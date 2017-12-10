Inform, Inspire, Embolden. Reconcile!

Akhriya Steps-Forth: From Akhriya to All of Eritrea

ኣኽርያ በገሰው፡ ካብ ሪያ ናብ ኩሉ ኤሪትሪያ: Unlike the commonly known Las Vegas slogan, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” our motto is and should be the stark opposite of that: What happened in Akhriya did not, could not, and will not stay in Akhriya. This is a call to action and a call to arms from the belly of the beast where Eritreans spoke loud and in clear terms. The call to arms was not through live ammunition that the regime cowardly and disgracefully used on innocent children, mothers, and fathers. I am resorting to the audio/visual medium, because we must bewilder this regime with all our might: Through the written word. Through the spoken word. Through the audio files. Through the visual. Through art. Through music. Through incessant demonstrations. We’ve served as the echo chamber in the exact way that was expected of us to do, because those who demonstrated from the belly of the beast knew what their fate was likely going to be, but they did what they had to.

We Eritreans in diaspora heeded the call and did a replica of what they expected us to do minus any risk to our wellbeing: We, in the diaspora, brought our children, our women, in which the latter led the way the same way they did inside Eritrea on that fateful day, 31st of October 2017. Our reciprocity in kind was meant to send the ultimate message of solidarity and encouragement to our people inside Eritrea, to continue their challenge of the brutal regime in Asmara and that we would do our utmost to expose its heinous crimes against its own citizens. Eritreans across the globe showed their solidarity unambiguously: Christians and Muslims alike; children and women, all came and demonstrated the entire month of November, using images, the written word, and the spoken words with megaphones to heighten the noise.

The awesome power of language we’ve seen it come out of our brave and revered Aboy Musa, armed with vocal acuity, whose words reverberated beyond the borders of Eritrea to the entire globe wherever Eritreans reside. Of course, who would forget the nerves it rattled in the quarters of the regime, a regime that wouldn’t stop at anything to destroy lives was caught by one simple and brave verbal act. So, all known Eritrean languages are not enough this time. We must use every conceivable world languages that are at our disposal to keep the verbal onslaught tirelessly onward and steadily forward. We know many languages and have our children who can speak most of the European languages, as no language should be spared to attack the regime in every venue and opportunity we must relentlessly do it.

So, I am using the spoken word, using my mother tongue, which is Tigrinya, but I am giving it purposefully a title: Akhriya Begesaw in Tigrayit, closest meaning of which is Akhriya Steps-Forth. I want my Tigre speaking and other Eritrean brothers and sisters to know we are in this together. I am attempting to capture the essence of what the Akhriya uprising was all about as I offer how we should conceive of it, wallow in it, and use it as an impetus to forge forward and onward in the fight of not only removing the regime from the sphere of political power and influence but obliterating the mindset that brought it to the fore in the first place. We must all, in unison, reject the EPFDJ mindset not just its stay in power but its every essence must be made to disappear from our collective memory, because that was never Eritrea’s spirit, nor was it Eritrea’s history. This regime ካብ ስሩ ክሞሖ’ለዎ (kab suru kimmoho allowo). EPFDJ’s power must be uprooted from its core, because it is a belief system, the sole mission and vision of which has been and continues to be destroying Eritrean way of life. The barrel of a gun does not have a staying power. We’ve seen tyrants come and tyrants go, many with violent ends, the recent memory of which we’ve seen it done in Iraq, Libya, Yemen, and the case in Eritrea will likely be no different.

My aim in this video clip is not only to capture the essence of what the Akhriya uprising was all about, but how we were before it came to our collective conscience, what it has been like after this cataclysmic event. I want to offer how we should view it collectively as Eritreans. Akhriya uprising isn’t just about Tigrinya speaking Jebertis nor is it about deqqi Akhriya alone, but about Eritrea’s existence and our survival as a nation. Thus, Eritreans throughout the globe I am kindly asking you to think about this deeply as I offer you some of the major points through the video clip accompanied here. The written word here is not a substitute to the video; rather a companion. Please give it a listen, but as you listen I would like you to keep the following in mind:

I have divided the issues into three larger groupings:

(1). Before the Akhriya movement, where were we or what was the situation like? Those of us who are in diaspora, prior to this monumental event, almost daily, various political opposition groups were founded, and their pronouncements were made on social media outlets. What purposes have these actions served or continue to serve?

(2). Where are we now? What are the geopolitical underpinnings relative to our country? What’s it like inside Eritrea now? How do these trajectories implicate the regime in Eritrea? How is the regime now reacting to these geopolitical developments? Framed in this context, why did the regime feel emboldened in wishing to nationalize a private school in Akhriya? Why did the board led by Ayya Musa react the way it did? Why did Ayya Mohamed Abrar reacted the way he did a week after Aya Musa’s imprisonment, knowing his fate was going to be similar to that of his comrade? What are the students of this private school telling the world by their demonstration? What are our mothers telling us when they demonstrated with the community?

(3) Where do we head from here and many more questions and answers I try to provide in this clip.

With the above serving as a backdrop, we all realize that the brave call from Akhriya not only put us on notice, but to shame because we saw firsthand how a 93-year-old man stood to the repressive regime. For similar reasons, the role of an elderly woman who led the protest put us on notice and to shame. I also offer a projection in what this regime is capable of doing based on its past heavy-handed actions after its legitimacy was challenged. Not to alarm us, but to heed the warnings before they happen, to see the signposts and fight its deceitful ways. With that as my premise I try to ring an alarm and for us to not only be weary of such dangerous actions, but also that we Eritreans in the diaspora to be vigilant in fighting such divisive tactics and strategies the regime might unleash on our people.

Additionally, I attempt to offer seven strategies that I believe can help us toward the goal of undoing the regime from the face of Eritrea. Allow me to highlight some of it below:

  • Those of us who are in diaspora, how should we find a way of encouraging these Eritreans who rose up, be it using phone lines, internet, any means necessary…
  • Social media’s advantage, we’ve seen it firsthand its impact is real…that we should begin to strategize without duplicating our efforts…
  • Heretofore, not only should we find a way of organizing but also mTrnaf tray zeikones mwuddab (ምጥርናፍ ጥራይ ዘይኮነስ ምዉዳብ), one that is capable of removing the regime from its sphere of absolute power…
  • Wherever Eritreans happen to live, we should make relations with religious leaders of non-Eritrean denominations … with those who are in our respective communities …Especially, Christian communities … we should be educating them by explaining to them the situation at hand in Eritrea. The peaceful relations between Muslims and Christians, its long coexistence should be told and retold…
  • The use of Tigrinya language can be made not only productive but also constructive, because most Eritreans now speak Tigrinya…
  • Our sisters on our side…In any movement without our sisters, we weren’t able to succeed, therefore, including our sisters in our fight is instrumental … Our children are asking us when they see our vested interest in our old country …Allow me to use our sisters…I urge our sisters to use the language of …
  • Our cause can only be managed by us, for us, with us alone … guday hagerna baElinna niHazzo (ጉዳይ ሃገርና ባዕልና ንሓዞ)

Finally, I make concluding remarks about the nature of the turning point of Akhriya in the video clip:
Pinterest
  • Haile S.

    Selam Hope,
    Allow me to come back on the subject of our brief exchange yesterday. I watched Dr. Ibrahim Sirage(j)’s ‘Agazian temetie’ attentively this time. For me everything can be condensed to a single premise, wrong to my taste. He said, repeatedly at that, “to get what you want and a compromize you need to adopt the opposite extreme idea of your opponent”. While this strategy is questionable by itself, the choice of his opponent was the other fundamental mistake he commited. Ibrahim and his cause are in the mainstream and should have chosen opponents from there instead of these Agazian extreme fringe with extreme idea but no constituents at all. This being the origin, the rest of his diatribe is a snowball effect in trying to put flesh to the bone. To beef up his premise, he filled it with everything possible without weighing enough. Though his audience appeared cautious and attentive, it gave him a great confort zone to go urestrained on some subjects. Fortunately, thanks to aKhria, the snowball was swayed away from the snow mountain and landed on the rocky plains and now the snow it gathered is melting, and Ibrahim is speaking on the present video ‘aKhria begesew’ the bare language most of us understand. And that is a good thing.
    Just one point on agazian ‘movement’. There is a tigrigna proverb that says ferah nedi’u y’atwa ፈራህ ነዲኡ ይኣትዋ. Tesfatzion & Co are just doing that to what they claim are their people and religion, because those people they talk for never pronounced and the religion they claim defending never teaches such heinous ideas.

  • chefena

    Hi Alex
    …..’recognition means accepting them as different ethnic group’.
    No, I don’t take it as lightly….. Recognition has a lot to do with self-identification and cultural self-respect. Also, I am not sure if the ‘ethnic’ categorization in Eritrea allows for only 9, 10 or nor more. The definition of what is an ethnic group in Eritrea or what it constitutes is something we all have to agree upon. Don’t you think this is too broad a subject to discuss it now? Someone else may help here.

  • Haile S.

    Selam Hope,
    I am serious. I was struck by the list of ifs (if the regime says this….) Ibrahim listed on his present video. And at every level he himself reiterated it was a conspiracy…(or something to that effect) on his part. For me all he said is a sincere call for change for the better. I have heard the video Chefena linked sometime ago (I will do again later) and on that my view is what I replied to Blink above.
    Hope, there is no reason for appeasing or worst getting sarcastic on any one with all the problems we are facing. We have to listen to each other and take the important message we are trying to send to each other.

  • Acria

    Hello Mulugeta,
    He sounds presidential, doesn’t he? If he runs for president, he has my vote! Oh, no! I thought we have free elections. I forgot we are ruled by one party and one dictator. Have it your way temporarily; but, you need to change your name to Mulusetan and learn how to write proper English before we can take your message seriously. I would rather that you write in Tigrigna or the language you are proficient with.

  • Acria

    Hello Dr. Ibrahim,
    I am Akhriya. I am Asmara. I am Eritrea. I am in 100%. Na’am Akhriya! Alekhulka Akhriya.

  • blink

    Dear author

    When I saw the link from chefena , I was shocked to find the man in the above video and the man on the link provided by chefena .why the wolves are allowed to wear sheeps coats ? You are two person. The man on the Agazian thing but simply is a Tigriana attack point. He is acting like an angry kid . He collected 10 long breaded jeberti men and call for women to listen to his rubbish talking points . Why doesn’t he bring his girls and woman to the meeting then ? Where are their respective women ? At home doing what ? Whose women does the honorable man in the agazia video wanted to show his Tigrians skills ? Why doesn’t he speak in Arabic in his own podium?
    Hypocrisy at it’s best . No one will learn from the above article a thing if they watch you on the link given by chefena.
    You may be talking your own way , what you forgot is that your close relatives are inside the people you keep insulting. There is no reason jeberti can be represented by such radically irresponsible behavior of yours . You don’t represent jeberti but we can see you have few radicalis and you will remain there unless you wanted to sandwiched by a larger group from your own.

    • Berhe Y

      Hi blink,

      Here your typical agenda. Previously you were defending Jeberti (to appear to be opposition) and now you are attacking the doctor for a speech he gave defending to the agazians attacking Jeberit.

      And in the end, your objective is: to defend PFDJ and divert attention.

      If you are real, please focus on the topic he spoke about and challenge him directly what he said.
      He said NHna and defending the rights of NHna, I can tell you I am NHna.. I chose him and his ideas and his principle than anyone who claims to be representing me.

      Berhe

      • blink

        Dear berhe
        Stop trolling .Go to your weyane trenches. You don’t have the power to dictate what I say , don’t you understand that ? How dumb are you ? You keep saying you do this and you do that . Tell that may be to people like papi and Thomas. They can listen to your rubbishy mood.

        • Thomas

          Hi Blink,

          Hahaha, I know you like me so much:) Let me know tell you something I will always be your nightmare. Berhe is right, you have no stand on anything except attacking people like a crazy dog does:)

          • blink

            Dear Thomas
            Berhe is a crying baby , when ever someone mention weyane his sugar level increases .

          • Berhe Y

            Hi Tommy,

            When he wakes up, this is his job, to spy for the PFDJ.

            Is it me, or the PFDJiete miss weyane so much. When they have nothing to say/defend, they resort to calling people weyane for no particular reason. I would not be surprised he will start calling Dr. Ibrahim weyane soon.

            You know the saying

            “ብግዜ ውበ ዝጸመመ ውበ እንዳበለ ሞተ፡፡

            ብግዜ ወያነ ዝጸመመ ወያነ እንዳበለ ሞተ፡ ዶ ክንብል፡፡

            Berhe

          • Thomas

            Hi Berhe,
            Oh, please don’t start me I am sick and tired of these idiots playing the weyane card. I bet their day dream is about the weyane to. You know what it took me 3 years to drop the weyane bomb and that was between 1998-2001. In year 2001, I liberated myself from the PFDJ propaganda and from being used as a toy of the mafias. For me, I see Nitricc and Blink I see a pfdj toys:)

        • Nitricc

          Hey Blink, Do you know what I learn upon my reflection; it is productive and purposeful to build a strong youth than wasting your time in trying to fix broken men.
          “How dumb are you?” hahahahahah lol

          • blink

            Dear Nitricc
            These guys are idiots ,I really feel sorry for their souls .

          • Thomas

            Hi Nitricc,

            You said, “it is productive and purposeful to build a strong youth than wasting your time in trying to fix broken men” So you joined those kids in the tesfa-less land, right? I obsoletely think that you are no better than those bunch of idiots at tesfazeiblom.com:) Also, they are not young, but grown ups with the IQ of kids.

        • Berhe Y

          Hi Blink,

          Just stating the obvious, you agenda of defending the PFDJ. Dr. Ibrahim is your target, because he is avising Eritreans to get united to fight the PFDJ.

          This is what you said:

          “You are two person. The man on the Agazian thing but simply is a Tigriana attack point. He is acting like an angry kid . He collected 10 long breaded jeberti men and call for women to listen to his rubbish talking points.”

          How exactly did he attack Tigrina?

          Berhe

    • Haile S.

      Selamat Blink,
      Based on where our country of origine, Eritrea is found now, and at the level of grievance and bitterness our people are in now, many individuals or groups feel justifiably denuded and bare. Thus you need to understand people defend the best way they feel suited to defend against the aggressor. That skin of defense one adopts can look like a sheep, a fox, an opportunistic hyena or what have you, but under it, the suffering people have the same denuded flesh. I believe I and you are included there too. You need to see it from this perspective and give people the benefit of doubt for possible strong words they use and not automatically attribute it to malice by design.

  • Ismail AA

    Dear Dr. Ibrahim Sirage Ahmedin,

    Reading the introductory notes and listening to the video has enabled me to make a couple of conclusions:

    1. It turned out to a successful project that methodically chronicled the Akhria community school uprising within the background internal and external developments, the actual playing out of the peaceful resistance to regime’s absolutist imposition, the regime’s hazardous and hysteric response and its meaning and place on the map of the ongoing change seeking movement of Eritrea . This product qualifies to be published in a kind of pamphlet form in combination with equally forceful contributions we in this forum have been graced, for instance by Saleh Younis, Yohannes Zerai and Beyan Negash.

    2. In regard to the preemptive expose of the regime’s resort to conspiracies to deal with such popular grievances in future, it is a universal call that deserves to be heeded by every person who aligns with ant–regime camp. Haile S. has aptly captured the essence of what the message is.

    3 Dr. Ibrahim has skillfully articulated the burden the Eritrean people are facing: EPDJ’s has matured its social and philosophical nature of existence to “a belief system” that contains incurable virus “destroying Eritrean way of life”. The regime and what it represents have become a malaise that has been afflicting every good aspect of cultures and aesthetic values of every constituent of the nation. Look at how the folklore, traditions and norms of all segments of the society have been disfigured to exhibit ugly and deformed features in the name of negating the old through rogue social engineering. Deep look into the “believe system” of the regime unveils the racist and despising traits of the ruling clique in relation to attitudes of the cultures and popular norms the society. Such believe system eating up the body of the society has no other cure except eliminating the socio-philosophical base in which it has incubated.

  • Nitricc

    Hi Everyone!
    Let me say this just to get it out of my chest. I have no idea what was said in the last few weeks but looking at the current front page articles, it is fair to say the religiously motivated topic is on and alive. It is my firm conviction any change that will come out of religiously motivated change is, simply put, the change that will cost you dearly to you, to your children and for generations to come. Having said that; lately something happen in Africa that I didn’t expect. I was pleasantly surprised by the peaceful power transfer in Zimbabwe. While I tried to learn how this has happened, I read somewhere that what was happen in Zimbawe could have been a work of Mengistu Hailemariam. Once I read that sentence, I was laughing at the absurdity of the idea involving Mengistu. However; after I degusted the ridicules idea, I said to myself, sometimes crazy ideas do work. So, I started digging about the Derg and the Mengistu early days. From what I gathered, the Dergs had very good intentions. Derg’s visions were all positive and good for the country. Back then, the Ethiopians witness the noble idea of derg, “ETHIOPIA Tikdem ale minim dem” it was very noble idea and fresh. But it took no time for Ethiopia to end up with revers of blood in a blink of an eye. Mengustu and Derg’s formula for a change didn’t work out for various reasons. Among the major reasons caused the Derg and Mengistu to open the blood gate were the challenges and threats presented by general Aman Michael Andom. The challenge brought by intellectuality and political ideology presented by Haile Fida, the Meson, Berhane-Meskel Reda of the EPRP and of course in between Senay Lekie. Long story short, it didn’t end well for Ethiopia and the Ethiopians, many died and Mengistue went on to Zimbabwe. Interestingly, Ethiopia’s lose came out to be Zimbabwe’s gain. It turns out, what just accrued in Zimbabwe was the exact road map of Mengistu and the Derg for Ethiopia. All you have to do is dig it up and you shall find the exact read map of 1966 EC Ethiopian revolution to the changes in Zimbabwe. The only difference is, the Zimbabwe’s was bloodless while Ethiopian’s an absolute blood shade. But how can this happen? How is it possible an 80 years old man to have that kind of accessibility to his host country’s government? He is just a used and finished old man, how can he pull this off in a foreign land? It seems very unlikely, right? Well, let’s dig deeper. It turns out, every high military officer and most respected Generals love Mengistu Hailemariam. Why and how? Well, it turns out Mengistu Hailemariam had trained and armed at TATEK military comp about 3000 young Zimbabweans back in the 70’s when they were fighting for their independence. Today those young trained Zimbabweans by mengstu are the countries high military officers and generals and not only have they not forgotten what Mengistu has done for them but his house is Generals hangouts and he has become a father figure and an adviser for the direction of the country. He told them what he knows, minus the killing and they pollerd it off, job well done by the old man! The moral of the story is, instead of screaming and shouting for the leaders of Africa to face justice, which justice never came for anyone, why not try the Mengistu road map that was perfectly executed in Zimbabwe. In other words, why not try the same formula, Mengistu’s formula for Eritrea’s political situation?

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dr. Ibrahim,

    “Securing Common Understanding On Our Core Issues” was your wonderful article written by you also..great that was excellent. Now again with this great video and wonder full message of the year ..

    Thank you and my best Regards,,

    KS,,

  • Kokhob Selam

    Dear Hope,

    Don’t be hopeless…Long time back me and others told you to be full of hope..” Wudabe,there is a long way to go, which has made the Opposition Camp to remain crippled due to its lack of Vision and Proper Strategy.” This will not help us let us be optimistic …

    KS,,

  • Haile S.

    Dear Dr Sirage,
    What you said in this video message and particularly your attempts to fill every possible lacuna preventing the regime manoeuvres and exit strategies reflects the sincere wish you have for change in Eritrea and need not only be applauded, but also be adhered to.

  • Robel Cali

    Greetings all and Dr. Ibrahim,

    “The use of Tigrinya language can be made not only productive but also constructive, because most Eritreans now speak Tigrinya…”

    The word “now” irked me. When was Tigrinya not the most spoken language in Eritrea?

    • Berhe Y

      Hi Robel,

      What the doctor saying is, he is encouraging to use Tigrina to reach wider audiences”.

      If one uses Arabic as an example, it will be lost on the majority of Tigrina speakers.

      For example, if Aboy Hajji Musa spoke in Arabic, do you think it would have such an effect. The message would have have been diluted by PFDJ ……and a lot of Eritreans, who speak only Tigrina would have no idea what it is all about.

      Berhe

      • Robel Cali

        Hi Berhe,

        He gave the impression that Tigrinya is now the most popular language when it was always the most spoken language in Eritrea. He could of said Tigrinya is now the language spoken by nearly all Eritreans because that’s a true statement.

        Why would Hajji Musa speak Arabic? Arabic is not his language. His language is Tigrinya. It’s one thing to pretend like Arabic is a relevant language among Eritreans online but to actually do it within Eritrea is another story. Those who live in Eritrea understand the realities of Eritrea. There’s a reason why all senior officials speak Tigrinya when addressing the country.

        But I suspect the doctor is emphasizing the importance of Tigrinya to a Jeberti diaspora audience because they are the ones pushing Arabic over Tigrinya in the diaspora.

        • blink

          Dear Robel Cali
          While I accept your take on the Tigrinya popularity , I think it would be a mistake to assume all geberti in diaspora are demanding Arabic ? How many of them ? I mean very few who has not been to imbakatsa or derbetay can say but as always the people who live in Mendefera and other places do not subscribe to the Jeberticom or internet file. I think holding Arabic language in Eritrea is for the benefit of all .

          • Robel Cali

            Hi Blink,

            I never said all Jebertis but a sizable portion of them in the diaspora are pushing an Arabic agenda.

            You can’t compare Tigrinya with Arabic because one is an indigenous language while the other is not. You have to compare Arabic with other foreign languages in Eritrea like English and Italian. Of the three stated foreign languages, which one will give Eritreans the biggest bang for their buck? English. Therefor, Arabic is not needed in Eritrea.

          • blink

            Dear Robel
            My understanding is sir many people are looking to the YouTubers of jeberti and these are very few , what I do not understand is the singling out of Jeberti , I found that really not fair. Tigre has a very rich language and they don’t need Tigrinya or Arabic but I feel almost all languages are demolished by Tigrinya. Go to all secondary schools and any one who can’t speak Tigrinya is doomed to failure because almost all teachers are Tigrinya speakers even all jeberti , and if you wanted to translate from English to bilen or kunama you will need to travel more blocks and you better look for Arabic to at least save time . I think after few years Tigrinya will completely eradicate the other from any public service. I really worry we will lose our diversity to Tigrinya . My question to you is ,how many are jeberti comparing to Tigrinya and Tigre , they are just very small and they can only make noise but if they are requesting Arabic, we have to help them , don’t you think? One guy told me Arabic is good to trading with Arabs and I asked him , if he meant with Sudan , he said no , he replied in Dubai “ I laughed at him and he looked at me until I told him no one trade in Arabic in Dubai unless you wanted to sale camels, he didn’t know Dubai is an English language city . We need more languages to prosper unless Tigrinya is a very rude language and it can only go to Mekele and with people who wash their throats with Habesha !!!

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Robel,

            Forget the usual accusations of Jeberti, but when it comes to Arabic, almost all Eritreans recognize it as a co-working language. Here, look beyond the Jeberti, honestly. And don’t fool yourself by trying to make it look like a Jeberti issue. Whether you accept it or not, it is a national issue.

          • Ismail AA

            Selam SGJ and Robel Cali,

            I must add that it is indeed national and constitutionally settled (1952) to begin with up and until constitutionally challenged and settled otherwise since the country has not yet a constitution made and approved through proper process. My witness here is the PFDJ regime that has abandoned its own constitution. In principle, therefore, Eritrea still owns the constitution of 1952 because every national endeavor that took place since the unilateral abrogation of the Federal Act drew legitimacy from the spirit and content of the 1952 constitutions and state symbols such as the flag that heralded them.

          • Alex

            Hi Ismail AA,
            Which flag are you taking about. The current flag that came in from blood of our martyrs or the flag given by UN. Why people use the old flag is beyond me. Are we going to fight for a new flag after a new Gov comes in Eritrea. Let the current constitution get implemented ASAP and the flag issue is already settled. We do not need another controversy, so people from old generation could feel good.

          • Ismail AA

            Dear Alex,

            Kindly put your hand in mine and consult your conscience on the following questions:

            1. Is your conscience comfortable when you ignore the blood of fighters who had fallen carrying the original flag in favor of blood spilt under the current regime imposed flag as you opined?

            2. Can we classify blood of patriots of the same nation who had fallen for the same cause in to valuable and valueless when determining the symbolism a flag embodies? How would you price the blood of Martyrs ( starting from Martyr Gereg Norai -first hero who felt in the first battle of the Armed struggle) and hundreds who followed until the time the EPLF adopted the current flag as an organizational emblem, as also did the TPLF at the time? Would not consider the sentiments of the Eritrea’s men and women who rallied for the cause beginning the day the Ethiopian imperial authorities de-hoisted the Eritrean flag, and many suffered torture in jails for the mere reason they were trapped with the flag or were heard murmuring about it?

            3. Can I ask you a favor (with gratitude in advance) to provide me a single source that inform me and others that the original Eritrean flag was in fact given to our people by the UN? Can you educate me why the Eritrean Parliament had to table the issue of the flag and deliberate on at its opening session after 1952 if it was granted by the UN? Do you think this suggest that the UN had debate the flag, adopted resolution and then granted it to the Eritrean people?

            4. Why would you think that you and me would go for the throat of one another and flight for a new flag when there is peaceful and civilized way to do it in public or legitimate parliamentary debates just as our founding father did before to adopt the original flag?

            5. Knowing the man who had the last word to authorize the writing of the constitution has abandoned it and even told us publicly that he would consider a new one, at whose door are you asking us to knock and demand implementation of “the current constitution” when there is actually none?

            Thus, dear Alex, the issue is not about making any generation feel good; it is circumstances of the nation as they stand now that is warranting the debate. Simply put, the country has no constitution and constitutionally legitimized symbols.

          • chefena

            Hi Saleh
            I support the Jeberti demanding recognition; they are raising a question of equality. What I strongly oppose, is the Day of Jeberti being used by individuals fond of using their mundane Utube materials to advance their personal ends. You can’t say one thing to a section of society you consider your constituency and the opposite to the other section in a different context without causing some dissonance inside oneself, or unless one interacts in ቕኔ or double-talk. Dr Ibrahim is the author of this material, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDazYx_x5RM ( please have listen). It uses the Agazaian saga as a pretexts to launch an extraordinary attack on the history and culture of the Tigrinya society. Three days ego, I took the lead, in my local location, to rigorously pursuing and subjecting it for a critical evaluation (in the presence of two Moslem and 8 Christian). Thus, no amount of ambivalence, ambiguity and double-talk can redress the damage done. In that 1hour and 35 minutes long talk, neither single literature reference nor a theory to guide his conjunctures could be found. There was nothing to fall back on, except unsubstantiated assumptions. Besides, it is embarrassingly alarmist in that it presents horrific visions of Eritrea inter-religious conflict. A video material sent by a ‘faceless’ individual is not an excuse for seriously undermining whatever efforts are being done to bridge existing differences.

          • Saleh Johar

            Hi Chefena,
            This is not my topic, I have said enough about it and it’s boring. Excuse me 🙂

            By the way, I do not subscribe to the “demand recognition” issue. Because no has the authority to recognize anyone and no group needs the recognition of anyone to confirm its name. Also, I don’t think anyone should be illusioned into thinking he can change the name of anyone.

            On what you think about the article, I suggest you challenge the writer. I was just informing Robel the Arabic language issue is not limited to a few Jeberti as he indicated.

          • Berhe Y

            Dear Chefena,

            Thank you for the link, I had the opportunity to listen to Dr. Ibrahim talk in the link you provided.

            First let me say this. I have heard about the Agazian guy and listened to one or two video of him. I have concluded that, his speech and agenda and hate speech. People have mentioned his background and he was involved in fraud. My conclusion was that, he is doing this not out of love of Agazian but to create controversy so that he get many people listen to his video so he can generate income. I send my complain to Google / youtube to report him, and I think if enough people make similar complain, I think he will be shut down. So I believe that’s the best course of action. Having said that, he was found guilty on the scum he was running in the name helping “African Aids Action”

            https://www.thirdsector.co.uk/african-aids-action-founder-eyob-sellassie-found-guilty-100000-gift-aid-scam/finance/article/1312608

            I with Dr. Ibrahim speech:
            1) He didn’t conclude his speech by encouraging the audience and the wider community to take action and complain to google so that this guy should be removed.
            2) He seems to give them a lot more value than they currently have. I think, this Agazain guy is one and very small group (if there are any). He visited Israel (out of the 50,000) and I think he managed to gather 10 or 12 people in a restaurant after so much fan fare. I don’t know if the Agazian represent anyone, and including EPLF / PFDJ. He is giving him more weight that he deserves.

            Having said that,

            I find nothing wrong on the speech he gave. He doesn’t have to provide a research paper with reference to state the obvious. His reply was specific to the Agazain guy (after he spend over 80 hours) listening. Have you Dr. Chefena listened to the agazian speech? If the speech was directed to you and your ethinc / religion group, what would have done? Have you seen anyone Eritrean (Christian) who has taken the time to challenge this person? The speech is focused to one topic and I see no double talk except a fresh air.

            He speech was splendid and he has the ability to keep the audience engaged and pay particular attention. I am glad he was able to challenge the Agazians and anyone who think like that. At the same time, I think it’s good that he has addressed all short comings the country has.

            As suggested, I think it would be a good opportunity that what ever differences that you have with his speech to address in in proper manner and challenge him, either in debate or by making your own video.

            Berhe

          • chefena

            Selam Berhe
            Thank for your time in replying to my contribution. Let me start by responding to you and Saleh’s recommendation about the of proper manner to address my difference with the author. I prefer not to say about what I did and what I should be doing to that effect. Given the fact that the author is openly in the justice seekers’ camp and due to many things that bind us together, it must remain private. But I appreciate your advice. I will try to give my answers to some of the issues you raised and to your doubt if one has to be obliged to provide evidence to the ‘obvious’.

            I am not sure if anyone has the patience to listen to 80 volumes of the trash. I have listened to very few of them and I know enough about the person, Eyob. While I understand that value-free common knowledge may be treated as obvious. others value-laden strong claims need to be tested for them to be valid. I must say we Eritrean’s have been victims of deception for ages because we don’t doubt if what we know is true. It is right to question and challenge convention; and many spend a much of their time to examine what is taken for granted, because that is how knowledge is generated. Proving proof puts the speaker in a stronger position. I should not sound too pedantic to ask ‘where is your evidence and how did you acquire it’? It is that simple. As I said, ideally a different forum and mode would have been appropriate to engage with the author. Now back to you:

            I don’t want to be appear mean but check for yourself only from the couple of instances and give your evaluation: if according to your “he has the ability to keep the audience engaged and pay particular attention note this- “ንዓይ ሰልፊ-ናጽነት፡ ህዝባዊ ግንባር፡ ህግደፍ፡ ኢሳያስ፡ ኣግኣዝያን፡ ለውጢ የብሎምን ሓንቲ ኢዩም ምኽንያቱ እታ እሳቶም ዝደልዩዋ ዘልዉ ፎርሙላ አንታይ ኢያ ትብል` ንሕና 90 ፐርሰንት አስኩም 10 ፐርሰንት፡ ትብል ኣተሓሳስባ ኢያ። አዚኣ ከኣ ካብ ሰልፊ ናጽነት ጀሚርካ ክሳብ ኣግኣዝያን ወላ ድሕሪ ኣግኣዝያን (inaudible) ኩሎም ሓደ ኢዮም ፍልልይ የብሎምን፡ ሕጂ ንኣግኣዝያን (inaudible) ኣለኹ ቑሩብ ኮንፉዩዝ ኮይንኩም ኣለኹም፡ ኩሎም ሓደ ኢዮም ይብል ኣለኹ። There are lost o such unsubstantiated statements.

            Also, please note the following statement sourced from the Agazian narrative and approved by the author as ( ሳሕ= right). And with due respect, do you think the following are obvious?
            ‘ኤርትራዊነት ዜግነት እምበር መንነት ኣይኮነን’ who said that?

            How about the level of certainty with which the following is said. ታሪኽ ናትና ናይ ራቢጣ ድማ ክድገም ምዃኑ ክንጠራጥር የብልና፡ ንምንታይ ታሪኽ ባዕሉ ንነብሱ ስለዝደግም. Does history repeat itself an can one be so prophetic, (ብዘይ ገለ ሰከኽ!) So, are you saying that you accept these to be true statements and ‘obvious’. Or, are we saying that Dr Ibrahim is simply echoing what Eyob had said? If that is the case, what is the point of endorsing and elaborating Agazian’s self-identification to arrive at ‘Agazian are closing in!’ ‘where to?’ do we have a real modern Agazian among us now ? Do you read any caveat attached to qualify his statements and to disclaim what is not his own ? Honestly, am not sure if I am missing something, and if you can help please clarify?
            Finally, with regard to your query “ Have you seen anyone Eritrean (Christian) who has taken the time to challenge this person?” the answer is ‘Yes, I have’. And, I want to assure you that I empathize with the section of society who are at the receiving end of this malicious narrative.

          • MS

            Selam Chefena and Berhey

            Firstly, I agree 100% with the way you (Chefena) have been handling the subject matter and the way you have been prodding the forum to look into Dr. Ibrahim Sirage’s “Jeberti Day” speech. I have listened to some of Dr. Ibrahim Sirage’s speech, and I have not been impressed at all. Yes, he is an orator, but his focus is very narrow. He is deep into the identity politics. That’s all. He will grab anything that comes his way to fit it into his narrative. I’M so hurt that such skills and potentials (included Ali Salim) are spent on divisive agendas.

            I started listening to the video you linked but as it happens with Tesfazion’s videos, I could not go on listening to more than a minute; sometimes I fast forward in increments of 5-10 minutes to get the overall feel.

            Tesfazion, a scammer and a man who was found to be mentally unfit by a court of law [reference available if you don’t already know it]; has now gotten a free publicity through a guy who holds a PhD. We can brush off the former as a mentally deranged guy. What are we going to do about the latter?

            I have always believed all these issues of identities, language, land, ethnic rights…power/resource distribution would appropriately be addressed when the platform that could accommodate them is ready, which is a political environment that is receptive to such issues.

            Tesfazion does not speak for our Tigrigna people. Few privileged individuals also should not be taken seriously as representing our proud Jeberti community. I have the same feeling like you; I have no issue with any sect of our society advancing their cultural heritage, and wanting to be called the way they choose. Jeberti is perhaps among the most visible communities in Eritrea. Their political, communal, and economic influence far exceeds the influences of the Tigres. So, why is this issue on the front burner eclipsing national issues? Why is Abdulkader Kebire, the father of Tigrigna, Saho, Tigre, nara, blin, Huidareb Rashaida and Kunama (add as needed) is now promoted as the property of Jeberti? [I saw it in some videos]. My understanding is that our Jeber community holds the essence of Eritrea, they are the fabric that binds both Christian and Muslim, Kebessa and lowlands, rural and urban and through their defused presence throughout Eritrea (in fact, it is the only community you will find wide spread, throughout Eritrea, living peacefully among different ethnic communities; a very successful community, at that)…It is mindboggling that some of its intellectuals are bogged in atrocious battles against their own people.
            I think we need to say enough for this type of opportunistic and divisive speeches.
            In that speech the Dr. is not really responding to Tesfazion, but he is making Tesfazion an excuse to vent his totally rubbish attempts to reconstruct history. The following excerpt as transcribed by you makes it clear where his thrust is:
            “ንዓይ ሰልፊ-ናጽነት፡ ህዝባዊ ግንባር፡ ህግደፍ፡ ኢሳያስ፡ ኣግኣዝያን፡ ለውጢ የብሎምን ሓንቲ ኢዩም ምኽንያቱ እታ እሳቶም ዝደልዩዋ ዘልዉ ፎርሙላ አንታይ ኢያ ትብል` ንሕና 90 ፐርሰንት አስኩም 10 ፐርሰንት፡ ትብል ኣተሓሳስባ ኢያ። አዚኣ ከኣ ካብ ሰልፊ ናጽነት ጀሚርካ ክሳብ ኣግኣዝያን ወላ ድሕሪ ኣግኣዝያን (inaudible) ኩሎም ሓደ ኢዮም ፍልልይ የብሎምን፡ ሕጂ ንኣግኣዝያን (inaudible) ኣለኹ ቑሩብ ኮንፉዩዝ ኮይንኩም ኣለኹም፡ ኩሎም ሓደ ኢዮም ይብል ኣለኹ።”

            Just Rubbish…I have no idea why these guys come up as if they have uncovered new information. Ya Habibi, the above trash has been in the air since the establishment of the EPLF…it did not work, and it will not work. Dr. Ibrahim, get off your high horse, be humble, and please stride to contribute positively.

            Dear BerheY: You wrote to Dr. Chefena, ” If the speech was directed to you and your ethinc / religion group, what would have done? Have you seen anyone Eritrean (Christian) who has taken the time to challenge this person?”
            Here is my humble answer:
            1. If I have to, I would respond constructively. I would not irritate or blame poor Tigrigna because one lunatic guy threw trash on my face. I would isolate him from the good mass because he could not speak in their name as much as Dr. Ibrahim has no legitimate clame to tell us he is speaking on behalf of Jeberti. And, yes, many Christians spoke against Tesfazion.
            Selam nKuluna.

          • Robel Cali

            Hey Saleh,

            I’m going to be candid.

            It’s a usual accusation because it’s based on observation. Generally speaking, ethnic groups in Eritrea are naturally satisfied with their mother tongues except for a vocal minority within the Jeberti ethnic group who seem to think Arabic is their mother tongue. This is odd because the Jebertis in Ethiopia, Somalia and Djibouti don’t share that same sentiment. So we have to ask our self what is making a vocal minority within the Eritrean Jebertis behave in this abnormal way?

            Those who support Arabic as a co-working language in Eritrea have no rational way of defending its irrational status except to say it’s recognized as a co-working language by a government many of the Arabic supporters don’t even recognize. And to be honest, Arabic as a co-working language is all but in name in Eritrea. In practice, Tigrinya is the de facto national language with English as the language of commerce and external communication.

            This isn’t to say no one should speak Arabic in Eritrea. Not at all. If an individual wants to speak Arabic or study Arabic, he or she should be given full resources to reach his or her objective. But when you make Arabic a co-working language, that implies everyone should learn a language that even the Arabs are ditching for English. Because you’re asking Eritreans to learn their mother tongue (identity language) + Tigrinya (de facto national language) + English (global language) and Arabic. That’s 4 languages too many. It’s a waste of time and resources. There’s no rational benefit for Arabic to be on the national stage.

