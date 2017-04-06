Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

  • Saleh Johar

    I posted this on facebook a few minutes ago, I felt guilty and i am bringing it home, here….

    Becoming Just Like A Fly

    If it’s there, it’s a fly.
    Flies are everywhere,
    Flies here and flies there
    Here a fly and there a fly

    No flies on the ceiling, but many on the floor.
    But that’s is not a children’s tune,
    No, it’s not a lullaby.

    It’s about my floor-mates…
    They squashed them on the wall,
    And they watched them die!

    Sad, I was their shepherd for a while
    Then I left the room, scared of the sight,
    I left without bidding the flies good bye,

    I left behind my tattered blanket,
    And my worn slippers, and more,
    Separation was hard, tried, but I couldn’t cry.

    Outside, I saw the grey skies
    The dust and the dark clouds,
    And wondered: why was the sun so shy!

    Yet, glad I walked on the streets that were mine
    I had laid the stones and spread the tarmac, all by myself,
    Though I don’t remember ever appointing a spy.

    Saleh Gadi Johar, April 19, 2017

  • Fanti Ghana

    Selam,

    ይተኣለ’ባ ድኣ በዓል ዕዳ፤
    ዘይተጸበናዮ በርቂ ነጎዳ፤
    ጸላኢ ብርሃን ጸላም ኣጒዳ፤

    ከምዘይነበረት ወሓለ ጓል ሰጒዳ፤
    ጎበዝ ዘምበርከኸት መሓዛ’ስጊዳ፤
    ደቃ ዝመገበት ሰራውር ኣንዲዳ፤
    ንወርቂ ስሌነይ ዝኸደነ ማዳ፤

    በሪ ገዛና ብዙሕ ልማዳ፤
    መንገዲ ዓቃል ገፊሕ ከብዳ፤
    ንመን ዘይተደይብ ኣውሪዳ፤
    ብዓል ከረጢት ብዓል ማሕፉዳ፤
    ጸሓፋይ ሸቃላይ ሓረስታይ ኮርዒዳ፤

    ሽሻይ መዓልቲ ማርያም ፈሪዳ፤
    ኣብጸምጸም በረኻ ማእከል ሜዳ፤
    ጓል ብርኽቲ ላመይ ብሩኽ ወሊዳ፤
    ማእጋር ሕቖ ገፊሕ ሰሎዳ፤
    ድምፃ ሰሚዐዮ ብጓዳ፤

    ቅልቅል ምስበለት ምናዳ፤
    እናሳራሰረት ቦኽሪ ወዳ፤
    ብርሃን ገጻ ከምታ ልማዳ፤
    ከም ጸሓይ ጥሪ ከምዝረፈዳ፤
    ከም ኮኾብ ሰላም ኮኸብ ጻዕዳ፤፤

    • Hayat Adem

      Emmm,
      This is yammy. So you are also THIS in your other life!

