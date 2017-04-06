Jebena: Arts and Entertainment (2)
06 Apr 2017 Ismail Omer-Ali Comments (157)
I want to highlight three points in this article. First, I want to underscore the obvious fact that killing of…
07 Apr 2017 "Gheteb" Comments (242)
As an introduction and in an effort of rendering a general overview, here is a thumbnail account of a man named…
03 Apr 2017 Awate Team Comments (162)
Today, April 4, 2017, Ciham Ali Abdu turns twenty inside an Eritrean prison. She was fifteen years old when she…
29 Mar 2017 Awate Team Comments (342)
Since it held a congress in Hawassa in 2011, the Eritrean National Congress for Democratic Change (ENCDC) has been in…