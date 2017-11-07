Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Eritrea: Violation of Rights of the Child and the Old

A week after the demonstration in Asmara, the PFDJ is still rounding up people from different parts of the country, mainly from Asmara. Including underage children.

Youngsters in several towns carried out spontaneous and sporadic demonstrations in support of the demonstrators in Asmara, but the demonstrations were quashed as soon as they started.

So far there is no confirmation of people who died in the demonstration, but dozens were wounded by the beating of the security forces at the time. 

In the last three days, five underage children and about fourteen adults were taken to Halibet hospital for medical attention. They suffered from injuries incurred in the prisons while they were being interrogated. 

Over a year ago in a major event of defiance, 28 youth were shot after they jumped off trucks bound for the Sawa military camp, were also taken to Halibet hospital.

Eritrean youth are rounded up yearly and taken to the Sawa military camp for training before they are deployed in the indefinite “national service” program. The youth are supposed to finish their last year of high school education in Sawa.  

Eritrea is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the first convention the government ratified in 1993. Nonetheless, the government imprisons many underage children and keeps them in prisons together with adults.

Though most students of the Al Diaa school have resumed their studies, Hajji Musa and his colleagues, whose arrest triggered the demonstration of October 31, 2017, are still in prison. Our source indicated they “have refused to sign a document to transfer ownership of the school to the government.”

The school has resumed under the old curriculum which the government wanted to terminate.

Meanwhile, the authorities have promised to free the prisoners once the issue is “resolved”. However, according our source, “the government will not consider the issue resolved, until the board signs the ownership documents to make the confiscation appear legitimate.”

  • Robel Cali

    Greetings all,

    No one died and no one was wounded in the primary school demonstration that’s been lionized as a revolution by some.

    And the school needs to follow the national curriculum, there is no way around this. The government already moved teens from the Christian schools to public schools so why does this school deserve special treatment?

    Time and time again, the government has shown it is secular towards Christians and let’s Muslims act and behave as they desire because it doesn’t want confrontation from them.

    The government needs to grow a spine and stop letting the threat of confrontation stop it from its secular ambtions.

    I better not read another article on Awate claiming Muslims don’t have it good in Eritrea. From the military to education, Muslims have it way better. Literally, you ate your cake and have it too. This is not secularism.

    • Brhan

      Hi Robel,
      Do not rush. Time will tell. Who died …was wounded or unless you are shuffling between the hospitals of Asmara.

      • Robel Cali

        Hey Brhan,

        No one died or was wounded in the primrary school demonstration. People in Asmara bars were laughing when they seen Al-jazeera on TV reporting 28 people were killed and 100 were wounded in the demonstration. They laughed because they knew there were no casualties. The Italian embassy and VOA people said the same thing. Go call any UN agency or Western embassy in the country.and they will inform you what everyone in Asmara knows. These days, you can’t even fight in Asmara without someone brnging out a phone to record you. If someone was killed pictures and videos would have come out the very day it happened the same way videos of security firing into air did.

        I think certain people wished/hoped there were casualties in the demonstration to create some sort of uprising but the people whishing this are out of touch with the psyche of Eritreans in general and Asmara in particular. Many Parents of the children demonstrating were upset at the organizers for putting their children in that position. Asmarinos were also not pleased at the religious demonstration, especially since they knew Christian school students were being moved to public school without demonstration or the threat of violence on their end.

        • Abdi

          The scope of abuse in eritrea has extended tp school children. No wonder an accompanied minors are flocking to ethiopia. Eritrea will never come out from these abuses for a long time as the country is ruled and control by cliques. Eritrea is a military state. It is time for any one to leave by any way possible Eritrea.

          • Alex

            Hi Abdi,
            The reason most kids go to Ethiopia is nothing to do with abuse. Most of them go because they hear some of their friends were able to reach Europe. What they don’t know is what the poor kids pass through to reach Europe. So do not politicize about kids leaving because of abuse. Know the facts. I have relatives who are 14-15 years old that left illegally to Sudan or Ethiopia thinking they will reach Europe easily. But now once they see how life is in Ethiopia or Sudan they regret for not finishing their school and staying with their parents. If you talking about adults that is a different ball game.

      • Alex

        Hi Brhan,
        Please do not fall for the fake news that was already debunked by BBC,VOA and Human rights watch.

        • Brhan

          አሰርቲ ቍልዑ ክወድቁ ኢዬም!!!

          • Hameed Al-Arabi

            Hi Brhan,

            When they shoot, terrorize and imprison children they feel very powerful. Such cruel steps and activities is not enough to make them rest, thus they gather all atrocities perpetrated around the world, in Ruwanda, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Rohenjiya, etc. and will display it in their tv to terrorize the rest of our children in the country. Really, Isaias has succeeded in gathering a sample of cowardice around him.

            Al-Arabi

    • Daniel Joseph

      It is a something to boast off for the Muslims
      The government of Eritrea is doing nothing out side the rules
      It is a heyday for the Muslims to bragg to propagate , they make a mountain out of a molehill

      • Righteous

        Daniel Joseph

        You are either brainwashed, or just don’t like Muslims. Here’s why, you don’t take into account that we Muslims should be allowed to practice our religion in our country. Also, our women and daughters have all the rights to wear hijab if they choose to themselves. The sooner the likes of you can tolerate other religions than yours the better for our country. We need each other, and that’s a fact. You are trying to divide us by religion and if that happens it will be the end for Eritrea. So, please shut your filthy mouth!

      • Brhan

        Hi Daniel,
        Can you tell me the page # of the rules of any document?
        Thanks

  • Brhan

    አሰርቲ ቍልዑ ክወድቁ ኢዬም!!!

