምሮኻ ምዕብል
    እንካን ሃባን ኮይኑ ዓቢ መትክል:
    ሰላምካ ትውንን ኣብ ናይ ሓባር ጽላል::

    ……………………ወላሂ ብኡነት ብርዒ ሓይሊ ኣለዋ:-
    ……………….ገለ ወሽላኻት እኳ እንተጸለእዋ:-
    ……………ሓያል መሳርሒት ማንም ዘይንውንዋ:-
    ………ፍቅሪ እያ ዕርቂ ኣሕዋት ርኣይዋ::
    ….ብራና ሃገረይ ቃላት ናይ እንዳባ:-
    ……..ባህሊ ክብርታተይ ክትነብር ዓንቢባ:-
    …………መድርኽ ብዘየግድስ ኣብ ሰላም ጽበባ::
    ……………..ዲሞክራሲ በሉ — መን ከርክባ :-
    …………………ስልጣኔ በሉ — ቅድሚት ተሓንቢባ:-
    ………………….…..ኪነት ‘ውን ብሉ— ሙዚቃ ዘረባ:-
    ……………….………….ብርዒ እያ ኣንጋዲት ትብለኩም መርሓባ::

    ጉቡአይ ግዴታይ ክልቲኡ ሓደ :-
    ባህለይ ክጥቀመሉ ዝተወሃሃደ::

    ብኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Saay7 do you remember?

    My version of the riddle of the unpredictable an article written by Mr.Saleh in awate. com
    since this is my version in poem form, it is not the direct copy of the article.

    ………ዕሰሉ ዕሰሉ………..

    እዚ ኣያ ሳልሕ ‘ሲ ጉድ ገይሩ:-
    ከም ኣመሉ ሚስጥራት ጎርጊሩ:-
    በርቢሩ በራቢሩ ሕጏ ሰባቢሩ:-
    ፊሕሩ ፈሓሒሩ ቅምራት ቀሚሩ:-
    ኣብ ቤተ ምረመራ ኣእትዩ መራሚሩ:-
    መደምደምታ ቀላለዖ ሚስጥሩ ፥፤:

    ዘይተገመተ ክግመት ግመት ግምታቱ :-
    እቲ ዘይምግማቱ ኣብ ግመት ይኣቱ:-
    ነቲ ዘይፈለጦ ሰሪቁ ኣመቱ :-
    ቶኽላ ዝነበረ ቀይሩ ቆርበቱ:-
    ምስ ኣባጊዕ ይጽንበር ቀይሩ ኣንፈቱ::

    ጉዳይ ዶብ መዕርፎ እንተዘይረኺቡ:-
    ሰላም ክርከብ እዩ ኢልኩም ኣይሕሰቡ:-
    ይብል ከምዘይነበረ ገቲሩ ኣፍ ልቡ:-
    እነሆ ይነግረና ካልእ ተጣቢቡ::

    ለምቅነ ከደምቲ ጎብለል ተቀይሮም:-
    ንዞባዊ ምትእስሳር እንሆ ተዓዲሞም:-
    ያኢ ንህንጸት ንሃገር ጠቀምቲ ተባሂሎም:-
    ንሶም ‘ውን እነሆ ምልክት ሂቦም :-
    እንተስ ተሓቢኦም;-
    ……………. ጥውይ ውይ መሪጾም::

    ተስፋ እንተሲኢኑ ተሪፋቶ ኩርናዕ:-
    መንገዲ ጠፊእዎ መበሊ ሸናዕናዕ:-
    ጸገም የለን ክፍትን ጽግዕግዕ:-
    ግን ብጥንቃቄ መገዲ ብምጽናዕ:-
    መምለሲ ዘለዎ ቀልጢፉ ዝስናዕ::

    ወይ ‘ውን፡-

    ኣይትንገር ኣይትሓብር ፡
    ……………ሓልወለይ ሚስጥር:-
    ……………… ሽፍንፍን ዕጽውጽው ቅብርብር:-
    ……………………. ውሳኔ ሃንደበት ኣንፈት ክሰባብር:-
    ውሳኔ እንተኾይኑ ፈጽሞ ግበሮ:-
    ‘……….ሞ ግን ኣረጋግጽ ፍናን ህዝቢ ሰበሮ:-
    ………………….መን ከይለዓል እንባጓሮ :-
    …………………………ምርጫ ኣልቦ ክሳዱ ቀርቅሮ::

    …ወያል ከደናግር:-
    …….የእቱ ዕግርግር:-
    ……….ናብ ካልእ ይሰግር:-
    …………….የጭበርብር የጭበርብር::

    ………ንሱ ምስ ጸበቦ:-
    ……………..እሾክ ምስከበቦ:-
    ………………….ይደሊ ምደያይቦ :-
    ……………………….ይጎይ መን ከርክቦ::

    ተጻቢቡ እወ እነሆ ምልክት:-
    ቁጠባ ‘ታ ሃገር ካብ በለ ፍርክትክት:-
    ብልቃሕ ዝፍለጥ ምሳሌ ምልክት:-
    ብጎረባብቲ ካብ ስ ኣነ ተሰማዕነት:-
    ኢሮፓውያን ካብ ዘይብሎም ጠቅምታት:-
    ምጭዋይ ካብ ገደፉ እትዮጵያውያን ተጻባእትታት:
    ቅርሰና ሶማልያውያን ካብ ተርኽቦ መዕገቲታት:-
    ካብ ተበታተኑ ጅሃዳውያን ጥሩፋት:-
    ሓሪረን እየን ኩለን ዝነበረኦ ካርድታት:-
    በጀካ ቀይህ ባሕሪ ዝተነጽገት ብሃጸይነት:-
    ኢራን ‘ ውን እንድዕላ በቀሊል ነይትታለለት:-
    ዝለዓለ ጠቅማ ኣብ ኣፍሪቃ ግምት እናእተወት::

    ኩሊት ሲናይ ‘ውን ደጊም እንድዕሉ :-
    መስር እነሀለት ድፋዕ ሒዛትሉ::
    እንተ ወርቂ ቢሻ መታለሊት ዓሻ:-
    ብዙሕ ተስፋ የብላን ደኺማ ጨሪሻ::

    ክልተ ካብ ምእቲ ኸኣ ‘ሞ:-
    ዳርጋ ተሪፉ እዩ ኢሎሞ:-
    ቅሩብ እንተሎ ‘ ውን ንየናይ ከይዓሞ:-
    እዚ እዩ ዓቢ ጉዳን ህግደፍ ዘሕምሞ::

    ስለ እዚ ከም ኣመሉ ዘይግመት ግምታቱ:-
    ነዚ ሓፋሽ ህዝቢ ሰይሩ ድልየታቱ:-
    ብዙሕ ተዛሪቡ ሃውቲቱ ሃውቲቱ:-
    ይፈታትን ኣሎ ሓዲሽ መድርኽ ክኣቱ:-

    ግዳ ክንደየናይ ልቡ ከይሰምረሉ;-
    ክንደየናይ ሓፍሽ ከይታለለሉ:-
    ተጸንቂቁ ትዕግስቱ ደጊም ተላዒሉ:-
    ለንዘብን ሓዲኣ ኣላ ዕሰሉ ዕሰሉ ፥፥

    ነጥብታት ፋሕ እንተኢሉ ቅርጺ ሃብ:-
    እንታይ ከምትገብር ሕሰብ ተቐራረብ:-
    ሃየ ውሕጅ ከይወስደካ ገድብ:-
    ድሎ ተዳሎ ወድብ ተወዳደብ:-
    መፈጸምታ ይኹን ጸላኢና ይዕረብ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Kokhob Selam

    Awate Friends,

    ……ዝተሓጽበ ሓንጎል:……

    ኣነ ‘ ኳ ቶኽሳኺተይ ሓንጎል እንስሳ ኣይበላዕኩን:-
    ኣብ ‘ቲ ስድራ ቤተይ ዝበልዕ ኣይፈልጥን::
    ግን ከምዝብላዕ ይፈልጥ እየ ነይረ:-
    ብዓይነይ ምስ ርኣኹ ሰምቢደ በሪረ::

    እንተሎሚ ‘ሞ ዝገርም እዩ ሓንጎል ተሓጺቡ:-
    ብስብከት ህግደፍ ርሱሕ ማይ ጸግቢቡ:-
    ዝነበሮ ሚዛን ተቀይሩ ተጸሪቡ:-
    ክለዓል ርኣኹ ጸረ ሓፋሽ ህዝቡ::

    እቶም ዝለበሙ ኣይሃቡዋን ርእሶም:-
    እንተ ‘ቶም ተታለሉ መዋጽኢ ይሃቦም ::

    ኣሜን

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate

    …. የእንቁጣጣሽ- ትዝታ . . .

    ያ – የልጅነቱ – ያ – የወጣትነቱ :- ትዝ ኣለኝ :-
    ለምልሞ መሬቱ :- ናፈቀኝ ::
    ተወዳጁ የዘመን መለዋወጫ :-
    የፍቅር የሰላም መግለጫ ::

    ያ- መስከረም ዕፅዋቱ ሲለመልም :-በኣበቦች ኣሸብርቆ :-
    ኣዲሱን ዘመን :-ኣድማሱ ደምቆ ::

    ትዝ ኣለኝ ቀጤማ – በገጠር ከትማ :-
    የቅዱስ ዮሐንስ ዋዜማ :-
    ናፈቀኝ ችቦ ሲቃጠል ሲበራ :-
    የፈረሱ ዝላ በሳቱ ዳመራ :-
    የልጃገረዶች ጭፈራ :-
    ዘፈኑ ሲደምቅ ጨዋታው ሲደራ :-
    ያ ውጋገኑ ከሩቅ የሚጣራ ::

    ትዝ ኣለኝ :- ናፈቀኝ :
    ዛሬ ሆኖ ታየኝ ::

    “ኣበባየ መስከረም ጠባየ “
    ምነው ቢመለስ -ውይ – ናፍቆቱ :-
    .ምነው ቢታደስ – ያ ልጅነቱ ::

    ያ ቤት ጨፌ ሲጎዝጎዝበት :-
    ሲሸት እሸት እሸት :-
    “መስከረም ጠባዬ፣
    እዮሐ የበርበሬ ውኃ፣
    በሸዋ በጐንደር –
    በትግራይ በሐረር… ያላችሁ
    እንዴት ከረማችሁ፣
    እንኳን ከዘመን ዘመን አሸጋገራችሁ።”

    ሲባል ትዝ ኣለኝ :- ናፈቀኝ :
    ምነው ቢመልስልኝ :-
    ዛሬ ቢሆንልኝ ::

    ልጃገረዶች በሙሬ ወገባቸውን አስረው :-
    የአበባ ጉንጉን በአንገታቸው ላይ አጥልቀው :-
    ዓይናቸውን ተኳኩለው፣
    ፀጉራቸውን ጋሜ ቅርፅ ተሰርተው፣
    ውይ ውይ !!!!!!!!ሲያምርባቸው ::

    አባቶች “ዝናሙን ዝናመ ምሕረት፣
    እህሉን እህለ በረከት ያድርግልን፣
    ሰላም ይስጠን፣
    እህል ይታፈስ፣
    ገበሬ ይረስ፣
    አራሽ ገበሬውን፣ ሳቢ በሬውን -ይባርክ፣

    ቁንጫን፣ አንበጣን፣ ትልን… ያጥፋ፣
    ምቀኛን ሸረኛን ያጥፋ፣
    ወጡ ገቡ ሰቡ ረቡ የሚለውን ሁሉ እግሩን ቄጠማ :-
    – ዓይኑን ጨለማ::

    ያድርገው፣ “ብለው ===-
    ኣዲስ ዘመኑን ሲከፍቱ :-
    ወይ ! ትዝታው ናፍቆቱ :-
    ምነው ቢመልስ ልጅነቱ ::
    ያ ወጣትነቱ ::

    የዕንግጫ ጉንጉን – የአበባ አክሊል :
    ወዳጅ ሲሰጥ ራስ ላይ ሲሰቀል :-
    ደስ ይላል ያምራል :-
    ደስታን ይጋብዛል ::

    ወጣትነቱን ቀምሰነው ነበር :-
    መውጣት ጎዳን ከዛች ምድር ::

    ኣባት የሚከበርባት :-
    ተመርቆ ባደገባት :-
    እሱም ተራውን የሚሰጣት :-
    የሚመርቅባት ::

    እንጂ ወጣትነት እማ :-
    በዛ በእንቁጣጣሽን ዋዜማ :-
    ኣሳበን ስንስማማ ::

    ልጃገረዶቹም ሲናገሩ :-
    ብዘፈን ፍቅርን ሲያብራሩ ::

    ” በየት ገባና ቆነጠጠሽ”
    “ቆነጠጠኝ ልቤን ልቤን ኩላሊቴን :-
    እናቴን ጥሩ መድኃኒቴን :-
    እሙ ካልመጣች መቸም አልድን :=
    እርሷን ካጣችሁ መቀነቷን –
    ሲሉ ሲነግሩን የሚወዱቱን :-
    መናገር ኣይደል ቁርጡን :-
    ማመልከት ኣይደል ፍቅርን
    ሰበብ ኣድርጎ ጨዋታውን :-
    ጥሩ ዘዴ – እማምላክን ::

    የፍቅር ንግግርን ስናንጎራጉረው :-
    የፍቅር የትዳር መንገዱን ስንሰራው :-ስናመቻቸው–

    ውይ ናፍቆቱ :-ያ የጥዋቱ :-
    ወጣት ወደምትፈልገው ጐረምሳ ዓይኗን እየወረወረች፣
    “ጠላ ጠጣ የኔ ቀበጥባጣ…” ትላለች።
    የተወደደውም “ጠጥቻለሁ፣ ላይሽ መጥቻለሁ”
    “ብታየኝ አንደዜ ሳመኝ፣” ብላ ታስቅበታለች ::

    ኣረ ! ብዙ ነው ጭዋታው :-
    መቸ ተነግሮ ያልቅ ትዝታው ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear Haile S.

      http://ethpress.gov.et/addiszemen/index.php/society/item/8850-2016-09-11-20-48-20

      “አደይ ፈነዳ የመስከረሙ፣
      አባባ «እንትና» ወደየት ከረሙ?
      መስከረም ጠብቶልኝ አይቼው ጉዴን፣
      እህል እህል ሲባል ሰው መወደዱን።
      መስከረም ጠባልኝ ቅዱስ ዮሐንስ
      ብወድ እኖራለሁ ብጠላም እብስ። ”

      KS..

      • Haile S.

        Selam Kokhob and all,
        መስከረም
        ካብ ጥሜት ናብ ርወየት መራሒትና
        ካብ ቆጽሊ ናብ ወርቂ ዝልወጣሉ ገራህትና
        ማይ ዝዛርያሉ ወሓዝቲና
        ለምለም ዝለብሳሉ ስንጭሮታትና
        መጋቢት ሓረስቶት ዓድና
        ዝላጸየሉ ጋሜ ናይ ገሌና
        ዝስንተረሉ ጎተናና፡ ጎተና ህድሞና
        ቆጸራ መርዓ ዝሕዙላ ኣቦታትና
        ንዝክረሉ ቀዳሞት ተቓለስትና
        መዓልቲ ክብሪ ዓድና

        • Kokhob Selam

          Hi Haile S,

          That is wonderful !!

          But there is a gold and wax on above poem,,,

          “መስከረም ጠባልኝ ቅዱስ ዮሐንስ
          ብወድ እኖራለሁ ብጠላም እብስ። ”

          What is the word ?

          “ካብ ጥሜት ናብ ርወየት መራሒትና
          ካብ ቆጽሊ ናብ ወርቂ ዝልወጣሉ ገራህትና
          ማይ ዝዛርያሉ ወሓዝቲና
          ለምለም ዝለብሳሉ ስንጭሮታትና”

          Thank you Haila !!!

          KS,,,

          • Haile S.

            Selam Kokhob,
            I think the word is እብስ. If not I need to go back to ጣና ጨርቆስ. The wax (ከፊኡኒ ይተርፍ). The gold, I am not sure too (ጥርቕም?).

          • Kokhob Selam

            ,,Selam Hailat

            Ha! ha! ha! How do you miss that?

            KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Friends,,

    SB said today ..
    ልኡኽና ኣብዚ ቅንያት ኣብ ማይ (ቓጉመ ) ዝሕጸባ ረኺቡ ኣዘራሪቡ ኣሎ፡ ትርጉም *ጳጉመ * ድማ ካብ ሊቃውንቲ መልሲ ረኺቡ ኣሎ።

    • Kokhob Selam

      Awate Family Thank you ..

      None of Awete participants..want to be involved on this page ..

      KS,,

      • Abrehet Yosief

        Selam Aya Kokhob Selam,
        Thanks for alerting be to the SBS programme. I wish they had done a little more research instead of stopping at interviewing one priest only.

  • Kokhob Selam

    DEAR ALL

    … ህግደፍ ይፈርሱ …

    ህዝቢ ይድምስሱ ገዛውቲ የፍርሱ :-
    ሰላም ይሕምሱ ይብሉ “ንሕና ንሱ ” :-
    ለኪሞም ክድቅሱ ሜላ ይጥንስሱ :-
    ተስፈኦም ተሓንሲሱ ዕድመኦም ተጨሪሱ ::

    ህግደፈይ ጉድ ረኺባ ተደናጊራ :- –
    ሃንኣ ጠፊእዋ እምብዛ ተደናቢራ :-
    ብግሁድ ኣብ ምቅታል ተዋፊራ :-
    ተስፍ ስኢና ሕቆኣ ተስይራ:-

    ምቅታል ድ ኣ ናይ ቀደም እንድዩ :-
    ግዳ አኻ ኣ ሕጂ መሳርዓ ዓነዩ :-
    እንተሎሚ ተቶኪስዋ :-
    ቅራጽ ጀግና ኣስኪሕዋ ::

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    .. ፍሽኽታ “ውሽጡ ሕሩር “…

    “ውሽጡ ሕሩር “ትብል ኣረጋሽ ርግእቲ –
    ክምስ ናይ ቆናኖ ሽሩባ ስራሕቲ –
    ግይጽ እወ ፍሽኽ ብኽያቱ ናብታሕቲ –
    ልቢ እዩ ዝበኪ ተውሳኸን ኣዕንቲ ::

    ዕላል የዕሉኻ ዛንታ ናይ ‘ቲ ዓሚ :-
    ሓቁ – ሓቁ ድርጉሕ ንጸላእቲ ስሚ:-
    ቅኔ ወርቀ -ሰምዒ ብግሉጽ ትሓሚ:-
    ኣብ ቃልዕ ኣብ ቅርዓት ገባቲ ተድሚ::

    KS..

    • Haile S.

      Kokhob,
      I love this one! Let me add….

      ኣዒንቲ ይበኽያ ብዘይጠክም ብ’ትኪ
      ከርእያ ከምስላ ናይ ብሓቂ
      ልቢ ግን ትጸሮ ንጓሂ ንሃልኪ

      ዛ’ልቢ ትዛሪ ዘለኣለም ተፈሪድዋ
      ናታ ብኽያት ናይ ህይወት ፈነዋ
      ዕልው ምስበለት ንብዓታ ሓሪምዋ።

      • Kokhob Selam

        Thank you Haile S..

        for you additional …

        “ዛ’ልቢ ትዛሪ ዘለኣለም ተፈሪድዋ
        ናታ ብኽያት ናይ ህይወት ፈነዋ
        ዕልው ምስበለት ንብዓታ ሓሪምዋ።”

        KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    ደቂ ዓወተ :-

    …. ሓቂ ተዛማዲ ፍጽምነት ….

    ክንዮ ግዝኣት – ፎከስቲ ሓቅታት :-
    ክንዮ ግዝኣት – ጭቡጥ ተርእዮታት :-
    ንፍለጦ ጸገም ዕቡጥ ዕብረተኛነት :-
    ኣብ መንጎ ሕብረተስብ ዝፈጥሮ ጸገማት :
    ሰብ – ሰርሖ ሃገርነት ይኹን ቀቢላነት :-
    ብፍጣሪ ዝተላእኽ ሃይማኖት ምስ እምነት :-
    ናይ ሓደ ፍጡር ተማእዛዚ ክእለት :-
    ተነጽሮ ጭብጢ ምቕራብ ንስብከት :-
    ንጎንጺ ይመርሕ ሕሉፍ ጸጊዕነት :-
    ንኩናት ይዕድም ዘይተደላይ ግርጭት :-

    ግን
    ኩሉ እንተዝፈልጥ ሓቂ ናይ መርገጻት :-
    ተዛማዲ ድ ኣ እምበር የለን ፍጹምነት ::

    KS,,

  • Haile S.

    ርሑስ ሓዲሽ ዓመት ንኣኽበርቲ ደቂ ዓወተ፡

    ሆየ ሆየ ሆየ
    ሆየ ዘይበለ
    ምሳና ዘይዘለለ
    ኮነ
    በይኑ ዘውደልደለ
    ካባና ኣይፈለ
    ይምጻእ ይትሓወሰና ዝሓከለ
    ዋላ
    ክመርሓና ክብል ዝረሰዓና፡ ዝበደለ
    እቲ ኣዒንቱ ኣዕሚቱ ዘየስትብሃለ
    ኣእዛኑ ሸፊኑ ኣይሰምዕን ዝበለ
    መፍትሕ-መቑሕ ሓቢኡ ኣብ ጁባይ የለ
    ጥራይ ንድሕሪት ጠሚቱ ይበለና በዲለ
    ዓይኑ ይርኣይ እዝኑ ይስማዕ፡ ይበል መፍትሕ እንሃለ
    ንምሃሮ ንግበሮ ናብ ልቡ ዝምለስ ብተምሳለ
    ክሳብ መኣስ ሕነ ምፍድዳይ ዕንክሊል ኮለለ
    ንተኣኻኸብ ዓዲ ወይዛዝርቲ ወ ጎምበለ
    ኣብ ልብና ኣቐሚጥና ጽሩራ መስቀለ
    ዓኾኻይ ዓኾኻይ ንድለ ዝተፈለ
    ጨቢጥና ኣብ ኢድና ሽገ ሃልሃለ
    ንኹለል ዓዲ ዓውዲ፡ ንድለዮ ነዚ ዝሃለለ
    ሽግ ሃልሃልታ ናይ መስከረም የውሃንሰ በዓለ
    ዓኾኻይ ይኹን መብራህቲ፡ ይትረፍ ምንዳድ ም’ቅ’ጻለ።

    • Kokhob Selam

      Great Haile S,

      Take home part of the above poem is ,,,

      “…ሽግ ሃልሃልታ ናይ መስከረም የውሃንሰ በዓለ
      ዓኾኻይ ይኹን መብራህቲ፡ ይትረፍ ምንዳድ ም’ቅ’ጻለ። ”

      KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Awate Friends,,

    . . “ካቲማና የጸብቆ“ . . . .

    ንሱስ ከይዱ ኢሎሞ ድሮ ተሳጊሩ :-
    ናብ ገነት ዓዱ ቀጻሊት ሃገሩ :-
    እንታይ ከይተርፎ ኣዕሪፉ ካብ ነገር :-
    ናተይ ግዳ ግደደ ዘይተረኽቦ መእሰር :
    ሞይቱ ከይብሉኒ ይትንፍስ ይነብር :-
    ኣሎ ከይብሉኒ ብዘይመሰል ይሓድር ::
    ወይ ምንባር እዩ ወይ ሙማት :-
    ፍርቂ ፍርቂ የብሉን ክብረት ::

    “ካቲማና የጸብቆ “ በላ ኣደይ ሳዕዱ :-
    ሞትና የጸብቆ ምስ ሓቂ ዝፈርዱ ::

    KS,,

    • Haile S.

      ሰላም ኮኸብ ሸላም፡

      ኣብዚኣስ ግጥምኻ ኮይናትኒ ኣልቦ
      ምሟትን ምህላውን እንታይ ኣራኸቦ

      ክትብሎ ዝደለኻ ይመስለኒ ዝግምቶ
      ጸገመይ ምዝላልካ ናብ ናይ ምህላው ሕቶ

      ምምባር ዝመስልዎ የለን ስማዕ ንዝነብሩ
      በዓል ቮንቴር ለፍለፍቲ ጸሓፍቲ ደሃይ እኳ ዘይገበሩ
      መቐረት ምህላው ነጊሮም ናይ ምሟት ከየበስሩ

      ኣብዛ ንፈልጣ ንጽናሕ ትሕሸና
      ንሕና ምሳኻ ንስኻ ምሳና
      Wifi የለን ኢሎሞ ኣብ ላዕሊ ዘራኽበና።

      • Kokhob Selam

        Dear Haile S.

        NICE!!!

        “ኣብዚኣስ ግጥምኻ ኮይናትኒ ኣልቦ
        ምሟትን ምህላውን እንታይ ኣራኸቦ”

        “Wifi የለን ኢሎሞ ኣብ ላዕሊ ዘራኽበና።”
        (Ha,ha,ha)

        KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Awate Friends,,,

    . . . ወይ መስከርም ! . . .

    መስከረም ሓደ ኢለ :-
    ከብዕሎ ተላዒለ –
    ገና ከይጸገብኩ ሳዕሲዐ ዘሊለ –
    መስከርም እንሆለ –
    ጀግና ተኣሰረሉ “ጽገና ” ዝበለ ::

    KS..

  • Kokhob Selam

    .AWATE :-

    POEM LOST WISDOM..

    . . . ልቦና እዩ ስኢኑ . . . .

    እንታይ ይፍለጥ ኢለ ዓይኑ ይመርመር :-
    ምበር ከመይ ገይሩ ዘይጥምት ዘየነጻጽር :
    ኢለ ወሲደዮ ናብ ፈላጥ ናብ ዶክቶር :-
    ለካስ ሕልንኡ እዩ – ኣይኑ ኣይኮነን ዕውር ::

    እንዶ ግዳ !!
    ግረሙኒ ‘ኳ እዩ ነይሩ :-
    ምስዕሳዕ ምዝላሉ ምጭዳሩ:-
    ለካስ ልቦና እዩ ስኢኑ:-
    ዘይምሕዛኑ ዘይምምዛኑ :-
    . . . . . . . . . . . .እናተቐብሩ መዛኑ ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም 08/09/2014

  • Kokhob Selam

    Just found

    . . ሓደ ኣፍ ገዲቡ . . .

    እዝጊ እዩ ወሲኑ :-
    ኣርሒቁ ወጢኑ :-
    ክልተ እዝኒ ምሃቡ :-
    ሓደ ኣፍ ገዲቡ ::

    ምበር :-
    እንተዝኸውን ብኣንጻሩ –
    ክልተ መልሓስ ምነገሰ ነይሩ –
    ካብ ክልተ መልሓስ ሲ ገባቲ ይሓዞ –
    ኣብኡ ዘፍለጠ ክንረኽበሉ ምህዞ :

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    This is September and this month has different in our national …

    …. ዓሰርተ ሾመንተ …..
    መጸት ዶ ‘ታ መሰከረም ዓሰርተ ሾመንተ :-
    ከተዘክሪኒ ናይ ‘ቲ ዝተዘምተ :-
    ንመሰል ሓፋሹ ክንዲ ተሟጎተ :-
    ክንዲ ንራህዋ ሰላም ዝመከተ ::

    ስቅቕ እዩ ዝብለኒ ኣዝዩ የሕፍረኒ:-
    ናይ ‘ቶም ጋዜጠኛታት እንክዝከረኒ :-
    ኣብ ዓለም ምንባረይ እናሾቅረረኒ :-

    ሹቅርር እወ ሹቅርር :-
    ቅምርር እወ ቅምርር :-
    ተለቂሕካ ዶ ሕደር :-
    ምእንታኻ ሰብ ጠፊኡ ዶ ንበር :-
    እዋይ ናትና ነገር – ንወሎዶ ኣይነገር :-
    ስኣን ብግስ ሕብር – ንጮኳኒ ስብር ::

    ኣንቲ ዓሰርተ ሾመንተ ኩኒ ዶ ዛንታ :
    ታሪኽ ኮይንኪ ጥፍኢ ጥራይ መዘከርታ :
    ሃገር ‘ውን ትኹን ኣካቢት ጥፉኣታ :-
    ነጻ ይውጽኡ ኩሎም እሱራታ ::

    ኢለ እንዳገጠምኩ ገና ከይዛዘምኩ :-
    ኣነ ‘ውን እሱር ምዃነይ ዘከርኩ :-
    ነጻ ዘይወጻኩ ስቃይ ተዓደልኩ ::

    ወይለይ!
    መን ከ ነጻ ወጺኡ ኩልና እሱራት :-
    መሰል ካብ ዘይብልና ኩሉና ውጹዓት :-
    ወላ ‘ቶም ህግደፍ ሃላያት ወያላት :-
    ወላ ‘ቶም መራሕቲ ዑቡያት ከደዓት :-
    ባዕሎም ብዝሰረሕዎ ድርባያት ቅዩዳት :-
    እዝጊ ኣውጽ ኣና ካብ ህልዊ መዓት ::

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate

    . . . .እንተትበራበር . . . .

    ገዚኡኒ ኢልካ ኣይትበሳጮ :-
    ምስዝረኸብካዮ ኣይትጋጮ ::

    ንሱስ ነይኽእል ዓቅሚ ‘ ኳ ነይብሉ :-
    ባዶ ስልጣን ረኺቡ ኮፍ ምባሉ :-
    “ሓሰኻ ደንበ ” ኣብ ዝለምለመሉ :-
    ለምሊምካ ዶ ኾን ዓሺኻሉ ::

    ብኡነት :-
    ገለ ድኣ ደቂስካ እምበር :-
    መኣስ ምስ መጸካ እንተትበራበር ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም 08/09/2014

  • Haile S.

    Hi coffee lovers,
    This was adapted from one of our childhood silly stories.

    ደብረ እንዳ ኣውነ-ሓዞ፣

    ዓርከት ይመጹ ሓደ ምዕልቲ
    ንብረቶን ጠንጢኖም ጤለ በጊዕ ከብቲ

    ማይ በላ ተኸቲሎም ይበጽሑ ኣስመራ
    ሪኦማ ዘይፈልጡ ኣብታ ዓባይ ስፍራ

    ክኸዱ ክኸዱ ከርክቡ ንዕዳጋ
    ፎቶ ኢተገ መነን ሓሊፎም መጥሓን እኽሊ እንዳ-ስጋ

    ማሕረሻ ክዕድጉ ክኸዱ ንመደበር
    ብጸጋሞም ይርእዩ ሓደ ዓቢ ተምሳል ደብር
    ጠመንጃ ሒዙ ሓላዊ ኣብ ርእሲ ዝተነድቀ ሓጹር
    ይሕሉ ነበረ ካብ ዘታልል ዘዘናግዕ ዘደናግር

    ዓርከት መሲልዎም ዝበጽሑ ደብረ-ገነት
    ኣንቱም እዙይ እንዳ ኣውነ መን ይብሃል በልዎ ብሕውነት

    ሓላው መቑሕ ዘረባ ድምብርጽ ዘይብሎ
    በሎም ‘እንዳ ኣውነ ሓዞ ይበሃል፡ ምሕረት ዘይዓደሎ’

    ዓርከት ንጸሎት ንድሕሪት ዘይብሉ
    እንዳ ኣውነ ሓዞ ኣይትጋደፈና በሉ ክምህለሉ

    ሓላዊ እንጀርኡ ከብስል ኮይና ናቱ ተራ
    ንዑ እተዉ ቢሉ ሓገሮም፡ እናለ ጸሎትኩም ሰሚራ

    ሰላም ንኹሎም ተቐማጦ እንዳ ኣውነ-ሓዞ።

    • Abrehet Yosief

      Selam Aya Haile S.
      ኣድግስያ ተማህሊላ ኣምጸአት በላዒዓ
      ከየጻረኻ እዝግዮ ጉድ ኣምጺኣ
      ዓዲ ምልእቲ ደብሪ ኣምነ ሓዞ መሊኣ

      • Haile S.

        ሰላም ኣብረሀት
        ዲንቂ ዘረባ

        ናብ ጀበናይ ክምለስ ከይተላዕለ ኮኸብ
        ይቕረታ መርድእ ኣብ ዕዳጋ፡ ሓቅኽን ዓቢ ዓገብ

        ዘይከም ቀደም ምሸት ተማኺርካ ሪኢኻ
        ተሓዚት ጸጉሪን ኣርዳኢትን ኣዳሊኻ

        ደርሆነቆ ተሲእካ ኣስሓይታ ረጊጽካ
        ደጎል ከፊትካ ማዕጾ ኳሕኲሕካ
        ሓደርኩም ክትብል ዳርጋ ዘርዳእካ

        ትነጥር ትዘልል ትዓብድ ሰበይቲ
        ኣቦይ ድዮም ኣደይ ከይሰምዐት መዋቲ

        እዚ ቀደም ሓሊፍዎ የዋህ ህዝብና
        በዚሕዎ ለሚድዎ መርድእ ኣብ ጎደና
        ሰላምን ራህዋን ክረክብ ስለዝኾነ ትምኒና
        ዓወተ ኣኪቡ እንሆ የዛርበና የለፋልፈና

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Selam Hailat,

          I love your language of Tigrigna loaded with our cultural values. You along with Kokhobay, wish you to keep Jebena alive, to refresh us with our native language and stay with us. Keep up,

        • Kokhob Selam

          Dear .Haile S.

          I love it..Thank you for refreshing my mind. Go ahead write more poems..

          KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate Community .

    my heart breaks at Muslims of Myanmar ,,Malala, see what is going on… “Tens of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state following a surge in violence towards the long-persecuted minority, many of them heading towards neighboring Bangladesh. Nearly 90,000 have left Myanmar over the past 10 days, according to the U.N. ”

    Are you following?

    KS

    • Ismail AA

      Dearest Kokhob,
      This is human tragedy in play before the eyes of fellow human beings. If this does not shake the human conscience what will!. We are witnessing the repeat of Rwanda genocide that only awakened hearts and minds after the fact when thousands were annihilated. History is full of hypocrisies. Had these poor human creatures come from oil and minerals rich country the world media and the powerful nations would mobilize and deploy armies and weapons. Do not be surprised when the tragedy complete it sad course we will again be overwhelmed by media hypes.

  • Kokhob Selam

    … ጉዕዞ ዲሞክራሲ …

    ወዲ ሰብ – ስጋ ተኸዲኑ :-
    ኣብ ዓለም ዝዓልብ – ክነብር ተፈቲኑ :-
    ናብ ፈጣሪ ምቅራብ – እዩ ‘ቲ ማእዘኑ :-
    ንምግባት ምድላብ- መዓስ እሞ ኾይኑ ::

    ትውለድ – ሀ – ትብል – ትፍልሞ ጉዕዞ :-
    ትትስእ ትኽምበል – ስራሕካ ትሕዞ :-
    ፈተናታት ትቅበል – ትሳቐ ትቕንዞ :-
    ግዳ ግን ትምዕብል – እናፈጠርካ ምህዞ ::

    ሓንሳብ ብውልቀ – ሓንሳብ ብጉጅለ :-
    ሓንሳብ ዝተዓጥቀ – ኣይፍሉን ዝበለ :-
    መስርሕ እናሰናጠቀ – ይኸድይድ እናለዓለ :-
    ሓዲሽ እናፍለቐ – ካብ እንስሳ ይፍለ ::

    ኩሎ ብእዋኑ ብዘገምታ – እናበልካ ቀስ :-
    መጀመርያ መጨረሻታ – ይተካእ ይሕደስ :-
    ኣይኮነን ብቆላሕታ – ስራሕካ ዝጭረስ :-
    ሕላገት ደው ባይታ – ምህናጽ ምስ ምፍራስ ::
    . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .ኹሉ ብምዕራፍ ምግዳል ምቅላስ ::

    ናጽነት ካብ ባዕዲ – ቀንዲን ዘድለየሉ :-
    ሓርነት ኣብ ዓዲ – ንምስፋን እንድኣሉ :-
    እምበር ምዓስ ዓንዲ – ጠጠው እንብለሉ :-
    መስረሕ ተዛማዲ – ዲሞክራሲ ንዘርኣሉ::–

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear All,

    መስሓቕ ምስ ረኸበ እቲ ወዲ ክስሕቕ :-
    ሰንበደት ጓለያት ልባ በለ ስንጥቕ :-
    ሃንደበት ሃረማ ዘይትፈልጦ መብረቕ :-
    ሻቡ ፈከረት ከተብሎ ጽንቅቕ ::-

    “ኣራንሺ ምዕጉርቲ ጻባ ዝስንኻ :-
    ካበይ ተፈጠርካ ግመል ቁመናኻ :-
    ኣነስ ኣይፍቅድን ፍጹም ክወስዳኻ :-
    መወዳድርቲ ነይብልካ – ዝሪኦ ከማኻ :-”

    በላ –
    “ኣስናነይ ዶ መብረቕ ትብልለይ ክንብልብል :-
    ምዕጉርተይ ዶ ጀግና ሴፍ ሒዙ ዝድብል :-
    ብመልክዕ ኣድናቆት ካብ ሓዘኪ ፍቅሪ :-
    ቅርጺ ክሰርሓልኪ ካብ ዕንጨት ካብ ጸብሪ :-
    ስጋስ ሓላፊ እዩ ኣይኮነን ነባሪ :
    በስባሲ እንድኣሉ ወራዲ ናብ ቀብሪ ::

    ስለዚ :-
    ሎሚ ዝረኣይኪ ቁንጅና ጽባቐ :-
    ጽባሕ ተረሳዒ ኩሎ ዝተነድቀ ::”
    ኢሉ ኣፋንይዋ ክትረክብ መዘና :-
    ብግዝያዊ ፍቅሪ ኣሳላይ ዝኾና ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate

    . . . . ምእሳር ምእሳሩ :- . . . .

    . . . .ዓርከይ መኒዋለ :-.
    ክደርፍ ጀመረ :-
    ኣመና ጨደረ :-.
    . . . . .ሃገረይ ኣናበለ ::

    ካብ ሰጎጉዎ:-.
    . . . ..ይሓይሽ ኢልዎ –
    ኪነት ተታሓሒዝዎ :-.
    . . . . .ገለ እንተቀደዎ ::

    ሓቁ!
    ….ምፍታሽ እዩ ክእለት –
    ….ሃገር ከይተረኽበት –
    ስራሕ ነይተሰርሐ
    ….ቅድም እዩ ሓርነት –
    ….ምንባር ኣብ’ታ መሬት ::

    ዳሕራይ :-
    ትም ትም ትም ብዚሑ –
    ትም ‘ውን ትም በል ኢሉ እምብዛ ፈሪሑ –
    ትም ‘ውን ዶ ‘ታ ካን ሰኪሑ –
    ትንፋስኩም ‘ውን ሕብኡ ሳንብእ ከይትነፍሑ ::

    ኢሉ ደረፈልኩም ክኣቱ ካርሸሊ :-
    ምእሳር ምእሳሩ – ክኾነሉ ዕሊ ::

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate The bellow poem is very sensitive, read it in your own risk,,
    ተሃዋሲ ግጥሚ እዩ: ከይተዳለኻ ኣይተንብብ :

    . . . ልዕሊ መቓብረይ . . .

    ልዕሊ መቓብረይ ጣፍ ከይትዘርኡ :-
    ልዕሊ መቓብረይ መሸላ ከይትዘርኡ :-
    ዓተር ጥረምረ ፍጹም ከይትዘርኡ :-
    ተበሊዑ ዝርሳዕ ሓንሳብ እንተወጺኡ ::

    ዳዕሮ ይሕሸኩም ቀጻሊ ፍረኡ :-
    ጽላል ባይቶ ዘይጽንቀቅ ፋይድኡ :-
    ሕጊ እንዳባ ቀንዲ መንቀሊኡ :-
    ሽማግለ ዓዲ ክብረ መንበሪኡ :-

    ‘ሞ ሕድሪ ድኣ ሕድሪ ሬሳይ ትሕቲ ዳዕሮ :-
    ጽላል ሓፋሽ ኣዕጽምተይ ዝጾሮ :-
    ንሱ እዩ ገነተይ ሰላም ዝብርበሮ :-
    መዓልቲ ሓርነት ሕተቱ ቀባሮ ::

    KS,,

  • Fanti Ghana

    Hello Everyone!

    Eid Mubarek & Happy September!

    Dr. Kokhob Selam, you have such a pure and loving heart, and I love you for it.

  • Haile S.

    ሰላም ሰብ ጀበና,
    እንሆ እምበኣር ቁርሲ ቡን

    ቀደም፡ ሰብ ጭራ ነይሩዎ’ዶ ኣይነበሮን?
    ቀደም፡ እቲ ቀደም ብዘመን ኢኒ ኢኒ
    ብጊዜ ሕምባሻ ከሎ እምኒ?

    ንሕምቶ’ዶ ሕቶ። ነይርዎ እወ!!
    እንታይ ድኣ ናዓይ ትሓተኒ
    ክሳደይ ሙዓጓጉርታኢ ጸጉሪ’ዶ ሸፊኑኒ
    ሽፋሽፍተይ ዱር ኮይኑ ምርኣይ’ዶ ከልኪሉኒ
    እንተጎበጥኩ’ሲ ምስ ጠጠው ዝበለት ሓለስትዮ ኣወዳዲርካኒ?
    ወጹብ… በቓ መሐጎሲ Darwin ክትገብረኒ
    ኣብ ጋህዲ’ዶ ኣብ ሕልሚ ኢኻ ርኢኻኒ
    ክልቲኦም ካብ ትሓዋውሶም ኣይግድኒ

    ሕምባሻ አምኒ እንተ ነይሩ
    ሓርጭ ናብ ሩባ ወሪዱ ምስ ማይ እንተ ተሓናጊሩ
    ክቃለስ ኣምስዩ እንተ ቦዂዑ ሓዲሩ
    ኣሳፊሑ ተሰሊሙ ከቢቡ በጥ ኢሉ ተሪሩ
    እንተ በሲሉ ብዘይ ሓዊ ኣብ ጸሓይ ኣንቃዕሪሩ
    ኣብ ኩሉ ተበቲኑ ንቁልቁለት ንዓቐብ እንተ ኣንካሪሩ
    ሕምባሻን እምንን ገጽ ሓንቲ ባጤራ እንተነይሩ
    ኣነ ጭራ ጥራይ ዘይኮነስ ቐርኒ ዘይቦቕለኒ እንታ’ዩ ምስጢሩ።

  • Kokhob Selam

    Awate Friends

    “Lake Tana (also spelled T’ana, Amharic: ጣና ሀይቅ?, Ṭana Ḥäyq, T’ana Hāyk’; an older variant is Tsana, Ge’ez: ጻና Ṣānā; sometimes called “Dembiya” after the region to the north of the lake) is the source of the Blue Nile and is the largest lake in Ethiopia. Located in Amhara Region in the north-western Ethiopian Highlands, the lake is approximately 84 kilometers long and 66 kilometers wide, with a maximum depth of 15 meters,[1] and an elevation of 1,788 meters.[2] Lake Tana is fed by the Lesser Abay, Reb and Gumara rivers. Its surface area ranges from 3,000 to 3,500 km,² depending on season and rainfall. The lake level has been regulated since the construction of the control weir where the lake discharges into the Blue Nile. This controls the flow to the Blue Nile Falls (Tis Abbai) and hydro-power station.” see link now

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Tana

    I will post … what the poem to what case ..I am saying tomorrow…

    KS,,

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear wate Fiends ,

      September one was Friday if you are, my friends in FB you could have seen that was my birth day as well as it was the first bullet in Adal mountains the start of our armed struggle..

      I had none stop telephone call as well email massages wishing me healthy wealthy life and years to come..
      Some peoples who,, know me from school days and some who know during armed struggle. Sure, I surprise when I start receiving from places who were not in my mind . One history teacher already in 80

      • Kokhob Selam

        Awate Friends,

        Let us make history ..

        “ወደኛው ጣና ስንመጣ ሐይቁ በእምቦጭ መወረር የጀመረው በ2004 ዓ.ም (የጣና በለስ ኃይል ማመንጫ በተሠራ ማግስት) ሆኖ ይህን ያክል ሲስፋፋ ዩንቨርሲቲዎችም መንግሥትም ከዚህ ግባ የሚባል እርምጃ አልወሰዱም፡፡ አረሙ በእኛ አገር ብቻ የተከሠተ አዲስ ክስተት ቢሆን ምርምር እስኪደረግ ድረስ ብዙ ዘመን መውሰዱ ላይደንቅ ይችል ነበር፡፡ በቅርብ ርቀት እነኬንያና ኡጋንዳ የቪክቶሪያ ሐይቅን ለማዳን የተጠቀሙበትን ልምድ በመቅሰም በቶሎ አረሙን መቆጣጠር ያን ያክል ከባድ የሆነ ጉዳይም አይደለም፡፡ ችግሩ ያለው ከሕዝብና ከአገር የተጣላ ሥርዓት ስላለን ብቻ ነው፡ ”
        KS

        • Selam K.S.,

          An interesting and at the same time a difficult situation for the lake and may be for fishing as well. The thing that came to my mind is if scientists could learn how it grows so vast and so quick on water, and if they may use the knowledge for cultivation and food production on the surface of lakes, where the problem of drought would not exist. I think that scientists have grown vegetables on the surface of water in containers in the laboratory, but I do not know if there was any development of the research study for practical use. The rift valley has many lakes, as you know.

          • Kokhob Selam

            Selam Brother Horizon,

            Keep like …Asking and answering ..about thinking what you and me can do ? Can we do something?

            Yes !!! let us keep talking..about the lake before it goes late…

            KS,,

      • Amanuel Hidrat

        Selam Kokhobay,

        The song and the images of the city “Bahir Dar” brought my old memories of the place and the people. A lot of change since I left the city fourty seven years ago. Thank you for the “wibitwa Bahir Dar” memories.

        Regards

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate

    “” ማሕበር ስነ-ጥበባኛታት ኣብ ሃገረ እስራኤል” ምስ ኣብ እስራኤል ዘለው ደለይቲ ፍትሒ ሓፋሽ ህዝብን ብምትሕብባር ነቶም ኣብ ኢጣልያ ኢሰብኣዊ ግፍዕታት ወሪድዎም ዘሎ ኤርትራውያን ዜጋታት ሓገዝ ንምግባር ኣብ ጐድኖም ከም ዘለው ንምርግጋጽን ንዕለት 01/09/2017 ኣብ ከተማ ተልኣቪቭ ጐደና ሶሎሜ ቁ151 ድሕሪ ተኸና መርኸዚ ሙዚቃዊ ኰንሰርት ከቕርቡ’ዮም። ስለዚ ኩሉና ብሓባር መታን ከነምሲ ዕድመ ኩልና ይኹን።”

    KS..

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear All the bellow poem was attached on my face book page on 29/08/2014 ..

    Enjoy it..

    . . . .ሽፍታ ኣልቦ ሃገር. . . . . .

    እዛ ኤርትራና ንሳ እዛ ሃገር :
    ሽፍታ የብላን ኢሎማ ዘዕገርግር :-
    ሰብ እናሃደነ ዘሚቱ ዝነብር :-
    ኣብ ‘ቲ ኩሉ በረኻ ኣብ ‘ቲ ዱር :-

    ገሪሙኒ!
    ቅዋም ዘይብላ ክንሳ ሕጊ ስርዓት :-
    ሓደ ጉጅለ ዘመርሓ ብሓይሊ ብብረት :-
    ከመይ ዘይብላ መንጣል ንብረት :-
    ኢለ ይሓቶም ነቶም ውጹዓት ::

    ድሓር :-
    እወው !! ሽፍታ ዶ ንሽፍታ ይፈቅደሉ :-
    ይሪኦ ዶ ክዘምት ስቅ ኢሉ :-
    እንታይ ንብረት ሃልዩና ዝመጸና ሽፍታ :-
    ዕድመ ንህግደፍ ሃገር በሊዓታ ::

    ይብሉኒ :
    እዚ ‘ ባ ግርም ደቀይ ሓደ ኣፊቱ :-
    ጠቅሊሉ ዝሸፈተ ስልጣን ህዝቢ ገቢቱ :-
    ሰቡ ዝጨዊ ዝወስድ ንብረቱ :-
    ባዕሉ ሽፍታ ወንበዴ ምስ ብጾቱ ::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም 29/08/2014

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate Friends,

    When someone prepare an article, I used to come with fresh poem intended to the same article..See bellow one example ..
    Ethiopia: the Elephant in the Room…the Room
    August 20, 2013 Written by: Daniel G. Mik

    http://awate.com/ethiopia-the-elephant-in-the-room/

    …….ዕርክነት ሓርማዝ……..

    ዕርክነት ሓርማዝ እምነት ውሒድዎ:-
    ……..ሕሉፍ እዳተንተኑ ምስ ኣደናገርዎ
    …………….ነዚ ውጹዕ ስድራ እናፈራርሕዎ
    ………………..ኣንጭዋ የቅበዝብዝ ጉዳይ ጥዒምው::

    ከይብለጹልካ ፈሪሕካ ዶሞ ዕርክነት ይተርፍ-
    ሃብን ተቀበልን ከመይ ኢለ ይሰንፍ:
    ክብርታተይ ሓልየ ዘይናተይ ኣይሃርፍ:
    ክብርታት ዓርከይ ‘ውን ፈጺመ ነይትንክፍ::

    ኣቱም ደቀይ!!!!!!
    ኣንጭዋን ሓዳር ገይራ ትወልድ ትሓርስ:-
    ሰብ ገዛ ንስዕስዕ በብሓደ ንድምሰስ:-
    ታይፎይድ ተላቢዑ ኣብ ገዛ ይነግስ:-
    ሓርማዝ ሓርማዝ ኢልካስ:-
    እንታይ ይበሃል ሕጂ
    …………………………….. ሕልክስክስ ሕልክስክስ::

    ብኣካል እንከሎ ማንነት ዝሰብር:-
    ኣብ ሓንጎል ዘሎ እባ ይኸፍእ የባህርር::

    “ዘሕምቆ ኣለኒ በትረይ ሃቡኒ “
    ሃተፍተፍ ዓረፍረፍ ድቂ በጃኽኒ::

    ቆምሽሽተ ኣደይ ዓንቂፉኒ: ምኽድ ከሊኡኒ
    መተካእታ ዘይህቡ ናይዚኦም ጠፋኣኒ::

    KS,,

  • Haile S.

    Hi all and Kokhob,
    This is in response to Kokhob’s beautiful piem …አንድ ግዮን….

    ኣወሎ…..
    ኣነውን ብወገነይ ክብል ኣውሎ ኣውሎ
    ከም ፈታው ወገኑ ባህታ ጨዓሎ
    እወ ከም ሓበሻ ሰብ ኣበይ ኣሎ
    ንፈጣሪኡ ዘየማርር ነቲ ዝዓደሎ
    ጠሜ ዘይብል ዝብላዕ ‘ተዘየሎ
    ቁራጽ ቅጫ ተቐንዮ ተሕድሮ ተውዕሎ
    ብርኩታ ዝስንክት ብዘይ ሞቕሎ
    ሓርጭ ኣኽቢቡ ዝበልዕ እናበለ ጥሕሎ
    ጥረ ስጋ ዝበልዕ እናበለ ዝሕላ ዝሕሎ
    ኣዛብእ ዝብል ንቀትቀጥቲ ሓጺን ንፈታሎ
    ንቴክኖሎግጂ ከይሓስብ ጊዜ ዝኸልከሎ
    ጥምየት መጸት ስደት ናብ እኽለማይ ዘሎ
    ጽጋብ መጸ ክተት ምተት ንራእሲ ንከተሎ
    ዝብኢ፡ ኣንበጣ፡ ራእሲ፡ ዝፈተውቱ ዘይዓደሎ
    ብዘይካ ማሕረስን ውግእን ካልእ ስራሕ ዘይመስሎ
    ኣብ መርዓ ኣብ ውግእ ኣብ ሞት ዝብል ኣውሎ
    ፈኸራ ጽጋቡ ንሳ ዘይከልከሎ

    ሕጂውን ‘ሰልጢንና’
    ናተይ ኢልና ሒዝና ናይ ኣቦና ናይ ኣቦሓጎና
    ኣይመስለንን ነዊሕ ዝሰጎምና.

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear Haile S.

      Thanks man.. What a poem !! how great is that ?

      KS..

  • Kokhob Selam

    Thank you awate readers…

    ……….ከ ው ኽ ብ ቲ…..

    ነቲ ብርሃን ሃሪፈ ኣብ ጸልማት:-
    ከዋኽብተይ ይኾኑኒ ምልክት:-
    ይንዋሕ ይሕጸር ግዜ መዓልትታት:-
    ዘይተርፍ እዩ ክበጽሖ ‘ቲ ዓወት::

    ውሑዳት ክንሶም፥
    ……….ክንቁዩ- መቓልሕ የደጊሙ:-
    ………………..ክጸንዑ ዓለም የገሪሙ:-
    ………………………ክምክቱ ጸሊኢ የህድሙ:-
    ………………………..ከይተፍላለዩ ብሓባር ይስጉሙ::

    ‘ቲ ሓደ ይጽሕፍ ይደርስ;-
    ‘ቲ ሓደ ሰብ ገበን ይድምስስ:-
    ‘ቲ ሓደ መጻኢ ይህንድስ:-
    ‘ታ ዋዕሮ ንመሰል ትቃለስ::

    ኮሪዐሎም ታሕጓሰይ ኣሪጉ:-
    ምህሮ ይኹን ነቶም ዝብዕለጉ:-
    ኣይፍለጥን ልቢ እንተዓደጉ:-
    ሓቀኛ እዩ ዝቅጽል ሓረጉ::

    እዞም ከዋኽብቲ ሓድነት ይብሉኒ:-
    ክጋገ ክደናገር ይገናንሑኒ:-
    ናብ ‘ቲ ሸቶይ መገዲ ይትሕዙኒ:-
    ፈጣሪ ዝበሎ የዘኻኽሩኒ:-
    ጸር ሰይጣን ክምክት የበራትዑኒ::

    ይብሉኒ—
    “ሩህሩህ ኩን ንሓውካ ነቲ ውጹዕ ብዱል:-
    ኣብ መከራ ስቃዩ ተሓወስ ተኻፈል:-
    ሃገር ናይ ሓባር እዩ ኣይትብሎ ሸለል:-
    ሕበር እሞ ስመር ሓርነት ተቀበል::

    እዞም ከዋኽብቲ—-
    ተስፋ እንድዮም ሽምዓ መብራህቲ:-
    ምፍትሕ እንድዮም መቁሕ ሰባበርቲ:-
    ውፍያት ኣብሪሆም መኸኸቲ:-
    ሓጹር እንዲዮም ደንበ ሓለውቲ::

    እወ!!!
    ማእገር እወ መሰረት መስረቲ:-
    ዓንበብቲ እንድዮም እንሻዕ ጸገይቲ:
    ብርሃን ለይቲ ጸልማት ገላላህቲ:-
    ይንበሩልና እዞም ከዋኽብቲ::

    “Look out into the universe and contemplate the glory of God. Observe the stars, millions of them, twinkling in the night sky, all with a message of unity, part of the very nature of God.”
    Sai Baba

    KS..

  • Kokhob Selam

    Awate Friends

    I miss the great leader PMZ

    …..ከመይ ….. ዘይናፈቕ?….

    ሰብ=ሰብ ዘብሎ ኣካሉ ዶ ኾይኑ:-
    እቲ ዓጽመ ስጋ ዝጠፍእ በኒኑ:-
    ደሙ ተጨንጊዑ ነቂጹ ዝጨኑ:-
    ወረ ከይሞተ ‘ኳ ዝረአ ቆንቂኑ:-
    ምልክት ድኻሙ ዝረግፍ ኣስናኑ:-
    ክሓብኦ ዘይክእል ዝቃላዕ እርጋኑ::

    ሰብ=ሰብ ዘብሎ ፍልጠቱ ዶ ኾይኑ:-
    ምህሮን ትሞክሮን ብምግላጽ ተንቲኑ:-
    ደው እንድ ኣሉ ዝብል ምስ መርበባት መትኑ:-
    ኩሉ ገዲፍዎ ፈራሪሱ ዝዓኑ::

    የግዳስ:—-
    ነቲ ዝተዋህበካ ኣካል ምስ ኣእምሮ:-
    ብኣገባብ ተጠቂምካ ምስ እተማሓድሮ:-
    ንሰልም ን ራህዋ ኣሳኒኻ ምስ ተሕድሮ:-
    ንጠለባት ሓፋሽ ህዝብኻ ምስ ዘይተዕብሮ:-
    እዚ እዩ ሰብኣዊነትካ ዘልዕሎ ዘኽብሮ

    እዚ እዩ ‘ቲ ሰብ ሰብ ዘብሎ እምበር:-
    እንስሳ እንድ ኣሉ በሊዑ ዝነብር:-
    ልቡ ደው እንተይላ ዝመውት ዝቅበር:-
    ምሉእ የብሉን ናይ ‘ዛ ዓለም ነገር::

    ኢሂ ቀይሕ ባሕሪ ኩነልና መስካሪ:-
    ካብኻ ዶ ይሓይሽ እቲ ኣባይ ነሃሪ:-
    ሓይሊ ጸዓት ንሃገር ከፍሪ:-
    እስያስ ብህይወቱ መለስ ግን ኣብ ቀብሪ:-
    መኖም እዩ ሓሳሪ መኖም ከ ኸባሪ ?

    “ጸላኢና ድኽነት እዩ” ኢሉ ዘዕጥቕ:-
    ምስ ዓበይቲ ሃገራት ብሰልም ዝተሓናነቕ:-
    ዝተሰርቀ ንብረት ኣፍሪቃ ዘምልስ ዝነድቕ:
    ግድን እዩ ክዝከር ስርሑ ክናፈቕ::

    http://www.addiszefen.com/v
    http://www.addiszefen.com/v
    http://www.youtube.com/watc

    KS..

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate Friends all ..

    bellow you will read Amharic poems..Just came to mind ..

    ………እንደ ግዮን……….

    ሃበሻ ማለት እንደ ግብረ ጉንዳን ታታሪ:-
    እንደ ኣንበሳ ደፋሪ – እንደ ንብ ተመራማሪ:-
    ዳር ድንበሩን በደሙ ኣስከባሪ :-
    እውነት ነው የማያስፈልገው መስካሪ ::

    ታድያ ኣልገዛም ባይነቱ:-
    ያለፈው ጀግንነቱ:-
    ይመስክሩታል ሃውልቱ:-
    ላሊበላ ኣክሱም ኣድባራቱ::

    ጦሩን ሰብቆ ጋሻውን ነጥቆ:-
    ከጠላቶቹ ጋር ተናንቆ :-
    የፍት ህን ትርጉም ኣስታውቆ:-
    መጪውን ትውልድ ኣስታጥቆ::

    እንዴ!!!!!

    ማህበራዊ ኣንድነቱ ያለመንግስት :-
    የጠበቀ ህዝብ የተመሰከረለት:-
    እንደ ሽምግልና የባህል ተቋማት:-
    እድር እቁብ የገዳ ስርዓት:-

    በመሳሰሉት ራሱን ኣስተዳድሮ ይኖረ:-
    እንደ ውርቅ የነጠረ – እንደንብ የተመራመረ:-
    እንዴት ይዋረዳል ካገሩ ራሱን እያባረረ:-
    እንዴት በሰው ኣገር ተገደለ ተቀበረ::

    እንዲያውም እኮ ታሪክን ብትመለከቱ:-
    ማን ነው የጀመረ እንስሳን ማርባቱ:-
    ማን ነው የጀመረ ልብስን ከእጽዋቱ:-
    ሞክራት ይኖርበታል ብሃበሻነቱ ::

    እና ዛሬ የሚፈልገው ጀግንነት :-
    ወጊድ ብሎ ግዝያዊውን ምቾት:-
    መስራት ማምረት መልማት :-
    ዛሬም እንደ ታናንት ባንድነት
    ድህነትን መግደ ል ትልቁን ጠላት :-
    ኣገር ውስጥ ሆኖ ባለመሰደት::

    ብጥበብ ማበብ ይኖርበታል:-
    እንደ ግዮን ዘመን የማይሽረው :-
    ………………….መሆን ግድ ይላላል::

    KS…

    • Kim Hanna

      Selam Kokhob Selam,
      .
      KS, thanks for the poem.
      I miss Abi and you going back and forth. He was the only match you had in Amharic.
      Thanks again.
      .
      Mr. K.H

      • Kim Hanna

        Selam KS,
        .
        I just remembered.
        Few hours ago I was requesting help for an old Tigrinya song from saay and Hayat. I posted it under the article Baby Corp, by Ali Salim. I think I should have done it here at Jebena page.
        .
        Mr. K.H

        • Kokhob Selam

          Selam K.H,

          Enjoy This Ethiopian kid . (Dawit Alemayehu )- Ha Lemene | ሀ ለምኔ – New Ethiopian Music 2017 (Official Video)..

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6RZKeElsyo

          KS..

          • Kim Hanna

            Hey Kokhob Selam,
            .
            What a great song!!. I am not a fan of these new eskistas but the melody was out of sight.
            Now I am gona go to utube for more.
            Thanks for the treat.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Kokhob Selam
          • Kim Hanna

            Selam Kokhob Selam,
            .
            Today is a feast of Amharic and Tigrinya songs. M.S attached a couple of great songs for me to review. They were great.
            .
            My issue with the dancing I see these days is, it subtracts from the overall good song presentation. These sometimes vulgar and sometimes just too violent to the body dances is not attractive to me. (age)
            Even as a young man, I appreciated the dignified version of the eskista.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Kokhob Selam

            Dear ,K.H.

            You will be surprised jut open just now ENN and you will the kid Named Dawit …What an incident!

            KS

    • Haile S.

      Hi Kokhob,
      Great poem, as always. Incidentally, was it you who wrote man-ende-hager (ማን እንደ ሃገር) to Emebet? Apparently she is from the source of Ghion (Baher-Dar) like you 🙂

      • Kokhob Selam

        Thank you..

        Haile S. Baher-Dar I will expect one poem …what about putting one of yours!!!

        KS..

        • Haile S.

          Thank you Kokhob,
          You and Emma are not the only Gojamies here:-) I lived in Baher-Dar for about a year during the Derg era. I used this chance to visit most of the historical place around the lake including the islands where the skeletal remains of king Fasiledes and others is kept. It is a beautiful place.

          • Kokhob Selam

            Thank you ..Haile..

            So, you are one of us !

            KS..

  • Haile S.

    Selam all,
    ዋዛ ምስ ቁዋም ነገር

    ኢሰያስ ንምንታይ ንቁዋም ሃገር ጠጠው ኣንቂጽዎ
    ከም ንኹሉ ደቂ ሃገር ዝገብሮ ኣደስኪልዎ
    ኣትሪሩ ዝኣሰሮ’ዶ ንባዕሉ ጸሚድዎ
    ኣግፊሑ ዝሓሰቦ’ዶ ጸቢብዎ
    ዓቐኑ ‘ተዘይኮነትስ ዘይዓቐንና ገይሩ ወሲድዎ
    ብዙርያ ሃገር ዝተዓቀነ ዕጣቕ ንዕኡ ንኢስዎ?
    ወይስ ዝተጠቕመሉ ጨርቂ ባልዕ ዝመልኦ ኮይኑ ረኺብዎ
    ኩሉ እንተዘይኮነ ሓዲኡ ኣለዎ

    እዛ ቅዋም ትብል ቃል ፕረዚደንቲ ክሳብ ዝጸልኣ ፈትይዋ
    ካብ ቆመ ስለዝመጸት ኣትሪሩ ሒዙዋ
    ጠጠው ሓወልቲ ዘይትንቀሳቐስ ጌሩ ወሲድዋ
    ንሳ’ውን ዘይትዓቢ ዘይትመሓየሽ ስእሊ ገሚትዋ
    ን20 ዓመታት ክሳብ ትድንዝዝ ጠጠው ኣድሪቑዋ
    ምርኣያ ምስ ደኸሞ ድፍእ ዕልው ኣቢልዋ
    ምደፈረ’ዶ ይመስነኩም ካልእ ሽም አንተዝህልዋ
    ንምሳሌ ዝተወሰኾ ሕጊ..ሕገ.. መሰል ቃለ-ሓለዋ
    እዚኣ ግን ክገድፈሎም ነቶም ፈላጣት ዝነደቕዋ
    ትመስል ሓግሒጎም ዝጸረብዋ
    ኢደይ ኣየእቱን ኣብ ናይ ቃላት ዕልዋ

    ሹም-ፍረሓንስ፡ ሹም-ግደ ሓዲኦም እንተዝህሉ
    ዝሓለፈን ዝመጽእን ዘለናዮ ኣማዕድዮም ምስኣስተብሃሉ
    ከም ዘቖሞ ዘደንዘዞ ጠጠው ድርቕ ኣይትበሉ
    ቅዋምኩም ከም ሓለንጊ ንኽተርር እዩ ተተኺሉ
    ዓትዒትኩም ሓዝዎ ትኒዕ በሉ ኣፈራርህሉ
    እንተሓመቕኩም ብማዕዶ ትሃርምሉ
    እንተነፋዕኩም ተሕምቕሉ
    ኢሎም ምስመሰሉ።

  • Kokhob Selam

    Awate Friends

    …….ዘሕዝኑኻ እሱራት …..

    መን ኮን እዩ እቲ እሱር:
    ኢልኩም እንተትሓቱ ብዝርዝር:
    ሽም መን ምስ ተረፈ ኣብ ‘ዛ ሃገር?
    እቲ ዋርድያ ክሕሉ ዝነብር:
    እቲ እሱር ዘሎ ኣብ’ቲ ሓጹር:
    እቲ ሓላፊኦም ደቂሱ ዘይሓድር:
    እቲ ቀጥቃጣይ ሕልንኡ ቅቡር:
    እቲ መጋቢኦም ዘይጽሩይ ጸፋር:
    ኩሎም እሱራት እዮም፥
    ……………………….. ክሳራ ናይ ሃገር::

    በዚ ዶ ሓሊፉ:-
    እቲ ሰራሕተኛ ኣእማን ዝፈናቕል:
    እቲ ሓረስታይ ደፋእ ድንኩል:
    እቲ ጎብዝ ኣብ ድፋዕ ዝድስክል:
    እቲ ጋዜጠኛ በል ዝበልዎ ዝብል:
    እታ ወላዲት ዝሰኣነት ጽላል:
    ኩልና እሱራት ናብራና ሰንፈላል::

    ዝገርም እዩ:-
    ህግደፍ ሲ እስርቲ ዘይኮነት;
    ብገዛ ስረሓ ብዓለም ተነጽገት:
    ነቶም ኣምለኽታ ዘይማሓረት:
    ኛው ኛው እናበለት ደቃ ዝበለዐት::

    ንሱ?
    ንሱስ መን ነጻ ገርይርዎ:
    ዝነብር ሸይጣን ተቆጻጺርዎ:
    ገብረ ሸይጣን ቀደም ሓሊፍዎ:
    እሱር እንድኣሉ መዓስ ጥዒምዎ::

    ደግፍቱ ኸ ?
    ወሽላኻት ዘመን ዝፈንፈኖም:
    ክብረት ኣልቦ ዝሰበሩ ዕድሎም:
    ጽሉኣት ንሱ ‘ውን ዘይፍትዎም:
    ዘሕዝኑኻ እሱራት እዚኦም እዮም::

    ኮኾብ ሰላም :–

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear All

    …….ግመል ፓስፖርትና…..

    ግመል እዩ ዝፈቱ :-ብግመል ክምሕል :
    ኣብ ልቡ ክኣቱ ብፍቅረይ ክጽለል:
    ኢላ ከተታልል ከንቱ እዛ ወያል:
    ፓዛፖርቶ ምልክቱ መሪጻ ን ግመል::

    ሻቡ ፍጣሪ;-
    ኣብ ክንዲ ቁምነገር ናይ ግመል ዘውርሳ:
    ናይ ግመል ኣእጋር ጥራይ ኣቛደሳ::
    ኣእጋር ድኣ እነታይ ክጥቅም ኢሉ:
    ማይ ዝቛጽር መንድዓ ዘይብሉ:
    እሾኽ ዘይብስዓ መልሓስ ትበልዓሉ:
    ምልእነት ዘይብሉ:
    ኣእምሮ ትምርሓሉ:
    ኣካይዳ ግመል በይኑ ድኣ ፍሉይ እንድኣሉ::

    ብቐደሙ፥
    ሓሶት ጽላል ኣልቦ:
    ዘይኮንካዮ ክትውን ወዶ’ቦ:
    ኣብይ ይምጻእ ‘ ቲ ናይ ግመል ሓቦ:
    ጽሓይ ኣርኪብዋ ዕራርቦ::

    ሓበሬታ ግመል ‘ታ እንኮ ብክልተ ናይ የማን ወይ ናይ ጸጋም ምሓውራ እቲ ስጉም ፍጥረት እያ: :

    Some said -Camels walk by moving both legs on one side, then moving both legs on the other. This is not how any other animal walks. Watch it yourself after reading the poem bellow. some said, a camel ambles in a normal way for a quadruped, meaning it makes a lateral movement when it’s running (both left legs, then both right).

    KS..

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate

    …. ቀላጽም ሓቂ …..
    page 1 From 2002 Poems 1. . .

    ካብ ሓቂ ዝዓቢ ናጽነት :-
    . . . .ካብ ሓቂ ዝዓቢ ሓርነት :-
    . . . . . . .ካብ ሓቂ ዝዓቢ ሃይማኖት :-
    . . . . . . . . . .ኣሎ ማለት ፍጹም ዘበት ::

    ፈጣሪ ‘ኳ ባዕሉ ‘ ቲ ፈጣሪ ፥:
    እቲ ዘይመውት ዘልኣለም ነባሪ፥፡
    ጽኑዕ ምርገጽ ቃሉ ዘይቀያሪ :-
    ልዕሊ ኩሉ ንቅምር ቀማሪ :-
    ማዕሪኡ እዩ ንሓቂ ኣስማሪ :-
    ሽም ሓቂ እዩ ቀዳማይ ዝሓሪ ::

    ..ሕጊ ባህርይ ዘይገዝኦ ክንሱ :-
    ..ሕቶ ደቂ ሰባት ብሓቂ መሊሱ ::

    ..ውድባት ይመጹ — ውድባት ይኸዱ –
    . . .ገበቲ ይዕምጹ — ጓይላ ይእንግዱ –
    . . . . .ገለን ይፋለጹ — ፈሪዶም ይፍረዱ –
    . . . . . . . .ገለን ይላገጹ — ገለን ይዕነዱ ::

    ….ሓቂ ግን ነባሪት ትዕዘብ ተስተብህል -.
    ንግዚኡ እንተሓየሉ ወያል ዓርኪ ወያል –
    ….ወይ ከ ቅጭጭ ወይከ ዘንበል –
    ትኽ ኢልካ እዩ ጉዕዞ የለን ሰንከልከል –
    . . .ሓንቲ ክንሳ ነመላይን ትዕደል –
    ንኹሉ ትባጻሕ መሰል ተደላድል –
    . . . ማዕረ ተምቃርሕ ወይልኡ ዝብድል ::

    ይገርመኒ:-
    ይሃርምዋ –
    ……ኣብ ጸልማት ጽምዋ :-
    የካፍእዋ –
    …..ጸሊም ይለኽይዋ :-
    ይንጽልዋ –
    ……በይና ከትርፍዋ :-
    ጸጸኒሓ ብድድ መን ኽኢልዋ :
    መን ክብደሃ መን ክንውንዋ :-
    መን ገጢሙ ከፍርስ ከዕንዋ ::
    ብኡነት ገለ ‘ኳ ኣለዋ :-

    ….ገሪሙኒ ኣዝየ ከድንቓ :-
    … ለካስ ብምላኽ እያ ተነዲቓ ::

    ሰብ ድኣ ድኹም ወረኛ እንድኣሉ :-
    ኣበይ ኢሉዎ ንሓቂ ክሕሉ :-
    ግን ውጹዕሲ ገለ ብውሕዱ:-
    ግብእ ነይሩ ክምክት ዓሪዱ ::

    እንተ ‘ ቶም ገበቲ —
    ዓመታት እንተሕለፉ ንሓቂ ክቀብሩ :-
    ንድልየታት ሓፋሽ እንተሰባበሩ :-
    ኣታሊሎም ዓመታት እንተሰገሩ :-
    ኣይክኣሉን ቀጻሊ ክነብሩ :
    ርእሲ ብርእሶም ሓመድ ይጋበሩ :-
    ቅልጽም ሓቂ እዚ እዩ ሚስጥሩ ::

    እቲ ምንታይሲ-
    ሓሶት ‘ ውን ንባዕላ :-
    ኣሸብሪቃ ጸቢቓ ተኾሓሒላ :-
    ዘይንሳ ንሓቂ ተመሲላ :-
    ኣይተርፍን እዩ ምቅላዓ ምፍሻላ :-
    …………………………….ነብሳ እያ ትቀትል ካራኣ ስሒላ::

    ኪነት ተሳሒሉ ግርም ኣሸብሪቑ :-
    ንግዝኡ ተደሪፉ እምብዛ ሓንቂቑ :-
    ፍሽኽሽኽ ዝበሉ ዲንቂ ተደኒቑ :-
    ፍጹም ኣይቀጸለን ክነብር ሰሪቑ ::

    Kokhob Selam 0

    • Haile S.

      Selamat ኮኸብ and all,
      Superb poem as usual

      ሓቂ ሕብሪ ኮነ ጨና ኣልቦ
      ዓቐን የብላ ትኣቱ ኣብ ገፊሕ ኮነ መጻብቦ
      ኣይትድህሰስ ኣይትርአ ኪነው ሜዳ ኪነው ጎቦ
      ኩሉ ይደልያ የላግባ ምስ ዝደልዮ ምስ ዝሓስቦ

      ሓደ የደብና ሓንቲ ተብርሃ
      ሓንቲ ተጻብባ ሓደ የጋፍሓ
      ሓደ ይጭብጣ ካልእ ይጠብሓ
      ኩሉ ከም ጸማም ዕውርቲ ይመርሓ
      ናቱ ይገብራ ይጽምብራ ምስ ናቱ ኣሓ

      አሞ ኣንታ ኮኸብ አዛ ሓቂ ኣበይ ትሰፍር?
      ኣብ መንጎ ኩላትና
      ክንሰማማዕ ከለና

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate Friends,

    from awate.com Jebena page

    . . . .መርየም ጓል ሓጋዝን ዓርከይን . . . .

    ምእተዊ :-
    እዚ ዛንታ ካብ ሓቀኛ ተረኽቦ ዝተደርሰ ምዃኑ ይሕብር :: ኣስማት ሰባት በጀካ መርየም ካልእ ኩሉ ዝተተከአ እዩ:: መርየም ኣብ እቲ ፖለቲካዊ ገጸ ባህርያታ ጸግዒ ዘይሓዘትን ግዳይ ብምኳና ሽማ ብዘይ ሽም ኣቦ ተጻሒፉ ኣሎ :: በዚ ኣጋጣሚ ነዛ ንጽህቲ ሰብ ዝፈልጣ እንተሎ ነዚ ጽሑፍ ከንብበላ ወይ ከርእያ ብትሕትና ይሓትት:: ብርግጽ እዚ ጽሑፍ ከምዝበጽሓ ጥርጥር የብለይን ::

    እቲ ልብ ወልድ ዝተሓወሶ ዛንታ :-
    ኣደይ ራህዋ ሎሚ ዑዱማት ነይሮመን : ቁጽሪ ተሳተፍቲ ቡን ክብ ኢሉ ድምቅምቅ ኢሉ እዩ ጸኒሑኒ :: ድሕሪ ሰላምታ
    ቦታይ ሒዘ ኮፍ ኣብ ምባለይ “ እዚ ወዲ ሓብተይ እዩ ተላለዮ “ ይብላኒ ነቲ ኣብ ጥቃይ ዝነበረ ኣብ ማእከላይ ዕድመ ዝርከብ እኩያለ ዝወደየ ሰብኣይ : ሽም ተቀባቢልና ብኣትክሮ ተጠማመትና 32 ኣመታት ንድሕሪት ዝመልስ ትዝታ ወሓጠኒ -ዓርከይ ገብረመድህን :: እዋእ ዓርከይ ገብረመድህን ዲኻ ?ረሲዕካኒ? “ወላ ኣይዘከርኩኻን ” ዘይምዝካሩ እናሕፈሮ “ እሞ ኣዘክረኒ እንዶ ” ይብል ::

    ድሕሪ ክልኢት ስቅታ ንብዓት ሰዓረኒ : ክቆጻጸሮ እንተፈትንኩ ‘ውን ኣይክ ኣልኩን:: ስቅስቅ ኢለ በኸኹ : ኣደይ ራህዋ “ኣይ ኮኾባይ እዛ ቦቅቧቅ ከብድኻስ እንታይ ምግባራ ይሓይሽ “ ኢለን ቡነን እንዳቀደሓ ሓቀኛ ሽመይን ድሕረ ባይታይን ኣዘንትዋሉ : ዝገደደ ወላ ‘ኳ ኣይዘከረንን ስለ’ዚ ቃላተይ ወርወርኩ ::

    ስምዑ ! እዚ ሰብ ኣብክይኒ: በኽየ ከምዘይተርፍ ግን ኩሉኹም ትፈልጡ ኢኹም : ኡይ ኡይ : እንተዘየብለዮ ኸኣ ኮኾብ ኣይኮንኩን ኢለዮም :: ደብተረይ ከፊተ ምጽሓፍ ጀመርኩ ንሶም “ኣወል – ድረጃ – በረካ -” እናበሉ ክሰትዮ ኣነ ግን ቡን ተሓሲመ ምስ ‘ታ ዝፈትዋ ብርዐይ ተጸመድኩ :: ቡኖም ሰትዮም ምስ ወድኡ ኸኣ ጽሑፈይ ክሰምዑ ዓደምኩዎም : ግጥመይ ምስ ተዛዘመት ግን እቲ ብኽያት ናብ ገብረ መድህን ጥራይ ዘይኮነስ ናብ ኩሎም ተሳተፍቲ እዩ ተላቢዑ ዝነበረ ::

    ደብረ ሰላ – ዛራ ኩናት ስሓብ ጉተት :-
    ባህርይ ውግእ ኮይኑ ሻዕብያ ስሓበት :
    መን ነይሩ ዝሓከማ ነታ ተወገአት :-
    ጽበቅቲ መእሰይ መርየም ዝተባህለት 😕

    **** “እዋእ ኣነ ! “ይብል ገብረመድህ “እሞ ኣብኡ ኔርካ ዲኻ ?” የስዕብ
    ****“ ኣይትተሃወኽ ሃንሳብ ስማዕ ኢለዮ ይቅጽል :-
    መህረምታ ሓይሉ ደማ ክብል ጥብጥብ :-
    “ርሓቁ” ክትብል ክትከልኣካ ምቅራብ :-
    “ኣጆኺ .. “ክረድኣኪ” እየ ኢልካ ክትላዘብ :-
    ክተእምና ክትፈቅደልካ – ብስርዓት ብኣደብ ::

    ትዝ ይበልካ ትዝ ! ንሳ ገሪምዋ :-
    ትዝ ኢልዋ ሻዕብያ ዘምሃርዋ :-
    “ተጋዳላይ ጀብሃ ኢሰፓ ” ክብልዋ :-
    ጸጸኒሓ ክትጥርጥር ምርዳእ ኣቢይዋ ::

    ትዝ ይበልካ ትዝ !
    “ኣንቲ ሓብተይ!! ኣነ ‘ ኮ ኤረትርዊ እየ ከማኺ :
    ፍንጫሕ መሰንገለይ ብጸይተይ ‘ኮ ኢኺ :”
    ኢልካ ሓኪምካክት ሽከማ ኣብ ክንደይ ሓይልኻ :-
    ገለ ተጋደልቲ ደው ኢሎም ምሳኻ ::

    ቁሩብ ምስ ከድኩም ኣብ ‘ ቲ ሃው ዝበለ ገደል :-
    ጥያይት ክትሳሓቱ ክትብሉ ሰንከልከል :-
    ዘክር መን እየ ኣነ ? ቅሩብ እስከ ኣስተብህል :-
    ከመይ ግይረ የዘንቱ – ነዛ መራር ውዓል ::

    ድሕሪ ክንደይ ስቃይ ካብ ጎቦታት ኣውሪድኩማ :-
    ንሕክምና ረድኤት ምስ ኣረከብኩማ ::

    ውግእ ተውድኡ ተመሊስካ ሓይልኻ :-
    ኣብ ኣኼባ ሓይሊ ብጾት ክነቅፉኻ :
    “መራር ሰዓት ሃዲምካ” ክብሉኻ :-
    መዓስ ፈሊጦም ርህሩህ ልቦናኻ :-
    ሓደ ኣይነበረን ዝምክት ስለኻ :-
    “ምዳዳ ኮይኑ” ኢሎም ክሓምዩኻ ::

    መን እየ ኣነ ዘክር መን እየ ቅሩብ ፈትን :-
    ዛንታ ናይ’ዚ ውዕሎ ዝነግር ዝትንትን ?
    **** ገብረ መድህን ነታ ውዕሎ ዘኪሩ ምናልባት ካብ ‘ቶም ኣብ ‘ታ ሓይሊ ዝነበሩ ተጋደልቲ ከይከውን – ሓተተኒ::
    ኣይፍል ኣይኮንኩን ኣይውዓልኩን ውዕሎ :-
    መርየም ጓል ሓጋዝ ብጥይት ክትቅሎ :-
    ኣይነበርኩን ‘ውን ክትረድኣ ንስኻ :-
    ንሳ እያ ነጋሪት ምስ ከድኩ ምሳኻ ::

    ****ሕጂ ‘ውን ኣይዘከርንን ገብረመድህን : ንብዓት ግን ድሮ ጀሚርዎ ኣሎ : ኣደይ ራህዋ “ ኣንታ ሰንካም ነጊርካ ዘይተዕርፎ “ ይብላኒ ::
    ካብ ታህዳይ ተበጊስና ኣተና ኮሮኮን:-
    ጥቃ ሩባ ዝነበራ ሓይልታት ዘርናየን :-
    ………………………………………………………ሕጂ ዘኪሩኒ ሓቀፈኒ እሞ ኡይ በለ ::
    እታ መንእሰይ ምስ ርኣየትካ :-
    “ሓወይ ” ኢላ ሓቂፋ ትስዕመካ ::
    እቲ ሽዑ ንሳ ንብዓታ ክትዘሪ :-
    ርሕቅ ኢለልኩም መሲሉኒ ፍቅሪ ::

    እንታይ ድኣ ክብል እንታይ ከ ክግምት :-
    ከም’ዚ ዝኣመሰለ ኣሎ ድዩ ናፍቆት ::
    ምጽግጋብ ስኢንኩም ሕቁፍ ብዘይ ሕፍረት :-
    ፍቅሪ እዩ ዝመስል ዝሓለፎ ቅብጠት ::

    ሻቡ “እዚ ኮኾብ እዩ ” ኢልካ ኣላሊኻያ :-
    ነቲ ዝሓለፍኩም ኮፍ ኢላ ኣዘንትያ ::
    ገለ ካብ ዕላላ–
    ” እዚ ወዲ ኣቦይ እዩ ካብ ኣቦይ ዝተውልደ :-
    ንዓይ ክረድኣኒ ሽሙ ዘዋረደ ::

    ብጾቱ “ሃዲሙ ” ኢሎም እንከናሽውዎ :-
    ንዓይ ከድሕነኒ ረቢ ልኢኹዎ ::
    ልዕሊ ኩሎ ንዓይ ዝገርመኒ :-
    ኣብ እታ ሓጻር ግዜ ምህሮ ዝሃበኒ ::”

    “ቃልቱ እንሆልካ —
    “ኢዚ ኩናት ሕድ ሕድ ኣይኮነን ቀጻሊ :-
    ውጹዕ ሓፋሽ ህዝቢ ሓቂ ምስ ዘለሊ :-
    ኣሕዋት ኢና ንሕና ወይልኡ በዳሊ –
    ሕጂ ክረድኣኪ ሓንሳብ ህድእ በሊ ::”

    ቀጸለት :-
    “ቃላቱ ግሩም እዩ ኣዝዩ ተባረኸ :-
    ብእዝነይ ኣቢሉ ኣብ ልበይ ተኣልኸ :-
    ..ሕክምናዊ ክእለቱ :-
    ….ፍጥነቱ ትብዓቱ :-
    ………ሞራሉ ተወሳኺ ዘይጽንቀቅ ቃላቱ :-
    ……………….ፍጹም ኣይርስዖን ክሳብ መሬት ዝ ኣቱ ::

    ኣነ ዝገረመኒ ልዕሊ ኩሉ ነገር –
    ኣነን ይጻረፍ ይርብሽ የዕገርግር –
    ንሱ ግን ብኣይ እዩ ዝሽገር –
    ካብ ጎቦ ይውርድ ሒዙኒ ይነጥር ::”

    ግጥመይ ወዲኣ ቁሊሕ እንተብልኩ :-
    ኩሎም ይነብዑ ልቀይሐይ መለስኩ ::

    ሕጂ ዶ ይሕይሽ ዓርከይ ገብረ መድሕን :-
    ይቅሬታ በል ሕተት ተሸኪምካ መጥሓን ::
    ግን :-
    መርየም ጓል ሓጋዝ ኣበይ ኮን ትህሉ :-
    ቅንዕና እዚ ብጻይ እንተመስከረትሉ ::

    Kokhob Selam

    • Kokhob Selam

      Awate Friends..kindly,

      መርየም ጓል ሓጋዝ ኣበይ ኮን ትህሉ :-
      ቅንዕና እዚ ብጻይ እንተመስከረትሉ ::

      KS,,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Awate Friends,

    …ጸላኢኻ ኣይኽፋእ ……

    ጥፍኣታስ ፈሊጥና ደጊም ‘ታይ ተረፋ :-
    ብነዊሕ ቃልስና ግርም ተገሪፋ ::

    የግዳስ-

    ግርም ኮነት ኢለ ውድቀት ናይ’ታ ተጻይ :-
    እንኳዕ ሰዓርናያ እዛ ጨካን ኢታይ ::

    ህድእ ምስበልኩ ግን እቲ ዘጠዓሰኒ :-
    ክፍእ ተግባራታ ዘለቀሐትኒ ::

    እንታይ ዓወት ድኣ መዓስ ስዒረያ :-
    ብቅዲ ቅልሳ እንተኣውዲቀያ ::

    “ካብ’ታ ዝገብሩኻ እታ ዘምህሩኻ “:-
    ቀታሊ ጠባያ ገልቢጠ ክህልኻ :-
    ዶክትሬት ኣቢለ ግርም ከንበርክኻ :-
    ዋይ ዋይ ተባሂልና እነሆ ሓኒኻ ::

    ካልእ ግደል መጸ ምስ ነብሰይ ቅሩቅስ :-
    ናብ’ቲ ምዕሩግ ባህለይ ናብ ሰርዓት ክምለስ ::

    እንታይ ይበሃል እዚ ጸላኢኻ ኣይኽፋእ :-
    ታሕቲ የውርደካ ምስኡ ክትዳፍእ :-
    ንሱ እንተወደቀ እንተበለ ድፍእ :-
    ዳግማይ ንኽትድይብ ግዜኻ ተጥፍእ ::

    Kokhob Selam

 Older Comments
 

