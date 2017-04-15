It’s sanctions season, and the question is “will they or won’t they?” Will the UN Security Council extend sanctions of State of Eritrea or will they lift it? We will have more information in June when the Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea (SEMG) publishes its report and we will know for sure in November when the UNSC votes on it. But, for those of you who can’t wait that long, there was a discussion of the oral report at the Security Council and you can use that for your speculation.

I know what you are thinking: every time I have tried to watch these things, they are almost two hours long; a lot of it has nothing to do with Eritrea, and I don’t know to how fast forward through it.

Yeah, but what if I told you that the Eritrean opposition has now created specialists and when it comes to videos–edited, time-saving, easy to watch–there is none better than Eritreadaily.net? Do you have 20 minutes? Then head on to Eritrea Daily, and watch this 20 minute video:

http://www.eritreadaily.net/News2017/article201704152.htm

You don’t have 20 minutes? You are not a video kinda guy? You need context? But you want it kept short and you don’t want a lot of spin, just the facts. Ok, I got you:

1. Eritrea was sanctioned in 2009. Primarily because, according to the language of the sanction, it was supporting armed groups in Somalia and it has failed to recognize, must less resolve, its conflict with Djibouti.

2. Eritrea was sanctioned again in 2011. This time, the UNSC welcomed Eritrea’s belated recognition of its border dispute with Djibouti, and it extended its embargo for its continuing to support armed groups in Somalia (including Al Shabab), for armed groups to destabilize the region (shorthand for supporting Ethiopian opposition groups) and for extorting, and bullying Eritreans in the Diaspora to raise funds to support armed groups in Somalia. Since there is no transparency in how money is raised or spent in Eritrea, investors and multinationals were required to do due diligence to determine where their investment will go (and since most companies don’t want to deal with UN-sanctioned country–who needs the headache–they (except the mining companies) decided to go elsewhere)

3. Over the last 3-4 years, the Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea has said that it has found no evidence that Eritrea is supporting armed groups in Somalia.

4. Because the Monitoring Group said this, and because the original reason for sanctioning the State in 2009 was due to is alleged support for Somali armed groups and not recognizing its dispute with Djibouti, many PFDJ Propeller Heads and an assortment of Mzungus have said that there is no longer any reason to maintain the sanctions. That is, they are still addressing the 2009 sanctions and not the 2011 sanctions.

5. In fact, one of the assorted Mzungus, former US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs and a confirmed enlistee of the government of Eritrea (I say enlistee because I have no proof that he is a paid lobbyist) has gone on record to say that everyone except the Obama Administration supports lifting sanctions.

6. He said this last year when the UN’s Sanction’s Committee was chaired by Commie McCommie Venezuela–commies, on principle, don’t like sanctions–and he was fairly certain that the sanctions would be lifted. He didn’t explain if that is the case why the UN hasn’t lifted the sanctions on Eritrea, the EU hasn’t lifted sanctions on Eritrea. Its breaking news to many people who should know better that it is the UN, the USA/Canada, and the EU that have sanctions on Eritrea.

7. This year, the Sanctions Committee is chaired by Kazakhistan and the April UNSC meeting (rotating every month) was presided over by the United States.

8. “Presided over by the United States” means little when the Executive Office of the US is headed by President Donald Trump. Is she an Obama holdover? Is she supporting the State Department headed by Rex Tillerson or the US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley? Who knows? It is all fluid: when it comes to Africa and Eritrea Linda Thomas Greenfiled “retired” in March.

9. Where we are now:

a) the United States, for whatever it is worth, is insisting that Eritrea allow the Monitoring Group to Eritrea. Without it, we can’t be 100% sure that the SEMG report is validated;

b) China hates country specific sanctions, always has and always will;

c) Djibouti is still asking about the 13 MIA Djiboutians. (Eritrea is saying: which 13?)

d) France is echoing what Djibouti is saying

e) Russia is saying we need to come up with a roadmap, more on that later

f) The United Kingdom, the official “pen-holder” is wobbling.

g) Ethiopia is welcoming the visit by the the Chairman of the Sanctions Committee to visit Eritrea and asking, um, while you are in the neighborhood, could you stop by IGAD and we will tell you why Eritrea is a threat to the neighborhood;

h) Egypt has memorized the Eritrean talking point and wants sanctions lifted;

i) Senegal is repeating what France said.

10: Where we will be in June:

a) Eritrea will probably not allow the Monitoring Group to Eritrea because that is a