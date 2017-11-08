Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Eritreans in Egypt Demonstrate in Solidarity With Al Diaa School

Report by: Mohammed Hiyabu

More than 400 Eritrean refugees in Egypt held a massive demonstration, Sunday morning 5th of November, 2017 in the Egyptian capital Cairo in solidarity with the Deya’a school in Asmara, Eritrea. The refugees flocked from different parts of Cairo and gathered in front of the UNHCR office in the city of 6th October. The demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the Eritrean government and its President Isaias Afwerki and the violations and heinous practices it wields against the administration and students of the Deya’a civil school recently in Asmara in particular and the grave violations committed against Eritrean people throughout 26 years in general.

The demonstrators also carried pictures of Sheikh Musa Mohamed Noor, head of the board of the Deya’a school, who was arrested by the Eritrean authorities amid the breakout of the school issue recently, and pictures of the Pope of the Eritrean Orthodox Church, who was put under house arrest by the same authorities’ long time ago. They also for national unity between Muslims and Christians in Eritrea, which the ruling regime always try to exploit this sensitive issue in an attempt to justify its gross human right violations and elongate its reign in power. The Christian and Christian protesters stressed that the Eritrean regime does not represent a certain religion but is hostile to all Eritrean religions and values, and always try to exploit the religious and national differences in Eritrea for its malicious and narrow interests. They called on the Eritrean people at home and abroad to pay attention to these evil schemes of the regime and strengthen their national unity for freedom, justice and the rule of law in which all can people live in peace regardless of their religious and ethnic differences.

The protesters called on the UNHCR and all human rights and humanitarian organizations to care more about the forgotten Eritrean people’s issue and its rights, which denied and violated by the Eritrean regime. They urge all the agencies and countries to help Eritrean people and, especially with regard to the issue of Eritrean refugees and emigrants, who flee the hell of the regime and face suffering and tragedies in their perilous journey of refugees seeking freedom and a decent life away from the injustice and crimes of the regime.

At last, the representatives of the demonstrators handed over a memorandum containing the demands of the Eritrean refugees in Egypt to the representative of the High Commissioner of the UNHCR in Egypt and all human rights and humanitarian organizations in the world regarding the suffering of the Eritrean people at home and abroad because of the tyrannical regime that rule Eritrea with iron and fire since 1991.
  • Aklilu Zere

    Good day Awate nation.

    I found a very relevant story in Moby Dick, a novel by Herman Melville that explains to what has happened/happening to Hajji Musa Mohammed Nur; the board of directors and Deya school thus again and again exposing the extreme criminal and oppressive nature of Isaias and his [wife] PFDJ.

    Here is the story”

    “De balena vero sufficit, si rex habeat caput, et regina caudam”:

    Latin from the books of the Laws of England, which taken along with the context, MEANS, that of all whales captured by anybody on the coast of that land, the King, as honorary Grand Harpooneer, MUST have the head, and the Queen be respectfully presented with the tail. A division which, in the whale, is much like halving an apple; there is no INTERMEDIATE remainder.

    According to the Law, those whalers/seafrers who took risk with their sweat, blood and lives and those who depend on them back home are left with nothing. Everything is taken by the King and the Queen. If they complained they were not going to get even a piece of the Whale [the Law already dictated it] but for sure they were going to be severely punished.

    What happened in Akria is similar to this story: Isaias [The honorary Grand Inquisitor] must have the complete obedience of the students, parents, teachers and the board of directors, and the PFDJ will be presented with the school property, the building, inks, papers, blackboards, computers and everything else. Nothig is left for the sateholders.

    The stakeholders bravely and admirably protested but they are in jail and the historical school is plundered.

  • said

    Greetings
    Prince Mohammad Ben Salman’s Latest Acts Could Metastases Regional & World Tensions and it will affect Eritrea.
    First for clarity purpose. In a nutshell: I do not support the Syrian dictatorial regime and all their proxy supporters, Russia, Iranian regime direct interference in the Arab region, in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen .I am for No interference in domestic issue from any side , be it from GCC countries in challenging sovereign states.

    The confluence of rather weird political developments – regionally in the Middle East and Internationally – brought into Power on the stage three Bellicose Political Leaders; two from the Middle East And a newly elected American President, a Trojan Horse of the American Extreme Right.
    The vision and agendas of these three Bellicose warmongering actors perfectly coincided as all intent on raising security tensions and move to hostile actions, Unprovoked, in the Middle Eastern region, primarily against the Islamic Republic of Iran after faltering proxy wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen with humiliating defeat in the formers are proving quite disastrous in every respect.
    Now the Compass is shifting to facing Iran head-on in the very backyard of these very countries.
    Leading in the rather unusual Tripod a Saudi inexperienced 30-year old young prince made hastily, by decree, out of a father King-Son infatuation, manipulation and arm twisting, a Crown-Prince soon to be declared the uncontested King of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammad Ben Salman (“MBS”).
    MBS’ grandiose vision and lust for power and regional domination is only matched by a more experienced at State Stewardship, young but relatively more experienced Sheikh Mohammad Ben Zayed (“MBZ”), the current virtual caretaker President, by virtue of ailing older brother of the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).
    MBZ presiding over a prosperous and wealthy oil-rich Sheikdom, Abu Dhabi, and the Presidency of the UAE of the 7 Trucian Sheikdoms, also harbors regional ambitions as he has been quite assertive participating on the side of the Saudis and the US in the wars in Syria, Libya and Yemen. MBZ’s concerns and fears seem to be widely shared by the country’s sparely populated citizenry constituting a mere 10% of the total country’s population made up of predominately foreign expatriate labor and foreign business people. The UAE and other small Gulf Sheikhdoms are haunted by Iran’s regional ambitions and potential Iranian hegemony in the Gulf Region.
    Coming on the stage winning the American Presidential elections on November 8, 2016, rather most unexpectedly, Capo di tutti capi in the Troika, Donald Trump who won on an extremist right-wing agenda eyeing, foremost, among other priorities to abrogate the painstakingly pieced together Iran Nuclear Deal. Besides, Donald Trump seeks to engage proactively in building a tight Gulf Regional Coalition with Gulf Money and potentially third-parties’ recruits to raise tensions and embark, unprovoked, on hostilities seeking to force a Utopian Regime Change in Iran.
    The Troika, MBS, MBZ and with the President of the United States on the lead worked from day one of the election of Donald Trump on the raising of the red flag and taking a more direct hostile posture against the Islamic Republic of Iran. For long critical of former President Obama’s apparent reconciliatory diplomatic overtures towards Iran culminating in the successful conclusion of the Peaceful Nuclear Deal, the Saudi Royalty and Sheikh Mohammad Ben Zayed never hid their disapprovals and open sharp criticisms of the US’ moves towards Iran of the Obama Administration. The Arab Gulf polity in general felt abandoned and betrayed by the US long considered a historically reliable loyal ally.
    With the President of the US Chipping in, as Israel, the powerful capable regional power joined the Gulf Polity their grave concerns of the mounting power of the Iranian Islamic Republic, all four countries now seemed in tandem to actively move to check the moves, face and likely entertain an ultimate showdown with powerful Iran.
    In the rush to accomplish all that and build a tightly solid coalition ready for immediate actions, one Gulf country member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”), tiny Sheikdom of Qatar with abundance of oil revenues of more than $120.0 billion accruing annually to a mere 300,000 indigenous population, had to be brought to the fold.
    Qatar, reckoned MBS, MBZ and Donald Trump is capable of playing the spoiler compromising their move in unison as a united Gulf Front as Qatar has demonstrated in the past to having a mind of its own out of a separate closely held to the chest agenda. While very true, all decided a Regime Change, forcefully if needed, must be carried out. Thus, further raising political and security tensions in the Gulf region with much national income now being diverted to military build-up and spending, the dreams of the American Military-Industrial Complex.
    The devastating setbacks experienced by the Pro-Washington coalition in Syria and Iraq the past months; besides, the dragging on of the costly war in Yemen, hardened the resolve of the Troika with Israel remaining in the shadows to shift direction heightening tensions and facing Iran in the Gulf head-on with no minced words. A disastrous formula devoid of exhausting diplomatic means first that very much concords with a preconditioned bellicose mindsets of young Gulf leaders and a rash feared mentally unstable US President much lacking in wisdom and acumen.
    In his haste to consolidate power in preparation to ascend, unobstructed, to the Saudi Throne in matter of weeks or a few months, MBS has embarked the past few days on a poorly conceived that could prove a fatal plan to neutralize and get rid of members, high symbols of the Saudi Royal Family that he suspected and feared could thwart his plans at succession and form a Fifth Column that would restrict his free hand, compromise his single-minded ambitions at waging new wars and heightening tensions in the Gulf. Forging ahead with mostly overly ambitious and unrealistic grandiose economic plans for Saudi and the Region, MBS feared would seriously be compromised by concerted Nay-Sayings of still powerful elements of the Saudi Royalty.
    Figures prominently among the UNPRECEDENTED arrest of a score of prominent members of the Saudi Royalty, his very kin, high figures like Prince Mohammad Ben Naif, the deposed Crown Prince that for long was accredited for the successful modernization of the Saudi Internal Security Forces garnering the loyalty of carefully handpicked and promoted high brass. Mohammad Ben Naif is considered the most powerful contender who effectively built the Kingdom’s internal security apparatuses. Prince Miteb Ben Abdallah, head of the powerful stand alone Saudi National Guard, counting more than well-trained 200,000 mostly Bedouin recruits whose officers are painstakingly selected and trained from the elites of the Bedouin Tribes.

    MBS’ last move could prove fatal and send crumbling all MBS’ grandiose and warmongering ambitions shared with another bellicose Gulf leader, MBZ inviting early Gulf Confrontational Plans counting on a Donald Trump in the White House.
    Saudi Arabia could all together snap out of the Coalition as controlling potentially worsening internal security situation would take priority over all external considerations.
    Overstretched MBS with staunch loyalists in the powerful Internal Security Apparatuses and the 200,000 Well-trained National Guard to the arrested powerful Royalties could easily pop up revolts and rebellions among the high brass to challenge the authority of the Crown Prince even before he makes it to the Saudi throne.
    All the above with increasingly worsening economic conditions in Saudi that with the arrest of the world renowned Saudi Business tycoons would greatly discourage foreign investors, Saudi Arabia could find itself imploding at the center could any moment cause a dramatic change in the Saudi Political Situation. Somehow it wouldn’t be all that farfetched that the high brass in the difference branches of the military make early moves to change the political scenario bringing Mohammad Ben Naif back to the throne and, this time, with Miteb Ben Abdallah made his new Crown Prince. This could very well abort the Scenarios of the Gulf forces coalescing to joining forces with the Trump Administration to fighting Iran would be completely undermined.
    The New Saudi Regime if it materializes would then be preoccupied to consolidate its hold on power; rebuild Saudi Royalty Consensus; abandon the White Elephant stratospheric pet economic projects of Prince MBS and set priorities to salvage a deteriorating Saudi economy.
    What now renders the Troika’s bellicose hostile plans in the Gulf potentially undoable is the early disappearance of Donald Trump from the political scene in the US as the results of the last night elections as all Democratic Candidates Swept the elections against the defeat of all the contending Republicans. The Democrats won with very comfortable margins last night the Governorships in New Jersey and Virginian as well as the Mayoralty of the City of New York. This represented a major defeat to President Trump as the results show his dramatically falling popularity among his constituency. This bodes ill for the Republicans come next November Midterm elections.
    With the Russian Conspiracy investigations moving stridently forward, the Capo di tutti capi Donald Trump too would be forced to reset his foreign agenda, especially as he already failed to garner support among Republicans to abrogate America’s commitment to the Iran Nuclear Deal.
    MBS and Donald Trump could prove a short passing phase, giving diplomacy a chance as MBZ would be found alone inviting reckoning and reversion to long overlooked quite diplomacy and statesmanship.

    • Berhe Y

      Dear Said,

      It’s in deed very dangerous development what this new king is venturing into. The US / Donald Trump are happy to sell arms and using SA and the GCC as proxy to weaken Iran. But I don’t think it will have any impact on Iran specially with the current Iranian leader who was voted with huge support and he is making huge stride towards diplomacy rather than confrontation.

      Israel may not be interested to see a powerful and peaceful Iran but I don’t know what the US agenda might be.

      I think, SA is bringing the issue close to home and may be the one that will pay for. It may be possible that, this is a ploy to disrupt SA long held economic power.

      Berhe

    • Legacy

      Hi Said,
      Do you think MBS arrested Alamudi , who is the largest private employer in Ethiopia, in order to put pressure on the Ethiopian government to start peace talks with the Eritrean government ?

      • said

        Selam
        I believe it have nothing to do with Ethio/Eri issue Yes Sheikh Mohamed Hussain AL Amoude is being arrested,as he was very closely associated with late Crown Prince and Defence Minister Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz who died in 2011,along Dozens of royal family members, officials and business executives have already been held in the purge announced on Saturday for exploiting public office for personal gain. According to report the purge is over 1,700 and rising, and having their bank accounts frozen. Among business executives detained in the probe so far are billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of investment firm Kingdom Holding and 11 princes including in long list and Businessman Saleh Kamel and sons.

        • Berhe Y

          Dear Said,

          Over 1700 that’s absolute madness. What is this guy up to ?

          Berhe

  • Peace!

    Hi All,

    Keep the momentum going and hit where it hurts. What could go wrong for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries: war on Yemen collapsing, Saudi is falling on its own, the Embargo on Qatar not working, humiliated in Syria, and now their puppet Eritrean dictator is in a panic facing protests inside out and of course worrying of soon the GCC might go broke to feed him. Hopefully this will be his last ops! moment.

    Peace!

    • said

      Hi Peace,
      You are absolutely right and well summarized and i will write along the same line.

