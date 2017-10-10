Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Eritrean FM Appears Without His Chaperone

The “National Council of Eritrean-Americans” organized a seminar in which Osman Saleh, the Eritrean Foreign Minister, and Yemane Ghebreab, “adviser” of the Eritrean president, were supposed to be the guest speakers.

The widely-advertised seminar was planned for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at the Double Tree Hotel in Crystal City, VA. However, the seminar didn’t go as planned: the foreign minister showed up for the seminar; his chaperone, Yemane Ghebreab, No. 7 on the list of people considered a national security threat to the USA, didn’t.

This is the third time in as many years that No. 7 violated his travel restrictions and left the confines of New York where he arrived to attend the UN meeting and where he was supposed to remain.

On April 2010, President Barack Obama signed an executive order, 1353, “Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Conflict in Somalia” in which Yemane’s name appeared in a list of individuals considered an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

Yemane Ghebreab is No 7 in the annex list, but officials of the Eritrean government have a bad record of violating rules and regulations in the countries they visit.

Despite the travel restriction, on October 2016, Yemane Ghebreab had two meetings scheduled: a much-publicized “public seminar” in the Washington, DC area, along with Foreign Minister Osman Saleh; and the other, unpublicized, was a meeting with The Atlantic Council which had been planned for Wednesday, October 5, 2016. Both were cancelled because No. 7 was not allowed to hold meetings in the USA.

Yemane Ghebread didn’t show up for the seminar at the Double Tree hotel in Crystal City because just like last year, the state department reminded him he is not allowed to be in Washington or to hold public meetings in the USA.

Some sources had reported that Yemane was escorted by the police from the hotel in which the seminar was to be held, but the fact is that the police cannot arrest or detain a visiting diplomat without the knowledge and approval of the State Department, which already had warned Yemane not to hold such a meeting.

The pro-PFDJ organizers of the seminar didn’t explain the reason for Yemane’s absence.

It ended up being rare meeting where Osman Saleh attends without the presence of Yemane Ghebreab, Though he is officially the Foreign Minister of Eritrea, Osman rarely travels on his own unless accompanied by Yemane Ghebreab, who practically acts as his chaperon.

In the seminar, Osman Saleh said, “We want to work with the US. It is important that we work with them. The Obama administration is gone! This administration seems to have limited understanding of the developments. Hence, we must make all efforts to educate and work with the [Trump]administration.”

However, it is presumptuous to assume that the state department is not fully aware of what’s going on in the region surrounding Eritrea because, though with every new admiration the senior political appointee might change, the core of the career diplomatic team often remains intact.

Judging from the recent developments, it is unlikely that Eritrea will be able to mend its relations with the USA, at least as long as it pursues a brinkmanship foreign policy, and as long as Trump is in power.

Standing in the way of improving relations with Eritrea are a few issues that do not seem likely to be resolved:

  1. Eritrea has not accounted for around fifty US-embassy-in-Eritrea employees. The State department has been trying to know their whereabouts for many years to no avail. Some go as far back as 2001: two US embassy staff were arrested in 2001 and sixteen years later, they still remain in jail without trial.
  2. Since Trump administration took office in early 2017, it has imposed three sanctions against Eritrea:
    1. In reaction to the Eritrean Navy’s dealing with North Korea,
    2. A visa restriction on Eritreans because the government refused to accept around 700 deportable Eritreans who are in the USA,
    3. For being major violator of human trafficking as it appeared in the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report. In response, the United States decided not to engage in any educational or cultural exchange programs with Eritrea due to the PFDJ regime’s practice related of human trafficking. Eritrea is among 13 African countries who are the worst offenders in human trafficking.
  3. The US Congress rejected the amendments tabled by Congressman Dana Rohrabacher to improve relations with Eritrea.
  4. The speech of Vice president Mike Pence, who accused Eritrea of persecuting Christians in his recent address to the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians (though this accusation is selective and does not explain the persecution of other sects).

Given the above reasons, it is unlikely that the relations between USA and Eritrea will improve soon.

After attempts to cajole USA to set shop and establish military bases in Eritrea failed in the early 2000s, despite the visit of Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld to Eritrea, and despite a high profile and rare tour that General Abu Zaid gave to Isaias Afwerki of an American aircraft carrier in the Red sea, the embittered Eritrean regime has always been on the offensive blaming the United States of everything befalling the country.

The entire eight years of the Obama Administration were blamed for working to weaken Eritrea; the Eritrean regime accused Susan Rice for eight years, just like it accused Condoleezza Rice during the George Bush administration. It seems the years of the Trump administration will not be any different.

The PFDJ, assisted by the “National Council of Eritrean-Americans”, is more interested in propaganda, to maintain the support of its diaspora base. For a few weeks before the Double Tree Hotel debacle, the rumor mill was churning gossip and spreading news about the eminent normalization of relations with the USA, and how it will educate the Trump administration to help lift the many sanctions imposed against Eritrea.

As of now, the U.S. Embassy in Asmara, Eritrea, has suspended the issuance of all B visas, which are given to visitors for temporary business and tourism purposes.

  • Kebessa

    Hello all,
    Lately, my favorite question has been whether the PFDJ is a junta or not. Those of you who think it IS a junta indeed, no further action is required from you. But those of you who think it is NOT a junta, please tell us why not. I am eager to hear the reasoning and learn if there is something to learn from it.

  • Amanuel Hidrat

    Dear Moderator,

    Could you pull my comment from disqus, it is hanging there waiting for moderation. Thank you.

  • said

    Greetings
    The pool of evil at different times, Adolf Hitler. Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong ,

    As reported by Historian Frank Dikötter, author of the important book Mao’s Great Famine recently published an article in History Today, summarizing what happened: Mao thought that he could catapult his country past its competitors by herding villagers across the country into giant people’s communes. In pursuit of a utopian paradise, everything was collectivised. People had their work, homes, land, belongings and livelihoods taken from them A catastrophe of gargantuan proportions ensued. Extrapolating from published population statistics, historians have speculated that tens of millions of people died of starvation. But the true dimensions of what happened are only now coming to light thanks to the meticulous reports the party itself compiled during the famine…. What comes out of this massive and detailed dossier is a tale of horror in which Mao emerges as one of the greatest mass murderers in history, responsible for the deaths of at least 45 million people between 1958 and 1962. It is not merely the extent of the catastrophe that dwarfs earlier estimates, but also the manner in which many people died: between two and three million victims were tortured to death or summarily killed, often for the slightest infraction. While the horrors of the Great Leap Forward are well known to experts on communism and Chinese history, they are rarely remembered by ordinary people outside China, and have had only a modest cultural impact. When Westerners think of the great evils of world history, they rarely think of this one.
    The basic facts of the Great Leap Forward have long been known to scholars
    Who was the biggest mass murderer in the history of the world? Most people probably assume that the answer is Adolf Hitler, architect of the Holocaust. Others might guess Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who may indeed have managed to kill even more innocent people than Hitler did.
    But both Hitler and Stalin were outdone by Mao Zedong. From 1958 to 1962, his Great Leap Forward policy led to the deaths of up to 45 million people – easily making it the biggest episode of mass murder ever recorded.
    Mao followed Stalin Millions killed by joseph Stalin and ten of millions killed Mao during cultural revolution
    Communism, denies the existence of a soul, the Communist Manifesto, the denial of god. In carrying out this ideology, 20th century political regimes headed by dictators such as Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin were responsible for a swift destruction of human life never seen before in history. Historians generally take for granted that godless monster the Great Terror, Stalin killed more people than Hitler, until World War II, Most of the Soviet killing took place in times of peace, and was related more or less distantly to communists ideologically Stalin’s regime was by far the more murderous of the two the 3.3 million or so inhabitants of Soviet Ukraine who died in 1932 and 1933 were victims of a deliberate killing policy related to nationality. In early 1930, Stalin had announced his intention to “liquidate” prosperous peasants (“kulaks”) The first victims of starvation were the nomads of Soviet Kazakhstan, where about 1.3 million people died. The highest Soviet authorities ordered 386,798 people shot in the “Kulak Operation” of 1937–1938. The other major “enemies” during these years were people belonging to national minorities who could be associated with states bordering the Soviet Union: some 247,157 Soviet citizens were killed by the NKVD in ethnic shooting actions. the motives of these killing actions were sometimes far more often national, or even ethnic, the Germans deliberately killed about 11 million noncombatants, Russian dictator Joseph Stalin’s death total at 20 million. One of the most common ways communists kill and forever break the will of the citizens in their “people’s republics” has been starvation. Mao’s Great Leap Forward was pitched as a way to modernize China’s economy. It took communities of laborers from the farms and forced them to smelt metals such as iron and steel in backyard furnaces. This removal of labor from food production eventually resulted in China’s great famine, which experts estimate took 30-40 million lives.
    The million or more Chinese starved during the Great Leap Forward, as Mao followed Stalin’s model of collectivization. China’s Mao Zedong according to most estimates. Mao’s ,some estimated death toll ranges 60 million , which surpasses the lives claimed by World War I (37 million) and possibly World War II (66 million). The makeup of these 60 million plus deaths includes—but is not limited to—civil wars, landlords that were slaughtered under the communist land reform policy, and red guards during the Cultural Revolution that tortured and killed supposed “class enemies.” The fact that Mao’s atrocities resulted in many more deaths than those of Hitler does not necessarily mean he was the more evil of the two. The greater death toll is partly the result of the fact that Mao ruled over a much larger population for a much longer time.

    • Nitricc

      Hi Blink: it sad. But who did it? no body is claiming responsibility why is that? I have my theory but I will wait. I don’t want the thugs come after me.

  • blink

    Dear Awate family
    On this day , hundreds of Somalian people got the horrible things on them , over 200 people reported dead and many causality , may they overcome this sad moment. Radical Religion or an warranted view must be defeated from the get go. Eritreans must wise up not to entertain the lunatic regionalist , ethnic based horrific people. We must defeat them even by going extra mail if that is what it takes . We must not allow them to creat more havoc to our society based on their doom vision sitting in Canada with hallow narrative. We must call them by their name and tag them with their own vision of slaughter house.
    The people who are trying to remove the dictator by bullets are expected to entertain the Somalia out come.

    • iSem

      Hi Blink:
      You started on a good note by wishing good for the Somalians and I join you on that
      But then you blamed those who want to remove the dictator, oblivious to the fact that the roots of the issues the Somalians find themselves is the dictator who compelled the people by dividing the society along ethnic and tribal lines
      If Eritrea becomes Somalia God forbid, the dictator and his robotic minions are to blame not the society which he enslaved in the era of freedom and those fighting for justice. Keep that fact in mind.

      • blink

        Dear Isem
        I have always known you will reply on such fashion, but you did forget one thing and that is Issaias doesn’t care if Eritrea becomes Somalia , you have to come up with better idea of solving the problem not more of the same like Issaias.
        I for example don’t see how we can remove him and give big microphones to people like tesfastsion alike. I choose the status quo to hold on until we come up with sensible methods unless blaming Issaias for the final outcome while you act on it is simply irresponsible. Issaias has given guns to every able man and we can expect some things flow from Ethiopia because they have been celebrating our death. Come with better solutions so that we get the people peace . The Somalia issue if you saw it in the Turkish TV was horrible and no word can describe this.
        So I would like to write names of people who wanted change by bullets . I will choose Issaias than people like Tesfatsion . Relax I mentioned Canada not remembering your views , it is just as an example.

        • iSem

          Hi Blink:
          The choices to remove IA are limited if you think in binary
          1. Peaceful like Ghandi and Mandella did: this will wipe us out and stupid choice in our case and also I do not think we as ppl are skilled for it,we were given ample opportunities like Isaid few days ago, like the Arbi Harnet and other tools
          2. War and violence: will wipe out people and create vicious cycle of violence, stupid Idea as well

          So I am not saying we should go to the trenches like we did during the armed struggle, but only fools believe you can remove IA with option one, do u? And waiting until we come up with a better solution is will wipe us out like PFDJ is doing
          The question is then what? I have always believed that PFDJ and Eri are not the same, so if they take us to war, do not fall for their lies and do not be on side in guise of defending the land, attack them from behind, some ppl call this riding the TPLF tanks, do u?
          If Wedi Ali ascends Forto and PFDJ tells u he is Jihad and he is for destroying Eri, do not believe it and attack PFDJ from behind
          If u run away from Eri to Ethiopia or Sudan do not leave your guns on the border, take them and defend yourself from the shoot to kill and the organ traffickers
          Is that better Blink, do u see how the binary with war or peach is moronic and are these the same as using bullets?s, any one who does not agree with violence like me believes in these option is not for war, any one who believes to not touch IA until the universe creates a solution or gives us an other option are the ones who should entertain Somalia as the longer the dictator is entrenched the more Somalia

          • blink

            Dear isem
            May be we are different on how we define PFDJ, I personally don’t see PFDJ beyond Issaias, may be I am wrong but once Issaias goes I believe someone will come out with less evil ,after that it depends on how we act ( minus the moronic), I don’t see Ghandi to pop up in Eritrea, but do we have to go with bullets across ethnic lines ? Because that is what happening at the social media . I believe the diaspora can only play a helping hand and that helping hand is to put your house in order unless who among us ready to go and throw Issaias. But I agree with you that nothing is certain. As for wedi Ali , I would like to say nothing.

          • Desbele

            Hi isem,

            stopping the illegal 2% Shifta tax, more sanctions, dictator to ICC, punching Yemane (monkey) …
            you are the best…we can do it.

          • iSem

            Hi Desbele:
            To some all the good things you said are bullets, taking our own is akin to violence:-)

    • Ismail AA

      Hayak Allah blink,

      You are right. It’s heart breaking tragedy that all sane minded people should condemn in the strongest terms. Wanton spilling of blood of innocent people is taking place in many places like Syria, Irag, Afghanistan, Myanmar and many spots elsewhere. It is simply madness perpetrated by aimless killer by proxy in the name of political and state interest expediencies. At the root of this insanity are under world hands of intelligence services that are unleashed in the name of national security and interests. Any close follower of events in the countries whose populations are suffering could trace how the ground for the killings shape up. Powers support oppressive regime to the detriment of their peoples up to the point most expediencies are extracted by the time suffocation of the peoples reach the explosion point. At that point they call for democracy and freedom and encourage and motivate hitherto ignored opposition formations to act. The oppressors use state tools in reaction. Then the hidden forces open channels for arming the opposition against their oppressors. Arms manufacturing companies sell arms to both sides and the situation transforms to civil war and all kinds of killers jump in the name of religion and other things.

      The point: I agree with you Eritreans should wise up not only for the points you have listed but also close ranks to remove the regime that is preparing the ground for situations conducive for the tragedies you and I are condemning. The elites have to open their eyes sooner than late.

      • blink

        Dear Mr.Ismael
        We are lagging behind our perceived way of getting to democracy and justice. We need to duly expand our expectations for our people and proclaim the aspirations of our people will not be sold to lunatics. Evil words do play a role. I believe we need to defeat these first so that we can go to our people with healthy attitude and hunger of governance in good faith. I may disappoint some but I feel we are not yet fit to rule at the moment.

    • sara

      Blink
      Indeed it is apalling and disgusting What has fallen on our somali brothers and sisters, and we eritreans should join somalies in mournining the death of all those civilians.
      Where i live we went to a somali familiy house were somalies congregated and expressed our sympaty.
      I wish we all do this to somalies.

      • said

        Selam Sara
        I totally agree with you .My deep condolence to the innocent victim .
        The World of Somalia Turned Upside Down
        Strange things did happen here
        No stranger would it be
        If we met at midnight
        In the hanging tree.
        – Lyrics from the theme song of The Hunger Games
        If buttercups buzz’d after the bee,
        If boats were on land, churches on sea,
        If ponies rode men and if grass ate the cows,
        And cats should be chased into holes by the mouse,
        If the mamas sold their babies
        To the gypsies for half a crown;
        If summer were spring and the other way round,
        Then all the world would be upside down.
        – Lyrics from a 17th-century English folk song entitled “The World Turned Upside Down”

    • Mez

      Dear Blink, this attack in Mukadisho-Somalia is rely horifying and appalling.

      In the Eritrean case the way forward is: ” all inclusiveness and active engagement at all levels”; your suggestions seems to me off the way and counter productive.

      Please think we’ll before you throw-out your opinions.

      Thanks

    • Nitricc

      Hi Blink: it sad. But who did it? no body is claiming responsibility why is that? I have my theory but I will wait. I don’t want the thugs come after me.

  • said

    She Met Her Prince (for Real!) at a D.C. Nightclub.
    Few love stories resemble a fairy tale as much as the courtship and marriage of Ariana Austin and Joel Makonnen. he 35-year-old great-grandson of Haile Selassie, And Ms. Austin, 33, is of African-American and Guyanese descent; her maternal grandfather was a lord mayor of Georgetown, the capital of Guyana.
    Wishing them lasting happy mirage .
    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/13/fashion/weddings/she-met-her-prince-the-great-grandson-of-haile-selassie.html

  • Paulos

    Selam Awatistas,

    As it happens, I am at Habesha restaurant and this wicked song and the wonan’s cosmic voice is blowing me away. Enjoy!

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9RwKcfGDTho

    • Ismail AA

      Selam Paulos,
      She is also one of my favorites. A week back I listen to her another wonderful song “Zoma”.

    • said

      THANK you Paulos for sharing this amazing beautiful song . it is very moving song it is song that I listened for over 1 year , Fikreaddis Nekatibeb , extraordinary vocal ability and style, and she was one of the greatest and potentially most influential Ethiopian singer of the 21th century, Fikreaddis Nekatibeb performances is open to the general public, which will contribute to the transition from classical, and song to popular Ethiopian music, her songs deal mostly with the universal themes of love, longing and loss. They are nothing short of epic in scale, Fikreaddis Nekatibeb songs are virtuosic, as befit her newly trained and very capable voice, and romantic and modern in musical style, feeding the prevailing currents in Ethiopian popular culture of today .
      she is top Ethiopian STAR Singers. With distinguish BEAUTIFUL of her own classical kind of song, is one the very best and beautiful voice and I hope she stays in her mature performing style as a song THE MISKIR, heart softens, one of her most popular, intricate, and high-caliber song .In keeping with changing popular taste as well as her own artistic inclinations

  • MS

    Hello Nirickay, paulos and the rest
    We remembered Issays Tewelde (Teweldemedhin) or Wedi-Flansa, and I promised I would repost articles I wrote based on information I obtained from his radio operator who had accompanied him until the last minute. So, let me post this before I leave. If you are interested only in the circumstances of his martyrdom, read number three and four. If you want to have a cursory glance at the man, his military, and human aspects, start from the beginning, part one). I will be offline for about 6-8 hours; take care.
    1. goo.gl/FDrgr4
    2. goo.gl/kni2eK
    3. goo.gl/skwz65
    4.goo.gl/q2HSmB

    • Paulos

      Selam Muhamuday,

      Thank you so much Sir! This means a lot. I will definitely read it. Again thank you.

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear MS,

      That will be great !! I will be reading it,

      KS,,

    • blink

      Dear MS
      As always you are my favorite , please serve us as always ,do us a favor for working for free to your people. If you have any more information about any one or as you are one of the best writer who can write about this issue please write. If possible even post on your face book page as the websites are becoming saturated by news that matters least. Is there any mechanism that we can extract from people like you. We need it because it is one of the bedrock of Eritrea and Eritreans.
      Again live long my hero.

    • Nitricc

      Greetings your majesty: i thank you sir! Here is what i found. but why do you call it fiction, Lib-woled. here is what i found.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmA-BIXrzYw

      • blink

        Dear Nitricc
        Some people will not be happy at all, I mean they don’t feel safe to listen to this brave people’s story.

  • Do for Love, 2Pacticles weyy 2Pac-HitiKhtikh,

    The Main Course, your brunch:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBQC1_1Vh_Y

    tSAtSE

    P.S. Professor Paulos and Admiral/Chancellor Saay7 – tSAtSE’s Weird Quantum Mechanic’s bestowed powers @ WaEla HadiQa K-Telata expertise being Tunneling, hence tSAtSE, — My preliminary paper submission responding to the uncertainty
    for THE PURPOSE that is Weapon X 😉

    Title: Parallelism Tunneling – gitSAtSE’s Yet A More Different Perspective Look at The Chaperone
    1st Team Name : Huskies (Currently Walking the Plank blind folded, i.e The Dive Test atop the Space Needle)
    2nd Team Name : Sea Hawlks (Currently On Location atop the Space Needle performing actual dive Present Day less 34 Years, yr 1983. Not a simulation simply because Weird Quantum Mechanics DOES happen! PERIOD -34 for every zero trailing the decimal in plank’s, i.e X ^ -34 — > and what will really bake your noodles as in STRING theory later is WHY Shudushte neTbi klte Siso — THINK “Susa ‘lata” ….)
    Data = Accumulated since 2001 and beyond by HAL in Odyssey 2001.

    Actual Schrodinger’s Uncertainty Principal Equation is: Plank’s Constant / 2Pi = 6.62 * 10^-34 / 2Pi
    ——————–
    principal = Prnak’s constTsAtSE divided by 2Pacs <– The Hitikhtikh
    ——————————-

    QebaH aytble – BaH deA bel
    gdeff QebaH BAH…

    —-
    Video links are must watch! other wise one QebaH and you will walk the PLANk and miss doubling your share of the Pi. and the honor to be inducted to the trusted sacred order of WaEla HadiQa K-Telata '78.

    Lets GET TO IT!
    GitSAtSE

    • Paulos

      Tsatse Arkey,

      You should read his book, “Life on the Edge.” It is a must read book in one’s life time. Absolutely brilliant!

    • Kokhob Selam

      Thank you GitSAtSE,

      Great brilliant !

      KS,,

    • Ismail AA

      Selam GitSAtSE Solomon Wedi Hawey,
      Thanks for the Al-Khalili lecture. Let us hope the next lesson of quantum biology will provide us clue how to get our opposition mutate and rotate in clockwise and anticlockwise directions and cause tunneling that empower us to bring change in Eritrea so that guys like Al-Khalili will get their freedom to argue their causes in safely and without fear in lecture rooms of our universities.

  • Do for Love, 2Pacticles weyy 2Pac-HitiKhtikh

    While I look for the specific one, this is an appetizer or TeAAmot.
    Announcement:
    Professor Paulos Denmarkino AArkey has given me the power of attorney and hired me as a T.A. for Teachers Assistance with the approval of T.A. The Admiral/Awate U Chancellor–
    And with powers bestowed upon me, each and every one of you will be quizzed/tested at will and pending on your performance, you will be selected and inducted as a full fledged member of the Sacred WaEla HadiQa K Telata ’78 JetSi Order.
    Welcome and enjoy your first snack.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfVi7iF9mjA

    (WARNING: At the end of this short video, if you BLINK then un-shut, QebaH nab BAH entilkum, you may see tSAtSE standing only a foot away from where you are sitting or standing.)
    tSAtSE

    • Amanuel Hidrat

      Good morning Solomon,

      Thank you for the morning class.

    • Paulos

      Thank you Tsatse Arkey.

    • Paulos

      Tsatse Arkey,

      Imagine if Superposition was possible in the macro-world and having two Isaias Afwerkis! I would definitely quadruple dose እዝግዮ መሓረና ክርስቶስ for ሓደኳ’ንጋዶ.

      Here is the good news though, the other entity in Superposition has an opposite spin number, and I would imagine the other Isaias would be much kinder and sans mustache as well.

  • Do For Love, 2Pac!
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjJpf_5FFJo

    AmEriGitSAtSE

    • Kokhob Selam
      • said

        MILLION THANKS KS ,for sharing this classic beautiful song . it is very moving song Tizeta is always being by MY favorite song from late 60th,in my visits to Addis, it is song that introduced me to love Amharic songs .And it is amazingly sang almost by very top Ethiopian STAR Singers. Each with very distinguish BEAUTIFUL voice and instrument. Tizita by Fereheiwot Hailemichael is one the very best and beautiful voice and simplicity .The advantage, but rather the disadvantage of age, is that passing events to a keen observer as in a vicious circle, always revert to the neant of original memory and may be it is my wishful thinking.

        • Kokhob Selam

          Thank you said ,

          But, I wish this Is posted in Jebena..page..

          KS,,

  • Selamat Admiral Saay7,

    For now, allow me to chyme in with the a couple of sentences at most in which I will build the absolute Narrative Imperative with focus on my read regarding the Awate Teams reportage content and the familiar “chaperone” theme nearly all shied purposely to pin knowingly. Rest assured forum and all readers, there is no need to approach my take on the the subject with a predetermined conceptions by attributing it as contrarian. It is hoped all readers temporarily empty out into temporary storage vessels all their strong unyielding full to capacity unyielding contents for a very short time long enough to contemplate on yours truly GitSAtSE’s:

    An Event More Different Perspective(1*)(2*)

    1) Giving Due Respect to all the Eritrean “Yes Men” and their Chaperon(/s)
    2) Giving Due Respect to all the “Ney Men” brave who chose freedom with freedom with their feet in defiance and rejection of an unjust barbaric tyrannical rule in Eritrea.

    Note: please direct your attention to the commentator “bmi1” below and THINK of the contents for as long as you want, and then scroll your focus up to read:

    3) Issayas Afeworki’s due respect of the foresight, albeit with psychotic obsessive passionate drive, valid arguments to that will be painstakingly constructed with dully and ample significant considerations heavily weight towards the forward looking into the near and far future while identifying with absolute clarity of whom are the intra Eritrean State as well as the inter StateS beneficiaries are… yeah mouth full, but it is only a single grain of sand I assure you….
    4) The voluntary disclosure of the Political Divides, consolidations, new alignments, and realignments who are are hinting of late with a very accelerated force, as they appear poised to make official and very visible to all of their unofficial colluding maneuverings as can be evidenced in the discourses and group dynamics in the present discussions alone. Yes another grain of sand yet a mouth full– What I am alluding to is the clear identifications of the the real and chicanery fake new delineations that separate Eritrea’s Opposition political groupings primarily in the diaspora as weil as the inside Eritrea.
    My intent with determination driven by my, an undisputable unbiased unique perspective, desire to enlighten and or emphasis the potentially destructive very consequential results from the humongous large blind spots for the majority of Eritrean Population, who are being lead towards an even larger all engulfing pit falls, resulting of their demise for good as they neglect or disregard those who knowingly are currently busy with great haste in distributing the ill considered preliminary foundations of their urban, sub urban rushed architectural blue prints while hoping to connect their final seconds quarterbacking hail mary pass to connect and impose, perhaps for the better or an even worst sadistic designs engineering’s, as the fait accompli to be enforced with a even more real ferocious tyrannical sadistic that can either be either the new order or continuation of …. (Yes even more incoherent and a mouthful though stile a grain of sand in size and density. The chyme is to fulfill my earlier promised Two TaErifa;s worth.) And with the TiTTIQo there will be savoring steaks— Yeah, I suppose I can borrow from the School of Hip Hop’s Professor KRS’s One’s “In Junior High” Rap song these fitting Hommous Tsigbo, (Thursday’s Feast) in order to assure all, for sure zetSigib AAtsme Sige neti ruzn TiTTiQon zesani kiQerib iyu— Yes “And Now there is Steaks with the Beans and Rice!”
    Make what you will and extract what you can from the above, in order for each and every commissioned of the respective committees have accounted for all contingent dangerous above and beyond your control events that threatens the infrastructural gains plus by doubling on all the necessary precautions such as retrofitting THE FOUNDATIONS.

    It is very likely, that yours truly will contribute and utilize very measured and with political strategies as I deploy very unique and efficacious trump cards in my possessions as it is known to quite a few of the navigators. As for the construct, apart with corrective measure short commentaries in the short run, the in edition phase win win for all with theam “Road to DekemHare” will more than likely be in another medium, yet accessible to all AND ON TIME. Yes, tSAtSE are not exempt from the very thing they prioritise at the very top which is- to adhere like everyone else with tSAtSE’s own fair tradable with all that must adherence to “give and take” absolute unavoidable necessity to assure the Win Win wins for all formulaic promises. Furthermore the full disclosure that will no GitSAtSE will shy away from challenging and exposing, any and all delegated representatives and or self declare spokespersons for the disorganized and confused, should the fail the to see as less important than or a mere after thought behind their very long years modus operandi reservations for consolidations their de facto and self declared support bases ahead of of yet another one TOP priority which is the FULL DISCLOSURE of all behind doors dealings they are positioned to make or have already made and in progress while feeding the traded and agreed upon for the populations consumption they intent do announce and declare political policy “paradigm shifts” stands. Cognitive dissonance tools will not suffice in creating a pallet for inconsequential and potentially divisive decisions for the purposes of solidifying a CENTER THAT must hold.

    Hence the necessity for an honest IMPERATIVE NARRATIVE based on the unshakable necessary resolve by all parties that is Abu AAshera Weapon X – Evolution. And yes yours truly GitSAtSE Agrees, the devil is INDEED in the DETAILS.

    with ample contemplations by all to ponder ….
    I shall return to address #5 pertaining the timing, content and them of the above article and of course a very measured pro dialogue oriented to perhaps reach a near or total consensu in this forum and beyond where discussions and plannings are rampant which is indicative of the arrival of the “Paradigm Shift” though not necessarily a prescribed of BB and numerous Docs, Chefs and prep cooks etc… etc…

    5) The Chaperone build necessity, for the authentically genuine Blink – I must recognize openly, with YET AN EVEN MORE DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE by the GitSASE, for him and the equally authentic and genuine Mr. Berhe Yeman with the added bonus of the parsing into two or more groupings according to my understandings, as of this pivotal moments, from the best to the worst prose and savviness,

    Abbu Ashera Weapon X – Evolution STAND ’17.
    AmEritrean GitSAtSE Azzilo 40 Agnieya 40 – “Acres And A Mule.”

    • saay7

      GitSatSe:

      de nuevo, no entiendo 🙁

      Saay

      • Oye como va,

        Perdoname compadre! Yeah, it is like at times I feel like free style rapping, where I pour out all the grains onto a setteta, disregarding any common courtesy to my readers, much like the disgruntled father tell them to pick each eatable grain by hand boile it and fill your stomachs. At other times, my healthy envy kicks in, inspired by the neatness and cleanliness yeah and it is next to Godliness, by His Grace…ehh I have my moments. Turn that frown around Admiral!

        With regards to the above oh most respected gentle soul Saay7, the allocated time is this Qedame Sembet… Though, I may very well have missed, there are some significant truth that an apologetically will address and like everything angle perspective it shall be subject to any one who will refute it and set my head straight. Oh yea, as it billing it as “Yet another …” I have added another component, “Kings Indian defense to fiancceto defense.” And I intend to for its delivery to be very polished as smooth as — ah for some reason I am visualising ‘lil ‘lil ‘lil baby bro Nitric – yeah that baby’s smooth butt will. Speaking strictly smooth you know.

        You see admiral, I was reminded of the joy of chess by a former colleague, not actuary at the Rock Prudential– Causality, in da East. It was myself, NormYg, and a russian who immigrated to Ohio, who converged as rookie Analysts with NakfaConsultants a subsidiary of PracticeHow-to-getToBirchiQ Hall Bank…. All that to so I can tell you the Ruskie’s name real name is Yuri Karpov, and he was ranked. How cool is that yo!!! Ah.. pardonme, yeah yea I am aware that you don’t do that, oops sorry big bro!…

        In all seriousness Admiral, the situation is very much Awget like, and therefore, yours truly is on “neta Tanki Kebda Qideda!” mode. SeTT zbele golgol iyu ‘mo, QebatSe Ewe! pardon me stomach turning– what TesmiLina/Famfalina, RAW jalapenos I had earlier dude.

        Asta magnana compadre. Buena Noche Segnor Saay Siete. 🙂

        tSAtSE

  • Kaddis

    Hi all,

    I am so disappointed with a well read journalist like Theodros – to dwell on dead issues to disapprove the Eritrean nationalism while the youth of Oromia are struggling with the notion of Ethiopia at home….
    Its Friday here in Addis – forgot the rule of sharing link…team Awate can decide to keep or not…Interview with Dr Bereket Habtesilasie
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzUr3x-duS8&feature=youtu.be

    • Paulos

      Selam Ke-Addis,

      Haven’t listened the interview yet but I say this: How would Millenials see the whole issue of independence when particularly the guest seems to have blasted from the so………so distant past. How about something relevant to the new generation for Mengistu is in Zimbabwe for good and Eritrean independence is a foregone conclusion. Stay relevant is the fad of the day.

      • Amanuel Hidrat

        Selam Dr Paulos,

        Indeed “stay relevant is the fad of the day.” And yes “the Eritrean Independence is a forgone conclusion.” However, the good doctor had made clarification as to how the two countries could have cooperation including up to confederation. It wasn’t the way it has been propagated by his nemesis. Very important to listen first hand to the interview. The only problem with his suggestion is, it is not relevant with the current reality. I would like if he would have focused on the current political barriers to his dream of cooperation between the two brotherly people. Anyway he has not any kind of regret on the “Eritrean independence” as many have alluded to his remark, when you listen to this interview.

        Regards
        Amanuel Hidrat

        • Paulos

          Selam Professor A. Hidrat,

          As Ke-Addis aptly asked, it is rather astounding to see people particularly the elite including the media still obsessing about Eritrean independence 26 years after the fact. Certainly there is no historical justification that can attest if Eritrea had been a separate entity but as the good doctor rightly pointed it out, the colonial experience gave rise to a national consciousness whereby the Eritrean identity was born. Eritreans rightly and boldly decided to chart out their own destiny and the very fact that the reception on the far end (read: the King and the Colonel) was not politically astute, the national question went offensive and the rest as they say reached no turning point.

          If the past is any relevant to the here-and-now political reality, I would argue against the school of thought that throws all the present malady on the “fallacies” of Gedli. Simply because, Gedli with all its imperfections accomplished what it set out to accomplish in the first place—-independence. If I have to touch it in passing, the beginning of present day dire situation rests on the G-15 and their historic blunder and poor reading of history as well when they mistook Isaias for a kitten when he is in fact a rabid Tiger.

          • Kokhob Selam

            Sir Paulos,,

            Did you address him ” Professor A. Hidrat,” ? How it works..I describe him early today as Dr. and he didn’t accept the ,,Now accept his ..

            KS,,,

          • Paulos

            I am not sure Kokhobay.

          • Kokhob Selam

            Dear Paulos

            It means Amuni should confirm us …..
            KS..

      • MerHaba Paulosay,

        Yes stay relevant with perhaps “The Kings Indians Defense to the Fianchetto chess.” For now, let me pose 1.the following question to you and others
        Can you or anyone identify the mutually intersecting similarities when comparing the tow YGs, i.e Yemane Gebreab V Yosief Ghebrehiwet?
        2. How relevant shall the respected with their achievements that are our regions elites, push for and what and how shall they contribute with absolute integrity to help young Millenia Eritreans, Ethiopians above for the purposes of encouraging human innovations in all spheres as the Eritrean history is put in it’s proper perspective for young Eritreans?
        Yes I agree RELEVANCE is the key word. as one amongst our virtual communities perspective put it– Yeah Adwa part2, Menelik Part 2 and Wekidiba part 2* and their relevance to young and old alike is indeed admissible. True, the win for a certain angle in this fair game may seem within reach and the only that matters as far as immediate concerns are concerned. However, what sentiments and sour tastes could possible ruin the quick gratifications half to a decades time should very carefully be pondered now.

        The Imperative narrative may pleasantly surprise all the greater tha seleste ribiEit agreements by all.
        THINK
        tSAtSE

        • Paulos

          Selam Tsatse Arkey,

          Due to time constraints, let me answer question number one for now and the rest later. YG & YG share the same initials……

          • Dear Paulosay,

            I mean not to cause you any consternation that would cause you to resort to such an obvious response born out of frustration. I wonder what could have caused it?
            No matter, when all else fails, Erkinetna from what I believe to be genuine Erikinet, I would have been content with a dignified non response.
            Any how kHikiyeka any Qedem azekirkani- How in a single year starting from Azilo kfli I reached to skip all the way to the fifth grade and contend for the bottom have of the top 6 rankings of the class. Ask Aya Amanuel Hidrat my crash 2 month crash course completion with of the 4 th grade with Memhir Tsige. True story, I just remembered, perhaps I should list as earliest resume in my nas an update to resume I soon will circulate. Needless to say I was not a very liked nor popular with the Abeyti class mates of mine towering over my lanky “TerTTAr AAkat” hoping through the for Eritrean designated Cambony campus in Central Khartum. Thinking not for profit advocacy for just cause as my target for distribution of my resume.

            Did I mention I was also not welcomed by the Eritrean Students Association because maybe I was not considered a Temeharay. Do you think I have deep rejection scars issue that I should dedicate perhaps due focus attention to this specific trauma, at my next therapy hour long therapy session.

            Yes, I am confident that I possess the Imperative Narrative with the maximum gains WIn Win Win for all Thesis: with the Theme, thank you once again, I have named “The Road To DekemHare.” Yes, this bakum bakum makes all stops and accepts all fair paining riders. “Bakum Bakum Seladi Bikum, Dib Alemania, TTalian, Ad Faranji, dib assia Abudadi, Ad Saude wo BaHrien wo min dib Amrica Adkum Qaraora AQuurdat Keren Asmara Adi QeyiH gl nebtSAHakum.”

            Brah, heckling a comedian not cool just whispering. Live long and prosper– And please, significant consideration of back to the drawing board I recommend. For my three part first volume will be based on The Very Relevant 2nd time resort to a necessary “One Step back for Two Step Forward” you personally have the first exclusive. See the Win in The WINDS.

            ResPectfully to the always Abeyti,

            AmEritrean GitSAtSE Azilo 40 Agnieya 40 “Acres and a Mule.”
            Abu AAshera Weapon X – Evolution.
            tSAtSE

          • Paulos

            Tsatse Arkey,

            ዕርክነትና ኣብ ቦትኡ እንዳሃለወ…..as the time tested Eritrean euphemism has it, let me go smart Alec all the way to Deqemhare on you. The similarity between YG & YG ends in the initials. Here is something familiar to you that can illustrate the intensity of the sharp contrast between YG & YG. One of the contradictions in science that has thus far partially resolved is the manifestation of nature in terms of the basic tenet of Evolution and The Second Law of Thermodynamics as in the Law of Entropy. When the former observes the gradual increase of systems in complexity as in from less ordered to highly ordered through period of time, the latter claims the increase in disorder from order in systems over period of time. Even those brainy ones who skipped grades had to struggle with the seemingly irreconcilable manifestation or mechanisms of nature. Some say, the contradiction is limited to closed systems but it is all different story in open systems as in the ever expanding universe for instance.

            መሲልካ እንታይ ኣምጻእካ ይbሉ ደቂ ለባማት ከምዚ ከማኻ. When Yosief G. tries with intensity to destroy not only the entire edifice of Gedli but its foundation as well, Yemane G. is adding bricks on albeit a caricature of a distorted reality ala the paintings of Jackson Pollock. One would hopelessly hope to find any similarities between them say in their visions for Eritrea but as the former Chancellor of Germany Helmut Kohl famously said it, “If someone is seeing visions, he needs to see a doctor.”

          • Good Day to you Paulos Arkey,

            Allow me to reciprocate in kind, by going smart Ant all the way to Denmark with but briefly. Though I can not pinpoint exactly which law, I am quite sure you will agree that information is indeed a two way high way and perhaps we can create own msila nayy ‘zi zemenna zegelgle, yet very recognizable as it preserves the same meaning of a timeless msila. And it is: Mengedi TTiEinas meiti gzie temelaleso.

            Your choice of Entropy and the law of thermodynamics is excellent so far as I was able to extrapolate your emphasis of the value of time. As it has been nearly three decades since I have leafed through my physical science classes textbooks, correct me if I am recalling wrong, but don’t the increases of the two positively correlated parameters that are temperature and pressure take as equal if not greater responsibility in affecting entropy, chaos, to physical matter. Though, two university introductory chemistry courses and thankfully not having to suffer through organic and P-chem, which I feared and respected their level of difficulty my intuitive skills set was not receptive to for sure, mathematical patterns and balancing chemical reactions of several or more elements forming compounds at rest or equilibrium, evidently even now am faintly recalling rather fondly. Speaking of intuitively and equilibrium state, allow me allow me further to draw your attention, within context of metaphysics topical discussion/dialogue. Yes, it is true even Eritrean msilatat as well as universal culture sayings are consistent with the 2nd law of thermodynamics with their empirical observations and arrival to the exact formula in spite of their spacial, more than likely their varied choices of nature’s natural phenomena experiment to observe, yet arriving to the same exact same mathematical formula equivalent to 2nd law with their respective singles: gzie nkulu yfuis = time heals all things = 2nd law of TD as in all will settle to calm/equilibrium/highly ordered.

            Yet Paulos Arkey, isn’t the recent teshamo teshebasheb in the the shortest possible time, with more activity required from us the human particles, particularly perimeter residing by, akin to the unsettled electrons is counter the preferred wisdom formula that is the 2nd law of TD. Where us those mayoumm zesetey, bgzien temekronn astemhuron sregoU, settled and much like center nucleus to the inner most layers electrons are introducing catalyst agents such as “paradigm shift” change of direction or reassessments to induce hyperactivity of outer electrons, as they are essentially increasing both temperature and pressure while demanding the time parameter to a nearly zero with deafening nano seconds, pronounced “now now” mantra. Does not the 2nd law of TD then indicate to all the potential danger of chaos and disorder that is more detrimental to the naturally unsettled outer electrons which are the young who will be affected most. The settled by virtue of their longer time, less pressure with their undoubtedly earned accumulated cooler environments and amenities such as air conditioning are much like the nucleus and inner layer electrons that are guaranteed to survive unscathed in the event of chaos and disorder is caused by honest human calculation errors of catalyst choices. Precisely, the reason for emphatic cautious with ample time patience and with careful selection in introducing of potentially highly disorder or chaos inducing catalyst of high pressures and temperatures in a very short time not enough to vet and review thoroughly the 1st law of thermodynamic.
            Paulos Arkey, it is not disrespect or difrett yours truly is continue the challenging through pressure and boiler room temperature towards the the respective settled elites while simultaneously cooling temperatures and decreasing high pressures deafening decibel levels of the incoherent noise levels— I am justified with this mitigating method role by virtue of my settled reasoning due to the long enough time has affected me as I have the advantage of being equipped mutually intersecting experiences that spans the borders of the nucleus and inner layers and nearly edging the outer layer residing young.

            Your second choice of Jackson Pollock, the abstract paintings artist, is further justification in support of what I consider as abstract art in its own right the past, above detailed strokes utilizing proverbial and seemingly limited paint and very thin brush, though confident in the already accumulated arsenal of nearly the entire spectrum light reflecting wavelengths and brushes for what I guarantee will inevitably be an multidimensional very detailed and illuminating priceless canvas guaranteed to capture the immediate target audience and beyond.
            Yes, nearly as settled and blessed with as higher earned scientific knowledge as the very settled catalyst sponsors with due respect such as yourself Paulos Arkey, and BB as a peer and more closer by choice to relate and guide better the very hyperactive young and wild chilled and numbed due to their outermost residence who are deprived of information and education as they are shorted by the inner circle and in the know.

            I am not at all embarrassed of the meandering elementary level physical sciences long lecture. Confident as that even you Dr. Paulos will not resist in reading it in its entirety as well as nearly all learned and settled pears of ours. The most valued prize, however, I am thanking our younger brothers and sisters will be encouraged to seek more higher level of education that is fundamental, you will agree, for their impact with innovation in solving thiers and beyond their borders problems that may arise irrespective of whether they are familiar or not with the systems they could face at any given moment.

            Yes. Mathematics, Logic, Physics and Metaphysics we all must study per The Guide for The Perplexed, Ma..

            Finally Dear Paulos, let us both arrive at point equilibrium by reconciling my from grade Azilo to Fifth grade in the little over a school year I did skip from 1977-1978. I think 4th was granted access to those ranked from 1st to 6th, and as if from Azilo to 3rd in one year was not enough I made the cut on the last bajela as 6th Blicha to be be bestowed the honor amongst the top 6th “Fast Trackers.” Fast tracking to cross the border in reverse because the innate feeling of knowledge would help us the certain win of putting the catastrophic destructions caused of our cities, towns and villages caused by alien metallic and exploding objects, which I would later locate their home was either on the Left or Right in the back of a chemistry textbook, with each element having its very own unique alphanumeric symbol. What was hard to reconcile is my viewing the collective home of these nearly 100 elements of Alchemy looked like a blown to smithereens old villa or bunker. I wondered if the explosive and radioactive ones were the of how their residence looked on an entire text book page– and then found their way to Tessney to drop on our huts…
            Fast Tracker I gained, Denmarkino Arkey, please do reconcile with the honor bestowed upon you nearly a year ago by the Admiral with his Welcoming introduction to the forum with these words: “I have a feeling this dude will be a fast tracker” Got tSAtSE’s attention. Yeah, the take your time and respect the speed limit, I thought then, Fukuyama whatever there ain’t gonna be fast tracking on no “Road to Denmark” Fukuyamma you yo! “The Road to DekemHare” GitSAtSE advised take your TIME to enjoy settling serene fast or slow tracking. Yes am in full agreement, TIME is indeed the X factor for a highly ordered from highly disordered win win for all that IS:
            The Imperative Narrative – Abbu AAshera Weapon X – Evolution.
            Lets take TIME to paint how all shall stay RELEVANT!
            Take your TIME, you Fukuyama You and as the a therapist be as Crystal clear as KemEdi-MurfiE Billy Crystal and do “Analyze This!” (visual imagery and other accessories not included) Just Take your TIME and “Analyze This!!!” for beginners, it is the 2nd Law of TD for you to spike Da Balls and do the chicken dance at the end zone Mr. Fukuyamma You! 😉

            With One Love and Best Regards Paulos Denmarkino Arkey!
            tSAtSE

          • Paulos

            Tsatse Arkey,

            ኣቦኻ Schrodinger ዓርኮም ነቦኻ Heizenberg መሳርሕቶም ነቦኻ Max Born including ኣቦኻ Niels Bohr almost a century ago made a pact otherwise known as “The Copenhagen Interpretation” where the microworld refuses to obey the time tested Newtonian world view. With in the micro-world, they figured not only that time and space lose their meanings but nature hungs on a frightening uncertainty where when one is certain about the specific location say of a particle, one becomes less certain about the particle’s momentum. The interpretation gave rise to the so called “Standard Model” where the four forces of nature as in Electromagnetic Force, Strong Force, Weak Force and Gravitational Force are taken as different manifestations of a singular entity (read: The God Particle). But of course, the odd man out Gravitational force refuses to be part of the family for it deals with the macro-world instead.

            Later on ኣቦኻ Schrodinger came up with something to be known as Wave Mechanics or Quantum mechanics that can explain the probable location or probable density of an electron with in an atom. The problem however, the equestion deals only with non-relativistic phenomena where the assumed particles travel less than the speed of light. Paul Dirac a smart dude like you later on found a way of injecting Theory of Relativity into Schrodinger’s wave mechanics and he named it, “Quantum Field Theory.” As you have already suspected or guessed, there was still a problem with the fourth force as in Gravitational force. In the 80s cool dudes from Harvard came up with a fancy name called “String Theory” where in a still not verified hubris, they claim to have reconciled Gravitational force with the other three forces in “String Theory.”

            This is to say that, not only the parameters you mentioned pressure, temperature by extension heat or enthalpy appear to be manifestations of energy vibrations with in the subatomic level, 67% of our universe otherwise known as Dark Energy is completely different reality–the reality as we know it through our intuitive and five senses. How is this related to the Eritrean ongoing political discourse or the deal between YG & YG you may ask, and I say ንዘረባ ዘረባ የምጽኦ.

          • tSeba ste Paulos AArkay,

            Emeneni, when I state my honest feelings of my genuine appreciation of the scientific prose and the exquisite parallelism you have embedded, has indeed caused me “to see visions” visions and perhaps you can call the Chancellor’s personal Doctor or maybe Dr. BB.
            From memory I think Schroedinger’s constant is Six and One Third raised to the power of negative 23. I concur.
            Well I will spare the tSAtSE prose (verb) for Today. And every one in the room lead by – Lique Liqawnti- Professor Paulos Denmarkino AArkey in unison says: “THANK GOD IT IS FRIDAY!”

            Yeah yeah, the GitSAtSE mumbles to self inaudibly: “Thank goodness for small victories.”

            With great appreciation for your generosity in providing me traction, I will leave three bulleted remarks I have “seen visions of” 72 moves ago by several moves into my Kings Indian defense choice to your Fianceto chess opening.

            1. Yes, with the choice of defense in this proverbial, perhaps it could be argued delusional visions of hand carved flying chess peaces, ~~ 6.33 * 10^-23 to be elaborated further with focus on the How….?
            2. Speaking Quantum Field Theory, I am sure you can entreat is to the quantum physicist experiment where a particle is accelerated to nearly the speed of light in underground, ultra supper highways with as large radius to loop the District of Columbia. The utter awe and miraculous discovery the scientists to the results, perhaps the good Professor AArkey will entreat us with yet another parallelism prose, so that everyone of us will have the effect of “seeing visions” and calling out “IS THERE A DR, IN THE HOUSE?” DR. HOUSE, PAGING DR. HOUSE OF ONCOLOGY….”IS THERE DR. HOUSE IN DA HOUSE” by the multitude loud shouts simultaneously . Oh yes Professor Paulosay Denmarkino AArkey, with the probability precision of twenty trailing the decimal followed by Shudushten FereQann Hade Esiritn, suddenly your Haweboy Schroedinger uncertainty question I heard voices echoing from within my cerebral and into my hearing chambers, ricocheting of the rather bumpy terrain picking up momentum and high speed frequency speeds, inaudible to everyone else, but ping ponging to and fro both of my big ears– at times feeling like two very dense ping pong balls bounce of both ears at the exact precise nano second. Ohhhh my apologies to you Paulos Arkeyy Professor extraordinaire! Where was I at exactly? Yes, the RESULTS of the Quantum Physicist experiment where a single quantum particle accelerated to speeds of light was: An observed and scientifically measured witness that THE SAME EXACT SINGLE PARTICLE, YES IT IS PHYSICAL MATTER, WAS SEEN or physically present AT TWO DIFFERENT LOCATIONS AT THE EXACT, YES EXACT, INSTANT OF TIME!!! The same physical matter, as real as a single physical you or I, appearing at say Asmara and Addiss Abeba at same exact time. Paulosay, perhaps you can add and elaborate… I admit my reaction to the quantum particles was and probably still is much more like puberty age adolescence, voice and expression to the tee, one simple word:neat.
            The numerous Quantum physicists with jaw dropping/frozen still, mouthed opened repeated question: “DO YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS?” followed by a long frozen stare into space and then the question repeats, Well, perhaps all the physicist who may have thought they “were seeing visions” considered the German Chancellor’s personal Dr. (Weekend link of the documentary tomorrow…)

            3, I direct your attention to the top most second or third move, roughly in the neighborhood in the vicinity of the Bishop or the Knight. The one I addressed to the Admiral. …
            4. The certainty of the win win for all will be the culmination of this preliminary chess game to end in a DRAW and each and every subsequent chess to follow!

            Respectfully Yours Professor Paulosay Denmarkino AArkey!

            AmEritrean GitSAtSE Azilo40 Agnieya “40 Acres and a Mule”

          • Paulos

            Tsatse Arkey,

            ሕሩመይ’ለ ብጻድቃን’ኢለ ሊቀ ሊቃውንቲ ትሕሾ ትሕሾ. We’re all here at Awate U. to learn from one another with respect for each other where the motto is the day we die is the day we stop learning. You’is da’best!

      • Kaddis

        Selam Paulos,
        The young in the capital ( can’t say much about outside) knows Eritrea by way of international media. In the informal work force, Eris are still known for their skills as bat lamèra, cladding work, metal work etc. Addis is becoming so populated there’s no one demographic group influencing it. In a year time Addis Ababa municipal election is coming. The train to Djibouti is starting in a month time. I bet Eritrea won’t be mentioned once in the debates. However, my view is it should be analysed to learn from it.

        • Paulos

          Selam Ke-Addis,

          Glad to see you back. The obsession if you will is confined with in the elites as it seems hard to let go of it and accept the harsh reality as in Eritrea is a member of the family of nations. That said however, it was that surprised me the most when I was in Addis recently where particularly the younger generation are either completely aloof or they don’t have time to talk about Eritrea where in a sharp contrast that seems to be the case in Diaspora. Glad also you pointed it out that no specific ethnic group is more influential than the others where the Tigreans are falsely depicted as such again only in Diaspora. I say, if Eritrea is to remain relevant with in the national discourse, not so much a conversation on how to bring her back but on how the wrongs between the two nations ought to be amended so that posterity can benefit and can live in peace as well.

          • woldeab

            Dear Paulos,
            You have been throwing around ” I have been to Addis” lately as though you are the only one who has been to Mt. Everest.
            Surprise, surprise! I know people ( including myself) who have been to Addis numerous times in the last five years.
            What we have observed is diametrically opposed from what what you claim.Addis Ababa and Ethiopia by extension is ruled by TPLF without any doubt.
            Ask the cab driver in Addis who gets into a minor fender bender with an innocuous car and when they get into an argument about who is at fault, lo and behold he finds out the car and drivers belong to the dehninet.
            This ” giter Amara”, as they refered to him would not budge even after a night in jail.
            Please, don’t come back with the usual ” isolated incident” explanation.
            Ask the Gambellas who have lost their land to Tigraens who used to be itenerant cab drivers in cities in the U S who have been granted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth loans from the DevelopmentBamk.
            Ask the leaders of the sequar fabrica how sugar can leave the Wenji factory without any Bill of Lading and get caught by Oromia Police?
            I can write hundreds of examples like this, but what would it do for the likes of ….
            Regards
            Wolde Ab

          • Paulos

            Selam Wolde-Ab,

            At Awate U. we practice the habit of putting issues under discussion with in contexts where history is what stands out the most when one argues in support of his or her positions.

            When we talk about the French Revolution, more often than not what comes to mind is “The Jacobin”; the talking points of the Revolution as in Liberty, Equality and Fraternity and of course when a Revolution devours her own children as well. There was something extraordinary that happened during the Revolution where sadly enough society failed to pay homage when it chose to celebrate the vanguard of the Revolution instead.

            Enter Nicolas de Condercet, one of the giants of Enlightenment who gave the world and posterity the philosophy of “Human Progress.” What made him to stand out among the stellar personalities of his intellectual peers is not only the profound insight about progress but he wrote his magnum opus while he was in hiding for over 8 months when he was accused of treason and sentenced to death. Can anyone think with clarity let alone to think deeply and write something original in a bid to help humanity when one is in an extra-ordinary distress? I think not. The man was one of a kind to say the least.

            He wrote, “….the past reveals an order that can be understood in terms of the progressive development of human capabilities….capabilities anchored in freedom of thought….” The freedom of thought transforms a society whereby progress can be attained and can be utilized to gauge if the present generation is better off than the previous generation. He concluded.

            Ethiopia certainly is a third world country; a backward country. Critical assessment warrants and helps us to see the main factors at play without resorting into emotional hodgepodge. Are Ethiopians better off than when they were under the previous regime? What is the collective moral of the people particularly the younger generation? Do the people enjoy freedom of thought as in freedom of speech, freedom of worship and assembly? Is there a collective progress in the economy, political dynamics and other pressing social issues? Those are the questions I had in mind when I said, things seem to be looking good for the country. Certainly they are.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Dr. Paulos,

            You are right buddy. As the saying goes “ሰብ በብመዔቀኒኡ እዩ ዝመዝን ከምዝበሃል” Woldeab’s argument and judgement is based on his sources he got from taxi drivers, while your argument is based on scientific reading rooted on comparative collective progress in the economy, political, and social issues of the country. You argument is from different intellectual class in its nature.

            Regards

          • Nitricc

            Hey Aman, i don;t know why you undermined the taxi drivers but if one need to know the real heart beat of any country, the taxi divers are the most reliable sources.

          • blink

            Dear Nitricc
            Such people are dead , how do They measure economic growth , do They have not get a lesson that GDP growth by itself is not cash in to the ordinary? I am shocked by such people’s blind eye and hope to travel extra miles to defend weyane . I thought they stand for justice but no they are not.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Blink,

            Why are you shocked? If you are an economist, you could lecture us and give us critical economic analysis, than talking trashes. By the way when did GDP growth become a cash to the ordinary man in the capitalist world we live? Enho meda enho Feres, and we will be student of economic class.

          • blink

            Dear Mr. Amanuel
            Is it too late on your side ? I mean which one is trash , here is what I meant, GDP growth is not meant cash to the ordinary Man.Don’t you see the similarities between your challenges and my comment above ? I am not going to say about your angry sentence but I will tell you this , there was once a project in the Amhara region that cost 1.6 billion birr and the time frame for final delivery was just under 4 years , guess what Mr. Amanuel this project finally will cost over 3.7 billion birr and it is going to be complete after 9 years . Now that kind of news will not need my economic analysis but but to your amazing knowledge of economic analysis, I will let you go with out telling you how I see your sympathy to weyane. Why would I bother myself with rotten claims of the century. Go ahead preach your thing about Ethiopia prosperity and I will hung your view in the ordinary Tigrians , Oromo’s and Amahara , oh no 🤦‍♂️.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Blink,

            Don’t read my comment when your eyes are blinking. Read my question again. Frankly I was expecting to give us good economic class on the “measurement of economic growth and how GDP goes to the pocket of the ordinary men.” By doing that I was waiting to disprove Paulos’s argument. I am afraid it might be a bluffing. If it is not, we the student are still in class waiting for your lecture.

          • blink

            Dear Mr.Amanuel
            Yes ,you did and in fact you boldly said the taxi man was not important for your eyeglasses, so I respectfully decline to your request, I will not make my move in to a class full of arrogant egotistical people.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Blink,

            How does my comment on the taxi man Information becomes “economic analysis”? A one paragraph comment is not an analysis by any stretch. Anyway, now I know it is a bluffing.

          • blink

            Dear Mr. Amanuel
            You see , may be we need to communicate clearly , you supported Paulos and rejected the other guy , by that your line and Paulos became too many sentences , by the way you do not need many words to make analysis if you will . If I say the Ethiopian economy is house of cards , what does that t tell you ? I can give you many small words too , but why would I go out of my way to cure old habits. Now I am not bluffing trust me specially about that old Habits . I am being fair to you as one of my abi adi .

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Blink,

            Any traz neteQ terms or phrases like “Ethiopian economy is house of cards” without any explanation is not analysis by itself. One sentence is not analysis again. Imagine if you come in to a hungry class of knowledge to teach about the economy of Ethiopia. You uttered Ethiopian economy is house of cards without explanation and you dismiss the class. If that is your way of teaching, not good.

          • blink

            Dear Mr.Amanuel
            If by any chance my students don’t understand the term house of cards in my economic class , I ask them to check if any one have a teard pocket, by chance I will find one and remind him not to put his money in there . How about now sir ???any improvement , I am not going to lecturing them 101 because any one who did not take 101 will never see me .

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Hi Nitrickay,

            You can’t make critical analysis and judgements from taxi drivers. When researchers make a study of social development of any country, they look at the economic development, political development, and social development of the country at a particular period of time. Then they make comparative assessment of the past and the now. Anything outside this scope, is not critical judgement, it is only lahmetawi frdi.

          • blink

            Dear Mr.Amanue
            I am not a social researcher nor do I care about his finding , what I personally know is a deep pigsh**t is being cooked inside the do not attack weyane selling point camp. I am not a politician nor do i dream being one but what I know is you get irritated if someone made a negative narrative about Ethiopia , I question myself like , “ what is wrong with this man “ I admire long time ago, Does the weyane help him in any case ?? I don’t believe that kind of stuff, well what is that this all about? Still I could not even find it in his poor tax man . You see you did not comment about the 1.6 billion project and yet you wanted me to do Thomas tegemtel , I heard Thomas is dead , can we blame his death on PFDJ , I would certainly do if it can help . Tomas was a monkey in betgergish Zoo. I can still see him taking banana from some acrobat enthusiasts. Sad but true story , far better than the Paulos mambo jambo .

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Blink,

            I am not angry. You could say whatever you want to say to them day and night. In fact you are angry of me of not saying what you are saying. You don’t understand your views are strictly yours and can not be mine and vise versa. If you understand this concept you will be a good person. Second, look what you are doing to Thomas. It is really bad. That tells everything about you. You are here to share your views and if possible to learn. Outside of that, people will not take you as serious person for argument.

          • woldeab

            Selam Amanuel,
            You pussyfoot around every issue with your mismatch word structures and yet you are not at all embarrassed at minimizing the intellect of the taxi driver.
            If , dear sir, you are capable of answering my questions which you pooh poohed about, please do.
            To make matters worse, you insult me. You don’t know if I am a rube with no education or a PhD in something.
            Sir, you have been weighed, you have been measured and we have found you wanting!
            Selam

          • blink

            Dear Amanuel
            I believe a strong argument in this generation is a better winning strategy to win over , sad to me , you at your age believe a strong force is good to get rid of your enemies, I refused to pushed away with your professionalism .what else do you have sir ?? Go a head make your day .

          • Oh lil lil lil Bro Nitriccay,

            Do KheA belet Abadit! tSeba steyeley Eibeyeley. lbona deA zeynatka Nitriccay. teseHaQue teHagos anta KndishiH Nitriccay! ZeyefleTom hatewQeTew ente belu beAAl karosa with horse power dew abilka gezayy abtSeHani belo. gnn kabta rabAAyti kansholona teTTenqeQue keyterHiQue, Hrayy doh? ezzom sni ‘blom Ayyni abti Eibdanom keytSimburukha. Zeynisikha kaliE zeybiley ant Habrom wedeyy kndiShiH natey!

            Yo Nitricc, I drove a Taxi and Uber. Yeah Dude you are right I should know. None of the bus drivers, transit subway engineers, hotel workers, the police and firemen… all city dwellers know diddly about any thing. I drove 24/7 to keep the country alive. Make sure you tip big every time you get into a cab and not when you dislodge– I am sure you are aware of the etiquette too.

            tSAtSE

          • Haile S.

            Selam Emma,
            I thought you were for the Sans-culottes*, the lower class that stormed Bastille? It looks like you are favoring the intellectual revolutionary class, the Jacobins and Girondins (Condorcet). ብPaul ከይትዕንቀፍ ተጠንቀቕ 🙂 🙂 .
            * sans-culotte literally means without pants.They had pants, but not like the those of the aristocrats. At the time the aristocrat’s pants were called culotte.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            ሰላም ሃይላት,

            እንድሕሪ ይጸድፍ ሃልየስ አተሓሳስባይ እዩ ዘጽድፈኒ ዘሎ:: ወሪድዎ ጰውሎስ:: ዝኾነ ኮይኑ ከም አተሓሳስባይ ገይርካ ውሰዶሞ: ገለሐሳባት ክንላዋወጥ ንኽእል ኢና:: ንምኻኑ ናይ ታሪኽ ተዘክሮታትካ ከይድነቅክዎ ክሐልፍ አይደልን::

            ሰናይ ምሸት

          • Haile S.

            Emma,
            ናይ ጳውሎስ ጥዑም መልሓስ ክትሰምዕ’ዶ እግርኻ ሸተት ኢሉ ማለተይ እየ። And it is because I know well your sensitivity to lower class and minority issues.
            Cheers

          • Kokhob Selam

            Hi Haile S..

            Long time not see ,,where have you been? welcome back nice to hear it!!! go to Jebena page onion and Enjera . Waiting for you..

            KS,,

          • Haile S.

            Selam Kokhob,
            I am still around, but busy at work. ስለዚ፥
            ጊዜ ክሓጽረካ ከተንብብ ፍረነገር
            ይቐልል ክትላኸፍ ክትናገር
            Best

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Hailat,

            While I adore intellectual acumen for purposes of enlightenment, I am always a voice of the poor or disadvantaged group of our society. That is how politics run in my blood.

          • Selamat Ayya Amanuel,

            Weriduo ewe Paulos. Kab negeregnaw Haile S deA teTenqeQue keytSdifeka. Werrarr ArbeAnn klten kula Habira ktzazumo iya! Dr. Paulos strategicawi slti nay Quanum Tunneling astemhro enda adalewlna iyyu. Ms tezazeme kheA Ato Haile S. Wanna tSawEit Awlo Awlo tuHuz iyyu dediHri Wanna geTTamayy Kokhob Selam beziA ‘rEisti: Brera Luam tetSemberi Luamey breri.

            tSAtSE

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            Let me try to your questions by my English
            1, r ethiopians better off than when they were under previous regime. Ethiopians r in worse conditions .even ethiopia existence is in a big q.
            2, what is the existing morals of the younger generation. Confusion, a lot of drug, prostitution , migration. 100 ×than 20 years ago.
            3, do people enjoy freedom.
            For Muslims uesd to attempt to convert them all with different kind. The orthodox they turn the whole church to biz.
            Finish it later

          • woldeab

            Dear Sir,
            Putting aside your condescending missive and the now removed insulting post by Ayte Amanuel, whenone takes an assessment of what happened and is happening in Ethiopia, a balanced outlook should be presented unless the effort is an unholy one.
            To get untrue, patently false statements, I can go to Aiga Forum or Tigrai Online.
            As I said in my previous post there are some good things happening there but to some, the bad ouweighs the good.
            If you are an observant student of what is happening in Ethiopia you should ask what is happening to Merara Gudina and not about the road to Shashemene.
            While you are writing about the well to do Gurages, should you also give a side glance to the dispossessed people in and around Addis Ababa?
            The condescending lesson aside, thank you for the history lesson.
            #####
            To Amanuel.
            While you are genuflecting in front of Paulos and taking side swipes at me, there are some smart drivers too.

          • blink

            Dear Weldeab
            That is how they act if you try to say what you have seen , they (people like Mr.amanuel) are ready to cover the Gonder People’s eyes just to make some happy unless Mr. Amanuel praise of Paulos is highly unlikely based on economic metrics but hi that is how they do it.

            I have news for you Ato Berkeley Simon is leaving his post at trading Bank , guess what he has amessed enough, what good is of the bank if they get challenged on every corner.

            Ethiopia lost billions of dollars because of illegal money laundering done by his bank, ordering goods using LC from his bank only to his own ? Guess what he already cooked many numbers. So do not get amused if people like the above and below try to be like humans at the last hour.

          • Selamat woldeab,

            Firstly, welcome to the forum is perhaps due, as this is my first encounter with you.

            Pardon my brief interjection good Sir, as I am duty bound to add the following in hopes of clarifying further what Professor Paulos Denmarikino AArkey’s Awate U orientation he respectfully extended to you. What you see as “condescending” is quite the contrary. It is his astute recognition for your caliber with the due respect he gave, which I read as “lets cut to the chase.”

            Cutting to the chase with and my addendum to emphasise is indicated by your:

            “a balanced outlook should be presented unless the effort is an unholy one. …”

            It seems to me Dear woldeab, you have hit a frustrating wall of sorts. Eritrean Nationals with the same and or under your influence, in spite of their strength and genuine undying will in overcoming enormous and insurmountable challenges thus far, are sensing the perpetual selfbondage they have imposed on themselves is in fact an exercise of futility which will render them the losers in the end. Hence the above attempt of infusion of “a balanced outlook..” that I tell you now that it will further exasperate your positions.

            Freedom of thought, as the Professor has indicated, one amongst the numerous lacking is what will give us, you amongst us, the dire win we await. Your win amongst the win win wins Self FREEDOM, the big win itself is what I consider to be balanced.

            If you do not get it yet, then you are in good shape because it means you will soon as you are indeed grasping the weirdness of Quantum Mechanics. I am personally glad to see that you are readying the tunneling necessary for FREEDOM OF THOUGHT the true balanced outlook.

            Imperative Narrative Abbu AAshera Weapon X – Evolution Stand on ’17!
            tSAtSE

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            Let me ask u.
            Why u think there is a lot of protest against tplf/eprdf?

          • blink

            Dear Teodros
            Where ? There is no protest in Ethiopia except in the diaspora media , you are wrong Ethiopia is growing at a pass never seen before , Ethiopia is growing at a speed that even some could not believe. lol I just wanted to hype some. Not true.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            I know what u mean but ask them why they support the tplf/eprdf? If it is for the economy? There is a region that is more ahead of thier region which the people don’t support the gov. I think they love thier ego more than thier people.

          • Kaddis

            Hi Tedi,
            Because they can.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            U mean they can protest and got killed ?
            Let me ask u , i believe i heard u say somthing about you r from addis ababa and talked about the change of demographic. So r u talking about the 100 thousands non rasident who come for begging from south and far north? U also talked about the adera guy of your friend that support egypt against ethiopia and you want to paly it for the purpose of fire and oil but let me tell u i remember the whole addis ababa stadium support the the other team b/c of we mad at them of thier performance .

        • sara

          ato addis–+ i bet Eritrea won’t be mentioned once in the debates, is good news to eritteans…thank you.
          This is the out come of the pain eritreans endured the past years.

          • Kaddis

            Woizero Sara 🙂
            Ethiopia endured pain due to Eritrea on so many levels as well. The problem is both sides are stuck trying to champion it’s own narrative as if the other side was a spectator. We need to discuss Eritrea because an enemy government next door, with this fluid geopolitics, not safe. Eth needs to learn on what went wrong when Eris demanded recognition rather than conviniently covering up the debate on colonisation.

          • blink

            Dear Keadis
            Can you tell us the problem Ethiopia endured because Of Eritrea ? I mean is there any justification for a thief to complain because he got bruises on his efforts to cheat? What exactly was the Eritreans failure to not create problems for Ethiopia?

            Are you buying too match to the loser journalist false narrative that Eritrea supposed to return to Ethiopia after the Italian occupation?? There is / was no such agreement , but the craziness of Ethiopian leaders put Ethiopia to a very horrific situation and for that you wanted to blame Eritrea.

            Meles was sitting on a very fat chance to create peace but he choose to rule Ethiopia by creating more problem on Eritrea and Eritreans. If at this moment Tigrians , Amharans and Oromo blamed him , it is based on facts that he was a very shrewd and evil leader.
            Eritrea and Eritreans have no choice but to keep what is theirs , even the good doctor who used his time blessing Ethiopia and Ethiopian leaders can’t figure out that we are looking at him like a middle man of shrewd business.
            There is one main failure of the opposition and that is they only wanted to sit on chair even at the expense of reducing Eritrea to a level of Tigray Zonal administrative .

            The sad thing is you have people like this doctor who could not raise above their old books.

    • Selam Kaddis,

      Personally, i found it educational, because the interview cleared some ambiguous points i had in my mind about the historic facts and about the person. My three takeaway points from this interview that stand out, as much as i am concerned, are:

      1) ‘Menelik ii could have liberated eritrea’ after the battle of adwa, shows his old school of thought that does not stand at all. Ethiopians coming out winners at adwa was the result of a combination of their gallantry, good luck, and the grave mistake committed by italian generals. A backward feudal army could not have fought a protracted war, and there were already signs of it before the battle, and especially when fighting an imperialist european army and the colonized people fighting on the side of the enemy. It could have ended in utter defeat, and history books would have written a different story today.

      2) ‘The eritrean question is that of colonization and ethiopia was the colonizing power’. He accepts that eritrea was part of ethiopia, and yet ethiopia was the colonizing power, although there was a clause in the treaty that said, eritrea will return to ethiopia when italy left. Therefore, from different governmental positions, he served the colonizing ethiopian government.

      3) He opts for confederation in the future with terms that is no different from indirectly taking advantage of ethiopia.

      Ethiopia should never trust again this person.

      • Amanuel Hidrat

        Selam Horizon,

        Satisfied or unsatisfaied, the Eritrean history is the history of colonization. Eritrea was colonized for 60 years which is no less than the other colonized African countries. African countries are created from the partition of the European colonizers. Eritrea is a prescription from that era. Any argument outside that description has no any historical validation.

        Dear Horizon, let us give the new generation to live with the new realities and build peace that opens cooperation between the two countries. If you believe cooperation is a disadvantage to Ethiopia, and if it is the believe of the majority of Ethiopians, then it is not bad to live without cooperation as far as Peace reigns between the two countries. Eritreans will not beg for cooperation as long as the cooperation is not for mutual growth.

        Regards

        • Selam A.H.,

          The good doctor was asked if ethiopia was the colonizer of eritrea, and not if eritrea existed an italian colony, and he said, yes.

          My problem is building the future on false premises, and not that I am against cooperation. Both countries have nobody to beg. The point is that if they are not fully ready for a genuine and a win win cooperation, it is better they do not think of it. Is it possible the colonizer and the colonized to form equal and mutually beneficial relationship?

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Horizon,

            We have debated this issue on ghedli era with TPLF and EPRP, as to whether a feudal country could colonize another country. Our stand was, since the case of Eritrea and Spanish Sahara are unique and it doesn’t match to the description of colonizations, we called it “Special colonization”. A new phenomenon of subjugation through the indirect pressure of the powerful countries of that era. Imagine can we have the concept of “neocolonization” before the end of colonization? No terms and concept comes to existence only with the circumstance

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi AH
            U said we have debated the issue( colony) with tplf and eprp. Tplf himself believe tigrai question is a colony? So how come u debated the issue with tplf?

      • Thomas

        Hi Horizon,

        You know I am one of the most liberal person from all those Eritreans commenting on this website. However, I thought most Ethiopians by now know there is Eritrea and Eritreans which is to say there is Ethiopia and Ethiopians. Honestly, it is not a question of whether Eritrea and Ethiopia were the same country or not, it is there is only Eritrea in every Eritrean mind. In short, the dream of all Eritreans have always been the sovereign nation of Eritrea. From day one, we thought of Ethiopia as a country for Ethiopians and regardless what goes around Ethiopia, she will always be our neighbor. It is that simply everything was proven to the world the day we had to vote, our referendum. Personally, I like to see all Ethiopians and Eritreans crossing each others borders without a visa (say like Canada and U.S. or the EU nations). I think we can do this. Let’s use the similarity between our cultures and relationships make use of that for the best interest of the two sisterly nations and brotherly people.

        • Selam Thomas,

          The doctor had no reason whatsoever to justify anything for eritrea’s independence is a fact. He should have not desisted from telling the historic truth that ethiopia could never have been a colonizer. Even dia had said that ethiopia was not in a position to colonize eritrea. That is my objection.

          • Thomas

            Hi Horizon,

            Good, but could you please shade some light on why ethiopia was not in position to colonize Eritrea? I though Ethiopia started colonizing Eritrea only after she refused to leave Eritrea and break the entire deal agreed on? Could you please explain your sentence that goes with….”Even dia had said that ethiopia was not in a position to colonize eritrea”?

          • Selam Thomas,

            Could ethiopia occupy eritrea, settle its people there, exploit its resources, turn the people into second class citizens, as all european colonizers did? That would have opened the pandora’s box right from the start, and ethiopia did not have the means to control it.
            Or, was an eritrean oppressed inside ethiopia, that he could not live wherever he liked, trade by traveling to anywhere he liked, or hold any governmental posts, etc?
            You see, there were not the ingredients of colonialism.

          • Thomas

            Hi Horrizon,
            Fair enough. Makes sense.
            Thanks

          • sara

            Dear horizon
            When dia says….it is differnt than what you meant or others alude.

        • Nitricc

          Hi Thomas; “Ethiopians and Eritreans crossing each others borders without a visa (say like Canada and U.S. or the EU nations). I think we can do this.” I bet you do, no doubt.

          • blink

            Dear Nitricc
            You know who is saying the most liberal person in this forum ,,,,,,,,and after that you do not need to go farther. who know , he may be faking it as always too.

      • Kaddis

        Hi Horizon
        The thing is, what do you gain by debating whether the Eri issue is one of colonisation or not. There is no political capital to be lost or gained in the power circles today. People are worried the Ethiopianists can screw the current nationalist questions as they did with the Eritrean case. The Oromo or other nationalists movement are not trying to prove to EPRDF their nationalis the demands , but to the clowns like the journalist. In the process and due to the Ethiopianists ignorance, radical voices are growing.

        • Teodros Alem

          Hi
          R U expecting the ethiopiaists to oppose the radical voices?
          Who r this ethiopiaists and and radical voices?

        • Selam Kaddis,

          My simple definition of an ethiopianist is an ethiopian who supports and stands for ethiopia’s unity. Why does ethiopianism have a negative connotation when it stands opposite to the narrow nationalist feelings of different groups, who are against the very essence of ethiopia as a country, for example, oromo ultra-nationalism?

          I do not know if ethiopians should abandon the idea of the unity of ethiopia, their ethiopianism, simply because there are nationalistic groups out there. I do not see chauvinism in it, and in my opinion being ethiopianist does not make an ethiopian an ultra-nationalist or an oppressor of others, but a person who believes in the entity called ethiopia that belongs to all its people, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or region.

          • Teodros Alem

            Hi
            By your definition of ethiopianist your beloved tplf is not ethiopiaists by extension you.( article 39 up to secession).identity is something inside u like religion. A belief inside u ,not a business.

          • Kaddis

            Hi Horizon,
            Unity, means so many things for our diverse society. The problem is when the Ethiopianists claim they own one narrative and label others ethnic. When we grow up I we had Haderè neighbours who supported Egypt during a football match with Ethiopia. They still live and invest in Ethiopia. I am not sure whether they have the same stand now but the discussion is mainstream. If you are on Facebook read bloogers like Befqadult z hailu, (ex-makelawi ) dereje tufa, … books like Che belew, Talaqu Teqarno (redefining Meniliks role ) etc and you will learn how the discussion moved on.

      • Binyam

        hi Horizon
        First, i have to say you are the most rational and logical Ethiopians, that i have come across with, when it comes to Ethiopian politics. As your fellow Ethiopian, i have the same point of view on many geopolitical issues of the region as you. Having said that let me jump in to the point you wrote above. and ask two questions.

        1) WHY DID MENELIK FAILED/REFUSED TO LIBERATE PRESENT DAY ERITREA?

        Above, u have pointed out that ‘ a backward feudal army could not have fought a protracted war..’. But that ‘backward’ Ethiopian army had already obliterated the enemy. Out of 180 hundred Italian soldiers that came to face the Ethiopians 70 hundred were killed with 2 of their generals, 15 hundred wounded and 30 hundred captured. So the war had already been won. Had emperor Menelik decided to push, a large victorious Ethiopian army would have been facing with the demoralized remnants of the Italian military in Eritrea.

        2) WHY DID MENELIK ALLOWED THE ITALIANS TO CREATE ERITREA WITH A VERY DANGEROUS POLITICAL GEOGRAPHY?

        After the battle of Adwa, Ethiopia should have secured, at least one, sea outlet because Menelik was negotiating from a position of strength. But after all that scarifies, Ethiopia only came out with abrogation of the Treaty of Wuchale. And, Menelik signed 1900, 1902 and 1908 border agreement, which effectively made Ethiopia landlocked. SO, i believe, THE ENTIRE PURPOSE OF CREATING ERITREA WITH THE IT’S POLITICAL GEOGRAPHY WAS TO PUT ETHIOPIA UNDER SIEGE. And that was effective because when the Italians came after 4 decade for the second Ethio-Italian war, Ethiopia had not developed at all during that time period. They were able to secure easy win against Ethiopia.
        And also this make present day Ethio-Eritrea relation much more complicated because Eritrea is not like other neighboring country that we can simply ignore. we can’t.

        Fast forward, Eritreans fought 3 decade of war for their independence. And after that war broke out because of ‘boarder dispute’. Now, we are in no peace no war situation. Even though, this Ethiopian regime is not demanding sea outlet (not port) for Ethiopia, that would be very unlikely of the next government. So from history i really don’t believe they will solve their problem peacefully so, it is very likely there is going to be another war between Eritrean and Ethiopian. It is just a matter of time. so don’t you think some how Emperor Menelik has to take some blame for this mess?

        • Teodros Alem

          Hi
          This is not the way to ask help from eritreans
          1st, withdrew from from their territory.
          2nd, apologize for what happened by tplf and alula
          3rd, u need to compensate.
          4th, need to give them assurance for the future .
          And than u can ask help nicely by saying we dance identical. We speak the same language with different slang with 1/2 of u .pls halp us

        • Selam Binyam,

          If we have to blame poor old menelik ii, what should we say about those who turned a victory with the sacrifice of tens of thousands of ethiopians in to a defeat at the negotiation table.
          I cannot say that what I say below is supported by historic facts, nevertheless this is my opinion.
          There is no ethiopian king or their advisors whom we can say had in depth formal regional and international geopolitical knowledge to understand the long term effect of their actions. What they saw and understood was how to solve the problems of the time, and salvage all that can be salvaged. I believe that menelik ii was much more interested in how little to lose and how to save the greater part of his country from falling into italian hands. He must have known his weak points and the extent of his strength.
          Did menelik have the necessary logistics? I do not expect that his army had the necessary ration or even if everyone had his ammunition, or shared between themselves.
          Even if menelik had pushed forward after adwa and conquered the whole region, could he have retained it against the coming counteroffensive that could have taken place after some months with fresh italian army? Italians did exactly that in 1935, they came back more armed and more vicious using poisonous gas.
          If the local people will align themselves with the invading army or not is also unknown.
          One should take into consideration the other european powers in the region, france and britain. I am not sure if they will accept the new reality in the region, ethiopia occupying the whole of eritrea or acquiring a sea outlet by pushing out an imperialist european power.
          The fact that menelik did not demand what he deserved may be due to his weakness before the european powers and he had to put up with the least by protecting what he already had, as I said above. Remember, this was the time when all africans were accepting europeans as superior beings. That is why american newspapers had to write that to defeat italians, menelik must have been a white man (don’t laugh, maybe they did not see his picture before they said that).
          I am also of the opinion that I see no possibility that land locked ethiopia and eritrea will live in harmony and cooperation side by side forever. Nevertheless, war is not what I entertain in any way. The crime was committed by the two cousins, when they sat together and landlocked ethiopia, and I believe that the two people should not pay the price of their blunder. Geopolitics of the region is not going to remain the same. New friends and new enemies come to the scene. For the time being ethiopia should work with the other countries of the region for her sea outlet. I believe that the success of ethiopia’s economy will solve many of her problems, even the issue of her own sea outlet.

          • blink

            Dear Horizon
            I agree on your views but I also believe that Eritreans aspiration for a sovereign state was deeply rooted in the fabric of the society, no army or any kind of that can take it. Many educated Ethiopians didn’t visit and saw Eritreans determination to get their own sovereign state , what I want you guys to know is people like Dr.Berekt and some opposition lunatics were in Eritrea even at the time of make or break, now Eritrea is a country by sheer force of Eritreans ,any one trying to change that from Ethiopia is playing with fire and that fire will be not burning only in Eritrea but at the heart of Ethiopia too.

          • Binyam

            Hi horizon

            On your paragraph you wrote ‘what should we say about those who turned a victory with the sacrifice of tens of thousands of Ethiopians in to a defeat at the negotiation table.’

            We have to say it is a historical mistake that will never be forgotten. In addition to this, Meles also has made another historical mistake by not standing up for Ethiopian national interest during the divorce with Eritrea. He might have done those mistakes because of his ethno-nationalist ideology or he might not have power to deal with them. But nevertheless, those are two huge historical mistakes that will written on his history books.

            Getting back to the battle of Adwa, there are evidence which suggest the Ethiopian side was even more equipped logistic wise after the war. * “In their flight to Eritrea, the Italians left behind all of their artillery and 11,000 rifles, as well as most of their transport” this quote shows Menelik was in possession of Italians surrendered and left weapons in addition to what he had brought up with him. *As Paul B. Henze notes, “Baratieri’s army had been completely annihilated while Menelik’s was intact as a fighting force and gained thousands of rifles and a great deal of equipment from the fleeing Italians.” So, I really don’t think there was logistics issue.

            Had he pushed to drive them into the sea, not only he would have completely removed the treat of immediate counteroffensive but also, second Ethio-Italian war could have been avoided or at list it would not have been as easy as it was for the fascist Italians to defeat Ethiopia. As you know, after the defeat there was chaos in Italy. There were riot in some part of Italy, the prime minister of Italy had resigned and King Umberto had declared his birthday a day of mourning. So, Italians chance of attacking again was very slim. And from fear of annihilation like the Italians, British and France would have done nothing but sign treaties as they did.

            SO AFTER ALL THIS WHY DIDN’T MENELIK CHASED OUT THE ITALIANS FROM ERITREA TERRITORY?

            I am gone put forward some serious accusation I have heard people say which by the way is not supported by any evidence. The reason, according some people, that Menelik didn’t kick out Italians from Eritrea is to avoid any power rivalries against him by dividing Tigray into two. Do you think this accusation is true? And why? I would appreciate it if let me know your take on it.

            I don’t personally have a grudge on any past Ethiopian rulers. But, I believe we should analyse what mistakes they have made not repeat them. One of the big reasons for the fall of Axum civilization was, the control of red sea and Axum ports by the Arabs. Since then, Ethiopian society has not shown any measurable development for most of its history. And this is a huge piece of Ethiopian history Menelik and Meles failed to study. Especially Meles, he should have known better.

            *quotes from Wikipedia

        • blink

          Dear Biniam
          I admit Horizon is one fair Ethiopians in this forum after Fanti the (half Eritrean), but back to your last conclusion about sea out let for Ethiopia and especially for the next government of Ethiopia after EPRDF, despite the ugliness of EPRDF you are trying to tell us that EPRDF was not rooting for sea out let on their all out war , I disagree. Second if the next Ethiopian government is going to demand sea out let from Eritrea, I believe it is fair to assume the next Eritrean government to arm any one willing to dismantle Ethiopian to the Yugoslavia thing . Since the next government will come defeating TPLF ,we can see why the next Eritrean government will get ready foot soldiers who can work against the future government of Ethiopia. But don’t take me wrong, I believe a united Ethiopia with a democratic government is in the interests of any one who live in our region , so my with is a vibrant Ethiopia wish balanced representation of all Ethiopians.

          • Selamat Blink,

            Your Pop Quiz QebaH:

            1) a) Why is this did hamster decide to enter the wheel for a run?
            b) Describe the hamster’s entire existential environment.
            2) How is it possible for this hamster to be both alive and dead? [As in Schrodinger’s paradox]

            Congratulations on your successful blindfolded dive from the top of Seattle’s Space Needle. Professor Paulos Denmarkino AArkey predicted you would be the first to complete it. I totally blinded by your the normal QebaH natural talents you possess that are JetSi worthy.

            3) Remove your blindfold unBLINK and spot the why the db or bd is GitSAtSE’s Parabox and the necessity for reading every dox unloabeb by the Longshoremen at Ased or Massawa bocks?

            This is a must answer: As the Professor will utilize empty submissions by providing the answer himself. The thesis is a click away mind the X Evolutions importance –

            Cyclic is your key word on this your first mission in explaining the tSAtSE in the Box Paradox.

            BLINK in response to Binyam said:
            “I believe it is fair to assume the next Eritrean government to arm any one willing to dismantle Ethiopia to the Yugoslavia thing . Since the next government will come defeating TPLF ,we can see why the next Eritrean government will get ready foot soldiers who can work against the future government of Ethiopia”

            GitSAtSE
            PS: Memhirey Mez be on standby, though I am quite sure I need not to say so. Mathematics*****

            “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGURvRk2MfE

        • Selamat Binyam,

          Your last paragraph is not well thought. Besides it has already been dealt with. Try and reach another fellow Ethiopian of yours, a gentleman and a scholar of the highest caliber I know as “Ande” in this forum. Perhaps, you can extract pertinent intelligence from he so that you will Ethiopian Nationalist like you will no longer be bamboozled and used.

          tSAtSE

      • Kim Hanna

        Selam Horizon,
        .
        I want you to be prepared to be surprised on what I am going to say. Your past posts and my posts were about 90% similar in most cases. Your posts and my posts about Dr. Bereket Habteselassie was 100% identical until recently.
        Mind you, I am not saying I am 180 degree different from you, but I did evolve to a different position.
        .
        It is difficult to justify and explain in a casual way this man’s life once he became associated in a prominent way with Haile Selassie, Mengistu and Isayias Afeworki. It is easy to dismiss him as an opportunist. I did call him that and worse just based on that picture.
        After I posted one of those statements, Hayat Adem sort of reprimanded me for being unfair. I started to think about the whole episode and even managed to acquire and read a book he wrote for the 1st time.
        You have to agree with me the three (3) different strong men, Haile Selassie, Mengistu and IA all saw a good tool (knowledge and intelligence) and did use him as he did.
        In each case when he accepted the positions he accepted, it was not for the personal gain but in order to make positive changes and contributions for others. If you notice in each case when he saw his attempts was putting his life on the line, he run away in the nick of time. I am sure he heard foot steps, it was that close.
        .
        What I am trying to say is we have to give him the benefit of doubt. He didn’t use his abilities (brilliance) to enrich himself and live in comfort. He went into the trenches to make a difference in the lives of others, sometimes at a real risk to his own life and discomfort of his family. He seems to deal with the realty of the time and subsequent futures in different circumstances he found and finds himself.
        Even today at this late stage in his life, he is going into lion’s den and is making attempts to make a positive contributions.
        I wonder how many of us will do what he did and does even assuming we have the same brain power he posses.
        .
        I have made pretty strong statements against him in the past. I was second to none to dismiss all his proposals. To be sure, I don’t like these ideas of confederations and cart before the horse ideas coming from anybody at this point.
        The reason for this post to you is the regret I felt for what I have said about the man in the past with the least information.
        I can tell you with a little factual knowledge of him, I have come to regard him in a different positive light.
        .
        Mr. K.H

        • Amanuel Hidrat

          Selam Kim,

          A very interesting argument with different approach and assessments, that has never crossed to my mind. Whether it enforces your current position about him or not, until you have a long discussion one on one and ask him every question that runs your mind, you could not have a complete absorption of the man regarding his depth of knowledge and his character. One who passes a judgement without personal experience with him, is not serious enough to consider his argument.

          regards
          Amanuel Hidrat

          • Paulos

            Selam Professor A. Hidrat,

            I would assume you own better reading of the good doctor than the rest of us here partly because of your experience in life in the sense that when we try to extrapolate patterns of behavior depicted on either interviews or books, you have witnessed his otherwise eventful life up-close and personal.

            Professor BH is certainly a very controversial personality where one would be compelled to take his discourses, regrets, missteps and lapses in a judgment with a grain of salt if you will. A young man with a Ph.D in Law in a backward country and receiving accolades in an imperial court is easy to get intoxicated by the aroma of power and hard to let go of it as well.

            Professor BH is not alone when he joined men of power in history who couldn’t resist the temptations of the “Sirens” as in Greek mythology. What if the incentive and the impetus behind every drive was an irresistible allure to be the head of state of the yet to be born nation. And it is also possible that, Isaias may have suspected that all along and the relationship got bumpy. Possible but not improbable. Henry Kissinger talks highly of the ever controversial Talleyrand in his notable books including in “World Peace Restored”, “Diplomacy” and “World Order.” He probably saw something in him when men are gravitated towards the intoxicating allure of power. And one wonders if that is the case in our yards as well. The similarity is striking.

          • Haile S.

            Paul,
            Genius! What a comparison with Tallyrand! a fascinating man who participated and survived so many regime changes from the french revolution to the post-napoleonic era. In addtion, he participated in the preparation of the “déclaration des droits de l’Homme”, a constitutional change to the monarchy at the eve of the revolution.
            On a lightr note Talleyrand is highly suspected to be the real father of Eugene Delacroix, one of the top famous french painter. I love his paintings of life in the Maghreb.

          • Paulos

            Selam Hailat,

            I didn’t or never heard of Talleyrand before I read Kissinger’s books including his recent one “World Order.” What caught my attention was that Kissinger writes even dedicates a full page or more about Talleyrand where it can be taken as an obsession or more lIke it. One wonders if Kissinger saw himself in him not only that he understood the ultimate weight of political power, he is also a student of Realpolitik as well. The same thing with Klemens von Metternich, the man who is reputed to be the father of the rise of conservatism and the architect of the “Vienna Congress” after the defeat of Napoleon. “World Peace Restored” is actually Kissinger’s Ph.D thesis where he glosses and dwells on the two personalities who shaped up his worldview and possibly mind set as well. Again, one suspects Professor BH might have read them as well say before his formative years.

          • Haile S.

            Selam Paul, Beyan, Emma and all,
            My obsession with some french authors brought me into knowledge of Talleyrand, a complex person of religious education and background who ended up to be one of the most influential people during the french revolution, rise Napoleon and the post napoleonic changes. The comparison with Dr BH, for me, limits there in the instinct to last regimes. The controversy over this person can seen in this translation that I tried to make from what Chateaubriand wrote on him “….To
            survive governments, stay when regimes go, to declare permanence, to boost a
            belonging to land, ‘to be a man of things not a man of people’ is smugness akin
            to egoism and absence of height hidden behind his economy of parole….” He was
            said to be a man of few words.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Hailat,

            “He was said to be a man of few words” quotable as such, is because he is not a person of political rhetorics with magnetic of public speech to rally the public around his political view. He is a technocrat good in enforcing policies and strategies. He is of different class in a sense within the supera-political-structure of of a given state machine of a nation. Your comparative description is not that far from it.

          • Bayan Nagash

            Selam Kaddis, Horizon, Kim Hanna, Amanuel H., Paulos, Haile S, & Awatistas:

            What a Sunday morning treat this is: Quite fascinating conversation you’re each sharing, sprinkled with history, culture, tradition, myth, politics through mastery of language, peppered with power and undergirded by conjectures in trying to understand, well, what drives a man of letters to serve dictators of different stripes. Let me add my supposition here as well.

            While the “allure of power” is to never be underestimated, but deciding to serve three distinctly different dictators factored in leaves one to wonder if there could have been another allure of the pantheon mold going on here in how the movie of one’s life ends? Could Dr. BH be deeply moved to write the ending the way he wants it, because he tried the beginning three times by serving three so called “leaders” but in each he had not only a close call but possibly an abrupt violent end that would’ve switched the script on him entirely. Now, with the middle of the script had been fully in his grasp and under his control; as well, the ending, as it were, then it stands to reason the man becomes prolific through myriad of digital texts and scripts at his disposal, namely, English, Amharic, and Tigrinya

            The three languages that majority Eritreans and Ethiopians understand he is fluent in, impeccably at that. The three imbeciles he served did/do NOT have a fraction of Dr. BH’s capacity, breadth, intellectual acumen, nor understanding in how to articulate and write their own script, as it were, their own ending. Listening at the man’s Amharic and the depth with which he understands the culture is clear. A nuanced example will suffice that illustrates this point. The interviewer asks in how to address him, one choice of which was “gashe”… and Dr. BH opts for the interviewer to refer to him as gashe. This, to me, is illustrative of the ground the man is trying to gain in how others should bestow on him the respect, the deference, and the reverence that he feels deserving of …and in at least Amhara culture, setting this kind of boundary is important. When one refers to someone as gashe it is kind of hard at the same time to be disrespectful of the man.

            One can easily extrapolate other similar nuances that we see Dr. BH is hard at work in producing in the other two languages. This is not to fault the man. In fact, the universe knows our region needs prolific men and women of letter to produce as much as they can. All i can say to the man of letters is please keep unfurling. Don’t keep the lifetime knowledge folded…we’ve had so many men and women who perished without a trace…we need all of your memory bank emptied into the written and the spoken words.

            Good Sunday y’all,
            BN

          • Paulos

            Selam Beyan,

            Professor BH in a rather strange way is a fascinating personality where he is a relic of the imperial psych and a living witness to the making of independent Eritrea from the Emperor’s perspective. That certainly is something we all should cherish. As you have aptly put it, his literary acumen marinated in three languages with considerable command is very impressive but my reading of him except his first one “Riding The Whirlwind, An Ethiopian Story Of Love And Revolution” a historical novel mostly about General Aman Andom, the rest of his books I would say are self-absolution if you will.

            When the Berlin Manifesto signatories decided to fly to Asmara to meet Isaias in person, Professor BH decided to stay behind instead for a reason only known to him. The danger of harm was never lost in any of the members but when thousands paid with their precious lives for the nation, how is their lives any different, they reasoned. At the end of the day that is the fundamental difference between a character and above all else first comes thyself.

          • Peace!

            Selam Bayan Nagash,

            I don’t know what made you think to write a comment full of ኣውሎ ኣውሎ ኣውሎ for the good doctor on Sunday morning as if there are people here challenging his credentials or as the subject at hand is about his tribute. The respect for our scholars, including you, is always in place, and challenging their position and questioning their ambition is, I believe, useful for learning and understanding purposes. With that in mind, I wish you can be more generous with your knowledge in educating and helping the young generation with purpose and direction.

            Disappointed
            Peace!

          • Bayan Nagash

            Selam Paulos & Peace,

            Paulos, you raise rather an interesting question, a question of choosing to “stay behind” when all other distinguished Eritreans decided to meet the man at the helm of power and face whatever music was going to play during the encounter. I did not even know Dr. BH was approached and opted to stay out. This brings another dimension of presumption on my part in that the intuition to survive runs in high gears because the man had seen dictators in close quarters. He knew how erratic and unpredictable they can be.

            Incidentally, I saw Dr. Araya Debessay’s account recently – in one of the interviews he gave where he gives credit to Dr. Khaled Beshir for speaking up when none of whom would put their feet down and tell the menace the ugly truth of clear & present danger that he was putting the country in the path of. Besides, that he could conceivably “seize the moment to turn a crisis into an opportunity” as all participants were supposedly there to tell the man at the helm of power. (See Dr. Mohamed Kheir Omer’s blogspot link below for more). This coming to light 17 years too late.https://hedgait.blogspot.com/2014/12/picture-of-g-13-in-asmara-november-2000.html. You know Paulos, in some despair induced moments I fancy of something fantastical that Eritreans in diaspora can be emboldened to do akin to what you attributed the G13/15 had done when they decided to face the man at the helm of power in Eritrea while our man of letters decided to abstain.

            This Sunday appears to be left for suppositions and presumptions, at least for me; or in Peace’s words “ኣውሎ ኣውሎ ኣውሎ” on this blessed Sunday morning appears to be in order here. Forgive me, Peace, but I am going full throttle on this supposition binge.

            Despite its tragic ending, the brave Fania Fenelon worked underground to help undo the Hitler era but was caught and sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp, whereupon she was recognized for her musical genius and was forced to perform in all girls’ orchestra in the concentration camp. Talk about power of perverse proportions on the Hitler side, where helpless individuals are forced to perform in an orchestra in prison camp – unfathomable, indeed.

            At any rate, what would you surmise would happen, say, if a million or so Eritreans were simply to show up at the border of Eritrea demanding peace…do you think the menace would be capable of doing the unthinkable as what Hitler did? Or he would simply relent and listen to the demands of peace, economic prosperity, social justice and political stability in Eritrea? I know, this is one crazy idea, but crazy times require crazy way of resolving issues of existential magnitude.

            BN

          • Paulos

            Selam Beyan,

            On his account, Professor BH narrates about the day he first time met Isaias in the 70s where he was humbled and touched by the grace and humility Isaias imparted on him when he offered him to sit on a stool draped in ኣጎዛ. Isaias like Ho Chi Minh who clearly understood the psychology of respecting elders probably knew all along that a threat to his power base was a matter of time. What is rather remarkable about the event is that, Professor BH was there to plead with Isaias for unity and he was at ease to approach Isaias nevertheless.

            Circa forty and some changes years later, Professor BH was to fly to Asmara to plead with Isaias for the same reason—unity but this time around he wasn’t sure if he was going to be treated with grace and sense of humility as well till he chose life over death for instinctive reasons. If the reason was mere survival instinct or something else, history will always be there to judge.

            P.S. As for the “Million Man March” at the border to demand peace, what if Isaias is absolutely convinced that it will never happen in his lifetime.

          • Bayan Nagash

            Selam Paulos,

            You have a way of filling the gaps; rather connecting the dots of the past astutely. The late Steve Jobs, in a commencement speech he gave at Stanford (see the link below) has said, paraphrasing here, one doesn’t connect the dots of the future, we can only connect the dots of the past. In fact, I found the part of connecting the dots: “…Of course it was impossible to connect the dots looking forward when I was in college. But it was very, very clear looking backward 10 years later…. Again, you can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.” Instead of listening to the commencement speech a number years back, reading the text gave it clarity in my head in how he was connecting the moving life story of his in simple and yet clear fashion.

            At any rate, that is the dilemma we are facing, isn’t it? Figuring out how to unseat the man from the helm of power. Hey, instead of a “Million Man March”, how about a Million Woman March, who knows that might do the trick.

            https://news.stanford.edu/2005/06/14/jobs-061505/

            Peace y’all I’m out!

            https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQShQjYgTle6BQ-bE-mngDOPOHFrLYgkri1CD5-iqr8ftaZVKHHKw

          • Nitricc

            Hey P: I don’t know the man from Adam but when you a person who in his life time were three different regimes and serves them all one after the other the person is no longer controversial, rather timely opportunistic.

          • Ismail AA

            Selam Beyan and Paulos,

            This morning (my time) has turn Monday morning treat for me. I quickly glanced through the exchanges both you (and others) had centered on Prof. BH. After listening to the interview I jotted a few points in passing under iSem comments.

            But this time, what raised my interested was the way both of you deploy the tools in your arsenals of knowledge to flavor your political views with linguistics (Beyan) and philisophical touches (Paulos). I am one of those that are excited by culture and sociology because they give human value to politics, and linguistics and philosophy are disciplines that harness their dynamics. In that way, life becomes a bit clement for amateurs like me.

            Back to Prof. BH. There is no doubt that he is deep on the Habesha culture, traditions and politics. There is no wonder that he took note of the humility (cynical) Isayas showed him at their first encounter. But I assume he had followed the processes of cultural engineering the EPLF under the keen eyes of Isayas in the name of fighting so called backward cultural traditions. If you happen to meet Eritrean youth of today they do not use the traditional terms of respect. They would address a 70 year old grandfather or grandmother as “ata and ati”. No one refers to Isayas as “atum” as president.

            Now here are a couple of questions for both of you.

            1. Assuming both of you have read his books or writings in general, do you think Prof. BH has not yet told us about the nature of the system (cultural side) he had watched Isayas and his associates had been building.

            2. Do you think the prof. has not yet told us his story with Isayas during his tenure as chairman of the commission that drafted that crucial first constitution for Eritrea?

            3. Do you agree that Prof. BH tends to be Habesha centered in outlook as opposed to the bi-cultural (in general) character of modern Eritrea?

          • Paulos

            Selam Ismail AA,

            There is always a sense of intellectual credence that lends to any discussion when you grace it with your warm presence and the challenges you bring with it as well and this time around is not an exception either. The three points you raised are difficult. Really.

            One may argue, does Professor BH have to tell us? Simply because the points are more scholarly enquires with in the panorama of cultural anthropology with respect to Eritrea’s political historiography. Most of his books more or less are a narrative which reflects his formative years as a technocrat with in two regimes and a Tegadalay in later years and of course a lamentation about a nation wounded but not completely out.

            Is there an intellectual underpinning with in the corroding force of the age old deference embedded in our culture that has turned vulgar particularly when the culture of Mieda pervaded the entire society—after independence that is? Was the deference to the elderly taken as a relic of the feudal and aristocracy mantra and was sentenced to be mutated to a cluttered vulgarity by the students of “Cultural Revolution”? I would argue, it seems to be the case.

            Professor BH is extra careful when he employs his training as a lawyer when he is challenged with the question why he opted to join EPLF not ELF. His reasonings are vague at best where one is compelled to assume that perhaps it was the former at least with in the then propaganda drive at play, imparted the culture he was too familiar with and the faith he professed as well. In that sense one can only suspect and speculate if Professor BH is Habesha-centric through and through.

            During the drafting of the Constitution, there is no much that can be said about his personal encounter with Isaias except that when Isaias asked him to preside over the commission and some of the issues he raised with him concerning certain Articles. If he had to tell us about anything, I am still struggling to see if there is any relevance in it.

            The culture of selflessness, comradarie, you-stay-back-let-me-pass-on were the very cradle of the entire mind set where if it was based on the relationship between “Napoleon the pig” and the rest ala George Orwell or the “Nut House” ala Milos Forman depends on how one looks at it. Professor BH, to my understanding seems to have seen it as a sublime nature that ought to be cherished regardless who built it.

          • Ismail AA

            Dear Paulos,

            Thank you so much. I got what I anticipated because my attempt was in quest of some intellectual prop up to give sense to my rather crude pondering on the issue that mattered to me. I am referring to your in put in paragraph three of your comments. This was precisely the challenge that divided us as young and enthusiastic revolutionary novices in the field from mid-70s onward as we arrived with unbaked and bookish social and economic theories and pitted us against one another trying to apply them to entrenched cultural and traditions ways of life that actually rallied resistance across the divides of two tear socio-religious communities.

            Without bothering to set them in proper frameworks, a lot of the manners and traditional hierarchical norms and traits were relegate to primitive and backward feudal and religious relics depots. They had to be shunned and despised and in that way fertile soil was prepared for what the EPLF leadership had excelled in giving our communities tasteless and socially deformed norms and behaviours innocently depicted by our young.

            My point in raising what Prof. BH could have in store about all this is that that chapter of our recent history has to be put in proper intellectual framework and since he has been there, has elderly responsibility and yet to be paralled competence, I am convinced he might have chance to lead the way to young intellectuals. What the regime has done on social and cultural realms is so dangerously profound that it could have staying impact unless properly appraised and replaced with what is good from our rich cultures and traditions. In other words, the proper continuity of our all aspect historical transformation should not be left to be amputated by the regime’s outlandish outlook that Eritrea’s world view began with Isayas and his associate and ends with halts with their end.

            One last point that led me to raise the professor’s Habesha centric outlook is that when he arrived in Hamassien countryside after success of risky operation by ELF urban fighters, that included a mother of a 1 1/2 child in house who could go back home, he met Isayas and Herui as the top leaders of the two factions. Though he declared that he had to play reconciliation role rather than taking side, he ended up choosing Isayas’ side. My feeling is that Herui was disadvantaged by his affiliation with un-Habesha dominated side (ELF). This is one of the things people like me would like to hear his sincere explanation for the sake of purity of his legacy and interest of posterity from a father that has already the greater part of his life and career behind him.

          • Paulos

            Selam Ismail AA,

            You certainly have raised crucial points where they ought to have been tackled head on to the very least during the time of your very “novice” self.

            Perhaps in one of the most influential works with in the Western intellectual foundation and Christian credo, St. Augustin wrote “City of God” in defence of the central dogma of Christianity when it was accused of the main reason for the fall of the Roman Empire when the latter was left bare to waste by the Vandals and other “Barbarians.” St. Augustin declared that the city of God is here-after and one chooses a way of life not where the end is to get entangled with in the political world but to find a place up in the city of God. The intellectual trieste found traction later on if history is random or if it has a life of its own and if it is guided by providence. Hegel among others argued that the forces of history at play are conflicts of opposing ideas where the ultimate reign is as he called it, “Absolute Idealism.” The question still remains, are the Hegelian conflicts purely of this world as in products of basic instincts of human nature (read: political power, economic and cultural dominance) or do they encompass St. Augustin’ City of God as well?

            Some argue that, when the City of God got involved, it gave us the Thirty Years War in Europe where it ended in The Treaty of Westphalia. The exponents later on found a hero in Attaturk as well when he reasoned that the City of God should be left alone. Should the main players and founders of the Eritrean Revolution have left the City of God alone?

          • Ismail AA

            Selam Paulos,
            Thank you for you time. Your are right that the Eritrean “city of God” should have been defended head on. But the duality of our “city of God” could not provide its children unifying space to defend it. Contrarily, they fell to be part of its contradictions rather being agents of diminishing its dual nature and forging forging in to cohesive multi-cultural cherished by all its citizens. Let us pray our city would be graced by emergence of an Eritrean St. Augustin.

          • Bayan Nagash

            Greetings Gentlemen,

            The neck breaking speed that conversations go in this forum is stunning. When I signed off last evening, I used Spock’s image “peace y’all, I’m out” thinking that was going be the end for me as far this thread was concerned. But, when Ismail AA interjects – more often than not – one is likely to transgress one’s intentions to not dip back into the waters of discourse; because it Ismail AA’s approach is so delicious that one’s mind races and one’s fingers itch all over again to commit one’s thought into the written word. Of course, not as fast as Paulos does…my goodness, I have been told in how fast I write back as a compliment, but never have I encountered not only at the lightning speed in which you respond, but the substance is just beyond compare. Indebted to all Awatawyan for such a delightful and relaxed exchanges of ideas that take place here, for the most part. So, here is my two-penny worth of input for today

            I will try to confine myself to the three questions that Ismail AA has posed: The first question has two components to it. On the first, though I haven’t read Dr. BH’s work as closely, but have sufficient impressions from which I can glean educated opinion about. The second portion of the first question deals with whether “Prof. BH has not yet told us about the nature of the system (cultural side) he had watched Isayas and his associates had been building”. Though this point has already been addressed between the two of you gentlemen in the subsequent conversation in this thread, here is what I would say about it: The student of culture and language in me compels me to address certain angles outside the realms of politics. Eritrean sociocultural landscape is such that it will continue to operate sometimes in underhanded ways at other time in some overreaching ways. It’s for this reason I see the vestiges of the past will always manifest themselves at subconscious levels in the present leading us to be biased implicitly much as what we see in the U.S. operating in school setting where a minority child is always second guessed in his/her ability to perform at the level of the dominant culture.

            So, when one mixes the aspirations and the idealism of the mid-seventies tinged with cultural revolutions of the socialism and communism mold that goes all the way back to Marx and Leninism, you’ve got yourself quite a mix of apples and oranges that will create confusion and discombobulation at the level of the mass as well as at the level of the brass recruiters who would go on regurgitating such theories without any due consideration of the cultural, traditional, and religious sensibilities of the populace. That, of course, is a separate issue.

            What needs to be gleaned and what we must confine ourselves in this, however, is to that of the making of the constitution, which is the second question. If there was a hint of Habesha cultural tinge in it as Ismail AA humorously and/or cynically characterized “home-made constitution for Eritrea”, now, that is the one that needs Critical Discourse Analysis (CDA). The entire constitution of 1997. It will, however, suffice it to mention in all fairness to the chairman of the constitution commission that – to our knowledge – there was not a single individual who resigned as a result of such habesha culture underpinnings…and there were notable non-Tigrinya speaking Eritreans that comprised the constitution making commission. This would certainly be a gem for the proceeding generation if Dr. BH lays it out for us all to learn from in how the preceding generation was blindsided by certain ideological and political underpinnings.

            Bottom line, there is plenty criticism that can go around to the entire Eritrean educated lot and their role in the entire process of governance…if one cannot stand up on behalf of Eritrean people…to rise above the fray, most of whom appear to flee when it was too risky, then, the question of integrity takes prominence in so many minds who are appraising it from a safe distance. Do we have the integrity to question their integrity as individuals who chose to live in diaspora…so on and so forth? Those who went to the man to meet him in person did they go with this flawed constitution under their belt At least, when, for example, Dr. BH went to Ottawa and openly admitted the shortcomings of the constitution as it concerns to Afars. One can only take the man at his words. It is a short clip, please give it a listen, where Dr. BH gives a talk to the Afar community about ten mins long. And the second one, you only need to give a listen starting at the 6 mins mark and it goes only for about four minutes in which he gives his views of the much-needed reconciliation a la South African style that must be held in Eritrea.

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLBM8RsyrxQ

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-g-YPz_olc

          • Paulos

            Selam Beyan,

            The feeling is certainly mutual. Thanks for those kind words. Everyone, they say, has his or her own audience. I have always marveled at your impeccable command of the English language. And I am sure Awatistas agree with me including those who followed your writings since the Dehai years. I have always looked up to you guys as in you, Semere Tesfamariam and of course Sal Younus among others. Always a pleasure and one hopes for the discourses to be translated into Awate Think Tank Foundation anywhere between Asmara and Keren. Someday….

          • Bayan Nagash

            Selam Paulos,

            Thanks for lavishing me with words of praise (Notice MS, I have not even said tiHishuwwo d’a, tiHishuwwo). I am learning to take compliments without undermining its value.

            Now, Paulos, you hit one soft spot within – from time to time – that I willow in: On the what could’ve become of awate.com, what it might have been, what shape it could conceivable be post-the current regime…One of the things I was really hoping awate project 2020 would do is precisely that: Think Tank of sorts that would produce works of finely thought out ideas, socially, politically (domestically as well as geopolitically), culturally, and from economic standpoint that would help the direction of the nation. So far, I have not seen any Eritrean website except for this one that’s well suited to tackle these kinds of issues in a systematic way. Unfortunately, resources have been the folly that gets in the way.

            The AT deserves unreserved accolades in what it has done so far. But, I am sure there will come a time, it will take this august website to the heights of intellectual summit, because it has what it takes, but for the resources. Hey, you have already identified a perfect location for it – close enough to Asmara, by extension to Akhriya – and to Keren where Saleh G. Johar can commute from…This would be a dream of a lifetime for me. I would want nothing more than just to be a part of this lofty dream, where Eritreans the world over can go to Eritrea to contribute their intellectual acumen in their respective fields…

            Hawka,
            BN

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Beyan, Ismael, Paulos, iSem, KM, Horizon and all,

            I did not read all what’s discussed but very interesting. I think all points raised are really good.

            I think the main issue for me would be, Berlin meeting should have been the begining and it should never have been the last.

            True, many meeting have happened since then, but the intellectual and professional meeting, who suppose to be for the most part non-political, then the meetings should have continued year after year and the number should have increased. True some would have fallen off, like Dr. Mussie Misgina, but many more would have joined and would have build a blue print for post Isayas era, in all aspect of the future.

            Berhe

          • Bayan Nagash

            Selam Berhe,
            From your mouth to the gates of heaven! You raise an absolutely fine point here. If the intent of the these good doer intellectuals was to challenge the one man show beyond a one chance shot, how is it that they fell by the way side, once the man refused to relent? Was the ultimate goal of their gathering for one and one purpose only: To face the man and tell him off and dispense. It certainly looks that way. The likes of Mussie Misghina’s miwliwal would have been expected, I was pleasantly surprised he was willing to join the fray to begin with. I knew the man from dehai years. YG and I even met him once when he came to Los Angeles for a conference related to his profession. The man has a finely tuned philosophically bent mind. What good is it if it can’t be used for the well being of Eritrean people.

            At any rate, what this shows – at least at this conjecturing phase on my part – is that they didn’t go with contingency plans in the event they fail to convince the man? As you insightfully said, the group dissipated into thin air as soon as they returned to their respective country of residences. I am sure there are more than enough of our educated lot who can write from first-hand experience voluminous pieces itemizing and giving us teachable moments for those of us on the sideways to glean from.

            Sincerely,
            Beyan

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Beyan,

            I hope there will the meetings and conferences of those ERITREAN intellectuals with goal and purpose of setting the course for the future.

            If you read the letter the G-13 (less Dr. BH) read to Isayas (read by Dr. Habte Debass representing the group) when they met in Asmara, the content and the sprit of the letter was basically submitting themselves to his service. Even though he played with them and their time where they spend days waiting for him and showed up when they had few hours left before their flight back.

            Dr. Haile Debass said, I know only two things and that’s education and healthcare. I speak for myself and other that, I will resign from what I doing today and serve in thus two areas that I know off. I am paraphrasing. At the time I think he was the dean of medical school at his university. At the time, when I searched the university annual report, his salary was around 450,000.

            I know for certain they had nothing to do with the leaked letter. Based on what was released at the time, and how the letter the 13 signed made it to dehai, only those dehai admin know. They said it come from a France but it’s so amature to think that the email travelled all the way from France without IP header.

            The G-13 were shocked from the reaction and that the letter was leaked, they had no idea how to face the public outrage. Non of them went on record, interview, radio, tv etc to deny that they leakers the letter and shower their outrage that the ambassador and his professor of nothing (Dr. Ghidewon, who last published anything on his profession was 1996, teaches calculus 101, year in year out) are responsible for the leak.

            Even if it was made public, there is nothing that prevented them from discussing the content of the letter, which all it’s profecy come to be correct.

            They had no idea how to challenge IA, when they knew all he wanted was to shut them off from criticizing him and he succeeded.

            Berhe

          • Bayan Nagash

            Dear Berhe,

            The educated elite are no match to the vulgars of the world, because the latter’s play book comes from “Knock Street” – minus the rhythm –
            while the former emanates from a high culture of the West. The laws of the jungle and the laws of the educated lot have no point of congruence.

            The ostensible result is what we’ve seen, the UC San Francisco’s Dean of Medical School would have no problem returning to his high life and for the rest of the educated lot no less the same. Who is the biggest loser in this? Of course, not the handful vulgars who still remain in power, but the Eritrean people. Imagine the untapped human capital that comes with the good-will to do good by one’s people, like our subject in question, magnify that by the thousands, the loss is compounded – too monumental to enumerate here. Berhe, I am not sure if we will ever get it right to do right by our Eritrean people. The dream of that possibility seems to fade into the distance each day that passes when these handful vulgars are still at the helm of political power in Eritrea.

            BN

          • Ismail AA

            Dear Beyan,

            Please accept my heartfelt student level appreciation for the time you invested in addressing my inquisitive queries. Thank you for filtering the issue in the I was looking for and approaching them through the prism of language and culture. I am one of those who believe that without breaking the dichotomy that inform the dual cultural and linguistic (on official state level) divergencies at the heart of the quest for national unity, the Eritrean social and political set up would not see united national pursuit towards forging cohesive national concept the term “Eritrean-ness” could project. And, this is an essential factor for ushering the over due project of nation building.

            Sober contemplation about the genesis of the real split of the Eritrean Revolution in early 70s would leads one to comprehend the essence of Selfi Natsnet’s revolt (crystalized in the Nehnan Illaman manifesto) against the process of weaking the dichotomy that I have alluded to in the process of national democratic revolution. It was contradiction between defensive Habesha language-culture (tradition) centric outlook and imagined threat of Islamic-Arabic option the other part of the society adopted. Unless this problem is understood and properly set in proper national framework, efforts for lasting national unity would not produce the needed result.

            I know this issue so broad and crucial that will have to preoccupy our intellectual milieu for long time to come. Sure we will come to this discussion back in future but for the time being I do not want you to waste your precious time.

          • Bayan Nagash

            Selam Ismail AA,

            If we cannot connect the dots of the past to understand the predicament we find ourselves in the present, it would be an improbable proposition for us to claim we will have a better predictor capacity for the kind of future Eritrea we would like to have. So, I am – through and through – with you on this.

            In fact, two of the many critical tools that will help us smooth the feathers of the past and the present, thus help us paint a better and optimistic picture of the future are through good grasp of the myriad and mosaic Eritrean cultures and religions and these are accomplishable through robust use and deeper appreciation of languages…hope to tackle these issues through the prism of language, soon, even using different contexts to illustrate these issues can help illuminate the importance of this endeavor.

            Sincerely,
            BN

          • Ismail AA

            Dear Beyan,

            I cannot agree more. Our learned compatriots have the burden of understanding the value systems of our diverse cultures and traditions in their natural (indigenous) and acquired (religious) formations and setting them in proper pool of national knowledge. As you said, languages are crucial and indispensable tools in this endeavor. Our young generations should feel lucky to have compatriots like youself that are aware of their obligations to society. Incidentally, I shall allow myself to declare victory if I had goaded you enough to make you think about embarking on this important task of using language as prism to broaden our horizon.

          • Kokhob Selam

            Tks !! You Two !

            How I enjoy, your give and take words..I wish I see you both..

            KS,,

          • Abrehet Yosief

            Selam Beyan,
            I would think his epitaph would be 2 Timorty 4:7 “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”

          • Bayan Nagash

            Selam Abrehet,

            Beautiful interpretation that captures the totality of a person. Indeed, the good doctor might just steal that one…I am already being tempted by just reading it now to at least live to the tenets and to the spirit of this powerful message.

            Thank you!
            BN

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Sis Abrehet,

            I love this biblical verse, only if we live to its meaning. But…but….big but: I am doubtful that everyone of us those who were in the ghedli era could say that, including the good doctor, looking to the reality of our people. No one can dare and say it without scratching our his/her head. No one live true to its meaning.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Dr Paulos,

            My uncle who knows him very well (being of the same congregation) as a young student from Harar to Addis Abeba until he escaped narrowly from the Derg regime, is a great admirer of Prof BH. Most of his young age knowledge is from my uncle. He told me that his excellence in school and in his profession is a standard by which the measure the success of their kids. I think somehow he mentioned him in his memoir book. When he resigned from ministry of interior, I believe in (1973?) no body expect the emperor will let him leave. I remember that night discussing with my uncle. My uncle was angry with the emperor of failing to his promise to Prof BH to put him as president of the AAU and when sent him as mayor of Harar. Therefore when he quit his post and left to the world bank he was exited more than him. I meet Prof BH twice in Addis four times in US. So my knowledge to him does not give me the impression that everything he does is not to satisfy his ego, rather he was doing it for change he believe for the life’s of ordinary people. What I could understand from his long history is, he does not know how to do it. At every turn of his attempt he failed to materialize it. My guess is, he is not good in the game of politics. His mis-judgement in his decision in politics clearly becomes the dark spot in his history. If he would have invest all his effort to bring together our people, whether he succeed or not he would have a good place in the history of the Eritrean people. But then what ever his belief is, he is not a compromising personalities, a qualities that is very scarce in our politics. (I might edit it I am rushing back to work).

            Regards

          • Paulos

            Selam Professor A. Hidrat,

            I must say I have never met him in person even though I always wished to get the opportunity. I would love to ask him all the relevant questions should the opportunity arises. Thank you for the insight.

        • iSem

          Hi Mr. Kim Hana:
          I am afraid that I disagree with you.. People have different motivation, for some it is financial and others are willing to take some risks for none financial gains.
          Although we must change course when facts change and rigidity is not the best course to follow in the face of glaring facts to the contrary, but constantly aligning with the powers that be does not speak to selflessness and that is what the good Dr’s record
          And from the Eritrean context, he also has aligned with the powers of the day, contrary to his statements when he told awate’s Sal that he saw EPLF more organized and so more qualified to fulfill the dream of independence, I have my suspicion of why he chose EPLF to ELF while it was the later which saved his life, probably by risking their lives. I do not think he saw Eritrea in the holistic way that ELF saw it at that time, but he viewed it in the narrow regional and religious

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Sem,

            Not all those who took positions from the “power of the day” are for personal interest. There are many who could take ” positions” to influence the system that runs their country. I am not trying to exonerate him from the visible mis-judgements he does. Bad judgements and doing something for personal interest is different things.

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam iSem,
            .
            What I was informing Horizon was that I held a strong belief based on scant factual information and lately I am evolving.
            I told him…” It is difficult to justify and explain in a casual way this man’s life once he became associated in a prominent way with Haile Selassie, Mengistu and Isayias Afeworki. It is easy to dismiss him as opportunist. I did call him that and worse just based on that picture.”
            .
            You stated in your response to me ..”…but constantly aligning with the powers that be does not speak to selflessness and that is what the good Dr’s record was.”
            .
            I think your statement and mine share similar sentiment in that it is JUST BASED ON THAT PICTURE.
            I grant you that you may have more specific information than I do. You may even know him and talked to him. You brought up that ELF/EPLF suspicious behavior that is well and good for which I have no information to add or subtract. We both have our suspicions, the question is that of fairness.
            .
            Amanuel Hidrat set a rather high standard of ….long discussion and for me to ask every question I have in mind to know and make a judgment about the man.
            I don’t think I will go that far. I just need more than suspicions and attributing worst possible motives without knowledge to convict the man.
            If I am given information fortified with facts and documents, I will go to my old ways. That picture of him behind those 3 dissimilar leaders makes him attractive target for a lazy person like me.
            For example, if that $600,000,000.00 Swiss bank account is discovered to belong to a family member of the Dr., I will join you in attacking his “selflessness”.
            Till then a little fairness.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • Dear Mr. Kim Hanna,

            When you are certain of your statement be ware of the wolves lobbyist who are adorned in sheep clothing. They have sworn to the DEVIL publically here. No need to waste your valuable time explaining yourself, thats to all with tragic wastes of intellects, that’s all.

            tSAtSE

          • Selamat iSEM,

            I stopped at “for some it is financial and for some…” What a horrible waste of mind. I will tell you what it is for this some tSAtSE are me!!! To BREAK un evolving EVIL folks like YOU!!! APOLOGY a _ _ _ _ole! Day of reckoning neareth!
            I wouldn’t waste my time reading further.

            Unless, you REPENT, EVOLVE and tell ME what it is “for some” iSEM? 😉
            (I am certain of the DARKNESS that awaits otherwise. I personally do not wish is for a single soul.)
            TGI weekend just for you. (to mod and all last link I promise! Thank you.)

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyWsTsEq4FI

            tSAtSE

          • Ismail AA

            Dear iSem,

            I have followed your exchange with KM with attentions. But one of your lines caught my attention because it added sense to my thought when I was bewildered by jittering in answering well prepared questions posed to him by an interviewer at Riyot. These are the words you used: “I do not think he saw Eritrea in the holistic way that ELF saw it at that time, but he viewed it in the narrow regional and religious lens that IA was spewing and practicing at that time.” This statement sum up his outlook about Ethiopia which is also part of the Habesha elites on both sides of the Mereb River. They suffer from a kind blind spot in their vision about the Ethiopian and Eritrean affairs. Rather than looking at the situation from broader holistic perspective they tend to look at the situation through the prism of the Habesha-Cchristian cultural tradition. For example Debre Bizen-Axum down to Woldba in Lake Tana centered out look. The region below the rim of the Abysinian Plateau is another world.

            The point: Professor Berekhet could only mention the late Wel Wel and never occured to him mentioning also his contemporaries such as Ibrahim Sultan and Kebire would have strengthened his answer to the Riyot interviewer. No wonder, that the Eritrean question was settled on the battle fields before the Habesha elites were able to understand who the main actors in the genesis and end of it.

        • Selam Kim Hanna,

          Indeed he is not an ordinary guy. A person who could serve under three leaders who have nothing in common needs to be astute and farsighted, either for personal reasons or for the common good. The problem is one cannot serve many masters. He must be wallowing between his convictions and his ambitions, as someone aptly said (?Blink), or as you very well said, they used him and he used them.

          Many eritreans went into the field right from the start. Most probably he was a fifth columnist, and he left when he heard the footstep as you very well put it. Nothing unusual about this, many worked from the center.

          Now he is an advocate of unity, which he fought to dismantle. I am confused and can’t pinpoint what he exactly wants. We have heard him talk that he hopes to see unity (during his lifetime), regional unity, and pan-african unity (Nkrumahism). One is forced to ask, does he see the right criteria in place, or is this to cure his deep disappointment, because his objective was not fulfilled. Dia is alive and kicking, post dia pfdj will keep the legacy of gedli, without which it is nothing. Does he want to outlive all this? I wish he does.

          Which are the confederated states in the world today? The first example that comes to mind is the eu. The eu is a club of different interests. Countries like germany, france and italy, the big manufacturers, see the vast market, and smaller countries, especially those who came from the eastern block, see what they can take by contributing very little to the union. It is a very loose union, from which any country can exit easily, as britain did. Therefore, two countries who are distinctly different in their land mass, population and economy, cannot form any sort of union any more, and they must work on how to live side by side in a peaceful way.

          Economic interest is more important than any form of sentiment in this globilized world. If a kenyan, a sudanese, etc, is ready to work with ethiopia for the interest of his country and that of ethiopia, and he is a wellwisher, an ethiopian can call him/her his new brother and sister. Relatiionship is all about good friendship, cooperation and a win win engagement.

        • SELAMAT!!! Mr. Kim Hanna,

          “Mind you, I am not saying I am 180 degree different from you, but I did evolve to a different position. ”

          BRILLIANT!

          tSAtSE
          .

    • blink

      Dear Awate family
      First thing we should look in this YouTube video map !! Why on earth he use the rottten map? Second why is the good doctor even wasting his golden time on this trash journalist? Third the derg remnant is trying to make a point like Hong Kong thing , fourth the crazy attitude of both .

    • Peace!

      Hi Kaddis,

      The good doctor struggled to reconcile his conviction with his ambition when he was asked የኢርትራን ነገር የቀኝ ግዛት ነው ብለህ ካመንክ እንዴት ከገዢው realistic የሆነ confederation ሊመሰረት ይችላል? I don’t understand why would he keep putting himself on awkward position? If he believes firmly Eritrea is an independent country, then only its economic, security and other critical interests shape the relationship with its neighbors. But for him to keep searching and trying to invent a new status between independence and federation at this critical juncture, regardless of his intention whether to build a good legacy or to satisfy the Amhara elites who accusing him for turning his back against them, is counterproductive. The troubling aspect of such position is it discourages the opposition groups to operate independently and defend Eritrea’s interests, and it may even create unnecessary divisions.

      Peace!

      • Amanuel Hidrat

        Dear Peace,

        There is no contradiction for Eritrea and Ethiopia to have a “confederation” as two independent states. Absolutely not. In fact they are the best candidates for confederation. The problem with his suggestion is only, that it is not a timely issue, and there many stones to be turned before even to think about it. Otherwise as a concept, there is no any contradiction as far as the nature of the colonization does not fall within the classical definition of colonization. Ethiopia, by the nature of its social development at that specific period, can not colonize Eritrea, if it wouldn’t be the indirect hand of US and Great Britain. So again Ethiopia and Eritrea will be the best candidate when the time and circumstances permits.

        • Peace!

          Hi Emma,

          I don’t think the interview was about the possibility of confederation or whether the two countries are good candidates for that matter rather it was about the good doctor substantiating his ambition in a realistic way. The good doctor struggled to the extent the interviewer interjected himself with ጋሼ ለምን መልካም ጉርብትና ኣንለውም to which the Dr. replied with ይልቅ ይልቅ with no explanation or effort to address the very question.

          As for timing, advocating for confederation at this critical juncture is like saying “Why Don’t They Eat Cake” to opposition groups and justice seekers.

          Peace!

      • sara

        Peace..
        Your cooment made me curious to know what is being
        Discussed in the video clip.
        I am sure there are few like me wondering whats in this clip.
        Help us get gist of the clip.

  • bmi1

    The president treats family members as he treats his subordinates. He routinely belittles and ridicules his eldest son, Abraham, and reportedly has stopped communications with his youngest son, Berhane, over the last four years. Frustrated with the dysfunctional, corrupt system and his father’s abusive treatment, Berhane Isaias Afwerki attempted to flee the country illegally in 2015. He was intercepted by border patrols while preparing to be smuggled out from the border town of Tessenei. Initially the border security who discovered him were not aware that he was the president’s son.

  • Selamat Awatistas,

    All this TTiTiQo- All this boilings
    And Hamuss tSigbo, – Thursday’s Feast
    Kebdiba nayy tSegebo – Our Stomachs are not filled.

    This is to say, tSAtSE’s two taErifa’s worth will be shared. A weighed and measured response on what I believe is pertinent and missed most if not all commentators , though a value on all the discourses is dully noted.

    ….

    tSAtSE

  • Paulos

    Selam iSem,

    You raised an important question if the regime in Asmara has an Achilles heel and if it has, what could it be? Achilles was meant to be immortal except that his mother held him by his heel as that was the only part of his body that remained unbathed in the well of immortality. The moral of the myth is of course no one is invincible including Isaias’ regime. What could it be?

    • Berhe Y

      Dear Paulo, iSem,

      I hope you stay in this topic and I invite other awatista to participate. Ismael AA had provided me a long reply a while ago, it’s sad I haven’t followed up with him and I hope he does. I hope also Emma to say his share so that we can learn different point of view. In the past, SAAY had SEVERELY IGNORED me when I brought up the topic not directly to him but in general, and I hope he gives his thought this time around. I also invite others can say their share.

      iSem I read your brilliant reply but for some reason I can’t access / see it. I think you have raised few important points as to the viability of nonviolent method of struggle in our case. There is an article in New York Times about him when the Arab spring was happening titled “Shy U.S. Intellectual Created Playbook Used in a Revolution” where he addressed similiar questions a lot better than I can with regards to the points you raised, will just repeat some here but best if you read google the article.

      Why nonviolent means (peaceful protest, to best to advance freedom.

      he says — not for any moral reason, but because violence provokes autocrats to crack down. “If you fight with violence,” Mr. Sharp said, “you are fighting with your enemy’s best weapon, and you may be a brave but dead hero.”

      But it requires “careful strategy and meticulous planning”. So when we say that the peaceful protest of G15 and Wedi Ali failed, Asmara Students protest, I think the reason may not be because of the method but may be because of “lack of planning”. Plan “B” or, how information leaked out in case of Wedi Ali and others who got arrested.

      Why lack of fear is important:

      “I He was struck by the Egyptian protesters’ discipline in remaining peaceful, and especially by their lack of fear. “That is straight out of Gandhi,” Mr. Sharp said. “If people are not afraid of the dictatorship, that dictatorship is in big trouble.”

      What could be Achilles heels?

      I think they are a lot but perhaps that’s what we need to brain storm and figure out. Abraham Tesfalul Zere have just wrote a brilliant article titled “Everyone in Eritrea is desperate to flee, including the president’s son”. I really like this guy the way he writes, there is a lot of real examples in that article.

      Berhe

      • saay7

        Hey Berhe:

        I wasn’t severely ignoring Berhe; it’s just that sometimes I have nothing helpful to contribute or a subject triggers memories about an event, a very divisive period in the ranks of the oppo that I wish it remains largely forgotten.

  • Paulos

    Berhino,

    The plot of the movie highlights the then widely accepted otherwise known as Eugenics as in racial purity where the high court judges delivered capital punishment on those non-German races who had sexual relationships with German women. But the plot was seen with in the larger context of German’s dark history in the making.

    Sure enough, it is not practical to indict the entire PFDJ edifice if you will where the file and rank particularly the ones close to the man at the helm would be held responsible and accountable. The rest I would think are with the people at heart that is but for a reason only known to them seem to be stuck between a rock and a hard place. And I concur where non-violence is the way forward particularly to win the rest over to side with the right thing.

  • Thomas

    Hi Awatista,

    There is no real ranking (being a minister or keeping any civilian position for that matter or a military title). These people work to the satisfaction of the their master. Whether it is Yemane Gebreab or the symbolic foreign minister Osman Salih, they really are not doing what they should be doing. if Yemane Gebreab is accompanying Osman Salih, it is because Osman Salih is under suspension “Deskilu”. He is just showing up to work and still get his salary. It is just may be Salih Osman cannot be trusted and he still has to prove that he is loyal to his master. Yemane Gebreab is good at being a servant and he is a yes man. He will always be a Issayas’s puppet.

  • blink

    Dear Awate Family
    Here is how I understand and how I feel about the word chaperon !!The way the news channels define Mr.OS is really not the facts …far from it , I question if these people know the man but I also suspect that the writers are up to something hidden motives for some but not for all , this game has been in place for a long period of time . From what I listened about OS he is not a follower, he has been in PFDJ driving fantasy since the beginning no more no less than Yemane, he knows what he is doing and there is no evidence what so ever Mr. OS need a chaperon.

    I have a very different perspective to that ,why would they wanted him to be free of responsibility but a follower of Yemane ? Think over it and remember the list of criminals of PFDJ done by this website ( still Saleh Gadi did not give answer to the characterization and why he didn’t put Ali Abdu in that group ) Here, don’t underestimate this site power !!!!! did you remember that list of PFDJ top criminals,in that list Ali Abdu was not there and MO was not there , guesse ,who was not there again? I leave it for you.

    Can someone suspect that ,they are playing the Ethnic or religious card( sorry that is how I understand it) ?what I am saying is , We need to see the blame game from every angle. To remove such accusations from people like me,We need Mr. SJ to republish that article with its list again with clarification .The clarification we got that time and until this time is not clear .

    • Saleh Johar

      Ahlan Blink,

      You asked: “still Saleh Gadi did not give answer to the characterization and why he didn’t put Ali Abdu in that group”

      Did you read that in Negarit? I don’t think so. Therfore, what makes you think I should reply when you see a byline but you want to misread it as “Saleh Johar”?

      I believe, gega yekhlaaley, the document byline was “Awate Team” … and your query was explained enough by the Awate Team, several times.

      The slot machine is out of order, sorry, you can’t reply the song indefinitely… or every time you fancy listening to the same oldie song 🙂

      • blink

        Dear SG
        I will take your reply at a face value and see you as individual not as the sole reason for that article but don’t forget people are not like Feb 18.1885, I am sure you know the Berlin act , it was about carving Africa where Africans know nothing about the largest crime over their own land and society get drafted out in Europe and by the same lens there are people who still hold that article on the same tolken. There are people who deny the colonial service and I am assuming the same perspective here especially with that article , since I can not refer other awate team for different reasons, and I believe you are the only person ever to set the records straight honestly. That was my only reason nothing else

    • Bayan Nagash

      Selam blink,
      Are you referring to the Isaias and his musical chair that AT put out some three years back in which a list of some names from the 75 or so Central Committee members were mentioned and their status at the time of the piece was published? Or anything else for that matter, sometimes, doing our due diligence, such as googling it might serve the purpose. I don’t think it is that difficult to access past news items, opinions, pencil, etc. SGJ is only one man wearing a lot of hats to run this website that continue to serve the public at large. Do you think it is fair to demand such a task from him when you can simply let your fingers do the walking, as it were?

      BN

  • Paulos

    Thank you Awate! Yemane is certainly the face of Isaias’ Eritrea as Tareq Aziz was Sadam’s Iraq. One wonders if the similarity ends there.

  • Thomas

    Hi Meda,

    Are you believing yourself? We all know he never attended the meeting and it was because of the good work of the Eritrean opposition/justice seekers. Information was reported the U.S. government and to the local government administrators, the evil was blocked from conducting any kind of evil business as usual.

  • Brhan

    Thank you Awate for posting this news,
    It would have better been if you has included the ” who” in the news. Who played the role to expose that Yemane was going to attend in the meeting. My question is was there any Eritrean civic group who approached the US authorities to report about it or he is under the US watch.
    If there was a civic group who played even a minor role ( like reporting ) it would be good to give the group a credit.
    Thanks again

  • Berhe Y

    Dear AT,

    Thank you for elaborating on the news. I have seen a FB video, don’t know where, but it may be in the PFDJ office of DC where the Yemane Ghebreab and the FM Osman Saleh Moahammed including other officials of the party were celebrating (drinking and dancing and singing).

    I want to comment to the news item:

    The title Eritrean FM Appears Without His Chaperon
    I don’t know what Charperon means I have to look it up. Based on google translate:
    1) a person who accompanies and looks after another person or group of people.
    2) accompany and look after or supervise.

    It seems to me that, AT repeats this message that the FM have no power and he is just a mere robot repeats what he was told by Yemane Ghebreab and he doesn’t know better. I read somethere that said not necessarily at AT “FM was reading a speech given to him by Yemane Ghebreab, when he gave the speech at the UN. Or when he met the Russians FM, he was there with Yemane Ghebreab and he had no idea only doing what he has been told.

    I really do not know why AT and others try to add this to the news and free the FM for any responsibility for the meetings he hold or the speech he gives or the opinion he has. If I am not mistaken he was the ministry of Education from almost the time of independence (1993 – 2007) as per wiki and he was also responsible for the transfer of high school to Sawa and the closure of the University and including sending the students to WiA. And he become FM since 2007 and he has been the face of the government representing Eritrea at all international levels.

    May be it’s true that he doesn’t have real power and he does as he was told….But how do you know that he doesn’t have the qualification for:
    1) to write his own speech
    2) that he believes everything he says and does
    3) he is not capable of being a minister (education and FM).

    And he has choice, like all others who served the regime in the past or will do so in the future. I don’t know his personal circumstances but I believe he knows write from wrong and if he doesn’t believe what ever that he is doing, then he has the option to leave the regime and live in exile like many others.

    To absolve him from his responsibility (good or bad) as a minster and to insinuate that he doesn’t know what he is doing in my opinion is not correct. Just state the fact as they are as you always have for many others without being selective and let people judge his legacy.

    What if tomorrow the minister along his comrades leads a coup and over throw the regime and relieve the country from dictatorship? What then… Is he doing that of YG…

    In my opinion, it’s important that we work to alienate the G1 and his select group and we should not make people who are in the middle (for example the minister and many others others like him) to hang on to the regime by stating that they are mare tools of the regime.

    I never heard him say anything the demean the Eritrean people, the country or those who are fighting for justice, for example like Hagos Kisha ) and can be turned against the regime given the right circumstances.

    Berhe

    • MS

      Selam BerheY
      Thanks for the observation. Osman Saleh is qualified to hold the post. It is a mystery to me why Yemane would accompany Osman Saleh. Could it be that the party stratification dictates that, or Yemane’s status as a presidential advisor? And why Yemane, as a presidential advisor? Does he really advises the president? The most powerful offices in Eritrea are: the presidential office, PFDJ Office, National Security office and the defense office. Foreign ministry should have been one, but it is not. Even the most powerful offices are micromanaged by the presidential office’s staffers.
      That being said, i know both Osman and Yemane, the story of their acceession to power took a similar route. Both of them were EPLF’s active clandestine agents; both of them joined the organization in the later part of 1970’s, Yemane from the USA and Osman from inside; Osman has a degree in chemistry, Yemane in social sciences (journalism); both were charming and friendly; both speak multiple languages inclduing English, Arabic, Tigrigna, Tigre and of course Amharic (Osman adds saho, his native language); Yemane spent all the struggle-years in the department of information (Ziena) while Osman in the education department of the EPLF (He joined EPLF in 1978?, started as a teacher in the revolution school. Soon, he was made to head all the educational operations in the Sudan in 1980. That was really a fast track by EPLF standard. Osman owes his fast promotion to Beraki G/Selasie (one of the G-15, disappeared in 2001) a lot. Both of them were “elected” to EPLF CC in 1987, Yemane headed the infromation department (under Ahmed Alqaysi, Alamin M/Seid, and Haile W/Tensae (drue); and Osman replaced Beraki as the head of the department of education before transfering to the department of refuugees…after independence, he replaces Beraki (who was called back to education from the justice department of the EPLF) as the minister of education and Beraki transfers to Ziena (Ministry of information); Yemane goes to head the political wing of PFDJ…
      While in Sudan representing the department of education and heading the refugee department, osman also was doing business with foreign entities representing the front. So, he had a long resume doing business with foreigners.
      Osman was affable and engaging, very polite and smart. I never saw him entertaining political or ideological discourses; he was fair in settling issues, he avoided threats and vindictive behaviors.
      Sorry, I brought the above to back your musing as to why people try to portray him as a passive messenger. He has the qualities, apparently he believe in what he is doing. People may disagree with him politically, but when it comes to knwoledge and qualifications, he does not need a chaperone.
      By the way, I know you are a father. How come you don’t know what a chaqperone is? (just for a laugh).

      • Paulos

        Selamat Muhamuday,

        Thank you, that is really insightful. How about in terms of trust and loyalty? Could it be the fact that Yemane is more loyal or trustworthy? Or could it be “ethnicity allocation” as in equal representation with in the cabinet the fact that Osman was elevated not necessarily based on competence or merit? Hope you’re not going to ignore my questions because of our not so friendly comments on other threads 😂. I really want your opinion on this. Respectfully.

        • MS

          Selam Paulos
          It is fine with me that sometimes we disagree. After all, there is no 100% agreement in discussing issues of collective matter. If we were to agree 100% all the time, I guess, life would have been boring…haha…we wouldn’t have a subject to discuss or debate on.
          1. Trust? That I don’t know, but it could.
          2. Is Osman in the cabinet for considerations of Ethnicity allocation (or as a result of affirmative action, as we call it here)? All I can attest to is that the man is among the best in terms of his character, knowledge, and experience. As I explained in my earlier input, Osman could run for that office in his own right and qualifications. But Only IA knows the criteria.
          3. Is loyalty to IA and his political agenda factored in? I presume so.
          Regards.

          • Paulos

            Thank you so much Sir! I appreciate. Respectfully.

        • Semere Tesfai

          Selam Paulos

          “Could it be the fact that Yemane is more loyal or trustworthy? Or could it be “ethnicity allocation” as in equal representation with in the cabinet the fact that Osman was elevated not necessarily based on competence or merit?”

          1. – What does loyalty mean to you?

          You could be not-loyal and not-trustworthy, and still be around the powerful. The value of an individual person to serve the powerful, is not measured only by loyalty and trustworthiness.

          2. – “Could it be “ethnicity allocation” as in equal representation with in the cabinet?”

          That could be the case, but that premise doesn’t answer – why that person from the whole ethnic community was selected.

          Semere Tesfai

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Semere,
            Isn’t the idea of selection picking one from the many? Of course one cannot select an entire segment. I think!

          • Paulos

            Selam Semere T.

            Nikita Krushchev once notably quipped when he said, “If Stalin tells you to dance, you have to dance.” The tone of voice of dictators commands absolute obidience laced with uncompromized loyalty. Anything less is facing the icy and silent music. Moreover, in a world where power of an individual reins over anything that breathes, party-lines are secondary. Isaias of Eritrea is a paragon to that effect.

            Yemane “to his credit” might have gained a clear insight into Isaias’ mind and that is probably the reason not only surviving Isaias’ cruel world but seems to enjoy phrase-tag as in Isaias’ right hand man. To be more precise, dictators see men around them not as dignified beings but pawns for a greater and personal end.

            To the question why in this case Osman Salih was selected for the position of top diplomat, my answer is, I don’t know but it would be curious to ask why Yemane is his shadow anywhere and everywhere when Osman is solely capable of doing the job.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Paulo,

            As to your last question, why is Yemane with him where ever he travelled?

            Could it be that, it requires more people because of the nature of the trip. I mean it’s not like any trip but he is going to address the UN. It’s typical that he travelles with people he can consult I think. Not that he is not capable but he may value the advice he gets and the council YG provides.

            May be he likes his company and they get along really well, who knows it could be many things.

            That I think is not the same as he does what he was told and YG tells him what he says and does.

            Berhe

          • Paulos

            Berhino,

            We certainly don’t know for sure if it is just to hung out if you will or to keep him company but we can deduce something from a consistent pattern where Osman is never seen traveling without the presence of Yemane. Hardly a company but for a purpose only known to Isaias.

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Paulos

            1. – “If Stalin tells you to dance, you have to dance.” The tone of voice of dictators commands absolute obidience laced with uncompromized loyalty. Anything less is facing the icy and silent music.”

            You’re not analyzing how power is played in a given government. You comment lacks depth, detail, and substance. To explain how power is played in a given government, you’ve to do more than parroting Western propaganda.

            Take it from me: politics is a dirty game, and it is played the same way in every capital – no exception. Some just have bigger megaphone and more money than others. And bigger megaphone and a whole lot of money is proven to makes wonders, to the perception of many minds in shaping their opinion. That’s all.

            2. – “In a world where power of an individual reins over anything that breathes, party-lines are secondary. Isaias of Eritrea is a paragon to that effect.”

            Stop making fool of yourself. The man is old, and he is not going to live for much longer. When the inevitable happens, no matter who happens to be at the helm, the day before and after Isaias’ death won’t be much different. If there is going to be any difference, it is going to be in style not substance – unless there happens power struggle within the core.

            Individual leaders like Isaias, in government (society) play important roles – not decisive roles. Individual leaders act in response to the heartbeat and pulse of their community (base). The secret for long lasting governments like EPLF/PFDJ is teamwork – cohesion of like-minded people at the core under a charismatic leader with a dominant personality.

            3. – “To be more precise, dictators see men around them not as dignified beings but pawns for a greater and personal end.”

            That’s stupid. You’re parroting what you heard in the media. How could one individual control all people? How could Isaias control all the people inside and outside the country? Do you think you’re the only smart guy who is free to think while all others are zombies shackled by Isaias? If Isaias is stripping the dignity and respect of the men and women who work under him as you want us to believe, how could intelligent men and women possibly serve him without any self respect? Would you do that for him? Oh, I forgot you’re smart!

            A charismatic leader with a dominant personality, in order to govern a nation, he/she doesn’t need people to worship him/her. All positions in a given government don’t need loyalty – they need competent technocrats who get the job done in their field of expertise. How is a mining minster, a transportation minster, an energy minster, a sports minister, an education minster, an agriculture misister, a foreign diplomat….. threat to the presidents throne if s/he speaks-up her/his mind? At best he/she could embarrass the government. People around Isaias disagree with him all day. The freezing of top PFDJ leaders, the arrest of top PFDJ leaders, the fleeing (exile) of top PFDJ leaders, the constant rotation of position on top PFDJ leaders …….. itself tells a story. And besides, for the most part, the powerful are not the ones you know on the top echelon or those you see on TV. Most of the powerful, you don’t see them and you don’t know them.

            To run a successful government you need three things (a) a team of intelligent ideologs with clear vision for the future (b) competent technocrats who get the job done in their departments (ministries) (c) smart and efficient law and order people who protect the people and the land.

            Absolute loyalty is demanded only from the law and order people in uniform. Others they don’t get in trouble for speaking-up their minds or for disagreeing with the president (government) – to do their job effectively and efficiently. They get in trouble only for hatching a plot (scheme) to assassinate/oust the existing government (leaders) outside the normal course of action.

            Semere Tesfai

          • Paulos

            Selam Semere T.

            Isaias seems to be fond of prosthetic right hands. In a medical jargon, prosthetic limbs over time tend to develop “Graft-vs-Host Hypersensitivity Reaction” and Isaias is right to have his prosthetic limb replaced every so often. Way before Yemane G. it was Papayo, way before Papayo, it was Naizgi K. Here is something extraordinary that has made Isaias to stand out among the Club-of-Teribbles. When the judgment of the dead belongs to the realms of the heavens, Isaias contends that, it is his jurisdiction as well when the remains of Naizgi was denied an entry visa to his native country Eritrea. Isaias the master of deterrence knew too well that, Naizgi could not defend himself but the whole purpose was to send a clear message as in the dead as well are not spared. The power of Isaias is not obviously “a superhuman faculty” if you will but he clearly internalized the fear of psychology where he made people that his presence is everywhere where the people remain afflicted with undiagnosed paranoia. The six degree of separation is not knowing someone who knows someone but a mechanism of spreading fear among people as well. “There is no Spoon” goes the famous line in “The Matrix.”

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Paulo,

            I think you said the right word. “spreading fear among people as well”. That’s why the PFDJ system and Isayas are able to stay in power. This is what needs to challenged and fought hard. At the end of the day, the PFDJ are a bunch of slogans and they can’t rule us for ever.

            When we over come fear (collectively) then there is nothing left of the system.

            Berhe

          • Semere Tesfai

            Selam Paulos

            “Isaias seems to be fond of prosthetic right hands.”

            I’m not one of his “prosthetic right hands” so to speak, but……….. I suppose better than Woyane neural implants – who are ashamed of Eritrean pride and shy of demanding their county’s territorial integrity.

            Semere Tesfai

      • Peace!

        Hi Mahmuday,

        Thank you. I often hear people say “የማነ (monkey) ንእስያስ የማናይ ኢዱ እዩ ” Of course that doesn’t mean others are not qualified or competent, but DIA trusts people who are more loyal to him; given his role in the last 25 years, it seems Yemane has earned that.

        Peace!

        • saay7

          Peace:

          100 Nakfa (crisp) to you if you can find this expression in Tigrinya in any of Eritrea’s official media (Hadas Ertra, Eri-TV, Dimxi Hafash):

          “Mr. Yemane Gebreab, presidential advisor, …..”

          The title is entirely made up…and I was there when it was made up:) It is to answer the question that may be posed by a Western journalist or Western politician “why am I talking to a person who has no government portfolio and is actually the political director of the ruling party?” Abracadabra, presto, magic, the title “presidential advisor” was invented. Otherwise, why would a president who spends most of his time giving advice to the world need an advisor? And would Yemane dare use that title?

          saay

          • Peace!

            Hi saay,

            Presidential adviser in DIA terms “ሙጉስ ተላኣኣኺ” ኮይኑ ይስማዓኒ. When people say “የማናይ ኢዱ” not that he advises the president, but he is a reliable lapdog.

            Peace!

      • iSem

        Hi MS and BY:
        BY good observation, but I do not think it is absolving Osman, it is, I think highlighting that people in power are not really in power in EPLF/PFDJ.
        Even during the armed struggle, a high ranking military who lead battles and destroyed “ginbarat” had no meaningful power in decision making, instead an illiterate, an errand boy, had more power. It is façade.
        So Osman’s case is in keeping with the time tested, tradition of IA and Co. Nothing new here

        As MS said, Osman spent most of his time in the education department, he was in charge of it in the late eighties as far as I remember and had no F. affairs experience there are many more qualified than him.

        Also one more thing to keep in mind: know that EPLF is unholly alliance between the self-proclaimed Kebessa defenders (we and our goals) and the Tigre of Semhar, sprinkled with some Saho, Afar and later Sahel. So EPLF was never a broad based, grass roots movement reflected in the Eritrean landscape. So when Ali Saed passed away he was the next choice, the late Girma Asmerom wanted it, worked really hard for it, but he did not get it. Osman knows a lot, keeps his counsel, enjoys the glamor, milking it while it lasts and has no meaningful power.

        I mention the history, not to go off tangent, but it is not about Osman’s lack of skill or Yemane’s abundance of it, it is the MO of IA, Osman is there for a purpose especially now when the old guard of the Semhar and those who sprinkled EPLF are almost have vanished and Alamin is invalid, the façade is needed but the nuts and bolts of the F affairs is written and masterminded by IA and Yemane and acted by Osman. Osman is like a mediocre Hollywood actress who was chosen over a more talented one because she made out with the photographer.
        Also Osman had a brother who was higher ranking leader in ELF in charge of the AkeleGuzay region (Region no 10 in ELF speak) just before ELF was fragmented

        MS, you are right about the powerful part of the PFDJ, but the real power rests on the president, it is not even the office of the president, there is no office of the president. If there is office of the president, it means there are career bureaucrats and chief of staff who can tell the president what he does not want to hear and the most they would suffer is their job. So let us not delude ourselves of this fictitious office of the president in Eritrea.
        If you mean power in terms of what they wield against the people, yes, the ones you mentioned have power to torture, to scare and disappear, the FM is irrelevant when it comes to these things
        if the Defense and security are powerful, it means they can tell the president their best professional advice. I think also you meant it that way when you listed the powerful
        The security agent maybe powerful in terrorizing and disappearing, but they are hooligans and not professional security in providing state of the art intelligence that benefits the security of the nation: said differently, they are the likes who listen to what iSem and MS and BY are saying about PFDJ and then report it so the names on the list in the book at the airport to be disappeared if you are naïve enough to travel to Eri after asking a question in seminary that slightly challenges PFDJ

        • Paulos

          Selam iSem,

          Don’t you think that Isaias asks Yemane for opinion say before he appoints someone for a cabinet position or ambassadorship? It seems rather a bit of a stretch to assume that Isaias doesn’t expect or asks anyone close to him for an advice before he makes an important decision. What say you?

          • iSem

            Hi Paul:
            that is obvious: IA does not personally know everyone even in his EPLF let alone now
            So not only does IA ask the likes of Yemane, they recommend to ppl him
            Case in point, Papayo had long association with IA as both are long timers in ELF, so Papaya recommends and introduces Beyene Russom to IA and he also introduces Beyene to Senait, his sisters. Beyene Russom assends to the throne, Payapo gets disappear, Beyene will repeat the cycle
            another one Yemane pulls Berhane Ghebrehwit from the Student Union and appoints him as PFDJ official in Eritrea and then to DC. Yemane knows Berhane because they have the same history, they both are connected by their mother’s side (Shketti) and both have non-Eritrea fathers
            and on and on

          • Paulos

            iSem,

            Your knowledge about or of EPLF is very impressive. Thank you.

          • Nitricc

            HI P: if you want to make Semere Andom’s day, ask him about TPLF, he will tell you from A to Z. He knows even TPLF songs, I think he wrote every TPLF’s songs.

          • Paulos

            Nitrikay,

            I diagram. The guy has an encyclopedic knowledge of Mieda and the actors in it.

          • MS

            Hey Paulos
            iSem is a reborn ex-shabiya. Under the tutelage of MuHyedin Shengeb, he was poised to enter the Students’ Union Council, but changed his mind mi-course after finishing our goats and sheep in Hishkeb. You see, he finished the holy water, and here you see us unable to get newly baptized…

          • Paulos

            Muhamuday,

            That’s funny. On a serious note though: I find it to be rather odd for one to call himself ex-ShaEbia for the literal is H’zbawi. You can’t possibly be ex-Hzbawi.

          • MS

            Selam Paulos
            And what’s funnier is when Shaebiya or I call wayane:wayane; and wayane calling shabiya: shaebiya. It’s like calling Paulos by his name: paulos.

          • Desbele

            Hi iSem,

            Beyene will repeat the cycle!! Thats a great statement! We witnessed it over and over!!.

          • Legacy

            Hi iSem,
            I would think Issayas is the kinda person who knows everything about everything , a unique attribute of authoritarians.

        • Berhe Y

          Dear MS, iSem and all,

          This title and this would make sense to me if the meeting was cancelled because YG wasn’t allowed to proceed.

          Who was then guiding the FM to speak, to answer questions without the presence of YG?

          I agree that YG has a lot of influence in the policy of Eritrea and may be isctge trusted person. But the fact is, all those who are serving the regime, specially those outside or have the ability to travel outside are doing so because of their own free will.

          At least until we know otherwise and hear it from them directly.

          My point is not to argue if YG has influence or not but diluting the actual message i.e. YG was prevented from attending the seminar while the FM hold the meeting.

          As to the qualification, no body is born qualified for any job. Some times you have gift, some times (a lot of times you learn on the job, if you have common sense).

          Being FM does not require to be a genius, you just follow (for most part) the protocol bs the agenda of the government.

          Just for comparison, for example, the former Ethiopian FM, Seyoum Mesfin, how he would be more qualified compared to Saleh Osman?

          All this qualification, specially related to government position is really irrelevant and anyone with common sense can do the job. Nothing really happens in a speech one gives or an hour meeting one has. All work is done behind by the capable beurocrats who do the real work.

          Berhe

          • iSem

            Hi BY:
            you are right as we say just show up 😉
            But just for your FYI, Seyoum was always appointed the foreign affairs department during the TPLF armed struggle
            But as u said that is nit a problem, anyone with have brain can pick the skills,

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Sem & Berhe,

            Seyoum Mesfun (aka Embaye Mesfun) had worked as Sinior diplomat since 1976, when they formed the TPLF organization. He is the one who established TPLF’s foreign office from scratch. He continued to served as FM with the ruling party (EPRDF) for a long period almost to his retirement (except few years as ambassador to China). Nom de Guerra Seyoum has good communication skills. He was my classimate in Bahia Dar.

            Regards

          • blink

            Dear Mr. Amanuel
            I want you to remember Sium did not communicate good when the border ruling was given , he come in front of the world and lied . I just want you to remember that .

          • Berhe Y

            Dear blink,

            Thank you for bringing that example. That’s exactly the reason I used his name for comparison. I am sure Seyoum was more than qualified.

            Same can be said about Coin Powell who went to the UN and lied.

            Basically all this qualification in government position is nonsense. Tariq Aziz had more credibility than Colin Powel (knowing what we know now).

            They just have to follow the agenda of the leader (party) as most Trump cabinet are doing, or else resign (if they can afford to do so) or exiled (if they can’t).

            Berhe

          • Paulos

            Selam Professor A. Hidrat,

            Zhou Enlai, the longest serving top diplomat in Mao’s China was not only a stellar diplomat but he was an interesting personality as well. He was charming, graced with good looks but he constantly sought assurance from his seniors as in from Mao himself simply because he was never a leader material. Mao precisely recognized the Achilles heel and Zhou Enlai lived with a sense of insecurity internalizing his weaknesses. Diplomacy could be–playing it safe not only with in the heated dynamics and affairs of nations but can also help one survive with in internal power struggle as well as Zhou Enlai survived the cruel purge of Cultural Revolution.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Dr. Paulos,

            I can’t agree more. Zhou Enlai of China and Andrei Gromyko of USSR were tough stellar diplomats during the bipolar cold war era. Both of them have severed long as Senior diplomats to their respective countries. Zhou Enlai was the chief negotiator in the Geneva conference in 1954 to settle the Korean war and restoring peace in the Indochina region. Andrei Gromyko also known as Mr. Net (Het) which means Mr. No, by Western diplomats was also a chief negotiator between West and East. Both of them were indispensable diplomats during the cold war era for their respective countries. Both of them are also the products of the world war II.

            Regards

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Amanuel H and Paulos,

            You guys are giving titles to each other now. (Dr. and Professor).

            I am sure you have earned it and you deserve it.

            You sound like those Dejazmazh and Grazmach:).

            Berhe

          • Paulos

            Selam Berhino,

            Emma sure enough has earned the academic appellation if you will but mine is giving me some sort of bursitis on my shoulder for it is to heavy to carry. Here is something interesting though: Harold Marcus who is one of the leading authorities on the history of Ethiopia listed the British equivalence of all the Ethiopian military titles as in Dejazmach, Qegnazmach…in his book, “History of Modern Ethiopia.” I don’t have the book on me but I remember getting fascinated by it when I read it way back in the student years. If I could remember some: RaEssi is Duke; Baron is Dejazmach….and so on.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Paulo,

            Emma is right to call you Dottere. Your know a lot of stuff and it comes to naturally.

            I know Raesi was duck because HSI was Raesi before he become king (Ras Teferi) but that’s about it as far as its equivalency. I thought it was the direction they went when they went to war (qeN Azmach as in some one heading Right side, gra Azmach, deja azmach (headed to the wild). Is it the highest rank?

            Berhe

          • Paulos

            Selam Berhino,

            Many thanks for those kind words. The feeling is of course mutual. I would think RaEssi is the highest then Dejazmach then Qegnazmach then Grazmatch….

          • Berhe Y

            Hi iSem,

            In the last 17 years the argument / defence that come from YG:

            America is against us
            Ethiopia is occupying Outland
            The world to punish us
            Why they focus on Eritrea, when there is the same problem (in bigger magnitude) than ours
            We have our way of doing things etc.
            They favour Ethiopia and they are punishing us.

            Does not provide, any concrete evidence to support this argument.

            Why is it impossible to think the FM can’t make the same argument. Ali Abdu was saying the same thing. All Pfdj world argue the same point, and that comes top down from the boss. Sometimes, he is fadeup with the argument and add some truth to it.

            I don’t know may be YG is more flaunt in his English to take question and answer, compared to him. But that doesn’t make him more qualified.

            Berhe

          • iSem

            Hi BY:
            I cannot argue against what u are saying, then if his English is not that good, either speak thru interpreter or appoint YG or someone else who speaks better English, it does not make sense for YG to shadow the FM, and there is no other way think of it except as described by the news,
            Point is Osman has no power he is warming the seat for reasons only IA knows
            But over all IA does not appoint u to post based on qualification , for example Amin Hassan former student union chairman is a lawyer, speaks Arabic, English and French with ease but he is languishing in the so called president’s office, translating documents and speeches, he could have been a good FM.
            Do not get me wrong PFDJ /IA want your technical skills, they want your accounting skills, ur medical skills, ur mechanical skills but you have no power to make ur decision. Good example, someone in the ministry of defence will approve sending important personel for training to china without telling Sibhat E.
            I think Petros S told Dan Connel that he resigned as a FM, telling IA I cannot do the politics any more Petros felt humiliated wen IA decided on major F.affairs issue without telling him

          • Nitricc

            Hi Berhe: you said …
            “America is against us

            Ethiopia is occupying Outland

            The world to punish us

            Why they focus on Eritrea, when there is the same problem (in bigger magnitude) than ours

            We have our way of doing things etc.

            They favor Ethiopia and they are punishing us.”
            may be your love to TPLF won’t see you the points and the truth the one i am quoting you. The reason TPLF emboldened is because of people like you who have no clue and lost. Altough i didn’t except you to understand and see the complexity of the problem. I know!

      • Legacy

        Hi MS,
        Your knowledge of the EPLF is very deep and I like reading it for its primary source content.. If you don’t mind me asking you, did you hold a senior position? Or if you can, without compromising yourself, tell your journey ?

        • MS

          Selam Legacy and iSem
          Dear Legacy, thanks for the question. I addressed it so many times either directly or indirectly. I never was in any senior or any decision-making position, for that matter. The journey you want me to tell you is so boring that by the time I reach halfway you will be dosing off. So, let’s wait until we meet in Addis Ababa or Asmara; hopefully, peace will soon have a chance to prevail.
          iSem: The typical abuNoah, I don’t endorse your analysis in its entirety. Too many iSem’s spices. I do agree though that the MO is that of a tightly-controlled one.
          Regards

          • Haile S.

            Selam MS,
            You can’t escape getting questioned on deeper issues. You are one of the rare credible EPLFs here, as far as I know. I hope you know the tigrigna proverb ‘ንጉስ እንተርኣኹ ጥራዕ ጥራዕ ይመጸኒ’. You are king-EPLF here:-). Mind you I didn’t say PFDJ.
            Cheers

      • Nitricc

        Your majesty; I like the way you break it down and reading what you have to say; it amazing what you guys have to go through. I feel ashamed when people show less respect for what you have to endure during the
        Gedli times. Since we are there let me ask you this. I do believe if Eritrea is to be a viable nation worthy of every blood that was shade and every misery that is endured, the key is to preserve, learn, respect and acknowledge everything good about gedli. In doing so, I try to follow whatever I can access to the Gedli’s thousands of hero’s. Currently I am following the life of Isaias Tewedemedhin, AKA Wedi Flansa, the leader of
        Brigade 58. His heroism in battle of Gobo- HALBEB and the story of Ruba-Haday is nothing less than miracle. The sad story is he died during Selahata-Werar in 1983 a place called Bahri and the saddest is his wife Meriam Idris died the same day in a different front. This kind of sacrifices and bravery has to be not only preserved but the greatest motivating factor. Obviously, from what I read, to me, Selahata-Werar was the most dangerous Werar even so more than 6th werar. Now, would you agree with that statement of mine? And who died first, Wedi Flansa or Ibrahim Affa. The time line is getting a little blurry.

        • MS

          Dear Nitrickay
          Thanks a lot. I agree with you. We need to preserve and build on the good part, and we need to learn from everything good or bad.
          I did a three-part series in Tigrigna some time ago on Wedi Felansa, more on the events leading up to and on his martyrdom, narrating information I obtained mainly from his personal operator; if you remind me during the weekend, I can post the links. I had known Miriam long before she met Issayas Felansa. She was a daring, lively, smart and beautiful soul. God bless her soul. regarding the timeline of who was killed first…
          First Miriam, in Nakfa Front in salahta Werar (7th offensive). Wedi Flansa also was in the front, but she was in a diferent brigade. He was devastated when they told him about her death. A few weeks (or maybe months) after that brigade 58 was mobilized from Nakfa to the HalHal front for an all-out counterattack, the same Ethiopian offensive in which Miriam had been killed. This was around August 1983. The counterattack was successful but it claimed many heroes including Wedi-Feansa; the enemy was dislodged and pushed back to the line we kept holding for the next 4-5 years. Ibrahim AFA was killed in the next Ethiopian offensive (Bahre Negash or 8th offensive, 1985) in a different front, the Northeaster Sahel Front. So, it is: Miriam, Wedi-Flansa, Ibrahim Afa. I hope that will help you.
          Regards.

          • Paulos

            Muhamuday,

            I guess we gonna have to keep you busy today. I heard some sort of conspiracy theory about Wedi-Flansa’s death and people seem to take serious note of it. Would you say, his death warrants for history to have a fresh look at it? I should be forgiven if I pose the same question about Affa’s death as well. Please educate us for it is not only a valuable lesson for posterity but for here and the rest of us as well.

            Respectfully.

          • MS

            Hi Paulosay
            This is thorny and beyond my knowledge, to be honest. I hope you will read the articles that nitrickay is interested in to see the timeline and the situations surrounding WEdi-flansa’s death. I questioned his personal operator for days for possible explanations because I knew the issue is sensitive. I did it because Wedi-Felansa was so much to the operator and he asked me to write his memoir. There is no chance that it will be viewed as an objective account. First, we are talking about an incident that took more than 30 years ago; second, there is no documents (private conversations and minutes of meeetings in which both IA and wedi-felansa attended; sealed pouches-remember extra sensitive materials were transmitted through pouches only, operators handled only time-sensitive battle reports, movements and administrative issues. And there is the parallel vetting of the secret party. Wedi-Felansa is believed to have not been a member of that party. there are several explanations for this, and I’m sure you have read or heard them. So, I can’t depend totally on the account of the operator and give a verdict. What narrating the events leading up to his death chronologically within a context (I know the events and the places), and put things the way the operator saw and understood them, including his burial and some replies to questions of readers. Some readers were encouraging and few were disappointed because i did not say WEdi-Felansa was killed by orders from IA.
            Having said that, i want you to process the following.
            – We know IA is a control freak, we also know that he is a power-hungry guy
            -You can contact Adhanom, I’m sure he knows better, and I think he would be happy to answer your questions since both were at the same level and had commanded battles, I don’t know the situation of Abdalla adem). but by the 1980s, IA had unparalleled authority in the front, and why would he ambush people? He could simply pull them out and send them to halewa sewra. Wedi-Felansa was not in a position to threaten IA at all. By that time there were more than ten brigades, massive bureaucracy of departments….EPLF was large. And wedi-felansa was a commander of one brigade. His immediate commanders were Petros solomon and Ali said Abdalla. Some say, Wedi-felansa was a brilliant military commander and IA did not like people who were famous. Well, Ali Ibrahim was as famous as wedi-felansa; you have Wuchu, idris breiray, etc. If it is about insubordination, I heard WEdi-FElansa was a military man to the bone, and loyalty and discipline are integral parts of the military.
            – If it is about suspicion, if IA thought Wedi-Felansa might have been frustrating plans, all you need to know is the missions that were trusted to him. He was entrusted with missions that carried the difference between victory and defeat.
            – Ibrahim Afa, you know him. He was closer to IA, but by the mid-eighties the military committee that ibrahim afa chaired almost died out. IA had the power and aura of sending Ibrahim to Halewa sewra. Nobody would have saved him. IA did that later to Ahmed alqaysi, a prominent member of the CC and a founding member of the secret party. According to the CC constitution, a CC member should first get stripped of his seat and then face the charges. The secretary General did not have the power to automatically jail a CC member. Who fought for alqaysi? No body. only one CC member, mahmood Jabra asked about him in a CC meeting, and he was silenced by IA, according to adhanom accounts. So, I have not found any evidence that would suggest that there was a foul play. I know some of the tregadelti who arrived at the scene right after the death of ibrahim Afa and his comrades. They were actually to exhume his remains and the remains of the other comrades to bury it in the Heroes’ Cemetry, months after independece when the issue was hot and many remains of martyrs were being collected from different fronts. Ali said Abdalla advised them to stay put; he was the interior minister then. His explanation was that there would be an official plan to handle the remains of known martyrs such as Afa and Idris awate, etc. Until I see a convincing evidence, i will tend to believe they died in action.
            Sorry for the long comment but some comments need menxef (caveat).
            Wo dehanka.

          • Paulos

            Muhamuday,

            It feels like you knew a month ahead that I was going to ask you those questions and you had your answers prepared. That is pretty amazing to say the least. You’re gifted no question about it. Thank you so much for walking us through certain issues that keep coming back more often than not.

          • MS

            Selam Paulosay
            I enjoyed the exchanges, and I have had a unique opportunity to know you more. Thank you again.

          • blink

            Dear MS
            Spare me if I find it simply not fair, many people like Haile zeru and his pals play game with hard evidence in their small world to hang on their mission to paint EPLF as a shrewd organization , yet here they are in a very diverted game of smoothing the surface. Young men are getting brainwashed by faceless men who don’t own courage in a very dirty pal talk room , saay can tell you that if you did not pay attention.

          • Haile Zeru

            Hi Blink,
            Pls go to hell. Or hope there is a possibility for re-incarnation. You might come back in this world as simpler animal. As it is now you are hopeless.
            This is I hope my first and last message to you. Do not ever mention my name.

          • Nitricc

            Hi Haile; i thought you live in Canada you can’t use the word “Pls go to hell” like the day of today, isn’t thanks giving day in your adapted country? be nice lol

          • blink

            Dear Haile zeru
            The knife of truth must be hitting you hard , you see , I am dismissing your honesty as non existent, yet I don’t hate you .No ,no this is the beginning sir . You will be able to hear loudly and clearly sir . Just sit tight . What goes around comes around. With due respect sir this is not like amiche room where people like you paint things as they wish.

          • Mez

            Dear Haile, please restrain and focus on the subject.

            Thanks

          • MS

            Selam blink
            Pardon me but I did not get the point. Could you make it easier for me? And if it something that invites me to give u a reply, you will share the bills…haha…my productivity has fallen by 50% today, and Paulos is responsible for half of it. I just hope my boss has not noticed it.

          • blink

            Dear MS
            I was just saying that,while you have the near perfect or first hand information about people who passed away in our struggle, to the opposite we are being sold for false narratives about EPLF individuals. Haile zeru and his pals listen to Gebel the taxi guy and many faceless people , here you are with raw data and I felt this is not fair for people who needs your direction.

          • Paulos

            Muhamuday,

            Today was a good day. I learned so many things. Again thank you!

          • Nitricc

            Your Majesty; million Thanks my man. I do appreciate it. I will remained you this coming weekend and I will love to read it. it is shame, from that kind of act we have reduced to nothing.

      • tes

        Selam MS,

        Still in your EPLJ saga.

        Aboout the qualities of FM OS, you mentioned two important resume.

        1. I never saw him entertaining political or ideological discourses
        2. he was fair in settling issues

        Aren’t these qualities enough to make him unqualified PFDJ foreign Minister?

        I know you don’t take PFDJ as an ideological organization though the truth is.

        tes

      • Saleh Johar

        Ahlam Mahmoud Pasha, and Berhe Yeman,

        Good information, Mahmuday, thank you.

        I don’t think the editorial was discussing competence, but what happened over the weekend and a background to the event.

        As for chaperon, everybody knows a grownup man doesn’t need a chaperon, but in Isaias’s Eritrea, you could have a visible one or a hidden one shadowing you all the time.

        In short, I know Osman is well educated and experienced, but he is a meek official who is always overshadowed by Yemane. And that makes him a minister watched by a chaperon.

        Hope you see it that way.

        • MS

          Ahlan Saleh
          I understand your point and thank you. But let’s face it saleh, I would assume that the first criterion for someone to be closer to IA is that he/she should be checked by the doctors to see that they have way below level testosterone levels and that in the case of males, their balls must have shrunk in, sorry for the graphics. Then, By that logic, Yemane must be the man with the least amount of testosterone because he is thought to be the closest one to IA. He must also be meeker than Osman. That logic also covers all the executives including General Philipos, Abraha Kasa, and all the ministers. Do you think Yemane accompanies all those officials when they are on assignments? Just curious? There must be an explanation. That’s why I started my original comment by expressing my bewilderment on this matter. I brought Osman character and qualifications to be juxtaposed against the unnormal accoasting of the FM. Just for thought.

        • Ismail AA

          Dear SGJ,
          The word “meek” caught my attention. Though I had no plan to comment on this threat for personal reasons I hope you will understand, I thought that the word “meek” you used (for sure in its positive sense) partially describes Osman’s character and personality. Yes, he is humble, kind, loyal to his word but could be extremely bold and tenacious when he needed. He is my personal friend since our junior highschool days and never parted up to the day we graduated from HSIU in 1972. Up to that time, we were followers of the ELF. As he told me later (1983) he changed his views during his time as secondary school teacher in Adwa. At that time, we had promised to one another that we would not allow our political views affect our long standing friendship. It was surprising that he showed up at my wedding day on 28 Septembe 1986. When we meet or talk occasionally we avoid raising political issues except once after after independence when he visited me to persuade me to return back and we ended up in disagreement.

          • blink

            Dear Ismael
            It is good that you said he come to you and ask you to join in after independence, this is really a very good thing to remember , not for you but for general understanding because this was the first ever i heard or read someone say such .

          • Ismail AA

            Dear blink,
            If you have read what I wrote in good faith you wouldn’t have read in my comments as much as you did. I mean you have gone a bit too far when you interpreted the reason I gave as if I was “Protecting (sic) Osman as my own and friend. Did you miss reading that I said I had a promise not to engage in political differences?.

          • blink

            Dear Ismael
            I think you also mis read me or misunderstood my intention and that is because i am not good at communicating with Anglosaxson grammer but my intention was to just tell you that , you are hurting people like me by keeping things foryourself. Do you know what is going on please see the JEBHA ABAY Facebook , no one can narret about some of the Great great Eritrean heros , do you know why , becuase you guys are a very very secretive creature all of i mean EPLF and ELF , you guys are not telling us all.

          • Ismail AA

            Dear blink,
            I admire your innocent pursuit to know. I understand what you are after, and it’s your right to ask and get answers. We, the elders, have duty to inform you or the young generation. But in this particular case (Osman and me) you would not want to ignore the human side of the matter. I hope you would understand the issue.

          • Haile S.

            Hi Blink,
            I think we need to see the organizational secrecies apart from those between friend’s. Let alone between friends even between rivals the tantalizing urge to divulge a secret for a higher cause need to be closely scrutinized. Do you think Isayas did the wise thing by publishing (in Hwyet magazine) the hand written ‘private’ correspondence he had with Meles? Was it worthy of the attempt?
            Haile S.

          • MS

            Dear blink
            It’s not a secret that I like your enthusiasm, keen observation and sharp comments. I think you need to give Ustaz IsmailAA a credit for staying on topic. It is commendable that he refrained from saying things that veer off the subject. And we are all human beings; we have personal relations and political stances. It is good to separate them. after all, we are all related: family members, community members, ex-comrades-in-arms, etc.
            I think sharing experiences should be done on appropriate platforms. For instance, i don’t follow pal talks and I don’t have the patience to listen to 3-4 hours nonsense. i want to read a brief but well developed story of the matter. People are “sharing” their experiences, in most cases for personal purpose. I bought few books of ex-tegadelti, and i found them to be nothing but sensational. I listened clips of some pal talk heroes (oincluding pilot and foro) and I was really discouraged by the fact that there are people who believe these stories at face values. I’m concerned by the fast deterioration of intellectual fitness/vigor of some of people. I see that in meetings where people base their assessments on stories they heard in pal talks from individuals who are not willing to come up to light.
            The thing is that good-intentioned people like should do your own endeavors to study the past. Do not hessiate to criticise what you think was wrong, and add value to what you think was right. The good thing is that EPLF loved to archive every details; I can’t tell you how vulumous were the monthkly reports that were sent to central offices, how volumous were the day-to-day radio communications (all radio-communications were collected and archived, it was a law); how volumous were the periodic reviews of departments and so on. Those material evidences will collect dust until favorable time comes when professional writers can sort them out. I believe the PFDJ also added a lot of documents to that pile.
            The last book published by Hidri that I read was “mefexemta” please get that book. It is a collection of short stories by selected writers. That is the weakness of the book. PFDJ selected-stories. firstly, the stories are so shallow, fast-pacing, full of overused jargons (too much wordiness); and are selective. Those selected writers wrote about characters they selected; and narrated events in a very boring and predicted manners. Secondly, since the selected writers were from similar cultural background, a readers who did not know the composition of EPLA (hzbawi serawit) would think, it was only composed of one ethnic group. To me, that is a spear in the chest. Indirectly, PFDJ and those writers are actually hurting the organization whose history they want to showcase.
            So, the bottom line is what Nitrickay is doing, please depend on your own research and don’t take individuals’ take as final.
            What i usually see is that the peopel who come to the MIC to share their experience don’t display the hesitancy that their experience might be limited. For instance, I see people make broad generalization from their limited experience. for instance, the experience of someone who was in a certain unit all her/his life is shaped by what s/he saw in that unit during the limited stay. They should share that but they should also say that their experience is limited and i will tell you about my experience while working in such and such placed during such and such time, etc. And if there is a general comment or observation, it should be done within a context. however, the norm is that people make generalizations out of a very limited experience. You don’t see them saying “I think, I don’t know, it might be,probably…”, onmce they hold the MIC, they act as if they were the central processing unit of the organization, as if everything went through them, etc.
            So, dear blink, you have the materials, books, articles, eyewitnesses with first hand informastion in your community; youtube posts, pal talks, etc.
            I know, this long, but I could not help it.
            Regards.

          • Bayan Nagash

            Dear MS,

            Sound suggestion. You know in this country when an expert comes as an invitee about a subject he/she knows intimately stays true to that subject. One I always find refreshing is this: When asked about a subject outside the realms of his/her expertise, oftentimes, it is qualified by statement akin to this: I am no expert on the matter, but my opinion is this or variations thereof. What this does is help the audience to take the opinion part with a grain of salt. In Eritrean context, we are not there yet. We simply want to be the philosophers, the politicians, the economists, and the social scientists…on and on. That’s one of the core weaknesses to our discourses that is hurting us deeply.

            BN

          • Fanti Ghana

            Hello blink,

            I have to agree with Ustaz Ismail AA’s decision on this one. I have almost an exact issue myself, friendship since childhood with a brother of a top official, and I don’t discuss that household’s specific political beliefs no matter the circumstance including in the areas we agree about.

          • blink

            Dear Fanti
            My concern with that is sir , who will take and learn from ismael head ? He is the guy with experience and he has first hand information , How will people like me get in to Ismael head ? you know who said the same thing ? Adhanom , mesfin hagos , these two know every thing yet they are silent , they can only come to protect their name , is that fair for us ? we have to get every inch of Ismael , Mesfin and Adhanom unless we are stack to repeat their mistakes . I always pock ismael , amanuel , saleh and MS becuase these guys know every thing yet we are mushroomed by people who are simply worthless.In short i want them to give us all . It is not that i lost hope or respect for that matter , it is the fact that 20 years old Eritrean man is brainwashed by PFDJ and here no openiness .

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam blink,

            I am sure your intention is understood, but the heart of the matter is that the thin line between being a source of useful information verses being a party to a gossip has to be watched carefully, and the best way to ensure that division is by not getting into either one as much as possible.

            Besides, people change, and any information about them that was true yesterday may not be true today and so on. So, don’t feel you are being kept in the dark intentionally. However, your effort was not for nothing. We are reminded by Ustaz Ismail AA what it means to be a person of integrity.

          • Paulos

            Selam Ismail AA,

            It is always a pleasure to read what you have to say about issues of myriad substances. Hope Osman Saleh is reading the comments for I believe could give him a perspective as he is used to hearing what he wants to hear from people say at the meeting in Arlington.

            Perhaps the question we need to ask is, whom do you know or have known pretty much all your adult life. Osman the private citizen or Osman the Tegadalay? Osman the private citizen could be kind, down-to-earth and smart but Osman the Tegadalay is the product of relations with respect to the focal point of the Eritrean cause and with respect to relations with other living and dead Tegadelties as well. History knows and is interested not in Osman the private citizen but Osman the Tegadalay for the former is long gone.

            The political theorist Hannah Arendt popularized the phrase “Banality of Evil” when she covered the trial of Eichmann in Jerusalem when she witnessed the profound lack of remorse and guilt in a man for his actions and lack of anger and bitterness towards his captors as well. Eichmann she said ceased to live for himself when he compromised the values which made him who he was before he joined the Nazis. Osman the Tegadalay is certainly far from the actions of Eichmann but Arndt set precedence to make a historic point to show how men could completely become amnesiac when they betray who they were as private citizens.

          • Ismail AA

            Dear Paulos,
            I am really amazed by your (may be creation’s gift reinforced by purposeful reading) acumen and ability to quickly capture the gist of what people write in this forum and associating them with your stored knowledge – a good reason for me to had placed you in my short list that I must carefully read what you provide. You have jsut elaborated for readers why I desist in indulging Osman’s Tegadalay part of resume. Hannah Arendt had already answered the question. Thank you Paulos.

          • Paulos

            Dear Ismail AA,

            I am humbled by your kind words. And certainly it means a lot to see coming from you Sir. I always learn great deal from you including from your wealth of experience and of course your ability to restrain your emotions is absolutely remarkable. Never seen you losing your cool. Thank you.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Dr Paulos,

            Well said. When you set your argument in historic perspectives, it always excels to the opposite of your argument. After all an argument that has not historical background and historical perspective is not an argument.

            Trying to find Hannah Arendt’s concept a meaning to the topic of our discussion is very interesting and surely will help to intellectualize our discussion. That makes you one of the few in the focus of my eyes to follow you attentively the nature of your input as to whether for the it is the public good or for the good of the powerful. Second, I enjoy your exchange with Ismailo the humble and astute personality. Keep up.

            Regards

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Paulos, Ismael, AH, Saay, MS, SJG and all,

            You wrote:

            “Eichmann, she said, ceased to live for himself when he compromised the values which made him who he was before he joined the Nazis.”

            I think it’s great that you have a good example that we can look up and try to make sense.

            But I do not agree that we have reached that level as yet to give up on those who are serving the regime, if we agree that most of them are mere tools of the system.

            Even though we have the obligation to report news as is, but in our case I think, be it news or otherwise needs to also serve the purpose:

            1) To inform the public / to isolate / expose the regime
            2) To attract / turn those inside the regime

            Let me elaborate what I mean.

            1) To inform the public and isolate the regime:
            This news items would serve better that YG was denied from holding seminars. And Eritrean opposition or who ever was involved, who are always a target for not doing something are actually did something positive. This acts needs to be emulated and praised and if the news reached some how back home, it is positive to weaken the propaganda machine of the regime.

            የማነ ገብረአብ፡ አማኻሪ ፕረሲደንት ኤርትራ አብ አመሪካ ንኤርትራውያን አኻባ ንኸይገብር፡ መንግስቲ አመሪካ ካብ ዋሽንግቶን ዲሲ ሰጊጉዎ፡፡

            This is the news and let it take it’s own course how ever the people interpret and let the regime defender spend their time try to explain this.

            2) The regime is made up people and we know that NOT all the people who are serving the regime are supporters. I think people who are mare “tools” should not be discouraged from the opportunity to join the struggle for justice and help restore justice. I don’t know to what degree the FM is hardcore loyalist of IA, but I doubt he is . I do believe a lot of those who are serving the regime, they are trapped in so many ways and we should never give up on them. And given the right circumstances, I think we should be able to win over them and turn them against the regime. There were others I think who, in my opinion were a lot more loyalist (or sounded to be) to the president who, I think won their conscious back and decided to either leave the regime or caught in the internal change they were planning.

            I believe we are not neutral spectators in this. Any “meek” or “a tool” of the regime is, a valuable asset to the opposition and they need to helped to win over them. Those of us who believe that regime change from inside with the support from outside, or those who we believe change using popular public upraising (non-violent means), we need to know that will be possible only from having insiders who are sympathetic to our cause and help dismantle the system from within.

            There is no reason we should antagonize, degrade or discourage them so they are left with no option but to stick to the regime. This should be possible to see their public record and make a reasonable judgement who our target should be and what our objectives are.

            Berhe

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Berhe,

            All those who serve the system are the supporters of the regime. There is no such called “a regime” and “a system” without people serving in the institution. You can not divorce the people who work in the regime’s institution and call it a regime with its system. I think you are influenced by Saay who claim there is no a system in Eritrea. That is a baseless argument intend to serve only to fit their purposes.

            Regards

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Aman,

            I don’t want to change the discussion and argue what the regime is. Saay does influence a lot of people and I may be one of them, but I do believe in regime change without force. In other words, I am influenced primary by the work of Gene Sharp and his non-violent methods.

            What would you have said if wedi Ali, and others have succeed in removing the regime? They were part of the regime all along.

            Would you have said, no we don’t need regime change because it’s coming from those part of the regime?

            My point is, let’s not lose focus on the noise and focus on the target (G1).

            When we dismantle him we dismantle the system.

            Berhe

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Berhe(Abi Seb),

            You can not target G-1 as far he is shielded by the institution and those who serve to his institutions. You target to the shield (the institution) to finally find G-1. It doesn’t work the other way round. If you don’t have satellite guided missiles to to target him separately, you can only find him by attacking his institutions. We need practical talk and practical mission.

            No one could anticipate unless it is within our normal dreams, for a scenario, say for instance a disgruntled officer to attack him, or normal coup to happen. You don’t have to wait and keep dreaming like Wedi Ali to happen. If we are in that mood, nothing will happen until the despot go by the natural process.

            Second, the role of individuals varied, but you could not be rule out their roles once they are installed in the system to run it. So everyone in the system be it small or big have roles to run the state machine co-ordinately. The state of Eritrea is moving with the actors in it.

            Regard

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Emma,

            Abi Seb tiHsho diA.

            I think last time we had this argument, I don’t think we agreed. I has asked you if you are aware the methods of non-violent means and you told that you have and we dropped the case.

            When I said, target G1 you are interpreting as it means to physically target him and taking him out (if I understood) you correct. That may be one example, but what I meant was in general terms which I meant is crash his power so he no longer is in power and his system is in power. For example, if he sneezes and dies tomorrow, and another person say Hagos Kisha or his son comes to power and continue to rule the country the same way they do today, it doesn’t mean anything. I am saying this that I am in agreement with you, just removing him doesn’t guarantee anything.

            I would ask you to read Gene Sharp again and focus on the topic of “Identifying the Achilles’ heel”. Basically he says “dictators can be conquered, but most quickly and with least cost if their weaknesses
            can be identified and the attack concentrated on them.”.

            To me fighting the regime using force like what we did when we fought Ethiopia, doesn’t sound a least cost. Beside it is being a civil war (which are really, really costy in nature and there is no garantee that it will succeed), it is I think the most expensive cost in terms of time, resources and lives (assuming we have people who are willing to do it). But fighting the regime using all viable means that we have, including from inside and weaken it internally, sooner or later it will fall. People inside the regime are our gateway to the eventual fall of the regime.

            Would Jebha be able to succeed in freeing the prisoners in Sembel and Adi Quala without the support and intelligence of those inside and serving the regime? Would EPLF succeed in burning the MIGs at Asmara airport without the support of those who were inside and serving the Derg regime.

            Wedi Ali was not a single person. Now his plan failed but there were a lot more than him. And I am not suggesting let’s wait for another wedi ali to emerge, but let’s fight the system from outside as well as inside.

            Berhe

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Merhaba Berhe,

            Yes, I read it. I believe in 2001, and sometime on off and on when forumers mention it, I still visit it. As a matter of fact, I wrote on “civil disobedience” in three parts back in 2001 at awate.com, when the bloody war stops and our independent news paper was vibrant. Gene Sharp’s nonviolence is only applicable where there is a political environment for civil disobedience and peaceful demonstrations. So after the arrest of senior officials and our journalists, all the doors for nonviolence struggle are closed.

            Therefore, Berhe we don’t agree on how to remove the regime. This brutal regime can not be removed by peaceful means, it can only be removed by sheer force. Otherwise, we will be on a daily prayer, God to take him away from us. Even if he dies now, no one knows how our politics play out, to address the political crises we are in.

            Regards

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Emma,

            It’s ok if we do not agree how the regime can be removed.

            You said “Gene Sharp’s nonviolence is only applicable where there is a political environment for civil disobedience and peaceful demonstrations. So after the arrest of senior officials and our journalists, all the doors for nonviolence struggle are closed.”.

            I could be wrong but I don’t believe Gene Sharp does not put any favorable condition for his method to work. As far as I know, it is applicable to any regime of any kind. But you seem to have made up your mind and you do not want to entertain any idea. I don’t think it’s easier or but a collective approach to fight the system from all directions.

            I can argue that, after the arrest of G15 it was ripe condition for non violent means to take effect. I believe the problem is, that those of us who were outside the reach of the system, instead of using their cause and continue the fight, we squandered the opportunity that was presented to us and we ended up wasting it. The regime was vulnerable and it was being pushed from all directions but we let him live another day as we were fighting each other and dividing and splitting our meager resources.

            When you say ” This brutal regime can not be removed by peaceful means, it can only be removed by sheer force.” who exactly is the target? Wouldn’t this be a civil war? Please refer to what Kim Hanna has asked you to elaborate.

            Berhe

          • iSem

            Hi Berhe and Emma:
            Sharp actually makes it clear, it has been long since I looked at it but, he does not recommend public demonstration because in that case the PFDJ and Libya and Saddam will mow the people and they did that before. What Sharp says is the “akils heels” of a regime, identifying them and hitting them and undermining it, because any regime specially regimes like PFDJ are not totalitarian due to limitation of resources, eg they do not have the wherewithal to monitor every one 24/7 with telescreen like Winston, they use low tech spies (nai ezni) so they do have many vurenablies .

            Canadian Mel Gladwell wrote a book called David and Goliath, highlighting that the power of any organism can be uses against it, he says that the size of Goliath was disadvantage, he was slughsih nimble, the size of David was an advantage, he was nimble etc. He gives an example when certain town in France undermined the Nazi, when they insulated the Jews and humiliated decorated generals when a young waiter looking harmless spilled sauce on is uniform so on and so on
            Now would that work in Eri, it can if people are willing to do it and for some reason people who took risk during the Ethiopian regime to help ELF to liberate 1000 prisoners from two prisoners on the same night now while the prisons are staffed with yEri, no prisoner was freed so far. Talk about Eritrean Enigma!

            Also the Arbi Harnett was a good opportunity to undermine the regime, but it never succeeded, even the people who are praised as nationalist and deqi meriet and are insiders cannot even convince their government to protect their brothers and sister from the kidnapping, it would have taken a land cruiser going after the kidnappers around Teseney, shegerab, so you are talking about a country and people who were given multiple opportunities to attack the Akil’s heels of the regime, but chose not to
            So the reason that it may not work is not just because the brutality of PFDJ, but also because of the docility of the people. It is fact that those who are telling us they liberated us, they would not have done the liberating from their hide out in Sahel if the people in the belly of the enemy did not take risks to help them, this is bewildering to me

            Also when we say peacful it does not mean hugging, I think BY has attacking the like of Yemane and Hagos when they dance among us is one way, so it is not all Ghandian method, it is rather avetring wider full fledge against each other
            The G-15, the Wedi Ali incident, are al peaceful, but problem is they are always suicidal and they helped the regime to watch its back

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam Amanuel Hidrat,
            .
            I am sure you have to make several qualifications and amendments to your statements. I am trying to understand your core belief.
            .
            “All those who serve the system are the supporters of the regime.”
            “The state of Eritrea is moving with the actors in it.”
            .
            A.H,
            Are all the military officers and security officers included?
            Are all the soldiers and recent Sawa graduates included?
            Are all Government employees included?
            Are all the Gov. hospital employees, including the Doctors and nurses included?
            .
            In the revolution you are contemplating, does the arrest and imprisonment of all these servers of the state regime fall under your definition of Justice, reconciliation and peace for the future of Eritrea? Is it practical, inexpensive and beneficial to conduct your revolution this way?
            .
            If you sideline all these people and their relatives, Is there anyone left in Eritrea?
            .
            I am sorry, I am sure I misunderstood the thrust of your argument. However, when I read your statements, these questions jump out immediately without answers.
            .
            Mr. K. H

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Mr Kim,

            Of course there are always qualifications and caveats. Otherwise we will go from diversion to diversion endlessly.

            First, Who are the the regime? The regime is collectively all that includes the despot, the ministerial office holders, the diplomats, and all the heirarichal offices within those institutions. So we need to differentiate between public employee and institutional agents and enforcers . Once we identified them correctly, it is easy to answer your questions. So from the qualifications to my argument I gave, you can answer your own questions.

            Second, this is a political argument. When things are set and done (the removal of the regime), the second stage of the process is to identify the specific crimes and the individuals who commit the crimes to the public at large. So I am not here to account the crimes committed and by whom. My objectives and the objectives of the peace loving Eritreans as this crucial time is to dismantle the apparatus of oppression.

            Regards

          • Kim Hanna

            Selam Amanuel Hidrat,
            .
            I appreciate the response to my questions.
            The clarification and the caveats you provided materially have changed my understanding of your previous posts.
            For example, when I read your previous statement of …”All those who serve the system are supporters of the regime.” I was disturbed by it.
            A lot of people work for the system for a 101 reasons, not necessarily supporting it. When you clarified it by saying that you are talking about …institutional agents and enforcers… with the despot at the top, it made a complete sense to me.
            .
            The specific crimes committed will be addressed in the future is also a measured response to the call of justice.
            .
            Mr. K.H

          • blink

            Dear Berh
            Thanks for holding your ground sir , it is simply a very relevant view in our journey that we do not believe in arm solution. You know i am counting people like you in this forum ,by that i wanted to adjust my views based on non militaristic solution or may be minimum of it. It is very important and good that people like you make their voice heard , the life of a single Eritrean depends on people like your voice . War is simply the most evil thing we human being made and if we are looking for justice we better not use it against our brothers.

          • Paulos

            Selam Berhino,

            You said, “….to win them over.” Do win them over by appealing to their conscience or convincing them otherwise for the political ideology they chose to adhere to is wrong? Ultimately it is their conscience that is going to stand trial simply because the gravity of the issue is not political differences, rather abetting gross human rights violations.

            You probably have watched the classic 1961 movie “Judgement At Nuremberg” where 16 high court judges in Nazi Germany stood trial for being accomplices to the gross human rights violations in Germany. What is so remarkable about the plot of the film is that, the defendants’ argument was that, they were not only following orders but they brought the reality of the geopolitics during the war as well—Germany was at war. That is, if the international law is to remain impartial, the crime of other nations in history should stand trial as well. Ultimately what stood out was, their individual responsibilities and guilt of collective conscience instead. The rest is irrelevant as the verdict stood with the victims in the end.

            If the functionaries of PFDJ were to stand trial, the similarity in their defence couldn’t have been striking for they would argue that, they were merely following orders and other nations as well should stand trial for they have committed violations on their people if the law is to remain impartial—moreover, Eritrea was at war. If the argument and line of defence was irrelevant in Nuremberg, it will remain irrelevant in the Eritrean court-rooms as well for it will be individual responsibilities and collective conscience that will ultimately be found to be guilty. The “…winning them over…” assumption is not only naive and misplaced but anachronistic in terms as well.

          • Nitricc

            Hi Ismail; What is ” HSIU” stand for? I get the High-school part but what is IU? Thanks.

          • Amanuel Hidrat

            Selam Nitrickay,

            HSIU stands for Haile Selassie I University, currently called as AAU.

          • Nitricc

            Selamat Aman: I thank you Sir! I was way off lol. Appreciated!!

      • Bayan Nagash

        Dear MS,

        Your reservoir of information that you have under your belt is something that should be put in hard paper format besides in bits and pieces that you have been leaving digital footprints here. The digital footprints, unfortunately, lack organized and coherent way of imparting critical information as one would have to religiously follow your comments for coherent picture to emerge. I am hoping you are saving every bit of the information that you share in the awate forum’s spontaneous discourses that you fantastically engage in; you know, when the rules of engagement call for it. This thread and another one in another thread are case in point by what I mean the gem of information that you impart in this forum based on your lived experience as former tegadaly of EPLF.

        I was not fond of Reagan, unlike my friend Sal, but Reagan’s words ring true today, in which he famously said, “I didn’t leave the Democratic party, the Democratic Party left me.” Similarly, in my book, you didn’t leave EPLF, EPLF left you when it transitioned to Higdef. Stay – through and through – true to EPLF’s history with all of its follies and your revolutionary years we will all gain valuable lessons in our history that has been maligned for a host of reasons. Similarly, if others, for instance, Saleh G. Johar, Ismail AA and Amanuel H. and many others who fought as ELFites, continue to stay – through and through – true to ELF’s history with all of its follies, collectively, you will all have your right place in the future history of Eritrea.

        Now, in your response above, you’ve given us the detailed information about Yemane G. Saleh O., both of whom are serving the menace at home, at will, as there is no gun that we visibly can see that anyone is putting on their respective heads to serve the evil loyally. They would have to explain themselves as to why it is they chose to stay loyal to this merciless man. I don’t think anybody knows speculations abound. Conjecturing aside, we now have the proof in the putting, if you will. consider Yemane Teklegergish’s testimony, who provides ominous picture of EPLF tegadelti as a whole, where every movement of rank-and-file tegadalay were controlled and managed tightly; or even the top brass officers or now diplomats (like the two subjects in question here), controlling movements and talks is nothing new as that assures the man at the helm wouldn’t be left holding an increasingly shrinking bag of power. Would this be sound assumption on my part here, or am I missing something that you can illumine upon?

        BN

        • MS

          Dear Bayan
          Thank you brother, but you are giving me more than I deserve, kedbibuni alo, efkus abilka de’a’zi Hawey. You know how you disapprove of us when we praise you for your activities that have an immediate impact, like when you produce some interesting piece of an article, or a comment…that is real and tangible, you push us back. You tell us not to heap praises on you.
          Anyway, mine is eni-men neberu, zeben orit stories, extracted from fading memories. That’s why I have advised blink not to depend on isolated memories of individuals. And thanks also for the reply pertinent to this issue (I read your reply to my reply to blink). There are materials available for those who are serious to learn from the past. All they need is that they should not surrender their intellectual faculties to swindlers and attention seekers.
          With that, I say Gracias.
          PS: Sorry, i missed the main part: I agree it is sound.

          • Bayan Nagash

            Dear MS,

            Thank you! Hey, what goes around comes around. You’re paying me in kind when it is my turn “to heap praise[] on you.” I have a friend who gets irritated by Eritreans excessive humbleness to a point, he says, we spend a great deal of time and energy to stay humble, a la Kendrick Lamar’s song (“Be Humble”). Of course, I took his irritation as being facetious on his part. On my part, however, I choose to stay humble for fear of going to the opposite direction, which is to say, hubris…universe knows the latter is not in my nature nor do I wish to acquire a hint of trait from it.

            I must admit when readers lavish a writer with their genuine praises, at times feeling undeservedly, the writer automatically resorts to pushing back, instead of simply accepting it by saying, thank you. I am learning to find that space where it stays balanced. So, many thanks for your rejoinder…it is right on the mark on what I had mind – You answered it concisely and to the point.

            Cheers,
            BN

      • Robel Cali

        HI MS,

        In addition to being a Presidential Advisor, Yemane is also the Head of Political Affairs for PFDJ, hence why he accompanies the FM and is seen in matters that are outside his presidential advisor roles. He is basically the supervisor of all ministries. It’s part of being the Head of Political Affairs.

        • Thomas

          Hi Robel Cali,

          Let me tell you dudu, in the EPLF/PFDJ world it is all about loyalty. If you are loyal to their organization, you have the highest position job. They never care if you have experiences and education to manage the job. That is one of the reasons for the economy of the country deterioration/failure. The only difference between Yemane monkey and Osman Salih is Yemane has shown loyalty to the dictator and he worships DIA the same as his GOD/of course if he is a believer. Osman Salih however has a long way to win the heart and mind of DIA.

          • Robel Cali

            Salam Thomas,

            Answer these two questions:

            1. Name a government that doesn’t rely on loyalty from its members

            2, Name non-military Eritrean government officials without an education

            For example, in your country, Abay Woldu, the president of Tigray and the chairman of TPLF, has a 4th grade education. You wont find any Eritrean official that senior up without at least a college degree.

            PIA is a dictator you hate and God is a dicator you love. Do you see the contradiction? I can say PIA is a dictator because he refuses to have real elections. The only difference is PIA is real and your God is not.

            And if Osman wanted to flee, he could of done so on numerous occasions. He leaves the country seemingly every week. If PIA didn’t trust him, would he really let him leave the country? Nope. So again, everything you’re spewing is pure nonsense. What makes it even more comical is you’re Ethiopian posing as an Eritrean.

          • Thomas

            Hi Robel Cali,

            You missed my point, I was telling the ministers don’t have power but the uneducated generals/military loyalists to Issays can jail and kill people without fear of the law (there is no law the military who are loyal to Dictator Issayas are the law).

            – Wuchu was 3rd grader and a chief of staff,

            – Tekle Manjus, Filipos– high school deploma

            – Wedi Kassa – high school diploma
            – The rest high ranked military leaders are either with < 12 grade education or = 12th grade diploma certificate.

            It is obvious, why would these people worry about the qualification even the president of the nation himself is a college dropout.

            About the Eritrea officials Yemane G and Osman S have a BA/BS degree, but a BS/BA degree is cannot be the highest education to become a foreign minister or a chief of the uni-party Eritrea has.

            Eritrea is gifted with many highly educated citizens. Why would Yemane and Osman do their thing of "Minia kolel" all over the world? I think these two need a break and most of all they stink at everything. The only skill the show is their arrogance and ignorance of politics and diplomacy.

            I really never wanted to talk about Ethiopia, but since you asked about the Ethiopian officials and their educational qualification here it is listed below:

            President: Dr. Mulatu Teshome

            Cabinet :

            Demeke Mekonnen – Deputy Prime Minister

            Dr.Workneh Gebeyehu – Minister of Foreign Affairs

            Professor Yifru Berhane- Minister of Health

            Dr.Debretsion Gebremichael –Minister of Communication and Information Technology

            Dr.Abreham Tekeste- Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation

            Dr.Shiferaw Tekelemariam – Minister of Education

            Dr.Bekele Bulado- Minister of Trade

            Dr.Eyasu Abrha- Minister of Farming and Natural resources

            Professor Fekadu Beyene- Minister of Livestock and Fishery

            Dr Engineer Sileshi Bekele- Minister of Water, Irrigation and Electricity

            Dr.Gemedo Dale- Minister of Environmental, Forest and Climate Change

            Dr Engineer Getahun Mekuria- Minister of Science and Technology

            Dr.Girma Amente- Minister of Public Enterprise

            Dr.Hirut Woldemariam- Minister of Culture and Tourism

            Dr.Negeri Lencho- Minister of Government Communication Affairs Office

            Dr.Yinager Dese- Commissioner of National Planning Commission

            Source: http://www.ethiopia.gov.et/officials-contact

            Now, it is your turn. Name the number of doctor officials serving the dictator you to support.

    • Haile WM

      Hi Berhe,

      the power structure in PFDJ land comes form president’s office.
      the ministries are only facade for the real policy maker i.e. el presidente! Yemane being and advisor who can’t really advice the un-advisable is there to make sure Osman operates, says, and moves just as my presidente have dictated.

    • saay7

      Selamat Berhe Y:

      A different perspective:

      1. Yemane G is not just the chaperone of Osman Saleh. He was the chaperone of everyone who held the Foreign Minister post INCLUDING Ali Said Abdella and Haile DeruE. During the Badme wars, all the actual peace negotiations between Eritrea and Ethiopia had the presence of Yamane Gebreab notwithstanding the pro forma presence of the FM.

      2. The closest approximation to this was the position that Nafie held with Sudan’s Omar Al Bashir: a presidential advisor who trumped the FM.

      3. This is most likely because Yemane G has a mind-meld with Isaias: they think exactly alike on the big issues and Isaias trusts his judgement better than whoever occupies the post.

      4. Yemane G, due to long experience, does not make rookie mistakes. Last year, in an interview with RFI, Osman Saleh said that all the political prisoners (G-15, journalists) who were arrested in 2001 were alive. Of course he has no way of knowing this but said it anyway.

      The rest of what you said I agree with: that these people, including Osman Saleh, are merely tools and one can’t be mad at a tool (can you be mad at a stick?) but the man holding the tool. If an opposition cannot point out the absurdity of a system where a man who holds no government portfolio (Yemane G) is the spokesperson of a government, what good is being in opposition?

      saay

      • MS

        Ahlan Marshal Politico
        The topic is why YG escorts the FM. I don’t understand it and that’s why I brought Osman Saleh’s resume.to show that the man is competent to represent the country. As you know, the system is centrally and tightly controlled, i.e., there are periodic assignments given to each ministeries; the decision goes in a top-down fashion. PFDJ controls and overrides POLICY-RELATED agendas in all ministries and Zonal administrations. The political wing of PFDJ, led by YG- is so powerful that it participates even in security matters (for instance the diaspora organizing arm of PFDJ is closely linked and synced with the foreign arm of the National Security Agency. PFDJ Zonal offices are more powerful than the governors’ offices; PFDJ has to vet for any agenda, be it regional, national or international. Where PFDJ=IA, because he is the chairman, and it is the mechanism through which he rules.
        If the tradition of EPLF is continuing, the definitions of ministries are broad-based, they interlace more than they appear to pronounce their differences. To give you an example: osman Saleh is a foreign minister but he covers what YG office should do while on tour abroad, that is, conducting seminars, opening festivals, dealing with political and organizational matters of the diaspora, etc.
        SP= When I raised this same question, a friend once told me that YG uses foreign trips as a source of income. He told me that he has a way of convincing the president that others are incompetent in negotiating skills and understanding diplomatic cultures, etc. A funny incident that shows a guy who has no governmental portfolio is that when he was assaulted in Italy along Eritrean ambassador in Italy, the police thought he was the driver of the ambassador.

        • saay7

          Hala MaHmuday:

          Hmmm, I was trying to show that YG escorting Osman Saleh doesn’t reflect poorly on Osman but on the high confidence YG enjoys form IA. After all, YG performed the same role whether the Foreign Minister was Haile DeruE or Ali Said or, at the UN, Haile Menkorios.

          This is part of the parallel infrastructure of presidential office/PFDJ shadowing the government at the political level and the “garages” at the ministerial level.

          YG didn’t just leapfrog gov officials; he leapfrogged PFDJ peers. Although Abdella Jaber was the Director of Organizational Affairs, it was YG who set up YPFDJ, YPFDJ-II; it was YG who was in the middle of the Eastern Sudan peace conference, elbowing out Abdella Jaber again.

          saay

      • Robel Cali

        Salam SAAY,

        Yemane Ghebreab does hold important government positions. He is the Presidential Advisor and Head of Political Affairs for PFDJ, those two positions combined make him more imporant than the FM and certainly warrants number two status after PIA. If Anything happens to President Isaias he would likely be the President. IMO, he is the unofficial VP.

        Yemane is also qualfied. He is a University of Washington (UW) graduate in political science. It is because of his exposure to the West as a youth, especially to a liberal city like Seattle, that I think his political ideas are more progressive than those who were in Eritrea fighting in the trenches.

        • Mez

          Dear Robel,

          Your observation is correct–Yemane Gebreab do have an important position in the current Eritrean Government, I would say one of the top ten people.

          The key question is: why is a foreign minister not allowed to do his job in the capacity? Why you have a parallel foreign office?

          Thanks

        • Paulos

          Selam Robel,

          How do you know if one is progressive goes the urban speak. If one drives Honda, listens to NPR and reads NYT. And you’re saying that Yemane’s exposure to a liberal city made him liberal and helped him get Isaias’ attention. Dude, you’re really funny. Let’s see: Haile Menkerios went to Harvard so did Andebirhan. And obviously they had a fall out with Isaias simply because they refused to be lapdogs. It is loyalty stupid!

          • Robel Cali

            Salam Paulos,

            Seattle, along with San Francisco and Boston, are the most progressive cities in America. There is no way Yemane as a young man can spend years in Seattle without absorbing this progressive culture.

            I didn’t say what you’re saying. I’m saying Yemane is far more progressive thinking than most officials in Eritrea, including the president. Just listen to Yemane’s interviews. He is always uplifting and speaks with great hope. While PIA focuses on negative things and hardly gives you the feeling of hope. PIA may call it being a realist but in reality, it’s depressing and bad for politics. Back in 2006, I recall a visiting U.S. journalist to Eritrea pointed this out to him that he focuses too much on what can go wrong and not what could go right.

            I don’t know much about Haile Menkerios. He seems wishy-washy to me. I think back in 2011 he married a beautiful, 20 something Sudanese woman while he was in his 60s and converted to Islam. One thing I know is the older men get the more conservative they become. The fact this guy married a woman 40 years younger than him and left the religion he inherited from his parents for a young woman who is beautiful seems to indicate he is an opportunist to me. I could be wrong on him but he rubs me the wrong way.

            Now Ambassador Andebrhan Welde Giorgis is a guy who I follow. He is smart, educated, well spoken. His ideas are excellent and are the bedrock of my views towards Eritrea. I bought his book “Eritrea at a crossroad” and agreed with most of his positions.

            All governments are based on loyalty, so I see no point of talking about that.

          • Paulos

            Selam Robel,

            You are all over. I don’t see the relevance of the tabloid caliber of Hailemenkerios with the issue at hand. Yemane is soft spoken and lies with no compunction what so ever between his teeth as well as in literally. And you base your indices on how inspiring he is when Isaias is doom and gloom. Yemane probably understood the striking similarity between the psychology of faith as in religion and politics where both focus on people’s soft spots. His filtration with Pentecostal credo when he was in Seattle may have gaven him an insight about the human condition and used it with in the realm of politics as well. The difference is however, true believers inspire people for the here-after is based on leap of faith when those who deliver false hopes do it for a greedy and menacing end. Yemane is the latter.

          • Robel Cali

            Salam Paulos,

            Give recent examples showing Yemane lied. Often times, what is seen as Yemane lying is usually PIA changing his mind without notice on things Yemane tried to change like limiting NS to 18 months. Yemane and most officials rarely lie. They are the sober adults in the region. Lying is an Ethiopian, Sudanese and Somali political trademark in our region.

            Isn’t religion just an insurance policy for the after life? Religion is false hope clergymen and people in power like to promote to keep people in line. It’s the biggest carrot and the stick ever created. It’s a great way to keep the poor majority in society in line by telling them they will be rewarded in the next life for their suffering. So when you say “true believers” I read it as stubborn ignorant people who are clinging to debunked myths out of fear of the unknown when death arrives.

          • Paulos

            Selam Robel,

            It’s all good. Let’s just leave it there. Cheers.

          • Desbele

            Hi Paulos,

            I really wonder about your patience and how you honestly engage with insane people whose mambo jumbo never ends… Stay focused bro.! Know the detractors!

        • saay7

          Selam Robel:

          You have watched interviews of Isaias Afwerki, a guy who corrects interviewers instead of answering their question. Now, does that guy sound like he has any patience for any “advisor”? Do you actually think he has a kitchen cabinet of people whose counsel he seeks? Pleease. The “Presidential Advisor” title was entirely made up and it was designed to address one and only one question directed from foreign officials and journalists: why would we talk to Yemane Gebreab? Why would we give him a visa? The answer: because he is a presidential “advisor” and has a government portfolio.

          Yemane’s other title as Director of Political Affairs of the entire hollow ruling party PFDJ–a party that never has congresses, never has elections, never has officers since 1994–is as meaningful as IA says it is. He has no independent power derived from institutional authority. Otherwise, the “Secretary” of the party, Alamin Mohammed Said, outranks him and, theoretically, would be even more powerful. But you and I know he is not.

          In any event, in any cabinet in the world, the two most important are the Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministry positions. In Eritrea, one is a useless post (foreign affairs) and the other is so useless it has been vacant for almost two years.

          saay

          • iSem

            Hi Sal:
            YG as you know came to the scene with IA’s oxymoron “new blood” initiative when he wanted to remove the rug from his long time comrades, some of whom became the G-15. The oldest blood in EPLF is IA and the FM is so important in the USA not only for its power to represent in the country on the word stage but for its power in the succession planing to be a be a president, next to the president pre tempore in the house of the senate
            I think Robel is confused about the power of YG as having access to the president when they want to arrest and disappear people but YG is not steve Bannon or others who have no ambition to be the president but to see their vision implemented by someone else, YG has none of that power and the deference and if he was killed in the Italy attack there was high chance that IA would never attend his funeral like he did with Girma, who worked so hard for him
            IA since consoldiated power twice: first after Affa was killed and then second after the G-15 by chipping away the powers of his long time colleagues who saved his behind many times, EPLF has never changed, said differently and to piss MS and also Saleh Younis I will draw a an other ism, ie iSemis and say the hijacking was completed long time ago but se still see the likes of robel keep talking about qualification
            In case we have not said it enough; this article is not about qualification, this debate is not about qualification

          • Abraham H.

            Dear Saay, the pfdj land is indeed a land of absurdities. As you mentioned the ministry of defense has been without a minister for years now. What does a ministry without a minister mean, who is answerable and overlooks and runs the activities of that ministry? Thre have been many so called cabinet of ministers meetings, without the ministry of defense being represented; who is going to represent it if there is no any minister of defense? All of these tells us that all the so-called ministers and govt officials are nothing but nominal figures without any meaningful powers or decision making authority.

          • Robel Cali

            Hi Abraham,

            So Eritrea is kinda like Ethiopia but less severe? In Ethiopia, the prime minister and the president are nothing more then figureheads. Power in Ethiopia is held between Debretsion Gebremichael and Abay Teshaye. Non-Tigrayans hold no authority, regardless of their title.

  • Thomas

    Dear AT,

    If I am not mistaken, you have inserted today’s date in the place of last Sunday’s date (Oct. 8) and that is placed on the poster made by the organizers (graphic image onto top of news item top part).

