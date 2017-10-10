Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Eritrean FM Appears Without His Chaperone

The “National Council of Eritrean-Americans” organized a seminar in which Osman Saleh, the Eritrean Foreign Minister, and Yemane Ghebreab, “adviser” of the Eritrean president, were supposed to be the guest speakers.

The widely-advertised seminar was planned for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at the Double Tree Hotel in Crystal City, VA. However, the seminar didn’t go as planned: the foreign minister showed up for the seminar; his chaperone, Yemane Ghebreab, No. 7 on the list of people considered a national security threat to the USA, didn’t.

This is the third time in as many years that No. 7 violated his travel restrictions and left the confines of New York where he arrived to attend the UN meeting and where he was supposed to remain.

On April 2010, President Barack Obama signed an executive order, 1353, “Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Conflict in Somalia” in which Yemane’s name appeared in a list of individuals considered an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

Yemane Ghebreab is No 7 in the annex list, but officials of the Eritrean government have a bad record of violating rules and regulations in the countries they visit.

Despite the travel restriction, on October 2016, Yemane Ghebreab had two meetings scheduled: a much-publicized “public seminar” in the Washington, DC area, along with Foreign Minister Osman Saleh; and the other, unpublicized, was a meeting with The Atlantic Council which had been planned for Wednesday, October 5, 2016. Both were cancelled because No. 7 was not allowed to hold meetings in the USA.

Yemane Ghebread didn’t show up for the seminar at the Double Tree hotel in Crystal City because just like last year, the state department reminded him he is not allowed to be in Washington or to hold public meetings in the USA.

Some sources had reported that Yemane was escorted by the police from the hotel in which the seminar was to be held, but the fact is that the police cannot arrest or detain a visiting diplomat without the knowledge and approval of the State Department, which already had warned Yemane not to hold such a meeting.

The pro-PFDJ organizers of the seminar didn’t explain the reason for Yemane’s absence.

It ended up being rare meeting where Osman Saleh attends without the presence of Yemane Ghebreab, Though he is officially the Foreign Minister of Eritrea, Osman rarely travels on his own unless accompanied by Yemane Ghebreab, who practically acts as his chaperon.

In the seminar, Osman Saleh said, “We want to work with the US. It is important that we work with them. The Obama administration is gone! This administration seems to have limited understanding of the developments. Hence, we must make all efforts to educate and work with the [Trump]administration.”

However, it is presumptuous to assume that the state department is not fully aware of what’s going on in the region surrounding Eritrea because, though with every new admiration the senior political appointee might change, the core of the career diplomatic team often remains intact.

Judging from the recent developments, it is unlikely that Eritrea will be able to mend its relations with the USA, at least as long as it pursues a brinkmanship foreign policy, and as long as Trump is in power.

Standing in the way of improving relations with Eritrea are a few issues that do not seem likely to be resolved:

  1. Eritrea has not accounted for around fifty US-embassy-in-Eritrea employees. The State department has been trying to know their whereabouts for many years to no avail. Some go as far back as 2001: two US embassy staff were arrested in 2001 and sixteen years later, they still remain in jail without trial.
  2. Since Trump administration took office in early 2017, it has imposed three sanctions against Eritrea:
    1. In reaction to the Eritrean Navy’s dealing with North Korea,
    2. A visa restriction on Eritreans because the government refused to accept around 700 deportable Eritreans who are in the USA,
    3. For being major violator of human trafficking as it appeared in the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report. In response, the United States decided not to engage in any educational or cultural exchange programs with Eritrea due to the PFDJ regime’s practice related of human trafficking. Eritrea is among 13 African countries who are the worst offenders in human trafficking.
  3. The US Congress rejected the amendments tabled by Congressman Dana Rohrabacher to improve relations with Eritrea.
  4. The speech of Vice president Mike Pence, who accused Eritrea of persecuting Christians in his recent address to the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians (though this accusation is selective and does not explain the persecution of other sects).

Given the above reasons, it is unlikely that the relations between USA and Eritrea will improve soon.

After attempts to cajole USA to set shop and establish military bases in Eritrea failed in the early 2000s, despite the visit of Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld to Eritrea, and despite a high profile and rare tour that General Abu Zaid gave to Isaias Afwerki of an American aircraft carrier in the Red sea, the embittered Eritrean regime has always been on the offensive blaming the United States of everything befalling the country.

The entire eight years of the Obama Administration were blamed for working to weaken Eritrea; the Eritrean regime accused Susan Rice for eight years, just like it accused Condoleezza Rice during the George Bush administration. It seems the years of the Trump administration will not be any different.

The PFDJ, assisted by the “National Council of Eritrean-Americans”, is more interested in propaganda, to maintain the support of its diaspora base. For a few weeks before the Double Tree Hotel debacle, the rumor mill was churning gossip and spreading news about the eminent normalization of relations with the USA, and how it will educate the Trump administration to help lift the many sanctions imposed against Eritrea.

As of now, the U.S. Embassy in Asmara, Eritrea, has suspended the issuance of all B visas, which are given to visitors for temporary business and tourism purposes.

Further reading:

http://awate.com/yemane-gebreab-number-7-cant-host-meetings-in-the-us/
http://awate.com/u-s-rep-dana-rohrabacher-is-roaring/
http://awate.com/the-usa-may-impose-visa-restriction-on-eritrea/

 
  • Thomas

    Hi Awatista,

    There is no real ranking (being a minister or keeping any civilian position for that matter or a military title). These people work to the satisfaction of the their master. Whether it is Yemane Gebreab or the symbolic foreign minister Osman Salih, they really are not doing what they should be doing. if Yemane Gebreab is accompanying Osman Salih, it is because Osman Salih is under suspension “Deskilu”. He is just showing up to work and still get his salary. It is just may be Salih Osman cannot be trusted and he still has to prove that he is loyal to his master. Yemane Gebreab is good at being a servant and he is a yes man. He will always be a Issayas’s puppet.

  • blink

    Dear Awate Family
    Here is how I understand and how I feel about the word chaperon !!The way the news channels define Mr.OS is really not the facts …far from it , I question if these people know the man but I also suspect that the writers are up to something hidden motives for some but not for all , this game has been in place for a long period of time . From what I listened about OS he is not a follower, he has been in PFDJ driving fantasy since the beginning no more no less than Yemane, he knows what he is doing and there is no evidence what so ever Mr. OS need a chaperon.

    I have a very different perspective to that ,why would they wanted him to be free of responsibility but a follower of Yemane ? Think over it and remember the list of criminals of PFDJ done by this website ( still Saleh Gadi did not give answer to the characterization and why he didn’t put Ali Abdu in that group ) Here, don’t underestimate this site power !!!!! did you remember that list of PFDJ top criminals,in that list Ali Abdu was not there and MO was not there , guesse ,who was not there again? I leave it for you.

    Can someone suspect that ,they are playing the Ethnic or religious card( sorry that is how I understand it) ?what I am saying is , We need to see the blame game from every angle. To remove such accusations from people like me,We need Mr. SJ to republish that article with its list again with clarification .The clarification we got that time and until this time is not clear .

    • Saleh Johar

      Ahlan Blink,

      You asked: “still Saleh Gadi did not give answer to the characterization and why he didn’t put Ali Abdu in that group”

      Did you read that in Negarit? I don’t think so. Therfore, what makes you think I should reply when you see a byline but you want to misread it as “Saleh Johar”?

      I believe, gega yekhlaaley, the document byline was “Awate Team” … and your query was explained enough by the Awate Team, several times.

      The slot machine is out of order, sorry, you can’t reply the song indefinitely… or every time you fancy listening to the same oldie song 🙂

  • Paulos

    Thank you Awate! Yemane is certainly the face of Isaias’ Eritrea as Tareq Aziz was Sadam’s Iraq. One wonders if the similarity ends there.

  • Thomas

    Hi Meda,

    Are you believing yourself? We all know he never attended the meeting and it was because of the good work of the Eritrean opposition/justice seekers. Information was reported the U.S. government and to the local government administrators, the evil was blocked from conducting any kind of evil business as usual.

  • Brhan

    Thank you Awate for posting this news,
    It would have better been if you has included the ” who” in the news. Who played the role to expose that Yemane was going to attend in the meeting. My question is was there any Eritrean civic group who approached the US authorities to report about it or he is under the US watch.
    If there was a civic group who played even a minor role ( like reporting ) it would be good to give the group a credit.
    Thanks again

  • Berhe Y

    Dear AT,

    Thank you for elaborating on the news. I have seen a FB video, don’t know where, but it may be in the PFDJ office of DC where the Yemane Ghebreab and the FM Osman Saleh Moahammed including other officials of the party were celebrating (drinking and dancing and singing).

    I want to comment to the news item:

    The title Eritrean FM Appears Without His Chaperon
    I don’t know what Charperon means I have to look it up. Based on google translate:
    1) a person who accompanies and looks after another person or group of people.
    2) accompany and look after or supervise.

    It seems to me that, AT repeats this message that the FM have no power and he is just a mere robot repeats what he was told by Yemane Ghebreab and he doesn’t know better. I read somethere that said not necessarily at AT “FM was reading a speech given to him by Yemane Ghebreab, when he gave the speech at the UN. Or when he met the Russians FM, he was there with Yemane Ghebreab and he had no idea only doing what he has been told.

    I really do not know why AT and others try to add this to the news and free the FM for any responsibility for the meetings he hold or the speech he gives or the opinion he has. If I am not mistaken he was the ministry of Education from almost the time of independence (1993 – 2007) as per wiki and he was also responsible for the transfer of high school to Sawa and the closure of the University and including sending the students to WiA. And he become FM since 2007 and he has been the face of the government representing Eritrea at all international levels.

    May be it’s true that he doesn’t have real power and he does as he was told….But how do you know that he doesn’t have the qualification for:
    1) to write his own speech
    2) that he believes everything he says and does
    3) he is not capable of being a minister (education and FM).

    And he has choice, like all others who served the regime in the past or will do so in the future. I don’t know his personal circumstances but I believe he knows write from wrong and if he doesn’t believe what ever that he is doing, then he has the option to leave the regime and live in exile like many others.

    To absolve him from his responsibility (good or bad) as a minster and to insinuate that he doesn’t know what he is doing in my opinion is not correct. Just state the fact as they are as you always have for many others without being selective and let people judge his legacy.

    What if tomorrow the minister along his comrades leads a coup and over throw the regime and relieve the country from dictatorship? What then… Is he doing that of YG…

    In my opinion, it’s important that we work to alienate the G1 and his select group and we should not make people who are in the middle (for example the minister and many others others like him) to hang on to the regime by stating that they are mare tools of the regime.

    I never heard him say anything the demean the Eritrean people, the country or those who are fighting for justice, for example like Hagos Kisha ) and can be turned against the regime given the right circumstances.

    Berhe

    • MS

      Selam BerheY
      Thanks for the observation. Osman Saleh is qualified to hold the post. It is a mystery to me why Yemane would accompany Osman Saleh. Could it be that the party stratification dictates that, or Yemane’s status as a presidential advisor? And why Yemane, as a presidential advisor? Does he really advises the president? The most powerful offices in Eritrea are: the presidential office, PFDJ Office, National Security office and the defense office. Foreign ministry should have been one, but it is not. Even the most powerful offices are micromanaged by the presidential office’s staffers.
      That being said, i know both Osman and Yemane, the story of their acceession to power took a similar route. Both of them were EPLF’s active clandestine agents; both of them joined the organization in the later part of 1970’s, Yemane from the USA and Osman from inside; Osman has a degree in chemistry, Yemane in social sciences (journalism); both were charming and friendly; both speak multiple languages inclduing English, Arabic, Tigrigna, Tigre and of course Amharic (Osman adds saho, his native language); Yemane spent all the struggle-years in the department of information (Ziena) while Osman in the education department of the EPLF (He joined EPLF in 1978?, started as a teacher in the revolution school. Soon, he was made to head all the educational operations in the Sudan in 1980. That was really a fast track by EPLF standard. Osman owes his fast promotion to Beraki G/Selasie (one of the G-15, disappeared in 2001) a lot. Both of them were “elected” to EPLF CC in 1987, Yemane headed the infromation department (under Ahmed Alqaysi, Alamin M/Seid, and Haile W/Tensae (drue); and Osman replaced Beraki as the head of the department of education before transfering to the department of refuugees…after independence, he replaces Beraki (who was called back to education from the justice department of the EPLF) as the minister of education and Beraki transfers to Ziena (Ministry of information); Yemane goes to head the political wing of PFDJ…
      While in Sudan representing the department of education and heading the refugee department, osman also was doing business with foreign entities representing the front. So, he had a long resume doing business with foreigners.
      Osman was affable and engaging, very polite and smart. I never saw him entertaining political or ideological discourses; he was fair in settling issues, he avoided threats and vindictive behaviors.
      Sorry, I brought the above to back your musing as to why people try to portray him as a passive messenger. He has the qualities, apparently he believe in what he is doing. People may disagree with him politically, but when it comes to knwoledge and qualifications, he does not need a chaperone.
      By the way, I know you are a father. How come you don’t know what a chaqperone is? (just for a laugh).

      • Paulos

        Selamat Muhamuday,

        Thank you, that is really insightful. How about in terms of trust and loyalty? Could it be the fact that Yemane is more loyal or trustworthy? Or could it be “ethnicity allocation” as in equal representation with in the cabinet the fact that Osman was elevated not necessarily based on competence or merit? Hope you’re not going to ignore my questions because of our not so friendly comments on other threads 😂. I really want your opinion on this. Respectfully.

        • MS

          Selam Paulos
          It is fine with me that sometimes we disagree. After all, there is no 100% agreement in discussing issues of collective matter. If we were to agree 100% all the time, I guess, life would have been boring…haha…we wouldn’t have a subject to discuss or debate on.
          1. Trust? That I don’t know, but it could.
          2. Is Osman in the cabinet for considerations of Ethnicity allocation (or as a result of affirmative action, as we call it here)? All I can attest to is that the man is among the best in terms of his character, knowledge, and experience. As I explained in my earlier input, Osman could run for that office in his own right and qualifications. But Only IA knows the criteria.
          3. Is loyalty to IA and his political agenda factored in? I presume so.
          Regards.

          • Paulos

            Thank you so much Sir! I appreciate. Respectfully.

      • Peace!

        Hi Mahmuday,

        Thank you. I often hear people say “የማነ (monkey) ንእስያስ የማናይ ኢዱ እዩ ” Of course that doesn’t mean others are not qualified or competent, but DIA trusts people who are more loyal to him; given his role in the last 25 years, it seems Yemane has earned that.

        Peace!

        • saay7

          Peace:

          100 Nakfa (crisp) to you if you can find this expression in Tigrinya in any of Eritrea’s official media (Hadas Ertra, Eri-TV, Dimxi Hafash):

          “Mr. Yemane Gebreab, presidential advisor, …..”

          The title is entirely made up…and I was there when it was made up:) It is to answer the question that may be posed by a Western journalist or Western politician “why am I talking to a person who has no government portfolio and is actually the political director of the ruling party?” Abracadabra, presto, magic, the title “presidential advisor” was invented. Otherwise, why would a president who spends most of his time giving advice to the world need an advisor? And would Yemane dare use that title?

          saay

      • iSem

        Hi MS and BY:
        BY good observation, but I do not think it is absolving Osman, it is, I think highlighting that people in power are not really in power in EPLF/PFDJ.
        Even during the armed struggle, a high ranking military who lead battles and destroyed “ginbarat” had no meaningful power in decision making, instead an illiterate, an errand boy, had more power. It is façade.
        So Osman’s case is in keeping with the time tested, tradition of IA and Co. Nothing new here

        As MS said, Osman spent most of his time in the education department, he was in charge of it in the late eighties as far as I remember and had no F. affairs experience there are many more qualified than him.

        Also one more thing to keep in mind: know that EPLF is unholly alliance between the self-proclaimed Kebessa defenders (we and our goals) and the Tigre of Semhar, sprinkled with some Saho, Afar and later Sahel. So EPLF was never a broad based, grass roots movement reflected in the Eritrean landscape. So when Ali Saed passed away he was the next choice, the late Girma Asmerom wanted it, worked really hard for it, but he did not get it. Osman knows a lot, keeps his counsel, enjoys the glamor, milking it while it lasts and has no meaningful power.

        I mention the history, not to go off tangent, but it is not about Osman’s lack of skill or Yemane’s abundance of it, it is the MO of IA, Osman is there for a purpose especially now when the old guard of the Semhar and those who sprinkled EPLF are almost have vanished and Alamin is invalid, the façade is needed but the nuts and bolts of the F affairs is written and masterminded by IA and Yemane and acted by Osman. Osman is like a mediocre Hollywood actress who was chosen over a more talented one because she made out with the photographer.
        Also Osman had a brother who was higher ranking leader in ELF in charge of the AkeleGuzay region (Region no 10 in ELF speak) just before ELF was fragmented

        MS, you are right about the powerful part of the PFDJ, but the real power rests on the president, it is not even the office of the president, there is no office of the president. If there is office of the president, it means there are career bureaucrats and chief of staff who can tell the president what he does not want to hear and the most they would suffer is their job. So let us not delude ourselves of this fictitious office of the president in Eritrea.
        If you mean power in terms of what they wield against the people, yes, the ones you mentioned have power to torture, to scare and disappear, the FM is irrelevant when it comes to these things
        if the Defense and security are powerful, it means they can tell the president their best professional advice. I think also you meant it that way when you listed the powerful
        The security agent maybe powerful in terrorizing and disappearing, but they are hooligans and not professional security in providing state of the art intelligence that benefits the security of the nation: said differently, they are the likes who listen to what iSem and MS and BY are saying about PFDJ and then report it so the names on the list in the book at the airport to be disappeared if you are naïve enough to travel to Eri after asking a question in seminary that slightly challenges PFDJ

        • Paulos

          Selam iSem,

          Don’t you think that Isaias asks Yemane for opinion say before he appoints someone for a cabinet position or ambassadorship? It seems rather a bit of a stretch to assume that Isaias doesn’t expect or asks anyone close to him for an advice before he makes an important decision. What say you?

          • iSem

            Hi Paul:
            that is obvious: IA does not personally know everyone even in his EPLF let alone now
            So not only does IA ask the likes of Yemane, they recommend to ppl him
            Case in point, Papayo had long association with IA as both are long timers in ELF, so Papaya recommends and introduces Beyene Russom to IA and he also introduces Beyene to Senait, his sisters. Beyene Russom assends to the throne, Payapo gets disappear, Beyene will repeat the cycle
            another one Yemane pulls Berhane Ghebrehwit from the Student Union and appoints him as PFDJ official in Eritrea and then to DC. Yemane knows Berhane because they have the same history, they both are connected by their mother’s side (Shketti) and both have non-Eritrea fathers
            and on and on

          • Paulos

            iSem,

            Your knowledge about or of EPLF is very impressive. Thank you.

          • Nitricc

            HI P: if you want to make Semere Andom’s day, ask him about TPLF, he will tell you from A to Z. He knows even TPLF songs, I think he wrote every TPLF’s songs.

          • Paulos

            Nitrikay,

            I diagram. The guy has an encyclopedic knowledge of Mieda and the actors in it.

          • MS

            Hey Paulos
            iSem is a reborn ex-shabiya. Under the tutelage of MuHyedin Shengeb, he was poised to enter the Students’ Union Council, but changed his mind mi-course after finishing our goats and sheep in Hishkeb. You see, he finished the holy water, and here you see us unable to get newly baptized…

          • Paulos

            Muhamuday,

            That’s funny. On a serious note though: I find it to be rather odd for one to call himself ex-ShaEbia for the literal is H’zbawi. You can’t possibly be ex-Hzbawi.

          • MS

            Selam Paulos
            And what’s funnier is when Shaebiya or I call wayane:wayane; and wayane calling shabiya: shaebiya. It’s like calling Paulos by his name: paulos.

          • Desbele

            Hi iSem,

            Beyene will repeat the cycle!! Thats a great statement! We witnessed it over and over!!.

        • Berhe Y

          Dear MS, iSem and all,

          This title and this would make sense to me if the meeting was cancelled because YG wasn’t allowed to proceed.

          Who was then guiding the FM to speak, to answer questions without the presence of YG?

          I agree that YG has a lot of influence in the policy of Eritrea and may be isctge trusted person. But the fact is, all those who are serving the regime, specially those outside or have the ability to travel outside are doing so because of their own free will.

          At least until we know otherwise and hear it from them directly.

          My point is not to argue if YG has influence or not but diluting the actual message i.e. YG was prevented from attending the seminar while the FM hold the meeting.

          As to the qualification, no body is born qualified for any job. Some times you have gift, some times (a lot of times you learn on the job, if you have common sense).

          Being FM does not require to be a genius, you just follow (for most part) the protocol bs the agenda of the government.

          Just for comparison, for example, the former Ethiopian FM, Seyoum Mesfin, how he would be more qualified compared to Saleh Osman?

          All this qualification, specially related to government position is really irrelevant and anyone with common sense can do the job. Nothing really happens in a speech one gives or an hour meeting one has. All work is done behind by the capable beurocrats who do the real work.

          Berhe

          • iSem

            Hi BY:
            you are right as we say just show up 😉
            But just for your FYI, Seyoum was always appointed the foreign affairs department during the TPLF armed struggle
            But as u said that is nit a problem, anyone with have brain can pick the skills,

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Sem & Berhe,

            Seyoum Mesfun (aka Embaye Mesfun) had worked as Sinior diplomat since 1976, when they formed the TPLF organization. He is the one who established TPLF’s foreign office from scratch. He continued to served as FM with the ruling party (EPRDF) for a long period almost to his retirement (except few years as ambassador to China). Nom de Guerra Seyoum has good communication skills. He was my classimate in Bahia Dar.

            Regards

          • blink

            Dear Mr. Amanuel
            I want you to remember Sium did not communicate good when the border ruling was given , he come in front of the world and lied . I just want you to remember that .

          • Paulos

            Selam Professor A. Hidrat,

            Zhou Enlai, the longest serving top diplomat in Mao’s China was not only a stellar diplomat but he was an interesting personality as well. He was charming, graced with good looks but he constantly sought assurance from his seniors as in from Mao himself simply because he was never a leader material. Mao precisely recognized the Achilles heel and Zhou Enlai lived with a sense of insecurity internalizing his weaknesses. Diplomacy could be–playing it safe not only with in the heated dynamics and affairs of nations but can also help one survive with in internal power struggle as well as Zhou Enlai survived the cruel purge of Cultural Revolution.

      • Legacy

        Hi MS,
        Your knowledge of the EPLF is very deep and I like reading it for its primary source content.. If you don’t mind me asking you, did you hold a senior position? Or if you can, without compromising yourself, tell your journey ?

        • MS

          Selam Legacy and iSem
          Dear Legacy, thanks for the question. I addressed it so many times either directly or indirectly. I never was in any senior or any decision-making position, for that matter. The journey you want me to tell you is so boring that by the time I reach halfway you will be dosing off. So, let’s wait until we meet in Addis Ababa or Asmara; hopefully, peace will soon have a chance to prevail.
          iSem: The typical abuNoah, I don’t endorse your analysis in its entirety. Too many iSem’s spices. I do agree though that the MO is that of a tightly-controlled one.
          Regards

          • Haile S.

            Selam MS,
            You can’t escape getting questioned on deeper issues. You are one of the rare credible EPLFs here, as far as I know. I hope you know the tigrigna proverb ‘ንጉስ እንተርኣኹ ጥራዕ ጥራዕ ይመጸኒ’. You are king-EPLF here:-). Mind you I didn’t say PFDJ.
            Cheers

      • Nitricc

        Your majesty; I like the way you break it down and reading what you have to say; it amazing what you guys have to go through. I feel ashamed when people show less respect for what you have to endure during the
        Gedli times. Since we are there let me ask you this. I do believe if Eritrea is to be a viable nation worthy of every blood that was shade and every misery that is endured, the key is to preserve, learn, respect and acknowledge everything good about gedli. In doing so, I try to follow whatever I can access to the Gedli’s thousands of hero’s. Currently I am following the life of Isaias Tewedemedhin, AKA Wedi Flansa, the leader of
        Brigade 58. His heroism in battle of Gobo- HALBEB and the story of Ruba-Haday is nothing less than miracle. The sad story is he died during Selahata-Werar in 1983 a place called Bahri and the saddest is his wife Meriam Idris died the same day in a different front. This kind of sacrifices and bravery has to be not only preserved but the greatest motivating factor. Obviously, from what I read, to me, Selahata-Werar was the most dangerous Werar even so more than 6th werar. Now, would you agree with that statement of mine? And who died first, Wedi Flansa or Ibrahim Affa. The time line is getting a little blurry.

        • MS

          Dear Nitrickay
          Thanks a lot. I agree with you. We need to preserve and build on the good part, and we need to learn from everything good or bad.
          I did a three-part series in Tigrigna some time ago on Wedi Felansa, more on the events leading up to and on his martyrdom, narrating information I obtained mainly from his personal operator; if you remind me during the weekend, I can post the links. I had known Miriam long before she met Issayas Felansa. She was a daring, lively, smart and beautiful soul. God bless her soul. regarding the timeline of who was killed first…
          First Miriam, in Nakfa Front in salahta Werar (7th offensive). Wedi Flansa also was in the front, but she was in a diferent brigade. He was devastated when they told him about her death. A few weeks (or maybe months) after that brigade 58 was mobilized from Nakfa to the HalHal front for an all-out counterattack, the same Ethiopian offensive in which Miriam had been killed. This was around August 1983. The counterattack was successful but it claimed many heroes including Wedi-Feansa; the enemy was dislodged and pushed back to the line we kept holding for the next 4-5 years. Ibrahim AFA was killed in the next Ethiopian offensive (Bahre Negash or 8th offensive, 1985) in a different front, the Northeaster Sahel Front. So, it is: Miriam, Wedi-Flansa, Ibrahim Afa. I hope that will help you.
          Regards.

          • Paulos

            Muhamuday,

            I guess we gonna have to keep you busy today. I heard some sort of conspiracy theory about Wedi-Flansa’s death and people seem to take serious note of it. Would you say, his death warrants for history to have a fresh look at it? I should be forgiven if I pose the same question about Affa’s death as well. Please educate us for it is not only a valuable lesson for posterity but for here and the rest of us as well.

            Respectfully.

          • Nitricc

            Your Majesty; million Thanks my man. I do appreciate it. I will remained you this coming weekend and I will love to read it. it is shame, from that kind of act we have reduced to nothing.

      • tes

        Selam MS,

        Still in your EPLJ saga.

        Aboout the qualities of FM OS, you mentioned two important resume.

        1. I never saw him entertaining political or ideological discourses
        2. he was fair in settling issues

        Aren’t these qualities enough to make him unqualified PFDJ foreign Minister?

        I know you don’t take PFDJ as an ideological organization though the truth is.

        tes

      • Saleh Johar

        Ahlam Mahmoud Pasha, and Berhe Yeman,

        Good information, Mahmuday, thank you.

        I don’t think the editorial was discussing competence, but what happened over the weekend and a background to the event.

        As for chaperon, everybody knows a grownup man doesn’t need a chaperon, but in Isaias’s Eritrea, you could have a visible one or a hidden one shadowing you all the time.

        In short, I know Osman is well educated and experienced, but he is a meek official who is always overshadowed by Yemane. And that makes him a minister watched by a chaperon.

        Hope you see it that way.

    • Haile WM

      Hi Berhe,

      the power structure in PFDJ land comes form president’s office.
      the ministries are only facade for the real policy maker i.e. el presidente! Yemane being and advisor who can’t really advice the un-advisable is there to make sure Osman operates, says, and moves just as my presidente have dictated.

  • Thomas

    Dear AT,

    If I am not mistaken, you have inserted today’s date in the place of last Sunday’s date (Oct. 8) and that is placed on the poster made by the organizers (graphic image onto top of news item top part).

