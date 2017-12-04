Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Ali Saleh Faced Muammer Gaddafi’s Fate

Two days after he disowned his Houthi allies in a television interview, and calling on Saudi Arabia to end its hostilities in Yemen, armed Houthis stopped his convoy south of Sanaa and shot him in the head. Yemeni sources indicated he was on his way to being smuggled out of the country by UAE forces.

Ali Abdullah Saleh, the seventy-year-old general who ruled Yemen for thirty-three years, faced a similar fate to that of Gaddafi, who once conspired to overthrow him, but failed.

In 2011, as the Arab Spring erupted in Tunisia and Egypt, the Yemenis started their own spring to end the iron-fist rule of Ali Abdullah Saleh.

In June 2011, an attempt on Ali Saleh’s life filed. He survived a bomb blast at a mosque in the compound of the presidential palace and he escaped with injuries and severe burns to his hands and face. Saudi Arabia airlifted him out of Sanaa and he was treated in a Saudi military hospital.

In a short-lived agreement, in 2012, Ali transferred power to his deputy, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, but the latter failed to gain control of the country because forces loyal to Ali Saleh overwhelmed the national army and became the major force. An attempt on the life of Ali Abdullah Saleh failed

By 2014, the Houthi rebellion that was lurking under the surface gained a new impetus after it allied itself with forces loyal to Ali Saleh and controlled the port of Hodeidah. By December of the same year, they stormed the military camps and controlled a large chunk of the country.

Between January and March 2015, the Houthis controlled of the presidential palace and Aden, on the South of Yemen. In the same month, Saudi Arabia assembled an alliance of nine countries, some real others nominal, and started bombing Yemen in a major military campaign.

Ali Abdulla Saleh’s life finally ended today, and his body was carried in a Houthis rebel’s blanket and thrown on the back of a pickup truck.
  • Eyob Medhane

    Amde,

    You pulled me back to Awate… Welcome back..

    Sal,

    Are you still on that Rene fool guy? What Rene did on his option 1 was just stating the obvious. Not only EPRDF or TPLF, but any party, when it sees that it’s slipping, it regroups. It holds conferences and change leaders. That doesn’t make Rene a rocket scientist for stating that.

    About Lemma,

    I whole heartdely agree with Amde. He seems to pile up a lot of political capital, by taping into something that TPLF long failed miserably to tap into. Patriotism. Ethiopianism. He seems he is doing it seamlessly and his oratorical skills have helped him a lot. He totally abandoned the commie cadres political rhetoric and communicates with his audiences to their level by talking to them rather than talking at them. I really hope that he will back it back it up with a whole lot more actions.

    Hacalu Huundessa,

    I can not be a hypocrite that, while I stand up for Teddy Afro, to express himself artistically, condemning Hacalu. Having said that, his over the top outburst does directly contradict with the message that Lemma Megersa, Abiy Ahemed and the rest if OPDO are trying to communicate. He literally is calling for militancy. I admire his courage and tenacity, though. He also is a good singer.

    • Amde

      Selam Eyob,

      Thank you sir.

      Yes Lemma is doing more with a few well chosen and well delivered words on Ethiopian patriotism than TPLF’s mealymouthed approach that communicated contempt about the idea itself and its proponents to be honest. I hope to see more of Lemma and Abiy’s rhetoric within the broader EPRDF.

      You know, looking at Lemma and the team’s expressions during Hachalu’s performance, I couldn’t help feeling some pity for them. Given what they have accomplished recently, I am sure they were rather pissed off they were being fired on from his end.

      I can’t tell where to peg Hachalu politically. He doesn’t seem to be
      from the classic OLF (independent Oromia) line. Ambo is pretty much the heart of the Shewan Oromo who were historically an intimate part of Menelik’s expansions, anti-fascist guerilla patriots and subsequent governments. Hachalu himself says he is related to the late poet Tsegaye Gebremedhin. So perhaps he is from the Ethiopianist wing of the Oromo polity. We will see.

      Amde

    • Amde

      Selam Eyob,

      So what is the inside-ish coop on OPDO’s apparent recent metamorphosis? (At least to the extent you are comfortable sharing)

      Amde

    • saay7

      Hey Eyob:

      What is Ethiopian patriotism and Ethiopianism? Can you describe it without glorifying warriors and wars? (This is a serious question.)

      Is Teddy Afros “patriotism” related to his donning of Haile Selasse military uniforms in his concerts? And do you seriously expect a TPLF combatant who comes from one of the most marginalized areas during HSI to be neutral about it.

      saay

  • Saleh Johar

    Hello all,
    Just welcoming back Liqu Amde, Nitricc, and of course Hope whose main objective is to criticize this website—he unintentionally extols this website.

    Welcome home, all of you and I wish the rest are around.

    • Amde

      Thank you Memhir…

      I still want to pay you back the taxi fare from Bole to Hilton from so many years ago.

      • Saleh Johar

        Thanks Amde, in dollars though. You are brave to think of settling a national debt the interest if which is crippling the economy of Ethiopia.

        • Amde

          Haha..

          I suspect the recent Birr devaluation was in anticipation of paying you back in Birr, but I see you are ahead of the game.

  • Amde

    Selam Awatistas,

    I have been awol for a while (I guess a bit more than a while haha). Just a few life changes. I just recently started peeking back into the Awate pages. I missed the community for sure. Glad to see many of the veterans are here, and there are new faces too.

    As you can imagine, there are what I think are momentous things happening in Ethiopia.

    To provide a glimpse into what I think are symptomatic of the social, generational, economic and political changes afoot, I wanted to share a couple of videos.

    This first one is of a performance by a rising Oromo talented singer from Ambo, named Hachalu Hundessa. I think it happened last night actually. I have a feeling we will be very familiar with that name – he says it means “The Greatest” or “Be the greatest” – and he carries himself that way. He says he was imprisoned for five years “on suspicion” but was later released with no charges.

    To provide context, this was at a concert last night at Addis Ababa’s Millenium Hall, to raise funds to help out the (mostly Oromo) displaced persons from the recent Oromiya/Somali fighting. In attendance – all the top bigwigs, starting from the OPDO godfather Abadulla, Oromiya President Lemma Megersa, OPDO Party Boss Dr. Abiy Ahmed and it goes down the line.

    Hachalu’s performance lit up the crowd. It was a textbook case of an artist preaching truth to power. One Amharic translation is on on the comment of the youtube, (the comment section is also quite revealing if you are so inclined) For those who don’t know Amharic or Oromiffa, what he is singing can be roughly translated as..”They ask me to warchant (shilela/fukera) but those who have not yet had their fill of chanting are in Qaliti, Qilinto, Kerchelle …..” (those are all prisons)

    “ሸልል ሸልል ይሉኛል ምኑን ልሸልል እኔ
    ቂልንጦ አይደለም ወይ…
    ቃሊቲ አይደለም ወይ….
    ከርቻሌ አይደለም ወይ…
    ሸልሎ የማይጠግበዉ የሚገኝ ወገኔ፡፡

    ….

    የፈረሶቻችንን ዝና፣
    የጀግኖቻችንን ዝና
    አድዋ መቀሌ ይንገረና!
    አብሮ መኖር ይሻል ብለን…
    መከባበር ይሻል ብለን…
    እስከዛሬ ታግሰናል…
    ከእንግዲህ ግን ይበቃናል”

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bH61mCEclSw

    The second one is definitely less dramatic, but it is a short documentary titled China in Ethiopia. Nothing flashy, but it follows two people. The first is Seifu, a young Ethiopian hired as a translator for a Chinese factory. I can’t tell where exactly it is, but it is perhaps about 100-200 km northwest of Addis. He is sufficiently fluent in Amharic, Oromiffa, Mandarin and English to be at the center of personnel issues. Through him, we see farmers being drawn into manufacturing, women and girls entering the job market. And just how young everyone is.

    The other person is the Chinese buyer for the factory. He goes around and makes purchases of whatever is needed – “and shi hulet meto dabo (1.200 breads)!” he says – locks, factory supplies, pork for the Chinese community – all from local small Ethiopian companies. He runs out of cash at some point and asks the store to give some to the beggars on his behalf. You can tell he misses his home – and he gets less politically correct as the story progresses.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2a3fXTH4sY

    Enjoy!!

    Amde

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear Amde ..

      Thank you and you are most welcome…. I really enjoy the above attachments,,

      KS..

      • Amde

        Selam Kokhob Selam,

        Thank you and it is so nice to talk with you again.

        Amde

    • Selam Amde,

      Welcome back.
      I am not sure, but Aba Dulla and the other opdo officials do not seem to be enjoying the music. They must have felt uncomfortable and caught by surprise.
      He has a great voice, nevertheless. I hope eprdf is as democratic as it says it is, and voices are heard without a problem.

      As i watched the second video, I was thinking of the many Seifus who are going to speak mandarin in the future, and the many chinese who are also going to adopted the ethiopian way of life. China seems to have entered ethiopia for good, and it seems that they are ready for business, from what we see. Ethiopians are learning to pick up the work ethics they are not used to. Unfortunately, our people are still very poor, and to attain the low middle income, i think it is going to need a lot of work.

      • Amde

        Selam Horizon,

        That was the fun part- watching the officials squirm. The crowd is going nuts and they are all stone faced.

        The rumor is that just a few weeks prior, Hachalu had been banned from holding his own concert in Ghion Hotel, and had to pay back some significant advance money. .

        It is also said that Lemma Megersa gave his personal promise that the artists are free to sing what they want. It is a good beginning – we will see how far it goes.

        Amde

        • Selam Amde,

          What worries me a bit about this charismatic singer, Hachalu, is how his message is interpreted by his fans and the political elites. The fact that he can mobilize the young so easily and can drive them into ecstasy, with his songs and lyrics, may worry not only the eprdf, but also opdo political elites. He looks very good at capturing and galvanizing the sentiment of the young.

          As said, i think by you, for the time being nobody knows which way he might go. If he has adopted what Lemma Megerssa said lately, that “Ethiopians are like sergena teff…… gathered together…. milled together…… eaten together. Ethiopiawinet is a deep passion. We cannot go forward looking backwards. Let us not dwell on the past.”, then, he is a great asset for ethiopia.

          The oromo ethnic group is an equal stakeholder in this country we call ethiopia through its sweat, blood and sacrifices, whenever ethiopia was in danger. I think that was the kernel of his message, and i hope everybody understood it as such.

          • Paulos

            Selam Horizon,

            The Oromo people have come a long way. If there is any formative and dramatic social, political and economic transformation with in Oromia including psychological symmetry, it is with in the last 25 years where they had everything to gain. The merchants of independent Oromia had nothing to show for in spite the fact that they were early hawks to the scene as in OLF that is.

            Last week, there was a kinda tabloid caliber social media troll when the archeologists of rabbid sensations dug out the birth place of the newly elected TPLF CC members where they happen to be from Adwa. Thing is however, if there is a city in Tigrai that has been relegated to the recess of time, it is Adwa. Adwa is a forgotten city which is perennialy compensated only when it is remembered come March 2nd. The elected CC members focused rightly so on the betterment of Ethiopia including Oromia instead. That is the difference between the ecstatic youth under the influence of over charged dopamine and the stark reality of the new Oromia. To be more precise, if history is to attest to any effect, it is the rising middle class that can catalyze drastic changes, only and only when its vital interests are at stake and when the ruling party fails to listen and respond to the middle class’ demands. As they say, “If you’re not a communist at the age of 20 you don’t have the heart, if you’re not a capitalist at the age of 40 you don’t have the brains.” It is insane to be young they also say.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam paulos
            Building oromo nationalism against ethiopian nationalism has come a long way but i don’t know how it is good for tigrai .
            Ethiopia is a federal country which means every states spouse to govern their own kilil by their own resource.
            But what tplf has been doing for the last 26 years is they being focus more on thier ego (inferiority) than focusing on the people of tigrai and until recently the people were ok with the ego of tplf and still most people r.
            Don’t try to see everything through the eyes of ethnicity.

          • blink

            Dear Teodrose
            Don’t forget also Adawa is reaping a vast economic growth by the day , if there is any city that grow in Tigrai in short period of time it is Adwa not Mekele and the notion adwa did not benefit is a lie. Even the PM was circling the city , most land grabbers are in Oromo not in Tigray ,on the opposite most forgotten people are in Oromo not in other places if we balanced out the proportion of the economic factors of each state. Effort got rich from other states not from Tigray because Tigray has nothing to offer except a dry land. The Oromo people right should not be measured by few chines factories but by their right to be eguals .

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam blink
            I know all about adwa , a very close of mine was there recently and am afraid adwa is growing is false.
            Here is the thing i understand about this growing thing
            1, the tplf supporters want to show by media that tigrai is growing for inferiority purpose. ( i can’t come with any other explanation) i mean to show something which u r not is …
            2, the opposition use it to show the other ethiopians tigrai is stealing the resource.

          • Paulos

            Tedros,

            If ሃለዉለዉ was an Olympic event, there is no doubt that you and Blink would share the Gold medal. I have been in this forum long enough and I must say I have never come across so boring and pathetic like you two. Damn!

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam pipi
            Awatetist here they r decent and don’t want to offend people like u but that doesn’t mean they don’t know u and people like u pathetic and lies
            They r way smart than even the dead meles z.

          • blink

            Dear Paulos
            I have never ever insulted you just for the sake of your idiocy and you are being unfair, what is this all boiling over ? What is the reason for your itching? Sit tight do not cross because your guns can jam you and get kicked in your face .
            Do you think I care about your bla bla , you are not my interest and no one is around to see your weyane praising words. You are just a weyane begging to be insulted and I don’t believe you know people knew you more than you can imagined

          • Thomas

            Hi Teodros Alem,
            The population of Ethiopia is close to 100 million and you are talking about the under 50,000 people of Adwa? Shame on you, why don’t you do something to yourself and when you do something to yourself don’t forget to invite your friend, Blink to. Don’t you have something important to do with your own life? Have you ever asked yourself that you could be wrong when you make such wild speculations??? Blink — you need help brother?

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam blink
            R u saying ratio of beggars? Ratio of migrants? And so on .

          • Thomas

            Hi Teodros,
            I tried to understand what you meant by your above response, but I failed to get the gist of your message.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam Thomas
            U said 100 million ethiopian and under 50000 adwa.
            And we r talking about growth of adwa .and i ask if u talking about the ratio of growth when u say 100 millions ethio. And under50000 adwa.

          • Thomas

            Hi Teodros,
            The message I wanted to pass to you was, “who cares about the dead fish but a fisher man”. Let the people of Adwa alone because they are only under 50 thousand and they cannot over power or take the resources of 100 million Ethiopians. To me, you are talking about the size of a small town in Ethiopia. That is why Paul said, “hatew ketew” or a bunch of nonsense people and referring you and Blink..

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam Thomas
            First I said adwa is growing is false .reread it from the beginning and u will know u r nonsense.

          • Thomas

            Hi Teodros Alem,
            So, what if Adwa grows? Isn’t Adwa in Ethiopia? Is it in foreign land and if that is the case please explain that? What is Adwa to Eritreans or to Eritrea? Why should I care about Adwa?

          • blink

            Dear Thomas
            If you don’t care why are you crying fool ? Stop and grow slowly because that can help you get more senses.

          • Thomas

            Hi Blink,
            Why do you talk about tigray, weyane and Ethiopia day in day out/24/7? You say you are Eritrean, but this website is dedicated for information exchanges that has to do with Eritrea. Your stinky mouth never stops talking about the weyane, oromo , amara and other people in Ethiopia? Why should I read your nonsense comment here?

          • blink

            Dear Thomas
            So you wanted me to not comment about Ethiopians while all from Ethiopia are here day and night talking about everything? Tell me if you feel offended talking about Weyane then I can think of it. You and your lousy friend this so called Paulos are crying fool because we comment about weyane. Weyane is a criminal equal to PFDJ , I will celebrate if both parties goes off now because that is the time I think about justice. A person killed in Oromo or Gonder is the same as the one get killed in Era Ero. Justice must be to all .

          • Thomas

            Hi Blink,
            As always, you stink at everything, period!

          • blink

            Dear Thomas
            You cheated my goodbyes.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam Thomas
            What if adwa grows another question.
            And it didn’t grow and if it grow with out theft i will be happy.
            U r not am sure.

          • Thomas

            Hi Teodros,
            Why is what is happening in Adwa news or a point of discussion here? Is there war in Adwa or why are you ringing the bell? Why should I be alerted or informed about Adwa or her people? Are you sick or do you have hatred with the citizens of Adwa? Why/what do you want to discuss?

          • Teodros Alem

            We were discussing politics of ethio and than comes ethnic nationalism and than comes adwa growth and than comes the problem of inferiority leads the region in this mess and than…

          • Teodros Alem

            Sorry moderator and Thomas forget salutation

          • blink

            Dear Teodros
            I just saw when the PM was there and there was a news item about the quick growth the city of TPLA but you can be right . It can be as you said weyane painting of Ethiopians unity and terrorism laws .

          • Paulos

            Selam Tedros,

            Crudely speaking, there are three systems of government: Unitary, Federal and Confederal. Unitary system of government is akin to monarchy where political power is highly centralized where local administrations have no say particularly in critical decision making. In federal system, political power is shared between the federal government and state or local government where often times foreign and defence are exclusively with in the realm of the federal government. Lastly, confederal is an extremely loose unity of otherwise independent governments where the central government if there is one is practically powerless.

            To understand if the federal system in Ethiopia is a clean cut product of the above intellectual milieu, one has to put the discourse with in its historical underpinnings. When Fronts were in their nascent stage and sprouting during and right after the collapse of the King, a fierce and at times violent political interpretation of the then reality arose to the extent of taking a life of its own. EPRP for instance, saw and interpreted the then social and political reality in Ethiopia in a rather dogmatic and parochial Marxist credo where the antagonistic forces were between the haves and the-have-nots as in between capitalists and the proletariat. TPLF on the other hand almost in an Maoist undertone elected to see the social and political reality as the dominance of a single nationality over other nationalities embedded in a feudal system. If the said Fronts parted ways due to fundamental differences, it is logical for them to prescribe radically different solutions as well. When EPRP became a victim of its own doing, TPLF on the other hand triumphed and insisted on ethnic cohesion based on celebrating differences where Ethiopian nationalism is prescribed not to discourage independence but as a viable option instead (read: Oromia is better off with in Ethiopian enclave as opposed to having it alone.) It is with in this historical and intellectual backdrop that the prescribed ethnic-federalism ought to be seen so that one can be spared of going tangent where “inferiority complex” and other rosy terms lose any meaning.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam paulos
            We talking about the current affairs of ethiopian politics. Why ethnic federalism in ethiopia? Your claim and tplf claim are the same and i heard it so money times.
            The current ethiopian political question is how to implement the constitution as it been describe by the constitution not by tplf egotistical. And the constitution doesn’t say anything about ethnic nationalism. It is all about self rule.

    • Peace!

      Hi Amde,

      Welcome Back!

      Peace!

    • Ismail AA

      Selam Amde,

      Man! you have been missed in forum for too long. Some of us felt it was time to inquire about you. Aside from you wellbeing your contributions were required additions to our understanding of issue pertaining to the region. Welcome back and thanks for sharing the videos. No doubt such events and artistic performances are telling indicators of unpublicized but phenomenal transformational events taking place in Ethiopia. The traditionalist oriental and conservative perceptions towards material life in the former imperial and feudal domains are slowly but surely giving way to novel attitudes. The country is indeed in the process of offering enormous challenges and opportunities to its people and its elites have to respond with the essential competence to those challenges and opportunities.

      • Teodros Alem

        Selam ismail
        U know what does mean when the singer say “let mekele speaks and let adwa speakes” he is referring to the battle of adwa with Italian and the war with tplf.

        • Ismail AA

          Selam Teodros,

          Thanks for translating those words from the lyrics. I do not have clue about the language though I stayed in places where the Oromos resided in large numbers. But during those days the language was cruelly marginalized and everyone was wanted to speak the language of the rulers of the time.

          As for the connotation of the words you have mentioned, they could be understood as expression of the current mood towards the current political set up in the country. The warlike notion of those lines could be rendered benign through proper moderation in meaningful and cohesive national dialogue that can lead to democratically accommodated balances. It is accomplishing this historic task is challenging the ruling coalition parties and as well the opposition parties.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam ismail
            The feudal system is gone long time ago by ethiopian 17 something years before tplf , before i even born .not by tplf and ethiopia with her proud history ( those nothing to do with feudalism) will stay there forever with tigrai in it or not.
            Am so happy the singer celebrate oromos contribution to the proud history of ethiopia.
            By the way i can’t speak oromogna but i know what his music stand for .

          • Ismail AA

            Dear Teodros Alem,

            Your are correct that feudalism ended by declaration during the time you have mentioned. But the point I was trying to make was about perceptions and attitudes of people towards notions of life such work ethic and taboos; and not as political-organizational system per se. People own their past history for better or worse. History records slavery and servitude not as source of pride of posterities but as reference to help them avoid the scourge of them re-visiting them again.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Ustaz Ismail AA,

            I am not sure why Teodros Alem thinks the singer is refering to “war with tplf” when he says “let Mekele speak…,” but since you are a history aficionado…

            Just before the decisive war of Adwa, Italians had occupied Mekele and built impenetrable bunker before Atse Minelik’s arrival in Tigray. Many soldiers died trying to break through the bunker. However, Etege Taitu came up with a brilliant plan of using Italian’s garrison against them by ordering her soldiers to encircle the water supply witch was not far from the nearest point of Italian bunker. Ultimately that was how the war of Mekele was won and that is what the singer is referring to.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam fanti
            The first ethio-Italian war from 1895-95 is called the battle of adwa. It never been called the battle of mekele.
            Generally the singer is referring how the oromo fought to defend ethiopia from internal and foreign invaders but end up in this misery and but now the oromo brave man and wamen r in jail. The battle of mekele is funny.

          • Fanti Ghana

            Selam Teodros Alem,

            Yes, The first ethio-Italian war from 1896 is called the battle of adwa. However, battles of Alajea and later Mekele are also the other two famous battle scenes in our history. Several notable Oromo generals and thousands of Oromo soldiers played key roles to chase Italians away from Alaje and eventually dislodge the remaining from Mekele as I briefly mentioned above.

            If you are interested, I strongly recommend you read “Etege Taitu – Birhan ze-Ethiopia” by Mekonnen Tekleyes or “Minelik” by the great Paulos Gno Gno to get the full story of the battles of Alaje and Mekele.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam fanti
            I know about the battle of alaji, mekele, ogaden, metema and so on.
            If u want to denie what the singer massage that is fine.

      • Amde

        Selam Ismail,

        Thank you.

        I feel the phrase “It is the best of times, and it is the worst of times” is apt in describing where Ethiopia is currently. The politics is way behind where the country and its energetic youth are. We will see how it goes but 2018 holds a lot of promise.

        Amde

    • Binieam

      Hello Amde

      The look on those workers face is quite revealing, it had all the characteristic expression of the dehumanizing effects of poverty, you can just see how vulnerable they are. To me it just reaffirmed that poverty is by far the biggest source of misery for the majority of the people. Artist can have a positive or negative role to play lets hope Hachalu will have a positive impact.

      • Amde

        Selam Biniem,

        Hachalu strikes me as a typical two edged blade. He has the talent and the courage to go either direction. I really appreciate him as an artist speaking truth to power.

        This is the thing about the video. However poor they look they wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t a better option. I felt this was a scene that has by now become a staple of human civilization. Three hundred years ago it was the peasants of western europe. Thirty years ago it was the Chinese farmers. Now it is hitting our shores.

        I liked the Chinese guy’s comment about how the various shops he frequents appear to be doing better.

        Amde

        • Legacy

          Hi Amde,
          Welcome back brother.

          • Amde

            Thank you brother Legacy..

    • Fanti Ghana

      Selam Amde,

      Welcome back!

      • Amde

        Selam Dottore,

        It is a pleasure to be back again. At least for an intermittent while. One of the most decent people I have ever cyber-met and I can’t wait to have somebody talk you into writing a script about your life to make into a hell of a movie. I am not kidding… you drew such a picture of yourself long haired and armed with a blade in the bushes.

        Amde

    • saay7

      Selamat Amde:

      Welcome back! (Insert more exclamation points.) You were sorely missed when we were discussing Rene Leforts recommendations and all awatista Ethiopians lost their collective mind and EPRDF is implementing his recommendation #1. But I am getting ahead of myself.

      Saw the YouTube video last night and I was telling this Ethiopian friend who never pays up when he loses a bet that this is an opportunity for Lemma Obama to pull his Sista Soulja (like Bill Clinton did with the black female “militant” rapper) and win the votes of Southern whites. And sure enuff that’s what Lemma did today. My friend of course will even deny we had a bet going much less pay up.

      Anyway, welcome back!

      saay

      • Amde

        Hi Saay7

        (Do you know that when I write your Saay7 moniker in my mind I am reading it French style.. as in “Saay-Sept” (as in drop the “p”)… please whatever you do, dont go to Saay8. We are progressives here but in your name I draw the line.)

        I had to laugh at your Lemma Obama. I admit I am a shameless fanboy. And a month ago I barely bothered to know who he was. God willing we wont have to crowdfund a food taster for him or his crew. People have taken his former Security background and new nationalist rhetoric to refer to him as Ethiopia’s Putin. It would be weird if we find out he does Judo or somesuch.

        I took a self-imposed (life-imposed) sabbatical on things Habesha politics and the most I heard about Rene Lefort was that he was sent back/ejected.

        I think true to EPRDF form, they collectively continue to torch the legitimacy of national institutions. They disrespect the PM. They don’t show up to Parliament. Politics pretty much still remains the privilege for EPRDF members. They do back room deals and የውስጥ እርግጫ then come out to tell us things got resolved “democratically”.

        Still.. it does not appear to me to be a case of plus ca change plus la meme chose. More of plus ca change ትንሽ የእንፉቅቅ ለውጥ.

        Amde

        • saay7

          Amde:

          Better in Italian “Sei Sette”, or Six Seven.

          Looks like ur Putin’s set to be the EPRDF chairman and thus Ethiopia’s next PM. Give ANDM the defense or MFA and it’s Rene’s Option 1. (but don’t tell Fanti, Hayat, Horizon or Mr Kim and certainly not Eyob.)

          Lessons of 2016-17 of Ethiopian politics: all the opponents of ethnic federalism were not against ethnic federalism. They just wanted an assertive and independent ethnic leadership.

          saay

          • Amde

            Hello saay sept..(ya sue me..)

            The “Lemma as head honcho”..is this news or speculation? I can’t seem to find any reference to that via my admittedly desultory searches.

            It would not surprise me though.

            More than the Lemma story, what is astounding and rather difficult to believe is OPDO’s journey from Meles’ purported description of them as “ኦህዴድን ቢፍቁት ከስሩ ኦነግን እናገኛለን።” to Ethiopian Nationalist rhetoric almost indistinguishable from the Qinijits and Andnets “Unionist” parties.

            This is not just Lemma laying down his law.. the whole organization seems to have turned on a dime, in the face of ethnically fired up disaffected Oromo youth. Last year Jawar Mohammed was the swaggering pretender to the throne…Today, even he has had to mute his mic and hold his fire. Part of it is Lemma’s personal popularity. By most accounts, he has won the population over by being a straight shooter, fair and holding back on the application of force. His speech to investors in Addis was astounding for its honesty and bluntness. He talked about the issue of land being a make or break issue -almost the same rhetoric as Bekele Gerba, an OFC leader famous for advocating land reform.

            But there is more going on here… For example… many people I grew up with in Addis, and who are just typical technocrats are OPDO members. I would be lying if I think mine and their attitude about Ethiopia and Ethiopian Nationalism are too different…they just chose to play the game as dictated by the ethnic system put in place. In many cases, it is the same with many ANDM, TPLF and SEPDM members. It certainly would be a fun exercise to see how many members an EPDO would have if Ihadeg was courageous enough to allow such a franchise within the front. But still…. I have yet to wrap my brain around it.

            I have to take (personal) issue with your “Lessons of 2016-17 of Ethiopian politics: all the opponents of ethnic federalism were not against ethnic federalism. They just wanted an assertive and independent ethnic leadership.” There are for sure many ethnic opponents of the TPLF dominance. But for those who have been consistent about it in principle, the replacement of a TPLF hegemony by an OPDO hegemony (and worse an OPDO/ANDM dual hegemony) is not necessarily a good thing. It makes the ethnic system more stable, and hence systemically bad for the smaller communities. Tigray would have been always served better with toned down Oromo and Amara nationalisms and organizational prowess, and preferably broken up into smaller “peer sized” units.

            And also, moving away from politics-as-organizational/factional behind the scenes intrigue and build national institutions. What the ex-TPLF-Generals keep arguing is for precisely this – move away from EPRDF politics and embrace at least the existing constitutional provisions.

            Now both regions are full of youth (and elites) enflamed with ethnic rhetoric and passion. And the future does not look good.

            But Lemma himself so far seems to show qualities the country desperately needs. And more importantly, he has the political capital to execute.

            Amde

          • Paulos

            Selam Amde,

            I must say, this forum was on a verge of losing its luster and patina during the AWOL and glitched frame of your time. Welcome back a million times over.

          • Amde

            Hi Paulos,

            Thank you for the very kind words. Sometimes a little absence is good. I doubt many minds are changed on this forum to be honest with you.. And more importantly, it is hard to say that anyone with the clout to make an actual difference out in the real world is on this forum (other than our esteemed hosts). So this can make for some staleness in the discussions. At least for me, that was part of the reason for my gradual withdrawal and absence.

            Amde

          • saay7

            Selam Amde:

            So, would it be fair to say that given that

            1. Ethiopian political space is entirely dominated by EPRDF
            2. The EPRDF structure is as follows:
            (a) 45 members each from the four orgs that make up the EPRDF form the Central Committee (180 total)
            (b) 9 members each from the four orgs that make up the EPRDF form the Executive Committee (36 total)

            Would the following conclusion be similar to the one you gave?

            arising from a relative balance of forces: none of the elements in place – the civil opposition or the regime as a whole, the federal centre or the centrifugal ethnic forces, the “reformists” or the “hardliners” – would be strong or determined enough to get the upper hand. The power system would continue to stumble along, the country would more or less hold together, and thus the key problems would remain if not deepen.

            Yeah? I thought so. So that was one of Rene Laforts options.

            😂

            saay

          • Amde

            Hi Saay,

            Ok.. you forced me to read Lefort’s piece. It is funny how it has some prescience in October seeing as how the OPDO top brass has been engaged on a full court press of “Romancing ANDM” since then. It may indeed come to a PM Lemma. He has very smartly learned to play well to the gallery, not just to the court.

            But so far I don’t see an EPRDF ideological consensus. The things he and the other OPDO brass are saying are (at least to my ears) truly heretical. In fact I would say it is heresy season in Ethiopian politics.. just the other day, I saw an interview of Dr. Negeri Lencho (Federal Goverment spokesperson) where he states that as far as he is concerned, he does not believe in the notion of extremist diaspora, and that there may be legitimate reasons which he believes is the duty of the government to try and understand. You can see the interviewer (apparently a pro EPRDF media outlet in Sweden) having a really hard time digesting this. There was a book titled “Sacred Cows Make the Best Burgers”

            I will take slight exception to Lefort’s “Amid the multiple faultlines that divide both the EPRDF and each of its components, three clusters can be identified: OPDO, ANDM, and an alliance of the “peripheries”, i.e. TPLF and the South, which are attempting to win over other peripheral nations.” From my point of view, this is not a tactical alignment, but if (big IF) Ethiopian politics is going to be ethnic centered, then this is permanent bedrock demographic math. If I were neither Oromo nor Amara, and I want to play politics, I would prefer to not have to face a permanent 67% deficit. This is between you and me, but since we are talking heresies, TPLF would have been very well served with Berhanu Nega within the system, providing legitimacy and balance. But I guess that ship sailed a while ago.

            There was a link in Lefort’s paper to some statement that local political and security officials being party to or at least acquiescing to some of the demonstrations/disturbances etc. This is my suspicion as well. That points to a generational transition problem within EPRDF as a whole. Da yout’ always like the song “What have you done for me lately?” “I defeated the Derg” doesn’t cut it anymore.

            I like the Lemma (at least the promise of Lemma) , but in the back of mind, I have to remember all of the EPRDF parties are hegemons within their respective territories. For the average citizen, at the end of the day it might mean little if life is defined through interactions with the same cadre class who now have even less reason to heed what comes out of Arat Kilo (Menelik’s old palace for you uncivilized heathens) and the Federal Parliament.

            Amde

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam Amde
            May i ask
            What do u think of the generational change ? I mean it been over 26 years since ethnic poltics become number 1 issue of ethiopian poltics . there is a lot of people don’t see tigraians as their own and there is same oromo who don’t see people outside their ethnic as their own. With this kind (people who grow up with ehtnic poltics) generation what will look like the future of Ethiopia poltics?

          • Selam Teodros Alem,

            Let me try to answer your question before Amde comes.

            Ethiopia has seen different types of governments in her history. She had a centralized unitary government, an amhara ethnic group dominated, a class oriented communist government, and today, there is ethnic federalism (plus/minus) tplf dominated . The previous two types of governments did not work and lead the country to civil wars and backwardness. On the other hand, ethnic federalism is still at an experimental stage with tplf hegemony decreasing by the day, and the first signs are not worse than that of the previous two.

            May be one can say that tplf has used it for its own purpose, nevertheless, we should not forget that more or less, it was the demand of the diverse ethnic groups, who fought with the aim to go even up to secession. They find, at least for the time being, ethnic federalism a solution that satisfies most of their demands.

            Nothing new happens under the sun. Eritreans sacrificed themselves to create an independent eritrea, and today they are paying all sorts of sacrifices running away from it. A similar thing will happen with ethno-nationalists in ethiopia. When they quench their thirst and get enough of ethnicism, they will come to understand that after all, ethnicity is not a panacea, a solution for poverty and underdevelopment, which are the main problems people are facing. Much more, with the contribution of each region they can achieve prosperity, and not alone. They will come to understand this one day.

            Therefore, the future for ethiopia is not a centralized unitary government under tplf, andm, or opdo, or any combination of these, nor would regional federalism appease the ethnically diverse ethiopia. If there are people who think that eritrea under a centralized government will be more stable, they are making a big mistake.

            It is a fact that more than 70% of the population in developing countries are under 30. They are the most restive and want change. They can be an asset if handled rightly. They are interested with jobs and better quality of life, more than tribal badges, and a government that can create jobs will be the one that will last.

            Ethnic nationalists are interested in creating their own enclaves of power without caring for the people, while ordinary people look for refuge, because they feel they are threatened, or left behind. Otherwise, people do not see any problem if they live side by side or mixed. The economy, good governance and equality, and not tribal affiliation is the thing that is going to save ethiopia, or any other country.

          • Teodros Alem

            Selam horizon
            Thank u.
            U said ehtnic federalism is the solution and u said people don’t see any problems if they live side by side or mixed. But i was asking for about past eprdf ethiopia politcs.

          • saay7

            Hey Amde:

            Didn’t show my appreciation for your return. So, rather debate what Rene Lefort means by his option 3 (the part I quoted), I will have a dialogue between Mr Burns (from The Simpsons) and his doctor explain the situation in Ethiopia:

            Doctor: Here’s the door to your body, see? And these are oversized novelty germs. That’s influenza, that’s bronchitis, and this cute little cuddle-bug is pancreatic cancer. Here’s what happens when they all try to get through the door at once. Woo-woo-woo-woo-woo-woo-woo. Move it, chowderhead. We call it, “Three Stooges Syndrome”.

            Mr. Burns: So what you’re saying is, I’m indestructible.

            Doctor: Oh, no, no, in fact, even slight breeze could…

            Mr. Burns: Indestructible.

            😂

      • Kaddis

        Welcome back Amde!

        Its unfortunate though you came just when the internet is blocked in Addis.

        Gash Saay , the PM was cleaning next to Meles foundation HQ (add a cruel imogi here ) and word on the street is – the PM is not even informed where his ‘idol’ rests 🙂

        Lovely to see some sane analysis here while the social sphere of Ethiopia is so hateful without regard to life..
        Cheers,

    • Kim Hanna

      Selam Amde,
      .
      I have to look for the video some other place, it is not here.
      .
      It is so great to hear from you.
      I often thought about you when some of the burning issues of the moment were being discussed. I hope to hear from you more often, circumstances permitting, to make up for the “Awatista of the Year” proclamation of the year 20xx.
      .
      Again it is wonderful to hear from you. Just to make sure the head doesn’t get too big, I say the same thing to Nitricc too, such is the cyber space environment.
      .
      Mr. K.H

  • Thomas

    Dear Awate,
    Hope has lost everything he learned at Awate institution & came back as the 1# dumb. I guess he has difficulties of retaining information/knowledge. I feel sorry for the educators in awate they have to re-educate him or start over from the scratch with him. Good thing though, the disease he has is not contagious.

  • Da Yo

    Hello Dear Lebam,

    Let’s get one thing straight, I was talking above the the ni**er – white master riff raff you are speaking about. Of course you don’t get it. And guess what, I can care less about what an animal that has picked cotton for 400 years thinks about me. If thats how you see yourself, then that is on you. Second, I see myself as equal and in most cases as superior (yes, you read that right) to the white man. So me trying to be white is laughable at best. See unlike you, I get to decide how I see myself, NOT the white man. I personally don’t know you, but let me guess what your problem is, I think the picture you have of yourself in your head is that of a lowly creature. You can’t decide for yourself where you want to be in this planet. So guess what, other have decided for you and they have stuck you at the bottom of the pile. You and people like you are so stupid you can’t see what I trying to tell you. When they are selling you like slaves, when they are harvesting your organs like you’re an animal,………..they are telling you where your place is in this world. And I know you’re okay with that, because we know YOU’RE NOT A HOUSE NI**ER……YOU A REAL NIGG*R!!!

    And let me leave you with this one, if you consider Larry Elder to be a house nig**r, then it is truly sad that me and you are from the same place. A MAN, no matter what his race is (white,Chinese, Hispanic) will call Larry Elders a BLACK MAN, but a nig*er will call him a house ni*ger. It’s time you become a man.

    • Lebam

      Hi Da Yo,

      You still don’t get it. When you generalise blacks the way you do you’re literally taking a dump on yourself as well. I call certain blacks sell outs and house ni**gers, because their doing the white mans biding, especially Larry Elder.

      You claim to be intelligent, and therefore should be aware that as a black man you’re judged before you get a chance to utter a word. What I mean is you’re seen the same way “stupid blacks” are seen.

      You speak about being inferior when it’s about being woke for myself. It is about being able to look deeper and find the meaning and cause behind peoples behaviour and actions. You are not alone in studying people, or making white people afraid in a none violent way. However, you are slightly narcissistic and believe you have power when you have none. Wake up and smell the coffee.

      We humans, no matter what our color is, are a product of the society were raised in.

      That said, look yourself in the mirror and be grateful for the hardships your parents probably faced to give you a good life, instead of trying to kick down on those who didn’t get a chance to escape. Why not give them hope and support them for their betterment instead?

      Lastly. I hate Larry Elder and that shouldn’t come as a surprise to you. I call him a house ni**er because it is the truth whether you agree with it or not. I would probably say a lot more vile things had this not been an Eritrean website to be perfectly honest.

      • Da Yo

        Dear Lebam,

        Dummy, pay attention:

        1) The numbers don’t lie. Do a little research to see who’s doing the most crime, what race has the most children born out of wedlock,……..we can go on and on. But wait, you know the one who’s compiling all that data is whitey, so we better be careful, right? Guess what buddy, if I have to take a dump on myself to tell the truth, then gladly.

        2) I never claimed to be intelligent. All I said was, I’m not a dummy. Big difference there.

        3) “as a black man you’re judged before you get a chance to utter a word.” Thank you for this one friend. So people see me as a stupid black before I even say a word (which happens all the time where I’m at) and who should I blame for that? Who should I blame for that, my friend?? Be totally honest with me here, would you honestly judge an asian to be a dumb** before he/ she utters a single word? NO, you wouldn’t. Even I myself, who’s dealt with a ton of dumb asians, I wouldn’t think that. If I went around saying asians, whites, indians are dumb, people will laugh me. But if I went around saying blacks are dumb, most people would agree. Why do you think that is? People are just racists, huh? You are just insane. The numbers don’t lie. When Larry Elder and people like him are screaming, ‘black people collectively aren’t worth a damn’, it isn’t meant to please whitey, it is meant to wake you monkeys up. But how could you?

        4) Of course I’m grateful to my parents. But what about whitey though? Shouldn’t I be grateful to him as well? After all, just because me and my parents got to his country, he gave us equal protection under the law as the people who’ve been here from day one, right to vote, right to bear arms, right to own land and property,……….and all that without spilling a single drop of blood. Oh never mind, I’m just a house negro.

        • Lebam

          Hello Da Yo,

          At first I was annoyed by you and I even imagined how good it’d feel smacking you. However, seeing you self destruct is slightly more pleasing.

          1) Why are blacks doing the most crime? What were blacks in the USA before they were “free” men? Is slavery the only way to subjugate humans, or is there other ways? Do rich people need to rob store’s and commit crime the conventional way? What about the amount of licour stores that opened and drugs that poored in in the 60s, 70s and 80s black neighbourhoods? Was it enough to ruin a couple of generations?

          Most of the answers to the questions above are obvious to most, yet you seem have ignored them all. If we ignore the fact that blacks have been systemically oppressed and still are, then we need to get better.

          2) You claimed that you’re superior in most cases previously, which means that you think you’re intelligent. You might have vitamin B12 deficit, or dementia btw. Look that up!

          3) Why do you think Larry Elder has more white listeners than blacks? The way he carry his discourse appeases white folks predominantly, and odd balls like yourself. Racist white folks gets ammunition by blacks like Larry and yourself free of charge and it’s the kind of bullets that are worse than regular ones imho. You seem to be dense, so I’ll try explaining again. You and your ilk contribute to more racism by shooting yourself in the foot, so to speak.

          4) You don’t have equal protection, nor equal rights when push comes to shove. You are judged differently under the law and black law abiding citizens for instance are shot dead with an entire magazine by an officer of the law who didn’t get convicted. You’ve spilled more blood than any country this past century and started the most wars. Don’t get me going on gun control!

          You and your ilk think you can improve black communities by tearing them apart instead of giving them a hand and lifting them up. That’s why you’re a failure, because your psychologically inferior.

          Kendrick Lamar – Humble

        • Lebam

          Hello Da Yo,

          (Dear Awate moderators,
          My previous post was detected as a spam, so I removed the part I think didn’t follow the posting guidelines and reposted my post. Let me know if there’s anything you’d like me to know. Thank you!)

          At first I was annoyed by you, but seeing you self destruct is pleasing.

          1) Why are blacks doing the most crime? What were blacks in the USA before they were “free” men? Is slavery the only way to subjugate humans, or is there other ways? Do rich people need to rob store’s and commit crime the conventional way? What about the amount of licour stores that were introduced and drugs that poored in in the 60s, 70s and 80s black neighbourhoods? Was it enough to ruin a couple of generations?

          Most of the answers to the questions above are obvious to most, yet you seem have ignored them all. If we ignore the fact that blacks have been systemically oppressed and still are, then we need to get better.

          2) You claimed that you’re superior in most cases previously, which means that you think you’re intelligent. You might have vitamin B12 deficiency, or dementia btw. Look that up!

          3) Why do you think Larry Elder has more white listeners than blacks? The way he carry his discourse appeases white folks predominantly, and odd balls like yourself. Racist white folks gets ammunition by blacks like Larry and yourself free of charge and it’s the kind of bullets that hurts more than regular ones imho. You seem to be dense, so I’ll try explaining again. You and your ilk contribute to more racism by shooting yourself in the foot, so to speak.

          4) You don’t have equal protection, nor equal rights when push comes to shove. You are judged differently under the law and black law abiding citizens for instance are shot dead with an entire magazine by an officer of the law who didn’t get convicted. You’ve spilled more blood than any country this past century and started the most wars. Don’t get me going on gun control!

          You and your ilk think you can improve black communities by tearing them apart instead of giving them a hand and lifting them up. That’s why you’re a failure, because you’re psychologically inferior since you’ve emotionally detached yourself from genuinely caring about others.

          • Da Yo

            Dear Libtard,

            Yes, I’m inferior. Thanks for the heart felt reply. Now go get some sleep. Really, I’m not worth losing any sleep over, sheesh.

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Lebam,

            While you are moaning about past injustices and are focused on milking them indefinitely, you are going to miss the train.

            If they want to, Blacks could go back to Africa and enjoy the freedom and paradise, or move on with their lives here:

            1) Show respect for the life of fellow human beings

            2) Have a positive attitude towards life and take personal responsibility for their actions

            3) Avoid teenage pregnancy

            4) Keep totally clear of drugs and excessive alcohol use

            5) Get a College education that leads to job

            6) Prove those who look down on you wrong through hard work [let your work do the talking].

          • Lebam

            Hey Simon,

            It hasn’t even been a lifetime since Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat for a white man, which was against the law at the time.

            The history that you claim blacks are milking has affected African-Americans. I have never stated that blacks shouldn’t improve themselves. I said that blacks are systematically oppressed. Everything from 1 to 6 could be said about white folks too. Don’t take me wrong, I respect everyone no matter what skin color they may have. Re-read what our discussion is about, since I can’t be bothered typing the same thing again. Also, my political stance is Liberal, so Da Yo gets a point for catching on. Beside Larry Elder, I despise Ben Carson too, but not as much. 🙂

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Lebam,

            You are still stuck in the same song. Move on!

            Highly professional Ben Carson was fit to be the first American president, not lazy Obu-Mao.

          • Lebam

            Dear Simon,

            He isn’t even fit to do the dishes with out supervision. You are probably a Sean Hannity fan as well?

            Hnnng!

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Lebam,

            Pot smoking street corner agitator Obu-Mao never had a proper job, never did an honest day’s work in his life, while Ben Carson is a highly skilled surgeon.

          • Lebam

            Hey Simon,

            Have you seen Ben Carson’s hands? Baby hands on an adult body, It’s hella gross. Not to mention how slow he is at talking.

          • Simon Kaleab

            Selam Lebam,

            You need to get a grip with reality. Move on, or you will miss the train!

          • Lebam

            Hey there Simon,

            I haven’t missed any train, it’s infact the opposite. Just because I live a comfortable life it doesn’t mean I can ignore the struggle blacks all over the world face. I think what you and your ilk does damage us in the western world tremendously. To be blunt, I think you’re either not capable of seeing what it causes and who that gains from the rhetoric Larry Elder uses, or you simply don’t give a damn.

            Do I disagree with that blacks need to pick themselves up? I certainly do not! I disagree with the language you and your ilk use, because to me it’s counterproductive. Also, we see movies about the holocaust all day everday, and it’s never forgotten. However, “brothers” like yourself want to forget about slavery and tell people to move on. But that’s not all, you choose to ignore the hardships blacks face simply because the color of our skin. That is the reality, my man!

            Lastly: My Ben Carson hand joke flew right over your head. Sad! 👌

          • Simon Kaleab

            Lebam,

            Keep on crying.

          • Da Yo

            Hello Simon,

            Thank you very much. You see how hard we have it. Not only do we have to prove ourselves to others but we also have to deal with our own kind. We can’t blame the other races for how they see us because they are going by what they see everyday. How can you blame them? Anyways, lets leave it at that. It’s good to know people like you are out there.

          • Peace!

            SK,

            But wait a minute… your PFDJ stands against every good point you just listed. Are you confused, hypocrite, or no sense of morality when it comes to PFDJ and Eritrea?

            Peace!

          • Simon Kaleab

            Peace,

            You are still here?

            When are going to march on Asmara with your army?

            You are all talk and action shy.

          • Peace!

            SK,

            Your blind support for PFDJ disqualify you from debates that require common and moral sense. It is very simple a PFDJ supporter has no business talking about humanity.

            Peace!

          • Simon Kaleab

            Peace,

            I can tell from miles away that you are the type who supports both the PFDJ and the opposition at the same time.

            I am willing to organise a whip-round towards your air fare to Asmara. Are you willing to go and lead the opposition from the front [not from the rear]?

          • Peace!

            SK,

            Lol what happen to your favorite line “talk talk no action” and changing of colors in the same forum with similar subject is accentuating your hypocrisy and your twisted state of mind. Either denounce PFDJ and stand for humanity OR zip it up and stop wasting people time.

            Peace!

          • Simon Kaleab

            Peace,

            I can tell you are fake and sly. You have been found out.

          • Thomas

            Hi Simon K,
            The all the time talk no action dude is in the house:)

          • Simon Kaleab

            Thomas the cartoon character,

            What a frustrated fellow. You claim to oppose the PFDJ. But in what way? By crying on internet sites non-stop?

          • Thomas

            Hi Simon K,
            How about your punch line, “the all talk no action” line??::)) I know you wish DIA a long life because he is a strong line and you said you believe in a leadership by strong men like that of crazy DIA. So you like it strong, “susas alata”:)

          • Simon Kaleab

            Thomas,

            Always a cartoon character. Keep on crying in public to no effect.

    • Simon Kaleab

      Selam Da Yo,

      Larry Elder is a smart and sensible man.

  • blink

    Dear all
    It is officially stated that king Trump made Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel , shameful day the guy was elected by the people. Is this about religion or ownership? The UN Secretary General spoke with more crafted words and it seems he is afraid of Trump tweet .

    • Da Yo

      Dear blinky,

      Trump became the president of America because Americans got fed up with blacks (people like you) destroying the great nation they have built. Let Israel take Jerusalem…..no food off of my table.

      • blink

        Dear Da Yo
        You are a white man with black man skin , you have said much worse than this and I think the no food off is the only right thing from you. Jerusalem is not Israel’s land. I suspect Trump suffers from mental health issues unless this guy can’t be in a stable state with such statement. I believe the Chinese communist party must take the center stage in this as America is not fit to be .

        • Da Yo

          Dear Blink,

          If I can get a penny for every time a black person has said that to me, today I will be a millionaire. Think about what you just said. What is a white man with a black skin? Never mind that, but why is it you and people like you hate the white man so much? Is it because he makes you feel inferior? I will tell you something that is true and very funny….the white man thinks I’m strange and scary too, you know why?? Because I’m a thinking man and I pay attention to everything in life. He’s never used to seeing a black man (screw a black man, I’m a proud HABESHA) like me. That is very unsettling to him because he’s used to dealing with dummies like you. You and people like you are a disgrace. Nobody in the world respect you and consequently me because you guys don’t even respect yourselves.
          Let the Chinese communist party run your little miserable country too.

          • blink

            Dear Da Yo
            Seriously though, don’t you think the president made a mistake? I do . Even though the city is under the control of Israel and it has been for long but his views at this juncture should have been for peace. How can peace come while he put fire ? I know the Arabs are dummies and can do nothing but America can do yet this president failed .

          • Da Yo

            Dear blinky,

            I have news for you, nobody wants peace. The jews don’t want peace, the arabs don’t want peace, and most certainly America can care less about peace. They’re doing fine just as it is. They will sort it out.

          • blink

            Dear Da Yo
            What do you think the Arabs can do ? I think most Arab leaders are using the conflict to in rich their political capital ,for example the turkey dictator and the hamas shenanigans. may be you are right the leadership of both sides don’t want peace , it hurts to see little children to pay the ultimate price for them to show up with more of the same public talking points.

          • Da Yo

            Dear blink,
            Let them kill each other. I won’t lose sleep over it the same way an arab or a jew won’t lose sleep for a second over me. Speaking of the little children, don’t they grow up to be arabs and jews? Say what you will, but I read somewhere where it said ‘an eye for an eye’ . Treat me like an animal, I treat you like an animal. The hell with them.

  • Brhan

    Hello Awate:

    The Libyan Leader was killed by the west but the Yemeni leader was killed by Yemenis ( civil war)
    I do not know how and why you are relating the two together? What do you want to say? There is going to be a lot of research to come why the west killed the former Libyan leader. I am not found of him. He was a dictator. But the West did not kill him because he was dictator. If so it could had done the killing long time ago. He was threat to its interest.
    My message is that Awate to become careful in disseminating messages both text and visuals. The Libyan leader had said that to him the west was either you to choose to be its a slave or be killed for not choosing the first option:he chose the later.
    Here is what Naom Chomsky said about this issue
    https://www.quora.com/Noam-Chomsky-Was-the-west-wrong-to-ruin-Libya-and-to-kill-Gaddafi

    Thanks

  • said

    Greetings,
    Trump’s Hastening of the Armageddon in the Holy Land
    Trump, as a presidential candidate, repeatedly promised to move the U.S. embassy in support for his extreme right wing evangelical base.
    Pope Francis voiced ‘deep concern’ over Trump’s decision, and called for all to honour United Nations resolutions on the city, which is sacred to Jews (Temple Mount) , Christians( the city as the site of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection from the dead. And Via Dolorosa ) for Muslim (the al-Aqsa Mosque Islam’s third-holiest shrine and the Dome of the Rock ,just after Mecca and Medina) to the world’s 1.7 billion Muslims.
    ‘I cannot silence my deep concern over the situation that has emerged in recent days,’ Pope Francis said. The pontiff added that maintaining Jerusalem’s status quo was important “in order to avoid adding new elements of tension to an already volatile world that is wracked by so many cruel conflicts. His appeal is clearly addressed to President Donald J. Trump, French president Emmanuel Macron led European objections to the reported move China warned the plan could fuel tensions in the region.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

    President Donald Trump’s in delighting the extreme right wing evangelical group , his core supporters is expected speech today afternoon declaring the American Administration’s decision to move the American Embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem signifying the recognition of a United Jerusalem, in violation of the International Law, as Israel’s Capital, is tantamount, in its far-reaching apocalyptic repercussions to the hastening – in fulfillment of the American Christian Right’s prophecies, original backers of the election of Donald Trump – of the Armageddon, of grinding religious war in the Levant and the Middle East that would hasten the return of the Messiah(s).
    The impetuous and miscalculating US President and his Christian Right inspired close coterie are premeditatedly and inadvertently falling in the trap of inviting – literary rather than figuratively – the unravelling of the entire political structure and status quo in the entire Middle East; rekindling violence and ending any prospect of enduring peace in this most volatile region of the world.
    The confluence of two diametrically opposed, mutually exclusive, fanatic religious doctrines and religious prophecies of two apparently intimately allied American Christian Right and the Extreme Jewish Orthodoxy current wielders of power in Israel since 2009, is a definite formula for the hastening of the Armageddon, the misperceived Return of the Messiah(s), hastening the eruption of wide violent confrontations and the total destruction of the current status quo.

    The Blueprint, the seeds for the realization of such an ominous event, the hastening of the Armageddon, was long planted by a unanimously adopted Bill in 1995 by the US Legislature, the US Congress, demanding the Executive Branch to move the American Embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem (Most uniquely ironic for the legislature of a country to dictate the policies and turn of political events in another country that are furthermore in stark violation of the International law and international conventions).

    The provision of the law pertaining to the said Congressional Bill allows the US President the convenience to defer the implementation of the provisions of the Bill in attaching a rider to the Bill, i.e. a renewal 6-month waver to fulfill the implementation of the Bill as deemed appropriate by reasons of the prevailing circumstances.
    Now it seems warranted by President Donald Trump to invoke the Congressional Bill in fulfillment to an electoral promise he made during his Presidential Campaign as he previously waivered exercising that option when it came up for the first time, six months ago. Trump’s first waiver seems to have caused great consternation among the leaders of the American Christian Right and the leaders of the Zionist organizations eager to get into the act of the implementation of the said Congressional Bill.
    With the circle now seems closing in on President Trump as the Independent Investigating Counsel Robert Mueller seems to be intent on getting to the very core of the Russian Connections, Donald Trump felt needing to play all his cards to shore up American public support and neutralize an aggressively hostile Jewish Controlled Liberal Media. Moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, i.e. recognizing United Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel in violation of UN Resolutions and the International Law would dramatically work in trump’s favor to weather the Mueller’s storm.
    Signing on, rather nagging on President Trump to take such a dramatically dangerous decision is a coterie of Advisors headed by his pointed man to solving the century-old Arab-Israeli conflict, an utterly inexperienced, totally untrained in diplomacy and international relations son-in-law, Jared Kushner, an observing Orthodox Jew close friend and his family with Benjamin Netanyahu (Ref. Philip Giraldi’s article, “Russiagate Becomes Israelgate,” published in the “Information Clearing House,”
    According to Giraldi in the abovementioned article, Kushner and his team of advisors are already being reported that they consist of “good, observant Jews,” even though Israeli-American mega-fundraiser Haim Saban apparently described them last Sunday as “With all due respect, it’s a bunch of Orthodox Jews who have no idea about anything.”
    The US decision to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem would likely entail immediate, short-term, medium-term and long-term serious consequences to the US; the US Middle Eastern Allies; Israel; general Stability and the future of the peace process in the Middle East.
    President Trump’s decision to recognize United Jerusalem (including Occupied East Jerusalem) as the Capital of Israel is likely to have the following repercussions:
    • The US will completely lose its long-held status as an intermediary Peace Broker in one of the most enduring political and security problems in the world, the Arab/Palestinian – Israeli Problem.

    • The US will completely lose any appearance of neutrality in the Middle East Conflict jeopardizing its status as a world power.

    • The American interests in the Middle East will be directly seriously jeopardised as from this point on, the US will be perceived by the Middle Eastern people as in the same camp as Israel.

    • The Alliance that the US is trying to forge with the misguided so-called conservative Arab Regimes, foremost that of some of GCC countries, against Iran and Iran’s increasing influence in the Middle East, will unravel as association of the Arab regimes in political, security and strategic matters with Washington will increasingly be perceived negatively by the Arab general public across the entire Middle eastern region.
    • Iran stands to win significantly in terms of sympathy and regional influence vis-à-vis the Arab public opinion and followings among the Arab public.
    • The Extreme Right Extreme Orthodox Jewish Government in Israel will further harden its position, intensify its constructions settlements policies; most like engage in immediate Ethnic Cleansing schemes of the Palestinian Arabs residents of East Jerusalem; as Ditto with regard to the Arab Israelis.
    • Violence is likely to erupt in general and violent protestations against American interests could likely erupt across the Middle East as a result of the US President’s decision.
    • Religious fanaticism will anew be on the rise as a consequence to what Muslims would perceive as the official Judaization of the Holy city of Jerusalem as perceived in the action taken by the American Administration .
    • Political stability of the Conservative Arab regimes, historic allies of Washington, could be seriously jeopardised.
    In short, the US President would have succeeded, along with the US Congress, in planting the seeds of the Chaos, Disruptions inviting the likes of an impending Armageddon pleasing to the American Christian Right and Fanatic Orthodox Jews awaiting the reappearance of the Messiah(s), two different anti-theses Messiahs intended to save the world from the irreparable un-salvable wreckage they will create.

    • Kokhob Selam

      Dear Said,

      What a topic! I have written some thing about the same subject in Jebena page..

      KS,,

  • Berhe Y

    Dear AT,

    Thank you for the news. I think the image is a little bit graffic for displaying in the website, which is kids friendly.

    Berhe

  • said

    Greetings,
    AS reported today U.S. to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital, Trump Says.
    President Trump told Israeli and Arab leaders on Tuesday that he plans to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Mr. Trump is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday, His pledge was extremely popular with evangelicals and pro-Israel backers.
    The Palestinians hope to make East Jerusalem the capital of a Palestinian state .East Jerusalem was captured by Israeli forces during the Arab-Israeli war of 1967. Also Israel extended Jerusalem’s municipal borders to encompass the predominantly Arab eastern neighborhoods. The city is of great religious significance to Jews, Christians and Muslims

    Donald Trump is desperate after his former National Security Advisor Mike Flyn pleaded guilty to collaborating with the Russians for President Trump to shore up his local political support and fast-sagging political fortunes.”
    “Moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem would signify a major political move that is synonymous with the recognition of United Jerusalem (including the Occupied East Jerusalem) as the Capital of Israel which represents a stark reversal and a violation of long held US policies of adhering to UN Resolutions 242 and 338, to which the US Governments are signatory; as well as, would squarely violate the Geneva Conventions that again the US Governments have for long been a signatory to.”
    “The implementation of the decision to moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem would dramatically shore up embattled Donald Trump’s local political fortunes beside neutralizing and mitigate the anti-Trump hostility of the generally predominately liberal US Jewish controlled Pro-Israel Media.”
    “Moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem would dramatically cause a shift in the American public opinion vis-a-vis Donald Trump showing him a man of his word especially coming on the heels of the achievement of two of Donald Trump’s major campaign promises, i.e.:1) The Passage by the Congress of his Tax Cut bill; and, 2) The US Supreme Court’s reaffirmation yesterday of Donald Trump’s Decision on the Travel Ban of Muslims to the US.”
    “However, as regards any anticipated Arab reaction to Trump’s decision to moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, ‘A Large Boo to that!’ Especially with Donald Trump giving considerations to Arab Countries’ reactions as that, simply, carries, Absolutely, no weight in Trump’s considerations. This, especially as the Rich Arab Oil-Producers are shifting their regional political priorities, strategies and agenda that are now very closely aligned with those of the Trump Administration, i.e. building and strengthening future coalitions to facing up to a perceived Iranian regional threat and presumed Iranian expanding influence in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.”
    “As is becoming quite obvious in the increasing flirting between Israel and the so-called conservative Arab States, with Normalization of relations are on a front-burner, the so-called conservative Arab States view Israel as a potential ally in the war against Iran as hired Gulf pens and Gulf controlled TV Networks are joining a chorus of absolving these countries’ commitment to the Palestinian Cause, rather, most flagrantly are increasingly demonizing the Palestinians and the Palestinian Cause.”
    “Put succinctly, the Trump Administration and the US are not expected to face any backlash or any meaningful economic and diplomatic retaliations taken against the American Administration or coming from the so-called Conservative Arab Regimes holding the buck. This is more true as the populations of these Arab countries are domesticated, with a no voice, totally ineffective living dead.”
    “Furthermore, the American President, Donald Trump, is not expected to face any opposition or difficulties locally vis-à-vis the US Congress and the US Media pushing the issue forward. The US Congress, being more Royal than the King, have long passed since many years a Resolution in this effect that is still awaiting the signature of the US President to be implemented.”
    This, in Grosso-Modo. the Saga of the “Moving of the American Embassy to Jerusalem,” as by virtual reality, creating facts on the ground, Israel carries on with its settlers-colonizing schemes that are fast rendering the Occupied Territories a de facto Israeli Holding, a Swiss-Cheese infested with para-military Jewish Settlements as the US playing the Peace Broker continues to flood Israel with advanced weaponry and generous unconditional foreign aid.

    • blink

      Dear said
      The ban on Muslims is also legally acceptable by the Supreme Court and USA is out from refugees agreements and what is bad is some European countries are pushing for the dismantling of the refugees conventions . Denmark and other neighboring countries are discussing this internally across party lines . It seems the Trump wind gave them a reason to drastically change the UN rules about refugees. It is expected more right wing governments will come in the years to come. What is more is painful is the Palestinians are powerless at this time because KSA as well as others are in the box. Sad sad a lunatic government of israel is allowed to run wild.

  • Nathom Habom

    Selam awate
    This is violent and very scary wish to other ,
    But Unfortunately it already began in our neigboors ,they killed a high ranking person in his house
    The poor tigrayan are hunted down everywhere by the way they have nothing to do with the government
    Very unfortunate,if the regime collapse they will kill them to revenge the deads
    I wish they found a solution for their problems

    • Girmay beyene

      Selam Nathom Habom

      The Ethiopian people are exercising their democratic right although it is flawed democracy, it is a baby step although these baby steps seem small but still in progress. however, during this process there are people who demand their right but forget their duty ,as a result of this we are exhibiting sporadic life lose and property. But one thing i have to tell you for sure the Amharic, tigrean and oromo they are not in war. Btw thanks for your concern.
      the iron is you have a bleeding heart for tigreans (Ethiopia ) but not a shred of concern for the flight the people of Eritrean. if you are a man of principle and have a sincere concern for any human being no one is in worse situation than the Eritrean people at the moment. after all, don’t they say that charity begins at home. Do you think it is a badge of honor Eritrea to become one of the top 10 refugee producing countries, no constitution, no political and economic policy. what do you think the driving force for the massive influx youth, children, women and men CiA and Wayane, please take responsibility, externalizing your problem will only prolong the the suffering your people and threatening the existence of Eritrea as a nation, wishing bad to Ethiopia will not bring peace and prosperity to Eritrea and focus in you leader who wants to stay in power at any cost. Having said that, I don’t wish him end up like Col. Gaddafi and Ali Abdullah Saleh

      • Nathom Habom

        Selam Girmay
        I do not deny that Eritrea have some problem
        But not in a scale what Ethiopia is now ,iinfact Eritrea has achieved several
        Progress whiteout no one help ,when isolated ,economic sanction and external treat
        no starvation,no inter ethnic conflict
        Very stable ,without denying the existence of Eritrean economic refugees
        It most of those refugees are Ethiopian mainly from Tigray ,it well known
        This is why Israel are expels g them to Rwanda or wherever.
        I was one of those lost hating issayas once but no more and yes we bleed for our own wherever they are we try to reach them ,even the government is participating if willingly they want help and for that it cause him Americans sanction .
        Yes democratic right you said ,well if it’s true enjoy Ethiopian freedom and democracy ,me was just expressing concern
        Have good one

  • Selam All,

    Is mugabe the luckiest african dictator? He must be the only one who got $10m, a national holiday in his name, and a lavish palace, in exchange for his power. The fate of gaddafi and now that of saleh of yemen, is not what a dictator would ever wish his end to be. Saleh seems to have played it wrong, trying to be a winner both ways, whichever side comes at the top.

    Some dictators in our region should wish they are deposed the zimbabwe style, i.e., the army in unison telling him to read his resignation on national tv and stay home. African dictators (dia, al bashir, et al) should pay a visit to mugabe to learn how he managed to be so clever and so lucky to survive a coup

