Funeral Ceremony Held for Egyptian Terrorist Victims

Amid tight security arrangements, and guarded by nervous armed Egyptian officers, funeral services were held for the victims of the two terrorist attacks that targeted churches in Tanta and Alexandria.

Attendance at the funeral ceremonies was limited to the relatives of the victims and church officials.

A Sunday morning terrorist bomb attacks on two Coptic churches in Egypt killed over fifty people and left over one-hundred people wounded. Both churches were packed with worshipers attending Palm Sunday services.

The latest attack targeted the Mar Girgis church in Tanta in Lower Egypt, and the entrance of the St. Mark church in Alexandria on the Mediterranean Sea coast, where Pope Tawdros II led the service.

A policeman was also killed in the church blast in Alexandria.

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the two attacks that came about three hours apart.

Following the deadly attack, Egyptian President Abdulfatah Al-Sissi announced a three-day national mourning period and a three-month state of emergency which will take effect after fulfilling some required constitutional requirements.

Last week, Al-Sissi was on a state visit to the USA and met president Donald Trump.

On December 2016, a suicide bomber has killed 29 people and damaged the grand Coptic church in Cairo.

In 2010, as the Arab Spring demonstrations were getting stronger, another such church attack by extremists left scores of people dead and wounded. At the time, some observers suspected Mubarek’s interior minister, General Habib Al-Adly, of complacency in the New Year’s Day attacks on Saints church in Alexandria.

The alleged plot aimed at pressuring the late Pope Shenuda III and others to distance themselves from the Arab Spring demonstrations that aimed to topple the president Hosni Mobarek regime. The minister was accused “of deliberately releasing prisoners in order to show [there was] chaos in Egypt.” The 2010 attack killed 24 people and wounded 90.

According to Egyptian reporter that when he came to power, Al-Sissi ordered the release of Habib Al-Adly from jail.
  • Mez

    Greetings, The challenge of Egypt seems to be multi-faceted. The Middle East is characterized by high concentration of political, spiritual, and monetary resource in very limited circles of people.

    In the past few hundred years, Egypt was the uncontested leader of the middle east in military, economy, and intellectual capacity.

    In the past couple of decades the region (including Turkey and Iran) changed beyond recognition. The GCC countries became the economic powerhouses of the middle east; Turkey and Iran also transomed their capabilities substantially.

    In the meantime Egypt showed a net economic growth of 2-3% over the past six decades (the population growth evened out the other 3% of the growth).

    The fracture within the Egyptian Muslim intellectuals (and others too) is also visible. Egypt is the origin of Muslim Brothers; the Alazar school of theology is there; The Wahhabi interpretation (with its origins in the KSA) is also finding more and more traction. Further, the Coptic and other minor religions (with atheist and Nasserist currents included) were also part and parcel of the Egyptian society.

    The current ideological and military center of gravity looks also to be on the motion away from Egypt, and more towards the GCC countries, albite slowly and incoherently.

    It looks to be challenge of the century for Egyptian to synchronize the various, at times antagonistic, political currents within the country; and find its new contemporary place in the Greater Middle East region.

    Thanks

  • Dear All,

    We live in the age of religious fanaticism, ethnic and racial superiority complexes, and a new world order in the making, the nature of which nobody seems to know or is able to foresee. A world in turmoil, underlings at the helm of world power, and hope for a peaceful world seems as far away as it has ever been, with the possibility of a looming worldwide confrontations.

    Christians are murdered in egypt simply because they happen to be christians, muslims are murdered in myanmar, again simply because they are muslims, and civilians are murdered simply because, unfortunately, they were at the wrong place in the wrong time, and more importantly, criminals have taken care that as many civilians as possible are gathered together in the same place, so that their crimes will have a broader impact on societies. Nothing is holy, and nobody is safe, anymore.

    Is the egyptian government able to stop this chain of bombings that have cost hundreds of innocent lives, or is it out of its control? Myanmar’s leader aung san suu kyi, seems to be not doing enough to control the murders and rapes of muslims. Human beings have made religion and race a worldwide problem that could one day destroy humanity.

    An indian doctor and his wife were beaten and thrown out of a delta flight in the usa, because they refused to abandon their seat for a white american. This used to happen in the usa more than 50 yrs ago. It is again happening in this 21st century, in the age of worldwide information, when nothing under the sun is a secret anymore.

    The economic crisis is not going to change in the immediate future, because the greed of the white bear is out of this world, with no prospect for any improvement. Human beings have turned against human beings, and love is dying and hate is mushrooming everywhere. It takes a messiah to save the world? A melancholic world, indeed.

    • Semere Tesfai

      Selam Horizon

      “An indian doctor and his wife were beaten and thrown out of a delta flight in the usa, because they refused to abandon their seat for a white american.”

      I think the doctor is a Chinese descent on United Airline if we’re speaking of the same passenger.

      Semere Tesfai

      • Selam Semere T.
        Thanks for the info. There appears to be some confusion with the identity of the person. Yesterday’s initial reports mentioned that it was an Indian doctor. The mix up may have been due to what the person who posted the video thought the couple were.
        Any way, Indian, Chinese or Vietnamese, who expects to end up being dragged along the aisle and with a bloody nose, when one has a valid airline ticket in one’s hand. Why this fellow was chosen among so many was also a mystery, to say the least. Other passengers looked appalled when they saw the person being dragged. It has become a common seen on usa airlines.

  • kazanchis

    Hello all,

    It’s gut wrenching to witness attack after attack on those helpless Coptic Christians in Egypt and there’s nothing government can do to prevent it. It’s a question of when for the next imminent attack to happen. Islamic extremists can’t coexist, there’s loads of evidences to justify it. I feel sad for the peaceful billions of Muslims out there. These filths are severely tarnishing the great faith.

    Peace!

