Eritrean Dictator Uses the Netherlands as an Outpost

Reports from the Netherlands indicate that the Dutch government is anxious about the visit of Yemane Gebreab, the Eritreans president’s advisor, who has entered the Netherlands with a Schengen visa.

PFDJ, the only and unelected Eritrean ruling party since 1993 has an affiliate international organization known as YPFDJ, that supports the Eritrean government by spying on Eritrean opposition elements as well as collecting and channeling money to the Eritrean regime.

Tesfamariam*, a young man who arrived in Germany two years ago and lives in a shelter said, “while the UN imposes sanctions on the Eritrean regime, some Europeans do not seem to care and provide ground for its far reaching oppressive measures.”

Yemane Gebreab, the godfather of the youth association that he formed several years ago, is in the Netherlands to preside over the association’s 13th European congress, which will be held on Saturday, April 15, at the NH Hotel in Veldhoven, a town along the Gender stream southeast of Eindhoven.

Asked for a comment, Solomon*, a naturalized Eritrean resident of the Netherlands chuckled and said, “blessed be our Dutch government, it is so appalled by the Eritrean dictator that it promised to punish him by making sure no Dutch official meet his adviser Yemane Gebreab…”

The PFDJ and its offspring the YPFDJ are known to interfere in and harass legal Dutch associations of people with Eritrean ancestry—including churches.

Eritrean refugees who express their opposition of the government are often harassed and intimidated by the PFDJ and its affiliate organizations. The Eritrean refugees in the Netherlands, numbering about 20, 000, are the second largest block after the Syrian refugees.

The Eritrean refugees have sought asylum in the Netherlands after fleeing their country due to the oppressive nature of the government, that forces the youth to serve indefinitely in labor camps and endless conscription. The national service proclamation of 1995 limited service to 18 months, but soon it became indefinite; the only way for the youth to avoid the servitude is to flee the country braving border patrols who often operate under shoot to kill orders.

About 5 to 6 thousand refugees leave Eritrea every month heading to Ethiopia and Sudan from where they trek the deserts risking ISIS kidnapping in Libya. Once in Libya, they risk being kidnapped, sold and resold between traffickers before they reach the Mediterranean Sea to board boats to either reach the shores of Europe or perish at Sea.

Europe has been indecisive on how to deal with the oppressive Eritrean regime, according to Solomon, “while European governments express their disapproval of the regime’s nature, their policy in dealing with it is mainly one of appeasing to the dismay of many Eritreans and their friends.”

Solomon added, “I don’t understand why the Dutch government treats destructive, anti-democratic regime, to operate in its territories and provide security for its congress when the regime is the cause of the thousands of Eritrean youth that the Netherlands is sheltering.”

Despite the shy comments by Dutch officials in expressing their uneasiness about the congress, they seem to take the matter lightly. As a reaction to the situation, on Saturday April 15, Eritreans will meet in Rotterdam central to demonstrate against the repressive Eritrean regime.

Dutch lawmakers have adopted motions to investigate if the Eritrean consulate in the Netherlands is implicated in criminal acts, and if the regime’s network is engaged in unlawful collecting of funds in the Netherlands. The result of the investigation might lead to the closure of the Eritrean embassy.

Dutch media have given wide coverage of the visit by Isaias Afwerki’s adviser to the country, while many politicians and activists are calling their government to ban Yemane Gebread, like the ban that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte imposed on the two Turkish ministers last March. They had arrived in the Netherlands to join the Turkish community rallies in support of a constitutional referendum in Turkey.

* Many Eritrean prefer not to give their real names for fear of reprisal and for the safety of their relatives in Eritrea 
  • Mez

    Greetings,
    There are two approaches to expose and legally challenge this YPFDJ gathering; 1) to work-on and reach out the venue (conference hotel) owners & explain–evidence based– how harmful this “brainwashing” gathering is and convince them to cancel their contract with the organizers; this is basically denial of venue.

    2) To convince decision makers, at a higher political level, that Mr. Presidential Adviser–for all practical purposes– is “Dr. Goebels” of Eritrea; hence he shall really NOT be allowed to freely brainwash kids of immigrants and lead them to a skewed views of events in Eritrea and beyond.
    Thanks

    • Nitricc

      Hi, Sunshine; since when is holding a conference with adults considered ” brainwash kids”? I mean, what is wrong with people?

      • Mez

        Dear Nitricc,

        The name of the umbrella organization is Ypfdj. Hence the focus is primarily on kids or enkelkids of migrants primarily from Eritrea.

        Do we agree on this, Sir?

        Thanks

  • Nitricc

    Greetings: Some times there are things, no matter how hard one tried to make it story, they just don’t make sense. I was watching a clip about this issue, I think his name was Dafala? the leader of the group who was giving the press conference, I guess, said this YPFDJ conference will “danger the well being of Netherland” he wasn’t even referring to the reputation of the country but he did say actually to the survival of the Netherland, HOW?. The thing I have no idea who the speaker is but it seems he is craping in his pants. I mean, what is so big deal about gathering a few Eritrean youth? I don’t believe a word what this cowards are saying about the Eritrean youth. I know many of them and they are fine young people who care about their country. I know, it is how the Eritrean politics goes, but come-on, people! The truth is, the opposition got played by PFDJ and instead of swaying the youth to their cause, they are at war the very youth who are the future of the country. Just brilliant!! my take is it was tried for many years that insulting and calling the youth of Hitler it didn’t work; why not changed it up and try the alternative, engage and explain your cause?

    • Hey Nitric,

      For the record my real name is not Solomon*.It is Kunta. Kunta Kinte.

      You know they say an abused child more THAN likely turns out to be an abuser.

      I am stile stuck on just desiring a couple of inchiches THAN the whole enchilada. Well got to walk about a mile to the taco truck for my breakfast burrito. My Greek mythology did not grab.

      I see somewhat of a quarterly trend here. Excellent articles and forum discussions at the beginning of each quarter, and in between the same mundane squabbles. I sure hope the opposition succeeds in regime change this year so we can move on already. Otherwise we May be stuck for the start of the Third Quarter of century as this new Second Quarter of the Adulusian Erythria State will no longer be new in 18.
      Do you think DIA may be right when he said you will have to wait another Fifty Years for FREE if there ever such a thing as FREEDOM?

      Well…. I just wanted to say my REAL name is NOT Solomon*. It is Abraha Pushkin and I AmAdelusian.

      tSAtSE

