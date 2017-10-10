Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Eritrean FM Appears Without His Chaperon

The “National Council of Eritrean-Americans” organized a seminar in which Osman Saleh, the Eritrean Foreign Minister, and Yemane Ghebreab, adviser of the Eritrean president, were supposed to be the guest speakers.

The widely advertised seminar was planned for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at the Double Tree Hotel in Crystal City, VA. However, the seminar didn’t go as planned: the foreign minister showed up for the seminar, his Chaperon, Yemane Ghebreab, No. 7 on the list of people considered a national security threat to the USA, didn’t.

This is the third time in as many years that No. 7 violates his travel restrictions and leaves the confines of New York where he arrived to attend the UN meeting and where he was supposed to remain.

On April 2010, President Barack Obama signed an executive order, 1353, “Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Conflict in Somalia”.  in which Yemane’s name appeared in a list of individuals considered an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

Yemane Ghebreab is No 7 in the annex list, but officials of the Eritrean government have a bad record of violating rules and regulations in the countries they visit.

Despite the travel restriction, on October 2016 Yemane Ghebreab had two meetings scheduled: a much-publicized “public seminar” in the Washington, DC area, along with Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, and the other, unpublicized, was a meeting with The Atlantic Council which as planned for Wednesday, October 5, 2016. Both were cancelled because No. 7 was not allowed to hold meetings in the USA.

Yemane Ghebread didn’t show up for the seminar at the Double Tree hotel in Crystal city because just like last year, the state department reminded him he is not allowed to be in Washington or to hold public meetings in the USA.

Some sources had reported that Yemane was escorted by the police from the hotel in which the seminar was to be held, but the fact is that the police cannot arrest or detain a visiting diplomat without the knowledge and approval of the State Department, which already had warned Yemane not to hold such a meeting.

The pro-PFDJ organizers of the seminar didn’t explain the reason for Yemane’s absence.

This was a rare meeting where Osman Saleh attends without the presence of Yemane Ghebreab, Though he is officially  the Foreign Minister of Eritrea, he rarely travels on his own unless accompanied by Yemane Ghebread, who is practically acts as his chaperon.

In the seminar, Osman Saleh said, “We want to work with the US. It is important that we work with them. The Obama administration is gone! This administration seems to have limited understanding of the developments. Hence, we must make all efforts to educate and work with the administration”

However, it is credulous to assume that the state department is not fully aware of what’s going on in the region surrounding Eritrea because, though with every new admiration the senior political appointee might change, the core of the career diplomatic team often remains intact.

Judging from the recent developments, it is unlikely that Eritrea will be able to mend its relations with the USA, at least as long as it pursues a brinkmanship foreign policy, and as long as Trump is in power in the USA.

Standing in the way of improving relations with Eritrea are a few issues that do not seem likely to be resolved:

  1. Eritrea holds around fifty USA citizens of Eritrean origin in its prisons without trial. The State department has been trying to secure their release for many years to no avail. Two US embassy staff were arrested in 2001 and sixteen years later, they still remain in jail without trail.
  2. Since Trump administration took office in early 2017, it has imposed three sanctions against Eritrea:
    1. In reaction to the Eritrean Navy’s dealing with North Korea,
    2. A visa restriction on Eritreans because the government refused to accept around 700 deportable Eritreans who are in the USA,
    3. The USA accuses Eritrea as a major violator of human trafficking as it appeared in the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report. As areaction, the USA decided not to engage in any educational or cultural exchange programs with Eritrea due to the PFDJ regime’s practice related of human trafficking. Eritrea is among 13 African countries among 23 that are the worst offenders for human trafficking.
  3. The US Congress rejected the amendments tabled by Congressman Dana Rohrabacher to improve relations with Eritrea.
  4. The speech of Vice president Mike Pence, who accused Eritrea of persecuting Christians in his recent address to the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians (though this accusation is selective and does not explain the persecution of other sects).

Given the above reasons, it is unlikely that the relations between the USA and Eritrea will improve soon.

After attempts to cajole the USA to set shop and establish military bases in Eritrea failed in the early 2000s, despite the visit of Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld to Eritrea, and despite that high profile and rare tour that General Abu Zaid gave to Isaias Afwerki of an American Aircraft carrier in the Red sea, the embittered Eritrean regime has always been on the offensive blaming the USA of everything befalling the country.

The entire eight years of the Obama Administration is blamed for working to weaken Eritrea; the Eritrean regime accused Susan Rice for eight years, just like it accused Condoleezza Rice during the George Bush administration. It seems the years of the Trump administration will not be any different.

The PFDJ, assisted by the “National Council of Eritrean-Americans “, is more interested in propaganda, to maintain the support of its diaspora base. For a few weeks before the Double Tree Hotel debacle, the rumor mill was churning gossip and spreading news about the eminent normalization of relations with the USA, and then it will l educate the Trump administration to help lift the many sanctions imposed against Eritrea.

As of now, The U.S. Embassy in Asmara, Eritrea, has suspended the issuance of all B visas, which are given to visitors for temporary business and tourism purpose.

  • Paulos

    Thank you Awate! Yemane is certainly the face of Isaias’ Eritrea as Tareq Aziz was Sadam’s Iraq. One wonders if the similarity ends there.

  • Thomas

    Hi Meda,

    Are you believing yourself? We all know he never attended the meeting and it was because of the good work of the Eritrean opposition/justice seekers. Information was reported the U.S. government and to the local government administrators, the evil was blocked from conducting any kind of evil business as usual.

  • Brhan

    Thank you Awate for posting this news,
    It would have better been if you has included the ” who” in the news. Who played the role to expose that Yemane was going to attend in the meeting. My question is was there any Eritrean civic group who approached the US authorities to report about it or he is under the US watch.
    If there was a civic group who played even a minor role ( like reporting ) it would be good to give the group a credit.
    Thanks again

  • Berhe Y

    Dear AT,

    Thank you for elaborating on the news. I have seen a FB video, don’t know where, but it may be in the PFDJ office of DC where the Yemane Ghebreab and the FM Osman Saleh Moahammed including other officials of the party were celebrating (drinking and dancing and singing).

    I want to comment to the news item:

    The title Eritrean FM Appears Without His Chaperon
    I don’t know what Charperon means I have to look it up. Based on google translate:
    1) a person who accompanies and looks after another person or group of people.
    2) accompany and look after or supervise.

    It seems to me that, AT repeats this message that the FM have no power and he is just a mere robot repeats what he was told by Yemane Ghebreab and he doesn’t know better. I read somethere that said not necessarily at AT “FM was reading a speech given to him by Yemane Ghebreab, when he gave the speech at the UN. Or when he met the Russians FM, he was there with Yemane Ghebreab and he had no idea only doing what he has been told.

    I really do not know why AT and others try to add this to the news and free the FM for any responsibility for the meetings he hold or the speech he gives or the opinion he has. If I am not mistaken he was the ministry of Education from almost the time of independence (1993 – 2007) as per wiki and he was also responsible for the transfer of high school to Sawa and the closure of the University and including sending the students to WiA. And he become FM since 2007 and he has been the face of the government representing Eritrea at all international levels.

    May be it’s true that he doesn’t have real power and he does as he was told….But how do you know that he doesn’t have the qualification for:
    1) to write his own speech
    2) that he believes everything he says and does
    3) he is not capable of being a minister (education and FM).

    And he has choice, like all others who served the regime in the past or will do so in the future. I don’t know his personal circumstances but I believe he knows write from wrong and if he doesn’t believe what ever that he is doing, then he has the option to leave the regime and live in exile like many others.

    To absolve him from his responsibility (good or bad) as a minster and to insinuate that he doesn’t know what he is doing in my opinion is not correct. Just state the fact as they are as you always have for many others without being selective and let people judge his legacy.

    What if tomorrow the minister along his comrades leads a coup and over throw the regime and relieve the country from dictatorship? What then… Is he doing that of YG…

    In my opinion, it’s important that we work to alienate the G1 and his select group and we should not make people who are in the middle (for example the minister and many others others like him) to hang on to the regime by stating that they are mare tools of the regime.

    I never heard him say anything the demean the Eritrean people, the country or those who are fighting for justice, for example like Hagos Kisha ) and can be turned against the regime given the right circumstances.

    Berhe

    • MS

      Selam BerheY
      Thanks for the observation. Osman Saleh is qualified to hold the post. It is a mystery to me why Yemane would accompany Osman Saleh. Could it be that the party stratification dictates that, or Yemane’s status as a presidential advisor? And why Yemane, as a presidential advisor? Does he really advises the president? The most powerful offices in Eritrea are: the presidential office, PFDJ Office, National Security office and the defense office. Foreign ministry should have been one, but it is not. Even the most powerful offices are micromanaged by the presidential office’s staffers.
      That being said, i know both Osman and Yemane, the story of their acceession to power took a similar route. Both of them were EPLF’s active clandestine agents; both of them joined the organization in the later part of 1970’s, Yemane from the USA and Osman from inside; Osman has a degree in chemistry, Yemane in social sciences (journalism); both were charming and friendly; both speak multiple languages inclduing English, Arabic, Tigrigna, Tigre and of course Amharic (Osman adds saho, his native language); Yemane spent all the struggle-years in the department of information (Ziena) while Osman in the education department of the EPLF (He joined EPLF in 1978?, started as a teacher in the revolution school. Soon, he was made to head all the educational operations in the Sudan in 1980. That was really a fast track by EPLF standard. Osman owes his fast promotion to Beraki G/Selasie (one of the G-15, disappeared in 2001) a lot. Both of them were “elected” to EPLF CC in 1987, Yemane headed the infromation department (under Ahmed Alqaysi, Alamin M/Seid, and Haile W/Tensae (drue); and Osman replaced Beraki as the head of the department of education before transfering to the department of refuugees…after independence, he replaces Beraki (who was called back to education from the justice department of the EPLF) as the minister of education and Beraki transfers to Ziena (Ministry of information); Yemane goes to head the political wing of PFDJ…
      While in Sudan representing the department of education and heading the refugee department, osman also was doing business with foreign entities representing the front. So, he had a long resume doing business with foreigners.
      Osman was affable and engaging, very polite and smart. I never saw him entertaining political or ideological discourses; he was fair in settling issues, he avoided threats and vindictive behaviors.
      Sorry, I brought the above to back your musing as to why people try to portray him as a passive messenger. He has the qualities, apparently he believe in what he is doing. People may disagree with him politically, but when it comes to knwoledge and qualifications, he does not need a chaperone.
      By the way, I know you are a father. How come you don’t know what a chaqperone is? (just for a laugh).

      • Paulos

        Selamat Muhamuday,

        Thank you, that is really insightful. How about in terms of trust and loyalty? Could it be the fact that Yemane is more loyal or trustworthy? Or could it be “ethnicity allocation” as in equal representation with in the cabinet the fact that Osman was elevated not necessarily based on competence or merit? Hope you’re not going to ignore my questions because of our not so friendly comments on other threads 😂. I really want your opinion on this. Respectfully.

      • Peace!

        Hi Mahmuday,

        Thank you. I often hear people say “የማነ (monkey) ንእስያስ የማናይ ኢዱ እዩ ” Of course that doesn’t mean others are not qualified or competent, but DIA trusts people who are more loyal to him; given his role in the last 25 years, it seems Yemane has earned that.

        Peace!

    • Haile WM

      Hi Berhe,

      the power structure in PFDJ land comes form president’s office.
      the ministries are only facade for the real policy maker i.e. el presidente! Yemane being and advisor who can’t really advice the un-advisable is there to make sure Osman operates, says, and moves just as my presidente have dictated.

  • Thomas

    Dear AT,

    If I am not mistaken, you have inserted today’s date in the place of last Sunday’s date (Oct. 8) and that is placed on the poster made by the organizers (graphic image onto top of news item top part).

