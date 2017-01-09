Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Is There a Silver Lining for Eritrea?

silver-linning-at-pointblank

After living 25 plus years under a dictatorship, hope is one thing many Eritreans will find difficult to hang on to. The question in the title is therefore something that is already in the minds of many Eritreans.  Some have given up a long time ago and will answer categorically no. Others continue to hope and will answer in the affirmative. And there are always those who do not know what to think or may not care one way or the other.  The question must be confronted however because conditions in Eritrea remain as bleak as ever and keep getting worse.

A philosopher once mused:  “Life is a seesaw; one day up, the next day down, and the next day up again”.  Eritrea has seen no “ups” for a long time.  We just seem to be going down, down, and down again with no letup. Every time we start thinking we have reached a rock bottom, the dictatorship manages to prove us wrong.  Human rights abuses keep piling up every day and our youth keep fleeing the country at an alarmingly unprecedented numbers -depriving our country of its most vital resource.  Meanwhile, the regime, despite its glaring internal weaknesses, rules undisturbed while the opposition remains as disorganized and as weak as it has been for years. Can things get any worse?

I had hoped Eritrea would be spared the vicious cycles of endless corruption and instability that has plagued many a developing country in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. But if current trends hold, Eritrea is precariously leaning towards such a fate. If we don’t get our acts together expeditiously and if we remain as fragmented as we are today while we continue to make the same mistakes over and over again doggedly and egotistically clinging to old racial and religious prejudices, we will soon join those countries.

Never in my wildest nightmares did I ever imagine that we would be saddled with decades of domestic dictatorship right after independence. Nor did I ever think it possible that Eritreans would allow a dictatorship to rule them for so long!  A quarter of a century of domestic terror is – by any definition – quite a lengthy time.   A baby born at independence is a full adult today and may even be married with children. Time waits for no man…the clock ticks mercilessly and in less than five years – lo and behold – the years under dictatorship will have overtaken the years spent struggling for independence! What is even more worrisome is that the statuesque may continue long after the dictatorship has been dismantled which brings us to the topic.  Is there reason to hope things will improve in Eritrea?  Is there a silver lining for Eritrea?

How we answer the question will depend on our disposition because hope or the lack thereof is at its core a state of mind.  Optimists will always find something to hope for even in the gloomiest of circumstances while pessimists will remain despondent even in the best of circumstances.  In the case of Eritrea, pessimists will find plenty to justify their outlook including the ones I mentioned above and many more. They will therefore quickly conclude that there is no silver lining for Eritrea and will instead dream of bizarre solutions such as reuniting with Ethiopia or negotiating with the dictatorship on its terms.

On the other hand, optimists will note some positive developments such as the rapidly growing international awareness and condemnation of the dictatorship in Eritrea mainly due to the exodus of thousands of youth that are risking their lives to flee the country. Eritrea under Isaias’s regime has become a pariah country deservedly earning a nickname of “North Korea of Africa”. The optimist can also point to the explosive growth of dissenters inside and outside Eritrea.  It is clear now that the majority of Eritreans (both in Eritrea and in the Diaspora) abhor the regime.  The widespread corruption and brutality of the regime has produced disillusionment and disgust even in those who previously identified with it politically and culturally.  Only blind diehards whose interests are deeply intertwined with those of the regime continue to support it.

Another aspect that an optimist may see as an encouraging factor that can accelerate change is the dictator’s declining physical and mental condition.  Isaias who once seemed ageless is showing signs of age and disorientation. His wildly erratic and confused speeches and other behavioral anomalies may be signs of irreversible personality disorder.  His followers (and Eritreans in general) can see this for what it is which may eventually embolden them to revolt.  With him gone, democracy will not suddenly appear but the optimist can envision possibilities in such a situation.

Thus, optimists differ from pessimists in their range of vision.  While pessimists tend to see only the present or the recent past, optimists will include the future in their vision in addition to the present and the past. This difference of perception is not necessarily due to the optimist denying or discounting reality while his counterpart is not.  No.  In some instances, the optimist’s and the pessimist’s assessments of reality will be the same.  Note: for the purpose of this article, we are assuming that both are realists.  So they differ only in their interpretation of what they envision and in what they believe about the future.

Pessimists tend to look only at the present/past situation to predict the future.  They lack imagination and are unable to visualize a better future where such a situation can be reversed. This inevitably results in decline of morale and inaction and anything that leads to inaction regardless of how realistically based should be condemned.  The reason is simple.  Inaction turns a bad situation into a catastrophe and nothing sustains a dictator more than a people that is afraid or unwilling to act.

In contrast, the optimist learns from history and observation that perseverance and hope open doors (possibilities) where none seemed to exist.  As we alluded to earlier, the history of our armed struggle attests to this fact as does the history of the world in general.   But optimism is a powerful force only when it is based on facts or on correct assessment of reality and when it spurs us to action.  If our optimism is the result of ignoring or discounting real problems, it will cause more harm than good.  The wise optimist is one who is fully aware of all the obstacles he or she faces but nonetheless believes that there is always a way out, a way around, or a way over every difficulty.  Such an attitude in turn generates resourcefulness and ingenuity that in most cases overcomes difficulties that hitherto seemed insurmountable.  As Winston Churchill once put it:  a “pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”

Who is right, the optimist or the pessimist?  In a court of law, the pessimist will probably have a better chance of winning.  The judge could ask the Eritrean optimist: If the opposition hasn’t produced any tangible result in 25 plus years, what makes you think it will do so in the future?  The optimist will have no response that will convince the court.  This is not because the judge fails to realize things can change positively in the future but because he is required by law to use only current facts and recent past to render judgment.  If the same judge was to render verdict about the armed struggle for independence in its early years, he would likewise have ruled that Eritrea’s ragtag militia had no chance at all against the mammoth Ethiopian army.  But as we know from our experience, the feat was accomplished in 1991. Thus, present or past conditions are not always accurate predictors of the future.

The same holds true in our individual lives.  If we always look at our past or present weaknesses to judge our future potential, we will give up too quickly if things do not go our way at any particular stage in our life.  Take the case of a person who has been applying for jobs for a long time at many companies seeking employment and fails to procure a single positive result. If the job seeker only looks at what happened to him recently, he will conclude no company wants him and will lose all hope about the future and his attitude will be self-fulfilling.  But anyone who has gone through the ordeal of job hunting will tell you (and experts in the field concur) that such initial setbacks mean little and should not discourage us and that if we persevere, we will eventually land a job.

Just as the job seeker should continue to launch those resumes until he finds a job, so must nations struggle until they achieve freedom from tyranny.  Nations are nothing but a collection of individuals and are as strong or as weak as the individuals that comprise them.  

Alamin Abdelatif once sang:

Abay Abashaul lomi kderfela
Cherisa bkula keiferest kola

Today, it is not just Abashaul, all of Eritrea has been decimated – (ferisa bkula). But Eritrea is not dead – only badly damaged – and where there is life, there is always hope.  Sure, as itemized above, there are enough reasons to make us lose hope.   Our youth are fleeing the country in unprecedented numbers while our country disintegrates economically, socially, and politically, and in every other way.  The opposition has made no significant progress and our people are too fragmented to pay heed to the central struggle for freedom.   Furthermore, Eritreans continue to mistrust one another and to this day did not produce leaders that can inspire, motivate, and galvanize the masses.

All these are serious deficiencies no doubt. But to lose hope and to give in has always been easy.  Despair never achieves anything except to make a bad situation worse.  So let us “keep hope alive” while striving to make it happen. Let us revive our country by giving it what it desperately needs by uniting our forces against tyranny and against all forms of divisive and hate-filled propaganda.  Let us coalesce around good and decent leaders and InshAllah, Eritrea will rise again.
  • Paulos

    Selamat Ismailo,

    Many thanks for the rather thought provoking and timely article as we reflect back and embark on a new year. They say, within the cacophony of “isms” the distinction between optimism and pessimism is the brute realism where the two former as you have aptly put it are mere perceptions.

    As I see it what I find more interesting is that the perception seem to have a deep-time concept so to speak. Let me try to elaborate with in the Eritrean context. Suppose you have two Eritreans—75 years old and 20 years old. The 20 years old would be expected to be more optimist simply because he has more time ahead of him to witness change in Eritrea than the 75 years old–as such the reason we seem to slide into hopelessness is not so much so that there will not be any change at all but what lingers with worry at the back of one’s head is if the change is going to happen in one’s life time.

    I tend to disagree with some of the points you raised. But first a bit of a disclosure, I am in my mid 40s and I tend to think that it is highly unlikely for a change to come in my life time. Here are the reasons:

    I. I disagree with your assertion about Isaias’ health. Isaias looks robust and very healthy where his mental acuty is still intact and there is high possibility that he can easily live to his 90s.

    II. Isaias seem to have all the luck on his side where after the Arab Spring and its aftermath superpowers seem to abandon the idea of regime change where dictatorship under strongmen is getting more appeal lest nations fall apart.

    II. The sad disconnect between the people inside Eritrea and diaspora where the former says if change is going to come it is from diaspora and the latter says if change is going to come it is from the people inside Eritrea.

    III. The idea of change coming from Ethiopia as well seem to be a pipe dream at best not because of soon-to-be-disintegrated-Ethiopia as some delusional Isaias’ apologists insinuate but because Ethiopia can not afford to divert its resources as it embarks in a historic and impressive nation building.

    Finally I say, only the dead are absolute pessimists about the future for they are no more. The sun simply always rises in a new day.

  • Ismail AA

    Hayak Allah Ismail,

    Let me first warmly welcome Ismail back after long absence. His avid readers have missed his high quality contributions.
    Memories of his debates with Dawit Mesfin are still fresh in my mind. Simplicity in language use and lucidity in expression make his writings very transparently accessible to his ideas. This article is does not breach the norm; it is a typical Ismail Omar Ali article par excellence.

    The question posed for our thought and contemplation is not easy under the circumstance Ismail has so brilliantly
    discussed. We, as readers, have been offered choice out of three categories: optimism, pessimism and indifference.

    But after persuasively surveying the three in the context of the Eritrea’s present condition, he concludes that actually
    there is, or ought to be, a bright side of the more than seemingly hopeless situation. He has chosen to be an optimist. People who put themselves in the other two categories must be warned when they read such a conclusion reached by
    someone through an analysis of the author’s stature.

    Being by nature an optimist, I am choosing to line myself up in the category of the optimists. The reason is that Eritreans
    like me, whose life span has been more or less contemporaneous with the Eritrean cause since the beginning in the opening years of the late 50s and 60s, have lived through and seen a lot of dark times similar to present conditions
    of our country.

    Those who sat to consult on formation of the ELM, those thirteen Eritreans who sat 1960 in Cairo to discuss the founding the ELF to launch armed struggle, those who congregated in 1968 at Adobaha to unite the dangerously dispersed fighting forces, the costly internecine confrontations at various stages of the struggle, thee uniformity of hostile views and policies of two superpowers about the right of the Eritrean people to self-determination, and many others had not cause us as people to lose hope and confidence in ourselves however the hardships and gloomy circumstances had been to darken our path to the future we cherished and aspired. The present condition cannot and should not change our mind set to gloom and fatalism.

    This time, too, as long as we remained decided to sustain our destiny as a nation that our post WWII history has bestowed on us, we cannot but keep hoping that the light at the end of the tunnel shall keep burning and illuminate our of our journey to reach the exit of that tunnel to broader light that shall unite us in hope and work to restore the dignity our citizens.

    I agree with Ismail that our salvation rests on our ability to gather our acts together as a nation, and come out of our peculiar and narrow social-cum-political cocoons that usually doom nation-states, and become deadly tools in the hand of powerful states, as some of the current conditions in our neighborhood show us.

    I should conclude these hasty remarks by underscoring that the only factor that could prove the pessimists right is if we, as a society, succumb to the traditionalist and fatalistic ideology of fate: Igziabeher zemxo, igziabeher yewesdo attitude. Such mind set is a crucial gift to the sustenance of the dictatorship. God has nothing to do with the rise or fall of Isayas and his regime. Our politics, and the cultural and demographic milieu it places in, have a lot to do.

    Thank you, Ismail.

    Regards.

  • Hayat Adem

    Thanks for the nice piece Ismael,
    Please come more often with your pen. Well you gave is balance sheet. True leaders would go with the optimists and I am here. Judges are evidence people and evidences are of the past so they will go for the pessimists. Verdict will depend on the amount of work done. Nothing replaces hard work. Even if this system breaks from the heavy load of its own crime and complications, the replacement cannot be taken foregranted for the better.
    Cheers Ismael.

  • Kalihari Snake

    Good afternoon Ismail. Not to advocate schadenfreude, but on the optimist side, it is possible that an implosion of Ethiopia could serve to benefit Eritrea, as it could force a change in political dynamics on the Horn of Africa, with a dramatic shift in the positioning and strategies of the U.N. – P5 and Security Council. You mention “Nor did I ever think it possible that Eritreans would allow a dictatorship to rule them for so long!” There is a bit of a glitch in that statement in that: 1) Life for most in Eritrea was quite OK up until the Ethiopian-Eritrean border war in 1998, and 2) For a sizeable percentage of Eritreans, it is a bit difficult as a result of nationalist sentiment, to exert total admonition of PIA, in so long as Ethiopia remains illegally camped on Eritrean soil. Would things have been different for PIA, Eritrea and Eritreans had the U.S.A. and the U.N. Security Council forced Ethiopia to implement the EEBC decision? I believe that they certainly would have been and it is even possible that had this occurred, PIA would still be regarded as a hero.

    • Hayat Adem

      Hi Snake,
      I like what you are carrying in your head. Really, briliant. And my issue is not if it is sane and fair to wish that on Ethiopians. II
      IT IS OBVIOUS YOU DON’T CARE ABOUT THE MILLIONS OF ETHIOPIANS. BUT even if we are to measure your wishes by the evil selfish standard you are projecting, is it doable and if yes, is it rewarding? Baboons come in varying qualities. Some are self-poison by bad thoughts and some are a bit wise. Which baboon are you, Mr Snake?
      There were two baboons scatching and digging the earth for little seeds from under and eat them filtering through the dirt. It looked very hard work for a little reward. One of the two baboons wished there were some kind of powerful quake that stirs and sends the earth all inside out. The other baboon asked,
      “why do u say that?”
      “Well isn’t it obvious! so that we wouldn’t really labor so much for these seeds and we are ablle to find them easily on the top.”
      “And how are we going to be spared to eat them if an earth quake stirs the earth inside out!”

      • Kalihari Snake

        Good afternoon Hayat Adem: Even though I have a lot of resentment against the TPLF mafia, I certainly do not wish bad fortune on the Ethiopian people. And, we well know that any form of major disruption on the continent’s second most populous country, can have disastrous spillover effects on neighboring countries to include Eritrea. What I am simply asserting, is that an implosion of Ethiopia is a real possibility at the moment and should it occur, it could yield positive benefits to Eritrea (or to the contrary). Oh my how times change, as a little over a year ago, most were questioning the short-term longevity of the PIA regime and not that of the TPLF regime. In the end, I remain totally optimistic on the future of Eritrea!

      • Dear Hayat Adem,

        Simply it shows the level of frustration, hopelessness, and desperation of regime apologists. Ethiopians do not care about the haters, the confused who dream to become black supremacists and alt-rights in their own small way, but the other eritreans: the peace loving – god/allah fearing humble eritreans – those who care for their people and feel their pain and do not see them as sacrificial lambs for their ulterior motives.

        They cannot live without badme, they cannot force ethiopia to get out of badme. The world community does not care in the face of so many more important problems around the world. When a peace-loving and democratic government comes to eritrea, that will be the new age of ethio-eritrean relations. Badme will be solved within a day very easily. With dia, the pfdj and their apologists in power, the door is hermetically closed as much as ethiopia is concerned. Ethiopia will never make dia a hero by evacuating badme. Let them live with their pipe-dream of the day when ethiopia will implode, so that their salvation will come. This day will never be.

        • Kalihari Snake

          Good afternoon Horizon: You say ‘Let them live with their pipe-dream of the day when Ethiopia will implode, so that their salvation will come. This day will never be.’ It is not a pipe-dream for it is instead a possible reality as Ethiopia is now in the middle of a self-declared State of Emergency. I am certainly not a PIA regime apologist and you are simply missing the point. Here, people in extreme frustration, tend to have insular focus on Bad Boy Isaias and how long he might live, how he can be overthrown, regurgitation of Ghedli, etc. But, one must take into consideration, in a scenario in which Ethiopia does implode (quietly or violently), what will be the effect on the PIA regime, Eritrea and her people. And let us be clear, in so long as the TPLF mafia remains in control of Ethiopia, no matter who is at the helm of Eritrea’s Government, there will be no peaceful Ethiopian removal from Eritrean land. You drastically diminish the meaning of Badme in the hearts and souls of most Eritreans.

